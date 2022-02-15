for display only
Would you trade both firsts for kyler?

armstead98 : 2/15/2022 8:21 pm
I think I’d do it but I worry about his injuries .

Not saying he’s on the market but there’s some discontentment.
Nope  
Jersey Heel : 2/15/2022 8:23 pm : link
I would not
no chance  
larryinnewhaven : 2/15/2022 8:25 pm : link
completely overmatched in that playoff game. And when budda baker was injured he sat on the bench by himself with an assistant coach and never checked on him.
No thanks  
eric2425ny : 2/15/2022 8:26 pm : link
He’s basically a diva version of Doug Flutie.
No thanks.  
Straw Hat : 2/15/2022 8:28 pm : link
Nothing worse than an immature qb “leading” the team.
Not a chance.  
Giant John : 2/15/2022 8:36 pm : link
Seriously?
I don't like his size but...  
bw in dc : 2/15/2022 8:44 pm : link
these are very respectable numbers:

KM finished 7th in QBR, was 24/10, 69% completion (2nd), 7.9 YPA (4th), and he rushed for 400+ and another 5 TDs.

Again, I don't like the size, but he's got top ten skills.
No way  
dancing blue bear : 2/15/2022 8:50 pm : link
Injuries, attitude, size. I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes back to baseball. I def see the injuries getting worse going forward.
No  
WillVAB : 2/15/2022 8:50 pm : link
His ceiling is limited and his attitude sucks.
I wouldn't trade a Day 3 pick for him  
Milton : 2/15/2022 8:51 pm : link
He's not what the Giants need.
I would not even trade one first round pick for him.  
State Your Name : 2/15/2022 8:51 pm : link
He’s got a 3 year shelf life
i would think about it  
Producer : 2/15/2022 8:59 pm : link
leaning to yes.
Nope  
Since1976 : 2/15/2022 9:00 pm : link
Address the line, QB next year.
Nope  
jvm52106 : 2/15/2022 9:01 pm : link
He is overrated, considered a bit of an attitude problem- sulks, bad body language and lacks leadership and his play does translate to colder weather well.
Wow  
armstead98 : 2/15/2022 9:04 pm : link
I’m surprised everyone is so strong as a no. He was the leading mvp candidate until he got hurt and he’s only 24. It’s like trading for a young russel Wilson but better imo
RE: Wow  
Producer : 2/15/2022 9:08 pm : link
In comment 15608128 armstead98 said:
Quote:
I’m surprised everyone is so strong as a no. He was the leading mvp candidate until he got hurt and he’s only 24. It’s like trading for a young russel Wilson but better imo


most here don't have a clue how talented he is and how rarely you get a chance to trade for someone like that. Plus recency bias is clouding their judgement. Kyler is worth at least two first round picks. There are concerns to think about and check out, for sure. But on balance most teams who need a QB, like us, probably do it.

Check out the last two years.  
robbieballs2003 : 2/15/2022 9:08 pm : link
His teams have faded fast. He's been injured. He gets banged up. His arm gets worse as the season goes on. He has no drive to it. Now, add in the attitude shit. Hell fuckin no.
RE: RE: Wow  
John In CO : 2/15/2022 9:16 pm : link
In comment 15608130 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15608128 armstead98 said:


Quote:


I’m surprised everyone is so strong as a no. He was the leading mvp candidate until he got hurt and he’s only 24. It’s like trading for a young russel Wilson but better imo



most here don't have a clue how talented he is and how rarely you get a chance to trade for someone like that. Plus recency bias is clouding their judgement. Kyler is worth at least two first round picks. There are concerns to think about and check out, for sure. But on balance most teams who need a QB, like us, probably do it.


I think that his talent is undeniable, but man, there is an awful lot of smoke around him right now regarding his attitude and dedication. And until those issues can be proven to be either completely false or just blown out of proportion, there is NO WAY that I would even consider moving two first round picks for him. Not a chance.
Fuck no  
mattlawson : 2/15/2022 9:17 pm : link
.
Add Me To The Hell No Camp  
Trainmaster : 2/15/2022 9:18 pm : link
I was always concerned about him being to fragile physically due to his small size and slight frame.

Now it looks like his ego is just as fragile and this is with the Phoenix media. He would melt like ice cube in the Summer Sun in New York.

I wouldn't trade either of the 2022 firsts for him.



Everyone gets enamored with QBs that can make plays outside  
robbieballs2003 : 2/15/2022 9:19 pm : link
the pocket but that is a bonus. It can't be in lieu of making plays in the pocket. Right now, defense have film on him and he doesn't make enough plays in the pocket. It's up to him to counter right now.
Doesn't seem durable enough.....  
George from PA : 2/15/2022 9:21 pm : link
Curious how his career goes
No  
Spider43 : 2/15/2022 9:23 pm : link
.
no way. you would  
Rory : 2/15/2022 9:28 pm : link
almost immediately have to pay him after trading for him.

Also whos to say he doesnt use going back to baseball as leverage.
Another example of a moron torching his future..  
EricJ : 2/15/2022 9:32 pm : link
value with some stupid moves. I think more people here would have said YES to Murray if he did not turn into an off the field jackass
While I think the tough NY media  
Matt in SGS : 2/15/2022 9:40 pm : link
angle is overhyped compared to many years ago when the adage was "never argue with a man who buys ink by the barrel" before the internet/blogs/social media has really disseminated the press' power. The scrutiny and intensity of a NY area media and fan base towards Murray, he might melt down. He apparently can't handle Arizona. That's Disneyland compared to coming to NY where we haven't won in 10 years and we are tired of losing. He's too soft.
Two reasons why I wouldn’t  
Saos1n : 2/15/2022 9:46 pm : link
He has the ability to jump to the MLB with guaranteed contracts at any point and I don’t think he could handle this market

Other than those reasons, I would. However, you can’t avoid those reasons, so no
They need the rookie contract production  
bigbluehoya : 2/15/2022 9:48 pm : link
Given the near term cap bind they’ve painted themselves into.

If they had been rebuilding in the cap at that same time as they’d been losing games hand over fist the last several years, like they should have been, this would be intriguing.
RE: I don't like his size but...  
JohnG in Albany : 2/15/2022 9:58 pm : link
In comment 15608106 bw in dc said:
Quote:
these are very respectable numbers:

KM finished 7th in QBR, was 24/10, 69% completion (2nd), 7.9 YPA (4th), and he rushed for 400+ and another 5 TDs.

Again, I don't like the size, but he's got top ten skills.


I'd be more concerned with his personality for a QB, and potential injury issues.
Nope...  
GFAN52 : 2/15/2022 9:59 pm : link
not a chance.
.  
Go Terps : 2/15/2022 10:02 pm : link
I think part of this is how it's being packaged. "Two firsts" sounds exorbitant.

Cross and Karlaftis? That doesn't sound like as much.
Hell no  
regischarlotte : 2/15/2022 10:07 pm : link
Total front-runner.
Kyler Quit - ( New Window )
RE: .  
Mike in NY : 2/15/2022 10:07 pm : link
In comment 15608179 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I think part of this is how it's being packaged. "Two firsts" sounds exorbitant.

Cross and Karlaftis? That doesn't sound like as much.


Until combine and Pro Days we won’t know for sure what board will look like

Kyler would be a major upgrade, but not one without risk. The combination of immaturity and MLB does give pause. Is he someone who will constantly hold out if someone is paid $1 more than him? Is he willing to do what it takes to be a winning QB? Even Josh Allen was understanding it more this year. He can’t always be looking to be the hero. In a 4 minute drill with the lead you can’t be looking to pad your stats if you are leaving your opponent too much time to tie or take the lead.
No  
Paul326 : 2/15/2022 10:09 pm : link
Next Question
I agree there's some risk here  
Go Terps : 2/15/2022 10:09 pm : link
I'm not sure I'd do it for Murray, though I think he's pretty good.

