Andre Patterson is the new defensive line coach

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:18 pm
Sean Borman
@SeanBormanNFL
Per @PAOnTheMic on @KFAN1003, former #Vikings co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson will become the defensive line coach of the New York Giants
I wonder  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:19 pm : link
what Bryan Cox's role will be?
RE: I wonder  
Eric on Li : 12:20 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
what Bryan Cox's role will be?


LBs coach still available?
RE: RE: I wonder  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:21 pm : link
Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15601115 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


what Bryan Cox's role will be?



LBs coach still available?


I assume Wilkins and Ryan are the LB coaches.
My thoughts  
thevett : 12:21 pm : link
Also Eric
FYI...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:22 pm : link
Cox's experience has been mainly coaching DL.

2014-2016: Defensive Line Coach, Atlanta Falcons
2012-2013: Defensive Line Coach, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2011: Pass Rush Coach, Miami Dolphins
2009-2010: Defensive Line Coach, Cleveland Browns
2006-2008: Assistant Defensive Line Coach, New York Jets
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:22 pm : link
Adam Schefter

@AdamSchefter
Former Vikings’ assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson is being hired as the defensive line coach for the New York Giants, per source.
RE: I wonder  
blueblood : 12:22 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
what Bryan Cox's role will be?


Anger Management.
RE: I wonder  
Dinmarc : 12:23 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
what Bryan Cox's role will be?


Hopefully nothing.
RE: I wonder  
Mike in NY : 12:24 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
what Bryan Cox's role will be?


Assistant DL coach? Senior defensive assistant?
RE: RE: I wonder  
widmerseyebrow : 12:24 pm : link
blueblood said:

Anger Management.
Quote:
In comment 15601115 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


what Bryan Cox's role will be?



Anger Management.


RE: RE: I wonder  
FranknWeezer : 12:25 pm : link
Dinmarc said:

Hopefully nothing.
Quote:
In comment 15601115 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


what Bryan Cox's role will be?



Hopefully nothing.


That's the role I'm holding out hope for with Rob Ryan.
Here's an interview with  
FranknWeezer : 12:26 pm : link
Andre Patterson
Link - ( New Window )
if Ryan is ILB and Wilkins is OLB maybe Cox gets pass rush coach?  
Eric on Li : 12:28 pm : link
he had that title in Miami in 2011 though they only had 1 LB coach.

not that either was in a position of power but Daboll and Schoen were both on that Dolphins team - Daboll as OC and Schoen as a scout.

there were 6 defensive coaches on that team were:

Defensive Coordinator – Mike Nolan
Defensive Line – Kacy Rodgers
Pass Rush – Bryan Cox
Linebackers – Bill Sheridan
Assistant Linebackers – David Corrao
Assistant Secondary – Joe Danna

Wink, Patterson, Wilkins, Cox, Ryan, Henderson, and Treier would make 7. Cox could also get some kind of special assistant title.
Solid hire  
Sammo85 : 12:30 pm : link
Vikes had some decent DL play/development under Zimmer (did have Hunter go down last couple seasons with his injury issue and some revolving doors at DT).
Patterson  
YANKEE28 : 12:31 pm : link
was known around coaching league circles as "the edge rush whisperer".

Look at what he did with Everson Griffen (a 4th round pick) and later with Danielle Hunter (a 3rd round pick)

Patterson is a strong believer in a 3-4 and is a really great addition to join Martindale.
beat reporters  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:32 pm : link
are speculating Bryan Cox is not coming here now.
RE: I wonder  
mfsd : 12:32 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
what Bryan Cox's role will be?


Neck roll coordinator
RE: RE: RE: I wonder  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:36 pm : link
In comment 15601132 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
In comment 15601127 Dinmarc said:


Quote:


In comment 15601115 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


what Bryan Cox's role will be?



Hopefully nothing.



That's the role I'm holding out hope for with Rob Ryan.

Why? Because you have some personal disdain for him? Rob Ryan, in this particular role, has a long history of success.
RE: Patterson  
Angel Eyes : 12:38 pm : link
In comment 15601145 YANKEE28 said:
Quote:
was known around coaching league circles as "the edge rush whisperer".

Look at what he did with Everson Griffen (a 4th round pick) and later with Danielle Hunter (a 3rd round pick)

Patterson is a strong believer in a 3-4 and is a really great addition to join Martindale.

