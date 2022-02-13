Hypothetical: If Reese had fixed the OL would he still be GM

In your opinion?
I re-watched the 2011 “All In” and was marveling at the FA acquisitions by Reese..
Obviously he did some good work, but, as we all know, sorely neglected some key areas, particularly the OL..
So again, had he fixed the OL, would he still be here?
Yes
He is far better than the dogshit disaster that was Dave dipshit Gettleman
We sung his praises...until we didn't
It turned so quickly and went it did it was awful.
Very very strange
he did tend to have a stubborn streak though so that's really the core feature of his leadership that needed to change.
remember when at the end he got into those petty back and forths with all the beat writers when they questioned the poor drafts as they were unfolding?
and when he stubbornly refused to move on from flowers/hart as bookends and made comments like "young guys need to step up"?
all of that went beyond just fixing an OL or not.
👍
Then something changed. Power/ego hungry. SB Clock. Comments on Eli (skittish). Should have been gone with TC imv. We will probably never know exactly what happened starting around 2009.
Sad thing was the blueprint was already established with the TC/Eli combo. Instead we veered off to who knows where.
Weston Richburg. But he did not.
Then something changed. Power/ego hungry. SB Clock. Comments on Eli (skittish). Should have been gone with TC imv. We will probably never know exactly what happened starting around 2009.
Sad thing was the blueprint was already established with the TC/Eli combo. Instead we veered off to who knows where.
I thought he was a great scout, imv..Would have loved for him to continue in a dual role, imo..
But he was definitely scape-goated as part of Eli-Gate
He is far better than the dogshit disaster that was Dave dipshit Gettleman
That he was better than one of the worst GM’s of the past 2 decades is hardly a ringing endorsement. Reese got off to an unbelievable start, but his last 5-6 drafts were downright awful.
Ross is the elephant in the room in this discussion
The NYG defense was a train wreck for most of the 2010s.
I will add one thing in his defense. I know the no excuse mantra but the Giants really had some bad luck and it was with outstanding young talented players.
2011
19 Prince Amukamara, DB
52 Marvin Austin, DT
83 Jerrel Jernigan, WR
117 James Brewer, OG
85 Greg Jones, LB
198 Tyler Sash, DB
202 Jacquian Williams, LB
221 Da'Rel Scott, RB
2012
32: David Wilson, RB
63: Rueben Randle, WR
94: Jayron Hosley, CB
127: Adrien Robinson, TE
131: Brandon Mosley, OT
201: Matt McCants, OT
239: Markus Kuhn, DT
his 2013 Draft turned Meh
19 Justin Pugh OG
49 Johnathan Hankins DT
81 Damontre Moore DE
110 Ryan Nassib QB
152 Cooper Taylor DB
225 Eric Herman OG
253 Michael Cox RB
His 2014 Draft was Beckham Richburg and Blah
Odell Beckham Jr. WR
Weston Richburg OL
Jay Bromley DT
Andre Williams RB
Nat Berhe DB
Devon Kennard LB
Bennett Jackson DB
With the exception of Landon Collins his 2015 draft sucked
9 Ereck Flowers OT
33 Landon Collins * S
74 Owamagbe Odighizuwa DE
144 Mykkele Thompson S
186 Geremy Davis WR
226 Bobby Hart OT
With the exception of Sterling Shepard his 2016 Draft sucked
10 Eli AppleCB
40 Sterling Shepard WR
71 Darian Thompson S
109 B.J. Goodson OLB
149 Paul Perkins RB
184 Jerell Adams TE
this was his 2017 draft
23 Evan Engram TE
55 Dalvin Tomlinson DT
87 Davis Webb QB
140 Wayne Gallman RB
167 Avery Moss DE
200 Adam Bisnowaty OT
That’s actually a good point. Did Ross influence the crap that was to follow or, was it simply a coincidence? That is, was Reese losing his fastball anyway?
