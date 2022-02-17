for display only
I think it's important to get another first rounder in 2023

Anakim : 2/17/2022 11:09 am
This is obviously a make-or-break year for DJ. I hope we don't pick up his fifth year option and we go into the season with him having to prove himself as a capable starter in the NFL. If he does, great. Hopefully we'll re-sign him next offseason. If not, well, we'll need draft capital to take our QB of the future...and unlike in this year's class, there is some real talent in next year's.

If CJ Stroud (of Ohio State) was in this year's class, he would be the first QB taken. Guaranteed. And of course you have guys like Bryce Young of Alabama (who I'm not yet convinced can be a quality NFL starting QB, but he does have another year to prove himself), DJ U of Clemson (who had a down year, but he does have raw tools that teams will crave. I think he's a similar prospect to Josh Allen when Allen came out of Wyoming), the Florida guy (whose name is escaping me), Tyler Van Dyke of the U (l think he's going to be a RS sophomore, but he could declare next year. Hopefully Cristobal helps further develop him like he did with Mariota and Herbert and the U returns to greatness), among others. Notice I didn't mention Spencer Rattler.

But there are some quality QBs in next year's class if we happen to be in the market for one. It is also vital that Joe Schoen and this organization choose the right one and not just one who falls into their laps. In order to get the QB they desire, they'll need draft capital. And even if the Football Giants do horribly and are in a position to take one of those QBs (I'm not sure I would take any QB over EDGE Will Anderson Jr. of Alabama who is an absolute freak), this team still needs bluechip talent and the extra first rounder could only help.


So my ideal scenario would be something like this:

Kayvon Thibodeaux slips to 5 and we take him. He's the best talent in the Draft, IMO, with the highest ceiling (him and Derek Stingley Jr.). The bust risk is high, that's true, but I would hope that Wink, Patterson, Cox and Wilkins can motivate and bring out the best in him. He's more Clowney than Garrett, but his natural ability and athletic gifts can still make him a gamebreaking type of presence in the NFL.

Panthers pass on a QB.

#7 is up and the Vikings, with their new HC (a former QB) and new GM, call up Joe Schoen and want to move up for a QB. They're willing to trade the 12th overall pick and their first round pick in 2023 to move up to #7 to take the QB of their choosing. Then at 12, we take RT Trevor Penning out of Northern Iowa, who certainly opened my eyes at Senior Bowl week. He's not at the level of Neal, Ekwonu or Cross (those guys played much better competition in the SEC and ACC), but Penning does have the makings of a 12-year starter on the OL. I mean the guy plays nasty and with a chip on his shoulder. I love how he finished his blocks and kept jawing with the Ohio State EDGE guys. He played LT and I believe RG (I'm not sure if he has any experience at RT) in college, but I don't see any reason why Penning can't be a plug-and-play starter at RT.


So we would walk away with the best talent in the Draft, a starting RT from Day One and an extra first rounder next year that we could use to get the QB of the future.
RE: I'll say this, I still don't love any QB in 2022  
Anakim : 2/17/2022 11:29 am : link
In comment 15609691 JonC said:
Quote:
or 2023, so far. I'm sure NYG will find one, but where and when remain to be seen.

Will Anderson Jr looks like a no-brainer talent.


Nor do I, but I do like CJ Stroud A LOT more than any of the guys in this year's class. And I agree about Will Anderson Jr.
I'd tend to agree  
Biteymax22 : 2/17/2022 11:31 am : link
I want some way to hedge my bet if DJ doesn't up his game and show himself capable of being a long term starter. AKA, having the ammo to go get "your guy" next year if need be.

I look at this draft and ask myself how many "blue chip" players there is. If I'm not going to get one at both 5 and 7 I honestly think the move is to trade the 7th pick down to acquire more assets, but still be mindful that you'd like to be able to at least still get a red chipper.

I get wanting to look at the top named tackles (Neal, Ekwonu and Cross) but lets be honest, there's other guys that can be had at 12-15 that can jump in and start on our OL immediately. That's not even factoring that a trade back would likely net us extra day 2 picks where other starters can also be had.

