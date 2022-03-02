Detailed Giants statement on Flores allegations

Even if true (who knows at this point since the story's changed on his part and Flores statement sounds like an guess based on an assumption) how does BB advocating for someone equate to the Giants not honoring the Rooney Rule.
He keeps pointing a finger at every day situations that happen in the real world as some kind of sinister plot only against him. My first 4 jobs as an adult all came via friends recommending me, how does that prove anything Flores contends?
His story has changed
I don't think he's changing his story - just adding to it.
With all due respect, then you haven’t been listening.
That I'm not aware of everything being tossed around is a strong possibility but what has he said that changes the charges made in his lawsuit?
His first claim was that BB mistakenly let him know that Daboll was hired. That claim ignores the fact that the text itself states the BB "thinks" Daboll has the job.
His second claim today ignores that first claim and states that BB influenced the Giants to hire Daboll.
Neither claim has any proof by him and both amount to nothing but speculation based on hearsay, gossip, and Flores making assumptions. Furthermore, if he knew for a fact that BB influenced the Giants (which is a different take than the lawsuit) then why did he not include yesterday?
I wouldn't be shocked if it comes out that he had a conversation with BB last night after all the fireworks and BB did not give him the answers he needs to make his case. So now BB is a bad guy in his eyes and he went scorched on him by doubling down on another assumption with zero facts or proof of it.
Well, for one thing the story in the complaint is that the Belichick texts are evidence that the decision had been made and his interview was a sham.
Today the problem is that references from people like Belichick have no place in a fair system (even though that played a major role in Miami hiring a minority - HIM).
Why wasn’t that allegation in the complaint? Because it is ridiculous.
Why say it anyway today? IMO because the original story is falling apart and you need a new one.
“I think there are back channel conversations and back channel meetings that are had that oftentimes influence decisions,” Flores told Jay Williams of NPR’s podcast The Limits. “I think [the Giants hiring process] is a clear example of that. Bill Belichick is a clear example of that. His resume speaks to that. It was clear to me that decision was made with his influence. That’s part of the problem. That needs to change. There needs to be a fair and equal opportunity to interview and showcase your abilities to lead and earn one of those positions.”
IMO, that in no way changes what's in the complaint. He's just adding his opinion and burning BB for whatever reason. We'll have to agree to disagree.
I believe it was you who stated in one of threads that his lawyers were wrong to get him in a media blitz. With that I completely agree.
I can't see where anything in your comment shows "His story has changed"
1) Who said what to Belichick, and when?
2) What "objective evidence" (Giants' words) will the Giants offer to support their claims that no decision was made until Friday night?
It would seem to me that the onus is on Flores to prove the Giants made an early decision. They are the accused.
As to 1) - I guess that will be produced in discovery, if they ever existed, if they haven't been deleted.
I'm not a computer geek, but I assume Mara had all the Giants computers/cell phones searched for communications to BB. Of course there's personal devices and I'll bet there was a front office face-to-face question and answer session for all
anyone who has followed any nyg coaching search knew he was wrong
from the jump as soon as the suit revealed the timeline of the texts being ahead of the in person interview with Daboll. I'd venture to guess the giants have never hired anyone to any senior position without an in-person interview, including people who'd worked in the building for extended periods prior like Coughlin, McAdoo, Spagnuolo, Gettleman, etc.
I believe schoen was 100% set on Daboll and may have said so to someone he trusted (like parcells) who then said relayed it to belichek.
but the giants ownership don't operate that way and definitely have material supporting that they were still talking through a final decision after flores' interview.
feel bad for flores, especially if it turns out to be true that the biggest thing that cost him his job in miami was Ross being too willing to break rules. either way it's how to blow up a career in 10 days.
He indeed changed his story because he had once his allegations about ghe Belichick texts was torpedoed by the disclosure of the actual timeline.
So an attempt to maintain the alleged relevance of BB to the story - which is one and only lynchpin of his claims against the Giants — he today is spewing this new absurdity.
