Breakdown: Battle of EDGE3 Jermaine Johnson vs David Ojabo

We've already looked at two of the top offensive tackles in Evan Neal and Charles Cross. We pitted Devin Lloyd and Nakobe Dean against each other. Let's get it again.
BATTLE FOR EDGE3
These are the two twitter breakdowns I did. If you are a visual learner or require proof of what I'm about to talk about, this is where you'll find it!
Jermaine Johnson
David Ojabo
(If there was a way to upload GIFs from my desktop to the thread discussion interface, I definitely would. Alas.)
These two (along with George Karlaftis, who I have not yet done a breakdown on) are in a street fight to be picked very high in the first round.
When I look at EDGE, there's a few things I look at that I think are VITAL to translating well in the NFL:
Core Strength
Burst/First Step
Bend/Flexion
Effort/Nastiness
Other traits that are definitely important but can be improved upon in the NFL:
Hand work/Punch
Counters
Dropping in coverage
Strength
I think there's a clear advantage for Jermaine Johnson here. Johnson weighs about 10 lbs more and it shows. This comes up for all to see pretty easily in run defense. Johnson is able to maintain AND control his gap responsibility.
David Ojabo can get washed out by stronger tackles when trying to anchor. Neither guy would measure up to Kwity Paye at Michigan when it comes to power in run defense if you want to compare.
That does NOT mean Ojabo is weak, though. You see the power come out when he converts speed to power and is able to flatten through the offensive tackle on some of his rushes. You see less power with Johnson paradoxically but that's because he gets upright WAY too quickly and gives up power that way.
I think overall, Johnson is stronger than Ojabo but with some work, neither is a slouch.
Explosion/First Step
Both exceed expectations here but while Johnson is above average, I'd put Ojabo as having an elite get-off.
This is really important. It allows you the upper hand against a really good offensive tackle and an outright win against a tackle like Matt Peart.
When you go against NFL tackles, this is mandatory in order to simply not fall behind. Ojabo is twitchy and it shows. Look at the twitter links if you need proof.
Bend/Flexion
This is where I have a serious problem with Jermaine Johnson. He's not really a bendy guy. You look at the lower half of the pass rusher's body and you want to see both the feet and hips start turning before the rest of the body. You want to see the inside hip sink and watch the ankles bend to create as small of an angle as possible while keeping your upper body engaged with the blocker.
I watched roughly 5 games of both players and the biggest thing is that when Johnson "flattens" to the QB on a speed rush, it's basically just trying to get into the body of the OT to try and go through him into the QB.
That's not going to work with better offensive tackles. They will anchor and you won't be successful. Look at Ojabo and look at him sink and plant his hips and turn. Thing of frickin' beauty. When you look at "Bendy" guys from last year, I'd put Azeez Ojulari, Odafe Oweh, and Joe Tryon as among the bendiest. Ojabo might be better than all 3.
Having this type of bend isn't only crucial at increasing your pressure rate from an outside rush but it's the easiest way for pass rushers to set up an inside counter because it causes offensive tackles to eventually overset to try and compensate for the speed and bend outside. This is the meta game between EDGE and tackle and boy, it's fun to see.
Effort
Both are above average here. Not really giving up on any plays. Jermaine Johnson, I would say is elite in this area and probably tied with George Karlaftis as the highest motor player in the draft. David Ojabo has to take a play or 2 off but still MUCH better than average. You do see him running cross field to cut off angles to plays going away from him quite often.
Important and a prerequisite to being just a good NFL player in general.
Other Notes
In terms of game readiness, I like Johnson's hands and punch. More refined than Ojabo who is definitely a little more raw in that area. Ojabo has a powerful punch but needs to consistently hit inside the shoulders.
In order to have winning passrushes, the most basic thing is to defeat the same OL hand that you want to rush towards. For example, if you are rushing outside, you need to win against their outside hand. Going inside? Better knock down that inside hand!
Johnson does this well. Ojabo is inconsistent. But if he gets better, he'll be a god damn nightmare.
Neither have developed counter moves which I'm not sure I would expect too much from a college player. Neither player do you want dropping into coverage either.
Final Thoughts
So who wins between the two? It depends on what you're looking for.
For me? It's a virtual tie.
Jermaine Johnson has above average strength, above average burst, below average bend, elite motor. A little more polished. Reminds me a little of Shaq Barrett or Jaelen Phillips.
David Ojabo has average strength, elite burst, elite bend, above average motor. More raw and needs a ton of work on his run defense.
One thing to note. Ojabo is still learning the game of football. Jermaine Johnson is a redshirt senior. They are in different levels of development.
It's Brandon Graham vs Jason Pierre-Paul again. You go for the solid, reliable team captain type player or you go for the high ceiling, low floor freak?
