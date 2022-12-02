for display only
What's your nightmare scenario for the draft?

Milton : 2/12/2022 11:11 pm
Nightmare is too strong a word, but for me it's Evan Neal and Ikem Ekwonu going in the top four and unfortunately it's looking more and more like that's a real possibility. A week or two ago I felt very confident we would be in position to land at least one of them and maybe even both of them. Now it's probably 50-50 they'll both be gone before the Giants are on the clock.

Of course, it's still very early and the combine is sure to reshuffle things. If Drake London were to run a sub 4.4 forty (and interview well) he could push his way into the top five or ten. I think the only things keeping him from being in consideration for #1 overall is the broken ankle and limited games started. If I were Jacksonville I'd think seriously about him. But I don't want to miller my own thread in the OP of all places.

So back on point, is there a nightmare scenario that would give you flashbacks to 1996?

Mine would be the Giants drafting a qb before RD 6!  
Jack Stroud : 2/13/2022 12:26 am : link
RE: Hutch, Kayvon, ikem, and Neal top 4  
Milton : 2/13/2022 12:40 am : link
In comment 15603980 DaddyM89 said:
Quote:
top 2 DE and OL in first 4 picks aka our biggest needs with a pretty big drop-off afterwards. That would blow
Finally someone who gets what I was talking about; not that bad picks wouldn't also be a concern, but I tend to give the scouting department the benefit of the doubt over my own preferences.
RE: RE: QB...  
Brown_Hornet : 2/13/2022 12:40 am : link
In comment 15603956 monstercoo said:
Quote:
In comment 15603950 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


...@ 5 or 7



This GM has a clean slate with me. I assume they’re going to make a well informed decision, and if it’s a QB… I’ll be really excited about that.
You make a great point.

If they go QB or if the keep DJ, we need to trust that they know what they've doing.

I suppose that there is no nightmare scenario if you believe that the new guys are up to the task.
"The top 2 DEs"  
Snablats : 2/13/2022 12:57 am : link
are very overrated. So is Karlaftis. Seeing the 2 OL go in the top 4 wouldnt be good, but if the Giants sign a RT in free agency then we wouldnt be looking at them anyway (and I think Neal is too big and will have the same knee problems as Becton)
RE: Mine is this  
bLiTz 2k : 2/13/2022 4:39 am : link
In comment 15603940 CheddarPlax said:
Quote:
Just seconds before the Giants pick, Dave Gettleman comes running out with a steel chair, nails Joe Schoen in the head, and then proceeds to take another first round WR.


This made me lol
That Chris Mara makes a pick  
TroyArchersGhost : 2/13/2022 4:54 am : link
Same goes for Tiny Tim.
The worst-case scenario doesn't seem all that bad.  
Big Blue Blogger : 2/13/2022 5:43 am : link
As DaddyM89 said, it would be rough if the top four picks went exactly according to Colin's board:
1. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
2. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
3. Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State
4. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

Forty minutes into the Draft, you say, "That's disappointing. Crap. Shades of 1996. " But the next player on the board is still an OT, and lots of draftniks seem to think Cross is a safer pick as a tackle than the other two, since Neal might be too big and Ekwonu may be a guard at the next level.

So you can play it safe and take Cross, go for greatness with Hamilton or Stingley, or entertain offers from teams that want one of those guys - or more likely a QB, presumably Pickett.

The Combine will probably scramble the prospect rankings anyway. If Neal is carrying some bad weight, or the others disappoint in drills, they could easily drop a bit. And in that scenario, are you sure you would want them at #5? How unhappy would you be with a combination of trades and picks that yields Cross, Linderbaum, Jermaine Johnson and a good DB or LB in the first two rounds, with a couple of third-rounders still in hand?
In Schoen and Daboll we trust  
George from PA : 2/13/2022 5:57 am : link
Get great value....improve team.
The big problem with the 1996 analogy...  
Big Blue Blogger : 2/13/2022 6:01 am : link
... is that I haven't seen anyone tout Neal/Ekwonu as the next Ogden, or Hutchinson/Thibodeaux as the next Rice. Aside from maybe Thibodeaux, whose motor and production may be of concern, none of the top four are athletic freaks like Keyshawn and Hardy. The two players who might be the best pure prospects, regardless of positional value, are a safety and a center. At #5 and #7, the Giants could easily get as much from each of their picks as Jacksonville, Detroit, Houston and the Jets get from theirs.
A genuine Nightmare?  
nochance : 2/13/2022 6:54 am : link
They trade the 5th and 7th pick for Minchew
The 2 edges, Neal and Ekwonu go 1-4.  
BigBlueNH : 2/13/2022 7:31 am : link
Don't know about a nightmare, but I would really like to see us come away with 1 of those 4.
RE: The worst-case scenario doesn't seem all that bad.  
SJGiant : 2/13/2022 7:35 am : link
In comment 15604011 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
As DaddyM89 said, it would be rough if the top four picks went exactly according to Colin's board:
1. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
2. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
3. Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State
4. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

