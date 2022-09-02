for display only
Good Dan Duggan Roster View Of Cuts/Trades/Cap/Dead$ Impact

gidiefor : Mod : 2/9/2022 10:58 am
Quote:
The Giants are currently projected to be $10.7 million over the $208.2 million cap for 2022, according to Over the Cap. So they’ll need to shed at least $10.7 million before the new league year starts on March 16. But the cuts will go much deeper since the Giants will need approximately $12.5 million to sign their draft class. Schoen also will want to dump some overpaid players to create cap space to make signings. All told, Schoen plans to shed $40 million from the cap in the coming weeks.

.......

As Schoen said, that means there will be some difficult decisions ahead (along with some that are not so difficult). Here are the potential candidates for cuts, trades and pay cuts to meet Schoen’s targeted savings:


Unfortunately the Athletic is behind a paywall for those of you who don't subscribe - but I thought this was a very throughout analysis and a look at the dead money with each player under consideration
On the chopping block: 11 N.Y. Giants who could be cut or traded to create cap space - ( New Window )
it's  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/9/2022 11:09 am : link
absolutely nauseating that this team is OVER the cap and at the same time arguably the worst in football.
Good article, thanks for posting.  
Mad Mike : 2/9/2022 11:12 am : link
What happens if you're over the cap? Before even getting to not being able to sign draft picks, if you're over the cap when the league year starts, what is the penalty? Suppose a team just traded all its picks and pursued no signings, just going with everyone who was already under contract, with those contracts exceeding the cap. What does the league do?
RE: Good article, thanks for posting.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/9/2022 11:18 am : link
In comment 15599709 Mad Mike said:
Quote:
What happens if you're over the cap? Before even getting to not being able to sign draft picks, if you're over the cap when the league year starts, what is the penalty? Suppose a team just traded all its picks and pursued no signings, just going with everyone who was already under contract, with those contracts exceeding the cap. What does the league do?


You can't be over the cap. The Giants will have to get under by the deadline.
RE: it's  
jvm52106 : 2/9/2022 11:26 am : link
In comment 15599703 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
absolutely nauseating that this team is OVER the cap and at the same time arguably the worst in football.


I agree but at the same time we know 2023 we are in much better shape and will be in even better shape.

The key here and many on this board still have not bought into this idea, is that NOBODY should be 100% safe. NOBODY!

Yes, XM. AO, LW, AT should probably be 85% safe but in reality even they could get moved if deemed necessary.

Get the cap under control, redesign/retool the roster and hope for 4-6 wins this year with an eye on MAJOR gains in 2023!
there are some difficult decisions but the slash/burn is overstated  
Eric on Li : 2/9/2022 11:28 am : link
smith, shepard (6/1), booker, rudolph, dixon get you halfway to the amount of room Schoen is looking to create without cutting a starter on offense or defense since Shepard is already hurt.

The other half is likely to come from savings from Bradberry, Martinez, Ryan, and Gates - but that could be in the form of pay cuts, trades, or extensions. Cutting Martinez, Bradberry, and Gates outright would save about $25m and cost them a grand total of 2 projected starters.

i'd expect them to listen to trade offers on Slayton and Barkley but i'd doubt anyone is willing to give up anything worth it relative to their cap charges.
RE: it's  
Mike from Ohio : 2/9/2022 11:29 am : link
In comment 15599703 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
absolutely nauseating that this team is OVER the cap and at the same time arguably the worst in football.


It is really hard to overstate what a terrible job Gettleman did with roster construction and contracts.

I still half expected him to leave the building for the final time in a Desean Jackson Eagles jersey laughing his ass off and yelling "Fuck you!!!"
I wonder what impact (if any)  
santacruzom : 2/9/2022 11:30 am : link
Schoen's change in philosophy will have upon existing players who enjoyed the way the old regimes structured their deals.
Can they cut Martinez and Gates  
Beer Man : 2/9/2022 11:31 am : link
or does that come as an injury settlement?
ha, I like this backhanded compliment  
santacruzom : 2/9/2022 11:34 am : link
"Dixon likely would have been cut during a dreadful 2021 season, but he was the holder for kicker Graham Gano, and the Giants didn’t want to mess with their most reliable offensive player."
One part left out that I THINK the Gmen will  
jvm52106 : 2/9/2022 11:40 am : link
look to do is sign LW to a long term contract. This will clear a TON off the cap this year and make LW a building block for the future on Defense.
.  
Go Terps : 2/9/2022 11:42 am : link
If trading Jones and Barkley saves $11M, that is a no brainer. Combined they are not worth that much, and they aren't going to get another contract after 2022.

No brainer - the return doesn't matter as much as the cap savings and getting something (even if it's two seventh round picks) for them before they walk for nothing.

The only reason to keep them is sentimental, wishy bullshit.
RE: One part left out that I THINK the Gmen will  
mphbullet36 : 2/9/2022 11:43 am : link
In comment 15599779 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
look to do is sign LW to a long term contract. This will clear a TON off the cap this year and make LW a building block for the future on Defense.


that would go against Schoen saying he doesn't want to "kick the can" down the road to get cap savings.

He wants to take the hits now.

THe team isn't good...now is the time to take the hits.
RE: Can they cut Martinez and Gates  
Eric on Li : 2/9/2022 11:45 am : link
In comment 15599764 Beer Man said:
Quote:
or does that come as an injury settlement?


no they can cut them both free and clear if they want to save about $11m but imo both are better candidates for paycuts or pseudo paycut extensions.

Gates may not be able to play at all this year so cut on the open market his best case may be a practice squad spot or signed to stash on IR. probably a better outcome for everyone involved to bring him down to close to the minimum here for the year but extend him out a year or two to when he's more hopeful to get back on the field. he gets some security and nyg get cap savings/keep him rehabbing in the building.

Martinez' situation is different. His salary this year is $8.5m so that's what he stands to lose if cut (and what the giants stand to save against the cap). Off his injury it's doubtful he would match that on the open market (i'd guess he's looking at a 1 year deal under $5m on open market). So he's another case where it may be preferred by both sides to extend 1 extra year at lower costs (let's say 2 years, 10m in new money with cap hits around 5-7m each year?). Martinez was 1 of the few players at Schoen's press conference so presumably he wants to stick around.
RE: One part left out that I THINK the Gmen will  
Mike from Ohio : 2/9/2022 11:47 am : link
In comment 15599779 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
look to do is sign LW to a long term contract. This will clear a TON off the cap this year and make LW a building block for the future on Defense.


Wiliams may simply be too expensive to get rid of this year, but may be gone for 2023. It all depends on what the new defensive staff thinks of him and if he is replaceable.
RE: .  
Eric on Li : 2/9/2022 11:48 am : link
In comment 15599784 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If trading Jones and Barkley saves $11M, that is a no brainer. Combined they are not worth that much, and they aren't going to get another contract after 2022.

No brainer - the return doesn't matter as much as the cap savings and getting something (even if it's two seventh round picks) for them before they walk for nothing.

The only reason to keep them is sentimental, wishy bullshit.


out of curiosity what do you think is so valuable to use the $11m towards?
RE: RE: .  
Go Terps : 2/9/2022 11:52 am : link
In comment 15599797 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15599784 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If trading Jones and Barkley saves $11M, that is a no brainer. Combined they are not worth that much, and they aren't going to get another contract after 2022.

No brainer - the return doesn't matter as much as the cap savings and getting something (even if it's two seventh round picks) for them before they walk for nothing.

The only reason to keep them is sentimental, wishy bullshit.



out of curiosity what do you think is so valuable to use the $11m towards?


Cap space can be rolled over from year to year. I would save as much of that cap space as possible for 2023.
RE: it's  
BigBlue7 : 2/9/2022 11:53 am : link
In comment 15599703 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
absolutely nauseating that this team is OVER the cap and at the same time arguably the worst in football.


Over the cap with a QB on his rookie deal is borderline unfathomable
RE: RE: One part left out that I THINK the Gmen will  
jvm52106 : 2/9/2022 11:57 am : link
In comment 15599787 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 15599779 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


look to do is sign LW to a long term contract. This will clear a TON off the cap this year and make LW a building block for the future on Defense.



that would go against Schoen saying he doesn't want to "kick the can" down the road to get cap savings.

He wants to take the hits now.

THe team isn't good...now is the time to take the hits.


No it does not. I didn't say restructure, I said sign long term. They are way different options. One is pushing this years cap hit to a future year for the same contract you have now. I am saying sign LW long term- 4/5 years and that changes his contract hit this year and makes him a building block going forward.
Did you ever notice that whenever a tortoise comes out of his shell,  
Spider56 : 2/9/2022 11:57 am : link
The head and the butt switch places?
The killer quote from this  
GiantsRage2007 : 2/9/2022 12:00 pm : link
"The Giants restructured nine contracts last year for a four-win team that pushed $19.8 million onto the cap in future years."

Trying to look forward and stay positive but that was just malpractice. FFS.
RE: Did you ever notice that whenever a tortoise comes out of his shell,  
Go Terps : 2/9/2022 12:04 pm : link
In comment 15599812 Spider56 said:
Quote:
The head and the butt switch places?


Did you ever notice the tortoise has a track record of knowing what he's talking about, and that you don't?
The good news/bad news of worst team yet over the cap  
Shecky : 2/9/2022 12:07 pm : link
One, is it FORCES a proper rebuild, which they have been reluctant to do for ten plus years. Actions speak louder, but the words so far say it’s a true tear down and rebuild now.

Two, the cuts aren’t exactly guys you will miss or regret. Sure Bradbury can go somewhere else and play well again, but we will all shrug our shoulders and move on. Worst case scenario is it’s a Zenitel’s situation and short term - when we need to be thinking long term.

Trading Barkley, what could we get? A 3rd, or 4th? May as well keep him. Going to have to pay his replacement, and if he plays well we will get a 3/4 comp pick back when he leaves byway. Now if we can get a conditional pick back, that’s another story…

Martinez I’d love to keep, the D sorely missed him last year
RE: RE: RE: One part left out that I THINK the Gmen will  
mphbullet36 : 2/9/2022 12:09 pm : link
In comment 15599811 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15599787 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


In comment 15599779 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


look to do is sign LW to a long term contract. This will clear a TON off the cap this year and make LW a building block for the future on Defense.



that would go against Schoen saying he doesn't want to "kick the can" down the road to get cap savings.

He wants to take the hits now.

THe team isn't good...now is the time to take the hits.



No it does not. I didn't say restructure, I said sign long term. They are way different options. One is pushing this years cap hit to a future year for the same contract you have now. I am saying sign LW long term- 4/5 years and that changes his contract hit this year and makes him a building block going forward.


A restructure and contract extension are pretty much the exact same thing. You are just stretching out money now to the future. It very unlikely you want to add more years to a guy that will be 30 by the time that "extension" kicks in.
RE: RE: RE: RE: One part left out that I THINK the Gmen will  
jvm52106 : 2/9/2022 12:14 pm : link
In comment 15599827 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 15599811 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 15599787 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


In comment 15599779 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


look to do is sign LW to a long term contract. This will clear a TON off the cap this year and make LW a building block for the future on Defense.



that would go against Schoen saying he doesn't want to "kick the can" down the road to get cap savings.

He wants to take the hits now.

THe team isn't good...now is the time to take the hits.



No it does not. I didn't say restructure, I said sign long term. They are way different options. One is pushing this years cap hit to a future year for the same contract you have now. I am saying sign LW long term- 4/5 years and that changes his contract hit this year and makes him a building block going forward.



