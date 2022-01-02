Brian Flores suing the NYG alleging racism

I think about my own personal experiences navigating law school and law firm interview processes and networking. Doors were absolutely opened for me through personal connections. Doors were absolutely opened for me through things on my resume that people connected with. The whole premise of programs like the Rooney rule (whatever your opinion of its implementation/design) is that not everyone has access to those channels. Doors need to be opened to allow "the best guy" into the room to have a chance to show his stuff because those networks that are needed to get that chance don't always exist for everyone. Sometimes those networks themselves need to be built. And on top of that, as we saw for so long with the black quarterback in the NFL as just one illustration, there are longstanding biases (both conscious and unconscious) that need to be overcome and disproven. The market doesn't always make that correction organically. Sometimes people need to be pushed.
I think the Rooney is a bit ham-fisted in how it gets implemented, but I have no issue with its goals or underlying logic. Don't know how anyone can have operated in corporate America and still believe that, if left to their own devices, people will naturally gravitate to a pure meritocracy that will prevail over racial or other biases.
I have been a lawyer with the same firm for over 20 years. I have done a lot of interviewing and been part of many decisions whether to hire or not hire candidates. I have never looked at anything else other than qualifications/capability to fill the position. Can you speak and write well? Do you have a professional presence? Can you think on your feet? Can I trust you speaking to clients, court personnel? Etc. The notion that because I am a white male, I would somehow consciously or unconsciously favor another white male is, first of all, insulting; second, stereotypical; and third, false, because even if you don't believe me that I wouldn't favor a white male, it is not in my interest to choose a less-qualified white male over a better qualified white female or a minority. And, for proof, the majority of the associates working under me in my group right now qualify as "diverse" -- not because I was forced to hire them, or because an equivalent to the Rooney Rule forced me to consider them, but because they were the best candidates for the positions.
The other pernicious assumption that really bothers the hell out of me is that all white people are equally "privileged" and that we all know each other and slap each other on the back and, were it not for rules like the Rooney Rule and other affirmative action-like policies, white people and white males in particular would conspire to keep others out of the professional world. That is, again, highly offensive and stereotypical. I came from a very not-wealthy family and I had to scratch and claw for everything I have. I had no family "connections" and even though I went to a good law school, it took me almost a full year after graduation to find a full-time job. Believe it or not, the "white people privilege club" didn't roll out their welcome mats for me when I entered the working world 20-plus years ago.
In fact, the only "institutional" or "structural" racism I'm seeing in the professional world right now is DEI-inspired disfavoring of white people and white men in particular. For example, in recent years, the following has occurred directly to me:
- I've been told to my face by in-house counsel that the company would rather hire a woman or minority to be their outside attorney.
- I was told that a female or minority would be more desirable to do press on a particular issue in which I'm fluent.
- A client left my firm not because it was dissatisfied with the firm's work, but because it was dissatisfied with the number of minority attorneys working on its matters.
- A headhunter sent me an inquiry but made clear that I had higher portable business requirements than similarly-situated "diverse" partners.
My father came to this country in 1962, and my maternal grandparents came here in the early 20th century. They didn't own slaves, and as southern European immigrants they got treated like shit and discriminated against too. So why am I seen as part of the problem by virtue of my skin color and gender?
In sum, I have a huge problem with the notion that we as a society should feel compelled to have to open doors for certain people and spoon-feed them opportunities that don't get spoon-fed to others. No one is stopping anyone in this country from being a football coach, a lawyer, a doctor, an accountant, or whatever anyone wants to be. The bottom line is that my sympathy is really, really limited for Brian Flores; just like plenty of white coaches before you, you got fired too. Too bad, so sad.
On the one hand you say that your team is diverse on the other you say that your client didn't think it was diverse enough. May be others in your firm aren't hiring with the same clean conscience that you are? Either way if your firm is diverse then you could've remedied the situation without losing the client.
Every decent lawyer in the world would say the same thing as you in the first paragraph. Heck they would've said the same thing 20 years ago. Yet there are more white men partners at big law firms and accounting firms than their population ratio in general. Look at our law making body which is at most 4-5 years old and is overly represented by Whites. consciously or sub-consciously for the longest time in our history we've favored white folks.
