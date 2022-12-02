Nothing Gets Better Until the QB Play is Better

And the QB play isn’t getting better until the organization demands it. And let’s be real, the 6th pick in the draft should be expected to be pretty good.
The notion the franchise is in service of the QB has permeated the fan base, including super fan no. 1, John Mara for a nearly a decade.
The team didn’t waste the second half of Manning’s career. They wasted 7 years of Giants football. They wasted the time and effort of a lot of guys. Especially the little known guys who didn’t make a fortune.
Management doesn’t owe Daniel Jones weapons. They don’t owe Daniel Jones a line. They don’t owe him plays he likes more.
Management owes the whole team, the coaches, and the paying customers a path to better football.
But you know who does owe a little more? Daniel Jones. He owes the team how to learn to get down on run plays and not run his head into a wall. He owes his running backs the ability to pick up a run blitz once in a while pre-snap and change the play. He owes Andrew Thomas the ability to sense the blindside rush better and get to proper pocket depth. He owes Kenny Golladay some balls on a second read.
Nothing would make me happier than if Jones turns it around. But I don’t think he’s going to until someone expects it from him.
I couldn’t care less if the next successful QB is Jones or not.
I just want the Giants to demand the QB be good. I don’t feel that’s the case at all.
Do you believe the Giants hold Daniel Jones to a high standard?
Little? I think the more appropriate word is considerably.
Applying the famous John Kennedy to Daniel Jones...
Ask not what the Giants can do for Daniel Jones, ask what Daniel Jones can do for the Giants...
Better that than going full retard. Everybody knows you never go full retard.
I am a fan of Jones but dont want him here anymore. That ship has sailed. It will be funny though around here if Schoen hits up that 5th year, wonder how quick everyone turns on Schoen and Daboll.
Knee bone’s connected to the shin bone
Knee bone’s connected to the shin bone
You don’t think any quarterback could play better if put on the Giants?
Until OL play gets better.
Knee bone’s connected to the shin bone
You don’t think any quarterback could play better if put on the Giants?
Look how Patrick Mahomes played with a makeshift line (including one of our cast-offs).
What I am confident of is that Daboll, Tierney, and Kafka will know sooner than later if Jones has (or can quickly acquire) the football smarts to justify his spot as starter. Can such smarts be 'acquired' via experience and coaching? TBD.
I think the Mara part of your post is salient: John's favorites, his 'protected'--it should really mean sheltered--faces of the team does the franchise a disservice if the sheltered one is not performing as the player in his position must if the team is to be successful. Does John fall in full bloom love with all the high #1s? When Reese and Gettleman were GMs, John's blessings excused a host of shortcomings. Ben was hung out to dry when he dared cross that red line.
Will be interesting to see how this plays out vis à vis Schoen and Mara.
The team's efforts to improve his circumstances seem to ma a sensible response to his limitations, and the best hope to maximize their return on the investment in him. The basic idea is that with better talent around him, and an offense he's more comfortable in, he won't need to make as many quick, difficult decisions. I have no idea whether it will work, but it sort of makes sense, and I don't see it as a function of "owing" him anything.
Daniel Jones isn't Eli. Neither ownership nor the fan base is wedded to the kid. Everyone likes him: nice guy, hard worker, good teammate. But he has one year - maybe less - before they move on. Everyone knows it, including Jones. That's plenty of accountability. In the meantime, telling him "do better" is less likely to work than improving the circumstances with which he has dealt poorly. They aren't doing it for Daniel Jones. They are doing it because salvaging Daniel Jones is currently their best hope for a rapid turnaround.
Yes, the Giants did everything they can to mess up Daniel Jones. And Daniel Jones has been a massive disappointment on his own. One does not completely erase the other.
The team's efforts to improve his circumstances seem to ma a sensible response to his limitations, and the best hope to maximize their return on the investment in him. The basic idea is that with better talent around him, and an offense he's more comfortable in, he won't need to make as many quick, difficult decisions. I have no idea whether it will work, but it sort of makes sense, and I don't see it as a function of "owing" him anything.
Daniel Jones isn't Eli. Neither ownership nor the fan base is wedded to the kid. Everyone likes him: nice guy, hard worker, good teammate. But he has one year - maybe less - before they move on. Everyone knows it, including Jones. That's plenty of accountability. In the meantime, telling him "do better" is less likely to work than improving the circumstances with which he has dealt poorly. They aren't doing it for Daniel Jones. They are doing it because salvaging Daniel Jones is currently their best hope for a rapid turnaround.
Nice post. Spot on as usual
Yes, he will play better but it won't be enough. He'll go from the 23rd best QB to the 18th best, or so. He has shown no signs he can be top 10. And that's what we need.
There are currently three active threads about LT. Tired of those?
How many years do you wait for absolute proof? The Oline is not going to be “fixed” this year, even spending high draft picks on the OT because they will need to adapt to the NFL and build chemistry.
Given that, do you just right this year off as another “we didn’t help him year” and resign him and try again next year?
This is the mindset the OP was addressing. Why is it incumbent on the team to keep running this lab experiment to prove beyond all doubt Jones is not the answer instead of putting the burden on him to show he should be the QB?
For 2022, Daniel Jones is probably the best, most cost-effective option at QB for a cap-constrained team that has him under contract for the year at a relatively modest salary. The flaws in his game that are cited in the OP are all related, in one way or another, to slow processing and poor situational awareness. Accountability won't fix those flaws.
The team's efforts to improve his circumstances seem to ma a sensible response to his limitations, and the best hope to maximize their return on the investment in him. The basic idea is that with better talent around him, and an offense he's more comfortable in, he won't need to make as many quick, difficult decisions. I have no idea whether it will work, but it sort of makes sense, and I don't see it as a function of "owing" him anything.
Daniel Jones isn't Eli. Neither ownership nor the fan base is wedded to the kid. Everyone likes him: nice guy, hard worker, good teammate. But he has one year - maybe less - before they move on. Everyone knows it, including Jones. That's plenty of accountability. In the meantime, telling him "do better" is less likely to work than improving the circumstances with which he has dealt poorly. They aren't doing it for Daniel Jones. They are doing it because salvaging Daniel Jones is currently their best hope for a rapid turnaround.
Nice post. Spot on as usual
This is not spot on. This is defeatist.
The NFL is about one thing. Winning Super Bowls. Having an inept QB is never an answer. It doesn't matter if he's cheap. It's a ridiculous assertion that cheap makes him a good option, let alone the best option.
There's no strategic advantage to playing a cheap, inept QB. We are better off drafting a 3rd round guy and trying him for a year.
2. Sign one of Mariota or Trubisky
Or
1. Trade Jones
2. Draft QB
2. Sign one of Mariota or Trubisky
Or
1. Trade Jones
2. Draft QB
Who's going to trade for Jones? If his neck is as bad as David Wilson's, nobody's going to be happy with it except for you.
And for all the reverence Eli never did learn to throw a simple, short dump pass.
The Giants need to get better...everywhere. The players that will be kept need to play better and lots of new ones have to replace bad or middling ones.
Jones has had three years and the needle isn't moving in the right direction. It clearly isn't because he isn't trying hard or putting in the effort or mentally capable. It is because this is likely about what we will get from Jones, within some small margin of variance up or down.
And it's not enough for a football team to overcome and win on a consistent basis, even if they were to successfully put a better roster around him. An NFL team requires much better QB play to win consistently. Those are the simple truths.
In comment 15603518 ZoneXDOA said:
Quote:
Until OL play gets better.
Knee bone’s connected to the shin bone
You don’t think any quarterback could play better if put on the Giants?
Look how Patrick Mahomes played with a makeshift line (including one of our cast-offs).
You think your the only one who reads sports news? After last years beating Kansas City committed to rebuilding the OL this year. They replaced 4 of the 5 positions on the OL and now you are trying to push the narrative that their OL was makeshift??? BS!
Quote:
1. Trade Jones
2. Sign one of Mariota or Trubisky
Or
1. Trade Jones
2. Draft QB
Who's going to trade for Jones? If his neck is as bad as David Wilson's, nobody's going to be happy with it except for you.
Well, if his neck is David Wilson bad this whole conversation is moot
2. Sign one of Mariota or Trubisky
Or
1. Trade Jones
2. Draft QB
Since Jones sucks so bad are you willing to trade him To Washington for a 6th round pick? You should be jumping at the chance no? This way we can beat the crap out of them 2 times a year because Jones is their QB??
1. Trade Jones
2. Sign one of Mariota or Trubisky
Or
1. Trade Jones
2. Draft QB
Since Jones sucks so bad are you willing to trade him To Washington for a 6th round pick? You should be jumping at the chance no? This way we can beat the crap out of them 2 times a year because Jones is their QB??
I would make that trade. Definitely.
In comment 15603519 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15603518 ZoneXDOA said:
Quote:
Until OL play gets better.
Knee bone’s connected to the shin bone
You don’t think any quarterback could play better if put on the Giants?
Look how Patrick Mahomes played with a makeshift line (including one of our cast-offs).
You think your the only one who reads sports news? After last years beating Kansas City committed to rebuilding the OL this year. They replaced 4 of the 5 positions on the OL and now you are trying to push the narrative that their OL was makeshift??? BS!
I was talking about the beating.
In comment 15603551 Go Terps said:
Quote:
1. Trade Jones
2. Sign one of Mariota or Trubisky
Or
1. Trade Jones
2. Draft QB
Who's going to trade for Jones? If his neck is as bad as David Wilson's, nobody's going to be happy with it except for you.
Well, if his neck is David Wilson bad this whole conversation is moot
I'm willing to wager his neck was never as bad as they let on.
In comment 15603554 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15603551 Go Terps said:
Quote:
1. Trade Jones
2. Sign one of Mariota or Trubisky
Or
1. Trade Jones
2. Draft QB
Who's going to trade for Jones? If his neck is as bad as David Wilson's, nobody's going to be happy with it except for you.
Well, if his neck is David Wilson bad this whole conversation is moot
I'm willing to wager his neck was never as bad as they let on.
Agreed. I assume it's not as bad as that.
Bottom line is that darn near everyone shit the bed on offense. Management brought in dregs. players got hurt. coaching couldn't get much out of what they had. players didn't perform adequately. DJ is part of that, but not the whole thing. That doesn't mean he's good enough. It doesn't mean ownership/management are serving at his pleasure.
I'd love to see him replaced. But, he's just as good as the other likely vets. I don't want to waste a top pick reaching for a draft QB who likely isn't going to be good enough. It's going to be QB hell this year. DJ, or his replacement, is going to be good enough to win a handful of games, and that'll take us out of the top spots to draft a QB next year. In the meantime, the emphasis will be to make the most of what we've got, and improve what we can. This isn't solely about a QB. It's about the entire offense.
Well, you have the first part right. The NFL is about one thing: money.
As a fan, you can make your NFL experience about nothing but winning the Super Bowl. That's your prerogative. You'll have no joy from pro football 97% of your life, but hey, you do you. Most of us understand that the best you can hope for, as a fan, is a team that is consistently competitive and gives itself a chance for the big prize. That's what most teams aim for, too. A competitive squad sells ticket, jerseys, and beer. If the Giants conclude that Daniel Jones is holding them back from that level, they will move on, sooner rather than later.
The 2007 and 2011 Giants were good teams that got hot at the right time. The QB made a few amazing plays, a few other balls bounced their way, and voila, Eli Manning and Tom Coughlin were on track for the Hall of Fame. That's great, but I don't think John Mara would be offering refunds on #10 jerseys and PSLs if David Tyree and Mario Manningham hadn't made those two catches.
So, what's your Super Bowl plan, Producer? Mortgaging the farm for a proven winner? Signing a retread like Trubisky? Malik Willis? Carson Strong on Day 2? I'm not opposed to those ideas. I'm just realistic about the chances of them leading to a Lombardi Trophy. And frankly, none of those ideas would exclude keeping Daniel Jones.
Bottom line is that darn near everyone shit the bed on offense. Management brought in dregs. players got hurt. coaching couldn't get much out of what they had. players didn't perform adequately. DJ is part of that, but not the whole thing. That doesn't mean he's good enough. It doesn't mean ownership/management are serving at his pleasure.
I'd love to see him replaced. But, he's just as good as the other likely vets. I don't want to waste a top pick reaching for a draft QB who likely isn't going to be good enough. It's going to be QB hell this year. DJ, or his replacement, is going to be good enough to win a handful of games, and that'll take us out of the top spots to draft a QB next year. In the meantime, the emphasis will be to make the most of what we've got, and improve what we can. This isn't solely about a QB. It's about the entire offense.
Pretty good post IMO. Keep in mind that DJ was 4-7 in the games he played in. He was far from the biggest problem on the field in most of the games they lost. Long term he is probably not the answer. But this year is a good example of two ways to get to the Super Bowl. Draft a sure thing (Cincy) or bring in a free agent (LA). The free agent route won TB a Super Bowl last year as well.
The Giants will likely NOT be a position to draft a sure thing like Burrow, so they either need to develop a talent or grab a free agent.
It isnt just Jones
How? Stafford was always a good QB. DJ has bever been a good QB.
That's not certain, but even his supporters would have to say that scenario is probably most likely.
In that scenario there are two negatives:
1. Jones walking for nothing
2. Every snap he got is one that could have gone to a guy that might be part of the Giants' future
In that likely scenario it would have been preferable even to spend a day 3 pick on Zappe or someone else and hope to strike gold with him. If you hit, that frees you up from forcing the QB pick in '23 (which for some reason is apparently ok when it isn't in 2022 - explain that) and maybe you have a long term solution at QB.
Going with Jones is punting the position until 2023. Throwing away snaps.
Bengals: Joe Burrow, Brandon Allen ($9.8 million total cap hit in 2021)
Giants’ 2021 cap hit: $8.8 million
Burrow is a strong counterargument to those who continue to twist themselves into pretzels explaining all of the factors that have prevented Daniel Jones from becoming a franchise quarterback. Burrow was sacked more than any quarterback in the league this season, yet the second-year pro still finished first in completion percentage, first in yards per attempt, second in passer rating, sixth in passing yards and eighth in passing touchdowns to lead the Bengals to a 10-win regular season.
Burrow’s weapons are better than Jones’, but both have poor offensive lines. Burrow has overcome his lack of protection to carry the Bengals. He’s made the type of transformative impact that a team hopes for when it drafts a quarterback with the No. 1 pick. Jones was the sixth pick a year before Burrow and hasn’t come close to producing the same type of stats or wins.
The Giants will give Jones one more season to validate his draft stock. If he doesn’t deliver, they’ll need to turn to the draft to try to find their Burrow.
But doesn’t Stafford and the Lions history negate at least some of this?
How? Stafford was always a good QB. DJ has bever been a good QB.
Stafford could never get his Lions teams past the first round of the playoffs. He never won in the playoffs until this year.
Quote:
In comment 15603587 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
But doesn’t Stafford and the Lions history negate at least some of this?
How? Stafford was always a good QB. DJ has bever been a good QB.
Stafford could never get his Lions teams past the first round of the playoffs. He never won in the playoffs until this year.
Jones could never get his teams to enjoy a single day over .500.
In comment 15603587 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
But doesn’t Stafford and the Lions history negate at least some of this?
How? Stafford was always a good QB. DJ has bever been a good QB.
Stafford could never get his Lions teams past the first round of the playoffs. He never won in the playoffs until this year.
Your point being? Stafford was always good. He went to a good team and to the surprise of no one he started winning. Jones is bad. If he ever gets on a good team it will be surprising if he ever wins a play off game.
I’m typically in favor of the pragmatic economic move, but the Giants are also up against a number of offensive-wide decisions that will play out on the field this year.
At a minimum the Giants will need to make decisions on Barkley, Golladay, Slayton, and maybe Toney.
Then indirectly there will be a number of decisions to be made on the defensive side of the ball.
Jones being cheap doesn’t help with the primary objective I’d like the Giants to achieve this year — learn what they really have and who should stay and go.
If getting a read on the other 52 guys requires a few more bucks, that’s well worth it.
In comment 15603593 madeinstars said:
Quote:
In comment 15603587 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
But doesn’t Stafford and the Lions history negate at least some of this?
How? Stafford was always a good QB. DJ has bever been a good QB.
Stafford could never get his Lions teams past the first round of the playoffs. He never won in the playoffs until this year.
Your point being? Stafford was always good. He went to a good team and to the surprise of no one he started winning. Jones is bad. If he ever gets on a good team it will be surprising if he ever wins a play off game.
My point being is that it isn't all up to the quarterback; there have to be other pieces in place. Philip Rivers was greater than Eli but could never win the big one because his defenses couldn't stop his opponents. The second half of Eli's career was wasted with bad teams.
Some of the people on this site, My God....MOVE FORWARD!!! FFS, Jones has stunk. Lets hope he plays better next year. If he doesnt he will be gone. What more need to be said????? Oh, we have to bring up ONCE AGAIN that it was a mistake to draft him? Yeah it was mistake. Just like drafting Barkley...and Engram, and a shitload of other picks. But guess what...THE PEOPLE WHO MADE THOSE PICKS HAVE BEEN RELIEVED OF THEIR POSITIONS!!!! And with that, why do we need to keep bring up mistakes of the past over and over and over and over again....just a complete waste of time and energy. Hope they finally made the right choices of GM and Coaches, hope they make the right decisions moving forward. Cant do much more than that.
The option of intelligently drafting a QB in the 2nd or 3rd rounds to take a chance on hitting the lottery is simply a much better approach than shrugging our shoulders and playing Jones “because he’s under contract.” That’s a shitty rationale for a major personnel decision like who to start at QB.
I’d like to understand if any of the poor line play is in part because of pre-snap decisions.
I’d like to understand if Barkley doesn’t really grasp his responsibilities pre-snap or if there is confusion under center.
I’d like to understand if Golladay is checked out or is tuning out.
I’d like to understand why Slayton has disappeared.
I’d like to understand if defenses don’t respect the weapons or the quarterback.
Jones as a cheap corpse sounds fine enough on the surface, but it’s really doing the team no good.
This where the accountability is a big deal. If he’s the same terrible quarterback, it costs a lot more than the 8M bucks.
Also why are a lot of Giants fans are content with having a good enough QB who has everything perfect around them. Yeah for once and my life I want an actual elite QB, I want a Mahomes, Rodgers, Brady caliber QB. Is that wrong?
Mitch Trubisky was 3 games over .500 as a starter, 67% on completions, and had a 2:1 TD:Int in limited service his fourth year.
If Jones puts up that type of year on a .500 team, I shudder at what Mara might actually want to do.
The forensics on those questions will be quite challenging without the input of many of the dramatis personnae. Is it common practice for teams to maintain archives of calls/on-field audibles on o and d, to couple with all 22s? I wonder.
Mitch Trubisky was 3 games over .500 as a starter, 67% on completions, and had a 2:1 TD:Int in limited service his fourth year.
If Jones puts up that type of year on a .500 team, I shudder at what Mara might actually want to do.
I’m really concerned about this as well.
I think these things can be evaluated across a spectrum. The Bengals will play in a Super Bowl tomorrow with arguably a worse line. But they have a special quarterback and very good skill players.
Now, finding a QB like Burrow is probably a once in an every two or three draft situation, so you need to be well positioned to land one.
Assuming your quarterback will be somewhere short of that, of course you need to adjust the contribution of the line upwards to compensate. Same for the skill players as well.
But there is a dial for the QB too, and the Giants have it turned down near the bottom today.
Another way to prove this concept is to bring on legitimate competition at the QB position.
If I’m a team architect, I’d want the floor for the other 10 starters to be something like: good enough to play .500 ball with a low-end starting QB.
I’d be willing to invest in a proven low end starting QB to help evaluate Jones and the rest of the team.
But doesn’t Stafford and the Lions history negate at least some of this?
How? Stafford was always a good QB. DJ has bever been a good QB.
Exactly and he never won a playoff game and I believe has a losing record for his career.
You can be a great QB for a decade and your team can still suck. Stafford is obviously the example.
Jones sucking and the giants sucking is another argument. But having a great QB doesn’t always translate to success.
One of the goals of this season is to put a workable, modern offense in place, for now and the future. Do you think a 3rd rd project would help Daboll accomplish this? There are reason's to start off with Jones. I would think a decent Plan B will be brought in. They aren't getting the future this year. It would take a miracle. And you don't plan for a miracle. You build the bricks in the wall, one at a time. that has to be the plan.
So this goes against the main point as well.
No one thinks Jones is good, or better yet sane people, but replacing Jones with a good QB doesn’t mean we will be good. Look at the Texans. Think they had the same record with Deshaun Watsons last year and Davis Mills first year.
Stafford's immense talent was evident in Detroit. The results are better for him now because he's playing with better players.
Other than a handful of games, and this is where the real problem lies, where is the evidence that Jones has the talent to be a franchise QB?
Geez.
That's where I am, too.
I thought this three-year fever was about to break and we could move on to new blood at QB. But as soon as Schoen said he was willing to build an offense for Jones, the Jones-Excuse-Club was revitalized, and Jones is now worthy of another year. And likely two.
The thought of watching this guy play QB for another year or two is utterly depressing.
Unless you have a good QB, what the hell is the sense in watching the product?
So this goes against the main point as well.
The same Jimmy G who's going to get replaced by SF?
If you're looking to comp DJ to Jimmy G, the Giants should be looking to move off of DJ like SF is JG
Problem there is Jones doesn’t have the same skill as Stafford. Jones has some flaws still in his game that he needs to fix before this year begins. He still locks onto his first read, has poor pocket presence and doesn’t appear to have the it factor. In other words, I don’t think he’s capable of putting the team on his shoulders, like Eli, when the games on the line. Now maybe that changes this year under a new OC, scheme and an upgraded Oline?!
Bottom line is that darn near everyone shit the bed on offense. Management brought in dregs. players got hurt. coaching couldn't get much out of what they had. players didn't perform adequately. DJ is part of that, but not the whole thing. That doesn't mean he's good enough. It doesn't mean ownership/management are serving at his pleasure.
I'd love to see him replaced. But, he's just as good as the other likely vets. I don't want to waste a top pick reaching for a draft QB who likely isn't going to be good enough. It's going to be QB hell this year. DJ, or his replacement, is going to be good enough to win a handful of games, and that'll take us out of the top spots to draft a QB next year. In the meantime, the emphasis will be to make the most of what we've got, and improve what we can. This isn't solely about a QB. It's about the entire offense.
