What if the Giants took Kyle Hamilton with their first pick?

But he's just a safety, that would be crazy! And it would be if he WAS just a safety. Some folks rank him #4 on the big board, if he's around at #5?
I've been reading that Martindale has an aggressive, attacking style of defense. This guy has Mr. Blitz written all over him. He can play a hybrid safety/LB role as well as conventional safety. And he can impact all over the field.
Or he may not live up to his evident potential in the NFL. But if he does, and continues to develop, he might be the kind of offensive game wrecker that (Dare I say it?) LT was.
ND Highlights Video
- ( New Window
)
Draft the best players, get better at it, this is going to take at least 2-3 offseasons to build properly. Have some patience.
When i watch him i see a guy who makes all the routine plays consistently but in my opinion he just doesnt flash the same way reed or taylor did.
Ditto. Reed, Taylor and Polamalu jumped off the screen when you watch Miami and USC games. Their impact was palpable.
To be fair, the game has changed since those guys entered the league, but I have no doubt any of the three could easily adjust to today's game and would be can't miss, blue chip prospects.
How many times have we screamed the opposing tight end is killing us?
If Hamilton checks all the boxes you grab him. The jets should be all over him with their horrendous secondary.
Impact positions, like OT, should be given a higher level of priority. And while Guard and Center lag to some degree, when you have what the Giants have...you have nothing.
I am quite certain the entire BBI fan board would be ecstatic if the New York Football Giants found a Pro Bowl Level OT or versatile Guard in Round 4. However, after going thru a decade of nonsense on this unit, it may just be prudent to lessen that risk profile, shorten the development cycle, and bring the OL up to a reasonable standard with some higher investment choices.
Then maybe they can start instituting the "Hey, we can find good O-lineman late in every draft" approach in a few years...
Ira, you're acting like this team is competing for a playoff spot in 2022.
I wonder if Bengals fans didn't want to take Ja'Marr Chase last year because they already had Tyler Boyd.
Quote:
that I"m not going to get angry at any direction the Giants go. It really is Schoen & Daboll take the wheel and we will see where it goes. If they want Hamilton with the pick, great. If they don't, great. We need to have faith they know what they are doing and let it play out.
For 2022, they are playing with house money to set the team up, at least to me.
I never understand the propensity by some to get ANGRY over a draft pick. Why some people get wed to what basically is a crapshoot is beyond me.
Agree with both of you. Also agree with JonC that we need to draft into the strength of the draft, which I think is another way of saying we have to pick the BPA.
I'm fine with Hamilton and an edge and waiting until round two to take an OL. Hamilton is a phenomenal safety prospect.
Hamilton isn't in the same universe as Reed. JFC.
Pass on a S.
I think people are bringing up Reed because of Martindale...never mind that Martindale never coached Reed in Baltimore...
I don't know who the Giants should draft; I do know that they need to overhaul whatever policies have been governing draft process over the past decade and install new policies that make sense. Then stick to those policies.
Based on what Schoen said about premium positions, I'd be surprised if they draft Hamilton.
Nobody is safe. We need everything. We are the worst or second worst team since 2017, and haven't been .500 at any point during those seasons.
I don't want to do a "GoTerps" and trade Jones for a seventh round pick, but the total tear down that should have happened several years ago must occur now.
Please don't insult the great Ed Reed by putting Hamilton in his class. It's embarrassing.
Please don't insult the great Ed Reed by putting Hamilton in his class. It's embarrassing.
yeah that seems a bit of a stretch for me.
Quote:
very good ones there. We can very much use another edge rusher and there should be one there. We certainly can use another inside linebacker and there will be one or two there. Safety? We're ok at safety.
Ira, you're acting like this team is competing for a playoff spot in 2022.
no but we have been down this road before. Premium positions are important. RB/C/Safety even if they are really good players just don't have the same type of impact of other positions.
I agree we need to pick good players regardless but to say Hamilton is that much better then other players where we will be picking that play more premium positions I think is a bit of a stretch. There seem to be really quality lineman and edge guys where we are picking.
Even a corner on every down has more of an impact on safety. And we can go that route because there are two really good ones.
Hamilton numbers don't even jump off the board. Sure he is a great athlete that has a lot of versatility. But I don't see the infatuation in that he's a can't miss prospect.
I think this is a really strong OL class, not just the first round. My preference is to use at least one of our #1 picks on the OL, but if there is a run on the OL's, I wouldn't settle.
Hamilton is absolutely a top 10 pick, worthy when the Giants pick, and may be the best overall player in this draft pound for pound.
The top half of this draft is filled with red chip guys, and he is the darkest red of that group...
Get comfortable with the thought of a combination of 2 of the following: Hamilton, Gardner, Stingley or Lloyd. Its very much on the table depending on how 1-4 fall.
