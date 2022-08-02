Rumblings on twitter Rob Ryan joining NYG staff

“Giants' defensive staff under new defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale expected to include Rob Ryan and Bryan Cox, per league sources. Drew Wilkins, former Ravens outside linebackers coach, is also under consideration for Giants' staff”
A fucking Ryan on the New York Football Giants coaching staff
to him on TV when he was the Cowboys and the Saints' DC. They fucking showed him more than they showed the HC. I get it, the Ryan Twins are characters. Doesn't mean you need to pan to them every 20 seconds.
If so, then I don't want to hear a damn thing about culture.
You want to punish other team's when they are on offense? These guys bring a ton of "bring the pain" attitude.
I respect you Eric, but I respectfully disagree with your position on this one. I absolutely want to punish the other team's offense. However, Rob Ryan IS toxic and hasn't necessarily lived up to the hype throughout his career. How many times has he been fired?
That Cox has been out of coaching for so long when he clearly wants to coach. Was his style that rough before and it made people shy away from hiring him? Sounds like he wants to better himself in any event.
Seeing John Mara celebrate with Rob Ryan would be like
for those too young to remember, go look at the multiple Bryan Cox temper tantrums when he was a player on YouTube. I'm not just talking about the middle finger incident, but the time he went and took on the entire Bengals sideline, the time he spiked his helmet against Green Bay, etc.
Also Eric, he got in a fight with the refs at the end of the game vs the Giants in 1993 in Miami. He had to be escorted off the field and into the locker room by coach "Mean" Joe Greene, who was pretty much the only guy that Cox wouldn't screw with.
on what happened to Bryan Cox. Where are they now? Bryan Cox, former Falcons defensive line coach - ( New Window )
Sounds hungry, like he'd be grateful for the opportunity. Crazy he pushed a Cards assistant but again, I'd love to play the heel. The team has been bad and this past year they launched headlong into punchline territory. I'd say a culture and attitude change is overdue.
RE: Seeing John Mara celebrate with Rob Ryan would be like
coaches talk about being "accountable" all the time, but to me, this is where it really comes into play
when you have big characters in the locker room on the defensive side of the ball, it puts pressure on the offense to perform too. They know if they consistently suck they're gonna hear about it up close the next day.
If the offense responds, it's a great relationship
if the offense does not step up, it becomes toxic (but to be fair if the offense is consistently struggling then the team is facing big problems already)
There are always plenty of folks here who just know better. Can we stop with this culture cra? Culture is organic not man made or it cannot be sustained when adversity strikes. Right now we need a foundation built and let culture come from that. At least we will see a return of aggressive defensive play and hopefully more modern and innovative offensive play.
If so, then I don't want to hear a damn thing about culture.
Please explain. Rob Ryan is bad for the “culture”, why exactly? Is it the long hair?
Because he is descended from a long line of scumbags?
I don’t give a damn about who his relatives are. Why can none of you clowns tell me why ROB Ryan is bad for the “culture”? The holier than thou attitude of many Giants fans is one of the most laughable things on the planet. As if any of you are choir boys. I guarantee you that you have many skeletons in your closet. Probably enough to make Rob Ryan look like the Pope in comparison
Armstead. It would be nice to have some guys who know Giants history on defense and what it means. From what I’ve read though, Cox seems to have spent a lot of introspective evaluation time and could turn out great.
Ryan on the other hand will never be able to overcome his genes.
I couldn't stand that arrogant asshole (he had such a high opinion of himself for a guy who never won a single playoff game as a HC) and I can't stand Rex either. I never hated the Jets until that asshole became their HC.
With all that said, if Schoen, Daboll and Wink think Rob can help as a positional coach, I'll live with it. I wouldn't want either of the fatass twins as DC, but I guess I can survive Rob as LB coach (as long as he doesn't show up with a man bun).
How many assholes do we have on this defensive coaching staff?
Rob Ryan the person. He CAN coach. That's all we should care about. Think he won't get the best out of the LBers we have and will get? Think again. If he's hired, you KNOW, Mara has stepped away from the vehicle and he's letting his football people get it done. Miracles will never cease. I really NEVER thought he would do this on his own.
