Giants hiring Brandon Brown as Asst GM

is in the off season because they couldn't lose any more games. But this off season seems to be bringing the kind of change and injection of new fresh people and ideas that some of us have hoped for since Coughlin was still HC. Young, smart people from the Bills, Chiefs and Eagles. I couldn't ask for anything more. I'm very happy there will be a new DC too and excited to see who it will be.
As far as the Giants being racist. You are what your record says you are and there is nothing in the Giants history that speaks to anything that is out of the norm for the NFL in anyway. I've learned to see this crap for what it is and ignore it. But it still does great societal damage because there's a large percentage of adults in this country in all states who watch all the different cable news and sports channels conditioned to find an enemy to hate. They live for it.
The people on ESPN screaming racism are no different than the people on cable news shows screaming stolen election. They are using emotional propaganda triggers to stoke hate, draw attention to themselves, from uneducated angry fools and then monetize their notoriety. There is no difference in business models between Stephen Smith and Sean Hannity. The model works and they have gotten crazy rich using it and the damage they do to anyone in their wake be damned.
is in the off season because they couldn't lose any more games. But this off season seems to be bringing the kind of change and injection of new fresh people and ideas that some of us have hoped for since Coughlin was still HC. Young, smart people from the Bills, Chiefs and Eagles. I couldn't ask for anything more. I'm very happy there will be a new DC too and excited to see who it will be.
As far as the Giants being racist. You are what your record says you are and there is nothing in the Giants history that speaks to anything that is out of the norm for the NFL in anyway. I've learned to see this crap for what it is and ignore it. But it still does great societal damage because there's a large percentage of adults in this country in all states who watch all the different cable news and sports channels conditioned to find an enemy to hate. They live for it.
The people on ESPN screaming racism are no different than the people on cable news shows screaming stolen election. They are using emotional propaganda triggers to stoke hate, draw attention to themselves, from uneducated angry fools and then monetize their notoriety. There is no difference in business models between Stephen Smith and Sean Hannity. The model works and they have gotten crazy rich using it and the damage they do to anyone in their wake be damned.
Is that we have someone who was part of the Bills abd the Eagles getting ready for the draft and free agency. Combined they should get a great read on our scouting department with how they are processing players.
We may not have to be so realiant on what are scouts have been putting together.
is in the off season because they couldn't lose any more games. But this off season seems to be bringing the kind of change and injection of new fresh people and ideas that some of us have hoped for since Coughlin was still HC. Young, smart people from the Bills, Chiefs and Eagles. I couldn't ask for anything more. I'm very happy there will be a new DC too and excited to see who it will be.
As far as the Giants being racist. You are what your record says you are and there is nothing in the Giants history that speaks to anything that is out of the norm for the NFL in anyway. I've learned to see this crap for what it is and ignore it. But it still does great societal damage because there's a large percentage of adults in this country in all states who watch all the different cable news and sports channels conditioned to find an enemy to hate. They live for it.
The people on ESPN screaming racism are no different than the people on cable news shows screaming stolen election. They are using emotional propaganda triggers to stoke hate, draw attention to themselves, from uneducated angry fools and then monetize their notoriety. There is no difference in business models between Stephen Smith and Sean Hannity. The model works and they have gotten crazy rich using it and the damage they do to anyone in their wake be damned.
Many people and I assume most people of color take the subject of racism very seriously.
I understand how the Giants being accused of being racist can feel like a personal attack. It isn’t. It is also silly to suggest a team being sued for racist conduct hiring a black assnt GM is proof they are not racist.
Regardless, I don’t think the Giants are owned by racists and
seems like a great hire.
Point is - flippant remarks about such a serious and emotional topic is not helpful
Many people and I assume most people of color take the subject of racism very seriously.
I understand how the Giants being accused of being racist can feel like a personal attack. It isn’t. It is also silly to suggest a team being sued for racist conduct hiring a black assnt GM is proof they are not racist.
Regardless, I don’t think the Giants are owned by racists and
seems like a great hire.
Point is - flippant remarks about such a serious and emotional topic is not helpful
Agreed. And I'll even go out on the limb and say that it may be more effective for organizations to hire non-white people BEFORE they're accused of racist hiring practices.
