Cowherd: Thibodeaux Thinks He'll Be Drafted by the Giants

I think the main priority right now is to figure out if we can trade up to #2 with Detroit to make sure we get Ekwonu.
If we don't, the Jets might snatch him at 4 in which case yes, the Giants would be looking at Thibodeaux as a fallback with the 5 pick.
I think there is an absolutely zero chance we'll trade up to #2. That's the same mistake in reverse that DG made by not trading down from #2 when we needed more picks. Using up major draft resources to get one player when we have multiple critical needs.
what is going on when FA has not started, combine is yet to take place and the Giants roster has yet to be paired. Schoen and Daboll may have an idea where they are going, but I doubt they have finished their assessment of what is one hand and where they plan to start the rebuild.
In a way, he reminds me of Clowney - all the ability and not much of the desire.
But watch his two games against Utah. Absolute no show...
100%. I think I watched about four Oregon games off and on. KT was very good against UCLA. But overall, KT wasn't even the best defender on the team. Noah Sewell was.
KT definitely has some plus tools. But he can go quarters where you wonder if he's even on the field. Maybe he was in a lower gear to avoid injury...? I don't know, but compared to an edge rusher like Will Anderson, KT sort of pales in comparison.
I hope you're right, Bill, as I agree it would be a poor allocation of draft capital to trade up to #2. That said, the above scenario is what I think the Giants are working on right now - trying to figure out how they can get Ekwonu without losing him to the Jets.
That's exactly what I've been saying for weeks. In fact, I went back and watch the Championship game again last week to make sure my feelings were right, and he was a total non-factor. The Utah TEs were effectively blocking him one on one.
re: RT - how much of that is him not putting in the effort vs. the coaching staff screwing up? Was he ready to play and the staff simply refused to play him regularly enough? Or were they not good enough at scheming him the ball? Or not committed to getting him the ball X times a game? I'm hoping the current staff has plans for getting him the ball more and that answers some of these questions.
Not sure how you can convince teams you have a high motor
bye to Carter, add another Edge talent from the draft to build the rotation and overall talent level.
How are they getting Hunter? He is under a very favorable contract. I don't know that I would want to give up what it would take to get him, considering Hunter may be in his 30s by the time the Giants are competitive.
assumed by the "bring him here" sentiment he was a FA.
He is under contract. Contract seemed reasonable, but looking into it a bit further, it looks like they pushed most of the money to 2022. $14.4 million cap savings if pre-June 1 cut. I guess the speculation is he may be a cap casualty, especially since they had a pass rush without him most of the year last year, and he has played only 7 games the past two years. Link - ( New Window )
Yeah 7 is feasible. That would leave just the Panthers between 5 and 7. With Burns on the team and an awful Oline, I think Panthers would be more likely to take one of the tackles that the Giants should be targeting. So get the tackle first, then take Thibs. IMO, he has the chance to be a game wrecker and 15-18 sack guy. Robert Quinn but better.
assumed by the "bring him here" sentiment he was a FA.
That potentially explains the quick headlines spotted on the Internet about him not a slam duck to return to the Vikes.
Then how come he was not a game wrecket in college? He has that ability, but he didn't do it and has to answer for that
Yes, the game 1 boxscores is wrong. He had 1 sack in the Championship game, that's correct. But I just rewatched the regular season game- he had 0 sacks, 0 TFL, 4 tackles in the first half, looked like maybe a couple in second half. He drew one holding penalty and was called for offside twice. Again, if he didn't have a reputation and you were watching the game, you would not have noticed him. The best Duck player in both games was Noah Sewell.
A long time scout interviewed on Giants YT has been saying Evan Neal isn't that good either.
Food for thought going into April.
Sure, I guess he could bust but he can bend the arc and is a true speed rusher, with moves.
Thib vs. Ojabo (who I also love) is a good debate.
after this interview the chances Philly or Dallas trade up to 4 to take him got much better.
Thibodeaux is top 15 for sure, maybe top 10.
I do think he got overhyped but by no means do I think he is not worthy of the slot. Just want that to be known.
Biggest issue he has is agility and desire
So Peart at DE?
That's not a guy I want to be a leader on the team. I like the 100% effort, non-stop motor types.
I'd rather we trade back both picks if possible and take more picks.
If you think that's bad, you should see Strahan's career playoff record against Green Bay. Total nonfactor.
Although I think I probably understand sample size better than you do.
In a way, he reminds me of Clowney - all the ability and not much of the desire.
He had a torn pec last year, but is a fierce edge rusher.
But if they determine the kid wants it, holy hell draft him.
Nobody knows for sure what went on behind the scenes. Schoen will do his due diligence.
I hope you're right, Bill, as I agree it would be a poor allocation of draft capital to trade up to #2. That said, the above scenario is what I think the Giants are working on right now - trying to figure out how they can get Ekwonu without losing him to the Jets.
Like being a star at something other than football?
Only way to become a star is to become a great football player.
Also, this. Again and again.
