Breer: some believe there isn't a single NFL starter

The quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl showed as they were expected to. And that’s not great news. The group, compromised of all the top guys outside of Ole Miss’s Matt Corral, came in perceived to be an average lot. It left Mobile with a lot of NFL folks convinced of that. A couple of veteran NFL evaluators told me late in the week that they don’t believe there’s a single NFL starter in this year’s quarterback class. Not everyone was that harsh, but it was unanimous that these quarterbacks aren’t close to last year’s—and most agreed that all five of last year’s first-round signal-callers would’ve been the top guy at the position in the 2022 draft. Here’s a sampling of those takeaways.
• AFC exec: “You might have some people who’d take Malik [Willis] over Mac [Jones], just because of the physical stuff. But comparing them to Mac’s résumé, [Kenny] Pickett had nice stats, but he wasn’t Mac. So yes, I’d say all these guys are behind those five. … Pickett and [Desmond] Ridder look more ready to go. They’re playing a calmer brand of football. The ceiling’s not as high, but they’re more confident, they’ve played a lot, they’ve been on good teams, they’re pretty consistent players. Willis is a wild card. He could be something, but also could be nothing. That one would scare me. … Even the way he played this week, he holds the ball, runs around a lot, and it’s gonna take him a long time to get adjusted.”
• AFC college scouting director: “What’s your threshold for a starter? It’s kind of a broad term. I don’t think there’s an above average starter in the group. Maybe there are a couple of average starters. … If there’s two guys you can make an argument helped themselves it’s Ridder and Willis. Ridder almost by default, just by being consistent. I’m not saying he had a great week, but he comes out ahead by just looking steady. And he was very steady. The highs weren’t that high, but there was no Whoa, what was that? Willis has an absolute cannon; he can rip it. He doesn’t read the defense, but his arm even more live than on tape.”
• AFC exec No. 2: “It was an average showing all the way around. No one really stood out as a top-level guy. Malik showed the most athleticism and arm strength. You just question how ready he is, coming from the offenses [at Auburn and Liberty] he is.”
So, in summary, it does feel like the quarterbacks left Mobile with more questions than they came in with. For all the jokes about Pickett’s hand size, his are smaller than just about any NFL starter, scouts did feel like it was an issue in how the Pitt product threw it at a rainy outdoor practice Wednesday. North Carolina’s Sam Howell physically looked like a mid-round pick to the evaluators on hand. And that Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe was even at America’s premier college all-star game and draft showcase, per one scout, “tells you everything you need to know about the quarterback class.”
The contract slot for a pick in the 30s is going to total ~4/13M.
Willis' talent is intriguing but it's scary to pick a QB that's better at running than passing. Willis literally has almost the same number of completions and rush attempts in the last 2 years at Liberty. that's a pretty big difference from Josh Allen when he was coming out of college.
To me this is a Willis/Corral draft at QB. I was higher on Pickett going into last week, but the way he threw in the weather on Wednesday was scary bad. Willis was the only guy that didn't seem bothered.
Raiders trolling for #3 picks?
I'm sorry to see PG go.
Because there is nothing like spending a number 1 of any kind on an QB that might be average at best. That's some roster building right there.
HUGE red flag. Spending a 1st round pick on a guy who can't read defenses is a recipe for disaster
Reports were not good. Either he is still hurt or he is a statue back there. Think Mike Glennon.
EJ Manuel, Geno Smith, matt Barkley
If they want someone to mold, Willis has the tools. How much they rate tools vs. readiness, who the hell knows.
I don't think there's a no brainer in this draft, Willis included.
My case for Willis would be that Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka all have recent experience working with a raw but toolsy QB prospect. There's also no blue chip guy the Giants would be missing out on by taking a chance on Willis.
There's no Andrew Luck or Myles Garrett in this draft. The top 20-30 guys are probably all pretty close. Maybe more.
Matt Corral.
Matt Corral.
