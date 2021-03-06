for display only
Wink Martindale & Sean Desai interviewing for DC

Sean : 11:31 am
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
The #Giants are conducting defensive coordinator interviews this weekend, speaking with former #Ravens DC Don “Wink” Martindale and former #Bears DC Sean Desai today, sources say. There are 4 or so others. The team now has the spot open with Patrick Graham leaving for Vegas.
the beats  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:32 am : link
were saying keep an eye on Wink Martindale before it was thought Graham was coming back.

My gut tells me Wink is the frontrunner here if he wants the job.
Sean Desai  
CV36 : 11:34 am : link
I have been watching football a long time and I am usually at least familiar with most players and coaches. I somehow have never heard of him. Seems like a interesting candidate though.
Martindale  
GFAN52 : 11:35 am : link
Mike Garafolo
@MikeGarafolo
4m
Wink Martindale is a very strong candidate for the #Giants as they kick off their defensive coordinator search.
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
· 5m
interesting so many candidates  
Eric on Li : 11:35 am : link
I'd guess among the others are Fangio, Henderson, and Pruitt.

all in all it seems a good time to be looking for a defensive coordinator. A lot of solid options out there.
Wink's got that great resume  
Jim in Forest Hills : 11:35 am : link
but what's the reason he's available? What did he do to piss off Harbaugh?
RE: Wink's got that great resume  
Sean : 11:36 am : link
In comment 15594713 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
but what's the reason he's available? What did he do to piss off Harbaugh?

From what I’ve read he was entering the final year of his contract. Seemed to be mutual.
I would be more  
BigBlueJ : 11:36 am : link
excited about Wink than the new HC. I am and always will be a defense first fan, just my Giant upbringing.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:37 am : link
Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY
And there you go …

Don “Wink” Martindale was high on Brian Daboll’s list before the Giants settled on Patrick Graham returning. Now that Graham is gone, ‘Wink’ is a strong candidate for DC again. 👇
RE: Wink's got that great resume  
Eric on Li : 11:38 am : link
In comment 15594713 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
but what's the reason he's available? What did he do to piss off Harbaugh?


1 of the rumors was that they were sick of going into every offseason with him interviewing for other jobs.

I'd also imagine they think really highly of the guy from Jim's staff at Michigan and just saw an opportunity to add a young coach they really believe in who will be able to give them continuity for several years before he starts getting HC offers.
Funny  
cjac : 11:38 am : link
Didn’t a bunch of us want Wink as our HC before we hired Judge?
Excellent.  
Dave in Hoboken : 11:40 am : link
I think Daboll needs the experienced  
Simms11 : 11:40 am : link
DC on staff so that he does not have to spend an inordinate amount of time on that side of things. Wink also has had some fantastic defenses given talent. Desai is an up and comer. He’s very young and only has had one year as a DC under his belt. His defense last year with the bears was also similar statistically to Graham’s.

Lastly, Desai is of Indian descent, would that satisfy the Rooney Rule or is it only black minorities?
While I think Wink will get the job  
shadow_spinner0 : 11:41 am : link
many have said Desai is a very good DC, so despite him filling the Rooney rule qualifications, he is probably an actual legitimate candidate.
Good candidates  
bigblue12 : 11:42 am : link
Desai is a Fangio disciple and had a pretty good D with the Bears
I'd be happy with Wink, but even happier with Fangio  
Ira : 11:42 am : link
Anyone have any informed opinions about the pros and cons of  
Festina Lente : 11:43 am : link
Fangio vs martindale vs desai?
Would be interested to learn more
Wink is the  
Joey in VA : 11:44 am : link
Opposite of Graham. He runs a base 3-4 as well but was blitzing anywhere from 32-40% during his time in Baltimore. Think Rex Ryan style fire zone blitzing where you never know who's coming. It's also an Amoeba type of defense but hyper aggressive.
RE: While I think Wink will get the job  
Jimmy Googs : 11:45 am : link
In comment 15594726 shadow_spinner0 said:
Quote:
many have said Desai is a very good DC, so despite him filling the Rooney rule qualifications, he is probably an actual legitimate candidate.


Desai interviewed for the Raiders DC job.
RE: Wink is the  
Simms11 : 11:46 am : link
In comment 15594734 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
Opposite of Graham. He runs a base 3-4 as well but was blitzing anywhere from 32-40% during his time in Baltimore. Think Rex Ryan style fire zone blitzing where you never know who's coming. It's also an Amoeba type of defense but hyper aggressive.


That’s something to get excited about IMV.
RE: ...  
widmerseyebrow : 11:47 am : link
In comment 15594719 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY
And there you go …

Don “Wink” Martindale was high on Brian Daboll’s list before the Giants settled on Patrick Graham returning. Now that Graham is gone, ‘Wink’ is a strong candidate for DC again. 👇


Everytime I read this its worded like Daboll didn't pick Graham.
4 or so others  
Jimmy Googs : 11:47 am : link
Any of these names floated around yet?

