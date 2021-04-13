Revisiting the 2021 Draft & Trade Down

I am still somewhat puzzled about the draft strategy undertaken by the team last year.
The Giants were so head over heals for DeVonta Smith, and nobody else even interested them at #11, that the next best alternative was a trade down to #20 because of the extra picks? And then when they got there it is decided that Kadarius Toney, a good but somewhat of a marginal WR is the highest rated guy on their overall Board? Not trying to put him on the hot seat but BBI's Sy'56 had Toney as his #14th ranked overall WR, and a likely 3rd round pick. Of course not all prospects are graded in the same fashion and teams weigh certain aspects of players much differently when thinking about how they will utilize them in their systems. But the differential here is really shocking when taken into perspective.
It almost feels like the Giants were pre-determined to the trade down if Smith was off the board, but they forgot to think about what they were going to do once they got to #20. Or conversely, they forced the grades on the best available WRs (which obviously included Toney) into that spot because that was the position they wanted to go with originally at #11 and they were committed to bringing in a playmaking WR at all costs. It just begs the question whether they were thinking clearly about the whole Board at the time.
Trade downs sound sexy and everybody simply assumes you will always grab good players but now you even have more of them. Well, knowing now that the Giants may have sunk the overall #20 pick into a talented yet questionable WR that may not be playing NFL football in a couple years because of his other interests or his injury complications, it really makes the player they take at the #7 pick this year critical so to not have not to really screwed themselves with taking the path they did in 2021.
I know it is often lamented here, but this is a more fulsome list of the other potential choices that the Giants could have gone with if stayed at #11 or picked someone with more value than Toney at #20.
See anybody you like better at #11 versus Toney plus one of the Top 7 prospects of 2022?
See anybody that you would have preferred at #20 over Toney while still doing the deal?
11 Chicago Bears Justin Fields QB
12 Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons LB
13 Los Angeles Chargers Rashawn Slater OT
14 New York Jets Alijah Vera-Tucker OG
15 New England Patriots Mac Jones QB
16 Arizona Cardinals Zaven Collins LB
17 Las Vegas Raiders Alex Leatherwood OT
18 Miami Dolphins Jaelan Phillips DE
19 Washington Football Team Jamin Davis LB
20 New York Giants Kadarius Toney W
21 Indianapolis Colts Kwity Paye DE
22 Tennessee Titans Caleb Farley CB
23 Minnesota Vikings Christian Darrisaw OT
24 Pittsburgh Steelers Najee Harris RB
25 Jacksonville Jaguars Travis Etienne RB
26 Cleveland Browns Greg Newsome II CB
27 Baltimore Ravens Rashod Bateman WR
28 New Orleans Saints Payton Turner DE
29 Green Bay Packers Eric Stokes CB
30 Buffalo Bills Gregory Rousseau DE
31 Baltimore Ravens Odafe Oweh DE
32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Joe Tryon-Shoyinka DE
Having said that I was fine with the trade down, just not the pick. I think that Toney will be a bust due to injuries. Everyone is looking to find the next Tyreek Hill. BUT I think that he is a unicorn. It seems that he is unique in his talents and ability to stay healthy. Plus Hill was a 3rd round pick which majorly lessens the need to hit on that type of player. Toney is a first rounder which in todays NFL you need to hit on.
To that I say, maybe right now (I wouldn't) but let's give it time.
Once upon a time there were NYG fans who would trade Eli back to SD for Merriman and Nate Kaeding.
Let's see what Toney can do while healthy and also maybe wait to see who we actually take at #7.
I personally wanted Micah Parsons but
I like what the Giants did in last years draft.....
We are going to wait and see no matter what.
That shouldn't get in the way of discussing this objectively as we sit here today.
Generally not wise to speak that definitively about draft results after 1 season. As stated above, NYG hasn't even closed the book on that transaction.
What is "out of control" about pointing out that Toney proved to be difference maker when he was on the field?
I agree about Toney. I don't get it either. he a few series and 1 game where he showed some play making ability. he also missed a ton of plays in games he was active in and missed a ton of games, plus practice, off season work due to injuries, oddness and Covid.
Anyone counting on him right now is doing so with HOPE not PROOF!
1. Parsons being as good as he was was a little bit of a fluke, in that Dallas had injuries and needed Parsons to play EDGE more than LB. Parsons was a very good LB last year, but he was an off-the-charts great EDGE player. The Giants might not have identified that skillset as quickly as Dan Quinn did. Parsons doesn't really have the prototypical EDGE body, certainly.
2. I think a good strategy in general is "if you are locked on a guy in the draft and he gets taken right before your pick, you ought to try to trade down." So in spite of Parsons and Slater both becoming great players very quickly, the Giants ended up getting exceptional value for the #11 pick. They have the #7 in a very deep draft, and they will have the opportunity to get a very good prospect at a position where they need help.
What I didn't like was locking on Devonta Smith or another WR. But given that they did, I think their strategy was justifiable/reasonable.
You also have to factor in the value of the extra pick (not to mention the value of this year's pick). Many had Ojulari going in the 1st round, and would anyone have been shocked if the Giants took him at 20? That said, thinking AVT would make it to 20 was foolish.
is out of control. Parsons was a top 3 talent last year, I said it then, and all he's done was beat out a huge year from TJ Watt for DPOY. It's not even a debate : Parsons > Toney plus the extra #1, Parsons is exactly what you draft for and to build around.
Toney had a couple of really good plays in a couple of games. He can't stay on the field, and didn't show any impact in the vertical aspect of the game. Word in the back channels are football isn't his main focus. Key #1 for any player, be available to actually play.
But now the seem like they have increased in numbers at an exponential rate. Or at least are far more adamant about banging that table today than was heard last Spring that these guys would be rookie All-Pros.
Not picking on anybody particular but I think it is more fair to say posters typically hedge some with predictive comments or often throw down several names as their favorites choices. I know I do.
That said Toney seems like another dumb pick along the lines of DeAndre Baker. Make an interesting move by trading down, and then blow your legs off with another reach.
The one saving grace... we have another guy in place making the pick that can still salvage that transaction.
What is "out of control" about pointing out that Toney proved to be difference maker when he was on the field?
"When he's on the field" is doing a lot of work here. It's not like Toney didn't have injury issues at UF either. As DG liked to say, "hurt players get hurt". If he had only followed that advice.
Regardless of how he turns out, this is a cautionary tale about why trading down to accumulate more picks is not always a wise decision. Toney may become a stud WR and our #7 pick this year could also become a stud and then it works out. Or Toney could be a flash in the pan and we can spend the next decade looking at Micah Parsons and imagining what he could have done to transform our defense.