How this is even a QUESTION is beyond me! Seriously? Nobody is asking white people to hold the door open. We just want to know where to find the damned door! The Rooney Rule is not doing the job it was intended to do. But we NEED a rule that works. "No one is stopping anyone in this country from being..." < this is accurate. You don't HAVE to stop anyone. If we don't know what opportunities are available, then by default, we settle for the opportunities we know of. When you sit in the high castle, it's easy to see the people but you can't possibly see the obsticles that constantly block progress. What people like chuckydee9 tend to misunderstand is that admitting that White Privilege exists doesn't make you a racist or a contributor to racism. It's only when you realize that White Privilege exists and chose to do noting about it that you become an active part of the problem through inaction. Having White Privilege doesn't mean you have everything handed to you on a silver platter or that you're part of some cult or secret fraternity. It means that the obstacles present specifically for people of color are non-existent for White people. As an example (one that I think everyone can, at the very least, understand) getting pulled over by police. I lived in a white neighborhood for about 10 years. It was a gated community. I was asked for ID every time I went home to prove I lived there. I was pulled over at least once a week leaving my house to go to work. My wife, who is white, could come and go and never once was asked to "Prove" she lived there. When we see police, regardless of wether or not we have done anything wrong, we try our best to go unnoticed. If we are pulled over, we don't know if we are going to get a good cop or one that is going to be terrified by our skin and end our lives out of unwarranted fear for their own. Or maybe they mistake their firearm for their taser. If you're White? Come on man! I know white kids who mouth off to cops all the time and nothing happens to them at all. I have a friend who had been stopped for tinted windows and when the officer saw he was white, told him he needs to be careful because he could easily have been mistaken for a drug trafficker. On the surface, you might think "Oh... that doesn't really have anything to do with skin color" but if it wasn't skin color, then why would the officer just assume that he wasn't a drug dealer? They didn't search the car, they didn't run the paltes yet and they didn't ask any other questions first. just "Oh... you should be more careful..." If that were me, I would've been yanked out the car, frisked, my car would've been torn apart looking for "evidence" and if none was found then some might have been planted. I might have been shot while reaching for my ID that they asked me to get for them.
There is a difference in how we are treated and how you are treated. It's unfortunate, but denying it doesn't help make it better. We are more comfortable when we feel accepted. Unfortunately, people feel more accepted when they are around like people. Giants fans, for instance, feel more of a kinship with other Giants fans. I don't hate Cowboys fans. That's irrational. I definitely treat them differently though. I don't invite them to the house to watch a Giants game. I razz them a little more than I would other fans. We are tribalistic by nature. We will gravitate to wherever we have the strongest sense of belonging. If you think you have been able to push aside millions of years of genetic programming/instinct, then you need to bottle the formula and sell the shit out of it! And yes, this is true for ALL people. not just Whites.
agree but it should be called something like POC disadvantage, not white privilege. calling it white privilege is explaining the issue backwards. what white privilege is should be the standard for everyone.
language is powerful and messaging is critical.
if the term or method of delivery makes the people you are trying to reach recoil/feel attacked before getting to the message, you end up spending your time explaining the term instead of getting the message across. some will still listen and try to understand/empathize, and some will go further and get involved for change. but you're losing support up front from many people just because of the messaging.
But it is white privledge partially ... being white especially a white male has innate privledges that is just a fact of how our society works ... Does that make all white people racist? No. Just get born with less negative bias and pre-determined notions. People keep saying it is an ole boys network ... well if a certian group has been excluded not just by the NFL but also the NCAA corporate america the judicial system etc etc and look at as innately less-than simply due to conditioning and bias due to skin color then YES BEING WHITE COMES WITH INNATE PRIVLEDGES. That does not make a person bad for being born white ... he/she just comes out the gate with less baggage and BS to deal with. Not saying that life is BS free or what-not just simply less encumbered. As some have said here ownership ... Won the DNA Lottery ... same thing just to a smaller degree ...
would be the "justified" amount of White folks? Thanks in advance.
A representative close to the general population.. I mean the senate is 89% white.. With White males holding a Majority in spite of them representing only 30% of the population..
I am not saying there must be quotas but if you see the numbers and don't recognize that there are biases in American people than you are just ignorant..
can you point me to where the stat of "white men senators only represent 30% of the population comes from"
also I guess I'm confused as to your outcome here. Based on your numbers, that must mean white men are being voted in by their black constituents. This means they are there because they won an election in predominately non-white areas. What is wrong with that? Isn't this the way its supposed to work, the area gets to vote for who they think will best represent them?
