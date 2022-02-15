Would you trade both firsts for kyler?

I’m surprised everyone is so strong as a no. He was the leading mvp candidate until he got hurt and he’s only 24. It’s like trading for a young russel Wilson but better imo
most here don't have a clue how talented he is and how rarely you get a chance to trade for someone like that. Plus recency bias is clouding their judgement. Kyler is worth at least two first round picks. There are concerns to think about and check out, for sure. But on balance most teams who need a QB, like us, probably do it.
I’m surprised everyone is so strong as a no. He was the leading mvp candidate until he got hurt and he’s only 24. It’s like trading for a young russel Wilson but better imo
most here don't have a clue how talented he is and how rarely you get a chance to trade for someone like that. Plus recency bias is clouding their judgement. Kyler is worth at least two first round picks. There are concerns to think about and check out, for sure. But on balance most teams who need a QB, like us, probably do it.
I think that his talent is undeniable, but man, there is an awful lot of smoke around him right now regarding his attitude and dedication. And until those issues can be proven to be either completely false or just blown out of proportion, there is NO WAY that I would even consider moving two first round picks for him. Not a chance.
the pocket but that is a bonus. It can't be in lieu of making plays in the pocket. Right now, defense have film on him and he doesn't make enough plays in the pocket. It's up to him to counter right now.
angle is overhyped compared to many years ago when the adage was "never argue with a man who buys ink by the barrel" before the internet/blogs/social media has really disseminated the press' power. The scrutiny and intensity of a NY area media and fan base towards Murray, he might melt down. He apparently can't handle Arizona. That's Disneyland compared to coming to NY where we haven't won in 10 years and we are tired of losing. He's too soft.
I think part of this is how it's being packaged. "Two firsts" sounds exorbitant.
Cross and Karlaftis? That doesn't sound like as much.
Until combine and Pro Days we won’t know for sure what board will look like
Kyler would be a major upgrade, but not one without risk. The combination of immaturity and MLB does give pause. Is he someone who will constantly hold out if someone is paid $1 more than him? Is he willing to do what it takes to be a winning QB? Even Josh Allen was understanding it more this year. He can’t always be looking to be the hero. In a 4 minute drill with the lead you can’t be looking to pad your stats if you are leaving your opponent too much time to tie or take the lead.
angle is overhyped compared to many years ago when the adage was "never argue with a man who buys ink by the barrel" before the internet/blogs/social media has really disseminated the press' power. The scrutiny and intensity of a NY area media and fan base towards Murray, he might melt down. He apparently can't handle Arizona. That's Disneyland compared to coming to NY where we haven't won in 10 years and we are tired of losing. He's too soft.
KM finished 7th in QBR, was 24/10, 69% completion (2nd), 7.9 YPA (4th), and he rushed for 400+ and another 5 TDs.
Again, I don't like the size, but he's got top ten skills.
I'd be more concerned with his personality for a QB, and potential injury issues.
I'm more concerned about the injury side. A good coach/organization can figure out the personality side. That's what good companies do.
Look, people need to accept this fact - when KM is healthy, he's a solid top ten QB.
Talent only goes so far when he isn’t playing a full season. Injuries are not the only reason Arizona hasn’t won more with Murray. He has put defense in some bad situations with boneheaded plays rather than living to fight another down. It all goes back to Kyler looking out for Kyler. Sure you can control the aggression on the field, but the light doesn’t suddenly go on when you are making more than almost anyone will ever see in their lifetime that to win it is a team sport.
I'm more concerned about the injury side. A good coach/organization can figure out the personality side. That's what good companies do.
Look, people need to accept this fact - when KM is healthy, he's a solid top ten QB.
Talent only goes so far when he isn’t playing a full season. Injuries are not the only reason Arizona hasn’t won more with Murray. He has put defense in some bad situations with boneheaded plays rather than living to fight another down. It all goes back to Kyler looking out for Kyler. Sure you can control the aggression on the field, but the light doesn’t suddenly go on when you are making more than almost anyone will ever see in their lifetime that to win it is a team sport.
Murray has missed two games in his career. And that occurred this year.
I agree that he has to clean up his game. His size bothers me enormously, but KM is a great playmaker when he's on.
the centerpiece of the Cardinals. Kingsbury's entire offense was built around him. The Cards got the best WR in the NFL for him to throw to. As soon as Hopkins went down, Murray looked pedestrian. He obviously wants to get paid.
Does this sound like a recipe for success in NY?
I'm more concerned about the injury side. A good coach/organization can figure out the personality side. That's what good companies do.
Look, people need to accept this fact - when KM is healthy, he's a solid top ten QB.
Physical skills aplenty, but he seems to be a very strange dude to me.
I'm not so sure you can teach/coach leadership skills for an NFL quarterback.
An NFL team is not a "normal" business operation when it comes to things like that.
What you can't teach are Murray's physical skills. That quickness, speed, mobility, arm, etc are gifts from the football gods. I'd take the risk of trusting a good culture created by the HC/GM/Ownership to begin to help Murray mature and grow into a leader.
the centerpiece of the Cardinals. Kingsbury's entire offense was built around him. The Cards got the best WR in the NFL for him to throw to. As soon as Hopkins went down, Murray looked pedestrian. He obviously wants to get paid.
Does this sound like a recipe for success in NY?
Well, KM had a very bad ankle injury that he probably didn't give time to properly heal.
I'm more concerned about the injury side. A good coach/organization can figure out the personality side. That's what good companies do.
Look, people need to accept this fact - when KM is healthy, he's a solid top ten QB.
Physical skills aplenty, but he seems to be a very strange dude to me.
I'm not so sure you can teach/coach leadership skills for an NFL quarterback.
An NFL team is not a "normal" business operation when it comes to things like that.
What you can't teach are Murray's physical skills. That quickness, speed, mobility, arm, etc are gifts from the football gods. I'd take the risk of trusting a good culture created by the HC/GM/Ownership to begin to help Murray mature and grow into a leader.
Those are all baseball skills too. *grin*
His interviews that I've heard since he was coming out of college have always scared me for a QB.
Combine that with the stories that have come out recently about finger pointing, etc., only scare me more.
How many QB's have outgrown that type of thing after they arrive in the NFL?
I’m surprised everyone is so strong as a no. He was the leading mvp candidate until he got hurt and he’s only 24. It’s like trading for a young russel Wilson but better imo
most here don't have a clue how talented he is and how rarely you get a chance to trade for someone like that. Plus recency bias is clouding their judgement. Kyler is worth at least two first round picks. There are concerns to think about and check out, for sure. But on balance most teams who need a QB, like us, probably do it.
Yes, the majority of BBI has no clue but only you do to save the day for the Giants. I don't think you even realize how silly that claim is
angle is overhyped compared to many years ago when the adage was "never argue with a man who buys ink by the barrel" before the internet/blogs/social media has really disseminated the press' power. The scrutiny and intensity of a NY area media and fan base towards Murray, he might melt down. He apparently can't handle Arizona. That's Disneyland compared to coming to NY where we haven't won in 10 years and we are tired of losing. He's too soft.
The real question is can he handle a clown meme!
LOL...Lets ask Producer because he has it all figured out
he is a talent, but this offseason thing sounds like when OBJ started going south.
I am also not sure how long he lasts with his body size and how will his body last with the beating he would take, especially with the oline as it exists right now.
Course the usuals are riding the wave of a guy who hasn't won a lick in this league. Stacked team this past year and what did he do? He was dog water in the biggest game of his career so far. Now he's being the insecure type and folding. Acting childish. Saying "they" are making him the scapegoat.
A large portion of BBI is into character over talent. They love the fact that Jones works hard, is a good person, just wants to be one of the guys, doesn't ruffle feathers, has the Eli "aw shucks" thing, etc. That's why they are willing to wait 4-5 years to see if the talent can improve.
The Cards have improved every year under Murray: 5-10-1, 8-8, 11-6. And this year he dealt with a bad ankle the second half of the season, which limited his great mobility, and he lost his top target for the last six games.
Is he showing some immaturity right now? Maybe. Does he need to work on his demeanor? Sure. He's only 24.
But the guy is a winner and playmaker.
I'm not sure I'd pay him top dollar right now, either. But he is a franchise QB with top ten production.
contract demands I'd probably consider it, although both top 10's is tough to swallow.
But it comes down to whether or not you think he will grow up a bit or not. I think most big time players grow up eventually so i'm not as worried about that as I would be his nagging injuries. He never has the big one, but he has enough where I'd have some pause. Not worried about the end of year stuff especially this year, there wasn't much on that team after Hopkins, bunch of JAGs at this point (Ertz, Green, etc). I also question how good Kingsbury even in, I think its mostly been Murray that's led to their success.
Kyler Murray is very good. Would easily consider two first round
Does it make sense for us to give up our #5 and our #7 for him? No.
We all know how crappy our OL is and we have no pass rush. We need LB’s. Our WR core sucks. We’re likely getting of Bradberry - need a CB. We have key needs across the board. Our roster is not even close to being reacy to give up 2 first round picks that could add key foundational pieces to our team for the next 5 years for a QB, no matter how talented he is.
Get rid of the garbage on our roster, draft key pieces, build the team in the trenches, and then decide on the QB question.
He's a frontrunner, and when things aren't going his way he puts his head down, pouts, and starts pointing fingers. He would suffer under the microscope in NYC, the world is always against him. No thanks. Grow up, kid.
