Mark Koncz is not being retained by Giants

sphinx : 10:54 am
Tom Rock @TomRock_Newsday

Giants co-director of player personnel Mark Koncz is not being retained. Koncz joined the Giants as a personnel consultant prior to the 2018 NFL Draft.

RE: Brandon Brown will be leading Player Personnel Department  
TroyArchersGhost : 11:19 am : link
gidiefor said:
Quote:
according to a statement made by Schoen today

"Help lead"
RE: I can't promise  
AcidTest : 11:19 am : link
Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
That this team will be good anytime soon, but it sure seems like the Schoen is taking the right steps in rebuilding the front office.


+2. 2022 is likely going to be bad, but I think most of us would just like to see some progress so we have a chance to be competitive in 2023.
RE: RE: Too bad for him he wasn't married to a Mara  
jestersdead : 11:19 am : link
ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 15596741 TroyArchersGhost said:


Quote:


#FireTim



he is not married to a Mara, his mother is a mara (John and Chris sister)

Its easier to for some to just lump him into the "fire mara" mantra. Some ppl won't be happy till the Mara's no longer operate the Giants. In reality, its far easier to start cheering for another team
RE: Too bad for him he wasn't married to a Mara  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:21 am : link
TroyArchersGhost said:
Quote:
#FireTim

In fairness, Tim is a son of a Mara, not a husband.
RE: RE: This is a step in the right direction.  
Dave in Hoboken : 11:21 am : link
Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15596772 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


Anyone who doesn't think so and is trying to be negative about it is a moron.



Constructive post. You thought we might see a lot of Mark Koncz defenders and thought you needed to shut them down proactively?


Read the thread. There was already one. Any other brainbusters, Michael?
No way are the owners being "fired"  
George from PA : 11:22 am : link
Remember....all the Maras are equal owners.....Tim's mom and Chris have same % ownership as John.....

Some of you are ridiculous
RE: RE: RE: Too bad for him he wasn't married to a Mara  
rsjem1979 : 11:23 am : link
jestersdead said:
Quote:

Its easier to for some to just lump him into the "fire mara" mantra. Some ppl won't be happy till the Mara's no longer operate the Giants. In reality, its far easier to start cheering for another team


I think most people would settle for a world in which the Mara family acknowledged that they don't know shit about how to evaluate football players or build a football team and operated the franchise based on that acknowledgement.
RE: Koncz  
mphbullet36 : 11:32 am : link
Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
was Gettleman's guy for years and brought him over from the Panthers. Every twitter whisper about the guy wasn't in a positive light. Not shocked that Schoen did his due diligence and now the pink slips are coming out. I"d imagine that Pettit will be on the chopping block next.


Yes, hopefully Petit is next and the scouts turn on this weasel!
Shoen...  
Dnew15 : 11:34 am : link
keeps make steps in the right direction to make me a believer that things will be different this time around.
.  
Greg from LI : 11:37 am : link
Does it mean anything  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:41 am : link
that he wasn't retained until after the draft process?

Usually even with front office churn, guys stick around until the draft is done. Without knowing anything, to be let go almost immediately kinds seems like they really didn't like his work.
Schoen on Brandon Brown  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:41 am : link
"Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator and consensus builder," said Schoen. "He is a tireless worker who has experience in pro personnel and college scouting. He has a progressive approach to the evaluation process. Brandon will help lead the player personnel department as well as assist across the entire football operation."
I actually feel like a terrible  
Dnew15 : 11:45 am : link
human being for rooting for these guys to lose their jobs...but it's clear that they aren't good.

Shoen is making some moves that are starting to make me a believer.

We'll see the breadth and depth of his front office purge after the draft.
RE: This is a step in the right direction.  
BMac : 11:46 am : link
Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Anyone who doesn't think so and is trying to be negative about it is a moron.



Schoen's words to Koncz, "I hear you're a low down Yankee liar."
basically that statement from Schoen  
mphbullet36 : 11:46 am : link
is clench your butt cheeks old regime Brandon and I are aligned on how we will evaluate players and the old way of Giants thinking will no longer be tolerated in the building.
RE: I actually feel like a terrible  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:49 am : link
Dnew15 said:
Quote:
human being for rooting for these guys to lose their jobs...but it's clear that they aren't good.

Shoen is making some moves that are starting to make me a believer.

We'll see the breadth and depth of his front office purge after the draft.



If it makes you feel any different, this is not a job like you or I.

