Rumblings on twitter Rob Ryan joining NYG staff

Sean : 2/8/2022 6:28 pm
Nothing from anyone official yet, but seeing a lot of this on twitter in the last 30 minutes or so. Possibly Bryan Cox as well. Looks to be a strong staff.
Can we handle  
section125 : 2/8/2022 6:29 pm : link
Rob Ryan on the Giants?
Per Aaron Wilson  
Finch : 2/8/2022 6:30 pm : link
“Giants' defensive staff under new defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale expected to include Rob Ryan and Bryan Cox, per league sources. Drew Wilkins, former Ravens outside linebackers coach, is also under consideration for Giants' staff”
A fucking Ryan on the New York Football Giants coaching staff  
Anakim : 2/8/2022 6:31 pm : link
After all the Buddy Ryan shit with the Eagles and then Rex Ryan sharing a stadium with us and hating the "little brother narrative"... We've come full circle.
RE: Can we handle  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2/8/2022 6:31 pm : link
In comment 15599147 section125 said:
Quote:
Rob Ryan on the Giants?


No, but to be honest a lot of BBI also couldn't handle playing around with a kicking net. Grade on a curve.
RE: Can we handle  
Spirit of '86 : 2/8/2022 6:35 pm : link
In comment 15599147 section125 said:
Quote:
Rob Ryan on the Giants?


Will he put a bounty on Cowboys like Dad did?
Yuck  
Jay on the Island : 2/8/2022 6:35 pm : link
Even as LB coach or defensive assistant I don’t want this guy. He’s nothing like Rex and has always lived off his name.
The thing that annoyed me about Rob Ryan is that they would always cut  
Anakim : 2/8/2022 6:37 pm : link
to him on TV when he was the Cowboys and the Saints' DC. They fucking showed him more than they showed the HC. I get it, the Ryan Twins are characters. Doesn't mean you need to pan to them every 20 seconds.
Bryan Cox was peak neck roll movement  
widmerseyebrow : 2/8/2022 6:40 pm : link
Cox was a badass with the Jets  
Anakim : 2/8/2022 6:43 pm : link
.
I’m good with both of them  
NY-Fan : 2/8/2022 6:44 pm : link
It’s a totally different direction and that’s fine by me.
RE: Cox was a badass with the Jets  
Anakim : 2/8/2022 6:44 pm : link
In comment 15599164 Anakim said:
Quote:
.


I mean he made his name with the Dolphins, but I remember him being a huge hitter with the Jets alongside Mo Lewis.
Conversation Between John Mara And Brian Daboll  
Trainmaster : 2/8/2022 6:44 pm : link
"Mr Mara, we'd like to bring Rex Ryan onto our defensive staff, OK?"

Brian, this precedes your tenure here, but I've had enough clown show crap for a lifetime, so no!"

Weird  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/8/2022 6:50 pm : link
Bryan Cox hasn't coached since 2016.
RE: Weird  
Dankbeerman : 2/8/2022 6:52 pm : link
In comment 15599176 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Bryan Cox hasn't coached since 2016.


He was on multuple staffs with Dabol
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/8/2022 6:53 pm : link
So I guess Pierce is a no?
Ugh, I don't like any of these choices  
PatersonPlank : 2/8/2022 6:59 pm : link
.
Really?  
Highlander : 2/8/2022 7:01 pm : link
If so, then I don't want to hear a damn thing about culture.
Meh  
Les in TO : 2/8/2022 7:05 pm : link
.
RE: Really?  
BigBlueShock : 2/8/2022 7:05 pm : link
In comment 15599189 Highlander said:
Quote:
If so, then I don't want to hear a damn thing about culture.

Please explain. Rob Ryan is bad for the “culture”, why exactly? Is it the long hair?
Should be fun  
Biteymax22 : 2/8/2022 7:06 pm : link
The guy is a character but he knows defense.
RE: Really?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/8/2022 7:06 pm : link
In comment 15599189 Highlander said:
Quote:
If so, then I don't want to hear a damn thing about culture.


You want to punish other team's when they are on offense? These guys bring a ton of "bring the pain" attitude.
RE: A fucking Ryan on the New York Football Giants coaching staff  
Jolly Blue Giant : 2/8/2022 7:07 pm : link
In comment 15599149 Anakim said:
Quote:
After all the Buddy Ryan shit with the Eagles and then Rex Ryan sharing a stadium with us and hating the "little brother narrative"... We've come full circle.

