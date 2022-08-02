Senior Bowl Prospects (OL/DL) Sy'56 : 2/8/2022 7:27 pm

Hey all-



Going to try and get some feedback to you now that I've seen all the practice tapes from Sr Bowl Week in regard to NYG. I have been out of the loop with any Sr Bowl Reports other than something I read on the QBs. Sorry if any of it is repetitive. I will try to keep it to positions and again, NYG focused.



I am piecing together some thoughts on how I think the new regime will handle the draft. Not an easy thing to predict but I have some thoughts that I can share when they're done. The new defensive staff will dictate a lot too.



OL and DL today, I will try to get to skill guys tomorrow



O-Line



-There is going to be a lot of talk about Trevor Penning / Northern Iowa . His size is off the charts and he can play as powerful as anyone when things are lined up. I did my report on him and sent it in...and it was as an OT. I do want to put the idea out there that he can play OG at a high level, possibly higher than OT. He isn;'t very good at re-directing in space but in traffic, he has dominant traits. I don't see round 1 there but he would be near the top of the list for NYG's 2nd rounder. BUF used an early pick on an OT from Northern Iowa last year and it worked out well. Schoen will have that fresh in his memory and they have liked moving college OTs inside up there. I think we will see something similar in this draft with Penning being at the top of that list.



-A few guys I downgraded based on practice tape: Bernhard Raimann / Central Michigan, Darian Kinnard / Kentucky, Daniel Faalele / Minnesota . They were giving up the edge so often with a soft outside foot/shoulder combo. Raimann has only played 18 games at OT after transferring from TE. There will be a lot of talk about him being at the start of his progression compared to others, thus creating more upside especially because of his athletic lower half. He measures poorly though and it showed up a lot now that he was matched up against pro caliber pass rushers with length.



- Zion Johnson / Boston College is one of my favorite players in the class. He has been at or near the top of my OG stack for 2 years now. 1st round grade for sure and yes, if he is there in round 2 there won't be many if any guys I will want more than him. I have a connection with Jets and he told me that Johnson was off the charts with coachability and intelligence. Talk about someone NYG could really use to help rebuild the OL, especially with the interior versatility he showed. He is much better at OG though.



-As seen on tape all fall, the 3 SEC guys that I loved as much as I hated were up and down all week. Ed Ingram / LSU, Justin Shaffer / Georgia, Jamaree Salyer / Georgia are all bruisers that flash NFL-starter ability. But all three struggle in pass protection for a variety of reasons. Do they want take a chance on guys that are unstable pass blockers? But can own the line of scrimmage now. An issue many coaches have with kids coming out of college these days is a lack of strength and raw power. These 3 have it for sure. They are boulders when things are lined up and they get accurate hand placement. But their ugly tape is really bad and it showed up a few times. Ingram is the most NFL ready, but I think Shaffer has the most upside.



-I am really intrigued by Abraham Lucas / Washington State and have been for 2 years. His profile is nice. A lot of natural ability and a dense-body. I saw more bend issues than I wish I did though. When he plays tall, he gets tossed around. When he has just a little bit of knee bend, he looks unbeatable. This is a kid that with good coaching could evolve into a Pro Bowler. He has some things you can't teach and weighs an athletic 332 pounds.



-NYG is going to need to get "lucky" a little bit to get this OL up and running. A day 3 guy that impressed me as the week went on was Nicholas Zakelj / Fordham . A step or two behind when it comes to mass and power, but he showed a lot of pop. Was my most improved player from beginning of the week through the game. He will be an OG in the NFL.



D-Line



-There are so many edge rushers in this class and I think many of them fit the new scheme we will see. If NYG can afford to be patient, I think they can get a guy in round 3. By no means do I think they need to look past EDGE in round 1, but It would not be the worst thing to wait while maximizing other spots if the value warranted. Jermaine Johnson / Florida State was the top dog there. He may end up top 15 in this class because he can fit into all schemes. The guy right behind him was DT Devonte Wyatt / Georgia . Man he plays nasty and quick. Powerful kid that surprises you with how fast he can pursue and what he can do with his feet off the snap. He is a day 2 guy that, like Dalvin Tomlinson, you know is going to be solid. An argument can be made he is DT1 and his production levels were actually negatively impacted by the star-powered Georgia defense.



- Perrion Winfrey / Oklahoma was an energy stick all week just like he is on film. He isn't the most talented or the biggest, but he is a good example of just how much an aggressive engine and competitive nature can improve a player's performance. He is relentless.



-DeAngelo Malone may be one of the more unique guys to study I've done. A 234-pound outside linebacker that spent most of his college snaps rushing the passer from outside the tackle. Your first thought is undersized, right? There wasn't a defender all week that put OTs on their butt as much as Malone. When we talk about converting speed to power, Malone's style is what we mean. Going back to notes from 2020 AND 2021, that was the most common theme I had on him. It is a real thing for some guys. He played off-ball during the week too and moved VERY well. He is a a natural and a pure football player. He improved his stock last week, no question.



-If NYG is going to look for a new Nose Tackle (I think they will and should), you will have a hard time finding a more stout presence than Travis Jones / Connecticut . While I do think he was better in practice than he was during the fall, there is no denying the traits. Put that guy over center and he will 2-gap all day as well as shrink the pocket. His bull rush was unbeatable all week (albeit against some lower level guys).



-The new scheme will likely look for at least 1 or 2 new hybrid bodies for inside-outside versatility. Guys that can pass either as a 3-4 / 4-3 DE / 3-technique. Keep an eye on Logan Hall / Houston . I've been lurking on this kid since last year and recommended him for the Sr Bowl. Glad they gave him a look. Tremendous bend for his frame and it creates issues inside as a pass rusher. He can shift outside and provide strong run defense as well. Still a little rough around the edges but I don't think he even realizes yet how good he can be. His height + bend + natural hand work reminded me of Justin Tuck a bit. Needs more playing strength though.



-If NYG waits until round 3 for a pure OLB rush guy, they will have a few to choose from based purely on supply. Not even including the underclassmen, guys like Boye Mafe / Minnesota, Arnold Ebekitie / Penn State, Myjai Sanders / Cincinnati, and Malone ...have to think at least one of them would be there toward the start of round 3 and give NYG another Ojulari type player.



Thats all for now, I will be around next 24 hours to discuss if anyone wants to.

