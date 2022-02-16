for display only
Should Linderbaum be in play at 5 or 7?

DanMetroMan : 2/16/2022 11:40 am
Todd McShay said that if Linderbaum were a G and not a C he'd be in the discussion for 1/1 and Mike Tanier says Linderbaum will likely be the highest drafted center since 1966.
He's really good. He better not be in play.  
Heisenberg : 2/16/2022 12:55 pm : link
we have bigger holes to fill in more important positions. He's not better than the ED, T or CB that will be available there.
he isnt q nelson  
Payasdaddy : 2/16/2022 12:55 pm : link
If he was, I would grab him at 5
unless he projects to 305 easy, without loss of quickness
No at even 7
He sounds like a better w richburg but still light in the pants
I dont want him not being able to handle 340 DTs on a team who is physical
RE: If he’s as good as Frederick, for example,  
Milton : 2/16/2022 12:56 pm : link
In comment 15608601 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
why not?
Wouldn't it be great if we knew exactly how good a player was gonna be before drafting him!? We would know exactly who to draft and when! But alas, we don't have such a crystal ball. Also hard to imagine too many scouts comparing the 6'2" 290lb Linderbaum to the 6'4" 320lb Frederick when projecting his future use.
I would be thrilled to land Linderbaum with one of our 3rd round picks  
Milton : 2/16/2022 12:59 pm : link
But I prefer Zion Johnson to him with our 2nd round pick. As for selecting Linderbaum anywhere in round 1, hell no!
RE: Positional value approach is correct imv  
mphbullet36 : 2/16/2022 1:01 pm : link
In comment 15608700 JonC said:
Quote:
OC is well down the weight adjusted list. Don't waste these picks, we're already stuck trying to overcome two blown top 6 picks ...


bingo. I can justify picking a OG in the top 10 if he's special. But not a center. Center rarely lines up 1 on 1 with anyone especially in pass protection that is why you don't pick one that high.

Trade down if you want him. Someone like Kenyon Green will probably be available mid 1st round too. So like you said above if we don't get any additional assets and just pick Linderbaum at 7 it is a miss in terms of asset allocation.
im inclined to say no  
UConn4523 : 2/16/2022 1:02 pm : link
this new regime shouldn't need to spend 5 or 7 to fill Center.
RE: ...  
mphbullet36 : 2/16/2022 1:02 pm : link
In comment 15608728 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Schoen just doesn't seem like the guy to take OC in the top 10. Could be wrong, but he'll target the premier positions and if the value isn't there, trade back.


he said as much.

He values positional value.

QB/OT/Edge/CB seemed like his top positions.

He also said OG/WR/LB can be deemed high value positions if the talent is high enough.

We can pretty much lock in that OC/RB/Safety wont be picked by Schoen that high.
No  
Snablats : 2/16/2022 1:06 pm : link
Read what Sy wrote

And I think the Giants should sign a center in free agency. You need a veteran to guide the draft picks we are about to have on the OL

On Hamilton - if you can tell me he wont be another Jamal Adams, who was supposed to be this supersized safety who can cover and play in the box but in actuality is terrible in coverage, then I can see taking him

Can Hamilton cover? If he cant, then he is a strong safety and you cant take that in the top 10
Schoen is on record saying positional value is real  
Go Terps : 2/16/2022 1:10 pm : link
Martindale is also on record saying he prioritizes man coverage CBs.

I'd be surprised if this draft didn't shake out with one of the OTs at 5 and one of the CBs at 7.
RE: No  
mphbullet36 : 2/16/2022 1:11 pm : link
In comment 15608750 Snablats said:
Quote:
Read what Sy wrote

And I think the Giants should sign a center in free agency. You need a veteran to guide the draft picks we are about to have on the OL

On Hamilton - if you can tell me he wont be another Jamal Adams, who was supposed to be this supersized safety who can cover and play in the box but in actuality is terrible in coverage, then I can see taking him

Can Hamilton cover? If he cant, then he is a strong safety and you cant take that in the top 10


The closest comp to Hamilton is Isaiah Simmons. I was in love with his size and speed and versatility...but I wont make that mistake again. Simmons is a good player...he just isn't a top 10 pick worthy player. Same with Tremaine Edmunds. He's a good player but I'm not sure worthy of that 1st round pick they gave him.

