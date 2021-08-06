Andy Bischoff is NYG New tight end coach

Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
No known connections to Daboll or Kafka. Would expect the pace to pick up on staff hires. Heard the plan was for the staff to start working together tomorrow, although obviously can still make additions as they go
will likely add a veteran tight end, and both Texan veteran TEs are UFA's now.
Jordan Akins- 24 receptions last year
Pharaoh Brown- 23 receptions last year
The UFA TE I like is Mo Allie Cox with the Colts. A former basketball player that is just coming into his own as an NFL TE. He had 24 receptions for Indy, but he has been outstanding blocking for Jonathan Taylor. And Allie Cox is 270 pounds. Wouldn't hurt to add a TE that has improved every year and one that can help our dreadful OL. And he will is likely to be CAP friendly.
We’re going to need a TE. I don’t believe Engram will be re-signed or Rudolph brought back and so it would be a very prudent idea to draft a potential starter, possible a guy like McBride in the 3rd round. There’s a lot of good TEs coming out this year too!
That the team will put less value on a TE's blocking deficiencies and more on their receiving skills?
I mean, ideally you’d like tight ends that can do both.
sure but less and less programs develop traditional TE's anymore, and the Giants have passed on some good ones over the last few years and I think part of the reasoning was those guys were viewed as too small to block and therefore not worth drafting. I hope that logic is changing.
2021: Tight Ends Coach, Houston Texans
2018-2020: Assistant Tight Ends Coach, Baltimore Ravens
2016-2017: Offensive Assistant, Baltimore Ravens
2015: Offensive Quality Control Coach, Baltimore Ravens
2013-2014: Tight Ends Coach/Staff Coordinator, Chicago Bears
2010-2012: Special Teams Coordinator/Running Backs Coach/Assistant to the Head Coach, Montreal Alouettes
2008-2009: Running Backs Coach/Offensive Quality Control Coach, Montreal Alouettes
2004-2007: Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator, Cretin-Derham Hall High School (MN)
2000-2003: Co-Offensive Coordinator, Cretin-Derham Hall High School (MN)
1998-1999: Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator, Cretin-Derham Hall High School (MN)
1993-1997: Offensive Line Coach, Cretin-Derham Hall High School (MN)
Pro Experience: None
Collegiate Experience: Center, University of South Dakota (1990-1994)
Born: December 8, 1970
Rather than grab someone Daboll/Kafka were buddies with, they grabbed someone who was part of the coaching staff for one of the leagues stronger TE groups (The Ravens).
Obviously you never know how these things workout until the guys show up and start coaching, but the Ravens got a ton of production out of TEs with minimal draft investment. I know he was an assistant there, but hopefully we can do the same thing here.
at Baltimore before leaving for Houston. Along with its other critical deficiencies, this offense has been crying out for a two-way TE really for ten years. Jake Ballard (2011?) was the last guy I liked UDFA and his career cut short by injury.
Since then it's been an incredible assortment of mediocre, minus players, EE, the immortal Rhett Ellison, Will Tye (actually gave effort and some production), oopsy dazie Larry Donnell and his sidekick Daniel Fells, then the JPP of TEs.
It would take a Herculean effort to come up with a less inspiring group over the past ten years. Can't make this up. EE is a TE in name only.
Hirings incoming! Daboll is single-handedly lowering the unemployment rate. Haha
RE: The guy I like is Jeremy Ruckert from Ohio St.
From 2008-2016 was with Marc Trestman. Sean Desai was also a Marc Trestman hire. Does Daboll or Schoen have a tie to Trestman?
Trestman has oddly always had a pretty big reach in the sense that he's been rumored in a lot of different jobs (and perhaps the most diverse resume of any living coach). Not sure there's any other coach who has been a HC in the CFL, NFL, and XFL this decade - and in that time he'd also been a candidate for some college jobs too. This is just speculation on my part but my guess is he's one of those guys who is a "coaches coach".
The UFA TE I like is Mo Allie Cox with the Colts. A former basketball player that is just coming into his own as an NFL TE. He had 24 receptions for Indy, but he has been outstanding blocking for Jonathan Taylor. And Allie Cox is 270 pounds. Wouldn't hurt to add a TE that has improved every year and one that can help our dreadful OL. And he will is likely to be CAP friendly.
Mo Ali-Cox was on my wishlist last offseason. He would be a nice compliment to a young TE. I would love to land Trey McBride in round 2 and then another TE to compete with Kaden Smith on day 3.