The ultimate problem with last year was not the trade down, it was the way the board was set up that caused us to pass up on better players when they were available. That is because we had a poor scouting staff and an incompetent GM.
if anything is being memory holed now it is how stupidly talented Toney looked in the little bit of time he was on the field semi-healthy.
his first extended playing time came against NO and Dallas with shepard out and it may as well have been 2014 with him wearing #13. those were 2 good defenses, with some elite defensive backs, and he had almost 300 yards plus a few big plays left on the table. and that total was going even higher against the rams and their elite defensive backs in week 6 if he didn't get hurt in the first series. against Dallas he only played 37 snaps (54% of the game) and put up 189 yards.
im just as uneasy with toney's injuries history and bizarre antics as anyone else. i dont know how it's possible to not be intrigued by this kind of talent though. how many times in 1 highlight video does his spin dpoy trevon diggs around and run away from him? 4? 5?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-GoNIPskvVk&ab_channel=SickEditzHD - ( New Window )
1. Parsons being as good as he was was a little bit of a fluke, in that Dallas had injuries and needed Parsons to play EDGE more than LB. Parsons was a very good LB last year, but he was an off-the-charts great EDGE player. The Giants might not have identified that skillset as quickly as Dan Quinn did. Parsons doesn't really have the prototypical EDGE body, certainly.
2. I think a good strategy in general is "if you are locked on a guy in the draft and he gets taken right before your pick, you ought to try to trade down." So in spite of Parsons and Slater both becoming great players very quickly, the Giants ended up getting exceptional value for the #11 pick. They have the #7 in a very deep draft, and they will have the opportunity to get a very good prospect at a position where they need help.
What I didn't like was locking on Devonta Smith or another WR. But given that they did, I think their strategy was justifiable/reasonable.
100% correct on Parsons, moving him to ER was done out of desperation after Lawrence went down, Not by design. That said, I have to think that PG, desperate for a pass rush, would have used Parsons in those situations occasionally. So there is a decent chance he would have seen Parsons' promise there.
And you also correct about the trade down, I don't have an issue with it, I have an issue with the player taken. To take a slot WR with an injury history and some red flags on top of that was utter foolishness.
But, expect certain aspects of the perspective being stretched to get a body check when appropriate. I'd wager the outcome and delta between Parsons and Toney as NFL players will change a great deal as time moves on.
Also I think they felt that Chicago was going to lose 10+ games (as did many here) providing a top 10 pick so they got that part of it right.
If Toney does half of what he’s capable of, plus we pick up either our future RT (Ekwonu or Cross) or an Edge or Hamilton, Stingley, or Booth at #7, then I do that trade down every time.
No one could have predicted Parsons was going to be this good. Hindsight is a wonderful thing.
I understand that. But often times we get “life lesson” type diatribe on here simply for liking a player and acting like fans. You aren’t picking players for the giants, neither are any of us. But the lectures often make it seem like that’s what’s going on.
It sucks we didn’t pick parsons. But I didn’t “learn my lesson” for liking the trade down. I root for the players we pick.
It is fair to argue that the trade down was a sensible decision given the massive talent needed to be infused into the team. However, you don't pass on Parsons for character issues and then take a guy like Toney. Sorry. Makes no sense whatsoever. Had they taken Darrisaw, Pity or Tryon, then we would be playing with house money this year with the seventh pick.
Instead, we now need the seventh pick this year to be as good or better than Parsons since Toney will likely never be the next "Tyreek Hill" as many on this board continue to believe. If he stays healthy... If he stays focused... If he stays out of trouble...if he remembers the plays. If "ifs and buts" were candies nuts as the saying goes...
And there is not a single player in this draft that will be graded this April at the level that Parsons played and is projected to play in the near future in the NFL. And to those who love to post that 1) we must "wait and see" before having a learned opinion on prospective players or 2) that everyone on BBI is simply a "hindsight hero" - please don't bother posting any opinions on the upcoming draft. No one will care. We will just continue to follow posters like JonC who know what they are talking about...
I thought we should have gotten at least one more first, or at least a second.
Plus we reached badly for Toney.
Parsons was the consensus LB1 ranking somewhere in the approximation of LB1 Isaiah Simmons in 2020, and the Devins in 2019, and perhaps Roquon/Edmunds in 2018. All good players we'd be thrilled to have but none the kind of pass rusher Parsons ended up being day 1.
The cowboys had a lot of good fortune things went the way they did because it's common knowledge he was at best their plan C behind Surtain and Horn (who both also would have been good picks but obviously not Parsons - though Surtain may very quickly be just as valuable). And as pointed out was put into the pass rushing role by necessity not design.
is out of control. Parsons was a top 3 talent last year, I said it then, and all he's done was beat out a huge year from TJ Watt for DPOY. It's not even a debate : Parsons > Toney plus the extra #1, Parsons is exactly what you draft for and to build around.
Toney was a difference maker? 39 catches at 10.9 a catch and no TDs? Slayton had 15 yards a catch and 8 TDs as a rookie. If Toney's a difference maker then Slayton must be Jerry Rice.
I was fine with the trade down. The Toney pick stunk. I wanted Paye at that spot. Oweh would have been great too.
Obviously picking Parsons at 11 was the overall best option and it isn't close.
and he had Parsons graded 84 as a LB.
that is not a callout of him - that is an accurate reflection of reality at the time without benefit of hindsight. Daniel Jeremiah had him #12 overall in his final 150 and that's the exact pick he went.
Parsons was not viewed as an edge rusher and while he was clearly LB1, having opted out of the year and not run at the combine there was uncertainty around him (also the off the field whispers but I have no idea if those were ever valid). He was certainly a legitimate candidate for pick #11 and there were certainly people who wanted to pick him there (like Jon) but there was no reasonable expectation he'd do what he did this year.
Put the trade down or passing on Slater or Parson aside. The Giants really looked like they either were not assessing the value on the Board correctly when they got to #20 and/or they jammed a WR into that spot come "hell or high water".
Joe Schoen may not turn into a great GM, but I feel its almost impossible for him not improve on the decision making of that previous Front Office.
Toney was a difference maker? 39 catches at 10.9 a catch and no TDs? Slayton had 15 yards a catch and 8 TDs as a rookie. If Toney's a difference maker then Slayton must be Jerry Rice.
I was fine with the trade down. The Toney pick stunk. I wanted Paye at that spot. Oweh would have been great too.
Obviously picking Parsons at 11 was the overall best option and it isn't close.
Yes, I said when he was on the field which as we know wasn't much.
He was huge in the Saints game and very good in the game @ Dallas, a game in which he, Barkley and Jones all got hurt.
