Patrick Graham interviewing for Raiders DC position

Tom Pelissero
The #Raiders are interviewing #Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham today for the same job in Las Vegas, per source. New York wants to retain Graham, but he may have options. He also interviewed with the #Steelers.
Art Stapleton
Giants had to grant permission for Patrick Graham to interview with Raiders. Will be interesting to see what comes of this. Brian Daboll made it clear he wanted to retain Graham as DC if he did not get a HC job.
Good question.
My guess is that they respect Graham - which I know they do - and if he's intrigued by the Vegas job, and would rather be there, Daboll/NYG won't stand in the way.
The #Giants have granted permission for the #Raiders to speak with Patrick Graham for their DC position per
@MikeGarafolo. Graham is still under contract with the team and can potentially offer a new contract if talks with the #Raiders get serious
The #Giants had granted permission for Patrick Graham to talk to the #Steelers during their head coaching search so they granted permission for a chat with the #Raiders. He could still stick in East Rutherford, perhaps with a new contract to sweeten things.
would seem like if that's all it took they would just do that if he's their guy.
I like Moehrig at S, but Abram is constantly hurt at S and is a box safety who can't cover (looks too much for big hit). Their CBs are not good and while they have some pass rush capability with Crosby and Ngakue, they're weak on depth and up middle of the front 7.
I'm guessing there are no new draft picks in the offing
Interesting. New Giants coach Brian Daboll wants Patrick Graham to stay on as his DC. Graham, I'm told, is interested in staying, but always wanted to at least look at other options.
Graham and new Raiders coach Josh McDaniels were together in N.E. (2012-15)
Giants have been operating as if Patrick Graham will be back since Daboll was hired. I heard he was conducting interviews for position coaches last weekend before he was a surprise finalist for the Vikings job. Very interesting that they're letting him interview with Vegas.
Hope they enjoy seeing the other team fly down the field and score every time in the last two minutes of every game.
was against the Chiefs and Raiders. If the Raiders offer him more money and better opportunity to jump to HC in next hiring cycle, then I would wish him well and start calling Wink's and Fangio's agents.
The Steelers were for a DC position when it was not clear that the new HC would want to retain Graham as DC so they did him a favor. I did not realize that it was all or nothing with permission.
Here's my take: Pat Graham clearly wants to be a HC and thinks he is ready. It's very challenging to get promoted from a coordinator job to a HC when your team loses as much as the Giants have, even if you've done a good job. The giants will most likely be another losing team this year as we rebuild and cut cap space, while the Raiders are a playoff team, and he likely sees a quicker path to being a HC by joining the raiders.
At this point, we've given the guy enough freedom, and time to explore opportunities, and I am ready to move on. I want a guy who's committed to being part of the process, and the process is going to take a few years. Let's move on, get the next best guy (Wink), and start building a staff around him, and scouting guys.
Thanks Pat.
RE: RE: Will be second time this guy is breaking a contract
to take a lateral job. Giants should just terminate his contract and start interviewing DCs. Never made sense to keep him anyway given the team’s performance last year.
How is he breaking contract if the Giants are giving him permission to interview for other jobs?
He would be breaking the contract because he is not living up to its terms. However, because the Giants are giving him permission to interview, and you can also assume to leave if he wants without compensation for the team, it's not actionable. But he is still breaking the contract by not fulfilling the terms. But we also don't know when his contract expires, it might be at the end of the current NFL year (March 15?). He signed an extension last January, which might have just been for 2021.
And the Giants can't just terminate the contract because he wants to coach somewhere else. Either the Giants fire him and pay him what is owed on his contract, or they agree to let him leave for another job, in which case they have mutually agreed to terminate his contract.
Also, don't overlook that this permission came after the Giants said they wanted to keep him. The others came before they made that announcement. What has happened since then? They were named in a lawsuit claiming racism in hiring practices. Do you really think they could turn him down in that context? No lawyer (or PR specialist) with a brain would let them say no.
by still being under contract, wouldn’t the other team have to give him the same title, even as much as that title has been a tool to get around rules?
PG is an asset. Can we hang it up for a pick? Even if not a 3rd rd comp, why not a 4 or 5th?
Giants have been generous to a fault to the league. Time to reap something from it.
That's an interesting twist that I was unaware of.
Did everyone not read this? Since the Giants allowed Graham to interview for Steelers DC role when the Giants did not have a head coach and Graham’s future with NYG was in question, they are now obligated to allow permission for other teams to interview him for DC as well. Stupid rule but the Giants need to oblige by it. Doesn’t mean Graham is looking to leave, the Raiders came to him.
Do they just let him go there or would they be able to get compensation from the Raiders for him? He interviewed for multiple HC positions. If the Giants are somehow good next year or the defense is great, he could get a HC job and that’s multiple third round picks. I wouldn’t want to let him go to LV unless they’re giving up a 4th or something.
Apparently if he leaves the rules say there is compensation
There is no compensation unless the Giants want to play hardball and not let him sign unless the Raiders give something back, i.e. Belichick being traded to NE. But since they gave him permission, that would be tough.