Zimmer, Fangio?
Maybe Ravens wanted someone younger ..  
morrison40 : 11:48 am : link
Mike McDonald, 34, has a double Harbough connection, was on Johns Ravens staff before becoming UM DC under brother Jim.
RE: RE: Wink is the  
shadow_spinner0 : 11:53 am : link
In comment 15594736 Simms11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15594734 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


Opposite of Graham. He runs a base 3-4 as well but was blitzing anywhere from 32-40% during his time in Baltimore. Think Rex Ryan style fire zone blitzing where you never know who's coming. It's also an Amoeba type of defense but hyper aggressive.



That’s something to get excited about IMV.


We need great corners for this defense to be effective. I don't think Bradberry fits, don't be surprised if we draft Stingley
Kris Richard?  
CV36 : 11:54 am : link
I haven't seen him discussed much. Has experience as a DC and his defensive units are usually aggressive. Is he a better position coach than a DC? IMO his impact on the Saints
Seems like the offensive staff is coming together......  
Simms11 : 11:55 am : link
I suppose Kafka will get a say in other offensive staff, as well. Hopefully that side will fill out this week too.

Defense is now open as well and the assumption is that the DC will have his preferences as to who to hire there, other then secondary coaches who are already in place.
RE: RE: RE: Wink is the  
BigBlueJ : 11:56 am : link
In comment 15594741 shadow_spinner0 said:
Quote:
In comment 15594736 Simms11 said:


Quote:


In comment 15594734 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


Opposite of Graham. He runs a base 3-4 as well but was blitzing anywhere from 32-40% during his time in Baltimore. Think Rex Ryan style fire zone blitzing where you never know who's coming. It's also an Amoeba type of defense but hyper aggressive.



That’s something to get excited about IMV.



We need great corners for this defense to be effective. I don't think Bradberry fits, don't be surprised if we draft Stingley


LOL so instead of bitching on this board about being to soft, conservative and boring, you guys will be crying about the fact we give up explosive plays all over the place getting destroyed on one on one match ups when the blitz does not get home. The lesson is never learned here. Don't tell me about you DC tell me about the talent.
If Wink is the guy ...  
robbieballs2003 : 11:57 am : link
This will be interesting on how Schoen handles the prospects. Buffalo didn't emphasize corners in the draft while he was there. McDermott is more of a zone guy. Wink is the exact opposite of these viewpoints from where Schoen comes from.
RE: If Wink is the guy ...  
robbieballs2003 : 12:02 pm : link
In comment 15594747 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
This will be interesting on how Schoen handles the prospects. Buffalo didn't emphasize corners in the draft while he was there. McDermott is more of a zone guy. Wink is the exact opposite of these viewpoints from where Schoen comes from.


This is what I am talking about. Extremely different styles and therefore it will be completely different evaluations and extremely different positional values from what Schoen knows and what Martindale would need.
If Giants hire Wink as DC  
Rick in Dallas : 12:05 pm : link
dont be surprised if Rob Ryan also become a defensive coach. He worked with Wink at Baltimore.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:10 pm : link
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Text from former player who knows Sean Desai well: "One of the best! Love him!"

The process to find the next Giants' DC begins. Patrick Graham is a good coach, but Brian Daboll will have options for a successor.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Wink is the  
PatersonPlank : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 15594746 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15594741 shadow_spinner0 said:


Quote:


In comment 15594736 Simms11 said:


Quote:


In comment 15594734 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


Opposite of Graham. He runs a base 3-4 as well but was blitzing anywhere from 32-40% during his time in Baltimore. Think Rex Ryan style fire zone blitzing where you never know who's coming. It's also an Amoeba type of defense but hyper aggressive.



That’s something to get excited about IMV.



We need great corners for this defense to be effective. I don't think Bradberry fits, don't be surprised if we draft Stingley



LOL so instead of bitching on this board about being to soft, conservative and boring, you guys will be crying about the fact we give up explosive plays all over the place getting destroyed on one on one match ups when the blitz does not get home. The lesson is never learned here. Don't tell me about you DC tell me about the talent.


Ha, so true. At least we will get the ball to our explosive offense quicker.
RE: If Giants hire Wink as DC  
Highlander : 12:12 pm : link
Now that would make things very interesting LOL!

great find Robbie - a few things that stood out at that link  
Eric on Li : 12:13 pm : link
re: martindale - this is something we've all wanted to see but haven't in a long time. the question is how does he function if the unit can't play the kind of man to man coverages he likes?

