What's your nightmare scenario for the draft?

Nightmare is too strong a word, but for me it's Evan Neal and Ikem Ekwonu going in the top four and unfortunately it's looking more and more like that's a real possibility. A week or two ago I felt very confident we would be in position to land at least one of them and maybe even both of them. Now it's probably 50-50 they'll both be gone before the Giants are on the clock.
Of course, it's still very early and the combine is sure to reshuffle things. If Drake London were to run a sub 4.4 forty (and interview well) he could push his way into the top five or ten. I think the only things keeping him from being in consideration for #1 overall is the broken ankle and limited games started. If I were Jacksonville I'd think seriously about him. But I don't want to miller my own thread in the OP of all places.
So back on point, is there a nightmare scenario that would give you flashbacks to 1996?
Colin's Big Board now has both Neal and Ekwonu in Top 3!
- ( New Window
)
Quote:
...@ 5 or 7
This GM has a clean slate with me. I assume they’re going to make a well informed decision, and if it’s a QB… I’ll be really excited about that.
If they go QB or if the keep DJ, we need to trust that they know what they've doing.
I suppose that there is no nightmare scenario if you believe that the new guys are up to the task.
This made me lol
1. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
2. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
3. Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State
4. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
Forty minutes into the Draft, you say, "That's disappointing. Crap. Shades of 1996. " But the next player on the board is still an OT, and lots of draftniks seem to think Cross is a safer pick as a tackle than the other two, since Neal might be too big and Ekwonu may be a guard at the next level.
So you can play it safe and take Cross, go for greatness with Hamilton or Stingley, or entertain offers from teams that want one of those guys - or more likely a QB, presumably Pickett.
The Combine will probably scramble the prospect rankings anyway. If Neal is carrying some bad weight, or the others disappoint in drills, they could easily drop a bit. And in that scenario, are you sure you would want them at #5? How unhappy would you be with a combination of trades and picks that yields Cross, Linderbaum, Jermaine Johnson and a good DB or LB in the first two rounds, with a couple of third-rounders still in hand?
1. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
2. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
3. Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State
4. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
Forty minutes into the Draft, you say, "That's disappointing. Crap. Shades of 1996. " But the next player on the board is still an OT, and lots of draftniks seem to think Cross is a safer pick as a tackle than the other two, since Neal might be too big and Ekwonu may be a guard at the next level.
So you can play it safe and take Cross, go for greatness with Hamilton or Stingley, or entertain offers from teams that want one of those guys - or more likely a QB, presumably Pickett.
The Combine will probably scramble the prospect rankings anyway. If Neal is carrying some bad weight, or the others disappoint in drills, they could easily drop a bit. And in that scenario, are you sure you would want them at #5? How unhappy would you be with a combination of trades and picks that yields Cross, Linderbaum, Jermaine Johnson and a good DB or LB in the first two rounds, with a couple of third-rounders still in hand?
My nightmare scenario would be if Cross was picked number 4 instead of Kayvon. Then, I feel you would have to find a willing partner to trade down in the first round and maybe a first next year. I would still want a top Edge Rusher or Linebacker at either 5 or 7. Of course then I am picking for need and not the best athlete. Not a good idea. I am glad I am not making those decisions.
It is our GM's job to find two guys who are solid starters after the 1st 4 picks in this draft. That should not be difficult at all if you know what you are doing.
I also think if that the case I think the best case scenario is not going offense in the first round because that is where the talent is after that. After reading a lot in Wink, if the tackles don’t go to us, I am not sure we go edge anymore.
At that point I am rooting for defensive speed, possibly Safety Hamilton and a trade down that includes LB Lloyd or Dean. A McKinney/Hamilton combo on the backend with a guy like Lloyd/Dean would make our defensive coverage significantly better and work with Wink blitzing scheme. That would be a lot of sideline closing gap speed.
I also like all three tackles
Neal has ridiculous size and strength
Ekwonu has a ridiculous motor
Cross has great hip speed and feet
They all of a weakness in their game but I think all of them are good investments.
I would absolutely draft Neal and Johnson at 5 and 7 if available.
Neal
Hamilton
Hutchinson
Ekwonu
Thibodeaux
Or something like that. There are no nighttime scenarios for me although I’m hoping to get 2 of these players in the draft. Guaranteed one.
If all are gone at 7 still some great players:
Ahmad Gardner
Stingley (a little wary of him so maybe not)
Wilson, London or Burks
What’s this even mean? Who are the players they’d potentially draft that would give you the impression that it is a win now pick?
It wouldn't bother me if they just cluster drafted OLs and pass rushers throughout the draft. I know they won't, but it wouldn't bother me if they did.
I guess my new nightmare would be picking these very over-rated Edge Rushers being projected in many Top 10s of the draft. Thibs, Hutchinson and Karlaftis should all be in the middle or bottom half of Round 1...
We take a fucking receiver at 5 or 7, I may burn some Giants memorabilia just to allow my soul to continue. Would be fucking PISSED!!!
What would you use as your evidence that the player would have been available at 5?
Think about last years draft. Six players all seemed to be promising when we saw them on the field.
