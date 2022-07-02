Cryptic tweet from possible NYG burner account

dont really care at this point what moves they make. Trade whoever.. cut whoever.. rip the damn band-aid off.
I agree BlueBlood. We lost 13 games with this cast of charecters, we can certainly be every bit as bad with a different cast. Ripping the bandaid off allows for more flexibilty going forward, rather than kicking a can down the road.
... is it a realistic take to think "fans" are really going to be all that upset with wholesale changes? Who are the absolute untouchables? Count them on one hand. Next level might be "fan favorites," which I suppose would include Barkley, but with clear heads, even fans of #26 have to understand a move that sees him leave.
As a Jones skeptic, I can see a case for it. If there's no QB you see as a star in this draft, and Jones goes into the season a starter and moderately improves, then you don't have to break the bank to sign him to a big contract. You can give it another year to see if the improvement was a fluke AND be more flexible with regards to how you do things with QB in the draft.
If Jones has moderate or strong improvement, that 5th year becomes a solid trade chip if you also like a QB in the 2023 draft.
He seems like the personification of the Giants' problems of the past few years: bad self-scouting and overly sentimental feelings towards players, coaches, and staff that the average fan could care less about because the team has been bad.
Picking up the option being framed as a perceived negative by this user
Yeah, I realize that after reading this guy's past tweets, my speculation about the Jones option is wrong, since this guy gives the impression a classic moribund Giants staffer who is in love with certain mediocre players.
that TB (someone shared here on that one as well) and SF could be landing Spots for Barkley. I also wouldn't be surprised to see him in KC or Seattle.
The Giants are looking to clear cap space and Barkley (return in picks being less or not) clears 7 mil off with no Dead Cap $. Though Dead cap money is overblown (all that matters is cap space in said year), it is a big help if we can cut cap space completely and not just save some cap space.
If am the Gmen, I bank on Barkley playing well in a contract year for a contender and take less up front and a bigger/better draft pick(s) in 2023. So if someone offered a 2nd or 3rd this year and a conditional 2 next year that could be a 1 if parameters are met, I take it.
Bradberry, Martinez, SS, Rudolph, Dixon, Gates and Booker should all see their names on the released wire..
Who in the world feels connected to any of these players?
How are you even a fan of the Giants? You seem to think everyone associated with the franchise is worthless. It is possible to care and connect with players even when they are not playing up to your expectations.
He seems like the personification of the Giants' problems of the past few years: bad self-scouting and overly sentimental feelings towards players, coaches, and staff that the average fan could care less about because the team has been bad.
That's a good thing. If he thinks getting rid of players is going to be tough to swallow, he's going to be surprised. There isn't a player on this roster with remembering. It's like 1996 on steroids.
Who in the world feels connected to any of these players?
How are you even a fan of the Giants? You seem to think everyone associated with the franchise is worthless. It is possible to care and connect with players even when they are not playing up to your expectations.
In all seriousness, everyone associated with the franchise HAS been worthless over the last decade. Let's hope from this point moving forward, that changes.
Who in the world feels connected to any of these players?
How are you even a fan of the Giants? You seem to think everyone associated with the franchise is worthless. It is possible to care and connect with players even when they are not playing up to your expectations.
Not caring if they win, lose, or even play decent football is certainly one way to be a fan. Those of us that don't want to be embarrassed and frustrated every Sunday will be happy to see this roster completely turned over.
He seems like the personification of the Giants' problems of the past few years: bad self-scouting and overly sentimental feelings towards players, coaches, and staff that the average fan could care less about because the team has been bad.
100% right. If this really is someone in or connected to the Giants org, it shows just how out of touch they are. They think in terms of player popularity and selling tickets.
Even my 11 year old nephew, who got a Saquon jersey when he was drafted, probably would be happy to see him get traded, or anyone else on the roster traded or cut. He’s as sick of seeing the Giants suck as the rest of us.
Newsflash…fans care about seeing the Giants win football games. That’s it.
Who in the world feels connected to any of these players?
How are you even a fan of the Giants? You seem to think everyone associated with the franchise is worthless. It is possible to care and connect with players even when they are not playing up to your expectations.
In all seriousness, everyone associated with the franchise HAS been worthless over the last decade. Let's hope from this point moving forward, that changes.
Tom Coughlin, Eli Manning, Andrew Thomas, Blake Martinez, Graham Gano, Victor Cruz? I can go on if you like.
He seems like the personification of the Giants' problems of the past few years: bad self-scouting and overly sentimental feelings towards players, coaches, and staff that the average fan could care less about because the team has been bad.
That's a good thing. If he thinks getting rid of players is going to be tough to swallow, he's going to be surprised. There isn't a player on this roster with remembering. It's like 1996 on steroids.
Rip it down.
In total agreement. Outside of a few promising guys still on rookie deals (McKinney, Thomas, Ojulari, Love), it's c'est la vie for anyone else that goes.
"We really like what Evan brings to the offense," said new Giants head coach Brian Daboll. "He can catch, he can block, and he'll be a key contributor for us for many years. When I came to New York, I knew I had a playmaker in Evan."
Who in the world feels connected to any of these players?
How are you even a fan of the Giants? You seem to think everyone associated with the franchise is worthless. It is possible to care and connect with players even when they are not playing up to your expectations.
In all seriousness, everyone associated with the franchise HAS been worthless over the last decade. Let's hope from this point moving forward, that changes.
Tom Coughlin, Eli Manning, Andrew Thomas, Blake Martinez, Graham Gano, Victor Cruz? I can go on if you like.
Stop.
What's been the apex moment from September 2012 through week 18 of 2021? Getting blown out in GB in the playoffs? Beating Seattle last year with Colt McCoy in Seattle? It's been a forgettable 10 years.
Who in the world feels connected to any of these players?