Does it make sense for us to give up our #5 and our #7 for him? No.
We all know how crappy our OL is and we have no pass rush. We need LB’s. Our WR core sucks. We’re likely getting of Bradberry - need a CB. We have key needs across the board. Our roster is not even close to being reacy to give up 2 first round picks that could add key foundational pieces to our team for the next 5 years for a QB, no matter how talented he is.
Get rid of the garbage on our roster, draft key pieces, build the team in the trenches, and then decide on the QB question.
*getting rid of Bradberry
I’d make that trade for Murray in a New York second
He's a frontrunner, and when things aren't going his way he puts his head down, pouts, and starts pointing fingers. He would suffer under the microscope in NYC, the world is always against him. No thanks. Grow up, kid.
His attitude reminds me of Cam Newton. Awesome if he's winning crumbles if he's losing.... Hard no
Not Running QBs.. No i wouldnt waste draft picks on a running QB that cant throw from the pocket.. They dont last -There has been no running championship QB -Russell is a pocket passer, same as Mahomes.
Kyler sooner than Lamar because Murray has shown that he can still win games if a team prevents him from running. The two things he needs to do though are (1) get his head out of his rear end and stop trying to be hero/making it all about Kyler and (2) be better at picking and choosing when to run because each of the last two years even if he was not missing games he was limited because of unnecessary hits earlier in the season.
A 24 year old QB who is already very good and had improved every year? Seems like the most obvious move in the world.
He definitely had a horrendous playoff game and he's trying to figure out the right run / pass balance for him. But he's really good and he's 24.
The actual football objections are the same things people were saying pre-draft. But he's actually been a good QB in the league despite these things - height, whatever else
Then there are some people- particularly the Jones Cultists - for whom he fails the Easy to Root For test. Seems like they'd rather lose with an investment banker at QB than have a QB who doesn't suit their preferences.
I took another look at Murray's reference page. On second thought I would make the trade and pay him. He is good for 30+ TDs a year. As a team I'm not sure the Giants have scored 40 TDs the last two years combined.
This league is about scoring points. Murray scores points.
Some fans think we should draft a QB in this draft when experts say it's not a good QB draft. In 2019 most fans (not just some fans) felt we had to draft a QB and the experts liked several of the QBs from that draft.
The entire 2019 draft class might all be considered busts in a couple years at this rate.
He's a frontrunner, and when things aren't going his way he puts his head down, pouts, and starts pointing fingers. He would suffer under the microscope in NYC, the world is always against him. No thanks. Grow up, kid.
Bingo!
RE: I’d make that trade for Murray in a New York second
We have to see what DJ has and with new coaches and much better QB-friendly schemes coupled with an improved offensive line, we shouldn't throw the baby out with the bath water for a disgruntled QB from another team. That is the very definition of "reaching" as well as "giving up on a future franchise QB"
We have to see what DJ has and with new coaches and much better QB-friendly schemes coupled with an improved offensive line, we shouldn't throw the baby out with the bath water for a disgruntled QB from another team. That is the very definition of "reaching" as well as "giving up on a future franchise QB"
We have to see what DJ has and with new coaches and much better QB-friendly schemes coupled with an improved offensive line, we shouldn't throw the baby out with the bath water for a disgruntled QB from another team. That is the very definition of "reaching" as well as "giving up on a future franchise QB"
Murray and Jones wander in different planes of talent. One area I think Murray is really good at is field vision. Whenever I watch him, he is picking out second and third reads regularly. I think he can evolve into an excellent pocket passer, if he needs to. I don’t feel that way about Jones.
We have to see what DJ has and with new coaches and much better QB-friendly schemes coupled with an improved offensive line, we shouldn't throw the baby out with the bath water for a disgruntled QB from another team. That is the very definition of "reaching" as well as "giving up on a future franchise QB"
I'm more concerned about the injury side. A good coach/organization can figure out the personality side. That's what good companies do.
Look, people need to accept this fact - when KM is healthy, he's a solid top ten QB.
Physical skills aplenty, but he seems to be a very strange dude to me.
I'm not so sure you can teach/coach leadership skills for an NFL quarterback.
An NFL team is not a "normal" business operation when it comes to things like that.
What you can't teach are Murray's physical skills. That quickness, speed, mobility, arm, etc are gifts from the football gods. I'd take the risk of trusting a good culture created by the HC/GM/Ownership to begin to help Murray mature and grow into a leader.
That doesn't really apply here. This isn't corporate America where you have many years or decades to groom people for leadership positions. In the NFL, you pretty much need to come with that from day 1.
Also, his physical skills are the kinds that a) depreciate quickly or b) even worse, can be taken away on one play. Look at Lamar Jackson, who is a much better QB than Murray. He missed a number of games this past season and it likely cost Baltimore a playoff berth.
We have to see what DJ has and with new coaches and much better QB-friendly schemes coupled with an improved offensive line, we shouldn't throw the baby out with the bath water for a disgruntled QB from another team. That is the very definition of "reaching" as well as "giving up on a future franchise QB"
Give me the disgruntled, talented QB over the nicer, less talented three year bust (to date).
The goal is to win games, not to say we have the nicest team in the NFL.
The last three years with Murray the Cardinals have averaged 22.6, 25.6, and 26.4 PPG despite having a pretty poorly designed offense. If you watch the Cardinals much of what they get is created by Murray. Team him with a better play designer in Daboll and I think he'd improve as a passer. I could see him being an elite 40+TD producer. It's also worth mentioning that Arizona has been one of the better red zone teams the last two seasons.
Scoring TDs... That's what wins. Murray scores TDs.
We have to see what DJ has and with new coaches and much better QB-friendly schemes coupled with an improved offensive line, we shouldn't throw the baby out with the bath water for a disgruntled QB from another team. That is the very definition of "reaching" as well as "giving up on a future franchise QB"
Give me the disgruntled, talented QB over the nicer, less talented three year bust (to date).
The goal is to win games, not to say we have the nicest team in the NFL.
whether he's nice or he's prick isn't the issue. The issue, as JonC pointed out earlier, is that he's a crybaby who pouts when he doesn't get his way. He's not a leader, and who know when he's going to start that shit again. Bad enough having that at WR or any other position. Can't have that at QB where leadership skills are highly important. And definitely not giving up my draft for it.
His career is off to an historically terrible start...
I don't get it...and I'm a guy that really tried hard to sip the Kool-Aid.
I'm sure after he continues to be mediocre in 2022, we certainly won't see topics about how he needs another year to learn the system, or better players around him still, or any other excuses. Nope I'm positive we won't see any of that
whether he's nice or he's prick isn't the issue. The issue, as JonC pointed out earlier, is that he's a crybaby who pouts when he doesn't get his way. He's not a leader, and who know when he's going to start that shit again. Bad enough having that at WR or any other position. Can't have that at QB where leadership skills are highly important. And definitely not giving up my draft for it.
This doesn't bother me. I would be perfectly fine trusting the coaching staff to work on Murray's demeanor/attitude. That's what coaches are supposed to do - teach and develop. And not just the physical side but the mental side.
Sorry, I find this to be a lazy excuse not to have interest.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't like his size but...
That doesn't really apply here. This isn't corporate America where you have many years or decades to groom people for leadership positions. In the NFL, you pretty much need to come with that from day 1.
Also, his physical skills are the kinds that a) depreciate quickly or b) even worse, can be taken away on one play. Look at Lamar Jackson, who is a much better QB than Murray. He missed a number of games this past season and it likely cost Baltimore a playoff berth.
Murray has played in 57 of 59 games so far. He didn't hurt his ankle scrambling or running. He got hurt in the pocket.
Let me make sure I'm understanding your POV here. You don't think Murray can develop better leadership skills. So Murray really shouldn't play QB in the NFL anymore. Am I close?
RE: RE: I’d make that trade for Murray in a New York second
Surprised at the board reaction. And I am against the Wilson trade idea due to his age.
I would bet if you gave a good percentage of this board sodium pentathol, they would say takes Jones over Murray because they still believe Jones can be elite and, more importantly, he's a nicer guy.
This notion, too, that Murray can't grow and evolve is absurd. He's only 24. You can't teach his talent. But I believe you can always work on attitude and leadership.
Eli Apple, Jeff George, Josh Rosen, etc. Plenty of players never develop right attitude/leadership. The problem with Murray's attitude is that it has not changed since BEFORE he was even drafted. He quit on Oakland because he thought he could get more money playing football. Talentwise it is no question he is better than Daniel Jones, but I do have my concerns that he is always going to be a diva who wants to be the highest paid player and will use Baseball as an excuse to get what he wants.
This doesn't bother me. I would be perfectly fine trusting the coaching staff to work on Murray's demeanor/attitude. That's what coaches are supposed to do - teach and develop. And not just the physical side but the mental side. Sorry, I find this to be a lazy excuse not to have interest.
What planet have you been living on? I'm surprised to see such naivete from you. Some players are simply uncoachable no matter who's coaching them. Ergo the term, coach-killers. Did you just start following the NFL yesterday??? Do you have sons and daughters or nieces and nephews? It's truly baffling to hear someone in this day and age say that improving someone's attitude is as simple as placing them in the hands of a competent coach.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't like his size but...
That doesn't really apply here. This isn't corporate America where you have many years or decades to groom people for leadership positions. In the NFL, you pretty much need to come with that from day 1.