Get comfortable with the thought of a combination of 2 of the following: Hamilton, Gardner, Stingley or Lloyd. Its very much on the table depending on how 1-4 fall.
I could actually see a scenario where we spend both our #1 picks on DBs. That would freak out a lot of people.
Get comfortable with the thought of a combination of 2 of the following: Hamilton, Gardner, Stingley or Lloyd. Its very much on the table depending on how 1-4 fall.
I'm not asking for both picks to be o-line but they literally have been talking up DJ saying the reason he has had no chance to succeed is because of the OL. To pass up on the top OL optically would be a bad look. That doesn't mean they couldn't fix the o-line with not picking one with one of those top picks.
They would just have to understand the fans aren't going to be patient with another regime saying they will invest in the Oline but continue to pass up good olineman.
Quote:
Get yourselves very comfortable with the idea that the team MAY not draft an OL with either pick. I’m not saying its a definite, but its on the table.
Get comfortable with the thought of a combination of 2 of the following: Hamilton, Gardner, Stingley or Lloyd. Its very much on the table depending on how 1-4 fall.
I could actually see a scenario where we spend both our #1 picks on DBs. That would freak out a lot of people.
rightfully so lol, optically it would be tough to justify that.
I think this is a really strong OL class, not just the first round. My preference is to use at least one of our #1 picks on the OL, but if there is a run on the OL's, I wouldn't settle.
Understand where you are coming from. And its not that I don't think Hamilton is a good prospect. It just seems like luxury pick. Wink already has his CF in McKinney (he has said as much). The next thing he needs are corners more than another safety. He also needs multiple guys that move around the front 7 and come at you. I think there are enough guys at those positions at least on Hamiltons level to then warrant position value taking precedence.
Guys the protect the QB well and guys that put pressure on the QB don't make it to FA. So you have to find them in the draft.
SEA traded all that capital for Jamal Adams and where did that get him? Jamal Adams was a pretty highly regarded Safety coming out of college too.
Ryan won't be here. Love is more of a jack-of-all-trades kind of guy who I don't think you want starting.
Is a second top safety a "luxury"? I don't think so. That's like saying Carl Banks was a luxury.
Googs, I’m not saying its going to happen or even that is likely. Its just on the table and I know how this board is going to freak if it happens.
I would say right now that there’s a very good chance that if they keep the picks at 5 & 7 you’re two highest graded players left will be Hamilton and Gardner.
Ryan won't be here. Love is more of a jack-of-all-trades kind of guy who I don't think you want starting.
Is a second top safety a "luxury"? I don't think so. That's like saying Carl Banks was a luxury.
I just go and look at all the top teams and I don't say look they have two elite safeties. The Rams pretty much picked up Weddle from the coach and won a Superbowl. I just don't remember building a defense with top safeties. I love that we have one really good one but seems like we can look to acquire another one in another way other than using a top 10 pick on one.
I just look at all the good teams and they have multiple pass rushers. Our two superbowls we had pass rusher for days to throw at you. I feel like there are enough worthy guys especially maybe in a slight trade down scenarios whether its Ojabo/Johnson.
I guess I am def in the crowd of using one pick on a OL and trade down with the other since I think we need so much help and another CF type safety might be nice but not necessary to building a winning team.
Quote:
If I'm Schoen, Daboll, and Martindale, and I'm looking at this team in 2-3 years, I know I need another safety.
Ryan won't be here. Love is more of a jack-of-all-trades kind of guy who I don't think you want starting.
Is a second top safety a "luxury"? I don't think so. That's like saying Carl Banks was a luxury.
I just go and look at all the top teams and I don't say look they have two elite safeties. The Rams pretty much picked up Weddle from the coach and won a Superbowl. I just don't remember building a defense with top safeties. I love that we have one really good one but seems like we can look to acquire another one in another way other than using a top 10 pick on one.
I just look at all the good teams and they have multiple pass rushers. Our two superbowls we had pass rusher for days to throw at you. I feel like there are enough worthy guys especially maybe in a slight trade down scenarios whether its Ojabo/Johnson.
I guess I am def in the crowd of using one pick on a OL and trade down with the other since I think we need so much help and another CF type safety might be nice but not necessary to building a winning team.
I agree. A great Safety is good to have, bet then you'll have to pay him eventually and is that where you want to spend your cap?
I think advocates for this pick are thinking about a different NFL. Safety is not where you want to be great.
I hear you. And I didn't mean to suggest that I think safeties aren't impactful. But in the order of positional value, I don't consider it a premium one to invest lottery slot dollars in. So, unless you want to convince me a safety prospect is a wrecking ball like Ed Reed or Polamalum, I can think of six positions that are more critical to success.
if hamilton is available at #7, then yes
Of course, if people here get their wish and Bradberry is traded/cut, then they have to go corner instead
Hamilton might be the best safety and the best overall player in the draft. If he is then Jacksonville, Detroit, Houston and The Jets should all be drafting him as well right? If he is this transcending talent he should be available when we pick at 5.