Approx 60% of the country is white so I estimated 30% are White males.. that's what I meant by representing.. White Male account for approx 30% of the population.
That number came from the 2020 census where it states:
The White alone population accounted for 204.3 million people and 61.6% of all people living in the United States.
I am not understanding your point in the second part. Are you saying that there are no biases as people of color get to vote and so do other minorities? Are you saying that our election system is equal in that regards? or Are you saying that the population qualified to be senators is 50% white male?
My point is at a higher level then even that.. there is inherent bias in America whether its black people, white people or people of any color that in the end results in White people having better representation at all the powerful positions.. The government is the perfect representation of this.. as everyone of them have been elected within the past 6 years.. so you can't blame your ancestors.. But there is no way shape or form that I believe that 50+% of the best people qualified to be senators are white males.. yet that's the population based on the American biases... We can dig deeper into how Senate as a whole is very undemocratic and how having that one institution, the way it's designed, bottlenecks the entire narrative of "Of the people, By the People"..
The idea that America (I am sure this is the case in every country as well) is biased to some extent based on color of your skin is almost everywhere to be found.. at Law Firms, Accounting Firms, CEOs of major companies.. are majority represented by White males not because they make the best lawyers or CEOs but just because there is a bias..
that ONCE again, those oh so ethical and well run PATS are at it fucking again. Once again we have an NFL scandal that the Pats are fucking steeped in.
The smartest guy in NFL history accidently send that text to Flores. Is that what I am supposed to believe here? That belichick did this shit by accident?
NOPE!!! I aint buying it.
At the very least, I am calling that slimy piece of shit and ripping him a new asshole if I am John Mara. You're sorry my ass.
I just want to point out that every 1-2 years I come here and say that once again the Pats are front and center involved with yet another NFL mess and that don't blink because in another 1-2-3 years we will see the Pats do something again that looks, sounds and smells fucking shady.
Belichick is a joke> Anyone buying this latest round of bullshit has their head in the sand in my view. Sell BS someplace else there Bill.
Death, taxes and the Pats in the middle of some bullshit. Set your watch to it.
first of all, Bill knows full well he's not even supposed to know who the Giants will or will not hire and he sure as fuck shouldn't be texting ANYONE, let alone the guy being HIRED! And then he texts the wrong guy???
I can't say enough how fucking shady that sounds. How on earth Bill isn't getting more shit I will never know. This is akin to texting the DA instead of your shady partners when you just performed some insider trading. Gimme a fucking break.
Bill has STRONGLY recommended Joe Judge to be our HC and "accidently" texted the wrong guy about the latest NYG hire, leading to a full scale hot water investigation heaped upon the NY Giants themselves.
I can only hope that someone within these walls at Mara Tech broached this topic honestly with Belichick. Sorry aint cutting it.
legal expert, but when reviewing the timeline, what case does Flores have against the Giants?
Flores is on record as saying ownership wanted him, but the GM didn't.
So how is this a case against ownership?
He alleges the Giants have a long history of racism, and says they are the most racist team in the NFL, historically. Far as specific evidence for his own case, he offers nothing beyond the Belichick text. Flores was stewing for 3 fucking days before he even came in for the interview.
Did you take a look at what he wants?
"Ensure diversity of ownership by creating and funding a committee
dedicated to sourcing Black investors to take majority ownership
stakes in NFL Teams;"
"Ensure diversity of decision-making by permitting select Black
players and coaches to participate in the interviewing process for
General Manager, Head Coach and Offensive and Defensive
Coordinator positions;"
"Require NFL Teams to reduce to writing the rationale for hiring
and termination decisions, including a full explanation of the basis
for any subjective influences (e.g., trust, personality, interview
performance, etc.); "
"Require NFL Teams to consider side-by-side comparisons of
objective criteria, such as past performance, experience and
objective qualifications; "
"Incentivize the hiring and retention of Black General Managers, Head
Coaches and Offensive and Defensive Coordinators through monetary,
draft and/or other compensation such as additional salary cap space; "
What a little bitch. so happy we avoided this dipshit.
Just because one thing is true (majority white CEOs for example), doesn't mean that the reasons for that is rooted in bias. There are disadvantages to high achievement for minority youth that have zero to do with bias. I would suggest trying to figure out what other social conditions that could be factors that impact outcomes.
