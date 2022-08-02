Senior Bowl Prospects (OL/DL)

Hey all-
Going to try and get some feedback to you now that I've seen all the practice tapes from Sr Bowl Week in regard to NYG. I have been out of the loop with any Sr Bowl Reports other than something I read on the QBs. Sorry if any of it is repetitive. I will try to keep it to positions and again, NYG focused.
I am piecing together some thoughts on how I think the new regime will handle the draft. Not an easy thing to predict but I have some thoughts that I can share when they're done. The new defensive staff will dictate a lot too.
OL and DL today, I will try to get to skill guys tomorrow
O-Line
-There is going to be a lot of talk about Trevor Penning / Northern Iowa. His size is off the charts and he can play as powerful as anyone when things are lined up. I did my report on him and sent it in...and it was as an OT. I do want to put the idea out there that he can play OG at a high level, possibly higher than OT. He isn;'t very good at re-directing in space but in traffic, he has dominant traits. I don't see round 1 there but he would be near the top of the list for NYG's 2nd rounder. BUF used an early pick on an OT from Northern Iowa last year and it worked out well. Schoen will have that fresh in his memory and they have liked moving college OTs inside up there. I think we will see something similar in this draft with Penning being at the top of that list.
-A few guys I downgraded based on practice tape: Bernhard Raimann / Central Michigan, Darian Kinnard / Kentucky, Daniel Faalele / Minnesota . They were giving up the edge so often with a soft outside foot/shoulder combo. Raimann has only played 18 games at OT after transferring from TE. There will be a lot of talk about him being at the start of his progression compared to others, thus creating more upside especially because of his athletic lower half. He measures poorly though and it showed up a lot now that he was matched up against pro caliber pass rushers with length.
-Zion Johnson / Boston College is one of my favorite players in the class. He has been at or near the top of my OG stack for 2 years now. 1st round grade for sure and yes, if he is there in round 2 there won't be many if any guys I will want more than him. I have a connection with Jets and he told me that Johnson was off the charts with coachability and intelligence. Talk about ��someone NYG could really use to help rebuild the OL, especially with the interior versatility he showed. He is much better at OG though.
-As seen on tape all fall, the 3 SEC guys that I loved as much as I hated were up and down all week. Ed Ingram / LSU, Justin Shaffer / Georgia, Jamaree Salyer / Georgia are all bruisers that flash NFL-starter ability. But all three struggle in pass protection for a variety of reasons. Do they want take a chance on guys that are unstable pass blockers? But can own the line of scrimmage now. An issue many coaches have with kids coming out of college these days is a lack of strength and raw power. These 3 have it for sure. They are boulders when things are lined up and they get accurate hand placement. But their ugly tape is really bad and it showed up a few times. Ingram is the most NFL ready, but I think Shaffer has the most upside.
-I am really intrigued by Abraham Lucas / Washington State and have been for 2 years. His profile is nice. A lot of natural ability and a dense-body. I saw more bend issues than I wish I did though. When he plays tall, he gets tossed around. When he has just a little bit of knee bend, he looks unbeatable. This is a kid that with good coaching could evolve into a Pro Bowler. He has some things you can't teach and weighs an athletic 332 pounds.
-NYG is going to need to get "lucky" a little bit to get this OL up and running. A day 3 guy that impressed me as the week went on was Nicholas Zakelj / Fordham. A step or two behind when it comes to mass and power, but he showed a lot of pop. Was my most improved player from beginning of the week through the game. He will be an OG in the NFL.
D-Line
-There are so many edge rushers in this class and I think many of them fit the new scheme we will see. If NYG can afford to be patient, I think they can get a guy in round 3. By no means do I think they need to look past EDGE in round 1, but It would not be the worst thing to wait while maximizing other spots if the value warranted. Jermaine Johnson / Florida State was the top dog there. He may end up top 15 in this class because he can fit into all schemes. The guy right behind him was DT Devonte Wyatt / Georgia . Man he plays nasty and quick. Powerful kid that surprises you with how fast he can pursue and what he can do with his feet off the snap. He is a day 2 guy that, like Dalvin Tomlinson, you know is going to be solid. An argument can be made he is DT1 and his production levels were actually negatively impacted by the star-powered Georgia defense.
