Is Drafting OL really the key to fixing the OL?

I'm not saying you don't need a good OL, but my question is about if drafting them high in the draft (or even at all) is really the way out of this dumpster fire like so many people on here seem to think.
My question is based on the roster construction of the playoff teams, I started looking at the SB teams rosters to see how did they achieve their success, then I looked at the championship game teams and then expanded to the divisional round teams.
How many 1st round OL playing for their draft team do you think were on those rosters?
I'll tell you 3. 3 total OL out of 8 teams drafted by them in the 1st round. Tristan Wirfs for TB, Jonah Williams for CIN, and Taylor Lewan for TEN (drafted 8 years ago).
This is how the divisional round and later OL's were built:
Super Bowl:
LAR: Whitworth LT (UFA), Edwards LG (5th round), Allen OC (4th round pick), Corbett RG (Trade), Havenstein RT (2nd round)
CIN: Williams LT (1st round), Spain LG (SFA), Hopkins OC (UDFA), Adeniji RG (6th round), Prince RT (Waivers)
Championship Game Losers:
KC: Brown LT (trade), Thuney LG (UFA), Humphrey OC (2nd round), Smith RG (6th round), Wylie RT (SFA)
SF: Williams LT (trade), Tomlinson LG (trade), Mack OC (UFA), Brunskill RG (SFA) Compton (UFA)
Divisional round losers:
BUF: Dawkins LT (2nd round), Bates LG (trade), Morse OC (UFA), Williams RG (UFA), Brown RT (3rd round)
TEN: Lewan LT (1st round) Saffold LG (UFA), Jones OC (UFA), Davis RG (3rd round), Quessenberry RT (SFA)
TB: Smith LT (2nd round) Marpet LG (2nd round), Jensen OC (UFA), Cappa RG (3rd round), Wirfs RT (1st round)
GB: Bakthiari LT (4th round), Runyan LG (6th round), Myers OC (2nd round), Patrick RG (UDFA), Turner RT (UFA)
there are more street free agents on playoff OL (I didn't go to the WC round) starting lineups than 1st round picks.
I do think the line has to be fixed, don't get me wrong, but when you read mouthbreathers on here say OL, OL, OL with every pick and feel like even if they're not 100% serious there is a large groundswell of fans who believe OL have to come from the top of the draft and I hope the Giants FO doesn't share this view.
I'd even venture to say the Giants have invested more in their OL than most of the playoff teams, of course it was on the wrong players, but that's the point, winning team OL's when looking at successful teams DO NOT overwhelmingly come from highly drafted OL.
Because? Because, your note withstanding, I don't see any alternatives.
The Cowboys had 3 1st round OL (Smith, Martin and Frederick) and then even added perceived fourth 1st round talent with Collins and haven't made it out of the divisional playoff round since the mid 90's.
Of course those players have been injured and sadly Frederick forced to retired due to illness, but the point remains.
... and possibly bad coaching and game planning.
the problem with drafting OL with high draft picks is that you're passing up other impact players that could be had with those picks, like QB, Edge, CB, WR. if you can build an OL through other means, as the OP pointed out, you get a good OL PLUS those impact players.
let's hope this new front office can get us some OL players and the new coaching staff can help them succeed.
A little spending in free agency on the OL. Some high investment in the draft. Some lower investment in draft and UDFA. And maybe even a trade using on of our expensive underperforming defensive players.
Do a mix of it all over the next two years.
Or for example maybe if you draft OL then maybe the Giants don't need to spend big bucks elary on OL which many of the other teams did do. SO instead of using money on a FA OL maybe Giants could have spent money on Hendrickson or Judon or Patterson or Ngakoue or Reddick or Bourne?
Or maybe if the Giants had some super weapons like WR, TE or RB? Who in the draft is considered Chase or Kupp?
Or maybe getting an OL means that we save our QB form a broken leg his rookie year, don't have dim experience 9 sack games and win up with a MCL injury after Super Bowl which may eventually turn him from a young Burrow to a retired Andrew Luck?
We can't pretend as if the Andrew Luck situation didn't happen.
But with Thomas at OLT the only quality OL they have, drafting 3 or maybe even 4 OLs out of the 9 to 12 picks they will probably make seems like a prudent move in this OL-heavy draft.
Schoen to identify the talent and Daboll and his staff to coach and develop it.
Those options can come via the lottery picks, later in the draft, free agency, UDFA, etc. But it's a massive area of need, so it should definitely be a priority, especially if Mara/Schoen/Daboll are really all in on Jones.
As of now, the Giants will try to fill with the draft due to money. They are, what, $12M over the cap atm. If they free up that plus a substantial amount more to sign FAs, then they have other options. Until then, I can't talk to FA myself
I do agree we don't need the absolute top shelf OT for the RT position and that legit quality starters at OG and OC are very commonly found in the 2nd and 3rd rounds. I think they can easily flip their 5th or 7th pick into a RT and a OG or OC if they can find a trade partner to trade down with. Again, due to the large amount of needs, draft day moves will likely be made for more picks.
I'd be surprised if the Giants actually pick players with both of their 5th and 7th round picks. I would not be surprised if they trade down from both picks. However, ask me again after they have freed up cap space, signed some FAs (if any), and the board (draftees scores) is adjusted post combine.
Martindale
Kapka
Is it easier to find a very good CB in round 5 or a Center?
A edge rusher or a LG in round 3? RT or a sideline to sideline ILB round 4? Etc.
To me the premium defensive positions, elite WR's are found in round 1.
I think with OL you just have to add resources every year with the goal being to replace a starter. Keep it young, competitive and inexpensive. Fill in gaps with cost effective FA's.
I think 2 or 3 OLs picked in the first 120, top 2 as starters immediately, and hopefully Lemieux,Gates, Bredeson a PS player, can fill out the starter and next man up 1&2.
No doubt 1-2 OL are picked in ‘23 so FAs aren’t necessariy for the line.
second, been saying for years that there are many teams that plug and play OL drafted in the 3rd round and below and who turn out to be multi-year starters. OL is tough to handicap on day 2 and esp day 3, but some teams are up to the task. Giants obviously not
Take a look at the Indy Colts and all the success that Jonathan Taylor had last season.
Much of the blocking was done by 3 people (and yes-all 3 are now free agents eligible to become Giants) that most NFL fans had hardly heard of:
1. Mark Glowinksi- after being drafted by the Seahawks and starting a few games early, he was largely a disappointment in Seattle and after a few seasons was cut. He ended up inexpensively with the Colts. He credits new Giants O Line coach Bobby Johnson with greatly helping his career. Last season he played RG for the Colts and for the last 9 weeks of this past season, he had a PFF rating of 93 !! The highest rating of any NFL guard during that time period.
2. Chris Reed- Reed was undrafted out of tiny Minnesota State and spent several on and off seasons on the Jaguars roster/Practice Squad. In 2021, he signed with the Colts on a 1 year $1.1 million contract to back up All Everything LG Quentin Nelson. Well Nelson got hurt and Reed was forced into action in the middle of the season. The results were great as he filled in and started 6 straight games for Indy and performed well enough to be a desirable FA in March.
3. TE Mo Alie-Cox- he was a basketball player at Virginia Commonwealth that had not played football since his freshman year in high school. Signed as a UFA by the Colts, he need a few years of Colts patience to learn the game and the position. Just how highly did the Colts regard Alie-Cox? Well last March they placed a 2nd round tender on him as an RFA- a high price meant to keep other teams away. Alie-Cox is 6'6" 270 pounds and has proven to be an outstanding blocker for Jonathan Taylor. And as far as TE, well he caught 24 passes last year and its become obvious he has adjusted well to his coaching and he will be even better this season as a receiver.
So in summary, you have 3 "nobodies" that came to the Colts on the cheap, and now will all have multiple teams interested in their services during free agency next month.
