What would be the absolute best scenario on draft day

CMicks3110 : 2/17/2022 8:21 pm
Ikem Ekwonu and/or Evan Neal/Thibedeaux/Hutchinson

OR

Ikem Ekwonu and ton of picks after a trade down or multiple trade down.
In what many are calling a deep draft  
Mark from Jersey : 2/17/2022 8:23 pm : link
multiple trade downs. Lots of wholes to fill.
Some combination  
illmatic : 2/17/2022 8:23 pm : link
Of one or the top two OL and pass rushers. Gotta fix both lines.
holes  
Mark from Jersey : 2/17/2022 8:23 pm : link
lol
The best scenario is if Daboll finds a QB he believes in and the  
Producer : 2/17/2022 8:25 pm : link
Giants take him. That will be very exciting.

Otherwise... draft a bunch of OL, even both first rounders, so we don't have to endure another year of that excuse.
Best scenario...  
bw in dc : 2/17/2022 8:36 pm : link
is to trade both picks to move down.

Only purple and red chippers in this crop of players.
2 other teams  
Pork Chop : 2/17/2022 8:37 pm : link
fall in love with QBs...trade down on both...

Lots of swings, baby.
2 trade downs  
dd in Mass : 2/17/2022 8:46 pm : link
trade the #5 somewhere in the mid teens and the #7 pick for an early twenties pick.

You should be able to grab 2 top 50 picks in this draft and 2 top 50 picks for next year
Come away with OTs and Pass rushers.  
David B. : 2/17/2022 8:46 pm : link
As many as possible. They better find at LEAST 2 starting OLs and 1 stud pass rusher.


Daboll already has a QB he believes in for 2022. Maybe now let's protect him so we can see what he might actually do when he's not running for his life.
I think there are to many simulators  
Chip : 2/17/2022 8:48 pm : link
that are set up to offer trade down scenarios on every pick. The phone does not always ring with multiple trade downs.

I agree with micks on the OL/DL picks.
RE: Come away with OTs and Pass rushers.  
Producer : 2/17/2022 8:50 pm : link
In comment 15610318 David B. said:
Quote:
As many as possible. They better find at LEAST 2 starting OLs and 1 stud pass rusher.


Daboll already has a QB he believes in for 2022. Maybe now let's protect him so we can see what he might actually do when he's not running for his life.


We don't know that "Daboll already has a QB he believes in for 2022".

He's never said that. He said Daniel Jones was tall and he said Daniel Jones is hard-working. And he said Daniel Jones was in the building when he arrived. That's it. That doesn't add up to *belief*.
We pick .....  
Koffman : 2/17/2022 8:51 pm : link
Ekwonu @5
Trade 7th pick to New Orleans (for their 18th &49th pick, and a 2023 #1
with NO 18th pick we get Tyler Linderbaum
Pick #36=Kenyon Green/G
Pick#49=Trey McBride/TE
Let's hope some teams fall in love  
smshmth8690 : 2/17/2022 8:54 pm : link
with a couple of QB's. I know it probably ain't happening, but it would be great to duplicate last year's Chicago trade twice this year.
One of Neil/Ekwonu  
stoneman : 2/17/2022 8:55 pm : link
-trade down into late 20s for 1st next year and 2nd this year
-trade 2 2nds to move back into low 20s for J Johnson
-come out with Ekwonu/Johnson - 2 1sts next year
-drop mic
RE: One of Neil/Ekwonu  
stoneman : 2/17/2022 8:56 pm : link
In comment 15610328 stoneman said:
Quote:
-trade down into late 20s for 1st next year and 2nd this year
-trade 2 2nds to move back into low 20s for J Johnson
-come out with Ekwonu/Johnson - 2 1sts next year
-drop mic


forgot that I still have a late 20s 1st for Drake London
 
ryanmkeane : 2/17/2022 9:07 pm : link
Thibs and Ekwonu
That the Giants find two elite core players for the roster  
Jimmy Googs : 2/17/2022 9:17 pm : link
at #5 and #7.

And some good players in the rest of the rounds so they can shed some higher priced underperformers to really spearhead the rebuild...
________  
I am Ninja : 2/17/2022 9:31 pm : link
1. Keep trading back until we have all 32 7th round picks.

2. Draft 32 offensive linemen in the 7th round.

3. ?????

4. Profit
BEST CASE SCENARIO  
BleedBlue : 2/17/2022 9:34 pm : link
#5 - Ekwonu

Trade #7 to broncos for #9 and #40 (or take their 3rd and 6th)

#9 - D. Lloyd

Trade #36 and #40 to move up to #26 and take M Willis.

THAT would be a fantastic first round haul IMO. We get an impact defender, solve RT and add a QB with a VERY high ceiling.

