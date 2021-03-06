for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Giants hiring Brandon Brown as Asst GM

JoeyBigBlue : 12:25 pm
Per Schefter
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
RE: I've said for years the best time to be a Giant fan  
DonnieD89 : 2:07 pm : link
In comment 15594873 arniefez said:
Quote:
is in the off season because they couldn't lose any more games. But this off season seems to be bringing the kind of change and injection of new fresh people and ideas that some of us have hoped for since Coughlin was still HC. Young, smart people from the Bills, Chiefs and Eagles. I couldn't ask for anything more. I'm very happy there will be a new DC too and excited to see who it will be.

As far as the Giants being racist. You are what your record says you are and there is nothing in the Giants history that speaks to anything that is out of the norm for the NFL in anyway. I've learned to see this crap for what it is and ignore it. But it still does great societal damage because there's a large percentage of adults in this country in all states who watch all the different cable news and sports channels conditioned to find an enemy to hate. They live for it.

The people on ESPN screaming racism are no different than the people on cable news shows screaming stolen election. They are using emotional propaganda triggers to stoke hate, draw attention to themselves, from uneducated angry fools and then monetize their notoriety. There is no difference in business models between Stephen Smith and Sean Hannity. The model works and they have gotten crazy rich using it and the damage they do to anyone in their wake be damned.


100%
RE: tempering my enthusiasm...  
Anakim : 2:07 pm : link
In comment 15594883 japanhead said:
Quote:
ross was also a light-skinned black guy from the eagles.. and we all know how that went.


What does one thing have to do with the other?
RE: RE: I've said for years the best time to be a Giant fan  
Big Blue '56 : 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15594886 DonnieD89 said:
Quote:
In comment 15594873 arniefez said:


Quote:


is in the off season because they couldn't lose any more games. But this off season seems to be bringing the kind of change and injection of new fresh people and ideas that some of us have hoped for since Coughlin was still HC. Young, smart people from the Bills, Chiefs and Eagles. I couldn't ask for anything more. I'm very happy there will be a new DC too and excited to see who it will be.

As far as the Giants being racist. You are what your record says you are and there is nothing in the Giants history that speaks to anything that is out of the norm for the NFL in anyway. I've learned to see this crap for what it is and ignore it. But it still does great societal damage because there's a large percentage of adults in this country in all states who watch all the different cable news and sports channels conditioned to find an enemy to hate. They live for it.

The people on ESPN screaming racism are no different than the people on cable news shows screaming stolen election. They are using emotional propaganda triggers to stoke hate, draw attention to themselves, from uneducated angry fools and then monetize their notoriety. There is no difference in business models between Stephen Smith and Sean Hannity. The model works and they have gotten crazy rich using it and the damage they do to anyone in their wake be damned.



100%


100%
The best part of this  
Giantimistic : 2:25 pm : link
Is that we have someone who was part of the Bills abd the Eagles getting ready for the draft and free agency. Combined they should get a great read on our scouting department with how they are processing players.

We may not have to be so realiant on what are scouts have been putting together.
RE: BTW  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 2:37 pm : link
In comment 15594802 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the racist Giants just hired a black assistant GM.


Yeah, but he is a real articulate fella.
RE: tempering my enthusiasm...  
clatterbuck : 2:37 pm : link
In comment 15594883 japanhead said:
Quote:
ross was also a light-skinned black guy from the eagles.. and we all know how that went.

either way, thankful to see kevin abrams further moved to the corner office in the basement with the red stapler. next step is fixing the glitch.


What the hell is the relevance of "light-skinned?"
RE: tempering my enthusiasm...  
JoeMoney19 : 2:40 pm : link
In comment 15594883 japanhead said:
Quote:
ross was also a light-skinned black guy from the eagles.. and we all know how that went.

either way, thankful to see kevin abrams further moved to the corner office in the basement with the red stapler. next step is fixing the glitch.

RE: this  
ZogZerg : 2:44 pm : link
In comment 15594857 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
offseason is more action-packed than the regular season.


It's just getting started.
Wait till they start with the roster...
RE: RE: RE: I've said for years the best time to be a Giant fan  
AcidTest : 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15594889 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15594886 DonnieD89 said:


Quote:


In comment 15594873 arniefez said:


Quote:


is in the off season because they couldn't lose any more games. But this off season seems to be bringing the kind of change and injection of new fresh people and ideas that some of us have hoped for since Coughlin was still HC. Young, smart people from the Bills, Chiefs and Eagles. I couldn't ask for anything more. I'm very happy there will be a new DC too and excited to see who it will be.