Many, I think will take Johnson and it would be reasonable to do so. But if you believe in your coaching staff to maximize a player's potential, you have a monster in waiting in David Ojabo.
The choice is yours. Who ya got?
JJ is more of a finished product, not saying he can't or won't improve, but his ceiling is lower. As long as reports are true that Ojabo works hard and is really coachable, I think you take him for his higher ceiling.
I would say Karlaftis or Johnson are likely your guys then. Ojabo has upside in that area but I don't think he'll be "great"
If I were GM, there are at least 7-8 guys that I would pick before either
I think the big question is if either is worthy of the 7th pick in the draft
If I were GM, there are at least 7-8 guys that I would pick before either
Do you like Karlaftis better than either of these guys? Do you worry if Karlaftis is a fit for a 3-4?
Ojabo needs a lot of work and hanging in vs the run is not easy for someone who really doesnt love the sport, because thats the hard part of his job and the part you get run over
Ojabo needs a lot of work and hanging in vs the run is not easy for someone who really doesnt love the sport, because thats the hard part of his job and the part you get run over
I think you're projecting a little bit, where have you heard that Ojabo doesn't love the sport? I haven't followed him that closely, so maybe I missed it, but everything I read talks about how hard he works and how coachable he is.
It might be spin to help his draft status, but the fact is that he's only been playing football for a couple of years. As long as those reports are true about his coachability, coach him up.
In comment 15610671 Beer Man said:
I think the big question is if either is worthy of the 7th pick in the draft
If I were GM, there are at least 7-8 guys that I would pick before either
Do you like Karlaftis better than either of these guys? Do you worry if Karlaftis is a fit for a 3-4?
That's a good question. I'm not sure if I like him more than either of these guys. Kind of a weird build. Explosive, violent and hits like a school bus but not really change of direction type of guy.
I definitely think he'll fit. We're not going to run all 3-4 looks and even then, the Ravens had some of the heavier guys play EDGE for them too like Pernell McPhee
Ojabo is a stud though. I love speed and yes he looks to have high ceiling.
1) Aiden Hutchinson
2) Kayvon Thibodeaux
These guys after them.
That's a good question. I'm not sure if I like him more than either of these guys. Kind of a weird build. Explosive, violent and hits like a school bus but not really change of direction type of guy.
I definitely think he'll fit. We're not going to run all 3-4 looks and even then, the Ravens had some of the heavier guys play EDGE for them too like Pernell McPhee
That's a good point, it may be that Wink prefers bigger ER's, even in 3-4 alignments.
I've got Karlaftis, Johnson, and Ojabo in a virtual tie. Just haven't done a twitter breakdown on Karlaftis yet so I didn't include him.
If that's too much of a cop out, I'd say for the Giants right now I'd probably go (gun to my head):
Ojabo at 3, Karlaftis at 4, Johnson at 5 but I promise, they are basically tied for me.
A more interesting question is who would EDGE6. I'm much higher than most on UGA DE Travon Walker, but he's not a true EDGE, he's probably a 5 tech for us.
I'm much higher on Arnold Ebiketie than most. Physical freak. Might be my EDGE6, though there is a gap between the three just mentioned and him.
I'm much higher on Arnold Ebiketie than most. Physical freak. Might be my EDGE6, though there is a gap between the three just mentioned and him.
God bless you! Ebiketie has been my most underrated player in this draft. Love his work at PSU. I can't believe he's not a sure-fire top 15-20 target...if not higher.
Nice write up as usual, btw. I'm higher on Johnson. I think you underrate his inside moves and his closing ability.
Ojabo had one move - speed going around the tackle, and was a zero vs the run. I'd hate to take Ojabo and find out he is Peart
I'm much higher on Arnold Ebiketie than most. Physical freak. Might be my EDGE6, though there is a gap between the three just mentioned and him.
God bless you! Ebiketie has been my most underrated player in this draft. Love his work at PSU. I can't believe he's not a sure-fire top 15-20 target...if not higher.
Nice write up as usual, btw. I'm higher on Johnson. I think you underrate his inside moves and his closing ability.
I just watched a highlight video of Ebiketie and boy is he impressive. Will he last to round 2 for us?
In comment 15610671 Beer Man said:
I think the big question is if either is worthy of the 7th pick in the draft
If I were GM, there are at least 7-8 guys that I would pick before either
Do you like Karlaftis better than either of these guys? Do you worry if Karlaftis is a fit for a 3-4?
Ojabo just flat-out gets pressure. It has nothing to do with Hutch. It was the best college DE duo I've seen in a long, long time. Reminded me of the Strahan/Osi duo, that kept the Giants competitive year after year.
In comment 15610729 KSIXI said:
I'm much higher on Arnold Ebiketie than most. Physical freak. Might be my EDGE6, though there is a gap between the three just mentioned and him.