You bringing up Slayton in his rookie season is actually proving my point, so thank you.
The DG era couldn't end fast enough, it should've never happened in the first place. Here's hoping we're on the right track, and they replace Jones sooner than later, lol.
The Mike, we violently agree here, thanks for the great post.
I said this during the draft, their thinking and actions were flawed. It carried over from UFA where the collective actions were pretty clearly designed with the belief they could load up to help Jones, and that they could win in 2021. They didn't learn the full lesson from 2018's plan ...
Parsons was a DE and RB in high school in Harrisburg, PA. He was recruited to Penn State as an Edge rusher. With a need for LB PSU asked him to switch positions. So you must understand this about Parsons, his game was as a pass rusher and a distruptor. He learned how to play LB on the job. Our defense needed a pass rusher and he could rush naturally from any spot on the field. We were a multiple defense so he was a perfect fit.
The fact that Dallas used him in many positions is because he was versatile. Injuries or not, Parsons was a speed defender and he was the absolute right choice and I believe Mara didn't want to take a chance and it is the most stupid thing I have seen since they passed on Josh Allen OLB from Kentucky and too Jones at pick number 6 in 2019.
Parsons would have been the front 7 defender to take our defense to a new level. I love the Ojulari pick and am on record saying he was my 2nd favorite defensive player in the 2021 draft.
get over feeling that the Giants were just flawed in what they were doing/thinking at #20.
I said this during the draft, their thinking and actions were flawed. It carried over from UFA where the collective actions were pretty clearly designed with the belief they could load up to help Jones, and that they could win in 2021. They didn't learn the full lesson from 2018's plan ...
Jon, how much do you think JJ influenced the 1st rd? From many camera shots during the draft it appeared DG was a bit miffed and perhaps over the trade down. It was noted the Giants nor DG was ever much into trading down and JJ coming over from the Pat's have had the long history of seeing BB run the draft board of trading back/trading up for various draft prospects. Do you think JJ really helped screw us over in the 1st round?
What happens if we trade down one of our picks this year and get a first next year?
And then we get a franchise QB
Then the equation could potentially be Parsons vs (Toney, another first round player TBD, and a franchise QB due to having capital)
2. Maybe Sy had KT as his 14th best WR, but Sy is no Dave Gettleman.
Imagine how much better we'd be with Sy making our picks instead of DG for the last 4 years.
I said this during the draft, their thinking and actions were flawed. It carried over from UFA where the collective actions were pretty clearly designed with the belief they could load up to help Jones, and that they could win in 2021. They didn't learn the full lesson from 2018's plan ...
Jon, how much do you think JJ influenced the 1st rd? From many camera shots during the draft it appeared DG was a bit miffed and perhaps over the trade down. It was noted the Giants nor DG was ever much into trading down and JJ coming over from the Pat's have had the long history of seeing BB run the draft board of trading back/trading up for various draft prospects. Do you think JJ really helped screw us over in the 1st round?
I actually still haven't seen the video, and didn't hear much about discontent afterwards that I'm able to recall now.
Unless they knew for 100% fact that the Giants weren't taking Parsons, which is another discussion. If they had a sliver of doubt in that and knew what Parsons was, they're not trading back. Hell, they're trading up.
As far as parsons goes, there was a lot of talk last year about problems he had at Penn state that no one elaborated on, but it raised some red flags. Can you imagine this board after the deandre baker fiasco if we drafted parsons and something came out where he had legal issues??
The giants had Spencer on their staff who coached him at Penn state and they still passed on him.
As far as the trade down goes, look toney has talent, there is no doubt about that. Way too early to qualify him as a bust, but even with that said. We traded the 11th overall last year and got the 7th overall this year (from chicago). Let's look at who we get this year as well, because toney was not the only piece of the trade
The reason we are raising this issue is so that past is not prologue. The re-adjudication of Parsons is not the point. The point is, you don't keep making the same idiotic "reach for need" choices going forward.
Had we taken the BPA in prospect at the time of the draft the last eight years, this is who we would have taken v who we did take:
2021 Parsons v Toney (+2022 first)
2020 Herbert v Thomas
2019 Allen v Jones
2018 Barkley v Barkley
2017 TJ Watt v Engram
2016 Tunsil v Apple
2015 Gurley v Flowers
2014 Donald v Beckham
This is not hindsight. This is unequivocally the best player available at the time of the draft when they made their pick. The reason for posting is not an "i told you so" self gratification exercise. It is the clarity that you never ever reach for need on the first two days of the draft - no matter how "full bloom in love" you might be.
Can you imagine how different this team would be today had this team simply made these different choices? Let's hope Schoen and Daboll are, dare I say, the Mara "brothers' keepers" going forward on talent evaluation....
That said, in hindsight, I'm glad we got the extra pick this year. Again, I'd have taken Parsons. But we know this incompetent front office and staff had him off their board. So without the trade down, it is likely we would have picked an inferior player at #11.
Question--is trading down, avoiding a reach at #11, and getting an extra #1 for 2021 the best thing Gettleman did as GM?
Hence my point--trading down and avoiding a reach at #11 may have been the best thing. Because picking Parsons at #11 presupposes a different FO making the call.
No crap. A lot of teams try this today but they are still wrong because you don’t really know afterwards.
The trade down is a smart play that we never used enough, that is one of the reasons the Patriots became who they are today. They were the first team post salary cap to use trade downs to produce draft capital to build their infrastructure. If anything that was our biggest mistake. Everyone drafts the “wrong” guy. The mistake is drafting a RB second overall when trading down is the better option when you need to fill multiple voids. Gettleman was spewing garbage about finding a partner, truth was he could never resist taking a guy he was in love with.
The reason we are raising this issue is so that past is not prologue. The re-adjudication of Parsons is not the point. The point is, you don't keep making the same idiotic "reach for need" choices going forward.
Had we taken the BPA in prospect at the time of the draft the last eight years, this is who we would have taken v who we did take:
2021 Parsons v Toney (+2022 first)
2020 Herbert v Thomas
2019 Allen v Jones
2018 Barkley v Barkley
2017 TJ Watt v Engram
2016 Tunsil v Apple
2015 Gurley v Flowers
2014 Donald v Beckham
This is not hindsight. This is unequivocally the best player available at the time of the draft when they made their pick. The reason for posting is not an "i told you so" self gratification exercise. It is the clarity that you never ever reach for need on the first two days of the draft - no matter how "full bloom in love" you might be.
Can you imagine how different this team would be today had this team simply made these different choices? Let's hope Schoen and Daboll are, dare I say, the Mara "brothers' keepers" going forward on talent evaluation....
