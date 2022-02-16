for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Jabrill Peppers?

HopePhil and Optimistic : 2/16/2022 5:52 pm
Any chance the coaches like him and hope to bring him back on the cheap?

If he’s a fit in Wink’s scheme why not if the price is right?
He is going to want big money  
Giantimistic : 2/16/2022 5:55 pm : link
That we do not have. I don’t see him coming back unless he wanted a 1 year price it deal since he was injured.
If the money works  
Giant John : 2/16/2022 5:56 pm : link
Yes I want him back.
Nope  
Sammo85 : 2/16/2022 5:56 pm : link
New regime and new staff.
Eh, didn't really want him back even if  
Jimmy Googs : 2/16/2022 5:59 pm : link
he wasn't injured. He is such a liability in coverage and really doesn't read his keys enough, often falling too hard for change of direction stuff.
RE: Eh, didn't really want him back even if  
eric2425ny : 2/16/2022 5:59 pm : link
In comment 15609168 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
he wasn't injured. He is such a liability in coverage and really doesn't read his keys enough, often falling too hard for change of direction stuff.


This and he’s coming off a major knee injury
He's a great talent  
Jay on the Island : 2/16/2022 6:02 pm : link
But he just has poor recognition skills and is slow to react. For $1-2 million on a 1 year deal I would be okay with it but I doubt that he would accept that.

I would rather move forward this year with McKinney, Ryan, and Love. Love deserves more playing time.
Gibril Wilson?  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/16/2022 6:04 pm : link
Any shot we bring him back?
RE: Gibril Wilson?  
NJBlueTuna : 2/16/2022 6:14 pm : link
In comment 15609174 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
Any shot we bring him back?


NO. I am dating myself against the majority of this board but you meant Adrian White. I am curious how many here get this reference. Lol
RE: RE: Gibril Wilson?  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/16/2022 6:16 pm : link
In comment 15609180 NJBlueTuna said:
Quote:
In comment 15609174 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


Any shot we bring him back?



NO. I am dating myself against the majority of this board but you meant Adrian White. I am curious how many here get this reference. Lol

No, I meant Gibril Wilson.
Agree.  
redwhiteandbigblue : 2/16/2022 6:20 pm : link
Good locker room presence and good tackler at the LOS but a total liability in coverage. Takes awful angles to the ball. Definitely not worth what he will be asking for.
Turn him into a running back  
McNally's_Nuts : 2/16/2022 6:21 pm : link
...
Beasley Reece  
Jimmy Googs : 2/16/2022 6:23 pm : link
Jerry Reese's older cousin...
From his stats in 2019 and 2020 he’s borderline starter  
Reese's Pieces : 2/16/2022 6:25 pm : link
Only 11 games in 2019 but 3 forced fumbles and a pick 6
In 2020 played 15 and was third in tackles, far behind Martinez, which is a reminder of how important Martinez is. Also 2.5 sacks, a pick, one forced fumble, 11 passes defended and 6 tackles for a loss. Not 1st round production, but he’s not invisible either.
No.  
AcidTest : 2/16/2022 6:29 pm : link
He's coming off a major injury, and as others note, has recognition and coverage problems.
Jabrill  
YANKEE28 : 2/16/2022 6:31 pm : link
wanted very much to be a long time member of the Giants.

So much so that in August he spent almost $1 million to by a beautiful residence within 3 miles of the Stadium (that's quite a statement when you consider that in the past 4 years only 1 Giants coach - yes Tom Quinn - actually owned a home here)

I never felt that Peppers was in the correct with Defense with Graham, and I think he is much more suited for the Martindale Defense.

Obviously the season and the injury this year didn't help, and I agree its unlikely he is back- unless its on a one year prove it deal.
He is overly aggressive and gets sucked in by play action  
Vanzetti : 2/16/2022 6:37 pm : link
Opposing defenses clearly targeted him and he too often took the bait.

OTOH, recognition skills can improve with experience. He definitely has the physical attributes of a good safety.
Are we going to get these threads for everyone on the roster with an  
Ivan15 : 2/16/2022 6:56 pm : link
Expiring contract. Everyone of these guys should be considered and can be had “for the right price” but what the right price is subject to discussion and chnage without notice.

There are only a very few players who I wouldn’t want back at any price.
RE: Jabrill  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/16/2022 7:07 pm : link
In comment 15609195 YANKEE28 said:
Quote:
wanted very much to be a long time member of the Giants.

So much so that in August he spent almost $1 million to by a beautiful residence within 3 miles of the Stadium (that's quite a statement when you consider that in the past 4 years only 1 Giants coach - yes Tom Quinn - actually owned a home here)

I never felt that Peppers was in the correct with Defense with Graham, and I think he is much more suited for the Martindale Defense.

Obviously the season and the injury this year didn't help, and I agree its unlikely he is back- unless its on a one year prove it deal.

It's also quite a statement when you consider the real estate that exists within three miles of the stadium.
Peppers  
PakistanPete : 2/16/2022 8:03 pm : link
is practically guaranteed to be the right price.

Who is giving him a long-term deal coming off that injury? Also, his projected AAV is low.

No idea if Martindale likes him, but he does seem to fit.
I would turn him into a LB.  
prdave73 : 2/16/2022 8:14 pm : link
If not let him go.
RE: He is going to want big money  
Toth029 : 2/16/2022 8:27 pm : link
In comment 15609159 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
That we do not have. I don’t see him coming back unless he wanted a 1 year price it deal since he was injured.


He's coming off a major injury. I don't see him and his agent projecting a big deal in FA.
RE: He's a great talent  
OC2.0 : 2/16/2022 8:28 pm : link
In comment 15609171 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
But he just has poor recognition skills and is slow to react. For $1-2 million on a 1 year deal I would be okay with it but I doubt that he would accept that.

I would rather move forward this year with McKinney, Ryan, and Love. Love deserves more playing time.

This ^
Sign as a kick returner  
JoeMorrison40 : 2/16/2022 8:29 pm : link
He was consistently good at it.
He won’t even be 27 until October.  
Big Blue '56 : 2/16/2022 8:37 pm : link
If not us, someone will pay him. He ain’t comin’ cheap unless his ACL scares any suitors, imv
Is this even a question?  
bLiTz 2k : 2/16/2022 8:41 pm : link
He's a goner.
The guy is a good player when used correctly, like any player  
PatersonPlank : 2/16/2022 9:06 pm : link
Traditional Strong Safety type role, plus he likes being here and seems to be a team leader
If he's cheap he'll be back.  
FStubbs : 2/16/2022 9:41 pm : link
It's the type of situation where the Giants Way (tm) might have him come back on a 1 year deal because of the ACL.
Vinegar peppers is gone  
Paulie Walnuts : 2/16/2022 9:59 pm : link
And we couldn't do nuting about it
I'd trather draft  
Will Shine : 2/16/2022 10:25 pm : link
Hamilton.
Box safety who is truly awful in man coverage  
widmerseyebrow : 2/16/2022 10:39 pm : link
This is not the type of player you trade assets for or sign to significant money. Arent we all tired of watching wheel routes turning into big gainers?
RE: He is overly aggressive and gets sucked in by play action  
Gruber : 2/17/2022 6:15 am : link
In comment 15609197 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
Opposing defenses clearly targeted him and he too often took the bait.

OTOH, recognition skills can improve with experience. He definitely has the physical attributes of a good safety.


Wink is going to love him.
RE: The guy is a good player when used correctly, like any player  
Big Blue '56 : 2/17/2022 7:46 am : link
In comment 15609314 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Traditional Strong Safety type role, plus he likes being here and seems to be a team leader


No idea whether or not they’ll bring him back if available, but Wink might use him to our advantage..
Who cares cheap or not?  
Matt M. : 2/17/2022 8:11 am : link
We already know he's a mediocre S healthy and he's coming off a major injury. Let someone else find out what he is now.

To me, an overly aggressive and easily filled S is a recipe for disaster in an aggressive defensive scheme. He is the type of player that makes aggressive play so risky.
I don't understand why we need him.  
SirLoinOfBeef : 2/17/2022 8:38 am : link
He can be easily replaced IMO.
Terrific athlete who lacks the instincts  
Section331 : 2/17/2022 8:49 am : link
to be a good everyday safety. It's not only in coverage, he takes bad angles to ball carriers too. Move on.
I liked Peppers a lot  
section125 : 2/17/2022 8:51 am : link
more than most, but Julian Love is just better - doesn't hit as hard maybe, but is where he is supposed to be almost every time and cheaper as well as versatile.
Tough spot for Peppers  
JonC : 2/17/2022 8:57 am : link
Talented athlete who would probably excel as an old school box safety playing downhill. But, his instincts and ability play backwards and cover receivers is strangely poor. Figure the knee could bring him back to NYG on a prove it deal.
RE: Jabrill  
Maryland Blows : 2/17/2022 9:08 am : link
In comment 15609195 YANKEE28 said:
Quote:
wanted very much to be a long time member of the Giants.

