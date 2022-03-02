for display only
Mike Kafka named Giants OC

Big Rick in FL : 2/3/2022 12:59 pm
Per MG
With Daboll and now Kafka....do we draft a Malik Willis  
GiantBlue : 2/3/2022 3:25 pm : link
and let him sit behind Jones for a year or do we do a full assessment of Jones in 2022 and go for a QB in the 2023 draft?
RE: ...  
MotownGIANTS : 2/3/2022 3:28 pm : link
In comment 15592028 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Kafka has never called plays so it’ll be interesting to see who handles that. Daboll has made it sound like he’s going to hold off on making that decision until closer to the season.


But Eric B not calling plays in KC is a bad thing ... but this dude is getting a promotion who is under Eric B and does not call plays
... WOW SMH
Has all the credentials, we'll see  
mikeinbloomfield : 2/3/2022 3:30 pm : link
He played against the Giants in 2011 after Vick broke his hand against us. Threw two picks.
Andy Reid’s  
EliisGod77 : 2/3/2022 3:39 pm : link
System has worked for him in KC and Philly so it would be nice to see a blend of Buffalo and KC offensive schemes next year. Will D Jones be able to make the throws and step up? We’ll see. I think D Jones has all the tools, maybe it’s like Mara said, they made a mess of him with Jason Garret. D Jones certainly looked like he could play at a high level his rookie year.
Here  
louied7535 : 2/3/2022 3:41 pm : link
Thought it was humorous
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: 34 year old OC  
81_Great_Dane : 2/3/2022 3:46 pm : link
In comment 15592146 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 15592098 Johnny5 said:

Exactly right Johnny5. Left to his own devices McAdoo sucked. COughlin insisted on balance. McAdoo ran nothing but 11 formation and the run/pass balance got out of whack
You're gonna love this article by Pat Traina. It gets into the idea that Daboll's offense could resemble that of the Rams and Bills in one respect: Both favor 11 personnel. We were all up in arms about that when McAdoo did it. Maybe the personnel package wasn't the problem.
New Giants' Offensive Philosophy Could Resemble This - ( New Window )
RE: With Daboll and now Kafka....do we draft a Malik Willis  
81_Great_Dane : 2/3/2022 3:48 pm : link
In comment 15592223 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
and let him sit behind Jones for a year or do we do a full assessment of Jones in 2022 and go for a QB in the 2023 draft?
If BBI were in charge and you took a vote of Corner Forum posters, the Giants would draft Willis.

I think the Giants will pass on Willis in the first and would prefer to stick with Jones. However, if he's on the board in the second round, they might bite. This scenario is looking increasingly unlikely.
RE: With Daboll and now Kafka....do we draft a Malik Willis  
GFAN52 : 2/3/2022 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15592223 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
and let him sit behind Jones for a year or do we do a full assessment of Jones in 2022 and go for a QB in the 2023 draft?


It'll be the former based on Mara's and Schoen's comments to date.
RE: RE: ...  
KDavies : 2/3/2022 3:50 pm : link
In comment 15592224 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
In comment 15592028 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Kafka has never called plays so it’ll be interesting to see who handles that. Daboll has made it sound like he’s going to hold off on making that decision until closer to the season.



But Eric B not calling plays in KC is a bad thing ... but this dude is getting a promotion who is under Eric B and does not call plays
... WOW SMH


What are you talking about? Bienemy is an OC who doesn’t call plays when the game is on the line. That may be part of the reason why he hasn’t gotten a head coaching gig, but the biggest issue is his off the field crap, particularly with women involved. Most teams aren’t going to touch that from a head coach standpoint.

Kafka was a non-OC (who like all non-OCs and head coaches) didn’t call plays. He got hired by another team (not really a promotion), and may or not call plays. You are comparing apples to elephants here
RE: One thing I see with  
ColHowPepper : 2/3/2022 3:50 pm : link
In comment 15592002 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
the Bills/KC offenses is a serious need to address TE position (perhaps in multiples). Need a true big-body pass catcher and a good two way blocking TE.