Hindsight is 20/20. Character matters especially in the first round. Tunsil dropped when the photos of him with the gas mask came out. Nobody knew what else might be coming or how bad things were going to get. We drafted Daniel Jones in the 1st round 1n 2019 and had a good rookie season and you want them to draft Herbert the following year? Come on, this isn't madden.
2. Maybe Sy had KT as his 14th best WR, but Sy is no Dave Gettleman.
Imagine how much better we'd be with Sy making our picks instead of DG for the last 4 years.
Urban Meyer's views are not exactly comforting with respect to Toney...but I get your point. :-)
I also think Toney should have been rated higher than a 3rd rounder but no way above Round 2 and certainly not #20. Did they even interview him and do their research? If they did they should have been able to see he's a ding-dong first and foremost and a football player second. Gettleman was such a trainwreck himself, I bet they missed things.
Hopefully Toney gets his head on straight for Year 2 and our new guys pull in a great OT at #7 this year to make up for passing on Slater...
I loved Parsons at the time, and the concerns were foolish (hazing? Every team has hazing of newcomers). But the Giants just haven't taken LBs in round 1 since the '80s. But you lost me at "beat out a huge year from TJ Watt for DPOY." That would be news to the NFL and Watt, who was given the award last night.
I loved Parsons at the time, and the concerns were foolish (hazing? Every team has hazing of newcomers). But the Giants just haven't taken LBs in round 1 since the '80s. But you lost me at "beat out a huge year from TJ Watt for DPOY." That would be news to the NFL and Watt, who was given the award last night.
Parsons was the best player available at eleven so you take him. Yes, the trade was a sensible choice as an alternative, though posterity will likely prove it to be wrong.
The reason we are raising this issue is so that past is not prologue. The re-adjudication of Parsons is not the point. The point is, you don't keep making the same idiotic "reach for need" choices going forward.
Had we taken the BPA in prospect at the time of the draft the last eight years, this is who we would have taken v who we did take:
2021 Parsons v Toney (+2022 first)
2020 Herbert v Thomas
2019 Allen v Jones
2018 Barkley v Barkley
2017 TJ Watt v Engram
2016 Tunsil v Apple
2015 Gurley v Flowers
2014 Donald v Beckham
This is not hindsight. This is unequivocally the best player available at the time of the draft when they made their pick. The reason for posting is not an "i told you so" self gratification exercise. It is the clarity that you never ever reach for need on the first two days of the draft - no matter how "full bloom in love" you might be.
Can you imagine how different this team would be today had this team simply made these different choices? Let's hope Schoen and Daboll are, dare I say, the Mara "brothers' keepers" going forward on talent evaluation....
Hindsight is 20/20. Character matters especially in the first round. Tunsil dropped when the photos of him with the gas mask came out. Nobody knew what else might be coming or how bad things were going to get. We drafted Daniel Jones in the 1st round 1n 2019 and had a good rookie season and you want them to draft Herbert the following year? Come on, this isn't madden.
Character matters? Beckham over Donald? Apple over Tunsil? Toney over Parsons? And DeAndre Baker?
The Giants have been no better at assessing character than talent. I would argue a lot worse. So hopefully they will stop being the smartest guys in the room on both character and talent. Pick the consensus best player available even if it duplicates positional talent. See Lawrence Taylor.
And yes, the pick should have been Herbert after picking Jones - just like the Cardinals picking Murray a year after picking Rosen. BPA always.
Shit, I relied on the push msg received on my mobile phone, which was wrong, and didn't read the winners list. My bad.
Look forward to getting that list of the BPAs from 1 thru 32 for 2022 when you get around to putting it together. Please post it when ready...
The reason we are raising this issue is so that past is not prologue. The re-adjudication of Parsons is not the point. The point is, you don't keep making the same idiotic "reach for need" choices going forward.
Had we taken the BPA in prospect at the time of the draft the last eight years, this is who we would have taken v who we did take:
2021 Parsons v Toney (+2022 first)
2020 Herbert v Thomas
2019 Allen v Jones
2018 Barkley v Barkley
2017 TJ Watt v Engram
2016 Tunsil v Apple
2015 Gurley v Flowers
2014 Donald v Beckham
This is not hindsight. This is unequivocally the best player available at the time of the draft when they made their pick. The reason for posting is not an "i told you so" self gratification exercise. It is the clarity that you never ever reach for need on the first two days of the draft - no matter how "full bloom in love" you might be.
Can you imagine how different this team would be today had this team simply made these different choices? Let's hope Schoen and Daboll are, dare I say, the Mara "brothers' keepers" going forward on talent evaluation....
Hindsight is 20/20. Character matters especially in the first round. Tunsil dropped when the photos of him with the gas mask came out. Nobody knew what else might be coming or how bad things were going to get. We drafted Daniel Jones in the 1st round 1n 2019 and had a good rookie season and you want them to draft Herbert the following year? Come on, this isn't madden.
Character matters? Beckham over Donald? Apple over Tunsil? Toney over Parsons? And DeAndre Baker?
The Giants have been no better at assessing character than talent. I would argue a lot worse. So hopefully they will stop being the smartest guys in the room on both character and talent. Pick the consensus best player available even if it duplicates positional talent. See Lawrence Taylor.
And yes, the pick should have been Herbert after picking Jones - just like the Cardinals picking Murray a year after picking Rosen. BPA always.
Please tell me all of the character red flags that Beckham had prior to that draft. I will wait. There is a huge difference between minor red flags and major possible legal red flags. The stuff being said about Parsons were possible legal ramifications. Tunsil was a video of him doing drugs, regardless of anyone's stance on it. A positive drug test equals suspensions at that time.
Gettleman and the giants got raked over the coals for the baker fiasco. There was nothing to indicate he was involved in anything like that prior to being drafted. He did not have any legal issues or anything in that regard to the best of my knowledge until the miami situation happened.
I would have done our Rd 1 picks the last number of years much different as well. But its not an unequivocal exercise.
That is taking what I like to suggest is a bridge too far...
Look forward to getting that list of the BPAs from 1 thru 32 for 2022 when you get around to putting it together. Please post it when ready...
I believe he has the sports almanac from back to the future
The bigger problem was taking Toney at #20. I would have picked Paye or Darrisaw.
This is what’s confusing to me about the Giants and Parsons…why was he not on their board?
We all know not all character red flags are the same…there’s a difference between a guy busted for smoking weed vs a guy who beat up a woman. Im sure we don’t know the full details of it all, only what gets leaked in media and rumors. Giants were apparently scared off by Parsons’s red flags, but not Toney’s. And for the record I thought there was an acceptable explanation around Toney’s gun situation, it’s questions about his commitment to football that are concerning.