Also, his physical skills are the kinds that a) depreciate quickly or b) even worse, can be taken away on one play. Look at Lamar Jackson, who is a much better QB than Murray. He missed a number of games this past season and it likely cost Baltimore a playoff berth.
Murray has played in 57 of 59 games so far. He didn't hurt his ankle scrambling or running. He got hurt in the pocket.
Let me make sure I'm understanding your POV here. You don't think Murray can develop better leadership skills. So Murray really shouldn't play QB in the NFL anymore. Am I close?
Murray should absolutely play QB in the NFL, but I think the lack of leadership ultimately caps his upside and what I would trade for someone like him.
There's no question Kyler is far more talented than Jones
“I think I was blessed with the cognitive skills to just go out there and just see it before it happens,” Murray said. “I’m not one of those guys that’s going to sit there and kill myself watching film. I don’t sit there for 24 hours and break down this team and that team and watch every game because, in my head, I see so much.”
This doesn't bother me. I would be perfectly fine trusting the coaching staff to work on Murray's demeanor/attitude. That's what coaches are supposed to do - teach and develop. And not just the physical side but the mental side. Sorry, I find this to be a lazy excuse not to have interest.
What planet have you been living on? I'm surprised to see such naivete from you. Some players are simply uncoachable no matter who's coaching them. Ergo the term, coach-killers. Did you just start following the NFL yesterday??? Do you have sons and daughters or nieces and nephews? It's truly baffling to hear someone in this day and age say that improving someone's attitude is as simple as placing them in the hands of a competent coach.
I shouldn't have been so cavalier. I didn't mean to suggest that it would be an easy fix with Murray. But the reward is greater than the risk, IMV, because the talent is so unique (granted, I still don't like his size). So, it would be worth the stretch.
Again, KM is only 24 years old. He's obviously dealing with some maturity issues. Do you think he can't grow up and be more self-aware with better coaching/teaching?
RE: There's no question Kyler is far more talented than Jones
of Daboll. That said, I’d love Murray here, but not for two firsts. What would it take? Not a clue, but I would love as a fan, to have Murray come here. I would take my chances with Daboll and Kafka straightening him out
Again, KM is only 24 years old. He's obviously dealing with some maturity issues. Do you think he can't grow up and be more self-aware with better coaching/teaching?
I think it's possible, but it's an uphill battle and there are more failures than success stories even with the best of teachers/coaches/shrinks. And giving the guy $40M+/year with $100M+ of it guaranteed makes it all the more difficult.
p.s.--Make no mistake about it, this whole disgruntled routine is all about the money. He put in his three years and is eligible for an extension. He wants the big bucks and Arizona wants to see another year out of him before committing that kind of money.
RE: It’s no secret that I believe in DJ and now more than ever because
of Daboll. That said, I’d love Murray here, but not for two firsts. What would it take? Not a clue, but I would love as a fan, to have Murray come here. I would take my chances with Daboll and Kafka straightening him out
Murray's a top-10 QB. You can't get him for two firsts.
When you assign the likely names (say it's Neal/Ekwonu at 5 and Stingley/Gardner at 7), that actually seems like a joke for Murray. The question is about paying him big money.
If you are not paying him big money then likely names are overpaying for 1-2 years of control
Making the trade obviously means you pay him.
The likelihood that we give a better QB in either the draft or FA in the next 5 years is probably pretty low.
Talentwise, absolutely unless we suck so much one year that we get a #1 overall pick in a year with a great QB. The problem is players like Jeff George are cautions that talent is not the be all and end all. Had someone like Murray been a prick just for Kingsbury I would say that maybe the issue is Kingsbury, but considering what he did with Oakland and disputes with coaching staff at Texas A&M (though latter may not have been entirely Murray's fault) I think it is just that Murray is who he is.
RE: RE: There's no question Kyler is far more talented than Jones
Again, KM is only 24 years old. He's obviously dealing with some maturity issues. Do you think he can't grow up and be more self-aware with better coaching/teaching?
I think it's possible, but it's an uphill battle and there are more failures than success stories even with the best of teachers/coaches/shrinks. And giving the guy $40M+/year with $100M+ of it guaranteed makes it all the more difficult.
p.s.--Make no mistake about it, this whole disgruntled routine is all about the money. He put in his three years and is eligible for an extension. He wants the big bucks and Arizona wants to see another year out of him before committing that kind of money.
great point Milton.
RE: RE: It’s no secret that I believe in DJ and now more than ever because
of Daboll. That said, I’d love Murray here, but not for two firsts. What would it take? Not a clue, but I would love as a fan, to have Murray come here. I would take my chances with Daboll and Kafka straightening him out
Murray's a top-10 QB. You can't get him for two firsts.
Then 100% NO!
RE: RE: RE: It’s no secret that I believe in DJ and now more than ever because
of Daboll. That said, I’d love Murray here, but not for two firsts. What would it take? Not a clue, but I would love as a fan, to have Murray come here. I would take my chances with Daboll and Kafka straightening him out
Murray's a top-10 QB. You can't get him for two firsts.
Then 100% NO!
gotcha..
but you know, if you don't spend high picks on QBs and you don't give up anything to trade for a QB, you wind up a second class citizen in the NFL, with Daniel Jones-types at the position. Meanwhile our competitors are aggressively jockeying for the best possible quarterbacks. It puts at a major strategic disadvantage.
At some point you have to embrace this risk of overspending to solve the position. You can't keep saying no while everybody else gets better. It's bad business. It's bad strategy. It's bad game playing/game theory.
RE: RE: RE: RE: It’s no secret that I believe in DJ and now more than ever because
of Daboll. That said, I’d love Murray here, but not for two firsts. What would it take? Not a clue, but I would love as a fan, to have Murray come here. I would take my chances with Daboll and Kafka straightening him out
Murray's a top-10 QB. You can't get him for two firsts.
Then 100% NO!
gotcha..
but you know, if you don't spend high picks on QBs and you don't give up anything to trade for a QB, you wind up a second class citizen in the NFL, with Daniel Jones-types at the position. Meanwhile our competitors are aggressively jockeying for the best possible quarterbacks. It puts at a major strategic disadvantage.
At some point you have to embrace this risk of overspending to solve the position. You can't keep saying no while everybody else gets better. It's bad business. It's bad strategy. It's bad game playing/game theory.
And overspending you could end up with a Daniel Jones. Game theory does not say just go with the crowd.
That doesn't really apply here. This isn't corporate America where you have many years or decades to groom people for leadership positions. In the NFL, you pretty much need to come with that from day 1.
Also, his physical skills are the kinds that a) depreciate quickly or b) even worse, can be taken away on one play. Look at Lamar Jackson, who is a much better QB than Murray. He missed a number of games this past season and it likely cost Baltimore a playoff berth.
Murray has played in 57 of 59 games so far. He didn't hurt his ankle scrambling or running. He got hurt in the pocket.
Let me make sure I'm understanding your POV here. You don't think Murray can develop better leadership skills. So Murray really shouldn't play QB in the NFL anymore. Am I close?
No, never said he shouldn't play QB in the NFL. I have no idea how you concluded that. He's obviously got the talent and upside but he will have a hard time reaching it with this kind of attitude. No doubt he can get a team into the playoffs but that seems to be the upper bound right now.
If we're talking about giving up the #5 and #7 picks plus paying him top-of-the-market money before he plays a snap for NYG, it's a hard pass.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It’s no secret that I believe in DJ and now more than ever because
of Daboll. That said, I’d love Murray here, but not for two firsts. What would it take? Not a clue, but I would love as a fan, to have Murray come here. I would take my chances with Daboll and Kafka straightening him out
Murray's a top-10 QB. You can't get him for two firsts.
Then 100% NO!
gotcha..
but you know, if you don't spend high picks on QBs and you don't give up anything to trade for a QB, you wind up a second class citizen in the NFL, with Daniel Jones-types at the position. Meanwhile our competitors are aggressively jockeying for the best possible quarterbacks. It puts at a major strategic disadvantage.
At some point you have to embrace this risk of overspending to solve the position. You can't keep saying no while everybody else gets better. It's bad business. It's bad strategy. It's bad game playing/game theory.
And overspending you could end up with a Daniel Jones. Game theory does not say just go with the crowd.
You get 0% of the Lamar Jacksons, Josh Allens, Justin Herberts that you don't draft. That is the game. And if you don't take shots, you will never win. Taking one or two shots a decade, and taking 5 years to evaluate players, is bad strategy and a losing strategy. And this is what we see with the Giants.
RE: RE: RE: I’d make that trade for Murray in a New York second
Eli Apple, Jeff George, Josh Rosen, etc. Plenty of players never develop right attitude/leadership. The problem with Murray's attitude is that it has not changed since BEFORE he was even drafted. He quit on Oakland because he thought he could get more money playing football. Talentwise it is no question he is better than Daniel Jones, but I do have my concerns that he is always going to be a diva who wants to be the highest paid player and will use Baseball as an excuse to get what he wants.
Murray paid back nearly all of the initial payment of his signing bonus from the A's to enter the NFL draft. He was paid $1.5M (would eventually have gotten $4.7M) and paid back $1.3M.
What would you do? Take the $4.7M bonus for baseball or play the other sport you love where you were going to be the top pick. And get paid $36M/4 years with a signing bonus of $23M.