With all this being said, if there's someone deemed a blue chip still there at 7, I don't make the trade down.
I'm not in full bloom love  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/17/2022 11:37 am : link
with next year's Hand of God QB prospects either.
RE: I think you can safely wager  
Anakim : 2/17/2022 11:38 am : link
In comment 15609695 JonC said:
Quote:
they're not picking OL at #5 and #7. Too much talent there on defense to ignore and look like better pro prospects.


That's interesting because we don't exactly have a lot of cap space to improve our OL through free agency and we need AT LEAST 3 starting O-Linemen (I'm being optimistic in thinking that Bredeson could potentially start).

Neal has question marks and while he has the physical makeup of a franchise LT, the play didn't always reflect that.

I like Ickey and his aggressive nature, but I actually watched him against Jermaine Johnson of Florida State a few days ago and I came away thinking that he may be a better fit in the inside. I think he could be a dominant G, but I'm not sure that he has the feet to be an OT.

Charles Cross is one of the most athletic tackles I've ever seen and can mirror the defender incredibly, but he needs to get A LOT stronger. Speed may not be able to beat him, but power and the bullrush sure can and that's what he primarily is going to face if we draft him and put him at RT.


Penning, to me, projects as a pretty safe, reliable RT. The competition was my only worry, but the way he performed at Senior Bowl week, especially in practice against those Ohio State guys, was very admirable and made me believe he can step in day one and be a starting OT. Maybe not at LT, but definitely at RT.
RE: RE: I'll say this, I still don't love any QB in 2022  
JonC : 2/17/2022 11:39 am : link
In comment 15609705 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15609691 JonC said:


Quote:


or 2023, so far. I'm sure NYG will find one, but where and when remain to be seen.

Will Anderson Jr looks like a no-brainer talent.



Nor do I, but I do like CJ Stroud A LOT more than any of the guys in this year's class. And I agree about Will Anderson Jr.


Stroud might be a better pro prospect than the recent OSU QBs, but he gets a TON of help from the talent around him, as does Young. I don't see can't miss NFL QB in Young right now. Those are two huge, top college programs but they're not producing top NFL QBs. Got to be careful drawing linear talent and development lines when projecting them to the NFL.

It's a dilemma because I don't think Jones is the QB of the future either, so they've got to find their guy and pour resources into coaching him up as the Bills did with Josh Allen.
If it worked out the way suggested  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 2/17/2022 11:39 am : link
Great. Not sure it is likely.
OL  
JonC : 2/17/2022 11:40 am : link
Cross is a similar player to Thomas, and I think the Giants need a big nasty at RT rather than draft a facsimile of Thomas. Neal or Ekwonu could fit the bill, otherwise I'm expecting them to find OL later in the draft, not by cluster drafting early.
RE: OL  
Anakim : 2/17/2022 11:46 am : link
In comment 15609718 JonC said:
Quote:
Cross is a similar player to Thomas, and I think the Giants need a big nasty at RT rather than draft a facsimile of Thomas. Neal or Ekwonu could fit the bill, otherwise I'm expecting them to find OL later in the draft, not by cluster drafting early.


Cross reminds me more of Brian O'Neill of Minnesota or even a bit like Laremy Tunsil.

The big, nasty RT would be Trevor Penning. That describes him. Someone like Daniel Faalele also fits the mold.
I don't believe a 2023 first  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/17/2022 11:56 am : link
is a reasonable expectation. Nobody is giving up a first for a non-QB.
RE: RE: RE: I'll say this, I still don't love any QB in 2022  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/17/2022 11:57 am : link
In comment 15609716 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15609705 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15609691 JonC said:


Quote:


or 2023, so far. I'm sure NYG will find one, but where and when remain to be seen.

Will Anderson Jr looks like a no-brainer talent.



Nor do I, but I do like CJ Stroud A LOT more than any of the guys in this year's class. And I agree about Will Anderson Jr.



