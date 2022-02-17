for display only
What if the Giants took Kyle Hamilton with their first pick?

TC : 2/17/2022 3:16 pm
But he's just a safety, that would be crazy! And it would be if he WAS just a safety. Some folks rank him #4 on the big board, if he's around at #5?

I've been reading that Martindale has an aggressive, attacking style of defense. This guy has Mr. Blitz written all over him. He can play a hybrid safety/LB role as well as conventional safety. And he can impact all over the field.

Or he may not live up to his evident potential in the NFL. But if he does, and continues to develop, he might be the kind of offensive game wrecker that (Dare I say it?) LT was.

ND Highlights Video - ( New Window )
To put it another way  
JonC : 2/17/2022 5:29 pm : link
if the Giants drafted OL with their first four picks, RT, two OGs, and a C, does that mean they optimized their asset allocations? No, statistically very likely they skipped over better pro prospects at other positions, including PREMIUM positions Schoen (and most other successful NFL execs) clearly use as an architecture principle. Does drafting those OL mean they "fixed" the unit? Statistically unlikely, probably 50/50 or less.

Draft the best players, get better at it, this is going to take at least 2-3 offseasons to build properly. Have some patience.

RE: he is good  
bw in dc : 2/17/2022 5:31 pm : link
In comment 15610157 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
but IMO he doesnt play like ed reed or sean taylor and to me thats the comp if we are taking a safety that high.

When i watch him i see a guy who makes all the routine plays consistently but in my opinion he just doesnt flash the same way reed or taylor did.


Ditto. Reed, Taylor and Polamalu jumped off the screen when you watch Miami and USC games. Their impact was palpable.

To be fair, the game has changed since those guys entered the league, but I have no doubt any of the three could easily adjust to today's game and would be can't miss, blue chip prospects.
Rams just won the SB  
JonC : 2/17/2022 5:32 pm : link
with a good and sometimes streaky OL, and impact players all over both sides of the line of scrimmage that make big plays and close out games. NFL is mostly a track meet now given how they've legislated contact out of the game. Load up on impact players when they're clearly the best pick to be made.
the giants best player is a FS  
mphbullet36 : 2/17/2022 5:34 pm : link
When you factor in BPA/positional value/need it's tough to justify Hamilton for one of the giants picks.
and conversely, if their opinion is OL  
JonC : 2/17/2022 5:43 pm : link
are clearly the best picks at 5 and/or 7, do it, stick to your board and pull the trigger. Ultimately, what needs to change the most is the Giants not being terrible at identifying NFL football players.
When was the last time the Giants had someone who could cover  
kelly : 2/17/2022 5:44 pm : link
A tight end?

How many times have we screamed the opposing tight end is killing us?

If Hamilton checks all the boxes you grab him. The jets should be all over him with their horrendous secondary.
Just because the Giants should actually scout better and  
Jimmy Googs : 2/17/2022 5:53 pm : link
make more intelligent draft decisions doesn't mean that Offensive Line picks should just be deferred to later rounds. If your scouting better, hopefully your scouting better at all positions and therefore can find decent quality later across the board at numerous positions.

Impact positions, like OT, should be given a higher level of priority. And while Guard and Center lag to some degree, when you have what the Giants have...you have nothing.

I am quite certain the entire BBI fan board would be ecstatic if the New York Football Giants found a Pro Bowl Level OT or versatile Guard in Round 4. However, after going thru a decade of nonsense on this unit, it may just be prudent to lessen that risk profile, shorten the development cycle, and bring the OL up to a reasonable standard with some higher investment choices.

Then maybe they can start instituting the "Hey, we can find good O-lineman late in every draft" approach in a few years...

 
ryanmkeane : 2/17/2022 5:59 pm : link
Hamilton jumped off the screen during ND games. He was the one guy where nearly every game he was making some absurd play.
We're desperately in need of a right tackle and there will be some  
Ira : 2/17/2022 6:19 pm : link
very good ones there. We can very much use another edge rusher and there should be one there. We certainly can use another inside linebacker and there will be one or two there. Safety? We're ok at safety.
RE: We're desperately in need of a right tackle and there will be some  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/17/2022 6:20 pm : link
In comment 15610218 Ira said:
Quote:
very good ones there. We can very much use another edge rusher and there should be one there. We certainly can use another inside linebacker and there will be one or two there. Safety? We're ok at safety.


