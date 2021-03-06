for display only
QB Davis Webb is working out for the Football Giants

Anakim : 11:17 am
Hello Old Friend?


Mike Garafolo
@MikeGarafolo
The #Giants have free-agent QB Davis Webb in for a physical today, sources say. The team’s third-round pick in 2017 could soon be back in East Rutherford with his former #Bills OC Brian Daboll.

Webb is able to sign now because his practice-squad contract expired last month.
Camp arm maybe practice squad guy  
eli4life : 11:39 am : link
Could it be to join the staff in some capacity in the future? Always seemed more destined to coach than play
What, Rhett Bomar wasn't available?  
Greg from LI : 11:39 am : link
RE: RE: Anakim - innocent question  
eli4life : 11:40 am : link
In comment 15596859 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15596841 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


What's with the new trend of using "Football Giants" in every subject line?



Not really a new trend for me. I've called them the Football Giants for years now. I just like calling them the New York Football Giants. I know it sounds stupid, but it makes them more endearing to me.


Washington ruined that for me
Webb was supposed to become a coach up in Buffalo this year  
gidiefor : Mod : 11:41 am : link
his father is a football coach -- so having someone around that is familiar with Dabol's style and is capable of coaching probably makes Webb an attractive addition -

lmao rhett bomar  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:50 am : link
RE: lmao rhett bomar  
Del Shofner : 11:51 am : link
In comment 15596900 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
.


+1
RE: Webb was supposed to become a coach up in Buffalo this year  
blueblood : 11:54 am : link
In comment 15596874 gidiefor said:
Quote:
his father is a football coach -- so having someone around that is familiar with Dabol's style and is capable of coaching probably makes Webb an attractive addition -


Ive heard this as well. The word is that he is very smart and could bea good coach. Having someone that understands Dabolls system will help whether it is DJ or another QB.
RE: so  
Keaton028 : 11:54 am : link
In comment 15596849 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Gettleman made the right pick after all?

I kid because I love.


Wasn’t Webb a Reese pick?
RE: RE: so  
Anakim : 11:55 am : link
In comment 15596918 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
In comment 15596849 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Gettleman made the right pick after all?

I kid because I love.



Wasn’t Webb a Reese pick?


Yep. Webb was a Reese pick. Lauletta was a Gettleman pick.
Maybe he's gonna retire as a Giant  
ghost718 : 12:00 pm : link
RE: RE: Anakim - innocent question  
sphinx : 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15596859 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15596841 Gatorade Dunk said: Quote:
What's with the new trend of using "Football Giants" in every subject line?

Not really a new trend for me. I've called them the Football Giants for years now. I just like calling them the New York Football Giants. I know it sounds stupid, but it makes them more endearing to me.

Back in the day when there was another 'Giants' team in NY the expression was common

RE: Maybe he's gonna retire as a Giant  
Jimmy Googs : 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15596936 ghost718 said:
Quote:
.


ha, well done....
RE: RE: Anakim - innocent question  
Scooter185 : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 15596859 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15596841 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


What's with the new trend of using "Football Giants" in every subject line?



Not really a new trend for me. I've called them the Football Giants for years now. I just like calling them the New York Football Giants. I know it sounds stupid, but it makes them more endearing to me.


It doesn't sound stupid, it's the actual legal entity name of the team. Despite the baseball team leaving town after '57 the mara's have never removed football from the name of the business
Once a Giant, Always a Giant.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:03 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: Anakim - innocent question  
Greg from LI : 12:04 pm : link
In comment 15596940 sphinx said:
Quote:
Back in the day when there was another 'Giants' team in NY the expression was common


As there hasn't been a NY baseball Giants team in 65 years, though, it's more than a little silly to say it today.
I know Webb hasn't done much..  
BillKo : 12:07 pm : link
...but I was surprised he was cut (by Shurmur?).....I thought in the preseason that year he actually looked ok. As I remember though, we had drafted a new QB in round 3 I believe.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Anakim - innocent question  
bronxct1 : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15596950 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15596940 sphinx said:


Quote:


Back in the day when there was another 'Giants' team in NY the expression was common




As there hasn't been a NY baseball Giants team in 65 years, though, it's more than a little silly to say it today.


To be fair it's their business name and it's on all of their official letterheads.
That will put Dotino on cloud nine…  
morrison40 : 12:15 pm : link
He was honorary president of the Davis Webb fan club back in the day LOL
Once a scrub/Giants, always a scrub/Giant...  
Optimus-NY : 12:16 pm : link
Chris Mara and the horsies say HEY!
My bad  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:18 pm : link
Reese pick.
Haha  
UberAlias : 12:27 pm : link
That's awesome.
RE: Expected to sign  
Adirondack GMen : 12:38 pm : link
In comment 15596814 Saos1n said:
Quote:
Per Raanan

Why sign Webb when we already have a back up from Allstate- Jake!
Maybe a reunion of the Buffalo QB room…
Strong early leader in the clubhouse for post of the day  
arniefez : 12:40 pm : link
Hopefully Schoen is using the workout
widmerseyebrow : 11:23 am : link : reply
To make an example of why Chris Mara shouldn't be involved in picking players.
It make sense ...  
Beer Man : 12:40 pm : link
Its someone Daboll knows and who knows Daboll's system. He's may be the 3rd stringer, but would be a good guy to have in the QB sessions.
There it is, the competition for Jones  
PatersonPlank : 12:41 pm : link
But seriously, he was on the Buff PS right? Maybe Schoen / Doughball say something in him
Move makes a lot of sense  
ZogZerg : 12:42 pm : link
RE: That will put Dotino on cloud nine…  
Jay on the Island : 12:44 pm : link
In comment 15596973 morrison40 said:
Quote:
He was honorary president of the Davis Webb fan club back in the day LOL

I remember when Dottino was declaring that Webb was Eli’s heir 2 months before the Giants released him. Dottino lost all credibility then.
We’re going  
Joe Beckwith : 1:02 pm : link
the 2016 UCal O system, obviously.
New Yorkers had a complicated sports speech when there were three  
plato : 1:02 pm : link
Baseball teams and 3 football teams all with choice of Dodgers, Giants,Yankees. This existed for a shorttime in the late 40’s - mid 50’s. So at times one needed to he specific.