You have to credit the Colts organization and coaching. Finding players with potential, and then helping them reach their potential.
We can only hope that the Giants organization now have hired employees with those skills.
then you solve your own problems.
draft a good late round lineman and its diehl... great.
draft a dud 3rd round lineman and its awful.
you can find any position at any point in the draft. QB being the hardest one to find further along---
my suggestion is really that the OL can come and should come from multiple sources but no team simply fixes their line by investing top pick after top pick in the line - it's a bad use of roster resources and will lead to a non-competitive roster (long-term)
Some OL contribution HAS to come from what I'll call coaching. The Giants need a UDFA, SFA, late round pick, small FA investment, trade, someone to allow the line to be competitive without using the most precious roster resource (premium draft picks and high $$ free agent additions) to build it.
I don’t understand this common argument. Of course we have a choice. We have our Lt of the future. Draft playmakers high whether O or D. Since this isn’t a 1 year rebuild we should blend in inexpensive FA as well as OL picks in the 2-7th rounds. Try to finish the OL next year with the same
and UDFA to fix the OL?
my suggestion is really that the OL can come and should come from multiple sources but no team simply fixes their line by investing top pick after top pick in the line - it's a bad use of roster resources and will lead to a non-competitive roster (long-term)
Some OL contribution HAS to come from what I'll call coaching. The Giants need a UDFA, SFA, late round pick, small FA investment, trade, someone to allow the line to be competitive without using the most precious roster resource (premium draft picks and high $$ free agent additions) to build it.
Well said. Although I am fine with both Tackles being relatively high draft choices as they are clearly impact priority positions.
And we all know that third round picks and later are usually just shots in the dark anyway as we have often debated. And that looks to be accurate based on your OP detailing where good teams seem to find Olinemen...
The Giants did invest high picks in the Oline (Flowers, Hernandez, Pugh) and they didn’t pan out. The problem isn’t the investment, it is the scouting. Until that gets better the line won’t get better. And when the scouting is fixed, you can find late round guys and affordable UFAs to fill holes with good coaching.
This is why it is so important not to just focus on picking one position group, especially when much of the evaluation his year is still being done by the guys that have missed so badly in previous years.
second, been saying for years that there are many teams that plug and play OL drafted in the 3rd round and below and who turn out to be multi-year starters. OL is tough to handicap on day 2 and esp day 3, but some teams are up to the task. Giants obviously not
Not misleading because once drafted and you see a player play in the NFL the guess work is gone. We all know now what Ereck Flowers is and what Weston Richburg is so when you can acquire players via trade, it's sort of de-risked when compared with using that same draft pick you traded on a player.
So, when you draft and keep the player it's absolutely different than trading a pick for the player.
At least I didn't mean for it to be misleading and use the language I used intentionally.
Just the past few years you have seen players like Trent Brown, Trent Williams, Laremy Tunsil, Duane Brown, etc. traded - probably more....that is very different than making Nate Solder the highest paid LT in the league - it shows a plan IMO, not a reactionary knee jerk move.
Only Tunsil I believe included a 1st round pick.
Because the OL is in complete shambles and we have almost no cap room we have no other choice. We need four starters and a couple of backups. If we don't draft at least a couple of starters who will fill those spots. We'll be lucky to have enough cap space for one average starter in FA. We can maybe hope Lemieux can start. Otherwise we have the draft.
I don’t understand this common argument. Of course we have a choice. We have our Lt of the future. Draft playmakers high whether O or D. Since this isn’t a 1 year rebuild we should blend in inexpensive FA as well as OL picks in the 2-7th rounds. Try to finish the OL next year with the same
There is a certain urgency to OL if the GM and Coach for example are not sure about Jones, correct?
There is a certain urgency about knowing about Barkley too that a crummy OL will hide.
Okay though with getting an inexpensive FA OLineman.
It would be nice to have a good OL for our potential rookie QB too.
Schoen to identify the talent and Daboll and his staff to coach and develop it.
