What would be the absolute best scenario on draft day

Trade #7 to broncos for #9 and #40 (or take their 3rd and 6th)
#9 - D. Lloyd
Trade #36 and #40 to move up to #26 and take M Willis.
THAT would be a fantastic first round haul IMO. We get an impact defender, solve RT and add a QB with a VERY high ceiling.
A second amazing scenario for me would be staying at 36 and 40
#36 - J. Johnson Edge
#40 - K Greene OG
So you add 2 OL, and edge, and a LBer with 4 picks and then you still have TWO thirds to add a TE and a CB
I like it but I think those players at #36 & #40 will be long gone, but there will be 2 players who will help, even if G, ER, WR, DT: all 3 top 50 I’ve scene have some good players, especially if the FO evaluates as we expect.
But I like Dean a lot more. I think he's a better all-around player.
I think he's more explosive, and stronger than Lloyd at the point even though Lloyd is the bigger man.
I think Dean is going to surprise with his combine numbers. He really gets low around the edge but he also dropped into coverage a lot and that is another strength and he's better in that area than Lloyd as well.
I know the overall cumulative numbers for Lloyd are better but I truly believe that is only because Lloyd was more of a rush OLB playing at the line of scrimmage more often.
That said, I think Dean is a lot slippier as a block shedder than Lloyd, who I think is overhyped for his pass rush ability.
When I see Lloyd, I think more of a Lorenzo Carter. Dean reminds me of a young Lawrence Timmons.
Anyway, I would love a top OL and a impact defensive player in the first round, preferably in the front seven. Dean is the kind of player I would covet and if we landed him after a trade down and Ekwonu or Neal, to me that's a huge win.
Love Jermaine Johnson also, so there's certainly options.
Is how few people will go out on a limb and just name their top 2 players. People talk a lot of shit around here but don’t stick their neck out.
Sign me up for Neal and Hamilton.
Yeah. A popular take now is saying you're worried about Thibs at 5 or 7 because of questions about desire, etc. The perfect hedge position because you get to have it both ways: if he flops, you called it; if he's great, you always believed in talent, just worried about the intangibles.
It's also the truth and what NFL people are worried about. Did you see any of his games? He looked disinterested for much of the season. He disappeared in his two big games - both vs Utah
If you mean gather some picks for next draft, okay I can see that to some extent, but I don't envision the giants walking away from this draft with 12+ players or something.
I endorse the idea of trading both picks to move down if we can. It's shaping up as the ideal draft to execute that strategy because there are essentially only purple and red chip players. I can't imagine grade differentials being that material between picks 5 and 7 and picks 25 and 27.
So, whether we stockpile more picks in this draft, or obtain more picks in '23, it doesn't matter to me. And why does it matter if we already have 9 picks this year?
Cincinatti gives us Chase and Burrow for one of our 3rd round picks.
Otherwise... draft a bunch of OL, even both first rounders, so we don't have to endure another year of that excuse.
Only purple and red chippers in this crop of players.
Lots of swings, baby.
You should be able to grab 2 top 50 picks in this draft and 2 top 50 picks for next year
Daboll already has a QB he believes in for 2022. Maybe now let's protect him so we can see what he might actually do when he's not running for his life.
I agree with micks on the OL/DL picks.
Daboll already has a QB he believes in for 2022. Maybe now let's protect him so we can see what he might actually do when he's not running for his life.
We don't know that "Daboll already has a QB he believes in for 2022".
He's never said that. He said Daniel Jones was tall and he said Daniel Jones is hard-working. And he said Daniel Jones was in the building when he arrived. That's it. That doesn't add up to *belief*.
Trade 7th pick to New Orleans (for their 18th &49th pick, and a 2023 #1
with NO 18th pick we get Tyler Linderbaum
Pick #36=Kenyon Green/G
Pick#49=Trey McBride/TE
-trade 2 2nds to move back into low 20s for J Johnson
-come out with Ekwonu/Johnson - 2 1sts next year
-drop mic
-trade 2 2nds to move back into low 20s for J Johnson
-come out with Ekwonu/Johnson - 2 1sts next year
-drop mic
forgot that I still have a late 20s 1st for Drake London
And some good players in the rest of the rounds so they can shed some higher priced underperformers to really spearhead the rebuild...
2. Draft 32 offensive linemen in the 7th round.
3. ?????
4. Profit
I like your first scenario, for sure, but feel Willis will be long gone by #26. Corral and Howell will more likely be there.
7. George Karlaftis
-trade Barkley to Miami for the 29th.
29. Tyler linderbaum
Don't agree.
