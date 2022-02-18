for display only
Breakdown: Battle of EDGE3 Jermaine Johnson vs David Ojabo

KSIXI : 2/18/2022 11:16 am
We've already looked at two of the top offensive tackles in Evan Neal and Charles Cross. We pitted Devin Lloyd and Nakobe Dean against each other. Let's get it again.

BATTLE FOR EDGE3

These are the two twitter breakdowns I did. If you are a visual learner or require proof of what I'm about to talk about, this is where you'll find it!

Jermaine Johnson

David Ojabo

(If there was a way to upload GIFs from my desktop to the thread discussion interface, I definitely would. Alas.)

These two (along with George Karlaftis, who I have not yet done a breakdown on) are in a street fight to be picked very high in the first round.

When I look at EDGE, there's a few things I look at that I think are VITAL to translating well in the NFL:

Core Strength
Burst/First Step
Bend/Flexion
Effort/Nastiness

Other traits that are definitely important but can be improved upon in the NFL:
Hand work/Punch
Counters
Dropping in coverage

Strength

I think there's a clear advantage for Jermaine Johnson here. Johnson weighs about 10 lbs more and it shows. This comes up for all to see pretty easily in run defense. Johnson is able to maintain AND control his gap responsibility.

David Ojabo can get washed out by stronger tackles when trying to anchor. Neither guy would measure up to Kwity Paye at Michigan when it comes to power in run defense if you want to compare.

That does NOT mean Ojabo is weak, though. You see the power come out when he converts speed to power and is able to flatten through the offensive tackle on some of his rushes. You see less power with Johnson paradoxically but that's because he gets upright WAY too quickly and gives up power that way.

I think overall, Johnson is stronger than Ojabo but with some work, neither is a slouch.

Explosion/First Step

Both exceed expectations here but while Johnson is above average, I'd put Ojabo as having an elite get-off.

This is really important. It allows you the upper hand against a really good offensive tackle and an outright win against a tackle like Matt Peart.

When you go against NFL tackles, this is mandatory in order to simply not fall behind. Ojabo is twitchy and it shows. Look at the twitter links if you need proof.

Bend/Flexion

This is where I have a serious problem with Jermaine Johnson. He's not really a bendy guy. You look at the lower half of the pass rusher's body and you want to see both the feet and hips start turning before the rest of the body. You want to see the inside hip sink and watch the ankles bend to create as small of an angle as possible while keeping your upper body engaged with the blocker.

I watched roughly 5 games of both players and the biggest thing is that when Johnson "flattens" to the QB on a speed rush, it's basically just trying to get into the body of the OT to try and go through him into the QB.

That's not going to work with better offensive tackles. They will anchor and you won't be successful. Look at Ojabo and look at him sink and plant his hips and turn. Thing of frickin' beauty. When you look at "Bendy" guys from last year, I'd put Azeez Ojulari, Odafe Oweh, and Joe Tryon as among the bendiest. Ojabo might be better than all 3.

Having this type of bend isn't only crucial at increasing your pressure rate from an outside rush but it's the easiest way for pass rushers to set up an inside counter because it causes offensive tackles to eventually overset to try and compensate for the speed and bend outside. This is the meta game between EDGE and tackle and boy, it's fun to see.

Effort

Both are above average here. Not really giving up on any plays. Jermaine Johnson, I would say is elite in this area and probably tied with George Karlaftis as the highest motor player in the draft. David Ojabo has to take a play or 2 off but still MUCH better than average. You do see him running cross field to cut off angles to plays going away from him quite often.

Important and a prerequisite to being just a good NFL player in general.

Other Notes

In terms of game readiness, I like Johnson's hands and punch. More refined than Ojabo who is definitely a little more raw in that area. Ojabo has a powerful punch but needs to consistently hit inside the shoulders.

In order to have winning passrushes, the most basic thing is to defeat the same OL hand that you want to rush towards. For example, if you are rushing outside, you need to win against their outside hand. Going inside? Better knock down that inside hand!

Johnson does this well. Ojabo is inconsistent. But if he gets better, he'll be a god damn nightmare.

Neither have developed counter moves which I'm not sure I would expect too much from a college player. Neither player do you want dropping into coverage either.