-Perrion Winfrey / Oklahoma was an energy stick all week just like he is on film. He isn't the most talented or the biggest, but he is a good example of just how much an aggressive engine and competitive nature can improve a player's performance. He is relentless.
-DeAngelo Malone may be one of the more unique guys to study I've done. A 234-pound outside linebacker that spent most of his college snaps rushing the passer from outside the tackle. Your first thought is undersized, right? There wasn't a defender all week that put OTs on their butt as much as Malone. When we talk about converting speed to power, Malone's style is what we mean. Going back to notes from 2020 AND 2021, that was the most common theme I had on him. It is a real thing for some guys. He played off-ball during the week too and moved VERY well. He is a a natural and a pure football player. He improved his stock last week, no question.
-If NYG is going to look for a new Nose Tackle (I think they will and should), you will have a hard time finding a more stout presence than Travis Jones / Connecticut. While I do think he was better in practice than he was during the fall, there is no denying the traits. Put that guy over center and he will 2-gap all day as well as shrink the pocket. His bull rush was unbeatable all week (albeit against some lower level guys).
-The new scheme will likely look for at least 1 or 2 new hybrid bodies for inside-outside versatility. Guys that can pass either as a 3-4 / 4-3 DE / 3-technique. Keep an eye on Logan Hall / Houston. I've been lurking on this kid since last year and recommended him for the Sr Bowl. Glad they gave him a look. Tremendous bend for his frame and it creates issues inside as a pass rusher. He can shift outside and provide strong run defense as well. Still a little rough around the edges but I don't think he even realizes yet how good he can be. His height + bend + natural hand work reminded me of Justin Tuck a bit. Needs more playing strength though.
-If NYG waits until round 3 for a pure OLB rush guy, they will have a few to choose from based purely on supply. Not even including the underclassmen, guys like Boye Mafe / Minnesota, Arnold Ebekitie / Penn State, Myjai Sanders / Cincinnati, and Malone...have to think at least one of them would be there toward the start of round 3 and give NYG another Ojulari type player.
Thats all for now, I will be around next 24 hours to discuss if anyone wants to.
Johnson from BC is my favorite inside player and think he can play either guard or center.
I look forward to more of your analysis and hope some of your analysis candidates do end up in Giant Blue.
Both would fit, yes
I think the new scheme is going to look for a REAL nose tackle presence or they put Lawrence there. That will be something worth paying attention to
Jermaine Johnson is headed to the top ten. Help me understand why Thibodeaux is a better prospect than JJ...
Jeremiah, btw, has Ebiketie solidly in the first round.
I've said already that Thibodeaux is not the elite prospect some made him out to be. JJ could take over his spot for sure, I don't think he takes over Hutchinson;'s spot though.
I respect Jeremiah. I can see Ebiketie going earlier than where I have him pegged.
Yes sir, go for it.
Didn't love Parham. He plays light, lacks the anchor for inside. Good athlete though.
He just got driven back more than I wanted to see.
Quote:
Sy, I will do my annual asking if you're all right with me doing that spreadsheet on your grades. Is it okay that I do it again? Also, I was thinking of doing a consolidation one of the drafts that I started tracking this to get an idea of how the current class stacks up against prior ones. Is that okay as well?
Yes sir, go for it.
I had not seen a lot of him in college but he jumped off the screen at the Senior Bowl practices
He has some twitch, power and flexibility.
He is scheme diverse and can play inside and out
Hall is big at 6'-6" and 280 lbs, but has a frame to get much larger. I can see him being a Calais Campbell type DL.
Johnson may have the best combination of power and speed of the edges.
