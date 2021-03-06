Rush: Why Eli Manning is a Hall of Famer

I know we have this debate from time to time. I am one who does believe Eli is a Hall of Famer. He is, in my opinion a part of national football league lore for the way he performed in both super Bowl runs. Rush goes much further than this. It's a minute 1:24 video in his twitter feed and well worth the listen. He discusses Eli's metrics in comparison to other Hall of Fame QBs. Eli is in rarified air folks. Rush thinks he's a lock. Link
Eli Manning:
All time QB rankings:
Yards: 9th
TDs: 10th
Completions: 9th
Attempts: 8th
Comebacks: 14th
Wins: 11th
Game Winning Drives: 11th
And…
Playoff wins: 8
Super Bowls: 2
Super Bowl MVP’s: 2
This is the resume of a future Hall of Famer.
its insane why people think he shouldnt based off the shitty teams he was in.
Only 5 players in NFL history have accomplished this
For me, big players do it in big spots and Eli did it twice, with two very memorable playoff performances culminating in championships. If that's not HOF-worthy, I don't know what is.
Again, he's a historic figure, and belongs in Canton. But he belongs there for different reasons than his brother, or Rodgers, or Brees - let alone Brady. He's much closer to Bradshaw, which is still great company.
This is perfectly said.
He's going to the HoF. Point, blank, period.
There real debate is will he be 1st ballot. IMHO, yes he should be 1st ballot. He's accumulated the "individual" stats to do so. Sick of hearing the argument that he shouldn't based on a team stat such as win/loss ratio. The Giants didn't do Eli Manning any favors the last 6 or so years of his career. The fact that his passing .pct and .rtg actually averaged higher in those years shows that.
His highest completion percentage was 66% in 2018 and the team went 5-11. He threw for 4,299 Yards. However, this was also the year he was sacked the most which was 47 times. That's not his win/loss ratio, it's the Giants' win/loss ratio.
There is absolutely zero chance Manning Inc. and the NFL miss the opportunity for the Manning brothers exhibit in the Hall. Zero.
I think some of this needs to be put into perspective and added to:
He's going in on merit it's just a matter of what year. My guess is the anti NY bias will be in play like it was for Harry Carson, Carl Banks & Strahan and it will be year 2 or year 3.
Totally agree with this.
Well you absolutely cannot tell the story of the NFL without the Tom Brady Patriots dynasty and how they were prevented from further greatness twice by the Eli Manning led NY Giants. This is especially true considering what was at stake in 07-08 with the undefeated season on the line. Eli is a HOFer based on the entirety of his career which include his 2 memorable championship runs and 2 SB MVPs.
Wasn't there a thread recently that showed where a writer basically analyzed the type of offense Eli ran and the kinds of throws he attempted and that statistical takeaway was that Eli was performing in one of the most complex and aggressive downfield schemes?
Eli's regular season body of work is very good and his postseasons elevated him to greatness. You won't find another QB who could go on the road and win both NFC title games the way he did. The beating he took and the elements and pressure he faced? Forget about it.
Reeves should be in too.
He had a very consistent run of good play, won two championships, and is an iconic name and face in the league.
That’s more than enough to be a Hall of Famer.
Threw a lot of TDs
Threw for a lot of yards
Won 2 SBs and 2 SB MVPs
You ask any fan base in America that if they took a QB first overall and they ended up when they retired in the top 7 in yards and TDs and won 2 SBs, They would be saying he’s a shoe in. And they wouldn’t give a shit about any of his failures. And people who deny this? They’re full of shit.
Exactly. I don't mean to bash Leroy Butler, but the folks obsessed with Eli's candidacy never say a word about a guy like Butler or others whose careers are comparable or inferior to Eli's. I've never heard any Pro Football Hall of Fame candidacy debated like Eli's - I've never quite understood the obsession with him.
It's not Eli's fault the Giants front office did such a shitty Detroit like job putting a roster around him the last 7-8 yrs of his career.
The only thing the naysayers point to is his W/L record being about .500. Well he played on a lot of crappy teams in his last years. There are other HOF players and QBs who played on crappy teams as well.
They'll probably make him wait so he doesn't get in his first year of eligibility, but he's getting in at some point.