A restructure and contract extension are pretty much the exact same thing. You are just stretching out money now to the future. It very unlikely you want to add more years to a guy that will be 30 by the time that "extension" kicks in.


They are NOT the same thing. One is changing the money for an existing contract. The other is signing him to a long term deal. It isn't semantics..
RE: RE: Good article, thanks for posting.  
Mad Mike : 2/9/2022 12:15 pm : link
In comment 15599723 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
You can't be over the cap. The Giants will have to get under by the deadline.

I mean, obviously, but what does that actually mean, that's my question. What happens if a team simply doesn't? March 2nd rolls around and a team hasn't cleared the space to be at or under the cap. Can't sign free agents or even draft picks - fine, we don't need to add anyone, we'll go with the guys we already have. What does the league then do?
Schoen  
CV36 : 2/9/2022 12:15 pm : link
Seems like a very intelligent guy. He knew what he was getting in to before accepting the job. He didn’t come here to fail so he has a plan that he believes will work. We will be fine and I am excited to see him make the tough changes that need to be made. Literally any changes he makes will make us better. It’s tough to go backwards from here.
RE: The good news/bad news of worst team yet over the cap  
jvm52106 : 2/9/2022 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15599826 Shecky said:
Quote:
One, is it FORCES a proper rebuild, which they have been reluctant to do for ten plus years. Actions speak louder, but the words so far say it’s a true tear down and rebuild now.

Two, the cuts aren’t exactly guys you will miss or regret. Sure Bradbury can go somewhere else and play well again, but we will all shrug our shoulders and move on. Worst case scenario is it’s a Zenitel’s situation and short term - when we need to be thinking long term.

Trading Barkley, what could we get? A 3rd, or 4th? May as well keep him. Going to have to pay his replacement, and if he plays well we will get a 3/4 comp pick back when he leaves byway. Now if we can get a conditional pick back, that’s another story…

Martinez I’d love to keep, the D sorely missed him last year


I disagree about Barkley. While Dead money is really talked about too much-ie it doesn't matter when you are trying to save money, you save money. But, Barkley nets no dead cap hit and saves 7 mil. You take a 3rd this year and a conditional 2 (could be a 1 if parameters met) and bank on Barkley doing better with a contender in a contract year.

We are not signing Barkley long term- the writing is on the wall..
RE: RE: RE: Good article, thanks for posting.  
gidiefor : Mod : 2/9/2022 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15599839 Mad Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 15599723 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


You can't be over the cap. The Giants will have to get under by the deadline.


I mean, obviously, but what does that actually mean, that's my question. What happens if a team simply doesn't? March 2nd rolls around and a team hasn't cleared the space to be at or under the cap. Can't sign free agents or even draft picks - fine, we don't need to add anyone, we'll go with the guys we already have. What does the league then do?


they can lose draft picks, be fined and all sorts of other mayham
RE: The killer quote from this  
Silver Spoon : 2/9/2022 12:18 pm : link
In comment 15599816 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
"The Giants restructured nine contracts last year for a four-win team that pushed $19.8 million onto the cap in future years."

Trying to look forward and stay positive but that was just malpractice. FFS.


It's criminal.
......  
Klaatu : 2/9/2022 12:22 pm : link
RE: it's  
GabeNYG : 2/9/2022 12:22 pm : link
In comment 15599703 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
absolutely nauseating that this team is OVER the cap and at the same time arguably the worst in football.


Let's hope this was due to really bad coaching and widespread injury last year moreso than just lack of talent. O-line notwithstanding.
The roster lacks talent  
JonC : 2/9/2022 12:26 pm : link
it's not just the OL or Jones struggling because of it. They've got mental midgets at WR, the LB ranks still stink, the DL is pedestrian as are the RB. List is long, changes are coming.
RE: RE: it's  
Angel Eyes : 2/9/2022 12:26 pm : link
In comment 15599850 GabeNYG said:
Quote:
In comment 15599703 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


absolutely nauseating that this team is OVER the cap and at the same time arguably the worst in football.



Let's hope this was due to really bad coaching and widespread injury last year moreso than just lack of talent. O-line notwithstanding.

All the same, something should be done about the injuries.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: One part left out that I THINK the Gmen will  
mphbullet36 : 2/9/2022 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15599837 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15599827 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


In comment 15599811 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 15599787 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


In comment 15599779 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


look to do is sign LW to a long term contract. This will clear a TON off the cap this year and make LW a building block for the future on Defense.



that would go against Schoen saying he doesn't want to "kick the can" down the road to get cap savings.

He wants to take the hits now.

THe team isn't good...now is the time to take the hits.



No it does not. I didn't say restructure, I said sign long term. They are way different options. One is pushing this years cap hit to a future year for the same contract you have now. I am saying sign LW long term- 4/5 years and that changes his contract hit this year and makes him a building block going forward.



A restructure and contract extension are pretty much the exact same thing. You are just stretching out money now to the future. It very unlikely you want to add more years to a guy that will be 30 by the time that "extension" kicks in.



They are NOT the same thing. One is changing the money for an existing contract. The other is signing him to a long term deal. It isn't semantics..


You are just adding years which he likely wont' be playing for the giants (they would just end up cutting him as his production goes down). He already has 3 more years on his deal. Who would want to sign an interior defensively lineman to an extension when he is already signed into his 30's.

So essentially the extension is the same thing as a restructure at this point because Leonard Williams will not be a high priced player for the giants at 31-32 years old. He wont be on the giants anymore.

So by giving him an extension you are just stretching the dead money on Leonard Williams to more years.


RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: One part left out that I THINK the Gmen will  
jvm52106 : 2/9/2022 12:30 pm : link
In comment 15599864 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 15599837 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 15599827 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


In comment 15599811 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 15599787 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


In comment 15599779 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


look to do is sign LW to a long term contract. This will clear a TON off the cap this year and make LW a building block for the future on Defense.



that would go against Schoen saying he doesn't want to "kick the can" down the road to get cap savings.

He wants to take the hits now.

THe team isn't good...now is the time to take the hits.



No it does not. I didn't say restructure, I said sign long term. They are way different options. One is pushing this years cap hit to a future year for the same contract you have now. I am saying sign LW long term- 4/5 years and that changes his contract hit this year and makes him a building block going forward.



A restructure and contract extension are pretty much the exact same thing. You are just stretching out money now to the future. It very unlikely you want to add more years to a guy that will be 30 by the time that "extension" kicks in.



They are NOT the same thing. One is changing the money for an existing contract. The other is signing him to a long term deal. It isn't semantics..



You are just adding years which he likely wont' be playing for the giants (they would just end up cutting him as his production goes down). He already has 3 more years on his deal. Who would want to sign an interior defensively lineman to an extension when he is already signed into his 30's.

So essentially the extension is the same thing as a restructure at this point because Leonard Williams will not be a high priced player for the giants at 31-32 years old. He wont be on the giants anymore.

So by giving him an extension you are just stretching the dead money on Leonard Williams to more years.


Dear god, agree to disagree. You are not just adding YEARS, you are committing to him long term.
RE: RE: The good news/bad news of worst team yet over the cap  
Snablats : 2/9/2022 12:32 pm : link
In comment 15599844 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15599826 Shecky said:


Quote:


One, is it FORCES a proper rebuild, which they have been reluctant to do for ten plus years. Actions speak louder, but the words so far say it’s a true tear down and rebuild now.

Two, the cuts aren’t exactly guys you will miss or regret. Sure Bradbury can go somewhere else and play well again, but we will all shrug our shoulders and move on. Worst case scenario is it’s a Zenitel’s situation and short term - when we need to be thinking long term.

Trading Barkley, what could we get? A 3rd, or 4th? May as well keep him. Going to have to pay his replacement, and if he plays well we will get a 3/4 comp pick back when he leaves byway. Now if we can get a conditional pick back, that’s another story…

Martinez I’d love to keep, the D sorely missed him last year



I disagree about Barkley. While Dead money is really talked about too much-ie it doesn't matter when you are trying to save money, you save money. But, Barkley nets no dead cap hit and saves 7 mil. You take a 3rd this year and a conditional 2 (could be a 1 if parameters met) and bank on Barkley doing better with a contender in a contract year.

We are not signing Barkley long term- the writing is on the wall..

We arent signing Barkley long term? Says who? What if he has another 2000yd from scrimmage year as he did as a rookie. Are we signing him then?
RE: RE: .  
Jimmy Googs : 2/9/2022 12:32 pm : link
In comment 15599797 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15599784 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If trading Jones and Barkley saves $11M, that is a no brainer. Combined they are not worth that much, and they aren't going to get another contract after 2022.

No brainer - the return doesn't matter as much as the cap savings and getting something (even if it's two seventh round picks) for them before they walk for nothing.

The only reason to keep them is sentimental, wishy bullshit.



out of curiosity what do you think is so valuable to use the $11m towards?


Not wasting it on those players is value enough. Spending it on better ones or saving it until better ones appear is fine too...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: One part left out that I THINK the Gmen will  
mphbullet36 : 2/9/2022 12:36 pm : link
In comment 15599866 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15599864 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


In comment 15599837 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 15599827 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


In comment 15599811 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 15599787 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


In comment 15599779 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


look to do is sign LW to a long term contract. This will clear a TON off the cap this year and make LW a building block for the future on Defense.



that would go against Schoen saying he doesn't want to "kick the can" down the road to get cap savings.

He wants to take the hits now.

THe team isn't good...now is the time to take the hits.



No it does not. I didn't say restructure, I said sign long term. They are way different options. One is pushing this years cap hit to a future year for the same contract you have now. I am saying sign LW long term- 4/5 years and that changes his contract hit this year and makes him a building block going forward.



A restructure and contract extension are pretty much the exact same thing. You are just stretching out money now to the future. It very unlikely you want to add more years to a guy that will be 30 by the time that "extension" kicks in.



They are NOT the same thing. One is changing the money for an existing contract. The other is signing him to a long term deal. It isn't semantics..



You are just adding years which he likely wont' be playing for the giants (they would just end up cutting him as his production goes down). He already has 3 more years on his deal. Who would want to sign an interior defensively lineman to an extension when he is already signed into his 30's.

So essentially the extension is the same thing as a restructure at this point because Leonard Williams will not be a high priced player for the giants at 31-32 years old. He wont be on the giants anymore.

So by giving him an extension you are just stretching the dead money on Leonard Williams to more years.





Dear god, agree to disagree. You are not just adding YEARS, you are committing to him long term.


What incentive would LW have to add years if you aren't adding new money?

You are not just adding years. You are adding years and new money to a player that was overpaid to begin with.

I'll pass and just expect him to get cut in 2023 when he has a lower dead cap hit.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: One part left out that I THINK the Gmen will  
Mad Mike : 2/9/2022 12:36 pm : link
In comment 15599866 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Dear god, agree to disagree. You are not just adding YEARS, you are committing to him long term.

I guess one could nitpick on how many years constitutes long-term, but isn't adding years literally making a long-term commitment?
LW is only 28 this year and in his prime  
JonC : 2/9/2022 12:43 pm : link
I could see them decide he's still core moving forward and try to extend him, but at what cost. His camp didn't surrender a nickel on his current deal, and $21M per for a DT is suspect design imv.
RE: The roster lacks talent  
Snablats : 2/9/2022 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15599859 JonC said:
Quote:
it's not just the OL or Jones struggling because of it. They've got mental midgets at WR, the LB ranks still stink, the DL is pedestrian as are the RB. List is long, changes are coming.

