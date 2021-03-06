Andre Patterson is the new defensive line coach

2014-2016: Defensive Line Coach, Atlanta Falcons
2012-2013: Defensive Line Coach, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2011: Pass Rush Coach, Miami Dolphins
2009-2010: Defensive Line Coach, Cleveland Browns
2006-2008: Assistant Defensive Line Coach, New York Jets
he's 61 but doesn't have a ton of experience running the unit so i'd guess he's an option but not an heir apparent.
maybe they keep pruitt for that? i'm surprised he didn't hired back to one of the open coordinator spots in CFB. the only reason he wouldn't have is if he wants to stay in the NFL but i wouldn't guess he'd prefer that for a job that doesn't provide a path to growth.
Not sure what the Rob Ryan hate is about. He was actually thought of in much higher standing than his brother at one point. Maybe some poor results as DC at times but it seems he has been a coach on a few very good LB units.
With Shurmur it didn't seem like he could get anyone who wanted to come coach with him. Gettleman had to hire Shula, we wound up with career underachievers like H. Hunter.
With Judge it seemed he had a slew of people who wanted to work with him, unfortunately we found out he was just hiring his buddies and not the best guys.
Daboll has done an excellent job of throwing out previous reputations and finding coaching talent from strong orgs to fill out his staff. Patterson another example, no prior connections but a highly respected coach who developed some very good players.
That's the role I'm holding out hope for with Rob Ryan.
Why? Because you have some personal disdain for him? Rob Ryan, in this particular role, has a long history of success.
Just not a fan. Same way I was with Freddie Kitchens and Brett Bielema. Oh, and Brian Mitchell when we signed him back in 2003. I could go on. Always held my nose and didn't keep me from pulling for the team, though. Hope that's alright with you.
He coached John Randle! But beside that, the Vikings were what? 2nd in the NFL in sacks? And that was without Danielle Hunter who missed 10 games. Patrick Jones II, Kenny Willikes…and they were second!
2020-2021: Assistant Head Coach/Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach, Minnesota Vikings
2014-2019: Defensive Line Coach, Minnesota Vikings
2013: Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Coach, Florida International University
2010-2012: Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach, University of Texas at El Paso
2008-2009: Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Coach, University of Nevada at Las Vegas
2007: Offensive Line Coach, Regis Jesuit High School (CO)
2005-2006: Defensive Line Coach, Denver Broncos
2003-2004: Defensive Line Coach, Cleveland Browns
2000-2002: Defensive Line Coach, Dallas Cowboys
1998-1999: Defensive Line Coach, Minnesota Vikings
1997: Defensive Assistant, New England Patriots
1994-1996: Head Coach, California Polytechnic State University
1992-1993: Defensive Line Coach, Washington State University
1990-1991: Defensive Line Coach, Cornell University
1989: Defensive Coordinator, Western Washington University
1988: Defensive Line Coach, Weber State University
1987: Head Coach, St. Monica Catholic High School (CA)
1983-1986: Defensive Coordinator, Renton High School (WA)
1982: Graduate Assistant, University of Montana
Pro Experience: None
Collegiate Experience: Offensive Lineman, Contra Costa College (1978-1980), University of Montana (1981)
Born: June 12, 1960
Is letting Martindale take care of the defense. That was why he was willing to keep Graham, so he didn't have to put too much into that side of the ball. I agree that these guys are coming here because of Martindale. Hopefully we can get this turned around finally. We are still going to need a QB long term, but that is for another day.
Aaron Wilson
@AaronWilson_NFL
10m
Giants hired Andre Patterson as their new defensive line coach. Vikings ranked second in NFL last season with 51 sacks, including 17 different players recording at least one sack.
LBs coach still available?
what Bryan Cox's role will be?
LBs coach still available?
I assume Wilkins and Ryan are the LB coaches.
@AdamSchefter
Former Vikings’ assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson is being hired as the defensive line coach for the New York Giants, per source.
Anger Management.
Hopefully nothing.
Assistant DL coach? Senior defensive assistant?
what Bryan Cox's role will be?
