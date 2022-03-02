for display only
Flores now claiming Belichick influenced NYG to hire Daboll

Sean : 2/3/2022 7:50 pm
Quote:
Flores contends that Belichick had more than inside information. Flores contends that Belichick actually influenced New York’s decision to hire Daboll.

“I think there are back channel conversations and back channel meetings that are had that oftentimes influence decisions,” Flores told Jay Williams of NPR’s podcast The Limits. “I think [the Giants hiring process] is a clear example of that. Bill Belichick is a clear example of that. His resume speaks to that. It was clear to me that decision was made with his influence. That’s part of the problem. That needs to change. There needs to be a fair and equal opportunity to interview and showcase your abilities to lead and earn one of those positions.”

I honestly think Flores really thought he was getting the NYG job and wanted it badly. I think he’s bitter and probably pissed at Belichick as well.

Remember we all thought Flores was feeding O’Connor with all those stories? It’s starting to add up imo.
Man  
Saos1n : 2/3/2022 7:54 pm : link
He’s burning even more bridges. Yikes
I wish someone would ask Flores...  
bw in dc : 2/3/2022 7:56 pm : link
if BB was helpful for him getting the Miami job.

I have pretty good knowledge that Belichick played a significant role.
Doesn’t that mean  
aGiantGuy : 2/3/2022 7:57 pm : link
That Bill’s ultimate goal was to attack a division rival and make them weaker? Does this mean that we’ve got the one guy who scares Bill?

Has Flores totally gone nuts?  
George from PA : 2/3/2022 7:58 pm : link
So we pass BB over for HC in 1991  
Blue Dream : 2/3/2022 7:58 pm : link
Then make him our shadow president of football operations with control over hiring decisions while coaching for another team. I would love to laugh at how absurd it is but given some of hijinx we have seen in the last decade with this team I suppose you can't rule anything out. Lol
This guy is out of his fuckin mind.  
robbieballs2003 : 2/3/2022 7:59 pm : link
Let's assume what Flores is saying is true. So, references are not allowed anymore? Employers can't seek others' opinions? He seems extremely unstable.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/3/2022 8:00 pm : link
This is going off the rails.
What he thinks  
GiantsRage2007 : 2/3/2022 8:00 pm : link
And what he can prove are vastly different - regardless of the truth.
Putting his behavior with the behavior that got him fired from the  
Ira : 2/3/2022 8:00 pm : link
Dolphins, it makes me think that he needs some professional counseling.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/3/2022 8:02 pm : link
Flores might have gotten real bad advice because he's burning a ton of bridges @ this point. &-the more I read-his case isn't that compelling. I think he hitched his horse to the wrong wagon.
RE: Has Flores totally gone nuts?  
jnoble : 2/3/2022 8:04 pm : link
In comment 15592563 George from PA said:
Quote:
It appears so
Danny Kanell : 2/3/2022 8:04 pm : link
He sounds desperate.
The more of this that comes out,  
81_Great_Dane : 2/3/2022 8:06 pm : link
the more it looks like Belichick is some kind of puppet master, manipulating coaches and owners. Even if he's just trying to help his guys get jobs, he is the competition. It's not ultimately in his interest to help other teams get better. And given the number of times the Patriots have been caught cheating, or accused of cheating, or have at least stretched the rules, it's pretty clear that Belichick's competitiveness is stronger than his ethics.

The Maras think of him as family. I think the Maras are too gullible on that front. Parcells may be family. Maybe Coughlin, since I guess he's out of football. Belichick is still a competitor.
LMAO, this guy  
montanagiant : 2/3/2022 8:07 pm : link
Has more than one screw loose.
What an epic crash and burn on his part. Now he's making assumptions up about one of the biggest coach's in the game that was actually his mentor.

Sounds like his first swing against the Giants is not going to go anywhere so now he's on plan B and trying to throw anything against the wall
RE: What he thinks  
BigBlueShock : 2/3/2022 8:07 pm : link
In comment 15592570 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
And what he can prove are vastly different - regardless of the truth.

Prove what? There’s nothing to prove. The Giants or any other team can seek input from anyone they want. It doesn’t matter if they had BB in the interview room with them pounding the table for Daboll.

I guarantee you that Flores was perfectly fine with BB helping him get the Miami job
Someone once told me that you can take the kid out of Brooklyn, but  
Spider56 : 2/3/2022 8:11 pm : link
you can’t take Brooklyn out of a kid. Most of the time it’s meant as a compliment but sometimes not. This appears to be one angry, bitter man right now. Maybe he’s just too intense ... in most pictures he scowling and seldom smiles. Internal pressure to succeed in life (and he has) can take its toll.
Who gives a fuck  
Producer : 2/3/2022 8:13 pm : link
this is sounding more and more like a soap opera. What a bore.
It would  
Les in TO : 2/3/2022 8:13 pm : link
Be the ultimate BB move to weaken a divisional rival by convincing a team in another conference to hire a valued coordinator, who would likely also poach some staff.
Great Dane...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/3/2022 8:14 pm : link
I think the Maras still view BB as family. And I think BB feels the same; look @ his 'Football Life'...you can tell he has a special place in his heart for this organization.

