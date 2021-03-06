for display only
Will Hernandez

Alamo : 10:25 am
WHAT AM I MISSING ?? Seems like many here do not like
the guy..Want him gone..I checked his stats for the 4 years here...I'm puzzled about what I found..
GAMES....62
PENALTIES..13
SACKS ALLOWED...7
I'm surprised at the sacks allowed number !!
He’s a below average player  
BillT : 10:43 am : link
He’s a starter in this league but just not a very good one. If he’s your worst OL you probably have a pretty good line. If he’s your #2 or #3 you’ve got a big problem.
Did you  
cokeduplt : 10:48 am : link
Watch any games or just look at stats. He constantly gets beat he does nothing well.
RE: He’s a below average player  
cokeduplt : 10:49 am : link
In comment 15602490 BillT said:

He's a starter in this league but just not a very good one. If he's your worst OL you probably have a pretty good line. If he's your #2 or #3 you've got a big problem.



He’s a backup unless you’re desperate.
RE: He’s a below average player  
Doubledeuce22 : 10:55 am : link
In comment 15602490 BillT said:

He's a starter in this league but just not a very good one. If he's your worst OL you probably have a pretty good line. If he's your #2 or #3 you've got a big problem.


He is not a starter in this league. If he is starting on an OL it will not be a good one and in no way shape or form would I line him up next to a rookie starter which is very likely for this team next season. It is imperative that there is a good veteran OG next to whatever RT they draft.
+1 Eric  
STLGiant : 10:56 am : link
The guy cannot pick up a stunt to save his life. The worst part is it occurs on almost every passing situation…you’d think by now he could’ve figured that the defense stunts on passing downs more than running downs.

I like his run blocking, but he’s gonna get the high priced players killed.
he's also not an athlete  
Andy in Boston : 11:06 am : link
in today's NFL, even if you play guard, you have to be athletic.....
If you go back  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:08 am : link
and review Sy's game reviews, Hernandez is up and down like a yo-yo. Decent game, bad game, decent game, bad game.

You can't have an OL who does that.

Now that all said, the Giants have had four OL coaches in three years. That doesn't help anyone, including Andrew Thomas.
I was listening  
Fat Wally : 11:11 am : link
to the Fireside Giants podcast recently, and they were higher on him than most folks. They point out that he's had so much change with who's playing next to him that he never got comfortable. They claim he's never going to be an all pro, but feel like he's an above average player and would do well if he went to team that has a better line. Cleveland and Cincinnati were their examples.

I think there is some truth to that, so much oline play is dependent on who's playing next to you and if you are on the same page. Very few players in the league are plug and play.
...  
Spartan10 : 11:15 am : link
He is too inconsistent. Inconsistency gets coaches fired. The more excuses you have to make for a player the worst that player is. He was selected 34th overall. We should not be having this conversation. Another miss from Gettleman, though compared to his mistakes this one is not as egregious.
He’s a loser.  
mittenedman : 11:26 am : link
not as a human being but as a football player. listen to schlereth when he does Giants games. Hes basically said he has no idea what hes doing.
Football IQ and awareness during real time action  
GabeNYG : 11:30 am : link
Is the big issue with him 4 years in. It's likely not changing. The stunts and games up front kill him as Eric mentioned.
RE: Yes, he doesn't get penalized a lot,  
Bruner4329 : 11:33 am : link
In comment 15602461 Section331 said:

he also can't move once the ball is snapped. Daboll likes to move his OL around, Hernandez is an awful fit for that.


Its hard to get penalized when you miss blocking the guy in front of you.
He's  
AcidTest : 11:46 am : link
barely a backup IMO. Like so many of our OL, he has no lateral mobility or agility, and is frequently beaten by quick inside pass rushers. He also still can't pick up stunts and is frequently walked back to the QB. Pockets collapse because of him. My guess is we won't even try and resign him. Could have had Braden Smith.
Watch his performance against  
eric2425ny : 11:50 am : link
late career Suh this past season. That game alone shows why no one wants him on this team anymore.
Please use Caps Lock and leave it on  
ATL_Giants : 11:50 am : link
I can't hear what your writing
RE: Seriously?  
allstarjim : 11:54 am : link
In comment 15602456 Doubledeuce22 said:

Just go watch the film on him. He's absolutely terrible. Not a starter in this league. The reason you didn't see more horrible stats from him is because of how bad the guys around him were. With a competent OL he would be the one the defense would attack and it would be ugly.


