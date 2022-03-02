Flores now claiming Belichick influenced NYG to hire Daboll

| Flores contends that Belichick had more than inside information. Flores contends that Belichick actually influenced New York’s decision to hire Daboll.
“I think there are back channel conversations and back channel meetings that are had that oftentimes influence decisions,” Flores told Jay Williams of NPR’s podcast The Limits. “I think [the Giants hiring process] is a clear example of that. Bill Belichick is a clear example of that. His resume speaks to that. It was clear to me that decision was made with his influence. That’s part of the problem. That needs to change. There needs to be a fair and equal opportunity to interview and showcase your abilities to lead and earn one of those positions.”
I honestly think Flores really thought he was getting the NYG job and wanted it badly. I think he’s bitter and probably pissed at Belichick as well.
Remember we all thought Flores was feeding O’Connor with all those stories? It’s starting to add up imo. Link
I have pretty good knowledge that Belichick played a significant role.
It appears so
The Maras think of him as family. I think the Maras are too gullible on that front. Parcells may be family. Maybe Coughlin, since I guess he's out of football. Belichick is still a competitor.
What an epic crash and burn on his part. Now he's making assumptions up about one of the biggest coach's in the game that was actually his mentor.
Sounds like his first swing against the Giants is not going to go anywhere so now he's on plan B and trying to throw anything against the wall
Prove what? There’s nothing to prove. The Giants or any other team can seek input from anyone they want. It doesn’t matter if they had BB in the interview room with them pounding the table for Daboll.
I guarantee you that Flores was perfectly fine with BB helping him get the Miami job
& again-from all the BB texts I've seen-nothing is going to hold up. 'Sounds like' & 'I think'...that'll be laughed out of court
No? I wonder why? Hmm…
If I'm going down, I'm going the Robert Kraft route.
Absolute power corrupts absolutely...or let's go riot and burn some police stations..... and good will lost and sympathetic moderates turned to antagonistic opponents.
to now BB is part of the problem with the NFL favoring certain candidates...
Sad. He has destroyed his reputation forever. And he just won’t stop.
His lawyers suck too if he isn’t continuing to speak out against their strong advice to the contrary.
Flores is certifiable and simply impossible to deal with.
A complete narcissistic asshole who no one can stand or wants to work with.
He just can’t stop confirming that publicly.
If I were Flores I wouldn’t want a system that relies on references either.
Supposedly this was being worked on prior to the Giants decision. The guy just piled e everything that annoyed him into one lawsuit. He is extremely irrational.
Sadly, the utter self-destruction of a tragically flawed protagonist has been the cornerstone of much of the world’s greatest literature, back to the ancient Greeks and earlier.
He may need professional help.
CTE? Is that possible? He’s a former player… just seems off
I have pretty good knowledge that Belichick played a significant role.
+1000
Where does his influence start and stop?
I agree with basically all I’d this.
But Flores is a self-proclaimed God-blessed leader of men.
Don’t blame the lawyers.
No one made Flores sign in the dotted line.
He did this to himself.
Burning Them The F#ck Down"
By Brian Flores
if BB was helpful for him getting the Miami job.
I have pretty good knowledge that Belichick played a significant role.
+1000
Where does his influence start and stop?
I don’t doubt for a minute that you have concrete knowledge.
But no one needed that to put two and two together and conclude that when a Belichick assistant got a HC job Bill had a substantial role in it.
Ya know, kind of like no one needed inside knowledges to conclude that Daboll was likely to get the Giants job when his former colleague was just hired as GM.
I have pretty good knowledge that Belichick played a significant role.
Uff that’s a winner winner chicken dinner.
LMAO
Despite all the media storms and accusations, it looks like we've landed on the right people to lead us forward, for now. Given where this franchise was at this point last month, I'll take it.
You’re giving him WAY too much credit.
Belichick must hate him.
And jumps from a Linebacker coach straight to HC at the age of 37? That doesn’t sound like a guy that’s been “wronged” by any means.
In the 27 years I've run this site, I've NEVER seen a coaching resume where a guy who ended up being a HC spent his entire coaching career with one organization. He owes Belichick everything. OMG.
And jumps from a Linebacker coach straight to HC at the age of 37? That doesn’t sound like a guy that’s been “wronged” by any means.
I honestly didn't know that until I just looked at his resume. Victim? He hit the jackpot.
It’s gone beyond accepting his claims. He’s being treated like a damn hero
Obviously, an apple and orange here, but the media did the same damn thing with Smollett and the stripper in the Duke lacrosse case. You would think those hard lessons would carry over to take a more cautious approach.
Uh...no.
Maybe they've spoken since but to include private texts without the author's knowledge in a lawsuit made public seems that Flores is really looking to burn BB
Ya I missed that. Great catch. And just another absolutely damning fact.
At this rate it isn’t the league or the three teams who will be begging for a settlement, it’s Flores.
