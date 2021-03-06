Barkley, Toney & Bradberry listed as trade candidates

Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants



Signed through: 2022



It might be time. It has been four years. Barkley has high-quality traits, but the Giants need to exhaust all options for their rebuild. Enough teams are still enamored by his skill set that they could be interested in a potential deal. Many still view Barkley as a top-shelf tailback when healthy. He's due $7.2 million on a fifth-year option, and doing a long-term deal in New York for the 2023 free agent just doesn't make sense for either side. Barkley in San Francisco's offense would be fun, and Tampa Bay could have an opening if free agent Leonard Fournette signs elsewhere.