If I were advising him, and I had nothing concrete to dispute the Giants’ timeline (which he presumably does not since it wasn’t in the complaint to begin with), I would strongly recommend that he withdraw his claims against the Giants, and apologize for his good faith assumptions that have turned out to be incorrect. In my opinion this would actually enhance his credibility and sympathy for his larger case, and would neither prevent or harm his ability to continue to aggressively pursue his disparate impact claim qnd his allegations of anti-competitive activity by Miami.
But instead he is doubling down on his worst claims, which is only going to sink public support - and his credibility — at lightning speed.
Then again, I’m not his lawyer.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Flores is now claiming that BB
Flores gets fired after winning his last 8 games for disobeying the owner who ordered him to lose.
He looks around and sees he is the only candidate who has recent head coaching experience and therefore thinks he should be everyone's choice
He does not get the first two jobs.
Rather than try to figure out whether it is because of his interview, because maybe he was not a good fit, or whether it has something to do with how he coached the Dolphins, he immediately goes to racism.
The alleged order to lose was 2 years ago.
RE: RE: Belichick's text is basically heresay in court gtt350 : 6:25 pm : li
The email or text may be hearsay, but BB's testimony about what the Giants told him is not. The Giants are a party to the suit and the out-of-court statements of their representatives to 3rd parties may be offered against them.
Therefore, it matters very much not what the text says but what BB will say about the conversation that led to the text. As I stated above, I suspect BB will eventually be forced to admit he didn't know shit and will come out of this looking like an idiot.
Good post. But why would he get Daboll’s hopes up that the job was his if he didn’t have a good source? A congratulations text from a former boss (who is a football legend) who is connected to the Giants FO would imply he knew something concrete.
I've literally had this exact same thing happen to me. I was contacted by an individual who used to work for me. They congratulated me on a new job they thought I was getting. They thought they had inside information, when in fact the information that had was incorrect. They were well intentioned, but at the end of the day it sucked for me.
Elway's comments come off sounding like a typical denial
The Giants response is detailed and strongly worded and offers additional evidence.
Elway gave his exact location and I am sure there is a flight manifest. So, not only will they know if that past is true or not, but everyone on that plane manifest will be deposed to see if Elway was drinking or not.
Flores's latest revision isn't a flat contradiction of what he was saying previously. It's theoretically possible that the Giants made an early decision to hire Daboll because the head coach of the New England Patriots told them to.
But the problem is, this is objectively less likely to be true than his earlier assertion that the Giants made the decision on their own. And secondly, if Flores thought yesterday that Belichick was playing puppetmaster, why didn't he say so yesterday?
Maybe this revision stands as his rebuttal to earlier skepticism of his claims, given that the Giants showed clear and convincing early interest. "Look, the Giants clearly were going to hire me! There's no way you can explain their decision not to unless Belichick tampered with the process!"
RE: There's a confusion in terms here, it seems like
Flores's latest revision isn't a flat contradiction of what he was saying previously. It's theoretically possible that the Giants made an early decision to hire Daboll because the head coach of the New England Patriots told them to.
But the problem is, this is objectively less likely to be true than his earlier assertion that the Giants made the decision on their own. And secondly, if Flores thought yesterday that Belichick was playing puppetmaster, why didn't he say so yesterday?
Maybe this revision stands as his rebuttal to earlier skepticism of his claims, given that the Giants showed clear and convincing early interest. "Look, the Giants clearly were going to hire me! There's no way you can explain their decision not to unless Belichick tampered with the process!"
If it was something he believed yesterday why did he not add it to the lawsuit? Why would this come out today if this was something he believed?
Being mistaken for someone else and finding out he might not get the Giants job is one thing. Coming back the next day and saying "BB was the one who influenced the Giants to hire Daboll" is a completely different scenario to his earlier accusation yesterday and most likely was done because after the dust settled he and his lawyers realized they were starting to lose the PR battle so he had to come up with something new.
Notice he never claims he has proof of BB influencing anyone, he is just making an assumption and it was most likely encouraged by the idiotic lawyers he hired who told him it would be smart to make accusations without anything to back them up. He finds himself today thinking he needs to juice it all up and comes out with this new crap that he also has no proof for.