Final Thoughts

So who wins between the two? It depends on what you're looking for. For me? It's a virtual tie.

Jermaine Johnson has above average strength, above average burst, below average bend, elite motor. A little more polished. Reminds me a little of Shaq Barrett or Jaelen Phillips.

David Ojabo has average strength, elite burst, elite bend, above average motor. More raw and needs a ton of work on his run defense.

One thing to note. Ojabo is still learning the game of football. Jermaine Johnson is a redshirt senior. They are in different levels of development.

It's Brandon Graham vs Jason Pierre-Paul again. You go for the solid, reliable team captain type player or you go for the high ceiling, low floor freak?

Many, I think will take Johnson and it would be reasonable to do so. But if you believe in your coaching staff to maximize a player's potential, you have a monster in waiting in David Ojabo.

The choice is yours. Who ya got?


Nice ...  
Beer Man : 2/18/2022 11:24 am : link
I think the big question is if either is worthy of the 7th pick in the draft
We need a guy to play on the strong side opposite Ojulari  
BillT : 2/18/2022 11:25 am : link
He needs to be or become a really good run defender. Someone who can set the edge Does one of these guys project to that position better.
Great job KSIXI, thanks again!  
Section331 : 2/18/2022 11:26 am : link
I think if you're drafting Ojabo, you're gambling on upside. He's hardly played any football, so he still has a lot to learn. Following your breakdown, the choice to me is easy, it's Ojabo, and it's not that close.

JJ is more of a finished product, not saying he can't or won't improve, but his ceiling is lower. As long as reports are true that Ojabo works hard and is really coachable, I think you take him for his higher ceiling.
RE: We need a guy to play on the strong side opposite Ojulari  
KSIXI : 2/18/2022 11:27 am : link
In comment 15610672 BillT said:
Quote:
He needs to be or become a really good run defender. Someone who can set the edge Does one of these guys project to that position better.


I would say Karlaftis or Johnson are likely your guys then. Ojabo has upside in that area but I don't think he'll be "great"
Wink will know.  
Big Blue '56 : 2/18/2022 11:27 am : link
.
RE: Nice ...  
KSIXI : 2/18/2022 11:28 am : link
In comment 15610671 Beer Man said:
Quote:
I think the big question is if either is worthy of the 7th pick in the draft


If I were GM, there are at least 7-8 guys that I would pick before either
RE: RE: Nice ...  
Section331 : 2/18/2022 11:34 am : link
In comment 15610679 KSIXI said:
Quote:
In comment 15610671 Beer Man said:


Quote:


I think the big question is if either is worthy of the 7th pick in the draft



If I were GM, there are at least 7-8 guys that I would pick before either


Do you like Karlaftis better than either of these guys? Do you worry if Karlaftis is a fit for a 3-4?
Ojabo is an athlete trying to play football  
Snablats : 2/18/2022 11:37 am : link
Just like Willis at QB. The question for those guys is how much do they really like football. Look at Peart - big guy, nimble feet so he was talked into playing football but the coaches felt he really doesnt want to play

Ojabo needs a lot of work and hanging in vs the run is not easy for someone who really doesnt love the sport, because thats the hard part of his job and the part you get run over
RE: Ojabo is an athlete trying to play football  
Section331 : 2/18/2022 11:41 am : link
In comment 15610692 Snablats said:
Quote:
Just like Willis at QB. The question for those guys is how much do they really like football. Look at Peart - big guy, nimble feet so he was talked into playing football but the coaches felt he really doesnt want to play

Ojabo needs a lot of work and hanging in vs the run is not easy for someone who really doesnt love the sport, because thats the hard part of his job and the part you get run over


I think you're projecting a little bit, where have you heard that Ojabo doesn't love the sport? I haven't followed him that closely, so maybe I missed it, but everything I read talks about how hard he works and how coachable he is.

It might be spin to help his draft status, but the fact is that he's only been playing football for a couple of years. As long as those reports are true about his coachability, coach him up.
If we played a 4-3,  
MOOPS : 2/18/2022 11:43 am : link
it would be Johnson in a heartbeat. Gotta leave it up to Schoen and Wink to decide the best fit for what we'll be running.
RE: RE: RE: Nice ...  
KSIXI : 2/18/2022 11:44 am : link
In comment 15610689 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15610679 KSIXI said:


Quote:


In comment 15610671 Beer Man said:


Quote:


I think the big question is if either is worthy of the 7th pick in the draft



If I were GM, there are at least 7-8 guys that I would pick before either



Do you like Karlaftis better than either of these guys? Do you worry if Karlaftis is a fit for a 3-4?