Hope Schoen can address that. Some good guys in draft this year.
For sure, and long, long overdue, Sammo. Even a blind man could see this was a crying need for, ever since, well, even before EE. With EE, Giants still lacked an effective in line blocker and playmaking TE.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
MotownGIANTS : 2/3/2022 3:57 pm : link
In comment 15592254 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
In comment 15592224 MotownGIANTS said:


Quote:


In comment 15592028 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Kafka has never called plays so it’ll be interesting to see who handles that. Daboll has made it sound like he’s going to hold off on making that decision until closer to the season.



But Eric B not calling plays in KC is a bad thing ... but this dude is getting a promotion who is under Eric B and does not call plays
... WOW SMH



What are you talking about? Bienemy is an OC who doesn’t call plays when the game is on the line. That may be part of the reason why he hasn’t gotten a head coaching gig, but the biggest issue is his off the field crap, particularly with women involved. Most teams aren’t going to touch that from a head coach standpoint.

Kafka was a non-OC (who like all non-OCs and head coaches) didn’t call plays. He got hired by another team (not really a promotion), and may or not call plays. You are comparing apples to elephants here



Why not get the actual OC from KC and the nugget is you can call the plays here ... which helps him get the HC job ... Since A Reid is micro-managing ... because if not calling plays is no big deal here for the OC why go after the underling of the OC ...
Pardon me for this. I haven't seen it yet:  
3putt : 2/3/2022 4:00 pm : link
Hopefully our offense undergoes a metamorfosis.

Sorry
Bienemy has a whole Wikipedia section titled  
KDavies : 2/3/2022 4:02 pm : link
“Legal issues”

He has quite the rap sheet. My favorite: “ On September 27, 1993, Bieniemy was arrested in Boulder, Colorado, for allegedly harassing a female parking attendant. According to the police report, while with his friends, Bieniemy put his hand on the attendant's neck, startling her. She told police ,"[14] that Bieniemy and his friends took off their pants and began urinating nearby. Bieniemy was also named in an outstanding warrant on a charge of driving with a suspended license. As a result of this incident, Bieniemy was banned from the University of Colorado Boulder campus for one year”

He was also one of the main recruiters at Colorado when the rape scandal happened.

RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
KDavies : 2/3/2022 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15592254 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
In comment 15592250 KDavies said:


Quote:


In comment 15592224 MotownGIANTS said:


Quote:


In comment 15592028 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Kafka has never called plays so it’ll be interesting to see who handles that. Daboll has made it sound like he’s going to hold off on making that decision until closer to the season.



But Eric B not calling plays in KC is a bad thing ... but this dude is getting a promotion who is under Eric B and does not call plays
... WOW SMH



What are you talking about? Bienemy is an OC who doesn’t call plays when the game is on the line. That may be part of the reason why he hasn’t gotten a head coaching gig, but the biggest issue is his off the field crap, particularly with women involved. Most teams aren’t going to touch that from a head coach standpoint.

Kafka was a non-OC (who like all non-OCs and head coaches) didn’t call plays. He got hired by another team (not really a promotion), and may or not call plays. You are comparing apples to elephants here




Why not get the actual OC from KC and the nugget is you can call the plays here ... which helps him get the HC job ... Since A Reid is micro-managing ... because if not calling plays is no big deal here for the OC why go after the underling of the OC ...


Are you seriously asking why an OC that coaches Mahomes, Kelce, and Hill isn’t going to leave for the same position with the Giants? Even if he could (the Chiefs are not going to allow it), why would he?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
Victor in CT : 2/3/2022 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15592264 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 15592254 MotownGIANTS said:


Quote:


In comment 15592250 KDavies said:


Quote:


In comment 15592224 MotownGIANTS said:


Quote:


In comment 15592028 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Kafka has never called plays so it’ll be interesting to see who handles that. Daboll has made it sound like he’s going to hold off on making that decision until closer to the season.