American society has been tripping over itself to promote minority advancement since the 80s. The real problems aren't racism. Most people are decent humans who aren't racist. But there are other factors that play a part in this. And they are social issues.
legal expert, but when reviewing the timeline, what case does Flores have against the Giants?
Flores is on record as saying ownership wanted him, but the GM didn't.
So how is this a case against ownership?
He alleges the Giants have a long history of racism, and says they are the most racist team in the NFL, historically. Far as specific evidence for his own case, he offers nothing beyond the Belichick text. Flores was stewing for 3 fucking days before he even came in for the interview.
Did you take a look at what he wants?
"Ensure diversity of ownership by creating and funding a committee
dedicated to sourcing Black investors to take majority ownership
stakes in NFL Teams;"
"Ensure diversity of decision-making by permitting select Black
players and coaches to participate in the interviewing process for
General Manager, Head Coach and Offensive and Defensive
Coordinator positions;"
"Require NFL Teams to reduce to writing the rationale for hiring
and termination decisions, including a full explanation of the basis
for any subjective influences (e.g., trust, personality, interview
performance, etc.); "
"Require NFL Teams to consider side-by-side comparisons of
objective criteria, such as past performance, experience and
objective qualifications; "
"Incentivize the hiring and retention of Black General Managers, Head
Coaches and Offensive and Defensive Coordinators through monetary,
draft and/or other compensation such as additional salary cap space; "
What a little bitch. so happy we avoided this dipshit.
Yeah thank god we dodged a bullet (but who knows what will ultimately happen on this witch trial). These demands are ironic in that they are incredibly racist, just further Making demands and quotas based on ones skin color. Why aren’t Asian and Hispanic people included in here, why aren’t Women? All are as unequally represented aren’t they?
It’s truly a joke, but it’s also the natural progression of slowly allowing these types of ridiculous rules in the first place (Rooney rule, Picks for hiring And promoting Minority Candidates). Just end it all and hire people on the merits of their person and accomplishments, everyone is either treated equally or they are not. You don’t create an equal playing field by proposing any mandates that force you to treat processes and people differently from one another.
because it's maddening there is no mention of it while Flores does his media circuit. There are black GMs that have a chance to hire black coaches and shift the culture in the NFL. None of them have done so. Where is the outrage?
I mean... As a Giants fan, I am sure you understand that the GM does not have final say in the hiring of the HC. I mean, there must be 30 threads over the last couple weeks calling for Mara to be less involved. Now all of a sudden we should put the blame on Black GMs for not hiring Black HCs?
Just because one thing is true (majority white CEOs for example), doesn't mean that the reasons for that is rooted in bias. There are disadvantages to high achievement for minority youth that have zero to do with bias. I would suggest trying to figure out what other social conditions that could be factors that impact outcomes.
American society has been tripping over itself to promote minority advancement since the 80s. The real problems aren't racism. Most people are decent humans who aren't racist. But there are other factors that play a part in this. And they are social issues.
So what you miss as you rush to the finish line is this: The call out is not that the person doing the hiring is biased. It's that the pool of minority candidates is near empty because there are no clear pathways for them to get there. Of course they are going to hire almost exclusively white men when almost exclusively, it is white men who have been unobstructed on their journey.
Unfortunately many professions are not simply a matter at looking at a percentage of population and trying to hire based off that. The bigger issue is that most do not want to address the underlying issues. I do agree that there is a good ole network with many jobs but certainly not all and not as likely in your more highly skilled professions where you can't hide.
Take a look at how state/local agencies hire for their positions to see a unjust system. If some professions used that system it would be a catastrophe.
Just because one thing is true (majority white CEOs for example), doesn't mean that the reasons for that is rooted in bias. There are disadvantages to high achievement for minority youth that have zero to do with bias. I would suggest trying to figure out what other social conditions that could be factors that impact outcomes.
American society has been tripping over itself to promote minority advancement since the 80s. The real problems aren't racism. Most people are decent humans who aren't racist. But there are other factors that play a part in this. And they are social issues.
That's the whole point. Nobody's saying any particular person is racist. They're saying the system itself is racist - and the 1/32 African American coaches is proof of that.
The Rooney Rule isn't working. The cure isn't to just roll it back and do nothing - like a lot of people in this topic seem to infer. The cure is to fix the system.
legal expert, but when reviewing the timeline, what case does Flores have against the Giants?
Flores is on record as saying ownership wanted him, but the GM didn't.
