Cowherd: Thibodeaux Thinks He'll Be Drafted by the Giants

Anando : 2/15/2022 12:49 pm
Quote:

According to @ColinCowherd, he had a conversation with Oregon pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux who told Cowherd that "he thinks" he's going to end up with the New York Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft.


Link to the audio is below

Twitter - ( New Window )
Yes please  
illmatic : 2/15/2022 12:51 pm : link
If he lasts that long. Kind of surprised he doesn’t seem to think he’s going higher than 5 or 7.
Nice  
Br00klyn : 2/15/2022 12:51 pm : link
Thibodeaux at 5 and best available OL at 7. sign me up for that!
I think there's a pretty good chance  
cjac : 2/15/2022 12:51 pm : link
he's off the board before we get to the 5th pick
...  
ryanmkeane : 2/15/2022 12:56 pm : link
probably the one guy you'd want out of this draft if everything fell into place with his skill set and upside
that skillset plus Wink is very appealing  
Heisenberg : 2/15/2022 12:58 pm : link
.
I think so too  
Jim in Forest Hills : 2/15/2022 12:59 pm : link
Put him with Wink!
If it's his own opinion it means nothing...  
Milton : 2/15/2022 1:01 pm : link
But if it's what his agent told him, then maybe it means a little something. I would love him with the 5th overall pick, but not if it means missing out on both Neal and Ekwonu with the 7th overall.
Sy thinks he’s  
Dave on the UWS : 2/15/2022 1:02 pm : link
Over rated for what that’s worth
Ugh no thanks  
Go Terps : 2/15/2022 1:04 pm : link
.
please, no  
Bill in UT : 2/15/2022 1:04 pm : link
the guy is going to be a bust
RE: Sy thinks he’s  
Toth029 : 2/15/2022 1:07 pm : link
In comment 15607632 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
Over rated for what that’s worth


A long time scout interviewed on Giants YT has been saying Evan Neal isn't that good either.

Food for thought going into April.
I love Thibodeaux  
mittenedman : 2/15/2022 1:10 pm : link
He has a chance to be a great pass rusher in the NFL.

Sure, I guess he could bust but he can bend the arc and is a true speed rusher, with moves.

Thib vs. Ojabo (who I also love) is a good debate.
I feel better with Thibodeaux with these coaches  
George from PA : 2/15/2022 1:12 pm : link
.
We're trading up for him then  
antdog24 : 2/15/2022 1:12 pm : link
....
RE: I think there's a pretty good chance  
Giantsfan79 : 2/15/2022 1:12 pm : link
In comment 15607611 cjac said:
Quote:
he's off the board before we get to the 5th pick


after this interview the chances Philly or Dallas trade up to 4 to take him got much better.
Giants better address  
JonC : 2/15/2022 1:16 pm : link
the questions vs his motor and want-to ... the talent is there.
Rumblings I’ve seen have him slipping  
Sean : 2/15/2022 1:18 pm : link
.
I think this is the fall-back option  
The Jake : 2/15/2022 1:25 pm : link
I think the main priority right now is to figure out if we can trade up to #2 with Detroit to make sure we get Ekwonu.

If we don't, the Jets might snatch him at 4 in which case yes, the Giants would be looking at Thibodeaux as a fallback with the 5 pick.
FYI  
Sy'56 : 2/15/2022 1:27 pm : link
I am grading over 1,200 Players in this class

Thibodeaux is top 15 for sure, maybe top 10.

I do think he got overhyped but by no means do I think he is not worthy of the slot. Just want that to be known.

Biggest issue he has is agility and desire
Not a huge fan  
giantBCP : 2/15/2022 1:29 pm : link
Too light in the seat IMO. These kind of edge rushers are too hit or miss for me.
I've said it a few times on here  
OBJ_AllDay : 2/15/2022 1:30 pm : link
But watch his two games against Utah. Absolute no show...
RE: Giants better address  
MotownGIANTS : 2/15/2022 1:47 pm : link
In comment 15607659 JonC said:
Quote:
the questions vs his motor and want-to ... the talent is there.