JFC, I think that's a no-brainer.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It’s no secret that I believe in DJ and now more than ever because
of Daboll. That said, I’d love Murray here, but not for two firsts. What would it take? Not a clue, but I would love as a fan, to have Murray come here. I would take my chances with Daboll and Kafka straightening him out
Murray's a top-10 QB. You can't get him for two firsts.
Then 100% NO!
gotcha..
but you know, if you don't spend high picks on QBs and you don't give up anything to trade for a QB, you wind up a second class citizen in the NFL, with Daniel Jones-types at the position. Meanwhile our competitors are aggressively jockeying for the best possible quarterbacks. It puts at a major strategic disadvantage.
At some point you have to embrace this risk of overspending to solve the position. You can't keep saying no while everybody else gets better. It's bad business. It's bad strategy. It's bad game playing/game theory.
And overspending you could end up with a Daniel Jones. Game theory does not say just go with the crowd.
You get 0% of the Lamar Jacksons, Josh Allens, Justin Herberts that you don't draft. That is the game. And if you don't take shots, you will never win. Taking one or two shots a decade, and taking 5 years to evaluate players, is bad strategy and a losing strategy. And this is what we see with the Giants.
And I can point to just as many busts gambling on tools where going safe would have been a better option. Football is a TEAM sport. Resource allocation is a key component of that. Constantly drafting a position high because you are hoping to hit is a TERRIBLE use of resource allocation. This is even moreso when you are doing it at a position that rarely comes in as a rookie and makes clear that that person is the solution. Trevor Lawrence looked awful for much of this year, should Jacksonville spend a 1st overall pick on a QB again rather than adding talent around Lawrence and seeing what they have in 2022?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't like his size but...
No, never said he shouldn't play QB in the NFL. I have no idea how you concluded that. He's obviously got the talent and upside but he will have a hard time reaching it with this kind of attitude. No doubt he can get a team into the playoffs but that seems to be the upper bound right now.
If we're talking about giving up the #5 and #7 picks plus paying him top-of-the-market money before he plays a snap for NYG, it's a hard pass.
The NFC West was THE best division in the NFL by far. The Rams won the SB. And the Rams played the 9ers in the NFFC. Murray was a huge reason why the Cards finished second in the division and got to the playoffs. That seems to get underplayed. It's not like he played in the miserable NFCE.
We'd be giving up the 5th and 7th picks for unproven players - the draft is a guess - for a guy who has won games in the NFL, made the playoffs, and has top ten NFL production for a QB.
In essence, you are more comfortable gambling on unproven commodities for a proven asset at the game's most important position.
Interesting...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't like his size but...
No, never said he shouldn't play QB in the NFL. I have no idea how you concluded that. He's obviously got the talent and upside but he will have a hard time reaching it with this kind of attitude. No doubt he can get a team into the playoffs but that seems to be the upper bound right now.
If we're talking about giving up the #5 and #7 picks plus paying him top-of-the-market money before he plays a snap for NYG, it's a hard pass.
The NFC West was THE best division in the NFL by far. The Rams won the SB. And the Rams played the 9ers in the NFFC. Murray was a huge reason why the Cards finished second in the division and got to the playoffs. That seems to get underplayed. It's not like he played in the miserable NFCE.
We'd be giving up the 5th and 7th picks for unproven players - the draft is a guess - for a guy who has won games in the NFL, made the playoffs, and has top ten NFL production for a QB.
In essence, you are more comfortable gambling on unproven commodities for a proven asset at the game's most important position.
Interesting...
yep. It's completely bananas. They think they're gonna write in their #5 and #7 as all pros. But an actual top-10 Pro Bowl QB... it's a hard pass.
I think we have folks on here that just like to sound tough and say... hard pass.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't like his size but...
No, never said he shouldn't play QB in the NFL. I have no idea how you concluded that. He's obviously got the talent and upside but he will have a hard time reaching it with this kind of attitude. No doubt he can get a team into the playoffs but that seems to be the upper bound right now.
If we're talking about giving up the #5 and #7 picks plus paying him top-of-the-market money before he plays a snap for NYG, it's a hard pass.
The NFC West was THE best division in the NFL by far. The Rams won the SB. And the Rams played the 9ers in the NFFC. Murray was a huge reason why the Cards finished second in the division and got to the playoffs. That seems to get underplayed. It's not like he played in the miserable NFCE.
We'd be giving up the 5th and 7th picks for unproven players - the draft is a guess - for a guy who has won games in the NFL, made the playoffs, and has top ten NFL production for a QB.
In essence, you are more comfortable gambling on unproven commodities for a proven asset at the game's most important position.
Interesting...
yep. It's completely bananas. They think they're gonna write in their #5 and #7 as all pros. But an actual top-10 Pro Bowl QB... it's a hard pass.
I think we have folks on here that just like to sound tough and say... hard pass.
How many more playoff wins has said QB produced than, say, Daniel Jones? Pro Bowls are glorified popularity contests based on stat accumulation, not who is the best big game players at their position. My problem is that I think Kyler Murray is going to get a big contract and then be an albatross. Either he won't give a crap or he is going to hold out whenever any other QB gets paid even $1 more than him. His statements about film study are also deeply troubling. Does he have the desire to get better or just to get paid?
We have to see what DJ has and with new coaches and much better QB-friendly schemes coupled with an improved offensive line, we shouldn't throw the baby out with the bath water for a disgruntled QB from another team. That is the very definition of "reaching" as well as "giving up on a future franchise QB"
Give me the disgruntled, talented QB over the nicer, less talented three year bust (to date).
The goal is to win games, not to say we have the nicest team in the NFL.
whether he's nice or he's prick isn't the issue. The issue, as JonC pointed out earlier, is that he's a crybaby who pouts when he doesn't get his way. He's not a leader, and who know when he's going to start that shit again. Bad enough having that at WR or any other position. Can't have that at QB where leadership skills are highly important. And definitely not giving up my draft for it.
Excellent post Victor!
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't like his size but...
No, never said he shouldn't play QB in the NFL. I have no idea how you concluded that. He's obviously got the talent and upside but he will have a hard time reaching it with this kind of attitude. No doubt he can get a team into the playoffs but that seems to be the upper bound right now.
If we're talking about giving up the #5 and #7 picks plus paying him top-of-the-market money before he plays a snap for NYG, it's a hard pass.
The NFC West was THE best division in the NFL by far. The Rams won the SB. And the Rams played the 9ers in the NFFC. Murray was a huge reason why the Cards finished second in the division and got to the playoffs. That seems to get underplayed. It's not like he played in the miserable NFCE.
We'd be giving up the 5th and 7th picks for unproven players - the draft is a guess - for a guy who has won games in the NFL, made the playoffs, and has top ten NFL production for a QB.
In essence, you are more comfortable gambling on unproven commodities for a proven asset at the game's most important position.
Interesting...
The 5th and 7th picks shouldn't be gambles if you have competent scouting.
RE: RE: RE: I actually think the trade cost of two firsts is really low
When you assign the likely names (say it's Neal/Ekwonu at 5 and Stingley/Gardner at 7), that actually seems like a joke for Murray. The question is about paying him big money.
If you are not paying him big money then likely names are overpaying for 1-2 years of control
The likelihood that we give a better QB in either the draft or FA in the next 5 years is probably pretty low.
Nonsense. Complete nonsense. He's bene in the NFL 3 years and hasn't won a thing. He got into playoffs is his bets calling card and then he sucked.
There is no way after 5 years anyone being fair can't expect for a better QB. In 3-5 year you should expect playoffs. And his performance this past year in Playoffs was putrid.
Murray's QB rating is 40.9 in his 1 playoff appearance. Giants shouldn't expect better in 5 years??? While this is one game only - Murray did collapse. To say it is low chance to get a QB over 5 years that can't perform to a winning level better than what Murray has produced is nuts. Your QB collapsed.
the centerpiece of the Cardinals. Kingsbury's entire offense was built around him. The Cards got the best WR in the NFL for him to throw to. As soon as Hopkins went down, Murray looked pedestrian. He obviously wants to get paid.
Does this sound like a recipe for success in NY?
Well, KM had a very bad ankle injury that he probably didn't give time to properly heal.
Haha here come the excuses. I love it!!
RE: RE: There's no question Kyler is far more talented than Jones
but at what cost when you consider the trade and the fact you're spending all these resources on a painfully immature malcontent.
Those are valid concerns. I concede that.
It's not the same exact situation, so give me some rope, but Aaron Rodgers is a brooding, jackass, too. And my guess is you'd sign for him...??
So is Tom Brady a brooding jackass.
However, Kyler Murray is not Rodgers nor Brady, nor is he anywhere near as good as either.
But I wouldn't sign a 38/39 year old QB either.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
KM finished 7th in QBR, was 24/10, 69% completion (2nd), 7.9 YPA (4th), and he rushed for 400+ and another 5 TDs.
Again, I don't like the size, but he's got top ten skills.
most here don't have a clue how talented he is and how rarely you get a chance to trade for someone like that. Plus recency bias is clouding their judgement. Kyler is worth at least two first round picks. There are concerns to think about and check out, for sure. But on balance most teams who need a QB, like us, probably do it.
Quote:
I’m surprised everyone is so strong as a no. He was the leading mvp candidate until he got hurt and he’s only 24. It’s like trading for a young russel Wilson but better imo
most here don't have a clue how talented he is and how rarely you get a chance to trade for someone like that. Plus recency bias is clouding their judgement. Kyler is worth at least two first round picks. There are concerns to think about and check out, for sure. But on balance most teams who need a QB, like us, probably do it.