I do not want an employee who does not want to work with my organization. Better to get someone who wants the job.
just because an employee interviews somewhere else does not mean he wants to leave. Im pretty sure most of us has done this at some point in our lives. There have been multiple times Ive taken interviews or even been recruited and I stayed where I was. Ive often used that renegotiate my salary. Things can change when your employer knows your in demand other places.
People do make lateral moves all the time. Better pay, better quality
for a D with no Edges and no LBs. You cant play aggressive with the secondary when there is zero pressure on the QB.
Absolutely not. When a team gives up points in the last 2 minutes of basically every first half this year something is wrong with the approach and no adjustments were made. Brutal I don't care who the players are.
The Steelers were for a DC position when it was not clear that the new HC would want to retain Graham as DC so they did him a favor. I did not realize that it was all or nothing with permission.
Thanks Mike. Of course it was, I was thinking Minny.
I didn't realize he interviewed for steelers DC.
Hope they enjoy seeing the other team fly down the field and score every time in the last two minutes of every game.
um, that's every team not just the Giants or have you not been paying attention to football as a whole?
An how does that fall completely on Graham when you have no pass rush?
Players and coaches aren't 50-year fans like me. They're ambitious professionals who can't afford to be too emotionally tied to any one set of laundry. People move around in football all the time. We root for the same team for a lifetime. They might very well work for five teams in 20 years.
The fact that PG is checking out his options doesn't mean the Giants should fire him, which is essentially what some people on this thread are proposing. He'd be dumb not to meet with Las Vegas. He's not Daboll's guy or Schoen's guy; his situation with the Giants isn't secure. He doesn't have to leave, hasn't said he wants to leave — but the Giants won't make him stay if he wants to go. And the Giants aren't making any further commitment to him at this point, either.
The point above about cap cuts is very smart. If they're going to kneecap his defense to get under the cap, he might very well feel it's best for a new guy to handle that rebuild.
But people loving him returning...I just don't get it. I'd rather have Fangio or Martindale. If we end up back with Graham, I'm not going to lose sleep, but I think there are better options out there & I'd rather explore them. Also, this idea that we need to keep Graham because of 'continuity'? GTFO. So we can keep giving up points in the final two minutes of the half. I'll pass.
would seem like if that's all it took they would just do that if he's their guy.
I like Moehrig at S, but Abram is constantly hurt at S and is a box safety who can't cover (looks too much for big hit). Their CBs are not good and while they have some pass rush capability with Crosby and Ngakue, they're weak on depth and up middle of the front 7.
correct - that rule only pertains to HC or primary executive in FO.
Hope they enjoy seeing the other team fly down the field and score every time in the last two minutes of every game.
I’d rather get the picks, but anything to get him off the Giants staff.
Maybe he doesn't want to be here anymore
He's basically shopping himself for a better job. Id part ways. He did the same to Miami and they let him walk and actually started winning games. When was the last game his D actually help a lead?
How is he breaking contract if the Giants are giving him permission to interview for other jobs?
I think it would be very uncomfortable working with him after this.
I think it would be very uncomfortable working with him after this.
Plenty here do (I am not one of them).
He obviously wants out.
I think it would be very uncomfortable working with him after this.
Plenty here do (I am not one of them).
I was fine with retaining him, but he obviously doesn't want to be here. I can understand that as his buddy was fired.
Because #Giants granted permission for #Steelers to interview Pat Graham as DC (before Brian Daboll was hired) they cannot deny any other requests for DC interview. So even though they want to retain Graham, they had to let him speak with #Raiders and old colleague Josh McDaniels
The Steelers were for a DC position when it was not clear that the new HC would want to retain Graham as DC so they did him a favor. I did not realize that it was all or nothing with permission.
Agree.. Giants need to start fresh, the defense needs to be more aggressive.
to take a lateral job. Giants should just terminate his contract and start interviewing DCs. Never made sense to keep him anyway given the team’s performance last year.
How is he breaking contract if the Giants are giving him permission to interview for other jobs?
He would be breaking the contract because he is not living up to its terms. However, because the Giants are giving him permission to interview, and you can also assume to leave if he wants without compensation for the team, it's not actionable. But he is still breaking the contract by not fulfilling the terms. But we also don't know when his contract expires, it might be at the end of the current NFL year (March 15?). He signed an extension last January, which might have just been for 2021.
And the Giants can't just terminate the contract because he wants to coach somewhere else. Either the Giants fire him and pay him what is owed on his contract, or they agree to let him leave for another job, in which case they have mutually agreed to terminate his contract.
Also, don't overlook that this permission came after the Giants said they wanted to keep him. The others came before they made that announcement. What has happened since then? They were named in a lawsuit claiming racism in hiring practices. Do you really think they could turn him down in that context? No lawyer (or PR specialist) with a brain would let them say no.
PG is an asset. Can we hang it up for a pick? Even if not a 3rd rd comp, why not a 4 or 5th?