& again-from all the BB texts I've seen-nothing is going to hold up. 'Sounds like' & 'I think'...that'll be laughed out of court

I wonder if the media  
GNewGiants : 2/3/2022 8:14 pm : link
Will talk about the teams side?

No? I wonder why? Hmm…
This guy is making some odd decisions  
j_rud : 2/3/2022 8:14 pm : link
There are much simpler and more pleasurable ways to destroy your name and torch your career. Heroin, for example.
Imagine BB  
Dc2356 : 2/3/2022 8:15 pm : link
Is crazy enough to sabotage BF making him believe he didn’t have a shot at the job and leaving it to get division rival out of the division
RE: This guy is making some odd decisions  
robbieballs2003 : 2/3/2022 8:15 pm : link
In comment 15592597 j_rud said:
Quote:
There are much simpler and more pleasurable ways to destroy your name and torch your career. Heroin, for example.


If I'm going down, I'm going the Robert Kraft route.
The more he talks...  
Brown_Hornet : 2/3/2022 8:19 pm : link
... The less likely his suit is to be found credible.
So NYG called Belichick for a reference on Daboll  
dpinzow : 2/3/2022 8:20 pm : link
why wouldn't NYG do that? Daboll worked for Belichick for years
A good movement  
Grizz99 : 2/3/2022 8:20 pm : link
Out of control.
Absolute power corrupts absolutely...or let's go riot and burn some police stations..... and good will lost and sympathetic moderates turned to antagonistic opponents.
So it’s ok when BB  
capone : 2/3/2022 8:22 pm : link
Helps get him to Miami job but if he does have for somebody else it’s racism I got it
his story seems to be changing everytime he talks  
mphbullet36 : 2/3/2022 8:23 pm : link
BB just sent an innocent text in error

to now BB is part of the problem with the NFL favoring certain candidates...
Thank God we didn't hire this lunatic  
Jerry in_DC : 2/3/2022 8:23 pm : link
He's a time bomb that would've went off while he was coaching our team
From the information currently available  
Hammer : 2/3/2022 8:24 pm : link
It seems to me that Flores was angry that he didn't get the Giants job and spoke to the attorneys that are representing him.

They must have feed into Flores anger, told him that he got screwed, and added that he can get much more than a pound of flesh by filing a lawsuit. Counsel probably added that they would be able to find others that would join in, hence the class action, so Flores would not be standing out there alone.

His counsel definitely had their own self interest in mind and saw a great way to get a ton of publicity.

From the timing outlined in the Giant's public response today, I think Flores doesn't have a snowball's chance in hell. Employment discrimination based on unlawful criteria happens all the time. While there very well might be a bias against minority head coaching candidates, I would be shocked if Flores will be able to prove it here by a preponderance of the evidence.

His attorneys screwed him and, for all intents and purposes, ruined his life.

This a just another example of why people rightfully hate attorneys.
Damn  
regischarlotte : 2/3/2022 8:26 pm : link
The more he talks, the more he makes it apparent that there are plenty of non-racial reasons why no one wants this guy coaching their football team.

Sad. He has destroyed his reputation forever. And he just won’t stop.

His lawyers suck too if he isn’t continuing to speak out against their strong advice to the contrary.
One of my classmates  
regischarlotte : 2/3/2022 8:29 pm : link
is very high up in the Miami organization.

Flores is certifiable and simply impossible to deal with.

A complete narcissistic asshole who no one can stand or wants to work with.

He just can’t stop confirming that publicly.

If I were Flores I wouldn’t want a system that relies on references either.
RE: From the information currently available  
robbieballs2003 : 2/3/2022 8:32 pm : link
In comment 15592614 Hammer said:
Quote:
It seems to me that Flores was angry that he didn't get the Giants job and spoke to the attorneys that are representing him.

They must have feed into Flores anger, told him that he got screwed, and added that he can get much more than a pound of flesh by filing a lawsuit. Counsel probably added that they would be able to find others that would join in, hence the class action, so Flores would not be standing out there alone.

His counsel definitely had their own self interest in mind and saw a great way to get a ton of publicity.

From the timing outlined in the Giant's public response today, I think Flores doesn't have a snowball's chance in hell. Employment discrimination based on unlawful criteria happens all the time. While there very well might be a bias against minority head coaching candidates, I would be shocked if Flores will be able to prove it here by a preponderance of the evidence.

His attorneys screwed him and, for all intents and purposes, ruined his life.

This a just another example of why people rightfully hate attorneys.


