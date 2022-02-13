for display only
Hypothetical: If Reese had fixed the OL would he still be GM

Big Blue '56 : 2/13/2022 11:46 am
In your opinion?

I re-watched the 2011 “All In” and was marveling at the FA acquisitions by Reese..

Obviously he did some good work, but, as we all know, sorely neglected some key areas, particularly the OL..

So again, had he fixed the OL, would he still be here?

Probably  
M.S. : 2/13/2022 11:49 am : link

Yes
Of course  
Sean : 2/13/2022 11:50 am : link
He’s still relatively young and I never had any issue with him being retained after 2015.
Why wouldn't he be?  
Bear vs Shark : 2/13/2022 11:55 am : link
Reese gets so unfairly shit on by reactionary Giants fans who look for simple scapegoats.

He is far better than the dogshit disaster that was Dave dipshit Gettleman
Probably  
Samiam : 2/13/2022 12:01 pm : link
If you remember In Reese We Trust. People just went along with moves he made no matter how questionable because everyone believed in him. He’s now become a bum in the eyes of most here. I was late to the get rid of Reese club. For me, his ignoring the OL when he took Engram over Ramzyk was the straw that broke the camels back. We had a terrible OL then and it was a bad year for drafting OL and a great year for TEs where we did have a need. I think Reese finally took a OL guy in the 6th round who was bad. But, to the OP, if he had fixed the OL, the team would have been much better going forward.
His was the most bizarre GM Career  
AROCK1000 : 2/13/2022 12:22 pm : link
Of my lifetime in any sport
We sung his praises...until we didn't
It turned so quickly and went it did it was awful.

Very very strange
It wasn't just the OL  
chuckydee9 : 2/13/2022 12:27 pm : link
the DL went from the best in the league to quite horrendous in 2015.. Demantre Moore was the best DL we had for 1/2 a season.. Any one remember the Linebackers? How about TE? RBs since Bradshaw? Remember how Prince kept getting a free ride? I mean the team in 2015 was one of the least talented team ever.. even more so than 2021. But to your point if we just had an OL, he would still be here but he sucked at OL and then there were tons of others things that had gone downhill..
it's not just fixing the OL - it was drafting better period  
Eric on Li : 2/13/2022 12:28 pm : link
so i'd change the hypothetical to if he never hired Marc Ross and instead hired someone better. Or just remained more personally involved in running the drafts since that was his core background.

he did tend to have a stubborn streak though so that's really the core feature of his leadership that needed to change.

remember when at the end he got into those petty back and forths with all the beat writers when they questioned the poor drafts as they were unfolding?

and when he stubbornly refused to move on from flowers/hart as bookends and made comments like "young guys need to step up"?

all of that went beyond just fixing an OL or not.
That was a big part of it, but  
JOrthman : 2/13/2022 12:36 pm : link
he took flyers on players in early rounds that he could have drafted later. It was almost like at some point he forgot hot to draft or started reading his own press clippings.
I remember during the 2007 draft when we hit on everyone  
Big Blue '56 : 2/13/2022 12:38 pm : link
save for perhaps Koets (even he contributed a little), I thought JR was a gift, another Ozzie Newsome in the making..😂
RE: That was a big part of it, but  
Big Blue '56 : 2/13/2022 12:39 pm : link
In comment 15604395 JOrthman said:
Quote:
he took flyers on players in early rounds that he could have drafted later. It was almost like at some point he forgot hot to draft or started reading his own press clippings.


👍
RE: It wasn't just the OL  
Bear vs Shark : 2/13/2022 12:40 pm : link
In comment 15604384 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
the DL went from the best in the league to quite horrendous in 2015.. Demantre Moore was the best DL we had for 1/2 a season.. Any one remember the Linebackers? How about TE? RBs since Bradshaw? Remember how Prince kept getting a free ride? I mean the team in 2015 was one of the least talented team ever.. even more so than 2021. But to your point if we just had an OL, he would still be here but he sucked at OL and then there were tons of others things that had gone downhill..
bizarre post. Prince? Really? And 2015 was absolutely not even close to the least talented rosters. Just absolutely strange revisionist history
I used to really like him  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/13/2022 12:51 pm : link
he was a very good scout. He was great in the interviews I used to see on the Giants TV show during training camp. Always seemed to understand what TC needed.