These guys work off contracts, and most of the time they get their money fired or not. He won't be nervously waiting for unemployment benefits like most.
I want to say Koncz was more about pro personnel  
JonC : 11:51 am : link
and his ties and the overall poor performance is going to lead to changes. When you throw top open market dollars at players, often bidding against yourselves, it's not helping the cause either. Keep digging, Joe!
RE: Wonder if Scouting  
ColHowPepper : 11:57 am : link
JonC said:
Quote:
will fall under Brown's umbrella or sit next to it. If it's under, then Brown would figure to help Schoen evaluate Pettit, et al.

That's what I was wondering. 'Player Personnel' by convention refers to pro personnel (as distinct from prospective draftees, UDFAs), no. It would be an easy adjustment to expand it, and Schoen's statement about Brown addresses explicitly his college scouting background. Kill, or at least seriously wound, two birds with one stone.
If Schoen  
uther99 : 12:03 pm : link
sets up his own player evaluation department, then Chris and Tim can do their shadow scouting nonsense. It's unlikely their input will be given much weight. I doubt any family member gets removed from their position
Questions, including to MattSGS  
ColHowPepper : 12:12 pm : link
- Schoen is younger than Koncz, no? Not important per se, but it signifies a wind blowing through the org.

- Matt, your comment on twtr whispers about Koncz intrigues--any flesh on those bones? We heard the twtr persona 'NFL_ProScout' (or some such) ream Petit explicitly, not so much Koncz, as I recall, in their Mustang_Scout (or some such) dust up.

- Brown was hired very quickly. I wonder what the back story is between Schoen and him, any history?

Keep it coming with the new sherriff in town
RE: RE: Wonder if Scouting  
JonC : 12:15 pm : link
ColHowPepper said:
JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15596791 JonC said:

Quote:


will fall under Brown's umbrella or sit next to it. If it's under, then Brown would figure to help Schoen evaluate Pettit, et al.


That's what I was wondering. 'Player Personnel' by convention refers to pro personnel (as distinct from prospective draftees, UDFAs), no. It would be an easy adjustment to expand it, and Schoen's statement about Brown addresses explicitly his college scouting background. Kill, or at least seriously wound, two birds with one stone.


That is often the case, just not sure if Koncz had any part in the college scouting off the top of my head.
Sounds like  
Sammo85 : 12:16 pm : link
Brown is overseeing the pro and college personnel staff reporting to him.
For those who want the background on this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:17 pm : link
I am created this for my update later today:

Koncz was brought in from the Carolina Panthers by then General Manager Dave Gettleman as a consultant prior to the 2018 NFL Draft. He was promoted to director of player personnel in June 2018. During the 2021 offseason, the Giants promoted Tim McDonnell from assistant director of player personnel to co-director of player personnel alongside Koncz. For now, McDonnell, who is team President/CEO John Mara's nephew, is the sole director of player personnel.

Koncz was a member of the Panthers organization from 1994-2017 and was their director of pro scouting from 2000-2017. He worked under Gettleman when the latter was the Panthers’ general manager from 2013-2016.
RE: If Schoen  
TroyArchersGhost : 12:17 pm : link
uther99 said:
Quote:
sets up his own player evaluation department, then Chris and Tim can do their shadow scouting nonsense. It's unlikely their input will be given much weight. I doubt any family member gets removed from their position

Agreed, but it's a bizarre and perhaps unworkable system. Two independent power structures didn't work well for the Austro-Hungarian Empire, and I doubt it'll work here either. The draft could expose some serious divisions, esp if John starts taking Chris and Tim's side.
RE: RE: RE: Wonder if Scouting  
Sammo85 : 12:20 pm : link
JonC said:
ColHowPepper said:
JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15596927 ColHowPepper said:


Quote:


In comment 15596791 JonC said:

Quote:


will fall under Brown's umbrella or sit next to it. If it's under, then Brown would figure to help Schoen evaluate Pettit, et al.


That's what I was wondering. 'Player Personnel' by convention refers to pro personnel (as distinct from prospective draftees, UDFAs), no. It would be an easy adjustment to expand it, and Schoen's statement about Brown addresses explicitly his college scouting background. Kill, or at least seriously wound, two birds with one stone.



That is often the case, just not sure if Koncz had any part in the college scouting off the top of my head.


This may be just a terminology nuance now and reorganization.

Really I’ve always felt the evaluation methods and pro and college scouting need to be under one large tent and not siloed.

Some other teams like Giants referred to Pro Personnel and College Scouting.

“Player” personnel implies to me they are fusing the operation from a whole perspective and reorganized approach.

Much more sound and collaborative but impacts a clear delegated hierarchy structure too for communication purposes and removing some of the backstabbing and selective management that seems to have gone on in years past under prior GM regimes with free agents and drafting.