Hamilton does seem like he has a bit more "centerfield safety" type ability then both those "joker" type linebackers/safety hybrids...but McKinney has that position on lock.
No  
Mattman : 2/16/2022 1:13 pm : link
Center is the 'least' important unit on the OL. They are usually helping or getting help from one of the guards. Since protection tends to slide left for a higher percentage it is usually the LG.

Look at the salaries of OL, especially the top ones. It goes LT, RT, G, then center.
RE: Schoen is on record saying positional value is real  
mphbullet36 : 2/16/2022 1:14 pm : link
In comment 15608754 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Martindale is also on record saying he prioritizes man coverage CBs.

I'd be surprised if this draft didn't shake out with one of the OTs at 5 and one of the CBs at 7.


I think that is a real possibility if a trade down scenario doesn't arise for the Giants. If Thibx/Hutchinson aren't there. And no trade down presents itself. I could see the best OL and CB being selected by the way Schoen described the positions of greatest value.

I also think Bradberry is a goner since he will save us the most money and he is more of a cover 2 zone corner...Wink wants to run a lot of man coverage and at his age that isn't Bradberry game. So I see hopefully a trade scenario there so that opens up a spot to draft a corner.
he is not going to get past the Eagles two picks at 15/16  
Essex : 2/16/2022 1:14 pm : link
they are looking for a long term answer to Kelce's age. So, if you trade down you have to really thread the needle.
Hamilton has more versatility and AA than Isaiah Simmons  
JonC : 2/16/2022 1:17 pm : link
but it could be true McKinney would fill the role at FS, and pure CB would figure to be a better pick, imo.
I say No  
Now Mike in MD : 2/16/2022 1:23 pm : link
From what I've read, many scouts think he is best suited for a zone blocking scheme. And Sy and other scouts have noted he sometimes struggles with power players, which will only be exacerbated at the pro level.

So aside from the positional value issue, I'm not drafting an OC that high who seems scheme specific and who might struggle due to his size
RE: I would be thrilled to land Linderbaum with one of our 3rd round picks  
cosmicj : 2/16/2022 1:30 pm : link
In comment 15608744 Milton said:
Quote:
But I prefer Zion Johnson to him with our 2nd round pick. As for selecting Linderbaum anywhere in round 1, hell no!


+1. Linderbaum seems to be wildly overrated on BBI. Wildly.
C  
Csonka : 2/16/2022 1:30 pm : link
Doesn't have to be Linderbaum, but we clearly need to address the position. Price can't start again and no idea when or if Gates will be back. We need someone ready to start in September.
I value the center position a great deal...  
Milton : 2/16/2022 1:30 pm : link
But I feel like centers are made and not born. They aren't going to be the kind of special athlete you are looking for in the first round. They don't create matchup problems (or solve matchup problems). Defense coordinators aren't going to lose sleep over what to do about the opposing team's center (and your offensive coordinator isn't going sleep soundly believing that his center can handle Aaron Donald one on one).

Some of the best centers over the past 40 years have been undrafted. I'm not against drafting a center early, but not Day 1. The first round is for quarterbacks and players who either create matchup problems or solve matchup problems. When was the last time you heard someone talking about a center creating matchup problems or knew of a center who can handle a Pro Bowl defensive tackle one on one?

p.s.--If you drafting in the 20's and you only had 18 prospects on your board with 1st round grades, that's a different story. So I could see selecting an Eric Wood or Travis Frederick in back end of round one, but they were 320lbs, not 290lbs (and it's Linderbaum's size that has me questioning whether he will have the same kind of success in the NFL that he had in college).
RE: C  
Mattman : 2/16/2022 1:33 pm : link
In comment 15608788 Csonka said:
Quote:
Doesn't have to be Linderbaum, but we clearly need to address the position. Price can't start again and no idea when or if Gates will be back. We need someone ready to start in September.