Ira, you're acting like this team is competing for a playoff spot in 2022.
RE: I wouldn’t...  
santacruzom : 2/17/2022 6:38 pm : link
In comment 15610020 BigBlueDawg56 said:
Quote:
Take him at 5 in any scenario and the only way I take him at 7 is if we have a trade worked out already for Ryan where we can shed his salary for a pick. Hutch KT Ikem cross and Neal all have to be rated higher for us at 5 as well as a team trying to move ahead of Carolina for a QB.


I wonder if Bengals fans didn't want to take Ja'Marr Chase last year because they already had Tyler Boyd.
RE: RE: I've decided at this point  
AcidTest : 2/17/2022 6:44 pm : link
In comment 15610047 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15610044 Matt in SGS said:


Quote:


that I"m not going to get angry at any direction the Giants go. It really is Schoen & Daboll take the wheel and we will see where it goes. If they want Hamilton with the pick, great. If they don't, great. We need to have faith they know what they are doing and let it play out.

For 2022, they are playing with house money to set the team up, at least to me.



I never understand the propensity by some to get ANGRY over a draft pick. Why some people get wed to what basically is a crapshoot is beyond me.


Agree with both of you. Also agree with JonC that we need to draft into the strength of the draft, which I think is another way of saying we have to pick the BPA.

I'm fine with Hamilton and an edge and waiting until round two to take an OL. Hamilton is a phenomenal safety prospect.
RE: Did anybody here...  
Go Terps : 2/17/2022 6:45 pm : link
In comment 15610095 bw in dc said:
Quote:
actually watch Ed Reed at Miami?

Hamilton isn't in the same universe as Reed. JFC.

Pass on a S.


I think people are bringing up Reed because of Martindale...never mind that Martindale never coached Reed in Baltimore...

I don't know who the Giants should draft; I do know that they need to overhaul whatever policies have been governing draft process over the past decade and install new policies that make sense. Then stick to those policies.

Based on what Schoen said about premium positions, I'd be surprised if they draft Hamilton.
And  
AcidTest : 2/17/2022 6:46 pm : link
Logan Ryan should absolutely not influence what this team does in any round of the draft. As Eric said, he's 31, and won't be here in two years.

Nobody is safe. We need everything. We are the worst or second worst team since 2017, and haven't been .500 at any point during those seasons.

I don't want to do a "GoTerps" and trade Jones for a seventh round pick, but the total tear down that should have happened several years ago must occur now.
Loved Hamilton @ ND.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/17/2022 6:47 pm : link
If he's there, I'd be fine with taking him. I think he's going to be a gamechanger on defense.
Just a refresher course on Ed Reed at Miami...  
bw in dc : 2/17/2022 6:48 pm : link
He had 21 interceptions, 52 passes defended, 4 forced fumbles, 5 TDs, blocked 4 punts, and had a gazillion tackles.

Please don't insult the great Ed Reed by putting Hamilton in his class. It's embarrassing.
RE: Just a refresher course on Ed Reed at Miami...  
mphbullet36 : 2/17/2022 6:58 pm : link
In comment 15610241 bw in dc said:
Quote:
He had 21 interceptions, 52 passes defended, 4 forced fumbles, 5 TDs, blocked 4 punts, and had a gazillion tackles.

Please don't insult the great Ed Reed by putting Hamilton in his class. It's embarrassing.


yeah that seems a bit of a stretch for me.
RE: RE: We're desperately in need of a right tackle and there will be some  
mphbullet36 : 2/17/2022 7:03 pm : link
In comment 15610220 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15610218 Ira said:


Quote:


very good ones there. We can very much use another edge rusher and there should be one there. We certainly can use another inside linebacker and there will be one or two there. Safety? We're ok at safety.



Ira, you're acting like this team is competing for a playoff spot in 2022.


no but we have been down this road before. Premium positions are important. RB/C/Safety even if they are really good players just don't have the same type of impact of other positions.

I agree we need to pick good players regardless but to say Hamilton is that much better then other players where we will be picking that play more premium positions I think is a bit of a stretch. There seem to be really quality lineman and edge guys where we are picking.