In comment 15594958 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
In comment 15594883 japanhead said:
Quote:
ross was also a light-skinned black guy from the eagles.. and we all know how that went.
either way, thankful to see kevin abrams further moved to the corner office in the basement with the red stapler. next step is fixing the glitch.
two awful takes in one post…
nah, not at all.
its a perfectly reasonable take to be skeptical of hiring and promoting from the eagles front office after marc ross
its also a reasonable take to not want kevin abrams to have anything to do with giants football after the shitshow of the last 4 years, during which he was promoted to assistant general manager and was given more responsibility in personnel decisions.
I said it is a personal attack on them
But it is not a personal attack on anyone here
You can keep repeating the opposite -
But it’s not true.
Reading the whole post it is very clear
And you, and many here, take this accusation on the owners personally. as if you are being accused of racism)
we know its crap,leave it alone.
Arnie- 100% spot on. Society has become a "digest info that matches your pre-determined attitude or thought process on the subject". If its actual fact- great. If its "fake news", that's also great. People go to certain sources for info, based on what they want to hear. That's always been the case, but its prevalence is now massive in the information age. Lines are blurred.
The Giants are a "racist organization" because talking heads say they are. those of us who know their history (from Emlen Tunnell, right on down to Jerry Reese), KNOW that's garbage. But outsiders will believe what they are told because it fits the narrative of what they believe. It is what it is.
I said it is a personal attack on them
But it is not a personal attack on anyone here
You can keep repeating the opposite -
But it’s not true.
Reading the whole post it is very clear
And you, and many here, take this accusation on the owners personally. as if you are being accused of racism)
Of course Giants fans take it personally. We're personally connected to that team. The allegations against the Giants are absurd, yet many in the media say they are well-founded.
So it gets old. When you say there is racism everywhere, the word stops having any real meaning. It simply becomes a knee-jerk allegation that many people simply roll their eyes at. There are actually people out there who seem to contend that while the Maras and Tischs are not racist, the Giants are. The accusers don't want to name names. Just throw around harmful, destructive allegations that just build hate.
and not allowing for constructive conversation of an extremely important topic.
It seems clear to me that many people here care much more about claims of racism than the more important issue - racism itself.
It’s very convenient for most to just dismiss such a conversation as not necessary. And making flippant remarks about these accusations demeans all those affected by racism.
I do believe that Brown is a good hire. He's a fresh face and his background in Philly applies to what the Giants are trying to accomplish here. And I applaud the Giants for hiring a black executive who will now be in a position to be entertained for a future head GM position in the NFL, maybe even with the Giants. Hopefully more teams will follow suit.
and not allowing for constructive conversation of an extremely important topic.
It seems clear to me that many people here care much more about claims of racism than the more important issue - racism itself.
It’s very convenient for most to just dismiss such a conversation as not necessary. And making flippant remarks about these accusations demeans all those affected by racism.
Thank you gersh for your well reasoned and appropriate responses.
ross was also a light-skinned black guy from the eagles.. and we all know how that went.
either way, thankful to see kevin abrams further moved to the corner office in the basement with the red stapler. next step is fixing the glitch.
What in the actual fuck are you saying?
posted earlier, guess you missed it. i am saying:
its a perfectly reasonable take to be skeptical of hiring and promoting from the eagles front office after marc ross
its also a reasonable take to not want kevin abrams to have anything to do with giants football after the shitshow of the last 4 years, during which he was promoted to assistant general manager and was given more responsibility in personnel decisions.
Many people and I assume most people of color take the subject of racism very seriously.
I understand how the Giants being accused of being racist can feel like a personal attack. It isn’t. It is also silly to suggest a team being sued for racist conduct hiring a black assnt GM is proof they are not racist.
Regardless, I don’t think the Giants are owned by racists and
seems like a great hire.
Point is - flippant remarks about such a serious and emotional topic is not helpful
Folks are so focused on the idea of defending the Giants as not being racist, but lose sight so clearly of the lack of diversity in hiring decisions. With so many examples of how piss poor the NFL owners have been when it comes to hiring black HCs, many take the “Giants aren’t racist” stance but ignore those many examples. And quite frankly appear to don’t care. Yet they put more energy into refuting the racist claim. I see it as a similar approach with the players kneeling. Despite the players time after time asserting that their stance had absolutely nothing to do with military service men and women, but everything to do with the senseless deaths of African Americans. Yet all those that were upset insisted on dismissing their message and trying to drown it out by calling them unpatriotic.