This is what happens when the Maras open the door to "outsiders"....for better or worse....
Ryan and Cox?  
j_rud : 2/8/2022 7:07 pm : link
That would represent quite the shift in attitude. I can't lie, playing the heel would be fun...
RE: RE: Really?  
Blue21 : 2/8/2022 7:12 pm : link
In comment 15599198 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15599189 Highlander said:


Quote:


If so, then I don't want to hear a damn thing about culture.



You want to punish other team's when they are on offense? These guys bring a ton of "bring the pain" attitude.


Agree 100%. This team needs some attitude. Bring it!!! I'm tired of this 10 year BS we've seen. These coaches aren't trouble makers they are TROUBLEMAKERS for the other team.
Don’t get your panties in a bunch.  
Silver Spoon : 2/8/2022 7:15 pm : link
These would be good hires, guys that actually know football and will put an end to the porous attitude hanging around for years.
RE: RE: Really?  
Highlander : 2/8/2022 7:18 pm : link
In comment 15599198 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15599189 Highlander said:


Quote:


If so, then I don't want to hear a damn thing about culture.



You want to punish other team's when they are on offense? These guys bring a ton of "bring the pain" attitude.


I respect you Eric, but I respectfully disagree with your position on this one. I absolutely want to punish the other team's offense. However, Rob Ryan IS toxic and hasn't necessarily lived up to the hype throughout his career. How many times has he been fired?
RE: Really?  
j_rud : 2/8/2022 7:20 pm : link
In comment 15599189 Highlander said:
Quote:
If so, then I don't want to hear a damn thing about culture.


Considering the culture for the last decade has been "Losing" maybe we oughta try something different.
He'd be a position coach.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2/8/2022 7:22 pm : link
This is being overthought.
.  
Go Terps : 2/8/2022 7:23 pm : link
The culture here has been garbage - one of poor performance and excuse making.

I'm not interested in any connection to past Giants culture. Move on.
Ryan, Cox, Martindale  
Archer : 2/8/2022 7:24 pm : link
These are coaches who coach with an edge
They take pride in playing physical tough football

They are loved by their players as they always have their backs and they are not liked by opponents as they are brash

This is different than recent DCs

You can anticipate the type of players the defense will want
You will not see players who cannot tackle or attack.

Linebackers are critical to the defense

If I were some of the defensive players I would be packing their bags
I think that is pretty damn good staff  
montanagiant : 2/8/2022 7:29 pm : link
The Days of Rob Ryan playing to the camera are long gone.
At least  
Maggot Brain : 2/8/2022 7:30 pm : link
these guys are professionals, unlike Judge's harem of college coach embarrassments.
Rob and Don show  
GFAN52 : 2/8/2022 7:30 pm : link
This is exactly  
Sy'56 : 2/8/2022 7:30 pm : link
what I want NYG defensive staff to look like

This could line up to be perfect
Count me all in on these prospective hirings  
Crazed Dogs : 2/8/2022 7:36 pm : link
Physical ..aggressive defense..... control line of scrimmage....hit the QB.... make every hit count....wear them down.
Mara is going to insist Ryan gets a haircut  
j_rud : 2/8/2022 7:36 pm : link
like Mr. Burns and Don Mattingly's sideburns...
RE: RE: Really?  
Highlander : 2/8/2022 7:37 pm : link
In comment 15599212 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 15599189 Highlander said:


Quote:


If so, then I don't want to hear a damn thing about culture.



Considering the culture for the last decade has been "Losing" maybe we oughta try something different.


Very true and I acknowledge the points other BBIers have made. If Rob Ryan can get better productivity out of our LBs then great. He did win two Super Bowls with BB, I'll give him that.
RE: This is exactly  
GiantsFan84 : 2/8/2022 7:37 pm : link
In comment 15599225 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
what I want NYG defensive staff to look like

This could line up to be perfect


completely agree. i'm finally very excited in the direction of the team
A take no crap Defense......  
Simms11 : 2/8/2022 7:42 pm : link
Love attitude and physicality on D!! Haven't had that in quite some time.
Rex Ryan?  
Trainmaster : 2/8/2022 7:48 pm : link
Is Mara willing to foot the bill for a high priced position coach?

I guess we'll have to wait and see if this shoe really drops?

If Rex is hired, can we expect him to toe the line?