The roster also clearly lacked proper NFL coaching. I agree the LBs need changing - Ive been killing Crowder since September and advocating drafting Dean for 2 months. We know the OL and DL will be changed out and put in better positions to succeed

But look at the turnaround the Rangers have made this season with a few changes and a real NHL head coach. Coaching matters a ton
RE: LW is only 28 this year and in his prime  
mphbullet36 : 2/9/2022 12:48 pm : link
In comment 15599894 JonC said:
Quote:
I could see them decide he's still core moving forward and try to extend him, but at what cost. His camp didn't surrender a nickel on his current deal, and $21M per for a DT is suspect design imv.


Agree but he would be 30 by the time the extension kicks in. And like you said has he given us any indication he would give us any discount?

He had a very underwhelming year for one of the highest paid DT's in the sport. I would not be interested in committing long years and $$$ to him.
Coaching matters and it will help  
JonC : 2/9/2022 12:48 pm : link
but the talent still needs to rise a number of levels.

No to Dean, lol.
RE: LW is only 28 this year and in his prime  
Jimmy Googs : 2/9/2022 12:59 pm : link
In comment 15599894 JonC said:
Quote:
I could see them decide he's still core moving forward and try to extend him, but at what cost. His camp didn't surrender a nickel on his current deal, and $21M per for a DT is suspect design imv.


Should be marketed heavily this offseason. We'll take a cap hit but recoup some back in picks since he still has decent value.

The Leonard Williams saga was a joke from the beginning and a perfect example of how not to run things as a GM...
RE: RE: it's  
ajr2456 : 2/9/2022 1:00 pm : link
In comment 15599759 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15599703 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


absolutely nauseating that this team is OVER the cap and at the same time arguably the worst in football.



It is really hard to overstate what a terrible job Gettleman did with roster construction and contracts.

I still half expected him to leave the building for the final time in a Desean Jackson Eagles jersey laughing his ass off and yelling "Fuck you!!!"


And I still can’t believe how people here were arguing that Gettleman was doing a good job.
RE: RE: RE: The good news/bad news of worst team yet over the cap  
Producer : 2/9/2022 1:00 pm : link
In comment 15599870 Snablats said:
Quote:
In comment 15599844 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 15599826 Shecky said:


Quote:


One, is it FORCES a proper rebuild, which they have been reluctant to do for ten plus years. Actions speak louder, but the words so far say it’s a true tear down and rebuild now.

Two, the cuts aren’t exactly guys you will miss or regret. Sure Bradbury can go somewhere else and play well again, but we will all shrug our shoulders and move on. Worst case scenario is it’s a Zenitel’s situation and short term - when we need to be thinking long term.

Trading Barkley, what could we get? A 3rd, or 4th? May as well keep him. Going to have to pay his replacement, and if he plays well we will get a 3/4 comp pick back when he leaves byway. Now if we can get a conditional pick back, that’s another story…

Martinez I’d love to keep, the D sorely missed him last year



I disagree about Barkley. While Dead money is really talked about too much-ie it doesn't matter when you are trying to save money, you save money. But, Barkley nets no dead cap hit and saves 7 mil. You take a 3rd this year and a conditional 2 (could be a 1 if parameters met) and bank on Barkley doing better with a contender in a contract year.

We are not signing Barkley long term- the writing is on the wall..


We arent signing Barkley long term? Says who? What if he has another 2000yd from scrimmage year as he did as a rookie. Are we signing him then?


No. Never. It's never worth signing a RB to big bucks. It almost never works out. Look at all the big dollar RB contracts in recent history. They're almost all bad and hamstrung their teams, including Zeke, CMC and Gurley.

Why do we have a fanbase that doesn't understand simple math and pushes our team to make the same mistakes over and over?

Do you want to keep losing or do you want to win?
RE: RE: it's  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/9/2022 1:01 pm : link
In comment 15599805 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
In comment 15599703 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


absolutely nauseating that this team is OVER the cap and at the same time arguably the worst in football.



Over the cap with a QB on his rookie deal is borderline unfathomable


Great point.
mph  
JonC : 2/9/2022 1:03 pm : link
I'm basically agreeing with you, and I'm one who likes LW a great deal. But, not the financial component that is tied to him. @Googs, agree he could be one of our better trade assets in the end.
RE: RE: RE: The good news/bad news of worst team yet over the cap  
Jimmy Googs : 2/9/2022 1:03 pm : link
In comment 15599870 Snablats said:
Quote:


We are not signing Barkley long term- the writing is on the wall..


We arent signing Barkley long term? Says who? What if he has another 2000yd from scrimmage year as he did as a rookie. Are we signing him then?


No. If he is producing at that level, then his trade value will be perfect to move him for assets at the Oct deadline...
I'd wager the Giants are loathe to say it  
JonC : 2/9/2022 1:07 pm : link
but a second contract for SB isn't looking like a wise investment, especially without a QB in place and a swiss cheese roster. The best play might be hope he has a good season and a team wants to swing an equitable trade for him.
RE: RE: RE: it's  
GabeNYG : 2/9/2022 1:07 pm : link
In comment 15599927 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15599805 BigBlue7 said:


Quote:


In comment 15599703 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


absolutely nauseating that this team is OVER the cap and at the same time arguably the worst in football.



Over the cap with a QB on his rookie deal is borderline unfathomable



Great point.


Right or wrong, ownership kind of 'went for it' last year thinking the coaching , Oline and other units were in plce to make a strong playoff run with a 3rd year DJ. The really believed in the staff and were super aggressive in filling what they thought was the remaining big holes on this roster namely the receiving core. Obviously they missed badly on their assessment of the OL and coaching staff. Throw in the catastrophic injuries and you end up with what we ended up with.
RE: RE: LW is only 28 this year and in his prime  
rsjem1979 : 2/9/2022 1:09 pm : link
In comment 15599923 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15599894 JonC said:


Quote:


I could see them decide he's still core moving forward and try to extend him, but at what cost. His camp didn't surrender a nickel on his current deal, and $21M per for a DT is suspect design imv.



Should be marketed heavily this offseason. We'll take a cap hit but recoup some back in picks since he still has decent value.

The Leonard Williams saga was a joke from the beginning and a perfect example of how not to run things as a GM...


It's not as if it was hindsight either. A lot of people pointed out exactly how the situation was going to play out IMMEDIATELY after the trade for LW was made.

Leonard's agent must have laughed his ass off for months about it.
RE: RE: RE: The good news/bad news of worst team yet over the cap  
Go Terps : 2/9/2022 1:09 pm : link
In comment 15599870 Snablats said:
Quote:
In comment 15599844 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 15599826 Shecky said:


Quote:


One, is it FORCES a proper rebuild, which they have been reluctant to do for ten plus years. Actions speak louder, but the words so far say it’s a true tear down and rebuild now.

Two, the cuts aren’t exactly guys you will miss or regret. Sure Bradbury can go somewhere else and play well again, but we will all shrug our shoulders and move on. Worst case scenario is it’s a Zenitel’s situation and short term - when we need to be thinking long term.

Trading Barkley, what could we get? A 3rd, or 4th? May as well keep him. Going to have to pay his replacement, and if he plays well we will get a 3/4 comp pick back when he leaves byway. Now if we can get a conditional pick back, that’s another story…

Martinez I’d love to keep, the D sorely missed him last year



I disagree about Barkley. While Dead money is really talked about too much-ie it doesn't matter when you are trying to save money, you save money. But, Barkley nets no dead cap hit and saves 7 mil. You take a 3rd this year and a conditional 2 (could be a 1 if parameters met) and bank on Barkley doing better with a contender in a contract year.

We are not signing Barkley long term- the writing is on the wall..


We arent signing Barkley long term? Says who? What if he has another 2000yd from scrimmage year as he did as a rookie. Are we signing him then?


If Schoen is a moron, yes we may sign Barkley. Let's hope he isn't.
Interesting that people think signing Barkley could be a good idea  
Thunderstruck27 : 2/9/2022 1:11 pm : link
RB's rarely get better with age. Marshawn Lynch is about the only exception that comes to mind. Barkley is no Marshawn. I think if you can find someone willing to trade...you take it and the 7 mil in savings that comes with it.
Daniel Jones is a little more tricky. Trading him essentially tells the fanbase you are willing to tank. Whatever money saved will basically go into paying for a new QB.
RE: Coaching matters and it will help  
Snablats : 2/9/2022 1:12 pm : link
In comment 15599906 JonC said:
Quote:
but the talent still needs to rise a number of levels.

No to Dean, lol.

I know, you are like PJ in hockey - he wants all his defensemen to be 6'3 220, play physically like Larry Robinson and skate like Paul Coffey. But it doesnt work that way

Dean is too small for you, I know. But Martindale's Ravens LBs were like Dean - lightweights and fast. I'd be ok with Harris from Alabama, too. Crowder has all the size you want, and he sucks. You need players, and Dean is a player
RE: RE: RE: RE: The good news/bad news of worst team yet over the cap  
jvm52106 : 2/9/2022 1:14 pm : link
In comment 15599945 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15599870 Snablats said:


Quote:


In comment 15599844 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 15599826 Shecky said:


Quote:


One, is it FORCES a proper rebuild, which they have been reluctant to do for ten plus years. Actions speak louder, but the words so far say it’s a true tear down and rebuild now.

Two, the cuts aren’t exactly guys you will miss or regret. Sure Bradbury can go somewhere else and play well again, but we will all shrug our shoulders and move on. Worst case scenario is it’s a Zenitel’s situation and short term - when we need to be thinking long term.

Trading Barkley, what could we get? A 3rd, or 4th? May as well keep him. Going to have to pay his replacement, and if he plays well we will get a 3/4 comp pick back when he leaves byway. Now if we can get a conditional pick back, that’s another story…

Martinez I’d love to keep, the D sorely missed him last year



I disagree about Barkley. While Dead money is really talked about too much-ie it doesn't matter when you are trying to save money, you save money. But, Barkley nets no dead cap hit and saves 7 mil. You take a 3rd this year and a conditional 2 (could be a 1 if parameters met) and bank on Barkley doing better with a contender in a contract year.

We are not signing Barkley long term- the writing is on the wall..


We arent signing Barkley long term? Says who? What if he has another 2000yd from scrimmage year as he did as a rookie. Are we signing him then?



If Schoen is a moron, yes we may sign Barkley. Let's hope he isn't.


There is NO way we are signing Barkley long term to big $$$ .. Look at the Bills RB's- they spent far less on backs and used multiple Backs as part of their backfield. We are not spending huge money on Barkley a RB.. The signs are there, the writing is on the wall...
RE: Interesting that people think signing Barkley could be a good idea  
Go Terps : 2/9/2022 1:14 pm : link
In comment 15599949 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
RB's rarely get better with age. Marshawn Lynch is about the only exception that comes to mind. Barkley is no Marshawn. I think if you can find someone willing to trade...you take it and the 7 mil in savings that comes with it.
Daniel Jones is a little more tricky. Trading him essentially tells the fanbase you are willing to tank. Whatever money saved will basically go into paying for a new QB.


We've been tanking with Jones.

There are cheaper alternatives in FA that will play at or above Jones's demonstrated level.

Trading Jones isn't a signal that we're tanking. It's a signal that this front office has acknowledged a past mistake and isn't going to throw good money after bad.
RE: RE: Coaching matters and it will help  
JonC : 2/9/2022 1:17 pm : link
In comment 15599952 Snablats said:
Quote:
In comment 15599906 JonC said:


Quote:


but the talent still needs to rise a number of levels.

No to Dean, lol.


