Andrew Whitworth: Giants turned me down in favor of Flowers

Is this true?
As I remember it being reported, The Giants were persuuing Whitworth but he ended up choosing the Rams for more money. If it is true, it's just another reason why we are where we are. Link - ( New Window )
I recall that the Giants were not interested in him
And all he's done since then is go on to All Pros, Pro Bowls and Super Bowls... thank God we ended up with Nate Solder and Ereck Flowers at LT and RT instead. Anyone remember the first drive/play of that 2018 season where Calais Campbell absolutely destroyed Ereck Flowers... I do.
His retelling of events is consistent with the reporting at the time.
Hard to fault them for passing on Whitworth. He was well, well beyond the sell by date. The odds of him performing how he has for LA has gotta be in Powerball territory and they weren't far from letting an aging line bite them in the ass. The more grievous error was sticking with Flowers.
I always assumed that Whitworth chose LA over NJ. Now we know he wanted to play with Eli and the Giants went with Flowers instead. I'm sure cap/money was a factor, but another example of the Giants' poor decisions and failure to evaluate and develop talent.
and Whitworth at the time was ~35 and looking for more than NYG was willing to pay, is what I'd heard. AW is the exception to the rule about getting old in the NFL, hard to predict him playing at this level past his 40th b-day, tough to fault a team for not wanting to pay market dollars for a player on the backside of 35 for more than a couple seasons.
+1. People seem to forget about that pesky thing called the salary cap.
Whitworth was 35 or 36 at the time. The odds that he would have been more effective, and cost-effective, than Flowers at the time were remote based on prior NFL precedent. This could have easily ended up like the Solder contract or worse. He was 2-3 years older at the time than Solder is right now. The Rams took a huge gamble on him and fortunately for them it worked out.
Drafting Flowers was the more suspect move, even at the time, although not so sure about that either as he has gone on to have a credible NFL career.
RE: Gotta be honest, I don't lose sleep over this one.
Agree, he’s a unicorn. Choosing not to pay a premium for him at the time was understandable.
Giants problem is once upon a time we were drafting Chris Snee in Rd 2, Dave Diehl in Rd 5, finding Richie Seubert as a UDFA. Giants haven’t been hitting on their mid round picks or finding gems in UDFA for several years now
Yes, he wanted to be paid but he was actually a solution for Left Tackle where Flowers was a disaster. Many on this board agreed with passing on him because of his age more than anything, and wanted to do the "wait and see" approach with Flowers.
Ramcyzk was another (believe me...I know) drafting a flawed Tight End in Evan Engram. Was always a reach as a Rd 1 pick.
If the strategy was to leave an immobile Eli Manning in place, part of that strategy needed to be upgrade the OTs. Even an older one in Whitworth, and develop a younger one in Ramcyzk.
Crazy to believe how long this OL nonsense has gone on...
bc he refused to move to guard, a position that pays substantially less than LT. This is well documented. It is also well-documented that he only moved to Guard when he was finally out of employers willing to let him play Tackle.
Also, people forget that Flowers had a pretty decent rookie season- which probably plays into any Whitworth decision. He was extremely durable, playing every snap that year, along with Eli Manning, iirc. Of course, that rookie year was an aberration, and his overall career here at Tackle was a disaster.
In Judging OL talent obey the last 12-15 years show them. Utterly incompetent in FA and the draft. If anyone is surprised by this you must have been in stasis
This is why I have been calling for a drastic overhaul of scouting and personnel offices. It's not just a bad draft or two. The entire Giants scouting system seems unable to evaluate the OL at all. They suck at the college level and pro level. Nearly every move they have made via draft, FA, or trade for more than a decade has sucked.
I never liked when people were saying we ignored the OL. Reese didn't ignore it and Gettleman didn't ignore it. We just didn't hit on the moves we made. Hell, we drafted an OL in one of the first 3 rounds 3 years in a row and missed on all 3.
Have been clueless for years. We know this. But he was a guy I really wanted from the Bengals. Then to add insult to injury we never even tried Flowers at guard. Dysfunctional from top to bottom.
Letting Whitworth go in favor of Flowers was rediculous.
If it were me, I would have signed Whitworth, told Flowers you're moving to guard, and if you don't like it we'll cut you tomorrow.
link - ( New Window )
*** He was "too old" 3/4 years ago
Total incompetence on the whole organization's part...
I remember it well.
THe domino effect of this move still impacts the team today.
If the Giants were smart enough to understand what they had in FLowers, they would have moved him inside to guard and signed WHitworth.
If they had signed Whitworth - they would have never signed Solder.
Ramczyk is the one that got away. For Evan Engram. Ugh.
Drafting Flowers was the more suspect move, even at the time, although not so sure about that either as he has gone on to have a credible NFL career.
Too old.
Giants then shell out money to a washed up Brandon Marshall.
Facts.
That draft went to shit fast for Reece.
Fair point. Pretty much everything’s been lacking. But you also have to draft guys who are willing to be coached and developed. Guys like Flowers weren’t during their time here
Not just Ramcyzk but they also passed on TJ Watt too that year.
His OL coach wanted EF desperately.
Ramczyk was the one that got away, the RT that had dropped right in their laps.
Not just Ramcyzk but they also passed on TJ Watt too that year.
It's funny, I said I wouldn't pass on another Watt but wasn't surprised they didn't pick him.
THAT is amazing. Snee was on fumes in 20111.
Love the receipts!
I checked. I chose to sit this one out. Must have had a conference that week or something.
I never liked when people were saying we ignored the OL. Reese didn't ignore it and Gettleman didn't ignore it. We just didn't hit on the moves we made. Hell, we drafted an OL in one of the first 3 rounds 3 years in a row and missed on all 3.
His own words back then were he went to whoever offered the most money and I believe the Rams offered 3 and 36 with most guaranteed
At the time the choice was a 37 yr old LT or the 21 yr old 1st rd pick. He could have very easily signed with the Giants and played 3 games and got hurt
The team has plenty to blame, but this is not 1 of them
Actually the choice was a guy who could play Left Tackle well and another who couldn't at all.
The team has plenty to blame, and this is a perfect example of one of them...