If we had the cap space I'd do it for Wilson in a heartbeat.
RE: RE: I don't like his size but...  
bw in dc : 2/15/2022 10:26 pm : link
In comment 15608172 JohnG in Albany said:
Quote:
In comment 15608106 bw in dc said:


Quote:


these are very respectable numbers:

KM finished 7th in QBR, was 24/10, 69% completion (2nd), 7.9 YPA (4th), and he rushed for 400+ and another 5 TDs.

Again, I don't like the size, but he's got top ten skills.



I'd be more concerned with his personality for a QB, and potential injury issues.


I'm more concerned about the injury side. A good coach/organization can figure out the personality side. That's what good companies do.

Look, people need to accept this fact - when KM is healthy, he's a solid top ten QB.
RE: While I think the tough NY media  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/15/2022 10:28 pm : link
In comment 15608161 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
angle is overhyped compared to many years ago when the adage was "never argue with a man who buys ink by the barrel" before the internet/blogs/social media has really disseminated the press' power. The scrutiny and intensity of a NY area media and fan base towards Murray, he might melt down. He apparently can't handle Arizona. That's Disneyland compared to coming to NY where we haven't won in 10 years and we are tired of losing. He's too soft.


The real question is can he handle a clown meme!
RE: RE: RE: I don't like his size but...  
Mike in NY : 2/15/2022 10:35 pm : link
In comment 15608197 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15608172 JohnG in Albany said:


Quote:


In comment 15608106 bw in dc said:


Quote:


these are very respectable numbers:

KM finished 7th in QBR, was 24/10, 69% completion (2nd), 7.9 YPA (4th), and he rushed for 400+ and another 5 TDs.

Again, I don't like the size, but he's got top ten skills.



I'd be more concerned with his personality for a QB, and potential injury issues.



I'm more concerned about the injury side. A good coach/organization can figure out the personality side. That's what good companies do.

Look, people need to accept this fact - when KM is healthy, he's a solid top ten QB.


Talent only goes so far when he isn’t playing a full season. Injuries are not the only reason Arizona hasn’t won more with Murray. He has put defense in some bad situations with boneheaded plays rather than living to fight another down. It all goes back to Kyler looking out for Kyler. Sure you can control the aggression on the field, but the light doesn’t suddenly go on when you are making more than almost anyone will ever see in their lifetime that to win it is a team sport.
RE: RE: RE: I don't like his size but...  
JohnG in Albany : 2/15/2022 10:36 pm : link
In comment 15608197 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15608172 JohnG in Albany said:


Quote:


In comment 15608106 bw in dc said:


Quote:


these are very respectable numbers:

KM finished 7th in QBR, was 24/10, 69% completion (2nd), 7.9 YPA (4th), and he rushed for 400+ and another 5 TDs.

Again, I don't like the size, but he's got top ten skills.



I'd be more concerned with his personality for a QB, and potential injury issues.



I'm more concerned about the injury side. A good coach/organization can figure out the personality side. That's what good companies do.

Look, people need to accept this fact - when KM is healthy, he's a solid top ten QB.


Physical skills aplenty, but he seems to be a very strange dude to me.

I'm not so sure you can teach/coach leadership skills for an NFL quarterback.

An NFL team is not a "normal" business operation when it comes to things like that.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't like his size but...  
bw in dc : 2/15/2022 10:48 pm : link
In comment 15608203 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15608197 bw in dc said:

I'm more concerned about the injury side. A good coach/organization can figure out the personality side. That's what good companies do.

Look, people need to accept this fact - when KM is healthy, he's a solid top ten QB.



Talent only goes so far when he isn’t playing a full season. Injuries are not the only reason Arizona hasn’t won more with Murray. He has put defense in some bad situations with boneheaded plays rather than living to fight another down. It all goes back to Kyler looking out for Kyler. Sure you can control the aggression on the field, but the light doesn’t suddenly go on when you are making more than almost anyone will ever see in their lifetime that to win it is a team sport.


Murray has missed two games in his career. And that occurred this year.

I agree that he has to clean up his game. His size bothers me enormously, but KM is a great playmaker when he's on.
KM was hand selected to be  
Thunderstruck27 : 2/15/2022 10:55 pm : link
the centerpiece of the Cardinals. Kingsbury's entire offense was built around him. The Cards got the best WR in the NFL for him to throw to. As soon as Hopkins went down, Murray looked pedestrian. He obviously wants to get paid.
Does this sound like a recipe for success in NY?
RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't like his size but...  
bw in dc : 2/15/2022 10:55 pm : link
In comment 15608205 JohnG in Albany said:
Quote:
In comment 15608197 bw in dc said:



I'm more concerned about the injury side. A good coach/organization can figure out the personality side. That's what good companies do.

Look, people need to accept this fact - when KM is healthy, he's a solid top ten QB.


Physical skills aplenty, but he seems to be a very strange dude to me.

I'm not so sure you can teach/coach leadership skills for an NFL quarterback.

An NFL team is not a "normal" business operation when it comes to things like that.


What you can't teach are Murray's physical skills. That quickness, speed, mobility, arm, etc are gifts from the football gods. I'd take the risk of trusting a good culture created by the HC/GM/Ownership to begin to help Murray mature and grow into a leader.
RE: KM was hand selected to be  
bw in dc : 2/15/2022 10:58 pm : link
In comment 15608214 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
the centerpiece of the Cardinals. Kingsbury's entire offense was built around him. The Cards got the best WR in the NFL for him to throw to. As soon as Hopkins went down, Murray looked pedestrian. He obviously wants to get paid.
Does this sound like a recipe for success in NY?


Well, KM had a very bad ankle injury that he probably didn't give time to properly heal.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't like his size but...  
JohnG in Albany : 2/15/2022 11:01 pm : link
In comment 15608215 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15608205 JohnG in Albany said:


Quote:


In comment 15608197 bw in dc said:



I'm more concerned about the injury side. A good coach/organization can figure out the personality side. That's what good companies do.

Look, people need to accept this fact - when KM is healthy, he's a solid top ten QB.


Physical skills aplenty, but he seems to be a very strange dude to me.

I'm not so sure you can teach/coach leadership skills for an NFL quarterback.

An NFL team is not a "normal" business operation when it comes to things like that.



What you can't teach are Murray's physical skills. That quickness, speed, mobility, arm, etc are gifts from the football gods. I'd take the risk of trusting a good culture created by the HC/GM/Ownership to begin to help Murray mature and grow into a leader.


Those are all baseball skills too. *grin*

His interviews that I've heard since he was coming out of college have always scared me for a QB.

Combine that with the stories that have come out recently about finger pointing, etc., only scare me more.

How many QB's have outgrown that type of thing after they arrive in the NFL?

Surely some, but it's still a big concern for me.


That would be NO  
Joe Beckwith : 2/15/2022 11:03 pm : link
and NO.
When Murray is running he's an MVP level player  
Go Terps : 2/15/2022 11:17 pm : link
His instincts are top notch and he's a major point producer.

As the season goes on, though, he doesn't seem to want to run as much.
He's almost certainly with our two picks on their own  
Go Terps : 2/15/2022 11:19 pm : link
The question is whether he's with playing $40M or whatever the rate is.
*worth  
Go Terps : 2/15/2022 11:19 pm : link
.
For  
jtfuoco : 2/15/2022 11:50 pm : link
That skill set I would say yes but for that person I would say no way. Not to mention I have no doubt that he will want to be the highest paid player in the league
Absolutely not  
montanagiant : 2/16/2022 2:55 am : link
The last thing the Giants need at this stage is a pouty diva who doesn't accept blame at QB
RE: For  
montanagiant : 2/16/2022 2:55 am : link
In comment 15608229 jtfuoco said:
Quote:
That skill set I would say yes but for that person I would say no way. Not to mention I have no doubt that he will want to be the highest paid player in the league

+1
RE: RE: Wow  
montanagiant : 2/16/2022 2:58 am : link
In comment 15608130 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15608128 armstead98 said:


Quote:


I’m surprised everyone is so strong as a no. He was the leading mvp candidate until he got hurt and he’s only 24. It’s like trading for a young russel Wilson but better imo



most here don't have a clue how talented he is and how rarely you get a chance to trade for someone like that. Plus recency bias is clouding their judgement. Kyler is worth at least two first round picks. There are concerns to think about and check out, for sure. But on balance most teams who need a QB, like us, probably do it.