If he knew for a fact that BB did influence the Giants to hire Daboll there is no doubt that would have been part of the original lawsuit
I honestly don't care if they did tell Daboll they wanted to hire him.
I think the Miami situation and all the negative press may have forced him to short-circuit. This is when the lawyers got involved and they started a potential case.
Mara's nephew may have given him the idea the job was going to be his setting a false hope.
Then he gets this text (From BB) and passes it on to the lawyers who then take a advantage of him, exploiting his vulnerable state of mind to build this bigger case.
He loses his mind as this was his dream job and proceeds going the route he is now.
Pretty sad overall but don't see any racism here it all. If anything it shows if you work hard and achieve there are opportunities in this country. Scholarship to BKLYN Prep, scholarship to BC and then a opportunity to work in the NFL and receive a HC'ing job at 37. To me, this is the story and it is a good one.
Pretty sad. You had a guy who actually was able to win with a pretty average at best roster. You certainly have some strong skills in the HC area to build on. Imagine what you could have had if he had some self awareness and focused on lessons learned and applied those to another chance. Instead we get what we see now with these lawsuits.
where “fake news” rules, perception is reality, and frequently, the truth is not relevant. As Eric pointed out, this is now a PR battle and Flores and his lawyers are going to go everywhere and scream “racism”, without apparently, and substantial facts to back it up. Consequently, the majority of society will believe him, he will get a major book deal., and the Giants, Broncos, Dolphins and the NFL in general will have big black eyes. That’s where this is going.
Now if it pushes a better version of the Rooney rule it was well worth it.
where “fake news” rules, perception is reality, and frequently, the truth is not relevant. As Eric pointed out, this is now a PR battle and Flores and his lawyers are going to go everywhere and scream “racism”, without apparently, and substantial facts to back it up. Consequently, the majority of society will believe him, he will get a major book deal., and the Giants, Broncos, Dolphins and the NFL in general will have big black eyes. That’s where this is going.
Now if it pushes a better version of the Rooney rule it was well worth it.
That's one of the unfortunate outcomes of this. For years now, we'll have to listen to fans of other teams tell us, "Well at least I don't root for a racist team!"
Until the primary candidate signs, an employer continues to explore other options. It's smart to have a contingency plan, and it's smart to maintain negotiating leverage.
Does it suck to be the fallback option, and find out you wasted your time when you may have been Plan B all along? Sure. It's also part of job-hunting, though it's relatively rare for Plan B to find out he/she was Plan B. If you never want to be in that position, don't apply for jobs.
Being Plan B isn't the worst-case scenario, BTW. Plan A often doesn't work out: contract terms, background check, better offer elsewhere, whatever. Plan B can become Plan A. If you're Plan Nothing, you have no chance at all.
As it happens, I'm a candidate for an internal position. There's no way I'm the first choice. Plan A is more qualified, and a better fit in other ways - basically perfect for the job and a great person. ("Your basic nightmare", as Nora Ephron would say.) Plan A is also being recruited for other positions. If they have to "settle" for me, it will be on me to show that I should have been their guy all along. If not, at least I was in the game.
and teh only real piece is that I think the NFL does have a bad situation on its hands with diversity in the coaching ranks. Problem is Flores is the WORST example or reason for the need for change.
Similar to putting a career criminal as the face of social injustice and police abuse, you now have a guy who WAS a Head Coach, who benefitted from help from his mentor now saying the league's owners are racist and his mentor showed how back channel conversations get people jobs.
You can have two opposite things be true about the same overall issue. Yes, the league needs to be better about opportunities for minority coaches and YES, Brian Flores is a fraud who was pissed off at being fired and who clearly had issues with relationship building within his staff and organization. Flores got his job in no small part because of BB. Teh very guy he now says got Daboll the job with the Giants when he has ZERO proof of that. If anything he ASSUMES BB helped Daboll just like BB helped Flores before!
The best adjustment to the Rooney rule is not to have it.
Until the primary candidate signs, an employer continues to explore other options. It's smart to have a contingency plan, and it's smart to maintain negotiating leverage.
Does it suck to be the fallback option, and find out you wasted your time when you may have been Plan B all along? Sure. It's also part of job-hunting, though it's relatively rare for Plan B to find out he/she was Plan B. If you never want to be in that position, don't apply for jobs.
