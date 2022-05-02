Giants interviewed Jim Schwartz for DC

This, I like Schwartz, but I’ve never seen him run a 3-4. Can Leonard Williams earn his pay as a 4-3 DT? Can Ojulari play 4-3 DE? Secondary is fine, but this would potentially require a lot of changes up front to fit the scheme.
This, I like Schwartz, but I’ve never seen him run a 3-4. Can Leonard Williams earn his pay as a 4-3 DT? Can Ojulari play 4-3 DE? Secondary is fine, but this would potentially require a lot of changes up front to fit the scheme.
I think Leo would be beastly inside in a 43 especially if they had proper ends who could upend the tackles. He kills guards. He is capable of both end and tackle to me. Versatility is never a bad thing to have.
This, I like Schwartz, but I’ve never seen him run a 3-4. Can Leonard Williams earn his pay as a 4-3 DT? Can Ojulari play 4-3 DE? Secondary is fine, but this would potentially require a lot of changes up front to fit the scheme.
something about being self promoting, did what he wanted, not cooperative with head coach or something like that? If that's the case, not what you want with a new HC.
As someone who's led teams on many products, you'd be surprised how often this is the case. You tell someone exactly what they want, and they give you something entirely different — usually too late for you to fix it.
something about being self promoting, did what he wanted, not cooperative with head coach or something like that? If that's the case, not what you want with a new HC.
Mostly some grousing and gossip by random players and management in the past, it looks like. Schwartz is feisty and can rub some the wrong way, I'm sure. Has he mellowed with age? Up to the Giants to judge.
More than anything else, the article shows how much of a buffoon Mike Lombardi can be as an analyst. "Everybody knows Pederson isn't a head coach. He might be less qualified to coach a team than anyone I've ever seen. When will the Eagles admit their mistake? Will they throw away 2017 by stubbornly sticking to the Pederson Principle?" That comment aged really well when the Eagles won it all five months later.
Every time I would see other teams hiring certain coaches or signing players I would say why didn't we sign them? Now they're looking at everyone. I always hated Schwartz when he was with the Eagles so I hope we can hire him.
I don’t think I’ve ever even seen an interview with
something about being self promoting, did what he wanted, not cooperative with head coach or something like that? If that's the case, not what you want with a new HC.
Mostly some grousing and gossip by random players and management in the past, it looks like. Schwartz is feisty and can rub some the wrong way, I'm sure. Has he mellowed with age? Up to the Giants to judge.
2017 article: Is Schwartz trying to take Pederson's job?
More than anything else, the article shows how much of a buffoon Mike Lombardi can be as an analyst. "Everybody knows Pederson isn't a head coach. He might be less qualified to coach a team than anyone I've ever seen. When will the Eagles admit their mistake? Will they throw away 2017 by stubbornly sticking to the Pederson Principle?" That comment aged really well when the Eagles won it all five months later.
This, I like Schwartz, but I’ve never seen him run a 3-4. Can Leonard Williams earn his pay as a 4-3 DT? Can Ojulari play 4-3 DE? Secondary is fine, but this would potentially require a lot of changes up front to fit the scheme.
It would be a real waste to have spent the last 4 years switching to a 3-4 to switch right back. That said, it is not like they actually have the personnel to run either system effectively. I would imagine Buffalo runs a 4-3 since McDermott came from Philadelphia so I could see Schoen and Daboll wanting to switch. The rest of the front office is likely along for the ride and just happy to be there right about now.
Don’t really have the DEs, but could be drafted as there’s some pretty good ones coming out this year. Could Ojulari play DE or would he be relegated to Strong or WLB? Has he every played that position. Same with Carter? Hiring Schwartz would cause a revamp of the D. If Wink or Fangio were hired, we wouldn’t go through a total defensive overhaul. Interesting to see what comes of this hire.
RE: Not sure if we really want to switch back to a 4-3 defense?!
Don’t really have the DEs, but could be drafted as there’s some pretty good ones coming out this year. Could Ojulari play DE or would he be relegated to Strong or WLB? Has he every played that position. Same with Carter? Hiring Schwartz would cause a revamp of the D. If Wink or Fangio were hired, we wouldn’t go through a total defensive overhaul. Interesting to see what comes of this hire.
Doesn’t everyone play a hybrid now anyways depending on situations or opponents? Plus everyone is on nickel more than not
Don’t really have the DEs, but could be drafted as there’s some pretty good ones coming out this year. Could Ojulari play DE or would he be relegated to Strong or WLB? Has he every played that position. Same with Carter? Hiring Schwartz would cause a revamp of the D. If Wink or Fangio were hired, we wouldn’t go through a total defensive overhaul. Interesting to see what comes of this hire.
