Jabrill Peppers?

Only 11 games in 2019 but 3 forced fumbles and a pick 6
In 2020 played 15 and was third in tackles, far behind Martinez, which is a reminder of how important Martinez is. Also 2.5 sacks, a pick, one forced fumble, 11 passes defended and 6 tackles for a loss. Not 1st round production, but he’s not invisible either.
wanted very much to be a long time member of the Giants.
So much so that in August he spent almost $1 million to by a beautiful residence within 3 miles of the Stadium (that's quite a statement when you consider that in the past 4 years only 1 Giants coach - yes Tom Quinn - actually owned a home here)
I never felt that Peppers was in the correct with Defense with Graham, and I think he is much more suited for the Martindale Defense.
Obviously the season and the injury this year didn't help, and I agree its unlikely he is back- unless its on a one year prove it deal.
He is overly aggressive and gets sucked in by play action
It's also quite a statement when you consider the real estate that exists within three miles of the stadium.
Talented athlete who would probably excel as an old school box safety playing downhill. But, his instincts and ability play backwards and cover receivers is strangely poor. Figure the knee could bring him back to NYG on a prove it deal.
at the right price is good to have young in his prime can do multiple things and man multiple roles. Is he the best deep cover guy? No. Should a DC knowningly and wantingly put him on the WR the opponent has? No. Did that happen (more than once)? Yes. That is poor coaching/play design and not putting a player in a position to succeed. However that does not negate he does look into the backfield at times. Both can be fixed by coaching 1st off be a better DC that is all on the coordinator. 2nd DC coaching him up in that regard, but Peppers is not a vet a vet but a vet nonethless...you know better do better and be better. He is young and can grow with a rebuidling team and still be in his prime in 3 years... 4 with some luck. A 4 yr /w 4th being a team option. His estimated valuation is apprx 4 mill. A fair market place would put in 7 to 8 mill range, placing him in the top 15 in Saftey salary. I think most would agree he is in the top half of the league at his position. Market wise a case can be made that he should get about 10 with a good agent just of the market as it stands. So if you are going to let him walk and get the comp pick consideration...ok but then who fills the role? Love? Ok can live with that but then what about depth (It is a passing league)? So Hamilton at 5????? What is the salary slot for the 5th pick? You dont really save any money there ... (Is Hamilton that good? Winks prefers DBs to PRs)
and he is a guy who plays in the secondary and can't cover. Martindale loves to bring pressure, but he disguises where it is coming from. If you have Peppers out there you can't simply have him playing the run or blitzing. He will have to play coverage and he just isn't very good at that.
If we do re-sign him, I hope the reaction to the contract is "wow, that is cheap!" If not, let him go.
Have him in coverage or the correct matchup .. a RB, FB & TE ... having him on a shifty WR is not in our favor but how many SS can cover shifty tier 1 WRs?
Pepper at the right price is good to have. He is young in his prime can do multiple things and man multiple roles. Is he the best deep cover guy? No. Should a DC knowningly and wantingly put him on the best WR the opponent has? No. Did that happen (more than once)? Yes. That is poor coaching/play design and not putting a player in a position to succeed. However that does not negate he does look into the backfield at times. Both can be fixed by coaching 1st off be a better DC that is all on the coordinator to look at play design/scheme. 2nd DC coaching him up in that regard, but Peppers is now a vet ... a young vet but a vet nonethless...you know better do better and be better (all on Peppers). He is young and can grow with a rebuidling team and still be in his prime in 3 years... 4 with some luck. A 4 yr /w 4th being a team option. His estimated valuation is apprx 4 mill. A fair market place would put him in the 7 to 8 mill range, placing him in the top 15 in Saftey salary. I think most would agree he is in the top half of the league at his position. Market wise a case can be made that he should get about 10 with a good agent just off the market as it stands. So if you are going to let him walk and get the comp pick consideration...ok but then who fills the role? Love? Ok can live with that but then what about depth (It is a passing league)? So Hamilton at 5????? What is the salary slot for the 5th pick? You dont really save any money there ... (Is Hamilton that good? Winks prefers DBs to PRs)
and he is a guy who plays in the secondary and can't cover. Martindale loves to bring pressure, but he disguises where it is coming from. If you have Peppers out there you can't simply have him playing the run or blitzing. He will have to play coverage and he just isn't very good at that.