Yes, the majority of BBI has no clue but only you do to save the day for the Giants. I don't think you even realize how silly that claim is
RE: RE: While I think the tough NY media  
montanagiant : 2/16/2022 3:00 am : link
In comment 15608199 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15608161 Matt in SGS said:


Quote:


angle is overhyped compared to many years ago when the adage was "never argue with a man who buys ink by the barrel" before the internet/blogs/social media has really disseminated the press' power. The scrutiny and intensity of a NY area media and fan base towards Murray, he might melt down. He apparently can't handle Arizona. That's Disneyland compared to coming to NY where we haven't won in 10 years and we are tired of losing. He's too soft.



The real question is can he handle a clown meme!

LOL...Lets ask Producer because he has it all figured out
No  
section125 : 2/16/2022 3:05 am : link
he is a talent, but this offseason thing sounds like when OBJ started going south.
I am also not sure how long he lasts with his body size and how will his body last with the beating he would take, especially with the oline as it exists right now.
Of  
Toth029 : 2/16/2022 3:08 am : link
Course the usuals are riding the wave of a guy who hasn't won a lick in this league. Stacked team this past year and what did he do? He was dog water in the biggest game of his career so far. Now he's being the insecure type and folding. Acting childish. Saying "they" are making him the scapegoat.

What a jackass.
....  
Toth029 : 2/16/2022 3:10 am : link
If he's worth trading both top ten picks, to you, then he's gotta be worth $40M per.

That's franchise value in the top picks. That's also franchise value for QB pay.

But he isn't worth either.
RE: I wouldn't trade a Day 3 pick for him  
LauderdaleMatty : 2/16/2022 4:07 am : link
In comment 15608116 Milton said:
Quote:
He's not what the Giants need.


This
I can't...  
bLiTz 2k : 2/16/2022 4:38 am : link
.
This board  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/16/2022 5:07 am : link
is more critical of Kyler than they are of Jones.

Hmmmm
RE: This board  
section125 : 2/16/2022 5:32 am : link
In comment 15608253 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
is more critical of Kyler than they are of Jones.

Hmmmm


Not true. Jones has already been dismissed...

However the premise is trading #5 and #7 for Murray which obviously means Jones is gone. So would you be for replacing one mistake for a much more talented one who appears close to an OBJ melt down.

I also do not think the Cards would trade him, anyway... well maybe if they sent #5, #7 and Jones!
Nope ....  
Beer Man : 2/16/2022 6:34 am : link
A man his size would be crushed behind the Giants OL.
It’s not about the 2 firsts for me..  
Sean : 2/16/2022 6:44 am : link
As much as it’s about concerns with Murray. He fades as the season goes along, he’s going to be demanding a massive pay day & I have concerns about his personality in this market.

He’s a good player though.
No  
Mark from Jersey : 2/16/2022 7:05 am : link
a niche/gimmickie QB that has shown a lack of leadership ability , who is small in stature, and has not been able to stay healthy.

Easy pass.
hell no. another jerk  
Victor in CT : 2/16/2022 7:48 am : link
hard pass
Who would you rather have...  
Dnew15 : 2/16/2022 7:48 am : link
Kyler Murray or Lamar Jackson?
No  
SleepyOwl : 2/16/2022 7:51 am : link
Draft Malik Willis with the 5th and add Howard Cross with 7th
RE: Who would you rather have...  
section125 : 2/16/2022 7:56 am : link
In comment 15608278 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
Kyler Murray or Lamar Jackson?


Probably Lamar, all things being equal and the cap doesn't matter.
RE: This board  
bw in dc : 2/16/2022 7:58 am : link
In comment 15608253 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
is more critical of Kyler than they are of Jones.

Hmmmm


A large portion of BBI is into character over talent. They love the fact that Jones works hard, is a good person, just wants to be one of the guys, doesn't ruffle feathers, has the Eli "aw shucks" thing, etc. That's why they are willing to wait 4-5 years to see if the talent can improve.

The Cards have improved every year under Murray: 5-10-1, 8-8, 11-6. And this year he dealt with a bad ankle the second half of the season, which limited his great mobility, and he lost his top target for the last six games.

Is he showing some immaturity right now? Maybe. Does he need to work on his demeanor? Sure. He's only 24.

But the guy is a winner and playmaker.

I'm not sure I'd pay him top dollar right now, either. But he is a franchise QB with top ten production.
if not for his upcoming/current  
UConn4523 : 2/16/2022 8:01 am : link
contract demands I'd probably consider it, although both top 10's is tough to swallow.

But it comes down to whether or not you think he will grow up a bit or not. I think most big time players grow up eventually so i'm not as worried about that as I would be his nagging injuries. He never has the big one, but he has enough where I'd have some pause. Not worried about the end of year stuff especially this year, there wasn't much on that team after Hopkins, bunch of JAGs at this point (Ertz, Green, etc). I also question how good Kingsbury even in, I think its mostly been Murray that's led to their success.
Kyler Murray is very good. Would easily consider two first round  
NYGgolfer : 2/16/2022 8:01 am : link
picks for him, although not a #5 and #7 in same draft.

It would have to be further down in Rd 1, or over two years.
Put me in the No camp  
Boatie Warrant : 2/16/2022 8:13 am : link
If he can't take it in an organization that has literally change everything to meet his skill set how would he be elsewhere?
Do you think that Kyler and/or Murray  
Dnew15 : 2/16/2022 8:14 am : link
can QB a team to winning the Super Bowl?
No Giving up Assets in 2022  
HMunster : 2/16/2022 8:17 am : link
Is KM worth 2 first round picks? Maybe.

Does it make sense for us to give up our #5 and our #7 for him? No.

We all know how crappy our OL is and we have no pass rush. We need LB’s. Our WR core sucks. We’re likely getting of Bradberry - need a CB. We have key needs across the board. Our roster is not even close to being reacy to give up 2 first round picks that could add key foundational pieces to our team for the next 5 years for a QB, no matter how talented he is.

Get rid of the garbage on our roster, draft key pieces, build the team in the trenches, and then decide on the QB question.
I've said this for awhile  
JonC : 2/16/2022 8:17 am : link
He's a frontrunner, and when things aren't going his way he puts his head down, pouts, and starts pointing fingers. He would suffer under the microscope in NYC, the world is always against him. No thanks. Grow up, kid.
RE: No Giving up Assets in 2022  
HMunster : 2/16/2022 8:18 am : link
In comment 15608295 HMunster said:
Quote:
Is KM worth 2 first round picks? Maybe.

Does it make sense for us to give up our #5 and our #7 for him? No.

We all know how crappy our OL is and we have no pass rush. We need LB’s. Our WR core sucks. We’re likely getting of Bradberry - need a CB. We have key needs across the board. Our roster is not even close to being reacy to give up 2 first round picks that could add key foundational pieces to our team for the next 5 years for a QB, no matter how talented he is.

Get rid of the garbage on our roster, draft key pieces, build the team in the trenches, and then decide on the QB question.

*getting rid of Bradberry
I’d make that trade for Murray in a New York second  
cosmicj : 2/16/2022 8:28 am : link
An excellent young player who is getting better.

Although the contract situation is unfortunate, we’d be set up at QB for a decade.