The #1 pick dressed for only 10 games and some of those he left early. He was target only 57 times and had 39 catches (23 in 3 games) and 0 TDs. He showed 1st round talent but it's worthless if he isn't available on game days.
The #2 pick played in all 17 games, started 13 and lead the team with 8 sacks. Hopefully he's going to have excellent coaching now and he takes the next step to becoming a player opposing teams have to worry about.
The #3 pick played only 9 games and looked like a NFL starter and exactly the kind of player this DC wants. Hopefully he's going to have excellent coaching now and he takes the next step to becoming a player opposing teams have to worry about.
The #4 pick dressed for 8 games showed just enough to hope he can be a pass rushing piece if he's coached up well. But it was basically a red shirt season for him. He's a total wild card.
The two #6 picks both showed enough for them to have a chance to make the roster for the new staff. Rodarius Williams played better than anyone could have expected as a rookie #6 draft pick, but only 5 games before he got hurt. He might start the season on the PUP list and Brightwell was as advertised a good player on special teams. He had 1 carry and 1 pass caught, the only one thrown to him. I think he's going to have to battle to make the team in 2022.
When I look at the 2021 draft and there are no busts yet and most of the players picked day 2 and day 3 barely were able to get on the field because of injuries. #1 pick, #3 pick, #4 pick and #6 pick CB hardly played last year. Let's hope in year 2 with a new staff they stay healthy and all contribute and for better injury luck with the class of 2022. If the Giants make 9 or more picks in this draft and keep most of the 2021 draft I think they'll start to have a core to build from.
If your scenario played out best case would be trade down, secondly take BPA at 5
Cross is a fascinating case. The variance I’ve seen on his draft position is as large as anyone in the draft, excluding the indecision on the QBs. Some think he’s the best tackle in the class while others have him as a late 1st rounder
Many here and outside of this form suggested there is no QB in this draft worthy of a top 10 pick. Who are you suggesting we select with the 5th or 7th pick?
Frankly, I don't watch nearly enough college ball anymore to get a good read on any of the prospects, although I enjoy reading the opinions of those who do, here and elsewhere. Ditto for the YouTubers, and not just the Giants-centric ones like Skinner and Tainah, but guys like Kollmann, too.
Quote:
.
Many here and outside of this form suggested there is no QB in this draft worthy of a top 10 pick. Who are you suggesting we select with the 5th or 7th pick?
That’s his nightmare scenario. I think?
Quote:
.
Many here and outside of this form suggested there is no QB in this draft worthy of a top 10 pick. Who are you suggesting we select with the 5th or 7th pick?
Me personally? I would say that if we stay put, my dream scenario would be Kayvon Thibodeaux at 5 and one of the OTs, who are very close in rankings, at 7.
Quote:
In comment 15604221 Anakim said:
Quote:
.
Many here and outside of this form suggested there is no QB in this draft worthy of a top 10 pick. Who are you suggesting we select with the 5th or 7th pick?
That’s his nightmare scenario. I think?
It is, yes. Forget top-10, I don't think there's any QB worthy of a top-25 pick. And taking a C in the top-10 is absolutely crazy. I don't care if he's Kevin Mawae or Mel Hein incarnate. You don't take a C in the top-10. To put it another way, is there any C you would trade a top-10 pick for?
Probably no interest in pure OT - Neal/Cross. Ekwonu might be in play, but someone will have to pound the table enough to overcome GM reluctance to use that high a pick on a RG (2022 plug and play position for Jets) with team having plenty of day 2 ammunition for RG.
Doubt that this GM would use #4 on a S (Hamilton) or a 1-trick pony pure speed rusher (Thibodeaux).
Will take London, if GM is convinced he is the 2nd coming of Larry Fitzgerald. Will take DE Johnson if not London, and combine performance continues meteoric rise. Would not touch Stingley at #4, but Gardner would be safe pick if combine confirms athleticism.
I actually think your scenario is likely to occur....this is why I am in favor of either trading up to get one of them
Hutchinson being my top priority
Or trade down and amass more draft foddet for the 2nd and 3rd rounds
Since Schoen wants ‘more swings’ the likelihood of moving the #7 in the OP scenario increases.
The only way I see the Zuerlien mock happening, trading with Texans @#3 to guarantee Ekwonu, is if the #7 is already moved for multiple picks, and we move one along to get the #3. Though I doubt they are less excited over 1 player than they are about coaching up the next man up on their ( position) board.
We’re going to have a Bills, an Eagles, and a Giants scouting report compilation of prospect evaluations in that room.
Trusting the process.
I assume that they will miss out on those three, which stinks. It seems like lately, they are always picking a few picks too low to get the top and talent.
Cross or Linderbaum would be a nice consolation prize.
I have concerns about Karlaftis and Ekwonu.
Any defensive back in the top 10 would be frustrating for me. Not because they aren't worth the pick, but because the needs along the offensive line and pass rush are so severe.
I'd love a trade down to accumulate additional draft capital...as Schoen said, more swings.
Teams tend to overpay only when a QB is there.
I don't think they are getting a 2023 first.
If Jermaine Johnson is there at 7 I take him. My second fav pass rusher behind Hutchinson.
Exactly this. But I don't think it's an absolute nightmare because there's still cross, karlaftis, ojabo, and hamilton.