Being Plan B isn't the worst-case scenario, BTW. Plan A often doesn't work out: contract terms, background check, better offer elsewhere, whatever. Plan B can become Plan A. If you're Plan Nothing, you have no chance at all.
As it happens, I'm a candidate for an internal position. There's no way I'm the first choice. Plan A is more qualified, and a better fit in other ways - basically perfect for the job and a great person. ("Your basic nightmare", as Nora Ephron would say.) Plan A is also being recruited for other positions. If they have to "settle" for me, it will be on me to show that I should have been their guy all along. If not, at least I was in the game.
Your part about Plan B is so true but this is a society that no longer wants to accept that.
Everyone needs to be protected from being Plan B because it's too hurtful. So what's the response? Create a world where everyone is artificially a Plan A and if anyone questions that line of thinking they are something that ends with "-ic" or "-ist".
The ironic thing is that this way of thinking will eventually infect everyone and everything everywhere, including and especially the people who first pointed the finger.
Affirmative action has been in place in the workforce for over fifty years at least which is when I started to work for a Fortune 50 corporation. I have seen it’s results both good and bad. So here we are in 2022 having the same discussion. There will always be a need to try to improve opportunities for all. In my 38 years of work I have not been exposed to systematic racism that is talked about today. To try and impose quotas and penalties is not the best approach in my opinion. These situations are not so cut and dry. There are many variables that go into hiring people for these positions. I think it is incumbent on the individuals to do due diligence to position themselves to be viewed as a top candidate. I also think it the responsibility of ownership if they want to build success to hire the best candidate. Most of us are not born into an entitled life.
He was asked why he went to the interview if he knew it was a sham he said" to see if they would do the right thing" . So basically the only "right" thing was him to become the head coach. Im glad we didnt hire this guy.
until the contract is signed, Daboll is free to sign with any other team looking for a HC
Even if you have a clear desire, you HAVE to keep interviewing people in case your first choice chooses another team. You need a backup plan.
They could have totally discussed internally wanting Daboll, and then done an interview with Flores in good faith IN CASE DABOLL WENT SOMEWHERE ELSE.
In a macro sense, the lack of head coach diversity is a real problem, and something beyond or instead of the Rooney rule needs to be installed. But I have zero problem with this specific case study
Exactly!!!
I was going to post the same thing. It shouldn't really matter what anyone form the Giants said to Belichick. If a contract was not actually offered to Daboll, they didn't do anything wrong.
Legal eagles, am I right or wrong on that?
where “fake news” rules, perception is reality, and frequently, the truth is not relevant. As Eric pointed out, this is now a PR battle and Flores and his lawyers are going to go everywhere and scream “racism”, without apparently, and substantial facts to back it up. Consequently, the majority of society will believe him, he will get a major book deal., and the Giants, Broncos, Dolphins and the NFL in general will have big black eyes. That’s where this is going.
Now if it pushes a better version of the Rooney rule it was well worth it.
That's one of the unfortunate outcomes of this. For years now, we'll have to listen to fans of other teams tell us, "Well at least I don't root for a racist team!"
I don’t worry about this at all ...American society is usually on a pendulum swinging back and forth. 2 years ago this would have been a long term nightmare, but now not so much. This too, like a kidney stone shall pass.
He was asked why he went to the interview if he knew it was a sham he said" to see if they would do the right thing" . So basically the only "right" thing was him to become the head coach. Im glad we didnt hire this guy.
He’s got a family to feed and as a NY native I’m sure he was excited about the possibility even with that fucked up text from Belichick . Mara and McDowell were keenly interested in him and proactively reaching out to him. If he turned down the interview and pulled himself out of the running, that would have raised many questions as well.
I don’t believe the Giants are racist. At the same time, I empathize with Flores and he is speaking for a lot of Black coordinators who are being passed over for HC jobs but are not willing to risk their livelihoods by speaking out.
I don’t believe the Giants are a racist organization at all
He was asked why he went to the interview if he knew it was a sham he said" to see if they would do the right thing" . So basically the only "right" thing was him to become the head coach. Im glad we didnt hire this guy.