The Giants have had success in the past resurrecting so called “red flag” guys…Kerry Collins, Christian Peter. Ahmad Bradshaw dropped to the 7th rd bc he stole a laptop in college, and he became one of the biggest draft steals in Giants history. Obviously, taking a character risk in the 7th round has a lot less downside that doing so in round 1. And the world has changed to be a lot less accepting of prior bad acts, fair to say.
As much as we sometimes mock Jerry Jones and the Cowboys for loving the problem child players, they also have confidence they have a player support infrastructure in place to keep guys out of trouble. Doesn’t always work, obviously, but probably why they weren’t scared off by Parsons background.
I’m not saying I want the Giants to disregard character, or become the Cowboys and line up to sign guys the day they’re released from prison, but this is football. If you insist on only drafting choir boys, you leave a lot of talent on the table. I always loved the story of Ray Perkins saying if they find out a guy got in a bar fight, move him up the draft board, bc those are the kind of guys we want.
I don’t have an answer, just kicking the thought around here, but going back to public comments from Gettleman and Judge in the recent past, they said more than once they wanted guys who were all about football. From where I sit, I see Parsons as that guy a lot more than Toney
Quote:
not picking Herbert was a second error. You need to read Mike's post with proper context of each year as they unfolded, not just read the list now as an afterthought or hindsight exercise, that's the point.
I would have done our Rd 1 picks the last number of years much different as well. But its not an unequivocal exercise.
That is taking what I like to suggest is a bridge too far...
Fine. I like to call it JonC is better at first round drafting than NYG. grin
Look forward to getting that list of the BPAs from 1 thru 32 for 2022 when you get around to putting it together. Please post it when ready...
Thanks for the sarcasm. Here was my post on best player available prior to the draft last year... Nobody listened then. I suspect nobody will listen going forward let alone pay for the blinding insight of the utter obvious.
Good post.
The Mike : 4/13/2021 11:40 am : link
Hopefully the "character issues" for Parsons are part of an elaborate disinformation campaign. He is undoubtedly the best defensive player in the draft and can almost single handedly solve the linebacker, edge defender and pass rushing threat the Giants desperately need. Surtain or Horn would also be great picks but one of them will almost certainly be taken by the Cowboys at ten.
I can understand the value that Chase and Smith bring and would not be upset at either of these picks. While not sexy, Sewell and Slater would not be terrible picks either as they should be good long term investments for this team. Pitts and Waddle scare me as higher risk propositions this high in the draft. And this year's crop of edge defenders are simply not good value at eleven.
Assuming four or five quarterbacks are taken in the top ten, the Giants are assured of getting one of these seven players - Parsons, Surtain, Horn, Chase, Smith, Sewell or Slater. There is absolutely no reason to take any other player at eleven. If they can trade back and get additional day two pick(s) to select an edge rusher or other player, then so be it.
But the Giants need to draft the best available talent this year on day one and day two. Please hold off on solving needs until day three and UDFA when there will be plenty of options available to do so.
This is what’s confusing to me about the Giants and Parsons…why was he not on their board?
We all know not all character red flags are the same…there’s a difference between a guy busted for smoking weed vs a guy who beat up a woman. Im sure we don’t know the full details of it all, only what gets leaked in media and rumors. Giants were apparently scared off by Parsons’s red flags, but not Toney’s. And for the record I thought there was an acceptable explanation around Toney’s gun situation, it’s questions about his commitment to football that are concerning.
The Giants have had success in the past resurrecting so called “red flag” guys…Kerry Collins, Christian Peter. Ahmad Bradshaw dropped to the 7th rd bc he stole a laptop in college, and he became one of the biggest draft steals in Giants history. Obviously, taking a character risk in the 7th round has a lot less downside that doing so in round 1. And the world has changed to be a lot less accepting of prior bad acts, fair to say.
As much as we sometimes mock Jerry Jones and the Cowboys for loving the problem child players, they also have confidence they have a player support infrastructure in place to keep guys out of trouble. Doesn’t always work, obviously, but probably why they weren’t scared off by Parsons background.
I’m not saying I want the Giants to disregard character, or become the Cowboys and line up to sign guys the day they’re released from prison, but this is football. If you insist on only drafting choir boys, you leave a lot of talent on the table. I always loved the story of Ray Perkins saying if they find out a guy got in a bar fight, move him up the draft board, bc those are the kind of guys we want.
I don’t have an answer, just kicking the thought around here, but going back to public comments from Gettleman and Judge in the recent past, they said more than once they wanted guys who were all about football. From where I sit, I see Parsons as that guy a lot more than Toney
Great post. Lawrence Taylor. Nuff said.
It is fair to argue that the trade down was a sensible decision given the massive talent needed to be infused into the team. However, you don't pass on Parsons for character issues and then take a guy like Toney. Sorry. Makes no sense whatsoever. Had they taken Darrisaw, Pity or Tryon, then we would be playing with house money this year with the seventh pick.
Instead, we now need the seventh pick this year to be as good or better than Parsons since Toney will likely never be the next "Tyreek Hill" as many on this board continue to believe. If he stays healthy... If he stays focused... If he stays out of trouble...if he remembers the plays. If "ifs and buts" were candies nuts as the saying goes...
And there is not a single player in this draft that will be graded this April at the level that Parsons played and is projected to play in the near future in the NFL. And to those who love to post that 1) we must "wait and see" before having a learned opinion on prospective players or 2) that everyone on BBI is simply a "hindsight hero" - please don't bother posting any opinions on the upcoming draft. No one will care. We will just continue to follow posters like JonC who know what they are talking about...
Wait 3 years to evaluate. You say what if Toney gets in trouble? All of a sudden Parsons became a saint? What if his game takes a downturn Like Chase Young. Too many people jump the gun and make evaluations way too soon such as saying the Giants were"asleep at the wheel" for not picking Becton over Andrew Thomas.
We should be looking for reasons to get rid of players, not reasons to keep them. Do that long enough and you'll have a roster mostly of players whose play won't let you get rid of them.
But now the seem like they have increased in numbers at an exponential rate. Or at least are far more adamant about banging that table today than was heard last Spring that these guys would be rookie All-Pros.
Not picking on anybody particular but I think it is more fair to say posters typically hedge some with predictive comments or often throw down several names as their favorites choices. I know I do.
I don't know about Parsons, but there were a lot of us that liked Slater.
I was kind of shocked to see DG traded down and passed on both Parsons and Slater, but I understood the thought process in making that trade with the Bears. It guaranteed a top #10 pick in 2022, which it did, and gave them more draft capital to work with in 2021 and 2022.