I know, you are like PJ in hockey - he wants all his defensemen to be 6'3 220, play physically like Larry Robinson and skate like Paul Coffey. But it doesnt work that way

Dean is too small for you, I know. But Martindale's Ravens LBs were like Dean - lightweights and fast. I'd be ok with Harris from Alabama, too. Crowder has all the size you want, and he sucks. You need players, and Dean is a player


Crowder's soft and a late draft pick, I do like Harris from Alabama. Got to have a physical presence at LB and play to back it up. I like Dean's instincts etc, but he's flat out small, bet he's about 5'11 215. I don't expect NYG to pick an ILB/WILL in the top 7.
RE: RE: RE: it's  
Jimmy Googs : 2/9/2022 1:19 pm : link
In comment 15599925 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15599759 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15599703 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


absolutely nauseating that this team is OVER the cap and at the same time arguably the worst in football.



It is really hard to overstate what a terrible job Gettleman did with roster construction and contracts.

I still half expected him to leave the building for the final time in a Desean Jackson Eagles jersey laughing his ass off and yelling "Fuck you!!!"



And I still can’t believe how people here were arguing that Gettleman was doing a good job.


And doing it well into this last summer. Regaling from yet another great offseason and working so well with Judge.

just classic...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The good news/bad news of worst team yet over the cap  
Snablats : 2/9/2022 1:19 pm : link
In comment 15599956 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15599945 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15599870 Snablats said:


Quote:


In comment 15599844 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 15599826 Shecky said:


Quote:


One, is it FORCES a proper rebuild, which they have been reluctant to do for ten plus years. Actions speak louder, but the words so far say it’s a true tear down and rebuild now.

Two, the cuts aren’t exactly guys you will miss or regret. Sure Bradbury can go somewhere else and play well again, but we will all shrug our shoulders and move on. Worst case scenario is it’s a Zenitel’s situation and short term - when we need to be thinking long term.

Trading Barkley, what could we get? A 3rd, or 4th? May as well keep him. Going to have to pay his replacement, and if he plays well we will get a 3/4 comp pick back when he leaves byway. Now if we can get a conditional pick back, that’s another story…

Martinez I’d love to keep, the D sorely missed him last year



I disagree about Barkley. While Dead money is really talked about too much-ie it doesn't matter when you are trying to save money, you save money. But, Barkley nets no dead cap hit and saves 7 mil. You take a 3rd this year and a conditional 2 (could be a 1 if parameters met) and bank on Barkley doing better with a contender in a contract year.

We are not signing Barkley long term- the writing is on the wall..


We arent signing Barkley long term? Says who? What if he has another 2000yd from scrimmage year as he did as a rookie. Are we signing him then?



If Schoen is a moron, yes we may sign Barkley. Let's hope he isn't.



There is NO way we are signing Barkley long term to big $$$ .. Look at the Bills RB's- they spent far less on backs and used multiple Backs as part of their backfield. We are not spending huge money on Barkley a RB.. The signs are there, the writing is on the wall...

Yes and their running game stunk and thats why they had to rely so much on Allen running and improvising. Buffalo needs a better running attack
RE: RE: Interesting that people think signing Barkley could be a good idea  
Thunderstruck27 : 2/9/2022 1:19 pm : link
In comment 15599960 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15599949 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


RB's rarely get better with age. Marshawn Lynch is about the only exception that comes to mind. Barkley is no Marshawn. I think if you can find someone willing to trade...you take it and the 7 mil in savings that comes with it.
Daniel Jones is a little more tricky. Trading him essentially tells the fanbase you are willing to tank. Whatever money saved will basically go into paying for a new QB.



We've been tanking with Jones.

There are cheaper alternatives in FA that will play at or above Jones's demonstrated level.

Trading Jones isn't a signal that we're tanking. It's a signal that this front office has acknowledged a past mistake and isn't going to throw good money after bad.


It's easy to say that there are cheaper alternatives that will play better than Jones. Facts are...people said the same thing about Glennon and Fromm. We didn't win a game without Jones at QB...not even close.
Who do you think will be cheaper and better? And who will trade for an injured QB that you think is so bad?
RE: .  
ZoneXDOA : 2/9/2022 1:20 pm : link
In comment 15599784 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If trading Jones and Barkley saves $11M, that is a no brainer. Combined they are not worth that much, and they aren't going to get another contract after 2022.

No brainer - the return doesn't matter as much as the cap savings and getting something (even if it's two seventh round picks) for them before they walk for nothing.

The only reason to keep them is sentimental, wishy bullshit.
This is a seriously ridiculous hot take on two very talented athletes that haven’t had an opportunity to play on a legit iteration of the New York Giants and are not very expensive to keep.
Ownership malpractice  
kelly : 2/9/2022 1:20 pm : link
Agreeing to contracts that pushed this team way over the salary cap.

The last ten years is really on ownership and shows just how incompetent they are.
RE: it's  
AcidTest : 2/9/2022 1:21 pm : link
In comment 15599703 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
absolutely nauseating that this team is OVER the cap and at the same time arguably the worst in football.


It's just unbelievable.
RE: .  
ZoneXDOA : 2/9/2022 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15599784 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If trading Jones and Barkley saves $11M, that is a no brainer. Combined they are not worth that much, and they aren't going to get another contract after 2022.

No brainer - the return doesn't matter as much as the cap savings and getting something (even if it's two seventh round picks) for them before they walk for nothing.

The only reason to keep them is sentimental, wishy bullshit.
This is a seriously ridiculous hot take on two very talented athletes that haven’t had an opportunity to play on a legit iteration of the New York Giants and are not very expensive to keep.
RE: ......  
AcidTest : 2/9/2022 1:24 pm : link
In comment 15599849 Klaatu said:
Quote:


You are still the king of gifs. But I still liked the remake of "The Day the Earth Stood Still" with Keanu Reeves.
.  
Go Terps : 2/9/2022 1:25 pm : link
Trubisky and Mariota made less money last year combined than Jones is slated to earn this year. Both are, at minimum, Jones's equal (if you don't agree compare their reference pages - Trubisky and Mariota resumes are way more impressive than Jones's). Trubisky comes with the bonus of having spent last year with Daboll.

We've been through this a million times. Jones is 12-25 as a starter, has never spent a day over .500, and his production is awful. What are we doing here?
RE: The roster lacks talent  
AcidTest : 2/9/2022 1:26 pm : link
In comment 15599859 JonC said:
Quote:
it's not just the OL or Jones struggling because of it. They've got mental midgets at WR, the LB ranks still stink, the DL is pedestrian as are the RB. List is long, changes are coming.


Tell us how you really feel.
RE: RE: RE: .  
Eric on Li : 2/9/2022 1:26 pm : link
In comment 15599803 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15599797 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 15599784 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If trading Jones and Barkley saves $11M, that is a no brainer. Combined they are not worth that much, and they aren't going to get another contract after 2022.

No brainer - the return doesn't matter as much as the cap savings and getting something (even if it's two seventh round picks) for them before they walk for nothing.

The only reason to keep them is sentimental, wishy bullshit.



out of curiosity what do you think is so valuable to use the $11m towards?



Cap space can be rolled over from year to year. I would save as much of that cap space as possible for 2023.


ah the myopia of a utopian future where unnamed heroes save the day. which 2023 free agents are eye balling for this splurge?
RE: RE: RE: it's  
Justlurking : 2/9/2022 1:26 pm : link
In comment 15599927 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15599805 BigBlue7 said:


Quote:


In comment 15599703 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


absolutely nauseating that this team is OVER the cap and at the same time arguably the worst in football.



Over the cap with a QB on his rookie deal is borderline unfathomable



Great point.


There is a strong argument to be made that Gettleman is the worst executive in the history of sports. With the amount of draft capital and cap space he had to work with, what he did to this franchise is truly incredible. You could not do worse if you tried.
RE: RE: RE: it's  
AcidTest : 2/9/2022 1:28 pm : link
In comment 15599927 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15599805 BigBlue7 said:


Quote:


In comment 15599703 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


absolutely nauseating that this team is OVER the cap and at the same time arguably the worst in football.



Over the cap with a QB on his rookie deal is borderline unfathomable



Great point.


+2.
RE: RE: RE: RE: .  
Go Terps : 2/9/2022 1:30 pm : link
In comment 15599992 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15599803 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15599797 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 15599784 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If trading Jones and Barkley saves $11M, that is a no brainer. Combined they are not worth that much, and they aren't going to get another contract after 2022.

No brainer - the return doesn't matter as much as the cap savings and getting something (even if it's two seventh round picks) for them before they walk for nothing.

The only reason to keep them is sentimental, wishy bullshit.



out of curiosity what do you think is so valuable to use the $11m towards?



Cap space can be rolled over from year to year. I would save as much of that cap space as possible for 2023.



ah the myopia of a utopian future where unnamed heroes save the day. which 2023 free agents are eye balling for this splurge?


The hero to save the day is Schoen. He has inherited a bad roster with bad players like Jones, Barkley, Golladay, and on and on. I want to give him every opportunity to replace the bad players with good ones.

If you believe in Schoen, you want him to build his team his way and you want to get away from the Gettleman disaster as fast as possible. If you think Gettleman did a decent job, you want to keep his players around.

I believe in Schoen.
RE: .  
Thunderstruck27 : 2/9/2022 1:30 pm : link
In comment 15599990 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Trubisky and Mariota made less money last year combined than Jones is slated to earn this year. Both are, at minimum, Jones's equal (if you don't agree compare their reference pages - Trubisky and Mariota resumes are way more impressive than Jones's). Trubisky comes with the bonus of having spent last year with Daboll.

We've been through this a million times. Jones is 12-25 as a starter, has never spent a day over .500, and his production is awful. What are we doing here?


Have you seen Trubisky and Mariota play? Is there a reason that they got paid so little last year?
Who is going to trade for Jones with such a brutal resume and coming off injury? Not sure what you mean what are we doing here...
Trubisky probably would have put up Glennon type numbers on this offense last year. Mariota arguably could have produced more on foot...but then you have the same injury risks as Jones.
RE: RE: .  
Angel Eyes : 2/9/2022 1:33 pm : link
In comment 15599999 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 15599990 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Trubisky and Mariota made less money last year combined than Jones is slated to earn this year. Both are, at minimum, Jones's equal (if you don't agree compare their reference pages - Trubisky and Mariota resumes are way more impressive than Jones's). Trubisky comes with the bonus of having spent last year with Daboll.

We've been through this a million times. Jones is 12-25 as a starter, has never spent a day over .500, and his production is awful. What are we doing here?



Have you seen Trubisky and Mariota play? Is there a reason that they got paid so little last year?
Who is going to trade for Jones with such a brutal resume and coming off injury? Not sure what you mean what are we doing here...
Trubisky probably would have put up Glennon type numbers on this offense last year. Mariota arguably could have produced more on foot...but then you have the same injury risks as Jones.

Terps just wants to toss Jones aside like an old shoe.
I would like to see them  
JerrysKids : 2/9/2022 1:35 pm : link
really be aggressive in cutting the excess fat, peal the band off this year. Get rid or Sterling, Bradberry, Galliday, Jackson. Get rid of all of them this year. Gettleman was mortgaging the future to try to patch work a roster every year.
I want to toss the entire roster aside like an old shoe  
Go Terps : 2/9/2022 1:46 pm : link
Because that's what it is.

It's easy for the superfans to acknowledge that Gettleman was a catastrophe because he's gone, but they don't want to acknowledge that the results of his catastrophe remain.

Gettleman left a colossal mess that we are pretending is a viable NFL roster. Schoen's first job is to clean up that mess. The salary cap rules limit how much cleaning he can do in one year, but I guarantee you that by opening day 2024 nearly every player on this roster will be either retired or playing somewhere else.