If we do re-sign him, I hope the reaction to the contract is "wow, that is cheap!" If not, let him go.
I agree. I don't see how he's a "good fit" for Wink, Wink will want interchangeable safeties, not one who you know is going to be in the box (even while the opposing QB is praying he'll be in coverage).
Have him in coverage or the correct matchup .. a RB, FB & TE ... having him on a shifty WR is not in our favor but how many SS can cover shifty tier 1 WRs?
He doesn't cover anyone well, TEs and RBs included. He is the guy offensive coordinators scheme to get matchups against.
Have him in coverage or the correct matchup .. a RB, FB & TE ... having him on a shifty WR is not in our favor but how many SS can cover shifty tier 1 WRs?
He doesn't cover anyone well, TEs and RBs included. He is the guy offensive coordinators scheme to get matchups against.
He is actually good at plays to the RB/TE on short to med routes. Once he has to turn and run deep is when his lucky charm needs to activate ... lol. Plays to the flat and underneath crossing route, a curl , etc he is fine. Now his looking into the backfield does affect him being a step slow. But that is not inability to cover ... that is a lack of discipline, IMO.
Have him in coverage or the correct matchup .. a RB, FB & TE ... having him on a shifty WR is not in our favor but how many SS can cover shifty tier 1 WRs?
He doesn't cover anyone well, TEs and RBs included. He is the guy offensive coordinators scheme to get matchups against.
But who to replace him with? Love .... but then what about depth? We are then taking away from one of the + things about this team.
You and I will have to disagree on Peppers' ability to cover in space. To me he excels at blitzing and run support, but is a complete liability in space all over the field.
Peppers is a nice player if you can live with him being one dimensional, but this team can't. If he wants to sign a backup contract and compete for playing time then fine, but I don't think that is happening. Just because his immediate replacement isn't on the roster doesn't mean you re-sign him.
Fair ... Wink says he wants/prefers cover guys ... as fate would have it Hamilton is available in the area of our pick so we will see. Maybe Rd 1 is Hamilton and an OL or Hamilton and a trade down ... Otherwise myabe S become nuetral and another area becomes positive for us. I just dont want to see a + got a nuetral or negative and nothing tangible to show for it.
Fair ... Wink says he wants/prefers cover guys ... as fate would have it Hamilton is available in the area of our pick so we will see. Maybe Rd 1 is Hamilton and an OL or Hamilton and a trade down ... Otherwise maybe S becomes nuetral and another area becomes a positive for us. I just dont want to see a + goto a nuetral or negative and nothing tangible to show for it.
This and he’s coming off a major knee injury
I would rather move forward this year with McKinney, Ryan, and Love. Love deserves more playing time.
NO. I am dating myself against the majority of this board but you meant Adrian White. I am curious how many here get this reference. Lol
Quote:
Any shot we bring him back?
NO. I am dating myself against the majority of this board but you meant Adrian White. I am curious how many here get this reference. Lol
No, I meant Gibril Wilson.
OTOH, recognition skills can improve with experience. He definitely has the physical attributes of a good safety.
There are only a very few players who I wouldn’t want back at any price.
It's also quite a statement when you consider the real estate that exists within three miles of the stadium.
Who is giving him a long-term deal coming off that injury? Also, his projected AAV is low.
No idea if Martindale likes him, but he does seem to fit.
He's coming off a major injury. I don't see him and his agent projecting a big deal in FA.
I would rather move forward this year with McKinney, Ryan, and Love. Love deserves more playing time.
This ^
OTOH, recognition skills can improve with experience. He definitely has the physical attributes of a good safety.
Wink is going to love him.
No idea whether or not they’ll bring him back if available, but Wink might use him to our advantage..
To me, an overly aggressive and easily filled S is a recipe for disaster in an aggressive defensive scheme. He is the type of player that makes aggressive play so risky.
Judge owned his home in Franklin Lakes.
Strong Safety
29 Xavier McKinney
21 Jabrill Peppers
38 Steven Parker
43 Nate Ebner
Free Safety
23 Logan Ryan
20 Julian Love
27 J.R. Reed
39 Joshua Kalu
This was 2021 $$$ for safeties
19 make at least $8 million.