So why was Patterson working with a 4-3 team? The Vikings have run a 4-3 for the last 35 years.
do we think Patterson is a potential DC in waiting?  
Eric on Li : 12:38 pm : link
he's 61 but doesn't have a ton of experience running the unit so i'd guess he's an option but not an heir apparent.

maybe they keep pruitt for that? i'm surprised he didn't hired back to one of the open coordinator spots in CFB. the only reason he wouldn't have is if he wants to stay in the NFL but i wouldn't guess he'd prefer that for a job that doesn't provide a path to growth.
Looks like a good hire  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:40 pm : link
Not sure what the Rob Ryan hate is about. He was actually thought of in much higher standing than his brother at one point. Maybe some poor results as DC at times but it seems he has been a coach on a few very good LB units.
Liking how this staff is coming together  
Biteymax22 : 12:44 pm : link
With Shurmur it didn't seem like he could get anyone who wanted to come coach with him. Gettleman had to hire Shula, we wound up with career underachievers like H. Hunter.

With Judge it seemed he had a slew of people who wanted to work with him, unfortunately we found out he was just hiring his buddies and not the best guys.

Daboll has done an excellent job of throwing out previous reputations and finding coaching talent from strong orgs to fill out his staff. Patterson another example, no prior connections but a highly respected coach who developed some very good players.
RE: RE: RE: I wonder  
Dinmarc : 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15601132 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
In comment 15601127 Dinmarc said:


Quote:


In comment 15601115 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


what Bryan Cox's role will be?



Hopefully nothing.



That's the role I'm holding out hope for with Rob Ryan.


If he was overseeing any position other than LB I would wholeheartedly agree.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I wonder  
FranknWeezer : 12:50 pm : link
In comment 15601157 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15601132 FranknWeezer said:


Quote:


In comment 15601127 Dinmarc said:


Quote:


In comment 15601115 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


what Bryan Cox's role will be?



Hopefully nothing.



That's the role I'm holding out hope for with Rob Ryan.


Why? Because you have some personal disdain for him? Rob Ryan, in this particular role, has a long history of success.


Just not a fan. Same way I was with Freddie Kitchens and Brett Bielema. Oh, and Brian Mitchell when we signed him back in 2003. I could go on. Always held my nose and didn't keep me from pulling for the team, though. Hope that's alright with you.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I wonder  
Mike from Ohio : 12:56 pm : link
In comment 15601157 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15601132 FranknWeezer said:


Quote:


In comment 15601127 Dinmarc said:


Quote:


In comment 15601115 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


what Bryan Cox's role will be?



Hopefully nothing.



That's the role I'm holding out hope for with Rob Ryan.


Why? Because you have some personal disdain for him? Rob Ryan, in this particular role, has a long history of success.


Why would you be confused about someone not wanting the Giants to hire a coach they don't like? That seems like a really straightforward thing that shouldn't require an explanation.
Vikings  
Toth029 : 1:05 pm : link
Fans on Reddit were a big fan of his.

"Giants fans now have permission to get hyped every time they draft an athletic DE in the mid rounds. Dude is a wizard at development on edges."

"Giants got a good one, I'm pretty bummed. Probably good to get "Zim's guys" out of here in a way, but he was a terrific coach man."
......  
Klaatu : 1:05 pm : link


Adrian Peterson? Wasn't he a running back?
Why would the Giants hire him to coach their defensive line?
Excellent hire  
Anakim : 1:12 pm : link
He coached John Randle! But beside that, the Vikings were what? 2nd in the NFL in sacks? And that was without Danielle Hunter who missed 10 games. Patrick Jones II, Kenny Willikes…and they were second!
Resume  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:16 pm : link
2020-2021: Assistant Head Coach/Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach, Minnesota Vikings
2014-2019: Defensive Line Coach, Minnesota Vikings
2013: Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Coach, Florida International University
2010-2012: Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach, University of Texas at El Paso
2008-2009: Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Coach, University of Nevada at Las Vegas
2007: Offensive Line Coach, Regis Jesuit High School (CO)
2005-2006: Defensive Line Coach, Denver Broncos
2003-2004: Defensive Line Coach, Cleveland Browns
2000-2002: Defensive Line Coach, Dallas Cowboys
1998-1999: Defensive Line Coach, Minnesota Vikings
1997: Defensive Assistant, New England Patriots
1994-1996: Head Coach, California Polytechnic State University
1992-1993: Defensive Line Coach, Washington State University
1990-1991: Defensive Line Coach, Cornell University
1989: Defensive Coordinator, Western Washington University
1988: Defensive Line Coach, Weber State University
1987: Head Coach, St. Monica Catholic High School (CA)
1983-1986: Defensive Coordinator, Renton High School (WA)
1982: Graduate Assistant, University of Montana
Pro Experience: None
Collegiate Experience: Offensive Lineman, Contra Costa College (1978-1980), University of Montana (1981)
Born: June 12, 1960
I'm not  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:22 pm : link
sure we get a guy the caliber of Patterson without Martindale being here.
Maybe he will be the GateKeeper preventing us letting good DL  
GiantBlue : 1:22 pm : link
go to the Vikings........Like Linival & Dalvin.

