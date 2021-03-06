QB Davis Webb is working out for the Football Giants

Hello Old Friend?
Mike Garafolo
The #Giants have free-agent QB Davis Webb in for a physical today, sources say. The team’s third-round pick in 2017 could soon be back in East Rutherford with his former #Bills OC Brian Daboll.
Webb is able to sign now because his practice-squad contract expired last month.
What's with the new trend of using "Football Giants" in every subject line?
Not really a new trend for me. I've called them the Football Giants for years now. I just like calling them the New York Football Giants. I know it sounds stupid, but it makes them more endearing to me.
Washington ruined that for me
Ive heard this as well. The word is that he is very smart and could bea good coach. Having someone that understands Dabolls system will help whether it is DJ or another QB.
Wasn’t Webb a Reese pick?
Gettleman made the right pick after all?
Wasn’t Webb a Reese pick?
Yep. Webb was a Reese pick. Lauletta was a Gettleman pick.
Back in the day when there was another 'Giants' team in NY the expression was common
It doesn't sound stupid, it's the actual legal entity name of the team. Despite the baseball team leaving town after '57 the mara's have never removed football from the name of the business
As there hasn't been a NY baseball Giants team in 65 years, though, it's more than a little silly to say it today.
To be fair it's their business name and it's on all of their official letterheads.
Why sign Webb when we already have a back up from Allstate- Jake!
Maybe a reunion of the Buffalo QB room…
To make an example of why Chris Mara shouldn't be involved in picking players.
I remember when Dottino was declaring that Webb was Eli’s heir 2 months before the Giants released him. Dottino lost all credibility then.
“The Giants” alone almost always referred to the baseball team, after all it was the “national sport”and the team with longest history. The “Football Giants” clarified it was football and the whole name stuck even when the sports scene changed radically with traitorous machinations of O’Malley to move his Dodgers and a weakownership baseball Giants to California.
But the term Football Giants” or Néw York Football Giants stuck and outlasted the changing times of moving from Polo Grounds to Yankee Stadium etc and then to NJ thought to be a farmland by many New Yorkers
But “Football Giants stuck. So Anakims habit is a reflection of us old guys who had that name in our vocabulary since the 40’s. More Ancient history from an ancient one.
I Leave out a supposed other football team in the NYC area, It is never to be spoken of except in rare obscene terms.
Wut? Davis Webb never took a regular season snap with the Giants. Unless you're being sarcastic...
Add his coaching abilities, and this is a really worthwhile acquisition with no draft pick or other cost, just a reasonable contract.
In other words, a good move. And the second worthwhile acquisition (after RB Antonio Williams) of an ex-Bill by Schoen.
Some people adapt slower. I still catch myself some Sundays standing outside the Polo Grounds wondering where the crowd is on game day.
Add his coaching abilities, and this is a really worthwhile acquisition with no draft pick or other cost, just a reasonable contract.
In other words, a good move. And the second worthwhile acquisition (after RB Antonio Williams) of an ex-Bill by Schoen.
He took 2 snaps in Buffalo, both kneel downs. I guess he did a good job kneeling down, but there is zero evidence he's better than the Giants backups.
I have no issue with signing him, whether to help in the film room or to play scout team QB, but the only QB play we've seen of him is preseason. I wouldn't place too much value on that.
Thanks for the clarification on the "NY Football Giants". (I recall Cris Berman used the term often, when he was on TV). Sometimes these youngsters need a little history lesson.
I'm probably a "spring chicken" next to you. I've been a Giants fan since'58. How long has it been for you ?
I get the feelin you think Manning is a phony…
If that really bothers you, maybe you would prefer the New Jersey Giants.