Then something changed. Power/ego hungry. SB Clock. Comments on Eli (skittish). Should have been gone with TC imv. We will probably never know exactly what happened starting around 2009.

Sad thing was the blueprint was already established with the TC/Eli combo. Instead we veered off to who knows where.
He needed to hit and Justin Pugh and  
State Your Name : 2/13/2022 12:51 pm : link

Weston Richburg. But he did not.
Perhaps  
Mayo2JZ : 2/13/2022 12:51 pm : link
But would he have had a plan for Eli's replacement?
His drafting  
Chip : 2/13/2022 12:56 pm : link
was absolutely horrible and should have been fired before Coughlin. He made us into a garbage team.
RE: I used to really like him  
Big Blue '56 : 2/13/2022 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15604416 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
he was a very good scout. He was great in the interviews I used to see on the Giants TV show during training camp. Always seemed to understand what TC needed.

Then something changed. Power/ego hungry. SB Clock. Comments on Eli (skittish). Should have been gone with TC imv. We will probably never know exactly what happened starting around 2009.

Sad thing was the blueprint was already established with the TC/Eli combo. Instead we veered off to who knows where.


I thought he was a great scout, imv..Would have loved for him to continue in a dual role, imo..
He and Marc Ross were not a good combo  
Vanzetti : 2/13/2022 1:01 pm : link
They both emphasized athleticism,

But he was definitely scape-goated as part of Eli-Gate
Not only would he still be here ...  
FStubbs : 2/13/2022 1:07 pm : link
... but it's likely Coughlin would still be the coach, and there's a small chance Eli would've still been our starter this past year.
RE: Why wouldn't he be?  
Section331 : 2/13/2022 1:09 pm : link
In comment 15604349 Bear vs Shark said:
Quote:
Reese gets so unfairly shit on by reactionary Giants fans who look for simple scapegoats.

He is far better than the dogshit disaster that was Dave dipshit Gettleman


That he was better than one of the worst GM’s of the past 2 decades is hardly a ringing endorsement. Reese got off to an unbelievable start, but his last 5-6 drafts were downright awful.
RE: He and Marc Ross were not a good combo  
ColHowPepper : 2/13/2022 1:13 pm : link
In comment 15604429 Vanzetti said...

Ross is the elephant in the room in this discussion
folks  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/13/2022 1:15 pm : link
forget how fast the defense fell apart too. There was one brief uptick in 2016, but that was it in the decade.

The NYG defense was a train wreck for most of the 2010s.
Had Reese never hired Marc Ross  
Jay on the Island : 2/13/2022 1:18 pm : link
I am pretty confident that he would still be the GM today.
Agree with Eric  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/13/2022 1:20 pm : link
The D was just as bad.

I will add one thing in his defense. I know the no excuse mantra but the Giants really had some bad luck and it was with outstanding young talented players.
I don't know why -- but Reece's strength  
gidiefor : Mod : 2/13/2022 1:21 pm : link
which was drafting, turned to a weakness in his last 8 years as GM - I don't think Reese's firing had anything to do with the Oline. He was plain out a bad drafter from 2011 to 2018. In 8 drafts, with 46 selections, he may have drafted 7 starters with staying power, and only 1 of them was a real standout. That's a really bad hit rate

2011
19 Prince Amukamara, DB
52 Marvin Austin, DT
83 Jerrel Jernigan, WR
117 James Brewer, OG
85 Greg Jones, LB
198 Tyler Sash, DB
202 Jacquian Williams, LB
221 Da'Rel Scott, RB

