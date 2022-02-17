What about QB at #36 or #67?

Picks 5 and 7 notwithstanding, and I'm assuming we don't trade down, the Giants could find themselves on the clock in rd 2 or 3 with guys like Willis (doubtful), Corral, Ridder, Howell, & Strong still on the board.
I like Jones and we know this roster needs a ton of help & that's still a high pick -- but I think one of these guys may be worth it in that spot. Particularly Corral who was a 5-star recruit and got it done in the SEC every week. The narrative about these QBs, whether true or not, is that none are "worth" a top pick but there's still a high probability at least 1 will be a very good+ NFL QB. I think there may be value there.
What says BBI?
2. Dane Brugler in his podcast said that a scout ripped one of the six Senior Bowl QBs to shreds based on how he conducted himself in his interviews. Brugler said the quote was too inflammatory to share more detail. I don't know if any of those six guys have a history of being a pain in the ass. I know there were reports of Pickett interviewing very well, so you can probably rule him out.
Who is the high ceiling guy you speak of? If he is so high ceiling, why isn't he already in the discussions for being in top 5? You're proposing something that more than likely isn't even close to existing at the moment. It's fantasy draft football.
I don't know, perhaps unlike our last GM, other executives around the league know how to keep their mouths shut about who they like.
Willis is the high ceiling guy. There are a lot of teams that will be in the market for a QB, it doesn't behoove any of them to announce to the world that they love him or anyone else in this draft.
How many sure-fire franchise QBs do you think will be coming out in 2023? One? Two? It's possible there are none. You can't put off a QB decision until next year because you have no idea who will be there, or what it will take to get them.
Jones can have another horrible year, and the team go 6-11 and be drafting around #10. If there are two prospects you like, chance are you need to get into the top 3 to get one of them. Assume at least one of those teams needs a QB (the worst teams usually do). What happens if you don't get him?
If there is not a guy you like in 2022 you don't force the pick. But the assumption that you stockpile picks for a future pick you have no idea even exists is, in my opinion, silly.
Why so impatient? Why not try to get a better rated QB isn h2023?
What's the rush?
You blow a year with the QB despite knowing the team completely sucks. It's one thing if you were certain he'd be real good; at least eventually.
This is such a silly way to look at it. Why do you think 2023 will be filled with first round QBs for the taking by every team?
It seems there are a lot of people that think 10-15 can't miss QBs are coming out in the draft next year based on nothing but wishful thinking.
Nobody is suggesting anything close to these sort of exaggerations. Not even sure anybody on this site can even name 10 college QBs that will be part of the 2023 Draft, no less be can't misses.
If you disagree, point some of these "lot of people" out...
You don't love anyone at 5 or 7? Fine with me, but we need to seriously consider a day 2 pick, the value will likely be there.
Who is the high ceiling guy you speak of? If he is so high ceiling, why isn't he already in the discussions for being in top 5? You're proposing something that more than likely isn't even close to existing at the moment. It's fantasy draft football.
I don't know, perhaps unlike our last GM, other executives around the league know how to keep their mouths shut about who they like.
Willis is the high ceiling guy. There are a lot of teams that will be in the market for a QB, it doesn't behoove any of them to announce to the world that they love him or anyone else in this draft.
But I'm not talking GM's. Who knows what GM's are thinking unless you've been a previous Giant GM? I just don't see these guys as top rated. So if Willis has a high ceiling, and he doesn't go top 20 or so and is more of a project, you are dumping him after 1 -2 years? Then what was the point of drafting him?
If he has as high a ceiling as you imply then I would be seeing him on many site draftboards, wouldn't I? SO which sites do you see him on rated in top 10 for example?
There would be reasons why he is picked later because he is more of a project, right? SO to give up on him after a year or 2 defeats drafting "a project," doesn't it?
You don't love anyone at 5 or 7? Fine with me, but we need to seriously consider a day 2 pick, the value will likely be there.