If you watched the whole film on him you'd come away with a better player than BBI's opinion.

He's not an All-Pro. But he's a decent Guard in the league. A decent starting Guard.

Posters expect that an OL never loses, never misses a block. It's an unrealistic standard. So as soon as they can string together two bad plays in a couple of games on a guy, thateans he sucks forever. It isn't the case with WH.

Will Hernandez?  
Jimmy Googs : 11:55 am : link

Switching guard positions  
Frbuff : 11:57 am : link
In my opinion he was a better player when he was the left guard( admiringly not consistent at times).. I think him having his worse year playing right guard btw his first time is not coincidence.. not sure if I’d keep him but if they do I wish they keep him on his natural side.. btw it’s good we have a new coaching staff to see what they think if he’s worth keeping without any previous connection
RE: RE: Seriously?  
eric2425ny : 12:11 pm : link
In comment 15602617 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 15602456 Doubledeuce22 said:


Quote:


Just go watch the film on him. He's absolutely terrible. Not a starter in this league. The reason you didn't see more horrible stats from him is because of how bad the guys around him were. With a competent OL he would be the one the defense would attack and it would be ugly.



If you watched the whole film on him you'd come away with a better player than BBI's opinion.

He's not an All-Pro. But he's a decent Guard in the league. A decent starting Guard.

Posters expect that an OL never loses, never misses a block. It's an unrealistic standard. So as soon as they can string together two bad plays in a couple of games on a guy, thateans he sucks forever. It isn't the case with WH.


He’s not good. Remember when he went out with COVID in 2020 and 5th round pick Lemieux came in at left guard and suddenly Thomas’ play improved and we could actually run the ball? That confirmed how bad WH is. He was not only performing poorly in his own position, but was also negatively impacting Thomas right next to him.

He had another chance at right guard this year and nothing changed.
RE: Will Hernandez?  
eric2425ny : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15602621 Jimmy Googs said:




Lol, I’d rather have Keith Hernandez at right guard.
At least  
5BowlsSoon : 12:16 pm : link
He is usually healthy and willing to do whatever it takes (switch positions for one).
RE: RE: Will Hernandez?  
Jimmy Googs : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15602643 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15602621 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:







Lol, I’d rather have Keith Hernandez at right guard.


Keith Hernandez!? I despise him...


RE: RE: RE: Seriously?  
allstarjim : 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15602640 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15602617 allstarjim said:


Quote:


In comment 15602456 Doubledeuce22 said:


Quote:


Just go watch the film on him. He's absolutely terrible. Not a starter in this league. The reason you didn't see more horrible stats from him is because of how bad the guys around him were. With a competent OL he would be the one the defense would attack and it would be ugly.



If you watched the whole film on him you'd come away with a better player than BBI's opinion.

He's not an All-Pro. But he's a decent Guard in the league. A decent starting Guard.

Posters expect that an OL never loses, never misses a block. It's an unrealistic standard. So as soon as they can string together two bad plays in a couple of games on a guy, thateans he sucks forever. It isn't the case with WH.




He’s not good. Remember when he went out with COVID in 2020 and 5th round pick Lemieux came in at left guard and suddenly Thomas’ play improved and we could actually run the ball? That confirmed how bad WH is. He was not only performing poorly in his own position, but was also negatively impacting Thomas right next to him.

He had another chance at right guard this year and nothing changed.


That was a BBI narrative, Lemieux was bad.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Seriously?  
GabeNYG : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 15602648 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 15602640 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


In comment 15602617 allstarjim said:


Quote:


In comment 15602456 Doubledeuce22 said:


Quote:


Just go watch the film on him. He's absolutely terrible. Not a starter in this league. The reason you didn't see more horrible stats from him is because of how bad the guys around him were. With a competent OL he would be the one the defense would attack and it would be ugly.



If you watched the whole film on him you'd come away with a better player than BBI's opinion.

He's not an All-Pro. But he's a decent Guard in the league. A decent starting Guard.

Posters expect that an OL never loses, never misses a block. It's an unrealistic standard. So as soon as they can string together two bad plays in a couple of games on a guy, thateans he sucks forever. It isn't the case with WH.