How are you even a fan of the Giants? You seem to think everyone associated with the franchise is worthless. It is possible to care and connect with players even when they are not playing up to your expectations.
Not caring if they win, lose, or even play decent football is certainly one way to be a fan. Those of us that don't want to be embarrassed and frustrated every Sunday will be happy to see this roster completely turned over.
There is not one person on this board who does not care about wins and losses. But I will never understand people who only root for the jersey yet don't give a shit about any of the guys who are currently wearing it.
I for one would like to see Barkley two years removed from his knee injury AND with a modern offensive staff.
I'd really hate to see 2018 Barkley 2.0 tearing it up on another team.
I don't agree with this thinking. I don't care if he goes to a top team and has an MVP season. The benefit of NOT having him on this roster moving forward exceeds whatever value he might bring to his next team. And think about it honestly-how many years until this thing becomes a legit playoff contender? Maybe 3 years? What's he gonna be in 3 years as a player? And, more importantly, how much of the cap will he be taking? Addition by subtraction.
I'm trying to think of what major moves would disappoint me.
Outside of re-signing Evan, Engram, Will Hernandez, and Nate Solder, or trading away Andrew Thomas or Xavier McKinney, there's not much that would piss me off right now.
I respect Martinez, Bradberry, and Williams, and I'd like to keep them: but they eat up huge chunks of the cap right now, and unless unlikely deals can be struck with them I can't see any scenario that permits us to keep any of them - not one.
Barkley should be traded. Shepherd and Rudolph should go. Peppers should be allowed to walk. There's just no point in keeping them around.
Stop.
What's been the apex moment from September 2012 through week 18 of 2021? Getting blown out in GB in the playoffs? Beating Seattle last year with Colt McCoy in Seattle? It's been a forgettable 10 years.
You made an all encompassing stupid statement and I called you out on it. We all know the team has not performed up to our expectations. But to say everyone who is associated with it has sucked is kinda dumb.
a couple of weeks ago.
We’re gonna lose some good, fan favorite players in order to right this ship that owners ans Captain GM have left adrift.
JB and BM are obvious cap cuts, making up $20 M of the $40-$50M in $$$ cuts Schoen has set as a goal, and moving LW wouldn’t be a shock either, though personally I’d be disappointing.
And I’m in a minority on this but I think Barkley can still be a playing asset here under a Kafka offense, but the contract timing may ultimately make it prohibitive anyway, so I can see the need or desire to move him.
Stop.
What's been the apex moment from September 2012 through week 18 of 2021? Getting blown out in GB in the playoffs? Beating Seattle last year with Colt McCoy in Seattle? It's been a forgettable 10 years.
You made an all encompassing stupid statement and I called you out on it. We all know the team has not performed up to our expectations. But to say everyone who is associated with it has sucked is kinda dumb.
Ha! You called me out on it? Bro, I'm not sure what you've been watching since 2012, but yes, everyone associated with the franchise, Eli included unfortunately, has been crap.
Who in the world feels connected to any of these players?
How are you even a fan of the Giants? You seem to think everyone associated with the franchise is worthless. It is possible to care and connect with players even when they are not playing up to your expectations.
Not caring if they win, lose, or even play decent football is certainly one way to be a fan. Those of us that don't want to be embarrassed and frustrated every Sunday will be happy to see this roster completely turned over.
There is not one person on this board who does not care about wins and losses. But I will never understand people who only root for the jersey yet don't give a shit about any of the guys who are currently wearing it.
I don't wish any of them ill will. I just don't want them to be Giants anymore.
I haven't enjoyed watching a single one of these players. They will all - especially the high draft picks and expensive FAs - go into Giants history as players I'd like to forget ever player for this team.
It's a badly assembled team of overpaid (and/or overdrafted) and underperforming players. Many of us called them out as mistakes as they were acquired, so it isn't hindsight. We never wanted them in the first place.
Who in the world feels connected to any of these players?
How are you even a fan of the Giants? You seem to think everyone associated with the franchise is worthless. It is possible to care and connect with players even when they are not playing up to your expectations.
I think having an emotional attachment to players can be a lot of fun. But I don't have it for anyone in this group.
Go back a decade and it's much different. Eli, Snee, Nicks, Phillips, McKenzie, Cruz, JPP - even guys like Chase Blackburn. Can go on and on.
Who in the world feels connected to any of these players?
How are you even a fan of the Giants? You seem to think everyone associated with the franchise is worthless. It is possible to care and connect with players even when they are not playing up to your expectations.
I think having an emotional attachment to players can be a lot of fun. But I don't have it for anyone in this group.
Go back a decade and it's much different. Eli, Snee, Nicks, Phillips, McKenzie, Cruz, JPP - even guys like Chase Blackburn. Can go on and on.
Review what Brandon Beane did....
MOOPS : 2/7/2022 12:28 pm : link
when he got to Buffalo. Expect a similar route from Joe Schoen.
He's gonna clear cap space and he'll gut the roster to make it his vision. No baby steps this time.
Cryptic? Or what probably a dozen other posters have written in some similar shape or form. It doesn't take an asshat to know the winds of change have begun to blow.
This team has been in such disarray what moves could anger fans?
If I were to guess, probably announcing no change in the scouting department or no change in Maras' participation in player selection would make fans angry. Annointing Jones as the starter or raising ticket prices are also up there.
for 5 years and barely competitive for the last 10. I'm not really attached to anyone on this roster. This wasn't like the tear down of the Parcells championship core or Coughlin championship core. If Barkley and Bradberry go, I'm not going to lose any sleep.
From a cap standpoint, it's absolutely brutal: close to $24MM in dead money. On the other hand, if the Giants don't cut him by March 18th, they are pretty much locked in for another ~$7.75MM this year. And if he continues to suck, there will still be a $10MM dead-money hit when they cut him in 2023.