Even though the trade itself was not bad philosophically or strategically, the Toney pick was a head scratcher. The Giants WR corp with Shep, Golloday, Slayton, Engram and Ross was "good enough" to evaluate Jones and there was no clear fit for Toney. His off season struggles didn't bother me as much as others, but Garrett is not an innovative OC and Toney seemed destined to be a "gadget" player as opposed to a legit #1 WR no matter what happened. Lo and behold the Giants could not figure out what to do with him.
Daboll seems like he can figure out how to use Toney in his scheme, but I don't think the Giants will be much better than last year and they really need to focus on establishing the OL and DL in the 2022 draft. So I guess I would grade the 2021 draft day trade down as "incomplete".
The reason we are raising this issue is so that past is not prologue. The re-adjudication of Parsons is not the point. The point is, you don't keep making the same idiotic "reach for need" choices going forward.
Had we taken the BPA in prospect at the time of the draft the last eight years, this is who we would have taken v who we did take:
2021 Parsons v Toney (+2022 first)
2020 Herbert v Thomas
2019 Allen v Jones
2018 Barkley v Barkley
2017 TJ Watt v Engram
2016 Tunsil v Apple
2015 Gurley v Flowers
2014 Donald v Beckham
This is not hindsight. This is unequivocally the best player available at the time of the draft when they made their pick. The reason for posting is not an "i told you so" self gratification exercise. It is the clarity that you never ever reach for need on the first two days of the draft - no matter how "full bloom in love" you might be.
Can you imagine how different this team would be today had this team simply made these different choices? Let's hope Schoen and Daboll are, dare I say, the Mara "brothers' keepers" going forward on talent evaluation....
Hindsight is 20/20. Character matters especially in the first round. Tunsil dropped when the photos of him with the gas mask came out. Nobody knew what else might be coming or how bad things were going to get. We drafted Daniel Jones in the 1st round 1n 2019 and had a good rookie season and you want them to draft Herbert the following year? Come on, this isn't madden.
BPA is subjective. I liked Slater a lot and there were very few but some outlets stating he was the best OL in the draft. I didn't believe that and ofc that was a minority opinion.
But there were some that knew he was super. SO he might've bene BPA. The point is, it's even subjective which pick each year is BPA unless you are cherry-picking.
Look forward to getting that list of the BPAs from 1 thru 32 for 2022 when you get around to putting it together. Please post it when ready...
Exactly. I'm not buying what he and jonc are saying. He has no way of knowing who BPA was.
For example there is now a push on saying Parsons was this sure-fire super top few pick. Yet I just looked ta Gil Brandt's list and he had Parsons at 14. Brandt is thought of highly on here.
SY had Parsons rated as 84. Nine players were ranked ahead of Parsons.
I would have done our Rd 1 picks the last number of years much different as well. But its not an unequivocal exercise.
That is taking what I like to suggest is a bridge too far...
Fine. I like to call it JonC is better at first round drafting than NYG. grin
Haha...I know you probably are. It goes without saying but there are a good handful of guys on here that can wear that crown too.
Look forward to getting that list of the BPAs from 1 thru 32 for 2022 when you get around to putting it together. Please post it when ready...
Thanks for the sarcasm. Here was my post on best player available prior to the draft last year... Nobody listened then. I suspect nobody will listen going forward let alone pay for the blinding insight of the utter obvious.
Good post.
The Mike : 4/13/2021 11:40 am : link
Hopefully the "character issues" for Parsons are part of an elaborate disinformation campaign. He is undoubtedly the best defensive player in the draft and can almost single handedly solve the linebacker, edge defender and pass rushing threat the Giants desperately need. Surtain or Horn would also be great picks but one of them will almost certainly be taken by the Cowboys at ten.
I can understand the value that Chase and Smith bring and would not be upset at either of these picks. While not sexy, Sewell and Slater would not be terrible picks either as they should be good long term investments for this team. Pitts and Waddle scare me as higher risk propositions this high in the draft. And this year's crop of edge defenders are simply not good value at eleven.
Assuming four or five quarterbacks are taken in the top ten, the Giants are assured of getting one of these seven players - Parsons, Surtain, Horn, Chase, Smith, Sewell or Slater. There is absolutely no reason to take any other player at eleven. If they can trade back and get additional day two pick(s) to select an edge rusher or other player, then so be it.
But the Giants need to draft the best available talent this year on day one and day two. Please hold off on solving needs until day three and UDFA when there will be plenty of options available to do so.
The Mike - thanks for the post and good job evaluating the top of the draft.
As for going into the archives and telling everybody who the Giants should/should not pick for the last decade, I can find all of mine and complain nobody listened to me either. My first round guys make a lot of All-Pro lists too. A lot of good posters can probably say the same...
As far as parsons goes, there was a lot of talk last year about problems he had at Penn state that no one elaborated on, but it raised some red flags. Can you imagine this board after the deandre baker fiasco if we drafted parsons and something came out where he had legal issues??
The giants had Spencer on their staff who coached him at Penn state and they still passed on him.
As far as the trade down goes, look toney has talent, there is no doubt about that. Way too early to qualify him as a bust, but even with that said. We traded the 11th overall last year and got the 7th overall this year (from chicago). Let's look at who we get this year as well, because toney was not the only piece of the trade
It's fine to dismiss a guy due to red flags, but then to go on and take Toney? Not only the gun charges, but there were questions about his commitment, about his ability to learn the playbook, and then a fairly significant injury history.
I think NYGgolfer may be right, DG was fixated on taking a WR, and after Smith was stolen out from under him, he took a WR with many ????'s. I'm so glad his days are gone.
The reason we are raising this issue is so that past is not prologue. The re-adjudication of Parsons is not the point. The point is, you don't keep making the same idiotic "reach for need" choices going forward.
Had we taken the BPA in prospect at the time of the draft the last eight years, this is who we would have taken v who we did take:
2021 Parsons v Toney (+2022 first)
2020 Herbert v Thomas
2019 Allen v Jones
2018 Barkley v Barkley
2017 TJ Watt v Engram
2016 Tunsil v Apple
2015 Gurley v Flowers
2014 Donald v Beckham
This is not hindsight. This is unequivocally the best player available at the time of the draft when they made their pick. The reason for posting is not an "i told you so" self gratification exercise. It is the clarity that you never ever reach for need on the first two days of the draft - no matter how "full bloom in love" you might be.
Can you imagine how different this team would be today had this team simply made these different choices? Let's hope Schoen and Daboll are, dare I say, the Mara "brothers' keepers" going forward on talent evaluation....