2012
32: David Wilson, RB
63: Rueben Randle, WR
94: Jayron Hosley, CB
127: Adrien Robinson, TE
131: Brandon Mosley, OT
201: Matt McCants, OT
239: Markus Kuhn, DT

his 2013 Draft turned Meh
19 Justin Pugh OG
49 Johnathan Hankins DT
81 Damontre Moore DE
110 Ryan Nassib QB
152 Cooper Taylor DB
225 Eric Herman OG
253 Michael Cox RB

His 2014 Draft was Beckham Richburg and Blah
Odell Beckham Jr. WR
Weston Richburg OL
Jay Bromley DT
Andre Williams RB
Nat Berhe DB
Devon Kennard LB
Bennett Jackson DB

With the exception of Landon Collins his 2015 draft sucked
9 Ereck Flowers OT
33 Landon Collins * S
74 Owamagbe Odighizuwa DE
144 Mykkele Thompson S
186 Geremy Davis WR
226 Bobby Hart OT

With the exception of Sterling Shepard his 2016 Draft sucked
10 Eli AppleCB
40 Sterling Shepard WR
71 Darian Thompson S
109 B.J. Goodson OLB
149 Paul Perkins RB
184 Jerell Adams TE

this was his 2017 draft
23 Evan Engram TE
55 Dalvin Tomlinson DT
87 Davis Webb QB
140 Wayne Gallman RB
167 Avery Moss DE
200 Adam Bisnowaty OT


RE: Had Reese never hired Marc Ross  
Big Blue '56 : 2/13/2022 1:22 pm : link
In comment 15604454 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
I am pretty confident that he would still be the GM today.


That’s actually a good point. Did Ross influence the crap that was to follow or, was it simply a coincidence? That is, was Reese losing his fastball anyway?
RE: I don't know why -- but Reece's strength  
Big Blue '56 : 2/13/2022 1:33 pm : link
In comment 15604458 gidiefor said:
Quote:
which was drafting, turned to a weakness in his last 8 years as GM - I don't think Reese's firing had anything to do with the Oline. He was plain out a bad drafter from 2011 to 2018. In 8 drafts, with 46 selections, he may have drafted 7 starters with staying power, and only 1 of them was a real standout. That's a really bad hit rate

2011
19 Prince Amukamara, DB
52 Marvin Austin, DT
83 Jerrel Jernigan, WR
117 James Brewer, OG
85 Greg Jones, LB
198 Tyler Sash, DB
202 Jacquian Williams, LB
221 Da'Rel Scott, RB

2012
32: David Wilson, RB
63: Rueben Randle, WR
94: Jayron Hosley, CB
127: Adrien Robinson, TE
131: Brandon Mosley, OT
201: Matt McCants, OT
239: Markus Kuhn, DT

his 2013 Draft turned Meh
19 Justin Pugh OG
49 Johnathan Hankins DT
81 Damontre Moore DE
110 Ryan Nassib QB
152 Cooper Taylor DB
225 Eric Herman OG
253 Michael Cox RB

His 2014 Draft was Beckham Richburg and Blah
Odell Beckham Jr. WR
Weston Richburg OL
Jay Bromley DT
Andre Williams RB
Nat Berhe DB
Devon Kennard LB
Bennett Jackson DB

With the exception of Landon Collins his 2015 draft sucked
9 Ereck Flowers OT
33 Landon Collins * S
74 Owamagbe Odighizuwa DE
144 Mykkele Thompson S
186 Geremy Davis WR
226 Bobby Hart OT

With the exception of Sterling Shepard his 2016 Draft sucked
10 Eli AppleCB
40 Sterling Shepard WR
71 Darian Thompson S
109 B.J. Goodson OLB
149 Paul Perkins RB
184 Jerell Adams TE

this was his 2017 draft
23 Evan Engram TE
55 Dalvin Tomlinson DT
87 Davis Webb QB
140 Wayne Gallman RB
167 Avery Moss DE
200 Adam Bisnowaty OT



His firing had nothing to do with the OL, the lack of one leading to Eli’s shell shock?

