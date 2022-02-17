I think it's important to get another first rounder in 2023

This is obviously a make-or-break year for DJ. I hope we don't pick up his fifth year option and we go into the season with him having to prove himself as a capable starter in the NFL. If he does, great. Hopefully we'll re-sign him next offseason. If not, well, we'll need draft capital to take our QB of the future...and unlike in this year's class, there is some real talent in next year's.
If CJ Stroud (of Ohio State) was in this year's class, he would be the first QB taken. Guaranteed. And of course you have guys like Bryce Young of Alabama (who I'm not yet convinced can be a quality NFL starting QB, but he does have another year to prove himself), DJ U of Clemson (who had a down year, but he does have raw tools that teams will crave. I think he's a similar prospect to Josh Allen when Allen came out of Wyoming), the Florida guy (whose name is escaping me), Tyler Van Dyke of the U (l think he's going to be a RS sophomore, but he could declare next year. Hopefully Cristobal helps further develop him like he did with Mariota and Herbert and the U returns to greatness), among others. Notice I didn't mention Spencer Rattler.
But there are some quality QBs in next year's class if we happen to be in the market for one. It is also vital that Joe Schoen and this organization choose the right one and not just one who falls into their laps. In order to get the QB they desire, they'll need draft capital. And even if the Football Giants do horribly and are in a position to take one of those QBs (I'm not sure I would take any QB over EDGE Will Anderson Jr. of Alabama who is an absolute freak), this team still needs bluechip talent and the extra first rounder could only help.
So my ideal scenario would be something like this:
Kayvon Thibodeaux slips to 5 and we take him. He's the best talent in the Draft, IMO, with the highest ceiling (him and Derek Stingley Jr.). The bust risk is high, that's true, but I would hope that Wink, Patterson, Cox and Wilkins can motivate and bring out the best in him. He's more Clowney than Garrett, but his natural ability and athletic gifts can still make him a gamebreaking type of presence in the NFL.
Panthers pass on a QB.
#7 is up and the Vikings, with their new HC (a former QB) and new GM, call up Joe Schoen and want to move up for a QB. They're willing to trade the 12th overall pick and their first round pick in 2023 to move up to #7 to take the QB of their choosing. Then at 12, we take RT Trevor Penning out of Northern Iowa, who certainly opened my eyes at Senior Bowl week. He's not at the level of Neal, Ekwonu or Cross (those guys played much better competition in the SEC and ACC), but Penning does have the makings of a 12-year starter on the OL. I mean the guy plays nasty and with a chip on his shoulder. I love how he finished his blocks and kept jawing with the Ohio State EDGE guys. He played LT and I believe RG (I'm not sure if he has any experience at RT) in college, but I don't see any reason why Penning can't be a plug-and-play starter at RT.
So we would walk away with the best talent in the Draft, a starting RT from Day One and an extra first rounder next year that we could use to get the QB of the future.
Will Anderson Jr looks like a no-brainer talent.
Nor do I, but I do like CJ Stroud A LOT more than any of the guys in this year's class. And I agree about Will Anderson Jr.
I look at this draft and ask myself how many "blue chip" players there is. If I'm not going to get one at both 5 and 7 I honestly think the move is to trade the 7th pick down to acquire more assets, but still be mindful that you'd like to be able to at least still get a red chipper.
I get wanting to look at the top named tackles (Neal, Ekwonu and Cross) but lets be honest, there's other guys that can be had at 12-15 that can jump in and start on our OL immediately. That's not even factoring that a trade back would likely net us extra day 2 picks where other starters can also be had.
With all this being said, if there's someone deemed a blue chip still there at 7, I don't make the trade down.
That's interesting because we don't exactly have a lot of cap space to improve our OL through free agency and we need AT LEAST 3 starting O-Linemen (I'm being optimistic in thinking that Bredeson could potentially start).
Neal has question marks and while he has the physical makeup of a franchise LT, the play didn't always reflect that.
I like Ickey and his aggressive nature, but I actually watched him against Jermaine Johnson of Florida State a few days ago and I came away thinking that he may be a better fit in the inside. I think he could be a dominant G, but I'm not sure that he has the feet to be an OT.
Charles Cross is one of the most athletic tackles I've ever seen and can mirror the defender incredibly, but he needs to get A LOT stronger. Speed may not be able to beat him, but power and the bullrush sure can and that's what he primarily is going to face if we draft him and put him at RT.
Penning, to me, projects as a pretty safe, reliable RT. The competition was my only worry, but the way he performed at Senior Bowl week, especially in practice against those Ohio State guys, was very admirable and made me believe he can step in day one and be a starting OT. Maybe not at LT, but definitely at RT.
or 2023, so far. I'm sure NYG will find one, but where and when remain to be seen.