Very sane post. Giants will be lucky to win five games this coming year. That puts them in contention for a top QB spot. Let’s face it, majority of the scouts are citing that this QB class does not have a solid franchise quarterback. Why draft one high mess up another QB. Let’s build the team methodically and get the right player pieces together to mature. There are no Joe Burrows in this QB class. Would rather shoot for a quarterback in the future that doesn’t have to be a project like this year’s QB draft class.
Looking at our recent history and Buffalo's since Beane took over, we can guess the roster will be about 95% turned over by opening day 2024.
The roster isn’t going to change overnight.
Looking at our recent history and Buffalo's since Beane took over, we can guess the roster will be about 95% turned over by opening day 2024.
My point is with this roster and adding a Wilson or a Watson type player won’t makes us any good. Maybe a few wins better.
For the people who want a WB with 5/7, I got a feeling you will be highly dissatisfied. But it won’t be the end of the word. If we get one of the three OL and a Thibs or Hamilton - that’s good!
We need an influx of talent on the OL and some on defense. Getting talent is Shoen’s main objective. He will get his QB when it presents itself.
DJ may not be a NFL QB, but bring someone else in without fixing the OL and you'll be screaming the same thing 2 years from now. It starts with the OL.
I think these things can be evaluated across a spectrum. The Bengals will play in a Super Bowl tomorrow with arguably a worse line. But they have a special quarterback and very good skill players.
Now, finding a QB like Burrow is probably a once in an every two or three draft situation, so you need to be well positioned to land one.
Assuming your quarterback will be somewhere short of that, of course you need to adjust the contribution of the line upwards to compensate. Same for the skill players as well.
But there is a dial for the QB too, and the Giants have it turned down near the bottom today.
In comment 15603620 Beer Man said:
Quote:
DJ may not be a NFL QB, but bring someone else in without fixing the OL and you'll be screaming the same thing 2 years from now. It starts with the OL.
I think these things can be evaluated across a spectrum. The Bengals will play in a Super Bowl tomorrow with arguably a worse line. But they have a special quarterback and very good skill players.
Now, finding a QB like Burrow is probably a once in an every two or three draft situation, so you need to be well positioned to land one.
Assuming your quarterback will be somewhere short of that, of course you need to adjust the contribution of the line upwards to compensate. Same for the skill players as well.
But there is a dial for the QB too, and the Giants have it turned down near the bottom today.
But then look at the Giants over the last decade with the crappy OLs they've fielded and the results speak for themselves. Even Eli struggled. But keep neglecting the OL and 2 years from now will be demanding a new GM, new HC, new QB
Every thirty years or so, a third-round QB turns into Joe Montana or Russell Wilson. The Giants have bought a few of those lottery tickets: Davis Webb in the third; Kyle Lauletta, Ryan Nassib. Jesse Palmer and Danny Kanell in the fourth. Usually, you get what you pay for. Once in a century, you get Tom Brady after other teams have packed up and headed home. If the Giants see a raw talent they might be able to polish, sure - they should go for it. Chances are the playing time ends up as wasted as it would be on Daniel Jones, maybe more so.
None of this amounts to praise of Daniel Jones, or an expression of optimism regarding his future. I just don’t think any of the “better” options are particularly promising.
2--- Nothing gets better until you have a competent coaching staff. He misses that point.
3--- Nothing gets better until you have a competent OL. He misses that point.
4--- Nothing gets better until you have a receiving crew that either doesn't suck or can't stay on the field. He misses that point.
5--- Nothing gets better until you have a competent RB that you aren't massively overpaying that at least plays. He misses that point.
6--- Nothing gets better until you have a competent pass rushing crew. He misses that point.
7--- Nothing gets better until you have a competent front 7 competent enough that if they don't have a pass rush can at least do a good job against the run. He misses that point.
8-- The OP might not understand football is more than just 1 player. There's a reason you pay a lot of other players a lot of money and draft WR's like Chase as an example. Not sure he understands this point.
9-- The OP unsure he understands that of course no one "owes" giving Jones better players. It's a comment he makes without substance.
10-- Yes Jones needs to be replaced because we have an opportunity to do so in 2023.
2--- Nothing gets better until you have a competent coaching staff. He misses that point.
3--- Nothing gets better until you have a competent OL. He misses that point.
4--- Nothing gets better until you have a receiving crew that either doesn't suck or can't stay on the field. He misses that point.
5--- Nothing gets better until you have a competent RB that you aren't massively overpaying that at least plays. He misses that point.
6--- Nothing gets better until you have a competent pass rushing crew. He misses that point.
7--- Nothing gets better until you have a competent front 7 competent enough that if they don't have a pass rush can at least do a good job against the run. He misses that point.
8-- The OP might not understand football is more than just 1 player. There's a reason you pay a lot of other players a lot of money and draft WR's like Chase as an example. Not sure he understands this point.
9-- The OP unsure he understands that of course no one "owes" giving Jones better players. It's a comment he makes without substance.
10-- Yes Jones needs to be replaced because we have an opportunity to do so in 2023.
It's the sum of these in any combination. Not just 1.
Do you believe the Giants can adequately assess the other players on the offense, and by extension then the defense, if he’s plays about as well as he is so far in his career?
Geez.
So why are you reading it?
BBIers who argue that no one can succeed behind this line are not aware of what’s going on in the NFL in terms of OL talent & defensive player athleticism. Gatorade made a similar argument using stats and metrics and that hasn’t deterred or educated a lot of posters.
I’ll say it again: the Giants 2021 OL was in line with mediocre NFL lines.
If we're going to compare Giants vs Bengals then let's also compare the Bengals had Chase and Higgins. Please advise which combo on the Giants would match them?
How quickly would you make this trade if you were the Giants any tow WR's for Giants vs Bengals excluding salary?
But not just for the sake of moving on from Daniel Jones.
Do you believe the Giants can adequately assess the other players on the offense, and by extension then the defense, if he’s plays about as well as he is so far in his career?
If they bring in a lot of new players, most of them will be available (under contract or drafted) for at least 2 years. If Jones is won-and-done, you all will get your wish to evaluate the players with a different QB. I don’t have many years left, but I can wait one year with Jones rather than one year with a veteran has-been or a rookie 3rd or 4th round QB.
Either Jones shows that he can be a winning QB or he doesn’t.
BBIers who argue that no one can succeed behind this line are not aware of what’s going on in the NFL in terms of OL talent & defensive player athleticism. Gatorade made a similar argument using stats and metrics and that hasn’t deterred or educated a lot of posters.
I’ll say it again: the Giants 2021 OL was in line with mediocre NFL lines.
PFF disagrees with you. PFF is sort of telling you that you are only looking at stats that you want to see and ignoring other stats that they use but either you ignore or are incapable of acquiring.
Because you choose to openly ignore all stats and only choose the few you want to apply, doesn't make your opinion right. You are deliberately burying your head in the sand.
Given that Jones was a day 3 level talent that got overdrafted because of Cutcliffe, I'd feel good about drafting one of the day 2 guys in this draft as an option over Jones. And the critical point is that it doesn't prevent the Giants from drafting a guy in 23 if they like him.
It just doesn't make sense to give Jones another scholarship year. It really doesn't.
Geez.
And yet, here you are reading and commenting.
Maybe see what the new GM and HC have in mind first??
Given that Jones was a day 3 level talent that got overdrafted because of Cutcliffe, I'd feel good about drafting one of the day 2 guys in this draft as an option over Jones. And the critical point is that it doesn't prevent the Giants from drafting a guy in 23 if they like him.
It just doesn't make sense to give Jones another scholarship year. It really doesn't.
Good picks, yes. Yet they are a combined 1-5 in the playoffs over their collective 19 NFL seasons. And those are the good picks. Dak is the best of them, and who knows what he might have become if he hadn't walked into a great situation.
I agree that Jones was overdrafted. Hated the pick and Gettleman in 2019. Still hate the pick, and I hate Gettleman even more than I did then, for reasons that go way beyond his epic failure as GM. But calling Jones a Day 3 talent might be an indulgence in hindsight. There were lots of first-round grades on Jones. Colin had him at #28 on his board - a bit lower than most draftniks, though admittedly a lot higher than a few skeptics who turned out to be right. Anyway, I'm not advocating a scholarship year. Just saying it won't particularly faze me if Jones ultimately retains the job in 2022.
Sticking with Jones right now makes the most financial sense and none of the QBs in this draft are worth a shit.
22 is going to be a rebuilding year and they’ll likely be in a position to get the QB they want in a better QB draft in 23.
Do you believe the Giants can adequately assess the other players on the offense, and by extension then the defense, if he’s plays about as well as he is so far in his career?
If the front office can’t assess Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton and Andrew Thomas because they are saddled with Daniel Jones, how are they supposed to evaluate 20-year-old kids playing for mediocre FCS teams?
I make no assumption about the Giants pro or amateur scouting ability, because both have been abysmal for a decade. I hope this group is better than the last.
Why can't the plausible deniability afforded to Jones, be afforded to the players who play with him. If only the Giants had a real quarterback, then ...
Getting the cornerstones and investments correct from the ground up is critical. And I like Jones, I want him to be a cornerstone. I think he actually has the talent. But he's been terrible, and I believe he makes those around him worse.
I already hear the faint excuse filled reverberations of next off season, and the gentle sirens whisper -- This is really year one of the re-build because we had Daniel Jones starting.
So given that, fast forward to the end of 2022. The Giants finish 6-11 and have no interest in bringing Jones back.
Why are we again nowhere at QB? What did we learn here? What value have we added to the roster?
There is just nothing to gain. That's the objective view.
My subjective view is that Jones is a horrible player to watch and root for. He plays at a glacial pace, he makes bad decisions, is horrific in the red zone, and doesn't put points on the board. The thought of having to endure another year of him, even with the knowledge that he'll be gone after the year...it's just awful. I'd rather watch a random UDFA.
So given that, fast forward to the end of 2022. The Giants finish 6-11 and have no interest in bringing Jones back.
Why are we again nowhere at QB? What did we learn here? What value have we added to the roster?
There is just nothing to gain. That's the objective view.
My subjective view is that Jones is a horrible player to watch and root for. He plays at a glacial pace, he makes bad decisions, is horrific in the red zone, and doesn't put points on the board. The thought of having to endure another year of him, even with the knowledge that he'll be gone after the year...it's just awful. I'd rather watch a random UDFA.
Anyone following your advice gets stuck watching Glennon. I sort of know we are on the right path if they are following yours.
Sure, it would be fun to cheer on Cole Kelley, or some other small-school phenom. Fun for the first week or two, before the sheer dreariness of weekly drubbings sinks in. I guess there’s a chance the new kid might show something that offers more hope for the future than Daniel Jones. Seems like a distant long shot, though.
Either the principals should feel Jones can be much better than he’s been, or they should replace him with someone more reliable, and preferably familiar with the offense they intend to install.
The worst possible outcome is they screw around with Jones, the offense is a mess, no one really makes any strides in mastering the scheme, and they start from scratch again in 2023.
That’s a foolish price to pay, just because Jones is there and cheap.
It’d be worth paying Trubisky to come and install the offense.
The worst possible outcome is they screw around with Jones, the offense is a mess, no one really makes any strides in mastering the scheme, and they start from scratch again in 2023.
I'm not sure you are saying this, but THE worst outcome is that Jones has a nondescript year in 2022; and the excuse card is dealt from the bottom of the deck once again - Jones needs consecutive years with the same OC and offense, the OL needs another year to gel, etc.
And 2023 becomes the 5th year in the Jones experiment.
I think the sound bite will be Jones gets a fresh start, and a 2/30M commitment, to learn the system and have a chance to succeed.
What I’d prefer them do if they believe in him, is light a raging fire under his ass, and put the fear of losing his career on the table. And sweeten the action by signing a legitimate backup.
The worst possible outcome is they screw around with Jones, the offense is a mess, no one really makes any strides in mastering the scheme, and they start from scratch again in 2023.
That’s a foolish price to pay, just because Jones is there and cheap.
It’d be worth paying Trubisky to come and install the offense.
If the OL still sucks, and the Tight Ends still suck, and if the WR's and the top RB still are injured way too often then you are right. Thye will remain a mess. The same mess whether they have Mitch there as well.
But if you are going to pretend like Mitch is going to make the Giants a non-mess then I have a bridge to sell you.
And you seem to like to reference the Bengals so much then why not think it out in this scenario: Suck in 2022, get the QB you want in 2023, and in 2024 get your stud offensive player to go with "The new Burrow".
Why must Jones in 2022 make one bit of a difference in this scenario?
It just looks like you hate Jones and are making up pretense to talk tough.
What were your thoughts on the 2011 offensive line, specifically towards the end of the season?
In fact, nothing gets better until they improve the quality of the players and the coaches. It is not about one player.
Percentage of pass plays which resulted in a sack. Daniel Jones was 12th best in sack % at 5.7%. Burrow was at 8.9%. Mayfield in Cleveland was 9.3%. Obviously, this % is an interplay of line play, QB play and play calling but I think this shows that the Giants OL was not all that bad. It needs to be improved but they are in line with a range of mediocre OLs typical of what many teams trot out there.
BBIers who argue that no one can succeed behind this line are not aware of what’s going on in the NFL in terms of OL talent & defensive player athleticism. Gatorade made a similar argument using stats and metrics and that hasn’t deterred or educated a lot of posters.
I’ll say it again: the Giants 2021 OL was in line with mediocre NFL lines.
PFF disagrees with you. PFF is sort of telling you that you are only looking at stats that you want to see and ignoring other stats that they use but either you ignore or are incapable of acquiring.
Because you choose to openly ignore all stats and only choose the few you want to apply, doesn't make your opinion right. You are deliberately burying your head in the sand.
In the post that I made, which Cosmic is referring to, I included every single pass protection metric that pro-football-reference provides. I normalized to percentages to account for varying bye weeks at the time, and different teams' pass play frequencies.
There are certain pass protection metrics that counter each other, such that if a team is scheming to proactively avoid their weakness, it will show up elsewhere (such as, if a team is calling all quick strike passes which might artificially improve their hurry/pressure/sack rates, it would show up in the time-to-throw metric; that's just one example). There was no cherry-picking of data.
This is purely results-based analysis. PFF, on the other hand, purports to grade players (OL included) on what they perceive the assignment of the play was (or should have been) and each player's successful execution of the PFF-perceived assignment. There is value in that as well, but it's not necessarily better than just looking at the raw stats, because their analysis is reliant upon something that - as you caution for the stats themselves - they simply cannot have known. Additionally, PFF typically computes their OL rankings by analyzing each individual player on the OL and summing the scores. What PFF does isn't quite harking in handing out their OL rankings, but it's not far off.
Ultimately, the goal of pass protection is to give your QB enough time to complete a pass, right? And if your OL is providing basically league median results in sack %, pressure %, hurry %, PBWR, and time-to-throw, somehow they are - by definition - providing league median pass protection, in the aggregate. There are all sorts of other considerations - down & distance, field position, etc. But ultimately, it's impossible to ignore the fact that Giants QBs got hit/hurried/pressured/sacked at a rate that's basically in the middle of the league; they had an average time-to-throw rate that was basically in the middle of the league.
That's not to suggest that league median pass protection should be the goal. That's not to suggest that DJ (and the rest of the offense) wouldn't be better with better OL play. I don't think anyone is denying that. The Giants DO need to improve their OL. But there are QBs who are succeeding in this league behind offensive lines that are as bad or worse than what the Giants put on the field in 2021. Part of the reason why the Giants need to improve their OL so desperately is because they don't have an offense that can overcome middling OL play - but other teams can and do overcome this. One of them is playing today.
And if you're going to tack on the follow-up excuse of the supporting cast not being good enough or healthy enough, I'd ask why that only applies to the supporting cast but not to DJ? Certainly, DJ isn't much better at staying healthy than some of his receivers. And if you think DG was incapable of identifying talent in the skill position players, why would anyone feel confident that he was any more competent in falling in full bloom love with DJ?
In comment 15603755 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Percentage of pass plays which resulted in a sack. Daniel Jones was 12th best in sack % at 5.7%. Burrow was at 8.9%. Mayfield in Cleveland was 9.3%. Obviously, this % is an interplay of line play, QB play and play calling but I think this shows that the Giants OL was not all that bad. It needs to be improved but they are in line with a range of mediocre OLs typical of what many teams trot out there.
BBIers who argue that no one can succeed behind this line are not aware of what’s going on in the NFL in terms of OL talent & defensive player athleticism. Gatorade made a similar argument using stats and metrics and that hasn’t deterred or educated a lot of posters.
I’ll say it again: the Giants 2021 OL was in line with mediocre NFL lines.
PFF disagrees with you. PFF is sort of telling you that you are only looking at stats that you want to see and ignoring other stats that they use but either you ignore or are incapable of acquiring.
Because you choose to openly ignore all stats and only choose the few you want to apply, doesn't make your opinion right. You are deliberately burying your head in the sand.
In the post that I made, which Cosmic is referring to, I included every single pass protection metric that pro-football-reference provides. I normalized to percentages to account for varying bye weeks at the time, and different teams' pass play frequencies.
There are certain pass protection metrics that counter each other, such that if a team is scheming to proactively avoid their weakness, it will show up elsewhere (such as, if a team is calling all quick strike passes which might artificially improve their hurry/pressure/sack rates, it would show up in the time-to-throw metric; that's just one example). There was no cherry-picking of data.
This is purely results-based analysis. PFF, on the other hand, purports to grade players (OL included) on what they perceive the assignment of the play was (or should have been) and each player's successful execution of the PFF-perceived assignment. There is value in that as well, but it's not necessarily better than just looking at the raw stats, because their analysis is reliant upon something that - as you caution for the stats themselves - they simply cannot have known. Additionally, PFF typically computes their OL rankings by analyzing each individual player on the OL and summing the scores. What PFF does isn't quite harking in handing out their OL rankings, but it's not far off.
Ultimately, the goal of pass protection is to give your QB enough time to complete a pass, right? And if your OL is providing basically league median results in sack %, pressure %, hurry %, PBWR, and time-to-throw, somehow they are - by definition - providing league median pass protection, in the aggregate. There are all sorts of other considerations - down & distance, field position, etc. But ultimately, it's impossible to ignore the fact that Giants QBs got hit/hurried/pressured/sacked at a rate that's basically in the middle of the league; they had an average time-to-throw rate that was basically in the middle of the league.
That's not to suggest that league median pass protection should be the goal. That's not to suggest that DJ (and the rest of the offense) wouldn't be better with better OL play. I don't think anyone is denying that. The Giants DO need to improve their OL. But there are QBs who are succeeding in this league behind offensive lines that are as bad or worse than what the Giants put on the field in 2021. Part of the reason why the Giants need to improve their OL so desperately is because they don't have an offense that can overcome middling OL play - but other teams can and do overcome this. One of them is playing today.
And if you're going to tack on the follow-up excuse of the supporting cast not being good enough or healthy enough, I'd ask why that only applies to the supporting cast but not to DJ? Certainly, DJ isn't much better at staying healthy than some of his receivers. And if you think DG was incapable of identifying talent in the skill position players, why would anyone feel confident that he was any more competent in falling in full bloom love with DJ?
Great post GD. Some thoughts;
DJ was an organizational decision just like Eli was. If he wasn't, maybe Mara would be ready to move on but he is not.
How much of the offensive playcalling had to be adjusted to compensate for a horrible OL? Protections shifted. Extra blockers. More quick developing routes etc. I think this is a factor that has to be accounted for too.
What are Jones’ strengths? What does he excel at to the point a coach can take advantage of it? I’m genuinely curious as to what you’ve seen that makes you confident Daboll can take advantage of that any number of QBs couldn’t also do?
I don't think it is wise to ignore the PFF rankings any more than it is wise to ignore the hard pressure data. It paints a picture of a struggling unit that nevertheless provided enough opportunity for Daniel Jones to show what he has.
I don't think it is wise to ignore the PFF rankings any more than it is wise to ignore the hard pressure data. It paints a picture of a struggling unit that nevertheless provided enough opportunity for Daniel Jones to show what he has.
Holds the ball too long, yes that is a possibility. However, have you seen the pass routes that Garrett and Kitchens set up. Rarely were the WRs open. I do think he does not get the ball out to the check down fast enough, but watching the playoffs the one thing I noticed was how fast the plays developed vs how fast the Giants plays developed. And how open the check down receiver was. It was night and day - that is not on the QB. That is players and play design.
reason for the poor play was precisely the thing Daboll is looking to do versus Garrett. Tailor the offense to his QB'S strengths instead of forcing him to play your antequated one.
What are Jones’ strengths? What does he excel at to the point a coach can take advantage of it? I’m genuinely curious as to what you’ve seen that makes you confident Daboll can take advantage of that any number of QBs couldn’t also do?
I've seen concepts under Shurmur where even as a rookie he looked confident and threw for 24TD in 12 games despite still learning ball security and pocket awareness as a first year QB. Then we saw a shift to a system that generally stunk until Garrett almost forced himself to devaite from his preferred playcalling in the Washington game where he called a bunch of RPO, read option and playactions and then the Saints game where there alot of uniquely designed plays to force mismatches and openings downfield. Splitting half the field and playing a 2 man game vs coverage on that half of the field. Forcing the Safety into no win situations. Not coincidentally two of DJs best games under Garrett. Also not coincidentally the very things that Daboll called frequently for Josh Allen. O'Hara scratches the surface here in his analysis.
Garrett generally didn't play call the way O'Hara details below but the few times he did the results were excellent.
OHara on Dabolls offense and why its a great potential fit for DJ - ( New Window )
Quote:
and what it tells you is Jones probably holds the ball too long. Most good QBs are getting rid of the ball and getting good results in the time it takes Daniel Jones to feel pressure and generate poor production.
I don't think it is wise to ignore the PFF rankings any more than it is wise to ignore the hard pressure data. It paints a picture of a struggling unit that nevertheless provided enough opportunity for Daniel Jones to show what he has.
Holds the ball too long, yes that is a possibility. However, have you seen the pass routes that Garrett and Kitchens set up. Rarely were the WRs open. I do think he does not get the ball out to the check down fast enough, but watching the playoffs the one thing I noticed was how fast the plays developed vs how fast the Giants plays developed. And how open the check down receiver was. It was night and day - that is not on the QB. That is players and play design.