There have been comments for a long time about the Cowboys long term prospects for another Championship being undermined by entitlement issues in their culture which leads to things like lack of quality practice and attention to detail.
My gut feeling is that this will not likely be a problem with characters like Martindale, Ryan and Cox. The contrary, really.
Great having Defensive coaching staff that are aggressive
Rob Ryan the person. He CAN coach. That's all we should care about.
I'm not so sure about that. I have no idea what Wink is like but Rob Ryan was (and I assume still is) a complete douchebag. I remember clearly that Ryan, especially back in his Dallas days, was never afraid to tell anyone how fantastic he was (in his own mind) as a DC. Now add-in Bryan Cox who had multiple issues back in his playing days and you could possibly have a scenario where the defensive guys begin to bash the offense and cause some internal chaos.
One has to think the defense will be significantly more impactful than the offense not only this year but until we find a solid starting QB. The combination of Ryan and Cox does give me some cause for concern.
No, but to be honest a lot of BBI also couldn't handle playing around with a kicking net. Grade on a curve.
Will he put a bounty on Cowboys like Dad did?
I mean he made his name with the Dolphins, but I remember him being a huge hitter with the Jets alongside Mo Lewis.
Brian, this precedes your tenure here, but I've had enough clown show crap for a lifetime, so no!"
He was on multuple staffs with Dabol
Please explain. Rob Ryan is bad for the “culture”, why exactly? Is it the long hair?
You want to punish other team's when they are on offense? These guys bring a ton of "bring the pain" attitude.
This is what happens when the Maras open the door to "outsiders"....for better or worse....
If so, then I don't want to hear a damn thing about culture.
You want to punish other team's when they are on offense? These guys bring a ton of "bring the pain" attitude.
Agree 100%. This team needs some attitude. Bring it!!! I'm tired of this 10 year BS we've seen. These coaches aren't trouble makers they are TROUBLEMAKERS for the other team.
If so, then I don't want to hear a damn thing about culture.
You want to punish other team's when they are on offense? These guys bring a ton of "bring the pain" attitude.
I respect you Eric, but I respectfully disagree with your position on this one. I absolutely want to punish the other team's offense. However, Rob Ryan IS toxic and hasn't necessarily lived up to the hype throughout his career. How many times has he been fired?
Considering the culture for the last decade has been "Losing" maybe we oughta try something different.
I'm not interested in any connection to past Giants culture. Move on.
They take pride in playing physical tough football
They are loved by their players as they always have their backs and they are not liked by opponents as they are brash
This is different than recent DCs
You can anticipate the type of players the defense will want
You will not see players who cannot tackle or attack.
Linebackers are critical to the defense
If I were some of the defensive players I would be packing their bags
This could line up to be perfect
If so, then I don't want to hear a damn thing about culture.
Considering the culture for the last decade has been "Losing" maybe we oughta try something different.
Very true and I acknowledge the points other BBIers have made. If Rob Ryan can get better productivity out of our LBs then great. He did win two Super Bowls with BB, I'll give him that.
This could line up to be perfect
completely agree. i'm finally very excited in the direction of the team
I guess we'll have to wait and see if this shoe really drops?
If Rex is hired, can we expect him to toe the line?
Exactly. He's not going to be the face of our defense much less the team. A crazy coach or two on staff is not a problem and in fact could be a good thing.
Where are they now? Bryan Cox, former Falcons defensive line coach - ( New Window )
How can anyone complain about putting together a defensive staff that is going to have players
Kicking ass instead of having their asses kicked.
I hope we finally restore the Giant tradition of great linebackers.
My guess would be Ryan would be more "front 4 or front 7" than secondary coach.
I don’t know why anyone wanted Pat Grahams bend then break defense. This is going to bring an aggressive culture.
Also Eric, he got in a fight with the refs at the end of the game vs the Giants in 1993 in Miami. He had to be escorted off the field and into the locker room by coach "Mean" Joe Greene, who was pretty much the only guy that Cox wouldn't screw with.
My guess would be Ryan would be more "front 4 or front 7" than secondary coach.
Wrong guy
The players have to care. Tell Bryan Cox you don’t care or take a play off and see what happens!
Do it! Hire these guys and let this D know it isn’t a country club anymore.
I must have read that 4 times and saw Rex every time.