Surprised at the board reaction. And I am against the Wilson trade idea due to his age.
RE: I've said this for awhile  
Larry in Pencilvania : 2/16/2022 8:49 am : link
In comment 15608296 JonC said:
Quote:
He's a frontrunner, and when things aren't going his way he puts his head down, pouts, and starts pointing fingers. He would suffer under the microscope in NYC, the world is always against him. No thanks. Grow up, kid.


His attitude reminds me of Cam Newton. Awesome if he's winning crumbles if he's losing.... Hard no
Pocket Passers win Championships  
TheBlueprintNC : 2/16/2022 8:51 am : link
Not Running QBs.. No i wouldnt waste draft picks on a running QB that cant throw from the pocket.. They dont last -There has been no running championship QB -Russell is a pocket passer, same as Mahomes.
Both 1sts? No.  
Chris684 : 2/16/2022 9:03 am : link
1 1st? Yes.
RE: Do you think that Kyler and/or Murray  
Dnew15 : 2/16/2022 9:11 am : link
In comment 15608293 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
can QB a team to winning the Super Bowl?


Well...that was dumb.

Kyler and/or Lamar
A great talent, but I question his commitment  
Section331 : 2/16/2022 9:12 am : link
to football. He faced a little criticism after the playoff game (not as much as he deserved, IMO), and then the rumors started flying about him going back to baseball. He needs to mature a little bit.

Besides, we need talent everywhere, not just at QB.
RE: RE: Do you think that Kyler and/or Murray  
Mike in NY : 2/16/2022 9:16 am : link
In comment 15608349 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15608293 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


can QB a team to winning the Super Bowl?



Well...that was dumb.

Kyler and/or Lamar


Kyler sooner than Lamar because Murray has shown that he can still win games if a team prevents him from running. The two things he needs to do though are (1) get his head out of his rear end and stop trying to be hero/making it all about Kyler and (2) be better at picking and choosing when to run because each of the last two years even if he was not missing games he was limited because of unnecessary hits earlier in the season.
I find it a fascinating question  
Dnew15 : 2/16/2022 9:23 am : link
because I think both Baltimore and Arizona have good teams/supporting casts for their QBs.

It's a matter of whether or not either of those guys can have success in the playoffs.

It's the opposite debate we have here on BBI all the time with Daniel Jones.
Absolutely  
Jerry in_DC : 2/16/2022 9:31 am : link
A 24 year old QB who is already very good and had improved every year? Seems like the most obvious move in the world.

He definitely had a horrendous playoff game and he's trying to figure out the right run / pass balance for him. But he's really good and he's 24.

The actual football objections are the same things people were saying pre-draft. But he's actually been a good QB in the league despite these things - height, whatever else

Then there are some people- particularly the Jones Cultists - for whom he fails the Easy to Root For test. Seems like they'd rather lose with an investment banker at QB than have a QB who doesn't suit their preferences.
before these antics yes  
GiantsFan84 : 2/16/2022 9:34 am : link
now? absolutely not. he comes off like an immature child. i do not want that type of person as my QB even though i think he's a brilliant player
No way in hell  
giantstock : 2/16/2022 9:41 am : link
Not even close would I trade for him with what the OP is suggesting. Not even close.
RE: This board  
Go Terps : 2/16/2022 9:56 am : link
In comment 15608253 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
is more critical of Kyler than they are of Jones.

Hmmmm


There are definitely elements of that.

I took another look at Murray's reference page. On second thought I would make the trade and pay him. He is good for 30+ TDs a year. As a team I'm not sure the Giants have scored 40 TDs the last two years combined.

This league is about scoring points. Murray scores points.
The Giants are not there yet  
larryflower37 : 2/16/2022 9:59 am : link
If I am a team with a talent roster absolutely.
The Giants would be no better than Arizona and continue to get this kid beat to death.
.  
arcarsenal : 2/16/2022 9:59 am : link
Nope.
RE: The Giants are not there yet  
Jerry in_DC : 2/16/2022 10:03 am : link
In comment 15608449 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
If I am a team with a talent roster absolutely.
The Giants would be no better than Arizona and continue to get this kid beat to death.


Arizona won 11 games and scored 449 points
The Giants won 4 games and scored 258 points

I'd certainly take Arizona level production and winning.
I do find it interesting  
USAF NYG Fan : 2/16/2022 10:13 am : link
Some fans think we should draft a QB in this draft when experts say it's not a good QB draft. In 2019 most fans (not just some fans) felt we had to draft a QB and the experts liked several of the QBs from that draft.

The entire 2019 draft class might all be considered busts in a couple years at this rate.
I wonder how the QBs in the 2019 draft  
Dnew15 : 2/16/2022 10:17 am : link
stack up against the QBs in this year's draft...
RE: I've said this for awhile  
Victor in CT : 2/16/2022 10:55 am : link
In comment 15608296 JonC said:
Quote:
He's a frontrunner, and when things aren't going his way he puts his head down, pouts, and starts pointing fingers. He would suffer under the microscope in NYC, the world is always against him. No thanks. Grow up, kid.


Bingo!
RE: I’d make that trade for Murray in a New York second  
bw in dc : 2/16/2022 11:01 am : link
In comment 15608301 cosmicj said:
Quote:


Surprised at the board reaction. And I am against the Wilson trade idea due to his age.


I would bet if you gave a good percentage of this board sodium pentathol, they would say takes Jones over Murray because they still believe Jones can be elite and, more importantly, he's a nicer guy.

This notion, too, that Murray can't grow and evolve is absurd. He's only 24. You can't teach his talent. But I believe you can always work on attitude and leadership.
Good grief! No, Murray is nothing but an average qb at best!  
Jack Stroud : 2/16/2022 11:08 am : link
So glad you are not the GM!
I think he's at least an above average qb, but trading 2 early firsts  
Ira : 2/16/2022 11:13 am : link
for any player who will be a free agent after the coming season isn't a very good idea.
No!  
mavric : 2/16/2022 12:12 pm : link
and NO again

We have to see what DJ has and with new coaches and much better QB-friendly schemes coupled with an improved offensive line, we shouldn't throw the baby out with the bath water for a disgruntled QB from another team. That is the very definition of "reaching" as well as "giving up on a future franchise QB"
RE: No!  
Scooter185 : 2/16/2022 12:38 pm : link
In comment 15608660 mavric said:
Quote:
and NO again

We have to see what DJ has and with new coaches and much better QB-friendly schemes coupled with an improved offensive line, we shouldn't throw the baby out with the bath water for a disgruntled QB from another team. That is the very definition of "reaching" as well as "giving up on a future franchise QB"


Man the delusion is strong
Agreed...  
Dnew15 : 2/16/2022 12:52 pm : link
on the delusion.
OK..gun to head  
BCD : 2/16/2022 1:11 pm : link
Jones or Kyler...for the next 4 yrs.
RE: No!  
cosmicj : 2/16/2022 1:18 pm : link
In comment 15608660 mavric said:
Quote:
and NO again

We have to see what DJ has and with new coaches and much better QB-friendly schemes coupled with an improved offensive line, we shouldn't throw the baby out with the bath water for a disgruntled QB from another team. That is the very definition of "reaching" as well as "giving up on a future franchise QB"


Murray and Jones wander in different planes of talent. One area I think Murray is really good at is field vision. Whenever I watch him, he is picking out second and third reads regularly. I think he can evolve into an excellent pocket passer, if he needs to. I don’t feel that way about Jones.
RE: OK..gun to head  
Go Terps : 2/16/2022 1:27 pm : link
In comment 15608756 BCD said:
Quote:
Jones or Kyler...for the next 4 yrs.