As far as the Giants being racist. You are what your record says you are and there is nothing in the Giants history that speaks to anything that is out of the norm for the NFL in anyway. I've learned to see this crap for what it is and ignore it. But it still does great societal damage because there's a large percentage of adults in this country in all states who watch all the different cable news and sports channels conditioned to find an enemy to hate. They live for it.

The people on ESPN screaming racism are no different than the people on cable news shows screaming stolen election. They are using emotional propaganda triggers to stoke hate, draw attention to themselves, from uneducated angry fools and then monetize their notoriety. There is no difference in business models between Stephen Smith and Sean Hannity. The model works and they have gotten crazy rich using it and the damage they do to anyone in their wake be damned.



100%



100%


+3. Great post.
People take being called racist very personally  
gersh : 3:00 pm : link
Many people and I assume most people of color take the subject of racism very seriously.
I understand how the Giants being accused of being racist can feel like a personal attack. It isn’t. It is also silly to suggest a team being sued for racist conduct hiring a black assnt GM is proof they are not racist.
Regardless, I don’t think the Giants are owned by racists and
seems like a great hire.

Point is - flippant remarks about such a serious and emotional topic is not helpful

RE: tempering my enthusiasm...  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3:14 pm : link
In comment 15594883 japanhead said:
Quote:
ross was also a light-skinned black guy from the eagles.. and we all know how that went.

either way, thankful to see kevin abrams further moved to the corner office in the basement with the red stapler. next step is fixing the glitch.
two awful takes in one post…
RE: RE: this  
RCPhoenix : 3:17 pm : link
In comment 15594940 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
In comment 15594857 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


offseason is more action-packed than the regular season.



It's just getting started.
Wait till they start with the roster...


Yep. Giants will be a very young team next year. Hopefully fans will be patient as the Giants lose 10+ games next year.
Seriou question.  
johnnyb : 3:26 pm : link
If Brandon Brown is hired as a GM in two years do the Giants receive two 3rd rounders? Or does that only apply to HC?
I like it  
Producer : 3:29 pm : link
.
RE: People take being called racist very personally  
eclipz928 : 3:32 pm : link
In comment 15594949 gersh said:
Quote:
Many people and I assume most people of color take the subject of racism very seriously.
I understand how the Giants being accused of being racist can feel like a personal attack. It isn’t. It is also silly to suggest a team being sued for racist conduct hiring a black assnt GM is proof they are not racist.
Regardless, I don’t think the Giants are owned by racists and
seems like a great hire.

Point is - flippant remarks about such a serious and emotional topic is not helpful

Agreed. And I'll even go out on the limb and say that it may be more effective for organizations to hire non-white people BEFORE they're accused of racist hiring practices.
eclipz928  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:33 pm : link
Nah, let's just get rid of all of the white people in the organization. Problem solved.
Eric  
gersh : 3:41 pm : link
Way to double down.
RE: Eric  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15594975 gersh said:
Quote:
Way to double down.


You lose the argument when you claim being called a racist is not a personal attack. What an absurdly stupid statement!

I guarantee you that the Mara and Tisch families take this very personally.
RE: RE: tempering my enthusiasm...  
japanhead : 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15594958 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
In comment 15594883 japanhead said:


Quote:


ross was also a light-skinned black guy from the eagles.. and we all know how that went.

either way, thankful to see kevin abrams further moved to the corner office in the basement with the red stapler. next step is fixing the glitch.

two awful takes in one post…

nah, not at all.

its a perfectly reasonable take to be skeptical of hiring and promoting from the eagles front office after marc ross

its also a reasonable take to not want kevin abrams to have anything to do with giants football after the shitshow of the last 4 years, during which he was promoted to assistant general manager and was given more responsibility in personnel decisions.
Except I said the opposite  
gersh : 3:45 pm : link
And when you continually make jokes about it you show you don’t take racism very seriously. A privilege that you and I can choose:
RE: Except I said the opposite  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:46 pm : link
In comment 15594981 gersh said:
Quote:
And when you continually make jokes about it you show you don’t take racism very seriously. A privilege that you and I can choose:


YOUR words:

I understand how the Giants being accused of being racist can feel like a personal attack. It isn’t.
A personal attack on THEM  
gersh : 3:48 pm : link
Not on YOU (or anyone here)
RE: A personal attack on THEM  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:50 pm : link
In comment 15594983 gersh said:
Quote:
Not on YOU (or anyone here)


Right. It's a personal attack on the Maras and Tischs. For you to claim it is not is absurd.
Once again  
gersh : 3:56 pm : link
I said it is a personal attack on them
But it is not a personal attack on anyone here
You can keep repeating the opposite -
But it’s not true.
Reading the whole post it is very clear
And you, and many here, take this accusation on the owners personally. as if you are being accused of racism)

RE: tempering my enthusiasm...  
bLiTz 2k : 3:59 pm : link
In comment 15594883 japanhead said:
Quote:
ross was also a light-skinned black guy from the eagles.. and we all know how that went.

either way, thankful to see kevin abrams further moved to the corner office in the basement with the red stapler. next step is fixing the glitch.


What in the actual fuck are you saying?
Try to say ‘toy boat’ 5 times real fast  
Jimmy Googs : 4:00 pm : link
bet you can’t...
Eric - you're not helping the situation  
Dave on the UWS : 4:12 pm : link
we know its crap,leave it alone.
Arnie- 100% spot on. Society has become a "digest info that matches your pre-determined attitude or thought process on the subject". If its actual fact- great. If its "fake news", that's also great. People go to certain sources for info, based on what they want to hear. That's always been the case, but its prevalence is now massive in the information age. Lines are blurred.
The Giants are a "racist organization" because talking heads say they are. those of us who know their history (from Emlen Tunnell, right on down to Jerry Reese), KNOW that's garbage. But outsiders will believe what they are told because it fits the narrative of what they believe. It is what it is.
RE: Once again  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15594989 gersh said:
Quote:
I said it is a personal attack on them
But it is not a personal attack on anyone here
You can keep repeating the opposite -
But it’s not true.
Reading the whole post it is very clear
And you, and many here, take this accusation on the owners personally. as if you are being accused of racism)


Of course Giants fans take it personally. We're personally connected to that team. The allegations against the Giants are absurd, yet many in the media say they are well-founded.

So it gets old. When you say there is racism everywhere, the word stops having any real meaning. It simply becomes a knee-jerk allegation that many people simply roll their eyes at. There are actually people out there who seem to contend that while the Maras and Tischs are not racist, the Giants are. The accusers don't want to name names. Just throw around harmful, destructive allegations that just build hate.
Jerry  
AcidTest : 4:25 pm : link
Reese and Marc Ross are AA.

The Giants have been a badly run organization for years. That makes them incompetent, not racist.
My initial punt was that people are acting emotionally  
gersh : 4:29 pm : link
and not allowing for constructive conversation of an extremely important topic.
It seems clear to me that many people here care much more about claims of racism than the more important issue - racism itself.

It’s very convenient for most to just dismiss such a conversation as not necessary. And making flippant remarks about these accusations demeans all those affected by racism.



Brown played with former Cards QB John Skelton  
Section331 : 4:37 pm : link
at Fordham. Good to see a fellow Ram on board!
Putting everything else aside for the moment  
eclipz928 : 4:46 pm : link
I do believe that Brown is a good hire. He's a fresh face and his background in Philly applies to what the Giants are trying to accomplish here. And I applaud the Giants for hiring a black executive who will now be in a position to be entertained for a future head GM position in the NFL, maybe even with the Giants. Hopefully more teams will follow suit.
RE: BTW  
eli4life : 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15594802 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the racist Giants just hired a black assistant GM.


Almost as if any black executives we’ve hired in the past suck at their job and get fired don’t count ie. Reese and Ross
RE: Good hire  
ColHowPepper : 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15594794 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
Next up is college scouting overhaul after the draft.

Too bad that the pro football calendar is getting in the way of saying good bye now to Chris Petit.
I don’t know how anyone can be excited or not  
Essex : 5:09 pm : link
Over an Asst GM hire. We have no idea what his influence With Philly for their good selections or bad. As fans, we are totally blind on this one.
RE: My initial punt was that people are acting emotionally  
RDJR : 5:15 pm : link
In comment 15595027 gersh said:
Quote:
and not allowing for constructive conversation of an extremely important topic.
It seems clear to me that many people here care much more about claims of racism than the more important issue - racism itself.