13 make at least $10 million.
The highest paid safety in the NFL is the Seattle Seahawks' Jamal Adams, who makes $17.5 million in average annual salary.
The Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith, at $16 million per season, is second.
The Denver Broncos' Justin Simmons, who makes $15.25 million per season, is third.
The Arizona Cardinals' Budda Baker is fourth. He makes $14.75 million per season.
Fifth is the Chicago Bears' Eddie Jackson. He makes $14.6 million per season.
I agree with this. He is so much more valuable playing close to the line.
I don't think this guy is getting big money from any team.
Either way, I wouldn't want him back, to me he is a smaller
version of Landon Collins. Neither has good coverage skills.
Different spelling, LOL.
How about James Butler as well...
I legitimately tried to understand this post but it is completely indecipherable.
Quote:
at the right price is good to have young in his prime can do multiple ....
I legitimately tried to understand this post but it is completely indecipherable.
"Peppers" at the right price is good to have young in his prime can do multiple ....
Strong Safety
29 Xavier McKinney
21 Jabrill Peppers
38 Steven Parker
43 Nate Ebner
Free Safety
23 Logan Ryan
20 Julian Love
27 J.R. Reed
39 Joshua Kalu
This was 2021 $$$ for safeties
19 make at least $8 million.
13 make at least $10 million.
The highest paid safety in the NFL is the Seattle Seahawks' Jamal Adams, who makes $17.5 million in average annual salary.
The Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith, at $16 million per season, is second.
The Denver Broncos' Justin Simmons, who makes $15.25 million per season, is third.
The Arizona Cardinals' Budda Baker is fourth. He makes $14.75 million per season.
Fifth is the Chicago Bears' Eddie Jackson. He makes $14.6 million per season.
I agree. I don't see how he's a "good fit" for Wink, Wink will want interchangeable safeties, not one who you know is going to be in the box (even while the opposing QB is praying he'll be in coverage).
"Peppers does not bring man-to-man coverage skills or an ability to patrol centerfield as a single-high safety, skills that would appear to be needed in Wink Martindale’s aggressive defensive scheme."
Giants free agency 2022: S Jabrill Peppers - ( New Window )
Quote:
Have him in coverage or the correct matchup .. a RB, FB & TE ... having him on a shifty WR is not in our favor but how many SS can cover shifty tier 1 WRs?
He doesn't cover anyone well, TEs and RBs included. He is the guy offensive coordinators scheme to get matchups against.
Quote:
In comment 15609569 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Have him in coverage or the correct matchup .. a RB, FB & TE ... having him on a shifty WR is not in our favor but how many SS can cover shifty tier 1 WRs?
He doesn't cover anyone well, TEs and RBs included. He is the guy offensive coordinators scheme to get matchups against.
He is actually good at plays to the RB/TE on short to med routes. Once he has to turn and run deep is when his lucky charm needs to activate ... lol. Plays to the flat and underneath crossing route, a curl , etc he is fine. Now his looking into the backfield does affect him being a step slow. But that is not inability to cover ... that is a lack of discipline, IMO.
Quote:
In comment 15609569 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Have him in coverage or the correct matchup .. a RB, FB & TE ... having him on a shifty WR is not in our favor but how many SS can cover shifty tier 1 WRs?
He doesn't cover anyone well, TEs and RBs included. He is the guy offensive coordinators scheme to get matchups against.
But who to replace him with? Love .... but then what about depth? We are then taking away from one of the + things about this team.
Fair ... Wink says he wants/prefers cover guys ... as fate would have it Hamilton is available in the area of our pick so we will see. Maybe Rd 1 is Hamilton and an OL or Hamilton and a trade down ... Otherwise myabe S become nuetral and another area becomes positive for us. I just dont want to see a + got a nuetral or negative and nothing tangible to show for it.
Fair ... Wink says he wants/prefers cover guys ... as fate would have it Hamilton is available in the area of our pick so we will see. Maybe Rd 1 is Hamilton and an OL or Hamilton and a trade down ... Otherwise maybe S becomes nuetral and another area becomes a positive for us. I just dont want to see a + goto a nuetral or negative and nothing tangible to show for it.