What's your nightmare scenario for the draft?

Nightmare is too strong a word, but for me it's Evan Neal and Ikem Ekwonu going in the top four and unfortunately it's looking more and more like that's a real possibility. A week or two ago I felt very confident we would be in position to land at least one of them and maybe even both of them. Now it's probably 50-50 they'll both be gone before the Giants are on the clock.Of course, it's still very early and the combine is sure to reshuffle things. If Drake London were to run a sub 4.4 forty (and interview well) he could push his way into the top five or ten. I think the only things keeping him from being in consideration for #1 overall is the broken ankle and limited games started. If I were Jacksonville I'd think seriously about him. But I don't want to miller my own thread in the OP of all places.So back on point, is there a nightmare scenario that would give you flashbacks to 1996? Colin's Big Board now has both Neal and Ekwonu in Top 3!