Those options can come via the lottery picks, later in the draft, free agency, UDFA, etc. But it's a massive area of need, so it should definitely be a priority, especially if Mara/Schoen/Daboll are really all in on Jones.
Even though the Cowboys have not won a SB with this roster, they have one of the best OL in the league.
Not sure the lack of playoff wins/Championships can be blamed on their OL?
I am sure we can agree the odds go up for winning a game with a good OL/DL - but, after that it takes a few more intangibles.
Because the OL is in complete shambles and we have almost no cap room we have no other choice. We need four starters and a couple of backups. If we don't draft at least a couple of starters who will fill those spots. We'll be lucky to have enough cap space for one average starter in FA. We can maybe hope Lemieux can start. Otherwise we have the draft.
I don’t understand this common argument. Of course we have a choice. We have our Lt of the future. Draft playmakers high whether O or D. Since this isn’t a 1 year rebuild we should blend in inexpensive FA as well as OL picks in the 2-7th rounds. Try to finish the OL next year with the same
As I said and you ignored, we need four starters and and a couple of backups. Just saying “we have a choice” doesn’t explain how we’re getting those four starters. We aren’t in a position where a guy here and there will do. Where are four starters coming from.
Because the OL is in complete shambles and we have almost no cap room we have no other choice. We need four starters and a couple of backups. If we don't draft at least a couple of starters who will fill those spots. We'll be lucky to have enough cap space for one average starter in FA. We can maybe hope Lemieux can start. Otherwise we have the draft.
I don’t understand this common argument. Of course we have a choice. We have our Lt of the future. Draft playmakers high whether O or D. Since this isn’t a 1 year rebuild we should blend in inexpensive FA as well as OL picks in the 2-7th rounds. Try to finish the OL next year with the same
As I said and you ignored, we need four starters and and a couple of backups. Just saying “we have a choice” doesn’t explain how we’re getting those four starters. We aren’t in a position where a guy here and there will do. Where are four starters coming from.
you never want to HAVE to do something personnel wise. And truth be told you never do HAVE to do something.
So no, the short answer is the Giants absolutely do not have to use any of their top draft picks on OL. The long answer is longer (lol), but involves having a long-term roster plan and forethought about positional value and best places to use those premium resources at which positions and almost as importantly - when.
such a reactionary mindset that again perpetuates losing because of poor roster construction.
you never want to HAVE to do something personnel wise. And truth be told you never do HAVE to do something.
So no, the short answer is the Giants absolutely do not have to use any of their top draft picks on OL. The long answer is longer (lol), but involves having a long-term roster plan and forethought about positional value and best places to use those premium resources at which positions and almost as importantly - when.
such a reactionary mindset that again perpetuates losing because of poor roster construction.
Don't forget, this team has tried many times to fix the OL heavy on FA/trade. Our scouts were equally as inept at scouts g college and pro OL.
part of the failure can be coaching, part can be scouting, but ultimately the responsibility of roster construction falls on the front office.
the evidence is clear, not one of the final 8 playoff teams had multiple 1st round picks (from their drafts) in their starting lineups (many had none), why do you think using high 1st round draft picks is the only way out of this hellhole for the Giants? And I'm not saying open up cap space for massive free agent signing. that might be the 2nd worst thing to do after miss-using high draft picks.
the NFL is a copycat league, it's partly why we now see so many mobile QB's and reliance on slot receivers, and de-valuing the RB position, and certain defensive schemes, etc. but it seems like some areas even with evidence teams still feel like some teams think they "know better"
Hopefully Schoen and the FO has a fresh approach.
Schoen to identify the talent and Daboll and his staff to coach and develop it.
Those options can come via the lottery picks, later in the draft, free agency, UDFA, etc. But it's a massive area of need, so it should definitely be a priority, especially if Mara/Schoen/Daboll are really all in on Jones.