No we don't. In 2023 you can evaluate who goes up or down. But you can plan ot have many picks.
You're 2nd round pick is a prayer. And your likely outcome is maybe to go 4-13 instead of 3-14.
Well-reasoned. May take some movement up a bit from #36 but agree with the sentiment.
Would even consider this with a Free Agent QB added as well...
Why so impatient? Why not try to get a better rated QB isn h2023?
What's the rush?
You blow a year with the QB despite knowing the team completely sucks. It's one thing if you were certain he'd be real good; at least eventually.
This is such a silly way to look at it. Why do you think 2023 will be filled with first round QBs for the taking by every team?
It seems there are a lot of people that think 10-15 can't miss QBs are coming out in the draft next year based on nothing but wishful thinking.
Nobody is suggesting anything close to these sort of exaggerations. Not even sure anybody on this site can even name 10 college QBs that will be part of the 2023 Draft, no less be can't misses.
If you disagree, point some of these "lot of people" out...
I am not sitting and listing individual posters in a call out thread. But the idea of waiting until next year to get a QB has been posted on here plenty over the last several months.
There will not be 10-15 first round QBs. You got me...I exaggerated. But if there are one or two, you may not be in play to get either one of them no matter how many picks you have stacked up.
It is foolish to look at the 2023 draft as a sure fire way to pick up a franchise QB if we need one. There is not a certain amount always available and obtainable.
If he has as high a ceiling as you imply then I would be seeing him on many site draftboards, wouldn't I? SO which sites do you see him on rated in top 10 for example?
There would be reasons why he is picked later because he is more of a project, right? SO to give up on him after a year or 2 defeats drafting "a project," doesn't it?
I don't know why you insist on placing so much value on draft boards.
For starters, the people making them often rely on intel from scouts and such - again, many of whom may not be entirely truthful in their evaluation.
Secondly, we haven't even had the combine or pro days yet, so mock drafts now are worthless.
I am not sitting and listing individual posters in a call out thread. But the idea of waiting until next year to get a QB has been posted on here plenty over the last several months.
There will not be 10-15 first round QBs. You got me...I exaggerated. But if there are one or two, you may not be in play to get either one of them no matter how many picks you have stacked up.
It is foolish to look at the 2023 draft as a sure fire way to pick up a franchise QB if we need one. There is not a certain amount always available and obtainable.
Right, there aren't 10-15 QBs being named as can't misses and there aren't any posters even suggesting it, so no worries about the call-out. So let's move on.
I don't think anybody is even foolishly suggesting waiting until 2023 is a "sure-fire" cold hard lock to obtaining a franchise QB. I seem to read mostly posts suggesting this QB-class doesn't have have any franchise guys in their opinion so don't try and invent the idea there are some. More realistically, use the top picks to add other core positional players for the rebuild, maybe find a stop-gap free agent QB or pick a guy with some decent features with a Day 2 pick, and possibly re-address the QB situation in 2023 if the talent pool is higher.
You may not agree with that approach, but it doesn't make it foolish.
waiting another year just adds even more risk to the equation. QB's will rise and fall, some will get hurt, and if we over achieve, we won't even have access to the top guys in 2023 anyway.
You don't love anyone at 5 or 7? Fine with me, but we need to seriously consider a day 2 pick, the value will likely be there.
No we don't. In 2023 you can evaluate who goes up or down. But you can plan ot have many picks.
You're 2nd round pick is a prayer. And your likely outcome is maybe to go 4-13 instead of 3-14.
I don't subscribe to that line of thinking, very antiquated and doesn't allow for any nuance to solve the QB problem. So our only option is top hope we get a top 10 pick again in 2023 AND pick the right guy?
You know you can pick QB in 2 drafts in a row, right? Would you spend 36 this year and 10 next year to solve your QB problem? I would. What team wouldn't?
A CB like Roger McCreary may be available at 36 knock down because of his arm length. Trust me McCreary is a good CB and might be the replacement if Bradberry is cut.
