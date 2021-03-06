Mark Koncz is not being retained by Giants

Its easier to for some to just lump him into the "fire mara" mantra. Some ppl won't be happy till the Mara's no longer operate the Giants. In reality, its far easier to start cheering for another team
I think most people would settle for a world in which the Mara family acknowledged that they don't know shit about how to evaluate football players or build a football team and operated the franchise based on that acknowledgement.
was Gettleman's guy for years and brought him over from the Panthers. Every twitter whisper about the guy wasn't in a positive light. Not shocked that Schoen did his due diligence and now the pink slips are coming out. I"d imagine that Pettit will be on the chopping block next.
Yes, hopefully Petit is next and the scouts turn on this weasel!
"Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator and consensus builder," said Schoen. "He is a tireless worker who has experience in pro personnel and college scouting. He has a progressive approach to the evaluation process. Brandon will help lead the player personnel department as well as assist across the entire football operation."
and his ties and the overall poor performance is going to lead to changes. When you throw top open market dollars at players, often bidding against yourselves, it's not helping the cause either. Keep digging, Joe!
sets up his own player evaluation department, then Chris and Tim can do their shadow scouting nonsense. It's unlikely their input will be given much weight. I doubt any family member gets removed from their position
- Schoen is younger than Koncz, no? Not important per se, but it signifies a wind blowing through the org.
- Matt, your comment on twtr whispers about Koncz intrigues--any flesh on those bones? We heard the twtr persona 'NFL_ProScout' (or some such) ream Petit explicitly, not so much Koncz, as I recall, in their Mustang_Scout (or some such) dust up.
- Brown was hired very quickly. I wonder what the back story is between Schoen and him, any history?
That is often the case, just not sure if Koncz had any part in the college scouting off the top of my head.
Koncz was brought in from the Carolina Panthers by then General Manager Dave Gettleman as a consultant prior to the 2018 NFL Draft. He was promoted to director of player personnel in June 2018. During the 2021 offseason, the Giants promoted Tim McDonnell from assistant director of player personnel to co-director of player personnel alongside Koncz. For now, McDonnell, who is team President/CEO John Mara's nephew, is the sole director of player personnel.
Koncz was a member of the Panthers organization from 1994-2017 and was their director of pro scouting from 2000-2017. He worked under Gettleman when the latter was the Panthers’ general manager from 2013-2016.
sets up his own player evaluation department, then Chris and Tim can do their shadow scouting nonsense. It's unlikely their input will be given much weight. I doubt any family member gets removed from their position
Agreed, but it's a bizarre and perhaps unworkable system. Two independent power structures didn't work well for the Austro-Hungarian Empire, and I doubt it'll work here either. The draft could expose some serious divisions, esp if John starts taking Chris and Tim's side.
This may be just a terminology nuance now and reorganization.
Really I’ve always felt the evaluation methods and pro and college scouting need to be under one large tent and not siloed.
Some other teams like Giants referred to Pro Personnel and College Scouting.
“Player” personnel implies to me they are fusing the operation from a whole perspective and reorganized approach.
Much more sound and collaborative but impacts a clear delegated hierarchy structure too for communication purposes and removing some of the backstabbing and selective management that seems to have gone on in years past under prior GM regimes with free agents and drafting.
Good post. Sure seems like based on what we've heard over the years, the structures under DG, and Schoen's comments indicate too much individualism, siloed structure, and then where's the accountability. It sure as hell isn't translating to success on the field, or any visible cohesive master design. It's time, Joe!
sets up his own player evaluation department, then Chris and Tim can do their shadow scouting nonsense. It's unlikely their input will be given much weight. I doubt any family member gets removed from their position
Agreed, but it's a bizarre and perhaps unworkable system. Two independent power structures didn't work well for the Austro-Hungarian Empire, and I doubt it'll work here either. The draft could expose some serious divisions, esp if John starts taking Chris and Tim's side.
I agree, although I have no idea what the Austro-Hungarian Empire is. I see keeping Chris and Tim as a compromise. Schoen/Brown will say this is the grading system we use, please use it. And then throw out all Chris and Tim's input
Perhaps, but it's hard for me accept that the changes driven by Schoen including the Brown hiring were not undertaken without the explicit acceptance by JM. Yes, I'm sure the hallways of Timex Center are buzzing, burning down the house as it were, but I'd like to believe that Chris and McConnell see the writing on the wall and step up, even if they are not fireable. Petit another story altogether.
The Giants organizational chart is still a mess. Right now, Schoen/Beane run "Football Operations" and Chris/Tim/Chris P. run "Player Personnel" and all the scouts are below them. So what exactly is the division of labor here and who has the power to hire/fire scouts and set-up the draft board? It'll be very interesting to see how this all plays out over the next few months. My Spidey-senses tell me the Mara clan isn't giving up the reins yet.
Sorry, Brandon Brown. I keep thinking of Brandon Beane.
It's more like this post is a mess. Review your work Spidey...
Scouting and the like are run out of the GM/Asst GM offices. Here is a quote from Johnny-Boy a few weeks about what the GM controls. And the latter comment was just made (and posted by Eric above) by GM Schoen himself about what his new Asst GM Brown will lead. They will be driving...
"This will be a comprehensive search for our next general manager," said Mara. "We are looking for a person who demonstrates exceptional leadership and communication abilities, somebody who will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including player personnel, college scouting and coaching."
"Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator and consensus builder," said Schoen. "He is a tireless worker who has experience in pro personnel and college scouting. He has a progressive approach to the evaluation process. Brandon will help lead the player personnel department as well as assist across the entire football operation."