Better have a lot invested in a backup with Corral though, injuries are a huge concern with him. He won't physically hold up playing in the NFL the way he played in college
If they want someone to mold, Willis has the tools. How much they rate tools vs. readiness, who the hell knows.
I don't think there's a no brainer in this draft, Willis included.
My case for Willis would be that Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka all have recent experience working with a raw but toolsy QB prospect. There's also no blue chip guy the Giants would be missing out on by taking a chance on Willis.
There's no Andrew Luck or Myles Garrett in this draft. The top 20-30 guys are probably all pretty close. Maybe more.
None of the QB’s they worked with were as raw as Willis and Allen/Mahomes arguably had a more diverse set of tools. I don’t think there is a Luck or Garrett, but that doesn’t mean we are passing on 2nd round talent to draft someone like Willis. Personally I think Corral fits more the type of QB they have developed. Even then I do have concerns spending a Top 7 pick on a player we will not know what we have with him prior to 2023 Draft. There aren’t enough reps to go around to have one Top 10 pick get in sync with offense and to get another Top 10 pick enough reps to showcase for a trade that will return Top 10 value. I am not trading a Top 10 pick for the garbage that Arizona got for Josh Rosen after 1 year. That is horrible value for the pick.
How long is this Super Bowl jinx going to last...
You keep banging this drum but Willis is just not that guy. He isn't LJ part 2.. Not even close...
He played the worst out of all of them
If they want someone to mold, Willis has the tools. How much they rate tools vs. readiness, who the hell knows.
You keep banging this drum but Willis is just not that guy. He isn't LJ part 2.. Not even close...
What drum? And who said he's anything like Jackson?
Hopefully it’s not us. The mission should be acquisition of draft capital for next year while building the lines.
If they want someone to mold, Willis has the tools. How much they rate tools vs. readiness, who the hell knows.
What drum? And who said he's anything like Jackson?
Please. You've been posting that the Giants should take Willis for at least a month. And comparing him to Jackson the entire time. Now you are backing off
Ive said over and over that Willis is light years from being an NFL QB, and Breer just backed that up
So many idiots on this site put words in other posters mouths.
So many idiots on this site put words in other posters mouths.
Bullshit. And comparing him to Allen is even dumber. Of course you would take him at 5
The problem with making people look stupid repeatedly is they will resort to making shit up to try to get over on you. You aren't the first.
The Steelers aren't stupid and they were all over Willis at Sr Bowl practices, allegedly. And allegedly they like Pickett too. I doubt anything happened in the game that has them worried.
Basically if you want to find takes that these QBs suck, you can find it. If you want to find takes that a few will be very good, you can find that too.
It is more likely than not, that one of these guys will be an excellent pro.
Would you be happy if Willis fell to Washington and he turned into a tremendous pro? No, you wouldn't. So we need to check this guy out and make sure Danboll and JS think he's a bust.
These pros didn't have "hot takes" after watching a few Senior Bowl practices. Breer alludes to the fact that they came in with opinions (likely formed from 2021 game tape) and the Senior Bowl week did nothing to change those opinions.
Ouch
Has anything changed for you? In your first mock draft a few weeks ago, you had Corral, Willis & Howell all going in the top 11. Just curious
He's got tiny hands and he was only good one season... that's all I've got...
explain to me why Pickett isn't a good pick
He's got tiny hands and he was only good one season... that's all I've got...
He also struggled a lot in bad weather at Mobile
Has anything changed for you? In your first mock draft a few weeks ago, you had Corral, Willis & Howell all going in the top 11. Just curious
Mock drafts are more about what I think will happen.
I still think a QB or two goes top 15. Too much demand around the league for that to not happen
Greg Cosell said Kenny Pickett "has what it takes to be a quality starter in the NFL"..
direct quote.