The whole merit of the debate is moot at this point given the way the voting is designed. If Leroy Butler and Bryant Young are Hall of Famers, than Eli is a shoo-in.
Yeah. I should have added no offense to either Butler or Young who were two very good players who get to see themselves enshrined which I'm sure is the thrill of a lifetime for them and their families. It just seems fruitless at this point to engage in a nuanced debate about a Hall of Fame that seemingly has minumum of five players getting in each year.
The fact that he is a Manning and so interwoven with the fabric of the NFL now is what pushes his candidacy from better than even to assured.
I love Eli and all he accomplished for the Giants, but this board is not the most objective place for an analysis of his HOF candidacy.
The Hall of Fame committee is not the most objective place for an analysis of HOF candidacy.
Eli Smith stuff was from Charger fans saying he's a nobody or wouldn't have been drafted as high.
The old Eli Smith argument huh?
The numbers are the numbers. How do you figure if his last name was any different it would matter?
Take a look at the Giants rushing stats from 2005-10 and compare those with 2012-1018. Take a look at New Orleans rushing stats from most of those same years. Tells a nice story if fans look close enough.
Then the Giants came through in 2011. This is when come playoff time they had two elite WR's and a good 3rd WR. That was never replicated again the rest of his career. This was also the underlying reason they overcame the inept rushing.
He may have some warts. He may have some one and done years. But here is the bigger picture.
-He rarely played with a Pro Bowl WR or TE. He rarely played on a top 5 team (2008). The Giants stars were more on the defensive side. He won 7 road playoff games. In 4 of those games he competed against a HOF QB and won. The Giants still have not corrected the issues that plagued the team (2022).
Slam dunk first time HOF if he is presented correctly imo. What people should look at is what he could have been had they kept the personnel type/style of 2005-10 or 2011 with the elite skill guys. After 2011 they had neither.
But I think if his name was Eli Smith and he had the statistical career he had he would be much more of a question mark (although still likely to get in eventually). As mentioned he clearly has the two Superbowl MVPs which is far and away the most compelling factor. But you have to way that against all the times he missed the playoffs or was one and done with poor statistical days.
The old Eli Smith argument huh?
The numbers are the numbers. How do you figure if his last name was any different it would matter?
2 Super Bowl victories, both with dramatic game-winning drives and two MVPs.
I don't care if his name is Peter Peter Pumpkin Eater...he gets in the Hall of Fame
I hate that when his time comes there will be a debate and there will be that group of NFL people that will criticize his regular season record. That is lazy analysis.
I am hoping that the Manning Monday night football dynamic will soften some people who maybe would otherwise be against him. Perception can be important.
Terry Bradshaw?
Uh, Bradshaw was the league MVP in 1978, made the All Pro Team, was on the All-Decade Team of the '70s, led the league in TD passes 2X. And, of course, he won 4 SBs with 2 SB MVPs.
The only category Eli ever "led" the league in was interceptions - 4X.
I don't have an issue with Eli getting into Canton, but to eve suggest he's in the same conversation as Bradshaw is embarrassing.
3x
Link - ( New Window )
Bradshaw played with 4 HOF's on offense. He played with a team that routinely led the league in rushing. He played with a team that routinely was the best defense in the league.
I like Bradshaw but to dismiss the talent he played with is ridiculous. Same for Aikman and many others.
If you want to be objective as a QB guru take a look at the stats without the talent they both had both in early years and the later ones. Do the same for someone like Warner who played with 4 HOF's as well. This is true of just about everyone who has played the position.
Eli played with potential one HOF (Barber) and he won 2 SB's after he retired. He played with a top 5 defense once.
From the comeback victories in the season I think he was 1st or 2nd, Winning in Green Bay, being killed against the 49ers, clutch beautiful pass to manningham in the Super Bowl…I mean it baffles me how is it a question at this point. And on top of that you throw in his iron man streak.
He deserves it. End of story. Not the most gifted or talented QB but when the chips were down and his teams had an opportunity to win a ring he played his best. On top of that I hate to use “ifs” but if plaxico doesn’t shoot himself we most likely repeat in 08 they were steam rolling through the league and the Oline was a beast.