Supposedly this was being worked on prior to the Giants decision. The guy just piled e everything that annoyed him into one lawsuit. He is extremely irrational.
RE: Who gives a fuck  
regischarlotte : 2/3/2022 8:39 pm : link
In comment 15592592 Producer said:
Quote:
this is sounding more and more like a soap opera. What a bore.


Sadly, the utter self-destruction of a tragically flawed protagonist has been the cornerstone of much of the world’s greatest literature, back to the ancient Greeks and earlier.
seems like the rumors of his behavior in Miami  
kelly : 2/3/2022 8:40 pm : link
have some credibility

He may need professional help.
Now it is also clear  
regischarlotte : 2/3/2022 8:45 pm : link
why Graham leapt at the chance to leave the Dolphins.
RE: This guy is out of his fuckin mind.  
shocktheworld : 2/3/2022 8:50 pm : link
In comment 15592566 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Let's assume what Flores is saying is true. So, references are not allowed anymore? Employers can't seek others' opinions? He seems extremely unstable.


CTE? Is that possible? He’s a former player… just seems off
Time to stop listening  
David B. : 2/3/2022 8:52 pm : link
to this idiot.
Flores is trying  
Les in TO : 2/3/2022 8:52 pm : link
To tell the story that head coaching jobs are determined via informal connections and an old boys club that disadvantages Black candidates. I am sure he has no intentions of having this go to trial, a victory for him would be the NFL replacing the Rooney Rule with a more transparent consistent and objective process used by teams that will move the needle in fixing the underrepresentation of Black coaches and GMs. I’m sure he is hoping he will also get a plum sponsorship agreement from a progressive brand like CK received from Nike.
RE: I wish someone would ask Flores...  
Really : 2/3/2022 8:54 pm : link
In comment 15592560 bw in dc said:
Quote:
if BB was helpful for him getting the Miami job.

I have pretty good knowledge that Belichick played a significant role.


+1000

Where does his influence start and stop?
RE: From the information currently available  
regischarlotte : 2/3/2022 8:54 pm : link
In comment 15592614 Hammer said:
Quote:
It seems to me that Flores was angry that he didn't get the Giants job and spoke to the attorneys that are representing him.

They must have feed into Flores anger, told him that he got screwed, and added that he can get much more than a pound of flesh by filing a lawsuit. Counsel probably added that they would be able to find others that would join in, hence the class action, so Flores would not be standing out there alone.

His counsel definitely had their own self interest in mind and saw a great way to get a ton of publicity.

From the timing outlined in the Giant's public response today, I think Flores doesn't have a snowball's chance in hell. Employment discrimination based on unlawful criteria happens all the time. While there very well might be a bias against minority head coaching candidates, I would be shocked if Flores will be able to prove it here by a preponderance of the evidence.

His attorneys screwed him and, for all intents and purposes, ruined his life.

This a just another example of why people rightfully hate attorneys.


I agree with basically all I’d this.

But Flores is a self-proclaimed God-blessed leader of men.

Don’t blame the lawyers.

No one made Flores sign in the dotted line.

He did this to himself.
I see a book title  
Dr. D : 2/3/2022 8:55 pm : link
"Burning Bridges,
Burning Them The F#ck Down"

By Brian Flores
This is starting to have a...  
bw in dc : 2/3/2022 8:56 pm : link
Jesse Smollett feel to it.
RE: RE: I wish someone would ask Flores...  
regischarlotte : 2/3/2022 8:56 pm : link
In comment 15592656 Really said:
Quote:
In comment 15592560 bw in dc said:


Quote:


if BB was helpful for him getting the Miami job.

I have pretty good knowledge that Belichick played a significant role.



+1000

Where does his influence start and stop?


I don’t doubt for a minute that you have concrete knowledge.

But no one needed that to put two and two together and conclude that when a Belichick assistant got a HC job Bill had a substantial role in it.

Ya know, kind of like no one needed inside knowledges to conclude that Daboll was likely to get the Giants job when his former colleague was just hired as GM.
RE: I wish someone would ask Flores...  
SleepyOwl : 2/3/2022 8:57 pm : link
In comment 15592560 bw in dc said:
Quote:
if BB was helpful for him getting the Miami job.

I have pretty good knowledge that Belichick played a significant role.


Uff that’s a winner winner chicken dinner.
so he's  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/3/2022 8:57 pm : link
burning the guy that gave him the opportunity to make a name for himself and become a HC???

LMAO
I see that Mara  
DieHard : 2/3/2022 8:58 pm : link
hasn't lost his touch when it comes to preferring the absolutely wrong coaching candidates. ;-)

Despite all the media storms and accusations, it looks like we've landed on the right people to lead us forward, for now. Given where this franchise was at this point last month, I'll take it.
His ENITRE coaching resume  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/3/2022 8:58 pm : link
New England Patriots (2008–2009)
Special teams assistant
New England Patriots (2010)
Assistant offense & special teams coach
New England Patriots (2011)
Defensive assistant
New England Patriots (2012–2015)
Safeties coach
New England Patriots (2016–2018)
Linebackers coach
Miami Dolphins (2019–2021)
Head coach
RE: Flores is trying  
BigBlueShock : 2/3/2022 8:58 pm : link
In comment 15592654 Les in TO said:
Quote:
To tell the story that head coaching jobs are determined via informal connections and an old boys club that disadvantages Black candidates. I am sure he has no intentions of having this go to trial, a victory for him would be the NFL replacing the Rooney Rule with a more transparent consistent and objective process used by teams that will move the needle in fixing the underrepresentation of Black coaches and GMs. I’m sure he is hoping he will also get a plum sponsorship agreement from a progressive brand like CK received from Nike.

You’re giving him WAY too much credit.
RE: His ENITRE coaching resume  
regischarlotte : 2/3/2022 8:59 pm : link
In comment 15592669 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
New England Patriots (2008–2009)
Special teams assistant
New England Patriots (2010)
Assistant offense & special teams coach
New England Patriots (2011)
Defensive assistant
New England Patriots (2012–2015)
Safeties coach
New England Patriots (2016–2018)
Linebackers coach
Miami Dolphins (2019–2021)
Head coach


Belichick must hate him.
regischarlotte  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/3/2022 9:01 pm : link
In the 27 years I've run this site, I've NEVER seen a coaching resume where a guy who ended up being a HC spent his entire coaching career with one organization. He owes Belichick everything. OMG.
At this point  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/3/2022 9:03 pm : link
the only ones hurting themselves more than Flores are those in the media who automatically accepted his claims.
RE: regischarlotte  
BigBlueShock : 2/3/2022 9:07 pm : link
In comment 15592672 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In the 27 years I've run this site, I've NEVER seen a coaching resume where a guy who ended up being a HC spent his entire coaching career with one organization. He owes Belichick everything. OMG.

And jumps from a Linebacker coach straight to HC at the age of 37? That doesn’t sound like a guy that’s been “wronged” by any means.
RE: RE: regischarlotte  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/3/2022 9:08 pm : link
In comment 15592678 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15592672 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In the 27 years I've run this site, I've NEVER seen a coaching resume where a guy who ended up being a HC spent his entire coaching career with one organization. He owes Belichick everything. OMG.


And jumps from a Linebacker coach straight to HC at the age of 37? That doesn’t sound like a guy that’s been “wronged” by any means.


I honestly didn't know that until I just looked at his resume. Victim? He hit the jackpot.
RE: At this point  
BigBlueShock : 2/3/2022 9:08 pm : link
In comment 15592673 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the only ones hurting themselves more than Flores are those in the media who automatically accepted his claims.

It’s gone beyond accepting his claims. He’s being treated like a damn hero
RE: At this point  
bw in dc : 2/3/2022 9:09 pm : link
In comment 15592673 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the only ones hurting themselves more than Flores are those in the media who automatically accepted his claims.


Obviously, an apple and orange here, but the media did the same damn thing with Smollett and the stripper in the Duke lacrosse case. You would think those hard lessons would carry over to take a more cautious approach.

Uh...no.
From a 2 day old article  
sphinx : 2/3/2022 9:09 pm : link
Flores told CNN that Belichick did not know that the texts were going to be used in the lawsuit, and that the two have not spoken since the lawsuit was filed.

Maybe they've spoken since but to include private texts without the author's knowledge in a lawsuit made public seems that Flores is really looking to burn BB

RE: regischarlotte  
regischarlotte : 2/3/2022 9:12 pm : link
In comment 15592672 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In the 27 years I've run this site, I've NEVER seen a coaching resume where a guy who ended up being a HC spent his entire coaching career with one organization. He owes Belichick everything. OMG.


Ya I missed that. Great catch. And just another absolutely damning fact.

At this rate it isn’t the league or the three teams who will be begging for a settlement, it’s Flores.
RE: RE: regischarlotte  
regischarlotte : 2/3/2022 9:13 pm : link
In comment 15592688 regischarlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15592672 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In the 27 years I've run this site, I've NEVER seen a coaching resume where a guy who ended up being a HC spent his entire coaching career with one organization. He owes Belichick everything. OMG.



Ya I missed that. Great catch. And just another absolutely damning fact.

At this rate it isn’t the league or the three teams who will be begging for a settlement, it’s Flores.


Referring to the LB to HC leap.
Flores has lost his mind  
Rick in Dallas : 2/3/2022 9:34 pm : link
He is blowing up his lawsuit
I actually just feel bad for him at this point.  
rasbutant : 2/3/2022 9:37 pm : link
He is crashing and burning and it is sad to see.