Good post. I would quibble with the Barkley selection - yes, he was likely BPA at that point, but positional value matters too - but overall this franchise would be in a much better place if they followed the BPA model.
Look forward to getting that list of the BPAs from 1 thru 32 for 2022 when you get around to putting it together. Please post it when ready...
Thanks for the sarcasm. Here was my post on best player available prior to the draft last year... Nobody listened then. I suspect nobody will listen going forward let alone pay for the blinding insight of the utter obvious.
Good post.
The Mike : 4/13/2021 11:40 am : link
Hopefully the "character issues" for Parsons are part of an elaborate disinformation campaign. He is undoubtedly the best defensive player in the draft and can almost single handedly solve the linebacker, edge defender and pass rushing threat the Giants desperately need. Surtain or Horn would also be great picks but one of them will almost certainly be taken by the Cowboys at ten.
I can understand the value that Chase and Smith bring and would not be upset at either of these picks. While not sexy, Sewell and Slater would not be terrible picks either as they should be good long term investments for this team. Pitts and Waddle scare me as higher risk propositions this high in the draft. And this year's crop of edge defenders are simply not good value at eleven.
Assuming four or five quarterbacks are taken in the top ten, the Giants are assured of getting one of these seven players - Parsons, Surtain, Horn, Chase, Smith, Sewell or Slater. There is absolutely no reason to take any other player at eleven. If they can trade back and get additional day two pick(s) to select an edge rusher or other player, then so be it.
But the Giants need to draft the best available talent this year on day one and day two. Please hold off on solving needs until day three and UDFA when there will be plenty of options available to do so.
The Mike - thanks for the post and good job evaluating the top of the draft.
As for going into the archives and telling everybody who the Giants should/should not pick for the last decade, I can find all of mine and complain nobody listened to me either. My first round guys make a lot of All-Pro lists too. A lot of good posters can probably say the same...
Fair enough. My point isn't that there is a mythical best player available. I am simply saying that the Giants should have a forced ranking of the four hundred graded players and compare that with the consensus forced rankings. Where they have significant outliers, they should discard immediately. This adjusted board should be the basis of whom they pick, not need or any other non-talent related factor including character. The consensus rankings have already discounted this.
The "unequivocal" point I was trying to make, albeit clumsily, is that when it is their turn to draft, their choice should be unequivocal based on who is the highest graded remaining player on their adjusted board. No need for debate or discussion unless there is a trade consideration. Just act according to the rule of best player available.
I don't believe they have been doing this. It appears obvious that they fall in love with players who are substantial reaches and justify their actions with "smartest guy in the room" arrogance. They also think they are the best evaluators of character when in fact they have proven to be abysmal failures at this over the past five years.
The reason we are raising this issue is so that past is not prologue. The re-adjudication of Parsons is not the point. The point is, you don't keep making the same idiotic "reach for need" choices going forward.
Had we taken the BPA in prospect at the time of the draft the last eight years, this is who we would have taken v who we did take:
2021 Parsons v Toney (+2022 first)
2020 Herbert v Thomas
2019 Allen v Jones
2018 Barkley v Barkley
2017 TJ Watt v Engram
2016 Tunsil v Apple
2015 Gurley v Flowers
2014 Donald v Beckham
This is not hindsight. This is unequivocally the best player available at the time of the draft when they made their pick. The reason for posting is not an "i told you so" self gratification exercise. It is the clarity that you never ever reach for need on the first two days of the draft - no matter how "full bloom in love" you might be.
Can you imagine how different this team would be today had this team simply made these different choices? Let's hope Schoen and Daboll are, dare I say, the Mara "brothers' keepers" going forward on talent evaluation....
Good post. I would quibble with the Barkley selection - yes, he was likely BPA at that point, but positional value matters too - but overall this franchise would be in a much better place if they followed the BPA model.
It is a fair point and in hindsight was the wrong pick. But at the time, he was the best player available even after discounting for positional value. Had he performed like Derrick Henry or Alvin Kamara these past three years, this would be a moot point now. The right pick in hindsight that year was clearly Quarterback Josh Allen and that was not at all clear at the time of the draft given his high ceiling/low floor risk...
The Giants aren't good at what they do, and you don't need to discuss Parsons to come to that conclusion.
Posters on BBI can make whatever statements they want because, even if done with sound logic, it carries little weight except some ego and certainly no risk. You can make 5 good predictions and 5 awful ones, but somehow the archives seem to only get pulled for the ones that work out :-)
Why didn't any of the other 11 teams that picked before Dallas take Parsons...why didn't Dallas just take him at #10? Why are some of the people that are saying that Parsons was the clear choice couldn't realize that picking Saquon Barkley at overall #2 a few years ago was an awful choice? Because very things are truly unequivocal.
Just pray Schoen is good at his new job...
Okay yes sir- absolutely!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
100% agree there. They have bene awful.
BBI always batting 1000.....after the fact
That isn't what anybody is saying. How did you read this thread and come away with that understanding?
And because reading comprehension is what it is for some, no I am not stating that as fact or that I was party to that conversation...it is my educated guess.
I would have stayed put and either taken Parsons. Jones really intrigued me but I knew they were not going QB.
With the trade down I was not familiar enough with the other players but I would have taken BPA at LB or CB. Seeing Galloday I would have put WR in that group.
Hopefully Toney rebounds and the picks acquired turn into really good starters. I still think Toney can be a really good player.
No crap. A lot of teams try this today but they are still wrong because you don’t really know afterwards.
The trade down is a smart play that we never used enough, that is one of the reasons the Patriots became who they are today. They were the first team post salary cap to use trade downs to produce draft capital to build their infrastructure. If anything that was our biggest mistake. Everyone drafts the “wrong” guy. The mistake is drafting a RB second overall when trading down is the better option when you need to fill multiple voids. Gettleman was spewing garbage about finding a partner, truth was he could never resist taking a guy he was in love with.
I don't think that's at all the exercise that Mike is demonstrating here. For example, he isn't suggesting that we would have taken Josh Allen (the QB) in 2018 over Barkley, although of course that would be the logical pick with the benefit of hindsight. Simply that they could have taken the player who was generally recognized to have been the best available at the time of each selection.
The reason we are raising this issue is so that past is not prologue. The re-adjudication of Parsons is not the point. The point is, you don't keep making the same idiotic "reach for need" choices going forward.