Even a corner on every down has more of an impact on safety. And we can go that route because there are two really good ones.

Hamilton numbers don't even jump off the board. Sure he is a great athlete that has a lot of versatility. But I don't see the infatuation in that he's a can't miss prospect.
bw in dc  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/17/2022 7:06 pm : link
You're missing the point. Not saying Hamilton is another Reed, but arguing against the belief that safeties can't make an impact. I'd argue that we're in an age where safeties are more important than ever.
mphbullet36  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/17/2022 7:08 pm : link
You're making some assumptions that I'm not ready to make. For example, my preliminary review of the edge rushers show all of them have some questions about their game. Yes, all prospects have questions, but this group doesn't wow me as much as other pundits.

I think this is a really strong OL class, not just the first round. My preference is to use at least one of our #1 picks on the OL, but if there is a run on the OL's, I wouldn't settle.
The Reed comment (as well as to the other HOF safeties) does not  
Jimmy Googs : 2/17/2022 7:11 pm : link
need to be blown out of proportion here.

Hamilton is absolutely a top 10 pick, worthy when the Giants pick, and may be the best overall player in this draft pound for pound.

The top half of this draft is filled with red chip guys, and he is the darkest red of that group...
Suggestion to the OL at 5&7 Crowd  
Biteymax22 : 2/17/2022 7:16 pm : link
Get yourselves very comfortable with the idea that the team MAY not draft an OL with either pick. I’m not saying its a definite, but its on the table.

Get comfortable with the thought of a combination of 2 of the following: Hamilton, Gardner, Stingley or Lloyd. Its very much on the table depending on how 1-4 fall.
Putting two guys into the back 7 of the Defense with #5 AND #7  
Jimmy Googs : 2/17/2022 7:22 pm : link
isn't happening...
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/17/2022 7:22 pm : link
I'm not saying he's the next Ed Reed-who is the best safety of my lifetime-but Hamilton is really, really freaking good. If he's a Giant, our defense goes up a level instantly. He could be our Parsons.
RE: Suggestion to the OL at 5&7 Crowd  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/17/2022 7:23 pm : link
In comment 15610264 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
Get yourselves very comfortable with the idea that the team MAY not draft an OL with either pick. I’m not saying its a definite, but its on the table.

Get comfortable with the thought of a combination of 2 of the following: Hamilton, Gardner, Stingley or Lloyd. Its very much on the table depending on how 1-4 fall.


I could actually see a scenario where we spend both our #1 picks on DBs. That would freak out a lot of people.
RE: Suggestion to the OL at 5&7 Crowd  
mphbullet36 : 2/17/2022 7:29 pm : link
In comment 15610264 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
Get yourselves very comfortable with the idea that the team MAY not draft an OL with either pick. I’m not saying its a definite, but its on the table.

Get comfortable with the thought of a combination of 2 of the following: Hamilton, Gardner, Stingley or Lloyd. Its very much on the table depending on how 1-4 fall.


I'm not asking for both picks to be o-line but they literally have been talking up DJ saying the reason he has had no chance to succeed is because of the OL. To pass up on the top OL optically would be a bad look. That doesn't mean they couldn't fix the o-line with not picking one with one of those top picks.

They would just have to understand the fans aren't going to be patient with another regime saying they will invest in the Oline but continue to pass up good olineman.
RE: RE: Suggestion to the OL at 5&7 Crowd  
mphbullet36 : 2/17/2022 7:30 pm : link
In comment 15610270 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15610264 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


Get yourselves very comfortable with the idea that the team MAY not draft an OL with either pick. I’m not saying its a definite, but its on the table.

Get comfortable with the thought of a combination of 2 of the following: Hamilton, Gardner, Stingley or Lloyd. Its very much on the table depending on how 1-4 fall.



I could actually see a scenario where we spend both our #1 picks on DBs. That would freak out a lot of people.


rightfully so lol, optically it would be tough to justify that.
RE: mphbullet36  
mphbullet36 : 2/17/2022 7:34 pm : link
In comment 15610261 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
You're making some assumptions that I'm not ready to make. For example, my preliminary review of the edge rushers show all of them have some questions about their game. Yes, all prospects have questions, but this group doesn't wow me as much as other pundits.