Exactly.
and what it tells you is Jones probably holds the ball too long. Most good QBs are getting rid of the ball and getting good results in the time it takes Daniel Jones to feel pressure and generate poor production.
I don't think it is wise to ignore the PFF rankings any more than it is wise to ignore the hard pressure data. It paints a picture of a struggling unit that nevertheless provided enough opportunity for Daniel Jones to show what he has.
Holds the ball too long, yes that is a possibility. However, have you seen the pass routes that Garrett and Kitchens set up. Rarely were the WRs open. I do think he does not get the ball out to the check down fast enough, but watching the playoffs the one thing I noticed was how fast the plays developed vs how fast the Giants plays developed. And how open the check down receiver was. It was night and day - that is not on the QB. That is players and play design.
I think these are excuses. Jones' wide receivers, when healthy, are pretty good. Golladay gets open, for Golladay. Jones doesn't pull the trigger in time, and ball placement is an issue. There were a lot of plays where Jones was late to get the ball to his WRs. It is why Golladay got upset in the Washington game. Jones doesn't trust himself.
I will also say that the great QBs establish a connect with their main guy. They communicate and spin into different routes to counter tough coverages. You didn't see Jones do that very much, especially with his best target, Golladay.
And finally, I agree Jones is slow on the check downs but he also relies too heavily on the check down. That may be part of the design. They got scared. And Jones got scared. A scared QB who checks down constantly is a huge problem. There are even good QBs who have this problem - like Kirk Cousins.
Quote:
In comment 15604059 Producer said:
Quote:
and what it tells you is Jones probably holds the ball too long. Most good QBs are getting rid of the ball and getting good results in the time it takes Daniel Jones to feel pressure and generate poor production.
I don't think it is wise to ignore the PFF rankings any more than it is wise to ignore the hard pressure data. It paints a picture of a struggling unit that nevertheless provided enough opportunity for Daniel Jones to show what he has.
Holds the ball too long, yes that is a possibility. However, have you seen the pass routes that Garrett and Kitchens set up. Rarely were the WRs open. I do think he does not get the ball out to the check down fast enough, but watching the playoffs the one thing I noticed was how fast the plays developed vs how fast the Giants plays developed. And how open the check down receiver was. It was night and day - that is not on the QB. That is players and play design.
I think these are excuses. Jones' wide receivers, when healthy, are pretty good. Golladay gets open, for Golladay. Jones doesn't pull the trigger in time, and ball placement is an issue. There were a lot of plays where Jones was late to get the ball to his WRs. It is why Golladay got upset in the Washington game. Jones doesn't trust himself.
I will also say that the great QBs establish a connect with their main guy. They communicate and spin into different routes to counter tough coverages. You didn't see Jones do that very much, especially with his best target, Golladay.
And finally, I agree Jones is slow on the check downs but he also relies too heavily on the check down. That may be part of the design. They got scared. And Jones got scared. A scared QB who checks down constantly is a huge problem. There are even good QBs who have this problem - like Kirk Cousins.
If you are not confident in an OC's system everything is affected. Daboll is here to change that. I am giving DJ another year to see who he really is.
Cliff note version for the reading impaired, anything new discussed?
and what it tells you is Jones probably holds the ball too long. Most good QBs are getting rid of the ball and getting good results in the time it takes Daniel Jones to feel pressure and generate poor production.
I don't think it is wise to ignore the PFF rankings any more than it is wise to ignore the hard pressure data. It paints a picture of a struggling unit that nevertheless provided enough opportunity for Daniel Jones to show what he has.
Holds the ball too long, yes that is a possibility. However, have you seen the pass routes that Garrett and Kitchens set up. Rarely were the WRs open. I do think he does not get the ball out to the check down fast enough, but watching the playoffs the one thing I noticed was how fast the plays developed vs how fast the Giants plays developed. And how open the check down receiver was. It was night and day - that is not on the QB. That is players and play design.
The reality is, DJ has one more affordable year on his contract, and then, if the Giants choose to pick up his 5y option (a mistake, IMO), they have another year at an expensive price but not quite market rate for a franchise QB.
But what does that solve other than indulging wishful thinking about DJ? Other QBs overcome a middling OL. We already have confirmed that DJ cannot. Other QBs elevate their skill position supporting cast (we saw Eli do that throughout his career). We have no evidence that DJ is capable of that (in fact, most evidence appears to point to the contrary).
So is the goal to lock into a QB who will always need everything to go right in order for his play to be adequate? Will we always be at the mercy of an untimely OL injury or WR injury that can derail our season because DJ can't overcome those situations? And that's without having to consider whether DJ himself can even get through a season unscathed by injury.
Has DJ been given the most favorable environment thus far in his career? No. And most QBs who are drafted in the top ten also face similarly bad rosters and in some cases dysfunctional organizations surrounding them. The really good QBs quickly become part of the solution to help turn their team around. The really bad QBs can sink a terrible organization even further down.
And then there's the vast middle. QBs who aren't good enough to repair a broken team, but provide enough glimmers of hope that you hold onto them for too long. They give you enough flashes to justify making excuses for them, when for some reason, no one ever wants to make similar excuses for the players whose careers are glued to that QB for however long.
As a function of time and contract, a decision is due on DJ shortly. How much of the mediocrity that his career represents to date is his own fault vs. how much of it is environmental is almost irrelevant. We know for sure that he's not good enough to win in spite of adversity. And it boggles my mind how anyone could intelligently suggest that we should pay full price to find out if it was his fault or not.
Maybe if DG hadn't been such an absolute abject failure as GM, we'd have more insight by now. Maybe we'd have a better roster by now. Maybe we'd be closer to competing by now.
But we're facing another tear-down rebuild, and have cap issues as well. We are unlikely to have a roster that is ready to compete for another year or two. By then, we're beyond even the 5y option for DJ. So what's the point? If you think the surrounding roster was the problem the past two years, it's going to be a problem again in 2022, and probably not dramatically better in 2023. What will DJ have been able to prove in those two years?
Simply as a matter of roster construction for a rebuild, relative to where DJ's contract stands, the fact that Jones is still an open question at QB immediately preceding a tear-down makes it tough to see a path forward where it logically makes sense to keep him beyond 2022.
If DJ was already showing more consistent flashes of franchise QB level play, I could see it. If he was a year earlier in his contract, I could see it. But I don't see how it makes sense in the actual time and scenario that exists.
And that, IMO, goes to the core of Christian's OP. The franchise may not have given DJ the best opportunity to succeed, because it was a bad team during an especially rough stretch, with one of the worst GMs in the league. But they don't owe DJ anything. They owe it to themselves (and the fans, of course) to make smart decisions to putting a winning product onto the field.
TL;DR: Who cares? That offense happened. Those years tolled on DJ's contract. We have one year left to see if he's good or not. We were told going into 2021 that there would be no more excuses. But you guys can't help yourselves.
In terms of the QB of the future. I do not think the Giants will compete again with the type of success everyone wants until they establish again winning the lines (I'll include front 7). Even with average QB play that team will compete for divisions and playoff appearances with solid NFL talent at the skill positions and a outstanding HC. A higher standing QB and more talent at the skill positions will give it a chance to win a championship.
The QB position is a dependent one. No QB will win a championship without a lot of talent. Certainly a variable of the QB can be applied as to how much talent that QB needs. What changes the variable imo is how physical your team is.
I think Jones is pretty good at the aspects of the position that most closely resemble basketball. On the read option and RPO, he can freeze a defender and make the snap decision to dish, look off or take it to the hoop. He can drop a deep ball into a bucket. He varies the heat on his throws. His accuracy to the flat is probably better than he gets credit for, because the execution by the unit as a whole has been so poor.
The flaws are huge though. As the reads become more complex, his decision-making deteriorates, especially on short-midrange throws. He bird-dogs his primary read. His mental clock is a mess, and might be beyond fixing. Of the few chances the offense has given him to hit a wide open receiver, he has missed too many. While he fumbled less this year, ball security remains an issue. And of course he misses too much time because he doesn't know how to protect himself.
Can an offense be designed around those strengths and weaknesses? Well, Carson Wentz and Nick Foles combined to win a championship. So I guess it's possible. Jones is somewhere in that class, in terms of talent and attributes.
Here’s an idea: instead of liberalizing pass defense rules to keep scoring up, how about rule changes to make playing OL a more attractive career choice? I don’t know what those changes would be - and it would obviously take a long time to take effect - but it really merits looking into.
I’m sure the stories about Jim Otto and Mike Webster have been frightening a lot of gifted athletes.
I think Jones is pretty good at the aspects of the position that most closely resemble basketball. On the read option and RPO, he can freeze a defender and make the snap decision to dish, look off or take it to the hoop. He can drop a deep ball into a bucket. He varies the heat on his throws. His accuracy to the flat is probably better than he gets credit for, because the execution by the unit as a whole has been so poor.
The flaws are huge though. As the reads become more complex, his decision-making deteriorates, especially on short-midrange throws. He bird-dogs his primary read. His mental clock is a mess, and might be beyond fixing. Of the few chances the offense has given him to hit a wide open receiver, he has missed too many. While he fumbled less this year, ball security remains an issue. And of course he misses too much time because he doesn't know how to protect himself.
Can an offense be designed around those strengths and weaknesses? Well, Carson Wentz and Nick Foles combined to win a championship. So I guess it's possible. Jones is somewhere in that class, in terms of talent and attributes.
Good insight on the positives BBB. Could the negatives be more due to an ill fitting system which Daniel just had trouble with altogether? As a rookie he looked much more confident in Shurmur's offense despite the ball security issues which he has greatly improved upon.
Let’s accept the above prima facie.
How much better will the line get in one offseason, how much better will the system be after one year?
Yes or no, Daniel Jones has a number of elements to his game he needs to individually improve in order for the Giants to have a good offense?
Remember Bobby Hart? I thought he was a putrid player. Do you realize he’s started 46 games since Gettleman unceremoniously cut his whiny ass?! 46! That makes him a good standard late round pick. He’s actually had a very nice career. And he sux!
Remember Bobby Hart? I thought he was a putrid player. Do you realize he’s started 46 games since Gettleman unceremoniously cut his whiny ass?! 46! That makes him a good standard late round pick. He’s actually had a very nice career. And he sux!
A good friend of mine lives in Cincinnati and is a season ticket holder for the Bengals. When Bobby Hart was starting there he was in disbelief of how awful Hart was. He would regularly send me lowlights of Hart each week because I had warned him how bad Hart was when he went there. It became a running joke how bad Hart was. Hart was enemy number 1 for Bengals fans while he was there. He is one of the worst starting OL you will ever see. Just because he was starting on a couple of putrid OLs in his career does not mean he “had a very nice career”. He was absolutely dreadful.
That clearly doesn't mean this franchise thinks the same in the short term about Jones.
I really envision them concluding soon that Jones isn't "the guy" but based on some combination of his cost, the available options in the draft, all the others things that have to happen with the roster and maybe even the desire of the Mara's that Jones will at least begin as the starting QB in 2022. Schoen will just use him as a lame-duck for this year and move onto QB solutions next offseason with more cap money, maybe a better QB class to select from and hopefully a more stable roster.
But then due to injury, bad play, act of God, whatever...Jones won't finish the 2022 season as the starter and will become a free agent in 2023. He'll get picked by another team to maybe compete for a starting job or be relegated to back up.
I think that's all there is here...
This interview fundamentally changed my view on offense in the NFL.
There is not an offensive line out there to save the QB. It has to come from the QB.
Not a great model to rely on but they made it the big day. Some similarities to the 2011 Giants with the elite WR's and a QB who has "it". Pretty remarkable that kid is doing this in his second year.
Cliff note version for the reading impaired, anything new discussed?
Could you respectfully grow up, or at a minimum just stay off threads that don’t interest you?
And I'd agree that Garrett/Kitchens/Judge simply did not do a good job of cobbling together anything that resembled a modern NFL offense.
And I'd also agree that DJ looked much more promising under Shurmur, though I'd caution that some of that may still have been fool's gold.
Nevertheless, I want to present to you two QBs who had - statistically speaking only - success in Pat Shurmur's offense:
Quarterback A:
3027 yards passing (232.8 ypg)
24 passing TDs
12 interceptions
61.9% completions
6.6 Y/A
87.7 rating
55.7 QBR
Quarterback B:
3547 yards passing (236.5 ypg)
22 passing TDs
7 interceptions
67.6% completions
7.4 Y/A
98.3 rating
72.8 QBR
Quarterback A is obviously Daniel Jones, in his rookie year.
Quarterback B is the career year that Shurmur coaxed out of Case Keenum in 2017 (this is very likely what got Shurmur the NYG HC job, ironically).
Does anyone here really want to hitch their wagon to a QB who might simply be a Keenum clone?
If true, wouldn’t it be reasonable to give Jones two years in this system?
Two off seasons to collect better talent, and two years of installing and acclimating to the system.
Would judging him after one season be fair?
BigBlueShock - that’s funny, but I contend that any late 7th rounder that starts almost 70 games has had a very nice career. Hart has made almost $17mm in the NFL. He played for Daboll in Buffalo, btw.
What are Jones's strengths …
If true, wouldn’t it be reasonable to give Jones two years in this system?
Two off seasons to collect better talent, and two years of installing and acclimating to the system.
Hell no. I don’t think it’s much of a stretch to say that Daboll and Kafka will not need two off seasons to come to a conclusion on Jones. Once they get their hands on him in person, they will know rather quickly if he is someone they think they can mold. There is no reason on the planet to rush to make that decision now and just go ahead and give him two years. They’ve never worked with him.
Would judging him after one season be fair?
What are Jones's strengths …
If true, wouldn’t it be reasonable to give Jones two years in this system?
Two off seasons to collect better talent, and two years of installing and acclimating to the system.
Would judging him after one season be fair?
Sorry, screwed up my reply…
Hell no. I don’t think it’s much of a stretch to say that Daboll and Kafka will not need two off seasons to come to a conclusion on Jones. Once they get their hands on him in person, they will know rather quickly if he is someone they think they can mold. There is no reason on the planet to rush to make that decision now and just go ahead and give him two years. They’ve never worked with him.
Not a great model to rely on but they made it the big day. Some similarities to the 2011 Giants with the elite WR's and a QB who has "it". Pretty remarkable that kid is doing this in his second year.
You could argue that their OL is still better than ours and their offensive system was a much better fit for Burrow. Throw in the injuries throughout the year to the OL and WRs it was much tougher sledding for DJ than it was for Burrow despite his own line being a mediocre one.
to start your Sunday!
Cliff note version for the reading impaired, anything new discussed?
Could you respectfully grow up, or at a minimum just stay off threads that don’t interest you?
So nothing new on this thread or what?
I happen to think your OP is childish. Jones needs to play better but teams absolutely “owe” their QB weapons and and OL. Daboll definitely made sure his QB was comfortable, why should that change now just because you think Jones sucks?
It’s just another way to say the same things about Jones under the guise of a different angle.
I was asking you an earnest question in conversation, I apologize if it came off as rhetorical.
BigBlueShock - that’s funny, but I contend that any late 7th rounder that starts almost 70 games has had a very nice career. Hart has made almost $17mm in the NFL. He played for Daboll in Buffalo, btw.
Your idea of having a nice career is completely different than mine. Sure he made a lot of money. Do you think either the Giants or Bengals were happy with the return on investment? Bobby Hart was trash. Good for him for pulling the wool of some eyes to get the contracts. If that’s your idea of having a nice career, we will agree to disagree.
They are fortunate JB did not get hurt. They are also fortunate that D is pretty damn good and gets pressure with 4 men.
Not a great model to rely on but they made it the big day. Some similarities to the 2011 Giants with the elite WR's and a QB who has "it". Pretty remarkable that kid is doing this in his second year.
You could argue that their OL is still better than ours and their offensive system was a much better fit for Burrow. Throw in the injuries throughout the year to the OL and WRs it was much tougher sledding for DJ than it was for Burrow despite his own line being a mediocre one.
Sometimes beliefs can’t be shaken despite evidence?
Really dude. Can you either just participate in the debate or take it somewhere else please.
In comment 15604097 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
to start your Sunday!
Cliff note version for the reading impaired, anything new discussed?
Could you respectfully grow up, or at a minimum just stay off threads that don’t interest you?
So nothing new on this thread or what?
I happen to think your OP is childish. Jones needs to play better but teams absolutely “owe” their QB weapons and and OL. Daboll definitely made sure his QB was comfortable, why should that change now just because you think Jones sucks?
It’s just another way to say the same things about Jones under the guise of a different angle.
Childish? This condescending nonsense from you isn't really needed nor is the bad impersonation of fmic required...
I don’t want them investing any more in him until he proves he can develop the skills I posted above: his running decision making, his pre-snap recognition, his pocket depth, bird-dogging. Those are all skills that are not dependent on others.
If they feel they can help fix those, then I bet they do commit two years to teaching the system.
In comment 15604140 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15604097 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
to start your Sunday!
Cliff note version for the reading impaired, anything new discussed?
Could you respectfully grow up, or at a minimum just stay off threads that don’t interest you?
So nothing new on this thread or what?
I happen to think your OP is childish. Jones needs to play better but teams absolutely “owe” their QB weapons and and OL. Daboll definitely made sure his QB was comfortable, why should that change now just because you think Jones sucks?
It’s just another way to say the same things about Jones under the guise of a different angle.
Childish? This condescending nonsense from you isn't really needed nor is the bad impersonation of fmic required...
I can't remember the last time (ever?) that UConn actually provided any actual football response.
He likes to complain about the value of threads that he doesn't like, without a hint of irony.
And I'll get ahead of what I know his little brain will come up with as a rebuttal: at least I discuss actual football content.
the argument shouldn't be whether DJ is going to turn the corner and be good enough. It's about the options for this year. The options aren't good. Some get that. Some don't.
A lot of people just want to argue DJ isn't good enough. Don't waste another year with him. Guess what? This year isn't going to be enjoyable, for the most part. The QB of the future isn't likely to be on the team. Limited resources should not be wasted on replacing DJ with a placeholder.
In comment 15604104 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
What are Jones's strengths …
If true, wouldn’t it be reasonable to give Jones two years in this system?
Two off seasons to collect better talent, and two years of installing and acclimating to the system.
Would judging him after one season be fair?
Sorry, screwed up my reply…
Hell no. I don’t think it’s much of a stretch to say that Daboll and Kafka will not need two off seasons to come to a conclusion on Jones. Once they get their hands on him in person, they will know rather quickly if he is someone they think they can mold. There is no reason on the planet to rush to make that decision now and just go ahead and give him two years. They’ve never worked with him.
I think they will see some good things on film/practice but have bigger concerns that go unsaid. And then when those concerns manifest themselves next Sept/Oct it's over for Jones as a Giant...
I think Jones is pretty good at the aspects of the position that most closely resemble basketball. On the read option and RPO, he can freeze a defender and make the snap decision to dish, look off or take it to the hoop. He can drop a deep ball into a bucket. He varies the heat on his throws. His accuracy to the flat is probably better than he gets credit for, because the execution by the unit as a whole has been so poor.
The flaws are huge though. As the reads become more complex, his decision-making deteriorates, especially on short-midrange throws. He bird-dogs his primary read. His mental clock is a mess, and might be beyond fixing. Of the few chances the offense has given him to hit a wide open receiver, he has missed too many. While he fumbled less this year, ball security remains an issue. And of course he misses too much time because he doesn't know how to protect himself.
In addition to huge flaws that may be or more likely aren't fixable there's the contract issue. I would be shocked and disappointed and my faith in the new GM would be shaken if he picks up Daniel Jones 5th year option. That decision doesn't need to be made until after free agency starts and the draft is completed.
The HC is coming from Josh Allen. The OC is coming from Patrick Mahomes. If they think they can win with Daniel Jones and are willing to risk their jobs and reputations who am I to disagree? When it comes to Jones I won't listen to anything the Giants GM or HC say about him I'll watch what they do.
If they add a free agent like Trubisky or draft a QB on day 1 or day 2 we'll know what they think of Jones. If the three QBs on the roster on May 3rd are Jones, Webb and Fromm I still expect them to decline the option. So Jones will not have a contract for 2023 when the season starts. That would make it much easier to pull the plug on him if he's not performing to average NFL QB play.
1) Jones is not part of the future, but he’s under contract and the Giants should bridge this one year and make the best of it
2) Jones might be part of the future, but he’s got a hell of a lot to prove, and it starts with him
3) Jones has clear untapped potential held back by a comical level of misfortune, and when put in a better situation has a chance to shine
I think I’m in group number two.
But then this is that magical time of the year when Daniel Jones throws no interceptions and the delusional optimist brigade emerges from hibernation with the full force of their pollyanna hubris disrespecting people who have a clue about football. Good times.
the argument shouldn't be whether DJ is going to turn the corner and be good enough. It's about the options for this year. The options aren't good. Some get that. Some don't.
A lot of people just want to argue DJ isn't good enough. Don't waste another year with him. Guess what? This year isn't going to be enjoyable, for the most part. The QB of the future isn't likely to be on the team. Limited resources should not be wasted on replacing DJ with a placeholder.
Thx fkap. However, I could get my arms around some money for a cheap stop-gap QB in free agency versus drafting any of these QBs in Rd 1.
But if you’re Daboll, and the clock ran out after two years for the last three guys — might it be important to get as much out of year one as possible?
I can see the upside of bringing in Trubisky, who knows the system, can presumably run the system day one, and expedite the learning curve for everyone.
Year one probably doesn’t look much better in the win column, but you can evaluate your offense against the back drop of your offense functioning.
I’d argue that’s worth 5M in the long run.
A lot of people just want to argue DJ isn't good enough. Don't waste another year with him. Guess what? This year isn't going to be enjoyable, for the most part. The QB of the future isn't likely to be on the team. Limited resources should not be wasted on replacing DJ with a placeholder.
But if you’re Daboll, and the clock ran out after two years for the last three guys — might it be important to get as much out of year one as possible?
I can see the upside of bringing in Trubisky, who knows the system, can presumably run the system day one, and expedite the learning curve for everyone.
Year one probably doesn’t look much better in the win column, but you can evaluate your offense against the back drop of your offense functioning.