But, for me, the key word there is impact. For example, I don't want an EDGE. I want a true impact LB that can go sideline to sideline, or knife through blockers, or cover a RB, or make stops at the edge/LOS. Whatever any down and distance requires.
Quote:
that will keep this team on the losing hamster wheel "the Giants have to use premium draft capital on the OL"
you never want to HAVE to do something personnel wise. And truth be told you never do HAVE to do something.
So no, the short answer is the Giants absolutely do not have to use any of their top draft picks on OL. The long answer is longer (lol), but involves having a long-term roster plan and forethought about positional value and best places to use those premium resources at which positions and almost as importantly - when.
such a reactionary mindset that again perpetuates losing because of poor roster construction.
Hasn't that been the strategy over the last decade? I can name 2-GMs and 4-HCs that were fired because the OL was so bad the O has never been able to advance, much less excel. And yes they do have to fix the OL, or two years from now we will be having the same discussions about the team's new GM and HC.
Exactly. And the situation the prior GMs and coaches were in OL-wise doesn’t compare to this debacle.
Jonah Williams was a high first at LT for the Bengals.
Trent Williams was the 4th overall pick for WAS and SF still gave up a 2nd for him at an advanced age after his health issues.
The Chiefs traded a 1st+ for orlando brown, gave Thuney big $, and drafted Humphrey in round 2.
the Pats have drafted a bunch of OL in round 1 over their run - Mankins, Solder, Wynn.
The Saints and Cowboys OLs are often cited as 2 of the best in the sport and each has multiple 1st rounders on it - Tyron, Martin, Ramcyk, Peat, Ruiz, Fredrick before he retired.
the Bucs won last year with Wirfs being considered a very important player. The browns big turnaround was in large part a resurgent OL with Wills as a first round pick and Conklin a former top 10 pick signed via UFA.
not every team drafts elite OL early but a lot of good teams spend plentifully on their OL.
part of the failure can be coaching, part can be scouting, but ultimately the responsibility of roster construction falls on the front office.
What the two previous regimes have done is irrelevant. The new regime is here precisely because the previous two were inept, especially when it came to fixing the O-Line.
It may not be the only way, but it is one way, at least in part. The hope is that the new regime will be a lot better at identifying O-Line talent in the mid-to-late rounds, but in the early rounds, if value aligns with need, I don't see a problem pulling the trigger on a top-tier OT prospect.
Similarly, where the old regime was as inept in free agency as it was in the draft, the hope is that the new regime will be a hell of a lot smarter when it comes to signing free agent O-Linemen. No more Solders, Fultons, or Pulleys, etc.
Hopefully Schoen and the FO has a fresh approach.
As others have pointed out, your "evidence" is somewhat misleading. Regardless, for now I'll buy whatever the new regime is selling. If they believe using at least one premium pick on an OT is worth it, fine. If not, so be it.
Personally, I'd like to see them tap an OC (and maybe an OG, too) in free agency so they don't go into the draft "shopping hungry," as JonC is wont to say. However, with an LT coming off his second ankle surgery and no real RT, I would hope that the Giants prioritize OT with one of their 1st Round picks, and look for a good C/OG prospect mid-to-late.
Some of the above is contingent on what they can do in free agency. But as of right now the Giants only have Thomas and Peart as Tackles on this roster, and both will be recovering from surgeries. As will Nick Gates at Center.
In fact, let me say this a bit differently...not drafting an OT and a Center would be shocking and quite possibly reckless.
We need an absolute minimum of 3 starters so we need to sign 1 FA starter and draft an OL preferably an OT in the top 20. Then we can hit IOL in Rd3. This will allow us to still add premium position players like Edge WR and CB if we can swing a trade down
The idea we can find guys off the street and compete bc elite teams have is the reason our offense was unwatchable last year but that doesn't mean we should burn 5 and 7 on OL. Doesn't mean I'd hate it either.