In the 27 years I've run this site, I've NEVER seen a coaching resume where a guy who ended up being a HC spent his entire coaching career with one organization. He owes Belichick everything. OMG.
Ya I missed that. Great catch. And just another absolutely damning fact.
At this rate it isn’t the league or the three teams who will be begging for a settlement, it’s Flores.
Referring to the LB to HC leap.
I'm sorry that he has had to live his life dealing with racism so much that he see it everywhere now, even when it's not there. I'd be angry too. I'm not black so I don't know, but I imagine it must be hard mentally, when you face it so often, not to be bitter about it and automatically jump to that conclusion.
I'm sorry that he has had to live his life dealing with racism so much that he see it everywhere now, even when it's not there. I'd be angry too. I'm not black so I don't know, but I imagine it must be hard mentally, when you face it so often, not to be bitter about it and automatically jump to that conclusion.
The first coaching gig of his life came at the age of 27 when he was hired by an NFL team. 10 years later he was made the HC of one of the 32 teams in the NFL.
I don't know what his pre-coaching days were like. I think he grew up in the projects. But for the past 10 years, his life has been pretty sweet. Not many people in the history of the planet have risen to such a high position so quickly.
I'm sorry that he has had to live his life dealing with racism so much that he see it everywhere now, even when it's not there. I'd be angry too. I'm not black so I don't know, but I imagine it must be hard mentally, when you face it so often, not to be bitter about it and automatically jump to that conclusion.
Great reminder and worth remembering.
And jumps from a Linebacker coach straight to HC at the age of 37? That doesn’t sound like a guy that’s been “wronged” by any means.
I honestly didn't know that until I just looked at his resume. Victim? He hit the jackpot.
I think the pats went without a DC in 2018 but Flores was calling the plays.
But still 1 year as a defensive coordinator to HC. I mean that is a crazy jump. BB at least had to play a major role in him getting that Miami job.
He is a piece of shit plain and simple.
I'm sorry that he has had to live his life dealing with racism so much that he see it everywhere now, even when it's not there. I'd be angry too. I'm not black so I don't know, but I imagine it must be hard mentally, when you face it so often, not to be bitter about it and automatically jump to that conclusion.
Nah its fun to see him crash and burn. Keeps digging a hole for himself. He deserves everything that is coming his way.
better than reading your posts about daniel jones.
Remember we all thought Flores was feeding O’Connor with all those stories? It’s starting to add up imo.
But don't forget about the dipshit nephew's role in this too. Maybe Flores isn't to be believed, but it's not implausible that his version of the early communication with little Timmy is accurate.
The Giants wouldn't be mixed up in this if they'd simply made interview requests thru agents and let their GM (who had yet to be hired) handle it from there.
Someone besides Flores could have been feeding O'Connor, and that someone could very well have been from the Mara bloodline.
What a truly awful leader he is. Zero leadership skills at all. Not even a little.
I'm sure they probably talked to Belichick about his opinion to do some background checking, but is that really shocking?
Absolute power corrupts absolutely...or let's go riot and burn some police stations..... and good will lost and sympathetic moderates turned to antagonistic opponents.
What absolute power are you talking about? Are you equating rioting to complaining about your situation? It sounds like that's what you're doing
And jumps from a Linebacker coach straight to HC at the age of 37? That doesn’t sound like a guy that’s been “wronged” by any means.
I honestly didn't know that until I just looked at his resume. Victim? He hit the jackpot.
Well, he's probably pissed that he got fired, and thinks he deserves a head coach position and has experienced a life-time of prejudice. That said, this may not prove to be a wise move. I'm imagining this results in a settlement whereby the NFL agrees to change it's way of getting African Americans into coaching positions and Flores gets money. I imagine Flores would rather be coaching but this is the decision he made and that's probably the best possible outcome for him
I thought the exact same thing!!!
It's going to end up being Daniel Jones's fault
to now BB is part of the problem with the NFL favoring certain candidates...
What's even more shocking is that Eric posted Flores resume. EVERY coaching job he had in the NFL outside of Miami was working for BB.
He is tarnishing the single biggest person who has gone out of his way to make sure Flores had a career in the NFL.
He truly is as insane as Miami was hinting at
I honestly think via back channels that BB rightfully went off on him and Flores realized he overplayed his hand with no evidence. At that point he knows he is done for in the NFL (and most major College programs) and just said "Fuck it, I'm going public with all my wrongful theories"
I'm sure they will need to tread water until a new HC is hired but eventually some one of them will say whether Flores is impossible to work for, or the victim - and maybe even both.
And, I am still of the belief that Flores was working on this lawsuit as soon as he was fired, as a back up to not getting hired.
I'm sure they will need to tread water until a new HC is hired but eventually some one of them will say whether Flores is impossible to work for, or the victim - and maybe even both.