I think that his talent is undeniable, but man, there is an awful lot of smoke around him right now regarding his attitude and dedication. And until those issues can be proven to be either completely false or just blown out of proportion, there is NO WAY that I would even consider moving two first round picks for him. Not a chance.
Now it looks like his ego is just as fragile and this is with the Phoenix media. He would melt like ice cube in the Summer Sun in New York.
I wouldn't trade either of the 2022 firsts for him.
Also whos to say he doesnt use going back to baseball as leverage.
Other than those reasons, I would. However, you can’t avoid those reasons, so no
If they had been rebuilding in the cap at that same time as they’d been losing games hand over fist the last several years, like they should have been, this would be intriguing.
KM finished 7th in QBR, was 24/10, 69% completion (2nd), 7.9 YPA (4th), and he rushed for 400+ and another 5 TDs.
Again, I don't like the size, but he's got top ten skills.
I'd be more concerned with his personality for a QB, and potential injury issues.
Cross and Karlaftis? That doesn't sound like as much.
Kyler Quit - ( New Window )
Cross and Karlaftis? That doesn't sound like as much.
Until combine and Pro Days we won’t know for sure what board will look like
Kyler would be a major upgrade, but not one without risk. The combination of immaturity and MLB does give pause. Is he someone who will constantly hold out if someone is paid $1 more than him? Is he willing to do what it takes to be a winning QB? Even Josh Allen was understanding it more this year. He can’t always be looking to be the hero. In a 4 minute drill with the lead you can’t be looking to pad your stats if you are leaving your opponent too much time to tie or take the lead.
If we had the cap space I'd do it for Wilson in a heartbeat.
Quote:
these are very respectable numbers:
KM finished 7th in QBR, was 24/10, 69% completion (2nd), 7.9 YPA (4th), and he rushed for 400+ and another 5 TDs.
Again, I don't like the size, but he's got top ten skills.
I'd be more concerned with his personality for a QB, and potential injury issues.
I'm more concerned about the injury side. A good coach/organization can figure out the personality side. That's what good companies do.
Look, people need to accept this fact - when KM is healthy, he's a solid top ten QB.
The real question is can he handle a clown meme!
Quote:
In comment 15608106 bw in dc said:
Quote:
these are very respectable numbers:
KM finished 7th in QBR, was 24/10, 69% completion (2nd), 7.9 YPA (4th), and he rushed for 400+ and another 5 TDs.
Again, I don't like the size, but he's got top ten skills.
I'd be more concerned with his personality for a QB, and potential injury issues.
I'm more concerned about the injury side. A good coach/organization can figure out the personality side. That's what good companies do.
Look, people need to accept this fact - when KM is healthy, he's a solid top ten QB.
Talent only goes so far when he isn’t playing a full season. Injuries are not the only reason Arizona hasn’t won more with Murray. He has put defense in some bad situations with boneheaded plays rather than living to fight another down. It all goes back to Kyler looking out for Kyler. Sure you can control the aggression on the field, but the light doesn’t suddenly go on when you are making more than almost anyone will ever see in their lifetime that to win it is a team sport.
Quote:
In comment 15608106 bw in dc said:
Quote:
these are very respectable numbers:
KM finished 7th in QBR, was 24/10, 69% completion (2nd), 7.9 YPA (4th), and he rushed for 400+ and another 5 TDs.
Again, I don't like the size, but he's got top ten skills.
I'd be more concerned with his personality for a QB, and potential injury issues.
I'm more concerned about the injury side. A good coach/organization can figure out the personality side. That's what good companies do.
Look, people need to accept this fact - when KM is healthy, he's a solid top ten QB.
Physical skills aplenty, but he seems to be a very strange dude to me.
I'm not so sure you can teach/coach leadership skills for an NFL quarterback.
An NFL team is not a "normal" business operation when it comes to things like that.
I'm more concerned about the injury side. A good coach/organization can figure out the personality side. That's what good companies do.
Look, people need to accept this fact - when KM is healthy, he's a solid top ten QB.
Talent only goes so far when he isn’t playing a full season. Injuries are not the only reason Arizona hasn’t won more with Murray. He has put defense in some bad situations with boneheaded plays rather than living to fight another down. It all goes back to Kyler looking out for Kyler. Sure you can control the aggression on the field, but the light doesn’t suddenly go on when you are making more than almost anyone will ever see in their lifetime that to win it is a team sport.
Murray has missed two games in his career. And that occurred this year.
I agree that he has to clean up his game. His size bothers me enormously, but KM is a great playmaker when he's on.
Does this sound like a recipe for success in NY?
I'm more concerned about the injury side. A good coach/organization can figure out the personality side. That's what good companies do.
Look, people need to accept this fact - when KM is healthy, he's a solid top ten QB.
Physical skills aplenty, but he seems to be a very strange dude to me.
I'm not so sure you can teach/coach leadership skills for an NFL quarterback.
An NFL team is not a "normal" business operation when it comes to things like that.
What you can't teach are Murray's physical skills. That quickness, speed, mobility, arm, etc are gifts from the football gods. I'd take the risk of trusting a good culture created by the HC/GM/Ownership to begin to help Murray mature and grow into a leader.
Does this sound like a recipe for success in NY?
Well, KM had a very bad ankle injury that he probably didn't give time to properly heal.
Quote:
In comment 15608197 bw in dc said:
I'm more concerned about the injury side. A good coach/organization can figure out the personality side. That's what good companies do.
Look, people need to accept this fact - when KM is healthy, he's a solid top ten QB.
Physical skills aplenty, but he seems to be a very strange dude to me.
I'm not so sure you can teach/coach leadership skills for an NFL quarterback.
An NFL team is not a "normal" business operation when it comes to things like that.
What you can't teach are Murray's physical skills. That quickness, speed, mobility, arm, etc are gifts from the football gods. I'd take the risk of trusting a good culture created by the HC/GM/Ownership to begin to help Murray mature and grow into a leader.
Those are all baseball skills too. *grin*
His interviews that I've heard since he was coming out of college have always scared me for a QB.
Combine that with the stories that have come out recently about finger pointing, etc., only scare me more.
How many QB's have outgrown that type of thing after they arrive in the NFL?
Surely some, but it's still a big concern for me.
As the season goes on, though, he doesn't seem to want to run as much.
+1
Quote:
I’m surprised everyone is so strong as a no. He was the leading mvp candidate until he got hurt and he’s only 24. It’s like trading for a young russel Wilson but better imo
most here don't have a clue how talented he is and how rarely you get a chance to trade for someone like that. Plus recency bias is clouding their judgement. Kyler is worth at least two first round picks. There are concerns to think about and check out, for sure. But on balance most teams who need a QB, like us, probably do it.
Yes, the majority of BBI has no clue but only you do to save the day for the Giants. I don't think you even realize how silly that claim is
Quote:
angle is overhyped compared to many years ago when the adage was "never argue with a man who buys ink by the barrel" before the internet/blogs/social media has really disseminated the press' power. The scrutiny and intensity of a NY area media and fan base towards Murray, he might melt down. He apparently can't handle Arizona. That's Disneyland compared to coming to NY where we haven't won in 10 years and we are tired of losing. He's too soft.
The real question is can he handle a clown meme!
LOL...Lets ask Producer because he has it all figured out
I am also not sure how long he lasts with his body size and how will his body last with the beating he would take, especially with the oline as it exists right now.
What a jackass.
That's franchise value in the top picks. That's also franchise value for QB pay.
But he isn't worth either.
This
Hmmmm
Hmmmm
Not true. Jones has already been dismissed...
However the premise is trading #5 and #7 for Murray which obviously means Jones is gone. So would you be for replacing one mistake for a much more talented one who appears close to an OBJ melt down.
I also do not think the Cards would trade him, anyway... well maybe if they sent #5, #7 and Jones!
He’s a good player though.
Easy pass.
Probably Lamar, all things being equal and the cap doesn't matter.
Hmmmm
A large portion of BBI is into character over talent. They love the fact that Jones works hard, is a good person, just wants to be one of the guys, doesn't ruffle feathers, has the Eli "aw shucks" thing, etc. That's why they are willing to wait 4-5 years to see if the talent can improve.
The Cards have improved every year under Murray: 5-10-1, 8-8, 11-6. And this year he dealt with a bad ankle the second half of the season, which limited his great mobility, and he lost his top target for the last six games.
Is he showing some immaturity right now? Maybe. Does he need to work on his demeanor? Sure. He's only 24.
But the guy is a winner and playmaker.
I'm not sure I'd pay him top dollar right now, either. But he is a franchise QB with top ten production.
But it comes down to whether or not you think he will grow up a bit or not. I think most big time players grow up eventually so i'm not as worried about that as I would be his nagging injuries. He never has the big one, but he has enough where I'd have some pause. Not worried about the end of year stuff especially this year, there wasn't much on that team after Hopkins, bunch of JAGs at this point (Ertz, Green, etc). I also question how good Kingsbury even in, I think its mostly been Murray that's led to their success.
It would have to be further down in Rd 1, or over two years.
Does it make sense for us to give up our #5 and our #7 for him? No.