I think this is a really strong OL class, not just the first round. My preference is to use at least one of our #1 picks on the OL, but if there is a run on the OL's, I wouldn't settle.


Understand where you are coming from. And its not that I don't think Hamilton is a good prospect. It just seems like luxury pick. Wink already has his CF in McKinney (he has said as much). The next thing he needs are corners more than another safety. He also needs multiple guys that move around the front 7 and come at you. I think there are enough guys at those positions at least on Hamiltons level to then warrant position value taking precedence.

Guys the protect the QB well and guys that put pressure on the QB don't make it to FA. So you have to find them in the draft.

SEA traded all that capital for Jamal Adams and where did that get him? Jamal Adams was a pretty highly regarded Safety coming out of college too.
mphbullet36  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/17/2022 7:42 pm : link
If I'm Schoen, Daboll, and Martindale, and I'm looking at this team in 2-3 years, I know I need another safety.

Ryan won't be here. Love is more of a jack-of-all-trades kind of guy who I don't think you want starting.

Is a second top safety a "luxury"? I don't think so. That's like saying Carl Banks was a luxury.
RE: Putting two guys into the back 7 of the Defense with #5 AND #7  
Biteymax22 : 2/17/2022 7:45 pm : link
In comment 15610268 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
isn't happening...


Googs, I’m not saying its going to happen or even that is likely. Its just on the table and I know how this board is going to freak if it happens.

I would say right now that there’s a very good chance that if they keep the picks at 5 & 7 you’re two highest graded players left will be Hamilton and Gardner.
Eric...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/17/2022 7:53 pm : link
As an ND fan, if we draft Hamilton, I'll be really excited. I've seen every ND game-except one or two-when he's been there...he's THAT good.
RE: mphbullet36  
mphbullet36 : 2/17/2022 8:01 pm : link
In comment 15610283 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
If I'm Schoen, Daboll, and Martindale, and I'm looking at this team in 2-3 years, I know I need another safety.

Ryan won't be here. Love is more of a jack-of-all-trades kind of guy who I don't think you want starting.

Is a second top safety a "luxury"? I don't think so. That's like saying Carl Banks was a luxury.


I just go and look at all the top teams and I don't say look they have two elite safeties. The Rams pretty much picked up Weddle from the coach and won a Superbowl. I just don't remember building a defense with top safeties. I love that we have one really good one but seems like we can look to acquire another one in another way other than using a top 10 pick on one.

I just look at all the good teams and they have multiple pass rushers. Our two superbowls we had pass rusher for days to throw at you. I feel like there are enough worthy guys especially maybe in a slight trade down scenarios whether its Ojabo/Johnson.

I guess I am def in the crowd of using one pick on a OL and trade down with the other since I think we need so much help and another CF type safety might be nice but not necessary to building a winning team.

RE: RE: mphbullet36  
Producer : 2/17/2022 8:19 pm : link
In comment 15610291 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 15610283 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


If I'm Schoen, Daboll, and Martindale, and I'm looking at this team in 2-3 years, I know I need another safety.

Ryan won't be here. Love is more of a jack-of-all-trades kind of guy who I don't think you want starting.

Is a second top safety a "luxury"? I don't think so. That's like saying Carl Banks was a luxury.



I just go and look at all the top teams and I don't say look they have two elite safeties. The Rams pretty much picked up Weddle from the coach and won a Superbowl. I just don't remember building a defense with top safeties. I love that we have one really good one but seems like we can look to acquire another one in another way other than using a top 10 pick on one.

I just look at all the good teams and they have multiple pass rushers. Our two superbowls we had pass rusher for days to throw at you. I feel like there are enough worthy guys especially maybe in a slight trade down scenarios whether its Ojabo/Johnson.

I guess I am def in the crowd of using one pick on a OL and trade down with the other since I think we need so much help and another CF type safety might be nice but not necessary to building a winning team.


I agree. A great Safety is good to have, bet then you'll have to pay him eventually and is that where you want to spend your cap?

I think advocates for this pick are thinking about a different NFL. Safety is not where you want to be great.
RE: bw in dc  
bw in dc : 2/17/2022 8:29 pm : link
In comment 15610260 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
You're missing the point. Not saying Hamilton is another Reed, but arguing against the belief that safeties can't make an impact. I'd argue that we're in an age where safeties are more important than ever.