Clearly, if the new regime believes Golladay can be the player Gettleman thought he was signing - or anything close - they will keep him. But if they go by his 2021 tape or his 2020 injury log, taking the cap pain in 2022 is a possibility.
"We really like what Evan brings to the offense," said new Giants head coach Brian Daboll. "He can catch, he can block, and he'll be a key contributor for us for many years. When I came to New York, I knew I had a playmaker in Evan."
I swear some of you hate history lessons but it's necessary when you say shit like that. 2003 was bad remember? And there were in fact key building block players that survived that mess and **gasp** some of them were highly paid: Strahan, Osi, Diehl, Tiki, Toomer, Seubert and more.
Ditch the players that aren't any good. Ditching players because of some stupid platitude is dumb. Not every player here is a team cancer.
I think is the obvious thing he is referring to for those that are more than casual fans. Bradberry, Martinez, Ryan-depending on which site you believe for his potential cap savings number, Shepard, Rudolph, Dixon.
I think they want 1 more year with a good system in place and a fixed OL to prove out their high investments namely DJ,Golladay,Barkley, Toney. After this year all bets are off.
I swear some of you hate history lessons but it's necessary when you say shit like that. 2003 was bad remember? And there were in fact key building block players that survived that mess and **gasp** some of them were highly paid: Strahan, Osi, Diehl, Tiki, Toomer, Seubert and more.
Ditch the players that aren't any good. Ditching players because of some stupid platitude is dumb. Not every player here is a team cancer.
None of those guys were here after the 2011 CBA.
I said it on another thread yesterday - if you're setting the over/under on the number of players on the current roster that gets another contract with the Giants, that number would be set at .5 or 1.
By opening day of 2024 this roster will probably be 90%+ turned over.
I swear some of you hate history lessons but it's necessary when you say shit like that. 2003 was bad remember? And there were in fact key building block players that survived that mess and **gasp** some of them were highly paid: Strahan, Osi, Diehl, Tiki, Toomer, Seubert and more.
Ditch the players that aren't any good. Ditching players because of some stupid platitude is dumb. Not every player here is a team cancer.
That team was a year removed from a double-digit win season, three years removed from a Super Bowl appearance, and the individual players had a long list of impressive accomplishments (including Strahan winning DPOY). I don't think the situations are close.
I swear some of you hate history lessons but it's necessary when you say shit like that. 2003 was bad remember? And there were in fact key building block players that survived that mess and **gasp** some of them were highly paid: Strahan, Osi, Diehl, Tiki, Toomer, Seubert and more.
Ditch the players that aren't any good. Ditching players because of some stupid platitude is dumb. Not every player here is a team cancer.
McKinney and Thomas are the only guys who are probably around for the next NYG playoff appearance, if they stay healthy. You can't say that with confidence for any of the other players on this roster.
I swear some of you hate history lessons but it's necessary when you say shit like that. 2003 was bad remember? And there were in fact key building block players that survived that mess and **gasp** some of them were highly paid: Strahan, Osi, Diehl, Tiki, Toomer, Seubert and more.
Ditch the players that aren't any good. Ditching players because of some stupid platitude is dumb. Not every player here is a team cancer.
McKinney and Thomas are the only guys who are probably around for the next NYG playoff appearance, if they stay healthy. You can't say that with confidence for any of the other players on this roster.
Any theory that makes us wait 3 years for competitive play is one I won't subscribe to. Why can't we be good in 2023 or 24?
We see teams take dramatic leaps all the time.
My point stands. I am all for restarting things but be smart.
I swear some of you hate history lessons but it's necessary when you say shit like that. 2003 was bad remember? And there were in fact key building block players that survived that mess and **gasp** some of them were highly paid: Strahan, Osi, Diehl, Tiki, Toomer, Seubert and more.
Ditch the players that aren't any good. Ditching players because of some stupid platitude is dumb. Not every player here is a team cancer.
Better throw in ditch the players that can't stay healthy and only give you a false sense of hope.
I swear some of you hate history lessons but it's necessary when you say shit like that. 2003 was bad remember? And there were in fact key building block players that survived that mess and **gasp** some of them were highly paid: Strahan, Osi, Diehl, Tiki, Toomer, Seubert and more.
Ditch the players that aren't any good. Ditching players because of some stupid platitude is dumb. Not every player here is a team cancer.
McKinney and Thomas are the only guys who are probably around for the next NYG playoff appearance, if they stay healthy. You can't say that with confidence for any of the other players on this roster.
Any theory that makes us wait 3 years for competitive play is one I won't subscribe to. Why can't we be good in 2023 or 24?
We see teams take dramatic leaps all the time.
My point stands. I am all for restarting things but be smart.
I think we are breaking in a new rookie QB in 2023, so maybe the earliest we might be a playoff team could be 2024..lots of player movement between now and then..
We've all heard the names that are sure to be on the chopping block,along with speculations on trades . Personally,if he's healthy, I'd like to see them rework Martinez' contract. He was the glue to Graham's D 2 years ago & when he went down last season,the D fell apart!
RE: One cut that might be controversial is Golladay.
From a cap standpoint, it's absolutely brutal: close to $24MM in dead money. On the other hand, if the Giants don't cut him by March 18th, they are pretty much locked in for another ~$7.75MM this year. And if he continues to suck, there will still be a $10MM dead-money hit when they cut him in 2023.
Clearly, if the new regime believes Golladay can be the player Gettleman thought he was signing - or anything close - they will keep him. But if they go by his 2021 tape or his 2020 injury log, taking the cap pain in 2022 is a possibility.
Yeah, Golladay is an interesting one to watch. With his roster bonus, any trade partner acquiring Golladay takes on a $17mm+ cap hit. That’s a bit rich. So if Schoen decides to dispense with him - he’s unlikely to be on the team when we are contending, so it’s a sensible thought - a cut will represent $2mm more added to the 2022 cap. But keeping him subjects the franchise to the brutal end game of this abysmal contract.