It's likely that Eli falls out of the top ten in most if not all of those categories over the next 20 years.
Bradshaw played with 4 HOF's on offense. He played with a team that routinely led the league in rushing. He played with a team that routinely was the best defense in the league.
I like Bradshaw but to dismiss the talent he played with is ridiculous. Same for Aikman and many others.
If you want to be objective as a QB guru take a look at the stats without the talent they both had both in early years and the later ones. Do the same for someone like Warner who played with 4 HOF's as well. This is true of just about everyone who has played the position.
Eli played with potential one HOF (Barber) and he won 2 SB's after he retired. He played with a top 5 defense once.
Bradshaw had a plus-plus arm, he could throw on the move, and he could run (rushed for 2K+ and 32 TDs). He was a GREAT athlete. In other words, Bradshaw had the ability to be great on any team.
If you want to live in the Land of Make Believe, and think Eli somehow matches up with Bradshaw, fine.
But in the real world, Eli isn't anywhere near Bradshaw's class as a player. It's just a silly, silly comp.
It's likely that Eli falls out of the top ten in most if not all of those categories over the next 20 years.
I don’t think the first part of his career should constitute as pass happy. Maybe around 2010 on… but running dominated with LT, Alexander, Peterson, Holmes, Larry Johnson type backs.
I think it s a gimme. The debate is probably is he a 1st round HOF er?
All the great QB's in this thread had a extremely favorable down and distance advantage. Why? They played on really good/great teams. Most of the stats are attributed to having these components.
Compare the Giants stats in the categories I mentioned and the answer is right in front of. Look at 2005-10 verus 2012-18. That is the story. His one outlier where he overcame it he had two elite WR's and a OL that could at least pass block. He never had that again.
Brady and Aikman had probably the two best team situations to excel as both teams had dominating run games which the offense was built on.
Before TB had that he ran around the field lost. He was replaced. He last couple years his performance went way down as he lost the components. Aikman is almost a similar story. Eli's story changed in 2012 when the team changed.
Essentially Eli won 2 SB's in 7 years with enough of a team. Pretty favorable to just about every great he gets compared to.
I always ask this question - did Aikam have any signature plays? I know Eli did.
The answer to your question is literally my entire post.
He will get a lot more support because of what he does to promote the league, the Manning simulcast, etc. It would be silly to think his candidacy would not be any different if he just came in, played the game with the same stats/accomplishments, and retired.
As I mentioned above, I believe his on-field accomplishments alone would get him in, but maybe after a few attempts. I think it is an easier call because of all of those other "contributor to the game" type things.
I always ask this question - did Aikam have any signature plays? I know Eli did.
I don't agree with a lot of your assessment of QB's or overall perspective of evaluating the game but I respect you put the time in.
Aikman played on great teams. He played incredibly big in some really big playoff games. This is exceptionally important when viewing a QB. He was a closer. In a lot of ways he and Bradshaw were similar in being closers on exceptionally talented teams. I value this over any stats that can be accumulated but can't get the team over the line at the end. That is when you see HOF QB's imv.
Both would be viewed very differently if they played on lesser teams just like every other QB being discussed.
That is absolutely amazing.
Then you have hatred over his draft manipulation. You have people who just ding him for not being as good as his brother. I believe there is a real NY bias.
The most difficult is the stat line. Yes, he is top 10 in most passing categories. But, he is not in the top 5 of his contemporaries. For example in yardage, he currently ranks but he ranks behind Brady, Brees, Peyton, Roethlisberger, Rivers, and Ryan and he will be passed next year by Rodgers (if he plays) and in -3 years by Stafford. Similar breakdowns exist for TDs, completions, etc.
MattM. I agree with your thoughts.
He gets in because he won two super bowls with dramatic winning drives in the 4th quarter.
He gets in because he won two super bowls with dramatic winning drives in the 4th quarter.
Those super bowls are all you need. In fact, I am glad he retired. If he stayed longer for us, he would have a sub .500 record.
No two players are perfectly comparable. The similarity between Eli and Bradshaw involves the early/late struggles and the postseason heroics. That distinguishes them from QBs like Rodgers, Brady, and Peyton Manning who struck fear in defensive coordinators, week in and week out, over many years.