“The Giants” alone almost always referred to the baseball team, after all it was the “national sport”and the team with longest history. The “Football Giants” clarified it was football and the whole name stuck even when the sports scene changed radically with traitorous machinations of O’Malley to move his Dodgers and a weakownership baseball Giants to California.

But the term Football Giants” or Néw York Football Giants stuck and outlasted the changing times of moving from Polo Grounds to Yankee Stadium etc and then to NJ thought to be a farmland by many New Yorkers

But “Football Giants stuck. So Anakims habit is a reflection of us old guys who had that name in our vocabulary since the 40’s. More Ancient history from an ancient one.

I Leave out a supposed other football team in the NYC area, It is never to be spoken of except in rare obscene terms.
I didn't even know Davis Webb was still in the league  
nyjuggernaut2 : 1:03 pm : link
Now let’s go get  
SleepyOwl : 1:22 pm : link
Malik Willis
Davis Webb looked great  
Regular Coffee : 1:23 pm : link
when he played in that game where Eli's streak was broken.
Next, we'll hear  
JoeMorrison40 : 1:25 pm : link
Josh Allen will demand a trade or the equipment mgr has been signed.
RE: Davis Webb looked great  
Section331 : 1:27 pm : link
In comment 15597126 Regular Coffee said:
Quote:
when he played in that game where Eli's streak was broken.


Wut? Davis Webb never took a regular season snap with the Giants. Unless you're being sarcastic...
New York State trifecta. NT Giants- NY Jets- Buffalo Bills  
Blue21 : 1:57 pm : link
and of course now back with the Giants. I wish him well. Can't be worse than Glennon.
Based on how he played in Buffalo when given a chance,  
Red Dog : 2:14 pm : link
Webb is better than any back-up QB the GIANTS have now.

Add his coaching abilities, and this is a really worthwhile acquisition with no draft pick or other cost, just a reasonable contract.

In other words, a good move. And the second worthwhile acquisition (after RB Antonio Williams) of an ex-Bill by Schoen.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Anakim - innocent question  
Mike from Ohio : 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15596950 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15596940 sphinx said:


Quote:


Back in the day when there was another 'Giants' team in NY the expression was common




As there hasn't been a NY baseball Giants team in 65 years, though, it's more than a little silly to say it today.


Some people adapt slower. I still catch myself some Sundays standing outside the Polo Grounds wondering where the crowd is on game day.
He is good for the room  
SteelGiant : 2:20 pm : link
This has strong Alex Tanney vibes
RE: Based on how he played in Buffalo when given a chance,  
Section331 : 2:22 pm : link
In comment 15597208 Red Dog said:
Quote:
Webb is better than any back-up QB the GIANTS have now.

Add his coaching abilities, and this is a really worthwhile acquisition with no draft pick or other cost, just a reasonable contract.

In other words, a good move. And the second worthwhile acquisition (after RB Antonio Williams) of an ex-Bill by Schoen.


He took 2 snaps in Buffalo, both kneel downs. I guess he did a good job kneeling down, but there is zero evidence he's better than the Giants backups.

I have no issue with signing him, whether to help in the film room or to play scout team QB, but the only QB play we've seen of him is preseason. I wouldn't place too much value on that.
 
christian : 2:27 pm : link
Somewhere Manning is crying near a locker.
Plato, you're  
Manny in CA : 2:29 pm : link
https://penntoday.upenn.edu/sites/default/files/2020-07/iStock-801468792.jpg

Thanks for the clarification on the "NY Football Giants". (I recall Cris Berman used the term often, when he was on TV). Sometimes these youngsters need a little history lesson.

I'm probably a "spring chicken" next to you. I've been a Giants fan since'58. How long has it been for you ?
Plato, you're "Da Man"  
Manny in CA : 2:31 pm : link
Nargles  
SteelGiant : 2:31 pm : link
This guy must be great in the QB room,  
Go Terps : 2:37 pm : link
because as a thrower he's as broken a guy as you'll see on an NFL roster.
RE: …  
Slowasski : 2:39 pm : link
In comment 15597230 christian said:
[quote] Somewhere Manning is crying near a locker. [/quote

I get the feelin you think Manning is a phony…
Why not  
TommyWiseau : 2:43 pm : link
Hire him as a coach and save a roster spot then
RE: RE: RE: RE: Anakim - innocent question  
Ivan15 : 2:45 pm : link
In comment 15596950 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15596940 sphinx said:


Quote:


Back in the day when there was another 'Giants' team in NY the expression was common




As there hasn't been a NY baseball Giants team in 65 years, though, it's more than a little silly to say it today.

If that really bothers you, maybe you would prefer the New Jersey Giants.
Alex Tanney 2.0  
Blue Dream : 2:46 pm : link
I assume he'll serve as a full-time tutor for Daniel Jones  
CT Charlie : 3:00 pm : link
for the next 4 months. They could even go over film together, to study the Daboll/Kafka system. After that, who knows?

RE: Maybe he's gonna retire as a Giant  
bluefin : 3:26 pm : link
In comment 15596936 ghost718 said:
Quote:
.

haha nice
