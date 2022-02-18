Breakdown: Battle of EDGE3 Jermaine Johnson vs David Ojabo

BATTLE FOR EDGE3

Strength

Explosion/First Step

Bend/Flexion

Effort

Other Notes

Final Thoughts

It depends on what you're looking for.

We've already looked at two of the top offensive tackles in Evan Neal and Charles Cross. We pitted Devin Lloyd and Nakobe Dean against each other. Let's get it again.These are the two twitter breakdowns I did. If you are a visual learner or require proof of what I'm about to talk about, this is where you'll find it!(If there was a way to upload GIFs from my desktop to the thread discussion interface, I definitely would. Alas.)These two (along with George Karlaftis, who I have not yet done a breakdown on) are in a street fight to be picked very high in the first round.When I look at EDGE, there's a few things I look at that I think are VITAL to translating well in the NFL:Core StrengthBurst/First StepBend/FlexionEffort/NastinessOther traits that are definitely important but can be improved upon in the NFL:Hand work/PunchCountersDropping in coverageI think there's a clear advantage for Jermaine Johnson here. Johnson weighs about 10 lbs more and it shows. This comes up for all to see pretty easily in run defense. Johnson is able to maintain AND control his gap responsibility.David Ojabo can get washed out by stronger tackles when trying to anchor. Neither guy would measure up to Kwity Paye at Michigan when it comes to power in run defense if you want to compare.That does NOT mean Ojabo is weak, though. You see the power come out when he converts speed to power and is able to flatten through the offensive tackle on some of his rushes. You see less power with Johnson paradoxically but that's because he gets upright WAY too quickly and gives up power that way.I think overall, Johnson is stronger than Ojabo but with some work, neither is a slouch.Both exceed expectations here but while Johnson is above average, I'd put Ojabo as having an elite get-off.This is really important. It allows you the upper hand against a really good offensive tackle and an outright win against a tackle like Matt Peart.When you go against NFL tackles, this is mandatory in order to simply not fall behind. Ojabo is twitchy and it shows. Look at the twitter links if you need proof.This is where I have a serious problem with Jermaine Johnson. He's not really a bendy guy. You look at the lower half of the pass rusher's body and you want to see both the feet and hips start turning before the rest of the body. You want to see the inside hip sink and watch the ankles bend to create as small of an angle as possible while keeping your upper body engaged with the blocker.I watched roughly 5 games of both players and the biggest thing is that when Johnson "flattens" to the QB on a speed rush, it's basically just trying to get into the body of the OT to try and go through him into the QB.That's not going to work with better offensive tackles. They will anchor and you won't be successful. Look at Ojabo and look at him sink and plant his hips and turn. Thing of frickin' beauty. When you look at "Bendy" guys from last year, I'd put Azeez Ojulari, Odafe Oweh, and Joe Tryon as among the bendiest. Ojabo might be better than all 3.Having this type of bend isn't only crucial at increasing your pressure rate from an outside rush but it's the easiest way for pass rushers to set up an inside counter because it causes offensive tackles to eventually overset to try and compensate for the speed and bend outside. This is the meta game between EDGE and tackle and boy, it's fun to see.Both are above average here. Not really giving up on any plays. Jermaine Johnson, I would say is elite in this area and probably tied with George Karlaftis as the highest motor player in the draft. David Ojabo has to take a play or 2 off but still MUCH better than average. You do see him running cross field to cut off angles to plays going away from him quite often.Important and a prerequisite to being just a good NFL player in general.In terms of game readiness, I like Johnson's hands and punch. More refined than Ojabo who is definitely a little more raw in that area. Ojabo has a powerful punch but needs to consistently hit inside the shoulders.In order to have winning passrushes, the most basic thing is to defeat the same OL hand that you want to rush towards. For example, if you are rushing outside, you need to win against their outside hand. Going inside? Better knock down that inside hand!Johnson does this well. Ojabo is inconsistent. But if he gets better, he'll be a god damn nightmare.Neither have developed counter moves which I'm not sure I would expect too much from a college player. Neither player do you want dropping into coverage either.So who wins between the two?For me? It's a virtual tie.Jermaine Johnson has above average strength, above average burst, below average bend, elite motor. A little more polished. Reminds me a little of Shaq Barrett or Jaelen Phillips.David Ojabo has average strength, elite burst, elite bend, above average motor. More raw and needs a ton of work on his run defense.One thing to note. Ojabo is still learning the game of football. Jermaine Johnson is a redshirt senior. They are in different levels of development.It's Brandon Graham vs Jason Pierre-Paul again. You go for the solid, reliable team captain type player or you go for the high ceiling, low floor freak?Many, I think will take Johnson and it would be reasonable to do so. But if you believe in your coaching staff to maximize a player's potential, you have a monster in waiting in David Ojabo.The choice is yours. Who ya got?