That's a good question. I'm not sure if I like him more than either of these guys. Kind of a weird build. Explosive, violent and hits like a school bus but not really change of direction type of guy.

I definitely think he'll fit. We're not going to run all 3-4 looks and even then, the Ravens had some of the heavier guys play EDGE for them too like Pernell McPhee
Well done and accurate  
JonC : 2/18/2022 11:45 am : link
I prefer Ojabo, would be happy adding either prospect but when is the question.
Ide love to trade down and...  
BigBlueDawg56 : 2/18/2022 11:50 am : link
Get one of these guys mid 1st but wouldn’t use 7 on either one
Great job man!  
Rjanyg : 2/18/2022 11:50 am : link
I personally like Johnson better. I like his overall game, the fact they he plays both the run and pass well and his motor is excellent.

Ojabo is a stud though. I love speed and yes he looks to have high ceiling.
Thanks...  
Brown_Hornet : 2/18/2022 12:03 pm : link
...great read.
these are fantastic reads  
santacruzom : 2/18/2022 12:07 pm : link
Thanks so much for taking the time to craft and post them.
just curious about one thing  
santacruzom : 2/18/2022 12:09 pm : link
briefly: where do you see Thibodeaux fitting in amongst his peers in the draft?
Edge3?  
81_Great_Dane : 2/18/2022 12:10 pm : link
Assuming the top two are Thibodeaux and Hutchinson, then these two, who's Edge5? Karlaftis?

RE: just curious about one thing  
KSIXI : 2/18/2022 12:12 pm : link
In comment 15610721 santacruzom said:
Quote:
briefly: where do you see Thibodeaux fitting in amongst his peers in the draft?


1) Aiden Hutchinson
2) Kayvon Thibodeaux

These guys after them.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Nice ...  
Section331 : 2/18/2022 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15610699 KSIXI said:
Quote:

That's a good question. I'm not sure if I like him more than either of these guys. Kind of a weird build. Explosive, violent and hits like a school bus but not really change of direction type of guy.

I definitely think he'll fit. We're not going to run all 3-4 looks and even then, the Ravens had some of the heavier guys play EDGE for them too like Pernell McPhee


That's a good point, it may be that Wink prefers bigger ER's, even in 3-4 alignments.
RE: Edge3?  
KSIXI : 2/18/2022 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15610722 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
Assuming the top two are Thibodeaux and Hutchinson, then these two, who's Edge5? Karlaftis?


I've got Karlaftis, Johnson, and Ojabo in a virtual tie. Just haven't done a twitter breakdown on Karlaftis yet so I didn't include him.

If that's too much of a cop out, I'd say for the Giants right now I'd probably go (gun to my head):
Ojabo at 3, Karlaftis at 4, Johnson at 5 but I promise, they are basically tied for me.

A more interesting question is who would EDGE6. I'm much higher than most on UGA DE Travon Walker, but he's not a true EDGE, he's probably a 5 tech for us.

I'm much higher on Arnold Ebiketie than most. Physical freak. Might be my EDGE6, though there is a gap between the three just mentioned and him.
RE: RE: Edge3?  
bw in dc : 2/18/2022 12:37 pm : link
In comment 15610729 KSIXI said:
Quote:


I'm much higher on Arnold Ebiketie than most. Physical freak. Might be my EDGE6, though there is a gap between the three just mentioned and him.


God bless you! Ebiketie has been my most underrated player in this draft. Love his work at PSU. I can't believe he's not a sure-fire top 15-20 target...if not higher.