James Brewer, OG

Brandon Mosley, OT

Matt McCants, OT

Justin Pugh OG

Weston Richburg OL

Ereck Flowers OT

Bobby Hart OT

Adam Bisnowaty OT

Of those OL draftees, maybe The oft injured Pugh and the ‘one year of production’ Richburg were decent contributors though it can easily be argued they took Pugh too high. That’s it. The OL got Eli killed. Of course it was a factor in his firing, imv. Perhaps a big one
it's not just the lack of an oline  
gidiefor : Mod : 2/13/2022 1:45 pm : link
how about the lack of Giants Pass Rushers. He couldn't draft Line Backers or CBS. He couldn't draft TEs

His woes were multi-faceted --

but those woes also included his inability to draft Offensive lineman

RE: it's not just the lack of an oline  
Big Blue '56 : 2/13/2022 1:50 pm : link
In comment 15604484 gidiefor said:
Quote:
how about the lack of Giants Pass Rushers. He couldn't draft Line Backers or CBS. He couldn't draft TEs

His woes were multi-faceted --

but those woes also included his inability to draft Offensive lineman


Agreed, but in this case, I was responding to your statement, “I don't think Reese's firing had anything to do with the Oline.” The not ANYTHING to do with the OL..At the very least, it had to have something to do with his OL failures
Bottom line just seems to be  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/13/2022 1:52 pm : link
they just did not draft enough good players and compounded it with the scholarship mentality. It gets me pissed because of hard it is to find the right HC and QB at the same time and what could have been.
Not being able to stabilize the OL put Reese behind the 8-ball  
Jimmy Googs : 2/13/2022 1:56 pm : link
Letting the rest of the roster go downhill and being involved in Geno-gate were additional nails in the coffin...
Much has been said about the franchise's lost decade being  
ColHowPepper : 2/13/2022 2:03 pm : link
about a failure of realistic self-assessment, personnel, strategies, drafting, you name it. Maybe it was Terps who introduced that notion.

Reese was riding on auto-pilot as the team and its competitiveness went downhill, to bad, to worse. His stewardship seemed clueless to that.
I agree that Marc Ross was Reese's big problem.  
Red Dog : 2/13/2022 2:13 pm : link
Reese proved himself as a very solid player personnel evaluator while Acorsi was GM, and Reese was certainly a key part of building the championship teams of 07 and 11.

But Ross was a disaster everywhere he went. Buffalo and Philadelphia were both bad teams when he was a wheel in their draft organizations. Why Reese hired him is the great unknown here.

However, there is still the flaw that Reese believed in building from the outside in rather than the other way around.
RE: I don't know why -- but Reece's strength  
JOrthman : 2/13/2022 2:14 pm : link
In comment 15604458 gidiefor said:
Quote:
which was drafting, turned to a weakness in his last 8 years as GM - I don't think Reese's firing had anything to do with the Oline. He was plain out a bad drafter from 2011 to 2018. In 8 drafts, with 46 selections, he may have drafted 7 starters with staying power, and only 1 of them was a real standout. That's a really bad hit rate

2011
19 Prince Amukamara, DB
52 Marvin Austin, DT
83 Jerrel Jernigan, WR
117 James Brewer, OG
85 Greg Jones, LB
198 Tyler Sash, DB
202 Jacquian Williams, LB
221 Da'Rel Scott, RB

2012
32: David Wilson, RB
63: Rueben Randle, WR
94: Jayron Hosley, CB
127: Adrien Robinson, TE
131: Brandon Mosley, OT
201: Matt McCants, OT
239: Markus Kuhn, DT

his 2013 Draft turned Meh
19 Justin Pugh OG
49 Johnathan Hankins DT
81 Damontre Moore DE
110 Ryan Nassib QB
152 Cooper Taylor DB
225 Eric Herman OG
253 Michael Cox RB

His 2014 Draft was Beckham Richburg and Blah
Odell Beckham Jr. WR
Weston Richburg OL
Jay Bromley DT
Andre Williams RB
Nat Berhe DB
Devon Kennard LB
Bennett Jackson DB