Stroud might be a better pro prospect than the recent OSU QBs, but he gets a TON of help from the talent around him, as does Young. I don't see can't miss NFL QB in Young right now. Those are two huge, top college programs but they're not producing top NFL QBs. Got to be careful drawing linear talent and development lines when projecting them to the NFL.

It's a dilemma because I don't think Jones is the QB of the future either, so they've got to find their guy and pour resources into coaching him up as the Bills did with Josh Allen.

Trading for Diggs was a good short-medium term move for the Bills, something the Giants wouldn't do in a million years for a young struggling 1st round QB.
Guys 2 years out always look better  
Jerry in_DC : 2/17/2022 11:59 am : link
There was a time when Sam Howell was being projected as a top pick this year.

I don't claim to "scout" or "watch film" or "have a board". I just watch the college games I have time to watch. Stroud does look like a very good prospect and if we could draft him now I would. I'd also draft Young, although there are definitely tools questions with him.

I thought DJ U was awful in the games I saw. Really bad. Tools are obvious, but I didn't even think he should be starting for Clemson.

Richardson (Gators) is nowhere near an NFL QB right now. He is very fast though.

Waiting is a risky game. Maybe Stroud and Young continue to look good. Maybe they become good pros. Maybe we lose enough games to finish in the top 2 or 3. Maybe one of the teams in the top 2 or 3 don't need a QB and will trade with us. Maybe we have the best package. Lot of maybes.

But yeah, if we're not going to pick a QB this year, I'd agree we should try to get an extra pick for next year.
Except for QB, this draft is much deeper than 2023  
BLUATHRT : 2/17/2022 12:01 pm : link
I am not opposed to trading back with one of the two first rounders to obtain draft capital if you're not sliding down too far. We see first hand what that looks like after missing out on Parson, Slater etc. I do see elite talent in Young and tools in Stroud. Watch some of Youngs throws, with accuracy anticipation and placement and it's mind-blowingly good. His size is the only concern I'd have.
The way to approach QB is quantity  
Go Terps : 2/17/2022 12:01 pm : link
Pick one this year at some point and try to develop him, rinse and repeat for the next few years. Can't conjure up John Elway and make sure he'll be available to us.

People have joked about Arch Manning, but he isn't actually that far away.
Gotta hope a QB emerges in a big way in 2023  
The_Boss : 2/17/2022 12:03 pm : link
Because I don't feel full bloom love for any of the top guys projected right now for 2023.

What is it? 5 years until Arch Manning is draft eligible?
RE: The way to approach QB is quantity  
Producer : 2/17/2022 12:05 pm : link
In comment 15609746 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Pick one this year at some point and try to develop him, rinse and repeat for the next few years. Can't conjure up John Elway and make sure he'll be available to us.

People have joked about Arch Manning, but he isn't actually that far away.


I generally agree but the at the very least, having a somewhat promising prospect like Jones in 2020 shouldn't preclude us from drafting a QB with elite traits, like Herbert.

We should never be so locked in on evaluating an unproven player that we don't draft a QB with better traits and enormous upside. Never.
I don't think you can go into a draft  
Section331 : 2/17/2022 12:13 pm : link
with the mindset of "we need a 1st rounder for next year". You go in with a draft board, and if the right trade opportunity presents itself, pull the trigger. The other thing is, when you're trading for future picks, you can try to predict what your trading partner's record will be that year, but that doesn't always work out the way you hope it does.
I also think adding draft picks in quantity should be an annual policy  
Go Terps : 2/17/2022 12:15 pm : link
Trading down, staying out of the premium FA market...good policies.
RE: RE: RE: I'll say this, I still don't love any QB in 2022  
Mike in NY : 2/17/2022 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15609716 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15609705 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15609691 JonC said:


Quote:


or 2023, so far. I'm sure NYG will find one, but where and when remain to be seen.

Will Anderson Jr looks like a no-brainer talent.



Nor do I, but I do like CJ Stroud A LOT more than any of the guys in this year's class. And I agree about Will Anderson Jr.



Stroud might be a better pro prospect than the recent OSU QBs, but he gets a TON of help from the talent around him, as does Young. I don't see can't miss NFL QB in Young right now. Those are two huge, top college programs but they're not producing top NFL QBs. Got to be careful drawing linear talent and development lines when projecting them to the NFL.