A second amazing scenario for me would be staying at 36 and 40

#36 - J. Johnson Edge
#40 - K Greene OG

So you add 2 OL, and edge, and a LBer with 4 picks and then you still have TWO thirds to add a TE and a CB
RE: BEST CASE SCENARIO  
Producer : 2/17/2022 9:36 pm : link
In comment 15610350 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
#5 - Ekwonu

Trade #7 to broncos for #9 and #40 (or take their 3rd and 6th)

#9 - D. Lloyd

Trade #36 and #40 to move up to #26 and take M Willis.

THAT would be a fantastic first round haul IMO. We get an impact defender, solve RT and add a QB with a VERY high ceiling.

A second amazing scenario for me would be staying at 36 and 40

#36 - J. Johnson Edge
#40 - K Greene OG

So you add 2 OL, and edge, and a LBer with 4 picks and then you still have TWO thirds to add a TE and a CB


I like your first scenario, for sure, but feel Willis will be long gone by #26. Corral and Howell will more likely be there.
how about we move  
Rory : 2/17/2022 9:40 pm : link
5. Ikem Ekwonu
7. George Karlaftis
-trade Barkley to Miami for the 29th.
29. Tyler linderbaum
Defensive player and a trade down  
Snablats : 2/17/2022 9:49 pm : link
which nets a 2023 first rounder, then with the trade down pick take an OL
I'm sorry the value at 5 and 7 is in defense  
gidiefor : Mod : 2/17/2022 9:53 pm : link
not Oline -- We need to pick up two stud LBs or ERs or one of each or a blue chipper Back if he falls to us and a LB or ER
RE: I'm sorry the value at 5 and 7 is in defense  
giantstock : 2/17/2022 9:58 pm : link
In comment 15610364 gidiefor said:
Quote:
not Oline -- We need to pick up two stud LBs or ERs or one of each or a blue chipper Back if he falls to us and a LB or ER


Don't agree.

I think value is OL with Ikem, Neal and Cross. I think the Defense is overrated. Looking at SY's mock he had tow OL being picked.

I would take Hutch for sure,. And I think Thib is also getting blasted a bit on here unfairly. After that it's the OL.
Most Ideal is  
giantstock : 2/17/2022 10:01 pm : link
If they love a QB and are able to trade back and get him while also acquiring additional picks.
RE: I'm sorry the value at 5 and 7 is in defense  
Snablats : 2/17/2022 10:06 pm : link
In comment 15610364 gidiefor said:
Quote:
not Oline -- We need to pick up two stud LBs or ERs or one of each or a blue chipper Back if he falls to us and a LB or ER

The problem with your theory is that the ERs are overrated or 4-3 ends
What’s interesting  
armstead98 : 2/17/2022 10:12 pm : link
Is how few people will go out on a limb and just name their top 2 players. People talk a lot of shit around here but don’t stick their neck out.

Sign me up for Neal and Hamilton.
Neal and Jermaine Johnson  
Rick in Dallas : 2/17/2022 10:14 pm : link
I would also like either Chad Muma or Christian Harris at number 36.
Sign James Daniels to play OG in FA.
RE: RE: One of Neil/Ekwonu  
Rjanyg : 2/17/2022 10:16 pm : link
In comment 15610329 stoneman said:
Quote:
In comment 15610328 stoneman said:


Quote:


-trade down into late 20s for 1st next year and 2nd this year
-trade 2 2nds to move back into low 20s for J Johnson
-come out with Ekwonu/Johnson - 2 1sts next year
-drop mic



forgot that I still have a late 20s 1st for Drake London


Like it!
Best draft day scenario  
Johnny5 : 2/17/2022 10:19 pm : link
We draft a bunch of really good players.
RE: BEST CASE SCENARIO  
Joe Beckwith : 2/17/2022 10:34 pm : link
In comment 15610350 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
#5 - Ekwonu

Trade #7 to broncos for #9 and #40 (or take their 3rd and 6th)

#9 - D. Lloyd

Trade #36 and #40 to move up to #26 and take M Willis.

THAT would be a fantastic first round haul IMO. We get an impact defender, solve RT and add a QB with a VERY high ceiling.

A second amazing scenario for me would be staying at 36 and 40

#36 - J. Johnson Edge
#40 - K Greene OG

So you add 2 OL, and edge, and a LBer with 4 picks and then you still have TWO thirds to add a TE and a CB


I like it but I think those players at #36 & #40 will be long gone, but there will be 2 players who will help, even if G, ER, WR, DT: all 3 top 50 I’ve scene have some good players, especially if the FO evaluates as we expect.
The best draft scenario?  
Jay on the Island : 2/17/2022 10:35 pm : link
The Giants trade down from both 5 and 7 and acquire two more 1st round picks in 2023 while still landing ER Jermaine Johnson and OT Charles Cross in round 1.
Multiple trade downs would be hard to finesse. However, if they could  
Ivan15 : 2/17/2022 10:39 pm : link
Get to about 20 with the first trade down, there could be opportunities to move down to the 2nd round and get multiple picks.

