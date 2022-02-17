What about QB at #36 or #67? Giantophile : 2/17/2022 1:39 pm

Picks 5 and 7 notwithstanding, and I'm assuming we don't trade down, the Giants could find themselves on the clock in rd 2 or 3 with guys like Willis (doubtful), Corral, Ridder, Howell, & Strong still on the board.



I like Jones and we know this roster needs a ton of help & that's still a high pick -- but I think one of these guys may be worth it in that spot. Particularly Corral who was a 5-star recruit and got it done in the SEC every week. The narrative about these QBs, whether true or not, is that none are "worth" a top pick but there's still a high probability at least 1 will be a very good+ NFL QB. I think there may be value there.



What says BBI?