Quote:
Over the past two seasons, Baltimore has created unblocked pressure on 177 snaps, 37 more than the next best squad over that span.


re: Fangio - this sounds like it would more suit our present personnel since safety is probably the deepest position on the team.

Quote:
Vic Fangio lives in a world of his own on early downs. He shows the most two-high looks pre-snap, whether he does spin down to single-high or not. This keeps quarterbacks honest because there are a lot more coverage variations they can play post-snap.

Pre-snap single-high defenses can mostly only play Cover 1 and Cover 3 — only 15% of all defensive snaps where the defense lined up showing single high over the last two years wound up back in a two-high coverage. But even though his most used call is still Cover 3, he has a very high rate of two-high coverages, with 30% of his total snaps last year ending up in a two-high formation.


that said when the defense thrived under Graham they specifically started playing less cover 1:

Quote:
Last season was a tale of two halves for Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. In the first eight weeks of the season, New York ranked 15th in defensive efficiency, posting a barely positive EPA allowed per play mark (.056). But in the back half of the season, the unit slotted in at seventh-best, producing a negative EPA allowed per play mark (-0.040).

The Giants' third-down defense improved by leaps and bounds in that same split, going from 23rd to 10th in EPA allowed per play. Graham cut down on some blitzing and played a ton less Cover 1, with the unit's third-down rate dropping by 11 percentage points. Instead, he opted to sit in zone coverage and let everything play out in front of his defense.


Seems like there's going to be more blitzing regardless of who comes in (there was no info on Desai because he'd only just gotten promoted but presumably he does a lot of what Fangio does).
Both of these guys seem really good - I'd be happy with either one  
PatersonPlank : 12:15 pm : link
I may prefer Desai if pushed to make a decision.
RE: RE: If Wink is the guy ...  
LS : 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15594750 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 15594747 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


This will be interesting on how Schoen handles the prospects. Buffalo didn't emphasize corners in the draft while he was there. McDermott is more of a zone guy. Wink is the exact opposite of these viewpoints from where Schoen comes from.



This is what I am talking about. Extremely different styles and therefore it will be completely different evaluations and extremely different positional values from what Schoen knows and what Martindale would need. Link - ( New Window )


Interesting how much the numbers changed this year from 2020. Bills D was much better than the Ravens. And Giants looked as good as the Bills in 2020.
If you cant get Fangio  
Dankbeerman : 12:21 pm : link
Desai would be the next guy up.
The Ravens had a ton of injuries.  
robbieballs2003 : 12:21 pm : link
I'm not as high on Martindale as most. I think his numbers are inflated with the offense he plays with. With that said, I wouldn't be upset with him at all and feel he's a big upgrade over Graham. If I had to rank who I wanted, I would probably say Fangio, Zimmer, and then Martindale. I don't know enough about some of the other names mentioned. Even though I like Martindale the least of the three mentioned, it is a fantastic group and this is the perfect time to be looking for a DC.
Whoever is the DC  
uther99 : 12:53 pm : link
needs to adjust to the shit front 7 on the Giants D. Other than LW, these guys are JAGs or worse
RE: Whoever is the DC  
Festina Lente : 1:01 pm : link
In comment 15594814 uther99 said:
Quote:
needs to adjust to the shit front 7 on the Giants D. Other than LW, these guys are JAGs or worse


Agree about the DL. Our 3 big DL cant even stop the run and don't get consistent pressure. Would like to see how they'd do in a 4-3 base. I've been dissapointed with Dex Lawrence. He hasn't lived up to his high pick at all IMO.

I really how Martinez can get back to his level and they add a great cover lb in the draft.
RE: RE: Whoever is the DC  
Sammo85 : 1:10 pm : link
In comment 15594827 Festina Lente said:
Quote:
In comment 15594814 uther99 said:


Quote:


needs to adjust to the shit front 7 on the Giants D. Other than LW, these guys are JAGs or worse



Agree about the DL. Our 3 big DL cant even stop the run and don't get consistent pressure. Would like to see how they'd do in a 4-3 base. I've been dissapointed with Dex Lawrence. He hasn't lived up to his high pick at all IMO.

I really how Martinez can get back to his level and they add a great cover lb in the draft.


Martinez is becoming an even stronger candidate to be cut now with Graham gone and new front office.
RE: RE: Whoever is the DC  
uther99 : 1:11 pm : link
In comment 15594827 Festina Lente said:
Quote:
In comment 15594814 uther99 said:


Quote:


needs to adjust to the shit front 7 on the Giants D. Other than LW, these guys are JAGs or worse



Agree about the DL. Our 3 big DL cant even stop the run and don't get consistent pressure. Would like to see how they'd do in a 4-3 base. I've been dissapointed with Dex Lawrence. He hasn't lived up to his high pick at all IMO.

I really how Martinez can get back to his level and they add a great cover lb in the draft.