With the exception of Landon Collins his 2015 draft sucked
9 Ereck Flowers OT
33 Landon Collins * S
74 Owamagbe Odighizuwa DE
144 Mykkele Thompson S
186 Geremy Davis WR
226 Bobby Hart OT

With the exception of Sterling Shepard his 2016 Draft sucked
10 Eli AppleCB
40 Sterling Shepard WR
71 Darian Thompson S
109 B.J. Goodson OLB
149 Paul Perkins RB
184 Jerell Adams TE

this was his 2017 draft
23 Evan Engram TE
55 Dalvin Tomlinson DT
87 Davis Webb QB
140 Wayne Gallman RB
167 Avery Moss DE
200 Adam Bisnowaty OT



Wow that's some bad drafting. I mean I knew it was bad, but until you see it laid out again...wow
Something Jordan Raanan often references...  
Vin_Cuccs : 2/13/2022 2:30 pm : link
...is Reese's ability to manage all of the personalities in the building, and his ability to play the balancing act between all of the families and Giants-lifers he inherited. He was able to keep it together despite the difficult working environment.

I don't think Reese gets the credit he deserves. Sure, he had his flaws, but I think we see just how good Reese was, especially when compared to Gettleman.
Glad to see the list of Reese's OL draftees posed above.  
81_Great_Dane : 2/13/2022 3:03 pm : link
He didn't "neglect" the offensive line. He threw huge resources at fixing it. He didn't ignore the problem, he tried repeatedly to solve it — and failed.

Failure is worse, in my opinion.
Reese was  
SleepyOwl : 2/13/2022 3:18 pm : link
Insanely enamored with measurements. Can the guy bench a ton or Jump a mile or reach China from his couch. Sometimes it worked, one handed Odell and backfliping Pierre Paul BUT more often than not that lens as we have seen does not work. At the end of the day you have to watch the film.
Perhaps,  
phil in arizona : 2/13/2022 5:08 pm : link
but I think, ultimately, there were too many cooks in the kitchen. I think Reese, Ross, McAdoo, Coughlin, Mara, and whoever else all had different visions. I also suspect there was some sort of weird underlying political thing going on with trying to get Mara's ear. Not a recipe for success.
Yes.  
an_idol_mind : 2/13/2022 5:10 pm : link
If Reese had fixed the OL the team would never have gone off a cliff like it did.
RE: I remember during the 2007 draft when we hit on everyone  
AnishPatel : 2/13/2022 5:10 pm : link
In comment 15604399 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
save for perhaps Koets (even he contributed a little), I thought JR was a gift, another Ozzie Newsome in the making..😂


I think he did his old job and the GM duties. I think after that draft he hired Ross. At least that's how I remember it, I could be wrong. I don't remember what I had for lunch last week.
RE: Glad to see the list of Reese's OL draftees posed above.  
an_idol_mind : 2/13/2022 5:15 pm : link
In comment 15604582 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
He didn't "neglect" the offensive line. He threw huge resources at fixing it. He didn't ignore the problem, he tried repeatedly to solve it — and failed.

Failure is worse, in my opinion.


Reese's whole tenure was based around the idea that he could replace individual players before signing them to huge contracts. For example, he let Gibril Wilson walk and brought in Kenny Phillips.

The problem was that many of his acquisitions were put out of action because of bad luck and injury. And then when he started missing on picks, the whole thing broke down.

The o-line was a huge symptom of this. He looked brilliant when he spotted that Diehl could be a damned good left tackle. But then he made choices like replacing Snee with Geoff Schwartz, O'Hara with Baas, and missing on pick after pick with linemen in the draft.

His system was a good idea in concept, but it allowed for very little room for error.
O’Hara to Baas  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/13/2022 5:48 pm : link
Actually shows a big part of the problem. They should have drafted someone in a later round and had him ready to go developing for a couple years already.

The OL was old and very expensive. During the early 2005-2009 run in was relatively young and with a more reasonable cost imv. With a highly paid QB it created issues. Nicks and Cruz masked the cap allocation. They got two great players at bargain deals. Then they got hurt.
RE: O’Hara to Baas  
an_idol_mind : 2/13/2022 5:51 pm : link
In comment 15604784 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Actually shows a big part of the problem. They should have drafted someone in a later round and had him ready to go developing for a couple years already.

