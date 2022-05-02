for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Giants interviewed Jim Schwartz for DC

Chris in Philly : 2/5/2022 5:04 pm
Per MG
Link - ( New Window )
love the list of candidates so far  
Eric on Li : 2/5/2022 5:05 pm : link
Daboll seems to be casting a wide net with some of the most proven guys over the past decade. Seems likely he ends up with an upgrade.
Yuck  
JonC : 2/5/2022 5:05 pm : link
.
Jim and Jin  
Kevin in Annapolis : 2/5/2022 5:05 pm : link
!
Awesome.  
Dave in Hoboken : 2/5/2022 5:06 pm : link
.
Didnt see that coming.  
CV36 : 2/5/2022 5:06 pm : link
Dont hate it.
Bingo  
Essex : 2/5/2022 5:06 pm : link
As to this guy
say  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/5/2022 5:07 pm : link
what you will about Schwartz, but the man can coach defense.
Oh my, what’s this all about?  
Jimmy Googs : 2/5/2022 5:08 pm : link
...
RE: Yuck  
Eric on Li : 2/5/2022 5:08 pm : link
In comment 15595055 JonC said:
Quote:
.


not a fan on the personality side or something else?

7 of the last 8 defenses he's coached have been top 15 in points allowed. 3 top 6.
Hes  
Toth029 : 2/5/2022 5:12 pm : link
Produced solid units as a DC since leaving Detroit.

Good to see a variety of names especially names who have had HC experience.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/5/2022 5:12 pm : link
Good list thus far.
This  
Chocco : 2/5/2022 5:13 pm : link
Is who I have been hoping for
RE: RE: Yuck  
JonC : 2/5/2022 5:14 pm : link
In comment 15595064 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15595055 JonC said:


Quote:


.



not a fan on the personality side or something else?

7 of the last 8 defenses he's coached have been top 15 in points allowed. 3 top 6.


Hear he's a pos, will leave it at that.
also  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/5/2022 5:15 pm : link
Giants were interested in interviewing Schwartz for HC in 2018.
RE: also  
Eric on Li : 2/5/2022 5:16 pm : link
In comment 15595071 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Giants were interested in interviewing Schwartz for HC in 2018.


didn't they try to get him for DC at some point also? Maybe McAdoo?
I like Schwartz better than Wink...  
bLiTz 2k : 2/5/2022 5:18 pm : link
.

Hopefully they can get this wrapped up  
Bill in UT : 2/5/2022 5:24 pm : link
by early in the week
Eric on Li  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/5/2022 5:25 pm : link
Not sure. I know they requested permission to interview him in 2018, but I don't think the interview took place.
Didn’t even know he was on the radar.  
Big Blue '56 : 2/5/2022 5:30 pm : link
Would love him here. Terrific DC, imv
RE: say  
Bleedin Blue : 2/5/2022 5:31 pm : link
In comment 15595062 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
what you will about Schwartz, but the man can coach defense.


Agreed!! His defenses were always competitive!
Interesting  
Gvp_nyc5boros : 2/5/2022 5:32 pm : link
He is a champion defensive play caller and has HC experience
Schwartz tops my list  
LoveFootball : 2/5/2022 5:33 pm : link
Everyone else a notch below
He's aggressive  
Larry in Pencilvania : 2/5/2022 5:35 pm : link
Not my favorite person but he's also a winner at DC
Wide 9!  
St. Jimmy : 2/5/2022 5:38 pm : link
Don't you need to switch to a 4-3 for that?
RE: He's aggressive  
St. Jimmy : 2/5/2022 5:40 pm : link
In comment 15595099 Larry in Pencilvania said:
Quote:
Not my favorite person but he's also a winner at DC
Eagle fans hated him at the end for not being aggressive. Apparently, he never blitzed. Would let the front four get there. Worked great against the Giants.
schwartz, wink,  
japanhead : 2/5/2022 5:43 pm : link
fangio, desai.

good slate. order of preference for me is schwartz, fangio, wink, desai.
Hated him as an HC candidate  
UConn4523 : 2/5/2022 5:44 pm : link
but DC would work
RE: I like Schwartz better than Wink...  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/5/2022 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15595076 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
.

Did Shwartz sign Earl Thomas to a huge contract? That contract was worse than Golladay's.
Schwartz turned Eagles defense around under Pederson…  
morrison40 : 2/5/2022 5:48 pm : link
Beat NE in SB, I can live with that!
RE: Wide 9!  
eric2425ny : 2/5/2022 5:50 pm : link
In comment 15595106 St. Jimmy said:
Quote:
Don't you need to switch to a 4-3 for that?


This, I like Schwartz, but I’ve never seen him run a 3-4. Can Leonard Williams earn his pay as a 4-3 DT? Can Ojulari play 4-3 DE? Secondary is fine, but this would potentially require a lot of changes up front to fit the scheme.
RE: RE: I like Schwartz better than Wink...  
eric2425ny : 2/5/2022 5:51 pm : link
In comment 15595116 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 15595076 bLiTz 2k said:


Quote:


.