These pros didn't have "hot takes" after watching a few Senior Bowl practices. Breer alludes to the fact that they came in with opinions (likely formed from 2021 game tape) and the Senior Bowl week did nothing to change those opinions. [/quote]
Why would employees of NFL teams tell a journalist the truth about what they see in these QBs prior to the draft?
Why would a seasoned and reliable professional employee of a team be truthful about what they see?
I never compared him to Jackson. Never once. The comp I've made is to Allen.
Terps - haven’t figured this adoring follower out yet?
Take the guy with tools(Willis) and open up the offense similar to the first Washington game. That would literally be the floor of our offense.
Then work from there, tired of looking for the perfect QB prospect. I’d bet anything that Jones starts playing well with legit competition behind him.
If anything, turn him into an asset.
It could be 2014... a QB sneaks into the top 10... get a good Derek Carr in the second or Bridgewater, or Garopolo... but I wouldn't touch a QB in round one. I still like Pickett and Howell if they go in the 2nd/3rd round.
It could be 2014... a QB sneaks into the top 10... get a good Derek Carr in the second or Bridgewater, or Garopolo... but I wouldn't touch a QB in round one. I still like Pickett and Howell if they go in the 2nd/3rd round.
Pickett will be long gone by then. No way he gets past 20. Howell maybe drops to us in the 2nd.
It could be 2014... a QB sneaks into the top 10... get a good Derek Carr in the second or Bridgewater, or Garopolo... but I wouldn't touch a QB in round one. I still like Pickett and Howell if they go in the 2nd/3rd round.
Pickett will be long gone by then. No way he gets past 20. Howell maybe drops to us in the 2nd.
If that’s the case so be it. Howell I think drops not “maybe drops”. I don’t want to see us overdrafting a QB and being in the same position next year that we need to draft another one because we got it wrong this year. Mistaken evaluations happen, but I don’t purposely look to overdraft.
The only thing the Giants should do , regarding a QB in the top ten, is trade down and let another team draft one.
good god! really?
kind of funny that 3 of the QB's from that draft were Giants backups.
So many idiots on this site put words in other posters mouths.
at 5?! what the fuck, no
I never compared him to Jackson. Never once. The comp I've made is to Allen.
at 5?! what the fuck, no
Who are you picking at 5 that's so great?
There isn't a sure blue chipper in this draft. There's nobody that I'm saying "we have got to get that guy". The only thing I feel that sure of is that I don't want Thibodeaux, period.
With regards to Willis (and Corral), to me it's giving our new coaches another opportunity to work with a toolsy player at the most important position (and the biggest position of need on the team).
If Schoen goes another way I'm not going to kill him for it. Just don't draft a RB at 5 or 7. Only a fool would support that. Good thing no one on BBI supported that in 2018...
Not being able to read defenses is very important and without that he is not a pro quarterback.
I just don’t see it this year with this QB class.
Honestly if Davis Mills stayed in school another year he would probably be the best QB in this year’s class.
Believe me, having watched Daniel Jones play for 3 years in acutely aware of the truth in that statement. The question is:
1. Is that statement true about Willis?
2. If he can't currently do it to the level needed, do Schoen and Daboll think the physical tools make it worth teaching him how to run the offense they want to run?
I don't expect them to draft either Willis or Corral. If they did, I'd be thrilled.
Take the guy with tools(Willis) and open up the offense similar to the first Washington game. That would literally be the floor of our offense.
Then work from there, tired of looking for the perfect QB prospect. I’d bet anything that Jones starts playing well with legit competition behind him.
If anything, turn him into an asset.
So who are the three guys you see them taking at 5 or 7 that are better than Jones? My bet is none of them.
He isn't a more highly regarded prospect then Daniel Jones.
explain to me why Pickett isn't a good pick
He isn't a more highly regarded prospect then Daniel Jones.
Are you joking? Pickett is consensus top-10. He has much better traits. He can read the field, go through progressions, and throw with anticipation. Plus he has a better arm.
a good pick in the second round
explain to me why Pickett isn't a good pick
He isn't a more highly regarded prospect then Daniel Jones.