So Peart at DE?
Thibs and the other overhyped edge rushers  
Jimmy Googs : 2/15/2022 1:48 pm : link
need to be adjusted downward in everybody's mock drafts...
big pass for me....not saying he's not talented but  
dd in Mass : 2/15/2022 1:49 pm : link
He plays hot and cold, takes too many plays off, not sure if it's desire or if it's all too easy for him........will he suit up when he's not 90-100%.

That's not a guy I want to be a leader on the team. I like the 100% effort, non-stop motor types.

I'd rather we trade back both picks if possible and take more picks.
A customary note of caution...  
BamaBlue : 2/15/2022 1:52 pm : link
the NFL lying season has begun. Believe NOTHING about the draft.
RE: I think this is the fall-back option  
BillT : 2/15/2022 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15607675 The Jake said:
Quote:
I think the main priority right now is to figure out if we can trade up to #2 with Detroit to make sure we get Ekwonu.

If we don't, the Jets might snatch him at 4 in which case yes, the Giants would be looking at Thibodeaux as a fallback with the 5 pick.

I think there is an absolutely zero chance we'll trade up to #2. That's the same mistake in reverse that DG made by not trading down from #2 when we needed more picks. Using up major draft resources to get one player when we have multiple critical needs.
RE: I've said it a few times on here  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/15/2022 1:53 pm : link
In comment 15607683 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
But watch his two games against Utah. Absolute no show...

If you think that's bad, you should see Strahan's career playoff record against Green Bay. Total nonfactor.

Although I think I probably understand sample size better than you do.
.  
Go Terps : 2/15/2022 1:56 pm : link
What I've heard from the Oregon fans I work with is that he is more interested in being a star than he is a football player.
How does anybody know  
section125 : 2/15/2022 1:56 pm : link
what is going on when FA has not started, combine is yet to take place and the Giants roster has yet to be paired. Schoen and Daboll may have an idea where they are going, but I doubt they have finished their assessment of what is one hand and where they plan to start the rebuild.

In a way, he reminds me of Clowney - all the ability and not much of the desire.
I'm surprised he would admit  
Section331 : 2/15/2022 1:58 pm : link
to thinking he'll last that long. There's an outside chance he will, but most mocks have him going top 4.
My buddy in Minnesota told me he is hearing Andre Patterson is  
GiantBlue : 2/15/2022 2:02 pm : link
going to try and bring Danielle Hunter to the Giants.

He had a torn pec last year, but is a fierce edge rusher.
Dion Jordan part deux.  
MOOPS : 2/15/2022 2:04 pm : link
Hard pass.
Thibodeaux is gonna scare plenty of teams  
Matt G : 2/15/2022 2:04 pm : link
Great take him at 7  
Jim in Forest Hills : 2/15/2022 2:06 pm : link
Ekwonu and Thibs/Johnson is a homerun for me.
And without saying of course the Giants do their due diligence  
Jim in Forest Hills : 2/15/2022 2:08 pm : link
we dont want Eli Apple part 2 or Matt Peart redux.

But if they determine the kid wants it, holy hell draft him.
Patterson will be real helpful  
Southern Man : 2/15/2022 2:09 pm : link
when evaluating the D-line prospects in the draft.
Maybe the appeared lack of effort in some games  
ajr2456 : 2/15/2022 2:11 pm : link
Was trying to keep himself as healthy as possible instead of ruining is future earnings getting hurt playing for free.

Nobody knows for sure what went on behind the scenes. Schoen will do his due diligence.
Hunter would be a nice add to Ojulari  
JonC : 2/15/2022 2:11 pm : link
bye to Carter, add another Edge talent from the draft to build the rotation and overall talent level.
RE: I've said it a few times on here  
bw in dc : 2/15/2022 2:12 pm : link
In comment 15607683 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
But watch his two games against Utah. Absolute no show...


100%. I think I watched about four Oregon games off and on. KT was very good against UCLA. But overall, KT wasn't even the best defender on the team. Noah Sewell was.

