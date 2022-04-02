Graham to the Raiders

are misunderstanding the importance of the ZERO offensive points.
How many times did the Giants go 3 and out? If the offense can sustain some drives or maybe even score the ratio would be very different.
That being said, I like the idea of a fresh start with a new regime.
If you want Black coaches, you have to hire Black coaches. The league wants Black coaches. The Giants like to be team players with the league office.
There are qualified Black candidates. Ownership and GM can simply decide to make that a priority. I think they will.
Might help with the lawsuit, might not, but I don't think that's why they will do it. That's not how the Giants operate. But trying to be progressive on race and make nice with the league sounds like a thing they would do.
If the league starts discriminating against white coaches, they'll get another employment discrimination suit. Hire the best person. This will be a Daboll/Schoen pick and it'll be BCA (Best Coach Available).
I like Patrick and I think his defense has merit in the NFL....a few more players could make it a force.....and less of a learning curve for those here....
With that
I really do not like the bend, not break defense....really good QBs shred it. I believe our corners are far better in press man with a center fielder. There are a ton of decent DCs available and new regime now has a complete break....too easy to blame the leftover if things did not go well.
Also, I feel they really "wanted" Graham to get compensation if he became a HC.....
Set the tone for mediocre defense this entire year. They gave up what seemed like 400 third down conversions (at least sitting in the stadium it seemed that way). And that was before Martinez went down.
His defenses kept it close in some games was because they allowed opposing offenses such easy, short completions that they went on long, time consuming drives.
Seriously the giants had to lead the league in opponents offensive plays per possession. Had to. Of course in a way that makes the defense look better-less points allowed, less explosive plays, but against good offense can’t get off the field. Lots of long, relatively easy drives against the Giants this year made it look decent numbers-wise.
They can fuck right off if they have a chance (and want) to get Fangio or wink and go in a different direction because of race. That would be actual race discrimination.
and others about Patrick Graham, and one theme has emerged that caught my eye: When his defenses sucked in the last two minutes of the half (which was always), several BBIers have pointed to our miserable offense as the real culprit.
That may be, but it also leads one to the following conclusion (that I happen to agree with): While a strong offense and strong defense can create a positive synergy between the two units, maybe it's not exactly a 50/50 proposition. In other words, a strong offense will help a defense more than the other way around.
(ii) The employer-club shall be eligible to receive this Draft choice compensation if:
a. The minority employee hired as a Head Coach or Primary Football Executive has been employed by the employer-club for a minimum of two full seasons; and
b. The minority employee is not the Head Coach or Primary Football Executive of the employer-club and is hired into the same position with the new club. There can be no break in employment between clubs.
compensation? There was no break in employment between clubs...
The thing that is throwing me off is the word "and". Imo, it should be "or".
RE: graham wasn't hired as head coach or primary football executive
He was without a doubt the best coach we had the last two years. What he was able to do with an anemic pass rush was actually impressive
Agreed. This team had no freaking pass rush. I think he may due with what he had. I think a result of the bad closings of his defense was they were gassed, being on the field, and the lack of pressure. Correct me if I am wrong, but wasn’t his defensive scheme more aggressive with the Dolphins before he came on board as the Giants defensive coordinator? I am sad to have him leave, but may be a fresh face would be a better path for the Giants to recover quickly. If the Giants do hire Martindale, I expect guys like Jermaine Johnson to be incorporated in the pass rush. I do agree that players like Nakobe Dean and Devon Lloyd would be the type of players that would be selected. It’s going to be an interesting draft with all these linebackers in pass rushers.
Maybe the pass rush was anemic because he was the DC ... and maybe his personnel selection was an issue. Keeping Shelton over Hill, starting Ragland, dropping Azeez into coverage, couldn’t figure out how to use Coughlin, the list goes on. He did well in 2020 and then it changed in 2021. Maybe the loss of Martinez did it ... but cmon, you have to adjust and overcome in this league.
Is set up for a 3-4. We need a coach that can play to our strengths and believes in both the 3-4 and 4-3.
Our current defense isnt best suited to either in all honesty. We dont have a dominant edge rusher at DE for a 4-3 and we dont have enough quality LBs for a 3-4. most teams play out of the nickel a lot of the time because of the plethora of teams that play 11 personnel 50% of the time now.
49ers, Rams, Bengals, Chiefs all run a 4-3. So did our best NYG defenses
Uh ..not really ... our best defenses were by far the 3-4 of the 80s with Burt / Howard on the nose, Martin and Marshall on the ends. I forget the names of the 4 LBs but I’ve heard they were pretty good.