I’d argue that’s worth 5M in the long run.
+1000
but the even better analogue may be McDermott year 1 when they went 9-7 with Tyrod and then were able to trade him for a 3rd round pick in 2018. Tyrod went 8-6 in 14 starts in 2017 and put up 14 tds, 4 ints, with 2800 yards passing. That team's 2 leaders most productive skill players were 29yo Lesean McCoy (1500 total yards, 8 tds, 4 ypc) and Charles Clay (500 yards, 2 tds).
I think it's sort of undeniable Daniel Jones is somewhere in between Tyrod Taylor and Josh Allen, this year is likely now or never to figure out where.
but, as with Buffalo 2017, if they can get the defense on track and establish some foundational success around the QB they can still have a .500 or better season. Remember 2017 Buffalo let Stephon Gilmore walk for nothing. Also traded Darby + Watkins + Dareus for picks. Believe i saw in Duggan's article they had 50m+ worth of dead cap. good coaching and drafting can keep teams competitive.
Cute sidestep. Let us all know when you're finished reading "Football for Dummies"
1) Jones is not part of the future, but he’s under contract and the Giants should bridge this one year and make the best of it
2) Jones might be part of the future, but he’s got a hell of a lot to prove, and it starts with him
3) Jones has clear untapped potential held back by a comical level of misfortune, and when put in a better situation has a chance to shine
I think I’m in group number two.
Right which is why all the stuff in your OP is for show.
Why don’t we need better weapons and OL for Jones or any other QB? Jones probably isn’t the answer long term but we absolutely need to put better players around him.
Seems like the consensus is roughly three scenarios:
1) Jones is not part of the future, but he’s under contract and the Giants should bridge this one year and make the best of it
2) Jones might be part of the future, but he’s got a hell of a lot to prove, and it starts with him
3) Jones has clear untapped potential held back by a comical level of misfortune, and when put in a better situation has a chance to shine
I think I’m in group number two.
Right which is why all the stuff in your OP is for show.
Why don’t we need better weapons and OL for Jones or any other QB? Jones probably isn’t the answer long term but we absolutely need to put better players around him.
We used the #2 pick in the draft on a RB. Signed a WR to a market rate WR1 contract. Used another 1st round pick on a WR. Paid full price for Shepard.
The OL issues are real, but consistent with much of the league.
If that supporting cast isn't good enough, what kind of investment would be required for to actually BE good enough?
And if you think the investment isn't the problem, but the player scouting/selection might be, then why do you think the scouting/selection of Jones is not just as problematic as the supporting cast?
Why does Jones get the benefit of the supporting cast excuse when he was chosen by the same people who chose the supporting cast? Why isn't it just as likely that they're perfectly fine and Jones is the problem? Or even more likely, that they're ALL the problem?
A lot of people just want to argue DJ isn't good enough. Don't waste another year with him. Guess what? This year isn't going to be enjoyable, for the most part. The QB of the future isn't likely to be on the team. Limited resources should not be wasted on replacing DJ with a placeholder.
But if you’re Daboll, and the clock ran out after two years for the last three guys — might it be important to get as much out of year one as possible?
I can see the upside of bringing in Trubisky, who knows the system, can presumably run the system day one, and expedite the learning curve for everyone.
Year one probably doesn’t look much better in the win column, but you can evaluate your offense against the back drop of your offense functioning.
I’d argue that’s worth 5M in the long run.
we know Jones' injury history.
why not enter the season with both guys?
i think one of the biggest fundamental misevaluations of asset management on this board is what Jones has proven to be over his career despite circumstance. He is a better player than Bridgewater, Tyrod, Brissett, Darnold etc. Combined those 4 players have 0 20 touchdown seasons. And combined they have returned in compensation either via trade or comp picks multiple day 2 draft picks. Tyrod brought back a 3rd from Cleveland, Darnold 2 seconds from Carolina, Bridgewater a 3rd round comp pick after leaving NO (as a backup), Brissett has been traded multiple times, etc.
even in a worst case scenario where jones has the worst year of his career, gets replaced by Trubisky as Mariota did Tannheill, and departs next year via UFA, he will get signed somewhere for enough to return a comp pick - as Tyrod and Brissett did just last year - and if the nyg manipulate UFA they will get a pick in return. Isn't even a day 3 pick worth a 1 year cap charge of 8m? Not to mention the fact that the upside is beyond a day 3 pick.
In comment 15604194 fkap said:
Quote:
A lot of people just want to argue DJ isn't good enough. Don't waste another year with him. Guess what? This year isn't going to be enjoyable, for the most part. The QB of the future isn't likely to be on the team. Limited resources should not be wasted on replacing DJ with a placeholder.
But if you’re Daboll, and the clock ran out after two years for the last three guys — might it be important to get as much out of year one as possible?
I can see the upside of bringing in Trubisky, who knows the system, can presumably run the system day one, and expedite the learning curve for everyone.
Year one probably doesn’t look much better in the win column, but you can evaluate your offense against the back drop of your offense functioning.
I’d argue that’s worth 5M in the long run.
we know Jones' injury history.
why not enter the season with both guys?
i think one of the biggest fundamental misevaluations of asset management on this board is what Jones has proven to be over his career despite circumstance. He is a better player than Bridgewater, Tyrod, Brissett, Darnold etc. Combined those 4 players have 0 20 touchdown seasons. And combined they have returned in compensation either via trade or comp picks multiple day 2 draft picks. Tyrod brought back a 3rd from Cleveland, Darnold 2 seconds from Carolina, Bridgewater a 3rd round comp pick after leaving NO (as a backup), Brissett has been traded multiple times, etc.
even in a worst case scenario where jones has the worst year of his career, gets replaced by Trubisky as Mariota did Tannheill, and departs next year via UFA, he will get signed somewhere for enough to return a comp pick - as Tyrod and Brissett did just last year - and if the nyg manipulate UFA they will get a pick in return. Isn't even a day 3 pick worth a 1 year cap charge of 8m? Not to mention the fact that the upside is beyond a day 3 pick.
I'd be fine with that - you laid it out perfectly.
Now what happens when Mara mandates picking up the 5y option?
1. OL
2. DL
3. QB
Let’s shore up at least two of these with our first three picks, even if it’s OL/pass rush.
Barkley, Golladay, and Toney can still be effective players, IMO. But we really need to shore up the OL whoever the QB is. And getting stops by getting after the QB is desperately needed.
We need TALENT. Let’s worry about getting some no matter the position.
Very good observation, especially around the defense.
We used the #2 pick in the draft on a RB. Signed a WR to a market rate WR1 contract. Used another 1st round pick on a WR. Paid full price for Shepard.
The OL issues are real, but consistent with much of the league.
If that supporting cast isn't good enough, what kind of investment would be required for to actually BE good enough?
And if you think the investment isn't the problem, but the player scouting/selection might be, then why do you think the scouting/selection of Jones is not just as problematic as the supporting cast?
Why does Jones get the benefit of the supporting cast excuse when he was chosen by the same people who chose the supporting cast? Why isn't it just as likely that they're perfectly fine and Jones is the problem? Or even more likely, that they're ALL the problem?
suspend your opinion and likelihood/probability - and just think about possibility even if very remote.
is it possible that the reason pretty much everyone on the offense regressed from 18/19 in 20/21 was poor coaching and a poor offensive system? Obviously also in Shepard/Barkley's cases they dealt with health issues. but Engram, Slayton, Jones, each saw significant statistical regression.
we can each have opinions re the likelihood of any of those players being good players going forward or how good they ever were but there's a statistical reality that they each regressed significantly from their pre-2020 production.
Engram is the best example since he had the most games played pre-2020. He always left some of the finer points of the game to be desired but pre-2020 his biggest question re: productivity was health. When OBJ was out his numbers were better than when he was healthy and those numbers were very good.
In the 25 starts he made pre-2020 he had 12 touchdowns.
In the 31 games he's played over the last 2 years he has 4.
2017 Buffalo with Brian Daboll as OC managed to score 5 more points per game than the NYG the last 2 years with Charles Clay as his leading receiver with 500 yards.
I think Jones is pretty good at the aspects of the position that most closely resemble basketball. On the read option and RPO, he can freeze a defender and make the snap decision to dish, look off or take it to the hoop. He can drop a deep ball into a bucket. He varies the heat on his throws. His accuracy to the flat is probably better than he gets credit for, because the execution by the unit as a whole has been so poor.
The flaws are huge though. As the reads become more complex, his decision-making deteriorates, especially on short-midrange throws. He bird-dogs his primary read. His mental clock is a mess, and might be beyond fixing. Of the few chances the offense has given him to hit a wide open receiver, he has missed too many. While he fumbled less this year, ball security remains an issue. And of course he misses too much time because he doesn't know how to protect himself.
Can an offense be designed around those strengths and weaknesses? Well, Carson Wentz and Nick Foles combined to win a championship. So I guess it's possible. Jones is somewhere in that class, in terms of talent and attributes.
That's a solid post blogger, I can't disagree with anything you said there. I'm really curious to see what Daboll/Kafka are going to do with him. It'll be interesting that's for sure.
We used the #2 pick in the draft on a RB. Signed a WR to a market rate WR1 contract. Used another 1st round pick on a WR. Paid full price for Shepard.
The OL issues are real, but consistent with much of the league.
If that supporting cast isn't good enough, what kind of investment would be required for to actually BE good enough?
And if you think the investment isn't the problem, but the player scouting/selection might be, then why do you think the scouting/selection of Jones is not just as problematic as the supporting cast?
Why does Jones get the benefit of the supporting cast excuse when he was chosen by the same people who chose the supporting cast? Why isn't it just as likely that they're perfectly fine and Jones is the problem? Or even more likely, that they're ALL the problem?
suspend your opinion and likelihood/probability - and just think about possibility even if very remote.
is it possible that the reason pretty much everyone on the offense regressed from 18/19 in 20/21 was poor coaching and a poor offensive system? Obviously also in Shepard/Barkley's cases they dealt with health issues. but Engram, Slayton, Jones, each saw significant statistical regression.
we can each have opinions re the likelihood of any of those players being good players going forward or how good they ever were but there's a statistical reality that they each regressed significantly from their pre-2020 production.
Engram is the best example since he had the most games played pre-2020. He always left some of the finer points of the game to be desired but pre-2020 his biggest question re: productivity was health. When OBJ was out his numbers were better than when he was healthy and those numbers were very good.
In the 25 starts he made pre-2020 he had 12 touchdowns.
In the 31 games he's played over the last 2 years he has 4.
2017 Buffalo with Brian Daboll as OC managed to score 5 more points per game than the NYG the last 2 years with Charles Clay as his leading receiver with 500 yards.
Ok, I'll give you that. Now as it relates to Jones specifically, scroll up to the Shurmur QB comparison post that I made earlier this morning, and please let me know your thoughts on that, particularly as a variable in your comparison.
Hell no. I don’t think it’s much of a stretch to say that Daboll and Kafka will not need two off seasons to come to a conclusion on Jones. Once they get their hands on him in person, they will know rather quickly if he is someone they think they can mold. There is no reason on the planet to rush to make that decision now and just go ahead and give him two years. They’ve never worked with him.
I don’t want them investing any more in him until he proves he can develop the skills I posted above: his running decision making, his pre-snap recognition, his pocket depth, bird-dogging. Those are all skills that are not dependent on others.
If they feel they can help fix those, then I bet they do commit two years to teaching the system.
Those skills in question that he looked to be lacking were amplified because the system Garrett preferred to run was not a good fit for DJ. A bunch tof what they ran in Buffalo for Allen is a much better fit for DJ and it showed when Garrett occasionally deviated from his preferences and called those type of plays.
DG left this team a gigantic mess. I'm of the opinion that the HC gets some say in player acquisition (not the popularly touted GM buys the groceries, Coaches cook, stark delineation), so Shurmur and Judge hold some blame there.
The arrow was not pointing up. It was spinning wildly like a broken compass.
That's why Shurmur/Judge are no longer here.
IF Daboll is coming into this with a win now mindset, we might as well start looking for a new HC, because that is a surefire way of ending up in disaster.
With any sane rebuild, Daboll merely has to show that he can coach and be of positive help to Schoen in getting a good personnel base in place. If the arrow gets fixed and pointing in the proper direction, Daboll need not worry about a short leash. We don't need to be contenders in two years, but we do need to look like we're heading in that direction.
but the even better analogue may be McDermott year 1 when they went 9-7 with Tyrod and then were able to trade him for a 3rd round pick in 2018. Tyrod went 8-6 in 14 starts in 2017 and put up 14 tds, 4 ints, with 2800 yards passing. That team's 2 leaders most productive skill players were 29yo Lesean McCoy (1500 total yards, 8 tds, 4 ypc) and Charles Clay (500 yards, 2 tds).
I think it's sort of undeniable Daniel Jones is somewhere in between Tyrod Taylor and Josh Allen, this year is likely now or never to figure out where.
but, as with Buffalo 2017, if they can get the defense on track and establish some foundational success around the QB they can still have a .500 or better season. Remember 2017 Buffalo let Stephon Gilmore walk for nothing. Also traded Darby + Watkins + Dareus for picks. Believe i saw in Duggan's article they had 50m+ worth of dead cap. good coaching and drafting can keep teams competitive.
This post is spot on. We need to figure out what exactly is DJ THIS year to be able to set a proper value on him moving forward which could also mean moving on after this year. It is a big reason Daboll was brought in . For both the short term and the long term. His stuff in Buff is the very stuff that DJ excelled in.
they had 2 winning seasons before Josh Allen became what he is now. they went 6-10 in his rookie year but then 10-6 in his second year which was very much pre-breakout (20 tds, 9 ints, 3k yards, 57% comp, 49 qbr, 85 qb rtg).
but the even better analogue may be McDermott year 1 when they went 9-7 with Tyrod and then were able to trade him for a 3rd round pick in 2018. Tyrod went 8-6 in 14 starts in 2017 and put up 14 tds, 4 ints, with 2800 yards passing. That team's 2 leaders most productive skill players were 29yo Lesean McCoy (1500 total yards, 8 tds, 4 ypc) and Charles Clay (500 yards, 2 tds).
I think it's sort of undeniable Daniel Jones is somewhere in between Tyrod Taylor and Josh Allen, this year is likely now or never to figure out where.
but, as with Buffalo 2017, if they can get the defense on track and establish some foundational success around the QB they can still have a .500 or better season. Remember 2017 Buffalo let Stephon Gilmore walk for nothing. Also traded Darby + Watkins + Dareus for picks. Believe i saw in Duggan's article they had 50m+ worth of dead cap. good coaching and drafting can keep teams competitive.
This post is spot on. We need to figure out what exactly is DJ THIS year to be able to set a proper value on him moving forward which could also mean moving on after this year. It is a big reason Daboll was brought in . For both the short term and the long term. His stuff in Buff is the very stuff that DJ excelled in.
Ok, but do you pick up the 5th year option?
I'd be fine with that - you laid it out perfectly.
Now what happens when Mara mandates picking up the 5y option?
i personally would lean towards not picking it up because as you all know i dont mind hedging with tags. so i view that as a viable backup option.
however there's 1 reason why i think it's possible to argue for picking up.
the tag this year is projected at 29m, so only a $10m premium vs. 5th year option. that's a "success fee" id have no problem paying, and in theory if jones has even a decent kirk cousins type of year you could tag + trade.
but i believe i read something that between rodgers and other possible extensions next year's QB tag could project to 40m+. So then the tag becomes more prohibitive than jones as an expensive backup QB on the 5th year. so you may have a QB who has value that exceeds a 3rd round comp pick but is mechanically impossible to realize because of the challenge of maneuvering such a large cap hit on the tag. remember Darnold returned 2 second round picks. That's a significant amount of value for a meh QB who also had a ton of injury issues.
so it's really just a risk reward question. lowering your risk by declining also lowers the possible reward whether it's a future extension or the compensation return from a future departure. interesting decision either way and i personally think schoen/daboll will get to make it. it seems like they intend to give jones a shot this year i don't think mara is the type to meddle in cap strategy/minutia (they could easily tell him they are declining the option on paper but wont let him hit the open market if he plays well).
Those skills in question that he looked to be lacking were amplified because the system Garrett preferred to run was not a good fit for DJ. A bunch tof what they ran in Buffalo for Allen is a much better fit for DJ and it showed when Garrett occasionally deviated from his preferences and called those type of plays.
So let’s say Daboll can scheme around Jones’s weaknesses. Do you think Jones can be a playoff-type QB?
What’s a reasonable timeframe for Jones to become acclimated and succeed in this system?
I'd be fine with that - you laid it out perfectly.
Now what happens when Mara mandates picking up the 5y option?
i personally would lean towards not picking it up because as you all know i dont mind hedging with tags. so i view that as a viable backup option.
however there's 1 reason why i think it's possible to argue for picking up.
the tag this year is projected at 29m, so only a $10m premium vs. 5th year option. that's a "success fee" id have no problem paying, and in theory if jones has even a decent kirk cousins type of year you could tag + trade.
Good lord. You can't stop spending money, and spending it badly...can you?
:-)
And I'd agree that Garrett/Kitchens/Judge simply did not do a good job of cobbling together anything that resembled a modern NFL offense.
And I'd also agree that DJ looked much more promising under Shurmur, though I'd caution that some of that may still have been fool's gold.
Nevertheless, I want to present to you two QBs who had - statistically speaking only - success in Pat Shurmur's offense:
Quarterback A:
3027 yards passing (232.8 ypg)
24 passing TDs
12 interceptions
61.9% completions
6.6 Y/A
87.7 rating
55.7 QBR
Quarterback B:
3547 yards passing (236.5 ypg)
22 passing TDs
7 interceptions
67.6% completions
7.4 Y/A
98.3 rating
72.8 QBR
Quarterback A is obviously Daniel Jones, in his rookie year.
Quarterback B is the career year that Shurmur coaxed out of Case Keenum in 2017 (this is very likely what got Shurmur the NYG HC job, ironically).
Does anyone here really want to hitch their wagon to a QB who might simply be a Keenum clone?
per your reply here's my response to this post.
hitch the wagon? nope. but playing out a year isn't hitching a wagon, and exercising a 1 year option that will likely be below league average for a starting QB probably wouldn't qualify either. Nobody is advocating extension right now (that ive seen).
Case Keenum's contract with Denver when he left Minnesota qualified for a 3rd round comp pick per OTC. That's a pretty good baseline outcome for an over/under on where i think Jones' value could realistically be in 12 months. in fact I'd probably take the over because looking back Keenum was already 30 years old at the time and from a talent standpoint there was a lot more reason to question his prospects going forward since he'd bounced around plenty before Minnesota. If jones can stay mostly healthy and hit 20+ touchdowns again i dont know how his value wouldn't exceed what Darnold's was last year via trade.
so if we agree that's a reasonable baseline, I think it becomes obvious that playing out this year at $8m is a no brainer. It's a cheap lotto ticket that has a pretty decent return even in a not far fetched outcome. remember teddy bridgewater returned a 3rd round comp pick after leaving NO as a backup. no reason to not take the year and see what happens in daboll's offense. even if they love Willis let's say, that's fine - take him and it's not much different than Jimmy G/Trey Lance.
Good lord. You can't stop spending money, and spending it badly...can you?
:-)
ah yes all that bad spending they did on leonard williams really hurt. the guy has been the most productive player on the team since the day they got him and if they decided to trade him today they'd probably get back more than the 3rd round pick they gave up. oh the humanity.
the offensive system concern is, IMO, valid (though as I noted above, those years did toll on DJ's contract regardless, so we are where we are, no matter what).
And I'd agree that Garrett/Kitchens/Judge simply did not do a good job of cobbling together anything that resembled a modern NFL offense.
And I'd also agree that DJ looked much more promising under Shurmur, though I'd caution that some of that may still have been fool's gold.
Nevertheless, I want to present to you two QBs who had - statistically speaking only - success in Pat Shurmur's offense:
Quarterback A:
3027 yards passing (232.8 ypg)
24 passing TDs
12 interceptions
61.9% completions
6.6 Y/A
87.7 rating
55.7 QBR
Quarterback B:
3547 yards passing (236.5 ypg)
22 passing TDs
7 interceptions
67.6% completions
7.4 Y/A
98.3 rating
72.8 QBR
Quarterback A is obviously Daniel Jones, in his rookie year.
Quarterback B is the career year that Shurmur coaxed out of Case Keenum in 2017 (this is very likely what got Shurmur the NYG HC job, ironically).
Does anyone here really want to hitch their wagon to a QB who might simply be a Keenum clone?
per your reply here's my response to this post.
hitch the wagon? nope. but playing out a year isn't hitching a wagon, and exercising a 1 year option that will likely be below league average for a starting QB probably wouldn't qualify either. Nobody is advocating extension right now (that ive seen).
Case Keenum's contract with Denver when he left Minnesota qualified for a 3rd round comp pick per OTC. That's a pretty good baseline outcome for an over/under on where i think Jones' value could realistically be in 12 months. in fact I'd probably take the over because looking back Keenum was already 30 years old at the time and from a talent standpoint there was a lot more reason to question his prospects going forward since he'd bounced around plenty before Minnesota. If jones can stay mostly healthy and hit 20+ touchdowns again i dont know how his value wouldn't exceed what Darnold's was last year via trade.
so if we agree that's a reasonable baseline, I think it becomes obvious that playing out this year at $8m is a no brainer. It's a cheap lotto ticket that has a pretty decent return even in a not far fetched outcome. remember teddy bridgewater returned a 3rd round comp pick after leaving NO as a backup. no reason to not take the year and see what happens in daboll's offense. even if they love Willis let's say, that's fine - take him and it's not much different than Jimmy G/Trey Lance.
I think you might have missed what I was going for (or I missed it in trying to make my point).
If you look at DJ's career numbers dating all the way back to Duke, they generally look like the past two years, adjusting for respective level and league. The one anomaly that many fans hang their hope on is DJ's rookie year, and how he was good in Shurmur's offense but it was Garrett's offense that hindered him.
But if Shurmur's offensive scheme was capable of generating that level of production from Case Keenum in 2017, is it even really saying anything for Jones that Shurmur was able to craft a good season with Jones at QB? And given what Keenum was before and after Shurmur (and what Jones was before and after Shurmur), does DJ's rookie year really tell us anything at all?