I say take the medicine now, but I predict Schoen will plan on cutting him next offseason.
and because of that, I think it’s in his best interest AS WELL as the Giants interests to go somewhere else.
I’d like to see him excel and succeed, and it’s just not going to happen here. If he can go to a win now program and we can open up cap space and get draft capital, then that’s mutually beneficial.
on the chopping block. I think the only players I am impressed by are Ojulari, Williams and McKinney on D and Thomas & Toney on O. The rest can go.
Jones is staying because of the cap situation. Cutting him only saves $200K. A rookie will cost over $660K so even if you replaced him with a rookie youre in the hole $460K. A grizzled vet will cost over a Mil on a minimum contract. Jones is staying.
Who's giving away anything for him with a guaranteed $7m contract coming off last season. Come on.
Exactly. Plus the fact that this will be his 2nd season post knee surgery, so frankly he has much more upside to the team at this point if he recovers as predicted. Surely if he plays like he did in 2018/19, he's worth a lot more to the team than any low round/ back up pick they can get.
I'm not so sure about that. IMO the new GM is trying to decide what he can get for Barkley now and what the chances are he can get a higher, if any, comp pick when he leaves a s a free agent after 2022.
Unless Barkley has a historic all time RB year and carries the Giants to double digit wins I highly doubt Schoen will offer him a 2nd contract. Plus trading him is an immediate 7M cap savings with 0 dead money.
and who is staying. Also keep in mind that trades are the best and fastest way to move on from some of the big cap numbers.
Barkley saves 7M in a trade no dead money. Golladay saves 14M with no dead money in a trade but costs 6M net to cut and he's owed 10M in real money too. If Golladay plays 2022 for the Giants they save 17M cutting him after the season. If Jones is traded it's a breakeven Save 4M, 4M dead money. If he's cut 8M dead money 0 savings. Martinez saves 3M net if he's cut. Sheppard saves 4.5M net if he's cut. Bradberry saves 5M net if he's cut. Kyle Rudolph saves 2.5M net. Trading Dexter Lawrence is a break even so there's no rush unless the new coaches just want him off the team. It would cost 4M to cut him and he still has 2.5M guaranteed money. Booker saves 1M. Kaden Smith and Slayton each save 2.5M and Gates saves 2.0M if they're cut. Riley Dixon saves 2.5M if he's cut.
Here's my plan to get to 42M in savings without touching any of the current contracts and my projected returns on any trades.
Barkley traded - 7M - 3rd or 4th round.
Golladay traded 14M - 7th Round if the Giants are lucky. Might be no takers.
Martinez 3M
Bradbury 5M
Sheppard 4.5M - but on IR not sure how the math works.
Rudolph 2.5M
Smith 2.5M
Dixon 2.5M
Booker 1M
was pretty clear that a complete tear down wasn't planned. He may make a few cuts like Bradberry, Rudolph and possibly Martinez. It's been said that they want to cut $40 Million so we should expect not just cuts but possible extensions or restructures.
We will be adding at least 9 new players from the draft. There will be at least 20 new players on the team by time game 1 happens.
was pretty clear that a complete tear down wasn't planned. He may make a few cuts like Bradberry, Rudolph and possibly Martinez. It's been said that they want to cut $40 Million so we should expect not just cuts but possible extensions or restructures.
We will be adding at least 9 new players from the draft. There will be at least 20 new players on the team by time game 1 happens.
think the same thats JS goal a couple warranted extensions ( maybe blake is cost efficient, dump some dead wood) i doubt 40 million happens this yr maybe 25-30 leaves us room for a mid tier FA or two and cap looking much better in 2023 rather keep saquon unless we get a high 4 or low 3 for him
RE: Anyone with a short term high $$ contract is probably
on the chopping block. I think the only players I am impressed by are Ojulari, Williams and McKinney on D and Thomas & Toney on O. The rest can go.
Jones is staying because of the cap situation. Cutting him only saves $200K. A rookie will cost over $660K so even if you replaced him with a rookie youre in the hole $460K. A grizzled vet will cost over a Mil on a minimum contract. Jones is staying.
Cutting Jones makes no sense, but I believe they can save $4MM by trading Jones before his bonus is paid out.
Trading Gettleman's Legacy of SB and DJ saves $11MM and JS is 1/4 of the way to his $40MM goal
I think he’ll be a big part of Daboll’s offense. I think he’ll have a big year this year. I believe this offensive scheme will free up receivers to make plays. I don’t get the trade Golladay crowd? One of the few receivers on this team that other teams would actually have to account for!
It's like they don't get what would make Giants fans angry...
I'm not so sure about that. IMO the new GM is trying to decide what he can get for Barkley now and what the chances are he can get a higher, if any, comp pick when he leaves a s a free agent after 2022.
Unless Barkley has a historic all time RB year and carries the Giants to double digit wins I highly doubt Schoen will offer him a 2nd contract. Plus trading him is an immediate 7M cap savings with 0 dead money.
This isn't about the Giants it's about some other team making a trade to acquire him Who would do that given his injury, production and salary. I think no one.
Restructure and a two year extension on Bradberry could push back about $10M in a cap hit.
Wink would like a guy like Bradberry in his secondary who is a press man corner. Graham misused Bradberry alot last year. The guy does not excel in playing in the next county over off of the WR he is lined up across from.
LW has $27M in fully guaranteed money and moving him or cutting him is not as easy at it seems
Wouldn't it depend on the return? I wouldn't want anything worse than a 2nd round pick, but they aren't trading him. Not sure why Sean thinks this hints at a trade of Barkely. Sounds more like Sean is projecting his own opinion on what he thinks the Giants should do (which is ironic since the tweet suggests Giants fans would be unhappy).