To your main point however, I think the key is LBs who can run, blitz and cover ... they don’t need to be big anymore, but they better be fast.
Is set up for a 3-4. We need a coach that can play to our strengths and believes in both the 3-4 and 4-3.
Not that well; we don't have the linebacker talent to run a 3-4 or DEs for a 4-3. Something that Sy had a problem with.
From his Game Review from the 2021 Buccaneers' game:
Quote:
I have watched this defensive scheme over and over, multiple times from multiple angles ever since Patrick Graham was hired. While I know they are an "amoeba" front (one that often changes shape/alignment), I am having a hard time truly understanding what their plan is. Yes, I know the response is they "change it week to week and base it on matchups." I think this is part of the big picture problem though. There is no identity, they are putting guys in spots they don't belong, and it makes building depth very difficult. I am putting daily work into the 2022 Draft reports and stacks now and there just isn’t a flow to where NYG needs to infuse new talent. Whatever they're doing or trying to do isn't working and I don't see long-term promise. I think they need to get more rigid with a 3-4 or 4-3 and build from there.
The thing is, adjust with what? You brought up a key point, losing Martinez. I’m not trying to make all excuses for him. I’m just trying to make the point that he tried to make the best with what he had. This team did not have talent at the linebacker spot and a lack of pass rush, not to mention the number of three and outs from the Giants offense, which did not help. I think a perfect example of what happened to the Giants defense was what happened during the Chiefs bills game at the end of the game. Both those teams were gassed with good players on the defense. Just imagine all the three and outs that the Giants offense created and killing the Giants defense, running out of gas. I really don’t think anyone to make adjustments when your team is gassed.
RE: All opinions on Graham need to be passed through
The filter of understanding that no one but a 4-13 team with a disgraced GM would field a defensive front 7 this barren of ability.
I dont care what story they fed in press conferences. You can't play defense without linebackers and pass rushers. Anyone who says you can is lying.
I don't disagree with the LB/pass rusher comment. But somehow they played it better in 2020 and way too many guys had some unsatisfactory seasons in 2021. They also came out at the beginning of the season looking unready to play as a unit.
Losing Martinez was a hit. But Graham was also provided a better second CB (Jackson), a better pass rusher in Ojulari and had a better Safety available the whole season in McKinney.
The filter of understanding that no one but a 4-13 team with a disgraced GM would field a defensive front 7 this barren of ability.
I dont care what story they fed in press conferences. You can't play defense without linebackers and pass rushers. Anyone who says you can is lying.
I don't disagree with the LB/pass rusher comment. But somehow they played it better in 2020 and way too many guys had some unsatisfactory seasons in 2021. They also came out at the beginning of the season looking unready to play as a unit.
Losing Martinez was a hit. But Graham was also provided a better second CB (Jackson), a better pass rusher in Ojulari and had a better Safety available the whole season in McKinney.
Graham needed to do better here.
They were playing against the worst division in the last 40 years in 2020, and had more talent. (Tomlinson and BJ Hill to Shelton and Johnson was a downgrade, Martinez played maybe a game and a half in 2021, Bradberry was all world in 2020 and reverted to the mean in 2021).
McKinney and Peppers is a wash. McKinney is younger and healthy so we clearly go in that direction and hope he can improve.
The thing is, adjust with what? You brought up a key point, losing Martinez. I’m not trying to make all excuses for him. I’m just trying to make the point that he tried to make the best with what he had. This team did not have talent at the linebacker spot and a lack of pass rush, not to mention the number of three and outs from the Giants offense, which did not help. I think a perfect example of what happened to the Giants defense was what happened during the Chiefs bills game at the end of the game. Both those teams were gassed with good players on the defense. Just imagine all the three and outs that the Giants offense created and killing the Giants defense, running out of gas. I really don’t think anyone to make adjustments when your team is gassed.
Fair points ... but bottom line. I think he had more talent to work with going in to 2021 than he had in 2020 but his defense performed worse. Not once did they control or dictate a game, they were ‘defensive’ throughout and you can’t win like that.