Are you joking? Pickett is consensus top-10. He has much better traits. He can read the field, go through progressions, and throw with anticipation. Plus he has a better arm.
Not sure about the arm as in adverse conditions he did not look good at all and the ball they use in NFL is different than the one used in college. I still have open question why if he is such a great prospect, why did he post numbers that were Daniel Jones level or worse for 4 years (3 as a starter)? Even Joe Burrow’s first year at LSU after redshirting then playing mop up duty for 2 years at Ohio State then transferring was better than any of Kenny Pickett’s seasons prior to this year. I also look at the competition in ACC and it was severely down this year. Pickett has had a lot of stability in the system and he is playing against defenses that have basically played their entire college careers with Covid precautions. That needs to be properly evaluated because the experience advantage goes away immediately upon entering the NFL.
Ideally, we push some draft capital to next year when the class is better and the Giants are probably in the market for a first round qb.
Was it 2000? the Brady year? i know Chad Pennington went first but wasnt that early second round?
is what Schoen/Daboll think.
I'll add Brown to that list too. The new GM and assistant GM have resumes that suggest they are experts at evaluating players. That doesn't mean every pick will make the team and be a good starter or better. But what I do think it means is that the Giants will now draft positional value and scheme fit and won't "fall in love" after watching a few practices.
Until proven otherwise in Schoen, Brown and Daboll I trust.
My guess is 2013, no QBs in the first round that year
name the last time a QB was not drafted in Rd 1, and who was the guy that was finally taken off the board and when?
Was it 2000? the Brady year? i know Chad Pennington went first but wasnt that early second round?
Chad went rd 1, #18 overall
My guess is 2013, no QBs in the first round that year
2013 you had E.J. Manuel in Round 1
My guess is 2013, no QBs in the first round that year
nope
Yep, it was 1996 Tony Banks out of Mich St. Taken by Rams in Rd 2 Pick #42.
Let's also assume it's possible that SOME GMs are smart enough to lie to NFL media specifically to bluff.
Wouldn't this situation be an ideal one to do so? It's a "questionable" QB draft according to many, why would anyone tell the world that they love any of these QBs? All that does is drive up the price for a trade up, or create incentive for other teams to jump you to draft a QB.
If I was a GM and I loved one of these QBs, I'd keep my mouth shut.
That doesn't mean that's what's happening, but there's no reason at all to tell Albert Breer their true intentions or feelings.
Future All Pro Tom Tupa? 1988.
I'm with you. It is pretty bizarre. I also saw a lot of comparisons to Vick who was a star as a freshman and playing for the NC as a sophomore. Willis ran like ten plays at Auburn.
I am fine with a thorough evaluation and JS and BD will make a assessment but it seems like a huge reach.
Guys LJ wasn't some novelty act running around. He played at Louisville and won a HEISMAN TROPHY. He won it playing the likes of Clemson and Florida State. Malik Willis ran around improvising against UAB and Akron. To compare the 2 is a joke.
I'm with you. It is pretty bizarre. I also saw a lot of comparisons to Vick who was a star as a freshman and playing for the NC as a sophomore. Willis ran like ten plays at Auburn.
I am fine with a thorough evaluation and JS and BD will make a assessment but it seems like a huge reach.
Or that the 6'0" 220 Malik Willis is the same as 6'5" 240 Josh Allen
explain to me why Pickett isn't a good pick
He isn't a more highly regarded prospect then Daniel Jones.
Are you joking? Pickett is consensus top-10. He has much better traits. He can read the field, go through progressions, and throw with anticipation. Plus he has a better arm.