We all know how crappy our OL is and we have no pass rush. We need LB’s. Our WR core sucks. We’re likely getting of Bradberry - need a CB. We have key needs across the board. Our roster is not even close to being reacy to give up 2 first round picks that could add key foundational pieces to our team for the next 5 years for a QB, no matter how talented he is.
Get rid of the garbage on our roster, draft key pieces, build the team in the trenches, and then decide on the QB question.
Does it make sense for us to give up our #5 and our #7 for him? No.
We all know how crappy our OL is and we have no pass rush. We need LB’s. Our WR core sucks. We’re likely getting of Bradberry - need a CB. We have key needs across the board. Our roster is not even close to being reacy to give up 2 first round picks that could add key foundational pieces to our team for the next 5 years for a QB, no matter how talented he is.
Get rid of the garbage on our roster, draft key pieces, build the team in the trenches, and then decide on the QB question.
*getting rid of Bradberry
Although the contract situation is unfortunate, we’d be set up at QB for a decade.
Surprised at the board reaction. And I am against the Wilson trade idea due to his age.
His attitude reminds me of Cam Newton. Awesome if he's winning crumbles if he's losing.... Hard no
Well...that was dumb.
Kyler and/or Lamar
Besides, we need talent everywhere, not just at QB.
Quote:
can QB a team to winning the Super Bowl?
Well...that was dumb.
Kyler and/or Lamar
Kyler sooner than Lamar because Murray has shown that he can still win games if a team prevents him from running. The two things he needs to do though are (1) get his head out of his rear end and stop trying to be hero/making it all about Kyler and (2) be better at picking and choosing when to run because each of the last two years even if he was not missing games he was limited because of unnecessary hits earlier in the season.
It's a matter of whether or not either of those guys can have success in the playoffs.
It's the opposite debate we have here on BBI all the time with Daniel Jones.
He definitely had a horrendous playoff game and he's trying to figure out the right run / pass balance for him. But he's really good and he's 24.
The actual football objections are the same things people were saying pre-draft. But he's actually been a good QB in the league despite these things - height, whatever else
Then there are some people- particularly the Jones Cultists - for whom he fails the Easy to Root For test. Seems like they'd rather lose with an investment banker at QB than have a QB who doesn't suit their preferences.
Hmmmm
There are definitely elements of that.
I took another look at Murray's reference page. On second thought I would make the trade and pay him. He is good for 30+ TDs a year. As a team I'm not sure the Giants have scored 40 TDs the last two years combined.
This league is about scoring points. Murray scores points.
The Giants would be no better than Arizona and continue to get this kid beat to death.
The Giants would be no better than Arizona and continue to get this kid beat to death.
Arizona won 11 games and scored 449 points
The Giants won 4 games and scored 258 points
I'd certainly take Arizona level production and winning.
The entire 2019 draft class might all be considered busts in a couple years at this rate.
Bingo!
Surprised at the board reaction. And I am against the Wilson trade idea due to his age.
I would bet if you gave a good percentage of this board sodium pentathol, they would say takes Jones over Murray because they still believe Jones can be elite and, more importantly, he's a nicer guy.
This notion, too, that Murray can't grow and evolve is absurd. He's only 24. You can't teach his talent. But I believe you can always work on attitude and leadership.
We have to see what DJ has and with new coaches and much better QB-friendly schemes coupled with an improved offensive line, we shouldn't throw the baby out with the bath water for a disgruntled QB from another team. That is the very definition of "reaching" as well as "giving up on a future franchise QB"
We have to see what DJ has and with new coaches and much better QB-friendly schemes coupled with an improved offensive line, we shouldn't throw the baby out with the bath water for a disgruntled QB from another team. That is the very definition of "reaching" as well as "giving up on a future franchise QB"
Man the delusion is strong
We have to see what DJ has and with new coaches and much better QB-friendly schemes coupled with an improved offensive line, we shouldn't throw the baby out with the bath water for a disgruntled QB from another team. That is the very definition of "reaching" as well as "giving up on a future franchise QB"
Murray and Jones wander in different planes of talent. One area I think Murray is really good at is field vision. Whenever I watch him, he is picking out second and third reads regularly. I think he can evolve into an excellent pocket passer, if he needs to. I don’t feel that way about Jones.
I can't believe that's even a question.
We have to see what DJ has and with new coaches and much better QB-friendly schemes coupled with an improved offensive line, we shouldn't throw the baby out with the bath water for a disgruntled QB from another team. That is the very definition of "reaching" as well as "giving up on a future franchise QB"
Quote:
In comment 15608197 bw in dc said:
I'm more concerned about the injury side. A good coach/organization can figure out the personality side. That's what good companies do.
Look, people need to accept this fact - when KM is healthy, he's a solid top ten QB.
Physical skills aplenty, but he seems to be a very strange dude to me.
I'm not so sure you can teach/coach leadership skills for an NFL quarterback.
An NFL team is not a "normal" business operation when it comes to things like that.
What you can't teach are Murray's physical skills. That quickness, speed, mobility, arm, etc are gifts from the football gods. I'd take the risk of trusting a good culture created by the HC/GM/Ownership to begin to help Murray mature and grow into a leader.
That doesn't really apply here. This isn't corporate America where you have many years or decades to groom people for leadership positions. In the NFL, you pretty much need to come with that from day 1.
Also, his physical skills are the kinds that a) depreciate quickly or b) even worse, can be taken away on one play. Look at Lamar Jackson, who is a much better QB than Murray. He missed a number of games this past season and it likely cost Baltimore a playoff berth.
We have to see what DJ has and with new coaches and much better QB-friendly schemes coupled with an improved offensive line, we shouldn't throw the baby out with the bath water for a disgruntled QB from another team. That is the very definition of "reaching" as well as "giving up on a future franchise QB"
Give me the disgruntled, talented QB over the nicer, less talented three year bust (to date).
The goal is to win games, not to say we have the nicest team in the NFL.
His career is off to an historically terrible start...
I don't get it...and I'm a guy that really tried hard to sip the Kool-Aid.
The last three years with Murray the Cardinals have averaged 22.6, 25.6, and 26.4 PPG despite having a pretty poorly designed offense. If you watch the Cardinals much of what they get is created by Murray. Team him with a better play designer in Daboll and I think he'd improve as a passer. I could see him being an elite 40+TD producer. It's also worth mentioning that Arizona has been one of the better red zone teams the last two seasons.
Scoring TDs... That's what wins. Murray scores TDs.
Quote:
and NO again
We have to see what DJ has and with new coaches and much better QB-friendly schemes coupled with an improved offensive line, we shouldn't throw the baby out with the bath water for a disgruntled QB from another team. That is the very definition of "reaching" as well as "giving up on a future franchise QB"
Give me the disgruntled, talented QB over the nicer, less talented three year bust (to date).
The goal is to win games, not to say we have the nicest team in the NFL.
whether he's nice or he's prick isn't the issue. The issue, as JonC pointed out earlier, is that he's a crybaby who pouts when he doesn't get his way. He's not a leader, and who know when he's going to start that shit again. Bad enough having that at WR or any other position. Can't have that at QB where leadership skills are highly important. And definitely not giving up my draft for it.
His career is off to an historically terrible start...
I don't get it...and I'm a guy that really tried hard to sip the Kool-Aid.
I'm sure after he continues to be mediocre in 2022, we certainly won't see topics about how he needs another year to learn the system, or better players around him still, or any other excuses. Nope I'm positive we won't see any of that
whether he's nice or he's prick isn't the issue. The issue, as JonC pointed out earlier, is that he's a crybaby who pouts when he doesn't get his way. He's not a leader, and who know when he's going to start that shit again. Bad enough having that at WR or any other position. Can't have that at QB where leadership skills are highly important. And definitely not giving up my draft for it.
This doesn't bother me. I would be perfectly fine trusting the coaching staff to work on Murray's demeanor/attitude. That's what coaches are supposed to do - teach and develop. And not just the physical side but the mental side.
Sorry, I find this to be a lazy excuse not to have interest.
That doesn't really apply here. This isn't corporate America where you have many years or decades to groom people for leadership positions. In the NFL, you pretty much need to come with that from day 1.
Also, his physical skills are the kinds that a) depreciate quickly or b) even worse, can be taken away on one play. Look at Lamar Jackson, who is a much better QB than Murray. He missed a number of games this past season and it likely cost Baltimore a playoff berth.
Murray has played in 57 of 59 games so far. He didn't hurt his ankle scrambling or running. He got hurt in the pocket.
Let me make sure I'm understanding your POV here. You don't think Murray can develop better leadership skills. So Murray really shouldn't play QB in the NFL anymore. Am I close?
Quote:
Surprised at the board reaction. And I am against the Wilson trade idea due to his age.
I would bet if you gave a good percentage of this board sodium pentathol, they would say takes Jones over Murray because they still believe Jones can be elite and, more importantly, he's a nicer guy.
This notion, too, that Murray can't grow and evolve is absurd. He's only 24. You can't teach his talent. But I believe you can always work on attitude and leadership.
Eli Apple, Jeff George, Josh Rosen, etc. Plenty of players never develop right attitude/leadership. The problem with Murray's attitude is that it has not changed since BEFORE he was even drafted. He quit on Oakland because he thought he could get more money playing football. Talentwise it is no question he is better than Daniel Jones, but I do have my concerns that he is always going to be a diva who wants to be the highest paid player and will use Baseball as an excuse to get what he wants.