Just saying this QB is so average the only QB worth a late first round choice imv is Pickett but I don’t like his hand size throwing the ball in windy bad weather
There are plenty of examples of great QB's who were not picked with a top 5 pick. Let Shoen do his thing and trust he provides this team with a franchise QB at some point during the next 3 years.
like they should...
It would be better if several QB's were selected prior to the Giants 2nd round pick so that a great prospect like TE Trey McBride or G/C Zion Johnson fall to them.
They need a plan just to address the position in the long term. Picking one every four years and giving that guy a scholarship isn't a good solution.
Why compound the Jones problem by picking another Jones or worse?
I'd rather not waste the picks. If we get value in the 3rd round or later with these guys, then sure, draft a QB. But reaching for one would be a mistake.
went #36.
like they should...
It would be better if several QB's were selected prior to the Giants 2nd round pick so that a great prospect like TE Trey McBride or G/C Zion Johnson fall to them.
Maybe.
But would be far more interesting (and rewarding) if they took the first QB off the board and they happened to find a gem...
They shouldn't be waiting until 2023 after Jones has failed and walked to another team as a backup. The smart thing would be to come out of the 2022 draft with a QB.
They need a plan just to address the position in the long term. Picking one every four years and giving that guy a scholarship isn't a good solution.
Why compound the Jones problem by picking another Jones or worse?
I'd rather not waste the picks. If we get value in the 3rd round or later with these guys, then sure, draft a QB. But reaching for one would be a mistake.
Why is the pick guaranteed to fail? Why would we invest a day 1 or 2 pick on a QB we don’t actually think can be good?
I don’t think anyone is suggesting to just pick a QB with a dart throw. There just isn’t any way that 0 QBs will have a top 40 grade so it’s reasonable to assume that there could be really good value in the late first or early second.
If he has as high a ceiling as you imply then I would be seeing him on many site draftboards, wouldn't I? SO which sites do you see him on rated in top 10 for example?
There would be reasons why he is picked later because he is more of a project, right? SO to give up on him after a year or 2 defeats drafting "a project," doesn't it?
I don't know why you insist on placing so much value on draft boards.
For starters, the people making them often rely on intel from scouts and such - again, many of whom may not be entirely truthful in their evaluation.
Secondly, we haven't even had the combine or pro days yet, so mock drafts now are worthless.
But it's all we have right now, right? The way you are talking why bother talking about any player until combine or pro days?
And until that time, doesn't it make more sense to read what a consensus is saying? It sure seems to me initially that there is some sort of consensus that this is a weak class, am I wrong interpreting that? SO who am I or any non-expert to disagree with that initial outlook?
SO if the QB class there is a general consensus that this a weak class, why should we disregard it? You and I aren't experts, right?
*********More importantly- what if the combines and pro day prove that the high ceiling players are projects or that the high ceiling picks will go early?
1--- Suppose the high ceiling player is a project? SO your thought is to dump him after a year or 2 even though you knew he was project when you 1st drafted him?
2--- If the high ceiling picks go early, then there is no point drafting one after that for a rebuilding team, right?
They shouldn't be waiting until 2023 after Jones has failed and walked to another team as a backup. The smart thing would be to come out of the 2022 draft with a QB.
They need a plan just to address the position in the long term. Picking one every four years and giving that guy a scholarship isn't a good solution.
Why compound the Jones problem by picking another Jones or worse?
I'd rather not waste the picks. If we get value in the 3rd round or later with these guys, then sure, draft a QB. But reaching for one would be a mistake.
Why is the pick guaranteed to fail? Why would we invest a day 1 or 2 pick on a QB we don’t actually think can be good?
I don’t think anyone is suggesting to just pick a QB with a dart throw. There just isn’t any way that 0 QBs will have a top 40 grade so it’s reasonable to assume that there could be really good value in the late first or early second.