Not sure about the arm as in adverse conditions he did not look good at all and the ball they use in NFL is different than the one used in college. I still have open question why if he is such a great prospect, why did he post numbers that were Daniel Jones level or worse for 4 years (3 as a starter)? Even Joe Burrow’s first year at LSU after redshirting then playing mop up duty for 2 years at Ohio State then transferring was better than any of Kenny Pickett’s seasons prior to this year. I also look at the competition in ACC and it was severely down this year. Pickett has had a lot of stability in the system and he is playing against defenses that have basically played their entire college careers with Covid precautions. That needs to be properly evaluated because the experience advantage goes away immediately upon entering the NFL.
So covid was a bad thing for Daniel Jones' career but it was a good thing for Pickett's college career. If an argument can be used for and against the same thing, it's a bad argument.
Pickett was a Heisman finalist. And as for playing in cold weather, he played in Pittsburgh, not in Pasadena.
He's a better prospect coming out of college than Daniel Jones, he's a more complete player with a better resume. This past season Pickett threw 42 TDs. In his entire collegiate career Daniel Jones threw 52 TDs. Can we stop pretending that Daniel Jones was some special player who warranted a first round pick?
I'm not saying Pickett is going to be great. I'm just saying we need to check him out. And there's a strong chance he will be much better than what we got now.
Guys LJ wasn't some novelty act running around. He played at Louisville and won a HEISMAN TROPHY. He won it playing the likes of Clemson and Florida State. Malik Willis ran around improvising against UAB and Akron. To compare the 2 is a joke.
I'm with you. It is pretty bizarre. I also saw a lot of comparisons to Vick who was a star as a freshman and playing for the NC as a sophomore. Willis ran like ten plays at Auburn.
I am fine with a thorough evaluation and JS and BD will make a assessment but it seems like a huge reach.
Or that the 6'0" 220 Malik Willis is the same as 6'5" 240 Josh Allen
No one said that.
explain to me why Pickett isn't a good pick
He isn't a more highly regarded prospect then Daniel Jones.
Are you joking? Pickett is consensus top-10. He has much better traits. He can read the field, go through progressions, and throw with anticipation. Plus he has a better arm.
Not sure about the arm as in adverse conditions he did not look good at all and the ball they use in NFL is different than the one used in college. I still have open question why if he is such a great prospect, why did he post numbers that were Daniel Jones level or worse for 4 years (3 as a starter)? Even Joe Burrow’s first year at LSU after redshirting then playing mop up duty for 2 years at Ohio State then transferring was better than any of Kenny Pickett’s seasons prior to this year. I also look at the competition in ACC and it was severely down this year. Pickett has had a lot of stability in the system and he is playing against defenses that have basically played their entire college careers with Covid precautions. That needs to be properly evaluated because the experience advantage goes away immediately upon entering the NFL.
So covid was a bad thing for Daniel Jones' career but it was a good thing for Pickett's college career. If an argument can be used for and against the same thing, it's a bad argument.
Pickett was a Heisman finalist. And as for playing in cold weather, he played in Pittsburgh, not in Pasadena.
He's a better prospect coming out of college than Daniel Jones, he's a more complete player with a better resume. This past season Pickett threw 42 TDs. In his entire collegiate career Daniel Jones threw 52 TDs. Can we stop pretending that Daniel Jones was some special player who warranted a first round pick?
I'm not saying Pickett is going to be great. I'm just saying we need to check him out. And there's a strong chance he will be much better than what we got now.
He played in college with the college football not an NFL football. In Mobile at Senior Bowl they use NFL football and his arm was not good when it came to bad weather.
You are also misinterpreting my mention of Daniel Jones. Pickett was at Pittsburgh and appeared in games for 4 years prior to this year (3 as a Starter) where he never had more than 13 TD in any one season and AY/A as a starter of 6.3, 6.3, and 6.8. His rating was between 120 and 130. Jones was a starter for 3 seasons at Duke before he declared early for the draft (after redshirting his Freshman year). Every year at Duke, Jones had more TD's than Pickett did in any of his 3 years as a starter prior to this year (including 22 in his draft year). Their AY/A was comparable, but Pickett had slightly higher completion percentage. Pickett breaks out when comparable players are 2 years into their NFL career while playing against opponents whose entire college careers have been impacted by Covid and we are suddenly supposed to go crazy about him?