I'm sorry that he has had to live his life dealing with racism so much that he see it everywhere now, even when it's not there. I'd be angry too. I'm not black so I don't know, but I imagine it must be hard mentally, when you face it so often, not to be bitter about it and automatically jump to that conclusion.
RE: I actually just feel bad for him at this point.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/3/2022 9:41 pm : link
In comment 15592721 rasbutant said:
Quote:
He is crashing and burning and it is sad to see.

I'm sorry that he has had to live his life dealing with racism so much that he see it everywhere now, even when it's not there. I'd be angry too. I'm not black so I don't know, but I imagine it must be hard mentally, when you face it so often, not to be bitter about it and automatically jump to that conclusion.


The first coaching gig of his life came at the age of 27 when he was hired by an NFL team. 10 years later he was made the HC of one of the 32 teams in the NFL.

I don't know what his pre-coaching days were like. I think he grew up in the projects. But for the past 10 years, his life has been pretty sweet. Not many people in the history of the planet have risen to such a high position so quickly.
RE: I actually just feel bad for him at this point.  
regischarlotte : 2/3/2022 9:46 pm : link
In comment 15592721 rasbutant said:
Quote:
He is crashing and burning and it is sad to see.

I'm sorry that he has had to live his life dealing with racism so much that he see it everywhere now, even when it's not there. I'd be angry too. I'm not black so I don't know, but I imagine it must be hard mentally, when you face it so often, not to be bitter about it and automatically jump to that conclusion.


Great reminder and worth remembering.
RE: RE: RE: regischarlotte  
mphbullet36 : 2/3/2022 9:47 pm : link
In comment 15592681 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15592678 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15592672 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In the 27 years I've run this site, I've NEVER seen a coaching resume where a guy who ended up being a HC spent his entire coaching career with one organization. He owes Belichick everything. OMG.


And jumps from a Linebacker coach straight to HC at the age of 37? That doesn’t sound like a guy that’s been “wronged” by any means.



I honestly didn't know that until I just looked at his resume. Victim? He hit the jackpot.


I think the pats went without a DC in 2018 but Flores was calling the plays.

But still 1 year as a defensive coordinator to HC. I mean that is a crazy jump. BB at least had to play a major role in him getting that Miami job.
RE: His ENITRE coaching resume  
drake88 : 2/3/2022 9:49 pm : link
In comment 15592669 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
New England Patriots (2008–2009)
Special teams assistant
New England Patriots (2010)
Assistant offense & special teams coach
New England Patriots (2011)
Defensive assistant
New England Patriots (2012–2015)
Safeties coach
New England Patriots (2016–2018)
Linebackers coach
Miami Dolphins (2019–2021)
Head coach


He is a piece of shit plain and simple.
RE: I actually just feel bad for him at this point.  
drake88 : 2/3/2022 9:50 pm : link
In comment 15592721 rasbutant said:
Quote:
He is crashing and burning and it is sad to see.

I'm sorry that he has had to live his life dealing with racism so much that he see it everywhere now, even when it's not there. I'd be angry too. I'm not black so I don't know, but I imagine it must be hard mentally, when you face it so often, not to be bitter about it and automatically jump to that conclusion.


Nah its fun to see him crash and burn. Keeps digging a hole for himself. He deserves everything that is coming his way.
RE: Who gives a fuck  
broadbandz : 2/3/2022 9:58 pm : link
In comment 15592592 Producer said:
Quote:
this is sounding more and more like a soap opera. What a bore.

better than reading your posts about daniel jones.
I think (completely my opinion) Flores has  
jvm52106 : 2/3/2022 10:01 pm : link
Serious issues dealing with people and with loss. His history with his own asst. Coaches says he has a hard time cultivating relationships. To see him just throw away his relationship with the NFL, with other coaches so fast and with a scorched earth mentality says he isn't necessarily a man of conviction as he is a man of emotional instability.
Predict who Flores will implicate next  
Vanzetti : 2/3/2022 10:10 pm : link
I’m going to with George Soros
Seems likely...  
rsjem1979 : 2/3/2022 10:13 pm : link
Quote:
I honestly think Flores really thought he was getting the NYG job and wanted it badly. I think he’s bitter and probably pissed at Belichick as well.

Remember we all thought Flores was feeding O’Connor with all those stories? It’s starting to add up imo.


But don't forget about the dipshit nephew's role in this too. Maybe Flores isn't to be believed, but it's not implausible that his version of the early communication with little Timmy is accurate.

The Giants wouldn't be mixed up in this if they'd simply made interview requests thru agents and let their GM (who had yet to be hired) handle it from there.

Someone besides Flores could have been feeding O'Connor, and that someone could very well have been from the Mara bloodline.
Goodell makes $65m a year  
moespree : 2/3/2022 10:14 pm : link
And without fail always goes into hiding whenever shit hits the fan. He can easily call the ESPN execs and politely remind them there are other avenues for the NFL to have it's MNF games, playoff games, and draft coverage if they want to continue with 24/7 one direction narrative.