What does "good value" mean when it comes to a QB? He either will perform as a championship QB eventually or he isn't worth a 1st or early 2nd round pick, right?
went #36.
like they should...
It would be better if several QB's were selected prior to the Giants 2nd round pick so that a great prospect like TE Trey McBride or G/C Zion Johnson fall to them.
+1000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000
Why so impatient? Why not try to get a better rated QB isn h2023?
What's the rush?
You blow a year with the QB despite knowing the team completely sucks. It's one thing if you were certain he'd be real good; at least eventually.
I think it's more a matter of taking opportunities when they present themselves. It wouldn't be smart to throw a dart at a list of available QBs and draft whoever you hit, but they should definitely pick a QB they deem worthy of the spot if the opportunity is there because they can't assume 2023 will present an equal or better opportunity.
What does "worthy of the spot" mean?
Only unless they feel that QB is going to potentially be a franchise QB that you can be a consistent championship contender. Otherwise why would you do it on a team so devoid of talent in which your QB is wasting his cheap years on a crummy team?
The idea of drafting a QB in early rounds is to build your team into continual championship contender. It shouldn't be just that you want a QB better than "jones" so you can go 4-13 instead of 3-14.
And I think they can assume 2023 will be better if they do analysis and it proves to be they believe so. They have the scouts to determine that/ make that assessment. That's in part what they are paid to do.
For those who subscribe to THE ATHLETIC, Brugler's Q&A yesterday was very enlightening on this year's class.
One subscriber asked Brugler's who were this year's kneecap-biters(relentless workers on and off the field),he mentioned Hutchinson as the captain,Kenyon Green,Cole Strange and Tyler Linderbaum.
As someone said, you don't draft for backup anything when you're in need of starters.
a few people mentioned 'value' being a mistake. It could be good 'value' in regards to taking a flier, but otherwise it is meaningless when it comes to QB. Very few of these value QBs end up quality starters. Moreso than any other position, there's very little room between good and not good enough. There are very few teams where good enough is good enough.
IMO, it has to be a darn good value to take a flier. Otherwise, stick with positions more likely to be contributors.
Do NOT take one out of the 'DJ sucks, so you have to draft a QB' school of thought.
Corral is starting to grow on me again. I have watched a lot of video and think he would be GREAT value late in the first or into the second. The more I review, the more I like the way he can maneuver the pocket. He's better at that right now than Jones. And I'm sure he's better off platform than Jones.
Very interesting bw. But are you sure he’ll be there late in the first?
As someone said, you don't draft for backup anything when you're in need of starters.
a few people mentioned 'value' being a mistake. It could be good 'value' in regards to taking a flier, but otherwise it is meaningless when it comes to QB. Very few of these value QBs end up quality starters. Moreso than any other position, there's very little room between good and not good enough. There are very few teams where good enough is good enough.
IMO, it has to be a darn good value to take a flier. Otherwise, stick with positions more likely to be contributors.
Do NOT take one out of the 'DJ sucks, so you have to draft a QB' school of thought.
If JS likes a QB he should take him. But for 22 I'd rather see Trubisky and hope one of the 23 class QBs is the goods
How about trading down and getting three mid or late 1st rounders and drafting Malik Willis, Kenyon Green and Linderbaum? That’s potentially transformational and we haven’t even reached the second round.
Corral is starting to grow on me again. I have watched a lot of video and think he would be GREAT value late in the first or into the second. The more I review, the more I like the way he can maneuver the pocket. He's better at that right now than Jones. And I'm sure he's better off platform than Jones.
Good post. I agree completely on all counts accept I don't believe Coral will be available in the 2nd. I think he goes mid-late 1st.
If you don't have a good QB, you don't even play football games in February.
They shouldn't be waiting until 2023 after Jones has failed and walked to another team as a backup. The smart thing would be to come out of the 2022 draft with a QB.
They need a plan just to address the position in the long term. Picking one every four years and giving that guy a scholarship isn't a good solution.