I hear you. And I didn't mean to suggest that I think safeties aren't impactful. But in the order of positional value, I don't consider it a premium one to invest lottery slot dollars in. So, unless you want to convince me a safety prospect is a wrecking ball like Ed Reed or Polamalum, I can think of six positions that are more critical to success.

one of the OL first  
xtian : 2/17/2022 8:35 pm : link
chances are 2 of the first 4 will be OL and fairly good probability that the panthers take one if available, so the giants should take OL #3 with #5 and then defense with #7 or trade down.
RE: one of the OL first  
xtian : 2/17/2022 8:37 pm : link
In comment 15610308 xtian said:
Quote:
chances are 2 of the first 4 will be OL and fairly good probability that the panthers take one if available, so the giants should take OL #3 with #5 and then defense with #7 or trade down.

if hamilton is available at #7, then yes
My position is always about value  
JonC : 2/17/2022 9:54 pm : link
I laid out hypothetical based on value, there was no intent to blindly dismiss OL out of hand until later rounds. I've posted the same value sentiment repeatedly for 20+ years, just as during the 2020 draft and the OL topic.
If Hamilton grades out that high  
Snablats : 2/17/2022 10:03 pm : link
Martindale says he knows how to use him, and they think he will be able to cover like a free safety instead of being Jamal Adams (who is the real comparison here, not Isaiah Simmons) - then he is a very viable choice

Of course, if people here get their wish and Bradberry is traded/cut, then they have to go corner instead
If you look at the roster we have no O Linemen  
Rjanyg : 2/17/2022 10:09 pm : link
We have at least 2 starting positions completely up in the air, maybe as many as 4 spots. I would be we are taking at least 1 OL in round 1

Hamilton might be the best safety and the best overall player in the draft. If he is then Jacksonville, Detroit, Houston and The Jets should all be drafting him as well right? If he is this transcending talent he should be available when we pick at 5.

Here’s the thing: we suck right now so yeah Hamilton could be a viable addition. I just look at the secondary as a whole and we seem to have a shit ton of resources committed to that unit.

We need to invest in our front 7 beyond Ojulari, Williams and Lawrence. Passing on Parsons last year has proven to be moronic and we traded back and picked up the 7th overall pick. It would be a great opportunity to find a front 7 difference maker and there should be several to pick from.
Again  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/17/2022 10:25 pm : link
I'm not advocating for Hamilton. I'm merely saying those who say he isn't under consideration with one of the two #1s are probably not correct.

I could see the Giants spending both their #1s on OL.

I could see them spending both their #1s on DBs.

I would not be shocked to see them take a WR (though I don't think this is likely).

I would not be shocked if they traded back from BOTH their #1 picks.
the only  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/17/2022 10:25 pm : link
thing that would surprise me is trading up.
RE: If you look at the roster we have no O Linemen  
Snablats : 2/17/2022 10:29 pm : link
In comment 15610380 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
We have at least 2 starting positions completely up in the air, maybe as many as 4 spots. I would be we are taking at least 1 OL in round 1

Hamilton might be the best safety and the best overall player in the draft. If he is then Jacksonville, Detroit, Houston and The Jets should all be drafting him as well right? If he is this transcending talent he should be available when we pick at 5.

Here’s the thing: we suck right now so yeah Hamilton could be a viable addition. I just look at the secondary as a whole and we seem to have a shit ton of resources committed to that unit.

We need to invest in our front 7 beyond Ojulari, Williams and Lawrence. Passing on Parsons last year has proven to be moronic and we traded back and picked up the 7th overall pick. It would be a great opportunity to find a front 7 difference maker and there should be several to pick from.

Like who? The edge guys are either overrated or 4-3 ends, and while I love Dean I doubt he will be graded high enough to take without a trade down and Hamilton probably will be

The fact is the only defensive players to take at 5 or 7 are Hamilton and corners
RE: RE: Putting two guys into the back 7 of the Defense with #5 AND #7  
Jimmy Googs : 2/17/2022 10:30 pm : link
In comment 15610284 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
In comment 15610268 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


isn't happening...



Googs, I’m not saying its going to happen or even that is likely. Its just on the table and I know how this board is going to freak if it happens.

