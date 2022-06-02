Football Giants interview Steve Wilks for DC position

This is a guy I could see them hiring. He’s still “relatively” young at 52. He tried the head coach route in the NFL and it didn’t work out. Bright defensive mind with a leader type mentality, and a ton of experience.
It seems like Giants want DC who have previous HC experience except Desai.
We have to wait and see but I don’t like how this DC search is going.
This search smells like how Mara did the arrange marriage for Judge and Garrett and we all know how that went.
I hope this DC search is driven by Daboll and Schoen.
Schwartz, Wilks, Martindale all were previously interviewed for Giants HC by Mara and there’s no known connection with Daboll and Schoen.
I don’t want Mara and his family not to meddle with this search and decision.
Wilks was DB Coach under Sean McDermott and succeeded him as DC in Carolina
Art Stapleton
✔
@art_stapleton
However this DC search for the Giants ends up, the list of candidates strengthens the argument during the head coaching search that Brian Daboll was the smart call as an offensive-minded HC.
There isn't one DC interviewee without experience as DC and a resume.
that's a pretty shrewd observation. wink seems like the more widely expected choice but Schwartz does connect more dots if Buffalo is the guide. I dont think he and McDermott ever coached on the same staff but I did see an interesting note in Schwartz' bio that in 2015 Miami tried to hire him as DC and I believe Schoen was still there at the time as director of player personnel. And Mcdermott did come in and get Buffalo back to the scheme Schwartz ran very effectively during his 1 year in Buffalo.
Wink would still seemingly be a solid choice and perhaps fits the current personnel better but Schwartz' track record is probably on par with just about any other DC the last couple decades. Good defenses at many different destinations.
Scary thinking about the current roster shifting to a 4-3 though. Would need to add pretty much an entire depth chart of DEs.
with Steelers now, right.
And if you run a T2, don’t you need a solid front 7, or at least 2 solid cover CBS?
The key is getting pressure with the front four and having LBs who can run. The DBs aren't as critical. We may have 3 solid DL assuming Ojulari can play RDE. We need another DT if LW doesn't play LDE. Carter can play SAM in a 4-3, we'd need a speedy WILL.
obviously if they found the right parts they wouldn't be going on coaching staff #3 in the last 5 years. They failed but they were clearly trying to emulate the way smarter orgs like the Pats and Ravens churn their defensive rosters yoy. wink hasn't been rumored as a coordinator candidate for no reason, not to mention Graham and his shared NE roots welcomed back.
FOUR out of FIVE of the Giants DC interviews have been with coaches they were interested in for their HC vacancies...
Austin was interviewed in Jan. 2016
Wilks was interviewed in Jan. 2018
Giants requested to interview Schwartz in Jan. 2018
Martindale was interviewed in Jan. 2020
No doubt the HC interviews are on file at Giants HQ. It makes it easier for the next interviews that Schoen/Daboll have coming up for the DC job, and points out how important interviews are for future jobs.
it's less where the NYG personnel is vs. what's findable elsewhere
Graham played a lot of four man fronts in 2021, and especially in 2020 with Sheard. I am not convinced the Giants are so far away from a 4-3 base.
Ojulari also played a lot of snaps as the 4th lineman, stand-up and in the stance. His body and play reminds me a ton of Yannick.
I could easily see a front of:
Ojulari/Lawrence/Williams/Roche
I guess Trey Hendrickson is an example of finding a unicorn but you would think it necessary to have 1 good hand in the dirt DE to run an effective 4-3 and those guys are hard to find. Certainly possible they feel strongly about the rookie class though, seems like it's the best in a long time and drafting into strength is usually a recipe that works out.
finding a trey hendrickson on the free market seems a lot more rare than finding the reddick/barrett/houston/judons.
The key is getting pressure with the front four and having LBs who can run. The DBs aren't as critical. We may have 3 solid DL assuming Ojulari can play RDE. We need another DT if LW doesn't play LDE. Carter can play SAM in a 4-3, we'd need a speedy WILL.
Ouch. I just cannot see Ojulari as a DE, left or right. Doesn't have the base, power to shed from what I've seen.