:-)



RE: He'd be a position coach.  
bluepepper : 2/8/2022 7:53 pm : link
In comment 15599214 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
This is being overthought.

Exactly. He's not going to be the face of our defense much less the team. A crazy coach or two on staff is not a problem and in fact could be a good thing.
2020 article  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/8/2022 7:56 pm : link
on what happened to Bryan Cox.
Where are they now? Bryan Cox, former Falcons defensive line coach - ( New Window )
Love it!!!!!  
kelly : 2/8/2022 8:02 pm : link
Finally we are going to put together a bad ass defense. Time to play smackdown football.

How can anyone complain about putting together a defensive staff that is going to have players
Kicking ass instead of having their asses kicked.

I hope we finally restore the Giant tradition of great linebackers.
Ryan  
Trainmaster : 2/8/2022 8:05 pm : link
Would have to be more than "just" a position coach, right? Some additional title too?
Hopefully Cox  
MotownGIANTS : 2/8/2022 8:06 pm : link
can pull a Tom Coughlin and resurrect his career.
That is weird  
illmatic : 2/8/2022 8:06 pm : link
That Cox has been out of coaching for so long when he clearly wants to coach. Was his style that rough before and it made people shy away from hiring him? Sounds like he wants to better himself in any event.
BTW  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/8/2022 8:07 pm : link
for those too young to remember, go look at the multiple Bryan Cox temper tantrums when he was a player on YouTube. I'm not just talking about the middle finger incident, but the time he went and took on the entire Bengals sideline, the time he spiked his helmet against Green Bay, etc.
Seeing John Mara celebrate with Rob Ryan would be like  
Anakim : 2/8/2022 8:09 pm : link
The modern-day version of Tom Coughlin celebrating with Flava Flav
Looks Like Rex Ryan Prior To Being A DC  
Trainmaster : 2/8/2022 8:09 pm : link
was a defensive line coach (Ravens 1999-2004) and a defensive line & linebackers coach (Cardinals 1994-1995).

My guess would be Ryan would be more "front 4 or front 7" than secondary coach.


Rex Ryan Wiki - ( New Window )
Rob Ryan would be bad for culture?  
cjac : 2/8/2022 8:13 pm : link
I’d like a culture that stops the other team from scoring

I don’t know why anyone wanted Pat Grahams bend then break defense. This is going to bring an aggressive culture.
RE: BTW  
Matt in SGS : 2/8/2022 8:14 pm : link
In comment 15599280 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
for those too young to remember, go look at the multiple Bryan Cox temper tantrums when he was a player on YouTube. I'm not just talking about the middle finger incident, but the time he went and took on the entire Bengals sideline, the time he spiked his helmet against Green Bay, etc.


Also Eric, he got in a fight with the refs at the end of the game vs the Giants in 1993 in Miami. He had to be escorted off the field and into the locker room by coach "Mean" Joe Greene, who was pretty much the only guy that Cox wouldn't screw with.
RE: Looks Like Rex Ryan Prior To Being A DC  
BigBlueShock : 2/8/2022 8:18 pm : link
In comment 15599283 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
was a defensive line coach (Ravens 1999-2004) and a defensive line & linebackers coach (Cardinals 1994-1995).

My guess would be Ryan would be more "front 4 or front 7" than secondary coach.
Rex Ryan Wiki - ( New Window )

Wrong guy
Cox loved Buffalo  
pjcas18 : 2/8/2022 8:18 pm : link
he used to tell them they were # 1

Give me this new attitude on D  
GiantBlue : 2/8/2022 8:21 pm : link
Clean , hard, bring the pain football to bring some respect back to this team.

The players have to care. Tell Bryan Cox you don’t care or take a play off and see what happens!

Do it! Hire these guys and let this D know it isn’t a country club anymore.
Rob Vs Rex Ryan  
Trainmaster : 2/8/2022 8:22 pm : link
Duh.