Once we clear 40 million in cap room spending a little bit of that on someone like James Daniels would be ideal. He started at RG for the bears and has played center in the NFL and college. He could be our Sean Ohara of this regime.
if Linderbaum is legitimately ranked in the top 10 why not?  
Victor in CT : 2/16/2022 1:45 pm : link
While I think positional value is important, I also think that C is severely UNDERVALUED in these rankings. No mater how good your tackles are, if the C stinks the line will too.
i am a fan  
hitdog42 : 2/16/2022 1:48 pm : link
and its a spot we desperately need help at.
but i am moving towards the idea that we can gain capital trading down and grabbing him, even if its the low teens.

the draft looks deep in 2nd round so picking up a pick there or a first down the line would be nice. 7 seems high (and i was not of that view just a month ago).

If we don't take him  
mavric : 2/16/2022 1:49 pm : link
he will end up being picked up by one of the three Eagles first round picks. He will then go on to be best center in history and a thorn in the side of the Giants for the next decade.

No matter where he is drafted, by this time next year no one will care where he fell in the draft order, they will only know that he is/was a once in a lifetime opportunity to draft
I don't care,  
darren in pdx : 2/16/2022 1:50 pm : link
if he's graded high enough against other players, just get the best players you can. I can see it now, trading down and missing out on him. Another team gets him and he immediately becomes a Rookie All-Pro and everyone is pissed they traded down and missed out on him.
Regarding Hamilton, there's no doubt about his talent, but is he that  
Ira : 2/16/2022 1:54 pm : link
much better than the ol, the edge rushers and the linebackers that will be there at 5 and 7? I do value the safety position, but I think we're in better shape there than in a lot of other positions.
Linderbaum  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/16/2022 1:55 pm : link
is being way overestimated by many on this site.
RE: Regarding Hamilton, there's no doubt about his talent, but is he that  
The_Boss : 2/16/2022 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15608828 Ira said:
Quote:
much better than the ol, the edge rushers and the linebackers that will be there at 5 and 7? I do value the safety position, but I think we're in better shape there than in a lot of other positions.


maybe Wink sees him as his Ed Reed.

BIG fan of Hamilton...
RE: Linderbaum  
JonC : 2/16/2022 2:02 pm : link
In comment 15608830 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is being way overestimated by many on this site.


Shopping hungry always.
Polamalu slogan is never not workin  
JonC : 2/16/2022 2:04 pm : link
and Giants fans over the past decade are shopping hungry always. grin
Absolutely Not  
WillVAB : 2/16/2022 2:15 pm : link
Maybe in round 2.
RE: RE: Regarding Hamilton, there's no doubt about his talent, but is he that  
Snablats : 2/16/2022 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15608833 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15608828 Ira said:


Quote:


much better than the ol, the edge rushers and the linebackers that will be there at 5 and 7? I do value the safety position, but I think we're in better shape there than in a lot of other positions.



maybe Wink sees him as his Ed Reed.

BIG fan of Hamilton...

We already have McKinney to play centerfield
RE: RE: Regarding Hamilton, there's no doubt about his talent, but is he that  
mphbullet36 : 2/16/2022 2:28 pm : link
In comment 15608833 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15608828 Ira said:


Quote:


much better than the ol, the edge rushers and the linebackers that will be there at 5 and 7? I do value the safety position, but I think we're in better shape there than in a lot of other positions.



maybe Wink sees him as his Ed Reed.

BIG fan of Hamilton...


Thats McKinney. Wink already was interviewed by Papa and he spoke glowingly of McKinnery. That is his FS.
I surely hope not…  
GFAN52 : 2/16/2022 2:34 pm : link
Better value at OT or Edge at 5 and 7.
Serious question: Why is a center valued less than a guard?  
CT Charlie : 2/16/2022 2:55 pm : link
Won't the D crash through either position just as easily? And don't centers play more of a leadership role than guards or tackles? For QB sneaks, wouldn't a great center be more helpful than a great guard? Just wondering.
RE: Serious question: Why is a center valued less than a guard?  
Victor in CT : 2/16/2022 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15608901 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
Won't the D crash through either position just as easily? And don't centers play more of a leadership role than guards or tackles? For QB sneaks, wouldn't a great center be more helpful than a great guard? Just wondering.