What a truly awful leader he is. Zero leadership skills at all. Not even a little.
They would never listen to Belichick  
jeff57 : 2/3/2022 10:18 pm : link
Right Joe Judge
Flores is going to replace Kaepernick  
David B. : 2/3/2022 10:18 pm : link
as the least popular, radioactive guy in the NFL. He'll be lucky to coach pop warner next year.
Except  
darren in pdx : 2/3/2022 10:25 pm : link
Schoen/Daboll was a combo pair floated around even before the season ended and Judge was fired. It would have been surprising if Daboll didn't get hired by Schoen once he became a GM.

I'm sure they probably talked to Belichick about his opinion to do some background checking, but is that really shocking?
Paranoia,innuendo and mind reading….  
morrison40 : 2/3/2022 10:39 pm : link
Flores had quite a case !!!
Being  
holmancomedown : 2/3/2022 10:43 pm : link
from Brownsville he should know better! He is very lucky Murder INC is not around otherwise his Rat ass would be clipped ! Fuck you Flores !
RE: A good movement  
Bob from Massachusetts : 2/3/2022 10:45 pm : link
In comment 15592607 Grizz99 said:
Quote:
Out of control.
Absolute power corrupts absolutely...or let's go riot and burn some police stations..... and good will lost and sympathetic moderates turned to antagonistic opponents.


What absolute power are you talking about? Are you equating rioting to complaining about your situation? It sounds like that's what you're doing
The Giants dodged a bullet  
AnnapolisMike : 2/3/2022 10:50 pm : link
Thankfully Mara did not get his way of the reports are true.
RE: RE: RE: regischarlotte  
Bob from Massachusetts : 2/3/2022 10:50 pm : link
In comment 15592681 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15592678 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15592672 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In the 27 years I've run this site, I've NEVER seen a coaching resume where a guy who ended up being a HC spent his entire coaching career with one organization. He owes Belichick everything. OMG.


And jumps from a Linebacker coach straight to HC at the age of 37? That doesn’t sound like a guy that’s been “wronged” by any means.



I honestly didn't know that until I just looked at his resume. Victim? He hit the jackpot.


Well, he's probably pissed that he got fired, and thinks he deserves a head coach position and has experienced a life-time of prejudice. That said, this may not prove to be a wise move. I'm imagining this results in a settlement whereby the NFL agrees to change it's way of getting African Americans into coaching positions and Flores gets money. I imagine Flores would rather be coaching but this is the decision he made and that's probably the best possible outcome for him
RE: Now it is also clear  
bluewave : 2/3/2022 10:51 pm : link
In comment 15592645 regischarlotte said:
Quote:
why Graham leapt at the chance to leave the Dolphins.


I thought the exact same thing!!!
RE: Predict who Flores will implicate next  
montanagiant : 2/3/2022 11:23 pm : link
In comment 15592746 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
I’m going to with George Soros

It's going to end up being Daniel Jones's fault
RE: his story seems to be changing everytime he talks  
montanagiant : 2/3/2022 11:26 pm : link
In comment 15592611 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
BB just sent an innocent text in error

to now BB is part of the problem with the NFL favoring certain candidates...

What's even more shocking is that Eric posted Flores resume. EVERY coaching job he had in the NFL outside of Miami was working for BB.

He is tarnishing the single biggest person who has gone out of his way to make sure Flores had a career in the NFL.

He truly is as insane as Miami was hinting at
It's truly jaw-dropping that he's attacking Belichick now  
Greg from LI : 12:34 am : link
I'm getting the sense he didn't really think this through very well.
RE: It's truly jaw-dropping that he's attacking Belichick now  
montanagiant : 1:24 am : link
In comment 15592819 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
I'm getting the sense he didn't really think this through very well.

I honestly think via back channels that BB rightfully went off on him and Flores realized he overplayed his hand with no evidence. At that point he knows he is done for in the NFL (and most major College programs) and just said "Fuck it, I'm going public with all my wrongful theories"
Looking like more proof  
widmerseyebrow : 1:25 am : link
that you do the opposite of what Mara wants and you'll be better off.
I am still waiting for  
section125 : 3:40 am : link
Flores' Miami assistant coaches to speak, one way or the other.
I'm sure they will need to tread water until a new HC is hired but eventually some one of them will say whether Flores is impossible to work for, or the victim - and maybe even both.

And, I am still of the belief that Flores was working on this lawsuit as soon as he was fired, as a back up to not getting hired.
I was against Flores  
TroyArchersGhost : 4:41 am : link
bc Mara was for him. Never fails.
RE: I am still waiting for  
jeff57 : 6:19 am : link
In comment 15592838 section125 said:
Quote:
Flores' Miami assistant coaches to speak, one way or the other.
I'm sure they will need to tread water until a new HC is hired but eventually some one of them will say whether Flores is impossible to work for, or the victim - and maybe even both.