The OL was old and very expensive. During the early 2005-2009 run in was relatively young and with a more reasonable cost imv. With a highly paid QB it created issues. Nicks and Cruz masked the cap allocation. They got two great players at bargain deals. Then they got hurt.


Reese definitely had a problem building depth. Then again, he was always having to replace his stars because freak injuries cut their careers short. If he had been able to have reasonably healthy versions of Phillips, Nick, Cruz, and so on, he probably could have built some depth up.
RE: O’Hara to Baas  
Big Blue '56 : 2/13/2022 5:56 pm : link
In comment 15604784 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Actually shows a big part of the problem. They should have drafted someone in a later round and had him ready to go developing for a couple years already.

The OL was old and very expensive. During the early 2005-2009 run in was relatively young and with a more reasonable cost imv. With a highly paid QB it created issues. Nicks and Cruz masked the cap allocation. They got two great players at bargain deals. Then they got hurt.


Baas to Richburg? 2 years later?
RE: Why wouldn't he be?  
Johnny5 : 2/13/2022 6:02 pm : link
In comment 15604349 Bear vs Shark said:
Quote:
Reese gets so unfairly shit on by reactionary Giants fans who look for simple scapegoats.

He is far better than the dogshit disaster that was Dave dipshit Gettleman

What? Half the reason we are in this mess is because of the last 3/4 of Reese's GM tenure.

And Bruce to answer your question, I think if he did a better job of addressing OL I don't know if he's still here but he certainly would have lasted longer than he did.
RE: RE: O’Hara to Baas  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/13/2022 6:21 pm : link
In comment 15604794 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15604784 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Actually shows a big part of the problem. They should have drafted someone in a later round and had him ready to go developing for a couple years already.

The OL was old and very expensive. During the early 2005-2009 run in was relatively young and with a more reasonable cost imv. With a highly paid QB it created issues. Nicks and Cruz masked the cap allocation. They got two great players at bargain deals. Then they got hurt.



Baas to Richburg? 2 years later?


Bass got hurt. I was meaning along the lines of having talent ready to go. Someone you drafted in 2009/10/11. I learned at a young age from a smart Col. who tol me get ahead of things before a workable solution becomes a problematic one. When I like at the 2011 line I see truth to those words. Apologies for not presenting better.
His drafts were horrible  
WillVAB : 2/13/2022 6:59 pm : link
Pretty much all of them with exception of ‘07.

That said, had he fixed the OL around 15/16 he probably could’ve saved his job. He could’ve put together a pretty good unit with Whitmore and Ramcyk (instead of Marshall and Engram, gross) and slid Flowers into OG.
RE: RE: RE: O’Hara to Baas  
Big Blue '56 : 2/13/2022 7:10 pm : link
In comment 15604826 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15604794 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15604784 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Actually shows a big part of the problem. They should have drafted someone in a later round and had him ready to go developing for a couple years already.

The OL was old and very expensive. During the early 2005-2009 run in was relatively young and with a more reasonable cost imv. With a highly paid QB it created issues. Nicks and Cruz masked the cap allocation. They got two great players at bargain deals. Then they got hurt.



Baas to Richburg? 2 years later?



Bass got hurt. I was meaning along the lines of having talent ready to go. Someone you drafted in 2009/10/11. I learned at a young age from a smart Col. who tol me get ahead of things before a workable solution becomes a problematic one. When I like at the 2011 line I see truth to those words. Apologies for not presenting better.


Ahh, gotcha
If Pugh, Richburg, and Flowers were reliable, durable starters  
CT Charlie : 2/13/2022 7:36 pm : link
– NOT Pro Bowl stars, just dependable 5-7 year starters, Reese would still be here, and the past decade would have been radically different. No championships, probably, but would have been contending for the NFC East title every year.
If he could build from inside out  
mattlawson : 2/13/2022 9:26 pm : link
Absolutely
What is Jerry Reese  
cjac : 2/13/2022 9:45 pm : link
Doing these days?
RE: That was a big part of it, but  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 2/13/2022 10:43 pm : link
In comment 15604395 JOrthman said:
Quote:
he took flyers on players in early rounds that he could have drafted later. It was almost like at some point he forgot hot to draft or started reading his own press clippings.


