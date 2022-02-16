Nate Solder's Contract Voided - Giants eat $4 million

Its what happens when you neglect a position and then have to sign a FA out of desperation.
The Giants actually hadn't really been neglecting OL in Reese's final few years. It's just that Pugh, Richburg, and Flowers didn't work out. But they were actually finally putting some resources into the OL at that point.
kenny holmes was pretty bad
so was will demps
geoff schwartz was worse than solder but not as expensive
jon beason never played and cost them linval, but he was a trade and resigning
carlos emmons was pretty much shot when they got him
brandon marshall wasn't a huge contract but he did nothing
baas was ok but got hurt really quick (only played 2 years of a 5 year deal)
by virtue of size solder is probably the worst of those unless im forgetting another one, though a lot of those guys didn't or barely gave the team a single full season.
Your list reminded me about another FA dud, Herman Moore.
Your list reminded me about another FA dud, Herman Moore.
Wasn't Herman Moore an in-season FA who was on his couch when we signed him?
Your list reminded me about another FA dud, Herman Moore.
Wasn't Herman Moore an in-season FA who was on his couch when we signed him?
I believe so.
RE: Certainly turned out bad......but was viewed as top FA OL at the time
He was the starting tackle in the Super Bowl. He was 29 when the Giants signed him, same people indicating he was on the downside of his career bitch that jerry Reach didn’t sign a 36 year old Whitworth.
Age isn't the only way to tell when a player is running low.
Its what happens when you neglect a position and then have to sign a FA out of desperation.
The Giants actually hadn't really been neglecting OL in Reese's final few years. It's just that Pugh, Richburg, and Flowers didn't work out. But they were actually finally putting some resources into the OL at that point.
Only after the OL was in a state of total disrepair. IMO Pugh was reach as he was the fifth OT taken in the first round that year; I thought he was a 2nd rounder at best and more likely should have been a third rounder.
this is happening today. The fact that they continued to trot out the simultaneous worst and highest paid OT in the NFL, was an embarrassment and an insult to the fans. How do you expect a team to win when players are allowed to provide league-worst play on huge contracts? I hope it is ending now.
RE: RE: RE: RE: amnesia is setting in early now huh??
Amnesia is the right sentiment on both accounts actually.
A fairly small group claimed this as foolish move from both a player quality and contract perspective.
Most either liked it or were okay with it knowing you have to spend in free agency when the choices are limited.
Always a fun time going down memory lane. Check out this thread on the Solder deal and what folks were thinking...
Nate Solder thread from archives
Read the whole thread
Googs, you definitely cemented yourself in the anti Solder signing group. So you were right.
But to me it wasn't the player and his capabilities that was in question it was the contract and how it was structured.
However it was totally accepted and apparent that signing Solder (the best OT in FA that season) was a necessary pain we endorsed because we wanted Eli to have one last run and e were desperate to re-build the offensive line.
That is why I say peoples amnesia is setting in.
whatever meeets your narrative though, right guys?
And most thought Whitworth was too old.
And I certainly include myself in both those erroneous thoughts
No. A plurality agreed Solder was necessary. Many also wanted to tear down and rebuild, and many also recognized that immediately that Solder was Gettleman's reaction when he got spurned by Norwell. And the "most" that you speak of actually did want Whitworth. But Reese/Ross wouldn't move Flowers off of OLT at that point, regrettably.
from the beginning, but we were desperate for a LT, so we did so not expecting an all-pro, rather we thought we would at least average or slightly above average. unfortunately, we got below average. eating the $4M is the right decision.
Just because fans were in favor of Solder three years ago doesn't mean
they can't fault the Giants for picking him up, now.
Fans don't know everything. Just because they were fooled about Solder doesn't mean that the Giants should also have been fooled..
This whole, "You forgot that you liked him originally, so you can't complain now. You're a moron, hypocrite, etc." is bullshit.
Just because most fans liked a player originally, does not, in and of itself, absolve the Giants from getting it wrong.
Fans are not experts. They didn't interview the players, or compare them to similar players who were also available, or negotiate his salary, or examine him, or give him a tryout, or study all the film on him, or talk to his prior coaches or former teammates. If fans could do all those things, they'd get paid the millions that GMs and HCs get.
Maybe it was the Giants' fault and maybe it was just the way things worked out. But one thing is certain, it was never the fans' fault.
Be nice to each other BBIers.
RE: RE: Patriots knew it was time to let Solder go
Gettleman did more damage to this organization in 4 years than anyone else, since the George Young reclamation project, restored the franchise from its "15 years of lousy football" debacle.
Of all the disastrous decisions Gettleman made, for me the one that will always stand out is passing on Josh Allen and drafting Saquon Barkley when it was obvious Manning was done given both his age and the quality of the O line.
yeah sure... everyone here wanted Josh Allen in that draft. Even the other teams who passed on him.
I can accept not drafting Barkley but the collective minds here were looking at OL or DL in that draft.
Please find my one of your posts during that draft where you were saying we should have drafted Josh Allen.