I must have read that 4 times and saw Rex every time.
So many posts  
darren in pdx : 2/8/2022 8:25 pm : link
mentioning Rex instead of Rob..
RE: 2020 article  
j_rud : 2/8/2022 8:44 pm : link
In comment 15599268 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
on what happened to Bryan Cox. Where are they now? Bryan Cox, former Falcons defensive line coach - ( New Window )


Sounds hungry, like he'd be grateful for the opportunity. Crazy he pushed a Cards assistant but again, I'd love to play the heel. The team has been bad and this past year they launched headlong into punchline territory. I'd say a culture and attitude change is overdue.
RE: Seeing John Mara celebrate with Rob Ryan would be like  
DavidinBMNY : 2/8/2022 8:53 pm : link
In comment 15599282 Anakim said:
Quote:
The modern-day version of Tom Coughlin celebrating with Flava Flav
Winner. Post of the day! ROTFL!
If Schoen’s signed off, good enough for me.  
mikeinbloomfield : 2/8/2022 9:09 pm : link
Bout time we had some kickass attitude around here.
Dabolll  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/8/2022 9:12 pm : link
Was on staff with when Ryan was with BB. BD was a defensive assistant so he knows him well.
Honestly  
Anakim : 2/8/2022 9:23 pm : link
Wink looks so much like the Ryan Twins that he could be a triplet
I don't recall a Rob Rhan defense ever being particularly effective  
GeofromNJ : 2/8/2022 9:23 pm : link
Just a fat guy with a beard and long hair standing on the sidelines.
RE: RE: Really?  
Red Right Hand : 2/8/2022 9:24 pm : link
In comment 15599195 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15599189 Highlander said:


Quote:


If so, then I don't want to hear a damn thing about culture.


Please explain. Rob Ryan is bad for the “culture”, why exactly? Is it the long hair?
Because he is descended from a long line of scumbags?
RE: Ugh, I don't like any of these choices  
mattlawson : 2/8/2022 9:25 pm : link
In comment 15599188 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
.


Is everything we’ve been doing has been wrong for the last 10 years in the office it would have to be right
At least unlike Rex  
Giantsfan79 : 2/8/2022 9:27 pm : link
Rob is more of a shut up and coach and avoid the media compared to his brother.

Throw in Rex's love for Daniel Jones and he could be giving the Giants some love on ESPN next year.
RE: I don't recall a Rob Rhan defense ever being particularly effective  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/8/2022 9:35 pm : link
In comment 15599342 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
Just a fat guy with a beard and long hair standing on the sidelines.


He's not running the defense. He will be a position coach.
Well that would certainly be an aggressive defense  
moespree : 2/8/2022 9:36 pm : link
One could make a solid argument that you could get a little too aggressive with some of those guys though.
Rob Ryan's bio  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/8/2022 9:36 pm : link
2021: Inside Linebackers Coach, Baltimore Ravens
2019: Inside Linebackers Coach, Washington Redskins
2016: Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator, Buffalo Bills
2013-2015: Defensive Coordinator, New Orleans Saints
2011-2012: Defensive Coordinator, Dallas Cowboys
2009-2010: Defensive Coordinator, Cleveland Browns
2004-2008: Defensive Coordinator, Oakland Raiders
2000-2003: Linebackers Coach, New England Patriots
1997-1999: Defensive Coordinator, Oklahoma State University
1996: Defensive Coordinator, Hutchinson Community College (KS)
1994-1995: Defensive Backs Coach, Arizona Cardinals
1989-1993: Running Backs Coach/Defensive Line Coach/Linebackers Coach, Tennessee State University
1988: Outside Linebackers Coach, Ohio State University
1987: Defensive Assistant, Western Kentucky University
Pro Experience: None
Collegiate Experience: Defensive End, Southwestern Oklahoma State University (1981-1982)
Born: December 13, 1962
2022  
upnyg : 2/8/2022 9:38 pm : link
Going to be entertaining
Its stunning to me  
Aaroninma : 2/8/2022 9:55 pm : link
how many people think this is REX ryan....
Is Bryan Cox the former linebacker  
shadow_spinner0 : 2/8/2022 10:15 pm : link
in the 90's? He was great with the Dolphins early in his career. What does he do as a coach?
Mostly blowhard at this point  
Jimmy Googs : 2/8/2022 10:23 pm : link
not quality...
I really don't give a fuck who they hire  
Producer : 2/8/2022 10:35 pm : link
as long as we win football games.

They can add Rex Ryan for all I care. And Joe Gibbs. And Doug Pederson. Doesn't matter to me, as long as we become a great football team.
Culture matters...  
Brown_Hornet : 2/8/2022 10:56 pm : link
... don't believe it, look no further than most successful coaches, including the new GM and HC.

That said, teaching aggression and promoting violence are not barriers to quality culture.


