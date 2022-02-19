Some good Schoen quotes re: the salary cap

The article is linked below. Schoen talks about how he won’t kick the can down the road to restructure contracts.
| “First off, we have to get underneath [the cap], we have to make some tough decisions here in the near future just to get in a place where we can sign draft picks and be below the cap,’’ Schoen said. “There’s a fine line, because you can’t purge.’’
| “The players were paid those contracts they’re making because at some point they were performing to a certain level,’’ Schoen said. “Whether they were overvalued or maybe they got more than how they’re performing or not, that’s where you’re gonna have to free up money.
| “What I would like to do is not be in the situation where you do the big signing bonuses and you kick the can down the road,’’ Schoen said. “That’s not ideal for me. I like to do smaller signing bonuses and then roster bonuses in latter years, it gives you more flexibility.’’
“I don’t want to purge the roster, because we still want to find out what Daniel Jones can do, we want to find out what Saquon can do. We got some good pieces on defense. The fine balance, the fine line is cutting players that can really help you win but you also got to get under the salary cap, then you’re gonna have the draft picks.’’
That is the biggest I agree, but figured that would go down the Jones/Barkley rabbit hole.
I think Jones will be back at this point, hopefully either a FA or rookie is brought in as well.
Brother, we live in that hole!
The Giants have a been straight shooters all offseason. The owner and the GM want to give Jones a shot. I think we should believe them.
That decision is fast approaching.
I could see this, but I wonder if the Webb signing made it less likely.
I could see a QB room of Jones + rookie + Webb.
You beat me to it. The evidence continues to pile up.
Notice the adverb "still". Who wants to still find out? Any guess?
Pretty easy answer - John Mara, Esquire.
The comments about Jones aren't of the perfunctory variety. They read like a real plan - the team needs to get better for Daniel Jones.
I'm rooting for your position to be 100% correct.
That should be the easiest move of all. He's coming off a decent year, but Bradberry is hitting that point on the production curve where corners start to diminish in skills.
Perfect opportunity for Schoen to be Belichick - jettison a good player right before he starts to decline.
😂😂
That is the ultimate question.
But, yes, I am racing ahead and assuming so...
They haven't said he's the long-term answer. They keep saying they want to give both of them a shot to succeed this season
We'll agree to disagree. I don't think either Schoen or Daboll are under the illusion Jones is the long term answer. Well, I hope that...the decision on the 5th year option will give us our answer.
They haven't said he's the long-term answer. They keep saying they want to give both of them a shot to succeed this season
The difficulty in comprehension is mind-boggling
That's the issue.
I think you missed the biggest quote:
You beat me to it. The evidence continues to pile up.
Notice the adverb "still". Who wants to still find out? Any guess?
Pretty easy answer - John Mara, Esquire.
That's the issue.
But Schoen and Daboll thankfully don’t give a shit what you think..:)
We'll agree to disagree. I don't think either Schoen or Daboll are under the illusion Jones is the long term answer. Well, I hope that...the decision on the 5th year option will give us our answer.
They haven't said he's the long-term answer. They keep saying they want to give both of them a shot to succeed this season
Correct.
2022 and 2023 drafts plus cap room in 2023 to resign some of your own if warranted and maybe grab some solid FA without overpaying or thinking your ready to contend (adoree and KG)
hopefully we can do a little moving around in draft and maybe get some more draft capital in both yrs not expecting huge deals, but an xtra 2-3 picks over the next two yrs give u more bullets plus if we lose more players than we can afford to sign in FA this yr, might get a couple compensatory picks too in 2023 (someone sign EE to a decent enough contract to warrant it)
good scouting and we fine a few bargains rds 4-6
If they’re not open to trading saquon that’s incredibly disappointing. But you have to be naive to think there weren’t any strings attached when Mara made the hire and saquon being untradeable could have been a stipulation
These people probably bought "Gettleman" Giants jerseys.
who Jones is.
That's the issue.