Did Shwartz sign Earl Thomas to a huge contract? That contract was worse than Golladay's.


? Where? He has only been head coach of the Lions. Earl Thomas never played in Detroit.
RE: RE: Wide 9!  
Toth029 : 2/5/2022 5:57 pm : link
In comment 15595122 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15595106 St. Jimmy said:


Quote:


Don't you need to switch to a 4-3 for that?



This, I like Schwartz, but I’ve never seen him run a 3-4. Can Leonard Williams earn his pay as a 4-3 DT? Can Ojulari play 4-3 DE? Secondary is fine, but this would potentially require a lot of changes up front to fit the scheme.


I think Leo would be beastly inside in a 43 especially if they had proper ends who could upend the tackles. He kills guards. He is capable of both end and tackle to me. Versatility is never a bad thing to have.
Wide 9 time?  
jeff57 : 2/5/2022 6:01 pm : link
Rather have Fangio or Wink.
RE: RE: Wide 9!  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/5/2022 6:09 pm : link
In comment 15595122 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15595106 St. Jimmy said:


Quote:


Don't you need to switch to a 4-3 for that?



This, I like Schwartz, but I’ve never seen him run a 3-4. Can Leonard Williams earn his pay as a 4-3 DT? Can Ojulari play 4-3 DE? Secondary is fine, but this would potentially require a lot of changes up front to fit the scheme.


Ojulari isn't a fit at DE.
Leo and Dexter would be a strong tandem at DT  
Reale01 : 2/5/2022 6:15 pm : link
They would likely draft a 4/3 DE with a high pic and see what they can get out of Carter and Ojalari.
Wasn't the issue with Schwartz  
Since1965 : 2/5/2022 6:33 pm : link
something about being self promoting, did what he wanted, not cooperative with head coach or something like that? If that's the case, not what you want with a new HC.
RE: Wasn't the issue with Schwartz  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/5/2022 6:35 pm : link
In comment 15595162 Since1965 said:
Quote:
something about being self promoting, did what he wanted, not cooperative with head coach or something like that? If that's the case, not what you want with a new HC.


I seem to recall something like this. It's a valid concern.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/5/2022 6:37 pm : link
I would love if we'd somehow could get a look @ Allen from the Saints.

RE: say  
islander1 : 2/5/2022 6:59 pm : link
In comment 15595062 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
what you will about Schwartz, but the man can coach defense.


ding ding ding
I hope we get somebody good  
ghost718 : 2/5/2022 7:02 pm : link
But this is looking like a collaboration,and those can be a little rough.
RE: Wasn't the issue with Schwartz  
81_Great_Dane : 2/5/2022 7:04 pm : link
In comment 15595162 Since1965 said:
Quote:
something about being self promoting, did what he wanted, not cooperative with head coach or something like that? If that's the case, not what you want with a new HC.
As someone who's led teams on many products, you'd be surprised how often this is the case. You tell someone exactly what they want, and they give you something entirely different — usually too late for you to fix it.
Exactly what YOU want.  
81_Great_Dane : 2/5/2022 7:04 pm : link
D'oh!
RE: Wasn't the issue with Schwartz  
DieHard : 2/5/2022 7:12 pm : link
In comment 15595162 Since1965 said:
Quote:
something about being self promoting, did what he wanted, not cooperative with head coach or something like that? If that's the case, not what you want with a new HC.


Mostly some grousing and gossip by random players and management in the past, it looks like. Schwartz is feisty and can rub some the wrong way, I'm sure. Has he mellowed with age? Up to the Giants to judge.

2017 article: Is Schwartz trying to take Pederson's job?

More than anything else, the article shows how much of a buffoon Mike Lombardi can be as an analyst. "Everybody knows Pederson isn't a head coach. He might be less qualified to coach a team than anyone I've ever seen. When will the Eagles admit their mistake? Will they throw away 2017 by stubbornly sticking to the Pederson Principle?" That comment aged really well when the Eagles won it all five months later.
He might just fit  
aGiantGuy : 2/5/2022 7:30 pm : link
Ojulari played predominantly in a 3 PT stance for Georgia as a sophomore and dominated against the run, I don’t think he’d be a lesser player in that role.

He’s longer than Derek Barnett, longer arms, bigger hands, but shorter stature. He also put up 26 bench press reps with those long arms, JPP put up 19 reps with a quarter inch longer arms.

Granted JPP was known for having unreal explosion in his hips but I wouldn’t just count Ojulari out.

OV was also short and killed with his hand in the ground.
.  
Banks : 2/5/2022 7:54 pm : link
He's an ass, but can't deny he's a good coach
RE: Yuck  
Eman11 : 2/5/2022 8:16 pm : link
In comment 15595055 JonC said:
Quote:
.


