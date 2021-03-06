Barkley, Toney & Bradberry listed as trade candidates

|
| Kadarius Toney, WR, New York Giants
Signed through: 2024
He's cheap (entering second year of rookie deal) and incredibly talented, but new general manager Joe Schoen didn't draft him. Dave Gettleman did. So assessing his value doesn't hurt anything. "He's either going to be the best receiver in the league, or it completely won't work out, and I'm not sure there's much in-between," an NFC coach said. "He's electric with the ball, but there are still some concerns about focus and availability."
| Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
Signed through: 2022
It might be time. It has been four years. Barkley has high-quality traits, but the Giants need to exhaust all options for their rebuild. Enough teams are still enamored by his skill set that they could be interested in a potential deal. Many still view Barkley as a top-shelf tailback when healthy. He's due $7.2 million on a fifth-year option, and doing a long-term deal in New York for the 2023 free agent just doesn't make sense for either side. Barkley in San Francisco's offense would be fun, and Tampa Bay could have an opening if free agent Leonard Fournette signs elsewhere.
| James Bradberry, CB, New York Giants
Signed through: 2022
Yes, another Giant on the list. Bradberry has battled in his two years in New York, producing four interceptions during a tough 2021 season for the whole franchise. He's a solid starting option for several defenses. But at $13.4 million in 2022 salary with a $21.8 million cap hit, Bradberry is an easy target if the Giants need cap relief.
He's gonna clear cap space and he'll gut the roster to make it his vision. No baby steps this time.
Because he looks at what Henry Ruggs did and decides to defend him on Twitter, showing that he lacks of awareness of the distinction between ordinary bad behavior and murderous felonious behavior. Which means he could realistically fail to distinguish between the two in a real life situation and completely embarrass the franchise.
That’s just one of the problems with him. And Tyreek Hill is much faster than Toney.
Trade him now.
You take that 13.4M and invest in a younger vet corner.
I think on a better team, Bradberry will have a fine 2022. But he’s not part of the core that’s going to push for a ring here.
buy low and sell high isn't just a concept for external acquisitions. you don't want to sell low on assets already in house.
The Giants need to cut $40 million in cap, per Schoen. Trading Toney would increase that number to $42+ million b/c of the dead money. Why on Earth would they do that?
Barkley and Bradberry are reasonable trade candidates, Barkley in particular. Toney is not under any circumstances this offseason.
His salary is guaranteed, which means that he's a red number to cut but a black number to trade.
Overthecap says he has dead money in a trade if I'm reading it right.
You're right, it would have to be post-6/1.
If we can cut the cap and geta pick for him, that will be the right move.
That's a nice sound bite, but the actual idea is to shed salary cap fat, acquire some more draft capital, and build a more competitive roster.
How many more seasons of single digit wins do you need to see before you realize we don't have enough good players?
See I think Toney can be a very good player. But again, he has to stay healthy and focused. This is a big year for him.
Barkley and Bradberry are no-brainers to trade for all of the obvious reasons. The entire board should root for that.
More obvious is Jones, but the health issue still needs to be sorted out.
I would look for trading partners for LW and Golladay, too. Although I would be willing to give KG another year to start to earn his number.
Both LW and Golladay would be hard to trade, given their contracts.
some of these people have GDS, Gettleman Derangement Syndrome. The idea of getting rid of players just because Gettleman drafted them, or could have drafted someone better, is absurd. Are we going to hear calls to trade Andrew Thomas too?
I understand that. And you know two of the things that helps build a competitive roster? Having cost-controlled talent on their rookie contracts, and maximizing assets. Selling a cost-controlled player low does not accomplish that.
+1.
And if he still can’t stay healthy, he can be moved or released in ‘23, depending on h extent of unhealthy.
some of these people have GDS, Gettleman Derangement Syndrome. The idea of getting rid of players just because Gettleman drafted them, or could have drafted someone better, is absurd. Are we going to hear calls to trade Andrew Thomas too?
