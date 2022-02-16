Should Linderbaum be in play at 5 or 7?

If he was, I would grab him at 5
unless he projects to 305 easy, without loss of quickness
No at even 7
He sounds like a better w richburg but still light in the pants
I dont want him not being able to handle 340 DTs on a team who is physical
Wouldn't it be great if we knew exactly how good a player was gonna be before drafting him!? We would know exactly who to draft and when! But alas, we don't have such a crystal ball. Also hard to imagine too many scouts comparing the 6'2" 290lb Linderbaum to the 6'4" 320lb Frederick when projecting his future use.
I would be thrilled to land Linderbaum with one of our 3rd round picks
OC is well down the weight adjusted list. Don't waste these picks, we're already stuck trying to overcome two blown top 6 picks ...
bingo. I can justify picking a OG in the top 10 if he's special. But not a center. Center rarely lines up 1 on 1 with anyone especially in pass protection that is why you don't pick one that high.
Trade down if you want him. Someone like Kenyon Green will probably be available mid 1st round too. So like you said above if we don't get any additional assets and just pick Linderbaum at 7 it is a miss in terms of asset allocation.
And I think the Giants should sign a center in free agency. You need a veteran to guide the draft picks we are about to have on the OL
On Hamilton - if you can tell me he wont be another Jamal Adams, who was supposed to be this supersized safety who can cover and play in the box but in actuality is terrible in coverage, then I can see taking him
Can Hamilton cover? If he cant, then he is a strong safety and you cant take that in the top 10
Schoen is on record saying positional value is real
And I think the Giants should sign a center in free agency. You need a veteran to guide the draft picks we are about to have on the OL
On Hamilton - if you can tell me he wont be another Jamal Adams, who was supposed to be this supersized safety who can cover and play in the box but in actuality is terrible in coverage, then I can see taking him
Can Hamilton cover? If he cant, then he is a strong safety and you cant take that in the top 10
The closest comp to Hamilton is Isaiah Simmons. I was in love with his size and speed and versatility...but I wont make that mistake again. Simmons is a good player...he just isn't a top 10 pick worthy player. Same with Tremaine Edmunds. He's a good player but I'm not sure worthy of that 1st round pick they gave him.
Hamilton does seem like he has a bit more "centerfield safety" type ability then both those "joker" type linebackers/safety hybrids...but McKinney has that position on lock.
Martindale is also on record saying he prioritizes man coverage CBs.
I'd be surprised if this draft didn't shake out with one of the OTs at 5 and one of the CBs at 7.
I think that is a real possibility if a trade down scenario doesn't arise for the Giants. If Thibx/Hutchinson aren't there. And no trade down presents itself. I could see the best OL and CB being selected by the way Schoen described the positions of greatest value.
I also think Bradberry is a goner since he will save us the most money and he is more of a cover 2 zone corner...Wink wants to run a lot of man coverage and at his age that isn't Bradberry game. So I see hopefully a trade scenario there so that opens up a spot to draft a corner.
he is not going to get past the Eagles two picks at 15/16
From what I've read, many scouts think he is best suited for a zone blocking scheme. And Sy and other scouts have noted he sometimes struggles with power players, which will only be exacerbated at the pro level.
So aside from the positional value issue, I'm not drafting an OC that high who seems scheme specific and who might struggle due to his size
RE: I would be thrilled to land Linderbaum with one of our 3rd round picks
But I feel like centers are made and not born. They aren't going to be the kind of special athlete you are looking for in the first round. They don't create matchup problems (or solve matchup problems). Defense coordinators aren't going to lose sleep over what to do about the opposing team's center (and your offensive coordinator isn't going sleep soundly believing that his center can handle Aaron Donald one on one).
Some of the best centers over the past 40 years have been undrafted. I'm not against drafting a center early, but not Day 1. The first round is for quarterbacks and players who either create matchup problems or solve matchup problems. When was the last time you heard someone talking about a center creating matchup problems or knew of a center who can handle a Pro Bowl defensive tackle one on one?
p.s.--If you drafting in the 20's and you only had 18 prospects on your board with 1st round grades, that's a different story. So I could see selecting an Eric Wood or Travis Frederick in back end of round one, but they were 320lbs, not 290lbs (and it's Linderbaum's size that has me questioning whether he will have the same kind of success in the NFL that he had in college).
Doesn't have to be Linderbaum, but we clearly need to address the position. Price can't start again and no idea when or if Gates will be back. We need someone ready to start in September.
Once we clear 40 million in cap room spending a little bit of that on someone like James Daniels would be ideal. He started at RG for the bears and has played center in the NFL and college. He could be our Sean Ohara of this regime.
if Linderbaum is legitimately ranked in the top 10 why not?
if he's graded high enough against other players, just get the best players you can. I can see it now, trading down and missing out on him. Another team gets him and he immediately becomes a Rookie All-Pro and everyone is pissed they traded down and missed out on him.
Regarding Hamilton, there's no doubt about his talent, but is he that
Won't the D crash through either position just as easily? And don't centers play more of a leadership role than guards or tackles? For QB sneaks, wouldn't a great center be more helpful than a great guard? Just wondering.
RE: Serious question: Why is a center valued less than a guard?
Won't the D crash through either position just as easily? And don't centers play more of a leadership role than guards or tackles? For QB sneaks, wouldn't a great center be more helpful than a great guard? Just wondering.
Morse or Jenkins, utilize the picks on other needs. A veteran center would probably help the most in turning this o line around.
There are a few solid veteran centers available. I would like to see the Giants sign a player like Morse or Ted Karras would be a great start. Then they could add a potential long term option in rounds 2-4.
