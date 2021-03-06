Will Hernandez?  

WHAT AM I MISSING ?? Seems like many here do not like
the guy..Want him gone..I checked his stats for the 4 years here...I'm puzzled about what I found..
GAMES....62
PENALTIES..13
SACKS ALLOWED...7
I'm surprised at the sacks allowed number !!
He’s a starter in this league but just not a very good one. If he’s your worst OL you probably have a pretty good line. If he’s your #2 or #3 you’ve got a big problem.
He is not a starter in this league. If he is starting on an OL it will not be a good one and in no way shape or form would I line him up next to a rookie starter which is very likely for this team next season. It is imperative that there is a good veteran OG next to whatever RT they draft.
The guy cannot pick up a stunt to save his life. The worst part is it occurs on almost every passing situation…you’d think by now he could’ve figured that the defense stunts on passing downs more than running downs.
I like his run blocking, but he’s gonna get the high priced players killed.
to the Fireside Giants podcast recently, and they were higher on him than most folks. They point out that he's had so much change with who's playing next to him that he never got comfortable. They claim he's never going to be an all pro, but feel like he's an above average player and would do well if he went to team that has a better line. Cleveland and Cincinnati were their examples.
I think there is some truth to that, so much oline play is dependent on who's playing next to you and if you are on the same page. Very few players in the league are plug and play.
He is too inconsistent. Inconsistency gets coaches fired. The more excuses you have to make for a player the worst that player is. He was selected 34th overall. We should not be having this conversation. Another miss from Gettleman, though compared to his mistakes this one is not as egregious.
barely a backup IMO. Like so many of our OL, he has no lateral mobility or agility, and is frequently beaten by quick inside pass rushers. He also still can't pick up stunts and is frequently walked back to the QB. Pockets collapse because of him. My guess is we won't even try and resign him. Could have had Braden Smith.
Just go watch the film on him. He's absolutely terrible. Not a starter in this league. The reason you didn't see more horrible stats from him is because of how bad the guys around him were. With a competent OL he would be the one the defense would attack and it would be ugly.
If you watched the whole film on him you'd come away with a better player than BBI's opinion.
He's not an All-Pro. But he's a decent Guard in the league. A decent starting Guard.
Posters expect that an OL never loses, never misses a block. It's an unrealistic standard. So as soon as they can string together two bad plays in a couple of games on a guy, thateans he sucks forever. It isn't the case with WH.
In my opinion he was a better player when he was the left guard( admiringly not consistent at times).. I think him having his worse year playing right guard btw his first time is not coincidence.. not sure if I’d keep him but if they do I wish they keep him on his natural side.. btw it’s good we have a new coaching staff to see what they think if he’s worth keeping without any previous connection
He’s not good. Remember when he went out with COVID in 2020 and 5th round pick Lemieux came in at left guard and suddenly Thomas’ play improved and we could actually run the ball? That confirmed how bad WH is. He was not only performing poorly in his own position, but was also negatively impacting Thomas right next to him.
He had another chance at right guard this year and nothing changed.
He’s not good. Remember when he went out with COVID in 2020 and 5th round pick Lemieux came in at left guard and suddenly Thomas’ play improved and we could actually run the ball? That confirmed how bad WH is. He was not only performing poorly in his own position, but was also negatively impacting Thomas right next to him.
He had another chance at right guard this year and nothing changed.
He’s not good. Remember when he went out with COVID in 2020 and 5th round pick Lemieux came in at left guard and suddenly Thomas’ play improved and we could actually run the ball? That confirmed how bad WH is. He was not only performing poorly in his own position, but was also negatively impacting Thomas right next to him.
He had another chance at right guard this year and nothing changed.
That was a BBI narrative, Lemieux was bad.
Lemieux was horrible. I don't think his pass pro will ever be that good either.
Per his PFF grades, he was OK his rookie season and has been getting worse each subsequent year. This matches the eye test, where it seems like the league has "figured him out" and he hasn't been able to adjust.
My $.02 is that you can do OK if Will Hernandez is your #5 or #6 offensive lineman and he's not taking up a lot of your salary cap. But he's a below average NFL starter at this stage of his career.
at a quality level for a good part of his rookie year.
Since then he has had three years of inconsistent yet largely below-average play at both Left and Right Guard. Whatever ceiling he had back from 2018 has clearly been reset to a much lower level and the only question is where is the floor.
Shane Lemieux struggled mightily in pass protection as a rookie but was noticeably more adept at run blocking, particularly being quick off the line, more swift on the move, and ability to be very effective blocking his assignments on pulling plays. He hasn't played enough to know where his overall ceiling could be if he can improve on pass protection.
OL has continued to be the Giants ultimate achilles heal in every possible way.
For a decade, the front office and scouting team have failed to evaluate OL talent in the draft, the front office and pro personnel people have failed to identify quality talent and scheme fits at the pro level and, three different coaching staffs have failed to teach and develop talent and build continuity on the OL.
With that being the case, the new regime is forced (on Day 1) with coming up with a plan to revamp the entire OL with literally one starting piece from the previous 10 years of ineptitude.
Until the unit gets fixed - the Giants aren't going anywhere.
Use the tools available. Sy'56 gave you everything you need to know in 4 years of game reviews. Penultimate game, 2021:
"Will Hernandez allowed a TFL and a sack. Both of those negative plays were textbook for what you tell an offensive lineman NOT to do. He was actually very good on the gap-blocking when he could get on his man straight ahead and try to bulldoze. Wherever he ends up in 2022, and it better not be here, he will need to be employed in a more gap-blocking than zone scheme. But even then, he just can’t pass block."
You can also watch Bobby Skinner on Youtube be fairly astounded by certain WH reps over the years for their level of ineptitude.