RE: RE: RE: RE: As much crap as he caught on this board
The thing is, adjust with what? You brought up a key point, losing Martinez. I’m not trying to make all excuses for him. I’m just trying to make the point that he tried to make the best with what he had. This team did not have talent at the linebacker spot and a lack of pass rush, not to mention the number of three and outs from the Giants offense, which did not help. I think a perfect example of what happened to the Giants defense was what happened during the Chiefs bills game at the end of the game. Both those teams were gassed with good players on the defense. Just imagine all the three and outs that the Giants offense created and killing the Giants defense, running out of gas. I really don’t think anyone to make adjustments when your team is gassed.
Fair points ... but bottom line. I think he had more talent to work with going in to 2021 than he had in 2020 but his defense performed worse. Not once did they control or dictate a game, they were ‘defensive’ throughout and you can’t win like that.
Not disagreeing with you, regarding the talent. That’s why I’m not making total excuses for Patrick Graham. I just hope that the new regime takes the pass rush, Oline and Linebacker corpse seriously.
RE: RE: RE: All opinions on Graham need to be passed through
The filter of understanding that no one but a 4-13 team with a disgraced GM would field a defensive front 7 this barren of ability.
I dont care what story they fed in press conferences. You can't play defense without linebackers and pass rushers. Anyone who says you can is lying.
I don't disagree with the LB/pass rusher comment. But somehow they played it better in 2020 and way too many guys had some unsatisfactory seasons in 2021. They also came out at the beginning of the season looking unready to play as a unit.
Losing Martinez was a hit. But Graham was also provided a better second CB (Jackson), a better pass rusher in Ojulari and had a better Safety available the whole season in McKinney.
Graham needed to do better here.
They were playing against the worst division in the last 40 years in 2020, and had more talent. (Tomlinson and BJ Hill to Shelton and Johnson was a downgrade, Martinez played maybe a game and a half in 2021, Bradberry was all world in 2020 and reverted to the mean in 2021).
McKinney and Peppers is a wash. McKinney is younger and healthy so we clearly go in that direction and hope he can improve.
Yes, the division opponents had much better, more consistent QB play in 2021. Not sure, but we may have seen more backup QBs in 2020 vs 2021 as well.
However, if that means that Graham's defense playing better in 2020 was more of an outlier and 2021 was more of the norm then it isn't helping any argument for keeping him.
Was a good 2 down DC. They would almost always have a third and long that would get us pumped! Then we would see the DB’s lined 15 yards off the line of scrimmage and a wide open WR in the middle of the field for s first down. The reason the D was gassed a lot was because they couldn’t get off the field.
RE: RE: RE: RE: As much crap as he caught on this board
Now that they’re all gone, can we get BJ Hill back? Not that he’s a star, but he’s a space occupying run stuffer who makes everyone else better. Good defenses need guys like this.
Are being thrown onto the trash heap that was Patrick Graham’s defense in 2021:
(1) Lousy offense;
(2) Loss of Martinez
(3) Dave Gettleman
(4) Joe Judge
Just a thought… maybe, just maybe, Patrick Graham is a big reason why HIS defense just sucked, especially down the stretch of last 6 games.
So you’re saying the defensive coordinator shouldn’t be held accountable for the defensive performance? Also, you don’t think Graham had a say in the players?
Whenever Graham was asked about the lack of adding pass rushers he always told us that the scheme would generate the pass rush more than individual players. Why did that not happen? Where was this scheming he kept telling us about? In fact, if I didn’t know better I’d swear he never scouted the opponents. I’m sure he did, but where’s the evidence? He had the same damn game plan in every single game. Did anything look different to you on a week to week basis? Rush 3 or 4, play coverage in a soft zone with two deep safeties. That was the overwhelming game plan every week, regardless of opponent.
49ers, Rams, Bengals, Chiefs all run a 4-3. So did our best NYG defenses
Ummmm….
.
They ran a 3-4 defense....look here for more.
Marshall and Martin on the outside with either
Erik Howard or Jim Burt on the nose.
The Big Blue Wrecking Crew was the defense for the New York Giants during the 1980s that won two Super Bowl Championships and three NFC East Titles, the first in Super Bowl XXI in 1986 and the other in Super Bowl XXV in 1990. A 3-4 defense, it was among the greatest NFL defenses of all time,[1] and featured Lawrence Taylor as its star, considered by many to be the greatest defensive player in NFL history.
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Big_Blue_Wrecking_Crew#
Not too soon. I thought it was funny.
You must not have been a fan in the 70s and 80s.
In 1 and a half of those seasons, his teams could not stop the other team at the end of the first half.