I hate the Ryans, starting with Buddy  
PatersonPlank : 2/8/2022 11:31 pm : link
that's just something I can't change
We should also consider how this effects the offense...  
SirYesSir : 12:50 am : link
coaches talk about being "accountable" all the time, but to me, this is where it really comes into play

when you have big characters in the locker room on the defensive side of the ball, it puts pressure on the offense to perform too. They know if they consistently suck they're gonna hear about it up close the next day.

If the offense responds, it's a great relationship

if the offense does not step up, it becomes toxic (but to be fair if the offense is consistently struggling then the team is facing big problems already)
I swear no matter what the Giants do  
jvm52106 : 5:33 am : link
There are always plenty of folks here who just know better. Can we stop with this culture cra? Culture is organic not man made or it cannot be sustained when adversity strikes. Right now we need a foundation built and let culture come from that. At least we will see a return of aggressive defensive play and hopefully more modern and innovative offensive play.
Ryan likely would be the LB coach  
cosmicj : 6:50 am : link
Very qualified. This is starting to look like an incredibly strong staff.
RE: I hate the Ryans, starting with Buddy  
section125 : 7:00 am : link
In comment 15599430 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
that's just something I can't change


Yep, I agree.
RE: BTW  
Justlurking : 7:23 am : link
In comment 15599280 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
for those too young to remember, go look at the multiple Bryan Cox temper tantrums when he was a player on YouTube. I'm not just talking about the middle finger incident, but the time he went and took on the entire Bengals sideline, the time he spiked his helmet against Green Bay, etc.


He was the toughest dude going for a bit
RE: RE: RE: Really?  
BigBlueShock : 8:03 am : link
In comment 15599343 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
In comment 15599195 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15599189 Highlander said:


Quote:


If so, then I don't want to hear a damn thing about culture.


Please explain. Rob Ryan is bad for the “culture”, why exactly? Is it the long hair?

Because he is descended from a long line of scumbags?

I don’t give a damn about who his relatives are. Why can none of you clowns tell me why ROB Ryan is bad for the “culture”? The holier than thou attitude of many Giants fans is one of the most laughable things on the planet. As if any of you are choir boys. I guarantee you that you have many skeletons in your closet. Probably enough to make Rob Ryan look like the Pope in comparison
Rob and his brother ruined  
WillieYoung : 8:11 am : link
Jim Schwartz's top rated defense in Buffalo in 2015 and 2016. Please God keep the Ryan family away from our team.
While both Cox and Ryan might bring swagger, I’d prefer Pierce and  
Spider56 : 8:42 am : link
Armstead. It would be nice to have some guys who know Giants history on defense and what it means. From what I’ve read though, Cox seems to have spent a lot of introspective evaluation time and could turn out great.
Ryan on the other hand will never be able to overcome his genes.
I love these moves  
Rudy5757 : 8:48 am : link
I want an aggressive attacking defense. I just want to see good defensive football again. I was so disappointed when we were keeping Graham and the read and react.
RE: Ryan likely would be the LB coach  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:57 am : link
In comment 15599487 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Very qualified. This is starting to look like an incredibly strong staff.


If Wilkins is also coming here, I think Wilkins will be the OLB coach and Ryan the ILB coach.
RE: Is Bryan Cox the former linebacker  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:58 am : link
In comment 15599373 shadow_spinner0 said:
Quote:
in the 90's? He was great with the Dolphins early in his career. What does he do as a coach?


He's been a DL coach in the NFL.
I lived in the Philly burbs during the Buddy Ryan years  
Dr. D : 9:10 am : link
I couldn't stand that arrogant asshole (he had such a high opinion of himself for a guy who never won a single playoff game as a HC) and I can't stand Rex either. I never hated the Jets until that asshole became their HC.

With all that said, if Schoen, Daboll and Wink think Rob can help as a positional coach, I'll live with it. I wouldn't want either of the fatass twins as DC, but I guess I can survive Rob as LB coach (as long as he doesn't show up with a man bun).
How many assholes do we have on this defensive coaching staff?  
Pete in MD : 9:25 am : link
Zero problem with anyone Wink wants. If we wanted  
Big Blue '56 : 9:33 am : link
him, then we should be all in on his judgement, until and if he proves us wrong, imv..