So how is this a case against ownership?
He alleges the Giants have a long history of racism, and says they are the most racist team in the NFL, historically. Far as specific evidence for his own case, he offers nothing beyond the Belichick text. Flores was stewing for 3 fucking days before he even came in for the interview.
Did you take a look at what he wants?
"Ensure diversity of ownership by creating and funding a committee
dedicated to sourcing Black investors to take majority ownership
stakes in NFL Teams;"
"Ensure diversity of decision-making by permitting select Black
players and coaches to participate in the interviewing process for
General Manager, Head Coach and Offensive and Defensive
Coordinator positions;"
"Require NFL Teams to reduce to writing the rationale for hiring
and termination decisions, including a full explanation of the basis
for any subjective influences (e.g., trust, personality, interview
performance, etc.); "
"Require NFL Teams to consider side-by-side comparisons of
objective criteria, such as past performance, experience and
objective qualifications; "
"Incentivize the hiring and retention of Black General Managers, Head
Coaches and Offensive and Defensive Coordinators through monetary,
draft and/or other compensation such as additional salary cap space; "
What a little bitch. so happy we avoided this dipshit.
Yeah thank god we dodged a bullet (but who knows what will ultimately happen on this witch trial). These demands are ironic in that they are incredibly racist, just further Making demands and quotas based on ones skin color. Why aren’t Asian and Hispanic people included in here, why aren’t Women? All are as unequally represented aren’t they?
It’s truly a joke, but it’s also the natural progression of slowly allowing these types of ridiculous rules in the first place (Rooney rule, Picks for hiring And promoting Minority Candidates). Just end it all and hire people on the merits of their person and accomplishments, everyone is either treated equally or they are not. You don’t create an equal playing field by proposing any mandates that force you to treat processes and people differently from one another.
I'm not sure if you're serious about this or not.
Because again, a lot of people seem to think "merits" means "white".
As broken as it is, we'd have 0/32 Black coaches right now if not for the Rooney Rule, for the record.
He’s bitter because he got a bad deal in Miami and his Brooklyn roots told him to get even. He probably knew he wasn’t going to get the Giants job as soon as Schoen was hired. I seriously doubt his suit was put together in the 3 days after the Daboll announcement. My Brooklyn roots tell me this was game planned and orchestrated to use the Giants as scapegoats. Why didn’t he wait until all the coaching jobs were filled? Didn’t he interview for the job in Houston that’s still open? I call BS on this whole thing.
It is possible for people to believe the organization is not racist
But, I respect his addressing the issue. He may or may not be off base in regards to his own situations, but regardless this highlights problems with the Rooney Rule. The situation in Minnesota adds more fuel to the fire.
RE: It is possible for people to believe the organization is not racist
He’s bitter because he got a bad deal in Miami and his Brooklyn roots told him to get even. He probably knew he wasn’t going to get the Giants job as soon as Schoen was hired. I seriously doubt his suit was put together in the 3 days after the Daboll announcement. My Brooklyn roots tell me this was game planned and orchestrated to use the Giants as scapegoats. Why didn’t he wait until all the coaching jobs were filled? Didn’t he interview for the job in Houston that’s still open? I call BS on this whole thing.
I generally agree with your analysis. But the allegations in the complaint are almost certainly protected under the absolute litigation privilege and therefore are not the basis of any claim for slander etc. by the Giants or the other defendants.
RE: RE: It is possible for people to believe the organization is not racist
Just because one thing is true (majority white CEOs for example), doesn't mean that the reasons for that is rooted in bias.
What's this one thing I'm referring to? Powerful positions? Cause it certainly isn't CEO.. it's everything.. senate, judicial branch, lawyers, accountants, CEO, NFL head coaches.. I'm sure governors, and many many other things are the same way.. I won't make a big deal if it was only one thing.. like black people and professional sports.. but this is everywhere in America. Powerful jobs are assigned to white males.. and yet the board is complaining that white male have it really hard because they don't have diversified teams..
as others have said the real problem is the Rooney Rule, which perversely has simply exacerbated the problem it was intended to help solve.
The Giants had to conduct the interview with Flores or another minority even if they were just going through the motions. That was mandated by league rules.
I actually think that under these circumstances even a sham interview doesn’t violate the law, even if it seems unreasonable.