Why compound the Jones problem by picking another Jones or worse?
I'd rather not waste the picks. If we get value in the 3rd round or later with these guys, then sure, draft a QB. But reaching for one would be a mistake.
Why is the pick guaranteed to fail? Why would we invest a day 1 or 2 pick on a QB we don’t actually think can be good?
I don’t think anyone is suggesting to just pick a QB with a dart throw. There just isn’t any way that 0 QBs will have a top 40 grade so it’s reasonable to assume that there could be really good value in the late first or early second.
What does "good value" mean when it comes to a QB? He either will perform as a championship QB eventually or he isn't worth a 1st or early 2nd round pick, right?
Good value means a a player with upside who's game needs to be refined - aka, not a day 1 starter.
Stop shitting on every idea that doesn't end with future HoF winning QB - the chances of that happening with our next QB selection are slim whether that's in 2022 or 2023.
Jimmy Garoppolo (who I don't even like) was a 2nd rounder - was he really not worth it? Lamar Jackson had a ton to work on heading into the league, I'm pretty sure moving up to get him at the end of the first worked out pretty well despite not winning a title, no? Who are all these top 5 picks winning Super Bowls? Because if you want Stroud or whoever that's what you will need and history shows it doesn't really increase your odds of winning it all.
I'm hoping for a few trades and draft capital for next year in case the Giants need to draft a QB next year.
If they do sign Trubisky between him, Webb and Fromm the only QB who will be starting new with Daboll is Jones.
I'd rather not waste the picks. If we get value in the 3rd round or later with these guys, then sure, draft a QB. But reaching for one would be a mistake.
Why is the pick guaranteed to fail? Why would we invest a day 1 or 2 pick on a QB we don’t actually think can be good?
I don’t think anyone is suggesting to just pick a QB with a dart throw. There just isn’t any way that 0 QBs will have a top 40 grade so it’s reasonable to assume that there could be really good value in the late first or early second.
What does "good value" mean when it comes to a QB? He either will perform as a championship QB eventually or he isn't worth a 1st or early 2nd round pick, right?
Good value means a a player with upside who's game needs to be refined - aka, not a day 1 starter.
Stop shitting on every idea that doesn't end with future HoF winning QB - the chances of that happening with our next QB selection are slim whether that's in 2022 or 2023.
Jimmy Garoppolo (who I don't even like) was a 2nd rounder - was he really not worth it? Lamar Jackson had a ton to work on heading into the league, I'm pretty sure moving up to get him at the end of the first worked out pretty well despite not winning a title, no? Who are all these top 5 picks winning Super Bowls? Because if you want Stroud or whoever that's what you will need and history shows it doesn't really increase your odds of winning it all.
All you want to do is look at the guys that worked out. You want to pray one hits. Why don't you post all the guys that have done nothing late 1st round and after?
I want a QB that can continually help Giants as a contender. If the Giants suck in 2022 (which we expect) and if they acquire another 1st round pick (which is highly probable if they want to), then isn't the potential of 2023 QB's better than what you are suggesting?
I don't want to follow posts such as yourself 3 years from now in which we're in the same boat looking for a QB all because you (The GM) pretended to look for "value" while passing on an opportunity for a much better QB which is in our grasp in 2023 with just one simple trade in 2022 to move into 2023.
Unless you are trying to suggest having a late 1st round pick or 2nd round is better than having an early 1st round pick? Because if you do what you are suggesting you are probably blowing the opportunity of getting the early 1st round QB pick in 2023. Unless you are okay with wasting early round picks too which you would do if you drafted a 2nd round QB or last 1st then after year you dump him?
If the giants don’t like a QB in rounds 1-2, so be it, on to next year then. If they do, it could be pretty exciting. Be open to other ideas.
You didn't define value. You defined players.
If the giants don’t like a QB in rounds 1-2, so be it, on to next year then. If they do, it could be pretty exciting. Be open to other ideas.