2011
19 Prince Amukamara, DB
52 Marvin Austin, DT
83 Jerrel Jernigan, WR
117 James Brewer, OG
85 Greg Jones, LB
198 Tyler Sash, DB
202 Jacquian Williams, LB
221 Da'Rel Scott, RB
2012
32: David Wilson, RB
63: Rueben Randle, WR
94: Jayron Hosley, CB
127: Adrien Robinson, TE
131: Brandon Mosley, OT
201: Matt McCants, OT
239: Markus Kuhn, DT
his 2013 Draft turned Meh
19 Justin Pugh OG
49 Johnathan Hankins DT
81 Damontre Moore DE
110 Ryan Nassib QB
152 Cooper Taylor DB
225 Eric Herman OG
253 Michael Cox RB
His 2014 Draft was Beckham Richburg and Blah
Odell Beckham Jr. WR
Weston Richburg OL
Jay Bromley DT
Andre Williams RB
Nat Berhe DB
Devon Kennard LB
Bennett Jackson DB
With the exception of Landon Collins his 2015 draft sucked
9 Ereck Flowers OT
33 Landon Collins * S
74 Owamagbe Odighizuwa DE
144 Mykkele Thompson S
186 Geremy Davis WR
226 Bobby Hart OT
With the exception of Sterling Shepard his 2016 Draft sucked
10 Eli AppleCB
40 Sterling Shepard WR
71 Darian Thompson S
109 B.J. Goodson OLB
149 Paul Perkins RB
184 Jerell Adams TE
this was his 2017 draft
23 Evan Engram TE
55 Dalvin Tomlinson DT
87 Davis Webb QB
140 Wayne Gallman RB
167 Avery Moss DE
200 Adam Bisnowaty OT
His firing had nothing to do with the OL, the lack of one leading to Eli’s shell shock?
James Brewer, OG
Brandon Mosley, OT
Matt McCants, OT
Justin Pugh OG
Weston Richburg OL
Ereck Flowers OT
Bobby Hart OT
Adam Bisnowaty OT
Of those OL draftees, maybe The oft injured Pugh and the ‘one year of production’ Richburg were decent contributors though it can easily be argued they took Pugh too high. That’s it. The OL got Eli killed. Of course it was a factor in his firing, imv. Perhaps a big one
His woes were multi-faceted --
but those woes also included his inability to draft Offensive lineman
His woes were multi-faceted --
but those woes also included his inability to draft Offensive lineman
Agreed, but in this case, I was responding to your statement, “I don't think Reese's firing had anything to do with the Oline.” The not ANYTHING to do with the OL..At the very least, it had to have something to do with his OL failures
Reese was riding on auto-pilot as the team and its competitiveness went downhill, to bad, to worse. His stewardship seemed clueless to that.
But Ross was a disaster everywhere he went. Buffalo and Philadelphia were both bad teams when he was a wheel in their draft organizations. Why Reese hired him is the great unknown here.
However, there is still the flaw that Reese believed in building from the outside in rather than the other way around.
2011
19 Prince Amukamara, DB
52 Marvin Austin, DT
83 Jerrel Jernigan, WR
117 James Brewer, OG
85 Greg Jones, LB
198 Tyler Sash, DB
202 Jacquian Williams, LB
221 Da'Rel Scott, RB
2012
32: David Wilson, RB
63: Rueben Randle, WR
94: Jayron Hosley, CB
127: Adrien Robinson, TE
131: Brandon Mosley, OT
201: Matt McCants, OT
239: Markus Kuhn, DT
his 2013 Draft turned Meh
19 Justin Pugh OG
49 Johnathan Hankins DT
81 Damontre Moore DE
110 Ryan Nassib QB
152 Cooper Taylor DB
225 Eric Herman OG
253 Michael Cox RB
His 2014 Draft was Beckham Richburg and Blah
Odell Beckham Jr. WR
Weston Richburg OL
Jay Bromley DT
Andre Williams RB
Nat Berhe DB
Devon Kennard LB
Bennett Jackson DB
With the exception of Landon Collins his 2015 draft sucked
9 Ereck Flowers OT
33 Landon Collins * S
74 Owamagbe Odighizuwa DE
144 Mykkele Thompson S
186 Geremy Davis WR
226 Bobby Hart OT
With the exception of Sterling Shepard his 2016 Draft sucked
10 Eli AppleCB
40 Sterling Shepard WR
71 Darian Thompson S
109 B.J. Goodson OLB
149 Paul Perkins RB
184 Jerell Adams TE
this was his 2017 draft
23 Evan Engram TE
55 Dalvin Tomlinson DT
87 Davis Webb QB
140 Wayne Gallman RB
167 Avery Moss DE
200 Adam Bisnowaty OT
Wow that's some bad drafting. I mean I knew it was bad, but until you see it laid out again...wow
I don't think Reese gets the credit he deserves. Sure, he had his flaws, but I think we see just how good Reese was, especially when compared to Gettleman.
Failure is worse, in my opinion.