I have a newsflash, the people criticizing the former GM were correct. The people defending DG were the deranged folks. Same as the other ones.
1) You save 37M over the next two years, including a net cap savings in 2022
2) You’re essentially subsidizing his deal to the tune of 16.6M, in exchange for 5 cost-controlled years of a cheaper player
A: Yea that's a great question, and I do. because the market to get a:
starting corner is $20m
to get a good defense end it's $25m
a good receiver $20m
a good quarterback these guys are getting $45-50m here pretty soon
you know left tackles
so when you are paying that premium and you are can get a player that's cost controlled for 4-5 years if it's a first rounder you can do the 5th year option, I think you have to look at that from an economics standpoint when you are trying to build a team."
per Schoen, he views the cost to replace James Bradberry on the open market as the same as the price he's under contract for. I think we can cross off any possibility of him cutting him for just a net savings of $12m or so.
Via trade he would cost the acquiring team just $12m against their cap. So you can bet that Joe Schoen is going to sell that short. An acquiring team would be getting a starting corner for half the price it would cost on the open market.
I also wouldn't write off the possibility of extension. NYG have enough leverage to probably extended him for a couple years at an AAV of $13-15m per year. Bradberry has started almost every game since entering the nfl for 6 years.
Will be an interesting evaluation/decision.
Would also guess that unless there's something they really don't like about Toney off the field he will be back. They have 3 + 1 years of control for a premium talent at a premium position. Too much upside to trade low on.
then why would anyone trade for him? Its faulty logic.
Because he looks at what Henry Ruggs did and decides to defend him on Twitter, showing that he lacks of awareness of the distinction between ordinary bad behavior and murderous felonious behavior. Which means he could realistically fail to distinguish between the two in a real life situation and completely embarrass the franchise.
That’s just one of the problems with him. And Tyreek Hill is much faster than Toney.
Trade him now.
You replied to a post talking about him having no value but expecting other teams to think he has value, and thus, trade for him.
I also didn't compare him to Hill.
Looney toons. The same stupid people regurgitating they same stupid shit, just with a sports flavor.
I have a newsflash, the people criticizing the former GM were correct. The people defending DG were the deranged folks. Same as the other ones.
lol. Do you seriously think people not wanting to sell low on Toney are defending Gettleman?
1) You save 37M over the next two years, including a net cap savings in 2022
2) You’re essentially subsidizing his deal to the tune of 16.6M, in exchange for 5 cost-controlled years of a cheaper player
If there is a first round pick in-play, I’d trade Williams.
1) You save 37M over the next two years, including a net cap savings in 2022
2) You’re essentially subsidizing his deal to the tune of 16.6M, in exchange for 5 cost-controlled years of a cheaper player
If it is a top half of the second in this deep OL draft, Oh yeah, I am taking a 2 for Williams all day long. He is too much cap for the spot.
Williams is a good player, the receiving team would be inheriting a very fair deal. Williams on a 2/37M contract, with no guarantees in the second year is valuable.
The Giants should only make that move for a premium draft pick. I’d argue it would need to be top 20 overall.
first round trades generally only happen for guys on rookie deals or about to get a big extension. Diggs, Ramsey, Adams. Tunsil and Fitzpatrick were outliers bc Miami was tanking but if a first was on the table for Toney like it was Fitzpatrick I'd probably do it just to get a player with less injury risk. OBJ trade would ironically be the closest comparable for some of our current players - i just doubt any return the value he did at that time.
You've never been able to separate rooting for the team from objectively calling the situation what it is. That's fine; be whatever kind of fan you want.
Just don't expect to be taken seriously when you're trying to assess the quality of any player on the team.
Why do I need to fit your very specific viewpoint in order to have a conversation? Are you that narrow minded?
I'm a fan of the Giants. Toney is a pretty exciting prospect based on the 2 games I referenced above. I've already spoken to the downsides which are there. I don't know why I have to root for him to be traded to have an opinion that you take seriously, that's ridiculous.
2 games? What about the other 15?