RE: RE: Extending Jones would be worse than annoying
That's a fair question. Maybe a contending team willing to take a one year risk? Like Buffalo? Or KC? Or maybe a team like the Dolphins with 65M cap space and a new coach? Or the Chargers with 57M cap space? Or Tampa? As for only getting a 3rd or 4th back, do you think the Giants are going to offer Barkley a 2nd contract? He's a free agent at the end of this year. If he leaves as a free agent what will they get?
That's a fair question. Maybe a contending team willing to take a one year risk? Like Buffalo? Or KC? Or maybe a team like the Dolphins with 65M cap space and a new coach? Or the Chargers with 57M cap space? Or Tampa? As for only getting a 3rd or 4th back, do you think the Giants are going to offer Barkley a 2nd contract? He's a free agent at the end of this year. If he leaves as a free agent what will they get?
"Who would want Barkley for 7M post injury?" I'd say no one. His salary makes him the 10th highest paid RB. Just can't see paying him that and giving up something for that privilege.
And was lambasted by many here for asking for so LITTLE in return. lol how things change.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
… Keeping Solder?
Shocking
I agree BlueBlood. We lost 13 games with this cast of charecters, we can certainly be every bit as bad with a different cast. Ripping the bandaid off allows for more flexibilty going forward, rather than kicking a can down the road.
Let the axe swing
Engram
Solder
Dixon
Barkley
Shepard
Too bad they can't dump Golladay.
As a Jones skeptic, I can see a case for it. If there's no QB you see as a star in this draft, and Jones goes into the season a starter and moderately improves, then you don't have to break the bank to sign him to a big contract. You can give it another year to see if the improvement was a fluke AND be more flexible with regards to how you do things with QB in the draft.
If Jones has moderate or strong improvement, that 5th year becomes a solid trade chip if you also like a QB in the 2023 draft.
Quote:
will be released. Not sure what else would potentially annoy fans in the next few weeks.
… Keeping Solder?
Solder is not under contract. The 4 million cap space allocated to Solder for 2022 is dead cap space from a void year in his contract after his restructure last offseason.
Ditto.
Absolutely not. An extension is not "necessary" as the tweet said.
+1. Gut the entire roster.
Yeah, I realize that after reading this guy's past tweets, my speculation about the Jones option is wrong, since this guy gives the impression a classic moribund Giants staffer who is in love with certain mediocre players.
The Giants are looking to clear cap space and Barkley (return in picks being less or not) clears 7 mil off with no Dead Cap $. Though Dead cap money is overblown (all that matters is cap space in said year), it is a big help if we can cut cap space completely and not just save some cap space.
If am the Gmen, I bank on Barkley playing well in a contract year for a contender and take less up front and a bigger/better draft pick(s) in 2023. So if someone offered a 2nd or 3rd this year and a conditional 2 next year that could be a 1 if parameters are met, I take it.
Bradberry, Martinez, SS, Rudolph, Dixon, Gates and Booker should all see their names on the released wire..
How are you even a fan of the Giants? You seem to think everyone associated with the franchise is worthless. It is possible to care and connect with players even when they are not playing up to your expectations.
He could net decent return. Lots of fans still feel he's held back primarily by the line. He had a worse line in 2018.
That's a good thing. If he thinks getting rid of players is going to be tough to swallow, he's going to be surprised. There isn't a player on this roster with remembering. It's like 1996 on steroids.
Rip it down.
Quote:
Who in the world feels connected to any of these players?
How are you even a fan of the Giants? You seem to think everyone associated with the franchise is worthless. It is possible to care and connect with players even when they are not playing up to your expectations.
In all seriousness, everyone associated with the franchise HAS been worthless over the last decade. Let's hope from this point moving forward, that changes.
Quote:
Who in the world feels connected to any of these players?
How are you even a fan of the Giants? You seem to think everyone associated with the franchise is worthless. It is possible to care and connect with players even when they are not playing up to your expectations.
Not caring if they win, lose, or even play decent football is certainly one way to be a fan. Those of us that don't want to be embarrassed and frustrated every Sunday will be happy to see this roster completely turned over.
100% right. If this really is someone in or connected to the Giants org, it shows just how out of touch they are. They think in terms of player popularity and selling tickets.
Even my 11 year old nephew, who got a Saquon jersey when he was drafted, probably would be happy to see him get traded, or anyone else on the roster traded or cut. He’s as sick of seeing the Giants suck as the rest of us.
Newsflash…fans care about seeing the Giants win football games. That’s it.
Quote:
In comment 15598081 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Who in the world feels connected to any of these players?
How are you even a fan of the Giants? You seem to think everyone associated with the franchise is worthless. It is possible to care and connect with players even when they are not playing up to your expectations.
In all seriousness, everyone associated with the franchise HAS been worthless over the last decade. Let's hope from this point moving forward, that changes.
Tom Coughlin, Eli Manning, Andrew Thomas, Blake Martinez, Graham Gano, Victor Cruz? I can go on if you like.
Quote:
He seems like the personification of the Giants' problems of the past few years: bad self-scouting and overly sentimental feelings towards players, coaches, and staff that the average fan could care less about because the team has been bad.
That's a good thing. If he thinks getting rid of players is going to be tough to swallow, he's going to be surprised. There isn't a player on this roster with remembering. It's like 1996 on steroids.
Rip it down.
In total agreement. Outside of a few promising guys still on rookie deals (McKinney, Thomas, Ojulari, Love), it's c'est la vie for anyone else that goes.
Change is a welcome after being the most losing franchise in the league for the last 5 years.
Quote:
In comment 15598100 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
In comment 15598081 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Who in the world feels connected to any of these players?
How are you even a fan of the Giants? You seem to think everyone associated with the franchise is worthless. It is possible to care and connect with players even when they are not playing up to your expectations.
In all seriousness, everyone associated with the franchise HAS been worthless over the last decade. Let's hope from this point moving forward, that changes.