But Eric B not calling plays in KC is a bad thing ... but this dude is getting a promotion who is under Eric B and does not call plays
... WOW SMH



What are you talking about? Bienemy is an OC who doesn’t call plays when the game is on the line. That may be part of the reason why he hasn’t gotten a head coaching gig, but the biggest issue is his off the field crap, particularly with women involved. Most teams aren’t going to touch that from a head coach standpoint.

Kafka was a non-OC (who like all non-OCs and head coaches) didn’t call plays. He got hired by another team (not really a promotion), and may or not call plays. You are comparing apples to elephants here




Why not get the actual OC from KC and the nugget is you can call the plays here ... which helps him get the HC job ... Since A Reid is micro-managing ... because if not calling plays is no big deal here for the OC why go after the underling of the OC ...



Are you seriously asking why an OC that coaches Mahomes, Kelce, and Hill isn’t going to leave for the same position with the Giants? Even if he could (the Chiefs are not going to allow it), why would he?


You're right. Same reason Dorsey would have been nuts to leave Buffalo.

And your "rap sheet" post is spot on too.
RE: 34 year old OC  
Kev in Cali : 2/3/2022 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15592040 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
Giants going into a new generation here. No more old men like Garrett with stale concepts. Daboll and Kafka should modernize our offense. Now up to Schoen to give them an O-line...and then DJ to produce.


I like your thought process. This should be a creative upgrade to the position.
A  
AcidTest : 2/3/2022 4:20 pm : link
fine choice. Looking forward to more offensive input. Anything has to be better than what we saw last year.
Dorsey never made sense  
KDavies : 2/3/2022 4:20 pm : link
Allen loved him reportedly. McDermott is a D guy, so Dorsey should have a lot of power with the offense, and should put himself in position for a HC gig with some success there. With the Giants, he is with a lesser talented team, and would again be in Daboll’s shadow. Absent McDermott and him not getting along or something else weird, I didn’t understand the rumors
RE: RE: RE: RE: 34 year old OC  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/3/2022 4:29 pm : link
In comment 15592098 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 15592059 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


In comment 15592048 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15592040 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


Giants going into a new generation here. No more old men like Garrett with stale concepts. Daboll and Kafka should modernize our offense. Now up to Schoen to give them an O-line...and then DJ to produce.



McAdoo was what? 37 when Coughlin hired him to be the OC? But yes, I love the idea of young blood.



and our best offense during this 10 year disaster run was mcadoo...he was a fine offensive coordinator just not made out to be a HC.


Huh? We didn't score over 20 points in even one game I believe over his HC tenure. Shurmur had the best offense (which is not saying all that much) unless you mean when McAdoo was OC under Coughlin? That was Coughlin and Gilbrides offense.

McAdoo's OC stretch was McAdoo's offense. McAdoo's HC stretch relied on one of the worst OCs in NFL history, Mike Sullivan.
RE: With Daboll and now Kafka....do we draft a Malik Willis  
Mike from Ohio : 2/3/2022 4:29 pm : link
In comment 15592223 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
and let him sit behind Jones for a year or do we do a full assessment of Jones in 2022 and go for a QB in the 2023 draft?


I think that is a very real possibility. What do Allen and Mahomes have in common coming into the NFL? They were viewed as being tools rich but raw.

Sounds like how you could fairly describe Willis.
RE: RE: With Daboll and now Kafka....do we draft a Malik Willis  
KDavies : 2/3/2022 4:31 pm : link
In comment 15592295 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15592223 GiantBlue said:


Quote:


and let him sit behind Jones for a year or do we do a full assessment of Jones in 2022 and go for a QB in the 2023 draft?



I think that is a very real possibility. What do Allen and Mahomes have in common coming into the NFL? They were viewed as being tools rich but raw.

Sounds like how you could fairly describe Willis.