I'm not sure everyone grasps the depth of the disaster the last four years. It is a total calamity in need of complete overhaul. Complete.

There is no baby in the bathwater here.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: .  
Eric on Li : 2/9/2022 1:50 pm : link
In comment 15599997 Go Terps said:
Quote:

The hero to save the day is Schoen. He has inherited a bad roster with bad players like Jones, Barkley, Golladay, and on and on. I want to give him every opportunity to replace the bad players with good ones.

If you believe in Schoen, you want him to build his team his way and you want to get away from the Gettleman disaster as fast as possible. If you think Gettleman did a decent job, you want to keep his players around.

I believe in Schoen.


another dodge. Schoen is going to be shopping on the same free agent market as everyone else. One he has already said (rightfully) he'd rather not tap into at the high end.

We know exactly which players under contract will be eligible for extensions and who wont (the players he drafts the next couple years).

We also know the majority of the roster turnover is going to be via players entering the league on their first contracts from the draft pool (not UFA).

So other than satisfying your desire to sell low in the purge, what value is there in cutting players 1 year from FA who could very easily bring back comp picks next year even if they aren't part of the future here? Ereck Flowers brought the Dolphins a 4th round comp pick last year. Teddy Bridgewater qualified to return a 3rd round comp pick.

cutting them outright at very reasonable cap #'s is a flat out waste of resource and id be willing to bet a lot of money the hero doesn't do that.
RE: RE: RE: Coaching matters and it will help  
Payasdaddy : 2/9/2022 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15599965 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15599952 Snablats said:


Quote:


In comment 15599906 JonC said:


Quote:


but the talent still needs to rise a number of levels.

No to Dean, lol.


I know, you are like PJ in hockey - he wants all his defensemen to be 6'3 220, play physically like Larry Robinson and skate like Paul Coffey. But it doesnt work that way

Dean is too small for you, I know. But Martindale's Ravens LBs were like Dean - lightweights and fast. I'd be ok with Harris from Alabama, too. Crowder has all the size you want, and he sucks. You need players, and Dean is a player



Crowder's soft and a late draft pick, I do like Harris from Alabama. Got to have a physical presence at LB and play to back it up. I like Dean's instincts etc, but he's flat out small, bet he's about 5'11 215. I don't expect NYG to pick an ILB/WILL in the top 7.


I know we need. oline bad
But if we can grab stingley/sauce, J Johnson and Christian Harris for our first 3 picks I am will to go with that. We probably have room for 1 better than average oline in FA and in a supposed deep interior line draft, can draft OG and OC in rds. 3 ( or at 81)
Our defense would look much better Unfortunately we would still be 1 olineman short.
What a bunch of clueless ideas  
Giants73 : 2/9/2022 1:54 pm : link
Giants are far from being in cap hell. Look at the future 70 mil under 2023, 100 mil under in 2024. Nothing long term is on the books. They signed everyone to manageable 3 year contracts, that could be restructured or removed. Eagles and Saints were over the cap 70 and 90 million last year, still both got under the cap and were able to add bodies. There is plenty to work with. For Leonard Williams an extension doesn’t do anything, you would want a restructure with adding a few years to spread the bonus hit. Don’t need a rocket scientist to move money around and get players you want this year.
Eric on LI  
Go Terps : 2/9/2022 1:54 pm : link
You don't seem to know how compensatory picks work. I'm not going to explain it to you.

The reason to get rid of as many players now as possible is to better position the team in 2023 to start the rebuilding project. The more picks we accumulate in trade, the more dead cap hits we accelerate to 2022 - that's more resources to allocate (wisely, this time) to 2023 and beyond.
RE: RE: RE: Coaching matters and it will help  
Jimmy Googs : 2/9/2022 1:54 pm : link
In comment 15599965 JonC said:
Quote:


Crowder's soft and a late draft pick, I do like Harris from Alabama. Got to have a physical presence at LB and play to back it up. I like Dean's instincts etc, but he's flat out small, bet he's about 5'11 215. I don't expect NYG to pick an ILB/WILL in the top 7.


Dean is super prospect. Projects right there as a WILL. A bit light indeed although the rest of his attributes are top of the line.

Not a top 7 pick, but if Giants do some navigating between 10-20, then he works just fine...
RE: RE: Interesting that people think signing Barkley could be a good idea  
Rudy5757 : 2/9/2022 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15599960 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15599949 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


RB's rarely get better with age. Marshawn Lynch is about the only exception that comes to mind. Barkley is no Marshawn. I think if you can find someone willing to trade...you take it and the 7 mil in savings that comes with it.
Daniel Jones is a little more tricky. Trading him essentially tells the fanbase you are willing to tank. Whatever money saved will basically go into paying for a new QB.



We've been tanking with Jones.

There are cheaper alternatives in FA that will play at or above Jones's demonstrated level.

Trading Jones isn't a signal that we're tanking. It's a signal that this front office has acknowledged a past mistake and isn't going to throw good money after bad.


There arent many options to trading Jones or cutting him. His base salary is only $965K, the rest is his signing bonus and roster bonus. You would have to trade him before his roster bonus to make it worthwhile but thats not going to happen.

Jones being on the roster next season is pretty much a lock. No GOOD FA QB is going to come here on a cheap salary. You are going to pay more than you would save in trading or cutting DJ. This is why the Giants have praised him all along. They are stuck with him this season. Its a sunk cost. We should just bring in a FA and let them compete or just let Webb be the backup and draft a young QB and cut Webb when hes ready.

The only option on SB is a trade. You cant cut him because his salary is guaranteed with no bonus. If you trade him the other team is on the hook for that salary. The only way I see it possibly happening is if the Giants take on someone elses bad contract. Its not a likely option, hes most likely here next season.

The normal guys mentioned are most likely gone Bradberry, Rudolph, Dixon, Martinez and a few others. They dont have a future here so may as well start the process. I hope they are able to trade Bradberry, I think he is the only guy with value.

LWs contract is a dead weight but its pretty much an untradeable contract. Hes a good solid player and gives effort all the time. I could see extending him to make his contract a bit more reasonable. If you add 3 years he would only be 32 at the end of contract. im sure he wont take a lot less but you can kick the can a bit and still have a productive player.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Coaching matters and it will help  
JonC : 2/9/2022 2:00 pm : link
In comment 15600041 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15599965 JonC said:


Quote:




Crowder's soft and a late draft pick, I do like Harris from Alabama. Got to have a physical presence at LB and play to back it up. I like Dean's instincts etc, but he's flat out small, bet he's about 5'11 215. I don't expect NYG to pick an ILB/WILL in the top 7.



Dean is super prospect. Projects right there as a WILL. A bit light indeed although the rest of his attributes are top of the line.

Not a top 7 pick, but if Giants do some navigating between 10-20, then he works just fine...


Says the UGA fan!

Seriously tho, he's hella fun to watch play the game. The passion and instincts are something you wish every prospect had in their chest and head. IF the Giants trade down and get an extra pick or two, I can live with rolling the dice. I think his trajectory will change once he's crashing into NFL players. He's going to need to play in a 4-3 base or in a ton of extra DB packages to utilize his speed over lack of size.
RE: Eric on LI  
Jimmy Googs : 2/9/2022 2:00 pm : link
In comment 15600040 Go Terps said:
Quote:
You don't seem to know how compensatory picks work. I'm not going to explain it to you.

The reason to get rid of as many players now as possible is to better position the team in 2023 to start the rebuilding project. The more picks we accumulate in trade, the more dead cap hits we accelerate to 2022 - that's more resources to allocate (wisely, this time) to 2023 and beyond.


Eric on LI is a spender. Even if the Giants saved $11M from jettisoning Saquon and Jones, he would advocate giving Leonard Williams a raise with those dollars.

:-)
You want 40 million+ cap space  
5BowlsSoon : 2/9/2022 2:03 pm : link
No Problem….

1. Bradberry….13.5
2. Blake…………..8.5
3. Shepard………8.5
4. Rudolph………5
5. Dixon…………..2.8
6. Slayton………..2.5
7. Kaden S………2.5
8. Osimines…….1

Total……43.3 Million

Disclaimer: all were done looking at post 6/1 (not pre 6/1). There would be about 4M less with Shepard if you cut him pre 6/1; 1+M less with Bradberry
RE: What a bunch of clueless ideas  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2/9/2022 2:07 pm : link
In comment 15600039 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Giants are far from being in cap hell. Look at the future 70 mil under 2023, 100 mil under in 2024. Nothing long term is on the books. They signed everyone to manageable 3 year contracts, that could be restructured or removed. Eagles and Saints were over the cap 70 and 90 million last year, still both got under the cap and were able to add bodies. There is plenty to work with. For Leonard Williams an extension doesn’t do anything, you would want a restructure with adding a few years to spread the bonus hit. Don’t need a rocket scientist to move money around and get players you want this year.


One of the first things this GM said in his opening press conference is that the cap is a mess and there are going to be difficult decisions ahead

If you have a more rosy outlook than the guy doing the work, there's a chance you should ask yourself if how you're looking at this is wrong.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Coaching matters and it will help  
Jimmy Googs : 2/9/2022 2:15 pm : link
In comment 15600046 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15600041 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15599965 JonC said:


Quote:




Crowder's soft and a late draft pick, I do like Harris from Alabama. Got to have a physical presence at LB and play to back it up. I like Dean's instincts etc, but he's flat out small, bet he's about 5'11 215. I don't expect NYG to pick an ILB/WILL in the top 7.



Dean is super prospect. Projects right there as a WILL. A bit light indeed although the rest of his attributes are top of the line.

Not a top 7 pick, but if Giants do some navigating between 10-20, then he works just fine...



Says the UGA fan!

Seriously tho, he's hella fun to watch play the game. The passion and instincts are something you wish every prospect had in their chest and head. IF the Giants trade down and get an extra pick or two, I can live with rolling the dice. I think his trajectory will change once he's crashing into NFL players. He's going to need to play in a 4-3 base or in a ton of extra DB packages to utilize his speed over lack of size.


Oh yeah...forgot he was a 'Dawg.

Maybe we should reach for him then at #7...or maybe even #5

:-)
RE: RE: RE: it's  
SirLoinOfBeef : 2/9/2022 2:17 pm : link
In comment 15599862 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15599850 GabeNYG said:


Quote:


In comment 15599703 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


absolutely nauseating that this team is OVER the cap and at the same time arguably the worst in football.



Let's hope this was due to really bad coaching and widespread injury last year moreso than just lack of talent. O-line notwithstanding.


All the same, something should be done about the injuries.


I think we'll see a lot less injuries from here on out. DG loved his hurt players. Are they good? Are they bad? Who knows- unfortunately they're hurt. Oh well, better luck next year I suppose...

So fucking happy that ancient arrogant fat bastard is gone.
actually terps it's you that doesn't seem to get how comp picks work  
Eric on Li : 2/9/2022 2:19 pm : link
In comment 15600040 Go Terps said:
Quote:
You don't seem to know how compensatory picks work. I'm not going to explain it to you.