It really depends on the flow of the draft and the good depth of some positions.
Giants don't draft a QB, TE, or RB! Giants draft oline, dline,  
Jack Stroud : 2/17/2022 11:06 pm : link
CB's, and LB's!
9  
kdog77 : 2/17/2022 11:19 pm : link
Hall of Famers.
RE: BEST CASE SCENARIO  
Ivan15 : 2/17/2022 11:48 pm : link
In comment 15610350 BleedBlue said:
[quote] #5 - Ekwonu

Trade #7 to broncos for #9 and #40 (or take their 3rd and 6th)

#9 - D. Lloyd

Trade #36 and #40 to move up to #26 and take M Willis.

THAT would be a fantastic first round haul IMO. We get an impact defender, solve RT and add a QB with a VERY high ceiling.

Just like the last time the Giants had three 1st round picks Jones, Dex and a trade up into the 1st round for Baker. What a haul!
Lloyd...  
Brown_Hornet : 12:04 am : link
...a top 3 OL and add a 2nd rd this yr and a 2nd Rd in 2023.
RE: Best draft day scenario  
81_Great_Dane : 1:56 am : link
In comment 15610392 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
We draft a bunch of really good players.
Best answer yet.
Lloyd getting a lot of love here  
allstarjim : 2:07 am : link
But I like Dean a lot more. I think he's a better all-around player.

I think he's more explosive, and stronger than Lloyd at the point even though Lloyd is the bigger man.

I think Dean is going to surprise with his combine numbers. He really gets low around the edge but he also dropped into coverage a lot and that is another strength and he's better in that area than Lloyd as well.

I know the overall cumulative numbers for Lloyd are better but I truly believe that is only because Lloyd was more of a rush OLB playing at the line of scrimmage more often.

That said, I think Dean is a lot slippier as a block shedder than Lloyd, who I think is overhyped for his pass rush ability.

When I see Lloyd, I think more of a Lorenzo Carter. Dean reminds me of a young Lawrence Timmons.

Anyway, I would love a top OL and a impact defensive player in the first round, preferably in the front seven. Dean is the kind of player I would covet and if we landed him after a trade down and Ekwonu or Neal, to me that's a huge win.

Love Jermaine Johnson also, so there's certainly options.

RE: 9  
short lease : 3:08 am : link
In comment 15610413 kdog77 said:
Quote:
Hall of Famers.


Well it doesn't get any better than that.
So those demanding we draft a Qb  
montanagiant : 3:29 am : link
In the first round
Are you going to admit you're wrong when they don't?
OR
Are you going to claim they screwed up when they don't?

I will be the first to post I'm wrong if they do draft one in the first!
RE: What’s interesting  
JB_in_DC : 5:56 am : link
In comment 15610384 armstead98 said:
Quote:
Is how few people will go out on a limb and just name their top 2 players. People talk a lot of shit around here but don’t stick their neck out.

Sign me up for Neal and Hamilton.


Yeah. A popular take now is saying you're worried about Thibs at 5 or 7 because of questions about desire, etc. The perfect hedge position because you get to have it both ways: if he flops, you called it; if he's great, you always believed in talent, just worried about the intangibles.
Ideal would be they  
section125 : 6:36 am : link
draft 5 or 6 players that turn out to be starters in the next two years. The remainder are good backups or ST demons.
RE: Come away with OTs and Pass rushers.  
Beer Man : 6:49 am : link
In comment 15610318 David B. said:
Quote:
As many as possible. They better find at LEAST 2 starting OLs and 1 stud pass rusher.


Daboll already has a QB he believes in for 2022. Maybe now let's protect him so we can see what he might actually do when he's not running for his life.
+1
RE: RE: What’s interesting  
Snablats : 8:31 am : link
In comment 15610433 JB_in_DC said:
Quote:
In comment 15610384 armstead98 said:


Quote:


Is how few people will go out on a limb and just name their top 2 players. People talk a lot of shit around here but don’t stick their neck out.

Sign me up for Neal and Hamilton.



Yeah. A popular take now is saying you're worried about Thibs at 5 or 7 because of questions about desire, etc. The perfect hedge position because you get to have it both ways: if he flops, you called it; if he's great, you always believed in talent, just worried about the intangibles.

It's also the truth and what NFL people are worried about. Did you see any of his games? He looked disinterested for much of the season. He disappeared in his two big games - both vs Utah
For the "trade down and amass picks"  
SirYesSir : 8:32 am : link
crew...please remember we already have 9 picks.