Stroud might be a better pro prospect than the recent OSU QBs, but he gets a TON of help from the talent around him, as does Young. I don't see can't miss NFL QB in Young right now. Those are two huge, top college programs but they're not producing top NFL QBs. Got to be careful drawing linear talent and development lines when projecting them to the NFL.
It's a dilemma because I don't think Jones is the QB of the future either, so they've got to find their guy and pour resources into coaching him up as the Bills did with Josh Allen.
Cross reminds me more of Brian O'Neill of Minnesota or even a bit like Laremy Tunsil.
The big, nasty RT would be Trevor Penning. That describes him. Someone like Daniel Faalele also fits the mold.
Trading for Diggs was a good short-medium term move for the Bills, something the Giants wouldn't do in a million years for a young struggling 1st round QB.
I don't claim to "scout" or "watch film" or "have a board". I just watch the college games I have time to watch. Stroud does look like a very good prospect and if we could draft him now I would. I'd also draft Young, although there are definitely tools questions with him.
I thought DJ U was awful in the games I saw. Really bad. Tools are obvious, but I didn't even think he should be starting for Clemson.
Richardson (Gators) is nowhere near an NFL QB right now. He is very fast though.
Waiting is a risky game. Maybe Stroud and Young continue to look good. Maybe they become good pros. Maybe we lose enough games to finish in the top 2 or 3. Maybe one of the teams in the top 2 or 3 don't need a QB and will trade with us. Maybe we have the best package. Lot of maybes.
But yeah, if we're not going to pick a QB this year, I'd agree we should try to get an extra pick for next year.
People have joked about Arch Manning, but he isn't actually that far away.
What is it? 5 years until Arch Manning is draft eligible?
People have joked about Arch Manning, but he isn't actually that far away.
I generally agree but the at the very least, having a somewhat promising prospect like Jones in 2020 shouldn't preclude us from drafting a QB with elite traits, like Herbert.
We should never be so locked in on evaluating an unproven player that we don't draft a QB with better traits and enormous upside. Never.
That's why I am intrigued by another year of development from Phil Jurkovec (BC) or Jake Haener (Fresno State)
I am not against trading down and picking up future picks. I think that is sound if you can still pick a guy that helps you if he is there. It is just foolish to think you can look ahead an determine what year you will be able to get a franchise QB.
Remember all the talk of tanking for Tua? Everybody assumed he was the guy you needed to wait for if you needed a QB. How is that turning out?
Agreed but this contingent on them drafting well. Supplement the team with lower tier FA signings but never try to build through free agency.
Also, to be realistic, there are lots of things that are important to the Giants. They have a ton of needs. They may prefer to pick up one or two additional second-rounders this year rather than a first-rounder next year, so they have reinforcements for the upcoming season. It's a deep draft this year, but doesn't appear to be top-heavy. There are lots of red-chip prospects.
That said, I find it hard to believe that someone would want to trade up and send us a first. We would need one of two things to happen 1) Someone LOVES one of this year's QBs and can't wait for them to fall. or 2) Someone else falls to us that they love and want to move up for (maybe someone loves Thibs and he falls?). 1 is more likely than 2, but neither seems likely.
More likely is that the Giants trade back a little bit from one of their spots either into next year or to pick up another good pick for that 2nd 3rd round where there are some really good players available that would fill needs.
Holding out for him seems more hopeful than any of the QBs.
I don't expect the Giants to be picking 1st.
Anak, great posts on this thread. Solid points and I agree with others re: some of the options including Penning beong a good fit at RT.
Holding out for him seems more hopeful than any of the QBs.
I don't expect the Giants to be picking 1st.
Anak, great posts on this thread. Solid points and I agree with others re: some of the options including Penning beong a good fit at RT.
The point is not to hold out for anyone and let the draft come to you. "Wait for 2023 to get X" doesn't hold water.
That said, I would not mind picking up an additional 2023 #1 by trading back to about #15 (+/-) this year, plus another 2nd rounder this year.
unfortunately i fear you're correct. Can't see a good trade happening even if i agree with OP about needing ammunition next year
I could see a realistic scenario where a big year from PJ vaults him to the top of RD1. He has all the physical tools and great pocket presence. He was Brian Kelly'd at ND, otherwise he would have been a national star.
It doesn't mean that it should be the single-most important item nor should it be disregarded altogether in terms of targeting QBs for a rebuilding team.