It's a dilemma because I don't think Jones is the QB of the future either, so they've got to find their guy and pour resources into coaching him up as the Bills did with Josh Allen.


That's why I am intrigued by another year of development from Phil Jurkovec (BC) or Jake Haener (Fresno State)
Carolina drafting a QB is high possibility so  
George from PA : 2/17/2022 12:23 pm : link
I assume the trade down must be at 5....not 7.
I think it is foolish to put stock  
Mike from Ohio : 2/17/2022 12:24 pm : link
in who will be a franchise QB worth drafting next year. Guys get hurt and have poor years.

I am not against trading down and picking up future picks. I think that is sound if you can still pick a guy that helps you if he is there. It is just foolish to think you can look ahead an determine what year you will be able to get a franchise QB.

Remember all the talk of tanking for Tua? Everybody assumed he was the guy you needed to wait for if you needed a QB. How is that turning out?
RE: I also think adding draft picks in quantity should be an annual policy  
Jay on the Island : 2/17/2022 12:26 pm : link
In comment 15609761 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Trading down, staying out of the premium FA market...good policies.

Agreed but this contingent on them drafting well. Supplement the team with lower tier FA signings but never try to build through free agency.
It may be important to the Giants to get another 2023 1st rounder,  
81_Great_Dane : 2/17/2022 12:27 pm : link
but someone has to offer one that's worth the trade-down. That's not assured at all.

Also, to be realistic, there are lots of things that are important to the Giants. They have a ton of needs. They may prefer to pick up one or two additional second-rounders this year rather than a first-rounder next year, so they have reinforcements for the upcoming season. It's a deep draft this year, but doesn't appear to be top-heavy. There are lots of red-chip prospects.
I would love for them to have the opportunity to add a second  
Heisenberg : 2/17/2022 12:33 pm : link
first next year. I do feel like that would be a good hedge for our QB position because while I think DJ is our best option this year, I'm not convinced we won't be looking to draft another guy next year.

That said, I find it hard to believe that someone would want to trade up and send us a first. We would need one of two things to happen 1) Someone LOVES one of this year's QBs and can't wait for them to fall. or 2) Someone else falls to us that they love and want to move up for (maybe someone loves Thibs and he falls?). 1 is more likely than 2, but neither seems likely.

More likely is that the Giants trade back a little bit from one of their spots either into next year or to pick up another good pick for that 2nd 3rd round where there are some really good players available that would fill needs.
If talent holds serve...  
Brown_Hornet : 2/17/2022 12:36 pm : link
...I would think that Will Anderson jr is the #1 pick in 2023.
Holding out for him seems more hopeful than any of the QBs.
I don't expect the Giants to be picking 1st.

Anak, great posts on this thread. Solid points and I agree with others re: some of the options including Penning beong a good fit at RT.
For those who like Penning (and I don’t dislike him), did you watch  
Ivan15 : 2/17/2022 12:47 pm : link
The game or only the drills, because he looked a lot different in the game? I didn’t see him dominate in the game.
RE: If talent holds serve...  
Go Terps : 2/17/2022 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15609783 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...I would think that Will Anderson jr is the #1 pick in 2023.
Holding out for him seems more hopeful than any of the QBs.
I don't expect the Giants to be picking 1st.

Anak, great posts on this thread. Solid points and I agree with others re: some of the options including Penning beong a good fit at RT.


The point is not to hold out for anyone and let the draft come to you. "Wait for 2023 to get X" doesn't hold water.
Not for nothing.  
section125 : 2/17/2022 1:09 pm : link
But do you realize the chances of getting the 2023 #1 or #2 pick in the draft is tiny - that is where the Giants will need to be to get either of the two good QBs? If you keep putting off better players this year on the chance a good QB will be available to you in the following draft you may never get it right.