He was a nice guy, but there is no excuse for that. The Giants have had 32nd ranked defenses that weren't that pathetic in those crucial situations.
Yup. Good luck to him, but he was middling here at best.
Say hired for at least two years...
Quote:
They hire Graham for one year and he has a decent year there is a chance he gets hired for HC would they get draft comp?
Say hired for at least two years...
Duh, he needs to be DC for two years with the Raiders before they get comp picks.
Not really upset about this.
Seriously the giants had to lead the league in opponents offensive plays per possession. Had to. Of course in a way that makes the defense look better-less points allowed, less explosive plays, but against good offense can’t get off the field. Lots of long, relatively easy drives against the Giants this year made it look decent numbers-wise.
I wouldn't feel bad if he had accepted a HC coach job, but choosing LV over his "dream job" stings even though I kind of get it.
Good on the Giants for not standing in his way.
I dont care what story they fed in press conferences. You can't play defense without linebackers and pass rushers. Anyone who says you can is lying.
What the hell has Graham done to deserve simps?
compensation? There was no break in employment between clubs...
The thing that is throwing me off is the word "and". Imo, it should be "or".
The minority employee hired as a Head Coach or Primary Football Executive has been employed by the employer-club for a minimum of two full seasons; and
the 'and' implies that condition needs to be met.
But how can both conditions be met? Unless I am reading it wrong, the rule is basically stating a promotion must occur AND a lateral move must occur. It can't be both.
Daboll can pick his now.
But if you were in HIS shoes, why would you want to come back to a Giants team that had a winning percentage of .303 (10 - 23) while you were the Defensive Coordinator?
The Raiders made the playoffs this season. Joining their staff and leaving the Giants seems like a very wise choice.
have to be a t a team for 2 years to get picks
Agreed. This team had no freaking pass rush. I think he may due with what he had. I think a result of the bad closings of his defense was they were gassed, being on the field, and the lack of pressure. Correct me if I am wrong, but wasn’t his defensive scheme more aggressive with the Dolphins before he came on board as the Giants defensive coordinator? I am sad to have him leave, but may be a fresh face would be a better path for the Giants to recover quickly. If the Giants do hire Martindale, I expect guys like Jermaine Johnson to be incorporated in the pass rush. I do agree that players like Nakobe Dean and Devon Lloyd would be the type of players that would be selected. It’s going to be an interesting draft with all these linebackers in pass rushers.
Maybe the pass rush was anemic because he was the DC ... and maybe his personnel selection was an issue. Keeping Shelton over Hill, starting Ragland, dropping Azeez into coverage, couldn’t figure out how to use Coughlin, the list goes on. He did well in 2020 and then it changed in 2021. Maybe the loss of Martinez did it ... but cmon, you have to adjust and overcome in this league.
2. Because of above, he has more rope in Vegas than he does here.
3. His buddy Judge was fired and he was rejected as a HC candidate here so he might feel a certain way.
4. He may be closer to McDaniels than Daboll.
5. His buddy Flores’ situation may also make him feel negatively toward NYG.
It all adds up to a fresh start.
All good points ...
Our current defense isnt best suited to either in all honesty. We dont have a dominant edge rusher at DE for a 4-3 and we dont have enough quality LBs for a 3-4. most teams play out of the nickel a lot of the time because of the plethora of teams that play 11 personnel 50% of the time now.
Uh ..not really ... our best defenses were by far the 3-4 of the 80s with Burt / Howard on the nose, Martin and Marshall on the ends. I forget the names of the 4 LBs but I’ve heard they were pretty good.
To your main point however, I think the key is LBs who can run, blitz and cover ... they don’t need to be big anymore, but they better be fast.
Not that well; we don't have the linebacker talent to run a 3-4 or DEs for a 4-3. Something that Sy had a problem with.
From his Game Review from the 2021 Buccaneers' game:
I have watched this defensive scheme over and over, multiple times from multiple angles ever since Patrick Graham was hired. While I know they are an "amoeba" front (one that often changes shape/alignment), I am having a hard time truly understanding what their plan is. Yes, I know the response is they "change it week to week and base it on matchups." I think this is part of the big picture problem though. There is no identity, they are putting guys in spots they don't belong, and it makes building depth very difficult. I am putting daily work into the 2022 Draft reports and stacks now and there just isn't a flow to where NYG needs to infuse new talent. Whatever they're doing or trying to do isn't working and I don't see long-term promise. I think they need to get more rigid with a 3-4 or 4-3 and build from there.
