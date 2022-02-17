I think it's important to get another first rounder in 2023 Anakim : 2/17/2022 11:09 am

This is obviously a make-or-break year for DJ. I hope we don't pick up his fifth year option and we go into the season with him having to prove himself as a capable starter in the NFL. If he does, great. Hopefully we'll re-sign him next offseason. If not, well, we'll need draft capital to take our QB of the future...and unlike in this year's class, there is some real talent in next year's.



If CJ Stroud (of Ohio State) was in this year's class, he would be the first QB taken. Guaranteed. And of course you have guys like Bryce Young of Alabama (who I'm not yet convinced can be a quality NFL starting QB, but he does have another year to prove himself), DJ U of Clemson (who had a down year, but he does have raw tools that teams will crave. I think he's a similar prospect to Josh Allen when Allen came out of Wyoming), the Florida guy (whose name is escaping me), Tyler Van Dyke of the U (l think he's going to be a RS sophomore, but he could declare next year. Hopefully Cristobal helps further develop him like he did with Mariota and Herbert and the U returns to greatness), among others. Notice I didn't mention Spencer Rattler.



But there are some quality QBs in next year's class if we happen to be in the market for one. It is also vital that Joe Schoen and this organization choose the right one and not just one who falls into their laps. In order to get the QB they desire, they'll need draft capital. And even if the Football Giants do horribly and are in a position to take one of those QBs (I'm not sure I would take any QB over EDGE Will Anderson Jr. of Alabama who is an absolute freak), this team still needs bluechip talent and the extra first rounder could only help.





So my ideal scenario would be something like this:



Kayvon Thibodeaux slips to 5 and we take him. He's the best talent in the Draft, IMO, with the highest ceiling (him and Derek Stingley Jr.). The bust risk is high, that's true, but I would hope that Wink, Patterson, Cox and Wilkins can motivate and bring out the best in him. He's more Clowney than Garrett, but his natural ability and athletic gifts can still make him a gamebreaking type of presence in the NFL.



Panthers pass on a QB.



#7 is up and the Vikings, with their new HC (a former QB) and new GM, call up Joe Schoen and want to move up for a QB. They're willing to trade the 12th overall pick and their first round pick in 2023 to move up to #7 to take the QB of their choosing. Then at 12, we take RT Trevor Penning out of Northern Iowa, who certainly opened my eyes at Senior Bowl week. He's not at the level of Neal, Ekwonu or Cross (those guys played much better competition in the SEC and ACC), but Penning does have the makings of a 12-year starter on the OL. I mean the guy plays nasty and with a chip on his shoulder. I love how he finished his blocks and kept jawing with the Ohio State EDGE guys. He played LT and I believe RG (I'm not sure if he has any experience at RT) in college, but I don't see any reason why Penning can't be a plug-and-play starter at RT.





So we would walk away with the best talent in the Draft, a starting RT from Day One and an extra first rounder next year that we could use to get the QB of the future.