And, I am still of the belief that Flores was working on this lawsuit as soon as he was fired, as a back up to not getting hired.
I’m sure he was.
I had the same reaction. This is the guy the Maras were pushing for.
You remember how Eric posted that John Mara should decide what he wants to do - and do the opposite? Bingo.
We fans really lucked out. I also hope it shows Mara and McDonnell that they need to leave hiring decisions to the pros.
To me, what was the red flag in all this was Flores was the 1st penguin through the ice. Meaning, he was the guy to lead, go in and get eaten by the seal but the rest were to follow. The only guy to jump in, so far, was Hue Jackson. And now Jackson's claims are falling apart.
This is unraveling fast for Flores. He might end up being more like Jose Canseco talking about steroids (different contexts of course), meaning, he was right to call out the problem but the wrong guy to do it.
run by a bunch of rich, entitled whore guys. This lawsuit ain’t changing that anytime soon!
that you do the opposite of what Mara wants and you'll be better off. Maybe those people should stop posting their opinions here.
I had the same reaction. This is the guy the Maras were pushing for.
You remember how Eric posted that John Mara should decide what he wants to do - and do the opposite? Bingo.
We fans really lucked out. I also hope it shows Mara and McDonnell that they need to leave hiring decisions to the pros.
There are tons of people here who agreed with Mara and wanted Flores as head coach.
I had the same reaction. This is the guy the Maras were pushing for.
You remember how Eric posted that John Mara should decide what he wants to do - and do the opposite? Bingo.
We fans really lucked out. I also hope it shows Mara and McDonnell that they need to leave hiring decisions to the pros.
There are tons of people here who agreed with Mara and wanted Flores as head coach.
what's your point?
run by a bunch of rich, entitled whore guys. This lawsuit ain’t changing that anytime soon!
Very short sighted and a major reason why we have the division we have. The story is this was a young man who through hard work (and most likely a strong family) received a scholarship to BKLYN Prep followed by a scholarship to BC. He then was given the opportunity to work with the Patriots and at 37 was given a HC'ing opportunity without ever having any HC experience and one year of calling the defensive plays. That is the story that should be shared.
As Flores' claims start falling apart, will others simply say they support him but not join the suit? If that happens I think Flores put himself out on a ledge and nobody is coming to help him.
In the backdrop of things that have to change with the NFL, the Rooney Rule and even possibly how some teams conduct themselves with regard to hiring/firing practices, it is somewhat sad in my view to see Brian Flores self-destruct here.
Especially if he really is a good coach.
AND if that's the case - then would these conversations be "backchanneling" or would it be the Giants doing their due diligence by actually calling a reference that both candidates provided?
This seems like a pretty legit scenario in the HR world - not sure this argument helps his cause.
AND if that's the case - then would these conversations be "backchanneling" or would it be the Giants doing their due diligence by actually calling a reference that both candidates provided?
This seems like a pretty legit scenario in the HR world - not sure this argument helps his cause.
I have little doubt the Giants followed the rules and NFL procedures in the GM and HC hiring processes. I also have little doubt the Giants' interest in Flores was genuine and that he, along with Daboll, were the leading candidates, that the decision went down to wire, and Daboll's relationship with Schoen, and perhaps, more important, his experience on the offensive side determined the outcome. Not race. I just don't believe the Giants and the Maras operate that way.
But it's also pretty clear the Rooney Rule hasn't worked. Patrick Graham had great interviews with the Raiders and Vikings, was considered a "finalist" for both jobs. And the day after he spends nine hours in Minnesota, news breaks that Jim Harbaugh is on the way to scoop the Vikings job. He didn't get it but another white guy did. According to Papa/Weis yesterday, Josh McCown is the leading candidate for the Houston HC job, someone with no relevant coaching experience. I understand McCown is considered astute, knowledgeable, and has been preparing for a coaching career while still playing, but HC? Does anyone really think an African American player with the same background and skill set as McCown would be getting serious consideration for an NFL HC job?
Bottom line, there are only 32 NFL HCs and GMs. It takes relevant skills, experience, track record of success, luck, and opportunity to get one of these jobs. If you're a minority working in this field it's also pretty clear you can have all the requisite experience, skills, background, and career success but it's just harder to get the opportunity. Black players make up more than 57% of NFL rosters. About 35% of assistant coaches are black. Mike Tomlin is the only black HC. These numbers just don't add up. I, of course, don't know what merit Flores' lawsuit may have. As an aside, I think the tanking allegations may have the most juice. But one productive outcome might be to prod the multi-$billion enterprise that is the NFL to dig deeper and get at the root cause of the lack of HC and front-office opportunities for qualified minority candidates. However, what I'm afraid might really happen is if the racism allegations are dismissed because of legal infirmities or it's confirmed that teams followed existing rules, it will be back to business as usual for the mostly old white men who own NFL teams and I'm not sure how much longer that status quo is sustainable.