Nice write up as usual, btw. I'm higher on Johnson. I think you underrate his inside moves and his closing ability.
Ojabo  
Mike in NY : 2/18/2022 12:45 pm : link
My concern is what will he be like if he does not have a Hutchinson-type opposite him? Remeber when George Selvie put up insane numbers in the year before his draft year, but in his draft year they backed up signficantly when he was the primary focus of opposing offenses.
I am no draftnik  
Dnew15 : 2/18/2022 12:46 pm : link
but it's becoming more and more clear that this is a great draft to trade down and beef up OL and DL....
You really have to study why Ojabo was so bad vs run  
Snablats : 2/18/2022 1:03 pm : link
That Michigan took him out vs UGA in semifinal. Im sure Peart was coachable too in college. But if you dont want to be physical, you cannot play football in the NFL

Ojabo had one move - speed going around the tackle, and was a zero vs the run. I'd hate to take Ojabo and find out he is Peart
Awesome KSIXI  
Jim in Forest Hills : 2/18/2022 1:03 pm : link
Easy and fun to review
RE: RE: RE: Edge3?  
Rjanyg : 2/18/2022 1:07 pm : link
In comment 15610745 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15610729 KSIXI said:


Quote:




I'm much higher on Arnold Ebiketie than most. Physical freak. Might be my EDGE6, though there is a gap between the three just mentioned and him.



God bless you! Ebiketie has been my most underrated player in this draft. Love his work at PSU. I can't believe he's not a sure-fire top 15-20 target...if not higher.

Nice write up as usual, btw. I'm higher on Johnson. I think you underrate his inside moves and his closing ability.


I just watched a highlight video of Ebiketie and boy is he impressive. Will he last to round 2 for us?
RE: RE: RE: Nice ...  
Beer Man : 2/18/2022 1:18 pm : link
In comment 15610689 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15610679 KSIXI said:


Quote:


In comment 15610671 Beer Man said:


Quote:


I think the big question is if either is worthy of the 7th pick in the draft



If I were GM, there are at least 7-8 guys that I would pick before either



Do you like Karlaftis better than either of these guys? Do you worry if Karlaftis is a fit for a 3-4?
My question has nothing to do with who the best fit is, I would like either one of them. My question is more are either a top 10 pick talent wise.
Ojabo is impossible to ignore.  
mittenedman : 2/18/2022 1:25 pm : link
You hear all the time he benefitted from Hutchinson, but it was Ojabo forcing the QB into Hutchinson just as often.

Ojabo just flat-out gets pressure. It has nothing to do with Hutch. It was the best college DE duo I've seen in a long, long time. Reminded me of the Strahan/Osi duo, that kept the Giants competitive year after year.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Edge3?  
KSIXI : 2/18/2022 2:02 pm : link
In comment 15610774 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 15610745 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15610729 KSIXI said:


Quote:




I'm much higher on Arnold Ebiketie than most. Physical freak. Might be my EDGE6, though there is a gap between the three just mentioned and him.



God bless you! Ebiketie has been my most underrated player in this draft. Love his work at PSU. I can't believe he's not a sure-fire top 15-20 target...if not higher.

Nice write up as usual, btw. I'm higher on Johnson. I think you underrate his inside moves and his closing ability.



I just watched a highlight video of Ebiketie and boy is he impressive. Will he last to round 2 for us?


Most don't have him quite as high but I wouldn't blink if he went at the end of round 1/very start of round 2
RE: RE: Edge3?  
k2tampa : 2/18/2022 2:17 pm : link
In comment 15610729 KSIXI said:
Quote:
In comment 15610722 81_Great_Dane said:


Quote:


Assuming the top two are Thibodeaux and Hutchinson, then these two, who's Edge5? Karlaftis?




I've got Karlaftis, Johnson, and Ojabo in a virtual tie. Just haven't done a twitter breakdown on Karlaftis yet so I didn't include him.

If that's too much of a cop out, I'd say for the Giants right now I'd probably go (gun to my head):
Ojabo at 3, Karlaftis at 4, Johnson at 5 but I promise, they are basically tied for me.

A more interesting question is who would EDGE6. I'm much higher than most on UGA DE Travon Walker, but he's not a true EDGE, he's probably a 5 tech for us.

I'm much higher on Arnold Ebiketie than most. Physical freak. Might be my EDGE6, though there is a gap between the three just mentioned and him.


Appreciate the analysis. But I would think the comparison for Johnson should be to Karlaftis, since both play with a hand down virtually all the time, while Ojabo is mostly a standup player (rushing LB). This is kind of like comparing Umenyiora to Lorenzo Carter.
RE: Wink will know.  
Alan W : 2/18/2022 2:28 pm : link
In comment 15610676 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
.

