Wink Martindale & Sean Desai interviewing for DC

|
|Quote:
| Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
The #Giants are conducting defensive coordinator interviews this weekend, speaking with former #Ravens DC Don “Wink” Martindale and former #Bears DC Sean Desai today, sources say. There are 4 or so others. The team now has the spot open with Patrick Graham leaving for Vegas.
My gut tells me Wink is the frontrunner here if he wants the job.
@MikeGarafolo
·
4m
Wink Martindale is a very strong candidate for the #Giants as they kick off their defensive coordinator search.
Quote Tweet
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
· 5m
The #Giants are conducting defensive coordinator interviews this weekend, speaking with former #Ravens DC Don “Wink” Martindale and former #Bears DC Sean Desai today, sources say. There are 4 or so others. The team now has the spot open with Patrick Graham leaving for Vegas.
all in all it seems a good time to be looking for a defensive coordinator. A lot of solid options out there.
From what I’ve read he was entering the final year of his contract. Seemed to be mutual.
✔
@RVacchianoSNY
And there you go …
Don “Wink” Martindale was high on Brian Daboll’s list before the Giants settled on Patrick Graham returning. Now that Graham is gone, ‘Wink’ is a strong candidate for DC again. 👇
1 of the rumors was that they were sick of going into every offseason with him interviewing for other jobs.
I'd also imagine they think really highly of the guy from Jim's staff at Michigan and just saw an opportunity to add a young coach they really believe in who will be able to give them continuity for several years before he starts getting HC offers.
Lastly, Desai is of Indian descent, would that satisfy the Rooney Rule or is it only black minorities?
Would be interested to learn more
Desai interviewed for the Raiders DC job.
That’s something to get excited about IMV.
✔
@RVacchianoSNY
And there you go …
Don “Wink” Martindale was high on Brian Daboll’s list before the Giants settled on Patrick Graham returning. Now that Graham is gone, ‘Wink’ is a strong candidate for DC again. 👇
Everytime I read this its worded like Daboll didn't pick Graham.
Zimmer, Fangio?
Quote:
Opposite of Graham. He runs a base 3-4 as well but was blitzing anywhere from 32-40% during his time in Baltimore. Think Rex Ryan style fire zone blitzing where you never know who's coming. It's also an Amoeba type of defense but hyper aggressive.
That’s something to get excited about IMV.
We need great corners for this defense to be effective. I don't think Bradberry fits, don't be surprised if we draft Stingley
Defense is now open as well and the assumption is that the DC will have his preferences as to who to hire there, other then secondary coaches who are already in place.
Quote:
In comment 15594734 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
Opposite of Graham. He runs a base 3-4 as well but was blitzing anywhere from 32-40% during his time in Baltimore. Think Rex Ryan style fire zone blitzing where you never know who's coming. It's also an Amoeba type of defense but hyper aggressive.
That’s something to get excited about IMV.
We need great corners for this defense to be effective. I don't think Bradberry fits, don't be surprised if we draft Stingley
LOL so instead of bitching on this board about being to soft, conservative and boring, you guys will be crying about the fact we give up explosive plays all over the place getting destroyed on one on one match ups when the blitz does not get home. The lesson is never learned here. Don't tell me about you DC tell me about the talent.
This is what I am talking about. Extremely different styles and therefore it will be completely different evaluations and extremely different positional values from what Schoen knows and what Martindale would need.
Link - ( New Window )
✔
@art_stapleton
Text from former player who knows Sean Desai well: "One of the best! Love him!"
The process to find the next Giants' DC begins. Patrick Graham is a good coach, but Brian Daboll will have options for a successor.
Quote:
In comment 15594736 Simms11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15594734 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
Opposite of Graham. He runs a base 3-4 as well but was blitzing anywhere from 32-40% during his time in Baltimore. Think Rex Ryan style fire zone blitzing where you never know who's coming. It's also an Amoeba type of defense but hyper aggressive.
That’s something to get excited about IMV.
We need great corners for this defense to be effective. I don't think Bradberry fits, don't be surprised if we draft Stingley
LOL so instead of bitching on this board about being to soft, conservative and boring, you guys will be crying about the fact we give up explosive plays all over the place getting destroyed on one on one match ups when the blitz does not get home. The lesson is never learned here. Don't tell me about you DC tell me about the talent.
Ha, so true. At least we will get the ball to our explosive offense quicker.
re: Fangio - this sounds like it would more suit our present personnel since safety is probably the deepest position on the team.