Good lord. You can't stop spending money, and spending it badly...can you?
:-)
ah yes all that bad spending they did on leonard williams really hurt. the guy has been the most productive player on the team since the day they got him and if they decided to trade him today they'd probably get back more than the 3rd round pick they gave up. oh the humanity.
Haha, the most productive player on a 4-win team. That should be put up on your fridge. Maybe DG can give you one of his magnets...
Would love to trade LW. Agree he brings decent value since we have to pick up a chunk of his payday no matter what...
If they feel they can help fix those, then I bet they do commit two years to teaching the system.
Those skills in question that he looked to be lacking were amplified because the system Garrett preferred to run was not a good fit for DJ. A bunch tof what they ran in Buffalo for Allen is a much better fit for DJ and it showed when Garrett occasionally deviated from his preferences and called those type of plays.
So let’s say Daboll can scheme around Jones’s weaknesses. Do you think Jones can be a playoff-type QB?
What’s a reasonable timeframe for Jones to become acclimated and succeed in this system?
a) yes.
b) instantly.
Jones fit in Shurmur's scheme from day 1 as a rookie. Remember his first preseason? He completed like 90% of his passes. There were growing pains to be sure - but they were mostly related to his fumbles which i wouldn't consider scheme related.
in year 4 with a full offseason to start learning Daboll's offense, if he is a playoff capable QB we should know pretty quickly, certainly within 1 season.
My definition of playoff capable btw would be better than Cousins/Jimmy G (i would personally never want to do a long term deal with a QB on that level, would rather trade them and pick a rookie). so maybe Derek Carr or better?
Quote:
In comment 15604279 GabeNYG said:
Quote:
If they feel they can help fix those, then I bet they do commit two years to teaching the system.
Those skills in question that he looked to be lacking were amplified because the system Garrett preferred to run was not a good fit for DJ. A bunch tof what they ran in Buffalo for Allen is a much better fit for DJ and it showed when Garrett occasionally deviated from his preferences and called those type of plays.
So let’s say Daboll can scheme around Jones’s weaknesses. Do you think Jones can be a playoff-type QB?
What’s a reasonable timeframe for Jones to become acclimated and succeed in this system?
a) yes.
b) instantly.
Jones fit in Shurmur's scheme from day 1 as a rookie. Remember his first preseason? He completed like 90% of his passes. There were growing pains to be sure - but they were mostly related to his fumbles which i wouldn't consider scheme related.
in year 4 with a full offseason to start learning Daboll's offense, if he is a playoff capable QB we should know pretty quickly, certainly within 1 season.
My definition of playoff capable btw would be better than Cousins/Jimmy G (i would personally never want to do a long term deal with a QB on that level, would rather trade them and pick a rookie). so maybe Derek Carr or better?
Jones has never, ever, shown any of Cousins' ability. People keep throwing out Cousins' name like he is some garbage QB. Have you looked at his stats? He's a solid top-12 QB. He is better than Jones will ever be. Not somebody I would want to build a team around but a good player.
In his third full season he led the league in completion pct. In his 4th full season he almost threw for 5,000 yards. This trope that Jones will be better than Cousins is sheer fantasy.
Quote:
In comment 15604279 GabeNYG said:
Quote:
If they feel they can help fix those, then I bet they do commit two years to teaching the system.
Those skills in question that he looked to be lacking were amplified because the system Garrett preferred to run was not a good fit for DJ. A bunch tof what they ran in Buffalo for Allen is a much better fit for DJ and it showed when Garrett occasionally deviated from his preferences and called those type of plays.
So let’s say Daboll can scheme around Jones’s weaknesses. Do you think Jones can be a playoff-type QB?
What’s a reasonable timeframe for Jones to become acclimated and succeed in this system?
a) yes.
b) instantly.
Jones fit in Shurmur's scheme from day 1 as a rookie. Remember his first preseason? He completed like 90% of his passes. There were growing pains to be sure - but they were mostly related to his fumbles which i wouldn't consider scheme related.
in year 4 with a full offseason to start learning Daboll's offense, if he is a playoff capable QB we should know pretty quickly, certainly within 1 season.
My definition of playoff capable btw would be better than Cousins/Jimmy G (i would personally never want to do a long term deal with a QB on that level, would rather trade them and pick a rookie). so maybe Derek Carr or better?
Thanks Eric you answered better than I could. I will add one thing to that equation. The Giants in recent years have been notoriously bad at selecting OL. This year we have to hit on 3 possibly 4 guys. We have to hope the new outside GM drastically changes what we prioritize in Lineman. We also can't have too many rookies on the OL and expect good results right away. They are going to need to hit on at least one OL in Free Agency but probably two for this to have the greatest chance of working sooner rather than later. And then one early in the draft who will be a day 1 starter and then another possibly later that's more developmental. It doesn't have to be exactly this approach but it will probably need to be similar if we expect to give both DJ and Barkley the protection they need to be most successful in the new offense year 1.
But if Shurmur's offensive scheme was capable of generating that level of production from Case Keenum in 2017, is it even really saying anything for Jones that Shurmur was able to craft a good season with Jones at QB? And given what Keenum was before and after Shurmur (and what Jones was before and after Shurmur), does DJ's rookie year really tell us anything at all?
at this point what informs the upside for jones is for me what we've seen with our own eyes. He has an exceptionally accurate arm on throws downfield, he's a very good athlete, he's shown an ability to improve his turnovers year over year, and he has at times put those ingredients together to have some very big games where we have seen him play like a franchise QB - the new orleans game this year being the most recent. as a side note 1 of the funniest things about that game (imo) is that through 3 quarters they had 10 points because as usual the past 2 years the offensive gameplan going in was impotent until they just went no huddle. the offensive line played well all game and skill players didn't change from the 1Q to the last (which is why i agree with you the supporting cast arguments are kind of silly, though there were some games like the carolina game where or the pitt game week 1 last year where the cast/OL were just so bad it mattered).
so i think we can look back and contort statistics however we want to nullify his rookie year or we can look at his highlight tape and marvel at some of the downfield throws case keenum couldn't make in a million years like the one to slayton in the viking game. neither answers the question of how he would have developed the last 2 years with a better offensive scheme.
put another way i think we have all seen flashes of more ability than a typical journeyman (like keenum). talent isnt the issue consistency is, and im very interested to see what happens with daboll because his work coaching more consistency out of a very talented qb is why he is a head coach right now.
Odds that he magically becomes a decent QB with paying under a rookie coach on a garbage roster? Probably really low.
2022 ends with Jones leaving the Giants and signing a ~$3M 1 year contract to be a backup on the Chargers or something. And Giant fans annoyed that we wasted a year's worth of QB snaps. That's the most likely scenario.
Doesn't make sense to keep him unless you want to pay him.
That seems a lot more reasonable than the year is a loss, and he’s under contract, so fuck it.
But any scenario where Jones starts more games as the Giants quarterback needs to correspond with Jones making the personal progress in his game, in the areas he can only control.
Because if Jones deserves a real line and a real offensive system — Schoen and Daboll deserve a real quarterback while they make the former happen.
Jones has never, ever, shown any of Cousins' ability. People keep throwing out Cousins' name like he is some garbage QB. Have you looked at his stats? He's a solid top-12 QB. He is better than Jones will ever be. Not somebody I would want to build a team around but a good player.
In his third full season he led the league in completion pct. In his 4th full season he almost threw for 5,000 yards. This trope that Jones will be better than Cousins is sheer fantasy.
in his first 3 seasons cousins had more INTs than TDs. his 4900 yard year was his 5th overall and he hasn't come close to that since.
he and jimmy g are both guys you can win with but will never win because of. if that's where jones is at the end of this year you cash in what you can and move on.
We need a better team around the QB and that’s with it without Jones. I support a day 1 or 2 QB pick and/or a good vet signing.
We need a better team around the QB and that’s with it without Jones. I support a day 1 or 2 QB pick and/or a good vet signing.
Well said. And I still contend we don't know exactly what he is. I root for Giants. Not sure why people want him to fail. I hope he proves everyone wrong under Daboll. That said? If he leaves the Giants I'll root for the next guy up to do well.
In comment 15604303 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Good lord. You can't stop spending money, and spending it badly...can you?
:-)
ah yes all that bad spending they did on leonard williams really hurt. the guy has been the most productive player on the team since the day they got him and if they decided to trade him today they'd probably get back more than the 3rd round pick they gave up. oh the humanity.
Haha, the most productive player on a 4-win team. That should be put up on your fridge. Maybe DG can give you one of his magnets...
Would love to trade LW. Agree he brings decent value since we have to pick up a chunk of his payday no matter what...
if they had more leonard williams on the roster the last couple years they'd have won more games and if they had less leonard williams they'd have won less.
it's truly mind boggling to root for a team to have fewer good players on its' roster.
But if Shurmur's offensive scheme was capable of generating that level of production from Case Keenum in 2017, is it even really saying anything for Jones that Shurmur was able to craft a good season with Jones at QB? And given what Keenum was before and after Shurmur (and what Jones was before and after Shurmur), does DJ's rookie year really tell us anything at all?
at this point what informs the upside for jones is for me what we've seen with our own eyes. He has an exceptionally accurate arm on throws downfield, he's a very good athlete, he's shown an ability to improve his turnovers year over year, and he has at times put those ingredients together to have some very big games where we have seen him play like a franchise QB - the new orleans game this year being the most recent. as a side note 1 of the funniest things about that game (imo) is that through 3 quarters they had 10 points because as usual the past 2 years the offensive gameplan going in was impotent until they just went no huddle. the offensive line played well all game and skill players didn't change from the 1Q to the last (which is why i agree with you the supporting cast arguments are kind of silly, though there were some games like the carolina game where or the pitt game week 1 last year where the cast/OL were just so bad it mattered).
so i think we can look back and contort statistics however we want to nullify his rookie year or we can look at his highlight tape and marvel at some of the downfield throws case keenum couldn't make in a million years like the one to slayton in the viking game. neither answers the question of how he would have developed the last 2 years with a better offensive scheme.
put another way i think we have all seen flashes of more ability than a typical journeyman (like keenum). talent isnt the issue consistency is, and im very interested to see what happens with daboll because his work coaching more consistency out of a very talented qb is why he is a head coach right now.
Great points. The few times Garrett went out of his normal philosophical playcalling with the RPO's, read actions , two man routes , and designed plays to get certain players out in space , the results were usually excellent . Daboll's O calls a bunch of these concepts as its foundation already. And we know he already met with Daniel day 1 on the job to ask him what his favorite plays are.
We need a better team around the QB and that’s with it without Jones. I support a day 1 or 2 QB pick and/or a good vet signing.
Said it better than I could; for example, I'd be willing to draft a quarterback day 1 or 2 (take Pickett as an example) and let Jones and the draftee fight it out for the starting job.
Good question.
Giants even should they lose Engram and Shepard are still left with Booker, Barkley, Golladay, Toney Slayton , Kayden Smith and then a rotational guy like Gettis or Sills. They will probably add a player or 2 in the draft too. The top players on this list are all experienced vets except for Toney heading into his 2nd year.
The OL will be the focus this offseason to overhail mostly as in one shot as possible. When tou replace multiple starters on the OL and want results/returns the same year teams usually go the FA route as much as possible for a seasoned vet.
We have the ability to clear 50+M under the cap. Best guess there will be an allocation shift a bit to put more $$$$ into the OL which has only one player making just OK money for an LT in Thomas
I agree with all of the above. This reads exactly like the Pederson play book with Nick Foles.
And I think Nick Foles-level is the milestone Jones should be shooting for this year.
so what’s the argument about, that I don’t post like I want his head on a pike?
We need a better team around the QB and that’s with it without Jones. I support a day 1 or 2 QB pick and/or a good vet signing.
Said it better than I could; for example, I'd be willing to draft a quarterback day 1 or 2 (take Pickett as an example) and let Jones and the draftee fight it out for the starting job.
QB is the most important player on the team. So much so, that taking a potential franchise one if you are in the position to take one is almost never a bad idea.
Worst case scenario (for some) Jones flourishes and looks better than rookie Jones in BDs offense. We bring in the rookie QB in select packages to get him exposure and also to show other teams his value. And then you trade one in the offseason for a 1st round pick. Personally my QB if they went that route is either Corral or Howell.
i think they are largely invalid excuses.
is the OL going to be dramatically worse than last year? doubtful. especially if they put resources into it (imo signing 2 vets and using 1 first round pick is the minimum). the OL wasn't great last year but it wasn't the reason they lost to Washington or Atlanta or Denver.
re: system how many times did ryan fitz change teams/systems? gatorade mentioned the system fit with case keenum in minnesota - what year was that for him in that system? his first.
what year in system was daniel jones best season to date? his first.
the quality of the system >>>>> time in system.
and re tight ends most teams dont have great tight ends. it's not valued as a premium position for a reason. it's a luxury more than a necessity. plenty of teams win with mediocre talents who can be reliable (like boss/ballard) vs. flashy talents (like shockey/engram). Josh Allen's TEs have been Charles Clay and Dawson Knox - who never caught more than 28 passes in a year until this year. this happens to be a really good TE draft too.
i'd be more concerned about continuing to build out depth behind Toney/Golladay since injuries to them seem inevitable than the TE room.
Great points. The few times Garrett went out of his normal philosophical playcalling with the RPO's, read actions , two man routes , and designed plays to get certain players out in space , the results were usually excellent . Daboll's O calls a bunch of these concepts as its foundation already. And we know he already met with Daniel day 1 on the job to ask him what his favorite plays are.
I agree with all of the above. This reads exactly like the Pederson play book with Nick Foles.
And I think Nick Foles-level is the milestone Jones should be shooting for this year.
Nick Foles also seemed to be a very system specific QB. If you called that specific system he was excellent. If not he was terrible. In addition to the Super Bowl year he had a year where he went like 27TD and 2 picks or something. That's crazy.
I wish I could be that bullish, but after 37 starts I think the jury has spoken and Jones would be better served continuing his career with another team. To me, it's less about cap costs and more about wasting reps for a player who has pretty much told us who he is - a QB who is not very good or reliable.
In comment 15604318 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15604303 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Good lord. You can't stop spending money, and spending it badly...can you?
:-)
ah yes all that bad spending they did on leonard williams really hurt. the guy has been the most productive player on the team since the day they got him and if they decided to trade him today they'd probably get back more than the 3rd round pick they gave up. oh the humanity.
Haha, the most productive player on a 4-win team. That should be put up on your fridge. Maybe DG can give you one of his magnets...
Would love to trade LW. Agree he brings decent value since we have to pick up a chunk of his payday no matter what...
if they had more leonard williams on the roster the last couple years they'd have won more games and if they had less leonard williams they'd have won less.
it's truly mind boggling to root for a team to have fewer good players on its' roster.
I want a lot more good players. I just don’t come up with ridiculous ideas like franchise tagging above avg DTs and bad QBs is a good way of achieving that goal. Particularly for a losing team needing to rebuild.
but mind boggle away, by all means...
Great points. The few times Garrett went out of his normal philosophical playcalling with the RPO's, read actions , two man routes , and designed plays to get certain players out in space , the results were usually excellent . Daboll's O calls a bunch of these concepts as its foundation already. And we know he already met with Daniel day 1 on the job to ask him what his favorite plays are.
I agree with all of the above. This reads exactly like the Pederson play book with Nick Foles.
And I think Nick Foles-level is the milestone Jones should be shooting for this year.
and a good example of how different some qbs can look in some systems vs. others.
the smart thing to do with jones is view him as a penny stock and daboll is jordan belfort. pump him for all he's worth this year. best case it turns out he's a keeper worst case you should be able to get more for him than he's worth right now one way or another. if you bring in trubisky as backup there's literally no downside.
Nobody ever answers the question of how is it just going to change in year 12?
Instead it’s just everybody else’s fault.
It is that a lot of people are assuming after a few press conferences that Mara is suddenly not going to meddle in regards to a player he is clearly quite fond of and that is the real Lol. To me, unless I see a QB in the first 4 rounds or a FA that is making more than around $7M (think you need more than this if you are bringing in someone that has a real chance to start) than it means they are placing too much faith in someone that doesn’t deserve it at all.
It’s important to separate confidence from logic though. The Giants have been over confident and short on strategy. I want my coaches to be confident but Jones has shown literally nothing to show he belongs in the NFL. There needs to be a backup plan or it would be clear sentimentality is still ruling a little too much here.
The usual suspects here as well acting like rational reservations are some sort of desire to be negative. Much like this QB bullshit the Giants caused this, not the fans
Eric — how do you fold in the mitigating factors that the Giants have up to four starters to replace on the line, maybe all their tight ends, and will be implementing a new system with a first time HC and OC?
i think they are largely invalid excuses.
is the OL going to be dramatically worse than last year? doubtful. especially if they put resources into it (imo signing 2 vets and using 1 first round pick is the minimum). the OL wasn't great last year but it wasn't the reason they lost to Washington or Atlanta or Denver.
re: system how many times did ryan fitz change teams/systems? gatorade mentioned the system fit with case keenum in minnesota - what year was that for him in that system? his first.
what year in system was daniel jones best season to date? his first.
the quality of the system >>>>> time in system.
and re tight ends most teams dont have great tight ends. it's not valued as a premium position for a reason. it's a luxury more than a necessity. plenty of teams win with mediocre talents who can be reliable (like boss/ballard) vs. flashy talents (like shockey/engram). Josh Allen's TEs have been Charles Clay and Dawson Knox - who never caught more than 28 passes in a year until this year. this happens to be a really good TE draft too.
i'd be more concerned about continuing to build out depth behind Toney/Golladay since injuries to them seem inevitable than the TE room.
Another great post. On the other side of the ball, we won nothing with the likes of Tuck, Strahan, Osi etc.until year 1 of Spagnuolo.
Regarding the TEs, the draft is sneaky deep at the position. We can get by with Kayden Smith who looked much better in Shurmur's offense than Garrett's archaic one. Then add one in round 3 or 4 like Ruckert or Ferguson.
I wish I could be that bullish, but after 37 starts I think the jury has spoken and Jones would be better served continuing his career with another team. To me, it's less about cap costs and more about wasting reps for a player who has pretty much told us who he is - a QB who is not very good or reliable.
shocking...
While I do not know what Daboll and Kafka can do with Jones(I agree he does not appear to be the guy the Giants need), it will be semi-interesting to see what he can do in a modern offense.
fortunately i was carefully watching ryan finley over the last few years and learned you have even less of an idea of what you're talking about when it comes to qbs than i do ;)
i was going to quote from the article below but i'd rather not spoil the fun except to say Ryan Finley is nowhere to be found.
Next Gen Stats' top 10 deep passers of 2020 - ( New Window )
I skimmed...long thread. Sure I missed a couple others.
My take is still, with a more suited system, and with whatever improvements can be made to the surrounding personnel — the most important developments lie with Jones.
- He can’t miss a quarter of a season with a head/neck injury from running into a defender head first
- He’s got to start winning the chess game pre-snap at a higher clip
- He’s got to hit the home run balls when they are there on the second read
- He’s got to get rid of the ball when there’s a free rusher, when they do come
These + the external factors get him a shot at 2023 as a Giant. No mutual exclusivity.
for three years and I don't see anywhere near the player Eric on LI is describing. By his explanation, Jones was worth the 6th pick in the draft and has demonstrated the plus-skills so far to move forward with Jones. I admire the imagination... ;)
Agree. Coming to grips with that and how to best approach the next 12 months if you were hypothetically the new GM of the NY Giants is really the only debate...
i was going to quote from the article below but i'd rather not spoil the fun except to say Ryan Finley is nowhere to be found. Next Gen Stats' top 10 deep passers of 2020 - ( New Window )
I did like Finley - true. That was a poor evaluation.
But I never said Finley was worthy of a lottery pick. And I said Jones wasn't worthy of being taken in the first round.
1) Jones is not part of the future, but he’s under contract and the Giants should bridge this one year and make the best of it
2) Jones might be part of the future, but he’s got a hell of a lot to prove, and it starts with him
3) Jones has clear untapped potential held back by a comical level of misfortune, and when put in a better situation has a chance to shine
I think I’m in group number two.
I don't know which to agree with - but this is why you bring him back. Odd that your thread and argument seems to downplay the OL.
With that said, it is more likely Options 1 and 2 go hand-in-hand. Which is why Giants should plan on getting a high draft QB in 2023.
Of course he has untapped potential. Let's face it - he had a moronic GM, a moronic coach, an OL ranked 31st and 30th the past 2 years, pathetic Tight Ends, an awful WR crew 2 years ago and this year could never be healthy, and a RB that breaks down easily-- so yeah his potential is untapped.
He needs to be a on a team that he could throw the ball down the field and not play dink-and-dunk. Plus he doesn't see around him well when he is moving- so let's stop with making him a runner.
He's limited. So in 2022 draft trade one of the 5 or 7 picks and get another 2023 1st round pick and let's get in on a new QB young QB. In the slim possibility if Jones super-surprises then we have good draft picks for 2023 to push the team forward.
Daniel Jones is a backup level player. That's been borne out on the field. Blaine Gabbert level.
Although I don’t agree on Jones’s floor — this is simply a question of floor, ceilings, and odds.
Daboll and Kafka have witnessed firsthand the level of talent and production needed at QB to punch with the heavyweights.
1) Knowing where the Giants are talent-wise, does Jones have the talent ceiling to offset and be a contender?
2) What are the odds he resides that ceiling based on what you know about him?
Quote:
And yet, you maintain that this "moronic GM" somehow happened to get this one pick correct. This is the nut that the blind squirrel found?
Quote:
You're making up minimizing PFF to fit your bias narrative. PFF is a profesiso9nla organization. Are you? SO let's stop the pretense that you are on par to interpret data that is more relevant than a pro organization.
Secondly, when you are 31st in OL rating in 2020 and 30th in 2021 the fact you are saying there are worse OLines is about as disingenuous and every bias as you can be. SO let's stop that please.
Third- I want Jones gone after 2022. Are you implying that I want Jones? Anyhow, but to downplay the OL 's pathetic performance that the poster that I was replying to was doing, is comical. I'll say again I want Jones gone too in 2023. But please stop like you know what you are talking about comparing your interpretation of data vs a professional organization.