If you mean gather some picks for next draft, okay I can see that to some extent, but I don't envision the giants walking away from this draft with 12+ players or something.

at some point you can't add that many new faces.

could they trade down, then use ammo to trade back up and move around...sure, but hard to go into a draft with that plan.

I wouldn't expect more than one move
Thibs and Neal or Ekwonu  
JonC : 8:53 am : link
.
I think Neal is an elite prospect  
cosmicj : 8:57 am : link
And is a prototype RT in the NFL. I don’t believe he’ll drop to 5 but if he does the Giants should run to the podium and pick him.

I like the idea of trading down from 7.
Tough enough to project these QBs being drafted in Rd 1  
Jimmy Googs : 9:17 am : link
but then to presume there will be over-anxious GMs that feel they need to move up just to get one of them is a whole other level.

However, I guess there only needs to be one desperate trigger-happy GM.

Remember though, Gettleman retired...
Gemma Chan stops by to serve drinks.  
Klaatu : 9:28 am : link
.....
RE: For the  
giantstock : 9:45 am : link
In comment 15610479 SirYesSir said:
Quote:
but I don't envision the giants walking away from this draft with 12+ players or something.

at some point you can't add that many new faces.


Why can't you go for 12? Where does it say oyu can't go for 12?
RE: So those demanding we draft a Qb  
giantstock : 9:56 am : link
In comment 15610428 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In the first round
Are you going to admit you're wrong when they don't?
OR
Are you going to claim they screwed up when they don't?

I will be the first to post I'm wrong if they do draft one in the first!


They will hope one shows up to be decent then claim "that was the guy I wanted all along."

And/or they won't claim to be wrong. They will just say that it is okay to keep wasting picks because that's their strategy. Keep wasting picks until you find "Tom Brady."
RE: So those demanding we draft a Qb  
Mike from Ohio : 10:47 am : link
In comment 15610428 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In the first round
Are you going to admit you're wrong when they don't?
OR
Are you going to claim they screwed up when they don't?

I will be the first to post I'm wrong if they do draft one in the first!


Really weird post. People are posting what they want to happen, not what they believe should happen.

If I want the Giants to draft Cross, or Karlaftis, or Willis and they don't, I don't need to come back to BBI and confess to being "wrong."

People can have preferences, none of which are wrong.
RE: For the  
bw in dc : 10:55 am : link
In comment 15610479 SirYesSir said:
Quote:
crew...please remember we already have 9 picks.

If you mean gather some picks for next draft, okay I can see that to some extent, but I don't envision the giants walking away from this draft with 12+ players or something.


I endorse the idea of trading both picks to move down if we can. It's shaping up as the ideal draft to execute that strategy because there are essentially only purple and red chip players. I can't imagine grade differentials being that material between picks 5 and 7 and picks 25 and 27.

So, whether we stockpile more picks in this draft, or obtain more picks in '23, it doesn't matter to me. And why does it matter if we already have 9 picks this year?

I am definitely one that  
Dnew15 : 11:09 am : link
will bitch right after the pick if I don't like.

Barkley is the perfect example - I hated the pick right after it was made.

That last about a month.

Then I'll accept it and try to love that player as best I can since they're now a Giant.

That's kind how it went with Daniel Jones as well.
RE: RE: So those demanding we draft a Qb  
montanagiant : 11:19 am : link
In comment 15610621 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15610428 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In the first round
Are you going to admit you're wrong when they don't?
OR
Are you going to claim they screwed up when they don't?

I will be the first to post I'm wrong if they do draft one in the first!



Really weird post. People are posting what they want to happen, not what they believe should happen.

If I want the Giants to draft Cross, or Karlaftis, or Willis and they don't, I don't need to come back to BBI and confess to being "wrong."

People can have preferences, none of which are wrong.

Not really Mike, there have been a vocal group of members that have stated repeatedly that they think we need to draft a QB, specifically Willis
So what...  
Jimmy Googs : 11:32 am : link
how does that make those posters wrong if the Giants don't draft a QB?
RE: So what...  
montanagiant : 2:11 pm : link
In comment 15610687 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
how does that make those posters wrong if the Giants don't draft a QB?

Don't respond to me at all. I have absolutely zero interest in any discussion with you and the BS tactics you employ
Haha, okay.  
Jimmy Googs : 2:19 pm : link
sincerely,

the posting tactician
LT finds the Fountain of Youth and declares for the draft as 21 year  
Victor in CT : 4:10 pm : link
old. Nobody but the Giants believes it, falls to 5. :-)
the best scenario?  
santacruzom : 7:11 pm : link
Cincinatti gives us Chase and Burrow for one of our 3rd round picks.
