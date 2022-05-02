Giants asking permission to interview Steelers Teryl Austin

"On November 12, 2018, Teryl Austin was relieved of his duties as defensive coordinator after the Bengals defense became the first in NFL history to give up 500+ yards in 3 straight games, against the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New Orleans Saints, respectively."
both gave up more yards on defense than the Giants did this season. 24th and 25th in the league. And both teams gained more yards on offense than the Giants. The Ravens were 6th in the league, right behind the Bills.
#Giants requested permission to interview #Steelers assistant Teryl Austin for their vacant DC position. Former Giants DC Patrick Graham accepted the same position w the #Raiders. Austin is expected to be named the DC of the Steelers, so permission might be denied.
Giants requested permission to interview Steelers’ Sr. defensive asst/secondary coach Teryl Austin for their defensive coordinator job, per source. It’s uncertain whether permission will be granted because Austin is a favorite to become the Steelers’ next defensive coordinator.
Hearing that Brian Daboll interviewed Teryl Austin earlier today for the Giants' defensive coordinator job. Austin is a senior defensive assistant and secondary coach with the Steelers.
Austin interviewed for the Giants head coach job in 2016 that went to Ben McAdoo.
well it was the Lions..
I like Wink and Desai much more. However, Daboll and Schoen will find a DC who fits their philosophy and how they project defensive guys. That's completely fine with me.
I like the fact they’re branching out beyond only those Daboll knows well for candidates. Some new blood and new ideas are sorely needed
Giants requested permission to interview Steelers’ Sr. defensive asst/secondary coach Teryl Austin for their defensive coordinator job, per source. It’s uncertain whether permission will be granted because Austin is a favorite to become the Steelers’ next defensive coordinator.
Yes. The Steelers want to promote him to DC.
The Giants interview Teryl Austin for our head coaching job in 2016.
Good coordinator material?
I think so, apparently the Steelers do too.