What are you talking about? Why should I be open to dumb ideas? Just because the dumb idea is new doesn't make it worth being open to.
In regards to the 2 guys you mention, they were drafted with the sole intent of being a backup. You can tell the difference between the Ravens and the Pats where they were when they drafted their QB's vs the current situation of the Giants, right?
An Jimmy G on an awful team -- how quickly will the wolves come out in NY looking to dump him after a couple of years?
You have to understand we are rebuilding. Getting a more than likely backup QB for a rebuilding team is a dumb idea. Wasting a high 1st or 2nd round on a prayer he might be Jackson is dumb too.
You're not dumb but the idea is dumb.
The Giants appeared to subscribe to the theory if you like a QB, pick him as high as possible, lest he not be available your next turn.
So the Giants pick Jones at 6, presumably in part because they fear he won’t be there at 17.
Outcomes if they wait:
1) Jones is available at 17, they take him. His salary is lower, and his 5th year option is considerably lower. They take a good player at 6.
2) He’s gone. They conceivably have the 4th or better pick 2020. They take Herbert.
it's actually what you seem to be doing. I gave you examples of players with flaws that worked out because you wanted me to define what value was. You asked, I answered.
You didn't define value. You defined players.
I’ll give you a hint, I answered it already. I also have players. Might want to try reading again and quit being a tough guy.
That would only feed the lynch mob. The moment Jones struggles, and he will, everyone will be calling for the 2nd round pick.
There are QBs with better potential than Jones in this draft but NYGs interest isn't upgrading Jones, it's building around him. And with that strategy, they're going to need all the picks they can get.
Really? Just started following football?
You realize they had a Super Bowl MVP in front of Jackson, right?
You realize that he didn't start right away, right?
You realize that Flacco had signed a 3 year extension previously years making big bucks before Jackson came, right? Money doesn't matter to NFL teams?
You realize that there were scouts that thought Jackson was going to be more of a Receiver, right?
SO let's get this straight. You had a prior Super Bowl MVP, still in his extension contract, in which his team was 9-7 the prior year, in which he didn't start.
SO correct my memory - (1) he didn't start. (2) The team had an extension with former SUper Bowl Winer in Flaaco and (3) you are saying he wasn't drafted as a backup yet that is exactly what he did - and you are getting incredulous with me?
****(4) When hejoined Baltimore, before he started to play, did Baltimore set up the offense to build around Jackson? They didn't, did they? SO this isn't anything near like a QB like Mahomes getting tutored by ALex SMith, right?
***(5)If he wasn't slated to be the backup, can you explain why they bothered ot keep Flaaco? SO he could "teach" Jackson because they are so similar?
(6) He was drafted to backup Flaaco and he was backing up Flaaco and the team was not building to Jackson's strengths when they signed him, yet you are suggesting he wasn't a backup?????? LMAO.
Everyone just putting their head in the sand and going “all in” on Jones? No way. I don’t see it & I don’t care what Mara said in January.
He very well might be back next year, but I think they’ll be a rookie QB drafted or a vet signed at minimum.
Lastly, the argument that you can’t bring in a rookie or vet due to fan demand to see him start, seriously? How did that work out last year for the Giants with Glennon & Fromm?
I just don’t buy it. It would be negligence to not evaluate the QB position for any of their early round picks.
And I don’t even know what the contention is anyway. I’m not expecting a player taken at 36 to come in and be Jackson, he’s simply an example of it not being a dumb idea. Should we pick a QB at 36 it pushed Jones and gives us a reason to play another player in a lost year (assuming we stink). We’d have a good chunk of a season to see what we have in said player and from there determine if we’ve found our guy or need to pick again.
There isn’t 1 way to find your QB, yet you keep posting as such. Look around the league and look at the top 10 guys and let me know when they were drafted and what the scenario was, the result will be very few top 5 picks.
In reality some teams know they can succeed with a QB somewhere on the spectrum between good and great, and can adjust their other resources accordingly.