Can we stop pretending that Kenny Pickett is some special player who warrants a first round pick.
Carson Palmer didn't pop until his senior year. Cam Newton did nothing until his final year at Auburn. Matt Ryan didn't really pop until his senior year at BC. David Carr exploded his final year at Houston.
So, Pickett having the light finally come on late isn't such an outlier.
explain to me why Pickett isn't a good pick
He isn't a more highly regarded prospect then Daniel Jones.
Are you joking? Pickett is consensus top-10. He has much better traits. He can read the field, go through progressions, and throw with anticipation. Plus he has a better arm.
Not sure about the arm as in adverse conditions he did not look good at all and the ball they use in NFL is different than the one used in college. I still have open question why if he is such a great prospect, why did he post numbers that were Daniel Jones level or worse for 4 years (3 as a starter)? Even Joe Burrow’s first year at LSU after redshirting then playing mop up duty for 2 years at Ohio State then transferring was better than any of Kenny Pickett’s seasons prior to this year. I also look at the competition in ACC and it was severely down this year. Pickett has had a lot of stability in the system and he is playing against defenses that have basically played their entire college careers with Covid precautions. That needs to be properly evaluated because the experience advantage goes away immediately upon entering the NFL.
So covid was a bad thing for Daniel Jones' career but it was a good thing for Pickett's college career. If an argument can be used for and against the same thing, it's a bad argument.
Pickett was a Heisman finalist. And as for playing in cold weather, he played in Pittsburgh, not in Pasadena.
He's a better prospect coming out of college than Daniel Jones, he's a more complete player with a better resume. This past season Pickett threw 42 TDs. In his entire collegiate career Daniel Jones threw 52 TDs. Can we stop pretending that Daniel Jones was some special player who warranted a first round pick?
I'm not saying Pickett is going to be great. I'm just saying we need to check him out. And there's a strong chance he will be much better than what we got now.
He played in college with the college football not an NFL football. In Mobile at Senior Bowl they use NFL football and his arm was not good when it came to bad weather.
You are also misinterpreting my mention of Daniel Jones. Pickett was at Pittsburgh and appeared in games for 4 years prior to this year (3 as a Starter) where he never had more than 13 TD in any one season and AY/A as a starter of 6.3, 6.3, and 6.8. His rating was between 120 and 130. Jones was a starter for 3 seasons at Duke before he declared early for the draft (after redshirting his Freshman year). Every year at Duke, Jones had more TD's than Pickett did in any of his 3 years as a starter prior to this year (including 22 in his draft year). Their AY/A was comparable, but Pickett had slightly higher completion percentage. Pickett breaks out when comparable players are 2 years into their NFL career while playing against opponents whose entire college careers have been impacted by Covid and we are suddenly supposed to go crazy about him?
Can we stop pretending that Kenny Pickett is some special player who warrants a first round pick.
Your stat comparisons are ludicrous as is your conclusion. Sure let's throw out his last year because it is convenient for you. But he had the best statistical season of any QB and he was a Heisman finalist. He was older, sure, I understand considering that, but so was Burrow, and that worked out fine.
Pickett is a deserving first round pick by almost every measure. His season is better than anything Daniel Jones ever did in football. Plus his traits are better across the board. As Cosell says, Kenny Pickett "has what it takes to be a quality starter in the NFL". I'm not saying this is a slam dunk, but do you think Cosell says that lightly? Do you think Cosell is stupid, or saying something he doesn't believe? A top analyst thinks he can be a quality starter, that makes him a first round pick.
I don't think the hand size should be ignored, but making a decision based on 15 throws in Senior Bowl practice is hardly enough to make some authoritative claim. Plus he played well in the game by all accounts.