I think he did his old job and the GM duties. I think after that draft he hired Ross. At least that's how I remember it, I could be wrong. I don't remember what I had for lunch last week.
Failure is worse, in my opinion.
Reese's whole tenure was based around the idea that he could replace individual players before signing them to huge contracts. For example, he let Gibril Wilson walk and brought in Kenny Phillips.
The problem was that many of his acquisitions were put out of action because of bad luck and injury. And then when he started missing on picks, the whole thing broke down.
The o-line was a huge symptom of this. He looked brilliant when he spotted that Diehl could be a damned good left tackle. But then he made choices like replacing Snee with Geoff Schwartz, O'Hara with Baas, and missing on pick after pick with linemen in the draft.
His system was a good idea in concept, but it allowed for very little room for error.
The OL was old and very expensive. During the early 2005-2009 run in was relatively young and with a more reasonable cost imv. With a highly paid QB it created issues. Nicks and Cruz masked the cap allocation. They got two great players at bargain deals. Then they got hurt.
The OL was old and very expensive. During the early 2005-2009 run in was relatively young and with a more reasonable cost imv. With a highly paid QB it created issues. Nicks and Cruz masked the cap allocation. They got two great players at bargain deals. Then they got hurt.
Reese definitely had a problem building depth. Then again, he was always having to replace his stars because freak injuries cut their careers short. If he had been able to have reasonably healthy versions of Phillips, Nick, Cruz, and so on, he probably could have built some depth up.
The OL was old and very expensive. During the early 2005-2009 run in was relatively young and with a more reasonable cost imv. With a highly paid QB it created issues. Nicks and Cruz masked the cap allocation. They got two great players at bargain deals. Then they got hurt.
Baas to Richburg? 2 years later?
He is far better than the dogshit disaster that was Dave dipshit Gettleman
What? Half the reason we are in this mess is because of the last 3/4 of Reese's GM tenure.
And Bruce to answer your question, I think if he did a better job of addressing OL I don't know if he's still here but he certainly would have lasted longer than he did.
Quote:
Actually shows a big part of the problem. They should have drafted someone in a later round and had him ready to go developing for a couple years already.
The OL was old and very expensive. During the early 2005-2009 run in was relatively young and with a more reasonable cost imv. With a highly paid QB it created issues. Nicks and Cruz masked the cap allocation. They got two great players at bargain deals. Then they got hurt.
Baas to Richburg? 2 years later?
Bass got hurt. I was meaning along the lines of having talent ready to go. Someone you drafted in 2009/10/11. I learned at a young age from a smart Col. who tol me get ahead of things before a workable solution becomes a problematic one. When I like at the 2011 line I see truth to those words. Apologies for not presenting better.
That said, had he fixed the OL around 15/16 he probably could’ve saved his job. He could’ve put together a pretty good unit with Whitmore and Ramcyk (instead of Marshall and Engram, gross) and slid Flowers into OG.
Quote:
In comment 15604784 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Actually shows a big part of the problem. They should have drafted someone in a later round and had him ready to go developing for a couple years already.
The OL was old and very expensive. During the early 2005-2009 run in was relatively young and with a more reasonable cost imv. With a highly paid QB it created issues. Nicks and Cruz masked the cap allocation. They got two great players at bargain deals. Then they got hurt.
Baas to Richburg? 2 years later?
Bass got hurt. I was meaning along the lines of having talent ready to go. Someone you drafted in 2009/10/11. I learned at a young age from a smart Col. who tol me get ahead of things before a workable solution becomes a problematic one. When I like at the 2011 line I see truth to those words. Apologies for not presenting better.
Ahh, gotcha
This. It was not just being unable to fix the OL. He was always drafting size/speed projects instead of guys who could actually play. Gettelman sucked but the team was in woeful shape when Reese was fired. Our draft picks hardly ever got re-signed.
Tom Coughlin is 75 years old. He wouldn't be the coach.
