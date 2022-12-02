Nothing Gets Better Until the QB Play is Better christian : 2/12/2022 12:27 pm

And the QB play isn’t getting better until the organization demands it. And let’s be real, the 6th pick in the draft should be expected to be pretty good.



The notion the franchise is in service of the QB has permeated the fan base, including super fan no. 1, John Mara for a nearly a decade.



The team didn’t waste the second half of Manning’s career. They wasted 7 years of Giants football . They wasted the time and effort of a lot of guys. Especially the little known guys who didn’t make a fortune.



Management doesn’t owe Daniel Jones weapons. They don’t owe Daniel Jones a line. They don’t owe him plays he likes more.



Management owes the whole team, the coaches, and the paying customers a path to better football.



But you know who does owe a little more? Daniel Jones. He owes the team how to learn to get down on run plays and not run his head into a wall. He owes his running backs the ability to pick up a run blitz once in a while pre-snap and change the play. He owes Andrew Thomas the ability to sense the blindside rush better and get to proper pocket depth. He owes Kenny Golladay some balls on a second read.



Nothing would make me happier than if Jones turns it around. But I don’t think he’s going to until someone expects it from him.