The reason to get rid of as many players now as possible is to better position the team in 2023 to start the rebuilding project. The more picks we accumulate in trade, the more dead cap hits we accelerate to 2022 - that's more resources to allocate (wisely, this time) to 2023 and beyond.


you don't rebuild with cap space. you rebuild with draft picks on first contracts.

players who get cut ≠ future comp picks
if you don't have free agents (not cuts) sign contracts with other teams, you don't get comp picks
if you spend more in FA than you lose, you don't get comp picks

if you cut players who other teams are willing to pay as starters you are literally throwing away draft picks.

see the names of players who returned comp picks to their former teams at the link below over the last several years - plenty of disappointments brought back picks top 150 picks. many off poor/injured years like our own Landon Collins.

maximizing draft capital >>>> maximizing cap space. or do you disagree?
https://overthecap.com/compensatory-picks/ - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Eric on LI  
Eric on Li : 2/9/2022 2:22 pm : link
In comment 15600047 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15600040 Go Terps said:


Quote:


You don't seem to know how compensatory picks work. I'm not going to explain it to you.

The reason to get rid of as many players now as possible is to better position the team in 2023 to start the rebuilding project. The more picks we accumulate in trade, the more dead cap hits we accelerate to 2022 - that's more resources to allocate (wisely, this time) to 2023 and beyond.



Eric on LI is a spender. Even if the Giants saved $11M from jettisoning Saquon and Jones, he would advocate giving Leonard Williams a raise with those dollars.

:-)


no i'd probably advocate a 1 or 2 year extension for williams incentivized by more bonus money in return for flattening his cap hits and make his contract a better value (whether that ends up here or in a future trade).

call me crazy but like joe schoen i like players who can fairly be described as productive, dependable, and tough. and id like to keep them as affordably as possible and if not then maximize the draft capital i can get for them.
Maximizing draft capital from moving big Leonard  
Jimmy Googs : 2/9/2022 2:31 pm : link
is the way to go. No question imv.

It was a shame how that all went down just to overpay for a decent DT, but there was blind faith in a clueless GM for too long.

Clear things out for the rebuild...
RE: RE: ......  
Klaatu : 2/9/2022 2:34 pm : link
In comment 15599986 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 15599849 Klaatu said:

Quote:

You are still the king of gifs. But I still liked the remake of "The Day the Earth Stood Still" with Keanu Reeves.


Seek help immediately.
RE: Maximizing draft capital from moving big Leonard  
Eric on Li : 2/9/2022 2:35 pm : link
In comment 15600101 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
is the way to go. No question imv.

It was a shame how that all went down just to overpay for a decent DT, but there was blind faith in a clueless GM for too long.

Clear things out for the rebuild...


it all depends on what the market is. anyone is available via trade but i believe in buy low/sell high not sell low because im big sad the team sucks. watching our team lose sucks enough without watching guys like markus golden, bj hill, etc go on to play well for teams that win.
RE: You want 40 million+ cap space  
Joe Beckwith : 2/9/2022 3:27 pm : link
In comment 15600051 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
No Problem….

1. Bradberry….13.5
2. Blake…………..8.5
3. Shepard………8.5
4. Rudolph………5
5. Dixon…………..2.8
6. Slayton………..2.5
7. Kaden S………2.5
8. Osimines…….1

Total……43.3 Million

Disclaimer: all were done looking at post 6/1 (not pre 6/1). There would be about 4M less with Shepard if you cut him pre 6/1; 1+M less with Bradberry


#1 becomes (>)Gardner, et.al., or in house, or
#2 > Dean or Lloyd, in the 1st rd
#3> Toney, occasionally Barkey(if kept)
#4> McBride, Widemaier(sp), Ruckert; 2nd, early 3rd rd.
#5 >. Azaiza in the 4th/5th or X,
#6-8> 5th, or 6th, or FA.
Instead of saying Giants are "cap hell"  
kdog77 : 2/9/2022 3:42 pm : link
it might be more accurate to say the Giants are talent deficient compared to the contract values assigned to players on the roster. It is pretty clear the Giants have overpaid players and are not getting expected production comparable to the contract value.

Sterling Shepherd is a good example of this imbalance. Shep is currently the 26th highest paid WR in the NFL, but he has not played like top 30 WR in any season.

If the Giants cut players from the current roster it should not just be seen as moves to balance the books, but rather the Giants don't see those players as part of long term plan and the cap dollars would be better allocated to more productive players. From my POV this is a good opportunity to improve the overall talent on the team and acquire future assets.
RE: RE: Maximizing draft capital from moving big Leonard  
Jimmy Googs : 2/9/2022 3:51 pm : link
In comment 15600103 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15600101 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


is the way to go. No question imv.

It was a shame how that all went down just to overpay for a decent DT, but there was blind faith in a clueless GM for too long.

Clear things out for the rebuild...



it all depends on what the market is. anyone is available via trade but i believe in buy low/sell high not sell low because im big sad the team sucks. watching our team lose sucks enough without watching guys like markus golden, bj hill, etc go on to play well for teams that win.


I didn't suggest dump, as that would only make me more sad. Nor has the market been flooded with good DTs all of a sudden.

I actually think he'll fetch a decent price only year removed from a career year and NYG covering a chunk of his big payday. Would imagine LW is our most attractive trade bait...
RE: RE: Maximizing draft capital from moving big Leonard  
Go Terps : 2/9/2022 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15600103 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15600101 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


is the way to go. No question imv.

It was a shame how that all went down just to overpay for a decent DT, but there was blind faith in a clueless GM for too long.

Clear things out for the rebuild...



it all depends on what the market is. anyone is available via trade but i believe in buy low/sell high not sell low because im big sad the team sucks. watching our team lose sucks enough without watching guys like markus golden, bj hill, etc go on to play well for teams that win.


I'm not sure you do believe in buy low/sell high. I don't remember you advocating to trade Jones after his fake strong rookie year. I don't remember you advocating to trade Barkley after his fake strong rookie year. I don't remember you advocating to trade for Gardner Minshew for peanuts before this season. Maybe you did and I'm not remembering correctly - if so I apologize.

I did advocate for those things and I got laughed at and insulted. I don't think fans have to stomach to actually sell high. If they did they'd be talking about trading Thomas, McKinney, Ojulari, Toney - the guys on the roster who are at or near the peak of their market value. As their rookie years expire their market value only goes down. Do you want to trade those guys this offseason? I do, because I expect we're going to be trading all or some of them for less value sometime in the next three years.

Gettleman didn't leave value. He overpaid handsomely for a house on no foundation and rot in all the walls. When you inherit that you don't hope for the market to increase the house's value. You tear it down and build a new one.

Schoen isn't starting from zero. He's starting at less than zero.
Is the 2022 cap going to go up?  
BlackLight : 2/9/2022 4:22 pm : link
Is it already locked at whatever number we have it projected, or can we expect a bit more breathing room?
RE: it's  
shadow_spinner0 : 2/9/2022 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15599703 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
absolutely nauseating that this team is OVER the cap and at the same time arguably the worst in football.


What happened was that he, and many other fans as well, saw that we finished second in the division, 1 game out of a playoff spot. The reality is we went 6-10 and finished second in a historically bad division. The organization didn't take that to account and assumed we were ready to compete. If we had finished 8-7 or even 8-8 in a normal division, I can see going for it but they fooled themselves into thinking they were a good team. What happened was that our team remained pretty much the same, teams like the Cowboys and Eagles got better and we stayed a bad team and didn't get a fluke Seattle type victory to fool the fanbase into think we were better than we were. They were incompetent.
RE: I want to toss the entire roster aside like an old shoe  
Thegratefulhead : 2/9/2022 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15600029 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Because that's what it is.

It's easy for the superfans to acknowledge that Gettleman was a catastrophe because he's gone, but they don't want to acknowledge that the results of his catastrophe remain.

Gettleman left a colossal mess that we are pretending is a viable NFL roster. Schoen's first job is to clean up that mess. The salary cap rules limit how much cleaning he can do in one year, but I guarantee you that by opening day 2024 nearly every player on this roster will be either retired or playing somewhere else.

I'm not sure everyone grasps the depth of the disaster the last four years. It is a total calamity in need of complete overhaul. Complete.

There is no baby in the bathwater here.
Agree, we give up all pretense of competing 2022. No one wants to here that, that want 13-4 next because other teams have that kind of turn around.

The things is.

At some point you have to gut it.

It is time.

I actually like this staff, give them 2022 to clean house and get busy in 2023. Next year is dead, morn it now. Too much much dead cap and far too little talent.

Gettleman was every bit as bad as Terps claimed.


Undeniable really.
we're capped out ( a bit) for one year  
djm : 2/9/2022 4:56 pm : link
not the end of the world. And no I am not defending DG at all I just think the palpable dread felt around here is overstated.

The QB is one year signed. The team doesn't even have that many long term whopper deals save for the ones listed here already. We're talking 3-4 guys here, tops?

This year was always going to be a restart anyway once DG and Judge were wacked. We'll be fine as long as this team remembers how to draft impact players again.

The key is the draft.

if the team was good in 2021  
djm : 2/9/2022 4:58 pm : link
there would be more restructuring and moving shit around and Jones would have had the option picked up. At least now we won't waste anyone's time with kicking the can down the road and watching the team regress after that. This offseason should lead to better days as long as they nail the upcoming drafts.
triple threat of hyperbole / self aggrandizement / incorrect facts  
Eric on Li : 2/9/2022 5:09 pm : link
In comment 15600228 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'm not sure you do believe in buy low/sell high. I don't remember you advocating to trade Jones after his fake strong rookie year. I don't remember you advocating to trade Barkley after his fake strong rookie year. I don't remember you advocating to trade for Gardner Minshew for peanuts before this season. Maybe you did and I'm not remembering correctly - if so I apologize.

I did advocate for those things and I got laughed at and insulted. I don't think fans have to stomach to actually sell high. If they did they'd be talking about trading Thomas, McKinney, Ojulari, Toney - the guys on the roster who are at or near the peak of their market value. As their rookie years expire their market value only goes down. Do you want to trade those guys this offseason? I do, because I expect we're going to be trading all or some of them for less value sometime in the next three years.


in addition to comp picks it seems you also don't understand the concept of selling low. In this thread I responded (ruefully) to this comment asking where you saw so much value in the $11m of cap space.

In comment 15599784 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If trading Jones and Barkley saves $11M, that is a no brainer. Combined they are not worth that much, and they aren't going to get another contract after 2022.

No brainer - the return doesn't matter as much as the cap savings and getting something (even if it's two seventh round picks) for them before they walk for nothing.

The only reason to keep them is sentimental, wishy bullshit.


whatever your previous positions years ago suggesting that the only reason not to trade them now "even if it's two seventh round picks" is "sentimental, wishy bullshit" is pithy hyperbole and just factually incorrect.

if you want to keep track of a prediction here's one - there's no chance Schoen trades them for 7th round picks with their contracts about to expire because that would be literally selling lower than the 5th/6th rd comp picks the cowboys colts and chargers received for Andy Dalton Jacoby Brissett and Tyrod Taylor last year. that's not wishy bullshit just asset management 101.
 
christian : 2/9/2022 5:29 pm : link
I credit Abrams for architecting this group for a 2021 - 2023 window.

If the original thesis held up:

1) you had a number of presumptive good players on rookie and/or new extensions (Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Toney, Slayton, Lawrence, McKinney, Love, Ojulari)

2) a group of free agents on shorter deals (Bradberry, Martinez, Ryan, Williams, Rudolph Jackson)

The Giants have 8 total players under contract beyond 2023.

The planning was right. They just got the players and contracts mostly wrong.
Eric on LI  
Go Terps : 2/9/2022 5:34 pm : link
Again I'm not sure you understand how comp picks work. There's a formula employed...it's not a straight player for pick swap.
Link - ( New Window )
Terps  
Kyle in NY : 2/9/2022 5:58 pm : link
Just a thought exercise because I'm curious...

