Greg Cosell analyzes Malik Willis, Kevin Pickett, C. Strong

The first 5 minutes he's talking about the 3 QBs.
This is an initial take on these guys I think without the benefit of watching the Senior Bowl practices but just tape that Cosell has watched so far.
It's a pretty basic take at this stage but there are good comments here.
Summary:
Willis - raw, great arm, lacks nuance and discipline so far
Pickett - has vision, progression reader, good timing and anticipation and precise ball placement. So far looks like a quality NFL starter
Strong - Good NFL arm, but not a Stafford power arm. High level pocket player but requires protection and can't move. Even he4avy in pocket.
I agree so far that Pickett is ok. I'm not out on him yet, for a mid first round pick (10-20). Willis and Pickett are worth checking out for the Giants, still.
Cosell talks about Willis, Pickett and Strong
- ( New Window
)
Is this the clas to seek a franchise QB or not..Confusing.
Is this the clas to seek a franchise QB or not..Confusing.
The class really doesn't matter. All that matters is that our team identify the right guy and take him.
I mean just look at the 2018 draft class of QBs
Darnold and Rosen were billed as the cream of the QB crop and both taken in the Top 10 and turned out to be garbage.
Quanity doesnt matter - just find the right ONE
That said, my opinion on QBs means Jack sh*t... lol
Burrow has hands on the smaller size (he's in 9th percentile if I remember), but Pickett is much smaller than that.
But the great thing about Pickett that is better than Jones is he is a progression reader, reads the field and throws with anticipation. Pickett should be a big upgrade to Jones.
If we are comparing like type athletes. I think Lamar was a more accomplished passer, so to me Malik as a passer has a long way to go. It is hard to tell if he has natural anticipation and vision but no experience or just no vision or anticipation and just a as you say, Akili Smith.
Except Akili Smith always had questions about his maturity, work ethic, and overall character. Willis doesn't. I haven't seen any scouting report that says the same about Willis. I keep reading that he's a natural leader and a hardworking competitor.
I only bring him up because at the time he was drafted, I remember thinking, "Man, I wish we could get a QB like Smith who is such a great athlete with that type of arm."
They were like super busts. They came, I heard about them, and they flamed out so quickly, I don't even know why they failed.
Is this the clas to seek a franchise QB or not..Confusing.
QB rankings always fluctuate as the draft approaches. Some who were thought to be cream of the crop drop (see: Fromm), and others rise (see: Z. Wilson)
The idea that you have to wait until a draft has Eli/Luck/Burrow in it to grab a QB is a silly one. If the FO sees talent that can be coached into a great QB, they should take him.
Burrow has hands on the smaller size (he's in 9th percentile if I remember), but Pickett is much smaller than that.
But the great thing about Pickett that is better than Jones is he is a progression reader, reads the field and throws with anticipation. Pickett should be a big upgrade to Jones.
Quote:
I read he ranks in the zero percentile of NFL QBs. So he would be a true outlier.
Burrow has hands on the smaller size (he's in 9th percentile if I remember), but Pickett is much smaller than that.
But the great thing about Pickett that is better than Jones is he is a progression reader, reads the field and throws with anticipation. Pickett should be a big upgrade to Jones.
Pickett played in Pittsburg. Watch some games, hand size NEVER presented itself in actual games as an obstacle. If you can play QB in Pittsburg you can play in NJ.
It's spelled Pittsburgh...
They were like super busts. They came, I heard about them, and they flamed out so quickly, I don't even know why they failed.
Maturity, work ethic, and intelligence did those two in. My memory on Smith isn't as good as with Russell but Russell was one of the most physically talented QB's I can remember.
1. Wishful thinking, on your part
2.. Something you think might actually happen
Guess I m naive, but I got the feeling that s not happening this draft.
Quote:
I read he ranks in the zero percentile of NFL QBs. So he would be a true outlier.
Burrow has hands on the smaller size (he's in 9th percentile if I remember), but Pickett is much smaller than that.
But the great thing about Pickett that is better than Jones is he is a progression reader, reads the field and throws with anticipation. Pickett should be a big upgrade to Jones.
Pickett played in Pittsburg. Watch some games, hand size NEVER presented itself in actual games as an obstacle. If you can play QB in Pittsburg you can play in NJ.
The ball they use in college is a little smaller than in the pros. That's why hand size is always discussed at length during draft time.
1. Wishful thinking, on your part
2.. Something you think might actually happen
Guess I m naive, but I got the feeling that s not happening this draft.
I go back and forth on the possibility. Sometimes it feels like it might be in the air, sometimes not.
I don't get the sense that Daboll and Schoen are the types of guys who will tip their hand. So if they actually do love one of these guys, I doubt we'll know until they make their pick, unless they trade up the week before the draft.
I'm not worried about Willis' size. If Russ can make it with smaller stature so can Willis, who looks boxier and stronger than Wilson. Looks like a very strong kid.
Other QBs with 9 3/4 hands size?
Desean Watson
Jalen Hurts
Mac Jones
QBs with hand size smaller than 9 3/4
Lamar Jackson
Andy Dalton
Kyler Murray
Zach Wilson
Aaron Rodgers
Colt McCoy
Jameis Winston
Teddy Bridgewater
Jimmy Garoppolo
*Patrick Mahomes*
Baker Mayfield
Derek Carr
Trey Lance
Justin Fields
Jared Goff
Joe Burrow
Jake Fromm (8 7/8!!)
I only bring him up because at the time he was drafted, I remember thinking, "Man, I wish we could get a QB like Smith who is such a great athlete with that type of arm."
Akili Smith wasn't a running QB. He wasn't some amazing athlete. He was actually a pocket passer. He was way more refined than Willis. He threw for over 3000 yards and over 30 TDs (pre air raids this was a lot) in the Pac-12 which was strong at the time. He just didn't work when he got to the NFL.
Willis reminds more of a thicker not nearly as quick or fast Michael Vick. More of a runner than passer at this time with a cannon.
That's a random take. There are tons of guys you could compare to him who "lack nuance/mental game" but have a great arm.
Malik Willis ran for 900 yards per year. They have a strikingly different game to me.
In the end I think he looks to next years draft but they certainly will conduct a deep review all of the prospects.
If he runs in the 4.3's or lower, the Michael Vick/Lamar Jackson comparisons will hit another gear.
In terms of arm strength + speed, he's probably the closest thing we've seen to Vick at the QB position. Lamar didn't have the arm and RG3 actually had more polish as a passer, so they felt different as prospects. Willis has a lot of the same supposed strengths/weaknesses that Vick did.
Small school, accuracy questions, ability to ready the field at a pro level questions... there are plenty of questions with Willis. But if he continues to show off his massive arm and fixes the accuracy a little during the Pro Day/Combine while proving that he's a legit 4.3 guy like the rumors say, someone will take him in the Top 10.
Quote:
Perhaps my memory is off on this, but I thought Smith's problems were he simply could not process the mental aspect of the game (i.e., reading defenses). I don't recall the maturity issues, but I didn't follow his career that closely.
I only bring him up because at the time he was drafted, I remember thinking, "Man, I wish we could get a QB like Smith who is such a great athlete with that type of arm."
Akili Smith wasn't a running QB. He wasn't some amazing athlete. He was actually a pocket passer. He was way more refined than Willis. He threw for over 3000 yards and over 30 TDs (pre air raids this was a lot) in the Pac-12 which was strong at the time. He just didn't work when he got to the NFL.
Willis reminds more of a thicker not nearly as quick or fast Michael Vick. More of a runner than passer at this time with a cannon.
Smith obviously had a crappy career, but one random thing I do remember... that dude had one of the fastest dropbacks. His 5 and 7 step drops were insane.
From an arm talent standpoint, Smith isn't in the same galaxy as Willis. Willis has a plus-plus arm.
1. Wishful thinking, on your part
2.. Something you think might actually happen
Guess I m naive, but I got the feeling that s not happening this draft.
Schoen and Daboll just joined the team. We have no idea how they operate or really what their line of thinking is regarding the team. We really can’t draw conclusions one way or the other. And I really like that about this draft.
You might decide to take that guy, but you'll know going in, it's a red flag.
I wouldn't take someone with that red flag in the top 5
Quote:
with Malik Willis is his scouting report sounds an awful lot like Akili Smith.
I was a big Akili Smith fan in that draft. The ball exploded out of his hand.
You were a big Josh Rosen guy too. If the Giants are thinking about drafting a QB early this year they should probably ask for your recommendation, so they know which QB to avoid.
j/k. I wanted Josh Rosen in 2018 too, and he was also the top QB choice of Greg Cosell as well.
I think he is generally spot on in a lot of his observations and concerns. His thoughts on Jones and Darnold have been deadly accurate.
However, he doesn't go much beyond analyzing traits. He'll tell you that Allen, coming out of Wyoming, has phenomenal traits, but he'll give you all the caveats, inaccurate, not consistent, not great in structure. He'll never say you have to draft Josh Allen because he does not have an opinion if the player can overcome the caveats.
He does say what teams are looking for, however.
Unless we can get Stroud in '23, that class is overrated.
You want a real franchise prospect? Wait until 2024 and draft Caleb Williams. He's the one.
Mobility: I expect he will run in the 4.4-4.5 range which means he can outrun any front 7 defensive player and he’s big enough at 215-220lbs to be a difficult tackle for Corners.
Finally, I strongly suggest you watch an extended highlight video from the 2nd half of a thoroughly overmatched Liberty vs Corral’s Miss team. Willis throws two INTs, including one in the red zone where he didn’t see the Safety doubling the targeted WR. But I came away thoroughly impressed by Willis’ determination. He was like a junkyard dog trying to pull his team back.
There’s a lot to like there.
You are picking only one. You care about whether or not you see a guy who is a possible franchise QB and if you have a reasonability ability to go get him. What difference does it make if there are 3 other really good ones, 3 average ones, or 3 bad ones in the same class?
We don't need a great QB class...we need a great QB.
Kenny Pickett seems like a better version of Daniel Jones. Underrated athleticism, solid fundamentals, big, but he's more accurate and takes care of the ball better.
I'd love to see Strong in the Bucs' scheme. Intriguing fit.
Ridder is the biggest wildcard to me. Enormous talent but still raw despite all his starts. I like him a lot more than most -- would actually be curious to see what Daboll could do with him.
He has all the tools and looks great in practice.
Based upon his raw talent he should be a top prospect.
In watching his games he was worse than I could have imagined and with the exception of three or four highlight plays per game he was invisible.
I keep saying that it is shocking that he was sacked 51 times against inferior competition. He does not exhibit a feel for the position.
Willis will be 23 when the season starts and should be much further along with his development than he is.
I am scared that what you see is what you get.
Anyone who drafts Willis will be taking an enormous risk
He i
Also, I love the chatter on the other thread about trading one of our #1s to a team that “needs a QB.” The Giants desperately need a QB, hello!
Quote:
Don't think we should spend high pick on this class. Try to strengthen roster and land a better candidate next year. Imagine somehow we get Bryce young or someone of that ilk? One can daydream
Unless we can get Stroud in '23, that class is overrated.
You want a real franchise prospect? Wait until 2024 and draft Caleb Williams. He's the one.
I'm not well versed in college but i really liked the few times I've watched BY. He has great accuracy and presence. Looks like he's going to be a good pro.
Kenny Pickett seems like a better version of Daniel Jones. Underrated athleticism, solid fundamentals, big, but he's more accurate and takes care of the ball better.
I'd love to see Strong in the Bucs' scheme. Intriguing fit.
Ridder is the biggest wildcard to me. Enormous talent but still raw despite all his starts. I like him a lot more than most -- would actually be curious to see what Daboll could do with him.
I don't think Pickett is like Jones. he is superior in three key areas that make him a different QB altogether.
1) better anticipation. This is huge Jones is lousy at throwing with anticipation.
2) ball placement - Jones has poor ball placement, routinely throwing to the wrong side
3) reads the field and is a progression reader - Jones shows no ability to do this.
I don't think these two QBs are at all comparable.
Mobility: I expect he will run in the 4.4-4.5 range which means he can outrun any front 7 defensive player and he’s big enough at 215-220lbs to be a difficult tackle for Corners.
Finally, I strongly suggest you watch an extended highlight video from the 2nd half of a thoroughly overmatched Liberty vs Corral’s Miss team. Willis throws two INTs, including one in the red zone where he didn’t see the Safety doubling the targeted WR. But I came away thoroughly impressed by Willis’ determination. He was like a junkyard dog trying to pull his team back.
There’s a lot to like there.
He is the probably the highest ceiling / lowest floor QB. I think if you trust your evaluation and you trust your coaches, he is the kind of guy you take and ask your staff to coach him up.
To me, the others may be more NFL ready, but have lower ceilings. We have already gone the route of the lower ceiling, NFL ready guy and it didn't work.
He has all the tools and looks great in practice.
Based upon his raw talent he should be a top prospect.
In watching his games he was worse than I could have imagined and with the exception of three or four highlight plays per game he was invisible.
I keep saying that it is shocking that he was sacked 51 times against inferior competition. He does not exhibit a feel for the position.
Willis will be 23 when the season starts and should be much further along with his development than he is.
I am scared that what you see is what you get.
Anyone who drafts Willis will be taking an enormous risk
He i
Cosell's comments linked here are telling about Willis. He has to learn the nuances of the game including reading the field and going through progressions. But Cosell wonders, does Willis have enough elite athletic traits to be managed at first as he learns these other aspects of the game. He has elite athleticism, running ability and arm strength.
You can devise an offense that makes effective use of these traits as he learns the other aspects of the game.
Quote:
Accuracy. If a QB can reliably make excellent long passes, there’s no reason why he can’t do the same at shorter ranges, right?
Mobility: I expect he will run in the 4.4-4.5 range which means he can outrun any front 7 defensive player and he’s big enough at 215-220lbs to be a difficult tackle for Corners.