It’s very convenient for most to just dismiss such a conversation as not necessary. And making flippant remarks about these accusations demeans all those affected by racism.




Thank you gersh for your well reasoned and appropriate responses.
RE: RE: tempering my enthusiasm...  
japanhead : 5:37 pm : link
In comment 15594996 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 15594883 japanhead said:


Quote:


ross was also a light-skinned black guy from the eagles.. and we all know how that went.

either way, thankful to see kevin abrams further moved to the corner office in the basement with the red stapler. next step is fixing the glitch.



What in the actual fuck are you saying?


posted earlier, guess you missed it. i am saying:

its a perfectly reasonable take to be skeptical of hiring and promoting from the eagles front office after marc ross

its also a reasonable take to not want kevin abrams to have anything to do with giants football after the shitshow of the last 4 years, during which he was promoted to assistant general manager and was given more responsibility in personnel decisions.
RE: this  
j_rud : 5:40 pm : link
In comment 15594857 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
offseason is more action-packed than the regular season.


Time lapse photography if a decaying possum carcass is more action packed than our last few regular seasons.

They're actually remarkably similar when you think about it.
RE: People take being called racist very personally  
Mdgiantsfan : 6:09 pm : link
In comment 15594949 gersh said:
Quote:
Many people and I assume most people of color take the subject of racism very seriously.
I understand how the Giants being accused of being racist can feel like a personal attack. It isn’t. It is also silly to suggest a team being sued for racist conduct hiring a black assnt GM is proof they are not racist.
Regardless, I don’t think the Giants are owned by racists and
seems like a great hire.

Point is - flippant remarks about such a serious and emotional topic is not helpful


Folks are so focused on the idea of defending the Giants as not being racist, but lose sight so clearly of the lack of diversity in hiring decisions. With so many examples of how piss poor the NFL owners have been when it comes to hiring black HCs, many take the “Giants aren’t racist” stance but ignore those many examples. And quite frankly appear to don’t care. Yet they put more energy into refuting the racist claim. I see it as a similar approach with the players kneeling. Despite the players time after time asserting that their stance had absolutely nothing to do with military service men and women, but everything to do with the senseless deaths of African Americans. Yet all those that were upset insisted on dismissing their message and trying to drown it out by calling them unpatriotic.

I for one am glad this issue with the lack of diversity is being discussed but I don’t have any confidence that it will bring about any real change.
RE: I don’t know how anyone can be excited or not  
Mdgiantsfan : 6:12 pm : link
In comment 15595065 Essex said:
Quote:
Over an Asst GM hire. We have no idea what his influence With Philly for their good selections or bad. As fans, we are totally blind on this one.


The most pressing question for Mr. Brown is where he stood on the drafting of Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson? We need documentation to substantiate his respone😀
RE: RE: I don’t know how anyone can be excited or not  
Strahan91 : 6:23 pm : link
In comment 15595147 Mdgiantsfan said:
Quote:
In comment 15595065 Essex said:


Quote:


Over an Asst GM hire. We have no idea what his influence With Philly for their good selections or bad. As fans, we are totally blind on this one.



The most pressing question for Mr. Brown is where he stood on the drafting of Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson? We need documentation to substantiate his respone😀


Below is from Chris Mortensen who reported on the decision. I think we're in the clear.

Quote:
"What people (misunderstand) is number 18, Jalen Reagor, he was the guy the Eagles took ahead of Justin Jefferson last year in the (2020) NFL Draft and listen as the story goes and nobody's has denied it: it was Doug Pederson, and I like Doug the former Eagles' Head Coach, and Howie Roseman the (Eagles General Manager) who (both) decided they wanted Reagor over what their (Player) Personnel Draft Board said which was Justin Jefferson (at the 21st Overall Pick). And so they took Jalen Reagor"
RE: RE: RE: I don’t know how anyone can be excited or not  
Mdgiantsfan : 6:26 pm : link
In comment 15595155 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 15595147 Mdgiantsfan said:


Quote:


In comment 15595065 Essex said:


Quote:


Over an Asst GM hire. We have no idea what his influence With Philly for their good selections or bad. As fans, we are totally blind on this one.



The most pressing question for Mr. Brown is where he stood on the drafting of Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson? We need documentation to substantiate his respone😀



Below is from Chris Mortensen who reported on the decision. I think we're in the clear.