He’s got a family to feed and as a NY native I’m sure he was excited about the possibility even with that fucked up text from Belichick . Mara and McDowell were keenly interested in him and proactively reaching out to him. If he turned down the interview and pulled himself out of the running, that would have raised many questions as well.
I don’t believe the Giants are racist. At the same time, I empathize with Flores and he is speaking for a lot of Black coordinators who are being passed over for HC jobs but are not willing to risk their livelihoods by speaking out.
I don’t believe the Giants are a racist organization at all
I agree Les...its the wording. If he said something like" I wanted to see if they were genuinely interested in hiring me" or something to that affect id be a little more sympathetic to him. He makes it sound like they were no other options that were correct.
that some people are not cut out to be head coach.
Hue Jackson was discriminated again? The dude went 1-31 in two full seasons with the Cleveland Browns. I think that is the WORST two year record for any professional football coach ever.
Maybe Bienamy hasn't gotten an HC gig because he strangled a female parking lot attendant and threatened her with gang rape earlier in his life. I am happy he has reformed himself and become a great offensive coordinator, but there are life long consequences when you do things like choke a woman. That is going to disqualify you from some future opportunities in life.
Maybe Byron Leftwich didn't get an HC gig this year because he wanted personnel control the team wasn't willing to give him. It has nothing to do with race, it has to do with negotiated contract terms that they couldn't agree on.
The Giants should not issue any sort of apology. They should fight this until the end of time.
just like Kaepernick. ESPN is leading the charge. Racism, in any form, gets clicks and gives people like Stephen A. Smith something to bellow about. Mark my words--even if it's total bullshit, this will not be allowed to die.
Can they countersue him for wrongful accusation etc?
Not really. Their remedy is a rule called Rule 11 under which the judge can make him pay some or all of the defendants' legal fees if the case is deemed frivolous. It's Rule 11 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, you can google it.
in addition to BB's text messages, it's nothing short of tragic that he torched his career for - at best - an adjustment in the verbiage of the Rooney rule.
someone else raised this point above in this thread - he should have slowed down a bit after Daboll got the job and thought through how each of the options he had before him might play out.
looks like he got some really bad legal advice. we shall see.
There is still a chance a team will roll the dice on him. Slim but if you have an owner who shares his concerns about equity it could happen.
Les, I don't even having a remote possibility at this point. Every single press conference he would have after a loss would have a question of "Were you told to tank this game?" Every single bad call or decision by him would get scrutinized. Every time he fired someone the racial aspect would pop up. I doubt you will even see him at any kind of top 20 college in the future, he is that toxic at this point and by overplaying his weak hand outside of the Miami situation he lost the PR battle within one day
Then I believe the Giants did make an effort to interview him in good faith. No team would ever hire a candidate without a formal interview especially not the Giants. Unless it was a Bill Parcells type, they wouldnt do that for a Brian Daboll who has never been a head coach.
Now going into the process Shoen may have told Daboll, buddy its your job to lose. Im all in on you , dont let me down. But still an in person interview would be required or at least something more than 20 minutes.
Most people wont read the Giants statements, so it wont matter. They have made up their mind already that the Giants are racists.
In reality I dont really care who coaches the Giants black, white, asian, hispanic it doesnt matter. I care that they are able to win and are not a jackass. Same for the players, I dont root for guys based on their color. I like to root for players who are likeable. Guys that played hard and loved the game.
Then I believe the Giants did make an effort to interview him in good faith. No team would ever hire a candidate without a formal interview especially not the Giants. Unless it was a Bill Parcells type, they wouldnt do that for a Brian Daboll who has never been a head coach.
Now going into the process Shoen may have told Daboll, buddy its your job to lose. Im all in on you , dont let me down. But still an in person interview would be required or at least something more than 20 minutes.
Most people wont read the Giants statements, so it wont matter. They have made up their mind already that the Giants are racists.
In reality I dont really care who coaches the Giants black, white, asian, hispanic it doesnt matter. I care that they are able to win and are not a jackass. Same for the players, I dont root for guys based on their color. I like to root for players who are likeable. Guys that played hard and loved the game.