But Schoen and Daboll thankfully don’t give a shit what you think..:)
You “weren’t sold on Josh Allen” after 2020 and you told us we’d all be proven wrong on DJ last season. You’ve also said Leonard Williams is better than Aaron Donald. It’s clear you choose to underrate great players on other teams and perennially overrate Giants players that aren’t good
It seems to me that Corral, Howell are in the same league and Wilson is as least on the same level as Fields or Lance.
I think those three will go in top ten. Quarterbacks always rise as the draft gets closer. There are also alot of teams in need of a young quarterback. A retread only gets you so far.
Wilson we know can throw so he has a shot
You “weren’t sold on Josh Allen” after 2020 and you told us we’d all be proven wrong on DJ last season. You’ve also said Leonard Williams is better than Aaron Donald. It’s clear you choose to underrate great players on other teams and perennially overrate Giants players that aren’t good
Gotta love the absolute homerism that led to the Williams fanclub.
No explaining how Giants fans could forget exactly what a great DE should look and play like the way so many appeared to forget.
+1.
You “weren’t sold on Josh Allen” after 2020 and you told us we’d all be proven wrong on DJ last season. You’ve also said Leonard Williams is better than Aaron Donald. It’s clear you choose to underrate great players on other teams and perennially overrate Giants players that aren’t good
LW had a better year than AD, that year. I felt LW was better than AD..AD is definitely special and this season was clearly better.
Jones missed a third of the season so we don’t know how he would have ended up..
You “weren’t sold on Josh Allen” after 2020 and you told us we’d all be proven wrong on DJ last season. You’ve also said Leonard Williams is better than Aaron Donald. It’s clear you choose to underrate great players on other teams and perennially overrate Giants players that aren’t good
LW had a better year than AD, that year. I felt LW was better than AD..AD is definitely special and this season was clearly better.
Jones missed a third of the season so we don’t know how he would have ended up..
Leonard Williams has never had a single season as good as Aaron Donald's worst season as a pro. Never mind in any one given year having a better season than AD that season
You “weren’t sold on Josh Allen” after 2020 and you told us we’d all be proven wrong on DJ last season. You’ve also said Leonard Williams is better than Aaron Donald. It’s clear you choose to underrate great players on other teams and perennially overrate Giants players that aren’t good
LW had a better year than AD, that year. I felt LW was better than AD..AD is definitely special and this season was clearly better.
Jones missed a third of the season so we don’t know how he would have ended up..
Leonard Williams has never had a single season as good as Aaron Donald's worst season as a pro. Never mind in any one given year having a better season than AD that season
Disagree
I was just talking about 2020..Sure Donald had 2 more sacks than LW and 10 less assists than LW, I thought LW had a monster 2020..
Ad is a shoe in first ballot HOF. Leonard Williams had one good season. Apples/oranges doesn’t do it justice
The LW situation was a football IQ test for the BBI board.
Per scores and scores of posters, we heard:
-- That it was a "great trade" by DG
-- LW loved NY so much we'd get a discount on his salary
-- LW would settle for $10-$12M
-- DG had a deal in place to avoid the franchise tag
-- LW's play would lead to more wins
-- No way LW was looking to be one of the highest paid
players
-- Etc
LW is a good player but the money spent to keep him could have been used in so many better ways.
If they picked up his option they would be getting a quarterback for 2 years for about 15 mil a season, way below market value for a quarterback they believe in.
That said, given his injury history and lack of production I don’t think they do that.
But if they do, I m not buying the Mara narrative anymore. Too much has happened to dispel the idea that’s still where they are.
It will be Schoen and Dabol s choice.
... I think I'll put my faith in the people that do professional football for a living.
I won't always be right but my track record trusting them will exceed the track record of trusting an angry fanbase.
But it still wasn't as good as Donald's 2020 (or any other season Donald had besides his rookie year)
Donald won defensive player of the year in 2020, too. I know that's not the be all end all, but you're likely on an island all by yourself with the opinion that LW was better than AD in 2020.
Williams is good. But he’s never been in the same stratosphere as Donald and any non homer fan knew that was clear as day
The LW situation was a football IQ test for the BBI board.