Ditto
Who cares if he's an ass  
arniefez : 2/5/2022 8:24 pm : link
The greatest HC in Giants history was no day at the beach. He's not getting hired to go to dinner with.
Can’t stand him  
mattnyg05 : 2/5/2022 8:29 pm : link
Plus if you’re using the super bowl game itself… I mean that was a contest to see who played less defense.
Wow! This is amazing  
Mayo2JZ : 2/5/2022 8:51 pm : link
Every time I would see other teams hiring certain coaches or signing players I would say why didn't we sign them? Now they're looking at everyone. I always hated Schwartz when he was with the Eagles so I hope we can hire him.
I don’t think I’ve ever even seen an interview with  
gersh : 2/5/2022 9:24 pm : link
Schwartz. But somehow I feel convinced that he’s an arrogant prick. I also think he’s a good DC. Considering what they are building he doesn’t seem like a good fit.
Every time I think of schwartz  
djm : 2/5/2022 10:04 pm : link
I think of that time he and harbaugh almost came to blows after harbaugh slapped him on the back a little too aggressively.
Hire Schwartz and  
LoveFootball : 2/5/2022 10:16 pm : link
go get Jermaine Johnson and Nakobe Dean
RE: RE: Wasn't the issue with Schwartz  
Since1965 : 2/5/2022 10:42 pm : link
In comment 15595207 DieHard said:
Quote:
In comment 15595162 Since1965 said:


Quote:


something about being self promoting, did what he wanted, not cooperative with head coach or something like that? If that's the case, not what you want with a new HC.



Mostly some grousing and gossip by random players and management in the past, it looks like. Schwartz is feisty and can rub some the wrong way, I'm sure. Has he mellowed with age? Up to the Giants to judge.

2017 article: Is Schwartz trying to take Pederson's job?

More than anything else, the article shows how much of a buffoon Mike Lombardi can be as an analyst. "Everybody knows Pederson isn't a head coach. He might be less qualified to coach a team than anyone I've ever seen. When will the Eagles admit their mistake? Will they throw away 2017 by stubbornly sticking to the Pederson Principle?" That comment aged really well when the Eagles won it all five months later.


How can this be good for a first-time head coach?
RE: RE: Wide 9!  
St. Jimmy : 2/5/2022 10:49 pm : link
In comment 15595122 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15595106 St. Jimmy said:


Quote:


Don't you need to switch to a 4-3 for that?



This, I like Schwartz, but I’ve never seen him run a 3-4. Can Leonard Williams earn his pay as a 4-3 DT? Can Ojulari play 4-3 DE? Secondary is fine, but this would potentially require a lot of changes up front to fit the scheme.
It would be a real waste to have spent the last 4 years switching to a 3-4 to switch right back. That said, it is not like they actually have the personnel to run either system effectively. I would imagine Buffalo runs a 4-3 since McDermott came from Philadelphia so I could see Schoen and Daboll wanting to switch. The rest of the front office is likely along for the ride and just happy to be there right about now.
RE: say  
Ivan15 : 12:24 am : link
In comment 15595062 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
what you will about Schwartz, but the man can coach defense.


Exactly right. Very Napoleanic but he sure can coach up the players. And he has been successful when he doesn’t have the best talent.
Not sure if we really want to switch back to a 4-3 defense?!  
Simms11 : 9:49 am : link
Don’t really have the DEs, but could be drafted as there’s some pretty good ones coming out this year. Could Ojulari play DE or would he be relegated to Strong or WLB? Has he every played that position. Same with Carter? Hiring Schwartz would cause a revamp of the D. If Wink or Fangio were hired, we wouldn’t go through a total defensive overhaul. Interesting to see what comes of this hire.
RE: Not sure if we really want to switch back to a 4-3 defense?!  
eli4life : 9:54 am : link
In comment 15595560 Simms11 said:
Quote:
Don’t really have the DEs, but could be drafted as there’s some pretty good ones coming out this year. Could Ojulari play DE or would he be relegated to Strong or WLB? Has he every played that position. Same with Carter? Hiring Schwartz would cause a revamp of the D. If Wink or Fangio were hired, we wouldn’t go through a total defensive overhaul. Interesting to see what comes of this hire.


Doesn’t everyone play a hybrid now anyways depending on situations or opponents? Plus everyone is on nickel more than not
RE: Every time I think of schwartz  
Simms11 : 9:57 am : link
In comment 15595345 djm said:
Quote:
I think of that time he and harbaugh almost came to blows after harbaugh slapped him on the back a little too aggressively.

Link - ( New Window )
RE: Not sure if we really want to switch back to a 4-3 defense?!  
Angel Eyes : 10:25 am : link
In comment 15595560 Simms11 said:
Quote:
Don’t really have the DEs, but could be drafted as there’s some pretty good ones coming out this year. Could Ojulari play DE or would he be relegated to Strong or WLB? Has he every played that position. Same with Carter? Hiring Schwartz would cause a revamp of the D. If Wink or Fangio were hired, we wouldn’t go through a total defensive overhaul. Interesting to see what comes of this hire.

Carter isn't under contract after 2021.
Unfortunately the thing about the NY Giants and whether  
Jimmy Googs : 10:30 am : link
they should run a 4-3 or 3-4 is that we don't necessarily have the proper longer-term assets for either...
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 