He’s not good. Remember when he went out with COVID in 2020 and 5th round pick Lemieux came in at left guard and suddenly Thomas’ play improved and we could actually run the ball? That confirmed how bad WH is. He was not only performing poorly in his own position, but was also negatively impacting Thomas right next to him.

He had another chance at right guard this year and nothing changed.



That was a BBI narrative, Lemieux was bad.


Lemieux was horrible. I don't think his pass pro will ever be that good either.
I wouldn’t mind Hernandez back in a backup role  
Ben in Tampa : 12:45 pm : link
But he’s had 4 years to get his shit together as a quality starter and he can’t do it
PFF  
RHPeel : 12:51 pm : link
Per his PFF grades, he was OK his rookie season and has been getting worse each subsequent year. This matches the eye test, where it seems like the league has "figured him out" and he hasn't been able to adjust.

My $.02 is that you can do OK if Will Hernandez is your #5 or #6 offensive lineman and he's not taking up a lot of your salary cap. But he's a below average NFL starter at this stage of his career.
WH  
Alamo : 1:03 pm : link
Could the coaching aspect be involved in his not getting better ?? Different techniques etc ??
Hopefully  
GeoMan999 : 1:06 pm : link
Some team signs him to a big contract and we get a compensatory pick for him.
Seemingly low football IQ, doesn't move well  
JonC : 1:10 pm : link
His pulling and AA were supposed to be keys to his pro career, and he's not good at either. Stunts fool him, he doesn't move well laterally in the pocket, and despite his listed size he's small.
Reason kept:  
Joe Beckwith : 1:12 pm : link
Live tackling dummy.
RE: RG plays on more of an island than LG  
joeinpa : 1:13 pm : link
In comment 15602468 Mattman said:

Most of the time protection slides to the left leaving the rg by himself on the best DT rusher. LG stats tend to be better for this reason. Not a surprise he did much worse at RG than LG.

?

?


See, this is one of the good things about this site. Been a fan a long time, never knew this.
BBI narratives aside, Will Hernandez played Guard  
Jimmy Googs : 1:25 pm : link
at a quality level for a good part of his rookie year.

Since then he has had three years of inconsistent yet largely below-average play at both Left and Right Guard. Whatever ceiling he had back from 2018 has clearly been reset to a much lower level and the only question is where is the floor.

Shane Lemieux struggled mightily in pass protection as a rookie but was noticeably more adept at run blocking, particularly being quick off the line, more swift on the move, and ability to be very effective blocking his assignments on pulling plays. He hasn't played enough to know where his overall ceiling could be if he can improve on pass protection.

But we know where Hernandez is heading...
I saw a big drop in production from him ...  
Manny in CA : 1:44 pm : link

When he lost Gates playing next to him. Although neither are great athletes, the complimented each other very well. Gates is very smart and fearless. Will is mean and strong.

When he moved to the right, he might as well be playing with "nobody home", playing next to Solder/Peart.

Will is very well thought of in the NFL. Whoever plays at right guard this coming year, will greatly appreciate playing next to Evan Neal.
At the end of the day...  
Dnew15 : 1:56 pm : link
OL has continued to be the Giants ultimate achilles heal in every possible way.

For a decade, the front office and scouting team have failed to evaluate OL talent in the draft, the front office and pro personnel people have failed to identify quality talent and scheme fits at the pro level and, three different coaching staffs have failed to teach and develop talent and build continuity on the OL.

With that being the case, the new regime is forced (on Day 1) with coming up with a plan to revamp the entire OL with literally one starting piece from the previous 10 years of ineptitude.

Until the unit gets fixed - the Giants aren't going anywhere.
Hey, Alamo.  
Racer : 2:02 pm : link
Use the tools available. Sy'56 gave you everything you need to know in 4 years of game reviews. Penultimate game, 2021:

"Will Hernandez allowed a TFL and a sack. Both of those negative plays were textbook for what you tell an offensive lineman NOT to do. He was actually very good on the gap-blocking when he could get on his man straight ahead and try to bulldoze. Wherever he ends up in 2022, and it better not be here, he will need to be employed in a more gap-blocking than zone scheme. But even then, he just can’t pass block."