Tom Coughlin, Eli Manning, Andrew Thomas, Blake Martinez, Graham Gano, Victor Cruz? I can go on if you like.
Stop.
What's been the apex moment from September 2012 through week 18 of 2021? Getting blown out in GB in the playoffs? Beating Seattle last year with Colt McCoy in Seattle? It's been a forgettable 10 years.
I'd really hate to see 2018 Barkley 2.0 tearing it up on another team.
Quote:
In comment 15598081 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Who in the world feels connected to any of these players?
How are you even a fan of the Giants? You seem to think everyone associated with the franchise is worthless. It is possible to care and connect with players even when they are not playing up to your expectations.
Not caring if they win, lose, or even play decent football is certainly one way to be a fan. Those of us that don't want to be embarrassed and frustrated every Sunday will be happy to see this roster completely turned over.
There is not one person on this board who does not care about wins and losses. But I will never understand people who only root for the jersey yet don't give a shit about any of the guys who are currently wearing it.
I'd really hate to see 2018 Barkley 2.0 tearing it up on another team.
I don't agree with this thinking. I don't care if he goes to a top team and has an MVP season. The benefit of NOT having him on this roster moving forward exceeds whatever value he might bring to his next team. And think about it honestly-how many years until this thing becomes a legit playoff contender? Maybe 3 years? What's he gonna be in 3 years as a player? And, more importantly, how much of the cap will he be taking? Addition by subtraction.
Outside of re-signing Evan, Engram, Will Hernandez, and Nate Solder, or trading away Andrew Thomas or Xavier McKinney, there's not much that would piss me off right now.
I respect Martinez, Bradberry, and Williams, and I'd like to keep them: but they eat up huge chunks of the cap right now, and unless unlikely deals can be struck with them I can't see any scenario that permits us to keep any of them - not one.
Barkley should be traded. Shepherd and Rudolph should go. Peppers should be allowed to walk. There's just no point in keeping them around.
I bet he used an old Corona typewriter to send it too...
Quote:
Stop.
What's been the apex moment from September 2012 through week 18 of 2021? Getting blown out in GB in the playoffs? Beating Seattle last year with Colt McCoy in Seattle? It's been a forgettable 10 years.
You made an all encompassing stupid statement and I called you out on it. We all know the team has not performed up to our expectations. But to say everyone who is associated with it has sucked is kinda dumb.
We’re gonna lose some good, fan favorite players in order to right this ship that owners ans Captain GM have left adrift.
JB and BM are obvious cap cuts, making up $20 M of the $40-$50M in $$$ cuts Schoen has set as a goal, and moving LW wouldn’t be a shock either, though personally I’d be disappointing.
And I’m in a minority on this but I think Barkley can still be a playing asset here under a Kafka offense, but the contract timing may ultimately make it prohibitive anyway, so I can see the need or desire to move him.
Quote:
In comment 15598133 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
Stop.
What's been the apex moment from September 2012 through week 18 of 2021? Getting blown out in GB in the playoffs? Beating Seattle last year with Colt McCoy in Seattle? It's been a forgettable 10 years.
You made an all encompassing stupid statement and I called you out on it. We all know the team has not performed up to our expectations. But to say everyone who is associated with it has sucked is kinda dumb.
Ha! You called me out on it? Bro, I'm not sure what you've been watching since 2012, but yes, everyone associated with the franchise, Eli included unfortunately, has been crap.
Quote:
In comment 15598100 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
In comment 15598081 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Who in the world feels connected to any of these players?
How are you even a fan of the Giants? You seem to think everyone associated with the franchise is worthless. It is possible to care and connect with players even when they are not playing up to your expectations.
Not caring if they win, lose, or even play decent football is certainly one way to be a fan. Those of us that don't want to be embarrassed and frustrated every Sunday will be happy to see this roster completely turned over.
There is not one person on this board who does not care about wins and losses. But I will never understand people who only root for the jersey yet don't give a shit about any of the guys who are currently wearing it.
I don't wish any of them ill will. I just don't want them to be Giants anymore.
I haven't enjoyed watching a single one of these players. They will all - especially the high draft picks and expensive FAs - go into Giants history as players I'd like to forget ever player for this team.
It's a badly assembled team of overpaid (and/or overdrafted) and underperforming players. Many of us called them out as mistakes as they were acquired, so it isn't hindsight. We never wanted them in the first place.
I can't wait until they're all playing elsewhere.
Quote:
Who in the world feels connected to any of these players?
How are you even a fan of the Giants? You seem to think everyone associated with the franchise is worthless. It is possible to care and connect with players even when they are not playing up to your expectations.
I think having an emotional attachment to players can be a lot of fun. But I don't have it for anyone in this group.
Go back a decade and it's much different. Eli, Snee, Nicks, Phillips, McKenzie, Cruz, JPP - even guys like Chase Blackburn. Can go on and on.
It's been depressing.
Quote:
In comment 15598081 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Who in the world feels connected to any of these players?
How are you even a fan of the Giants? You seem to think everyone associated with the franchise is worthless. It is possible to care and connect with players even when they are not playing up to your expectations.
I think having an emotional attachment to players can be a lot of fun. But I don't have it for anyone in this group.
Go back a decade and it's much different. Eli, Snee, Nicks, Phillips, McKenzie, Cruz, JPP - even guys like Chase Blackburn. Can go on and on.
It's been depressing.
This.
MOOPS : 2/7/2022 12:28 pm : link
when he got to Buffalo. Expect a similar route from Joe Schoen.
He's gonna clear cap space and he'll gut the roster to make it his vision. No baby steps this time.
Cryptic? Or what probably a dozen other posters have written in some similar shape or form. It doesn't take an asshat to know the winds of change have begun to blow.
Seriously though. 58 posts on a vague "hope and change" slogan? BBI loves it's anonymous twitter 'leaks'.
Extending Jones.
No clue who this poster is or if they're not a poser, but the message is valid.