KT definitely has some plus tools. But he can go quarters where you wonder if he's even on the field. Maybe he was in a lower gear to avoid injury...? I don't know, but compared to an edge rusher like Will Anderson, KT sort of pales in comparison.
RE: RE: I think this is the fall-back option  
The Jake : 2/15/2022 2:15 pm : link
In comment 15607719 BillT said:
Quote:
I think there is an absolutely zero chance we'll trade up to #2. That's the same mistake in reverse that DG made by not trading down from #2 when we needed more picks. Using up major draft resources to get one player when we have multiple critical needs.


I hope you're right, Bill, as I agree it would be a poor allocation of draft capital to trade up to #2. That said, the above scenario is what I think the Giants are working on right now - trying to figure out how they can get Ekwonu without losing him to the Jets.
RE: .  
The_Boss : 2/15/2022 2:15 pm : link
In comment 15607724 Go Terps said:
Quote:
What I've heard from the Oregon fans I work with is that he is more interested in being a star than he is a football player.


Like being a star at something other than football?
Then he better  
Joe Beckwith : 2/15/2022 2:18 pm : link
Put ia bigger ‘motor’ in his body.
It all makes sense now  
giantBCP : 2/15/2022 2:29 pm : link
Having "a lot of swings at the plate" was misinformation. Schoen knew that we were trading up for this dude all along.
RE: .  
djm : 2/15/2022 2:32 pm : link
In comment 15607724 Go Terps said:
Quote:
What I've heard from the Oregon fans I work with is that he is more interested in being a star than he is a football player.


Only way to become a star is to become a great football player.
RE: A customary note of caution...  
djm : 2/15/2022 2:33 pm : link
In comment 15607718 BamaBlue said:
Quote:
the NFL lying season has begun. Believe NOTHING about the draft.


Also, this. Again and again.
The reports that he might not be excited about playing football do  
Ira : 2/15/2022 2:35 pm : link
have me concerned. I've only seen him once (against Washington) and he looked good.
RE: I've said it a few times on here  
Bill in UT : 2/15/2022 2:38 pm : link
In comment 15607683 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
But watch his two games against Utah. Absolute no show...


That's exactly what I've been saying for weeks. In fact, I went back and watch the Championship game again last week to make sure my feelings were right, and he was a total non-factor. The Utah TEs were effectively blocking him one on one.
RE: RE: I've said it a few times on here  
Matt M. : 2/15/2022 2:40 pm : link
In comment 15607752 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15607683 OBJ_AllDay said:


Quote:


But watch his two games against Utah. Absolute no show...



100%. I think I watched about four Oregon games off and on. KT was very good against UCLA. But overall, KT wasn't even the best defender on the team. Noah Sewell was.

KT definitely has some plus tools. But he can go quarters where you wonder if he's even on the field. Maybe he was in a lower gear to avoid injury...? I don't know, but compared to an edge rusher like Will Anderson, KT sort of pales in comparison.
re: RT - how much of that is him not putting in the effort vs. the coaching staff screwing up? Was he ready to play and the staff simply refused to play him regularly enough? Or were they not good enough at scheming him the ball? Or not committed to getting him the ball X times a game? I'm hoping the current staff has plans for getting him the ball more and that answers some of these questions.
Not sure how you can convince teams you have a high motor  
Snablats : 2/15/2022 2:47 pm : link
When your tape shows otherwise
RE: Hunter would be a nice add to Ojulari  
KDavies : 2/15/2022 2:53 pm : link
In comment 15607750 JonC said:
Quote:
bye to Carter, add another Edge talent from the draft to build the rotation and overall talent level.


How are they getting Hunter? He is under a very favorable contract. I don't know that I would want to give up what it would take to get him, considering Hunter may be in his 30s by the time the Giants are competitive.
I didn't look at his contract  
JonC : 2/15/2022 3:09 pm : link
assumed by the "bring him here" sentiment he was a FA.
RE: Giants better address  
rsjem1979 : 2/15/2022 3:21 pm : link
In comment 15607659 JonC said:
Quote:
the questions vs his motor and want-to ... the talent is there.