You can also watch Bobby Skinner on Youtube be fairly astounded by certain WH reps over the years for their level of ineptitude.

Those who do the work do the learning.
RE: RE: Seriously?  
Section331 : 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15602617 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 15602456 Doubledeuce22 said:


Quote:


Just go watch the film on him. He's absolutely terrible. Not a starter in this league. The reason you didn't see more horrible stats from him is because of how bad the guys around him were. With a competent OL he would be the one the defense would attack and it would be ugly.



If you watched the whole film on him you'd come away with a better player than BBI's opinion.

He's not an All-Pro. But he's a decent Guard in the league. A decent starting Guard.

Posters expect that an OL never loses, never misses a block. It's an unrealistic standard. So as soon as they can string together two bad plays in a couple of games on a guy, thateans he sucks forever. It isn't the case with WH.


I'll give you credit, you've been beating the Hernandez drum for a while, but if he's starting for you, you don't have a very good OL. There are things he can do well, if he's asked to clear out the guy in front of him, he does that exceedingly well. But don't ask him to make plays in space, or, god forbid, pick up a stunt.
Will was great  
SleepyOwl : 2:07 pm : link
As long as he didn’t have to pick up a stunt.
FWIW Bobby Skinner  
TJ : 2:32 pm : link
frequently rated hernandez higher than lemieux when they shared snaps at LG. Now maybe both players are awful and maybe neither has any future in the league. But it's not written in stone that lemieux is the better of the two.
His biggest issue was picking up stunts  
kdog77 : 3:32 pm : link
Hernandez might be decent in 1v1 straight up blocking matchups, but when you sandwich him between the Lethargic Price and Solder On Ice, the lack of overall cohesion really showed up as the season went on. That being said he is not worth much more than the vet minimum and should be considered depth player, not a starter.
 
christian : 3:38 pm : link
I think a lot of the trouble with offensive line is directly related to the quality of QB play.
RE: You must not watch the games then  
Maryland Blows : 3:57 pm : link
In comment 15602473 GiantsRage2007 said:

He's horrible

Hasn't picked up a stunt in 4 years


Amen!!
Stats?  
sb from NYT Forum : 5:15 pm : link
He's an O lineman. Watch the games, he stinks!
After this post...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:42 pm : link
Let's not remember the Alamo.
RE: RE: RE: Will Hernandez?  
eric2425ny : 6:51 pm : link
In comment 15602646 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15602643 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


In comment 15602621 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:







Lol, I’d rather have Keith Hernandez at right guard.



Keith Hernandez!? I despise him...


Ha ha, classic scene.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:00 pm : link
Kramer's 'Nice game pretty boy' never fails to make me laugh.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:01 pm : link
& I know Newman said it to Hernandez, but Kramer's retelling.
RE: He  
Matt M. : 7:13 pm : link
In comment 15602460 Eric from BBI said:

can't seem to handle and kind of games up front such as stunting. It drives me nuts.
Yup. He seems to really be lacking in the mental aspect and recognizing things. That was one of the biggest differences in 2020 when Lemieux filled in. Lemieux seemed to pickup the right guy every time, which is why Thomas started playing better. Physically, he wasn't able to have the same impact, but in terms of recognition and decision making, it was a marked improvement. Hernandez can block straight ahead. That's about it.
RE: RG plays on more of an island than LG  
Matt M. : 7:14 pm : link
In comment 15602468 Mattman said:

Most of the time protection slides to the left leaving the rg by himself on the best DT rusher. LG stats tend to be better for this reason. Not a surprise he did much worse at RG than LG.

God I miss Snee. It is no surprise the Giants line gets better with a good RG, anyone remember Ron Stone?
Did he? He played pretty damn bad at LG in 2020 and wasn't that much better (or reallly less shitty) in 2019.
RE: ...  
eric2425ny : 8:07 pm : link
In comment 15603053 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:

& I know Newman said it to Hernandez, but Kramer's retelling.


Lol, “and then I yelled out “I’m hit!!!””

So there was a second spitter?
He is awful  
Vanzetti : 9:04 pm : link
sacks allowed does not include all the times when teams stunted against him and he wound up blocking no one or ran into the back of some other OL who had his man completely locked up.

It's not even debatable. He is terrible.
