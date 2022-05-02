for display only
Giants asking permission to interview Steelers Teryl Austin

JoeyBigBlue : 2/5/2022 1:52 pm
For the DC position

According to Schefter
He did quite well with the Lions, but then he kind of tailed off at  
Anakim : 2/5/2022 1:53 pm : link
the end
RE: He did quite well with the Lions, but then he kind of tailed off at  
blueblood : 2/5/2022 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15594871 Anakim said:
Quote:
the end


well it was the Lions..
Anakim : 2/5/2022 1:59 pm : link
"On November 12, 2018, Teryl Austin was relieved of his duties as defensive coordinator after the Bengals defense became the first in NFL history to give up 500+ yards in 3 straight games, against the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New Orleans Saints, respectively."
I’d rather go another direction  
KDavies : 2/5/2022 2:00 pm : link
2018, league worst defense with the Bengals. They can do better.
I know Teryl  
JonC : 2/5/2022 2:03 pm : link
Go get it!
From  
Toth029 : 2/5/2022 2:04 pm : link
What I've seen, did really good for an initial start in DET and then his defenses really dropped off the map. Not as bad as his run in CIN though. Spent past two years in PIT as a position coach.

I like Wink and Desai much more. However, Daboll and Schoen will find a DC who fits their philosophy and how they project defensive guys. That's completely fine with me.
Giants interviewed him for head coach back in 2016  
ghost718 : 2/5/2022 2:07 pm : link
I couldn't find any connection with Daboll

RE: Giants interviewed him for head coach back in 2016  
mfsd : 2/5/2022 2:09 pm : link
In comment 15594885 ghost718 said:
Quote:
I couldn't find any connection with Daboll


I like the fact they’re branching out beyond only those Daboll knows well for candidates. Some new blood and new ideas are sorely needed
Steelers and Ravens  
LS : 2/5/2022 2:12 pm : link
both gave up more yards on defense than the Giants did this season. 24th and 25th in the league. And both teams gained more yards on offense than the Giants. The Ravens were 6th in the league, right behind the Bills.
Anakim : 2/5/2022 2:16 pm : link
Neal Coolong
@NealCoolong

#Giants requested permission to interview #Steelers assistant Teryl Austin for their vacant DC position. Former Giants DC Patrick Graham accepted the same position w the #Raiders. Austin is expected to be named the DC of the Steelers, so permission might be denied.
If you guys  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/5/2022 2:18 pm : link
can cut and paste the original tweets in the original post, that would be ideal....

Adam Schefter

@AdamSchefter
Giants requested permission to interview Steelers’ Sr. defensive asst/secondary coach Teryl Austin for their defensive coordinator job, per source. It’s uncertain whether permission will be granted because Austin is a favorite to become the Steelers’ next defensive coordinator.
He got interviewed  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/5/2022 2:20 pm : link
Sounds like the interview happened already  
Anakim : 2/5/2022 2:21 pm : link
Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
Hearing that Brian Daboll interviewed Teryl Austin earlier today for the Giants' defensive coordinator job. Austin is a senior defensive assistant and secondary coach with the Steelers.
Austin interviewed for the Giants head coach job in 2016 that went to Ben McAdoo.
don't the Steelers have a DC opening?  
ron mexico : 2/5/2022 2:22 pm : link
is he getting a look there?
No Thanks.  
CV36 : 2/5/2022 2:27 pm : link
RE: I know Teryl  
UberAlias : 2/5/2022 2:30 pm : link
In comment 15594879 JonC said:
Quote:
Go get it!
Good coordinator material?
RE: don't the Steelers have a DC opening?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/5/2022 2:30 pm : link
In comment 15594910 ron mexico said:
Quote:
is he getting a look there?


Yes. The Steelers want to promote him to DC.
For those who  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/5/2022 2:34 pm : link
don't remember.

The Giants interview Teryl Austin for our head coaching job in 2016.
RE: RE: I know Teryl  
JonC : 2/5/2022 3:35 pm : link
In comment 15594923 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 15594879 JonC said:


Quote:


Go get it!

Good coordinator material?


I think so, apparently the Steelers do too.
He tends to favor DB and LB versatility  
JonC : 2/5/2022 4:55 pm : link
alot of extra DB packages but isn't going to sit in Zone, he attacks, takes chances, gives his guys opportunities to make plays.
The Giants have been very busy today - especially since it's Saturday  
Ira : 2/5/2022 6:16 pm : link
RE: The Giants have been very busy today - especially since it's Saturday  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/5/2022 6:17 pm : link
In comment 15595149 Ira said:
Quote:
.


Tell me about it. Two updates to the front page already!
Graham leaving  
JonC : 2/5/2022 6:17 pm : link
could tumble other dominoes to leave too.