I for one am glad this issue with the lack of diversity is being discussed but I don’t have any confidence that it will bring about any real change.
Over an Asst GM hire. We have no idea what his influence With Philly for their good selections or bad. As fans, we are totally blind on this one.
The most pressing question for Mr. Brown is where he stood on the drafting of Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson? We need documentation to substantiate his respone😀
Below is from Chris Mortensen who reported on the decision. I think we're in the clear.
Quote:
"What people (misunderstand) is number 18, Jalen Reagor, he was the guy the Eagles took ahead of Justin Jefferson last year in the (2020) NFL Draft and listen as the story goes and nobody's has denied it: it was Doug Pederson, and I like Doug the former Eagles' Head Coach, and Howie Roseman the (Eagles General Manager) who (both) decided they wanted Reagor over what their (Player) Personnel Draft Board said which was Justin Jefferson (at the 21st Overall Pick). And so they took Jalen Reagor"
RE: RE: RE: I don’t know how anyone can be excited or not
Over an Asst GM hire. We have no idea what his influence With Philly for their good selections or bad. As fans, we are totally blind on this one.
The most pressing question for Mr. Brown is where he stood on the drafting of Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson? We need documentation to substantiate his respone😀
Below is from Chris Mortensen who reported on the decision. I think we're in the clear.
Quote:
"What people (misunderstand) is number 18, Jalen Reagor, he was the guy the Eagles took ahead of Justin Jefferson last year in the (2020) NFL Draft and listen as the story goes and nobody's has denied it: it was Doug Pederson, and I like Doug the former Eagles' Head Coach, and Howie Roseman the (Eagles General Manager) who (both) decided they wanted Reagor over what their (Player) Personnel Draft Board said which was Justin Jefferson (at the 21st Overall Pick). And so they took Jalen Reagor"
Thanks for sharing that!
Supposedly Brown was the driving force to draft Jordan Mailata
the racist Giants just hired a black assistant GM.
I've said on other threads that I think the Giants are legitimately interested in diversity in hiring and in helping the NFL with the lack of representation in senior roles. I don't think the Giants have any racist intent; I think they want to do the right thing.
They have been bad at doing the right thing, though...
RE: RE: RE: RE: I don’t know how anyone can be excited or not
Over an Asst GM hire. We have no idea what his influence With Philly for their good selections or bad. As fans, we are totally blind on this one.
The most pressing question for Mr. Brown is where he stood on the drafting of Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson? We need documentation to substantiate his respone😀
Below is from Chris Mortensen who reported on the decision. I think we're in the clear.
Quote:
"What people (misunderstand) is number 18, Jalen Reagor, he was the guy the Eagles took ahead of Justin Jefferson last year in the (2020) NFL Draft and listen as the story goes and nobody's has denied it: it was Doug Pederson, and I like Doug the former Eagles' Head Coach, and Howie Roseman the (Eagles General Manager) who (both) decided they wanted Reagor over what their (Player) Personnel Draft Board said which was Justin Jefferson (at the 21st Overall Pick). And so they took Jalen Reagor"
Thanks for sharing that!
Thanks Doug and Howie! Otherwise we'd have to deal with Jefferson and Lamb in our division. I guess we do occasionally catch some breaks.
and not allowing for constructive conversation of an extremely important topic.
It seems clear to me that many people here care much more about claims of racism than the more important issue - racism itself.
It’s very convenient for most to just dismiss such a conversation as not necessary. And making flippant remarks about these accusations demeans all those affected by racism.
gersh, stop. You are inarticulate at posting on a board. Basically, your posts are incoherent. I have reread them several times and cannot figure out what the heck you are saying. it is truly blather.
I come on to read a thread about a new assistant GM hire and see comments about racism and the color of someones skin. I could care less. What I want to know is can he evaluate talent and be an asset to our new GM.
In comment 15595019 Eric from BBI said:
[quote] In comment 15594989 gersh said:
Quote:
I said it is a personal attack on them
But it is not a personal attack on anyone here
You can keep repeating the opposite -
But it’s not true.
Reading the whole post it is very clear
And you, and many here, take this accusation on the owners personally. as if you are being accused of racism)
Of course Giants fans take it personally. We're personally connected to that team. The allegations against the Giants are absurd, yet many in the media say they are well-founded.
The people reporting this point of view want it to be true and will slant the details to support the racist narrative. They conveniently ignore any evidence to the contrary.