Darius Slayton had more catches for about 15 YPC and 8 TDs as a rookie. A couple years later we're all more or less indifferent as to whether he's on the team next year.
Toney's production and availability last season are not opinions; they are facts.
You don't have to root for him to be traded to have an opinion I'd take seriously. I'm just not going to take it seriously when you or anyone else takes 2 high end games out of 17 as the basis for what a player is.
Every player has a range of possible outcomes for how their careers are going to play out with the Giants. The tendency with you and many others here is to base arguments for players on the optimistic end of that range of outcomes. It goes back years here, and has been especially bad since the team went in the shitter. It's just not the reality.
Toney intrigues me. He is still high risk/high reward.
WR is a very dependent position to play. And you ripped Jones to pieces. And our coaching staff sucked.
If someone offered a first rounder for him? Great. But to trade him for a 3rd or 4th rounder after one year makes no sense either.
If his head isn’t on right or the injuries are a worry than sure, trade him. But I’ll take Schoens opinion on it more than anyones here. And until he’s not a Giant anymore I’m going to look forward to watching him play.
On opening day 2021 there were two players on the roster that were here that survived the turnover that came with the front office reconstruction. Those two players are Sterling Shepard and Even Engram - both of whom are on their way out and should have been traded in 2020 or earlier.
That's a 96% roster turnover in 4 seasons, despite the project kicking off under the mistaken belief that a retooling, and not a complete teardown, is what was needed.
This current regime is inheriting one of the very worst rosters in the league and a bad cap situation to boot. The coaching staff will be completely different with different coordinators looking to apply different schemes.
The roster churn is probably going to be more rapid and more severe than it was even under Gettleman.
The rebuild that has been needed for years is hopefully finally here. If you're seeing an over/under on which of the current players sees a second contract here, that number is probably at either .5 or 1.
Draft picks. Cap space. That's the name of the game now. The players currently on the roster are of a significantly reduced value and importance.
But showed what his ceiling can look like if he's used in a competent way. I can't predict his health, but his ability was right there for you to see. It started the game before against the Saints too.”
You are creating an argument that I didn’t make.
Nope. Would you trade a #1 for anyone on this roster? I wouldn't.
To me we should focus on stockpiling third and fourth round picks; maybe we have a guy or two worth a second rounder.
Cost controlled players under contract for at least 3 more years need to be kept.
Get rid of the deadweight, aging players. No matter how goofy Toney is, his value to the team outweighs his value to what other teams want.
barkley, Golladay, SS, Williams, Bradberry - sure. But getting rid of a rookie after 1 year on a broken team before wiating to see what the new staff wants to do is asinine.
He's obviously talented, but he's got the availability issue. I wonder if there would be much of a market for him.
Barkley and Bradberry are no-brainers to trade for all of the obvious reasons. The entire board should root for that.
More obvious is Jones, but the health issue still needs to be sorted out.
I would look for trading partners for LW and Golladay, too. Although I would be willing to give KG another year to start to earn his number.
Both LW and Golladay would be hard to trade, given their contracts.
Yes, some pain. Depending upon the return in draft picks though that could be mitigated to a good degree.
I think there still is a lot of denial going on with this board sometimes. This team needs to get stripped down and built back up properly. All potential deals to replace players with picks, salaries for future cap space and current losses on the field for future wins need to be explored.
No one outside of maybe Andrew Thomas (and that is only a maybe because we suck so bad at finding Olineman) is untouchable...
You dont SHOP him... but in my opinion, there is no player on the roster who cannot be traded. There is a price for everything.
a cost-controlled WR who has flashed the talent he has? Nope
You dont SHOP him... but in my opinion, there is no player on the roster who cannot be traded. There is a price for everything.
Well, thank you, Captain Obvious. My house isn't for sale either, but if someone offered me twice the market price, I'd change my tune.