Forty minutes into the Draft, you say, "That's disappointing. Crap. Shades of 1996. " But the next player on the board is still an OT, and lots of draftniks seem to think Cross is a safer pick as a tackle than the other two, since Neal might be too big and Ekwonu may be a guard at the next level.

So you can play it safe and take Cross, go for greatness with Hamilton or Stingley, or entertain offers from teams that want one of those guys - or more likely a QB, presumably Pickett.

The Combine will probably scramble the prospect rankings anyway. If Neal is carrying some bad weight, or the others disappoint in drills, they could easily drop a bit. And in that scenario, are you sure you would want them at #5? How unhappy would you be with a combination of trades and picks that yields Cross, Linderbaum, Jermaine Johnson and a good DB or LB in the first two rounds, with a couple of third-rounders still in hand?


My nightmare scenario would be if Cross was picked number 4 instead of Kayvon. Then, I feel you would have to find a willing partner to trade down in the first round and maybe a first next year. I would still want a top Edge Rusher or Linebacker at either 5 or 7. Of course then I am picking for need and not the best athlete. Not a good idea. I am glad I am not making those decisions.
There are more than just FOUR difference makers  
EricJ : 2/13/2022 7:46 am : link
in this draft. You see it every year. Players selected outside of the top 10 end up being better picks than players selected within the top 10.

It is our GM's job to find two guys who are solid starters after the 1st 4 picks in this draft. That should not be difficult at all if you know what you are doing.
I don’t know about a nightmare  
SteelGiant : 2/13/2022 7:50 am : link
But there will be large “Trust the process” time for me if we do not walk away from the draft with a Neal, Ekwonu, or Cross.

I also think if that the case I think the best case scenario is not going offense in the first round because that is where the talent is after that. After reading a lot in Wink, if the tackles don’t go to us, I am not sure we go edge anymore.

At that point I am rooting for defensive speed, possibly Safety Hamilton and a trade down that includes LB Lloyd or Dean. A McKinney/Hamilton combo on the backend with a guy like Lloyd/Dean would make our defensive coverage significantly better and work with Wink blitzing scheme. That would be a lot of sideline closing gap speed.
Willis and Karlaftis  
Ira : 2/13/2022 7:52 am : link
.
So after what I wrote I guess  
SteelGiant : 2/13/2022 7:55 am : link
My biggest nightmare is not getting a tackle and not trading down. I really want more draft capital.
I'm actually real good with the OP"s scenario  
Matt M. : 2/13/2022 8:03 am : link
I would like Cross at #5 just fine. I think I like him better than Neal anyway.
I have given up pretending...  
Kanavis : 2/13/2022 8:13 am : link
I know anything about drafting. However, this is the first time in forever that we have a GM amd a coach in tune and on the same clock. I have to imagine this is really going to help.
RE: I'm actually real good with the OP  
SteelGiant : 2/13/2022 8:14 am : link
In comment 15604056 Matt M. said:
Quote:
I would like Cross at #5 just fine. I think I like him better than Neal anyway.


I also like all three tackles
Neal has ridiculous size and strength
Ekwonu has a ridiculous motor
Cross has great hip speed and feet

They all of a weakness in their game but I think all of them are good investments.
Over drafting a QB at 5 or 7  
Rick in Dallas : 2/13/2022 8:22 am : link
Would be my nightmare scenario.
I would absolutely draft Neal and Johnson at 5 and 7 if available.
There are 5 players I would be very happy with at 5  
armstead98 : 2/13/2022 8:27 am : link
This is my ranking
Neal
Hamilton
Hutchinson
Ekwonu
Thibodeaux

Or something like that. There are no nighttime scenarios for me although I’m hoping to get 2 of these players in the draft. Guaranteed one.