I think value is OL with Ikem, Neal and Cross. I think the Defense is overrated. Looking at SY's mock he had tow OL being picked.
I would take Hutch for sure,. And I think Thib is also getting blasted a bit on here unfairly. After that it's the OL.
The problem with your theory is that the ERs are overrated or 4-3 ends
Sign me up for Neal and Hamilton.
Sign James Daniels to play OG in FA.
-trade down into late 20s for 1st next year and 2nd this year
-trade 2 2nds to move back into low 20s for J Johnson
-come out with Ekwonu/Johnson - 2 1sts next year
-drop mic
forgot that I still have a late 20s 1st for Drake London
Like it!
It really depends on the flow of the draft and the good depth of some positions.
Just like the last time the Giants had three 1st round picks Jones, Dex and a trade up into the 1st round for Baker. What a haul!
Well it doesn't get any better than that.
Are you going to admit you're wrong when they don't?
OR
Are you going to claim they screwed up when they don't?
I will be the first to post I'm wrong if they do draft one in the first!
Sign me up for Neal and Hamilton.
Yeah. A popular take now is saying you're worried about Thibs at 5 or 7 because of questions about desire, etc. The perfect hedge position because you get to have it both ways: if he flops, you called it; if he's great, you always believed in talent, just worried about the intangibles.
Daboll already has a QB he believes in for 2022. Maybe now let's protect him so we can see what he might actually do when he's not running for his life.
Is how few people will go out on a limb and just name their top 2 players. People talk a lot of shit around here but don’t stick their neck out.
Sign me up for Neal and Hamilton.
Yeah. A popular take now is saying you're worried about Thibs at 5 or 7 because of questions about desire, etc. The perfect hedge position because you get to have it both ways: if he flops, you called it; if he's great, you always believed in talent, just worried about the intangibles.
It's also the truth and what NFL people are worried about. Did you see any of his games? He looked disinterested for much of the season. He disappeared in his two big games - both vs Utah
If you mean gather some picks for next draft, okay I can see that to some extent, but I don't envision the giants walking away from this draft with 12+ players or something.
at some point you can't add that many new faces.
could they trade down, then use ammo to trade back up and move around...sure, but hard to go into a draft with that plan.
I wouldn't expect more than one move
I like the idea of trading down from 7.
However, I guess there only needs to be one desperate trigger-happy GM.
Remember though, Gettleman retired...
at some point you can't add that many new faces.
Why can't you go for 12? Where does it say oyu can't go for 12?
Are you going to admit you're wrong when they don't?
OR
Are you going to claim they screwed up when they don't?
I will be the first to post I'm wrong if they do draft one in the first!
They will hope one shows up to be decent then claim "that was the guy I wanted all along."
And/or they won't claim to be wrong. They will just say that it is okay to keep wasting picks because that's their strategy. Keep wasting picks until you find "Tom Brady."
Are you going to admit you're wrong when they don't?
OR
Are you going to claim they screwed up when they don't?
I will be the first to post I'm wrong if they do draft one in the first!
Really weird post. People are posting what they want to happen, not what they believe should happen.
If I want the Giants to draft Cross, or Karlaftis, or Willis and they don't, I don't need to come back to BBI and confess to being "wrong."
People can have preferences, none of which are wrong.
If you mean gather some picks for next draft, okay I can see that to some extent, but I don't envision the giants walking away from this draft with 12+ players or something.
I endorse the idea of trading both picks to move down if we can. It's shaping up as the ideal draft to execute that strategy because there are essentially only purple and red chip players. I can't imagine grade differentials being that material between picks 5 and 7 and picks 25 and 27.
So, whether we stockpile more picks in this draft, or obtain more picks in '23, it doesn't matter to me. And why does it matter if we already have 9 picks this year?
Barkley is the perfect example - I hated the pick right after it was made.
That last about a month.
Then I'll accept it and try to love that player as best I can since they're now a Giant.
That's kind how it went with Daniel Jones as well.
In the first round
Are you going to admit you're wrong when they don't?
OR
Are you going to claim they screwed up when they don't?
I will be the first to post I'm wrong if they do draft one in the first!
Really weird post. People are posting what they want to happen, not what they believe should happen.
If I want the Giants to draft Cross, or Karlaftis, or Willis and they don't, I don't need to come back to BBI and confess to being "wrong."
People can have preferences, none of which are wrong.
Not really Mike, there have been a vocal group of members that have stated repeatedly that they think we need to draft a QB, specifically Willis
Don't respond to me at all. I have absolutely zero interest in any discussion with you and the BS tactics you employ
the posting tactician