The all-time rankings don't feel especially substantial to me - those are so era-driven. It doesn't mean they're worthless, but for context, Matt Ryan is ahead of Eli in career passing yards with two fewer seasons played. And Eli is likely to be a bit further down in the passing stats by the time he's eligible because he's probably going to get passed by Rodgers and Stafford in the next couple of years. The game is just different now.
But the SB runs are the indelible ink of Eli's career. For having beaten Brady twice in the SB, including the 18-1 season, I don't know how you can tell the story of the NFL and not include Eli.
The question is, what is the anamoly here? Is it Eli's mediocre career win-loss record or is it all things he accomplished? To me, the question answers itself. There are so many data points that point toward Eli being a deserving HOF candidate.
He'll probably be outside of the top ten by the time he comes up for consideration.
You can't "forget the playoff numbers and the SB MVPs" because those are the most compelling reasons for his enshrinement.
Until that happens, don't even bother discussing him...
If you evaluated Eli after his second season, nobody here would think he would rank where is does from a statistical perspective. Nor would you think he would be a two time NFL MVP. NOBODY thought that.
So, here is the question for some people here to answer. IF the Giants lost those two Superbowls, is Eli getting into the HOF? Remember, either Superbowl could have been lost at the end due to a poor play by our defense. However, Eli then is not a two time Superbowl winner and also likely is not the MVP.
In his career he had probably had 6 teams he played on that you could argue had a chance to be a champion. 2005-08 and 10-11. In that time he delivered 3 NFEC's, two conference and SB wins with MVP's. I am being very generous with saying 6. Only one of those teams went in as a SB favorite. Most did not have offensive stars at the skill positions. Just about every HOF QB mentioned on this thread had multiple HOF's on the offensive side.
Argue the stats all you want. He delivered when he had the team. Not always but certainly enough where it is not a debate. Imperfect but a finisher if given enough parts.
First, he played in the most pressure packed sports city and handled it with ease and class. Not every QB could have done that. Second, he ran probably the most complex offense for a QB at the time with all the route trees, option routes, reads, etc. He was given the full reigns even as a struggling rookie. Recall his first win was the result of him audibling to a run at the goal line for a last second play against Dallas. That took balls. But, he was always in full command of that offense and the smartest player on the field. Again, not many QBs, veterans included, would have had half the success he had running Gilbride's offense.
No debate
2-SB wins
2- SB MVPs
2x Beat the GOAT Tom Brady
Beat the best team (undefeated) in SB
along with the road playoff wins
no debate!
- Primary contributor to a consistent run of winning years
- Primary contributor to a championship
- Consistent production at or near the top of your peers over several years
Manning has the last two. Take a guy like Marino, he has 1 & 3. A guy like Aikman has 1 & 2.
He was the best QB in two separate post-seasons. Won two Super Bowls and was MVP twice. He deserves it.
For Eli, I wouldn't say item 3 is so clear cut. It's a very tough call there.
QBR was introduced as a comprehensive measurement in 2006. From 2006 until his 2019, Eli finished in the top ten for QBR 4X. He never finished in the top 5.
In Y/A, Eli finished in the top 10 3X. Never in the top 5.
In AY/A, Eli finished in the top 10 1X. Never in the top 5.
His completion%s and INT%s are not flattering.
I really don't think Eli captures #3 here.
He played in an era that was incredibly pass-happy and was surrounded, in any given year, by at least 3-4 peers (sometimes more, other than MAYBE 2011) who were producing at a stronger level in that given season.
Eli's candidacy shouldn't be about his career stats - honestly, they don't stack up especially well to his peers and will get worse before he's on the ballot.
Eli's candidacy is his narrative. It DOES include the draft. It DOES include being Archie's son and Peyton's baby brother. It DOES include beating Brady twice in the SB. It DOES include being a .500 QB in his regular season career. But it especially includes the reality that he was a central figure in a lengthy stretch of NFL history, and has two SBs and two SB MVPs.
It was three. Not four. Roethlisberger and Rivers both did 2x too and Favre did 3x. Ben and Philip also were on better teams throughout their careers.