We need an absolute minimum of 3 starters so we need to sign 1 FA starter and draft an OL preferably an OT in the top 20. Then we can hit IOL in Rd3. This will allow us to still add premium position players like Edge WR and CB if we can swing a trade down
The idea we can find guys off the street and compete bc elite teams have is the reason our offense was unwatchable last year but that doesn't mean we should burn 5 and 7 on OL. Doesn't mean I'd hate it either.
If the giants take OL for example Neal and Ikem with the 5 and 7 pick, and they are rated higher than other players drafted, why is it terrible value to take the better player?
Didn't we hear the excuse form way back that you can't take Nelson at 2? If we have two super studs on the OL that we draft, that is "bad value" taking the best player?
If the Giants then feel they have weakness at other spots, instead of earmarking an OL in FA, then use that money to get a player that you couldn't get in the draft.
Why must it be "you must get a FA OL?"
Jonah Williams was a high first at LT for the Bengals.
Trent Williams was the 4th overall pick for WAS and SF still gave up a 2nd for him at an advanced age after his health issues.
The Chiefs traded a 1st+ for orlando brown, gave Thuney big $, and drafted Humphrey in round 2.
the Pats have drafted a bunch of OL in round 1 over their run - Mankins, Solder, Wynn.
The Saints and Cowboys OLs are often cited as 2 of the best in the sport and each has multiple 1st rounders on it - Tyron, Martin, Ramcyk, Peat, Ruiz, Fredrick before he retired.
the Bucs won last year with Wirfs being considered a very important player. The browns big turnaround was in large part a resurgent OL with Wills as a first round pick and Conklin a former top 10 pick signed via UFA.
not every team drafts elite OL early but a lot of good teams spend plentifully on their OL.
This team has so many holes to fill that we cannot afford to make draft pick selections or free agent signings in a way that seems desperate.
We need to build this team as if everything needs to be fixed.
I think we go back to a thread that someone posted within the last two weeks that showed positional draft value. The one where the OL and DL were high in the list and RB was much lower.
Signing a qualify free agent offensive tackle is going to cost us more than if we had to sign a safety. When you consider the fact that we are also in a poor cap position, we may have to look at the draft to begin building the roster. Use free agency for positions that do not cost as much.
I know that is easier said than done because you cannot control who is available in the draft or free agency.
I know some teams try to implement each scheme in order to match against the multiple fronts defenses use now but I think that's been a disaster and rarely has worked. Perhaps if camp schedules were like they use to be and if players weren't as often injured as they are now that could work but that just isn't the case anymore.
I think it's important NYG commits to a scheme and brings in guys who fit that scheme. Over the last 6 years or so you've had angle, zone, and gap schemes and a mix of players that fit each.
Asking around most think with Daboll, Bobby Johnson, and Tony Sparano Jr. NYG will mostly utilize a gap blocking scheme. You may have some zone mixed in. Teams have been using these two schemes together as these bigger-bodied linemen become more athletic it's made this possible.
If that's your interpretation you entirely miss the point of acquiring an OL with a trade vs draft pick. 100% over your head.
The Cowboys had 3 1st round OL (Smith, Martin and Frederick) and then even added perceived fourth 1st round talent with Collins and haven't made it out of the divisional playoff round since the mid 90's.
Of course those players have been injured and sadly Frederick forced to retired due to illness, but the point remains.
The OL did their job for Dallas….the rest of the team, specifically Romo, stop gap QBs, Dax, or the D: not so much.
A good OL gives the O a fighting chance, even with an average QB, RB, WRs.
The Giants lacked one since the 2011 season , and IMO mid season 2010.
It’d be great to have one that made a 3rd and 1 without sweating a measurement, or feeling confident to look forward to the next set of downs before the play is run.
that is a fact.
The point remains (IMO) to be a consistent winner and have a reasonable spread of salary cap dollars by position the Giants really need OL contribution from non-premium resources. That doesn't mean Schoen needs to wave a magic wand and do it all this off-season, - just have a plan that isn't - our OL sucks use all the high picks on OL and sign a big free agent - someone mentioned above "this sounds like what we've done the past decade" - the past decade has been on reactionary move after the other spending good money after bad (except Thomas - I think and hope he's something to build off).