So much so that in August he spent almost $1 million to by a beautiful residence within 3 miles of the Stadium (that's quite a statement when you consider that in the past 4 years only 1 Giants coach - yes Tom Quinn - actually owned a home here)

I never felt that Peppers was in the correct with Defense with Graham, and I think he is much more suited for the Martindale Defense.

Obviously the season and the injury this year didn't help, and I agree its unlikely he is back- unless its on a one year prove it deal.


Judge owned his home in Franklin Lakes.
Peppers  
MotownGIANTS : 2/17/2022 9:21 am : link
at the right price is good to have young in his prime can do multiple things and man multiple roles. Is he the best deep cover guy? No. Should a DC knowningly and wantingly put him on the WR the opponent has? No. Did that happen (more than once)? Yes. That is poor coaching/play design and not putting a player in a position to succeed. However that does not negate he does look into the backfield at times. Both can be fixed by coaching 1st off be a better DC that is all on the coordinator. 2nd DC coaching him up in that regard, but Peppers is not a vet a vet but a vet nonethless...you know better do better and be better. He is young and can grow with a rebuidling team and still be in his prime in 3 years... 4 with some luck. A 4 yr /w 4th being a team option. His estimated valuation is apprx 4 mill. A fair market place would put in 7 to 8 mill range, placing him in the top 15 in Saftey salary. I think most would agree he is in the top half of the league at his position. Market wise a case can be made that he should get about 10 with a good agent just of the market as it stands. So if you are going to let him walk and get the comp pick consideration...ok but then who fills the role? Love? Ok can live with that but then what about depth (It is a passing league)? So Hamilton at 5????? What is the salary slot for the 5th pick? You dont really save any money there ... (Is Hamilton that good? Winks prefers DBs to PRs)

Ja'Marr Chase Bengals

Salary
$5,603,571
SB
$19,774,284
Total
$30,819,640

Strong Safety
29 Xavier McKinney
21 Jabrill Peppers
38 Steven Parker
43 Nate Ebner

Free Safety
23 Logan Ryan
20 Julian Love
27 J.R. Reed
39 Joshua Kalu

This was 2021 $$$ for safeties

19 make at least $8 million.

13 make at least $10 million.

The highest paid safety in the NFL is the Seattle Seahawks' Jamal Adams, who makes $17.5 million in average annual salary.

The Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith, at $16 million per season, is second.

The Denver Broncos' Justin Simmons, who makes $15.25 million per season, is third.

The Arizona Cardinals' Budda Baker is fourth. He makes $14.75 million per season.

Fifth is the Chicago Bears' Eddie Jackson. He makes $14.6 million per season.
This is a passing league  
Mike from Ohio : 2/17/2022 9:38 am : link
and he is a guy who plays in the secondary and can't cover. Martindale loves to bring pressure, but he disguises where it is coming from. If you have Peppers out there you can't simply have him playing the run or blitzing. He will have to play coverage and he just isn't very good at that.

If we do re-sign him, I hope the reaction to the contract is "wow, that is cheap!" If not, let him go.
RE: I would turn him into a LB.  
sb from NYT Forum : 2/17/2022 9:43 am : link
In comment 15609277 prdave73 said:
Quote:
If not let him go.


I agree with this. He is so much more valuable playing close to the line.
he stinks  
Greg from LI : 2/17/2022 9:45 am : link
Adios
RE: This is a passing league  
MotownGIANTS : 2/17/2022 9:46 am : link
In comment 15609569 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
and he is a guy who plays in the secondary and can't cover. Martindale loves to bring pressure, but he disguises where it is coming from. If you have Peppers out there you can't simply have him playing the run or blitzing. He will have to play coverage and he just isn't very good at that.

If we do re-sign him, I hope the reaction to the contract is "wow, that is cheap!" If not, let him go.



Have him in coverage or the correct matchup .. a RB, FB & TE ... having him on a shifty WR is not in our favor but how many SS can cover shifty tier 1 WRs?
For all those saying punt on Peppers  
MotownGIANTS : 2/17/2022 9:47 am : link
who is the replacement and at what price? (guestimation)
RE: He is going to want big money  
Carson53 : 2/17/2022 9:47 am : link
In comment 15609159 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
That we do not have. I don’t see him coming back unless he wanted a 1 year price it deal since he was injured.
.