I believe Pickett will be a much better pro than Daniel Jones, and he's already a better prospect coming out of college.
explain to me why Pickett isn't a good pick
He isn't a more highly regarded prospect then Daniel Jones.
Are you joking? Pickett is consensus top-10. He has much better traits. He can read the field, go through progressions, and throw with anticipation. Plus he has a better arm.
Not sure about the arm as in adverse conditions he did not look good at all and the ball they use in NFL is different than the one used in college. I still have open question why if he is such a great prospect, why did he post numbers that were Daniel Jones level or worse for 4 years (3 as a starter)? Even Joe Burrow’s first year at LSU after redshirting then playing mop up duty for 2 years at Ohio State then transferring was better than any of Kenny Pickett’s seasons prior to this year. I also look at the competition in ACC and it was severely down this year. Pickett has had a lot of stability in the system and he is playing against defenses that have basically played their entire college careers with Covid precautions. That needs to be properly evaluated because the experience advantage goes away immediately upon entering the NFL.
So covid was a bad thing for Daniel Jones' career but it was a good thing for Pickett's college career. If an argument can be used for and against the same thing, it's a bad argument.
Pickett was a Heisman finalist. And as for playing in cold weather, he played in Pittsburgh, not in Pasadena.
He's a better prospect coming out of college than Daniel Jones, he's a more complete player with a better resume. This past season Pickett threw 42 TDs. In his entire collegiate career Daniel Jones threw 52 TDs. Can we stop pretending that Daniel Jones was some special player who warranted a first round pick?
I'm not saying Pickett is going to be great. I'm just saying we need to check him out. And there's a strong chance he will be much better than what we got now.
He played in college with the college football not an NFL football. In Mobile at Senior Bowl they use NFL football and his arm was not good when it came to bad weather.
You are also misinterpreting my mention of Daniel Jones. Pickett was at Pittsburgh and appeared in games for 4 years prior to this year (3 as a Starter) where he never had more than 13 TD in any one season and AY/A as a starter of 6.3, 6.3, and 6.8. His rating was between 120 and 130. Jones was a starter for 3 seasons at Duke before he declared early for the draft (after redshirting his Freshman year). Every year at Duke, Jones had more TD's than Pickett did in any of his 3 years as a starter prior to this year (including 22 in his draft year). Their AY/A was comparable, but Pickett had slightly higher completion percentage. Pickett breaks out when comparable players are 2 years into their NFL career while playing against opponents whose entire college careers have been impacted by Covid and we are suddenly supposed to go crazy about him?
Can we stop pretending that Kenny Pickett is some special player who warrants a first round pick.
Your stat comparisons are ludicrous as is your conclusion. Sure let's throw out his last year because it is convenient for you. But he had the best statistical season of any QB and he was a Heisman finalist. He was older, sure, I understand considering that, but so was Burrow, and that worked out fine.
Pickett is a deserving first round pick by almost every measure. His season is better than anything Daniel Jones ever did in football. Plus his traits are better across the board. As Cosell says, Kenny Pickett "has what it takes to be a quality starter in the NFL". I'm not saying this is a slam dunk, but do you think Cosell says that lightly? Do you think Cosell is stupid, or saying something he doesn't believe? A top analyst thinks he can be a quality starter, that makes him a first round pick.
I don't think the hand size should be ignored, but making a decision based on 15 throws in Senior Bowl practice is hardly enough to make some authoritative claim. Plus he played well in the game by all accounts.
I believe Pickett will be a much better pro than Daniel Jones, and he's already a better prospect coming out of college.
I think Cossell is incorrect here (wouldn't be the first time and surely won't be the last). Had there been a significant overhaul to his game and he got a lot better then I could see it as a sign of things to come, but looking at last year versus this year I don't see a different QB in terms of mechanics. When you have redshirt seniors in their 5th year going against true sophomores or juniors who got little playing time pre-Covid there is a maturity/knowledge difference.