Carter isn't under contract after 2021.
Unfortunately the thing about the NY Giants and whether
they should run a 4-3 or 3-4 is that we don't necessarily have the proper longer-term assets for either...
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
not a fan on the personality side or something else?
7 of the last 8 defenses he's coached have been top 15 in points allowed. 3 top 6.
Good to see a variety of names especially names who have had HC experience.
Quote:
.
not a fan on the personality side or something else?
7 of the last 8 defenses he's coached have been top 15 in points allowed. 3 top 6.
Hear he's a pos, will leave it at that.
didn't they try to get him for DC at some point also? Maybe McAdoo?
Agreed!! His defenses were always competitive!
good slate. order of preference for me is schwartz, fangio, wink, desai.
Did Shwartz sign Earl Thomas to a huge contract? That contract was worse than Golladay's.
This, I like Schwartz, but I’ve never seen him run a 3-4. Can Leonard Williams earn his pay as a 4-3 DT? Can Ojulari play 4-3 DE? Secondary is fine, but this would potentially require a lot of changes up front to fit the scheme.
Quote:
.
Did Shwartz sign Earl Thomas to a huge contract? That contract was worse than Golladay's.
? Where? He has only been head coach of the Lions. Earl Thomas never played in Detroit.
Quote:
Don't you need to switch to a 4-3 for that?
This, I like Schwartz, but I’ve never seen him run a 3-4. Can Leonard Williams earn his pay as a 4-3 DT? Can Ojulari play 4-3 DE? Secondary is fine, but this would potentially require a lot of changes up front to fit the scheme.
I think Leo would be beastly inside in a 43 especially if they had proper ends who could upend the tackles. He kills guards. He is capable of both end and tackle to me. Versatility is never a bad thing to have.
Quote:
Don't you need to switch to a 4-3 for that?
This, I like Schwartz, but I’ve never seen him run a 3-4. Can Leonard Williams earn his pay as a 4-3 DT? Can Ojulari play 4-3 DE? Secondary is fine, but this would potentially require a lot of changes up front to fit the scheme.
Ojulari isn't a fit at DE.
I seem to recall something like this. It's a valid concern.
ding ding ding
Mostly some grousing and gossip by random players and management in the past, it looks like. Schwartz is feisty and can rub some the wrong way, I'm sure. Has he mellowed with age? Up to the Giants to judge.
2017 article: Is Schwartz trying to take Pederson's job?
More than anything else, the article shows how much of a buffoon Mike Lombardi can be as an analyst. "Everybody knows Pederson isn't a head coach. He might be less qualified to coach a team than anyone I've ever seen. When will the Eagles admit their mistake? Will they throw away 2017 by stubbornly sticking to the Pederson Principle?" That comment aged really well when the Eagles won it all five months later.
He’s longer than Derek Barnett, longer arms, bigger hands, but shorter stature. He also put up 26 bench press reps with those long arms, JPP put up 19 reps with a quarter inch longer arms.
Granted JPP was known for having unreal explosion in his hips but I wouldn’t just count Ojulari out.
OV was also short and killed with his hand in the ground.
Ditto
Quote:
something about being self promoting, did what he wanted, not cooperative with head coach or something like that? If that's the case, not what you want with a new HC.
Mostly some grousing and gossip by random players and management in the past, it looks like. Schwartz is feisty and can rub some the wrong way, I'm sure. Has he mellowed with age? Up to the Giants to judge.
2017 article: Is Schwartz trying to take Pederson's job?
More than anything else, the article shows how much of a buffoon Mike Lombardi can be as an analyst. "Everybody knows Pederson isn't a head coach. He might be less qualified to coach a team than anyone I've ever seen. When will the Eagles admit their mistake? Will they throw away 2017 by stubbornly sticking to the Pederson Principle?" That comment aged really well when the Eagles won it all five months later.
How can this be good for a first-time head coach?
Quote:
Don't you need to switch to a 4-3 for that?
This, I like Schwartz, but I’ve never seen him run a 3-4. Can Leonard Williams earn his pay as a 4-3 DT? Can Ojulari play 4-3 DE? Secondary is fine, but this would potentially require a lot of changes up front to fit the scheme.
Exactly right. Very Napoleanic but he sure can coach up the players. And he has been successful when he doesn’t have the best talent.
Doesn’t everyone play a hybrid now anyways depending on situations or opponents? Plus everyone is on nickel more than not
Link - ( New Window )
Carter isn't under contract after 2021.