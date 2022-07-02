for display only
Andrew Whitworth: Giants turned me down in favor of Flowers

RobCrossRiver56 : 2/7/2022 12:38 pm
Is this true?
As I remember it being reported, The Giants were persuuing Whitworth but he ended up choosing the Rams for more money. If it is true, it's just another reason why we are where we are.
I recall that the Giants were not interested in him  
Hammer : 2/7/2022 12:42 pm : link
because they thought that Flowers was going to be the real deal.

Letting Whitworth go in favor of Flowers was rediculous.

If it were me, I would have signed Whitworth, told Flowers you're moving to guard, and if you don't like it we'll cut you tomorrow.
He was  
90.Cal : 2/7/2022 12:45 pm : link
And all he's done since then is go on to All Pros, Pro Bowls and Super Bowls... thank God we ended up with Nate Solder and Ereck Flowers at LT and RT instead. Anyone remember the first drive/play of that 2018 season where Calais Campbell absolutely destroyed Ereck Flowers... I do.
His retelling of events is consistent with the reporting at the time.  
Mad Mike : 2/7/2022 12:45 pm : link
We didn't pursue him because of the guys we had.
RE: He was  
90.Cal : 2/7/2022 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15597049 90.Cal said:
Quote:
And all he's done since then is go on to All Pros, Pro Bowls and Super Bowls... thank God we ended up with Nate Solder and Ereck Flowers at LT and RT instead. Anyone remember the first drive/play of that 2018 season where Calais Campbell absolutely destroyed Ereck Flowers... I do.


*** He was "too old" 3/4 years ago
This non signing to me  
JCin332 : 2/7/2022 12:54 pm : link
was the beginning of the end...

Total incompetence on the whole organization's part...
the good thing was that instead of signing Whitworth  
Eric on Li : 2/7/2022 12:57 pm : link
they put the FA money to good use on Brandon Marshall.
Whitworth and Ramzyk  
Samiam : 2/7/2022 1:06 pm : link
Can you imagine how different things would have been?
I agree 100%  
Dnew15 : 2/7/2022 1:16 pm : link
this failed signing was the beginning of the end.

I remember it well.

THe domino effect of this move still impacts the team today.

If the Giants were smart enough to understand what they had in FLowers, they would have moved him inside to guard and signed WHitworth.

If they had signed Whitworth - they would have never signed Solder.
Gotta be honest, I don't lose sleep over this one.  
j_rud : 2/7/2022 1:25 pm : link
Hard to fault them for passing on Whitworth. He was well, well beyond the sell by date. The odds of him performing how he has for LA has gotta be in Powerball territory and they weren't far from letting an aging line bite them in the ass. The more grievous error was sticking with Flowers.
Yes, it's 100% true and has been discussed a lot  
sb from NYT Forum : 2/7/2022 1:34 pm : link
...in fact, Reese made some smart ass remark at the time (2017) about not being interested in hiring some old veteran.

while I liked Whitworth and wanted them to sign him, I was of the mind  
Victor in CT : 2/7/2022 1:39 pm : link
of a 2 year max deal because of his age.
RE: Whitworth and Ramzyk  
Victor in CT : 2/7/2022 1:40 pm : link
In comment 15597091 Samiam said:
Quote:
Can you imagine how different things would have been?


Ramczyk is the one that got away. For Evan Engram. Ugh.
Hindsight is 20/20  
GiantJake : 2/7/2022 1:45 pm : link
I always assumed that Whitworth chose LA over NJ. Now we know he wanted to play with Eli and the Giants went with Flowers instead. I'm sure cap/money was a factor, but another example of the Giants' poor decisions and failure to evaluate and develop talent.
Giants were locked on Flowers  
JonC : 2/7/2022 1:48 pm : link
and Whitworth at the time was ~35 and looking for more than NYG was willing to pay, is what I'd heard. AW is the exception to the rule about getting old in the NFL, hard to predict him playing at this level past his 40th b-day, tough to fault a team for not wanting to pay market dollars for a player on the backside of 35 for more than a couple seasons.
RE: Giants were locked on Flowers  
Beer Man : 2/7/2022 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15597167 JonC said:
Quote:
and Whitworth at the time was ~35 and looking for more than NYG was willing to pay, is what I'd heard. AW is the exception to the rule about getting old in the NFL, hard to predict him playing at this level past his 40th b-day, tough to fault a team for not wanting to pay market dollars for a player on the backside of 35 for more than a couple seasons.
+1. People seem to forget about that pesky thing called the salary cap.
Yep  
JonC : 2/7/2022 1:55 pm : link
Ramczyk was the one that got away, the RT that had dropped right in their laps.
It's not to say they couldn't have used AW  
JonC : 2/7/2022 1:58 pm : link
but the big mistake was their eval and position on Flowers.
Ramcyk had the shoulder issues - Tunsil was the one who got away  
Eric on Li : 2/7/2022 2:00 pm : link
especially since it was for Eli freaking Apple.
Hard to fault the regime for this one  
Blue92 : 2/7/2022 2:01 pm : link
Whitworth was 35 or 36 at the time. The odds that he would have been more effective, and cost-effective, than Flowers at the time were remote based on prior NFL precedent. This could have easily ended up like the Solder contract or worse. He was 2-3 years older at the time than Solder is right now. The Rams took a huge gamble on him and fortunately for them it worked out.