Elerson Smith might also project as a situational 4-3 DE.
that's a pretty shrewd observation. wink seems like the more widely expected choice but Schwartz does connect more dots if Buffalo is the guide. I dont think he and McDermott ever coached on the same staff but I did see an interesting note in Schwartz' bio that in 2015 Miami tried to hire him as DC and I believe Schoen was still there at the time as director of player personnel. And Mcdermott did come in and get Buffalo back to the scheme Schwartz ran very effectively during his 1 year in Buffalo.
Wink would still seemingly be a solid choice and perhaps fits the current personnel better but Schwartz' track record is probably on par with just about any other DC the last couple decades. Good defenses at many different destinations.
Scary thinking about the current roster shifting to a 4-3 though. Would need to add pretty much an entire depth chart of DEs.
Ellerson Smith would move to DE, Roche to DE, we have possibilities.
RE: Elerson Smith might also project as a situational 4-3 DE.
Josina Anderson Wilk was interviewed for a position on the staff that was not as the defensive coordinator, but something else. He's already been informed he's not in the running for DC granted the interview happened before Graham left.
A pairing as defensive coordinator under new offensive-minded Giants head coach Brian Daboll makes sense because Wilks was the Panthers’ defensive backs coach for five seasons under Sean McDermott and later succeeded McDermott as defensive coordinator in 2017. McDermott is the Bills head coach who was Daboll’s boss for the last four seasons.
Josina Anderson Wilk was interviewed for a position on the staff that was not as the defensive coordinator, but something else. He's already been informed he's not in the running for DC granted the interview happened before Graham left.
He played 1000 snaps this year (Ojulari played 700). he's listed 6'5 255 (combine weight) but i'd agree by look that he's more likely in the 260-270 range now. everything about him is prototype and there's nobody on the giants roster comparable. I haven't looked at the FA list in detail but presuming Cincy finds a way to hang on to Trey Hendrickson the only 2 guys with comparable 4-3 skill sets available this offseason may be Hutchinson and Thibideaux and they are currently chalk to go before 4. Maybe Karlaftis but he seems more polarizing.
if they make the decision to go 4-3 they pretty much have to go out on the open market and sign some level of competent starter. which may be worth it because it seems like it could make Leonard Williams and Lawrence more effective. And reduces the needs at LB since they'd likely only have 2 on the field most of the time.
a 3/4, Parcells/Perkins said these two things that i remember and paraphrase:
1. “Play whatever gets most of your best players on the field”: At the time the giants had two interior lb’ers Parcells wanted to play together, Harry Carson and Danny Lloyd. The outside was covered by LT and ? Banks or one already there. Anyway it was to get “Spaceman” lloyd on the field with Carson.
2. Parcells also said “ the key to a 3/4 is a good nose tackle.” It took the Giants some years to find one, I think it was Eric Howard but i’m not sure.
So DE’s for 4/3 were much harder to find then, then personnel for 3/4. The shortage of DE’s was blamed on basketball. Anyway that’s ancient history I know but it happened and it seems some of us are having the same discussion again. Perhaps that’s why it will be some time before we return to a winning team.
and other reporters are directly contradicting Anderson. He says Wilks interviewed today for the DC position.
Ehhh. I mean I’m not crazy about a guy whose defense gave up nearly 34 points per game last year even if the team played in the SEC. I’d love for Wilks to be a DB coach alongside Jerome Henderson, but I wouldn’t be that enthusiastic about him being the DC.
RE: for whatever it’s worth when the Giants first switched from a 4/3 to
Josina Anderson Wilk was interviewed for a position on the staff that was not as the defensive coordinator, but something else. He's already been informed he's not in the running for DC granted the interview happened before Graham left.
Interesting that his interview wasn't for DC.
Yeah I trust her sources! She was the one that said Judge was staying as coach.
RE: RE: for whatever it’s worth when the Giants first switched from a 4/3 to
mainly because their current linebackers are best suited to a 3-4, and a 4-3 base will need at least one DE and a WILL.