Clearly, if the new regime believes Golladay can be the player Gettleman thought he was signing - or anything close - they will keep him. But if they go by his 2021 tape or his 2020 injury log, taking the cap pain in 2022 is a possibility.
As for the heavier cuts/trades like Golladay, I say do it now. The more dead money in 2022, the better. I'd rather watch Collin Johnson or a UDFA than Golladay.
Be aggressive in the cuts.
Don’t you put that evil on me, Ricky Bobby!
Clean house, nail the next two drafts and be ready to compete in 2024.
I never liked the concept of tanking but I have no issue with a team that wins 3 games next year with a lot of young talent that battles and shows improvement.
Ditch the players that aren't any good. Ditching players because of some stupid platitude is dumb. Not every player here is a team cancer.
I think they want 1 more year with a good system in place and a fixed OL to prove out their high investments namely DJ,Golladay,Barkley, Toney. After this year all bets are off.
Ditch the players that aren't any good. Ditching players because of some stupid platitude is dumb. Not every player here is a team cancer.
None of those guys were here after the 2011 CBA.
I said it on another thread yesterday - if you're setting the over/under on the number of players on the current roster that gets another contract with the Giants, that number would be set at .5 or 1.
By opening day of 2024 this roster will probably be 90%+ turned over.
Ditch the players that aren't any good. Ditching players because of some stupid platitude is dumb. Not every player here is a team cancer.
That team was a year removed from a double-digit win season, three years removed from a Super Bowl appearance, and the individual players had a long list of impressive accomplishments (including Strahan winning DPOY). I don't think the situations are close.
Ditch the players that aren't any good. Ditching players because of some stupid platitude is dumb. Not every player here is a team cancer.
McKinney and Thomas are the only guys who are probably around for the next NYG playoff appearance, if they stay healthy. You can't say that with confidence for any of the other players on this roster.
Quote:
I swear some of you hate history lessons but it's necessary when you say shit like that. 2003 was bad remember? And there were in fact key building block players that survived that mess and **gasp** some of them were highly paid: Strahan, Osi, Diehl, Tiki, Toomer, Seubert and more.
Ditch the players that aren't any good. Ditching players because of some stupid platitude is dumb. Not every player here is a team cancer.
McKinney and Thomas are the only guys who are probably around for the next NYG playoff appearance, if they stay healthy. You can't say that with confidence for any of the other players on this roster.
Any theory that makes us wait 3 years for competitive play is one I won't subscribe to. Why can't we be good in 2023 or 24?
We see teams take dramatic leaps all the time.
My point stands. I am all for restarting things but be smart.
Ditch the players that aren't any good. Ditching players because of some stupid platitude is dumb. Not every player here is a team cancer.
Better throw in ditch the players that can't stay healthy and only give you a false sense of hope.
Quote:
In comment 15598254 djm said:
Quote:
I swear some of you hate history lessons but it's necessary when you say shit like that. 2003 was bad remember? And there were in fact key building block players that survived that mess and **gasp** some of them were highly paid: Strahan, Osi, Diehl, Tiki, Toomer, Seubert and more.
Ditch the players that aren't any good. Ditching players because of some stupid platitude is dumb. Not every player here is a team cancer.
McKinney and Thomas are the only guys who are probably around for the next NYG playoff appearance, if they stay healthy. You can't say that with confidence for any of the other players on this roster.
Any theory that makes us wait 3 years for competitive play is one I won't subscribe to. Why can't we be good in 2023 or 24?
We see teams take dramatic leaps all the time.
My point stands. I am all for restarting things but be smart.
I think we are breaking in a new rookie QB in 2023, so maybe the earliest we might be a playoff team could be 2024..lots of player movement between now and then..
I'd rather they take a first round QB this season than spend that kind of money on Jones.
^This. It's going to be happening. Lots of players will be cut. Schoen said he was going to clear $40 million in cap space. I'm not sure why anyone thinks he wasn't serious.
Clearly, if the new regime believes Golladay can be the player Gettleman thought he was signing - or anything close - they will keep him. But if they go by his 2021 tape or his 2020 injury log, taking the cap pain in 2022 is a possibility.
Yeah, Golladay is an interesting one to watch. With his roster bonus, any trade partner acquiring Golladay takes on a $17mm+ cap hit. That’s a bit rich. So if Schoen decides to dispense with him - he’s unlikely to be on the team when we are contending, so it’s a sensible thought - a cut will represent $2mm more added to the 2022 cap. But keeping him subjects the franchise to the brutal end game of this abysmal contract.
I say take the medicine now, but I predict Schoen will plan on cutting him next offseason.
I am with you brother!
I’d like to see him excel and succeed, and it’s just not going to happen here. If he can go to a win now program and we can open up cap space and get draft capital, then that’s mutually beneficial.
Jones is staying because of the cap situation. Cutting him only saves $200K. A rookie will cost over $660K so even if you replaced him with a rookie youre in the hole $460K. A grizzled vet will cost over a Mil on a minimum contract. Jones is staying.
Word up.
He's 28, coming off a torn ACL, makes big money in 22, then a FA. Probably doesn't match to our window, i'd trade in a heartbeat.
Extending anyone on the current roster or any of the pending FA’s (don’t think Thomas or McKinney are eligible yet)
If the value is there, trading Saquon (feels like this tweet is a hint at that) makes complete sense.
He would have the 9th highest cap hit for RB in the league.
and like people here say, that production is replaceable, why do we think the Giants and their fans are the only ones who saw Booker outperform Barkley?
My gut says no one is trading for Barkley.
or even Bradberry IMO, he took a noticeable step back in 2021 after a really good 2020.
Exactly. Plus the fact that this will be his 2nd season post knee surgery, so frankly he has much more upside to the team at this point if he recovers as predicted. Surely if he plays like he did in 2018/19, he's worth a lot more to the team than any low round/ back up pick they can get.