This has become common with the racist narrative and unfortunately it has minimized the word.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
As far as the Giants being racist. You are what your record says you are and there is nothing in the Giants history that speaks to anything that is out of the norm for the NFL in anyway. I've learned to see this crap for what it is and ignore it. But it still does great societal damage because there's a large percentage of adults in this country in all states who watch all the different cable news and sports channels conditioned to find an enemy to hate. They live for it.
The people on ESPN screaming racism are no different than the people on cable news shows screaming stolen election. They are using emotional propaganda triggers to stoke hate, draw attention to themselves, from uneducated angry fools and then monetize their notoriety. There is no difference in business models between Stephen Smith and Sean Hannity. The model works and they have gotten crazy rich using it and the damage they do to anyone in their wake be damned.
100%
What does one thing have to do with the other?
Quote:
is in the off season because they couldn't lose any more games. But this off season seems to be bringing the kind of change and injection of new fresh people and ideas that some of us have hoped for since Coughlin was still HC. Young, smart people from the Bills, Chiefs and Eagles. I couldn't ask for anything more. I'm very happy there will be a new DC too and excited to see who it will be.
As far as the Giants being racist. You are what your record says you are and there is nothing in the Giants history that speaks to anything that is out of the norm for the NFL in anyway. I've learned to see this crap for what it is and ignore it. But it still does great societal damage because there's a large percentage of adults in this country in all states who watch all the different cable news and sports channels conditioned to find an enemy to hate. They live for it.
The people on ESPN screaming racism are no different than the people on cable news shows screaming stolen election. They are using emotional propaganda triggers to stoke hate, draw attention to themselves, from uneducated angry fools and then monetize their notoriety. There is no difference in business models between Stephen Smith and Sean Hannity. The model works and they have gotten crazy rich using it and the damage they do to anyone in their wake be damned.
100%
100%
We may not have to be so realiant on what are scouts have been putting together.
Yeah, but he is a real articulate fella.
either way, thankful to see kevin abrams further moved to the corner office in the basement with the red stapler. next step is fixing the glitch.
What the hell is the relevance of "light-skinned?"
either way, thankful to see kevin abrams further moved to the corner office in the basement with the red stapler. next step is fixing the glitch.
It's just getting started.
Wait till they start with the roster...
Quote:
In comment 15594873 arniefez said:
Quote:
is in the off season because they couldn't lose any more games. But this off season seems to be bringing the kind of change and injection of new fresh people and ideas that some of us have hoped for since Coughlin was still HC. Young, smart people from the Bills, Chiefs and Eagles. I couldn't ask for anything more. I'm very happy there will be a new DC too and excited to see who it will be.
As far as the Giants being racist. You are what your record says you are and there is nothing in the Giants history that speaks to anything that is out of the norm for the NFL in anyway. I've learned to see this crap for what it is and ignore it. But it still does great societal damage because there's a large percentage of adults in this country in all states who watch all the different cable news and sports channels conditioned to find an enemy to hate. They live for it.
The people on ESPN screaming racism are no different than the people on cable news shows screaming stolen election. They are using emotional propaganda triggers to stoke hate, draw attention to themselves, from uneducated angry fools and then monetize their notoriety. There is no difference in business models between Stephen Smith and Sean Hannity. The model works and they have gotten crazy rich using it and the damage they do to anyone in their wake be damned.
100%
100%
+3. Great post.
I understand how the Giants being accused of being racist can feel like a personal attack. It isn’t. It is also silly to suggest a team being sued for racist conduct hiring a black assnt GM is proof they are not racist.
Regardless, I don’t think the Giants are owned by racists and
seems like a great hire.
Point is - flippant remarks about such a serious and emotional topic is not helpful
either way, thankful to see kevin abrams further moved to the corner office in the basement with the red stapler. next step is fixing the glitch.
Quote:
offseason is more action-packed than the regular season.
It's just getting started.
Wait till they start with the roster...
Yep. Giants will be a very young team next year. Hopefully fans will be patient as the Giants lose 10+ games next year.
I understand how the Giants being accused of being racist can feel like a personal attack. It isn’t. It is also silly to suggest a team being sued for racist conduct hiring a black assnt GM is proof they are not racist.
Regardless, I don’t think the Giants are owned by racists and
seems like a great hire.
