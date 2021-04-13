Revisiting the 2021 Draft & Trade Down NYGgolfer : 9:34 am

I am still somewhat puzzled about the draft strategy undertaken by the team last year.



The Giants were so head over heals for DeVonta Smith, and nobody else even interested them at #11, that the next best alternative was a trade down to #20 because of the extra picks? And then when they got there it is decided that Kadarius Toney, a good but somewhat of a marginal WR is the highest rated guy on their overall Board? Not trying to put him on the hot seat but BBI's Sy'56 had Toney as his #14th ranked overall WR, and a likely 3rd round pick. Of course not all prospects are graded in the same fashion and teams weigh certain aspects of players much differently when thinking about how they will utilize them in their systems. But the differential here is really shocking when taken into perspective.



It almost feels like the Giants were pre-determined to the trade down if Smith was off the board, but they forgot to think about what they were going to do once they got to #20. Or conversely, they forced the grades on the best available WRs (which obviously included Toney) into that spot because that was the position they wanted to go with originally at #11 and they were committed to bringing in a playmaking WR at all costs. It just begs the question whether they were thinking clearly about the whole Board at the time.



Trade downs sound sexy and everybody simply assumes you will always grab good players but now you even have more of them. Well, knowing now that the Giants may have sunk the overall #20 pick into a talented yet questionable WR that may not be playing NFL football in a couple years because of his other interests or his injury complications, it really makes the player they take at the #7 pick this year critical so to not have not to really screwed themselves with taking the path they did in 2021.



I know it is often lamented here, but this is a more fulsome list of the other potential choices that the Giants could have gone with if stayed at #11 or picked someone with more value than Toney at #20.



See anybody you like better at #11 versus Toney plus one of the Top 7 prospects of 2022?



See anybody that you would have preferred at #20 over Toney while still doing the deal?



11 Chicago Bears Justin Fields QB

12 Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons LB

13 Los Angeles Chargers Rashawn Slater OT

14 New York Jets Alijah Vera-Tucker OG

15 New England Patriots Mac Jones QB

16 Arizona Cardinals Zaven Collins LB

17 Las Vegas Raiders Alex Leatherwood OT

18 Miami Dolphins Jaelan Phillips DE

19 Washington Football Team Jamin Davis LB

20 New York Giants Kadarius Toney W

21 Indianapolis Colts Kwity Paye DE

22 Tennessee Titans Caleb Farley CB

23 Minnesota Vikings Christian Darrisaw OT

24 Pittsburgh Steelers Najee Harris RB

25 Jacksonville Jaguars Travis Etienne RB

26 Cleveland Browns Greg Newsome II CB

27 Baltimore Ravens Rashod Bateman WR

28 New Orleans Saints Payton Turner DE

29 Green Bay Packers Eric Stokes CB

30 Buffalo Bills Gregory Rousseau DE

31 Baltimore Ravens Odafe Oweh DE

32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Joe Tryon-Shoyinka DE