Im no expert, but a 3-4 usually relies on the LBs, while the DL takes on double teams. But the Giants have no LBs. I predict the fans hating our next DC
Slight possibility  
Biteymax22 : 1:15 pm : link
Of going from a Waterbury guy to Shelton guy…

At least CT is getting some love from the Giants recenly…
RE: RE: RE: Wink is the  
bw in dc : 2:02 pm : link
In comment 15594741 shadow_spinner0 said:
Quote:


In comment 15594734 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


Opposite of Graham. He runs a base 3-4 as well but was blitzing anywhere from 32-40% during his time in Baltimore. Think Rex Ryan style fire zone blitzing where you never know who's coming. It's also an Amoeba type of defense but hyper aggressive.



That’s something to get excited about IMV.



We need great corners for this defense to be effective. I don't think Bradberry fits, don't be surprised if we draft Stingley


We need very good corners willing to get their hands dirty. That's for sure.

And just more overall team speed.

I could actually see LW shining in Wink's system.
Giants  
Toth029 : 2:07 pm : link
Have good corners if they can stay healthy.

Adoree Jackson excels in man, and Holmes made great strides this past season. Guys like Jarren Williams and Rodarius Williams did well as nobodies. Aaron Robinson did quite well too as a rook

I wouldn't hate to see Bradberry released if it boils down to saving money. His deal is in his final year.
Bradberry would fit just fine  
Snablats : 2:08 pm : link
Its his contract that is the problem. Bradberry and Jackson are press corners, Robinson in the slot is a press guy. The pieces are there. Dean would fit in with more team speed, blitzing, and covering the middle

Blitz like crazy, build Oline this year and find pass rushers next year when you have more cap space

Desai was great for the Bears last year  
Anakim : 2:08 pm : link
But only one year of DC experience scares me a bit
Desai has had a very up-and-down career.  
81_Great_Dane : 3:04 pm : link
But I bet he fits the profile of what the Giants are ideally looking for, including being in his mid-30s — not his late 50s, like Martindale.
RE: Desai was great for the Bears last year  
81_Great_Dane : 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15594891 Anakim said:
Quote:
But only one year of DC experience scares me a bit
It's a lateral move. It's a bit of a gamble but it's not like promoting a position coach. It's not like they're interviewing him for HC after only a single season as DC.
I'll take Martindale over Graham any day.  
mittenedman : 3:08 pm : link
I respect Graham, but I can't stand watching a prevent defense all season.
RE: While I think Wink will get the job  
paesan98 : 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15594726 shadow_spinner0 said:
Quote:
many have said Desai is a very good DC, so despite him filling the Rooney rule qualifications, he is probably an actual legitimate candidate.


An actual legitimate candidate? What else would the Giants interview? If you are trying to say that any of the candidates they have interviewed (i.e. Brian Flores) were not legitimate candidates who had a real chance to land the job, then you are deluding yourself. Anyone looking objectively at the circumstances surrounding the Giants and their search this offseason to fill the GM and HC vacancies would see that Flores' accusations against the Giants are complete hogwash.
Bears defense was 5th  
LS : 3:17 pm : link
in yards allowed last year, and 3rd in passing yards allowed. And they had a crappy offense.
RE: Desai was great for the Bears last year  
LS : 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15594891 Anakim said:
Quote:
But only one year of DC experience scares me a bit

He is the guy that I would like to see get it.
RE: RE: Desai was great for the Bears last year  
CV36 : 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15594962 LS said:
Quote:
In comment 15594891 Anakim said:


Quote:


But only one year of DC experience scares me a bit


He is the guy that I would like to see get it.




He seems to fit the mold of the other coaches they have hired. Interesting coincidence. I am reading about this guy right now and a new client reached out to me who's last name is Desai.
OK, oldtimers ....  
Manny in CA : 4:19 pm : link

Do you remember the original Wink Martindale ?

Even though he was a game show host, I remember him best when he was on the radio, in L.A. He was a character.

I recall, back then (early 70s), some L.A. radio personality renting a helicopter and dropping Visine eye drop bottles over Redlands (to get the "red out"). People on Redlands weren't amused and he got in trouble. I think it was Wink, I'm not sure


RE: OK, oldtimers ....  
Chris in Philly : 4:52 pm : link
In comment 15595021 Manny in CA said:
Quote:

Do you remember the original Wink Martindale ?

Even though he was a game show host, I remember him best when he was on the radio, in L.A. He was a character.

I recall, back then (early 70s), some L.A. radio personality renting a helicopter and dropping Visine eye drop bottles over Redlands (to get the "red out"). People on Redlands weren't amused and he got in trouble. I think it was Wink, I'm not sure


Jokers Wild.
And Tic Tac Dough  
Greg from LI : 8:57 pm : link