Austro-Hungarian Empire  
Jimmy Googs : 12:21 pm : link
and the NY Giants Front Office.

Like looking in a mirror...
RE: Austro-Hungarian Empire  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:22 pm : link
Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
and the NY Giants Front Office.

Like looking in a mirror...


One of my favorite titles for a documentary was a WWI documentary about Germany's relationship with the old Austro-Hungarian Empire. "Shackled to a Corpse."
RE: RE: RE: RE: Wonder if Scouting  
JonC : 12:27 pm : link
In comment 15596990 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 15596971 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 15596927 ColHowPepper said:


Quote:


In comment 15596791 JonC said:

Quote:


will fall under Brown's umbrella or sit next to it. If it's under, then Brown would figure to help Schoen evaluate Pettit, et al.


That's what I was wondering. 'Player Personnel' by convention refers to pro personnel (as distinct from prospective draftees, UDFAs), no. It would be an easy adjustment to expand it, and Schoen's statement about Brown addresses explicitly his college scouting background. Kill, or at least seriously wound, two birds with one stone.



That is often the case, just not sure if Koncz had any part in the college scouting off the top of my head.



This may be just a terminology nuance now and reorganization.

Really I’ve always felt the evaluation methods and pro and college scouting need to be under one large tent and not siloed.

Some other teams like Giants referred to Pro Personnel and College Scouting.

“Player” personnel implies to me they are fusing the operation from a whole perspective and reorganized approach.

Much more sound and collaborative but impacts a clear delegated hierarchy structure too for communication purposes and removing some of the backstabbing and selective management that seems to have gone on in years past under prior GM regimes with free agents and drafting.


Good post. Sure seems like based on what we've heard over the years, the structures under DG, and Schoen's comments indicate too much individualism, siloed structure, and then where's the accountability. It sure as hell isn't translating to success on the field, or any visible cohesive master design. It's time, Joe!
RE: RE: If Schoen  
uther99 : 12:27 pm : link
TroyArchersGhost said:
uther99 said:
Quote:
In comment 15596947 uther99 said:


Quote:


sets up his own player evaluation department, then Chris and Tim can do their shadow scouting nonsense. It's unlikely their input will be given much weight. I doubt any family member gets removed from their position


Agreed, but it's a bizarre and perhaps unworkable system. Two independent power structures didn't work well for the Austro-Hungarian Empire, and I doubt it'll work here either. The draft could expose some serious divisions, esp if John starts taking Chris and Tim's side.


I agree, although I have no idea what the Austro-Hungarian Empire is. I see keeping Chris and Tim as a compromise. Schoen/Brown will say this is the grading system we use, please use it. And then throw out all Chris and Tim's input
^  
ColHowPepper : 12:27 pm : link
More like Germany made it a corpse, at the end of the day, several corpses in fact, incl. Bohemia, Moravia, etc. after the Anschluss
RE: Austro-Hungarian Empire  
TroyArchersGhost : 12:29 pm : link
Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
and the NY Giants Front Office.

Like looking in a mirror...

With John Mara as the "Good" Emperor Franz Joseph I.
A shadow player (pro/college) evaluation presence?  
ColHowPepper : 12:32 pm : link
Perhaps, but it's hard for me accept that the changes driven by Schoen including the Brown hiring were not undertaken without the explicit acceptance by JM. Yes, I'm sure the hallways of Timex Center are buzzing, burning down the house as it were, but I'd like to believe that Chris and McConnell see the writing on the wall and step up, even if they are not fireable. Petit another story altogether.
Football operations vs. player personnel  
TroyArchersGhost : 12:34 pm : link
The Giants organizational chart is still a mess. Right now, Schoen/Beane run "Football Operations" and Chris/Tim/Chris P. run "Player Personnel" and all the scouts are below them. So what exactly is the division of labor here and who has the power to hire/fire scouts and set-up the draft board? It'll be very interesting to see how this all plays out over the next few months. My Spidey-senses tell me the Mara clan isn't giving up the reins yet.
Schoen worked with Koncz in Carolina.  
cosmicj : 12:35 pm : link
The vet free signing have been worse than the drafting, unbelievably, so this is deserved.
RE: Football operations vs. player personnel  
TroyArchersGhost : 12:36 pm : link
TroyArchersGhost said:
Quote:
The Giants organizational chart is still a mess. Right now, Schoen/Beane run "Football Operations" and Chris/Tim/Chris P. run "Player Personnel" and all the scouts are below them. So what exactly is the division of labor here and who has the power to hire/fire scouts and set-up the draft board? It'll be very interesting to see how this all plays out over the next few months. My Spidey-senses tell me the Mara clan isn't giving up the reins yet.