My thinking as well. I see Willis as a real possibility
RE: RE: RE: With Daboll and now Kafka....do we draft a Malik Willis  
Mike in NY : 2/3/2022 4:37 pm : link
In comment 15592300 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 15592295 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15592223 GiantBlue said:


Quote:


and let him sit behind Jones for a year or do we do a full assessment of Jones in 2022 and go for a QB in the 2023 draft?



I think that is a very real possibility. What do Allen and Mahomes have in common coming into the NFL? They were viewed as being tools rich but raw.

Sounds like how you could fairly describe Willis.



My thinking as well. I see Willis as a real possibility


I think Corral fits what Daboll and Kafka want to do more than Willis, but that may just be me. He may not be as solidly built as Willis, but is much better in short/medium game and in terms of overall accuracy. Both Daboll and Kafka like to get guys in space rather than just airing it out deep.
I really like  
YANKEE28 : 2/3/2022 4:42 pm : link
the hire.

Speculation on my part, but I think that with each face to face interview that Tierney was invited to participate for a portion of it with Daboll.

And that the synergy between the 3 was strongest with Kafka.

Kafka is a very bright Northwestern grad. Reid recognized that Kafka was not a future NFL starter, but had a great future as a coach. No different then what has happened in Dallas.

I hope at least 2 of the remaining hires on the O side have more NFL experience and create the proper balance to the overall O room.
RE: RE: ...  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2/3/2022 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15592224 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
In comment 15592028 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Kafka has never called plays so it’ll be interesting to see who handles that. Daboll has made it sound like he’s going to hold off on making that decision until closer to the season.



But Eric B not calling plays in KC is a bad thing ... but this dude is getting a promotion who is under Eric B and does not call plays
... WOW SMH


The last guy to work for Reid then get promoted also didn't call plays and then HC'd a team to a super bowl win.
RE: Good Hire!  
Mayo2JZ : 2/3/2022 5:07 pm : link
In comment 15592000 youngd1974 said:
Quote:
Really like the way this is going.


I wonder what this means for EE.? Do they finally trade him or utilize him properly?
RE: RE: Good Hire!  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2/3/2022 5:09 pm : link
In comment 15592332 Mayo2JZ said:
Quote:
In comment 15592000 youngd1974 said:


Quote:


Really like the way this is going.



I wonder what this means for EE.? Do they finally trade him or utilize him properly?


There wasn't anything wrong with how they used him last year. He just didn't make any plays
RE: RE: Good Hire!  
Straw Hat : 2/3/2022 5:19 pm : link
In comment 15592332 Mayo2JZ said:
Quote:
In comment 15592000 youngd1974 said:


Quote:


Really like the way this is going.




I wonder what this means for EE.? Do they finally trade him or utilize him properly?


Is he not a free agent? Doubt he’ll ever play another down for the giants.
I am actually getting excited......now,  
George from PA : 2/3/2022 5:20 pm : link
Fix OL

Add another weapon

2 Way TE

Add Pass Rush

And draft Matt Araiza.....turning special teams into a weapon.
Malik Willis is one heck of a project.  
Gruber : 2/3/2022 5:37 pm : link
I hope the Giants draft him if he has the drive and focus to learn.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
MotownGIANTS : 2/3/2022 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15592330 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15592224 MotownGIANTS said:


Quote:


In comment 15592028 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Kafka has never called plays so it’ll be interesting to see who handles that. Daboll has made it sound like he’s going to hold off on making that decision until closer to the season.



But Eric B not calling plays in KC is a bad thing ... but this dude is getting a promotion who is under Eric B and does not call plays
... WOW SMH



The last guy to work for Reid then get promoted also didn't call plays and then HC'd a team to a super bowl win.



So then why is Eric B being treating like the exception? Becasue its well he does not call plays ... So then that is just the easy out ... Is that what you are saying?
Jack Coen, QB, Wisconsin  
TroyArchersGhost : 2/3/2022 5:53 pm : link
Has an NFL arm with accuracy and a smooth delivery. The ball is out of his hand quickly. Good for a rhythm offense.
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
Strahan91 : 2/3/2022 5:53 pm : link
In comment 15592360 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
In comment 15592330 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15592224 MotownGIANTS said:


Quote:


In comment 15592028 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Kafka has never called plays so it’ll be interesting to see who handles that. Daboll has made it sound like he’s going to hold off on making that decision until closer to the season.