Certainly agree that nobody is truly untouchable. Make an offer for anyone on the roster, we're listening. But at what price are you willing to part with Andrew Thomas? On the trajectory he showed this past year, amidst absolute garbage around him on the OL, he showed himself to be one of the more promising pass blocking LTs in the league. One of the only guys with the arrow pointing up coming out of last season. That's a nice piece for what we assume will be a newly drafted QB in the next 1-2 years. And still three years away from needing an extension at a position you're certainly willing to pay up for if the performance merits it.

Any deal not including a first round pick and I think I'm passing. And even then I'm not sure. What say you?
RE: RE: You want 40 million+ cap space  
5BowlsSoon : 2/9/2022 6:14 pm : link
In comment 15600193 Joe Beckwith said:
Quote:
In comment 15600051 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


No Problem….

1. Bradberry….13.5
2. Blake…………..8.5
3. Shepard………8.5
4. Rudolph………5
5. Dixon…………..2.8
6. Slayton………..2.5
7. Kaden S………2.5
8. Osimines…….1

Total……43.3 Million

Disclaimer: all were done looking at post 6/1 (not pre 6/1). There would be about 4M less with Shepard if you cut him pre 6/1; 1+M less with Bradberry



#1 becomes (>)Gardner, et.al., or in house, or
#2 > Dean or Lloyd, in the 1st rd
#3> Toney, occasionally Barkey(if kept)
#4> McBride, Widemaier(sp), Ruckert; 2nd, early 3rd rd.
#5 >. Azaiza in the 4th/5th or X,
#6-8> 5th, or 6th, or FA.


You should be hired and work side by side with Abrams.
Christ GT, I’m not sure  
Dave on the UWS : 2/9/2022 6:33 pm : link
you know how math works. If you cut Jones ( nobody is trading for him), you start with his cap hit. THEN you have to sign a QB to START. Guys like Mariota and Trubisky are NOT signing for a couple million if they are going to be the starter. I know you hate the guys guts but better to stay with him this year, and dump him next off season. I would not be surprised if they’d how Schoen and Daboll see it. Daboll hasn’t been effusive of praise. Try to be patient. Virtually this whole roster WILL be turned over pretty damn quick. Just maybe not as fast as you would want.
RE: Christ GT, I’m not sure  
Go Terps : 2/9/2022 6:48 pm : link
In comment 15600407 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
you know how math works. If you cut Jones ( nobody is trading for him), you start with his cap hit. THEN you have to sign a QB to START. Guys like Mariota and Trubisky are NOT signing for a couple million if they are going to be the starter. I know you hate the guys guts but better to stay with him this year, and dump him next off season. I would not be surprised if they’d how Schoen and Daboll see it. Daboll hasn’t been effusive of praise. Try to be patient. Virtually this whole roster WILL be turned over pretty damn quick. Just maybe not as fast as you would want.


Who said cut him?
RE: Terps  
Go Terps : 2/9/2022 6:51 pm : link
In comment 15600373 Kyle in NY said:
Quote:
Just a thought exercise because I'm curious...

Certainly agree that nobody is truly untouchable. Make an offer for anyone on the roster, we're listening. But at what price are you willing to part with Andrew Thomas? On the trajectory he showed this past year, amidst absolute garbage around him on the OL, he showed himself to be one of the more promising pass blocking LTs in the league. One of the only guys with the arrow pointing up coming out of last season. That's a nice piece for what we assume will be a newly drafted QB in the next 1-2 years. And still three years away from needing an extension at a position you're certainly willing to pay up for if the performance merits it.

Any deal not including a first round pick and I think I'm passing. And even then I'm not sure. What say you?


You obviously try to maximize the return in every trade and ask for the moon. I'm not as high on Thomas as a lot of people here are; I think he's overrated because he's one of the few players and Gettleman picks that's not completely terrible.

I'd probably be willing to move him for a second or third. I don't think there's a player on the roster who is worth a first rounder on his own.
no GT - it's you that doesn't seem to get it  
Eric on Li : 2/9/2022 7:16 pm : link
In comment 15600347 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Again I'm not sure you understand how comp picks work. There's a formula employed...it's not a straight player for pick swap. Link - ( New Window )


yes - of course there is a formula.
manipulating that formula to receive picks for players when their rookie deals expire is a common strategy that's been deployed around the league in recent years.

the ravens for example exploit it by primarily signing veterans who get cut by their previous teams as cap casualties like Zeitler last year, and Calais Campbell the year before that, because they don't factor into the formula, while letting their own free agents leave to bring them additional annual top 150 picks as they did last year with Ngakoue and Judon and prior years with CJ Mosley, Zadarius Smith, and more.

is this not something that is common knowledge? and why many of us (myself included) liked the idea of potentially hiring an exec from the ravens like horitz?

or are you purposefully being obtuse because it's flatly obvious that trading Barkley or Jones for 7th round picks as you suggested is bad asset management?
RE: RE: Terps  
BigBlueShock : 2/9/2022 7:27 pm : link
In comment 15600429 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15600373 Kyle in NY said:


Quote:


Just a thought exercise because I'm curious...

Certainly agree that nobody is truly untouchable. Make an offer for anyone on the roster, we're listening. But at what price are you willing to part with Andrew Thomas? On the trajectory he showed this past year, amidst absolute garbage around him on the OL, he showed himself to be one of the more promising pass blocking LTs in the league. One of the only guys with the arrow pointing up coming out of last season. That's a nice piece for what we assume will be a newly drafted QB in the next 1-2 years. And still three years away from needing an extension at a position you're certainly willing to pay up for if the performance merits it.

Any deal not including a first round pick and I think I'm passing. And even then I'm not sure. What say you?



You obviously try to maximize the return in every trade and ask for the moon. I'm not as high on Thomas as a lot of people here are; I think he's overrated because he's one of the few players and Gettleman picks that's not completely terrible.

I'd probably be willing to move him for a second or third. I don't think there's a player on the roster who is worth a first rounder on his own.

You’d trade Thomas for a second or third? Wtf? You’re out of your damn mind.

The only reason you aren’t as high on him is because Gettleman drafted him. Trading him for a second or third is a fireable offense. Eh, who needs a good LT anyways when you can have a third round pick!
RE: it's  
EricJ : 2/9/2022 7:32 pm : link
In comment 15599703 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
absolutely nauseating that this team is OVER the cap and at the same time arguably the worst in football.


They have managed this team worse than any government agency could have. This team is more under water than the social security system.
RE: it's  
EricJ : 2/9/2022 7:34 pm : link
In comment 15599703 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
absolutely nauseating that this team is OVER the cap and at the same time arguably the worst in football.


Did you happen to see the statistic that showed the positional value. The positions that cost the least to replace in free agency are the same positions we have been drafting high over the past 10 years.... crazy
RE: …  
Jimmy Googs : 2/9/2022 7:39 pm : link
In comment 15600342 christian said:
Quote:
I credit Abrams for architecting this group for a 2021 - 2023 window.

If the original thesis held up:

1) you had a number of presumptive good players on rookie and/or new extensions (Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Toney, Slayton, Lawrence, McKinney, Love, Ojulari)

2) a group of free agents on shorter deals (Bradberry, Martinez, Ryan, Williams, Rudolph Jackson)

The Giants have 8 total players under contract beyond 2023.

The planning was right. They just got the players and contracts mostly wrong.


Apologize as I am missing your point here.

Is this just sarcasm, and I missed it as well?
intended or not i agree with christian  
Eric on Li : 2/9/2022 7:43 pm : link
In comment 15600458 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15600342 christian said:


Quote:


I credit Abrams for architecting this group for a 2021 - 2023 window.

If the original thesis held up:

1) you had a number of presumptive good players on rookie and/or new extensions (Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Toney, Slayton, Lawrence, McKinney, Love, Ojulari)

2) a group of free agents on shorter deals (Bradberry, Martinez, Ryan, Williams, Rudolph Jackson)

The Giants have 8 total players under contract beyond 2023.

The planning was right. They just got the players and contracts mostly wrong.



Apologize as I am missing your point here.

Is this just sarcasm, and I missed it as well?
 
christian : 2/9/2022 7:56 pm : link
I think the youth cupboard is lean not empty. The most Gettleman-like thing Schoen could do is haphazardly jettison young guys because they aren’t his guys.

As I posted above, there are eight players under contract in 2024 (9 if you count Thomas’s option).

Thomas, Golladay, Ojulari, Toney, Robinson, Smith, Brightwell, Roche.

The turnover is going to happen without even trying. There just aren’t many guys on this roster you’d even imagine extending to add to the above.
.  
Go Terps : 2/9/2022 8:02 pm : link
Brandon Beane took over as Bills GM in 2017. You know how many guys that were on the team when he took over were still on it in 2020?

3. DE Jerry Hughes, CB Jordan Poyer, and S Michah Hyde. None of those three guys were drafted by the previous regime - they were all FAs from other teams. You know how many guys from the previous regime they re-signed when their rookie contract expired? Zero.

In 4 years they turned over 50 of 53 players and retained none of the previous regime's rookie contract players.

If you look at Gettleman's record here from 2018 to 2021, you'll see a similar, almost complete, turnover.

There is going to be a massive roster turnover here, and I doubt any of these guys are here the next time the Giants win a playoff game. I'd just as get the rebuild started as soon and as thoroughly as possible.

 
christian : 2/9/2022 8:02 pm : link
Eric + Googs — I’m not being sarcastic. I like the planning and timing component. A good architecture allows you to reset after 3-4 years. Abrams has his fingerprints all over that.

They just picked the wrong guys to fit into slots.
RE: RE: it's  
Jimmy Googs : 2/9/2022 8:03 pm : link
In comment 15600452 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15599703 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


absolutely nauseating that this team is OVER the cap and at the same time arguably the worst in football.



Did you happen to see the statistic that showed the positional value. The positions that cost the least to replace in free agency are the same positions we have been drafting high over the past 10 years.... crazy


I don't want to go into every position to make the point here but it is just comical how the Gettleman-era treated running backs.

* As soon as Free Agency opened in 2018, this moron gave a ridiculous contract to a broken down, semi-retired Jonathan Stewart
* In the QB-rich draft of 2018, he wastes the overall #2 pick on Saquon versus picking a more valuable position or trading down
* In the first few days of 2020 Free Agency, he signs Dion Lewis who was in serious decline and dumped by the Titans
* In the first day of 2021 Free Agency period, Booker becomes the highly coveted choice at RB for the Giants

It's like someone told Getts that the world's supply of running backs was being depleted over the past 4 years, and that he needed to be the first to market to grab them in case they happen to be sold out. And while a team needs a depth chart with a couple RBs, nobody suggests that you have to make it the top priority in your dubious gameplan of building a "winning roster".

Lord, did he suck at this...
while we're on a roll christian here's an OTC chart to your point  
Eric on Li : 2/9/2022 8:12 pm : link
even with all the veterans acquired via FA we are talking about cutting/trading (Ryan, Bradberry, Martinez, Golladay, etc) they were still one of the youngest rosters and without a lot of money committed beyond 2022. so between all the draft picks this year and some of those vets departing as cap casualties they will almost definitely be even younger next year.

Also in part bc they structured all of the FA contracts in the judge era much better than they did with Solder and the 2016 FA classes to make them much easier to maneuver out of whether it's this year or next.

under judge they started doing a lot more things right...except win. the extra picks and young roster are likely why the opportunity was more appealing here for schoen than say Chicago, who has done better on the field but with an older roster and fewer picks.

RE: .  
Eric on Li : 2/9/2022 8:25 pm : link
In comment 15600472 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Brandon Beane took over as Bills GM in 2017. You know how many guys that were on the team when he took over were still on it in 2020?