Quote:


"What people (misunderstand) is number 18, Jalen Reagor, he was the guy the Eagles took ahead of Justin Jefferson last year in the (2020) NFL Draft and listen as the story goes and nobody's has denied it: it was Doug Pederson, and I like Doug the former Eagles' Head Coach, and Howie Roseman the (Eagles General Manager) who (both) decided they wanted Reagor over what their (Player) Personnel Draft Board said which was Justin Jefferson (at the 21st Overall Pick). And so they took Jalen Reagor"


Thanks for sharing that!
Supposedly Brown was the driving force to draft Jordan Mailata  
Anakim : 6:33 pm : link
You know who is a lot like Mailata?




Daniel Faalele
RE: BTW  
81_Great_Dane : 7:11 pm : link
In comment 15594802 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the racist Giants just hired a black assistant GM.
I've said on other threads that I think the Giants are legitimately interested in diversity in hiring and in helping the NFL with the lack of representation in senior roles. I don't think the Giants have any racist intent; I think they want to do the right thing.

They have been bad at doing the right thing, though...
RE: RE: RE: RE: I don’t know how anyone can be excited or not  
Mike from SI : 7:11 pm : link
In comment 15595157 Mdgiantsfan said:
Quote:
In comment 15595155 Strahan91 said:


Quote:


In comment 15595147 Mdgiantsfan said:


Quote:


In comment 15595065 Essex said:


Quote:


Over an Asst GM hire. We have no idea what his influence With Philly for their good selections or bad. As fans, we are totally blind on this one.



The most pressing question for Mr. Brown is where he stood on the drafting of Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson? We need documentation to substantiate his respone😀



Below is from Chris Mortensen who reported on the decision. I think we're in the clear.



Quote:


"What people (misunderstand) is number 18, Jalen Reagor, he was the guy the Eagles took ahead of Justin Jefferson last year in the (2020) NFL Draft and listen as the story goes and nobody's has denied it: it was Doug Pederson, and I like Doug the former Eagles' Head Coach, and Howie Roseman the (Eagles General Manager) who (both) decided they wanted Reagor over what their (Player) Personnel Draft Board said which was Justin Jefferson (at the 21st Overall Pick). And so they took Jalen Reagor"





Thanks for sharing that!


Thanks Doug and Howie! Otherwise we'd have to deal with Jefferson and Lamb in our division. I guess we do occasionally catch some breaks.
RE: BTW  
section125 : 8:23 pm : link
In comment 15594802 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the racist Giants just hired a black assistant GM.


Eric, FWIW, I do not know who is Black or who is White and frankly do not give a shit. All I want is good, smart, football people. And that is the way it should be.
RE: My initial punt was that people are acting emotionally  
section125 : 8:33 pm : link
In comment 15595027 gersh said:
Quote:
and not allowing for constructive conversation of an extremely important topic.
It seems clear to me that many people here care much more about claims of racism than the more important issue - racism itself.

It’s very convenient for most to just dismiss such a conversation as not necessary. And making flippant remarks about these accusations demeans all those affected by racism.




gersh, stop. You are inarticulate at posting on a board. Basically, your posts are incoherent. I have reread them several times and cannot figure out what the heck you are saying. it is truly blather.
Can we just stop  
19th Hole : 8:55 pm : link
I come on to read a thread about a new assistant GM hire and see comments about racism and the color of someones skin. I could care less. What I want to know is can he evaluate talent and be an asset to our new GM.
RE: Seriou question.  
paesan98 : 9:02 pm : link
In comment 15594965 johnnyb said:
Quote:
If Brandon Brown is hired as a GM in two years do the Giants receive two 3rd rounders? Or does that only apply to HC?


Yes. The rule covers Head Coach and General Manager positions.
RE: RE: Once again  
joeinpa : 9:13 pm : link
In comment 15595019 Eric from BBI said:
[quote] In comment 15594989 gersh said:


Quote:


I said it is a personal attack on them
But it is not a personal attack on anyone here
You can keep repeating the opposite -
But it’s not true.
Reading the whole post it is very clear
And you, and many here, take this accusation on the owners personally. as if you are being accused of racism)




Of course Giants fans take it personally. We're personally connected to that team. The allegations against the Giants are absurd, yet many in the media say they are well-founded.


The people reporting this point of view want it to be true and will slant the details to support the racist narrative. They conveniently ignore any evidence to the contrary.

This has become common with the racist narrative and unfortunately it has minimized the word.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 