But Eric B not calling plays in KC is a bad thing ... but this dude is getting a promotion who is under Eric B and does not call plays
... WOW SMH



The last guy to work for Reid then get promoted also didn't call plays and then HC'd a team to a super bowl win.




So then why is Eric B being treating like the exception? Becasue its well he does not call plays ... So then that is just the easy out ... Is that what you are saying?

Bieniemy has a bit of a checkered past. It wouldn't surprise me if that is part of the issue (along with not calling plays)
RE: Jack Coen, QB, Wisconsin  
TroyArchersGhost : 2/3/2022 5:53 pm : link
In comment 15592366 TroyArchersGhost said:
Quote:
Has an NFL arm with accuracy and a smooth delivery. The ball is out of his hand quickly. Good for a rhythm offense.

Coan.
RE: Jack Coen, QB, Wisconsin  
TroyArchersGhost : 2/3/2022 5:54 pm : link
In comment 15592366 TroyArchersGhost said:
Quote:
Has an NFL arm with accuracy and a smooth delivery. The ball is out of his hand quickly. Good for a rhythm offense.

Notre Dame. He transferred from Wisconsin.
Bobby Skinner  
Ira : 2/3/2022 6:26 pm : link
@BobbySkinner_
Giants hiring and having Brian Daboll & Mike Kafka working together has me most excited for Kadarius Toney.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
MotownGIANTS : 2/3/2022 6:28 pm : link
In comment 15592367 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 15592360 MotownGIANTS said:


Quote:


In comment 15592330 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15592224 MotownGIANTS said:


Quote:


In comment 15592028 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Kafka has never called plays so it’ll be interesting to see who handles that. Daboll has made it sound like he’s going to hold off on making that decision until closer to the season.



But Eric B not calling plays in KC is a bad thing ... but this dude is getting a promotion who is under Eric B and does not call plays
... WOW SMH



The last guy to work for Reid then get promoted also didn't call plays and then HC'd a team to a super bowl win.




So then why is Eric B being treating like the exception? Becasue its well he does not call plays ... So then that is just the easy out ... Is that what you are saying?


Bieniemy has a bit of a checkered past. It wouldn't surprise me if that is part of the issue (along with not calling plays)


If his past is so bad then why is employed at all??? So he is employable but there is a ceiling for him? So far as I can tell 2004 was allegations regarding recruiting so that is 18 years ago ... since that time he has had no issues and earn his chops in the league coaching. So 18 yrs ago on allegations is why he cant be a HC be can be an OC .... That is not even diving into the allegations because none of the items became actual charges other than the 1998 bar fight with his TEAMMATE. So a 20 year old disorderly conduct charge that resulted in probation?
Motown  
cosmicj : 2/3/2022 6:33 pm : link
His boss is Reid, who seems to overlook some pretty bad personal problems.

There were rape allegations in 2001/2 during Colorado recruiting visits which led to EB leaving the college’s employ. And another poster here wrote that one of the 90s incidents involved threats of rape. And maybe there’s stuff the press is unaware of. There’s an issue ther.

RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
Mike in NY : 2/3/2022 6:35 pm : link
In comment 15592360 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
In comment 15592330 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15592224 MotownGIANTS said:


Quote:


In comment 15592028 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Kafka has never called plays so it’ll be interesting to see who handles that. Daboll has made it sound like he’s going to hold off on making that decision until closer to the season.



But Eric B not calling plays in KC is a bad thing ... but this dude is getting a promotion who is under Eric B and does not call plays
... WOW SMH



The last guy to work for Reid then get promoted also didn't call plays and then HC'd a team to a super bowl win.




So then why is Eric B being treating like the exception? Becasue its well he does not call plays ... So then that is just the easy out ... Is that what you are saying?