Love BC here. He’s fiery and won’t allow you to lay down. That’s a good thing. If they were worried about his “behavior,” they wouldn’t be bringing him here. Toughness!
I can't name our previous LB coach  
JB_in_DC : 9:36 am : link
so I don't think I'm qualified to have an opinion on this other than I think its good to have defensive position coaches who are aligned with Wink and can coach/teach his scheme. Not overthinking it.
RE: Zero problem with anyone Wink wants. If we wanted  
Brown_Hornet : 9:41 am : link
In comment 15599584 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
him, then we should be all in on his judgement, until and if he proves us wrong, imv..

Love BC here. He’s fiery and won’t allow you to lay down. That’s a good thing. If they were worried about his “behavior,” they wouldn’t be bringing him here. Toughness!
+1
whatever works  
djm : 9:49 am : link
i'd hire a serial killer if it could turn this team around.
Look, I couldn’t stand Buddy Ryan either  
cosmicj : 9:57 am : link
but judging someone based on their father’s behavior is both dumb and morally unacceptable.

What’s the evidence that Rob - not Buddy - Rob should be despised?
RE: Look, I couldn’t stand Buddy Ryan either  
section125 : 10:01 am : link
In comment 15599608 cosmicj said:
Quote:
but judging someone based on their father’s behavior is both dumb and morally unacceptable.

What’s the evidence that Rob - not Buddy - Rob should be despised?


Because, it wasn't just the father...?
Aren’t Rex and Rob twins ???  
Spider56 : 10:03 am : link
Nuff said.
I’m for anyone who brings the edge.  
3rdnlong : 10:34 am : link
We’ve seen the “giants way” the last 10 yrs. I like a fresh start and a defense that brings it. We had that with Spags and it worked out ok. Get a few dogs on defense and let’s go.
I could not love Ryan/Cox joining the staff anymore  
KDavies : 10:50 am : link
the Giants need some attitude
What if you’re a great defender,  
bluefin : 11:06 am : link
but friendly and a nice guy - would you be bad for the new culture?
What has Rob Ryan done that made  
illmatic : 11:15 am : link
so many people hate him? I know people didn’t like Rex and Buddy but yeah. That has nothing to do with Rob or the Giants. Plus he would just be a position coach.
RE: Aren’t Rex and Rob twins ???  
eli4life : 11:16 am : link
In comment 15599616 Spider56 said:
Quote:
Nuff said.


Rex got the asshole gene
RE: whatever works  
eli4life : 11:18 am : link
In comment 15599601 djm said:
Quote:
i'd hire a serial killer if it could turn this team around.


Well LT used to send hookers….. just saying
I could care less about  
Dave on the UWS : 12:06 pm : link
Rob Ryan the person. He CAN coach. That's all we should care about. Think he won't get the best out of the LBers we have and will get? Think again. If he's hired, you KNOW, Mara has stepped away from the vehicle and he's letting his football people get it done. Miracles will never cease. I really NEVER thought he would do this on his own.
I'll put it this way.  
Racer : 12:33 pm : link
There have been comments for a long time about the Cowboys long term prospects for another Championship being undermined by entitlement issues in their culture which leads to things like lack of quality practice and attention to detail.

My gut feeling is that this will not likely be a problem with characters like Martindale, Ryan and Cox. The contrary, really.
Great having Defensive coaching staff that are aggressive  
NYG27 : 2:55 pm : link
I can easily live with if another team can beat us against and aggressive defenses on an all out blitz.....compared to the defenses we've seen the past 5 years or so.
RE: Aren’t Rex and Rob twins ???  
j_rud : 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15599616 Spider56 said:
Quote:
Nuff said.


Ever notice when someone says "enough said" that enough has actually not been said? "Nuff" is somehow even worse.
RE: I could care less about  
BlueVinnie : 4:43 pm : link
In comment 15599823 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
Rob Ryan the person. He CAN coach. That's all we should care about.

I'm not so sure about that. I have no idea what Wink is like but Rob Ryan was (and I assume still is) a complete douchebag. I remember clearly that Ryan, especially back in his Dallas days, was never afraid to tell anyone how fantastic he was (in his own mind) as a DC. Now add-in Bryan Cox who had multiple issues back in his playing days and you could possibly have a scenario where the defensive guys begin to bash the offense and cause some internal chaos.
One has to think the defense will be significantly more impactful than the offense not only this year but until we find a solid starting QB. The combination of Ryan and Cox does give me some cause for concern.