Point is - flippant remarks about such a serious and emotional topic is not helpful
Agreed. And I'll even go out on the limb and say that it may be more effective for organizations to hire non-white people BEFORE they're accused of racist hiring practices.
You lose the argument when you claim being called a racist is not a personal attack. What an absurdly stupid statement!
I guarantee you that the Mara and Tisch families take this very personally.
Quote:
ross was also a light-skinned black guy from the eagles.. and we all know how that went.
either way, thankful to see kevin abrams further moved to the corner office in the basement with the red stapler. next step is fixing the glitch.
two awful takes in one post…
nah, not at all.
its a perfectly reasonable take to be skeptical of hiring and promoting from the eagles front office after marc ross
its also a reasonable take to not want kevin abrams to have anything to do with giants football after the shitshow of the last 4 years, during which he was promoted to assistant general manager and was given more responsibility in personnel decisions.
YOUR words:
I understand how the Giants being accused of being racist can feel like a personal attack. It isn’t.
Right. It's a personal attack on the Maras and Tischs. For you to claim it is not is absurd.
But it is not a personal attack on anyone here
You can keep repeating the opposite -
But it’s not true.
Reading the whole post it is very clear
And you, and many here, take this accusation on the owners personally. as if you are being accused of racism)
either way, thankful to see kevin abrams further moved to the corner office in the basement with the red stapler. next step is fixing the glitch.
What in the actual fuck are you saying?
Arnie- 100% spot on. Society has become a "digest info that matches your pre-determined attitude or thought process on the subject". If its actual fact- great. If its "fake news", that's also great. People go to certain sources for info, based on what they want to hear. That's always been the case, but its prevalence is now massive in the information age. Lines are blurred.
The Giants are a "racist organization" because talking heads say they are. those of us who know their history (from Emlen Tunnell, right on down to Jerry Reese), KNOW that's garbage. But outsiders will believe what they are told because it fits the narrative of what they believe. It is what it is.
But it is not a personal attack on anyone here
You can keep repeating the opposite -
But it’s not true.
Reading the whole post it is very clear
And you, and many here, take this accusation on the owners personally. as if you are being accused of racism)
Of course Giants fans take it personally. We're personally connected to that team. The allegations against the Giants are absurd, yet many in the media say they are well-founded.
So it gets old. When you say there is racism everywhere, the word stops having any real meaning. It simply becomes a knee-jerk allegation that many people simply roll their eyes at. There are actually people out there who seem to contend that while the Maras and Tischs are not racist, the Giants are. The accusers don't want to name names. Just throw around harmful, destructive allegations that just build hate.
The Giants have been a badly run organization for years. That makes them incompetent, not racist.
It seems clear to me that many people here care much more about claims of racism than the more important issue - racism itself.
It’s very convenient for most to just dismiss such a conversation as not necessary. And making flippant remarks about these accusations demeans all those affected by racism.
Almost as if any black executives we’ve hired in the past suck at their job and get fired don’t count ie. Reese and Ross
Too bad that the pro football calendar is getting in the way of saying good bye now to Chris Petit.
It seems clear to me that many people here care much more about claims of racism than the more important issue - racism itself.
It’s very convenient for most to just dismiss such a conversation as not necessary. And making flippant remarks about these accusations demeans all those affected by racism.
Thank you gersh for your well reasoned and appropriate responses.
Quote:
ross was also a light-skinned black guy from the eagles.. and we all know how that went.
either way, thankful to see kevin abrams further moved to the corner office in the basement with the red stapler. next step is fixing the glitch.
What in the actual fuck are you saying?
posted earlier, guess you missed it. i am saying:
its a perfectly reasonable take to be skeptical of hiring and promoting from the eagles front office after marc ross
its also a reasonable take to not want kevin abrams to have anything to do with giants football after the shitshow of the last 4 years, during which he was promoted to assistant general manager and was given more responsibility in personnel decisions.
Time lapse photography if a decaying possum carcass is more action packed than our last few regular seasons.
They're actually remarkably similar when you think about it.
I understand how the Giants being accused of being racist can feel like a personal attack. It isn’t. It is also silly to suggest a team being sued for racist conduct hiring a black assnt GM is proof they are not racist.
Regardless, I don’t think the Giants are owned by racists and
seems like a great hire.