Had we taken the BPA in prospect at the time of the draft the last eight years, this is who we would have taken v who we did take:
2021 Parsons v Toney (+2022 first)
2020 Herbert v Thomas
2019 Allen v Jones
2018 Barkley v Barkley
2017 TJ Watt v Engram
2016 Tunsil v Apple
2015 Gurley v Flowers
2014 Donald v Beckham
This is not hindsight. This is unequivocally the best player available at the time of the draft when they made their pick. The reason for posting is not an "i told you so" self gratification exercise. It is the clarity that you never ever reach for need on the first two days of the draft - no matter how "full bloom in love" you might be.
Can you imagine how different this team would be today had this team simply made these different choices? Let's hope Schoen and Daboll are, dare I say, the Mara "brothers' keepers" going forward on talent evaluation....
No he wasn't. And I am a big Parson fan. But the right pick was Slater. He was first team All-Pro as a rookie. Did you see our OL play this year?
Slater could have played ANY position on the OL.
I cant recall any draft rankings that had him as the best player in the draft and now every is claiming the Giants made a big mistake. Its one season. Yes he had a great season but lets see how it plays out. maybe this years 7 turns into a HOFer.
Just so you know in 10 Games Toney had 39 Rec for 420 Yards and D Smith had 64 Rec for 916 yards in 17 Games. Toney had no camp and had injuries. Many WRs take some time to develop lets not make it out like the guy is a complete bust yet.
Without playing last season, would you have traded the 11th pick for 20 and this years 7? I would do that. remember the Bears pick this season could have been a lot worse. Overall I think we got good value in the trade, you just have to make the right picks.
I also find it funny that a lot of people who are complaining that we didnt pick Parsons, now want us to trade down from a better pick to get more draft picks. The likelihood of getting a higher pick than 5 or 7 next season is pretty low. While this draft may not have the clear #1, I feel good that there are 7-8 quality players for us to grab 2.
The draft is an educated crapshoot.
As far as parsons goes, there was a lot of talk last year about problems he had at Penn state that no one elaborated on, but it raised some red flags. Can you imagine this board after the deandre baker fiasco if we drafted parsons and something came out where he had legal issues??
The giants had Spencer on their staff who coached him at Penn state and they still passed on him.
As far as the trade down goes, look toney has talent, there is no doubt about that. Way too early to qualify him as a bust, but even with that said. We traded the 11th overall last year and got the 7th overall this year (from chicago). Let's look at who we get this year as well, because toney was not the only piece of the trade
It's fine to dismiss a guy due to red flags, but then to go on and take Toney? Not only the gun charges, but there were questions about his commitment, about his ability to learn the playbook, and then a fairly significant injury history.
I think NYGgolfer may be right, DG was fixated on taking a WR, and after Smith was stolen out from under him, he took a WR with many ????'s. I'm so glad his days are gone.
Thanks, and a bit of what I was trying to say is just that. WR was a forced pick here and either they adjusted their Board to fit that agenda as a reaction to the trade down, or they didn't hold true to it when they were on the clock at #20.
No way Toney can be looked at as BPA at #20, good value at #20, risk-free at #20 and questionably not even the best WR available at #20.
It was a bad pick, even if you liked the trade down.
1) he’s still learning the position and it shows
2) he painted an air rifle to look like a real gun and brought it to showdown
I agree with the sentiment above the Giants were locked into picking an offensive weapon, and Toney was the next man up after the trade.
And because reading comprehension is what it is for some, no I am not stating that as fact or that I was party to that conversation...it is my educated guess.
You’ll recall that Mara in early 2021 made a public statement about surrounding Jones with weapons to find out about him. The content of the comment is moronic - if you have a good QB, you will know it either way whether he’s throwing to an adequate or a quite good WR - and you have to assume when the owner says something like that, it influences the scouting and assembly of the value board. And the result is a busted pick like Toney.
Our own Sterling Shepard had a college career that absolutely blows Toney’s out of the water — and was a high 2nd round pick. And ultimately I believe we will look back on the two players and appreciate that Shepard had a much better career.
There is no way a 4.5-speed small WR should ever be picked in the 1st. More positional value issues. Sigh.
2021 NFL Draft: Ja'Marr Chase, Kyle Pitts headline Next Gen Stats' can't-miss prospects - ( New Window )
I would imagine a quality QB - the most important position in the game - would disagree... ;)
we have different eyes. and there's no faking the jumps - which are generally considered the best measurement of explosiveness. i don't think there are many 4.5 possession receivers snapping off routes like this against diggs and then accelerating away from him down the sideline.
Kadarius Toney's filthy route vs. Diggs sparks 35-yard catch and run - ( New Window )
his last game in college was the SEC championship against bama he put up 8 for 150 including a 50 yard td on a straight go route.
the game before that against LSU he put up 238 yards.
literally every scouting report described him as one of the most explosive playmakers in cfb.
you can say "well that's still just college" but against Dallas he put up 190 yards and had 4 catches over 20 yards and that was with the bad ankle. the injuries are a huge question but his talent is not.
Toney LSU highlights - ( New Window )
not trying to be pedantic just dont recall that criticism and certainly didn't see it. his 30 touches or however many there were by far the most exciting 30 plays of the giants season. in that dallas game alone he had 4 catches go 20+ yards.
"Now there's some route running stuff that he's going to have to clean up. I mean once he gets to the top of his route, when he gets his foot in the ground, he's got big time juice to create separation. But as a quarterback, you also have to have a feel and a sense for where he's going. You can't freelance to the point where I can't get my timing down because I don't know when you're coming out of the break. They have plenty of time to iron all that stuff out, but you got a fantastic athlete to work with."
even if it wasn't the combine you realize the average nfl receiver still isn't running a 4.37 at their pro day right? Kyle Pitts ran a 4.44 at that same pro day (and also didn't run at the combine).
toney was 5'1115 193 pounds
chase was 6'0003 201 pounds
toney was faster in the 3 cone and broad jump, chase a drop faster in the 40 and jumped 1.5 inches higher.
like a deep ball to slayton ill drop it bc im really not looking to belabor this. i disliked the toney pick when it was made. i truly didn't think he'd even be on their board because of all the off the field stuff. but for those 2 weeks that he was healthy against NO/DAL to me at least his explosiveness jumped off the screen. he dominated against 2 good defenses.
Personally I think Slayton's a much more effective player than Toney is ever likely to be.
Personally I think Slayton's a much more effective player than Toney is ever likely to be.
specious considering Slayton is 3 years in and at this point his most well known plays are drops. 43 games, 3x over 100 yards.
i wouldn't sell him for nothing but he hasn't made a contested catch in 2 years. career 52% catch% and it's declined every year from 57 as a rookie, to 52, to 44 this past year. he made a bunch of difficult downfield catches his rookie year but unfortunately he seems to be trending the way of jamaar taylor and ron dixon.