Is that really beyond contemplation for an entire Front Office preparing for an annual draft?
I’d rather have an good RT. Nasty player doesn’t always mean good player.
And for those knocking the idea of trading in 2023 - imo they have a bit of a bias. Anyhow what I've read is that next year's QB class is stronger than this. SO how is it reasonable to believe you shouldn't go after one in 2023?
Another point is-- for those that aren't too high on getting a QB draft in 2023 want it both ways. They downplay how good the QB's are yet in the same breath there is a downplay on a team willing to trade their 2023 draft pick. -- Well if there are no outstanding QB's according to them, then why wouldn't there be at least some teams more willing/eager to move on getting a player in 2022 that can help them win? The Giants are not looking to win in 2022. They are looking to rebuild.
A team that gives you a number 1 pick in 2023 (along with other picks) for a high pick in 2022 is probably much more concerned regarding the success of their 2022 which includes winning enough vs what the Giants should be trying to do - which is "build."
Ridiculous point from you. A team that is in complete rebuild - that's the definition what they should do.
By your comments it's almost as if you are suggesting/implying more of a moronic Gettleman approach where you try to win and rebuild at once when your team comepletely sucks.
Sorry Dave, but yoru style isfoolish and outdated.
I am not against trading down and picking up future picks. I think that is sound if you can still pick a guy that helps you if he is there. It is just foolish to think you can look ahead an determine what year you will be able to get a franchise QB.
Remember all the talk of tanking for Tua? Everybody assumed he was the guy you needed to wait for if you needed a QB. How is that turning out?
What makes you think if you trade down that you can't get a guy that can help you? FOr exmaple, Jefferson just 2 years ago was taken at 17. Why assume if you trade down you lose out?
+1 - no one is giving up next years #1 unless they are moving from 25+ up to 5/7. The talent level from 5-7 to 25+ is a pretty big hit to take. It's not gonna happen this year.
I am not sure moving even 10 slot down is worth an extra 2nd.
If Giants get a great deal for next year, awesome!
Making moves based on what you think you know about next year is not smart.
So what you are saying is that the following teams would be unwilling to part with their 2023 1st round pick to get a much better pick in 2022?
Atlanta
Denver
Washington
Minny
Balt
Chargers
New Orleans
Pitt
New England
Las Vegas
If Giants get a great deal for next year, awesome!
Making moves based on what you think you know about next year is not smart.
But we're trying to project what the Giants Front Office and Scouting "thinks they know."
Just as we are doing this year with the draft, right? We are trying to project that we think they know they need an OT and Edge for example? And we think they know a few guys are at the top of the list, etc, right?
It's a reasonable point. It's a matter of perspective.
Have to trust in Schoen in this point.
I just dont see the Giants picking at 5 and 7, one will be a trade down and yes you need to get a 2023 first rounder in return
I don't claim to "scout" or "watch film" or "have a board". I just watch the college games I have time to watch. Stroud does look like a very good prospect and if we could draft him now I would. I'd also draft Young, although there are definitely tools questions with him.
I thought DJ U was awful in the games I saw. Really bad. Tools are obvious, but I didn't even think he should be starting for Clemson.
Richardson (Gators) is nowhere near an NFL QB right now. He is very fast though.
Waiting is a risky game. Maybe Stroud and Young continue to look good. Maybe they become good pros. Maybe we lose enough games to finish in the top 2 or 3. Maybe one of the teams in the top 2 or 3 don't need a QB and will trade with us. Maybe we have the best package. Lot of maybes.
But yeah, if we're not going to pick a QB this year, I'd agree we should try to get an extra pick for next year.
Really smart post. You really never know years out with QBs. Hell, I would have drafted Lawrence #1 out of high school. But by the draft last year, I wasn't so sure about him. I'm still not.
I was intoxicated with Sam Howell after his frosh and soph campaigns. He was terrific. This year he dealt with eight new faces on offense, so the entire offense struggled. How much of that was Howell? I don't know, but it certainly changed my view on him. Will the real Sam Howell please stand up...
I think Stroud is the likely stud for '23. I'd like to see another year to validate this past year, but he has the size, arm, and mobility that work in today's game.
The guy I keep forgetting about in '23 is Hendon Hooker of Tennessee. He's very intriguing. I was surprised he went back to Knoxville. I would have made a case for him to be a serious second round prospect in this draft.
People have joked about Arch Manning, but he isn't actually that far away.
The only way Arch Manning is a Giant is if something goes dramatically wrong with the Giants, or something goes dramatically wrong with Arch Manning.
+1.
Waiting for the likes of Bryce Young and CJ Stroud...ugh.