I don't think this guy is getting big money from any team.
Either way, I wouldn't want him back, to me he is a smaller
version of Landon Collins. Neither has good coverage skills.
meant  
MotownGIANTS : 2/17/2022 9:48 am : link
"on the correct matchup"
RE: Beasley Reece  
Carson53 : 2/17/2022 9:49 am : link
In comment 15609188 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Jerry Reese's older cousin...
.

Different spelling, LOL.
How about James Butler as well...
RE: Peppers  
sb from NYT Forum : 2/17/2022 9:49 am : link
In comment 15609552 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
at the right price is good to have young in his prime can do multiple ....


I legitimately tried to understand this post but it is completely indecipherable.
RE: RE: Peppers  
MotownGIANTS : 2/17/2022 9:59 am : link
In comment 15609591 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 15609552 MotownGIANTS said:


Quote:


at the right price is good to have young in his prime can do multiple ....



I legitimately tried to understand this post but it is completely indecipherable.


"Peppers" at the right price is good to have young in his prime can do multiple ....
fixed ... my bad  
MotownGIANTS : 2/17/2022 10:08 am : link
Pepper at the right price is good to have. He is young in his prime can do multiple things and man multiple roles. Is he the best deep cover guy? No. Should a DC knowningly and wantingly put him on the best WR the opponent has? No. Did that happen (more than once)? Yes. That is poor coaching/play design and not putting a player in a position to succeed. However that does not negate he does look into the backfield at times. Both can be fixed by coaching 1st off be a better DC that is all on the coordinator to look at play design/scheme. 2nd DC coaching him up in that regard, but Peppers is now a vet ... a young vet but a vet nonethless...you know better do better and be better (all on Peppers). He is young and can grow with a rebuidling team and still be in his prime in 3 years... 4 with some luck. A 4 yr /w 4th being a team option. His estimated valuation is apprx 4 mill. A fair market place would put him in the 7 to 8 mill range, placing him in the top 15 in Saftey salary. I think most would agree he is in the top half of the league at his position. Market wise a case can be made that he should get about 10 with a good agent just off the market as it stands. So if you are going to let him walk and get the comp pick consideration...ok but then who fills the role? Love? Ok can live with that but then what about depth (It is a passing league)? So Hamilton at 5????? What is the salary slot for the 5th pick? You dont really save any money there ... (Is Hamilton that good? Winks prefers DBs to PRs)

Ja'Marr Chase Bengals

Salary
$5,603,571
SB
$19,774,284
Total
$30,819,640

Strong Safety
29 Xavier McKinney
21 Jabrill Peppers
38 Steven Parker
43 Nate Ebner

Free Safety
23 Logan Ryan
20 Julian Love
27 J.R. Reed
39 Joshua Kalu

This was 2021 $$$ for safeties

19 make at least $8 million.

13 make at least $10 million.

The highest paid safety in the NFL is the Seattle Seahawks' Jamal Adams, who makes $17.5 million in average annual salary.

The Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith, at $16 million per season, is second.

The Denver Broncos' Justin Simmons, who makes $15.25 million per season, is third.

The Arizona Cardinals' Budda Baker is fourth. He makes $14.75 million per season.

Fifth is the Chicago Bears' Eddie Jackson. He makes $14.6 million per season.
RE: This is a passing league  
Section331 : 2/17/2022 10:16 am : link
In comment 15609569 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
and he is a guy who plays in the secondary and can't cover. Martindale loves to bring pressure, but he disguises where it is coming from. If you have Peppers out there you can't simply have him playing the run or blitzing. He will have to play coverage and he just isn't very good at that.

If we do re-sign him, I hope the reaction to the contract is "wow, that is cheap!" If not, let him go.


I agree. I don't see how he's a "good fit" for Wink, Wink will want interchangeable safeties, not one who you know is going to be in the box (even while the opposing QB is praying he'll be in coverage).
good piece on this from bigblueview  
Victor in CT : 2/17/2022 10:19 am : link
Valentine does not see him as a fit for Wink, thinks they should let him go. Injury factor also a negative.

"Peppers does not bring man-to-man coverage skills or an ability to patrol centerfield as a single-high safety, skills that would appear to be needed in Wink Martindale’s aggressive defensive scheme."


Giants free agency 2022: S Jabrill Peppers - ( New Window )
Let some other team sign him  
bwitz : 2/17/2022 10:30 am : link
It would be just like getting a first round pick for them!
RE: RE: This is a passing league  
Mike from Ohio : 2/17/2022 12:42 pm : link
In comment 15609579 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
In comment 15609569 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


and he is a guy who plays in the secondary and can't cover. Martindale loves to bring pressure, but he disguises where it is coming from. If you have Peppers out there you can't simply have him playing the run or blitzing. He will have to play coverage and he just isn't very good at that.