Anger Management.
LOL
what Bryan Cox's role will be?
Hopefully nothing.
That's the role I'm holding out hope for with Rob Ryan.
not that either was in a position of power but Daboll and Schoen were both on that Dolphins team - Daboll as OC and Schoen as a scout.
there were 6 defensive coaches on that team were:
Defensive Coordinator – Mike Nolan
Defensive Line – Kacy Rodgers
Pass Rush – Bryan Cox
Linebackers – Bill Sheridan
Assistant Linebackers – David Corrao
Assistant Secondary – Joe Danna
Wink, Patterson, Wilkins, Cox, Ryan, Henderson, and Treier would make 7. Cox could also get some kind of special assistant title.
Look at what he did with Everson Griffen (a 4th round pick) and later with Danielle Hunter (a 3rd round pick)
Patterson is a strong believer in a 3-4 and is a really great addition to join Martindale.
Neck roll coordinator
Why? Because you have some personal disdain for him? Rob Ryan, in this particular role, has a long history of success.
Look at what he did with Everson Griffen (a 4th round pick) and later with Danielle Hunter (a 3rd round pick)
Patterson is a strong believer in a 3-4 and is a really great addition to join Martindale.
So why was Patterson working with a 4-3 team? The Vikings have run a 4-3 for the last 35 years.
maybe they keep pruitt for that? i'm surprised he didn't hired back to one of the open coordinator spots in CFB. the only reason he wouldn't have is if he wants to stay in the NFL but i wouldn't guess he'd prefer that for a job that doesn't provide a path to growth.
With Judge it seemed he had a slew of people who wanted to work with him, unfortunately we found out he was just hiring his buddies and not the best guys.
Daboll has done an excellent job of throwing out previous reputations and finding coaching talent from strong orgs to fill out his staff. Patterson another example, no prior connections but a highly respected coach who developed some very good players.
If he was overseeing any position other than LB I would wholeheartedly agree.
Just not a fan. Same way I was with Freddie Kitchens and Brett Bielema. Oh, and Brian Mitchell when we signed him back in 2003. I could go on. Always held my nose and didn't keep me from pulling for the team, though. Hope that's alright with you.
Why would you be confused about someone not wanting the Giants to hire a coach they don't like? That seems like a really straightforward thing that shouldn't require an explanation.
"Giants fans now have permission to get hyped every time they draft an athletic DE in the mid rounds. Dude is a wizard at development on edges."
"Giants got a good one, I'm pretty bummed. Probably good to get "Zim's guys" out of here in a way, but he was a terrific coach man."
Adrian Peterson? Wasn't he a running back?
Why would the Giants hire him to coach their defensive line?
LOL
Obviously there’s some reason why but I just find it interesting.
Obviously there’s some reason why but I just find it interesting.
"In 2007, Patterson returned to coaching high school football, becoming the offensive line coach at Regis Jesuit High School, where his son was an incoming freshman."
Nothing has been announced with any of these guys.
It is just interesting to see how these resumes take shape.
It is just interesting to see how these resumes take shape.
I didn't think you were trying to knock him.
This is a major get for the Giants. The Vikings wanted to keep him so badly a couple of years ago that they made him an assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator.
"Giants fans now have permission to get hyped every time they draft an athletic DE in the mid rounds. Dude is a wizard at development on edges."
"Giants got a good one, I'm pretty bummed. Probably good to get "Zim's guys" out of here in a way, but he was a terrific coach man."
Just a very good signing. He is a well-respected coach, and comments like these get me excited.
Most of them came from us.
I could see him as a pass rushing specialist.
Quote:
what Bryan Cox's role will be?
I could see him as a pass rushing specialist.
Hopefully Cox can teach our guys to shed blocks; Graham was horrible at that.
I don't know, maybe the defense will be fun to watch next year. It sure seems like this admin knows WTF they're doing so far.
@AaronWilson_NFL
10m
Giants hired Andre Patterson as their new defensive line coach. Vikings ranked second in NFL last season with 51 sacks, including 17 different players recording at least one sack.