Regarding Eli staying too long, you can blame the fans. The organization tried to begin moving away from him and you all lost your shit when he got benched for Geno. I realize it was fucking Geno Smith but who the fuck cares who it was? If Eli was done then the message had to be sent... period. BUT NOOOO... some of you fuckers who cared about dumb things like a starting streak got your vaginas in a knot and scared the crap out of John Mara and the rest of leadership. FANS delayed the parting ways of Eli.
Who in the pro personnel department evaluated these guys? They need to follow Soldier out the door
same thing with drafting Barkley.
Yes it sucked and didn't work out but at the time we were mostly on board with this.
...maybe its more dementia then amnesia.
The guy running the league has family who works for the pats.
The evening of the signing we had a game and said pats are laughing. He is a good guy but no longer has it especially for that money. How right he was :(
You just replied to your own post while adding nothing.
Dementia is probably a fair diagnosis.
Wasn't Herman Moore an in-season FA who was on his couch when we signed him?
I believe so.
I do not like bashing based on 20/20 hindsight.....
Not all criticism is hindsight. There were statistic indicators that his play was slipping in his final year in New England that people waved off as related to his health.
He is rich, relatively healthy and has some family issues (while appearing to be a good family man. He will retire.
Move to Florida or Arizona concentrate on his family and Golf game
You have amnesia, many here said adding Solder was a desperate move for an average player. Their judgements were consistently in error and it was pointed out in 2018.
You guys and the hindsight bullshit ... I don't expect you to remember every post and detail over five years, but you're flat out wrong.
Help me with my amnesia. Who did we all agree was the more viable option back in 2018 to upgrade from Ereck Flowers?
Shopping desperate and starving is the problem, don't do it. It cascades into a multitude of decisions, as we've suffered through during the DG experiment.
Believing the team was good enough to win is another set of poor judgements running in parallel to the desperate UFA spending.
Panic swept over Jints Central once Andrew Norwell signed with Jax.
Age isn't the only way to tell when a player is running low.
Kenny Golladay is not looking much better
I never liked that trade and was opposed to it when it was being discussed here before the Giants pulled the trigger. The guy was just hurt too much for me
Well that's it... they DIDN'T have time to work together enough and definitely not in games.
For a WR like Golliday, it is imperative that he and the QB get in sync because Kenny does not get open. The QB must know where Kenny wants the ball placed so he can box out the DB.
Yes, and what I'm saying to that extent is Jones is not good at throwing receivers open.
Amnesia is the right sentiment on both accounts actually.
A fairly small group claimed this as foolish move from both a player quality and contract perspective.
Most either liked it or were okay with it knowing you have to spend in free agency when the choices are limited.
Amnesia is the right sentiment on both accounts actually.
A fairly small group claimed this as foolish move from both a player quality and contract perspective.
Most either liked it or were okay with it knowing you have to spend in free agency when the choices are limited.
Always a fun time going down memory lane. Check out this thread on the Solder deal and what folks were thinking...
Nate Solder thread from archives
Nate Solder thread from archives
No. A plurality agreed Solder was necessary. Many also wanted to tear down and rebuild, and many also recognized that immediately that Solder was Gettleman's reaction when he got spurned by Norwell. And the "most" that you speak of actually did want Whitworth. But Reese/Ross wouldn't move Flowers off of OLT at that point, regrettably.
They let Brady go too - that's their model, doesn't mean the player is toast.
I am sure the terms of their best deal weren't nearly as good as NY's offer though as we all know Getts liked to pay the most.
even when it's not required...
Fans don't know everything. Just because they were fooled about Solder doesn't mean that the Giants should also have been fooled..
This whole, "You forgot that you liked him originally, so you can't complain now. You're a moron, hypocrite, etc." is bullshit.
Just because most fans liked a player originally, does not, in and of itself, absolve the Giants from getting it wrong.
Fans are not experts. They didn't interview the players, or compare them to similar players who were also available, or negotiate his salary, or examine him, or give him a tryout, or study all the film on him, or talk to his prior coaches or former teammates. If fans could do all those things, they'd get paid the millions that GMs and HCs get.
Maybe it was the Giants' fault and maybe it was just the way things worked out. But one thing is certain, it was never the fans' fault.
Be nice to each other BBIers.
They let Brady go too - that's their model, doesn't mean the player is toast.
Not remotely a valid comparison, and Brady was fine moving on.
I am sure the terms of their best deal weren't nearly as good as NY's offer though as we all know Getts liked to pay the most.
even when it's not required...
At a price far below NYG, let's not try and split hairs too finely.
I don’t want to hyperbolic, but in my view the Giants got maybe 5 good years total out of the free agents signed over those 4 years.
2020 Bradberry, 2020 Martinez, 2020 Ryan, 2019 Golden. Maybe that’s it?
I don’t want to hyperbolic, but in my view the Giants got maybe 5 good years total out of the free agents signed over those 4 years.
2020 Bradberry, 2020 Martinez, 2020 Ryan, 2019 Golden. Maybe that’s it?
I think Jonathan Stewart ran for a first down during one of the 2018 preseason games. So there’s that...
Sometimes you gotta’ just fill the hole...
Of all the disastrous decisions Gettleman made, for me the one that will always stand out is passing on Josh Allen and drafting Saquon Barkley when it was obvious Manning was done given both his age and the quality of the O line.