I can't believe that's even a question.
RE: No!  
Milton : 2/16/2022 1:32 pm : link
In comment 15608660 mavric said:
Quote:
and NO again

We have to see what DJ has and with new coaches and much better QB-friendly schemes coupled with an improved offensive line, we shouldn't throw the baby out with the bath water for a disgruntled QB from another team. That is the very definition of "reaching" as well as "giving up on a future franchise QB"
+1
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't like his size but...  
Blue92 : 2/16/2022 1:40 pm : link
In comment 15608215 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15608205 JohnG in Albany said:


Quote:


In comment 15608197 bw in dc said:



I'm more concerned about the injury side. A good coach/organization can figure out the personality side. That's what good companies do.

Look, people need to accept this fact - when KM is healthy, he's a solid top ten QB.


Physical skills aplenty, but he seems to be a very strange dude to me.

I'm not so sure you can teach/coach leadership skills for an NFL quarterback.

An NFL team is not a "normal" business operation when it comes to things like that.



What you can't teach are Murray's physical skills. That quickness, speed, mobility, arm, etc are gifts from the football gods. I'd take the risk of trusting a good culture created by the HC/GM/Ownership to begin to help Murray mature and grow into a leader.

That doesn't really apply here. This isn't corporate America where you have many years or decades to groom people for leadership positions. In the NFL, you pretty much need to come with that from day 1.

Also, his physical skills are the kinds that a) depreciate quickly or b) even worse, can be taken away on one play. Look at Lamar Jackson, who is a much better QB than Murray. He missed a number of games this past season and it likely cost Baltimore a playoff berth.
RE: No!  
bw in dc : 2/16/2022 1:40 pm : link
In comment 15608660 mavric said:
Quote:
and NO again

We have to see what DJ has and with new coaches and much better QB-friendly schemes coupled with an improved offensive line, we shouldn't throw the baby out with the bath water for a disgruntled QB from another team. That is the very definition of "reaching" as well as "giving up on a future franchise QB"


Give me the disgruntled, talented QB over the nicer, less talented three year bust (to date).

The goal is to win games, not to say we have the nicest team in the NFL.
IF people aren't willing to give up on Jones  
Dnew15 : 2/16/2022 1:43 pm : link
at this point...what's it going to take?

His career is off to an historically terrible start...

I don't get it...and I'm a guy that really tried hard to sip the Kool-Aid.
Lamar got hurt being brought down after throwing a pass  
Go Terps : 2/16/2022 1:56 pm : link
That could have happened to anyone.

The last three years with Murray the Cardinals have averaged 22.6, 25.6, and 26.4 PPG despite having a pretty poorly designed offense. If you watch the Cardinals much of what they get is created by Murray. Team him with a better play designer in Daboll and I think he'd improve as a passer. I could see him being an elite 40+TD producer. It's also worth mentioning that Arizona has been one of the better red zone teams the last two seasons.

Scoring TDs... That's what wins. Murray scores TDs.
RE: RE: No!  
Victor in CT : 2/16/2022 2:06 pm : link
In comment 15608806 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15608660 mavric said:


Quote:


and NO again

We have to see what DJ has and with new coaches and much better QB-friendly schemes coupled with an improved offensive line, we shouldn't throw the baby out with the bath water for a disgruntled QB from another team. That is the very definition of "reaching" as well as "giving up on a future franchise QB"



Give me the disgruntled, talented QB over the nicer, less talented three year bust (to date).

The goal is to win games, not to say we have the nicest team in the NFL.


whether he's nice or he's prick isn't the issue. The issue, as JonC pointed out earlier, is that he's a crybaby who pouts when he doesn't get his way. He's not a leader, and who know when he's going to start that shit again. Bad enough having that at WR or any other position. Can't have that at QB where leadership skills are highly important. And definitely not giving up my draft for it.
RE: IF people aren't willing to give up on Jones  
Scooter185 : 2/16/2022 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15608813 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
at this point...what's it going to take?

His career is off to an historically terrible start...

I don't get it...and I'm a guy that really tried hard to sip the Kool-Aid.


I'm sure after he continues to be mediocre in 2022, we certainly won't see topics about how he needs another year to learn the system, or better players around him still, or any other excuses. Nope I'm positive we won't see any of that
RE: RE: RE: No!  
bw in dc : 2/16/2022 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15608848 Victor in CT said:
Quote:

whether he's nice or he's prick isn't the issue. The issue, as JonC pointed out earlier, is that he's a crybaby who pouts when he doesn't get his way. He's not a leader, and who know when he's going to start that shit again. Bad enough having that at WR or any other position. Can't have that at QB where leadership skills are highly important. And definitely not giving up my draft for it.


This doesn't bother me. I would be perfectly fine trusting the coaching staff to work on Murray's demeanor/attitude. That's what coaches are supposed to do - teach and develop. And not just the physical side but the mental side.

Sorry, I find this to be a lazy excuse not to have interest.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't like his size but...  
bw in dc : 2/16/2022 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15608805 Blue92 said:
Quote:


That doesn't really apply here. This isn't corporate America where you have many years or decades to groom people for leadership positions. In the NFL, you pretty much need to come with that from day 1.

Also, his physical skills are the kinds that a) depreciate quickly or b) even worse, can be taken away on one play. Look at Lamar Jackson, who is a much better QB than Murray. He missed a number of games this past season and it likely cost Baltimore a playoff berth.


Murray has played in 57 of 59 games so far. He didn't hurt his ankle scrambling or running. He got hurt in the pocket.

Let me make sure I'm understanding your POV here. You don't think Murray can develop better leadership skills. So Murray really shouldn't play QB in the NFL anymore. Am I close?
RE: RE: I’d make that trade for Murray in a New York second  
Mike in NY : 2/16/2022 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15608541 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15608301 cosmicj said:


Quote:




Surprised at the board reaction. And I am against the Wilson trade idea due to his age.



I would bet if you gave a good percentage of this board sodium pentathol, they would say takes Jones over Murray because they still believe Jones can be elite and, more importantly, he's a nicer guy.

This notion, too, that Murray can't grow and evolve is absurd. He's only 24. You can't teach his talent. But I believe you can always work on attitude and leadership.


Eli Apple, Jeff George, Josh Rosen, etc. Plenty of players never develop right attitude/leadership. The problem with Murray's attitude is that it has not changed since BEFORE he was even drafted. He quit on Oakland because he thought he could get more money playing football. Talentwise it is no question he is better than Daniel Jones, but I do have my concerns that he is always going to be a diva who wants to be the highest paid player and will use Baseball as an excuse to get what he wants.
RE: RE: RE: RE: No!  
Milton : 2/16/2022 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15608902 bw in dc said:
Quote:

This doesn't bother me. I would be perfectly fine trusting the coaching staff to work on Murray's demeanor/attitude. That's what coaches are supposed to do - teach and develop. And not just the physical side but the mental side. Sorry, I find this to be a lazy excuse not to have interest.
What planet have you been living on? I'm surprised to see such naivete from you. Some players are simply uncoachable no matter who's coaching them. Ergo the term, coach-killers. Did you just start following the NFL yesterday??? Do you have sons and daughters or nieces and nephews? It's truly baffling to hear someone in this day and age say that improving someone's attitude is as simple as placing them in the hands of a competent coach.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't like his size but...  
Mike in NY : 2/16/2022 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15608914 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15608805 Blue92 said:


Quote:




That doesn't really apply here. This isn't corporate America where you have many years or decades to groom people for leadership positions. In the NFL, you pretty much need to come with that from day 1.

Also, his physical skills are the kinds that a) depreciate quickly or b) even worse, can be taken away on one play. Look at Lamar Jackson, who is a much better QB than Murray. He missed a number of games this past season and it likely cost Baltimore a playoff berth.



Murray has played in 57 of 59 games so far. He didn't hurt his ankle scrambling or running. He got hurt in the pocket.

Let me make sure I'm understanding your POV here. You don't think Murray can develop better leadership skills. So Murray really shouldn't play QB in the NFL anymore. Am I close?