Per scores and scores of posters, we heard:
-- That it was a "great trade" by DG
-- LW loved NY so much we'd get a discount on his salary
-- LW would settle for $10-$12M
-- DG had a deal in place to avoid the franchise tag
-- LW's play would lead to more wins
-- No way LW was looking to be one of the highest paid
players
-- Etc
LW is a good player but the money spent to keep him could have been used in so many better ways.
Gettlemans last season was the titanic after hitting the iceberg and some of the homers here were still defending it. Restructuring contracts multiple times in one season for a 4-13 team. And then they sent out a thank you letter to Gettleman to the season ticket holders
Are 2 VERY different things. I keep asking it, but we are all assuming Jones is healthy?
If they picked up his option they would be getting a quarterback for 2 years for about 15 mil a season, way below market value for a quarterback they believe in.
That said, given his injury history and lack of production I don’t think they do that.
But if they do, I m not buying the Mara narrative anymore. Too much has happened to dispel the idea that’s still where they are.
It will be Schoen and Dabol s choice.
He hasn’t been good since his rookie season. And that came with the caveat that he turned the ball over at a historic and game killing rate. They can get the same production at way less cost. The idea that the current iteration of DJ for 2 years is a value is none sense. Declining the option is the only answer.
Who is left doing that?
That said, I would NOT pick up his 5th year option. Let him play on his contractfor this year. Nothing else makes sense to me
to note those who attacked posters criticizing Gettleman for his fiscal irresponsibility now changing their tune.
A broken clock is correct twice a day...
... I think I'll put my faith in the people that do professional football for a living.
I won't always be right but my track record trusting them will exceed the track record of trusting an angry fanbase.
The Giants are a playoff team until they’re not...
A smart comp to set his contract, huh?
Well, it’s not like we discussed this or anything....
The Titanic was mentioned here. Are you going down with this ship too?
That said, I would NOT pick up his 5th year option. Let him play on his contractfor this year. Nothing else makes sense to me
What objective evidence leads you to that conclusion?
I am supporting the GM and HC.
Im looking forward to them making good choices and turning the team around.
I am of the opinion that their decisions, even the ones that many fans have predetermined are bad ones, are going to be good for the team...
...until they're not.
Im not hatin on you, or anyone else here. But, Im also not on a Giants fan board to hate on the Giants.
That's it. The OP is about "Some good Schoen quotes," that's what I was hoping to read about when I opened it.
Williams returned back to Earth a bit in 2021, and Donald of course kept up the same pace.
what Fassel did for Kerry down the stretch of 2000 and that is simplify things to what they did/do best. We shall see on that.
That said, I would NOT pick up his 5th year option. Let him play on his contractfor this year. Nothing else makes sense to me
What objective evidence leads you to that conclusion?
To what conclusion? That Daboll will do what Jones does best? Because that's what good coaches do, and what Garrett didnt do
No one thinks the Giants should pick up his 5th year option, so that cant be what you are questioning
I was questioning the premise that Daboll would turn Jones into Kerry Collins
to note those who attacked posters criticizing Gettleman for his fiscal irresponsibility now changing their tune.
A broken clock is correct twice a day...
... I think I'll put my faith in the people that do professional football for a living.
I won't always be right but my track record trusting them will exceed the track record of trusting an angry fanbase.
I'm not surprised by your reaction.
to note those who attacked posters criticizing Gettleman for his fiscal irresponsibility now changing their tune.
Who is left doing that?
I can't even believe you area asking this. There is a group of fans (not just BBI, but in general) that believes any criticism of the coach, general manager, team is unjustified. Even when the outcomes prove otherwise. It's comical.
I am supporting the GM and HC.
Im looking forward to them making good choices and turning the team around.
I am of the opinion that their decisions, even the ones that many fans have predetermined are bad ones, are going to be good for the team...
...until they're not.
Im not hatin on you, or anyone else here. But, Im also not on a Giants fan board to hate on the Giants.
That's it. The OP is about "Some good Schoen quotes," that's what I was hoping to read about when I opened it.
Your track record will show plenty of hatin’ of posters here,
I too look forward to the Giants making better choices. Let’s see how it turns out for everyone...
In comment 15611568 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
to note those who attacked posters criticizing Gettleman for his fiscal irresponsibility now changing their tune.
Who is left doing that?