Cruz
Steve Smith
Ballard
These guys were all "finds" who did much better than predicted. It's tough to lose so many receivers. I think people forget just how devastating Nicks-Cruz-Ballard was as a combintion
2011
19 Prince Amukamara, DB
52 Marvin Austin, DT
83 Jerrel Jernigan, WR
117 James Brewer, OG
85 Greg Jones, LB
198 Tyler Sash, DB
202 Jacquian Williams, LB
221 Da'Rel Scott, RB
2012
32: David Wilson, RB
63: Rueben Randle, WR
94: Jayron Hosley, CB
127: Adrien Robinson, TE
131: Brandon Mosley, OT
201: Matt McCants, OT
239: Markus Kuhn, DT
his 2013 Draft turned Meh
19 Justin Pugh OG
49 Johnathan Hankins DT
81 Damontre Moore DE
110 Ryan Nassib QB
152 Cooper Taylor DB
225 Eric Herman OG
253 Michael Cox RB
His 2014 Draft was Beckham Richburg and Blah
Odell Beckham Jr. WR
Weston Richburg OL
Jay Bromley DT
Andre Williams RB
Nat Berhe DB
Devon Kennard LB
Bennett Jackson DB
With the exception of Landon Collins his 2015 draft sucked
9 Ereck Flowers OT
33 Landon Collins * S
74 Owamagbe Odighizuwa DE
144 Mykkele Thompson S
186 Geremy Davis WR
226 Bobby Hart OT
With the exception of Sterling Shepard his 2016 Draft sucked
10 Eli AppleCB
40 Sterling Shepard WR
71 Darian Thompson S
109 B.J. Goodson OLB
149 Paul Perkins RB
184 Jerell Adams TE
this was his 2017 draft
23 Evan Engram TE
55 Dalvin Tomlinson DT
87 Davis Webb QB
140 Wayne Gallman RB
167 Avery Moss DE
200 Adam Bisnowaty OT
His 2011 Draft was an unmitigated disaster, which set the miserable tone for the entire Giants decade. And ironically, 2011 was an extremely strong Draft overall. But not for our idiot franchise. Just the reverse.
Quote:
the DL went from the best in the league to quite horrendous in 2015.. Demantre Moore was the best DL we had for 1/2 a season.. Any one remember the Linebackers? How about TE? RBs since Bradshaw? Remember how Prince kept getting a free ride? I mean the team in 2015 was one of the least talented team ever.. even more so than 2021. But to your point if we just had an OL, he would still be here but he sucked at OL and then there were tons of others things that had gone downhill..
bizarre post. Prince? Really? And 2015 was absolutely not even close to the least talented rosters. Just absolutely strange revisionist history
So you think 2015 was a talented team? Please go look at the starting roster.. other than OBJ, Eli and DRC I'm not sure there were any good players on the opening night against Dallas.
2011
19 Prince Amukamara, DB
52 Marvin Austin, DT
83 Jerrel Jernigan, WR
117 James Brewer, OG
85 Greg Jones, LB
198 Tyler Sash, DB
202 Jacquian Williams, LB
221 Da'Rel Scott, RB
2012
32: David Wilson, RB
63: Rueben Randle, WR
94: Jayron Hosley, CB
127: Adrien Robinson, TE
131: Brandon Mosley, OT
201: Matt McCants, OT
239: Markus Kuhn, DT
his 2013 Draft turned Meh
19 Justin Pugh OG
49 Johnathan Hankins DT
81 Damontre Moore DE
110 Ryan Nassib QB
152 Cooper Taylor DB
225 Eric Herman OG
253 Michael Cox RB
His 2014 Draft was Beckham Richburg and Blah
Odell Beckham Jr. WR
Weston Richburg OL
Jay Bromley DT
Andre Williams RB
Nat Berhe DB
Devon Kennard LB
Bennett Jackson DB
With the exception of Landon Collins his 2015 draft sucked
9 Ereck Flowers OT
33 Landon Collins * S
74 Owamagbe Odighizuwa DE
144 Mykkele Thompson S
186 Geremy Davis WR
226 Bobby Hart OT
With the exception of Sterling Shepard his 2016 Draft sucked
10 Eli AppleCB
40 Sterling Shepard WR
71 Darian Thompson S
109 B.J. Goodson OLB
149 Paul Perkins RB
184 Jerell Adams TE
this was his 2017 draft
23 Evan Engram TE
55 Dalvin Tomlinson DT
87 Davis Webb QB
140 Wayne Gallman RB
167 Avery Moss DE
200 Adam Bisnowaty OT
Oopha. I had forgotten just how horrible his drafts really were. He was decent at picking skill positions, but.... WOW. I can't believe anybody still defends this guy. Gettleman was horrible, but as far as drafting goes Reese's tenure was worse. And that's really saying something.
YEs, but he had taken Pugh, Richburg, and Flowers in the first 2 rounds of the last 3 drafts---you have to hope the coaches develop the players
He tried to address the OL he just missed.