I remember reading on BBI that Mara said no decisions would be made until the Flores interview was complete. And I wrote a post being pissed at Mara for meddling and not just hiring Daboll if he was "the guy."
I wonder if the Giants will counter sue for defamation.
He keeps pointing a finger at every day situations that happen in the real world as some kind of sinister plot only against him. My first 4 jobs as an adult all came via friends recommending me, how does that prove anything Flores contends?
2) What "objective evidence" (Giants' words) will the Giants offer to support their claims that no decision was made until Friday night?
2) What "objective evidence" (Giants' words) will the Giants offer to support their claims that no decision was made until Friday night?
I believe schoen was 100% set on Daboll and may have said so to someone he trusted (like parcells) who then said relayed it to belichek.
but the giants ownership don't operate that way and definitely have material supporting that they were still talking through a final decision after flores' interview.
feel bad for flores, especially if it turns out to be true that the biggest thing that cost him his job in miami was Ross being too willing to break rules. either way it's how to blow up a career in 10 days.
Quote:
Very well said.
He looks around and sees he is the only candidate who has recent head coaching experience and therefore thinks he should be everyone's choice
He does not get the first two jobs.
Rather than try to figure out whether it is because of his interview, because maybe he was not a good fit, or whether it has something to do with how he coached the Dolphins, he immediately goes to racism.
The email or text may be hearsay, but BB's testimony about what the Giants told him is not. The Giants are a party to the suit and the out-of-court statements of their representatives to 3rd parties may be offered against them.
Therefore, it matters very much not what the text says but what BB will say about the conversation that led to the text. As I stated above, I suspect BB will eventually be forced to admit he didn't know shit and will come out of this looking like an idiot.
Good post. But why would he get Daboll’s hopes up that the job was his if he didn’t have a good source? A congratulations text from a former boss (who is a football legend) who is connected to the Giants FO would imply he knew something concrete.
I've literally had this exact same thing happen to me. I was contacted by an individual who used to work for me. They congratulated me on a new job they thought I was getting. They thought they had inside information, when in fact the information that had was incorrect. They were well intentioned, but at the end of the day it sucked for me.
Elway gave his exact location and I am sure there is a flight manifest. So, not only will they know if that past is true or not, but everyone on that plane manifest will be deposed to see if Elway was drinking or not.
But the problem is, this is objectively less likely to be true than his earlier assertion that the Giants made the decision on their own. And secondly, if Flores thought yesterday that Belichick was playing puppetmaster, why didn't he say so yesterday?
Maybe this revision stands as his rebuttal to earlier skepticism of his claims, given that the Giants showed clear and convincing early interest. "Look, the Giants clearly were going to hire me! There's no way you can explain their decision not to unless Belichick tampered with the process!"
But the problem is, this is objectively less likely to be true than his earlier assertion that the Giants made the decision on their own. And secondly, if Flores thought yesterday that Belichick was playing puppetmaster, why didn't he say so yesterday?
Maybe this revision stands as his rebuttal to earlier skepticism of his claims, given that the Giants showed clear and convincing early interest. "Look, the Giants clearly were going to hire me! There's no way you can explain their decision not to unless Belichick tampered with the process!"
If it was something he believed yesterday why did he not add it to the lawsuit? Why would this come out today if this was something he believed?
Being mistaken for someone else and finding out he might not get the Giants job is one thing. Coming back the next day and saying "BB was the one who influenced the Giants to hire Daboll" is a completely different scenario to his earlier accusation yesterday and most likely was done because after the dust settled he and his lawyers realized they were starting to lose the PR battle so he had to come up with something new.
Notice he never claims he has proof of BB influencing anyone, he is just making an assumption and it was most likely encouraged by the idiotic lawyers he hired who told him it would be smart to make accusations without anything to back them up. He finds himself today thinking he needs to juice it all up and comes out with this new crap that he also has no proof for.
If he knew for a fact that BB did influence the Giants to hire Daboll there is no doubt that would have been part of the original lawsuit
Even if you have a clear desire, you HAVE to keep interviewing people in case your first choice chooses another team. You need a backup plan.