That's exactly what I've been saying for weeks. In fact, I went back and watch the Championship game again last week to make sure my feelings were right, and he was a total non-factor. The Utah TEs were effectively blocking him one on one.
Quote:
But watch his two games against Utah. Absolute no show...
How are they getting Hunter? He is under a very favorable contract. I don't know that I would want to give up what it would take to get him, considering Hunter may be in his 30s by the time the Giants are competitive.
I'm sure he'll decide to crank it up AFTER he's set for life the minute he puts pen to paper on a contract.
That's what usually happens, right?
He had 3 1/2 sacks in those 2 games. I'll take those kind of no-shows.
He is under contract. Contract seemed reasonable, but looking into it a bit further, it looks like they pushed most of the money to 2022. $14.4 million cap savings if pre-June 1 cut. I guess the speculation is he may be a cap casualty, especially since they had a pass rush without him most of the year last year, and he has played only 7 games the past two years.
Link - ( New Window )
Parsons issues weren't desire people just thought he was immature (which he is). But dude plays at another level and crazy which you kinda want in a LB.
Thibodeaux just takes too many plays off but when he's focused and interested there aren't many better.
They really need to do there homework because if he is available at 5 they better be sure about that if they plan on passing on him.
I am not trading up though.
Quote:
assumed by the "bring him here" sentiment he was a FA.
That potentially explains the quick headlines spotted on the Internet about him not a slam duck to return to the Vikes.
Quote:
But watch his two games against Utah. Absolute no show...
He had 3 1/2 sacks in those 2 games. I'll take those kind of no-shows.
Oregon gave up 38 points in each game to Utah. Thibs was a complete non-factor in both games. How will he explain that to teams?
You can't just look at stats
Thibodeaux is top 15 for sure, maybe top 10.
I do think he got overhyped but by no means do I think he is not worthy of the slot. Just want that to be known.
Biggest issue he has is agility and desire
yeah he doesn't look as twitchy as he is explosive/strong. Just from watching videos of him his arms look long/massive and that is where he gets a lot of separation. I wonder how he will test.
Quote:
But watch his two games against Utah. Absolute no show...
He had 3 1/2 sacks in those 2 games. I'll take those kind of no-shows.
This is wrong
Quote:
Ekwonu and Thibs/Johnson is a homerun for me.
Then how come he was not a game wrecket in college? He has that ability, but he didn't do it and has to answer for that
Quote:
But watch his two games against Utah. Absolute no show...
He had 3 1/2 sacks in those 2 games. I'll take those kind of no-shows.
KT had 1 sack total in those 2 games v Utah.
Because of the college he went to?
Do you realize how many shitty QBs went to Ole Miss before Eli? How many DEs came out of Texas Southern?
Hard dumb.
Quote:
Hard pass.
Because of the college he went to?
Do you realize how many shitty QBs went to Ole Miss before Eli? How many DEs came out of Texas Southern?
Hard dumb.
KT had 1 sack total in those 2 games v Utah.
Then ESPN's box scores are wrong.
Game 1 - 2019 Pac 12 CG, KT with 2.5 sacks:
https://www.espn.com/college-football/boxscore/_/gameId/401132973
Game 2 - 2021 Pac 12 CG, KT with 1 sack:
https://www.espn.com/college-football/boxscore/_/gameId/401331159
CRFB reports the same.
Truer words have never been spoken!!😎
That's the general vibe I get from the few interviews and media appearances I've seen by him. Can't quite put my finger on it well enough to declare he wants to be a star, but I just don't trust him.
Quote:
But watch his two games against Utah. Absolute no show...
Typical snarky remark. With no basis. So you're ab expert in sample size and the 2 games against Utah have mo relevance..
Quote:
KT had 1 sack total in those 2 games v Utah.
I was looking at the official Oregon Football site.
Quote:
KT had 1 sack total in those 2 games v Utah.
Yes, the game 1 boxscores is wrong. He had 1 sack in the Championship game, that's correct. But I just rewatched the regular season game- he had 0 sacks, 0 TFL, 4 tackles in the first half, looked like maybe a couple in second half. He drew one holding penalty and was called for offside twice. Again, if he didn't have a reputation and you were watching the game, you would not have noticed him. The best Duck player in both games was Noah Sewell.
...and they can skip him and then watch him tear it up as an Eagle.
Yup, sounds like the Giants.
Quote:
KT had 1 sack total in those 2 games v Utah.
We arent talking about the 2019 game. We are talking about the 2 games vs Utah this past season
Quote:
In comment 15607683 OBJ_AllDay sa..
Quote:
But watch his two games against Utah. Absolute no show...
Typical snarky remark. With no basis. So you're ab expert in sample size and the 2 games against Utah have mo relevance..
Are you ever going to offer any sort of football discussion, or do you just want to chase me around and make foolish statements that prove to everyone that you're a troll?
Quote:
In comment 15607871 bw in dc said:
Quote:
KT had 1 sack total in those 2 games v Utah.
We arent talking about the 2019 game. We are talking about the 2 games vs Utah this past season
lol, I haden't even noticed that they were referencing the 2019 Championship
think who enjoys lecturing...