If all are gone at 7 still some great players:

Ahmad Gardner
Stingley (a little wary of him so maybe not)
Wilson, London or Burks

RE: They draft to win this year  
BigBlueShock : 2/13/2022 8:31 am : link
In comment 15603949 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
Think bigger. Long game.

What’s this even mean? Who are the players they’d potentially draft that would give you the impression that it is a win now pick?
Not coming away with at least  
David B. : 2/13/2022 8:47 am : link
1 OL and 1 pass rusher in the first two rounds. Then at LEAST one more of each later.

It wouldn't bother me if they just cluster drafted OLs and pass rushers throughout the draft. I know they won't, but it wouldn't bother me if they did.
We all just woke up from a 4-year long nightmare  
Jimmy Googs : 2/13/2022 8:47 am : link
when Gettleman retired.

I guess my new nightmare would be picking these very over-rated Edge Rushers being projected in many Top 10s of the draft. Thibs, Hutchinson and Karlaftis should all be in the middle or bottom half of Round 1...
Anything other than a top-rated  
Beezer : 2/13/2022 8:52 am : link
OL or DE/edge guy.

We take a fucking receiver at 5 or 7, I may burn some Giants memorabilia just to allow my soul to continue. Would be fucking PISSED!!!
Profile of Giant’s pick  
Pepe LePugh : 2/13/2022 9:01 am : link
Is prefaced with “when healthy.”
Trading Up  
HMunster : 2/13/2022 9:16 am : link
For a player they could’ve gotten at #5 anyway.
With pick #7  
Alamo : 2/13/2022 9:17 am : link
Make a trade with the Steelers..They need a QB bad..The kid from Pitt would be their guy..But if they do not trade up to 7,they will not get him..Denver wants him,so Pittsburgh would be a good trade..Get their 20th pick & their 2nd & 3rd round picks..And maybe more !!
RE: Trading Up  
BigBlueShock : 2/13/2022 9:25 am : link
In comment 15604130 HMunster said:
Quote:
For a player they could’ve gotten at #5 anyway.

What would you use as your evidence that the player would have been available at 5?
It's a good question Milton  
arniefez : 2/13/2022 9:25 am : link
I don't have one this year at least yet. I really do trust that the people in place now at GM, assistant GM and HC plus staff are going to do a great job. I hoping the law of averages gives the Giants some good luck with health in 2022 both with drafted players and the rest of the roster.

Think about last years draft. Six players all seemed to be promising when we saw them on the field.

The #1 pick dressed for only 10 games and some of those he left early. He was target only 57 times and had 39 catches (23 in 3 games) and 0 TDs. He showed 1st round talent but it's worthless if he isn't available on game days.

The #2 pick played in all 17 games, started 13 and lead the team with 8 sacks. Hopefully he's going to have excellent coaching now and he takes the next step to becoming a player opposing teams have to worry about.

The #3 pick played only 9 games and looked like a NFL starter and exactly the kind of player this DC wants. Hopefully he's going to have excellent coaching now and he takes the next step to becoming a player opposing teams have to worry about.

The #4 pick dressed for 8 games showed just enough to hope he can be a pass rushing piece if he's coached up well. But it was basically a red shirt season for him. He's a total wild card.

The two #6 picks both showed enough for them to have a chance to make the roster for the new staff. Rodarius Williams played better than anyone could have expected as a rookie #6 draft pick, but only 5 games before he got hurt. He might start the season on the PUP list and Brightwell was as advertised a good player on special teams. He had 1 carry and 1 pass caught, the only one thrown to him. I think he's going to have to battle to make the team in 2022.