Sounds hungry, like he'd be grateful for the opportunity. Crazy he pushed a Cards assistant but again, I'd love to play the heel. The team has been bad and this past year they launched headlong into punchline territory. I'd say a culture and attitude change is overdue.
If so, then I don't want to hear a damn thing about culture.
Please explain. Rob Ryan is bad for the “culture”, why exactly? Is it the long hair?
Is everything we’ve been doing has been wrong for the last 10 years in the office it would have to be right
Throw in Rex's love for Daniel Jones and he could be giving the Giants some love on ESPN next year.
He's not running the defense. He will be a position coach.
2019: Inside Linebackers Coach, Washington Redskins
2016: Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator, Buffalo Bills
2013-2015: Defensive Coordinator, New Orleans Saints
2011-2012: Defensive Coordinator, Dallas Cowboys
2009-2010: Defensive Coordinator, Cleveland Browns
2004-2008: Defensive Coordinator, Oakland Raiders
2000-2003: Linebackers Coach, New England Patriots
1997-1999: Defensive Coordinator, Oklahoma State University
1996: Defensive Coordinator, Hutchinson Community College (KS)
1994-1995: Defensive Backs Coach, Arizona Cardinals
1989-1993: Running Backs Coach/Defensive Line Coach/Linebackers Coach, Tennessee State University
1988: Outside Linebackers Coach, Ohio State University
1987: Defensive Assistant, Western Kentucky University
Pro Experience: None
Collegiate Experience: Defensive End, Southwestern Oklahoma State University (1981-1982)
Born: December 13, 1962
They can add Rex Ryan for all I care. And Joe Gibbs. And Doug Pederson. Doesn't matter to me, as long as we become a great football team.
That said, teaching aggression and promoting violence are not barriers to quality culture.
when you have big characters in the locker room on the defensive side of the ball, it puts pressure on the offense to perform too. They know if they consistently suck they're gonna hear about it up close the next day.
If the offense responds, it's a great relationship
if the offense does not step up, it becomes toxic (but to be fair if the offense is consistently struggling then the team is facing big problems already)
Yep, I agree.
He was the toughest dude going for a bit
I don’t give a damn about who his relatives are. Why can none of you clowns tell me why ROB Ryan is bad for the “culture”? The holier than thou attitude of many Giants fans is one of the most laughable things on the planet. As if any of you are choir boys. I guarantee you that you have many skeletons in your closet. Probably enough to make Rob Ryan look like the Pope in comparison
Ryan on the other hand will never be able to overcome his genes.
If Wilkins is also coming here, I think Wilkins will be the OLB coach and Ryan the ILB coach.
He's been a DL coach in the NFL.
With all that said, if Schoen, Daboll and Wink think Rob can help as a positional coach, I'll live with it. I wouldn't want either of the fatass twins as DC, but I guess I can survive Rob as LB coach (as long as he doesn't show up with a man bun).
Love BC here. He’s fiery and won’t allow you to lay down. That’s a good thing. If they were worried about his “behavior,” they wouldn’t be bringing him here. Toughness!
Love BC here. He’s fiery and won’t allow you to lay down. That’s a good thing. If they were worried about his “behavior,” they wouldn’t be bringing him here. Toughness!
What’s the evidence that Rob - not Buddy - Rob should be despised?
What’s the evidence that Rob - not Buddy - Rob should be despised?
Because, it wasn't just the father...?
Rex got the asshole gene
Well LT used to send hookers….. just saying
My gut feeling is that this will not likely be a problem with characters like Martindale, Ryan and Cox. The contrary, really.
Ever notice when someone says "enough said" that enough has actually not been said? "Nuff" is somehow even worse.
I'm not so sure about that. I have no idea what Wink is like but Rob Ryan was (and I assume still is) a complete douchebag. I remember clearly that Ryan, especially back in his Dallas days, was never afraid to tell anyone how fantastic he was (in his own mind) as a DC. Now add-in Bryan Cox who had multiple issues back in his playing days and you could possibly have a scenario where the defensive guys begin to bash the offense and cause some internal chaos.
One has to think the defense will be significantly more impactful than the offense not only this year but until we find a solid starting QB. The combination of Ryan and Cox does give me some cause for concern.