He destroyed the tackles in practice with a great first step and the flexibility to get small
got some work at C, too. Do you like that idea?
Thanks. Can you believe JJ couldn't find a spot with that Georgia D? Imagine him in that line-up this year with Dean, Smith, Wyatt, Walker, Cine, etc...
Any early impressions, btw, of Kelee Ringo? What a monster he could be at DB. ;)
seems like an interior project that may be worthwhile in the middle rounds.
Didn't love Parham. He plays light, lacks the anchor for inside. Good athlete though.
He just got driven back more than I wanted to see.
Would that mean a late 3/ early 4 pick May have a grade that is a round higher?
Quick question.......at this very early moment some 2+ months away from the draft, give us your preliminary top 7 picks of the draft. For me, if I am picking where the Giants are picking, I am hoping for Jermaine Johnson and Nakobe Dean.
Thoughts on those 2 prospects and what do you make of Georgia DE Travon Walker? I doubt it will happen, but he would be a nice get early in round 2.
Very generous.
He is a great young man, very personable, and respectful of those around him. I knew he could be special and his showing at the Senior Bowl shows the world what some of us knew already.
He would be a excellent nose for the Giants in the second round
I've said already that Thibodeaux is not the elite prospect some made him out to be. JJ could take over his spot for sure, I don't think he takes over Hutchinson;'s spot though.
I've said several times that I don't care for Thibodeaux, including today after watching the Utah-Oregon championship game again today. I'll just reference you in the future :)
His size + length looks good but seems like he's fallen out of favor a bit. He had some early season hype as a top 20 guy, no he's being mock late 2nd/early 3rd.
My thoughts on your OL prospects: I also noticed Abraham Lucas during the game and was hoping he could slide to top of Rd 3. Zion Johnson would be a good 2nd round choice for us if he's there, but after your review, I'm thinking both men could go a rd earlier than I was projecting. I'd be fine/delighted with either man for Rd 2, but I'm hoping Cameron Thomas, De, SDSU is available for us in Rd 2.
Penning seems a little undisciplined to me with all the fighting. He'll quickly get a reputation as a dirty player, and his pass pro reps weren't really so terrific, as you noted. Like you say, he's probably a better guard prospect, but I think he's too tall for the position. I think his only pro position is RT, which is fine since we need one. Between him and Lucas, I'd take Lucas without question and Lucas will almost certainly be there when Penning is.
I think there is zero chance he makes it to round 3.
Would that mean a late 3/ early 4 pick May have a grade that is a round higher?
There will likely be more 4th-6th rounds grades than in years past
My thoughts on your OL prospects: I also noticed Abraham Lucas during the game and was hoping he could slide to top of Rd 3. Zion Johnson would be a good 2nd round choice for us if he's there, but after your review, I'm thinking both men could go a rd earlier than I was projecting. I'd be fine/delighted with either man for Rd 2, but I'm hoping Cameron Thomas, De, SDSU is available for us in Rd 2.
Penning seems a little undisciplined to me with all the fighting. He'll quickly get a reputation as a dirty player, and his pass pro reps weren't really so terrific, as you noted. Like you say, he's probably a better guard prospect, but I think he's too tall for the position. I think his only pro position is RT, which is fine since we need one. Between him and Lucas, I'd take Lucas without question and Lucas will almost certainly be there when Penning is.
Strange is a fighter. Gets the most out of himself and can covert speed to power well. Zone scheme guy that won't be ready early. He is going to get pushed around by bigger DTs.
Day 3 with some extra upside lets call it. His quicks and twitch will give him something most OCs do not have
His size + length looks good but seems like he's fallen out of favor a bit. He had some early season hype as a top 20 guy, no he's being mock late 2nd/early 3rd.
He is going to be a top 45 guy I believe. Great length and bend, strong hands. Just a good combination of tools. His burst up the outside is average though, so I don't see a round 1 guy. Wish he has more dog in him too. He gives up too easily
2) Jordan Davis, can he be a NT in an odd front with some 5 tech possibility too?