Finally, I strongly suggest you watch an extended highlight video from the 2nd half of a thoroughly overmatched Liberty vs Corral’s Miss team. Willis throws two INTs, including one in the red zone where he didn’t see the Safety doubling the targeted WR. But I came away thoroughly impressed by Willis’ determination. He was like a junkyard dog trying to pull his team back.
There’s a lot to like there.
He is the probably the highest ceiling / lowest floor QB. I think if you trust your evaluation and you trust your coaches, he is the kind of guy you take and ask your staff to coach him up.
To me, the others may be more NFL ready, but have lower ceilings. We have already gone the route of the lower ceiling, NFL ready guy and it didn't work.
Pickett has a high ceiling. Much higher than Jones. In a way he is Burrow-lite, a moxie player with good throwing traits, and he can run better than Burrow.
the Giants are in a tough spot at the QB spot. They are on the hook for $8 mil for DJ whether they keep him or not. Any Vet QB is going to either want starter money or isnt very good. Do you want to go into next season with yet again one of the worst OLs, no pass rush and average talent in other spots.
I doubt that the Giants draft a QB this season for several reasons, the cap being the main one. We have to cut good players to get out from under the cap. We are going into the draft with a ton of holes. If you dont draft a pass rusher we probably go into next season with less than we had this year if thats possible. Yes you can find them in later rounds but not likely they step in and dominate. Our OL needs attention, again without cap space you need the draft. They dont have to be 1st rounders but we have 9 picks and 2 should be OL. Kyle Rudolph will probably be cut, we have to find a TE. Who is playing 3rd WR if Shep is a cap casualty.
It all goes back to the cap. No cap space probably means no on the top QB in the draft because FA will be stop gap low end replacements so the draft needs to come with guys who can play now imo.
the Giants are in a tough spot at the QB spot. They are on the hook for $8 mil for DJ whether they keep him or not. Any Vet QB is going to either want starter money or isnt very good. Do you want to go into next season with yet again one of the worst OLs, no pass rush and average talent in other spots.
I doubt that the Giants draft a QB this season for several reasons, the cap being the main one. We have to cut good players to get out from under the cap. We are going into the draft with a ton of holes. If you dont draft a pass rusher we probably go into next season with less than we had this year if thats possible. Yes you can find them in later rounds but not likely they step in and dominate. Our OL needs attention, again without cap space you need the draft. They dont have to be 1st rounders but we have 9 picks and 2 should be OL. Kyle Rudolph will probably be cut, we have to find a TE. Who is playing 3rd WR if Shep is a cap casualty.
It all goes back to the cap. No cap space probably means no on the top QB in the draft because FA will be stop gap low end replacements so the draft needs to come with guys who can play now imo.
So drafting a project like Josh Allen, for instance, you wouldn't do that with one of the Giants picks?
I don't think it is wise to enter the draft process with absolute prohibitions. Nailing a Josh Allen transforms a franchise, more than any lineman you might get, even at #5 or #7.
The QB that probably rose in a lot of peoples eyes about being the best of this class is Matt Corral who didn’t even throw a pass this week.
I trust Schoen and Daboll’sevaluation of this QB class then all of us BBI experts.
Heck I-was a big Josh Rosen supporter back in 2018.
As good as Quentin Nelson is, three Quentin Nelson's don't add up to one Josh Allen.
Quote:
His mechanics are really robotic (reminds me of Kellen Mond) and his footwork can get really sloppy. Overall I'd compare him to a stronger armed Tyrod Taylor.
Kenny Pickett seems like a better version of Daniel Jones. Underrated athleticism, solid fundamentals, big, but he's more accurate and takes care of the ball better.
I'd love to see Strong in the Bucs' scheme. Intriguing fit.
Ridder is the biggest wildcard to me. Enormous talent but still raw despite all his starts. I like him a lot more than most -- would actually be curious to see what Daboll could do with him.
I don't think Pickett is like Jones. he is superior in three key areas that make him a different QB altogether.
1) better anticipation. This is huge Jones is lousy at throwing with anticipation.
2) ball placement - Jones has poor ball placement, routinely throwing to the wrong side
3) reads the field and is a progression reader - Jones shows no ability to do this.
I don't think these two QBs are at all comparable.
With 1 and 3 he did not look like that prior to this year. He looks good as a Redshirt Senior when his opposition were mostly younger players who did not have the same experience due to COVID protocols
Unless we can get Stroud in '23, that class is overrated.
You want a real franchise prospect? Wait until 2024 and draft Caleb Williams. He's the one.
I'm not well versed in college but i really liked the few times I've watched BY. He has great accuracy and presence. Looks like he's going to be a good pro.
Young is a very good college QB. But I just have not seen enough yet to convince me he's worth a high investment. I agree he is accurate, has poise and he can move around pretty well. But he has a small frame, and his arm is average at best.
Things could change of course. But to think Young is this savior worth waiting for is crazy.
Quote:
There are too many red flags with each QB this year to gamble. We are not a QB away from competing. If you dont like Jones, we dont have the vet presence for the kid to learn from. Youre going to throw him in there to get killed.
the Giants are in a tough spot at the QB spot. They are on the hook for $8 mil for DJ whether they keep him or not. Any Vet QB is going to either want starter money or isnt very good. Do you want to go into next season with yet again one of the worst OLs, no pass rush and average talent in other spots.
I doubt that the Giants draft a QB this season for several reasons, the cap being the main one. We have to cut good players to get out from under the cap. We are going into the draft with a ton of holes. If you dont draft a pass rusher we probably go into next season with less than we had this year if thats possible. Yes you can find them in later rounds but not likely they step in and dominate. Our OL needs attention, again without cap space you need the draft. They dont have to be 1st rounders but we have 9 picks and 2 should be OL. Kyle Rudolph will probably be cut, we have to find a TE. Who is playing 3rd WR if Shep is a cap casualty.
It all goes back to the cap. No cap space probably means no on the top QB in the draft because FA will be stop gap low end replacements so the draft needs to come with guys who can play now imo.
So drafting a project like Josh Allen, for instance, you wouldn't do that with one of the Giants picks?
I don't think it is wise to enter the draft process with absolute prohibitions. Nailing a Josh Allen transforms a franchise, more than any lineman you might get, even at #5 or #7.
I don't think that Willis is in Allen's league. Wyoming played a more pro style offense than Hugh Freeze ran with Willis at Liberty. Willis's college production was more like Marcus Vick.
All the discussion around Willis is about athletic ability and arm talent. You are taking a enormous risk evaluating "potential" to improve in the mental aspect of the position. That is fine if you are using a later pick or IF you had a aging very good QB on your roster with a couple years left imv. Risk versus reward seems sensible. The good news is JS drafted Allen. While Allen had some accuracy and injury concerns JS knew his potential to grasp the mind aspect of the game. JS and BD will evaluate Willis for the same potential. If that is there he will be in play. Simple.
Name a SB winning QB where one of his top attributes was not his ability to process from the pocket? The winner of this upcoming SB will join the list. The NFL has incorporated some college concepts. It will never be college football. The season is too long, fast, physical and balanced where you can treat it as such. QB is still a mind first game imv. That said, I still highly value arm talent and JS/BD will as well.