Unless Barkley has a historic all time RB year and carries the Giants to double digit wins I highly doubt Schoen will offer him a 2nd contract. Plus trading him is an immediate 7M cap savings with 0 dead money.
As for the heavier cuts/trades like Golladay, I say do it now. The more dead money in 2022, the better. I'd rather watch Collin Johnson or a UDFA than Golladay.
Be aggressive in the cuts.
Not necessarily, maybe the new front office believes they can turn DJ into something and they don't like any QB in this draft class.
Not saying Barkley won't get traded but, I don't see the direct jump to Barkley.
Quote:
That would be catastrophic, and a sign that this front office is either also incompetent or completely neutered by the owners. I can't see that happening.
As for the heavier cuts/trades like Golladay, I say do it now. The more dead money in 2022, the better. I'd rather watch Collin Johnson or a UDFA than Golladay.
Be aggressive in the cuts.
Not necessarily, maybe the new front office believes they can turn DJ into something and they don't like any QB in this draft class.
Extending yes but don’t be surprised if we pick up the option
Barkley saves 7M in a trade no dead money. Golladay saves 14M with no dead money in a trade but costs 6M net to cut and he's owed 10M in real money too. If Golladay plays 2022 for the Giants they save 17M cutting him after the season. If Jones is traded it's a breakeven Save 4M, 4M dead money. If he's cut 8M dead money 0 savings. Martinez saves 3M net if he's cut. Sheppard saves 4.5M net if he's cut. Bradberry saves 5M net if he's cut. Kyle Rudolph saves 2.5M net. Trading Dexter Lawrence is a break even so there's no rush unless the new coaches just want him off the team. It would cost 4M to cut him and he still has 2.5M guaranteed money. Booker saves 1M. Kaden Smith and Slayton each save 2.5M and Gates saves 2.0M if they're cut. Riley Dixon saves 2.5M if he's cut.
Here's my plan to get to 42M in savings without touching any of the current contracts and my projected returns on any trades.
Barkley traded - 7M - 3rd or 4th round.
Golladay traded 14M - 7th Round if the Giants are lucky. Might be no takers.
Martinez 3M
Bradbury 5M
Sheppard 4.5M - but on IR not sure how the math works.
Rudolph 2.5M
Smith 2.5M
Dixon 2.5M
Booker 1M
I doubt there is much of anything that would upset me. Things that would upset me is keeping the status quo.
If they want to trade down, cut players, thats fine. This group won 4 games.
We will be adding at least 9 new players from the draft. There will be at least 20 new players on the team by time game 1 happens.
But he has the 9th highest cap hit for a RB in the entire NFL.
the players ahead of him are Henry, McCaffrey (injured too, but produced when he wasn't) Kamara, Cook, Zeke, Mixon, Aaron Jones and Kenyon Drake.
No one wants that Barkley contract IMO. And no one is taking that contract and extending him to lower the $7+M cap hit.
And no one is giving up a 3rd or 4th for him IMO and taking that contract.
stop including Barkley in your cap savings due to trades.
I hope I'm wrong, don't think I am.
We will be adding at least 9 new players from the draft. There will be at least 20 new players on the team by time game 1 happens.
think the same thats JS goal a couple warranted extensions ( maybe blake is cost efficient, dump some dead wood) i doubt 40 million happens this yr maybe 25-30 leaves us room for a mid tier FA or two and cap looking much better in 2023 rather keep saquon unless we get a high 4 or low 3 for him
Jones is staying because of the cap situation. Cutting him only saves $200K. A rookie will cost over $660K so even if you replaced him with a rookie youre in the hole $460K. A grizzled vet will cost over a Mil on a minimum contract. Jones is staying.
Cutting Jones makes no sense, but I believe they can save $4MM by trading Jones before his bonus is paid out.
Trading Gettleman's Legacy of SB and DJ saves $11MM and JS is 1/4 of the way to his $40MM goal
Now that would make fans angry.
Then again, current leadership approved of giving away a medium Pepsi since they knew that would make fans happy, so what do I know.
Unless Barkley has a historic all time RB year and carries the Giants to double digit wins I highly doubt Schoen will offer him a 2nd contract. Plus trading him is an immediate 7M cap savings with 0 dead money.
This isn't about the Giants it's about some other team making a trade to acquire him Who would do that given his injury, production and salary. I think no one.
Wink would like a guy like Bradberry in his secondary who is a press man corner. Graham misused Bradberry alot last year. The guy does not excel in playing in the next county over off of the WR he is lined up across from.
LW has $27M in fully guaranteed money and moving him or cutting him is not as easy at it seems
Maybe if they traded andrew thomas?
They can cut the entire offense and I'd still be pretty deadpan.
Quote:
That would be catastrophic, and a sign that this front office is either also incompetent or completely neutered by the owners. I can't see that happening.
As for the heavier cuts/trades like Golladay, I say do it now. The more dead money in 2022, the better. I'd rather watch Collin Johnson or a UDFA than Golladay.
Be aggressive in the cuts.
Not necessarily, maybe the new front office believes they can turn DJ into something and they don't like any QB in this draft class.
You don't pay a guy because you think you can turn him into something; you pay him because he IS something.
There is no realistic scenario where picking up Jones's option or giving him a new contract makes sense.
Not the I don't expect it, but it will still make me physically sick if they do anything that signifies that Jones is the long term QB solution.
The thought of watching another season with Jones is just dreadful.
Also - he was spectacularly wrong here:
Link - ( New Window )
"Who would want Barkley for 7M post injury?" I'd say no one. His salary makes him the 10th highest paid RB. Just can't see paying him that and giving up something for that privilege.
Go look for a comparable trade where an injured, under-performing, and expensive (not exactly a desirable trifecta) player was traded for a comparable return.
If they cut Martinez after June 1st it minimizes the cap hit.