Point is - flippant remarks about such a serious and emotional topic is not helpful
Folks are so focused on the idea of defending the Giants as not being racist, but lose sight so clearly of the lack of diversity in hiring decisions. With so many examples of how piss poor the NFL owners have been when it comes to hiring black HCs, many take the “Giants aren’t racist” stance but ignore those many examples. And quite frankly appear to don’t care. Yet they put more energy into refuting the racist claim. I see it as a similar approach with the players kneeling. Despite the players time after time asserting that their stance had absolutely nothing to do with military service men and women, but everything to do with the senseless deaths of African Americans. Yet all those that were upset insisted on dismissing their message and trying to drown it out by calling them unpatriotic.
I for one am glad this issue with the lack of diversity is being discussed but I don’t have any confidence that it will bring about any real change.
The most pressing question for Mr. Brown is where he stood on the drafting of Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson? We need documentation to substantiate his respone😀
Quote:
Over an Asst GM hire. We have no idea what his influence With Philly for their good selections or bad. As fans, we are totally blind on this one.
The most pressing question for Mr. Brown is where he stood on the drafting of Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson? We need documentation to substantiate his respone😀
Below is from Chris Mortensen who reported on the decision. I think we're in the clear.
Quote:
In comment 15595065 Essex said:
Quote:
Over an Asst GM hire. We have no idea what his influence With Philly for their good selections or bad. As fans, we are totally blind on this one.
The most pressing question for Mr. Brown is where he stood on the drafting of Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson? We need documentation to substantiate his respone😀
Below is from Chris Mortensen who reported on the decision. I think we're in the clear.
Quote:
"What people (misunderstand) is number 18, Jalen Reagor, he was the guy the Eagles took ahead of Justin Jefferson last year in the (2020) NFL Draft and listen as the story goes and nobody's has denied it: it was Doug Pederson, and I like Doug the former Eagles' Head Coach, and Howie Roseman the (Eagles General Manager) who (both) decided they wanted Reagor over what their (Player) Personnel Draft Board said which was Justin Jefferson (at the 21st Overall Pick). And so they took Jalen Reagor"
Thanks for sharing that!
Daniel Faalele
They have been bad at doing the right thing, though...
Quote:
In comment 15595147 Mdgiantsfan said:
Quote:
In comment 15595065 Essex said:
Quote:
Over an Asst GM hire. We have no idea what his influence With Philly for their good selections or bad. As fans, we are totally blind on this one.
The most pressing question for Mr. Brown is where he stood on the drafting of Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson? We need documentation to substantiate his respone😀
Below is from Chris Mortensen who reported on the decision. I think we're in the clear.
Quote:
"What people (misunderstand) is number 18, Jalen Reagor, he was the guy the Eagles took ahead of Justin Jefferson last year in the (2020) NFL Draft and listen as the story goes and nobody's has denied it: it was Doug Pederson, and I like Doug the former Eagles' Head Coach, and Howie Roseman the (Eagles General Manager) who (both) decided they wanted Reagor over what their (Player) Personnel Draft Board said which was Justin Jefferson (at the 21st Overall Pick). And so they took Jalen Reagor"
Thanks for sharing that!
Thanks Doug and Howie! Otherwise we'd have to deal with Jefferson and Lamb in our division. I guess we do occasionally catch some breaks.
Eric, FWIW, I do not know who is Black or who is White and frankly do not give a shit. All I want is good, smart, football people. And that is the way it should be.
It seems clear to me that many people here care much more about claims of racism than the more important issue - racism itself.
It’s very convenient for most to just dismiss such a conversation as not necessary. And making flippant remarks about these accusations demeans all those affected by racism.
gersh, stop. You are inarticulate at posting on a board. Basically, your posts are incoherent. I have reread them several times and cannot figure out what the heck you are saying. it is truly blather.
Yes. The rule covers Head Coach and General Manager positions.
[quote] In comment 15594989 gersh said:
Quote:
I said it is a personal attack on them
But it is not a personal attack on anyone here
You can keep repeating the opposite -
But it’s not true.
Reading the whole post it is very clear
And you, and many here, take this accusation on the owners personally. as if you are being accused of racism)
Of course Giants fans take it personally. We're personally connected to that team. The allegations against the Giants are absurd, yet many in the media say they are well-founded.
The people reporting this point of view want it to be true and will slant the details to support the racist narrative. They conveniently ignore any evidence to the contrary.
This has become common with the racist narrative and unfortunately it has minimized the word.