It will be interesting to see how they approach the draft. Hopefully it's them, and not the Maras, making the decisions.
Young Ben was pretty mobile, something Strong is decidedly not.
Sure, but you also have to take into account the bigger NFL ball. We'll see how he throws at his pro day (assuming he doesn't throw at the combine, since no one does). I'm assuming they use the college ball at these ASG's?
The QB that probably rose in a lot of peoples eyes about being the best of this class is Matt Corral who didn’t even throw a pass this week.
I trust Schoen and Daboll’sevaluation of this QB class then all of us BBI experts.
Heck I-was a big Josh Rosen supporter back in 2018.
Sam Howell is really moving up after these SR bowl practices... He has been killing it and it is making people look back at his FR and SO years where he was going to be one of the top QBs. I am not sold on any QB, but I like Pickett the best although 8 1/4" hands are so damn small.
I don't think that Willis is in Allen's league. Wyoming played a more pro style offense than Hugh Freeze ran with Willis at Liberty. Willis's college production was more like Marcus Vick.
If we're bringing productivity into it, Allen's college numbers are nothing at all.
Quote:
sounds a lot like Ben Roth to me
Young Ben was pretty mobile, something Strong is decidedly not.
Agree Ben was mobile when he was younger. I think Strong is going to have a tougher time than the others based on his lack of mobility in the pocket.
As good as Quentin Nelson is, three Quentin Nelson's don't add up to one Josh Allen.
I'm not sure... i might take three QN's :)
Quote:
I don't think that Willis is in Allen's league. Wyoming played a more pro style offense than Hugh Freeze ran with Willis at Liberty. Willis's college production was more like Marcus Vick.
If we're bringing productivity into it, Allen's college numbers are nothing at all.
Allen made plays in college that Willis wish he could make. Actually most QBs wish they could make. He made some insane throws, but just wasn't consistent or as accurate all the time. If you only watched Josh Allen highlights though you were like this guy is insanely good. The question was could someone take that Raw talent and turn it into what you have today. That answer is yes.
I actually think the Giants are in a perfect position to take a project. They don't have a roster of playoff-ready talent that requires a ready-now QB to optimize its current window. We shouldn't expect much from them in 22 and honestly, 23 as well.
for sure.. but isn't that true for every QB ever selected since Andrew Luck with the possible exceptions of Joe Burrow and Lawrence.
[quote] Accuracy. If a QB can reliably make excellent long passes, there’s no reason why he can’t do the same at shorter ranges, right?
I don't know if that's a good assumption. Remember Mary Rypien? No one threw a better, more accurate deep ball. But he could hardly hit the side of a barn from 10 yards out. It was weird.
Allen made plays in college that Willis wish he could make. Actually most QBs wish they could make. He made some insane throws, but just wasn't consistent or as accurate all the time. If you only watched Josh Allen highlights though you were like this guy is insanely good. The question was could someone take that Raw talent and turn it into what you have today. That answer is yes.
On that I agree, but history's dumpster is filled to overflowing with big-armed college QBs who never panned out. So I get the hesitation with him as a prospect. If you go back in history, there are not many times you can say where you saw accuracy being coached into a QB. Before Allen I had never seen it done. Allen was a scattergun with legs who could rifle it through a brick wall.
The Giants have two top ten picks in a draft with no sure blue chip prospects. It's the best possible time to take a shot on blue chip physical traits at the QB position.
The Giants have two top ten picks in a draft with no sure blue chip prospects. It's the best possible time to take a shot on blue chip physical traits at the QB position.
I'm for this. But also, suppose the class is better next year, does that mean they're flat out not looking at QB next year? Seems like it would.
Willis can be a change of pace who plays a few downs per game. Because of his athleticism he can even be on the field with DJ on occasion.
Quote:
There are too many red flags with each QB this year to gamble. We are not a QB away from competing. If you dont like Jones, we dont have the vet presence for the kid to learn from. Youre going to throw him in there to get killed.
I actually think the Giants are in a perfect position to take a project. They don't have a roster of playoff-ready talent that requires a ready-now QB to optimize its current window. We shouldn't expect much from them in 22 and honestly, 23 as well.
Exactly, and the Giants aren't one #5 or #7 pick away from being good either. If you shoot for the moon at QB and you're right, you've dramatically improved your situation.
And if you miss, you try again. Given the rookie contract structure, being wrong on a QB isn't going to ruin your franchise.
Quote:
Who is the great player the Giants are going to miss out on if they take Willis at #5?
The Giants have two top ten picks in a draft with no sure blue chip prospects. It's the best possible time to take a shot on blue chip physical traits at the QB position.
I'm for this. But also, suppose the class is better next year, does that mean they're flat out not looking at QB next year? Seems like it would.
That's where I wish the thinking would change with regards to how QBs are drafted.
You're right - drafting a QB now means they probably wouldn't consider it next year. I wish that weren't the case.
The Giants have two top ten picks in a draft with no sure blue chip prospects. It's the best possible time to take a shot on blue chip physical traits at the QB position.
All of the players in the top 10 have higher floors than Willis. Willis is very talented but may not even be able to execute an NFL offense at the level of a backup. So, I'd say all of the projected top 10 players would be who the Giants would miss out on.
I don't really like this QB class, although I like Pickett better than Willis. If it were up to me, we would look to trade out of 5 or 7 and into next years draft. Then we roll with Jones and if he's not much better under Daboll, target a new QB next draft. The Giants have too many holes to throw away a top ten pick on a QB that is a huge stretch to think he can play at an NFL level.
Quote:
Who is the great player the Giants are going to miss out on if they take Willis at #5?
The Giants have two top ten picks in a draft with no sure blue chip prospects. It's the best possible time to take a shot on blue chip physical traits at the QB position.
All of the players in the top 10 have higher floors than Willis. Willis is very talented but may not even be able to execute an NFL offense at the level of a backup. So, I'd say all of the projected top 10 players would be who the Giants would miss out on.
I don't really like this QB class, although I like Pickett better than Willis. If it were up to me, we would look to trade out of 5 or 7 and into next years draft. Then we roll with Jones and if he's not much better under Daboll, target a new QB next draft. The Giants have too many holes to throw away a top ten pick on a QB that is a huge stretch to think he can play at an NFL level.
Do any of those players have higher ceilings?
Quote:
You look at Willis and want to see a star, you can see it. You want to see Willis as a guy who can run but can't make reads/progressions, you can see that too. Want to see Pickett as an experienced gunslinger who can read the field? Sure. Want to see him as an overrated passer who is undisciplined and will get eaten up at the next level? yup.
for sure.. but isn't that true for every QB ever selected since Andrew Luck with the possible exceptions of Joe Burrow and Lawrence.
That is fair. Most years it's like that for sure. I guess I'd say that I'd have these guys behind most of those other years. If you want Comps, I'd put Pickett way behind Mac Jones (somewhat similar otherwise) and Willis way behind Trey Lance (also similar players otherwise). To see either of them as top 10 picks, you really need to turn your head and squint at them and ignore all the faults (IMO, of course). Seems like a lot of BBIers are doing exactly that, especially with Willis. Willis could be electrifying but also could be a complete bust. A lot of folks just see the former.