Otherwise put your money where your mouth is and put up a website. Show that your professional interpretations are superior to PFF's and others. Or cite some other professional organizations that back up your interpretation. You're an amateur on here just like everyone else unless you prove otherwise. SO don’t tell me-- show me.
Otherwise why would anyone believe your interpretation- an anonymous poster -over a pro organization? And looking at all mocks looks pretty consensus that OL needs to be addressed. For a team that is so pathetic- you think nearly everyone has it wrong and actually the OL is mediocre??????
My take is still, with a more suited system, and with whatever improvements can be made to the surrounding personnel — the most important developments lie with Jones.
- He can’t miss a quarter of a season with a head/neck injury from running into a defender head first
- He’s got to start winning the chess game pre-snap at a higher clip
- He’s got to hit the home run balls when they are there on the second read
- He’s got to get rid of the ball when there’s a free rusher, when they do come
These + the external factors get him a shot at 2023 as a Giant. No mutual exclusivity.
All valid concerns which will show just how much the former system hindered DJ rather than help him. I saw an entire different QB the few times Garrett had a different gameplan. Add to that a pretty good year under Shurmur, I think there are a lot of tools to work with here. Allen came in as Cosell put it as not an anticipitory QB but a see it throw it QB and not very cerebral. But 4 years under Daboll who created a system for him rather than force him into his own vision and we all see the results.
Daboll and Kafka have witnessed firsthand the level of talent and production needed at QB to punch with the heavyweights.
Which begs the question...
Do they realize they were given generational talents to work with and that made their jobs much easier?
Because that isn't the case at 1925 Giants Way.
These are system-independent prerequisites all successful QBs have to have. The Giants also don’t have the luxury of four years to mold this vision.
Daniel Jones, individually, has a long way to go, in a very short time.
You're making up minimizing PFF to fit your bias narrative. PFF is a profesiso9nla organization. Are you? SO let's stop the pretense that you are on par to interpret data that is more relevant than a pro organization.
Secondly, when you are 31st in OL rating in 2020 and 30th in 2021 the fact you are saying there are worse OLines is about as disingenuous and every bias as you can be. SO let's stop that please.
Third- I want Jones gone after 2022. Are you implying that I want Jones? Anyhow, but to downplay the OL 's pathetic performance that the poster that I was replying to was doing, is comical. I'll say again I want Jones gone too in 2023. But please stop like you know what you are talking about comparing your interpretation of data vs a professional organization.
Otherwise put your money where your mouth is and put up a website. Show that your professional interpretations are superior to PFF's and others. Or cite some other professional organizations that back up your interpretation. You're an amateur on here just like everyone else unless you prove otherwise. SO don’t tell me-- show me.
Otherwise why would anyone believe your interpretation- an anonymous poster -over a pro organization? And looking at all mocks looks pretty consensus that OL needs to be addressed. For a team that is so pathetic- you think nearly everyone has it wrong and actually the OL is mediocre??????
I'm "making up minimizing PFF to fit [my] narrative"?
Do some homework on how PFF assigns grades. They purport each player's assignment as they assume it to be, and then assign a grade based on what they thought the assignment was (or should have been) - this is basic HARK bullshit.
Meanwhile, the actual raw pass pro metrics show the results. If a QB had league median time to throw, got hit/hurried/pressured/sacked at a league median rate, then he got league median pass protection. This is stats 101 shit.
What if Jones has enough of that ability combined with his other plus traits as long as the offense is laid out more similarly to what Josh Allen had? Clearer concepts and play designs vs. each play being a bunch of decisions needed to be made for each throw.
You're making up minimizing PFF to fit your bias narrative. PFF is a profesiso9nla organization. Are you? SO let's stop the pretense that you are on par to interpret data that is more relevant than a pro organization.
Secondly, when you are 31st in OL rating in 2020 and 30th in 2021 the fact you are saying there are worse OLines is about as disingenuous and every bias as you can be. SO let's stop that please.
Third- I want Jones gone after 2022. Are you implying that I want Jones? Anyhow, but to downplay the OL 's pathetic performance that the poster that I was replying to was doing, is comical. I'll say again I want Jones gone too in 2023. But please stop like you know what you are talking about comparing your interpretation of data vs a professional organization.
Otherwise put your money where your mouth is and put up a website. Show that your professional interpretations are superior to PFF's and others. Or cite some other professional organizations that back up your interpretation. You're an amateur on here just like everyone else unless you prove otherwise. SO don’t tell me-- show me.
Otherwise why would anyone believe your interpretation- an anonymous poster -over a pro organization? And looking at all mocks looks pretty consensus that OL needs to be addressed. For a team that is so pathetic- you think nearly everyone has it wrong and actually the OL is mediocre??????
And no one has to believe me over PFF. The fucking data is right there for anyone to parse. It's all publicly available on PFR. That is, if you know how to actually do math.
What if Jones has enough of that ability combined with his other plus traits as long as the offense is laid out more similarly to what Josh Allen had? Clearer concepts and play designs vs. each play being a bunch of decisions needed to be made for each throw.
If Jones can markedly improve his decision making running the football, improve his pre-snap judgement, quicken his reads, improve his pocket awareness and Daboll installs a system Jones can immediately acclimate to in his first year, while the Giants replace four offensive lineman, and likely replace their top two tight ends?
I’ll think he will have accomplished one of the most improbable mid-career turnarounds I’ve witnessed.
Daniel Jones, individually, has a long way to go, in a very short time.
What if Jones has enough of that ability combined with his other plus traits as long as the offense is laid out more similarly to what Josh Allen had? Clearer concepts and play designs vs. each play being a bunch of decisions needed to be made for each throw.
If Jones can markedly improve his decision making running the football, improve his pre-snap judgement, quicken his reads, improve his pocket awareness and Daboll installs a system Jones can immediately acclimate to in his first year, while the Giants replace four offensive lineman, and likely replace their top two tight ends?
I’ll think he will have accomplished one of the most improbable mid-career turnarounds I’ve witnessed.
Like Eric said quality (and fit of) system >>>> time in system
QBs have turnarounds... Rookie DJ has 32TDs extropolated over a 16 game stretch. He has cleaned up the rookie turnovers quite a bit too.
Not saying it WILL happen but I certainly think it CAN happen.
My central question for DJ is whether he's capable of being a prolific playmaker while also limiting turnovers.
We saw him flash moments of brilliance as a rookie, but he was also a turnover machine that year.
And we've seen him clean up the turnovers pretty dramatically over the past two seasons.
What we've never seen simultaneously is a player who can being responsible with limiting turnovers while also being productive at scoring touchdowns. That's a rare quality, and those who can do both are legendary.
But either/or isn't particularly exciting and doesn't lend itself to success.
And no one has to believe me over PFF. The fucking data is right there for anyone to parse. It's all publicly available on PFR. That is, if you know how to actually do math.
Again let me reiterate that you think you know how to interpret data but you don’t. It’s not the data that is flawed. It’s how you use it to draw a conclusion.
Just because you are trying to cherry-pick just the data you want and ignore professional organizations analysis doesn't make you right.
Don’t you understand? You're not an expert in interpreting all the data (not just the ones you want to use). You're selectively choosing the data you believe that best sums up the performance but that is flawed. You're pretending to be an expert in choosing the data that is relevant and using it as end-all-be-all.
Again keep ignoring the professional organization. Keep ignoring all the mocks. Keep ignoring SY. (Sy had mock of two OL in Cross and Ikem) – they all focus on the lousy OL- does that sound like "mediocre” to you?
In regards to SY - here is his link - his end of season analysis after Wash game—
https://www.bigblueinteractive.com/2022/01/11/game-review-washington-football-team-22-new-york-giants-7/
Does it sound like he thinks they are mediocre? And nearly all the other mocks does it appear the OL was “mediocre?”
or is it more likely that you are misusing the stats and don’t have additional information that they do ? And as a result “maybe” the experts know more than you do? Which do you think it could be?
My recommendation is to “listen” to the experts instead of believing you are smarter than them. They are “telling you” that those statistics you are using are not the end-all-be-all. You are nto an expert in NFL football statistical analysis. Stop pretending like you are.
And no one has to believe me over PFF. The fucking data is right there for anyone to parse. It's all publicly available on PFR. That is, if you know how to actually do math.
Again let me reiterate that you think you know how to interpret data but you don’t. It’s not the data that is flawed. It’s how you use it to draw a conclusion.
Just because you are trying to cherry-pick just the data you want and ignore professional organizations analysis doesn't make you right.
Don’t you understand? You're not an expert in interpreting all the data (not just the ones you want to use). You're selectively choosing the data you believe that best sums up the performance but that is flawed. You're pretending to be an expert in choosing the data that is relevant and using it as end-all-be-all.
Again keep ignoring the professional organization. Keep ignoring all the mocks. Keep ignoring SY. (Sy had mock of two OL in Cross and Ikem) – they all focus on the lousy OL- does that sound like "mediocre” to you?
In regards to SY - here is his link - his end of season analysis after Wash game—
https://www.bigblueinteractive.com/2022/01/11/game-review-washington-football-team-22-new-york-giants-7/
Does it sound like he thinks they are mediocre? And nearly all the other mocks does it appear the OL was “mediocre?”
or is it more likely that you are misusing the stats and don’t have additional information that they do ? And as a result “maybe” the experts know more than you do? Which do you think it could be?
My recommendation is to “listen” to the experts instead of believing you are smarter than them. They are “telling you” that those statistics you are using are not the end-all-be-all. You are nto an expert in NFL football statistical analysis. Stop pretending like you are.
I can promise you that I can run circles around you even faster with data than I can with words.
You're out of your depth. Throw in the towel.
2) get a TE who can catch
3) upgrade the worst WR’s in the league with some who can run after the catch
4) A running back that plays more games then he sits out
Do all that and you QB play will improve greatly. That I promise you.
his turnover problem was fumbles, often as a runner which had nothing to do with his passing decision making. in fact his INT% has hovered between good and very good over his career. not as comparisons, just a reference point, mahomes career int rate is 1.6%. Rodgers is 1.3%. Russ is 1.8%. Peyton 2.7%. Eli was 3%. Josh Allen 2.3%. Joe Burrow 2.1%. Stafford 2.4%. Murray 2.2%.
if we reduced Daboll's hiring down to 1 issue he needs to solve it is an offense that simply scores more touchdowns. in his rookie year jones had 13 tds in the rz compared to 0 ints. im not sure the team has scored a single rz td in the last 2 years. and i think we would all agree part of the reason why was that the coaching staff was perhaps the most conservative in the league trying to play more of a field position game.
Next Gen Stats' top 10 deep passers of 2020 - ( New Window )
My central question for DJ is whether he's capable of being a prolific playmaker while also limiting turnovers.
We saw him flash moments of brilliance as a rookie, but he was also a turnover machine that year.
And we've seen him clean up the turnovers pretty dramatically over the past two seasons.
What we've never seen simultaneously is a player who can being responsible with limiting turnovers while also being productive at scoring touchdowns. That's a rare quality, and those who can do both are legendary.
But either/or isn't particularly exciting and doesn't lend itself to success.
Don't give up hope yet. Allen came in with questions on decision making, anticipation etc and Daboll successfully tailored an offense to his strengths.
I think he will be not Allens level but could become a true franchise QB in his own right. That said this is the year to make it happen.
indeed and as we all know the easiest thing to find is a good qb.
your nominee to provide improved qb play is who?
And no one has to believe me over PFF. The fucking data is right there for anyone to parse. It's all publicly available on PFR. That is, if you know how to actually do math.
Again let me reiterate that you think you know how to interpret data but you don’t. It’s not the data that is flawed. It’s how you use it to draw a conclusion.
Just because you are trying to cherry-pick just the data you want and ignore professional organizations analysis doesn't make you right.
Don’t you understand? You're not an expert in interpreting all the data (not just the ones you want to use). You're selectively choosing the data you believe that best sums up the performance but that is flawed. You're pretending to be an expert in choosing the data that is relevant and using it as end-all-be-all.
Again keep ignoring the professional organization. Keep ignoring all the mocks. Keep ignoring SY. (Sy had mock of two OL in Cross and Ikem) – they all focus on the lousy OL- does that sound like "mediocre” to you?
In regards to SY - here is his link - his end of season analysis after Wash game—
https://www.bigblueinteractive.com/2022/01/11/game-review-washington-football-team-22-new-york-giants-7/
Does it sound like he thinks they are mediocre? And nearly all the other mocks does it appear the OL was “mediocre?”
or is it more likely that you are misusing the stats and don’t have additional information that they do ? And as a result “maybe” the experts know more than you do? Which do you think it could be?
My recommendation is to “listen” to the experts instead of believing you are smarter than them. They are “telling you” that those statistics you are using are not the end-all-be-all. You are nto an expert in NFL football statistical analysis. Stop pretending like you are.
I can promise you that I can run circles around you even faster with data than I can with words.
You're out of your depth. Throw in the towel.
Wow.
Improving the QB Play would simply do that...
indeed and as we all know the easiest thing to find is a good qb.
your nominee to provide improved qb play is who?
Still wondering how you nailed the simplest thing to do is to score more touchdowns...
strengths: taking things out of context
weaknesses: reading comprehension, answering direct questions
Quote:
strengths: taking things out of context
weaknesses: reading comprehension, answering direct questions
Don't get bent out of shape because it takes you 14 paragraphs and a few graphs to state the obvious, and I can do it in one sentence...
Hopefully the point was made.
Don't get bent out of shape because it takes you 14 paragraphs and a few graphs to state the obvious, and I can do it in one sentence...
so who is your obvious choice for better qb play?
so what’s the argument about, that I don’t post like I want his head on a pike?
We need a better team around the QB and that’s with it without Jones. I support a day 1 or 2 QB pick and/or a good vet signing.
Said it better than I could; for example, I'd be willing to draft a quarterback day 1 or 2 (take Pickett as an example) and let Jones and the draftee fight it out for the starting job.
QB is the most important player on the team. So much so, that taking a potential franchise one if you are in the position to take one is almost never a bad idea.
Worst case scenario (for some) Jones flourishes and looks better than rookie Jones in BDs offense. We bring in the rookie QB in select packages to get him exposure and also to show other teams his value. And then you trade one in the offseason for a 1st round pick. Personally my QB if they went that route is either Corral or Howell.
Yeah if we took a QB this year I like Corral the best. But I still don't see him becoming some great NFL QB (but who knows?) And I agree with what you are saying here for sure. I still think if they want another QB, next year is the year.
Don't get bent out of shape because it takes you 14 paragraphs and a few graphs to state the obvious, and I can do it in one sentence...
so who is your obvious choice for better qb play?
I don't have an obvious choice. But if I wanted to ":simply" score more touchdowns AND try to improve the QB play I would go down this path...
- Make DJ a lame duck QB
- Sign an experienced, relatively affordable QB in free agency to actually compete for the starting job. Would have traded for Minshew last year as an example.
- If free agency doesn't fall your way, then possibly grab a QB in Rd 2 (or maybe 3) to be the same type of guy.
- Make that guy your stop-gap when he wins the job on Day 1 or as soon as DJ starts failing again.
- Make some cuts in the roster to free up space and invest in a decent Guard and Swing Tackle in free agency.
- Invest in an OT and Center on Day 1 and Day 2, respectively.
- Look to find your new starting QB 2023 based on free agent market or make a serious move in draft.
simple as it gets...
I can promise you that I can run circles around you even faster with data than I can with words.
You're out of your depth. Throw in the towel.
The argument isn't with me. It's your delusion you think you're smarter than everyone else. As you anonymously post.
And you refuse to address the points I made that other experts are telling you indirectly that you don't knwwo what you're talking about.
It's not about me vs you.
Its not out of this world that he could have a good year and we draft a QB in 2022 or 2023. Hopefully its 2023.
Reid traded for Smith, they did well, and they he drafted Mahomes and traded Smith to Washington. Mahomes got them to the suberbowl.
I dont think this staff is "sold" on Jones, just working with what they have. I wouldnt get all upset about Jones playing, starting, etc...he's still on a rookie contract and we need a QB.
Its not out of this world that he could have a good year and we draft a QB in 2022 or 2023. Hopefully its 2023.
Reid traded for Smith, they did well, and they he drafted Mahomes and traded Smith to Washington. Mahomes got them to the suberbowl.
I dont think this staff is "sold" on Jones, just working with what they have. I wouldnt get all upset about Jones playing, starting, etc...he's still on a rookie contract and we need a QB.
He’s going into his 6th year in the league, and has accomplished a great deal more than Jones in the NFL.
He sat for a year in Daboll’s system, is a free agent, and isn’t going to command a significant salary.
For 5M next year, he’s a lottery ticket I believe has equal upside to Jones.
And if Jones cannot beat out Trubisky in camp, the Giants really know what they have, right?
The argument isn't with me. It's your delusion you think you're smarter than everyone else. As you anonymously post.
GD is a damn good with all of your grammar, syntax and vocabulary needs.
I think he'd better represent his brand by going with Grammar Dunk. ;)
He’s going into his 6th year in the league, and has accomplished a great deal more than Jones in the NFL.
He sat for a year in Daboll’s system, is a free agent, and isn’t going to command a significant salary.
For 5M next year, he’s a lottery ticket I believe has equal upside to Jones.
And if Jones cannot beat out Trubisky in camp, the Giants really know what they have, right?
I agree. Bring him in.
I'd be stunned if he beat out Jones but bring him in.
Trubisky went to the Pro Bowl. What is so funny exactly?
Besides hopes and dreams what have you seen to think that’s crazy?
You might want to take a quick look at Trubisky’s career vs. Jones to date.
To these yo-yos it's:
1. Rodgers
2. Mahomes
3. Burrow
4. Herbert (maybe Jones)
5. Jones
Outside a blown refs call, Cincy can’t get anything going.
It's laughable trying to build up Mitch in any manner.
He'll be competition to Jones-- that is fine.
To make a comment that he was Pro Bowl as having any relevance is pretty laughable too.
Trubisky sucks. I hear you guys say all the time, "the jury is in on Jones"... lol. Ask Chicago fans what they think of Mitch Trubisky. I can see bringing him in for competition, but pining for him over Jones is just ridiculous. If you think you would have seen some great offense last year with Trubisky behind the Giants OL, well, I'll just laugh and SMH.
And I'm not saying Jones is better. But he aint worse.
It's also true that he's better than Jones.
Jones has been worse in every measure.
If Trubisky is laughable, Jones is what then?
I really don't care about Jones, or the 5 or so of you's vendetta against him... lol. Trubisky was on a pretty good Bears team and did shit. Pining for him like he would be some gamechanger on the Giants is, well, funny. Don't take it from me. If you know a Bears fan, ask them. I can tell you that you won't be getting positive feedback, lol.
It's also true that he's better than Jones.
No he's not. He can be a good backup for Jones and push him though.
In reality Trabisky has had a better OL, better Tight Ends, better WR's, and better RB's.
If he's your QB, you need a new QB. That is the truth.
It's also true that he's better than Jones.
No he's not. He can be a good backup for Jones and push him though.
I just showed you that he is, though.
+1
Unsurprisingly, the debate goes over your head.
1. Trade Jones
2. Sign Trubisky (or Mariota)
You still need a QB long term, but in the immediate term you've gotten better and cheaper at QB and gotten something back for Jones in trade.
Either way this almost certainly ends for Jones the way it did for Trubisky and Mariota...signing for $3M to be someone else's backup.
I really don't care about Jones, or the 5 or so of you's vendetta against him... lol. Trubisky was on a pretty good Bears team and did shit. Pining for him like he would be some gamechanger on the Giants is, well, funny. Don't take it from me. If you know a Bears fan, ask them. I can tell you that you won't be getting positive feedback, lol.
Unsurprisingly, the debate goes over your head.
Oh yes. Sorry my intellect could never match the Jones 5. lol
Oh I have an idea. Let's post thread 347,452 about how Jones sucks, cherry pick myriads of stats to prove our point over, and over, and over, and over, and ov.... and then top it off with why we should put some other shitty QB in his place. Cool. lol You so smaht.
Sigh.
OK replace cherry pick with - ...proffer stats without context, to prove your points over and over and over, and ov.....
I mean, holy shit guys. Don't you ever get tired about tirelessly posting about how much you believe Daniel Jones sucks? Do you really think if you post it infinitely that it's going to somehow send every BBI'er out with pitchforks to somehow remove him from the franchise? I mean holy SHIT. We GET it already. It is so. fucking. old. How many more thousands of Daniel Jones bashing posts do we need to endure? Geezus.
Probably you are?
Did you also include in your stats the below? Because wouldn't it stand to reason that a QB with less window to get a ball to his receiver might have worse efficiency stats? I say "might." It's possible in some circumstances, right?
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/our-new-metric-shows-how-good-nfl-receivers-are-at-creating-separation/
You'll see him criticized here until he's gone, I'd imagine. He's the Giants' QB and he's pretty fucking terrible. We're not going to pretend he isn't. If he were really good, we'd be talking about how good he is. But he isn't. He's terrible.
When he's gone he'll take his seat next to Dave Brown, Danny Kannell, and other poor starting QBs in Giants' history and that will be that. A player we'll be happy to forget played here.
3 stabs at accomplishing #2.
1st option: 1 OG and 1 OC
- There are a number of good options here in FA at both positions.
Draft direction:
-OT at 5 or 7 (Ekwonu / Neal preferrable Cross/ Penning the fall back options)
-CB at 5 or 7 - This is assuming Bradberry is traded/cut for his 13.5M savings (Stingley/Gardner/McDuffie)
-Pass Rush at 36- Deepest part of the draft potentially this is a sweet spot for a Pass rusher
2nd option: 1OT and 1OC
- This draft is not really great at OC and after the top 4 OTs its drops quite a bit to more developmental prospects and not optimal day 1 starters.
Draft direction:
-Pass Rush at 5 or 7 (Devin Lloyd/Ojabo/Jermaine Johnson my top 3 that could be there at 5 or 7)
- CB at 5 or 7 - This is assuming Bradberry is traded/cut for his 13.5M savings (Stingley/Gardner/McDuffie)
-OG at 36 (or with a small trade up) OG is probably Deepest spot available here. OC dries up after Linderbaum and maybe one other guy. OTs seem to here all have flags (arm length, footwork, etc) but the OGs here may present a day 1 starter especially with one of these college OT better suited for the inside in the pros.