Sorry, Brandon Brown. I keep thinking of Brandon Beane.
RE: Football operations vs. player personnel  
Jimmy Googs : 12:36 pm : link
TroyArchersGhost said:
Quote:
The Giants organizational chart is still a mess. Right now, Schoen/Beane run "Football Operations" and Chris/Tim/Chris P. run "Player Personnel" and all the scouts are below them. So what exactly is the division of labor here and who has the power to hire/fire scouts and set-up the draft board? It'll be very interesting to see how this all plays out over the next few months. My Spidey-senses tell me the Mara clan isn't giving up the reins yet.


It's more like this post is a mess. Review your work Spidey...
RE: RE: Football operations vs. player personnel  
TroyArchersGhost : 12:38 pm : link
Jimmy Googs said:
TroyArchersGhost said:
Quote:
In comment 15597022 TroyArchersGhost said:


Quote:


It's more like this post is a mess. Review your work Spidey...

No, other than misspelling Brandon Brown's last name, the post is accurate. Look at the Giants organization chart yourself.
Giants Organizational Chart - ( New Window )
You can stare at that 'Org Chart' all you want. Player Personnel  
Jimmy Googs : 12:58 pm : link
Scouting and the like are run out of the GM/Asst GM offices. Here is a quote from Johnny-Boy a few weeks about what the GM controls. And the latter comment was just made (and posted by Eric above) by GM Schoen himself about what his new Asst GM Brown will lead. They will be driving...

"This will be a comprehensive search for our next general manager," said Mara. "We are looking for a person who demonstrates exceptional leadership and communication abilities, somebody who will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including player personnel, college scouting and coaching."

"Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator and consensus builder," said Schoen. "He is a tireless worker who has experience in pro personnel and college scouting. He has a progressive approach to the evaluation process. Brandon will help lead the player personnel department as well as assist across the entire football operation."
RE: Hope Pettit isn't far behind  
Will Shine : 1:06 pm : link
Go Terps said:
Quote:
Each guy that goes is one less rabbi for the current players on the roster. That's a good thing.


Rabbi??

You do know Gettleman converted, don't you?
RE: Sounds like  
RCPhoenix : 1:11 pm : link
Sammo85 said:
Quote:
Brown is overseeing the pro and college personnel staff reporting to him.


Pettit is the Giants' director of college scouting. I seriously doubt he has that same role after the draft.

My guess is that Schoen sends Mara, McDonnell, and Pettit to the roof:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y30pML-AW4k
link i meant to sent:  
RCPhoenix : 1:12 pm : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Football operations vs. player personnel  
TroyArchersGhost : 1:16 pm : link
Jimmy Googs said:
TroyArchersGhost said:
Quote:
In comment 15597022 TroyArchersGhost said:


Quote:




It's more like this post is a mess. Review your work Spidey...

Oh, and I renamed Chris Petit, Chris Pettite, after Yankee great Andy Pettite.
Keep them coming  
5BowlsSoon : 1:19 pm : link
Clean house time….
Just the beginning imv  
Rick in Dallas : 1:22 pm : link
Schoen is going to clean house with respect to pro personnel and scouting dept.
Titles only for CM and TM.
Schoen bringing in his guys for sure. So excited about our future going forward with respect to drafts and free agency.
Rick in Dallas  
Jimmy Googs : 1:36 pm : link
yep...
I wouldn't expect too much turnover until  
Section331 : 1:47 pm : link
after the combine. After that, it will be interesting to see how many changes there are.
Re "Wow, That Was Fast"  
clatterbuck : 2:14 pm : link
Very little that has occurred this offseason has been "business as usual."
RE: Does it mean anything  
Festina Lente : 2:33 pm : link
Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
that he wasn't retained until after the draft process?

Usually even with front office churn, guys stick around until the draft is done. Without knowing anything, to be let go almost immediately kinds seems like they really didn't like his work.


Yes, I'm surprised as well. Makes one wonder
RE: RE: RE: Too bad for him he wasn't married to a Mara  
Festina Lente : 2:33 pm : link
In comment 15596802 jestersdead said:
Quote:
In comment 15596755 ron mexico said:


Quote:


In comment 15596741 TroyArchersGhost said:


Quote:


#FireTim



he is not married to a Mara, his mother is a mara (John and Chris sister)


Its easier to for some to just lump him into the "fire mara" mantra. Some ppl won't be happy till the Mara's no longer operate the Giants. In reality, its far easier to start cheering for another team


Well said
I need one of those  
Hazlet Giant's Fan : 3:55 pm : link
Mob Organization blackboards with pics and powers of everyone, and when their gone or changed new pic.