They could have totally discussed internally wanting Daboll, and then done an interview with Flores in good faith IN CASE DABOLL WENT SOMEWHERE ELSE.
In a macro sense, the lack of head coach diversity is a real problem, and something beyond or instead of the Rooney rule needs to be installed. But I have zero problem with this specific case study
Mara's nephew may have given him the idea the job was going to be his setting a false hope.
Then he gets this text (From BB) and passes it on to the lawyers who then take a advantage of him, exploiting his vulnerable state of mind to build this bigger case.
He loses his mind as this was his dream job and proceeds going the route he is now.
Pretty sad overall but don't see any racism here it all. If anything it shows if you work hard and achieve there are opportunities in this country. Scholarship to BKLYN Prep, scholarship to BC and then a opportunity to work in the NFL and receive a HC'ing job at 37. To me, this is the story and it is a good one.
Pretty sad. You had a guy who actually was able to win with a pretty average at best roster. You certainly have some strong skills in the HC area to build on. Imagine what you could have had if he had some self awareness and focused on lessons learned and applied those to another chance. Instead we get what we see now with these lawsuits.
Now if it pushes a better version of the Rooney rule it was well worth it.
Now if it pushes a better version of the Rooney rule it was well worth it.
That's one of the unfortunate outcomes of this. For years now, we'll have to listen to fans of other teams tell us, "Well at least I don't root for a racist team!"
Does it suck to be the fallback option, and find out you wasted your time when you may have been Plan B all along? Sure. It's also part of job-hunting, though it's relatively rare for Plan B to find out he/she was Plan B. If you never want to be in that position, don't apply for jobs.
Being Plan B isn't the worst-case scenario, BTW. Plan A often doesn't work out: contract terms, background check, better offer elsewhere, whatever. Plan B can become Plan A. If you're Plan Nothing, you have no chance at all.
As it happens, I'm a candidate for an internal position. There's no way I'm the first choice. Plan A is more qualified, and a better fit in other ways - basically perfect for the job and a great person. ("Your basic nightmare", as Nora Ephron would say.) Plan A is also being recruited for other positions. If they have to "settle" for me, it will be on me to show that I should have been their guy all along. If not, at least I was in the game.
Similar to putting a career criminal as the face of social injustice and police abuse, you now have a guy who WAS a Head Coach, who benefitted from help from his mentor now saying the league's owners are racist and his mentor showed how back channel conversations get people jobs.
You can have two opposite things be true about the same overall issue. Yes, the league needs to be better about opportunities for minority coaches and YES, Brian Flores is a fraud who was pissed off at being fired and who clearly had issues with relationship building within his staff and organization. Flores got his job in no small part because of BB. Teh very guy he now says got Daboll the job with the Giants when he has ZERO proof of that. If anything he ASSUMES BB helped Daboll just like BB helped Flores before!
People network and people talk
The End
Does it suck to be the fallback option, and find out you wasted your time when you may have been Plan B all along? Sure. It's also part of job-hunting, though it's relatively rare for Plan B to find out he/she was Plan B. If you never want to be in that position, don't apply for jobs.
Being Plan B isn't the worst-case scenario, BTW. Plan A often doesn't work out: contract terms, background check, better offer elsewhere, whatever. Plan B can become Plan A. If you're Plan Nothing, you have no chance at all.
As it happens, I'm a candidate for an internal position. There's no way I'm the first choice. Plan A is more qualified, and a better fit in other ways - basically perfect for the job and a great person. ("Your basic nightmare", as Nora Ephron would say.) Plan A is also being recruited for other positions. If they have to "settle" for me, it will be on me to show that I should have been their guy all along. If not, at least I was in the game.
Your part about Plan B is so true but this is a society that no longer wants to accept that.
Everyone needs to be protected from being Plan B because it's too hurtful. So what's the response? Create a world where everyone is artificially a Plan A and if anyone questions that line of thinking they are something that ends with "-ic" or "-ist".
The ironic thing is that this way of thinking will eventually infect everyone and everything everywhere, including and especially the people who first pointed the finger.