3rd option: only one IOL
- There are a number of good options here in FA at both OC/OG
Draft direction:
-OT at 5 or 7 (Ekwonu / Neal preferrable Cross/ Penning the fall back options)
-CB at 5 or 7 - This is assuming Bradberry is traded/cut for his 13.5M savings (Stingley/Gardner/McDuffie)
-OG and Pass Rush 36 and 64 - OGs including the OTs that will move inside we may be able to get a half decent day 1 starter type here prefferably at 36 or latest at 64.
-Notes: Not the ideal since NYG will be relying on TWO rookies on the OL instead of maybe just 1 but it still may yield a functional line if we hit on both OL draft picks.
*What NYG did last year which turned to be a big mistake is we cut the big money OG Zietler (who was arguably our best starter and vet presnece on the OL ) rather than even attempt a resturcture or signing of another vet IOL and reallocated mainly for the WR/TE position in FA.
*This year some of that high contract defender money could be reallocated to fixing the OL
*Finally this is just following Maras urgency to get the OL quickly and not as a 2 year plan. If its a 2 year plan getting a true read on DJ and the rest of the high investments could be greatly hindered.
I can promise you that I can run circles around you even faster with data than I can with words.
You're out of your depth. Throw in the towel.
The argument isn't with me. It's your delusion you think you're smarter than everyone else. As you anonymously post.
And you refuse to address the points I made that other experts are telling you indirectly that you don't knwwo what you're talking about.
It's not about me vs you.
I don't need to outrun the bear.
I think some fans underestimate what it will take to get from where he’s been to being a playoff quarterback.
I don’t think any of those challenges are about scheme or fit — I think they are all individual deficiencies he’s exhibited, and hasn’t improved. No scheme or system will hide them or fix them. Hopefully better coaching will help.
This is where the Giants need to demand better results, or cut him.
For Johnny5Cells, since he can’t be bothered to actually read or participate in the actual debate — a number of folks on this thread have implied the Giants should keep Jones, even though they know he won’t do well, because he’s cheap.
If he’s a goner, I’d much rather use Trubisky as a stop gap. He knows the system, and has proven he can keep the lights on for a team while they learn the scheme.
If the Giants believe Jones can be salvaged, they still need a backup QB. They also should anticipate this backup will have to start a few games with Jones’s history.
Trubisky has unequivocally outplayed Jones in his career by any measure.
So I’ll just respond for you: Har har har I know a Bears fan who thinks Trubisky is the worst. Cool, Har har har I know like a thousand Giants fans who feel the same about Jones.
If you ask Josh Allen to run Brady's system in NE he would struggle badly. Some systems are just better fits than others. In the right system IMO he has enough quality traits to shine. As discussed, as a rookie who still needed to badly work on ball security he had a very, very respectable rookie year. The ball security has improved greatly since then however the scheme under Garrett took a even greater turn for the worse.
I’ve always maintained Jones had the skills to be a good quarterback in the right situation. I’m progressively less optimistic, but won’t be floored if he salvages his career.
If you ask Josh Allen to run Brady's system in NE he would struggle badly. Some systems are just better fits than others. In the right system IMO he has enough quality traits to shine. As discussed, as a rookie who still needed to badly work on ball security he had a very, very respectable rookie year. The ball security has improved greatly since then however the scheme under Garrett took a even greater turn for the worse.
No, he wouldn't.
He wouldn't be the Allen that we know right now. But he wouldn't go from stud to bust based on system.
Football players are not entirely the square peg/round hole that fans want to assume they are when their fan-crush sucks.
so who is your obvious choice for better qb play?
I don't have an obvious choice. But if I wanted to ":simply" score more touchdowns AND try to improve the QB play I would go down this path...
- Make DJ a lame duck QB
- Sign an experienced, relatively affordable QB in free agency to actually compete for the starting job. Would have traded for Minshew last year as an example.
- If free agency doesn't fall your way, then possibly grab a QB in Rd 2 (or maybe 3) to be the same type of guy.
- Make that guy your stop-gap when he wins the job on Day 1 or as soon as DJ starts failing again.
- Make some cuts in the roster to free up space and invest in a decent Guard and Swing Tackle in free agency.
- Invest in an OT and Center on Day 1 and Day 2, respectively.
- Look to find your new starting QB 2023 based on free agent market or make a serious move in draft.
simple as it gets...
so in other words you'd keep jones for this year. and sign someone trubisky. and look to the draft.
so your opinion is the same as almost everyone else's, just with extra sass?
so in other words you'd keep jones for this year. and sign someone trubisky. and look to the draft.
so your opinion is the same as almost everyone else's, just with extra sass?
Not sure almost everyone has that same opinion. Also not sure I care who does and who doesn't.
The sass though can be seen in many poster's comments. You know the type, right?
Since the team that signs Trubisky doesn't have to give the Bills anything (though he might cost his new team something in the 2023 comp pick formula), I can't see why they would opt for Jones instead.
I happen to agree with you for the most part, but this piece doesn't quite work.
I should clarify that signing Trubisky to be the starter is not my preferred option. I don't believe in having a "placeholder" QB. If I'm running the Giants I'm shooting this QB class hard and I'm drafting one. Doesn't have to be in the first round, but I want to be developing someone that can either be the long term solution or be an asset for trade later. Then I'm probably doing the same in the 2023 draft. That would be my preferred approach.
I don’t think anyone is arguing Daboll presumably will design a system more fit for Jones. He’s a better offensive architect for this era of football.
I’m happy to blanket assume the system will be a great fit for Jones.
What gives me caution in Jones’s game is completely independent of scheme.
Now, if you’re view is Daboll, Kafka, and Tierney are better coaches and can coach up Jones better than the previous group, I’ll buy that too.
Re: Trubisky — in my view for say 5M a year, he’s a good value with or without Jones. He can expedite the installation whoever the starting QB is.
Success for me this year looks this: 1) The staff thoroughly vets who is/isn’t part of the future 2) those who are get valuable burn in the system 3) the offense functions at above disaster level so the 2 & 3 can be applied fairly to the defense as well
The bonus scenario would be if the Giants could also add a young developmental QB who can ride shotgun this year.
With Jones, Something between 5-12 and 9-8 seems more likely, and I'm not sure that's better for the organization in the intermediate-long term.
I'm fine with them investing the time and effort to find out what they can make of him. I'm also fine with them writing him off quickly.
Re: Trubisky — in my view for say 5M a year, he’s a good value with or without Jones. He can expedite the installation whoever the starting QB is.
Success for me this year looks this: 1) The staff thoroughly vets who is/isn’t part of the future 2) those who are get valuable burn in the system 3) the offense functions at above disaster level so the 2 & 3 can be applied fairly to the defense as well
The bonus scenario would be if the Giants could also add a young developmental QB who can ride shotgun this year.
i don't see how trubisky doubles his salary this year. the market will dictate it but i'd guess the 5 is high. Also not sure Trubisky gets a better path to playing time since he'd both be in a system he knows and behind someone who has a lot of injury risk.
i haven't looked at the full QB landscape this offseason but i do think rodgers gets dealt for a haul and fills 1 opening somewhere like denver. garapolo is likely available for a qb-needy team and likely ranks ahead of trubisky. tampa is probably going to wait out brady and then go big for watson if/when he gets cleared. carolina is a mess but i doubt rhule puts his job in trubisky's hands.
so in a month or so when UFA begins it's hard to see a better situation for trubisky. any team handing him the keys to a starting job has a qb situation bad enough they are likely to draft someone high - like say pitt. for a team like pitt is it better to spend money on trubisky or more of a true mentor/placeholder? i could see jimmy g fit in pitt.
Not that any of this history really matters. I don't think anyone here is touting Mitchell Trubisky as a long-term answer.
https://www.pff.com/news/nfl-2022-free-agent-rankings-free-agency - ( New Window )
If you ask Josh Allen to run Brady's system in NE he would struggle badly. Some systems are just better fits than others. In the right system IMO he has enough quality traits to shine. As discussed, as a rookie who still needed to badly work on ball security he had a very, very respectable rookie year. The ball security has improved greatly since then however the scheme under Garrett took a even greater turn for the worse.
I don’t think anyone is arguing Daboll presumably will design a system more fit for Jones. He’s a better offensive architect for this era of football.
I’m happy to blanket assume the system will be a great fit for Jones.
What gives me caution in Jones’s game is completely independent of scheme.
Now, if you’re view is Daboll, Kafka, and Tierney are better coaches and can coach up Jones better than the previous group, I’ll buy that too.
IMO the issues independent of scheme are not great enough to make his ceiling as only mediocre in the right scheme. Also related to the first point, I believe the other scheme made some of these issues appear to be worse than they really are.
.
Sigh.
OK replace cherry pick with - ...proffer stats without context, to prove your points over and over and over, and ov.....
I mean, holy shit guys. Don't you ever get tired about tirelessly posting about how much you believe Daniel Jones sucks? Do you really think if you post it infinitely that it's going to somehow send every BBI'er out with pitchforks to somehow remove him from the franchise? I mean holy SHIT. We GET it already. It is so. fucking. old. How many more thousands of Daniel Jones bashing posts do we need to endure? Geezus.
Your language here is key. I don’t need to “believe” anything about Jones. I’ve seen him suck much more than not suck. You are the one that needs magical thinking to BELIEVE in something no one has yet witnessed. Jones being a non-sucky NFL player.
Now I’m not Trubisky fan. But I’ve seen him play a full season of non-sucky football. Even Jones rookie season he was turning the ball over like THAT was his job. That’s the thing with people that want Jones to succeed to badly you overreach. You could have been like oh come on Trubisky isn’t that much better than Jones and you’d be right, instead you laughed at the idea that Trubisky is better and that’s just a bad take. Trubisky is better. Not by a wide margin but better.
No one has it out for Jones. I’d love to see him succeed, I’d have loved to see him not suck on the substantial manner he has. But at some point the fans and our fan owner have to realize that players are what they show themselves to be not what you “believe” they can be
The system should be much improved, but I remember people citing a new offensive system for Jones' struggles in 2020. If I thought the circumstances limited Jones, I wouldn't think that's fixed this year.
The system should be much improved, but I remember people citing a new offensive system for Jones' struggles in 2020. If I thought the circumstances limited Jones, I wouldn't think that's fixed this year.
there's a lot of good interior OL in FA this year and most are not projected to break the bank. there have been numerous threads ad nauseam re: clearing $40m so no need to dive deep but assuming Schoen achieves his goal I expect at least 2 starting IOL added and probably 1 or 2 depth types in addition to that.
Mark Glowinski is 1 i'd feel pretty good about betting on and for the other i'd guess a veteran center. Could even be Mitch Morse from buffalo since he's a potential cap casualty. Both of those players have been coached by the new OL coach and started a lot of games - and Morse comes with the benefit of knowing both Daboll's system and having played under Reid's system in KC.
that's the kind of investment they need to finally make on the OL to get themselves in good position heading into the draft.
I will always believe what actual GMs and Coaches think, you know, before the BBI expertz that like to belittle people that think maybe he can be a decent NFL QB. I'll wait to see how Schoen and Daboll (and Co.) assess him, and what they do. And I'll root for the guy. And I will constantly state how overly tired I am of the few posters who have to post over and over and over again that only they understand how much he sucks. Worst part is people actually saying the OL wasn't as bad as we witnessed. That the scheme and offensive coaching was an excuse (the coaching that literally ran to QB sneaks in a row and punted the ball in the last game). Literally Thousands of the same threads and talking points from the same people arguing, over and over again. The horse is not even beaten dead, it's been obliterated down to every molecule.
And my opinion is he can be a good starting QB (SO PHUCQUING WHAT?). I don't pretend like I am some QB whisperer. I'll root for the guy as a Giants player. If Schoen/Daboll decide to move on, so be it. I'll root for the next guy... lol. But to belittle other fans who think he can be a decent QB over and over and over again is just stupid. Because guess what? You guys are also just fans with fan opinions.
The system should be much improved, but I remember people citing a new offensive system for Jones' struggles in 2020. If I thought the circumstances limited Jones, I wouldn't think that's fixed this year.
IOL come in cheaper than most. PPF calculates AAV for about 10-14 starting quality IOL to be in the 8-10M dollar range. Best guess: Heavy cuts of high cap defenders are coming. Money will shift a bit to the OL in cap dollars (as only one is making semi-big money and that's on a rookie deal in Thomas). Draft will complement what we get in FA on the O-line with 1-2 high picks.
Right on. Here's the PFF list for those that want to educate themselves. Plenty of IOL to be had.
PPF rankings for Free Agency - ( New Window )
I will always believe what actual GMs and Coaches think, you know, before the BBI expertz that like to belittle people that think maybe he can be a decent NFL QB. I'll wait to see how Schoen and Daboll (and Co.) assess him, and what they do. And I'll root for the guy. And I will constantly state how overly tired I am of the few posters who have to post over and over and over again that only they understand how much he sucks. Worst part is people actually saying the OL wasn't as bad as we witnessed. That the scheme and offensive coaching was an excuse (the coaching that literally ran to QB sneaks in a row and punted the ball in the last game). Literally Thousands of the same threads and talking points from the same people arguing, over and over again. The horse is not even beaten dead, it's been obliterated down to every molecule.
And my opinion is he can be a good starting QB (SO PHUCQUING WHAT?). I don't pretend like I am some QB whisperer. I'll root for the guy as a Giants player. If Schoen/Daboll decide to move on, so be it. I'll root for the next guy... lol. But to belittle other fans who think he can be a decent QB over and over and over again is just stupid. Because guess what? You guys are also just fans with fan opinions.
really well said. and if you play out the choices if schoen/daboll proceed with what they've said to the point publicly re: jones, then what? are people off the bandwagon day 1 before a game is played?
It's probably a safe guess the popular narrative will be puppets on the mara string but coaches and gms jobs are on the line with every big decision they make. is it really logical that they would willingly enter a season with such a big decision they are fundamentally opposed to when the last 3 head coaches each only got 2 seasons total? every incentive is stacked towards them choosing the best QB available to them whether it's someone under contract or fa/draft.
Actual NFL GMs have selected the following QBs in the first round from 2015-2019:
2015:
JAMEIS WINSTON
MARCUS MARIOTA
2016:
JARED GOFF
CARSON WENTZ
PAXTON LYNCH
2017:
MITCHELL TRUBISKY
Patrick Mahomes
Deshaun Watson
2018:
Baker Mayfield
SAM DARNOLD
Josh Allen
JOSH ROSEN
Lamar Jackson
2019:
Kyler Murray
Daniel Jones
DWAYNE HASKINS
In CAPS, we have the QBs who have either changed teams already or are out of the league. Removing DJ from the mix, that's 9 of 15 - 60% - of first round QBs were not what the team who drafted them expected that QB to be.
Stop pretending that the paid "expertz" are better at this than the intelligent people who are watching them fail.
Yup.
But the "BBI expertz" have no idea what they're talking about.
Guess what, Johnny? The NFL expertz aren't any better than BBI.
People like you Johnny have an emotional investment in wanting players to succeed that blinds your objectivity completely. I have nothing against Jones aside from his garbage play on the field. I also have a big problem with the Giants for failing to recognize his clear shortcomings in the kind of "fast twitch" intelligence needed on the field that apparently they stupidly think comes from book learnin'. Jones is no doubt smart, but while he is going to beat our Favre on the SATs, the NFL isn't math camp.
I was on a thread in his first season gushing about the accuracy of some of DJs throws. I don't deny he has talent but he needs too much to go right for him to be able to display that talent. And that isn't an NFL QB.
I was certainly not objective about DG and was against him from day one but I thought I had ample data for this and I was right.
Mara has done much as well to more than earn a lack of trust from the fan base, his shitty decisions span almost a decade.
I know what I can be objective about and what I can't. And I have no problem being objective about players. I'm not trying to piss in your corn flakes here just don't want to do anything to help support the team continuing their "full bloom love" affair with DJ. And that's the different you don't see. The minute DJ starts playing great I'll love him too. It's some of you delusionals that want to see a diamond in the rough when you've literally walked up and picked it up a number of times and seen a turd covered in sand.
I'm not saying I'm any smarter than football people, but I am saying I am better than you and them at being objective.
Jones needs to play better. The team also needs to game plan better and and find better players to help the QB play better. That last line right there was said about the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots and KC Chiefs the last 4-5 years. And all 3 were led by HOF QBs at the time those words were said.
NY will be looking to upgrade any position on this team, including QB and no amount of lip service changes that.
At 11 out of 15 after this offseason too.
Yup.
But the "BBI expertz" have no idea what they're talking about.
Guess what, Johnny? The NFL expertz aren't any better than BBI.
The role of randomness is almost never acknowledged by fans. Most fans think evaluations are something that good evaluators get right and bad evaluators get wrong. But the sample sizes are almost always too small to make any kind of determination.
Usually when an evaluator hits at a high percentage, he's probably just getting lucky.
Some people like to think draft evaluation and selection is a science. And many like to counter that it's more art than science. I think it's neither. It's a game of probabilities. And the best way to play it is to increase your probabilities to have the best chance at success.
Everything makes a difference. Great QBs help bad teams play better and bad teams cause great QBs to struggle more than they should be struggling.
Jones needs to do better. We know that.
If Daboll and Schoen want to make this work with Jones, perhaps some of you should just chalk things up to the professionals feel the way they feel, get behind it and see what happens.
Everything makes a difference. Great QBs help bad teams play better and bad teams cause great QBs to struggle more than they should be struggling.
Jones needs to do better. We know that.
If Daboll and Schoen want to make this work with Jones, perhaps some of you should just chalk things up to the professionals feel the way they feel, get behind it and see what happens.
But you are wrong to say Stafford did nothing until he got to the Rams. He was objectively very good almost his entire career and he is the fastest QB in history to 50,000 yards. That's not doing nothing.
The 2021 Rams are the test case for marrying a very good roster without a QB to a QB who never played with a good roster. They gambled, and won big. And this shows the salary cap is a total fiction. If you are good the salary cap doesn't matter, and you can manipulate it to your benefit pretty easily.
and also
"The new staff likes him, and they know more than you, therefore: DJ is good"
If DJ is a 4/10, my issue is that this team will end up starting him over a 5/10 or a 6/10 on Mara's wishes.
I honestly also still can't believe we are doing this front office worship where everyone who has the front office jobs of the Giants automatically are good at their jobs until there is a mountain of evidence they are not.
The evidence right now points to the people Giants hiring being bad at their jobs and I'm optimistic they did well this time but that isn't a forgone conclusion and even if they are great we don't know how much the Mara's of the world are going to fuck with that productivity.
He needs to play better, yeah of course. We are all going to see what happens. But I feel like this idea of not needing to discuss things is ALWAYS brought up when people want to toss around foolishly optimistic stuff and not have anyone burst their bubble.
You want to just talk about football fairy tales find some 10 year old who by some miracle is at all interested in the Giants or become pen pals with John Mara. BBI isn't the right place to not have your ideas challenged
They desperately want to be optimistic about the Giants and the lynchpin of that is Jones. You can't be optimistic about the Giants and face the fact that the likely starting QB is no good.
I think they are convinced that the QB is just another player, One of 53, one of 22, one of 11. And that the context matters more than the guy playing QB. And they never acknowledge that the best QBs just so happen to have the best identifiable traits. They think that is a by product of coaching and supporting cast.
Of course they are completely wrong and most analysts would say they are wrong.
It's right there. The team makes a difference no matter how some of see the game.
That doesn't mean Jones is the answer here. Doesn't mean he's a good QB trapped in a bad team, but you have to allow for it at least on some level.
Some of you just refuse to allow that a talented young QB like Jones, who is not a savior type, more a talent that needs work and patience, will ebb and flow with the team around them.
It's right there. The team makes a difference no matter how some of see the game.
That doesn't mean Jones is the answer here. Doesn't mean he's a good QB trapped in a bad team, but you have to allow for it at least on some level.
Some of you just refuse to allow that a talented young QB like Jones, who is not a savior type, more a talent that needs work and patience, will ebb and flow with the team around them.
Some QBs just get old fast. Some QBs require more supporting help than others. I think both are true in the case of Eli.
Eli faded a little. And not having protection made him a checkdown Charlie.
Some have a vested interest in their prior opinion. Others have a vested interest in Jones' critics being wrong. And yet others just like to sit on the fence with hope and optimism, and wait and see...
why people on this board have a vested interest in pretending that Daniel Jones is good? It's very odd. The guy's not that good. He's a hard worker, nice guy, I'd let him marry my (hypothetical) daughter, but...he's just not that good of a QB.
They desperately want to be optimistic about the Giants and the lynchpin of that is Jones. You can't be optimistic about the Giants and face the fact that the likely starting QB is no good.
That makes sense, actually. I think I get it now. People need to stop deluding themselves about this team; you'd think we would have learned something as a fan base over the past 5 years.
why people on this board have a vested interest in pretending that Daniel Jones is good? It's very odd. The guy's not that good. He's a hard worker, nice guy, I'd let him marry my (hypothetical) daughter, but...he's just not that good of a QB.
I think they are convinced that the QB is just another player, One of 53, one of 22, one of 11. And that the context matters more than the guy playing QB. And they never acknowledge that the best QBs just so happen to have the best identifiable traits. They think that is a by product of coaching and supporting cast.
Of course they are completely wrong and most analysts would say they are wrong.
A fun experiment is to ask any of your friends/colleagues/family who are not Giants fans what they think about Daniel Jones. (Spoiler alert: they all think he sucks.)
They stuck with Eli because he was everything they remembered him as in practice and in the film room. He was still Eli Manning. But the Giants of 2014-2018 weren't the NY Giants anymore.
The biggest thing wrong with those teams wasn't Eli Manning and the biggest thing wrong with these teams now isn't Daniel Jones. Teams usually know when the QB is truly horrific, save for 1-2 exceptions. And even if they are wrong, the team sees things in that QB that is tangible.
Simply put, if the Giants had a roster closer to 2005 then 2020 it's quite possible that Jones is held in different regard here and everywhere else. Not to say he'd be a super star or ring of honor lock, but he'd be a better "player."
Again, that's not to say i'd bet my life on Jones being here next season. The damage done may be permanent or the guy just wasn't going to cut it no matter what the team around him looked like. It's a tough thing to predict. That's why so many great GMs eventually look like fucking clowns when it comes to QB evaluations.