Quote:
In comment 15593638 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Who is the great player the Giants are going to miss out on if they take Willis at #5?
The Giants have two top ten picks in a draft with no sure blue chip prospects. It's the best possible time to take a shot on blue chip physical traits at the QB position.
All of the players in the top 10 have higher floors than Willis. Willis is very talented but may not even be able to execute an NFL offense at the level of a backup. So, I'd say all of the projected top 10 players would be who the Giants would miss out on.
I don't really like this QB class, although I like Pickett better than Willis. If it were up to me, we would look to trade out of 5 or 7 and into next years draft. Then we roll with Jones and if he's not much better under Daboll, target a new QB next draft. The Giants have too many holes to throw away a top ten pick on a QB that is a huge stretch to think he can play at an NFL level.
Do any of those players have higher ceilings?
Answer, no. Actually, if we're being honest, which is why this is a quandary - Malik Willis has the highest ceiling of any player in the 2022 NFL draft. Let's just get it out there. That's why we're talking about him.
Willis can be a change of pace who plays a few downs per game. Because of his athleticism he can even be on the field with DJ on occasion.
I like the idea of drafting someone like this. In the third round or later.
Quote:
In comment 15593588 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
You look at Willis and want to see a star, you can see it. You want to see Willis as a guy who can run but can't make reads/progressions, you can see that too. Want to see Pickett as an experienced gunslinger who can read the field? Sure. Want to see him as an overrated passer who is undisciplined and will get eaten up at the next level? yup.
for sure.. but isn't that true for every QB ever selected since Andrew Luck with the possible exceptions of Joe Burrow and Lawrence.
That is fair. Most years it's like that for sure. I guess I'd say that I'd have these guys behind most of those other years. If you want Comps, I'd put Pickett way behind Mac Jones (somewhat similar otherwise) and Willis way behind Trey Lance (also similar players otherwise). To see either of them as top 10 picks, you really need to turn your head and squint at them and ignore all the faults (IMO, of course). Seems like a lot of BBIers are doing exactly that, especially with Willis. Willis could be electrifying but also could be a complete bust. A lot of folks just see the former.
I disagree. Pickett is way ahead of Mac Jones in my view. He has real arm talent. He is a much better athlete. Plus he throws with anticipation, accuracy and reads the field like Mac.
Quote:
Jones has been injured a lot because of his style of play. Giants need a real backup like Hoss was to Simms. Eli never missed a game so we as fans have forgotten how important it is to have a guy who is a potential starter.
Willis can be a change of pace who plays a few downs per game. Because of his athleticism he can even be on the field with DJ on occasion.
I like the idea of drafting someone like this. In the third round or later.
You don't get to draft those guys in the 3rd round. So just say you don't want to draft those guys.
Quote:
In comment 15593638 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Who is the great player the Giants are going to miss out on if they take Willis at #5?
The Giants have two top ten picks in a draft with no sure blue chip prospects. It's the best possible time to take a shot on blue chip physical traits at the QB position.
All of the players in the top 10 have higher floors than Willis. Willis is very talented but may not even be able to execute an NFL offense at the level of a backup. So, I'd say all of the projected top 10 players would be who the Giants would miss out on.
I don't really like this QB class, although I like Pickett better than Willis. If it were up to me, we would look to trade out of 5 or 7 and into next years draft. Then we roll with Jones and if he's not much better under Daboll, target a new QB next draft. The Giants have too many holes to throw away a top ten pick on a QB that is a huge stretch to think he can play at an NFL level.
Do any of those players have higher ceilings?
yes... if you take position value out of it. Don't know why you are so sold on Willis... You keep making him out to be some super star, but he is beyond raw.
When the roster is in as poor shape as the Giants, there's no difference. Yes, I do think that some of these guys have higher ceilings. The top 5 guys all have all pro ceilings. Hamilton, Neal, Thibs, Hutch, even Stingley. I personally am really high on Ekwonu too.
The irony here is that from my vantage point, it's really you that's "plugging a hole" by insisting that Willis is worth a top 10 pick and to fill the hole you can't stand on our roster (he wears #8).
Quote:
In comment 15593654 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
In comment 15593638 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Who is the great player the Giants are going to miss out on if they take Willis at #5?
The Giants have two top ten picks in a draft with no sure blue chip prospects. It's the best possible time to take a shot on blue chip physical traits at the QB position.
All of the players in the top 10 have higher floors than Willis. Willis is very talented but may not even be able to execute an NFL offense at the level of a backup. So, I'd say all of the projected top 10 players would be who the Giants would miss out on.
I don't really like this QB class, although I like Pickett better than Willis. If it were up to me, we would look to trade out of 5 or 7 and into next years draft. Then we roll with Jones and if he's not much better under Daboll, target a new QB next draft. The Giants have too many holes to throw away a top ten pick on a QB that is a huge stretch to think he can play at an NFL level.
Do any of those players have higher ceilings?
yes... if you take position value out of it. Don't know why you are so sold on Willis... You keep making him out to be some super star, but he is beyond raw.
But positional value is part of it and if he is he alters the entire trajectory of the franchise. That's why positional value is important.
If you want to wait for the perfect QB, you'll never draft one
Quote:
In comment 15593660 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15593654 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
In comment 15593638 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Who is the great player the Giants are going to miss out on if they take Willis at #5?
The Giants have two top ten picks in a draft with no sure blue chip prospects. It's the best possible time to take a shot on blue chip physical traits at the QB position.
All of the players in the top 10 have higher floors than Willis. Willis is very talented but may not even be able to execute an NFL offense at the level of a backup. So, I'd say all of the projected top 10 players would be who the Giants would miss out on.
I don't really like this QB class, although I like Pickett better than Willis. If it were up to me, we would look to trade out of 5 or 7 and into next years draft. Then we roll with Jones and if he's not much better under Daboll, target a new QB next draft. The Giants have too many holes to throw away a top ten pick on a QB that is a huge stretch to think he can play at an NFL level.
Do any of those players have higher ceilings?
yes... if you take position value out of it. Don't know why you are so sold on Willis... You keep making him out to be some super star, but he is beyond raw.
But positional value is part of it and if he is he alters the entire trajectory of the franchise. That's why positional value is important.
Is position value part of it? I mean the question was who has the highest ceiling and you said no one right? Fact is you are wrong. He isn't Josh Allen.
I disagree. Pickett is way ahead of Mac Jones in my view. He has real arm talent. He is a much better athlete. Plus he throws with anticipation, accuracy and reads the field like Mac.
Ok, so, opinions vary, of course. I don't disagree with the things Pickett does better, but I'd have given the edge to Jones because he has all the discipline to his game that Pickett lacks.
Quote:
I disagree. Pickett is way ahead of Mac Jones in my view. He has real arm talent. He is a much better athlete. Plus he throws with anticipation, accuracy and reads the field like Mac.