Giants have been generous to a fault to the league. Time to reap something from it.
A great 2nd QTR coach for the first 13 minutes.
Have Wink or Fazio signed anywhere?
Because blocking him may cause animosity.
If you love someone, set them free...
If he wants to test the waters now, that's his prerogative.
to take a lateral job. Giants should just terminate his contract and start interviewing DCs. Never made sense to keep him anyway given the team’s performance last year.
How is he breaking contract if the Giants are giving him permission to interview for other jobs?
Do you think he was forced to interview with LV? Or did he confirm with Schoen that this was an opportunity that he was interested in?
And he did the same thing when he was in Miami and Judge came calling. He does seem to get happy feet.
That's an interesting twist that I was unaware of.
Did everyone not read this? Since the Giants allowed Graham to interview for Steelers DC role when the Giants did not have a head coach and Graham’s future with NYG was in question, they are now obligated to allow permission for other teams to interview him for DC as well. Stupid rule but the Giants need to oblige by it. Doesn’t mean Graham is looking to leave, the Raiders came to him.
Graham had no say in acquiring talent?
to take a lateral job. Giants should just terminate his contract and start interviewing DCs. Never made sense to keep him anyway given the team’s performance last year.
How is he breaking contract if the Giants are giving him permission to interview for other jobs?
Do you think he was forced to interview with LV? Or did he confirm with Schoen that this was an opportunity that he was interested in?
And he did the same thing when he was in Miami and Judge came calling. He does seem to get happy feet.
And chances are he’ll be a HC next year or the season after and we’d be hunting again for a DC
Didn’t Flores let him leave to come here without compensation?
so lets see what happens.
Didn’t Flores let him leave to come here without compensation?
yes I think you can let someone leave under contract for no compensation if you really don't want that coach anymore.
But if you want to keep them and value them (I think the Giants do). They can request draft compensation to get out of his contract for a lateral move.
If he’d prefer to be in Vegas I expect the Giants just to release him from his contact and let him go free and clear.
It is the classy, professional and sensible thing to do for a good employee who seeks to advance in his career.
I suspect that’s what the Giants would do.
Fantastic point. We shall see
so lets see what happens.
Didn’t Flores let him leave to come here without compensation?
yes I think you can let someone leave under contract for no compensation if you really don't want that coach anymore.
But if you want to keep them and value them (I think the Giants do). They can request draft compensation to get out of his contract for a lateral move.
So it’s up to us to ask for comp or not?
There is no compensation unless the Giants want to play hardball and not let him sign unless the Raiders give something back, i.e. Belichick being traded to NE. But since they gave him permission, that would be tough.
just because an employee interviews somewhere else does not mean he wants to leave. Im pretty sure most of us has done this at some point in our lives. There have been multiple times Ive taken interviews or even been recruited and I stayed where I was. Ive often used that renegotiate my salary. Things can change when your employer knows your in demand other places.
Let it play out.
Let it play out.
Yep NY v Vegas... Vegas baby!
Absolutely not. When a team gives up points in the last 2 minutes of basically every first half this year something is wrong with the approach and no adjustments were made. Brutal I don't care who the players are.
Makes zero sense.
One is a HC
One is a DC
More stupid NFL rules
The Steelers were for a DC position when it was not clear that the new HC would want to retain Graham as DC so they did him a favor. I did not realize that it was all or nothing with permission.
Thanks Mike. Of course it was, I was thinking Minny.
I didn't realize he interviewed for steelers DC.
There is no downside for him to interview at this point when someone is requesting him to do so. If he doesn't, it likely burns bridges for the future.
If someone offers more, he can get more $ from the Giants to stay as well.
Hope they enjoy seeing the other team fly down the field and score every time in the last two minutes of every game.
um, that's every team not just the Giants or have you not been paying attention to football as a whole?
An how does that fall completely on Graham when you have no pass rush?
use your brain
people with intelligence do
He's basically shopping himself for a better job. Id part ways. He did the same to Miami and they let him walk and actually started winning games. When was the last game his D actually help a lead?
+1.
Let him go - I thought they were doing him a favor letting him stay but, now that he has a job he is looking to trade up?? .... knowing he can always go back to the Giants?
Never overwhelmed me as a DC.
The fact that PG is checking out his options doesn't mean the Giants should fire him, which is essentially what some people on this thread are proposing. He'd be dumb not to meet with Las Vegas. He's not Daboll's guy or Schoen's guy; his situation with the Giants isn't secure. He doesn't have to leave, hasn't said he wants to leave — but the Giants won't make him stay if he wants to go. And the Giants aren't making any further commitment to him at this point, either.
The point above about cap cuts is very smart. If they're going to kneecap his defense to get under the cap, he might very well feel it's best for a new guy to handle that rebuild.
You are a nice guy and all, but many here don’t want you back as much as you don’t want to be back.
people with intelligence do
I’m glad you think you are intelligent here wanting Graham to stay. There’s always one…..