I'm sure he'll decide to crank it up AFTER he's set for life the minute he puts pen to paper on a contract.

That's what usually happens, right?
RE: I've said it a few times on here  
Section331 : 2/15/2022 3:24 pm : link
In comment 15607683 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
But watch his two games against Utah. Absolute no show...


He had 3 1/2 sacks in those 2 games. I'll take those kind of no-shows.
RE: I didn't look at his contract  
KDavies : 2/15/2022 3:29 pm : link
In comment 15607825 JonC said:
Quote:
assumed by the "bring him here" sentiment he was a FA.


He is under contract. Contract seemed reasonable, but looking into it a bit further, it looks like they pushed most of the money to 2022. $14.4 million cap savings if pre-June 1 cut. I guess the speculation is he may be a cap casualty, especially since they had a pass rush without him most of the year last year, and he has played only 7 games the past two years.
Link - ( New Window )
Schoen  
mphbullet36 : 2/15/2022 3:36 pm : link
did say the biggest miss teams make is on the person not the players.

Parsons issues weren't desire people just thought he was immature (which he is). But dude plays at another level and crazy which you kinda want in a LB.

Thibodeaux just takes too many plays off but when he's focused and interested there aren't many better.

They really need to do there homework because if he is available at 5 they better be sure about that if they plan on passing on him.

I am not trading up though.
RE: Great take him at 7  
Breeze_94 : 2/15/2022 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15607743 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
Ekwonu and Thibs/Johnson is a homerun for me.


Yeah 7 is feasible. That would leave just the Panthers between 5 and 7. With Burns on the team and an awful Oline, I think Panthers would be more likely to take one of the tackles that the Giants should be targeting. So get the tackle first, then take Thibs. IMO, he has the chance to be a game wrecker and 15-18 sack guy. Robert Quinn but better.
RE: RE: I didn't look at his contract  
JonC : 2/15/2022 3:45 pm : link
In comment 15607841 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 15607825 JonC said:


Quote:


assumed by the "bring him here" sentiment he was a FA.



He is under contract. Contract seemed reasonable, but looking into it a bit further, it looks like they pushed most of the money to 2022. $14.4 million cap savings if pre-June 1 cut. I guess the speculation is he may be a cap casualty, especially since they had a pass rush without him most of the year last year, and he has played only 7 games the past two years. Link - ( New Window )


That potentially explains the quick headlines spotted on the Internet about him not a slam duck to return to the Vikes.
RE: RE: I've said it a few times on here  
Snablats : 2/15/2022 3:45 pm : link
In comment 15607839 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15607683 OBJ_AllDay said:


Quote:


But watch his two games against Utah. Absolute no show...



He had 3 1/2 sacks in those 2 games. I'll take those kind of no-shows.

Oregon gave up 38 points in each game to Utah. Thibs was a complete non-factor in both games. How will he explain that to teams?

You can't just look at stats



RE: FYI  
mphbullet36 : 2/15/2022 3:46 pm : link
In comment 15607678 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
I am grading over 1,200 Players in this class

Thibodeaux is top 15 for sure, maybe top 10.

I do think he got overhyped but by no means do I think he is not worthy of the slot. Just want that to be known.

Biggest issue he has is agility and desire


yeah he doesn't look as twitchy as he is explosive/strong. Just from watching videos of him his arms look long/massive and that is where he gets a lot of separation. I wonder how he will test.
RE: RE: I've said it a few times on here  
OBJ_AllDay : 2/15/2022 3:46 pm : link
In comment 15607839 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15607683 OBJ_AllDay said:


Quote:


But watch his two games against Utah. Absolute no show...



He had 3 1/2 sacks in those 2 games. I'll take those kind of no-shows.


This is wrong
RE: RE: Great take him at 7  
Snablats : 2/15/2022 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15607856 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
In comment 15607743 Jim in Forest Hills said:


Quote:


Ekwonu and Thibs/Johnson is a homerun for me.