Day 3 inside guy that will be aa run presence. Won't see him do much as a pass rusher and there simply won't be as much demand for those guys early on. Teams want pass rush 3 times before a run-only guy. He will be in the league for awhile though and will be a solid rotation guy.
2) Jordan Davis, can he be a NT in an odd front with some 5 tech possibility too?
Two guys dripping with tools. People will fall in love with the idea of them. Their tape is a little less solid.
Hayes has balance issues. He is all over the place but his size and explosion are really good. Has some Saffold in him if he cleans up the lower half. I generally haven't like these types but they do pan out, they're very good. I have been wrong on a few Oklahoma guys in recent years...not sure if that is a trend worth consideration or not.
Davis is no-doubt worth taking a chance on. He can be Albert Haynesworth when he was dominating with TEN. So big and fast, just a heavy impact guy. His conditioning is poor though and his lack of bend will be an issue. High risk, high reward.
He can play anywhere in a 3-4 front and I mean it. Similar idea to Dexter Lawrence.
Thanks, Sy. Great work as usual.
My thoughts on your OL prospects: I also noticed Abraham Lucas during the game and was hoping he could slide to top of Rd 3. Zion Johnson would be a good 2nd round choice for us if he's there, but after your review, I'm thinking both men could go a rd earlier than I was projecting. I'd be fine/delighted with either man for Rd 2, but I'm hoping Cameron Thomas, De, SDSU is available for us in Rd 2.
Penning seems a little undisciplined to me with all the fighting. He'll quickly get a reputation as a dirty player, and his pass pro reps weren't really so terrific, as you noted. Like you say, he's probably a better guard prospect, but I think he's too tall for the position. I think his only pro position is RT, which is fine since we need one. Between him and Lucas, I'd take Lucas without question and Lucas will almost certainly be there when Penning is.
Strange is a fighter. Gets the most out of himself and can covert speed to power well. Zone scheme guy that won't be ready early. He is going to get pushed around by bigger DTs.
Day 3 with some extra upside lets call it. His quicks and twitch will give him something most OCs do not have
Sy....couple questions:
1. After Neal and Ekwonu do you have a guy you really like at OT that would make the grade at 5 or 7 or via slight trade down? Cross and Penning seem to be high upside but are they too developmental where putting them at RT year 1 might be worrisome especially if we want a good read on DJ?
2. In the off chance we do not tab OT at either 5 or 7 who are your prime options you see at the current moment for plug and play OT's at 36 or via slight trade up into late 20's ?
Strange is a fighter. Gets the most out of himself and can covert speed to power well. Zone scheme guy that won't be ready early. He is going to get pushed around by bigger DTs.
Day 3 with some extra upside lets call it. His quicks and twitch will give him something most OCs do not have
I'd run up the podium myself to draft Strange in Rd 3. Like you say, he has fight, length, and quick feet. Centers aren't people-movers anymore. They're more pass protectors, and he shows excellent pass pro ability, IMO.
1) Hayes the G from Oklahoma, can he be a starter early on in the NFL or will it be very scheme specific?
2) Jordan Davis, can he be a NT in an odd front with some 5 tech possibility too?
Two guys dripping with tools. People will fall in love with the idea of them. Their tape is a little less solid.
Hayes has balance issues. He is all over the place but his size and explosion are really good. Has some Saffold in him if he cleans up the lower half. I generally haven't like these types but they do pan out, they're very good. I have been wrong on a few Oklahoma guys in recent years...not sure if that is a trend worth consideration or not.
Davis is no-doubt worth taking a chance on. He can be Albert Haynesworth when he was dominating with TEN. So big and fast, just a heavy impact guy. His conditioning is poor though and his lack of bend will be an issue. High risk, high reward.
He can play anywhere in a 3-4 front and I mean it. Similar idea to Dexter Lawrence.