Matt Nagy was after Pederson and even then there is still chatter that was more Frank Reich than Doug Pederson. The sense I get from what I have seen is that EB comes off more like Pederson (that dumb PE teacher who had one too many shots to the head) whereas teams now want a more intellectual outlook.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
Strahan91 : 2/3/2022 6:45 pm : link
In comment 15592409 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:

If his past is so bad then why is employed at all??? So he is employable but there is a ceiling for him? So far as I can tell 2004 was allegations regarding recruiting so that is 18 years ago ... since that time he has had no issues and earn his chops in the league coaching. So 18 yrs ago on allegations is why he cant be a HC be can be an OC .... That is not even diving into the allegations because none of the items became actual charges other than the 1998 bar fight with his TEAMMATE. So a 20 year old disorderly conduct charge that resulted in probation?

Are you aware that the Chiefs also employ Tyreek Hill?
RE: Bobby Skinner  
Jimmy Googs : 2/3/2022 6:56 pm : link
In comment 15592404 Ira said:
Quote:
@BobbySkinner_
Giants hiring and having Brian Daboll & Mike Kafka working together has me most excited for Kadarius Toney.



Why, are they also psychologists?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/3/2022 7:05 pm : link
G.T Bobby Thompson
@BThomps81
·
1h
Official: Mike Kafka has signed his contract and is officially the #Giants OC per his agent
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/3/2022 7:36 pm : link
Remember him in the NFL. But he comes from a good organization & from-what I've read above-has Reid's blessing...sounds good to me.
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2/3/2022 8:02 pm : link
In comment 15592360 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
In comment 15592330 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15592224 MotownGIANTS said:


Quote:


In comment 15592028 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Kafka has never called plays so it’ll be interesting to see who handles that. Daboll has made it sound like he’s going to hold off on making that decision until closer to the season.



But Eric B not calling plays in KC is a bad thing ... but this dude is getting a promotion who is under Eric B and does not call plays
... WOW SMH



The last guy to work for Reid then get promoted also didn't call plays and then HC'd a team to a super bowl win.




So then why is Eric B being treating like the exception? Becasue its well he does not call plays ... So then that is just the easy out ... Is that what you are saying?


I dont really know what you're getting at. Just say what you want to say.
Looking at the gm, head coach and the two coordinator hires, I'd say  
Ira : 2/3/2022 8:02 pm : link
that the Giants have done pretty well.
RE: 34 year old OC  
Johnny5 : 2/3/2022 8:03 pm : link
In comment 15592293 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15592098 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


In comment 15592059 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


In comment 15592048 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15592040 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


Giants going into a new generation here. No more old men like Garrett with stale concepts. Daboll and Kafka should modernize our offense. Now up to Schoen to give them an O-line...and then DJ to produce.



McAdoo was what? 37 when Coughlin hired him to be the OC? But yes, I love the idea of young blood.



and our best offense during this 10 year disaster run was mcadoo...he was a fine offensive coordinator just not made out to be a HC.


Huh? We didn't score over 20 points in even one game I believe over his HC tenure. Shurmur had the best offense (which is not saying all that much) unless you mean when McAdoo was OC under Coughlin? That was Coughlin and Gilbrides offense.


McAdoo's OC stretch was McAdoo's offense. McAdoo's HC stretch relied on one of the worst OCs in NFL history, Mike Sullivan.

So he just scrapped the offense that was 13th and 6th highest scoring offense that you say was "his" as an OC but when he became HC and went and installed a brand new (and completely shitty) offensive system created from scratch by Mike Sullivan? Which he as a supposed offensive guru, had nothing to do with? Yeah sorry I just don't buy that.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
Snablats : 2/3/2022 8:30 pm : link
In comment 15592409 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
In comment 15592367 Strahan91 said:


Quote:


In comment 15592360 MotownGIANTS said:


Quote:


In comment 15592330 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15592224 MotownGIANTS said:


Quote:


In comment 15592028 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Kafka has never called plays so it’ll be interesting to see who handles that. Daboll has made it sound like he’s going to hold off on making that decision until closer to the season.