Reality is that whatever offers the Giants got for him, his value is much likely going to be greater for the Giants than whatever they get. Teams are not going to trade a pick in the top two rounds when they could just get a WR that doesn't have the health concerns. A 3rd/4th rounder is a lottery ticket based on draft history. May as well take the lottery ticket who had almost 200 yards in an NFL game as a rookie, see if he can stay healthy with a whole new staff, and develop some consistency.
a cost-controlled WR who has flashed the talent he has? Nope
He flashed in one game. He's also shown himself to be fragile, both physically and mentally. I wouldn't sell too low on him, but I'd take a top 50 pick for him easily.
That sure would make Toney's recent back tattoo a bit awkward to explain.
It's not like people are suggesting they cut him. It's just that he shouldn't be considered to be some untradeable sacred cow either.
He's obviously talented, but he's got the availability issue. I wonder if there would be much of a market for him.
Barkley and Bradberry are no-brainers to trade for all of the obvious reasons. The entire board should root for that.
More obvious is Jones, but the health issue still needs to be sorted out.
I would look for trading partners for LW and Golladay, too. Although I would be willing to give KG another year to start to earn his number.
Both LW and Golladay would be hard to trade, given their contracts.
Yes, some pain. Depending upon the return in draft picks though that could be mitigated to a good degree.
I think there still is a lot of denial going on with this board sometimes. This team needs to get stripped down and built back up properly. All potential deals to replace players with picks, salaries for future cap space and current losses on the field for future wins need to be explored.
No one outside of maybe Andrew Thomas (and that is only a maybe because we suck so bad at finding Olineman) is untouchable...
I guess what I'm saying is that I'm having a hard time thinking of teams that would want to shoulder contracts like the ones Williams and Golladay have.
a cost-controlled WR who has flashed the talent he has? Nope
He flashed in one game. He's also shown himself to be fragile, both physically and mentally. I wouldn't sell too low on him, but I'd take a top 50 pick for him easily.
That sure would make Toney's recent back tattoo a bit awkward to explain.
Looks like he's all in!
he was shifty as all hell, burning the DB's, and getting after jump balls. Its funny to come away from that game thinking he doesn't have ability that matches the way the league is headed and not wanting someone like that on the team.
It's not like people are suggesting they cut him. It's just that he shouldn't be considered to be some untradeable sacred cow either.
Who said anything remotely close to him being some untradeable sacred cow?
2/37M with only 19M guaranteed is a very attractive contract to inherit for Leonard Williams.
That’s the kind of deal begging for a restructure to drop the year one cap hit too.
I guess what I'm saying is that I'm having a hard time thinking of teams that would want to shoulder contracts like the ones Williams and Golladay have.
Nonsense, some of that contract pain stays with us. Besides, Gettleman is not the only moron GM in this league.
although he tried his best to be the biggest...
he was shifty as all hell, burning the DB's, and getting after jump balls. Its funny to come away from that game thinking he doesn't have ability that matches the way the league is headed and not wanting someone like that on the team.
It's not like people are suggesting they cut him. It's just that he shouldn't be considered to be some untradeable sacred cow either.
No, false. Most if not all people here are saying no one is untouchable. I only responded to this thread because certain people said there’s nothing to like about his game and that’s what I’ve spoken to. His skillset is desirable, I want to see more of that. Couldn’t be any clearer on that. If they trade him, hope they good a good return and that it works out, as said above as well.
he was shifty as all hell, burning the DB's, and getting after jump balls. Its funny to come away from that game thinking he doesn't have ability that matches the way the league is headed and not wanting someone like that on the team.
It's not like people are suggesting they cut him. It's just that he shouldn't be considered to be some untradeable sacred cow either.
Who said anything remotely close to him being some untradeable sacred cow?
No one... just like no one said he must be off the roster (which is what people seem to think other people are saying).
My cutoff would be right around the 40th pick of this draft. Obviously I'd like to get as high as I can, and lower than that (or some type of equivalent value) I'm keeping him.
My cutoff would be right around the 40th pick of this draft. Obviously I'd like to get as high as I can, and lower than that (or some type of equivalent value) I'm keeping him.
What would your cutoff be for Thomas?