Drafting Flowers was the more suspect move, even at the time, although not so sure about that either as he has gone on to have a credible NFL career.
RE: Gotta be honest, I don't lose sleep over this one.  
mfsd : 2/7/2022 2:07 pm : link
In comment 15597131 j_rud said:
Quote:
Hard to fault them for passing on Whitworth. He was well, well beyond the sell by date. The odds of him performing how he has for LA has gotta be in Powerball territory and they weren't far from letting an aging line bite them in the ass. The more grievous error was sticking with Flowers.


Agree, he’s a unicorn. Choosing not to pay a premium for him at the time was understandable.

Giants problem is once upon a time we were drafting Chris Snee in Rd 2, Dave Diehl in Rd 5, finding Richie Seubert as a UDFA. Giants haven’t been hitting on their mid round picks or finding gems in UDFA for several years now
Tunsil was off their board  
JonC : 2/7/2022 2:09 pm : link
Conklin was their guy.
There is no such thing as "hitting" on draft picks  
Blue92 : 2/7/2022 2:09 pm : link
They have to be coached and developed. That part of the team has been lacking for many years.
Here's  
Toth029 : 2/7/2022 2:12 pm : link
What bugs me. The Rams gave him 3 yrs, $36M with $15m guaranteed.

Too old.

Giants then shell out money to a washed up Brandon Marshall.
RE: Tunsil was off their board  
Dnew15 : 2/7/2022 2:12 pm : link
In comment 15597198 JonC said:
Quote:
Conklin was their guy.


Facts.
and L. Floyd was there plan B  
Dnew15 : 2/7/2022 2:14 pm : link
Apple was plan C.

That draft went to shit fast for Reece.
When you look back over the past  
joeinpa : 2/7/2022 2:18 pm : link
5 /6 years of personnel decisions. If you were deliberately trying to mess up this franchise. You would be hard pressed to do as well they did.
RE: There is no such thing as  
mfsd : 2/7/2022 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15597199 Blue92 said:
Quote:
They have to be coached and developed. That part of the team has been lacking for many years.


Fair point. Pretty much everything’s been lacking. But you also have to draft guys who are willing to be coached and developed. Guys like Flowers weren’t during their time here
They already had drafted Flowers  
JonC : 2/7/2022 2:19 pm : link
and were looking for a RT, presumably one not on social media huffing weed through a gasmask like some kinda freak. Who knows what else they might have uncovered, or swung and missed on.
Ereck Flowers was Tom Coughlin's pick  
arniefez : 2/7/2022 2:27 pm : link
not Reese or Ross. Flowers was the guy Coughlin wanted.
RE: Yep  
Jay on the Island : 2/7/2022 2:30 pm : link
In comment 15597173 JonC said:
Quote:
Ramczyk was the one that got away, the RT that had dropped right in their laps.

Not just Ramcyzk but they also passed on TJ Watt too that year.
RE: Ereck Flowers was Tom Coughlin's pick  
JonC : 2/7/2022 2:31 pm : link
In comment 15597229 arniefez said:
Quote:
not Reese or Ross. Flowers was the guy Coughlin wanted.


His OL coach wanted EF desperately.
RE: RE: Yep  
JonC : 2/7/2022 2:32 pm : link
In comment 15597235 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15597173 JonC said:


Quote:


Ramczyk was the one that got away, the RT that had dropped right in their laps.


Not just Ramcyzk but they also passed on TJ Watt too that year.