Much appreciated. Yeah, Davis will be interesting. * For us, I am less sold on Lawrence, just doesn't seem to do much but, perhaps that was the weird scheme we were using him in. In a more traditional 3/4 he may flourish with a more "specific" role carved out.
In comment 15599468 TroyArchersGhost said:
Quote:
Strange is a fighter. Gets the most out of himself and can covert speed to power well. Zone scheme guy that won't be ready early. He is going to get pushed around by bigger DTs.
Day 3 with some extra upside lets call it. His quicks and twitch will give him something most OCs do not have
I'd run up the podium myself to draft Strange in Rd 3. Like you say, he has fight, length, and quick feet. Centers aren't people-movers anymore. They're more pass protectors, and he shows excellent pass pro ability, IMO.
No way in Round 3. Will be far better players available.
Tools rich kid, would love him in rd 3. Id take Johnson and Mafe this year. I want to terrorize QBs.
In comment 15599468 TroyArchersGhost said:
Quote:
Thanks, Sy. Great work as usual.
My thoughts on your OL prospects: I also noticed Abraham Lucas during the game and was hoping he could slide to top of Rd 3. Zion Johnson would be a good 2nd round choice for us if he's there, but after your review, I'm thinking both men could go a rd earlier than I was projecting. I'd be fine/delighted with either man for Rd 2, but I'm hoping Cameron Thomas, De, SDSU is available for us in Rd 2.
Penning seems a little undisciplined to me with all the fighting. He'll quickly get a reputation as a dirty player, and his pass pro reps weren't really so terrific, as you noted. Like you say, he's probably a better guard prospect, but I think he's too tall for the position. I think his only pro position is RT, which is fine since we need one. Between him and Lucas, I'd take Lucas without question and Lucas will almost certainly be there when Penning is.
Strange is a fighter. Gets the most out of himself and can covert speed to power well. Zone scheme guy that won't be ready early. He is going to get pushed around by bigger DTs.
Day 3 with some extra upside lets call it. His quicks and twitch will give him something most OCs do not have
Sy....couple questions:
1. After Neal and Ekwonu do you have a guy you really like at OT that would make the grade at 5 or 7 or via slight trade down? Cross and Penning seem to be high upside but are they too developmental where putting them at RT year 1 might be worrisome especially if we want a good read on DJ?
2. In the off chance we do not tab OT at either 5 or 7 who are your prime options you see at the current moment for plug and play OT's at 36 or via slight trade up into late 20's ?
I think Cross is worth a top 15 look, maybe top 10 too. I want to see what his body looks like at the Combine and I should be able to get some information on his strength training in time. He would be good competition for Peart. Their options out there are going to be very limited.
Plug and play OTs...round 2? Risky proposition to hope for. That is one thing about this class I don't love. The options beyond the top 3-4 OTs are guys I wouldn't want playing right away.
Abraham Lucas
Nicholas Petit-Frere
Rasheed Walker
Bernhard Raimann
are all round 3 grades for me. Yes, eventual starters if they develop but not necessarily plug and play
Tools rich kid, would love him in rd 3. Id take Johnson and Mafe this year. I want to terrorize QBs.
Solid player for sure. Similar skill set to Ojulari which is fine.
My ideal would be more interior pass rush to complement what they have outside. Get Leonard Williams and another penetrator up the middle. You then make like a lot easier for pure edge guys like Ojulari and I still have some hope for Elerson Smith
I don't have much there, sorry. I will relay anything I get on him though.
I do know the cohesion between coaches and FO in Buffalo was highly respected. Everyone on same page. Coaches had a lot of say with draft.
he only had 7.5 sacks last year which is odd. But Oweh had 0 sacks and he's playing well.
Tools rich kid, would love him in rd 3. Id take Johnson and Mafe this year. I want to terrorize QBs.
Solid player for sure. Similar skill set to Ojulari which is fine.