These NFL coach resumes are so fascinating  
Chris684 : 1:27 pm : link
What makes you go from NFL DL coach for 8 years in a row to OL coach at Regis Jesuit High School?

Obviously there’s some reason why but I just find it interesting.
Nothing's been announced with Cox...  
SirYesSir : 1:31 pm : link
just rumors. I'd assume one side or the other decided to pass on the job offer
RE: These NFL coach resumes are so fascinating  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:35 pm : link
In comment 15601282 Chris684 said:
Quote:
What makes you go from NFL DL coach for 8 years in a row to OL coach at Regis Jesuit High School?

Obviously there’s some reason why but I just find it interesting.


"In 2007, Patterson returned to coaching high school football, becoming the offensive line coach at Regis Jesuit High School, where his son was an incoming freshman."
RE: Nothing's been announced with Cox...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:35 pm : link
In comment 15601298 SirYesSir said:
Quote:
just rumors. I'd assume one side or the other decided to pass on the job offer


Nothing has been announced with any of these guys.
Cool thanks Eric  
Chris684 : 1:37 pm : link
And just for the record, I wasn’t trying to knock him.

It is just interesting to see how these resumes take shape.
RE: Cool thanks Eric  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:43 pm : link
In comment 15601319 Chris684 said:
Quote:
And just for the record, I wasn’t trying to knock him.

It is just interesting to see how these resumes take shape.


I didn't think you were trying to knock him.

This is a major get for the Giants. The Vikings wanted to keep him so badly a couple of years ago that they made him an assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator.
RE: Vikings  
KDavies : 1:44 pm : link
In comment 15601210 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Fans on Reddit were a big fan of his.

"Giants fans now have permission to get hyped every time they draft an athletic DE in the mid rounds. Dude is a wizard at development on edges."

"Giants got a good one, I'm pretty bummed. Probably good to get "Zim's guys" out of here in a way, but he was a terrific coach man."


Just a very good signing. He is a well-respected coach, and comments like these get me excited.
I have to give Daboll and Schoen a lot of credit  
Jay on the Island : 1:48 pm : link
They are building one hell of a staff.
..  
Jay on the Island : 1:52 pm : link
I am exciting to see what Patterson can get out of a raw talent like Elerson Smith.
One correction  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:53 pm : link
2021: Assistant Head Coach/Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach, Minnesota Vikings
2020: Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach, Minnesota Vikings
Crazy, but I remember him on the Cornell football staff  
GFAN52 : 1:55 pm : link
when they tied for the Ivy League Championship his one year there.
Link - ( New Window )
2 years old  
Skully88 : 2:14 pm : link
But this is a good Brett Kollman break down on the Vikings creating pressure. As long as I’m linking the proper video. No time to verify in the moment.
Vikings Defense - ( New Window )
Great choice. Wow really excited by this hire.  
MartyNJ1969 : 2:21 pm : link
All his defenses are top 10 at least. I heard a Rumour patterson was hired..really happy here!!
This guy seems awesome  
FranknWeezer : 2:26 pm : link
Check out this short clip.
“I’m a teacher…” - ( New Window )
Patterson does not stay in  
SomeFan : 2:26 pm : link
one place very long. Even considering the transitory nature of football coaches / executives, that is a lot of bouncing around.
RE: Solid hire  
Maryland Blows : 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15601142 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
Vikes had some decent DL play/development under Zimmer (did have Hunter go down last couple seasons with his injury issue and some revolving doors at DT).


Most of them came from us.
RE: I wonder  
Maryland Blows : 2:56 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
what Bryan Cox's role will be?


I could see him as a pass rushing specialist.

RE: RE: I wonder  
Angel Eyes : 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15601556 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
In comment 15601115 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


what Bryan Cox's role will be?



I could see him as a pass rushing specialist.

Hopefully Cox can teach our guys to shed blocks; Graham was horrible at that.
So, he does wonders for EDGE rushers and now he's working  
mikeinbloomfield : 3:06 pm : link
with a DC whose defenses blitz at a higher percentage than any other.

I don't know, maybe the defense will be fun to watch next year. It sure seems like this admin knows WTF they're doing so far.
Daboll  
PaulN : 3:23 pm : link
Is letting Martindale take care of the defense. That was why he was willing to keep Graham, so he didn't have to put too much into that side of the ball. I agree that these guys are coming here because of Martindale. Hopefully we can get this turned around finally. We are still going to need a QB long term, but that is for another day.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:52 pm : link
Aaron Wilson
@AaronWilson_NFL
·
10m
Giants hired Andre Patterson as their new defensive line coach. Vikings ranked second in NFL last season with 51 sacks, including 17 different players recording at least one sack.