Agreed and this happens with many NFL HC openings. The irony is that by almost all accounts Flores was a legit candidate, not just a box checking Rooney Rule candidate of which there are countless other examples
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: How many or what percentage
I wonder if there's a correlation between the people saying that and the people in previous topics who'd say things like "let's hurry up and get through the Rooney rule candidates so we can hire the real candidates". Or the ones who insist Reese was worse than Gettleman and deserves no credit for 2 rings.
“God has gifted me with a special talent to coach the game of football, but the need for change is bigger than my personal goals. In making the decision to file the class action complaint, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game I love and has done so much for my family and me. My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come.”
Flores was at the pinnacle of his career, yet he chose to give it all up to make a political statement.
But why?
It turns out that Flores is ideologue who sees himself as a savior on a crusade. He likens himself as the Curt Flood of football.
This suit has nothing to do with the actions of Miami, NY, or Denver. Their behaviors is incidental to the cause of action.They were added to strengthen the alleged suit and to personalize the case.
This suit has been in the works for years and the language mimics prior briefs that claim that the NFL is systemically racist.
Developing 58 pages for a suit takes time and research.
They are time consuming and could not have been developed in (4) days.
If you scratch the surface of the claims you have a class action suit that was waiting for a martyr. A disgruntled Flores is perfect.
Does anyone believe that the February 1st release, the first day of Black History month, was a coincidence?
This is political heater at the finest.
My brother had a theory on Flores that this was his "plan B".
Like you mentioned, it takes time, effort and a predetermined notion to present these issues. So all of this happened in what 4-5 days? Not to say it's impossible to accomplish in such a short amount of time, but timing of all this appears that "someone" had the gears in motion well before anyone was actually hired (or not).
American society has been tripping over itself to promote minority advancement since the 80s. The real problems aren't racism. Most people are decent humans who aren't racist. But there are other factors that play a part in this. And they are social issues.
And yes since the 80's things have drastically improved.. It hasn't fully solved the problem.. but that doesn't mean those things were bad and ineffective.. Things like this take time and several generations.. but its good to still be grounded and know that there is still room for improvement.. instead of blaming diversity training and the 4 times that lawyer pointed to adversity..
I also agree with the fact most people are decent human beings.. I am not calling everyone or even the ignorant as racist.. just pointing out facts that show that there are biases and its very evident..
it's just good business to cast a wide net. why limit yourself?
Mike Tomlin is the perfect example. he was viewed as an up and coming but not ready for the HC job, but he blew away the Rooneys at his interview and they hired him. It could be anybody.
From Personal experience, we had a slot open in our group in 2020, and the consensus was just hire the internal candidate going in. I was not, and still am not a fan of the guy. Nice guy, not very bright. The outside candidate was just outstanding, not even close. I pushed and convinced the group. Unfortunately someone else offered him way more$$ so we didn't get him.
RE: RE: RE: It is possible for people to believe the organization is not racist
Your sympathy is not what is needed. Your understanding is more important.
If he said he understood then you would be telling him the sympathy is needed. It's not going to ever be good enough. I can't imagine thinking that I need to tell people what is needed and what is it. Sounds like one of the millions of other lectures a college professor would make.
RE: RE: RE: I love how black GMs are being blamed for lack of black HCs
Your sympathy is not what is needed. Your understanding is more important.
If he said he understood then you would be telling him the sympathy is needed. It's not going to ever be good enough. I can't imagine thinking that I need to tell people what is needed and what is it. Sounds like one of the millions of other lectures a college professor would make.
That's Bull shit. I don't need any body's sympathy and I don't play stupid games. What I would say is you can't make a valid argument about what was said so throw up some nonsense. With attitude like yours it won't ever be good enough, that is right. He made a statement about his limited sympathy and I responded. You can't imagine telling people what is needed, I can't imagine telling people they need my sympathy.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: In any conversation of this nature
Your sympathy is not what is needed. Your understanding is more important.
If he said he understood then you would be telling him the sympathy is needed. It's not going to ever be good enough. I can't imagine thinking that I need to tell people what is needed and what is it. Sounds like one of the millions of other lectures a college professor would make.
By the way I take any comparison to a college professor as high praise.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: In any conversation of this nature
Your sympathy is not what is needed. Your understanding is more important.
If he said he understood then you would be telling him the sympathy is needed. It's not going to ever be good enough. I can't imagine thinking that I need to tell people what is needed and what is it. Sounds like one of the millions of other lectures a college professor would make.