Murray should absolutely play QB in the NFL, but I think the lack of leadership ultimately caps his upside and what I would trade for someone like him.
There's no question Kyler is far more talented than Jones  
JonC : 2/16/2022 3:09 pm : link
but at what cost when you consider the trade and the fact you're spending all these resources on a painfully immature malcontent.
...  
BrettNYG10 : 2/16/2022 3:12 pm : link
Quote:
“I think I was blessed with the cognitive skills to just go out there and just see it before it happens,” Murray said. “I’m not one of those guys that’s going to sit there and kill myself watching film. I don’t sit there for 24 hours and break down this team and that team and watch every game because, in my head, I see so much.”


I do not want this guy as QB.
NYT - ( New Window )
I actually think the trade cost of two firsts is really low  
Go Terps : 2/16/2022 3:15 pm : link
When you assign the likely names (say it's Neal/Ekwonu at 5 and Stingley/Gardner at 7), that actually seems like a joke for Murray. The question is about paying him big money.
RE: I actually think the trade cost of two firsts is really low  
Mike in NY : 2/16/2022 3:18 pm : link
In comment 15608941 Go Terps said:
Quote:
When you assign the likely names (say it's Neal/Ekwonu at 5 and Stingley/Gardner at 7), that actually seems like a joke for Murray. The question is about paying him big money.


If you are not paying him big money then likely names are overpaying for 1-2 years of control
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: No!  
bw in dc : 2/16/2022 3:23 pm : link
In comment 15608921 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 15608902 bw in dc said:


Quote:



This doesn't bother me. I would be perfectly fine trusting the coaching staff to work on Murray's demeanor/attitude. That's what coaches are supposed to do - teach and develop. And not just the physical side but the mental side. Sorry, I find this to be a lazy excuse not to have interest.

What planet have you been living on? I'm surprised to see such naivete from you. Some players are simply uncoachable no matter who's coaching them. Ergo the term, coach-killers. Did you just start following the NFL yesterday??? Do you have sons and daughters or nieces and nephews? It's truly baffling to hear someone in this day and age say that improving someone's attitude is as simple as placing them in the hands of a competent coach.


I shouldn't have been so cavalier. I didn't mean to suggest that it would be an easy fix with Murray. But the reward is greater than the risk, IMV, because the talent is so unique (granted, I still don't like his size). So, it would be worth the stretch.

Again, KM is only 24 years old. He's obviously dealing with some maturity issues. Do you think he can't grow up and be more self-aware with better coaching/teaching?
RE: There's no question Kyler is far more talented than Jones  
bw in dc : 2/16/2022 3:26 pm : link
In comment 15608928 JonC said:
Quote:
but at what cost when you consider the trade and the fact you're spending all these resources on a painfully immature malcontent.


Those are valid concerns. I concede that.

It's not the same exact situation, so give me some rope, but Aaron Rodgers is a brooding, jackass, too. And my guess is you'd sign for him...??
RE: I actually think the trade cost of two firsts is really low  
Producer : 2/16/2022 3:26 pm : link
In comment 15608941 Go Terps said:
Quote:
When you assign the likely names (say it's Neal/Ekwonu at 5 and Stingley/Gardner at 7), that actually seems like a joke for Murray. The question is about paying him big money.


Of course it's low. Arizona wouldn't make this trade. But there's a solid chance Daboll and Schoen would jump on it. People are tripping on here.
RE: RE: I actually think the trade cost of two firsts is really low  
Go Terps : 2/16/2022 3:29 pm : link
In comment 15608954 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15608941 Go Terps said:


Quote:


When you assign the likely names (say it's Neal/Ekwonu at 5 and Stingley/Gardner at 7), that actually seems like a joke for Murray. The question is about paying him big money.



If you are not paying him big money then likely names are overpaying for 1-2 years of control


Making the trade obviously means you pay him.

The likelihood that we give a better QB in either the draft or FA in the next 5 years is probably pretty low.
It’s no secret that I believe in DJ and now more than ever because  
Big Blue '56 : 2/16/2022 3:31 pm : link
of Daboll. That said, I’d love Murray here, but not for two firsts. What would it take? Not a clue, but I would love as a fan, to have Murray come here. I would take my chances with Daboll and Kafka straightening him out
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: No!  
Milton : 2/16/2022 3:32 pm : link
In comment 15608963 bw in dc said:
Quote:

Again, KM is only 24 years old. He's obviously dealing with some maturity issues. Do you think he can't grow up and be more self-aware with better coaching/teaching?
I think it's possible, but it's an uphill battle and there are more failures than success stories even with the best of teachers/coaches/shrinks. And giving the guy $40M+/year with $100M+ of it guaranteed makes it all the more difficult.
p.s.--Make no mistake about it, this whole disgruntled routine is all about the money. He put in his three years and is eligible for an extension. He wants the big bucks and Arizona wants to see another year out of him before committing that kind of money.
RE: It’s no secret that I believe in DJ and now more than ever because  
Producer : 2/16/2022 3:34 pm : link
In comment 15608979 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
of Daboll. That said, I’d love Murray here, but not for two firsts. What would it take? Not a clue, but I would love as a fan, to have Murray come here. I would take my chances with Daboll and Kafka straightening him out


Murray's a top-10 QB. You can't get him for two firsts.
*get a better QB  
Go Terps : 2/16/2022 3:35 pm : link
.
I'd do 1 first this year and try to get him with something other than  
PatersonPlank : 2/16/2022 3:38 pm : link
the other 1st. I really also want a top OL player out of this draft. Maybe Jones and our 1st? I may even consider our 1st next year, but not both firsts this year
RE: RE: RE: I actually think the trade cost of two firsts is really low  
Mike in NY : 2/16/2022 3:39 pm : link
In comment 15608976 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15608954 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15608941 Go Terps said:


Quote:


When you assign the likely names (say it's Neal/Ekwonu at 5 and Stingley/Gardner at 7), that actually seems like a joke for Murray. The question is about paying him big money.



If you are not paying him big money then likely names are overpaying for 1-2 years of control



Making the trade obviously means you pay him.

The likelihood that we give a better QB in either the draft or FA in the next 5 years is probably pretty low.


Talentwise, absolutely unless we suck so much one year that we get a #1 overall pick in a year with a great QB. The problem is players like Jeff George are cautions that talent is not the be all and end all. Had someone like Murray been a prick just for Kingsbury I would say that maybe the issue is Kingsbury, but considering what he did with Oakland and disputes with coaching staff at Texas A&M (though latter may not have been entirely Murray's fault) I think it is just that Murray is who he is.
RE: RE: There's no question Kyler is far more talented than Jones  
JonC : 2/16/2022 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15608968 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15608928 JonC said:


Quote:


but at what cost when you consider the trade and the fact you're spending all these resources on a painfully immature malcontent.



Those are valid concerns. I concede that.

It's not the same exact situation, so give me some rope, but Aaron Rodgers is a brooding, jackass, too. And my guess is you'd sign for him...??


Sure, Rodgers is a proven competitor, SB winner, four time MVP. Wouldn't call him a coach killer either. I don't agree with his vax politics or the stunt he pulled lying about it.

Murray has alluring talent, but each time he puts his head down and quits it would irk the hell out of me.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: No!  
Victor in CT : 2/16/2022 3:41 pm : link
In comment 15608980 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 15608963 bw in dc said:


Quote:



Again, KM is only 24 years old. He's obviously dealing with some maturity issues. Do you think he can't grow up and be more self-aware with better coaching/teaching?

I think it's possible, but it's an uphill battle and there are more failures than success stories even with the best of teachers/coaches/shrinks. And giving the guy $40M+/year with $100M+ of it guaranteed makes it all the more difficult.
p.s.--Make no mistake about it, this whole disgruntled routine is all about the money. He put in his three years and is eligible for an extension. He wants the big bucks and Arizona wants to see another year out of him before committing that kind of money.


great point Milton.
RE: RE: It’s no secret that I believe in DJ and now more than ever because  
Big Blue '56 : 2/16/2022 3:50 pm : link
In comment 15608985 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15608979 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


of Daboll. That said, I’d love Murray here, but not for two firsts. What would it take? Not a clue, but I would love as a fan, to have Murray come here. I would take my chances with Daboll and Kafka straightening him out



Murray's a top-10 QB. You can't get him for two firsts.