I would say right now that there’s a very good chance that if they keep the picks at 5 & 7 you’re two highest graded players left will be Hamilton and Gardner.


What this board does is just usually dramatics, either way.

Hamilton has talents to make the grade. Gardner and some of the secondary guys have some good games, but aren't top 7 picks so hopefully Schoen can see it.
Wink would have a field day.  
youngd1974 : 2:37 am : link
Can anyone imagine the looks he could give with Hamilton and McKinney? Both guys can cover a tone of ground.
Remote thrower  
Doubledeuce22 : 4:47 am : link
For me. Safety and RB are 2 positions that should not be drafted this high. Least important positions on each side of the ball. Luxury positions that should be filled when the team is ready to compete.
RE: I've decided at this point  
Klaatu : 6:53 am : link
In comment 15610044 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
that I"m not going to get angry at any direction the Giants go. It really is Schoen & Daboll take the wheel and we will see where it goes. If they want Hamilton with the pick, great. If they don't, great. We need to have faith they know what they are doing and let it play out.

For 2022, they are playing with house money to set the team up, at least to me.


Agreed.

Personally, I think they will go OT with one of their first two picks. Just a gut feeling. With the other pick either an impact defender or a WR. Again, just a feeling. I don't see them doubling down on either side of the ball, but they certainly could.
At Safety  
Costy16 : 7:40 am : link
You would have two young cost-controlled talented players to solidify the back of the defense. Watched him from the beginning at Notre Dame. The guy can cover a tremendous amount of space and he can hit.
That’d be….unusual  
Joe Beckwith : 11:22 am : link
and unexpected, and would immediately fade the trust in the new regime.
Of course, if they find a way to pick up 1 or 2 serviceable younger OL in FA( cap casualties, someone’s surplus OL or a PS player with potential ) then S must be the need they see then likely come back with the #3/4/5 OL at #7, or trade back and get the maybe 5/6/7 OL.
Also means Peppers is gone, and maybe Wink thinks he can do something with our ERs, maybe even keeping Carter.
All in all, still unusual.
RE: RE: If you look at the roster we have no O Linemen  
Rjanyg : 11:28 am : link
In comment 15610398 Snablats said:
Quote:
In comment 15610380 Rjanyg said:


Quote:


We have at least 2 starting positions completely up in the air, maybe as many as 4 spots. I would be we are taking at least 1 OL in round 1

Hamilton might be the best safety and the best overall player in the draft. If he is then Jacksonville, Detroit, Houston and The Jets should all be drafting him as well right? If he is this transcending talent he should be available when we pick at 5.

Here’s the thing: we suck right now so yeah Hamilton could be a viable addition. I just look at the secondary as a whole and we seem to have a shit ton of resources committed to that unit.

We need to invest in our front 7 beyond Ojulari, Williams and Lawrence. Passing on Parsons last year has proven to be moronic and we traded back and picked up the 7th overall pick. It would be a great opportunity to find a front 7 difference maker and there should be several to pick from.


Like who? The edge guys are either overrated or 4-3 ends, and while I love Dean I doubt he will be graded high enough to take without a trade down and Hamilton probably will be

The fact is the only defensive players to take at 5 or 7 are Hamilton and corners


Who? There are crap ton of great prospects for both the OL and the defensive front 7. ILB Dean and Lloyd are potential targets at 7, I like Lloyd better if the 2. Edge Rushers, there are 2-5 guys that could be worth the 5th or 7th selection: Hutchinson, Thibs, Karlaftis, Ojabo and my personal favorite Jermaine Johnson. All 5 would be a starter on our defense day 1.

OT prospects are very good: Neal, Ekwonu, Cross and Penning are gonna be NFL starters day 1. We have no right tackle.

Now we all have to realize that when need and value meet it beats value alone. The NFL had become and impatient win now league. I like Hamilton and Gardner but look at our roster. This front office and coaching staff will still want to compete. We need a pass rush and we need OL. Premium positions are OT and ER.

Value meets need.

he may be a great player  
Paulie Walnuts : 3:54 pm : link
but after watching the mishegoss the Giants have had on both sides of the lines of scrimmage for the last 10 years, I would be disappointed

but then again I didn't think needed another Linebacker in 1984 when we drafted Banks.So wtf do I know?

So I'll stay in my lane and let Schoen do his job