God bless you! Ebiketie has been my most underrated player in this draft. Love his work at PSU. I can't believe he's not a sure-fire top 15-20 target...if not higher.
Nice write up as usual, btw. I'm higher on Johnson. I think you underrate his inside moves and his closing ability.
I just watched a highlight video of Ebiketie and boy is he impressive. Will he last to round 2 for us?
Most don't have him quite as high but I wouldn't blink if he went at the end of round 1/very start of round 2
Assuming the top two are Thibodeaux and Hutchinson, then these two, who's Edge5? Karlaftis?
I've got Karlaftis, Johnson, and Ojabo in a virtual tie. Just haven't done a twitter breakdown on Karlaftis yet so I didn't include him.
If that's too much of a cop out, I'd say for the Giants right now I'd probably go (gun to my head):
Ojabo at 3, Karlaftis at 4, Johnson at 5 but I promise, they are basically tied for me.
A more interesting question is who would EDGE6. I'm much higher than most on UGA DE Travon Walker, but he's not a true EDGE, he's probably a 5 tech for us.
I'm much higher on Arnold Ebiketie than most. Physical freak. Might be my EDGE6, though there is a gap between the three just mentioned and him.
Appreciate the analysis. But I would think the comparison for Johnson should be to Karlaftis, since both play with a hand down virtually all the time, while Ojabo is mostly a standup player (rushing LB). This is kind of like comparing Umenyiora to Lorenzo Carter.
Yup.
Slight detour here, but since you mention Ojulari in discussing Ojabo vs Johnson and that one of the latter could be a nice edge bookend: do you really see Ojulari as stout and strong enough to avoid being washed out/overrun? I am not sure I am seeing that in him, albeit only one year in. As you say re the other two, we're not talking Kwitty Paye (ha, the tension was thick as the Giants readied their Bears' first rounder) here, but will Ojulari be a chronic weak point at OLB vs run game?
Again, much appreciate your analysis.
The thing that bugs me is few of these highly regarded UGA LBs is developing into a very good or star level NFL player.
Hope all good with the family!!
The thing that bugs me is few of these highly regarded UGA LBs is developing into a very good or star level NFL player.
Justin Houston, Thomas Davis, Leonard Floyd...??
to get stronger and more stout at setting the edge. He did it well and consistently at UGA, but not so much as a rookie. It's not uncommon.
The thing that bugs me is few of these highly regarded UGA LBs is developing into a very good or star level NFL player.
Justin Houston, Thomas Davis, Leonard Floyd...??
Not to mention that clown Roquan Smith who keeps getting stuck on those All-Pro teams.
It's definitely some kind of problem in Athens, GA...
Trying to think back some and can only think of maybe Jarvis Jones, and that was like a decade ago.
Sorry CHP. Not following on the luck comment?
Giants heavily scouted Ojulari per my Athens-insider. Someone was checking in on him right up until the draft. But rumor is NYG had wide range of views on him internally and that may have caused him to be discounted on their board (and not his prior injury that concerned them).
Something happened in Rd 2 though after they traded down. I think they were going to go in another direction but lost their guy and their "top backup" still on the board was Ojulari so he became the pick.
I didn’t observe closely, but it seemed Ojulari did most of his damage rushing from the left side of the defense. Was that the strong side or the weak side?
Quote:
He needs to be or become a really good run defender. Someone who can set the edge Does one of these guys project to that position better.
I didn’t observe closely, but it seemed Ojulari did most of his damage rushing from the left side of the defense. Was that the strong side or the weak side?
Depends on which side the TE is located.
Ojabo on the other hand has the ability to be a star, just a question of whether he can put it together. I love his character so I’d bet on him. He’s not top 5 for me but might be top 7.
Ojabo on the other hand has the ability to be a star, just a question of whether he can put it together. I love his character so I’d bet on him. He’s not top 5 for me but might be top 7.
What negatives? He's got the physical skills, is highly coachable, and relentless on the field often chasing down plays from the far side. Do tell us what part of his game doesn't translate to the NFL?
That's an important point to raise beyond just the pass rush. Being able to set the edge to support the run. Johnson appears to have that much valued skill.
Quote:
our Giants have all the luck? The curse of Gettleman. Too early to know on Ojulari, obviously, but much to prove.
Sorry CHP. Not following on the luck comment?
Giants heavily scouted Ojulari per my Athens-insider. Someone was checking in on him right up until the draft. But rumor is NYG had wide range of views on him internally and that may have caused him to be discounted on their board (and not his prior injury that concerned them).
Something happened in Rd 2 though after they traded down. I think they were going to go in another direction but lost their guy and their "top backup" still on the board was Ojulari so he became the pick.
Very interesting and good info. Thanks