I'll give you credit, you've been beating the Hernandez drum for a while, but if he's starting for you, you don't have a very good OL. There are things he can do well, if he's asked to clear out the guy in front of him, he does that exceedingly well. But don't ask him to make plays in space, or, god forbid, pick up a stunt.
frequently rated hernandez higher than lemieux when they shared snaps at LG. Now maybe both players are awful and maybe neither has any future in the league. But it's not written in stone that lemieux is the better of the two.
Hernandez might be decent in 1v1 straight up blocking matchups, but when you sandwich him between the Lethargic Price and Solder On Ice, the lack of overall cohesion really showed up as the season went on. That being said he is not worth much more than the vet minimum and should be considered depth player, not a starter.
can't seem to handle and kind of games up front such as stunting. It drives me nuts.
Yup. He seems to really be lacking in the mental aspect and recognizing things. That was one of the biggest differences in 2020 when Lemieux filled in. Lemieux seemed to pickup the right guy every time, which is why Thomas started playing better. Physically, he wasn't able to have the same impact, but in terms of recognition and decision making, it was a marked improvement. Hernandez can block straight ahead. That's about it.
He’s a backup unless you’re desperate.
He is not a starter in this league. If he is starting on an OL it will not be a good one and in no way shape or form would I line him up next to a rookie starter which is very likely for this team next season. It is imperative that there is a good veteran OG next to whatever RT they draft.
I like his run blocking, but he’s gonna get the high priced players killed.
You can't have an OL who does that.
Now that all said, the Giants have had four OL coaches in three years. That doesn't help anyone, including Andrew Thomas.
I think there is some truth to that, so much oline play is dependent on who's playing next to you and if you are on the same page. Very few players in the league are plug and play.
Its hard to get penalized when you miss blocking the guy in front of you.
He’s not good. Remember when he went out with COVID in 2020 and 5th round pick Lemieux came in at left guard and suddenly Thomas’ play improved and we could actually run the ball? That confirmed how bad WH is. He was not only performing poorly in his own position, but was also negatively impacting Thomas right next to him.
He had another chance at right guard this year and nothing changed.
Lol, I’d rather have Keith Hernandez at right guard.
Lol, I’d rather have Keith Hernandez at right guard.
Keith Hernandez!? I despise him...
He’s not good. Remember when he went out with COVID in 2020 and 5th round pick Lemieux came in at left guard and suddenly Thomas’ play improved and we could actually run the ball? That confirmed how bad WH is. He was not only performing poorly in his own position, but was also negatively impacting Thomas right next to him.
He had another chance at right guard this year and nothing changed.
That was a BBI narrative, Lemieux was bad.
He’s not good. Remember when he went out with COVID in 2020 and 5th round pick Lemieux came in at left guard and suddenly Thomas’ play improved and we could actually run the ball? That confirmed how bad WH is. He was not only performing poorly in his own position, but was also negatively impacting Thomas right next to him.
He had another chance at right guard this year and nothing changed.
That was a BBI narrative, Lemieux was bad.
Lemieux was horrible. I don't think his pass pro will ever be that good either.
My $.02 is that you can do OK if Will Hernandez is your #5 or #6 offensive lineman and he's not taking up a lot of your salary cap. But he's a below average NFL starter at this stage of his career.
?
See, this is one of the good things about this site. Been a fan a long time, never knew this.
Since then he has had three years of inconsistent yet largely below-average play at both Left and Right Guard. Whatever ceiling he had back from 2018 has clearly been reset to a much lower level and the only question is where is the floor.
Shane Lemieux struggled mightily in pass protection as a rookie but was noticeably more adept at run blocking, particularly being quick off the line, more swift on the move, and ability to be very effective blocking his assignments on pulling plays. He hasn't played enough to know where his overall ceiling could be if he can improve on pass protection.
But we know where Hernandez is heading...
When he lost Gates playing next to him. Although neither are great athletes, the complimented each other very well. Gates is very smart and fearless. Will is mean and strong.
When he moved to the right, he might as well be playing with "nobody home", playing next to Solder/Peart.
Will is very well thought of in the NFL. Whoever plays at right guard this coming year, will greatly appreciate playing next to Evan Neal.
For a decade, the front office and scouting team have failed to evaluate OL talent in the draft, the front office and pro personnel people have failed to identify quality talent and scheme fits at the pro level and, three different coaching staffs have failed to teach and develop talent and build continuity on the OL.
With that being the case, the new regime is forced (on Day 1) with coming up with a plan to revamp the entire OL with literally one starting piece from the previous 10 years of ineptitude.
Until the unit gets fixed - the Giants aren't going anywhere.
"Will Hernandez allowed a TFL and a sack. Both of those negative plays were textbook for what you tell an offensive lineman NOT to do. He was actually very good on the gap-blocking when he could get on his man straight ahead and try to bulldoze. Wherever he ends up in 2022, and it better not be here, he will need to be employed in a more gap-blocking than zone scheme. But even then, he just can’t pass block."
You can also watch Bobby Skinner on Youtube be fairly astounded by certain WH reps over the years for their level of ineptitude.
Those who do the work do the learning.
I'll give you credit, you've been beating the Hernandez drum for a while, but if he's starting for you, you don't have a very good OL. There are things he can do well, if he's asked to clear out the guy in front of him, he does that exceedingly well. But don't ask him to make plays in space, or, god forbid, pick up a stunt.
Hasn't picked up a stunt in 4 years
Amen!!
Ha ha, classic scene.
God I miss Snee. It is no surprise the Giants line gets better with a good RG, anyone remember Ron Stone?
Lol, “and then I yelled out “I’m hit!!!””
So there was a second spitter?
It's not even debatable. He is terrible.