The Rooney rule did a good job of putting the issue under a spotlight, and the results show that pretty clearly from 2005 through 2018.
It's a very high turnover gig and the total sample size is very small. It needs to be measured over time.
The issue is worthy of monitoring and discussion given the history of our league and our nation, but we need to be smarter than to stop and shout "racist" at every valley in the graph.
Even if you have a clear desire, you HAVE to keep interviewing people in case your first choice chooses another team. You need a backup plan.
They could have totally discussed internally wanting Daboll, and then done an interview with Flores in good faith IN CASE DABOLL WENT SOMEWHERE ELSE.
In a macro sense, the lack of head coach diversity is a real problem, and something beyond or instead of the Rooney rule needs to be installed. But I have zero problem with this specific case study
Exactly!!!
I was going to post the same thing. It shouldn't really matter what anyone form the Giants said to Belichick. If a contract was not actually offered to Daboll, they didn't do anything wrong.
Legal eagles, am I right or wrong on that?
I don’t believe the Giants are racist. At the same time, I empathize with Flores and he is speaking for a lot of Black coordinators who are being passed over for HC jobs but are not willing to risk their livelihoods by speaking out.
I don’t believe the Giants are a racist organization at all
someone else raised this point above in this thread - he should have slowed down a bit after Daboll got the job and thought through how each of the options he had before him might play out.
looks like he got some really bad legal advice. we shall see.
someone else raised this point above in this thread - he should have slowed down a bit after Daboll got the job and thought through how each of the options he had before him might play out.
looks like he got some really bad legal advice. we shall see.
Hue Jackson was discriminated again? The dude went 1-31 in two full seasons with the Cleveland Browns. I think that is the WORST two year record for any professional football coach ever.
Maybe Bienamy hasn't gotten an HC gig because he strangled a female parking lot attendant and threatened her with gang rape earlier in his life. I am happy he has reformed himself and become a great offensive coordinator, but there are life long consequences when you do things like choke a woman. That is going to disqualify you from some future opportunities in life.
Maybe Byron Leftwich didn't get an HC gig this year because he wanted personnel control the team wasn't willing to give him. It has nothing to do with race, it has to do with negotiated contract terms that they couldn't agree on.
The Giants should not issue any sort of apology. They should fight this until the end of time.
Not really. Their remedy is a rule called Rule 11 under which the judge can make him pay some or all of the defendants' legal fees if the case is deemed frivolous. It's Rule 11 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, you can google it.
There is still a chance a team will roll the dice on him. Slim but if you have an owner who shares his concerns about equity it could happen.
Les, I don't even having a remote possibility at this point. Every single press conference he would have after a loss would have a question of "Were you told to tank this game?" Every single bad call or decision by him would get scrutinized. Every time he fired someone the racial aspect would pop up. I doubt you will even see him at any kind of top 20 college in the future, he is that toxic at this point and by overplaying his weak hand outside of the Miami situation he lost the PR battle within one day
Now going into the process Shoen may have told Daboll, buddy its your job to lose. Im all in on you , dont let me down. But still an in person interview would be required or at least something more than 20 minutes.
Most people wont read the Giants statements, so it wont matter. They have made up their mind already that the Giants are racists.
In reality I dont really care who coaches the Giants black, white, asian, hispanic it doesnt matter. I care that they are able to win and are not a jackass. Same for the players, I dont root for guys based on their color. I like to root for players who are likeable. Guys that played hard and loved the game.
Thank you for educating me, friend
Now going into the process Shoen may have told Daboll, buddy its your job to lose. Im all in on you , dont let me down. But still an in person interview would be required or at least something more than 20 minutes.
Most people wont read the Giants statements, so it wont matter. They have made up their mind already that the Giants are racists.
In reality I dont really care who coaches the Giants black, white, asian, hispanic it doesnt matter. I care that they are able to win and are not a jackass. Same for the players, I dont root for guys based on their color. I like to root for players who are likeable. Guys that played hard and loved the game.
I remember reading on BBI that Mara said no decisions would be made until the Flores interview was complete. And I wrote a post being pissed at Mara for meddling and not just hiring Daboll if he was "the guy."