Then 100% NO!
RE: RE: RE: It’s no secret that I believe in DJ and now more than ever because  
Producer : 2/16/2022 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15609004 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15608985 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15608979 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


of Daboll. That said, I’d love Murray here, but not for two firsts. What would it take? Not a clue, but I would love as a fan, to have Murray come here. I would take my chances with Daboll and Kafka straightening him out



Murray's a top-10 QB. You can't get him for two firsts.



Then 100% NO!


gotcha..

but you know, if you don't spend high picks on QBs and you don't give up anything to trade for a QB, you wind up a second class citizen in the NFL, with Daniel Jones-types at the position. Meanwhile our competitors are aggressively jockeying for the best possible quarterbacks. It puts at a major strategic disadvantage.

At some point you have to embrace this risk of overspending to solve the position. You can't keep saying no while everybody else gets better. It's bad business. It's bad strategy. It's bad game playing/game theory.
RE: RE: RE: RE: It’s no secret that I believe in DJ and now more than ever because  
Mike in NY : 2/16/2022 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15609026 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15609004 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15608985 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15608979 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


of Daboll. That said, I’d love Murray here, but not for two firsts. What would it take? Not a clue, but I would love as a fan, to have Murray come here. I would take my chances with Daboll and Kafka straightening him out



Murray's a top-10 QB. You can't get him for two firsts.



Then 100% NO!



gotcha..

but you know, if you don't spend high picks on QBs and you don't give up anything to trade for a QB, you wind up a second class citizen in the NFL, with Daniel Jones-types at the position. Meanwhile our competitors are aggressively jockeying for the best possible quarterbacks. It puts at a major strategic disadvantage.

At some point you have to embrace this risk of overspending to solve the position. You can't keep saying no while everybody else gets better. It's bad business. It's bad strategy. It's bad game playing/game theory.


And overspending you could end up with a Daniel Jones. Game theory does not say just go with the crowd.
I wouldn’t trade anything for him  
BigBlue7 : 2/16/2022 4:19 pm : link
He is the QB version of OBJ

Electric splash plays
Always hurt
Fucking weird personality

No thank you
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't like his size but...  
Blue92 : 2/16/2022 4:27 pm : link
In comment 15608914 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15608805 Blue92 said:


Quote:




That doesn't really apply here. This isn't corporate America where you have many years or decades to groom people for leadership positions. In the NFL, you pretty much need to come with that from day 1.

Also, his physical skills are the kinds that a) depreciate quickly or b) even worse, can be taken away on one play. Look at Lamar Jackson, who is a much better QB than Murray. He missed a number of games this past season and it likely cost Baltimore a playoff berth.



Murray has played in 57 of 59 games so far. He didn't hurt his ankle scrambling or running. He got hurt in the pocket.

Let me make sure I'm understanding your POV here. You don't think Murray can develop better leadership skills. So Murray really shouldn't play QB in the NFL anymore. Am I close?

No, never said he shouldn't play QB in the NFL. I have no idea how you concluded that. He's obviously got the talent and upside but he will have a hard time reaching it with this kind of attitude. No doubt he can get a team into the playoffs but that seems to be the upper bound right now.

If we're talking about giving up the #5 and #7 picks plus paying him top-of-the-market money before he plays a snap for NYG, it's a hard pass.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It’s no secret that I believe in DJ and now more than ever because  
Producer : 2/16/2022 4:27 pm : link
In comment 15609031 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15609026 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15609004 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15608985 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15608979 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


of Daboll. That said, I’d love Murray here, but not for two firsts. What would it take? Not a clue, but I would love as a fan, to have Murray come here. I would take my chances with Daboll and Kafka straightening him out



Murray's a top-10 QB. You can't get him for two firsts.



Then 100% NO!



gotcha..

but you know, if you don't spend high picks on QBs and you don't give up anything to trade for a QB, you wind up a second class citizen in the NFL, with Daniel Jones-types at the position. Meanwhile our competitors are aggressively jockeying for the best possible quarterbacks. It puts at a major strategic disadvantage.

At some point you have to embrace this risk of overspending to solve the position. You can't keep saying no while everybody else gets better. It's bad business. It's bad strategy. It's bad game playing/game theory.



And overspending you could end up with a Daniel Jones. Game theory does not say just go with the crowd.


You get 0% of the Lamar Jacksons, Josh Allens, Justin Herberts that you don't draft. That is the game. And if you don't take shots, you will never win. Taking one or two shots a decade, and taking 5 years to evaluate players, is bad strategy and a losing strategy. And this is what we see with the Giants.
RE: RE: RE: I’d make that trade for Murray in a New York second  
bw in dc : 2/16/2022 4:33 pm : link
In comment 15608919 Mike in NY said:
Quote:

Eli Apple, Jeff George, Josh Rosen, etc. Plenty of players never develop right attitude/leadership. The problem with Murray's attitude is that it has not changed since BEFORE he was even drafted. He quit on Oakland because he thought he could get more money playing football. Talentwise it is no question he is better than Daniel Jones, but I do have my concerns that he is always going to be a diva who wants to be the highest paid player and will use Baseball as an excuse to get what he wants.


Murray paid back nearly all of the initial payment of his signing bonus from the A's to enter the NFL draft. He was paid $1.5M (would eventually have gotten $4.7M) and paid back $1.3M.

What would you do? Take the $4.7M bonus for baseball or play the other sport you love where you were going to be the top pick. And get paid $36M/4 years with a signing bonus of $23M.

JFC, I think that's a no-brainer.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It’s no secret that I believe in DJ and now more than ever because  
Mike in NY : 2/16/2022 4:39 pm : link
In comment 15609050 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15609031 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15609026 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15609004 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15608985 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15608979 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


of Daboll. That said, I’d love Murray here, but not for two firsts. What would it take? Not a clue, but I would love as a fan, to have Murray come here. I would take my chances with Daboll and Kafka straightening him out



Murray's a top-10 QB. You can't get him for two firsts.



Then 100% NO!



gotcha..

but you know, if you don't spend high picks on QBs and you don't give up anything to trade for a QB, you wind up a second class citizen in the NFL, with Daniel Jones-types at the position. Meanwhile our competitors are aggressively jockeying for the best possible quarterbacks. It puts at a major strategic disadvantage.

At some point you have to embrace this risk of overspending to solve the position. You can't keep saying no while everybody else gets better. It's bad business. It's bad strategy. It's bad game playing/game theory.



And overspending you could end up with a Daniel Jones. Game theory does not say just go with the crowd.



You get 0% of the Lamar Jacksons, Josh Allens, Justin Herberts that you don't draft. That is the game. And if you don't take shots, you will never win. Taking one or two shots a decade, and taking 5 years to evaluate players, is bad strategy and a losing strategy. And this is what we see with the Giants.


And I can point to just as many busts gambling on tools where going safe would have been a better option. Football is a TEAM sport. Resource allocation is a key component of that. Constantly drafting a position high because you are hoping to hit is a TERRIBLE use of resource allocation. This is even moreso when you are doing it at a position that rarely comes in as a rookie and makes clear that that person is the solution. Trevor Lawrence looked awful for much of this year, should Jacksonville spend a 1st overall pick on a QB again rather than adding talent around Lawrence and seeing what they have in 2022?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't like his size but...  
bw in dc : 2/16/2022 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15609047 Blue92 said:
Quote:

No, never said he shouldn't play QB in the NFL. I have no idea how you concluded that. He's obviously got the talent and upside but he will have a hard time reaching it with this kind of attitude. No doubt he can get a team into the playoffs but that seems to be the upper bound right now.