Ok, so, opinions vary, of course. I don't disagree with the things Pickett does better, but I'd have given the edge to Jones because he has all the discipline to his game that Pickett lacks.
Opinions do vary. Which is why QB is fascinating every year, regardless how the experts rate the class.
Jones isn't accurate enough. It's a part of his game nobody ever talks about. Only I mention it. I don't know why. he throws some pretty deep spirals but his accuracy numbers are always poor, at every level, and you can see him miss short and intermediate throws all the time, or throw to the difficult side.
That's why he needed to be reined in.
If a QB doesn't have it or can't read a defense or makes mistakes or isn't accurate it doesn't make how good of coaching he gets. If that was the case they would just look for the fastest guy with the strongest arm.
Quote:
We added Daboll and Kafka specifically for their excellence in developing QBs. What better player is there for them to get their hands on then a potential superstar in Malik Willis?
If a QB doesn't have it or can't read a defense or makes mistakes or isn't accurate it doesn't make how good of coaching he gets. If that was the case they would just look for the fastest guy with the strongest arm.
But some of these QBs grow and get better after they enter the NFL. Allen was flat-out inaccurate in college. He improved that part of the game. Every QB not named Burrow, Manning and Luck is a risk.
Quote:
We added Daboll and Kafka specifically for their excellence in developing QBs. What better player is there for them to get their hands on then a potential superstar in Malik Willis?
I think the risk is worth it if he pans out. The upside here is incredible. Schoen and his team will scout out his deficiencies. If he pulls the trigger on Willis I’m 100% bought in that they can develop him.
If a QB doesn't have it or can't read a defense or makes mistakes or isn't accurate it doesn't make how good of coaching he gets. If that was the case they would just look for the fastest guy with the strongest arm.
Yeah this is definitely my stance... lol. But I think what LoS posted above may be pretty accurate, as far as Josh Allen. He landed in the right place with the Bills. And they figured his mental and physical ability far outweighed the accuracy issues coming out.
Quote:
We added Daboll and Kafka specifically for their excellence in developing QBs. What better player is there for them to get their hands on then a potential superstar in Malik Willis?
If a QB doesn't have it or can't read a defense or makes mistakes or isn't accurate it doesn't make how good of coaching he gets. If that was the case they would just look for the fastest guy with the strongest arm.
Ugh trying again…I think the risk is worth it if he pans out. The upside here is incredible. Schoen and his team will scout out his deficiencies. If he pulls the trigger on Willis I’m 100% bought in that they can develop him.
Not me I have always loved Burrow. You never really know how they will translate though, as much as people try and speak in absolutes.
Quote:
In comment 15593694 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
We added Daboll and Kafka specifically for their excellence in developing QBs. What better player is there for them to get their hands on then a potential superstar in Malik Willis?
If a QB doesn't have it or can't read a defense or makes mistakes or isn't accurate it doesn't make how good of coaching he gets. If that was the case they would just look for the fastest guy with the strongest arm.
But some of these QBs grow and get better after they enter the NFL. Allen was flat-out inaccurate in college. He improved that part of the game. Every QB not named Burrow, Manning and Luck is a risk.
right... so you want to throw away Jones who hasn't had the amazing coaching you think we have now even though he has been much more accurate than you like to claim. Instead you want to take a huge risk on a QB that needs a ton of work before knowing fully what we have in Jones. To me we take two very good players at 5 and 7 or better yet trade out of 7 to say Steelers at 20 and get another first next year. That makes way more sense than risking it on Willis. He isn't Josh Allen.
Quote:
In comment 15593698 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 15593694 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
We added Daboll and Kafka specifically for their excellence in developing QBs. What better player is there for them to get their hands on then a potential superstar in Malik Willis?
If a QB doesn't have it or can't read a defense or makes mistakes or isn't accurate it doesn't make how good of coaching he gets. If that was the case they would just look for the fastest guy with the strongest arm.
But some of these QBs grow and get better after they enter the NFL. Allen was flat-out inaccurate in college. He improved that part of the game. Every QB not named Burrow, Manning and Luck is a risk.
right... so you want to throw away Jones who hasn't had the amazing coaching you think we have now even though he has been much more accurate than you like to claim. Instead you want to take a huge risk on a QB that needs a ton of work before knowing fully what we have in Jones. To me we take two very good players at 5 and 7 or better yet trade out of 7 to say Steelers at 20 and get another first next year. That makes way more sense than risking it on Willis. He isn't Josh Allen.
The potential for Willis is much greater than the potential of DJ. I’m absolutely willing to take that gamble.
Quote:
In comment 15593694 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
We added Daboll and Kafka specifically for their excellence in developing QBs. What better player is there for them to get their hands on then a potential superstar in Malik Willis?
If a QB doesn't have it or can't read a defense or makes mistakes or isn't accurate it doesn't make how good of coaching he gets. If that was the case they would just look for the fastest guy with the strongest arm.
Ugh trying again…I think the risk is worth it if he pans out. The upside here is incredible. Schoen and his team will scout out his deficiencies. If he pulls the trigger on Willis I’m 100% bought in that they can develop him.
If we draft him we will all get behind him. I wouldn't draft him though. The risk is soooo high and the ceiling isn't as high as people want it to be. He isn't close to Josh Allen when Allen came out.
Willis ran a few plays at Auburn. He went down a big level to Liberty where he put up some numbers against a much lower level of competition with Hugh Freeze who is one of the more innovative and successful offensive coaches in college.
Not sure how people are comparing the two.
Ben was super athletic and mobile. Especially for his size. Strong sounds like Kerry Collins as far as mobility is concerned. But then his big plus trait, arm strength, isn't Stafford powerful. Stafford has a really good arm, but I would decidedly put it a notch below Allen, Mahomes, or Herbert.
Quote:
You can poke holes in any resume. Even this year I've seen fans say he's good because of his WRs.
Not me I have always loved Burrow. You never really know how they will translate though, as much as people try and speak in absolutes.
I was convinced about Burrow too. Even though he didn't have the most elite arm coming out of college, he had other attributes that were just uncanny. His ability to make big throws in the pocket, plus to feel pressure and make big plays on the run out of the pocket were Mahomes-ian. I was certain he could figure it out. Plus, his arm may not be a cannon like Allen or Herbert, it's still top-10.
Quote:
sounds a lot like Ben Roth to me
Ben was super athletic and mobile. Especially for his size. Strong sounds like Kerry Collins as far as mobility is concerned. But then his big plus trait, arm strength, isn't Stafford powerful. Stafford has a really good arm, but I would decidedly put it a notch below Allen, Mahomes, or Herbert.
Stafford's arm is equal to Mahomes in many regards, or better. Mahomes' specialty is throwing on the run. Herbert and Allen may have slightly bigger guns, but Stafford can throw pretty well with them. For years, Cosell was hailing Stafford's arm as the best in the NFL. And when comparing arm strength and ability to make all the throws, he always brings up Stafford as a baseline.
What he also had was a outstanding team when he went to the Steelers. This is another reason why I think the Giants fix the OL this year and next and add a QB in 2023 if needed as I expect.