Yeah 7 is feasible. That would leave just the Panthers between 5 and 7. With Burns on the team and an awful Oline, I think Panthers would be more likely to take one of the tackles that the Giants should be targeting. So get the tackle first, then take Thibs. IMO, he has the chance to be a game wrecker and 15-18 sack guy. Robert Quinn but better.

Then how come he was not a game wrecket in college? He has that ability, but he didn't do it and has to answer for that
RE: RE: I've said it a few times on here  
bw in dc : 2/15/2022 4:01 pm : link
In comment 15607839 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15607683 OBJ_AllDay said:


Quote:


But watch his two games against Utah. Absolute no show...



He had 3 1/2 sacks in those 2 games. I'll take those kind of no-shows.


KT had 1 sack total in those 2 games v Utah.
RE: Dion Jordan part deux.  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/15/2022 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15607738 MOOPS said:
Quote:
Hard pass.

Because of the college he went to?

Do you realize how many shitty QBs went to Ole Miss before Eli? How many DEs came out of Texas Southern?

Hard dumb.
RE: RE: Dion Jordan part deux.  
MOOPS : 2/15/2022 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15607888 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15607738 MOOPS said:


Quote:


Hard pass.


Because of the college he went to?

Do you realize how many shitty QBs went to Ole Miss before Eli? How many DEs came out of Texas Southern?

Hard dumb.


RE: RE: RE: I've said it a few times on here  
Section331 : 2/15/2022 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15607871 bw in dc said:
Quote:

KT had 1 sack total in those 2 games v Utah.


Then ESPN's box scores are wrong.

Game 1 - 2019 Pac 12 CG, KT with 2.5 sacks:

https://www.espn.com/college-football/boxscore/_/gameId/401132973

Game 2 - 2021 Pac 12 CG, KT with 1 sack:

https://www.espn.com/college-football/boxscore/_/gameId/401331159

CRFB reports the same.
RE: A customary note of caution...  
Alamo : 2/15/2022 5:10 pm : link
In comment 15607718 BamaBlue said:
Quote:
the NFL lying season has begun. Believe NOTHING about the draft.


Truer words have never been spoken!!😎
RE: .  
santacruzom : 2/15/2022 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15607724 Go Terps said:
Quote:
What I've heard from the Oregon fans I work with is that he is more interested in being a star than he is a football player.


That's the general vibe I get from the few interviews and media appearances I've seen by him. Can't quite put my finger on it well enough to declare he wants to be a star, but I just don't trust him.
RE: RE: I've said it a few times on here  
Grizz99 : 2/15/2022 5:48 pm : link
In comment 15607720 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15607683 OBJ_AllDay sa..
Quote:
But watch his two games against Utah. Absolute no show...


If you think that's bad, you should see Strahan's career playoff record against Green Bay. Total nonfactor.

Although I think I probably understand sample size better than you do.

Typical snarky remark. With no basis. So you're ab expert in sample size and the 2 games against Utah have mo relevance..
RE: RE: RE: RE: I've said it a few times on here  
bw in dc : 2/15/2022 5:50 pm : link
In comment 15607928 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15607871 bw in dc said:


Quote:



KT had 1 sack total in those 2 games v Utah.



Then ESPN's box scores are wrong.

Game 1 - 2019 Pac 12 CG, KT with 2.5 sacks:

https://www.espn.com/college-football/boxscore/_/gameId/401132973

Game 2 - 2021 Pac 12 CG, KT with 1 sack:

https://www.espn.com/college-football/boxscore/_/gameId/401331159

CRFB reports the same.


I was looking at the official Oregon Football site.
If you go back a read/watch what Schoen has said  
j_rud : 2/15/2022 6:06 pm : link
about attitude/personality and building a good locker room and then go watch a few interviews with this kid you'll notice what appears to be a fairly wide gap between those 2 things.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I've said it a few times on here  
Bill in UT : 2/15/2022 6:12 pm : link
In comment 15607928 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15607871 bw in dc said:


Quote:



KT had 1 sack total in those 2 games v Utah.



Then ESPN's box scores are wrong.