That said, I would not mind picking up an additional 2023 #1 by trading back to about #15 (+/-) this year, plus another 2nd rounder this year.
RE: I'm not  
Festina Lente : 2/17/2022 1:12 pm : link
In comment 15609683 Beer Man said:
Quote:
counting on a trade where the Giants pick up an extra / future 1st. Typically, team trade current & future #1s for QBs, but this is such a weak QB class I don't see a team being too eager to trade so much for one of them. That doesn't mean the team can't trade back for extra 2s and 3s, but I would be surprised if they can get a future #1.


unfortunately i fear you're correct. Can't see a good trade happening even if i agree with OP about needing ammunition next year
I don't see next year's quarterback class as better than this year  
kelly : 2/17/2022 1:34 pm : link
Teams will need to take a chance on this year's group.
Penning might make sense in a trade down  
Payasdaddy : 2/17/2022 1:34 pm : link
I rather have a nasty RT
RE: RE: RE: RE: I'll say this, I still don't love any QB in 2022  
lax counsel : 2/17/2022 1:37 pm : link
In comment 15609764 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15609716 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 15609705 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15609691 JonC said:


Quote:


or 2023, so far. I'm sure NYG will find one, but where and when remain to be seen.

Will Anderson Jr looks like a no-brainer talent.



Nor do I, but I do like CJ Stroud A LOT more than any of the guys in this year's class. And I agree about Will Anderson Jr.



Stroud might be a better pro prospect than the recent OSU QBs, but he gets a TON of help from the talent around him, as does Young. I don't see can't miss NFL QB in Young right now. Those are two huge, top college programs but they're not producing top NFL QBs. Got to be careful drawing linear talent and development lines when projecting them to the NFL.

It's a dilemma because I don't think Jones is the QB of the future either, so they've got to find their guy and pour resources into coaching him up as the Bills did with Josh Allen.



That's why I am intrigued by another year of development from Phil Jurkovec (BC) or Jake Haener (Fresno State)


I could see a realistic scenario where a big year from PJ vaults him to the top of RD1. He has all the physical tools and great pocket presence. He was Brian Kelly'd at ND, otherwise he would have been a national star.
It's not foolish at all to look at the QB draft class one year out.  
Jimmy Googs : 2/17/2022 1:43 pm : link
Why would you not try to size up some basic talents from a potential first round candidates as a group and compare them to the current class. Nothing is going to be exact, some guys will drop out and others will appear, but the data points should be considered.

It doesn't mean that it should be the single-most important item nor should it be disregarded altogether in terms of targeting QBs for a rebuilding team.

Is that really beyond contemplation for an entire Front Office preparing for an annual draft?

RE: Penning might make sense in a trade down  
Samiam : 2/17/2022 2:05 pm : link
In comment 15609835 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
I rather have a nasty RT


I’d rather have an good RT. Nasty player doesn’t always mean good player.
It's simple foresight  
AcesUp : 2/17/2022 2:39 pm : link
It's something that last front office and to a lesser extent, the one before that one lacked. QB is a need and it's a critical position. If they don't see themselves adding a long-term guy with +starter upside at the position this year, they should anticipate the likelihood that they will need to be very aggressive next year. I am skeptical of our ability to move the firsts this year considering it's a deep red chip draft that lacks QBs and even blue-chip position talent. However, our other Day 2 picks should be extremely appealing. We can add 2023 trade capital without it being a 1st.
I think it best they go after QB in 2023  
giantstock : 2/17/2022 3:16 pm : link
One thing posters have to realize is that just because you trade the 7 pick doesn't mean you are going to get around a 7 pick back. It's the accumulation of picks that can move and get the play you want.

And for those knocking the idea of trading in 2023 - imo they have a bit of a bias. Anyhow what I've read is that next year's QB class is stronger than this. SO how is it reasonable to believe you shouldn't go after one in 2023?

Another point is-- for those that aren't too high on getting a QB draft in 2023 want it both ways. They downplay how good the QB's are yet in the same breath there is a downplay on a team willing to trade their 2023 draft pick. -- Well if there are no outstanding QB's according to them, then why wouldn't there be at least some teams more willing/eager to move on getting a player in 2022 that can help them win? The Giants are not looking to win in 2022. They are looking to rebuild.

