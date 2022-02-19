Is Drafting OL really the key to fixing the OL? pjcas18 : 2/19/2022 2:49 pm

specifically with premium picks.



I'm not saying you don't need a good OL, but my question is about if drafting them high in the draft (or even at all) is really the way out of this dumpster fire like so many people on here seem to think.



My question is based on the roster construction of the playoff teams, I started looking at the SB teams rosters to see how did they achieve their success, then I looked at the championship game teams and then expanded to the divisional round teams.



How many 1st round OL playing for their draft team do you think were on those rosters?



I'll tell you 3. 3 total OL out of 8 teams drafted by them in the 1st round. Tristan Wirfs for TB, Jonah Williams for CIN, and Taylor Lewan for TEN (drafted 8 years ago).



This is how the divisional round and later OL's were built:

Super Bowl:

LAR: Whitworth LT (UFA), Edwards LG (5th round), Allen OC (4th round pick), Corbett RG (Trade), Havenstein RT (2nd round)



CIN: Williams LT (1st round), Spain LG (SFA), Hopkins OC (UDFA), Adeniji RG (6th round), Prince RT (Waivers)



Championship Game Losers:

KC: Brown LT (trade), Thuney LG (UFA), Humphrey OC (2nd round), Smith RG (6th round), Wylie RT (SFA)



SF: Williams LT (trade), Tomlinson LG (trade), Mack OC (UFA), Brunskill RG (SFA) Compton (UFA)



Divisional round losers:

BUF: Dawkins LT (2nd round), Bates LG (trade), Morse OC (UFA), Williams RG (UFA), Brown RT (3rd round)



TEN: Lewan LT (1st round) Saffold LG (UFA), Jones OC (UFA), Davis RG (3rd round), Quessenberry RT (SFA)



TB: Smith LT (2nd round) Marpet LG (2nd round), Jensen OC (UFA), Cappa RG (3rd round), Wirfs RT (1st round)



GB: Bakthiari LT (4th round), Runyan LG (6th round), Myers OC (2nd round), Patrick RG (UDFA), Turner RT (UFA)



there are more street free agents on playoff OL (I didn't go to the WC round) starting lineups than 1st round picks.



I do think the line has to be fixed, don't get me wrong, but when you read mouthbreathers on here say OL, OL, OL with every pick and feel like even if they're not 100% serious there is a large groundswell of fans who believe OL have to come from the top of the draft and I hope the Giants FO doesn't share this view.



I'd even venture to say the Giants have invested more in their OL than most of the playoff teams, of course it was on the wrong players, but that's the point, winning team OL's when looking at successful teams DO NOT overwhelmingly come from highly drafted OL.