The thing is, adjust with what? You brought up a key point, losing Martinez. I’m not trying to make all excuses for him. I’m just trying to make the point that he tried to make the best with what he had. This team did not have talent at the linebacker spot and a lack of pass rush, not to mention the number of three and outs from the Giants offense, which did not help. I think a perfect example of what happened to the Giants defense was what happened during the Chiefs bills game at the end of the game. Both those teams were gassed with good players on the defense. Just imagine all the three and outs that the Giants offense created and killing the Giants defense, running out of gas. I really don’t think anyone to make adjustments when your team is gassed.
I dont care what story they fed in press conferences. You can't play defense without linebackers and pass rushers. Anyone who says you can is lying.
I don't disagree with the LB/pass rusher comment. But somehow they played it better in 2020 and way too many guys had some unsatisfactory seasons in 2021. They also came out at the beginning of the season looking unready to play as a unit.
Losing Martinez was a hit. But Graham was also provided a better second CB (Jackson), a better pass rusher in Ojulari and had a better Safety available the whole season in McKinney.
Graham needed to do better here.
Good coach? yes. Great coach we should be crying our eyes out over? not so much.
It wouldn't surprise me if race plays a role in selecting a replacement. I only hope that any minority selected is in the top tier of available candidates.
No... what likely happened was Daboll did not call him to offer the DC position here long term. He was unsure of his future here (and I dont blame him) so he took the Raider's job.
The filter of understanding that no one but a 4-13 team with a disgraced GM would field a defensive front 7 this barren of ability.
I dont care what story they fed in press conferences. You can't play defense without linebackers and pass rushers. Anyone who says you can is lying.
I don't disagree with the LB/pass rusher comment. But somehow they played it better in 2020 and way too many guys had some unsatisfactory seasons in 2021. They also came out at the beginning of the season looking unready to play as a unit.
Losing Martinez was a hit. But Graham was also provided a better second CB (Jackson), a better pass rusher in Ojulari and had a better Safety available the whole season in McKinney.
Graham needed to do better here.
They were playing against the worst division in the last 40 years in 2020, and had more talent. (Tomlinson and BJ Hill to Shelton and Johnson was a downgrade, Martinez played maybe a game and a half in 2021, Bradberry was all world in 2020 and reverted to the mean in 2021).
McKinney and Peppers is a wash. McKinney is younger and healthy so we clearly go in that direction and hope he can improve.
He was definitely better than Bettcher, even last year. I don't want to think of what last year's defense would've looked like with Bettcher coaching them.
2. Because of above, he has more rope in Vegas than he does here.
3. His buddy Judge was fired and he was rejected as a HC candidate here so he might feel a certain way.
4. He may be closer to McDaniels than Daboll.
5. His buddy Flores’ situation may also make him feel negatively toward NYG.
It all adds up to a fresh start.
While I hope #5 isn't the case, these are all very fair points. Good post.
Fair points ... but bottom line. I think he had more talent to work with going in to 2021 than he had in 2020 but his defense performed worse. Not once did they control or dictate a game, they were ‘defensive’ throughout and you can’t win like that.
Not disagreeing with you, regarding the talent. That’s why I’m not making total excuses for Patrick Graham. I just hope that the new regime takes the pass rush, Oline and Linebacker corpse seriously.
Didn’t realize he was still available.
Are being thrown onto the trash heap that was Patrick Graham’s defense in 2021:
(1) Lousy offense;
(2) Loss of Martinez
(3) Dave Gettleman
(4) Joe Judge
Just a thought… maybe, just maybe, Patrick Graham is a big reason why HIS defense just sucked, especially down the stretch of last 6 games.
Art Stapleton @art_stapleton
Here's the tough part for Giants: Patrick Graham has been assembling defensive staff for one team, and now he's likely going to take those coaches with him to Vegas.
I think Jerome Henderson stays with NYG, but other than that, could be a lot more changes than planned 2 days ago
Again, is this a bad thing?
Right?!
Thes reporters make Graham sound better than he was. He's a good coach. Time for a clean break.
Plus I don't want him voicing his opinion about letting his guys go to save money.
He has also been a HC recently, that would help Daboll I think
in his first foray as a HC. That's just an opinion.
49ers, Rams, Bengals, Chiefs all run a 4-3. So did our best NYG defenses
49ers, Rams, Bengals, Chiefs all run a 4-3. So did our best NYG defenses
Heh heh heh, Best Ever!