A team that gives you a number 1 pick in 2023 (along with other picks) for a high pick in 2022 is probably much more concerned regarding the success of their 2022 which includes winning enough vs what the Giants should be trying to do - which is "build."
RE: RE: If talent holds serve...  
giantstock : 2/17/2022 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15609800 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15609783 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


...I would think that Will Anderson jr is the #1 pick in 2023.
Holding out for him seems more hopeful than any of the QBs.
I don't expect the Giants to be picking 1st.

Anak, great posts on this thread. Solid points and I agree with others re: some of the options including Penning beong a good fit at RT.



The point is not to hold out for anyone and let the draft come to you. "Wait for 2023 to get X" doesn't hold water.


Ridiculous point from you. A team that is in complete rebuild - that's the definition what they should do.

By your comments it's almost as if you are suggesting/implying more of a moronic Gettleman approach where you try to win and rebuild at once when your team comepletely sucks.

Sorry Dave, but yoru style isfoolish and outdated.
RE: I think it is foolish to put stock  
giantstock : 2/17/2022 3:25 pm : link
In comment 15609769 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
in who will be a franchise QB worth drafting next year. Guys get hurt and have poor years.

I am not against trading down and picking up future picks. I think that is sound if you can still pick a guy that helps you if he is there. It is just foolish to think you can look ahead an determine what year you will be able to get a franchise QB.

Remember all the talk of tanking for Tua? Everybody assumed he was the guy you needed to wait for if you needed a QB. How is that turning out?


What makes you think if you trade down that you can't get a guy that can help you? FOr exmaple, Jefferson just 2 years ago was taken at 17. Why assume if you trade down you lose out?
RE: I don't believe a 2023 first  
stoneman : 2/17/2022 3:34 pm : link
In comment 15609736 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
is a reasonable expectation. Nobody is giving up a first for a non-QB.


+1 - no one is giving up next years #1 unless they are moving from 25+ up to 5/7. The talent level from 5-7 to 25+ is a pretty big hit to take. It's not gonna happen this year.

I am not sure moving even 10 slot down is worth an extra 2nd.
I think  
PakistanPete : 2/17/2022 3:43 pm : link
this is a fool's errand.

If Giants get a great deal for next year, awesome!

Making moves based on what you think you know about next year is not smart.
If it is possible without giving up too  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/17/2022 3:44 pm : link
much value than I am for it. I hope they also consider trading down with some of the extra picks they have in rounds 2-4. It is a deep draft at positions we need and we need a lot of players.

RE: RE: I don't believe a 2023 first  
giantstock : 2/17/2022 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15609986 stoneman said:
Quote:
In comment 15609736 LakeGeorgeGiant said:


Quote:


is a reasonable expectation. Nobody is giving up a first for a non-QB.



+1 - no one is giving up next years #1 unless they are moving from 25+ up to 5/7. The talent level from 5-7 to 25+ is a pretty big hit to take. It's not gonna happen this year.

I am not sure moving even 10 slot down is worth an extra 2nd.


So what you are saying is that the following teams would be unwilling to part with their 2023 1st round pick to get a much better pick in 2022?

Atlanta
Denver
Washington
Minny
Balt
Chargers
New Orleans
Pitt
New England
Las Vegas
RE: I think  
giantstock : 2/17/2022 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15610004 PakistanPete said:
Quote:
this is a fool's errand.

If Giants get a great deal for next year, awesome!

Making moves based on what you think you know about next year is not smart.


But we're trying to project what the Giants Front Office and Scouting "thinks they know."

Just as we are doing this year with the draft, right? We are trying to project that we think they know they need an OT and Edge for example? And we think they know a few guys are at the top of the list, etc, right?
RE: RE: I think  
PakistanPete : 2/17/2022 5:01 pm : link
In comment 15610054 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 15610004 PakistanPete said:


Quote:


this is a fool's errand.

If Giants get a great deal for next year, awesome!

Making moves based on what you think you know about next year is not smart.



But we're trying to project what the Giants Front Office and Scouting "thinks they know."