When I look at the 2021 draft and there are no busts yet and most of the players picked day 2 and day 3 barely were able to get on the field because of injuries. #1 pick, #3 pick, #4 pick and #6 pick CB hardly played last year. Let's hope in year 2 with a new staff they stay healthy and all contribute and for better injury luck with the class of 2022. If the Giants make 9 or more picks in this draft and keep most of the 2021 draft I think they'll start to have a core to build from.
Milton  
joeinpa : 2/13/2022 9:37 am : link
From what I ve read and heard, this draft is deep in OL, even if those two are gone Giants might find 2 or even 3 quality linemen in lower rounds.

If your scenario played out best case would be trade down, secondly take BPA at 5
I think it needs to be termed more as a worst-case scenario  
DonnieD89 : 2/13/2022 9:53 am : link
than a nightmare. I look at it as regardless of the two top edge rushers and Olinemem taken, they’ll still be edge rushers in OLinemen available. Cross, Ojabo and Jermaine Johnson could be worthy picks. We cannot discount players like Kyle Hamilton, Nakobe Dean and Devin Lloyd. I am also beginning to warm up on Drake London. This team needs all the help I can get. I consider these players impactful. To me, I don’t think the situation for the Giants is to make lemonade out of lemons. I don’t think it’s that bad.
I am skeptical that Cross is a top 10  
cosmicj : 2/13/2022 9:57 am : link
Pick.
RE: I am skeptical that Cross is a top 10  
BigBlueShock : 2/13/2022 10:22 am : link
In comment 15604189 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Pick.

Cross is a fascinating case. The variance I’ve seen on his draft position is as large as anyone in the draft, excluding the indecision on the QBs. Some think he’s the best tackle in the class while others have him as a late 1st rounder
Taking a QB or Linderbaum in the top-10  
Anakim : 2/13/2022 10:24 am : link
.
RE: Taking a QB or Linderbaum in the top-10  
EricJ : 2/13/2022 10:31 am : link
In comment 15604221 Anakim said:
Quote:
.


Many here and outside of this form suggested there is no QB in this draft worthy of a top 10 pick. Who are you suggesting we select with the 5th or 7th pick?
I don't have one.  
Klaatu : 2/13/2022 10:45 am : link
I'm going to give the new regime the benefit of the doubt no matter what they do.

Frankly, I don't watch nearly enough college ball anymore to get a good read on any of the prospects, although I enjoy reading the opinions of those who do, here and elsewhere. Ditto for the YouTubers, and not just the Giants-centric ones like Skinner and Tainah, but guys like Kollmann, too.
RE: RE: Taking a QB or Linderbaum in the top-10  
BigBlueShock : 2/13/2022 10:47 am : link
In comment 15604230 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15604221 Anakim said:


Quote:


.



Many here and outside of this form suggested there is no QB in this draft worthy of a top 10 pick. Who are you suggesting we select with the 5th or 7th pick?

That’s his nightmare scenario. I think?
RE: RE: Taking a QB or Linderbaum in the top-10  
Anakim : 2/13/2022 10:47 am : link
In comment 15604230 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15604221 Anakim said:


Quote:


.



Many here and outside of this form suggested there is no QB in this draft worthy of a top 10 pick. Who are you suggesting we select with the 5th or 7th pick?


Me personally? I would say that if we stay put, my dream scenario would be Kayvon Thibodeaux at 5 and one of the OTs, who are very close in rankings, at 7.
RE: RE: RE: Taking a QB or Linderbaum in the top-10  
Anakim : 2/13/2022 10:49 am : link
In comment 15604254 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15604230 EricJ said:


Quote:


In comment 15604221 Anakim said:


Quote:


.



Many here and outside of this form suggested there is no QB in this draft worthy of a top 10 pick. Who are you suggesting we select with the 5th or 7th pick?


That’s his nightmare scenario. I think?



It is, yes. Forget top-10, I don't think there's any QB worthy of a top-25 pick. And taking a C in the top-10 is absolutely crazy. I don't care if he's Kevin Mawae or Mel Hein incarnate. You don't take a C in the top-10. To put it another way, is there any C you would trade a top-10 pick for?
I think there’s truly only 1 “nightmare”  
UGADawgs7 : 2/13/2022 10:49 am : link
scenario. If they neglect the OL, or take the wrong players. Let’s say they go Ekwonu, and project him as a RT, even though it is possible he turns into an OG in the NFL, and later on, they go Guard heavy. Same can be said for Green, Neal etc. I think in this draft the only sure OT is Cross but many say he’s only played LT, and a change to RT can be tough? I would LOVE Cross just don’t know enough to be confident if he can be a dominant RT. But the only “nightmare” scenario imo revolves around not getting at least 1 8-10 year starter, preferably 2 on the OL. We can’t expect the OL to be fixed over night but they have the draft capital to hopefully make progress towards fixing it.
What can be relatively safely said about Jets at #4  
Bob in Newburgh : 2/13/2022 11:05 am : link
Definitely will not go QB.