My ideal would be more interior pass rush to complement what they have outside. Get Leonard Williams and another penetrator up the middle. You then make like a lot easier for pure edge guys like Ojulari and I still have some hope for Elerson Smith
My two cents from watching the SU-BC game this season. The SU nose tackle, who will likely be undrafted, pushed Lindstrom around all game.
What can you tell us about 2 small school OT's?
Matt Waletzko of North Dakota
Braxton Jones of Southern Utah
What round do you expect each to be drafted?
Jermaine Johnson is headed to the top ten. Help me understand why Thibodeaux is a better prospect than JJ...
Jeremiah, btw, has Ebiketie solidly in the first round.
Isn't Johnson entering the draft at an older than typical age? I swore I read that somewhere but now I can't find his DOB listed.
got some work at C, too. Do you like that idea?
Jermaine Johnson is headed to the top ten. Help me understand why Thibodeaux is a better prospect than JJ...
Jeremiah, btw, has Ebiketie solidly in the first round.
Isn't Johnson entering the draft at an older than typical age? I swore I read that somewhere but now I can't find his DOB listed.
Jermaine Johnson 1/7/99.
I don't know how accurate this is but it's from the NFL DRAFT BIBLE and Sports illustrated website.
Link - ( New Window )
In comment 15599474 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15599468 TroyArchersGhost said:
Quote:
Thanks, Sy. Great work as usual.
My thoughts on your OL prospects: I also noticed Abraham Lucas during the game and was hoping he could slide to top of Rd 3. Zion Johnson would be a good 2nd round choice for us if he's there, but after your review, I'm thinking both men could go a rd earlier than I was projecting. I'd be fine/delighted with either man for Rd 2, but I'm hoping Cameron Thomas, De, SDSU is available for us in Rd 2.
Penning seems a little undisciplined to me with all the fighting. He'll quickly get a reputation as a dirty player, and his pass pro reps weren't really so terrific, as you noted. Like you say, he's probably a better guard prospect, but I think he's too tall for the position. I think his only pro position is RT, which is fine since we need one. Between him and Lucas, I'd take Lucas without question and Lucas will almost certainly be there when Penning is.
Strange is a fighter. Gets the most out of himself and can covert speed to power well. Zone scheme guy that won't be ready early. He is going to get pushed around by bigger DTs.
Day 3 with some extra upside lets call it. His quicks and twitch will give him something most OCs do not have
Sy....couple questions:
1. After Neal and Ekwonu do you have a guy you really like at OT that would make the grade at 5 or 7 or via slight trade down? Cross and Penning seem to be high upside but are they too developmental where putting them at RT year 1 might be worrisome especially if we want a good read on DJ?
2. In the off chance we do not tab OT at either 5 or 7 who are your prime options you see at the current moment for plug and play OT's at 36 or via slight trade up into late 20's ?
I think Cross is worth a top 15 look, maybe top 10 too. I want to see what his body looks like at the Combine and I should be able to get some information on his strength training in time. He would be good competition for Peart. Their options out there are going to be very limited.
Plug and play OTs...round 2? Risky proposition to hope for. That is one thing about this class I don't love. The options beyond the top 3-4 OTs are guys I wouldn't want playing right away.
Abraham Lucas
Nicholas Petit-Frere
Rasheed Walker
Bernhard Raimann
are all round 3 grades for me. Yes, eventual starters if they develop but not necessarily plug and play
Excellent feedback Sy. Really wanted to see how much trouble we would be in if were banking on a plug and play RT in the draft and risked wiating until late 20s via trade up or all the way to 36. Sounds like waiting even to 36 would be a very risky proposition.
The market for OGs in FA seems to be much more conducive to finding a quality starter at a reasonable cost. If we somehow pull off a vet RT that obviously would change the calculus greatly. The quality FA OGs though look to be much more plentiful and therefore more cost effective as well.
? How does this make sense? Am I missing something?
Link - ( New Window )