And, I am still of the belief that Flores was working on this lawsuit as soon as he was fired, as a back up to not getting hired.


I’m sure he was.
RE: Looking like more proof  
cosmicj : 6:49 am : link
In comment 15592828 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
that you do the opposite of what Mara wants and you'll be better off.


I had the same reaction. This is the guy the Maras were pushing for.

You remember how Eric posted that John Mara should decide what he wants to do - and do the opposite? Bingo.

We fans really lucked out. I also hope it shows Mara and McDonnell that they need to leave hiring decisions to the pros.
It's sad to see  
Matt in SGS : 7:27 am : link
Flores self destructing like this at this point. The broader point which kicked all this off, the lack of black head coaches and that the Rooney Rule isn't working/has become red tape are very real. However, more and more, this looks like there was a larger movement in the background waiting for some one to step forward to be that coach to put his name on the line. Flores became that guy. So this was shoved out the door, but after an early calculated PR tour, his story is falling apart at the seams and now he's lashing out at Belichick, the guy who helped him more than anyone.

To me, what was the red flag in all this was Flores was the 1st penguin through the ice. Meaning, he was the guy to lead, go in and get eaten by the seal but the rest were to follow. The only guy to jump in, so far, was Hue Jackson. And now Jackson's claims are falling apart.

This is unraveling fast for Flores. He might end up being more like Jose Canseco talking about steroids (different contexts of course), meaning, he was right to call out the problem but the wrong guy to do it.
Talk about BAD  
Dave on the UWS : 7:40 am : link
advice from your lawyer!! Didn’t he grow up with one of these guys? You don’t start making shit up if you’re serious avoir a lawsuit. Or he is so bat shot crazy, his emotions have gotten the best of him. Sadly, the root point of all this is correct. Major sports have always been a « good old boys club”
run by a bunch of rich, entitled whore guys. This lawsuit ain’t changing that anytime soon!
RE: RE: Looking like more proof  
LS : 7:47 am : link
In comment 15592853 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15592828 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


that you do the opposite of what Mara wants and you'll be better off. Maybe those people should stop posting their opinions here.



I had the same reaction. This is the guy the Maras were pushing for.

You remember how Eric posted that John Mara should decide what he wants to do - and do the opposite? Bingo.

We fans really lucked out. I also hope it shows Mara and McDonnell that they need to leave hiring decisions to the pros.

There are tons of people here who agreed with Mara and wanted Flores as head coach.
RE: RE: RE: Looking like more proof  
ron mexico : 7:48 am : link
In comment 15592884 LS said:
Quote:
In comment 15592853 cosmicj said:


Quote:


In comment 15592828 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


that you do the opposite of what Mara wants and you'll be better off. Maybe those people should stop posting their opinions here.



I had the same reaction. This is the guy the Maras were pushing for.

You remember how Eric posted that John Mara should decide what he wants to do - and do the opposite? Bingo.

We fans really lucked out. I also hope it shows Mara and McDonnell that they need to leave hiring decisions to the pros.


There are tons of people here who agreed with Mara and wanted Flores as head coach.


what's your point?
RE: Talk about BAD  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:03 am : link
In comment 15592877 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
advice from your lawyer!! Didn’t he grow up with one of these guys? You don’t start making shit up if you’re serious avoir a lawsuit. Or he is so bat shot crazy, his emotions have gotten the best of him. Sadly, the root point of all this is correct. Major sports have always been a « good old boys club”
run by a bunch of rich, entitled whore guys. This lawsuit ain’t changing that anytime soon!


Very short sighted and a major reason why we have the division we have. The story is this was a young man who through hard work (and most likely a strong family) received a scholarship to BKLYN Prep followed by a scholarship to BC. He then was given the opportunity to work with the Patriots and at 37 was given a HC'ing opportunity without ever having any HC experience and one year of calling the defensive plays. That is the story that should be shared.
I think what this is really going to do  
Mike from Ohio : 8:35 am : link
is make other minority coaching candidates think twice before joining the suit. This was always intended to be a class action suit which becomes more formidable as plaintiffs join and show a clear pattern of behavior.

As Flores' claims start falling apart, will others simply say they support him but not join the suit? If that happens I think Flores put himself out on a ledge and nobody is coming to help him.
This guy is not showing the kind of judgement you need  
Heisenberg : 8:35 am : link
in a HC, IMO. The suit itself is pretty wild and including the Giants here is a big stretch IMO. And in the context of how his time in Miami went (three OCs in three years, etc), it adds up how a guy can get fired after two winning seasons. This argument evolving from "The Giants told Bill they made a decision" to "Bill convinced the Giants not to hire me" really smacks of outrage looking for justification.
RE: I think what this is really going to do  
EricJ : 8:39 am : link
In comment 15592930 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
.... I think Flores put himself out on a ledge and nobody is coming to help him.