If we do re-sign him, I hope the reaction to the contract is "wow, that is cheap!" If not, let him go.




Have him in coverage or the correct matchup .. a RB, FB & TE ... having him on a shifty WR is not in our favor but how many SS can cover shifty tier 1 WRs?


He doesn't cover anyone well, TEs and RBs included. He is the guy offensive coordinators scheme to get matchups against.
RE: RE: RE: This is a passing league  
MotownGIANTS : 2/17/2022 12:47 pm : link
In comment 15609787 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15609579 MotownGIANTS said:


Quote:


In comment 15609569 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


and he is a guy who plays in the secondary and can't cover. Martindale loves to bring pressure, but he disguises where it is coming from. If you have Peppers out there you can't simply have him playing the run or blitzing. He will have to play coverage and he just isn't very good at that.

If we do re-sign him, I hope the reaction to the contract is "wow, that is cheap!" If not, let him go.




Have him in coverage or the correct matchup .. a RB, FB & TE ... having him on a shifty WR is not in our favor but how many SS can cover shifty tier 1 WRs?



He doesn't cover anyone well, TEs and RBs included. He is the guy offensive coordinators scheme to get matchups against.



He is actually good at plays to the RB/TE on short to med routes. Once he has to turn and run deep is when his lucky charm needs to activate ... lol. Plays to the flat and underneath crossing route, a curl , etc he is fine. Now his looking into the backfield does affect him being a step slow. But that is not inability to cover ... that is a lack of discipline, IMO.
RE: RE: RE: This is a passing league  
MotownGIANTS : 2/17/2022 12:50 pm : link
In comment 15609787 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15609579 MotownGIANTS said:


Quote:


In comment 15609569 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


and he is a guy who plays in the secondary and can't cover. Martindale loves to bring pressure, but he disguises where it is coming from. If you have Peppers out there you can't simply have him playing the run or blitzing. He will have to play coverage and he just isn't very good at that.

If we do re-sign him, I hope the reaction to the contract is "wow, that is cheap!" If not, let him go.




Have him in coverage or the correct matchup .. a RB, FB & TE ... having him on a shifty WR is not in our favor but how many SS can cover shifty tier 1 WRs?



He doesn't cover anyone well, TEs and RBs included. He is the guy offensive coordinators scheme to get matchups against.


But who to replace him with? Love .... but then what about depth? We are then taking away from one of the + things about this team.
Motown  
Mike from Ohio : 2/17/2022 1:21 pm : link
You and I will have to disagree on Peppers' ability to cover in space. To me he excels at blitzing and run support, but is a complete liability in space all over the field.

Peppers is a nice player if you can live with him being one dimensional, but this team can't. If he wants to sign a backup contract and compete for playing time then fine, but I don't think that is happening. Just because his immediate replacement isn't on the roster doesn't mean you re-sign him.
RE: Motown  
MotownGIANTS : 2/17/2022 2:40 pm : link
In comment 15609824 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
You and I will have to disagree on Peppers' ability to cover in space. To me he excels at blitzing and run support, but is a complete liability in space all over the field.

Peppers is a nice player if you can live with him being one dimensional, but this team can't. If he wants to sign a backup contract and compete for playing time then fine, but I don't think that is happening. Just because his immediate replacement isn't on the roster doesn't mean you re-sign him.


Fair ... Wink says he wants/prefers cover guys ... as fate would have it Hamilton is available in the area of our pick so we will see. Maybe Rd 1 is Hamilton and an OL or Hamilton and a trade down ... Otherwise myabe S become nuetral and another area becomes positive for us. I just dont want to see a + got a nuetral or negative and nothing tangible to show for it.
RE: Motown  
MotownGIANTS : 2/17/2022 2:41 pm : link
In comment 15609824 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
You and I will have to disagree on Peppers' ability to cover in space. To me he excels at blitzing and run support, but is a complete liability in space all over the field.

Peppers is a nice player if you can live with him being one dimensional, but this team can't. If he wants to sign a backup contract and compete for playing time then fine, but I don't think that is happening. Just because his immediate replacement isn't on the roster doesn't mean you re-sign him.


Fair ... Wink says he wants/prefers cover guys ... as fate would have it Hamilton is available in the area of our pick so we will see. Maybe Rd 1 is Hamilton and an OL or Hamilton and a trade down ... Otherwise maybe S becomes nuetral and another area becomes a positive for us. I just dont want to see a + goto a nuetral or negative and nothing tangible to show for it.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 