The draft clearly is not about plugging holes. But it also isn't about taking on clear-cut projects at QB with the highest picks you own.
Is there some shortage of projects at the QB position on the horizon that makes this year so different?
Quote:
Should the draft be about plugging holes or adding talent?
The draft clearly is not about plugging holes. But it also isn't about taking on clear-cut projects at QB with the highest picks you own.
Is there some shortage of projects at the QB position on the horizon that makes this year so different?
I think it depends how you assess Willis' traits and how you project him in the NFL. Is he a rare talent who can be a franchise QB? Some yes. Some say no.
Schoen and Daboll had a look at such a talent, up close and personal. So they might know better than most.
I would suspect they would lean towards Pickett and Strong over Willis.
Quote:
In comment 15593662 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Should the draft be about plugging holes or adding talent?
The draft clearly is not about plugging holes. But it also isn't about taking on clear-cut projects at QB with the highest picks you own.
Is there some shortage of projects at the QB position on the horizon that makes this year so different?
I think it depends how you assess Willis' traits and how you project him in the NFL. Is he a rare talent who can be a franchise QB? Some yes. Some say no.
Schoen and Daboll had a look at such a talent, up close and personal. So they might know better than most.
Yes, that's the definition of project. And Willis is the epitome of one.
Good point on Schoen having the "eyes" to see when a project is worth the risk. Let's see if he has the guts to try it again...on an even bigger project than Allen.
Quote:
Should the draft be about plugging holes or adding talent?
The draft clearly is not about plugging holes. But it also isn't about taking on clear-cut projects at QB with the highest picks you own.
Is there some shortage of projects at the QB position on the horizon that makes this year so different?
What do you mean by "on the horizon"? A future draft? I'm not a fan of prognosticating a year in advance. Last year at this time Spencer Rattler was expected to be the top QB in the country.
I'm not making any decisions in the 2022 draft based on the 2023 draft.
Willis is supremely physically gifted and considered raw coming out of college. The Giants just hired a GM, head coach, and offensive coordinator that have very recent experience working with supremely physically gifted QBs that were considered raw coming out of college. In addition, the Giants wouldn't be passing on any can't miss blue chips by taking Willis at #5.
To me, it lines up.
I would suspect they would lean towards Pickett and Strong over Willis.
Is Willis not bland off the field? I haven't read one negative thing about him.
Quote:
In comment 15593743 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:
In comment 15593662 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Should the draft be about plugging holes or adding talent?
The draft clearly is not about plugging holes. But it also isn't about taking on clear-cut projects at QB with the highest picks you own.
Is there some shortage of projects at the QB position on the horizon that makes this year so different?
I think it depends how you assess Willis' traits and how you project him in the NFL. Is he a rare talent who can be a franchise QB? Some yes. Some say no.
Schoen and Daboll had a look at such a talent, up close and personal. So they might know better than most.
Yes, that's the definition of project. And Willis is the epitome of one.
Good point on Schoen having the "eyes" to see when a project is worth the risk. Let's see if he has the guts to try it again...on an even bigger project than Allen.
It will be fascinating to see what they do.
Jones has the specs. He just hasn't been able to corral or use those talents on the field. That's usually why most QBs from round 1-2 fail if they can't get it done.
Weird though, in 2019 he was making plays off script once in a while. Not that he was doing so every week or even that often, but as a rookie he flashed some interesting talents. Then it just stopped.
I'm into them so far too. I like Schoen a lot more since he hired Daboll.
I think it has to be ok to fail to some degree. As I have said elsewhere, I would rather they admit they failed on a pick and if they see another QB who is better, they go for it, rather than letting a Justin Herbert slip by because we have an inferior QB in the fold.
It's about both with Barkley being a prime example of how adding talent over plugging holes is not so smart. Just because the Giants have two #1 picks, does not mean you can waste one of them on 'potential high ceiling'. Unrealized potential at the QB position sets a franchise back 3 years.
Quote:
guys that are bland off the field as much as possible.
I would suspect they would lean towards Pickett and Strong over Willis.
Is Willis not bland off the field? I haven't read one negative thing about him.
Yeah really. I’ve only heard good things about Willis. What makes him not bland?
Quote:
Should the draft be about plugging holes or adding talent?
It's about both with Barkley being a prime example of how adding talent over plugging holes is not so smart. Just because the Giants have two #1 picks, does not mean you can waste one of them on 'potential high ceiling'. Unrealized potential at the QB position sets a franchise back 3 years.
Barkley isn't a particularly good player, and he plays one of the most fungible positions on the roster.
Why is drafting Willis "wasting a pick", but drafting Thibodeaux, Ekwonu, or someone at another position is not? The assumption seems to be that Willis will bust but a player at another position will absolutely hit.
Further, missing on a QB doesn't have to cost 3 years. It only does if the team is badly managed as the Giants have been.
I don't know if Schoen and Daboll are going to work out, but I'd like to see them get a chance on their terms to develop their own QB. Like I said above, they have recent experience in working with raw and talented QBs. I'd like to see them try to apply that here.
Quote:
Should the draft be about plugging holes or adding talent?
It's about both with Barkley being a prime example of how adding talent over plugging holes is not so smart. Just because the Giants have two #1 picks, does not mean you can waste one of them on 'potential high ceiling'. Unrealized potential at the QB position sets a franchise back 3 years.
And yet, all of the best QB's in the game except for Burrow and Stafford had questions marks of varying degrees when they were drafted. This whole waiting for a consensus #1 pick QB thing has proven to be quite risky in itself. The expected value of someone like Willis is so much higher than taking a non-elite but solid prospect at any other position.
That elite talent may be someone who closes out games (edge), takes a receiver out of a game (corner), changes a defense (Parsons impact), etc. You need those players as well if you want to play a week from Sunday.
Drafting athletic QB's who can't excel in the pocket leads to one thing. Your team is going home at some point. It is just a matter of time.
That elite talent may be someone who closes out games (edge), takes a receiver out of a game (corner), changes a defense (Parsons impact), etc. You need those players as well if you want to play a week from Sunday.
Drafting athletic QB's who can't excel in the pocket leads to one thing. Your team is going home at some point. It is just a matter of time.
What elite player? I asked above - who is the elite player that the Giants would miss on by picking Willis at #5?
Quote:
In comment 15593662 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Barkley isn't a particularly good player, and he plays one of the most fungible positions on the roster.
Why is drafting Willis "wasting a pick", but drafting Thibodeaux, Ekwonu, or someone at another position is not? The assumption seems to be that Willis will bust but a player at another position will absolutely hit.
Further, missing on a QB doesn't have to cost 3 years. It only does if the team is badly managed as the Giants have been.
I don't know if Schoen and Daboll are going to work out, but I'd like to see them get a chance on their terms to develop their own QB. Like I said above, they have recent experience in working with raw and talented QBs. I'd like to see them try to apply that here.
It's really easy to sit back and play Monday morning QB on any player. You can miss on drafting an 'all-pro' player with a number 1 pick and still end up with a good player who provides value to the franchise long term at almost any position other than QB.
