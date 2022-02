Greg Cosell analyzes Malik Willis, Kevin Pickett, C. Strong

The first 5 minutes he's talking about the 3 QBs.This is an initial take on these guys I think without the benefit of watching the Senior Bowl practices but just tape that Cosell has watched so far.It's a pretty basic take at this stage but there are good comments here.Summary:Willis - raw, great arm, lacks nuance and discipline so farPickett - has vision, progression reader, good timing and anticipation and precise ball placement. So far looks like a quality NFL starterStrong - Good NFL arm, but not a Stafford power arm. High level pocket player but requires protection and can't move. Even he4avy in pocket.I agree so far that Pickett is ok. I'm not out on him yet, for a mid first round pick (10-20). Willis and Pickett are worth checking out for the Giants, still. Cosell talks about Willis, Pickett and Strong - ( New Window