If we're talking about giving up the #5 and #7 picks plus paying him top-of-the-market money before he plays a snap for NYG, it's a hard pass.


The NFC West was THE best division in the NFL by far. The Rams won the SB. And the Rams played the 9ers in the NFFC. Murray was a huge reason why the Cards finished second in the division and got to the playoffs. That seems to get underplayed. It's not like he played in the miserable NFCE.

We'd be giving up the 5th and 7th picks for unproven players - the draft is a guess - for a guy who has won games in the NFL, made the playoffs, and has top ten NFL production for a QB.

In essence, you are more comfortable gambling on unproven commodities for a proven asset at the game's most important position.

Interesting...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't like his size but...  
Producer : 2/16/2022 4:56 pm : link
In comment 15609070 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15609047 Blue92 said:


Quote:



No, never said he shouldn't play QB in the NFL. I have no idea how you concluded that. He's obviously got the talent and upside but he will have a hard time reaching it with this kind of attitude. No doubt he can get a team into the playoffs but that seems to be the upper bound right now.

If we're talking about giving up the #5 and #7 picks plus paying him top-of-the-market money before he plays a snap for NYG, it's a hard pass.



The NFC West was THE best division in the NFL by far. The Rams won the SB. And the Rams played the 9ers in the NFFC. Murray was a huge reason why the Cards finished second in the division and got to the playoffs. That seems to get underplayed. It's not like he played in the miserable NFCE.

We'd be giving up the 5th and 7th picks for unproven players - the draft is a guess - for a guy who has won games in the NFL, made the playoffs, and has top ten NFL production for a QB.

In essence, you are more comfortable gambling on unproven commodities for a proven asset at the game's most important position.

Interesting...


yep. It's completely bananas. They think they're gonna write in their #5 and #7 as all pros. But an actual top-10 Pro Bowl QB... it's a hard pass.

I think we have folks on here that just like to sound tough and say... hard pass.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't like his size but...  
Mike in NY : 2/16/2022 5:06 pm : link
In comment 15609097 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15609070 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15609047 Blue92 said:


Quote:



No, never said he shouldn't play QB in the NFL. I have no idea how you concluded that. He's obviously got the talent and upside but he will have a hard time reaching it with this kind of attitude. No doubt he can get a team into the playoffs but that seems to be the upper bound right now.

If we're talking about giving up the #5 and #7 picks plus paying him top-of-the-market money before he plays a snap for NYG, it's a hard pass.



The NFC West was THE best division in the NFL by far. The Rams won the SB. And the Rams played the 9ers in the NFFC. Murray was a huge reason why the Cards finished second in the division and got to the playoffs. That seems to get underplayed. It's not like he played in the miserable NFCE.

We'd be giving up the 5th and 7th picks for unproven players - the draft is a guess - for a guy who has won games in the NFL, made the playoffs, and has top ten NFL production for a QB.

In essence, you are more comfortable gambling on unproven commodities for a proven asset at the game's most important position.

Interesting...



yep. It's completely bananas. They think they're gonna write in their #5 and #7 as all pros. But an actual top-10 Pro Bowl QB... it's a hard pass.

I think we have folks on here that just like to sound tough and say... hard pass.


How many more playoff wins has said QB produced than, say, Daniel Jones? Pro Bowls are glorified popularity contests based on stat accumulation, not who is the best big game players at their position. My problem is that I think Kyler Murray is going to get a big contract and then be an albatross. Either he won't give a crap or he is going to hold out whenever any other QB gets paid even $1 more than him. His statements about film study are also deeply troubling. Does he have the desire to get better or just to get paid?
RE: RE: RE: No!  
montanagiant : 2/16/2022 11:26 pm : link
In comment 15608848 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 15608806 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15608660 mavric said:


Quote:


and NO again

We have to see what DJ has and with new coaches and much better QB-friendly schemes coupled with an improved offensive line, we shouldn't throw the baby out with the bath water for a disgruntled QB from another team. That is the very definition of "reaching" as well as "giving up on a future franchise QB"



Give me the disgruntled, talented QB over the nicer, less talented three year bust (to date).

The goal is to win games, not to say we have the nicest team in the NFL.



whether he's nice or he's prick isn't the issue. The issue, as JonC pointed out earlier, is that he's a crybaby who pouts when he doesn't get his way. He's not a leader, and who know when he's going to start that shit again. Bad enough having that at WR or any other position. Can't have that at QB where leadership skills are highly important. And definitely not giving up my draft for it.

Excellent post Victor!
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't like his size but...  
giantstock : 2:31 am : link
In comment 15609070 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15609047 Blue92 said:


Quote:



No, never said he shouldn't play QB in the NFL. I have no idea how you concluded that. He's obviously got the talent and upside but he will have a hard time reaching it with this kind of attitude. No doubt he can get a team into the playoffs but that seems to be the upper bound right now.

If we're talking about giving up the #5 and #7 picks plus paying him top-of-the-market money before he plays a snap for NYG, it's a hard pass.



The NFC West was THE best division in the NFL by far. The Rams won the SB. And the Rams played the 9ers in the NFFC. Murray was a huge reason why the Cards finished second in the division and got to the playoffs. That seems to get underplayed. It's not like he played in the miserable NFCE.

We'd be giving up the 5th and 7th picks for unproven players - the draft is a guess - for a guy who has won games in the NFL, made the playoffs, and has top ten NFL production for a QB.

In essence, you are more comfortable gambling on unproven commodities for a proven asset at the game's most important position.

Interesting...


The 5th and 7th picks shouldn't be gambles if you have competent scouting.

RE: RE: RE: I actually think the trade cost of two firsts is really low  
giantstock : 2:44 am : link
In comment 15608976 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15608954 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15608941 Go Terps said:


Quote:


When you assign the likely names (say it's Neal/Ekwonu at 5 and Stingley/Gardner at 7), that actually seems like a joke for Murray. The question is about paying him big money.



If you are not paying him big money then likely names are overpaying for 1-2 years of control




The likelihood that we give a better QB in either the draft or FA in the next 5 years is probably pretty low.


Nonsense. Complete nonsense. He's bene in the NFL 3 years and hasn't won a thing. He got into playoffs is his bets calling card and then he sucked.

There is no way after 5 years anyone being fair can't expect for a better QB. In 3-5 year you should expect playoffs. And his performance this past year in Playoffs was putrid.

Murray's QB rating is 40.9 in his 1 playoff appearance. Giants shouldn't expect better in 5 years??? While this is one game only - Murray did collapse. To say it is low chance to get a QB over 5 years that can't perform to a winning level better than what Murray has produced is nuts. Your QB collapsed.
RE: RE: KM was hand selected to be  
giantstock : 2:45 am : link
In comment 15608216 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15608214 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


the centerpiece of the Cardinals. Kingsbury's entire offense was built around him. The Cards got the best WR in the NFL for him to throw to. As soon as Hopkins went down, Murray looked pedestrian. He obviously wants to get paid.
Does this sound like a recipe for success in NY?



Well, KM had a very bad ankle injury that he probably didn't give time to properly heal.


Haha here come the excuses. I love it!!
RE: RE: There's no question Kyler is far more talented than Jones  
section125 : 6:59 am : link
In comment 15608968 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15608928 JonC said:


Quote:


but at what cost when you consider the trade and the fact you're spending all these resources on a painfully immature malcontent.



Those are valid concerns. I concede that.

It's not the same exact situation, so give me some rope, but Aaron Rodgers is a brooding, jackass, too. And my guess is you'd sign for him...??


So is Tom Brady a brooding jackass.

However, Kyler Murray is not Rodgers nor Brady, nor is he anywhere near as good as either.

But I wouldn't sign a 38/39 year old QB either.