Teams run a 3-4 base with 4-3 looks, just stick an OLB on the line and run extra DB packages behind it, but typically 4-man fronts with extra DBs requires more speed at LB.
they definitely need another fast LB regardless of what they do but Crowder actually seems like he might be better suited to a will than playing the middle in a 3-4. Martinez would likely be fine in the middle of either one.
regardless of the system they are in im hoping they draft a rangy LB like Dean or Muma, and if they did that and signed a low cost veteran of some sort (maybe bring back brown) their LB situation would be ok for a 4-3. Dean and Martinez would be potentially dynamic.
The issue with the 4-3 is the end spots. They'd need to find at least 2 quality hand in the dirt types to rotate with Ojulari and that's really hard to do. If we are presuming Jim Schwartz I'd imagine 1 of them could be a Derek Barnett. He's not a big sack guy so he likely wouldn't break the bank but he's capable and somehow only 25 years old. He and Ojulari would be an ok start of a 3 man rotation.
But for that rotation to be "good" you'd think they'd need to get a stud out of the draft early. tough task unless they view Hutchinson, Thibideaux, and Kalartis as blue chippers they'd run to the podium for at #5 as well as some others as backups if the rest of the NFL agreed with them and they go in the top 4.
I think there's a couple guys on the roster who could be the WILL
linebacker in a 4-3. Crowder is one, Carter Coughlin is another.
He was the head coach.
First after 1 year, he was replaced with Kingsbury.
He was the HC in Arizona for a year. Prior to that, he was in Carolina.
We did, yes. Before we hired Shurmur.
However this DC search for the Giants ends up, the list of candidates strengthens the argument during the head coaching search that Brian Daboll was the smart call as an offensive-minded HC.
There isn't one DC interviewee without experience as DC and a resume.
Unless Martindale becomes the DC.
that's a pretty shrewd observation. wink seems like the more widely expected choice but Schwartz does connect more dots if Buffalo is the guide. I dont think he and McDermott ever coached on the same staff but I did see an interesting note in Schwartz' bio that in 2015 Miami tried to hire him as DC and I believe Schoen was still there at the time as director of player personnel. And Mcdermott did come in and get Buffalo back to the scheme Schwartz ran very effectively during his 1 year in Buffalo.
Wink would still seemingly be a solid choice and perhaps fits the current personnel better but Schwartz' track record is probably on par with just about any other DC the last couple decades. Good defenses at many different destinations.
Scary thinking about the current roster shifting to a 4-3 though. Would need to add pretty much an entire depth chart of DEs.
To me that's not as scary as wondering who 4 decent LBs might be on this team.
obviously if they found the right parts they wouldn't be going on coaching staff #3 in the last 5 years. They failed but they were clearly trying to emulate the way smarter orgs like the Pats and Ravens churn their defensive rosters yoy. wink hasn't been rumored as a coordinator candidate for no reason, not to mention Graham and his shared NE roots welcomed back.
Ojulari also played a lot of snaps as the 4th lineman, stand-up and in the stance. His body and play reminds me a ton of Yannick.
I could easily see a front of:
Ojulari/Lawrence/Williams/Roche
No doubt the HC interviews are on file at Giants HQ. It makes it easier for the next interviews that Schoen/Daboll have coming up for the DC job, and points out how important interviews are for future jobs.
Ojulari also played a lot of snaps as the 4th lineman, stand-up and in the stance. His body and play reminds me a ton of Yannick.
I could easily see a front of:
Ojulari/Lawrence/Williams/Roche
I guess Trey Hendrickson is an example of finding a unicorn but you would think it necessary to have 1 good hand in the dirt DE to run an effective 4-3 and those guys are hard to find. Certainly possible they feel strongly about the rookie class though, seems like it's the best in a long time and drafting into strength is usually a recipe that works out.
finding a trey hendrickson on the free market seems a lot more rare than finding the reddick/barrett/houston/judons.
Ellerson Smith would move to DE, Roche to DE, we have possibilities.
Maybe but we won two SB's with thinner faster DE's, and even DT's.
LW would move to DT and we would need another DT as Lawrence just doesn't do anything for me. Lab's would be a tad easier to find but we could make some headway there.