3. DE Jerry Hughes, CB Jordan Poyer, and S Michah Hyde. None of those three guys were drafted by the previous regime - they were all FAs from other teams. You know how many guys from the previous regime they re-signed when their rookie contract expired? Zero.

In 4 years they turned over 50 of 53 players and retained none of the previous regime's rookie contract players.

If you look at Gettleman's record here from 2018 to 2021, you'll see a similar, almost complete, turnover.

There is going to be a massive roster turnover here, and I doubt any of these guys are here the next time the Giants win a playoff game. I'd just as get the rebuild started as soon and as thoroughly as possible.


what beane did his first year in buffalo is very interesting - his trades especially because he was very active.

at the draft he traded down from pick #10 (Mahomes) to add an extra 1st for 2018 which they then used to maneuver to get Josh Allen. his 2 year haul of first round picks ended up rd 1 2017 Tredavious White, rd 1 2018 Josh Allen (trade up), rd 1 2018 Tremaine Edmunds. 3/3 all pros. And got himself a LT in 2017 in the 3rd round. that's basically the core of a division winner right there.

the next series of interesting trades were preseason where he got rid of the previous regimes first round picks. Watkins for 2nd and Darby for a 3rd. Also eventually traded Dareus in-season ahead of the trade deadline but only for a 5th.

the most ironic thing though is that even though they were 2-6 and selling at the deadline, his biggest trade was as a buyer to acquire kelvin benjamin for a 3rd round pick and a 7th round pick. so at long last we've found a trade somewhat comparable to the leonard williams deal.
https://www.pro-football-reference.com/teams/buf/2017_trades.htm - ( New Window )
RE: …  
Jimmy Googs : 2/9/2022 8:40 pm : link
In comment 15600473 christian said:
Quote:
Eric + Googs — I’m not being sarcastic. I like the planning and timing component. A good architecture allows you to reset after 3-4 years. Abrams has his fingerprints all over that.

They just picked the wrong guys to fit into slots.


Zero roster planning, poor timing on acquiring critical assets, picking the wrong guys in desperate fashion in the draft and giving many free agents ridiculous contracts were the cornerstones of this past regime. And it occurred from the beginning of 2018 thru the spring of 2021.

If you like the planning and timing component of how this latest crappy roster was left for dead by January 2022, then I can assure you it was merely a coincidence.

Again apologies, as I think it might have been better as sarcasm...

:-)
 
christian : 2/9/2022 8:55 pm : link
That chart illustrates my feelings much better than I could articulate. This team is well positioned to reset very quickly. The only genuine stinker on the sheet is Golladay.
An interesting thing from that chart of Roster Age by Off / Def  
Jimmy Googs : 2/9/2022 8:57 pm : link
is there are very successful and unsuccessful teams in every one of those quadrants.

just sayin'...

RE: …  
Eric on Li : 2/9/2022 9:01 pm : link
In comment 15600521 christian said:
Quote:
That chart illustrates my feelings much better than I could articulate. This team is well positioned to reset very quickly. The only genuine stinker on the sheet is Golladay.


the kicker is he also cost them a 4th round comp pick for tomlinson. just a brutal risk to take given the injury history.
RE: An interesting thing from that chart of Roster Age by Off / Def  
Eric on Li : 2/9/2022 9:04 pm : link
In comment 15600522 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
is there are very successful and unsuccessful teams in every one of those quadrants.

just sayin'...


age ≠ success. it's context to christian's point that there was a plan. it just wasn't a successful one.
RE: RE: An interesting thing from that chart of Roster Age by Off / Def  
Jimmy Googs : 2/9/2022 9:11 pm : link
In comment 15600528 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15600522 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


is there are very successful and unsuccessful teams in every one of those quadrants.

just sayin'...




age ≠ success. it's context to christian's point that there was a plan. it just wasn't a successful one.


The chart basically tells you disregard age in determining success, although I think we all know better. Not all players age the same.

And I wouldn't get all that caught up in deciphering a plan that is root-based on picking the wrong players...

age is a measure of time not success  
Eric on Li : 2/9/2022 9:27 pm : link
dont think anyone implied that chart proved anything except the roster assembled was young.
RE: age is a measure of time not success  
Jimmy Googs : 2/9/2022 10:03 pm : link
In comment 15600546 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
dont think anyone implied that chart proved anything except the roster assembled was young.


Agree that not much is being proved...
 
christian : 2/9/2022 10:30 pm : link
I don’t mind a thesis built around 1) a franchise QB 2) offensive play makers 3) a dominant secondary — with lots of first contract, high draft picks and short veteran contracts.

Gettleman’s issue was abysmal talent evaluation.
RE: RE: RE: it's  
EricJ : 2/9/2022 10:32 pm : link
In comment 15600474 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15600452 EricJ said:


Quote:


In comment 15599703 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


absolutely nauseating that this team is OVER the cap and at the same time arguably the worst in football.



Did you happen to see the statistic that showed the positional value. The positions that cost the least to replace in free agency are the same positions we have been drafting high over the past 10 years.... crazy



I don't want to go into every position to make the point here but it is just comical how the Gettleman-era treated running backs.

* As soon as Free Agency opened in 2018, this moron gave a ridiculous contract to a broken down, semi-retired Jonathan Stewart
* In the QB-rich draft of 2018, he wastes the overall #2 pick on Saquon versus picking a more valuable position or trading down
* In the first few days of 2020 Free Agency, he signs Dion Lewis who was in serious decline and dumped by the Titans
* In the first day of 2021 Free Agency period, Booker becomes the highly coveted choice at RB for the Giants

It's like someone told Getts that the world's supply of running backs was being depleted over the past 4 years, and that he needed to be the first to market to grab them in case they happen to be sold out. And while a team needs a depth chart with a couple RBs, nobody suggests that you have to make it the top priority in your dubious gameplan of building a "winning roster".

Lord, did he suck at this...


I did not have an issue with the Booker signing. I had a feeling that Barkley was not going to be ready to play with his knee and/or he would get hurt again. Booker was fine.

The other RB signings did not make sense.
RE: …  
Jimmy Googs : 2/9/2022 10:51 pm : link
In comment 15600590 christian said:
Quote:
I don’t mind a thesis built around 1) a franchise QB 2) offensive play makers 3) a dominant secondary — with lots of first contract, high draft picks and short veteran contracts.

Gettleman’s issue was abysmal talent evaluation.


Yes, awful talent evaluator. But its also not so simple and neatly wrapped as the short thesis you laid out above...

* He missed in evaluating the entire roster in 2018
* He made awful free agent signings in 2018 and 2019
* He had no concept of positional awareness for the draft
* He panicked with his targeted draft selections
* He was out-negotiated numerous times with players/agents
* He overestimated the adequacy of proposed solutions on the OL over several years
* He was completely reactive and almost never proactive
* Given a 100 years, he would never build a winning team

he sucked...
 
christian : 2/9/2022 11:14 pm : link
I don’t disagree with any of the above. I think Dave Gettleman is hands down the worst general manager of the century this side of Matt Millen.

Either by coincidence, influence, or some other character’s involvement — when Judge came into the picture in 2020 the framework of the contracts and commitments changed.

Bradberry, Martinez, Ryan’s extension, Jackson, and Williams were all three year deals. The only financial commitment made beyond 2023 was to Golladay.

They put all of their free agent financial eggs into a 2021-2023 basket. And filled the roster with young, cheap players.

It’s the only silver lining from the era. The stink will subside soon.
Everybody but Ryan were negotiating their second deal  
Jimmy Googs : 2/9/2022 11:36 pm : link
And they all wanted to make sure they had another bite at the apple for a decent third deal at or around 30 years old. So they had incentive to make that the next fulcrum date,..
I think  
Jimmy Googs : 2/9/2022 11:37 pm : link
...
 
christian : 2/9/2022 11:47 pm : link
I’d imagine any of those players would have taken their positional equivalent of the Nate Solder or Beckham deal. Which left to his own devices seemed like what Rabbit Foot Dave specialty.
Maybe...or maybe not  
Jimmy Googs : 12:18 am : link
In any event, there are still plenty of messes to clean up before this can truly become a decent platform from which to rebuild from.

And, as I posted in another similar thread, contemplating second contracts or tags to the likes of a Saquon Barkley is just more of the same nonsense...
hope has nothing to do with anything  
Eric on Li : 1:03 am : link
the jobs of the people employed by the giants arent to hope they are to make decisions. like the best way to save 40m.

barkley is under contract and less overpaid and more talented than enough others so there's no decision to make unless another team picks up the phone and offers something good enough to trade him.
that was meant for the other thread but reading where this one  
Eric on Li : 1:06 am : link
went i guess it works in either one.
RE: RE: Terps  
Kyle in NY : 7:14 am : link
In comment 15600429 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15600373 Kyle in NY said:


Quote:


Just a thought exercise because I'm curious...

Certainly agree that nobody is truly untouchable. Make an offer for anyone on the roster, we're listening. But at what price are you willing to part with Andrew Thomas? On the trajectory he showed this past year, amidst absolute garbage around him on the OL, he showed himself to be one of the more promising pass blocking LTs in the league. One of the only guys with the arrow pointing up coming out of last season. That's a nice piece for what we assume will be a newly drafted QB in the next 1-2 years. And still three years away from needing an extension at a position you're certainly willing to pay up for if the performance merits it.

Any deal not including a first round pick and I think I'm passing. And even then I'm not sure. What say you?



You obviously try to maximize the return in every trade and ask for the moon. I'm not as high on Thomas as a lot of people here are; I think he's overrated because he's one of the few players and Gettleman picks that's not completely terrible.

I'd probably be willing to move him for a second or third. I don't think there's a player on the roster who is worth a first rounder on his own.


Interesting, certainly a difference in the evaluation of the player between you and I but it's possible I am overrating slightly. It's also possible that DG did get one thing right with this pick. I like how he's progressed, essentially since Columbo's mid season firing.
RE: no GT - it's you that doesn't seem to get it  
Maryland Blows : 1:13 pm : link
In comment 15600441 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15600347 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Again I'm not sure you understand how comp picks work. There's a formula employed...it's not a straight player for pick swap. Link - ( New Window )



yes - of course there is a formula.
manipulating that formula to receive picks for players when their rookie deals expire is a common strategy that's been deployed around the league in recent years.

the ravens for example exploit it by primarily signing veterans who get cut by their previous teams as cap casualties like Zeitler last year, and Calais Campbell the year before that, because they don't factor into the formula, while letting their own free agents leave to bring them additional annual top 150 picks as they did last year with Ngakoue and Judon and prior years with CJ Mosley, Zadarius Smith, and more.

is this not something that is common knowledge? and why many of us (myself included) liked the idea of potentially hiring an exec from the ravens like horitz?

or are you purposefully being obtuse because it's flatly obvious that trading Barkley or Jones for 7th round picks as you suggested is bad asset management?


Why are you wasting your time going back and forth with the board GM. The new GM of the Giants the one who actually gets paid will make the decisions he believes is best for the franchise. I heard Terps put in a resume and they told him they were not interested, kind of of like 90% of this board is in what he thinks. He is now interested in trading the rest of any potential talented players left on the current roster. Because, this of course makes sense to no one but him. I am looking forward to this new GM and his staff recruiting quality players to add to those they believe are talented enough to wear Giants Jerseys! It is a new era looking forward to Monday and the beginning of the 2022-23 season.
You wish I'd been the GM back in 2018  
Go Terps : 1:21 pm : link
Don't be mad, dupe.