This. It was not just being unable to fix the OL. He was always drafting size/speed projects instead of guys who could actually play. Gettelman sucked but the team was in woeful shape when Reese was fired. Our draft picks hardly ever got re-signed.
RE: Not only would he still be here ...  
Greg from LI : 2/13/2022 10:47 pm : link
In comment 15604436 FStubbs said:
Quote:
... but it's likely Coughlin would still be the coach, and there's a small chance Eli would've still been our starter this past year.


Tom Coughlin is 75 years old. He wouldn't be the coach.
Giants lost a lot of guys to career injuries  
Vanzetti : 2/13/2022 10:52 pm : link
Nicks
Cruz
Steve Smith
Ballard

These guys were all "finds" who did much better than predicted. It's tough to lose so many receivers. I think people forget just how devastating Nicks-Cruz-Ballard was as a combintion
RE: I don't know why -- but Reece's strength  
M.S. : 2/14/2022 8:37 am : link
In comment 15604458 gidiefor said:
Quote:
which was drafting, turned to a weakness in his last 8 years as GM - I don't think Reese's firing had anything to do with the Oline. He was plain out a bad drafter from 2011 to 2018. In 8 drafts, with 46 selections, he may have drafted 7 starters with staying power, and only 1 of them was a real standout. That's a really bad hit rate

2011
19 Prince Amukamara, DB
52 Marvin Austin, DT
83 Jerrel Jernigan, WR
117 James Brewer, OG
85 Greg Jones, LB
198 Tyler Sash, DB
202 Jacquian Williams, LB
221 Da'Rel Scott, RB

2012
32: David Wilson, RB
63: Rueben Randle, WR
94: Jayron Hosley, CB
127: Adrien Robinson, TE
131: Brandon Mosley, OT
201: Matt McCants, OT
239: Markus Kuhn, DT

his 2013 Draft turned Meh
19 Justin Pugh OG
49 Johnathan Hankins DT
81 Damontre Moore DE
110 Ryan Nassib QB
152 Cooper Taylor DB
225 Eric Herman OG
253 Michael Cox RB

His 2014 Draft was Beckham Richburg and Blah
Odell Beckham Jr. WR
Weston Richburg OL
Jay Bromley DT
Andre Williams RB
Nat Berhe DB
Devon Kennard LB
Bennett Jackson DB

With the exception of Landon Collins his 2015 draft sucked
9 Ereck Flowers OT
33 Landon Collins * S
74 Owamagbe Odighizuwa DE
144 Mykkele Thompson S
186 Geremy Davis WR
226 Bobby Hart OT

With the exception of Sterling Shepard his 2016 Draft sucked
10 Eli AppleCB
40 Sterling Shepard WR
71 Darian Thompson S
109 B.J. Goodson OLB
149 Paul Perkins RB
184 Jerell Adams TE

this was his 2017 draft
23 Evan Engram TE
55 Dalvin Tomlinson DT
87 Davis Webb QB
140 Wayne Gallman RB
167 Avery Moss DE
200 Adam Bisnowaty OT


His 2011 Draft was an unmitigated disaster, which set the miserable tone for the entire Giants decade. And ironically, 2011 was an extremely strong Draft overall. But not for our idiot franchise. Just the reverse.
RE: RE: It wasn't just the OL  
chuckydee9 : 2/14/2022 8:45 am : link
In comment 15604402 Bear vs Shark said:
Quote:
In comment 15604384 chuckydee9 said:


Quote:


the DL went from the best in the league to quite horrendous in 2015.. Demantre Moore was the best DL we had for 1/2 a season.. Any one remember the Linebackers? How about TE? RBs since Bradshaw? Remember how Prince kept getting a free ride? I mean the team in 2015 was one of the least talented team ever.. even more so than 2021. But to your point if we just had an OL, he would still be here but he sucked at OL and then there were tons of others things that had gone downhill..

bizarre post. Prince? Really? And 2015 was absolutely not even close to the least talented rosters. Just absolutely strange revisionist history


So you think 2015 was a talented team? Please go look at the starting roster.. other than OBJ, Eli and DRC I'm not sure there were any good players on the opening night against Dallas.
Gettleman drafted better  
giantBCP : 2/14/2022 8:47 am : link
Reese was better in FA. I think it’s more important to excel in FA because that’s where you’re spending most of your cap dollars.
RE: I don't know why -- but Reece's strength  
Johnny5 : 2/14/2022 9:23 am : link
In comment 15604458 gidiefor said:
Quote:
which was drafting, turned to a weakness in his last 8 years as GM - I don't think Reese's firing had anything to do with the Oline. He was plain out a bad drafter from 2011 to 2018. In 8 drafts, with 46 selections, he may have drafted 7 starters with staying power, and only 1 of them was a real standout. That's a really bad hit rate

2011
19 Prince Amukamara, DB
52 Marvin Austin, DT
83 Jerrel Jernigan, WR
117 James Brewer, OG
85 Greg Jones, LB
198 Tyler Sash, DB
202 Jacquian Williams, LB
221 Da'Rel Scott, RB

2012
32: David Wilson, RB
63: Rueben Randle, WR
94: Jayron Hosley, CB
127: Adrien Robinson, TE
131: Brandon Mosley, OT
201: Matt McCants, OT
239: Markus Kuhn, DT

his 2013 Draft turned Meh
19 Justin Pugh OG
49 Johnathan Hankins DT
81 Damontre Moore DE
110 Ryan Nassib QB
152 Cooper Taylor DB
225 Eric Herman OG
253 Michael Cox RB

His 2014 Draft was Beckham Richburg and Blah
Odell Beckham Jr. WR
Weston Richburg OL
Jay Bromley DT
Andre Williams RB
Nat Berhe DB
Devon Kennard LB
Bennett Jackson DB

With the exception of Landon Collins his 2015 draft sucked
9 Ereck Flowers OT
33 Landon Collins * S
74 Owamagbe Odighizuwa DE
144 Mykkele Thompson S
186 Geremy Davis WR
226 Bobby Hart OT

With the exception of Sterling Shepard his 2016 Draft sucked
10 Eli AppleCB
40 Sterling Shepard WR
71 Darian Thompson S
109 B.J. Goodson OLB
149 Paul Perkins RB
184 Jerell Adams TE

this was his 2017 draft
23 Evan Engram TE
55 Dalvin Tomlinson DT
87 Davis Webb QB
140 Wayne Gallman RB
167 Avery Moss DE
200 Adam Bisnowaty OT


Oopha. I had forgotten just how horrible his drafts really were. He was decent at picking skill positions, but.... WOW. I can't believe anybody still defends this guy. Gettleman was horrible, but as far as drafting goes Reese's tenure was worse. And that's really saying something.
does he still try to work in other QBs besides Eli?  
ron mexico : 2/14/2022 9:29 am : link
?
RE: Probably  
Jesse B : 2/14/2022 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15604358 Samiam said:
Quote:
If you remember In Reese We Trust. People just went along with moves he made no matter how questionable because everyone believed in him. He’s now become a bum in the eyes of most here. I was late to the get rid of Reese club. For me, his ignoring the OL when he took Engram over Ramzyk was the straw that broke the camels back. We had a terrible OL then and it was a bad year for drafting OL and a great year for TEs where we did have a need. I think Reese finally took a OL guy in the 6th round who was bad. But, to the OP, if he had fixed the OL, the team would have been much better going forward.



YEs, but he had taken Pugh, Richburg, and Flowers in the first 2 rounds of the last 3 drafts---you have to hope the coaches develop the players

He tried to address the OL he just missed.