A pairing as defensive coordinator under new offensive-minded Giants head coach Brian Daboll makes sense because Wilks was the Panthers’ defensive backs coach for five seasons under Sean McDermott and later succeeded McDermott as defensive coordinator in 2017. McDermott is the Bills head coach who was Daboll’s boss for the last four seasons.
Interesting that his interview wasn't for DC.
Crosby also ran a 4.6 forty and an incredible 6.89 three cone. Guys like that don't grow on tress. Plus, he was 255 at the combine. Probably closer to 270 now.
The irony is that he is the type of guy Reese would have drafted but not DG, who put little stock in measureables.
I don’t think there a bunch of Maxx Crosby’s just hanging out there.
But I do a guy like Roche can pack on some muscle and be a legitimate contender for that LDE spot in a 4-3 next year.
if they make the decision to go 4-3 they pretty much have to go out on the open market and sign some level of competent starter. which may be worth it because it seems like it could make Leonard Williams and Lawrence more effective. And reduces the needs at LB since they'd likely only have 2 on the field most of the time.
If a guy like Cameron Thomas drops, I could see the Giants moving up and going that direction.
I think they’re one player away from a nice 4-3 line, and I think Roche can get in the rotation.
1. “Play whatever gets most of your best players on the field”: At the time the giants had two interior lb’ers Parcells wanted to play together, Harry Carson and Danny Lloyd. The outside was covered by LT and ? Banks or one already there. Anyway it was to get “Spaceman” lloyd on the field with Carson.
2. Parcells also said “ the key to a 3/4 is a good nose tackle.” It took the Giants some years to find one, I think it was Eric Howard but i’m not sure.
So DE’s for 4/3 were much harder to find then, then personnel for 3/4. The shortage of DE’s was blamed on basketball. Anyway that’s ancient history I know but it happened and it seems some of us are having the same discussion again. Perhaps that’s why it will be some time before we return to a winning team.
hope I get this right too in saying Jim Schwartz is the guy I think they should bring in.
Ehhh. I mean I’m not crazy about a guy whose defense gave up nearly 34 points per game last year even if the team played in the SEC. I’d love for Wilks to be a DB coach alongside Jerome Henderson, but I wouldn’t be that enthusiastic about him being the DC.
They had good NTs throughout the '80s. Bill Neill in 1981-82, before injuries wrecked his career, then Jim Burt 1984-88, then Erik Howard.
Josina Anderson Wilk was interviewed for a position on the staff that was not as the defensive coordinator, but something else. He's already been informed he's not in the running for DC granted the interview happened before Graham left.
It also helps when you have LT, Carson, Banks and Reasons as your LBs with guys like Headon and Pepper as back ups. We have one good LB period.
Teams run a 3-4 base with 4-3 looks, just stick an OLB on the line and run extra DB packages behind it, but typically 4-man fronts with extra DBs requires more speed at LB.
Wilks' 1 year at Missou looks pretty unimpressive. Schwartz and Wink stand out as the 2 best candidates.
Teams run a 3-4 base with 4-3 looks, just stick an OLB on the line and run extra DB packages behind it, but typically 4-man fronts with extra DBs requires more speed at LB.
they definitely need another fast LB regardless of what they do but Crowder actually seems like he might be better suited to a will than playing the middle in a 3-4. Martinez would likely be fine in the middle of either one.
regardless of the system they are in im hoping they draft a rangy LB like Dean or Muma, and if they did that and signed a low cost veteran of some sort (maybe bring back brown) their LB situation would be ok for a 4-3. Dean and Martinez would be potentially dynamic.
The issue with the 4-3 is the end spots. They'd need to find at least 2 quality hand in the dirt types to rotate with Ojulari and that's really hard to do. If we are presuming Jim Schwartz I'd imagine 1 of them could be a Derek Barnett. He's not a big sack guy so he likely wouldn't break the bank but he's capable and somehow only 25 years old. He and Ojulari would be an ok start of a 3 man rotation.
But for that rotation to be "good" you'd think they'd need to get a stud out of the draft early. tough task unless they view Hutchinson, Thibideaux, and Kalartis as blue chippers they'd run to the podium for at #5 as well as some others as backups if the rest of the NFL agreed with them and they go in the top 4.