But Eric B not calling plays in KC is a bad thing ... but this dude is getting a promotion who is under Eric B and does not call plays
... WOW SMH



The last guy to work for Reid then get promoted also didn't call plays and then HC'd a team to a super bowl win.




So then why is Eric B being treating like the exception? Becasue its well he does not call plays ... So then that is just the easy out ... Is that what you are saying?


Bieniemy has a bit of a checkered past. It wouldn't surprise me if that is part of the issue (along with not calling plays)



If his past is so bad then why is employed at all??? So he is employable but there is a ceiling for him? So far as I can tell 2004 was allegations regarding recruiting so that is 18 years ago ... since that time he has had no issues and earn his chops in the league coaching. So 18 yrs ago on allegations is why he cant be a HC be can be an OC .... That is not even diving into the allegations because none of the items became actual charges other than the 1998 bar fight with his TEAMMATE. So a 20 year old disorderly conduct charge that resulted in probation?

I keep posting this: Pederson, Nagy, and Kafka were QBs. Bieniemy wasnt. Its different when you have been a QB - you see the entire offense, know and understand how to design plays, know how defenses react to things, know what its like to be the face of a team. Bieniemy has none of that. Then throw in the police blotter stuff and Sy saying he doesnt interview well
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/3/2022 8:31 pm : link
In comment 15592409 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
In comment 15592367 Strahan91 said:


Quote:


In comment 15592360 MotownGIANTS said:


Quote:


In comment 15592330 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15592224 MotownGIANTS said:


Quote:


In comment 15592028 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Kafka has never called plays so it’ll be interesting to see who handles that. Daboll has made it sound like he’s going to hold off on making that decision until closer to the season.



But Eric B not calling plays in KC is a bad thing ... but this dude is getting a promotion who is under Eric B and does not call plays
... WOW SMH



The last guy to work for Reid then get promoted also didn't call plays and then HC'd a team to a super bowl win.




So then why is Eric B being treating like the exception? Becasue its well he does not call plays ... So then that is just the easy out ... Is that what you are saying?


Bieniemy has a bit of a checkered past. It wouldn't surprise me if that is part of the issue (along with not calling plays)



If his past is so bad then why is employed at all??? So he is employable but there is a ceiling for him? So far as I can tell 2004 was allegations regarding recruiting so that is 18 years ago ... since that time he has had no issues and earn his chops in the league coaching. So 18 yrs ago on allegations is why he cant be a HC be can be an OC .... That is not even diving into the allegations because none of the items became actual charges other than the 1998 bar fight with his TEAMMATE. So a 20 year old disorderly conduct charge that resulted in probation?

Neither of Reid's previous lieutenants have been legitimate candidates this hiring cycle either.

Pederson won a SB. Nagy was fired with a winning record and a playoff appearance.

Maybe teams are leery of Reid's OCs? Purely speculation, but if Pederson and Nagy are also persona non grata, how can anyone get bent about Bienemy? Pederson has a SB ring; Nagy has a career winning record as a HC. Wouldn't either of them be in front of Bienemy if you were trying to absorb some of Reid's success?
RE: Daboll, Kafka and Tierney  
GiantTuff1 : 2/3/2022 11:04 pm : link
In comment 15592136 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
are going to die laughing when they start looking at film of the NYG Offense from the last year or so.

They may need to get a separate conference room at the far end of the building so as not to disturb others...


lol
you can't build a good home without a strong foundation  
islander1 : 1:26 am : link
and I can't help agreeing with all of you that this looks like a very promising foundation.
RE: RE: Bobby Skinner  
section125 : 3:45 am : link
In comment 15592470 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15592404 Ira said:


Quote:


@BobbySkinner_
Giants hiring and having Brian Daboll & Mike Kafka working together has me most excited for Kadarius Toney.




Why, are they also psychologists?


Physicians..