Obviously Flores has begun spiraling downward at this point.  
chick310 : 8:55 am : link
He is not thinking through things well at all based on comments like this one in the OP. Or maybe he is getting foolish counseling from his lawyers, likely both.

In the backdrop of things that have to change with the NFL, the Rooney Rule and even possibly how some teams conduct themselves with regard to hiring/firing practices, it is somewhat sad in my view to see Brian Flores self-destruct here.

Especially if he really is a good coach.

If you're truly concerned about there not being enough  
lawguy9801 : 9:04 am : link
black head coaches or executives in the NFL, don't hitch your wagon to this guy. He is a clubhouse cancer on steroids. Jesus Christ. He is not only burning bridges, but drowning them in kerosene and taking a blowtorch to them.
Dave Chappelle has enough material now for a new tour  
gtt350 : 9:11 am : link
.
I mean...  
Dnew15 : 10:02 am : link
if I were Daboll and Flores and I was on Bill Belichick's staff at some point and he thought highly enough of me to share his personal cell number (something true of both men)...I would probably put him down as a reference on my resume.

AND if that's the case - then would these conversations be "backchanneling" or would it be the Giants doing their due diligence by actually calling a reference that both candidates provided?

This seems like a pretty legit scenario in the HR world - not sure this argument helps his cause.
RE: I mean...  
SomeFan : 10:06 am : link
In comment 15593086 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
if I were Daboll and Flores and I was on Bill Belichick's staff at some point and he thought highly enough of me to share his personal cell number (something true of both men)...I would probably put him down as a reference on my resume.

AND if that's the case - then would these conversations be "backchanneling" or would it be the Giants doing their due diligence by actually calling a reference that both candidates provided?

This seems like a pretty legit scenario in the HR world - not sure this argument helps his cause.
Yes, and if so, which should anyone give a fuck. Maybe BB said he thought Daboll would be a great HC and Giants would be crazy not to hire him. WGAF. Flores is off his rocker.
And my question RE:  
liteamorn : 11:00 am : link
And all of this has me wondering. What would the repercussions be if say Coach Frazier contacted the Giants about the open HC job and he was told , we've already fulfilled our Rooney Rule obligations via Coach Flores? That might sting a little eh?
Re Flores, the Lawsuit and the Giants  
clatterbuck : 1:02 pm : link
Individual success and systemic failure are not mutually exclusive. The fact that Flores and other persons of color have achieved NFL HC or GM positions doesn't mean there aren't impediments built into the system and that the system isn't inherently unfair.

I have little doubt the Giants followed the rules and NFL procedures in the GM and HC hiring processes. I also have little doubt the Giants' interest in Flores was genuine and that he, along with Daboll, were the leading candidates, that the decision went down to wire, and Daboll's relationship with Schoen, and perhaps, more important, his experience on the offensive side determined the outcome. Not race. I just don't believe the Giants and the Maras operate that way.

But it's also pretty clear the Rooney Rule hasn't worked. Patrick Graham had great interviews with the Raiders and Vikings, was considered a "finalist" for both jobs. And the day after he spends nine hours in Minnesota, news breaks that Jim Harbaugh is on the way to scoop the Vikings job. He didn't get it but another white guy did. According to Papa/Weis yesterday, Josh McCown is the leading candidate for the Houston HC job, someone with no relevant coaching experience. I understand McCown is considered astute, knowledgeable, and has been preparing for a coaching career while still playing, but HC? Does anyone really think an African American player with the same background and skill set as McCown would be getting serious consideration for an NFL HC job?

Bottom line, there are only 32 NFL HCs and GMs. It takes relevant skills, experience, track record of success, luck, and opportunity to get one of these jobs. If you're a minority working in this field it's also pretty clear you can have all the requisite experience, skills, background, and career success but it's just harder to get the opportunity. Black players make up more than 57% of NFL rosters. About 35% of assistant coaches are black. Mike Tomlin is the only black HC. These numbers just don't add up. I, of course, don't know what merit Flores' lawsuit may have. As an aside, I think the tanking allegations may have the most juice. But one productive outcome might be to prod the multi-$billion enterprise that is the NFL to dig deeper and get at the root cause of the lack of HC and front-office opportunities for qualified minority candidates. However, what I'm afraid might really happen is if the racism allegations are dismissed because of legal infirmities or it's confirmed that teams followed existing rules, it will be back to business as usual for the mostly old white men who own NFL teams and I'm not sure how much longer that status quo is sustainable.
So what if he did  
Beer Man : 3:13 pm : link
Everyone is allowed to have an opinion and to express it.