Pre-snap single-high defenses can mostly only play Cover 1 and Cover 3 — only 15% of all defensive snaps where the defense lined up showing single high over the last two years wound up back in a two-high coverage. But even though his most used call is still Cover 3, he has a very high rate of two-high coverages, with 30% of his total snaps last year ending up in a two-high formation.
that said when the defense thrived under Graham they specifically started playing less cover 1:
The Giants' third-down defense improved by leaps and bounds in that same split, going from 23rd to 10th in EPA allowed per play. Graham cut down on some blitzing and played a ton less Cover 1, with the unit's third-down rate dropping by 11 percentage points. Instead, he opted to sit in zone coverage and let everything play out in front of his defense.
Seems like there's going to be more blitzing regardless of who comes in (there was no info on Desai because he'd only just gotten promoted but presumably he does a lot of what Fangio does).
Quote:
This will be interesting on how Schoen handles the prospects. Buffalo didn't emphasize corners in the draft while he was there. McDermott is more of a zone guy. Wink is the exact opposite of these viewpoints from where Schoen comes from.
This is what I am talking about. Extremely different styles and therefore it will be completely different evaluations and extremely different positional values from what Schoen knows and what Martindale would need. Link - ( New Window )
Interesting how much the numbers changed this year from 2020. Bills D was much better than the Ravens. And Giants looked as good as the Bills in 2020.
Agree about the DL. Our 3 big DL cant even stop the run and don't get consistent pressure. Would like to see how they'd do in a 4-3 base. I've been dissapointed with Dex Lawrence. He hasn't lived up to his high pick at all IMO.
I really how Martinez can get back to his level and they add a great cover lb in the draft.
Quote:
needs to adjust to the shit front 7 on the Giants D. Other than LW, these guys are JAGs or worse
Agree about the DL. Our 3 big DL cant even stop the run and don't get consistent pressure. Would like to see how they'd do in a 4-3 base. I've been dissapointed with Dex Lawrence. He hasn't lived up to his high pick at all IMO.
I really how Martinez can get back to his level and they add a great cover lb in the draft.
Martinez is becoming an even stronger candidate to be cut now with Graham gone and new front office.
Quote:
needs to adjust to the shit front 7 on the Giants D. Other than LW, these guys are JAGs or worse
Agree about the DL. Our 3 big DL cant even stop the run and don't get consistent pressure. Would like to see how they'd do in a 4-3 base. I've been dissapointed with Dex Lawrence. He hasn't lived up to his high pick at all IMO.
I really how Martinez can get back to his level and they add a great cover lb in the draft.
Im no expert, but a 3-4 usually relies on the LBs, while the DL takes on double teams. But the Giants have no LBs. I predict the fans hating our next DC
At least CT is getting some love from the Giants recenly…
In comment 15594734 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
Opposite of Graham. He runs a base 3-4 as well but was blitzing anywhere from 32-40% during his time in Baltimore. Think Rex Ryan style fire zone blitzing where you never know who's coming. It's also an Amoeba type of defense but hyper aggressive.
That’s something to get excited about IMV.
We need great corners for this defense to be effective. I don't think Bradberry fits, don't be surprised if we draft Stingley
We need very good corners willing to get their hands dirty. That's for sure.
And just more overall team speed.
I could actually see LW shining in Wink's system.
Adoree Jackson excels in man, and Holmes made great strides this past season. Guys like Jarren Williams and Rodarius Williams did well as nobodies. Aaron Robinson did quite well too as a rook
I wouldn't hate to see Bradberry released if it boils down to saving money. His deal is in his final year.
Blitz like crazy, build Oline this year and find pass rushers next year when you have more cap space
An actual legitimate candidate? What else would the Giants interview? If you are trying to say that any of the candidates they have interviewed (i.e. Brian Flores) were not legitimate candidates who had a real chance to land the job, then you are deluding yourself. Anyone looking objectively at the circumstances surrounding the Giants and their search this offseason to fill the GM and HC vacancies would see that Flores' accusations against the Giants are complete hogwash.
He is the guy that I would like to see get it.
Quote:
But only one year of DC experience scares me a bit
He is the guy that I would like to see get it.
He seems to fit the mold of the other coaches they have hired. Interesting coincidence. I am reading about this guy right now and a new client reached out to me who's last name is Desai.
Do you remember the original Wink Martindale ?
Even though he was a game show host, I remember him best when he was on the radio, in L.A. He was a character.
I recall, back then (early 70s), some L.A. radio personality renting a helicopter and dropping Visine eye drop bottles over Redlands (to get the "red out"). People on Redlands weren't amused and he got in trouble. I think it was Wink, I'm not sure
Do you remember the original Wink Martindale ?
Even though he was a game show host, I remember him best when he was on the radio, in L.A. He was a character.
I recall, back then (early 70s), some L.A. radio personality renting a helicopter and dropping Visine eye drop bottles over Redlands (to get the "red out"). People on Redlands weren't amused and he got in trouble. I think it was Wink, I'm not sure
Jokers Wild.