Outside of Bakthiari, the left tackles on that list were taken in the first or second round. The only other exception is Orlando Brown, who was taken in the third, but KC traded a first round pick to get him.
Going through that list of teams, there are a ton of second and third round picks along those lines. The 49ers have 3 guys that were taken in the first round (Williams, Tomlinson, Mack). All of those teams have multiple high draft picks, the exceptions on that list are Green Bay and Cincinatti, but that's only because guys like Elgton Jenkins and Riley Reiff got hurt and were on IR for the playoffs.
I think the bigger takeaway is you want guys that were drafted high in the draft respective to their position, and the question is do you want to get them on the cheap by drafting them, or are you willing to pay up to acquire them through trade or free agency.
Positional value is important here too as starter quality OT that's even average costs more on the FA market than a top-10 draft pick. You can't go wrong cap-wise going OT unless the guy is a total bust, whereas a position like LB, TE, DB etc has to play at a very high level to justify the gtd money for a top 10 rookie contract.
Fact is we need at minimum 3 starters and 2 backups to even field a next season. We need to draft OL early for need and we need to draft OL later for backups and development. And we probably gotta sign 1 or 2 as well. It's been a decade plus of neglect and draft misses that needs to be addressed and if you can do that without reaching it's a great base to build a team around. If anyone has an example of a team that poured too many resources at OL and isnt competitive I'd like to hear them.
However, it doesn't have to be and near impossible to be 'fixed' this offseason. Though having rookie contracts at premium, high-paid positions helps a lot in today's NFL. The front office just has be smart about how the resources are allocated across the team, which the previous regimes were not. They have to make the right first steps that fits whatever type of team they wish to build.
It doesn't make much sense to say "we're going to use our first three draft picks on the OL" without factoring in your draft board and how the other positions stack up with OL. You're going to leave better players on the board trying this strategy.
I expect them to fill 1-2 holes via UFA, and pick a couple of OL via the draft. Get them into camp and let the battles begin, as this is likely going to take more than one offseason to "fix".
I agree. If we get to #5 and only 1 OL we value is there we will probably take him. If there are 2 available we should go get the best positional player at 5 and wait till 7 to get the OL. Our problem is we have no OT option on the roster and we have no money to get a proven good one. Yes we can sign a low end guy and coach him up but that is a bigger risk. You wind up with a Cam Flemming.
You cant just look at other teams and say they did it this way or that way and think if you copy that it will work for you. Every piece on a roster is different. Our biggest issue is we dont have STUDS on the roster. Who is the one guy on offense that is great? Who is the guy on D that makes everyone better? We dont have them.
While Im pretty confident we will get an OT at 5 or 7 we cant force it either. It looks like there will be 3 OTs that have the value of a top 10 guy. Need fits value, one should be there. I dont think spending 5 & 7 on 2 OTs is good use of resources. Why draft a guy so you can play him out of position? You would essentially have 3 1st round OTs on the roster, its a good problem to have but poor use of draft capital. Draft a swig tackle late in the draft and draft Gs where the value is. Dont pass up a good player in a round to get an OK OL.
Unfortunately we have 1 proven NFL caliber OL on the roster right now. Coaching may help us get better play out of the rest from Lemieux & Bredeson. Gates is a big ??, Peart is out and we have no money. There will be at least 3 OL drafted this year, Im pretty confident in that. Most likely 1 in the 1st.
We're going to find out pretty quickly if the Giants are able to improve their drafting (and scouting) from within with Schoen onboard making changes, or if there's a bigger overhaul coming after the draft revealing more changes are required.
Further, both need to actually start right away and take their lumps as rookies so hopefully the player evals have improved...
OG - Seurbert UDFA
C - Ohara UDFA
OG - Snee 2nd rounder
RT - McKenzie Traded for a 4th rounder from the Jets iirc