Schoen is going to clean house with respect to pro personnel and scouting dept.
Titles only for CM and TM.
Schoen bringing in his guys for sure. So excited about our future going forward with respect to drafts and free agency.
"Help lead"
+2. 2022 is likely going to be bad, but I think most of us would just like to see some progress so we have a chance to be competitive in 2023.
#FireTim
he is not married to a Mara, his mother is a mara (John and Chris sister)
In fairness, Tim is a son of a Mara, not a husband.
Anyone who doesn't think so and is trying to be negative about it is a moron.
Constructive post. You thought we might see a lot of Mark Koncz defenders and thought you needed to shut them down proactively?
Read the thread. There was already one. Any other brainbusters, Michael?
Some of you are ridiculous
Its easier to for some to just lump him into the "fire mara" mantra. Some ppl won't be happy till the Mara's no longer operate the Giants. In reality, its far easier to start cheering for another team
I think most people would settle for a world in which the Mara family acknowledged that they don't know shit about how to evaluate football players or build a football team and operated the franchise based on that acknowledgement.
Yes, hopefully Petit is next and the scouts turn on this weasel!
Usually even with front office churn, guys stick around until the draft is done. Without knowing anything, to be let go almost immediately kinds seems like they really didn't like his work.
Shoen is making some moves that are starting to make me a believer.
We'll see the breadth and depth of his front office purge after the draft.
Schoen's words to Koncz, "I hear you're a low down Yankee liar."
Shoen is making some moves that are starting to make me a believer.
We'll see the breadth and depth of his front office purge after the draft.
If it makes you feel any different, this is not a job like you or I.
These guys work off contracts, and most of the time they get their money fired or not. He won't be nervously waiting for unemployment benefits like most.
- Matt, your comment on twtr whispers about Koncz intrigues--any flesh on those bones? We heard the twtr persona 'NFL_ProScout' (or some such) ream Petit explicitly, not so much Koncz, as I recall, in their Mustang_Scout (or some such) dust up.
- Brown was hired very quickly. I wonder what the back story is between Schoen and him, any history?
Keep it coming with the new sherriff in town
Quote:
Agreed, but it's a bizarre and perhaps unworkable system. Two independent power structures didn't work well for the Austro-Hungarian Empire, and I doubt it'll work here either. The draft could expose some serious divisions, esp if John starts taking Chris and Tim's side.
This may be just a terminology nuance now and reorganization.
Really I’ve always felt the evaluation methods and pro and college scouting need to be under one large tent and not siloed.
Some other teams like Giants referred to Pro Personnel and College Scouting.
“Player” personnel implies to me they are fusing the operation from a whole perspective and reorganized approach.
Much more sound and collaborative but impacts a clear delegated hierarchy structure too for communication purposes and removing some of the backstabbing and selective management that seems to have gone on in years past under prior GM regimes with free agents and drafting.
One of my favorite titles for a documentary was a WWI documentary about Germany's relationship with the old Austro-Hungarian Empire. "Shackled to a Corpse."
This may be just a terminology nuance now and reorganization.
Really I’ve always felt the evaluation methods and pro and college scouting need to be under one large tent and not siloed.
Some other teams like Giants referred to Pro Personnel and College Scouting.
“Player” personnel implies to me they are fusing the operation from a whole perspective and reorganized approach.
Much more sound and collaborative but impacts a clear delegated hierarchy structure too for communication purposes and removing some of the backstabbing and selective management that seems to have gone on in years past under prior GM regimes with free agents and drafting.
Good post. Sure seems like based on what we've heard over the years, the structures under DG, and Schoen's comments indicate too much individualism, siloed structure, and then where's the accountability. It sure as hell isn't translating to success on the field, or any visible cohesive master design. It's time, Joe!
Agreed, but it's a bizarre and perhaps unworkable system. Two independent power structures didn't work well for the Austro-Hungarian Empire, and I doubt it'll work here either. The draft could expose some serious divisions, esp if John starts taking Chris and Tim's side.
I agree, although I have no idea what the Austro-Hungarian Empire is. I see keeping Chris and Tim as a compromise. Schoen/Brown will say this is the grading system we use, please use it. And then throw out all Chris and Tim's input
With John Mara as the "Good" Emperor Franz Joseph I.
Sorry, Brandon Brown. I keep thinking of Brandon Beane.
It's more like this post is a mess. Review your work Spidey...
No, other than misspelling Brandon Brown's last name, the post is accurate. Look at the Giants organization chart yourself.
Giants Organizational Chart - ( New Window )
"This will be a comprehensive search for our next general manager," said Mara. "We are looking for a person who demonstrates exceptional leadership and communication abilities, somebody who will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including player personnel, college scouting and coaching."
"Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator and consensus builder," said Schoen. "He is a tireless worker who has experience in pro personnel and college scouting. He has a progressive approach to the evaluation process. Brandon will help lead the player personnel department as well as assist across the entire football operation."
Rabbi??
You do know Gettleman converted, don't you?
Pettit is the Giants' director of college scouting. I seriously doubt he has that same role after the draft.
My guess is that Schoen sends Mara, McDonnell, and Pettit to the roof:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y30pML-AW4k
Link - ( New Window )
It's more like this post is a mess. Review your work Spidey...
Oh, and I renamed Chris Petit, Chris Pettite, after Yankee great Andy Pettite.
Titles only for CM and TM.
Schoen bringing in his guys for sure. So excited about our future going forward with respect to drafts and free agency.
Usually even with front office churn, guys stick around until the draft is done. Without knowing anything, to be let go almost immediately kinds seems like they really didn't like his work.
Yes, I'm surprised as well. Makes one wonder
Well said