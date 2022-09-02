Good Dan Duggan Roster View Of Cuts/Trades/Cap/Dead$ Impact

The Giants are currently projected to be $10.7 million over the $208.2 million cap for 2022, according to Over the Cap. So they’ll need to shed at least $10.7 million before the new league year starts on March 16. But the cuts will go much deeper since the Giants will need approximately $12.5 million to sign their draft class. Schoen also will want to dump some overpaid players to create cap space to make signings. All told, Schoen plans to shed $40 million from the cap in the coming weeks.



As Schoen said, that means there will be some difficult decisions ahead (along with some that are not so difficult). Here are the potential candidates for cuts, trades and pay cuts to meet Schoen’s targeted savings: