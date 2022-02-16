Nate Solder's Contract Voided - Giants eat $4 million Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/16/2022 9:14 am : 2/16/2022 9:14 am

Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21

Nate Solder’s contract automatically voids today, so he’ll become a free agent and the Giants will eat $4 million in dead money in 2022.