It's funny, I said I wouldn't pass on another Watt but wasn't surprised they didn't pick him.
Whitworth being basically ignored was a mistake.  
Jimmy Googs : 2/7/2022 2:46 pm : link
Yes, he wanted to be paid but he was actually a solution for Left Tackle where Flowers was a disaster. Many on this board agreed with passing on him because of his age more than anything, and wanted to do the "wait and see" approach with Flowers.

Ramcyzk was another (believe me...I know) drafting a flawed Tight End in Evan Engram. Was always a reach as a Rd 1 pick.

If the strategy was to leave an immobile Eli Manning in place, part of that strategy needed to be upgrade the OTs. Even an older one in Whitworth, and develop a younger one in Ramcyzk.

Crazy to believe how long this OL nonsense has gone on...
Flowers couldn't play guard  
NoPeanutz : 2/7/2022 2:46 pm : link
bc he refused to move to guard, a position that pays substantially less than LT. This is well documented. It is also well-documented that he only moved to Guard when he was finally out of employers willing to let him play Tackle.

Also, people forget that Flowers had a pretty decent rookie season- which probably plays into any Whitworth decision. He was extremely durable, playing every snap that year, along with Eli Manning, iirc. Of course, that rookie year was an aberration, and his overall career here at Tackle was a disaster.
Just to emphasize how well Whitworth has aged....  
Greg from LI : 2/7/2022 2:51 pm : link
Did you know Whitworth is actually a month older than Chris Snee? And Snee retired almost a decade ago.
RE: Just to emphasize how well Whitworth has aged....  
Victor in CT : 2/7/2022 2:53 pm : link
In comment 15597269 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Did you know Whitworth is actually a month older than Chris Snee? And Snee retired almost a decade ago.


THAT is amazing. Snee was on fumes in 20111.
Some good memory threads on Whitworth from 2017  
Jimmy Googs : 2/7/2022 2:58 pm : link
See if you all can find your names and whether your "advice" held up...

https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=549468


https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=550066&show_all=1
RE: Some good memory threads on Whitworth from 2017  
NoPeanutz : 2/7/2022 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15597280 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
See if you all can find your names and whether your "advice" held up...

https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=549468


https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=550066&show_all=1

Love the receipts!
I checked. I chose to sit this one out. Must have had a conference that week or something.
If there has been a worse FO  
LauderdaleMatty : 2/7/2022 3:07 pm : link
In Judging OL talent obey the last 12-15 years show them. Utterly incompetent in FA and the draft. If anyone is surprised by this you must have been in stasis
RE: If there has been a worse FO  
Matt M. : 2/7/2022 3:12 pm : link
In comment 15597295 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
In Judging OL talent obey the last 12-15 years show them. Utterly incompetent in FA and the draft. If anyone is surprised by this you must have been in stasis
This is why I have been calling for a drastic overhaul of scouting and personnel offices. It's not just a bad draft or two. The entire Giants scouting system seems unable to evaluate the OL at all. They suck at the college level and pro level. Nearly every move they have made via draft, FA, or trade for more than a decade has sucked.

I never liked when people were saying we ignored the OL. Reese didn't ignore it and Gettleman didn't ignore it. We just didn't hit on the moves we made. Hell, we drafted an OL in one of the first 3 rounds 3 years in a row and missed on all 3.
Going to the rams for him  
mattlawson : 2/7/2022 4:10 pm : link
Was a great move. Not getting him here was catastrophic in hindsight
Whitworth  
stretch234 : 2/7/2022 5:41 pm : link
This is crap

His own words back then were he went to whoever offered the most money and I believe the Rams offered 3 and 36 with most guaranteed

At the time the choice was a 37 yr old LT or the 21 yr old 1st rd pick. He could have very easily signed with the Giants and played 3 games and got hurt

The team has plenty to blame, but this is not 1 of them
RE: Whitworth  
Jimmy Googs : 2/7/2022 5:50 pm : link
In comment 15597506 stretch234 said:
Quote:
This is crap

His own words back then were he went to whoever offered the most money and I believe the Rams offered 3 and 36 with most guaranteed

At the time the choice was a 37 yr old LT or the 21 yr old 1st rd pick. He could have very easily signed with the Giants and played 3 games and got hurt

The team has plenty to blame, but this is not 1 of them


Actually the choice was a guy who could play Left Tackle well and another who couldn't at all.

The team has plenty to blame, and this is a perfect example of one of them...
Giants  
PaulN : 8:35 am : link
Have been clueless for years. We know this. But he was a guy I really wanted from the Bengals. Then to add insult to injury we never even tried Flowers at guard. Dysfunctional from top to bottom.