This doesn't bother me. I would be perfectly fine trusting the coaching staff to work on Murray's demeanor/attitude. That's what coaches are supposed to do - teach and develop. And not just the physical side but the mental side. Sorry, I find this to be a lazy excuse not to have interest.
Quote:
That doesn't really apply here. This isn't corporate America where you have many years or decades to groom people for leadership positions. In the NFL, you pretty much need to come with that from day 1.
Also, his physical skills are the kinds that a) depreciate quickly or b) even worse, can be taken away on one play. Look at Lamar Jackson, who is a much better QB than Murray. He missed a number of games this past season and it likely cost Baltimore a playoff berth.
Murray has played in 57 of 59 games so far. He didn't hurt his ankle scrambling or running. He got hurt in the pocket.
Let me make sure I'm understanding your POV here. You don't think Murray can develop better leadership skills. So Murray really shouldn't play QB in the NFL anymore. Am I close?
Murray should absolutely play QB in the NFL, but I think the lack of leadership ultimately caps his upside and what I would trade for someone like him.
I do not want this guy as QB.
NYT - ( New Window )
If you are not paying him big money then likely names are overpaying for 1-2 years of control
Quote:
This doesn't bother me. I would be perfectly fine trusting the coaching staff to work on Murray's demeanor/attitude. That's what coaches are supposed to do - teach and develop. And not just the physical side but the mental side. Sorry, I find this to be a lazy excuse not to have interest.
What planet have you been living on? I'm surprised to see such naivete from you. Some players are simply uncoachable no matter who's coaching them. Ergo the term, coach-killers. Did you just start following the NFL yesterday??? Do you have sons and daughters or nieces and nephews? It's truly baffling to hear someone in this day and age say that improving someone's attitude is as simple as placing them in the hands of a competent coach.
I shouldn't have been so cavalier. I didn't mean to suggest that it would be an easy fix with Murray. But the reward is greater than the risk, IMV, because the talent is so unique (granted, I still don't like his size). So, it would be worth the stretch.
Again, KM is only 24 years old. He's obviously dealing with some maturity issues. Do you think he can't grow up and be more self-aware with better coaching/teaching?
Those are valid concerns. I concede that.
It's not the same exact situation, so give me some rope, but Aaron Rodgers is a brooding, jackass, too. And my guess is you'd sign for him...??
Of course it's low. Arizona wouldn't make this trade. But there's a solid chance Daboll and Schoen would jump on it. People are tripping on here.
Quote:
When you assign the likely names (say it's Neal/Ekwonu at 5 and Stingley/Gardner at 7), that actually seems like a joke for Murray. The question is about paying him big money.
If you are not paying him big money then likely names are overpaying for 1-2 years of control
Making the trade obviously means you pay him.
The likelihood that we give a better QB in either the draft or FA in the next 5 years is probably pretty low.
Again, KM is only 24 years old. He's obviously dealing with some maturity issues. Do you think he can't grow up and be more self-aware with better coaching/teaching?
p.s.--Make no mistake about it, this whole disgruntled routine is all about the money. He put in his three years and is eligible for an extension. He wants the big bucks and Arizona wants to see another year out of him before committing that kind of money.
Murray's a top-10 QB. You can't get him for two firsts.
Quote:
In comment 15608941 Go Terps said:
Quote:
When you assign the likely names (say it's Neal/Ekwonu at 5 and Stingley/Gardner at 7), that actually seems like a joke for Murray. The question is about paying him big money.
If you are not paying him big money then likely names are overpaying for 1-2 years of control
Making the trade obviously means you pay him.
The likelihood that we give a better QB in either the draft or FA in the next 5 years is probably pretty low.
Talentwise, absolutely unless we suck so much one year that we get a #1 overall pick in a year with a great QB. The problem is players like Jeff George are cautions that talent is not the be all and end all. Had someone like Murray been a prick just for Kingsbury I would say that maybe the issue is Kingsbury, but considering what he did with Oakland and disputes with coaching staff at Texas A&M (though latter may not have been entirely Murray's fault) I think it is just that Murray is who he is.
Quote:
but at what cost when you consider the trade and the fact you're spending all these resources on a painfully immature malcontent.
Those are valid concerns. I concede that.
It's not the same exact situation, so give me some rope, but Aaron Rodgers is a brooding, jackass, too. And my guess is you'd sign for him...??
Sure, Rodgers is a proven competitor, SB winner, four time MVP. Wouldn't call him a coach killer either. I don't agree with his vax politics or the stunt he pulled lying about it.
Murray has alluring talent, but each time he puts his head down and quits it would irk the hell out of me.
Quote:
Again, KM is only 24 years old. He's obviously dealing with some maturity issues. Do you think he can't grow up and be more self-aware with better coaching/teaching?
I think it's possible, but it's an uphill battle and there are more failures than success stories even with the best of teachers/coaches/shrinks. And giving the guy $40M+/year with $100M+ of it guaranteed makes it all the more difficult.
p.s.--Make no mistake about it, this whole disgruntled routine is all about the money. He put in his three years and is eligible for an extension. He wants the big bucks and Arizona wants to see another year out of him before committing that kind of money.
great point Milton.
Quote:
of Daboll. That said, I’d love Murray here, but not for two firsts. What would it take? Not a clue, but I would love as a fan, to have Murray come here. I would take my chances with Daboll and Kafka straightening him out
Murray's a top-10 QB. You can't get him for two firsts.
Then 100% NO!
Quote:
In comment 15608979 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
of Daboll. That said, I’d love Murray here, but not for two firsts. What would it take? Not a clue, but I would love as a fan, to have Murray come here. I would take my chances with Daboll and Kafka straightening him out
Murray's a top-10 QB. You can't get him for two firsts.
Then 100% NO!
gotcha..
but you know, if you don't spend high picks on QBs and you don't give up anything to trade for a QB, you wind up a second class citizen in the NFL, with Daniel Jones-types at the position. Meanwhile our competitors are aggressively jockeying for the best possible quarterbacks. It puts at a major strategic disadvantage.
At some point you have to embrace this risk of overspending to solve the position. You can't keep saying no while everybody else gets better. It's bad business. It's bad strategy. It's bad game playing/game theory.
Quote:
In comment 15608985 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15608979 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
of Daboll. That said, I’d love Murray here, but not for two firsts. What would it take? Not a clue, but I would love as a fan, to have Murray come here. I would take my chances with Daboll and Kafka straightening him out
Murray's a top-10 QB. You can't get him for two firsts.
Then 100% NO!
gotcha..
but you know, if you don't spend high picks on QBs and you don't give up anything to trade for a QB, you wind up a second class citizen in the NFL, with Daniel Jones-types at the position. Meanwhile our competitors are aggressively jockeying for the best possible quarterbacks. It puts at a major strategic disadvantage.
At some point you have to embrace this risk of overspending to solve the position. You can't keep saying no while everybody else gets better. It's bad business. It's bad strategy. It's bad game playing/game theory.
And overspending you could end up with a Daniel Jones. Game theory does not say just go with the crowd.
Electric splash plays
Always hurt
Fucking weird personality
No thank you
Quote:
That doesn't really apply here. This isn't corporate America where you have many years or decades to groom people for leadership positions. In the NFL, you pretty much need to come with that from day 1.
Also, his physical skills are the kinds that a) depreciate quickly or b) even worse, can be taken away on one play. Look at Lamar Jackson, who is a much better QB than Murray. He missed a number of games this past season and it likely cost Baltimore a playoff berth.
Murray has played in 57 of 59 games so far. He didn't hurt his ankle scrambling or running. He got hurt in the pocket.
Let me make sure I'm understanding your POV here. You don't think Murray can develop better leadership skills. So Murray really shouldn't play QB in the NFL anymore. Am I close?
No, never said he shouldn't play QB in the NFL. I have no idea how you concluded that. He's obviously got the talent and upside but he will have a hard time reaching it with this kind of attitude. No doubt he can get a team into the playoffs but that seems to be the upper bound right now.
If we're talking about giving up the #5 and #7 picks plus paying him top-of-the-market money before he plays a snap for NYG, it's a hard pass.
Quote:
In comment 15609004 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15608985 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15608979 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
of Daboll. That said, I’d love Murray here, but not for two firsts. What would it take? Not a clue, but I would love as a fan, to have Murray come here. I would take my chances with Daboll and Kafka straightening him out
Murray's a top-10 QB. You can't get him for two firsts.
Then 100% NO!
gotcha..
but you know, if you don't spend high picks on QBs and you don't give up anything to trade for a QB, you wind up a second class citizen in the NFL, with Daniel Jones-types at the position. Meanwhile our competitors are aggressively jockeying for the best possible quarterbacks. It puts at a major strategic disadvantage.
At some point you have to embrace this risk of overspending to solve the position. You can't keep saying no while everybody else gets better. It's bad business. It's bad strategy. It's bad game playing/game theory.
And overspending you could end up with a Daniel Jones. Game theory does not say just go with the crowd.
You get 0% of the Lamar Jacksons, Josh Allens, Justin Herberts that you don't draft. That is the game. And if you don't take shots, you will never win. Taking one or two shots a decade, and taking 5 years to evaluate players, is bad strategy and a losing strategy. And this is what we see with the Giants.