I think so.
Schoen should look to sign  
Giants73 : 2/16/2022 3:02 pm : link
Morse or Jenkins, utilize the picks on other needs. A veteran center would probably help the most in turning this o line around.
Seems the Barkley  
joeinpa : 2/16/2022 3:05 pm : link
Thing has me very convinced about “positional value”
RE: Schoen should look to sign  
Giants73 : 2/16/2022 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15608917 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Morse or Jenkins, utilize the picks on other needs. A veteran center would probably help the most in turning this o line around.


Should read as Morse or jensen(TB)
RE: Linderbaum  
NYG22 : 2/16/2022 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15608830 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is being way overestimated by many on this site.


or underestimated by others
RE: Schoen should look to sign  
Jay on the Island : 2/16/2022 3:09 pm : link
In comment 15608917 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Morse or Jenkins, utilize the picks on other needs. A veteran center would probably help the most in turning this o line around.

There are a few solid veteran centers available. I would like to see the Giants sign a player like Morse or Ted Karras would be a great start. Then they could add a potential long term option in rounds 2-4.
If you could get One thing for a fixed cost of $5/lb  
Breeze_94 : 2/16/2022 3:28 pm : link
At the grocery store for the next 5 years, would you pick the filet mignon or would you pick the carton of eggs?

The answer is obvious, just like picking and EDGE, Corner or OT ahead of Linderbaum (who by the way, is far from a perfect prospect with his size/anchor limitations)


Looking at the impact that Chase and Waddle had, I’m not so sure I wouldn’t go London or Wilson over Linderbaum. Especially when you consider how much it cost the giants to fill their hole at WR with a mediocre receiver in Golladay.
He’d be a waste at 5 or 7  
Tuckrule : 2/16/2022 4:54 pm : link
Much better players at more impactful positions available
I was pro Linder, but now  
Stan in LA : 2/16/2022 5:57 pm : link
I'm seeing he's a center only, short in the pants, short arms and struggles against power.

Pass at 5 & 7.
too small  
Vanzetti : 2/16/2022 6:50 pm : link
he will be a good player but you cant take an OL who weighs 280 that low.
Seems a bit high for a Center for my taste  
Jimmy Googs : 2/16/2022 7:00 pm : link
But hey, a ton of posters on this very same thread were all-in for drafting a generational RB at #2 also. And were still convinced they were right up until sometime this season.

Some live, others live and learn...
I am negative about him only because of his size but I guess  
Ivan15 : 2/16/2022 7:09 pm : link
If he is big enough to be a 2nd or 3rd round pick, he should be big enough to be a 1st round pick too.

The skill level definitely there.
No  
section125 : 2/16/2022 7:16 pm : link
Mid to late 1st in a trade down.
I'd say no  
Highlander : 2/16/2022 7:48 pm : link
He will be selected in the first round, but not in the Top 10. Good value for C can be had on Day 2 and 3. Three solid prospects I like are Dohnovan West from Arizona State, Grant Gibson from NC State, and Luke Fortner from the University of Kentucky.

only if the 3 OTs are off the board  
xtian : 2/16/2022 8:30 pm : link
then pick an edge at 5 and linderbaum at 7.
RE: only if the 3 OTs are off the board  
xtian : 2/16/2022 8:32 pm : link
In comment 15609293 xtian said:
Quote:
then pick an edge at 5 and linderbaum at 7.


i neglected to say trade down from 7 and pick him. i also worry about his lack of size.
RE: Seems a bit high for a Center for my taste  
Breeze_94 : 2/16/2022 8:34 pm : link
In comment 15609218 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
But hey, a ton of posters on this very same thread were all-in for drafting a generational RB at #2 also. And were still convinced they were right up until sometime this season.

Some live, others live and learn...


Saquon was a dumb pick but at least he had elite measurables that backed up his college tape. Linderbaum has a ton of question marks around size...given that he plays in the trenches, that definitely makes him a risky projection at the NFL level.