It's right there. The team makes a difference no matter how some of see the game.
That doesn't mean Jones is the answer here. Doesn't mean he's a good QB trapped in a bad team, but you have to allow for it at least on some level.
Some of you just refuse to allow that a talented young QB like Jones, who is not a savior type, more a talent that needs work and patience, will ebb and flow with the team around them.
It's not that it isn't possible for Jones to be good it's just that your best chances of winning in the NFL are with a QB on a rookie deal or a game changing QB.
The point is if you are going to have to make so much effort to build a team around a QB that needs a lot of help you shouldn't be paying them very much. We would have to pay DJ a lot to build a team around him and THAT is the problem. I can fathom serviceable NFL starter. But should he get there I have no doubt that the Giants would overpay for his services and our ceiling would be sneaking into the playoffs.
Most players that make it to the NFL can be mediocre starters if everything goes right for them but the way the league is set up right now you are just way better off using your QB snaps trying to find a cheap player that can win with your team or a game changer and DJ is definitely not one of those. Our snaps should be 100% dedicated to finding those types of players
They stuck with Eli because he was everything they remembered him as in practice and in the film room. He was still Eli Manning. But the Giants of 2014-2018 weren't the NY Giants anymore.
The biggest thing wrong with those teams wasn't Eli Manning and the biggest thing wrong with these teams now isn't Daniel Jones. Teams usually know when the QB is truly horrific, save for 1-2 exceptions. And even if they are wrong, the team sees things in that QB that is tangible.
Simply put, if the Giants had a roster closer to 2005 then 2020 it's quite possible that Jones is held in different regard here and everywhere else. Not to say he'd be a super star or ring of honor lock, but he'd be a better "player."
Again, that's not to say i'd bet my life on Jones being here next season. The damage done may be permanent or the guy just wasn't going to cut it no matter what the team around him looked like. It's a tough thing to predict. That's why so many great GMs eventually look like fucking clowns when it comes to QB evaluations.
I disagree. If you don't have a QB who can play top-10 it's your biggest problem. And i think a lot of the dysfunction you see is a consequence of having a subpar QB.
Many here like to say you can't judge the QB because of the roster. I think you can't judge the roster because of the QB.
And by the way we did provide him weapons and he was still bad. But now we are disparaging the weapons we acquired for him. Everything is always not good enough for poor Daniel Jones. Maybe it's Daniel Jones who isn't good enough.
why people on this board have a vested interest in pretending that Daniel Jones is good? It's very odd. The guy's not that good. He's a hard worker, nice guy, I'd let him marry my (hypothetical) daughter, but...he's just not that good of a QB.
They desperately want to be optimistic about the Giants and the lynchpin of that is Jones. You can't be optimistic about the Giants and face the fact that the likely starting QB is no good.
That makes sense, actually. I think I get it now. People need to stop deluding themselves about this team; you'd think we would have learned something as a fan base over the past 5 years.
Yeah for their own mental health they really should accept this season is going to be a bad one. And hey, if it isn't it will mean we have a hell of a new front office and I'll be surprised and overjoyed.
Simply put...because the Giants decision makers weren't all that good at this.
Let's see if they have gotten better over the next few months....
save me the BS that it was nostalgia or some other crap. Follow the money people. MAra didn't want to pay a bad player 25 million only to watch the team lose 10 games every year.
He has: a number 2 overall drafted running back; a first round WR; a second round WR; a free agent WR we paid a ton of money for; and a first round TE. Yes, the OL sucks, but he occasionally has had time to throw.
yep.. we got him a pro bowl WR, now that guy must suck because Daniel Jones couldn't get him the ball. So now they think we're going to do this all again and hear a different set of excuses the next time he fails.
I think they're in for a rude awakening this time, however. I don't think Daboll views Jones as an untouchable prince.
Actually, this has been a really interesting thread with lots of ideas and positions exchanged. Sorry it’s not up to your standards.
Jones is an easy evaluation at this point. The only thing holding back the stragglers is denial.
why people on this board have a vested interest in pretending that Daniel Jones is good? It's very odd. The guy's not that good. He's a hard worker, nice guy, I'd let him marry my (hypothetical) daughter, but...he's just not that good of a QB.
I think they are convinced that the QB is just another player, One of 53, one of 22, one of 11. And that the context matters more than the guy playing QB. And they never acknowledge that the best QBs just so happen to have the best identifiable traits. They think that is a by product of coaching and supporting cast.
Of course they are completely wrong and most analysts would say they are wrong.
Producer, you should know at this point that does not describe me. You and I have both posted in threads how much we mutually like Burrow.
I agree very much with djm's posts here. I like Jones and I think he is better than you guys but I am fine with Schoen and Daboll making the decision either way. I do feel from my own experience watching the suck that is our OL that the issue is being minimized a bit. Especially by people pointing out Cincy having a less than average OL. The OL play I see from Cincy is far and away better than what I witnessed from the Giants... and honestly I think as much of that had to do with scheme and coaching as actual player ability. The Bengals are a better team in every way, they proved that. It's not just Burrow, as much as I like him.... And watching him throw to Chase is a lot of fun. But I'll say I really think Zac Taylor and that coaching staff did a heck of a job this year. They deserve a lot of credit.
When he's gone there won't be many threads about him anymore.
Fair enough, my friend. Yes there is a lot more nuance to the different positions than my post suggests.
It's my view that the Cincy OL is not much better than the Giants OL, if at all. I think what we see is the difference between the QBs.
Jones is an easy evaluation at this point. The only thing holding back the stragglers is denial.
I wouldn't say that is the only thing. There are those who don't like Jones, but don't think there is an option available that is better for 2022 season. Starting caliber QB talent rarely hits FA unless you are talking about Teddy Bridgewater types who are good for a few weeks, but then get exposed and can't adjust. Not everybody is convinced that there is someone better than Jones in Round 1 of the Draft and does not want to spend such a high pick on the chance that they are wrong. Last year's crop was supposedly great, but the only rookie QB who started in the playoffs was Mac Jones. Don't want to be in a situation in 2023 where we still don't know what we have at QB and we have already invested 2 Top 7 picks in Jones + whomever we draft in 2022.
But Jones isn't that talented. As a passer he's actually really limited.
Jones is an easy evaluation at this point. The only thing holding back the stragglers is denial.
I wouldn't say that is the only thing. There are those who don't like Jones, but don't think there is an option available that is better for 2022 season. Starting caliber QB talent rarely hits FA unless you are talking about Teddy Bridgewater types who are good for a few weeks, but then get exposed and can't adjust. Not everybody is convinced that there is someone better than Jones in Round 1 of the Draft and does not want to spend such a high pick on the chance that they are wrong. Last year's crop was supposedly great, but the only rookie QB who started in the playoffs was Mac Jones. Don't want to be in a situation in 2023 where we still don't know what we have at QB and we have already invested 2 Top 7 picks in Jones + whomever we draft in 2022.
most on both sides of the argument acknowledge this reality, few have said they would cut him outright or trade him for whatever they can get. those who acknowledge this and still loudly knock him do so bc even if he's only the best of bad options that's more of a positive description than can be allowed.
also separately from this post, lol @ the group that thinks fans track record of predictions > NFL GMs. You may as well say "give me 10 at bats against degrom and i can make contact at least once or twice". Among 5000 giants fans in a poll Dan Duggan ran in 2018 the most popular QB Giant fans wanted was Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold was 2nd. In 2019 I guarantee it would have been Haskins and Lock 1/2. If BBI archives went back that far there were as many threads on the obviousness of those selections as there are about daniel jones now. The NFL draft is multiple choice so everyone gets things right once in a while. Anyone who truly thinks they are better than the pros should send in their resume because if that's the case there's a multi-million job awaiting them.
When he's gone there won't be many threads about him anymore.
It’s also weird to me as well. I put thought and participate in my threads, bring new ideas, engage with people, ask a lot of questions.
This has been a good discussion. I’ve learned a bunch. I don’t get the psychology behind coming into a discussion just to say you don’t want to be part of it.
Maybe Eric can sticky a thread with a stick in it for those weirdos to play with.
But Jones isn't that talented. As a passer he's actually really limited.
Jones is an easy evaluation at this point. The only thing holding back the stragglers is denial.
I wouldn't say that is the only thing. There are those who don't like Jones, but don't think there is an option available that is better for 2022 season. Starting caliber QB talent rarely hits FA unless you are talking about Teddy Bridgewater types who are good for a few weeks, but then get exposed and can't adjust. Not everybody is convinced that there is someone better than Jones in Round 1 of the Draft and does not want to spend such a high pick on the chance that they are wrong. Last year's crop was supposedly great, but the only rookie QB who started in the playoffs was Mac Jones. Don't want to be in a situation in 2023 where we still don't know what we have at QB and we have already invested 2 Top 7 picks in Jones + whomever we draft in 2022.
This describes me. I think Jones should be the QB next year even though I don't think he's good.
I will always believe what actual GMs and Coaches think, you know, before the BBI expertz that like to belittle people that think maybe he can be a decent NFL QB. I'll wait to see how Schoen and Daboll (and Co.) assess him, and what they do. And I'll root for the guy. And I will constantly state how overly tired I am of the few posters who have to post over and over and over again that only they understand how much he sucks. Worst part is people actually saying the OL wasn't as bad as we witnessed. That the scheme and offensive coaching was an excuse (the coaching that literally ran to QB sneaks in a row and punted the ball in the last game). Literally Thousands of the same threads and talking points from the same people arguing, over and over again. The horse is not even beaten dead, it's been obliterated down to every molecule.
Jones has had 37 starts and nearly 3 years as the starter. There is ample data to draw conclusions at this point. Critics like me aren't using a one or two game sample. This is a highly drafted prospect with 70% of his starts not being very good.
Jones is the 6th pick in the draft playing QB for NYG. The heir apparent to Eli. He's in the spotlight. This constant criticism is more than valid. This isn't a day 3 pick or undrafted free agent.
Criticizing the coaches falls on deaf ears with me. Shurmur took a journeyman like Case Keenum and made him a productive highly player for the Vikings. He did terrific work with Donovan McNabb, Sam Bradford and Nick Foles. Jason Garrett helped mold Tony Romo and Dak Prescott. So, these are coaches with real accomplishments with QBs either drafted in the lottery, later rounds, or even undrafted. This suggestion that Jones has been a "victim" of poor coaching is lunacy.
I also don't understand the posters whining about repeated discussions of Daniel Jones. He's the Giants' QB. He's going to be discussed over and over. If he were good, there's be threads about how good he is. He's bad, so there are threads about how bad he is.
When he's gone there won't be many threads about him anymore.
It’s also weird to me as well. I put thought and participate in my threads, bring new ideas, engage with people, ask a lot of questions.
This has been a good discussion. I’ve learned a bunch. I don’t get the psychology behind coming into a discussion just to say you don’t want to be part of it.
Maybe Eric can sticky a thread with a stick in it for those weirdos to play with.
It has been very good discussion... But it's not weird to you.
Certain posters have posted the exact same thing for over a year on every single thread they have the opportunity to do so.
That's what frustrates people.
There's plenty of new ideas to discuss and many people have done just that here on this thread.
Kudos for creating a good discussion and thank you to those that brought new ideas and open minds about what most of us hope to see of what looks to be a solid group of managers and coaches... regardless of who is playing QB.
Everything makes a difference. Great QBs help bad teams play better and bad teams cause great QBs to struggle more than they should be struggling.
Jones needs to do better. We know that.
If Daboll and Schoen want to make this work with Jones, perhaps some of you should just chalk things up to the professionals feel the way they feel, get behind it and see what happens.
They're not comparable, but fine.
Stafford was borderline HOF in Detroit. He was that good, and most informed NFL fans recognized it.
Plunkett is the complete opposite; led two championship offenses, but never actually put up HOF stats on an individual level.
I think you know football better than to make this dumb argument. And in your heart of hearts, you probably know that DJ would do well to tie either of their shoes.
I am a fan of Jones but dont want him here anymore. That ship has sailed. It will be funny though around here if Schoen hits up that 5th year, wonder how quick everyone turns on Schoen and Daboll.
Hits the nail on the head. The biggest problem is Giant Fans, not Jones. Reminds me of how the fans wanted to run Phil Simms out of town after he ran into bad luck with injuries and Parcells choose Scott Brunner over him--Parcells' self-admitted biggest mistake. And then Simms broke out in 1984 and the rest is history. Still Simms had his haters. I see the same thing here in BBI. No matter what Jones does, it will never be good enough.
Certain posters have posted the exact same thing for over a year on every single thread they have the opportunity to do so.
That's what frustrates people.
There's plenty of new ideas to discuss and many people have done just that here on this thread.
Serious questions.
What are the new ideas here specifically?
That Jones gets another chance to be coached under a new set of coaches? So maybe the third time is the charm theory?
Or do you mean how keeping Jones and how it relates to our cap position? Which has been discussed in great detail before this thread?
To me, it's pretty clear where we are here:
Either you think Jones deserves another chance because of circumstances or you think Jones has demonstrated exactly who he is and it's wasting time going with him for a fourth year.
but disagree that you can demand more from Daniel. I think he's giving us everything he's got and thats all you can ask. I think Jones really needs to get away from the Giants fans, essentially looking at Burrow as Jones' comp. From everything I've read/heard and seen, Jones gives max effort. As a leader myself, i want kids like that all day, every day.
I am a fan of Jones but dont want him here anymore. That ship has sailed. It will be funny though around here if Schoen hits up that 5th year, wonder how quick everyone turns on Schoen and Daboll.
Hits the nail on the head. The biggest problem is Giant Fans, not Jones. Reminds me of how the fans wanted to run Phil Simms out of town after he ran into bad luck with injuries and Parcells choose Scott Brunner over him--Parcells' self-admitted biggest mistake. And then Simms broke out in 1984 and the rest is history. Still Simms had his haters. I see the same thing here in BBI. No matter what Jones does, it will never be good enough.
You're comparing Daniel Jones to Phil Simms? The guy who had the best QB performance ever in a Super Bowl? Are you sure you didn't mean Chris Simms?
Hmm. I have an alternative theory. The Giants spent two lottery draft picks on offensive players in 2018 & 2019 to be our franchise cornerstones and neither is a good player.
Occam’s razor.
Certain posters have posted the exact same thing for over a year on every single thread they have the opportunity to do so.
That's what frustrates people.
There's plenty of new ideas to discuss and many people have done just that here on this thread.
Serious questions.
What are the new ideas here specifically?
That Jones gets another chance to be coached under a new set of coaches? So maybe the third time is the charm theory?
Or do you mean how keeping Jones and how it relates to our cap position? Which has been discussed in great detail before this thread?
To me, it's pretty clear where we are here:
Either you think Jones deserves another chance because of circumstances or you think Jones has demonstrated exactly who he is and it's wasting time going with him for a fourth year.
even though they badly miscalculated in trading the pick that became Patrick Mahomes to KC they went 9-7 with 29 year old Lesean McCoy leading the way with 1500 yds/8 tds and Charles Clay 2nd leader in yards with 550.
and after that year they determined Taylor in fact wasn't the answer and traded him to Cleveland for a 3rd round pick and used their draft capital to move up for Allen. i find all of that to be interesting, congrats to me, and thank you to christian. christian and i don't always agree but his posts are generally thoughtful and in good faith. foreign concepts to some.
in a worst case scenario i think Jones is a good candidate for a pump and dump. go terps is right about the greater fool theory - and it's not a very high bar to clear for him to play well enough to bring back the kind of return sam darnold did even if daboll/schoen come to conclusion that they want to move on.
that's another thing that might lead me to rolling the dice on the 5th year option. the upside of draft picks is worth the downside of some dead cap space for me because you are going to turn the team around with better young players from the draft, not money spent in ufa.
Serious questions.
What are the new ideas here specifically?
That Jones gets another chance to be coached under a new set of coaches? So maybe the third time is the charm theory?
Or do you mean how keeping Jones and how it relates to our cap position? Which has been discussed in great detail before this thread?
To me, it's pretty clear where we are here:
Either you think Jones deserves another chance because of circumstances or you think Jones has demonstrated exactly who he is and it's wasting time going with him for a fourth year.
so you think that christians thread was a repetitive waste of time and that the dozens of things that people have said about a new coaching staff and the different ways that they may think about the QB and surrounding cast present and future are just old retreads of often repeated opinions?
I don't think the exchange of ideas is a bad idea. Even when ideas are repeated and/or repackaged. Sometimes ideas expressed in a different way can be persuasive and make more sense.
I just think this Jones situation has reached point where it's black and white - you think he's worth keeping because you are interested in seeing what Dabol/Schoen can do to enhance Jones's game or you think, like me, that Jones is what his three-year performance says he is: average at best.
Thus, it's time for a new plan to replace him as soon as possible.
I keep repeating this, but Daboll can’t burn next year. At a minimum, it’s an extended try out for a bunch of guys.
One nightmare scenario is the Giants going at it again with Jones and a Glennon equivalent, and Jones misses a bunch of time again.
Everyone is better off with better QB play in my view.
you pick it up and he's a tradeable contract next offseason, no?
you have to risk making the decision ahead of time obviously and if things don't go well this season then you pull the ripcord - but i believe some teams have done that - picked up 5th year options and then cut the player (leonard floyd? adoree?).
I guess under the theory that if the Giants are on the hook capwise for fifth year option a team might like having what amounts to a free QB in 2023 rather than risking losing a compensatory pick because signing Jones made them now equal in terms of gain/loss versus having more loss than gains. That being said I don’t buy that that will suddenly sway a team.
I get it. That's fine. I just think we are delaying the inevitable, so why waste time for the likely outcome with Jones. He's going to be what we've seen for the last three years, maybe a little better, maybe worse. But he will not show enough upside to warrant going through the exercise.
Like I've said for a while now, I'm just tired of watching Jones. I get nothing out of it. He's declared who he is after 37 starts. Cut the cord.
I keep repeating this, but Daboll can’t burn next year. At a minimum, it’s an extended try out for a bunch of guys.
One nightmare scenario is the Giants going at it again with Jones and a Glennon equivalent, and Jones misses a bunch of time again.
Everyone is better off with better QB play in my view.
100% and trubisky couldnt be a more perfect fit since he's cheap and knows daboll.
good head coaches, especially offensive ones, have to have confidence in their ability to coach guys up to get the best out of them. Their best still might not be good enough but coaching them up increases their value and gives the team more options to make smarter decisions.
Sean McVay and Jared Goff are another recent example - remember how destitute the Rams job looked in fisher's last year?
Assuming he knows the system he would give the rest of the team the opportunity to get comfortable in the system without waiting for a quarterback to catch up.
That said if the coaching staff and the GM believes Jones is better suited to that... I can get on board with that too.
All of the talk about a clean slate and giving the coaches and GM the freedom to do what they want is what I am hoping for...for better or for worse.
BW I think the economics of keeping Jones as a sunk cost, vs. the upside of bringing in a QB familiar with the Daboll or Kafka system, and squeezing some learning out of next year is something I hadn’t thought through. BBB and Eric in Li had some good commentary on that.
I get it. That's fine. I just think we are delaying the inevitable, so why waste time for the likely outcome with Jones. He's going to be what we've seen for the last three years, maybe a little better, maybe worse. But he will not show enough upside to warrant going through the exercise.
Like I've said for a while now, I'm just tired of watching Jones. I get nothing out of it. He's declared who he is after 37 starts. Cut the cord.
I get it, but there is not someone who has more upside in the future and will also be anywhere close at some point of 2022. Corral comes closest to being able to play later on this year, IMHO, but he still has a lot to learn. Trubisky and Mariota are one year stopgaps and why waste reps with players adjusting to the reads that a one year stopgap makes or where he likes to place the ball? At least with Jones if you decline 5th year option you can still resign him as a backup to a QB drafted in 2023 and your players are familiar with him if he needs to play.
Assuming he knows the system he would give the rest of the team the opportunity to get comfortable in the system without waiting for a quarterback to catch up.
That said if the coaching staff and the GM believes Jones is better suited to that... I can get on board with that too.
All of the talk about a clean slate and giving the coaches and GM the freedom to do what they want is what I am hoping for...for better or for worse.
he only got 2.5m last year. it would be very odd for him to get a much better deal this year after throwing less than 10 passes last year.
Oh My God you are so full of it! Haha amazing some of you. Why don't you cut the bullshit and just start a thread "I hate Jones?"
SO you are so concerned now for Mara's finances are you?
Or is it maybe on a rebuilding team like the Giants you want that "Next Glennon" which only a poster like Go Terps could love that might lead the Giants to a 4-13 record instead of 3-14?
I’m probably 10% more optimistic. If I remember correctly, I think I’ve always been more cautiously optimistic on Jones than you’ve been.
It’s a perfectly defendable position his time should be over. My take is he’s on his very last chance and the Giants should sign a reliable backup.
If I had to bet, it’d be against him. As I noted in the thread starter, his issues are only things he can address. Independent of the surroundings and scheme.
He’s have to blow the doors off the offense for me to want him extended. Not just tread water and earn more time. Really go out there and make us look stupid for doubting him.
Now what I think the Giants will do? ….
I want a QB who is clearly good, not one we have squint and strain and make out to be.
I want a QB who is clearly good, not one we have squint and strain and make out to be.
i agree i too want a qb who is clearly good. i wouldn't want to extend a player on the tannehill/garapolo/cousins level. too much squinting.
but it took eli a while to be put in a system that allowed him to be good (and oddly if shockey never gets hurt and replaced by a more reliable player on option routes who knows what happens).
im pretty certain jones if he could stay healthy in a semi-functional offense is already on the tannehill/garapolo/cousins level, so to me it's about not selling low on the asset and giving him a chance while there's no better alternative. his presence shouldn't stand in the way of selecting a josh allen if they see one in the draft. if not maybe jones surprises or maybe he doesnt and you cash him in (whether its maneuvering a comp pick or trade). he's done nothing but be a good teammate and show toughness since he's gotten here so im rooting for him. the truest thing mara ever said is that they've done everything possible to screw him up.
You think anyone offers a third rounder? That would be a great return.
Hypothetical: 3rd round pick this year is on the table, and the Giants save 4M (salary + roster bonus). Do you take it?
You think anyone offers a third rounder? That would be a great return.
I doubt Jones nets a third.