If McBride runs a quality 40 - Dream on him lasting to rd 3
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
Well, @AaronWilson_NFL reports Ex-Texans staffer Andy Bischoff has agreed to be #Giants TE coach... A background check shows Bischoff's worked with some accomplished NFL TEs - Martellus Bennett, Mark Andrews, Hayden Hurst, and Benjamin Watson.
A TE like Andrews would go a long way towards improving our O. I agree that EE and Rudolph will be gone. Need to draft a TE and add 1 mid-tier FA.
✔
@art_stapleton
Andy Bischoff will be the new TEs coach of the Giants on Brian Daboll's staff, @FootballScoop is reporting.
Bischoff was with David Culley in Houston last season and the previous six seasons with the Ravens before that.
Better than what they have been doing can’t block AND can’t catch
I mean, ideally you’d like tight ends that can do both.
That’s the first thing I thought of other than that I have no clue who most these guys are
The last offensive coach we hired from Fargo won us a couple of Super Bowls
Link - ( New Window )
What’s nice is actually feeling like these guys actually know what they are doing and not having to convince us they do
a TE?
a TE?
And get rid of a certain one? 🙏
Jordan Akins- 24 receptions last year
Pharaoh Brown- 23 receptions last year
The UFA TE I like is Mo Allie Cox with the Colts. A former basketball player that is just coming into his own as an NFL TE. He had 24 receptions for Indy, but he has been outstanding blocking for Jonathan Taylor. And Allie Cox is 270 pounds. Wouldn't hurt to add a TE that has improved every year and one that can help our dreadful OL. And he will is likely to be CAP friendly.
a TE?
We’re going to need a TE. I don’t believe Engram will be re-signed or Rudolph brought back and so it would be a very prudent idea to draft a potential starter, possible a guy like McBride in the 3rd round. There’s a lot of good TEs coming out this year too!
Quote:
That the team will put less value on a TE's blocking deficiencies and more on their receiving skills?
I mean, ideally you’d like tight ends that can do both.
sure but less and less programs develop traditional TE's anymore, and the Giants have passed on some good ones over the last few years and I think part of the reasoning was those guys were viewed as too small to block and therefore not worth drafting. I hope that logic is changing.
Obviously you never know how these things workout until the guys show up and start coaching, but the Ravens got a ton of production out of TEs with minimal draft investment. I know he was an assistant there, but hopefully we can do the same thing here.
Agreed. I'd love to get UW's Joe Ferguson. Don't know what he showed in practice but had a nice game at the Senior Bowl. Probably good mid-round value.
Since then it's been an incredible assortment of mediocre, minus players, EE, the immortal Rhett Ellison, Will Tye (actually gave effort and some production), oopsy dazie Larry Donnell and his sidekick Daniel Fells, then the JPP of TEs.
It would take a Herculean effort to come up with a less inspiring group over the past ten years. Can't make this up. EE is a TE in name only.
Hirings incoming! Daboll is single-handedly lowering the unemployment rate. Haha
I'd like to see what he can do with Isaiah Likely!
Trestman has oddly always had a pretty big reach in the sense that he's been rumored in a lot of different jobs (and perhaps the most diverse resume of any living coach). Not sure there's any other coach who has been a HC in the CFL, NFL, and XFL this decade - and in that time he'd also been a candidate for some college jobs too. This is just speculation on my part but my guess is he's one of those guys who is a "coaches coach".
The UFA TE I like is Mo Allie Cox with the Colts. A former basketball player that is just coming into his own as an NFL TE. He had 24 receptions for Indy, but he has been outstanding blocking for Jonathan Taylor. And Allie Cox is 270 pounds. Wouldn't hurt to add a TE that has improved every year and one that can help our dreadful OL. And he will is likely to be CAP friendly.
Mo Ali-Cox was on my wishlist last offseason. He would be a nice compliment to a young TE. I would love to land Trey McBride in round 2 and then another TE to compete with Kaden Smith on day 3.
@giantswfan
Well, @AaronWilson_NFL reports Ex-Texans staffer Andy Bischoff has agreed to be #Giants TE coach... A background check shows Bischoff's worked with some accomplished NFL TEs - Martellus Bennett, Mark Andrews, Hayden Hurst, and Benjamin Watson.
The last offensive coach we hired from Fargo won us a couple of Super Bowls Link - ( New Window )
Fargo, North Dakota?
he will be gone within the first 15 picks in round 2
Quote:
a TE?
And get rid of a certain one? 🙏
Too funny!