Yup.
KSIXI  
Stufftherun : 2/18/2022 2:35 pm : link
Can't thank you enough for you taking the time out and doing this. Between you and Sy, this is what truly makes the off-season tolerable and even enjoyable. Well, I guess we can all say that about any of the recent off-seasons. :)
Ravens have used all sorts of Edges: McPhee, Judon, Houston, Suggs  
JonC : 2/18/2022 3:19 pm : link
Ngokoue, Oweh ... key has been power, explosive, versatile, good two-ways.
Well done and accurate!  
ColHowPepper : 2/18/2022 3:22 pm : link
I thought that even before scrolling down to JonC's comment (:. Same goes for your other two comps earlier this week: nice granularity on nitty gritty and nuance.

Slight detour here, but since you mention Ojulari in discussing Ojabo vs Johnson and that one of the latter could be a nice edge bookend: do you really see Ojulari as stout and strong enough to avoid being washed out/overrun? I am not sure I am seeing that in him, albeit only one year in. As you say re the other two, we're not talking Kwitty Paye (ha, the tension was thick as the Giants readied their Bears' first rounder) here, but will Ojulari be a chronic weak point at OLB vs run game?

Again, much appreciate your analysis.
Ojulari's got work to do  
JonC : 2/18/2022 3:32 pm : link
to get stronger and more stout at setting the edge. He did it well and consistently at UGA, but not so much as a rookie. It's not uncommon.

The thing that bugs me is few of these highly regarded UGA LBs is developing into a very good or star level NFL player.
... are  
JonC : 2/18/2022 3:34 pm : link
developing ...
^  
ColHowPepper : 2/18/2022 3:46 pm : link
As in his fellow alum who is, now what, four years in? His strides have been erratic, and it is worrisome that he's similar in build to AO, athleticism, yes, but instincts, pop at point of impact, and (as one of KSIXI's metrics) core strength?? Not sure.

Hope all good with the family!!
RE: Ojulari's got work to do  
bw in dc : 2/18/2022 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15610900 JonC said:
Quote:
to get stronger and more stout at setting the edge. He did it well and consistently at UGA, but not so much as a rookie. It's not uncommon.

The thing that bugs me is few of these highly regarded UGA LBs is developing into a very good or star level NFL player.


Justin Houston, Thomas Davis, Leonard Floyd...??
RE: RE: Ojulari's got work to do  
Jimmy Googs : 2/18/2022 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15610916 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15610900 JonC said:


Quote:


to get stronger and more stout at setting the edge. He did it well and consistently at UGA, but not so much as a rookie. It's not uncommon.

The thing that bugs me is few of these highly regarded UGA LBs is developing into a very good or star level NFL player.



Justin Houston, Thomas Davis, Leonard Floyd...??


Not to mention that clown Roquan Smith who keeps getting stuck on those All-Pro teams.

It's definitely some kind of problem in Athens, GA...
...  
JonC : 2/18/2022 5:04 pm : link
The thread's about Edge, Houston was terrific but who else? Floyd is a player I do not like, he's overrated.
I'm sleeping 3-4 hours a night due to my little guy  
JonC : 2/18/2022 5:06 pm : link
give a guy a break if he doesn't use the exact right word here and there.
Well, flip this around....tell us who are all these highly regarded  
Jimmy Googs : 2/18/2022 5:12 pm : link
UGA linebackers that are busting in the NFL?

Trying to think back some and can only think of maybe Jarvis Jones, and that was like a decade ago.
Googs, you mean  
ColHowPepper : 2/18/2022 6:08 pm : link
our Giants have all the luck? The curse of Gettleman. Too early to know on Ojulari, obviously, but much to prove.
I'm partial to  
section125 : 2/18/2022 6:51 pm : link
Johnson on this. Just seems to have it all and safest. Perhaps he is a match for Karlaftis. Ojabo may have higher upside but ...
RE: Googs, you mean  
Jimmy Googs : 2/18/2022 7:06 pm : link
In comment 15610999 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
our Giants have all the luck? The curse of Gettleman. Too early to know on Ojulari, obviously, but much to prove.


Sorry CHP. Not following on the luck comment?