Just as we are doing this year with the draft, right? We are trying to project that we think they know they need an OT and Edge for example? And we think they know a few guys are at the top of the list, etc, right?


It's a reasonable point. It's a matter of perspective.

Have to trust in Schoen in this point.
Some of us have been saying for months to get a 2023 first rounder  
Snablats : 2/17/2022 5:26 pm : link
It is the logical move, whether its for a QB or Will Anderson

I just dont see the Giants picking at 5 and 7, one will be a trade down and yes you need to get a 2023 first rounder in return
RE: Guys 2 years out always look better  
bw in dc : 2/17/2022 6:04 pm : link
In comment 15609743 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
There was a time when Sam Howell was being projected as a top pick this year.

I don't claim to "scout" or "watch film" or "have a board". I just watch the college games I have time to watch. Stroud does look like a very good prospect and if we could draft him now I would. I'd also draft Young, although there are definitely tools questions with him.

I thought DJ U was awful in the games I saw. Really bad. Tools are obvious, but I didn't even think he should be starting for Clemson.

Richardson (Gators) is nowhere near an NFL QB right now. He is very fast though.

Waiting is a risky game. Maybe Stroud and Young continue to look good. Maybe they become good pros. Maybe we lose enough games to finish in the top 2 or 3. Maybe one of the teams in the top 2 or 3 don't need a QB and will trade with us. Maybe we have the best package. Lot of maybes.

But yeah, if we're not going to pick a QB this year, I'd agree we should try to get an extra pick for next year.


Really smart post. You really never know years out with QBs. Hell, I would have drafted Lawrence #1 out of high school. But by the draft last year, I wasn't so sure about him. I'm still not.

I was intoxicated with Sam Howell after his frosh and soph campaigns. He was terrific. This year he dealt with eight new faces on offense, so the entire offense struggled. How much of that was Howell? I don't know, but it certainly changed my view on him. Will the real Sam Howell please stand up...

I think Stroud is the likely stud for '23. I'd like to see another year to validate this past year, but he has the size, arm, and mobility that work in today's game.

The guy I keep forgetting about in '23 is Hendon Hooker of Tennessee. He's very intriguing. I was surprised he went back to Knoxville. I would have made a case for him to be a serious second round prospect in this draft.
RE: The way to approach QB is quantity  
FStubbs : 2/17/2022 8:12 pm : link
In comment 15609746 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Pick one this year at some point and try to develop him, rinse and repeat for the next few years. Can't conjure up John Elway and make sure he'll be available to us.

People have joked about Arch Manning, but he isn't actually that far away.


The only way Arch Manning is a Giant is if something goes dramatically wrong with the Giants, or something goes dramatically wrong with Arch Manning.
RE: RE: Penning might make sense in a trade down  
FStubbs : 2/17/2022 8:13 pm : link
In comment 15609867 Samiam said:
Quote:
In comment 15609835 Payasdaddy said:


Quote:


I rather have a nasty RT



I’d rather have an good RT. Nasty player doesn’t always mean good player.


This. Will Hernandez is nasty. And terrible.
RE: RE: RE: I think  
giantstock : 2/17/2022 9:54 pm : link
In comment 15610122 PakistanPete said:
Quote:
In comment 15610054 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15610004 PakistanPete said:


Quote:


this is a fool's errand.

If Giants get a great deal for next year, awesome!

Making moves based on what you think you know about next year is not smart.



But we're trying to project what the Giants Front Office and Scouting "thinks they know."

Just as we are doing this year with the draft, right? We are trying to project that we think they know they need an OT and Edge for example? And we think they know a few guys are at the top of the list, etc, right?



It's a reasonable point. It's a matter of perspective.

Have to trust in Schoen in this point.


+1.
RE: .  
ZoneXDOA : 2/17/2022 10:17 pm : link
In comment 15609689 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Must be nice to get two make or break years in the NFL.

Waiting for the likes of Bryce Young and CJ Stroud...ugh.
🙄here we go…
Important  
pjcas18 : 7:44 am : link
no, nice to have at best.