Here’s the thing: we suck right now so yeah Hamilton could be a viable addition. I just look at the secondary as a whole and we seem to have a shit ton of resources committed to that unit.
We need to invest in our front 7 beyond Ojulari, Williams and Lawrence. Passing on Parsons last year has proven to be moronic and we traded back and picked up the 7th overall pick. It would be a great opportunity to find a front 7 difference maker and there should be several to pick from.
I could see the Giants spending both their #1s on OL.
I could see them spending both their #1s on DBs.
I would not be shocked to see them take a WR (though I don't think this is likely).
I would not be shocked if they traded back from BOTH their #1 picks.
Hamilton might be the best safety and the best overall player in the draft. If he is then Jacksonville, Detroit, Houston and The Jets should all be drafting him as well right? If he is this transcending talent he should be available when we pick at 5.
Here’s the thing: we suck right now so yeah Hamilton could be a viable addition. I just look at the secondary as a whole and we seem to have a shit ton of resources committed to that unit.
We need to invest in our front 7 beyond Ojulari, Williams and Lawrence. Passing on Parsons last year has proven to be moronic and we traded back and picked up the 7th overall pick. It would be a great opportunity to find a front 7 difference maker and there should be several to pick from.
Like who? The edge guys are either overrated or 4-3 ends, and while I love Dean I doubt he will be graded high enough to take without a trade down and Hamilton probably will be
The fact is the only defensive players to take at 5 or 7 are Hamilton and corners
Quote:
isn't happening...
Googs, I’m not saying its going to happen or even that is likely. Its just on the table and I know how this board is going to freak if it happens.
I would say right now that there’s a very good chance that if they keep the picks at 5 & 7 you’re two highest graded players left will be Hamilton and Gardner.
What this board does is just usually dramatics, either way.
Hamilton has talents to make the grade. Gardner and some of the secondary guys have some good games, but aren't top 7 picks so hopefully Schoen can see it.
For 2022, they are playing with house money to set the team up, at least to me.
Agreed.
Personally, I think they will go OT with one of their first two picks. Just a gut feeling. With the other pick either an impact defender or a WR. Again, just a feeling. I don't see them doubling down on either side of the ball, but they certainly could.
Of course, if they find a way to pick up 1 or 2 serviceable younger OL in FA( cap casualties, someone’s surplus OL or a PS player with potential ) then S must be the need they see then likely come back with the #3/4/5 OL at #7, or trade back and get the maybe 5/6/7 OL.
Also means Peppers is gone, and maybe Wink thinks he can do something with our ERs, maybe even keeping Carter.
All in all, still unusual.
Quote:
We have at least 2 starting positions completely up in the air, maybe as many as 4 spots. I would be we are taking at least 1 OL in round 1
Hamilton might be the best safety and the best overall player in the draft. If he is then Jacksonville, Detroit, Houston and The Jets should all be drafting him as well right? If he is this transcending talent he should be available when we pick at 5.
Here’s the thing: we suck right now so yeah Hamilton could be a viable addition. I just look at the secondary as a whole and we seem to have a shit ton of resources committed to that unit.
We need to invest in our front 7 beyond Ojulari, Williams and Lawrence. Passing on Parsons last year has proven to be moronic and we traded back and picked up the 7th overall pick. It would be a great opportunity to find a front 7 difference maker and there should be several to pick from.
Like who? The edge guys are either overrated or 4-3 ends, and while I love Dean I doubt he will be graded high enough to take without a trade down and Hamilton probably will be
The fact is the only defensive players to take at 5 or 7 are Hamilton and corners
Who? There are crap ton of great prospects for both the OL and the defensive front 7. ILB Dean and Lloyd are potential targets at 7, I like Lloyd better if the 2. Edge Rushers, there are 2-5 guys that could be worth the 5th or 7th selection: Hutchinson, Thibs, Karlaftis, Ojabo and my personal favorite Jermaine Johnson. All 5 would be a starter on our defense day 1.
OT prospects are very good: Neal, Ekwonu, Cross and Penning are gonna be NFL starters day 1. We have no right tackle.
Now we all have to realize that when need and value meet it beats value alone. The NFL had become and impatient win now league. I like Hamilton and Gardner but look at our roster. This front office and coaching staff will still want to compete. We need a pass rush and we need OL. Premium positions are OT and ER.
Value meets need.
but then again I didn't think needed another Linebacker in 1984 when we drafted Banks.So wtf do I know?
So I'll stay in my lane and let Schoen do his job