Game 1 - 2019 Pac 12 CG, KT with 2.5 sacks:

https://www.espn.com/college-football/boxscore/_/gameId/401132973

Game 2 - 2021 Pac 12 CG, KT with 1 sack:

https://www.espn.com/college-football/boxscore/_/gameId/401331159

CRFB reports the same.


Yes, the game 1 boxscores is wrong. He had 1 sack in the Championship game, that's correct. But I just rewatched the regular season game- he had 0 sacks, 0 TFL, 4 tackles in the first half, looked like maybe a couple in second half. He drew one holding penalty and was called for offside twice. Again, if he didn't have a reputation and you were watching the game, you would not have noticed him. The best Duck player in both games was Noah Sewell.
I think Wink wants DBs  
US1 Giants : 2/15/2022 6:12 pm : link
he can create pass rush out of 3rd round picks and Bradberry will likely be a cap casualty.
RE: If you go back a read/watch what Schoen has said  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/15/2022 6:19 pm : link
In comment 15607978 j_rud said:
Quote:
about attitude/personality and building a good locker room and then go watch a few interviews with this kid you'll notice what appears to be a fairly wide gap between those 2 things.



...and they can skip him and then watch him tear it up as an Eagle.

Yup, sounds like the Giants.
Who called Thibodeaux without telling me first…  
STLGiant : 2/15/2022 6:41 pm : link
…was it a Mara family member? Lol
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/15/2022 6:43 pm : link
Not going to claim to have watched every Ducks snap, but he was sorta invisible in the games vs. Utah.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I've said it a few times on here  
Snablats : 2/15/2022 6:46 pm : link
In comment 15607928 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15607871 bw in dc said:


Quote:



KT had 1 sack total in those 2 games v Utah.



Then ESPN's box scores are wrong.

Game 1 - 2019 Pac 12 CG, KT with 2.5 sacks:

https://www.espn.com/college-football/boxscore/_/gameId/401132973

Game 2 - 2021 Pac 12 CG, KT with 1 sack:

https://www.espn.com/college-football/boxscore/_/gameId/401331159

CRFB reports the same.

We arent talking about the 2019 game. We are talking about the 2 games vs Utah this past season
RE: RE: RE: I've said it a few times on here  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/15/2022 6:54 pm : link
In comment 15607963 Grizz99 said:
Quote:
In comment 15607720 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15607683 OBJ_AllDay sa..
Quote:
But watch his two games against Utah. Absolute no show...


If you think that's bad, you should see Strahan's career playoff record against Green Bay. Total nonfactor.

Although I think I probably understand sample size better than you do.


Typical snarky remark. With no basis. So you're ab expert in sample size and the 2 games against Utah have mo relevance..

Are you ever going to offer any sort of football discussion, or do you just want to chase me around and make foolish statements that prove to everyone that you're a troll?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I've said it a few times on here  
Bill in UT : 2/15/2022 7:52 pm : link
In comment 15608017 Snablats said:
Quote:
In comment 15607928 Section331 said:


Quote:


In comment 15607871 bw in dc said:


Quote:



KT had 1 sack total in those 2 games v Utah.



Then ESPN's box scores are wrong.

Game 1 - 2019 Pac 12 CG, KT with 2.5 sacks:

https://www.espn.com/college-football/boxscore/_/gameId/401132973

Game 2 - 2021 Pac 12 CG, KT with 1 sack:

https://www.espn.com/college-football/boxscore/_/gameId/401331159

CRFB reports the same.


We arent talking about the 2019 game. We are talking about the 2 games vs Utah this past season


lol, I haden't even noticed that they were referencing the 2019 Championship
He actually is someone else you wouldn't expect. Looking  
Jimmy Googs : 2/15/2022 7:54 pm : link
to drum up a bit of drama on the site but then play the elder statesman.

think who enjoys lecturing...
Well  
David B. : 2/15/2022 8:49 pm : link
OBJ of DE’s  
rasbutant : 2/15/2022 8:58 pm : link
Can NYC handle that?