By the way I take any comparison to a college professor as high praise.
because it's maddening there is no mention of it while Flores does his media circuit. There are black GMs that have a chance to hire black coaches and shift the culture in the NFL. None of them have done so. Where is the outrage?
I mean... As a Giants fan, I am sure you understand that the GM does not have final say in the hiring of the HC. I mean, there must be 30 threads over the last couple weeks calling for Mara to be less involved. Now all of a sudden we should put the blame on Black GMs for not hiring Black HCs?
I don't know if using the Giants to make your point makes much sense, considering, by all accounts, Flores was the OWNER'S top choice, but allowed the GM to make the decision.
If you expected to hear something intelligent from Colin Cowherd, that is more your fault than his.
The media will all flock to the side of Flores in this and assume the Giants interview of Flores was a sham. That narrative will likely never change.
The only question I have right now: Why was Flores fired after the excellent finish the Dolphins had?
Flores didnt want Tua. The GM did. GM wins.
Their moves will be under a microscope.
If Graham leaves to be a HC and the replacement DC isn't a minority, we will hear about it for days and days.
I would hope the Giants will be allowed to hire fully qualified / best candidates.
The smartest guy in NFL history accidently send that text to Flores. Is that what I am supposed to believe here? That belichick did this shit by accident?
djm - these are great points but to be fair, Little B does seem technically challenged.
Belichick Hates Technology - ( New Window )
That's bad. Be like me and be a white guy that hates everyone and anyone, equally. Totally legal!
Just because one thing is true (majority white CEOs for example), doesn't mean that the reasons for that is rooted in bias. There are disadvantages to high achievement for minority youth that have zero to do with bias. I would suggest trying to figure out what other social conditions that could be factors that impact outcomes.
American society has been tripping over itself to promote minority advancement since the 80s. The real problems aren't racism. Most people are decent humans who aren't racist. But there are other factors that play a part in this. And they are social issues.
Yeah thank god we dodged a bullet (but who knows what will ultimately happen on this witch trial). These demands are ironic in that they are incredibly racist, just further Making demands and quotas based on ones skin color. Why aren’t Asian and Hispanic people included in here, why aren’t Women? All are as unequally represented aren’t they?
It’s truly a joke, but it’s also the natural progression of slowly allowing these types of ridiculous rules in the first place (Rooney rule, Picks for hiring And promoting Minority Candidates). Just end it all and hire people on the merits of their person and accomplishments, everyone is either treated equally or they are not. You don’t create an equal playing field by proposing any mandates that force you to treat processes and people differently from one another.
My other question is if he was so appalled at the alleged $100k bonus to throw games, why didn't he resign? Or report it to the league?
My other question is if he was so appalled at the alleged $100k bonus to throw games, why didn't he resign? Or report it to the league?
I'm going one step further. I'm saying neither the organization or the individual decision is racist, but the overall end result is racist.
I'd prefer to just be called and American or and Italian American, don't call me white
I generally agree with your analysis. But the allegations in the complaint are almost certainly protected under the absolute litigation privilege and therefore are not the basis of any claim for slander etc. by the Giants or the other defendants.
How? Without it there would be zero black HC. At least there is 1 now.
American society has been tripping over itself to promote minority advancement since the 80s. The real problems aren't racism. Most people are decent humans who aren't racist. But there are other factors that play a part in this. And they are social issues.
And yes since the 80's things have drastically improved.. It hasn't fully solved the problem.. but that doesn't mean those things were bad and ineffective.. Things like this take time and several generations.. but its good to still be grounded and know that there is still room for improvement.. instead of blaming diversity training and the 4 times that lawyer pointed to adversity..
I also agree with the fact most people are decent human beings.. I am not calling everyone or even the ignorant as racist.. just pointing out facts that show that there are biases and its very evident..
From Personal experience, we had a slot open in our group in 2020, and the consensus was just hire the internal candidate going in. I was not, and still am not a fan of the guy. Nice guy, not very bright. The outside candidate was just outstanding, not even close. I pushed and convinced the group. Unfortunately someone else offered him way more$$ so we didn't get him.
Great job. A+
Your sympathy is not what is needed. Your understanding is more important.
If he said he understood then you would be telling him the sympathy is needed. It's not going to ever be good enough. I can't imagine thinking that I need to tell people what is needed and what is it. Sounds like one of the millions of other lectures a college professor would make.