If you could get One thing for a fixed cost of $5/lb
At the grocery store for the next 5 years, would you pick the filet mignon or would you pick the carton of eggs?
The answer is obvious, just like picking and EDGE, Corner or OT ahead of Linderbaum (who by the way, is far from a perfect prospect with his size/anchor limitations)
Looking at the impact that Chase and Waddle had, I’m not so sure I wouldn’t go London or Wilson over Linderbaum. Especially when you consider how much it cost the giants to fill their hole at WR with a mediocre receiver in Golladay.
He will be selected in the first round, but not in the Top 10. Good value for C can be had on Day 2 and 3. Three solid prospects I like are Dohnovan West from Arizona State, Grant Gibson from NC State, and Luke Fortner from the University of Kentucky.
But hey, a ton of posters on this very same thread were all-in for drafting a generational RB at #2 also. And were still convinced they were right up until sometime this season.
Some live, others live and learn...
Saquon was a dumb pick but at least he had elite measurables that backed up his college tape. Linderbaum has a ton of question marks around size...given that he plays in the trenches, that definitely makes him a risky projection at the NFL level.
he said as much.
He values positional value.
QB/OT/Edge/CB seemed like his top positions.
He also said OG/WR/LB can be deemed high value positions if the talent is high enough.
We can pretty much lock in that OC/RB/Safety wont be picked by Schoen that high.
I'd be surprised if this draft didn't shake out with one of the OTs at 5 and one of the CBs at 7.
The closest comp to Hamilton is Isaiah Simmons. I was in love with his size and speed and versatility...but I wont make that mistake again. Simmons is a good player...he just isn't a top 10 pick worthy player. Same with Tremaine Edmunds. He's a good player but I'm not sure worthy of that 1st round pick they gave him.
Hamilton does seem like he has a bit more "centerfield safety" type ability then both those "joker" type linebackers/safety hybrids...but McKinney has that position on lock.
Look at the salaries of OL, especially the top ones. It goes LT, RT, G, then center.
I'd be surprised if this draft didn't shake out with one of the OTs at 5 and one of the CBs at 7.
I think that is a real possibility if a trade down scenario doesn't arise for the Giants. If Thibx/Hutchinson aren't there. And no trade down presents itself. I could see the best OL and CB being selected by the way Schoen described the positions of greatest value.
I also think Bradberry is a goner since he will save us the most money and he is more of a cover 2 zone corner...Wink wants to run a lot of man coverage and at his age that isn't Bradberry game. So I see hopefully a trade scenario there so that opens up a spot to draft a corner.
So aside from the positional value issue, I'm not drafting an OC that high who seems scheme specific and who might struggle due to his size
+1. Linderbaum seems to be wildly overrated on BBI. Wildly.
Some of the best centers over the past 40 years have been undrafted. I'm not against drafting a center early, but not Day 1. The first round is for quarterbacks and players who either create matchup problems or solve matchup problems. When was the last time you heard someone talking about a center creating matchup problems or knew of a center who can handle a Pro Bowl defensive tackle one on one?
p.s.--If you drafting in the 20's and you only had 18 prospects on your board with 1st round grades, that's a different story. So I could see selecting an Eric Wood or Travis Frederick in back end of round one, but they were 320lbs, not 290lbs (and it's Linderbaum's size that has me questioning whether he will have the same kind of success in the NFL that he had in college).
Once we clear 40 million in cap room spending a little bit of that on someone like James Daniels would be ideal. He started at RG for the bears and has played center in the NFL and college. He could be our Sean Ohara of this regime.
but i am moving towards the idea that we can gain capital trading down and grabbing him, even if its the low teens.
the draft looks deep in 2nd round so picking up a pick there or a first down the line would be nice. 7 seems high (and i was not of that view just a month ago).
No matter where he is drafted, by this time next year no one will care where he fell in the draft order, they will only know that he is/was a once in a lifetime opportunity to draft
maybe Wink sees him as his Ed Reed.
BIG fan of Hamilton...
Shopping hungry always.
much better than the ol, the edge rushers and the linebackers that will be there at 5 and 7? I do value the safety position, but I think we're in better shape there than in a lot of other positions.
maybe Wink sees him as his Ed Reed.
BIG fan of Hamilton...
We already have McKinney to play centerfield
much better than the ol, the edge rushers and the linebackers that will be there at 5 and 7? I do value the safety position, but I think we're in better shape there than in a lot of other positions.
maybe Wink sees him as his Ed Reed.
BIG fan of Hamilton...
Thats McKinney. Wink already was interviewed by Papa and he spoke glowingly of McKinnery. That is his FS.
I think so.
Should read as Morse or jensen(TB)
or underestimated by others
There are a few solid veteran centers available. I would like to see the Giants sign a player like Morse or Ted Karras would be a great start. Then they could add a potential long term option in rounds 2-4.
The answer is obvious, just like picking and EDGE, Corner or OT ahead of Linderbaum (who by the way, is far from a perfect prospect with his size/anchor limitations)
Looking at the impact that Chase and Waddle had, I’m not so sure I wouldn’t go London or Wilson over Linderbaum. Especially when you consider how much it cost the giants to fill their hole at WR with a mediocre receiver in Golladay.
Pass at 5 & 7.
Some live, others live and learn...
The skill level definitely there.
i neglected to say trade down from 7 and pick him. i also worry about his lack of size.
Some live, others live and learn...
Saquon was a dumb pick but at least he had elite measurables that backed up his college tape. Linderbaum has a ton of question marks around size...given that he plays in the trenches, that definitely makes him a risky projection at the NFL level.