Giants heavily scouted Ojulari per my Athens-insider. Someone was checking in on him right up until the draft. But rumor is NYG had wide range of views on him internally and that may have caused him to be discounted on their board (and not his prior injury that concerned them).

Something happened in Rd 2 though after they traded down. I think they were going to go in another direction but lost their guy and their "top backup" still on the board was Ojulari so he became the pick.
RE: We need a guy to play on the strong side opposite Ojulari  
Ivan15 : 2/18/2022 8:01 pm : link
In comment 15610672 BillT said:
Quote:
He needs to be or become a really good run defender. Someone who can set the edge Does one of these guys project to that position better.


I didn’t observe closely, but it seemed Ojulari did most of his damage rushing from the left side of the defense. Was that the strong side or the weak side?
RE: RE: We need a guy to play on the strong side opposite Ojulari  
section125 : 2/18/2022 8:17 pm : link
In comment 15611072 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15610672 BillT said:


Quote:


He needs to be or become a really good run defender. Someone who can set the edge Does one of these guys project to that position better.



I didn’t observe closely, but it seemed Ojulari did most of his damage rushing from the left side of the defense. Was that the strong side or the weak side?


Depends on which side the TE is located.
If the Giants are playing a 3-4, how does Johnson fit?  
Snablats : 2/18/2022 9:58 pm : link
He looks like a 4-3 DE in your twitter video thread
Give me Johnson  
jeff57 : 7:45 am : link
He may not have elite bend, but he’s solid in all facets. Might be the best ER against the run. Being bigger and stronger he would be a nice compliment to Ojulari.
KSIXI  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:27 am : link
Thanks for putting these together! Some very nice detail you provide and certainly helps members here to understand the players better who will be in the draft. Much appreciated!

Forced Fumbles  
Kvgoblue : 10:11 am : link
Michigan fan here. Ojabo has shocked me. He barely played the prior year and just came out of the booth this past year. He is obviously not as well rounded as Paye, Hutchinson, or Graham we’ll before him. He’s new to the game after all. However, if you want someone to wreck the QB none of the other guys can compare. He is lightning and it is uncanny how much he gets a hand on the football. He has a knack for that whether a strip sack or if he can’t get home his long arms are reaching for that ball. Makes me nervous to spend a 7 on him but he’s a great kid and could be a difference maker.
Good review  
armstead98 : 10:20 am : link
Surprised you came to think they were even. The negatives in Johnson are concerning, I just don’t think he’s going to be great in the NFL.

Ojabo on the other hand has the ability to be a star, just a question of whether he can put it together. I love his character so I’d bet on him. He’s not top 5 for me but might be top 7.
RE: Good review  
BigBlueBuff : 3:44 pm : link
In comment 15611222 armstead98 said:
Quote:
Surprised you came to think they were even. The negatives in Johnson are concerning, I just don’t think he’s going to be great in the NFL.

Ojabo on the other hand has the ability to be a star, just a question of whether he can put it together. I love his character so I’d bet on him. He’s not top 5 for me but might be top 7.

What negatives? He's got the physical skills, is highly coachable, and relentless on the field often chasing down plays from the far side. Do tell us what part of his game doesn't translate to the NFL?
RE: Give me Johnson  
bw in dc : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15611167 jeff57 said:
Quote:
He may not have elite bend, but he’s solid in all facets. Might be the best ER against the run.


That's an important point to raise beyond just the pass rush. Being able to set the edge to support the run. Johnson appears to have that much valued skill.
RE: RE: Googs, you mean  
BigBluePuma : 4:22 pm : link
In comment 15611033 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15610999 ColHowPepper said:


Quote:


our Giants have all the luck? The curse of Gettleman. Too early to know on Ojulari, obviously, but much to prove.



Sorry CHP. Not following on the luck comment?

Giants heavily scouted Ojulari per my Athens-insider. Someone was checking in on him right up until the draft. But rumor is NYG had wide range of views on him internally and that may have caused him to be discounted on their board (and not his prior injury that concerned them).

Something happened in Rd 2 though after they traded down. I think they were going to go in another direction but lost their guy and their "top backup" still on the board was Ojulari so he became the pick.


Very interesting and good info. Thanks
What a good thread  
cosmicj : 11:09 pm : link
Thanks to KSIXI and the posters