Probably no interest in pure OT - Neal/Cross. Ekwonu might be in play, but someone will have to pound the table enough to overcome GM reluctance to use that high a pick on a RG (2022 plug and play position for Jets) with team having plenty of day 2 ammunition for RG.

Doubt that this GM would use #4 on a S (Hamilton) or a 1-trick pony pure speed rusher (Thibodeaux).

Will take London, if GM is convinced he is the 2nd coming of Larry Fitzgerald. Will take DE Johnson if not London, and combine performance continues meteoric rise. Would not touch Stingley at #4, but Gardner would be safe pick if combine confirms athleticism.

Coral at 5 and Willis at 7  
Giantimistic : 2/13/2022 11:58 am : link
to battle it out for the backup QB position behind Jones.
RE: Hutch, Kayvon, ikem, and Neal top 4  
AROCK1000 : 2/13/2022 12:28 pm : link
In comment 15603980 DaddyM89 said:
Quote:
top 2 DE and OL in first 4 picks aka our biggest needs with a pretty big drop-off afterwards. That would blow

I actually think your scenario is likely to occur....this is why I am in favor of either trading up to get one of them
Hutchinson being my top priority
Or trade down and amass more draft foddet for the 2nd and 3rd rounds
I’m with the OP.  
Joe Beckwith : 2/13/2022 12:39 pm : link
If that happens , and even if the top 2 ER are also gone, then I lean back to the #3 and 4/5 OL, or at least the #3 then , with JB a likely cut, a top CB or D player.
Since Schoen wants ‘more swings’ the likelihood of moving the #7 in the OP scenario increases.
The only way I see the Zuerlien mock happening, trading with Texans @#3 to guarantee Ekwonu, is if the #7 is already moved for multiple picks, and we move one along to get the #3. Though I doubt they are less excited over 1 player than they are about coaching up the next man up on their ( position) board.
We’re going to have a Bills, an Eagles, and a Giants scouting report compilation of prospect evaluations in that room.
Trusting the process.
I think there are three prospects above all the others:  
Vin_Cuccs : 2/13/2022 2:43 pm : link
Neal, Hutchinson, and Thibodeaux. In my opinion, the best case would be that they can get one of these three.

I assume that they will miss out on those three, which stinks. It seems like lately, they are always picking a few picks too low to get the top and talent.

Cross or Linderbaum would be a nice consolation prize.

I have concerns about Karlaftis and Ekwonu.

Any defensive back in the top 10 would be frustrating for me. Not because they aren't worth the pick, but because the needs along the offensive line and pass rush are so severe.

I'd love a trade down to accumulate additional draft capital...as Schoen said, more swings.

Any return in a trade down  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/13/2022 3:08 pm : link
might be more modest than people are expecting.

Teams tend to overpay only when a QB is there.

I don't think they are getting a 2023 first.
I like Penning as much as any tackle in the draft  
Rjanyg : 2/13/2022 4:20 pm : link
So if Neal, Ekwonu and Cross are all gone I’m good with Penning.

If Jermaine Johnson is there at 7 I take him. My second fav pass rusher behind Hutchinson.
Draft  
stretch234 : 2/14/2022 7:31 am : link
Nightmare scenario is the Eagles get Linderbaum, Lloyd and London
RE: Hutch, Kayvon, ikem, and Neal top 4  
xtian : 2/14/2022 11:46 am : link
In comment 15603980 DaddyM89 said:
Quote:
top 2 DE and OL in first 4 picks aka our biggest needs with a pretty big drop-off afterwards. That would blow

Exactly this. But I don't think it's an absolute nightmare because there's still cross, karlaftis, ojabo, and hamilton.