I am not saying drafting Willis is wasting a pick. I am saying you better be convinced that he will actually hit that ceiling. Because you would be better off having drafted a serviceable guard that can give you 10 years if you are wrong.
Quote:
You have the opportunity to add a elite player. You don't pass on that for a project.
That elite talent may be someone who closes out games (edge), takes a receiver out of a game (corner), changes a defense (Parsons impact), etc. You need those players as well if you want to play a week from Sunday.
Drafting athletic QB's who can't excel in the pocket leads to one thing. Your team is going home at some point. It is just a matter of time.
What elite player? I asked above - who is the elite player that the Giants would miss on by picking Willis at #5?
I am not a scout and do not follow the draft overall but I am sure there will be some players that are graded elite by draft time. My preference is they try to trade back and twice if possible and not lost too much value.
I do not see Willis as a elite QB at any point. I stated reasons above. If JS and BD see differently I am behind it but I will be shocked if they see him as they did Allen. Now in round 2/3. Sign me up for Willis or Willis type as a development project that can give you a package or two with a very outside shot to be a top line QB.
Quote:
In comment 15593662 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Should the draft be about plugging holes or adding talent?
The draft clearly is not about plugging holes. But it also isn't about taking on clear-cut projects at QB with the highest picks you own.
Is there some shortage of projects at the QB position on the horizon that makes this year so different?
What do you mean by "on the horizon"? A future draft? I'm not a fan of prognosticating a year in advance. Last year at this time Spencer Rattler was expected to be the top QB in the country.
I'm not making any decisions in the 2022 draft based on the 2023 draft.
Willis is supremely physically gifted and considered raw coming out of college. The Giants just hired a GM, head coach, and offensive coordinator that have very recent experience working with supremely physically gifted QBs that were considered raw coming out of college. In addition, the Giants wouldn't be passing on any can't miss blue chips by taking Willis at #5.
To me, it lines up.
What I meant by horizon comment is that project QBs are always typically included in each draft. And in most instances, they do not accompany the requirement of burning at #5 overall pick for them. Further, the hurdle for him shouldn't be there aren't any blue chips in the draft in 2022...he still needs to line up with very high value.
Willis is a physical talent without question but he is not only a project at QB, he is also a bit of question playing at the Liberty College level versus doing it 3-4 years at Auburn in the SEC. Has some wow to his game but difficult to put a 1st Round pick on that in my view.
Round 2 investment as a project to me. If he starts moving up boards after teams do their classroom due diligence on him with X's-O's, then good for him.
Quote:
In comment 15593759 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15593743 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:
In comment 15593662 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Should the draft be about plugging holes or adding talent?
The draft clearly is not about plugging holes. But it also isn't about taking on clear-cut projects at QB with the highest picks you own.
Is there some shortage of projects at the QB position on the horizon that makes this year so different?
I think it depends how you assess Willis' traits and how you project him in the NFL. Is he a rare talent who can be a franchise QB? Some yes. Some say no.
Schoen and Daboll had a look at such a talent, up close and personal. So they might know better than most.
Yes, that's the definition of project. And Willis is the epitome of one.
Good point on Schoen having the "eyes" to see when a project is worth the risk. Let's see if he has the guts to try it again...on an even bigger project than Allen.
It will be fascinating to see what they do.
Yes, it will.
But I look for Schoen to put a year under his belt as a first year GM running a draft before he pushes all his chips in. And to me that means likely picking an impactful defender or immediate starter at OT with one pick, and likely moving down with the other pick to add a little more dry powder into the overall draft war chest.
Schoen needs some solid hits before he is ready to swing for the fences. The latter is just talk for fan board discussions.
Quote:
Should the draft be about plugging holes or adding talent?
It's about both with Barkley being a prime example of how adding talent over plugging holes is not so smart. Just because the Giants have two #1 picks, does not mean you can waste one of them on 'potential high ceiling'. Unrealized potential at the QB position sets a franchise back 3 years.
The Barkley pick isn't really relevant here to me. He was a good player that was a questionable pick at #2 overall because of the position, especially for a rebuilding team.
Willis also isn't a bad pick because he could set a franchise back 3 years either. He isn't likely even playing in Year 1 and quite possibly won't be ready to take the reins at the beginning of Year 2. If he is ready, then he shouldn't be defined as a project.
By the way, playing very soon in NY because Daniel Jones is the alternative doesn't mean Willis is ready. Just wanted to note that before the drama posts come flying in.
Quote:
In comment 15593662 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Should the draft be about plugging holes or adding talent?
It's about both with Barkley being a prime example of how adding talent over plugging holes is not so smart. Just because the Giants have two #1 picks, does not mean you can waste one of them on 'potential high ceiling'. Unrealized potential at the QB position sets a franchise back 3 years.
The Barkley pick isn't really relevant here to me. He was a good player that was a questionable pick at #2 overall because of the position, especially for a rebuilding team.
Willis also isn't a bad pick because he could set a franchise back 3 years either. He isn't likely even playing in Year 1 and quite possibly won't be ready to take the reins at the beginning of Year 2. If he is ready, then he shouldn't be defined as a project.
By the way, playing very soon in NY because Daniel Jones is the alternative doesn't mean Willis is ready. Just wanted to note that before the drama posts come flying in.
I could totally see a team like the Giants drafting Willis and treating him as SF treated Trey Lance.
I could totally see a team like the Giants drafting Willis and treating him as SF treated Trey Lance.
I actually think if the Giants were to draft Willis they would move on from Jones and go the vet stopgap route to avoid the media circus.
Quote:
In comment 15593811 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
In comment 15593662 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Should the draft be about plugging holes or adding talent?
It's about both with Barkley being a prime example of how adding talent over plugging holes is not so smart. Just because the Giants have two #1 picks, does not mean you can waste one of them on 'potential high ceiling'. Unrealized potential at the QB position sets a franchise back 3 years.
The Barkley pick isn't really relevant here to me. He was a good player that was a questionable pick at #2 overall because of the position, especially for a rebuilding team.
Willis also isn't a bad pick because he could set a franchise back 3 years either. He isn't likely even playing in Year 1 and quite possibly won't be ready to take the reins at the beginning of Year 2. If he is ready, then he shouldn't be defined as a project.
By the way, playing very soon in NY because Daniel Jones is the alternative doesn't mean Willis is ready. Just wanted to note that before the drama posts come flying in.
I could totally see a team like the Giants drafting Willis and treating him as SF treated Trey Lance.
Maybe.
The problem with this comparison though is the difference between the NYG offensive roster and SF offensive roster in night and day. And Jimmy G is nothing special but he is much better than Daniel Jones.
In other words, San Fran has the luxury of drafting and sitting Lance, even in today's NFL where you don't want the rookie QB contract value to run out soon.
Quote:
guys that are bland off the field as much as possible.
I would suspect they would lean towards Pickett and Strong over Willis.
Is Willis not bland off the field? I haven't read one negative thing about him.
He went to Liberty. It's an Evangelican school. There's nothing about Willis that I'm aware of either.