Eli Apple, Jeff George, Josh Rosen, etc. Plenty of players never develop right attitude/leadership. The problem with Murray's attitude is that it has not changed since BEFORE he was even drafted. He quit on Oakland because he thought he could get more money playing football. Talentwise it is no question he is better than Daniel Jones, but I do have my concerns that he is always going to be a diva who wants to be the highest paid player and will use Baseball as an excuse to get what he wants.
Murray paid back nearly all of the initial payment of his signing bonus from the A's to enter the NFL draft. He was paid $1.5M (would eventually have gotten $4.7M) and paid back $1.3M.
What would you do? Take the $4.7M bonus for baseball or play the other sport you love where you were going to be the top pick. And get paid $36M/4 years with a signing bonus of $23M.
JFC, I think that's a no-brainer.
Quote:
In comment 15609026 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15609004 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15608985 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15608979 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
of Daboll. That said, I’d love Murray here, but not for two firsts. What would it take? Not a clue, but I would love as a fan, to have Murray come here. I would take my chances with Daboll and Kafka straightening him out
Murray's a top-10 QB. You can't get him for two firsts.
Then 100% NO!
gotcha..
but you know, if you don't spend high picks on QBs and you don't give up anything to trade for a QB, you wind up a second class citizen in the NFL, with Daniel Jones-types at the position. Meanwhile our competitors are aggressively jockeying for the best possible quarterbacks. It puts at a major strategic disadvantage.
At some point you have to embrace this risk of overspending to solve the position. You can't keep saying no while everybody else gets better. It's bad business. It's bad strategy. It's bad game playing/game theory.
And overspending you could end up with a Daniel Jones. Game theory does not say just go with the crowd.
You get 0% of the Lamar Jacksons, Josh Allens, Justin Herberts that you don't draft. That is the game. And if you don't take shots, you will never win. Taking one or two shots a decade, and taking 5 years to evaluate players, is bad strategy and a losing strategy. And this is what we see with the Giants.
And I can point to just as many busts gambling on tools where going safe would have been a better option. Football is a TEAM sport. Resource allocation is a key component of that. Constantly drafting a position high because you are hoping to hit is a TERRIBLE use of resource allocation. This is even moreso when you are doing it at a position that rarely comes in as a rookie and makes clear that that person is the solution. Trevor Lawrence looked awful for much of this year, should Jacksonville spend a 1st overall pick on a QB again rather than adding talent around Lawrence and seeing what they have in 2022?
No, never said he shouldn't play QB in the NFL. I have no idea how you concluded that. He's obviously got the talent and upside but he will have a hard time reaching it with this kind of attitude. No doubt he can get a team into the playoffs but that seems to be the upper bound right now.
If we're talking about giving up the #5 and #7 picks plus paying him top-of-the-market money before he plays a snap for NYG, it's a hard pass.
The NFC West was THE best division in the NFL by far. The Rams won the SB. And the Rams played the 9ers in the NFFC. Murray was a huge reason why the Cards finished second in the division and got to the playoffs. That seems to get underplayed. It's not like he played in the miserable NFCE.
We'd be giving up the 5th and 7th picks for unproven players - the draft is a guess - for a guy who has won games in the NFL, made the playoffs, and has top ten NFL production for a QB.
In essence, you are more comfortable gambling on unproven commodities for a proven asset at the game's most important position.
Interesting...
Quote:
No, never said he shouldn't play QB in the NFL. I have no idea how you concluded that. He's obviously got the talent and upside but he will have a hard time reaching it with this kind of attitude. No doubt he can get a team into the playoffs but that seems to be the upper bound right now.
If we're talking about giving up the #5 and #7 picks plus paying him top-of-the-market money before he plays a snap for NYG, it's a hard pass.
The NFC West was THE best division in the NFL by far. The Rams won the SB. And the Rams played the 9ers in the NFFC. Murray was a huge reason why the Cards finished second in the division and got to the playoffs. That seems to get underplayed. It's not like he played in the miserable NFCE.
We'd be giving up the 5th and 7th picks for unproven players - the draft is a guess - for a guy who has won games in the NFL, made the playoffs, and has top ten NFL production for a QB.
In essence, you are more comfortable gambling on unproven commodities for a proven asset at the game's most important position.
Interesting...
yep. It's completely bananas. They think they're gonna write in their #5 and #7 as all pros. But an actual top-10 Pro Bowl QB... it's a hard pass.
I think we have folks on here that just like to sound tough and say... hard pass.
Quote:
In comment 15609047 Blue92 said:
Quote:
No, never said he shouldn't play QB in the NFL. I have no idea how you concluded that. He's obviously got the talent and upside but he will have a hard time reaching it with this kind of attitude. No doubt he can get a team into the playoffs but that seems to be the upper bound right now.
If we're talking about giving up the #5 and #7 picks plus paying him top-of-the-market money before he plays a snap for NYG, it's a hard pass.
The NFC West was THE best division in the NFL by far. The Rams won the SB. And the Rams played the 9ers in the NFFC. Murray was a huge reason why the Cards finished second in the division and got to the playoffs. That seems to get underplayed. It's not like he played in the miserable NFCE.
We'd be giving up the 5th and 7th picks for unproven players - the draft is a guess - for a guy who has won games in the NFL, made the playoffs, and has top ten NFL production for a QB.
In essence, you are more comfortable gambling on unproven commodities for a proven asset at the game's most important position.
Interesting...
yep. It's completely bananas. They think they're gonna write in their #5 and #7 as all pros. But an actual top-10 Pro Bowl QB... it's a hard pass.
I think we have folks on here that just like to sound tough and say... hard pass.
How many more playoff wins has said QB produced than, say, Daniel Jones? Pro Bowls are glorified popularity contests based on stat accumulation, not who is the best big game players at their position. My problem is that I think Kyler Murray is going to get a big contract and then be an albatross. Either he won't give a crap or he is going to hold out whenever any other QB gets paid even $1 more than him. His statements about film study are also deeply troubling. Does he have the desire to get better or just to get paid?
Quote:
In comment 15608660 mavric said:
Quote:
and NO again
We have to see what DJ has and with new coaches and much better QB-friendly schemes coupled with an improved offensive line, we shouldn't throw the baby out with the bath water for a disgruntled QB from another team. That is the very definition of "reaching" as well as "giving up on a future franchise QB"
Give me the disgruntled, talented QB over the nicer, less talented three year bust (to date).
The goal is to win games, not to say we have the nicest team in the NFL.
whether he's nice or he's prick isn't the issue. The issue, as JonC pointed out earlier, is that he's a crybaby who pouts when he doesn't get his way. He's not a leader, and who know when he's going to start that shit again. Bad enough having that at WR or any other position. Can't have that at QB where leadership skills are highly important. And definitely not giving up my draft for it.
Excellent post Victor!
Quote:
No, never said he shouldn't play QB in the NFL. I have no idea how you concluded that. He's obviously got the talent and upside but he will have a hard time reaching it with this kind of attitude. No doubt he can get a team into the playoffs but that seems to be the upper bound right now.
If we're talking about giving up the #5 and #7 picks plus paying him top-of-the-market money before he plays a snap for NYG, it's a hard pass.
The NFC West was THE best division in the NFL by far. The Rams won the SB. And the Rams played the 9ers in the NFFC. Murray was a huge reason why the Cards finished second in the division and got to the playoffs. That seems to get underplayed. It's not like he played in the miserable NFCE.
We'd be giving up the 5th and 7th picks for unproven players - the draft is a guess - for a guy who has won games in the NFL, made the playoffs, and has top ten NFL production for a QB.
In essence, you are more comfortable gambling on unproven commodities for a proven asset at the game's most important position.
Interesting...
The 5th and 7th picks shouldn't be gambles if you have competent scouting.
Quote:
In comment 15608941 Go Terps said:
Quote:
When you assign the likely names (say it's Neal/Ekwonu at 5 and Stingley/Gardner at 7), that actually seems like a joke for Murray. The question is about paying him big money.
If you are not paying him big money then likely names are overpaying for 1-2 years of control
The likelihood that we give a better QB in either the draft or FA in the next 5 years is probably pretty low.
Nonsense. Complete nonsense. He's bene in the NFL 3 years and hasn't won a thing. He got into playoffs is his bets calling card and then he sucked.
There is no way after 5 years anyone being fair can't expect for a better QB. In 3-5 year you should expect playoffs. And his performance this past year in Playoffs was putrid.
Murray's QB rating is 40.9 in his 1 playoff appearance. Giants shouldn't expect better in 5 years??? While this is one game only - Murray did collapse. To say it is low chance to get a QB over 5 years that can't perform to a winning level better than what Murray has produced is nuts. Your QB collapsed.
Quote:
the centerpiece of the Cardinals. Kingsbury's entire offense was built around him. The Cards got the best WR in the NFL for him to throw to. As soon as Hopkins went down, Murray looked pedestrian. He obviously wants to get paid.
Does this sound like a recipe for success in NY?
Well, KM had a very bad ankle injury that he probably didn't give time to properly heal.
Haha here come the excuses. I love it!!
Quote:
but at what cost when you consider the trade and the fact you're spending all these resources on a painfully immature malcontent.
Those are valid concerns. I concede that.
It's not the same exact situation, so give me some rope, but Aaron Rodgers is a brooding, jackass, too. And my guess is you'd sign for him...??
So is Tom Brady a brooding jackass.
However, Kyler Murray is not Rodgers nor Brady, nor is he anywhere near as good as either.
But I wouldn't sign a 38/39 year old QB either.