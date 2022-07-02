Breer: some believe there isn't a single NFL starter



The quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl showed as they were expected to. And that’s not great news. The group, compromised of all the top guys outside of Ole Miss’s Matt Corral, came in perceived to be an average lot. It left Mobile with a lot of NFL folks convinced of that. A couple of veteran NFL evaluators told me late in the week that they don’t believe there’s a single NFL starter in this year’s quarterback class. Not everyone was that harsh, but it was unanimous that these quarterbacks aren’t close to last year’s—and most agreed that all five of last year’s first-round signal-callers would’ve been the top guy at the position in the 2022 draft. Here’s a sampling of those takeaways.



• AFC exec: “You might have some people who’d take Malik [Willis] over Mac [Jones], just because of the physical stuff. But comparing them to Mac’s résumé, [Kenny] Pickett had nice stats, but he wasn’t Mac. So yes, I’d say all these guys are behind those five. … Pickett and [Desmond] Ridder look more ready to go. They’re playing a calmer brand of football. The ceiling’s not as high, but they’re more confident, they’ve played a lot, they’ve been on good teams, they’re pretty consistent players. Willis is a wild card. He could be something, but also could be nothing. That one would scare me. … Even the way he played this week, he holds the ball, runs around a lot, and it’s gonna take him a long time to get adjusted.”



• AFC college scouting director: “What’s your threshold for a starter? It’s kind of a broad term. I don’t think there’s an above average starter in the group. Maybe there are a couple of average starters. … If there’s two guys you can make an argument helped themselves it’s Ridder and Willis. Ridder almost by default, just by being consistent. I’m not saying he had a great week, but he comes out ahead by just looking steady. And he was very steady. The highs weren’t that high, but there was no Whoa, what was that? Willis has an absolute cannon; he can rip it. He doesn’t read the defense, but his arm even more live than on tape.”



• AFC exec No. 2: “It was an average showing all the way around. No one really stood out as a top-level guy. Malik showed the most athleticism and arm strength. You just question how ready he is, coming from the offenses [at Auburn and Liberty] he is.”



So, in summary, it does feel like the quarterbacks left Mobile with more questions than they came in with. For all the jokes about Pickett’s hand size, his are smaller than just about any NFL starter, scouts did feel like it was an issue in how the Pitt product threw it at a rainy outdoor practice Wednesday. North Carolina’s Sam Howell physically looked like a mid-round pick to the evaluators on hand. And that Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe was even at America’s premier college all-star game and draft showcase, per one scout, “tells you everything you need to know about the quarterback class.”