I can't even believe you area asking this. There is a group of fans (not just BBI, but in general) that believes any criticism of the coach, general manager, team is unjustified. Even when the outcomes prove otherwise. It's comical.
Yes, but who is really left doing this? And taken seriously...
...this thread is not about you or I.
I am supporting the GM and HC.
Im looking forward to them making good choices and turning the team around.
I am of the opinion that their decisions, even the ones that many fans have predetermined are bad ones, are going to be good for the team...
...until they're not.
Im not hatin on you, or anyone else here. But, Im also not on a Giants fan board to hate on the Giants.
That's it. The OP is about "Some good Schoen quotes," that's what I was hoping to read about when I opened it.
Your track record will show plenty of hatin’ of posters here,
I too look forward to the Giants making better choices. Let’s see how it turns out for everyone...
carry on
In comment 15611568 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
to note those who attacked posters criticizing Gettleman for his fiscal irresponsibility now changing their tune.
A broken clock is correct twice a day...
... I think I'll put my faith in the people that do professional football for a living.
I won't always be right but my track record trusting them will exceed the track record of trusting an angry fanbase.
I'm not surprised by your reaction.
memories light the corners of my mind...
I was questioning the premise that Daboll would turn Jones into Kerry Collins
Posters here always underestimate how important coaching is, in every sport. Jones and Barkley have never had fully competent coaching staffs with the Giants. On paper, this staff of Daboll/Kafka/Wink sure seems miles ahead of the Shurmur and Judge staffs
Baseball people here constantly say managers are only worth a few wins per season. Its idiotic. Just look at the NY Rangers - many fans felt the team got worse over the summer with the Buch trade and grit signings. And here they are near the top of the league because they now have a real NHL head coach
Coaching is about getting the most out of your roster - the coaches who do are winners
life is good~
life is good~
You be hatin’...
It’s been a good 10 years since the Giants have made a good big decision. Count me in the ultra cautiously not pessimistic group.
Some of y'all put way too much weight into what these guys say publicly. I honestly doubt Schoen & Daboll-a first time GM & HC-are hitching their ride to Daniel Fucking Jones & Saquon Fucking Barkley.
The comments about Jones aren't of the perfunctory variety. They read like a real plan - the team needs to get better for Daniel Jones.
So... do you think you and Christian know better than Joe Schoen? Seriously, just curious.
I have no idea what they will do with Jones or Saquone, but I'm good either way.
That decision is fast approaching.
I just don’t see how giving a guy one year, in a new system, with a rebuilt offensive line, gels with the Mara + Schoen sentiment.
If they’re intent on giving the guy a fair chance, I think they gladly give him two years.
Posters here always underestimate how important coaching is, in every sport. Jones and Barkley have never had fully competent coaching staffs with the Giants. On paper, this staff of Daboll/Kafka/Wink sure seems miles ahead of the Shurmur and Judge staffs
Baseball people here constantly say managers are only worth a few wins per season. Its idiotic. Just look at the NY Rangers - many fans felt the team got worse over the summer with the Buch trade and grit signings. And here they are near the top of the league because they now have a real NHL head coach
Coaching is about getting the most out of your roster - the coaches who do are winners
Shurmur’s staff is reappearing. In addition to Hal Hunter being previously hired as Assistant OL Coach in Houston, James Bettcher was just hired to replace Al Golden as Linebackers Coach in Cincinnati.
to note those who attacked posters criticizing Gettleman for his fiscal irresponsibility now changing their tune.
A broken clock is correct twice a day...
... I think I'll put my faith in the people that do professional football for a living.
I won't always be right but my track record trusting them will exceed the track record of trusting an angry fanbase.
No - it won't The angry fanbase has been right more than your trusting. You realize the Giants have sucked now for a long time, right?
Also, in all walks of life sometimes anger has fueled positive change.
Sometimes people like you allow incompetence to perpetuate. It's not something to brag about but you seem to want to embrace it.
Just trying to read the thread a noticed you are par for the course on a strictly insufferable post. Yeah totally that’s what people are suggesting that he’s tipping his hat and we demand that. Who cares about strategy when we can be informed completely?
God you suck. I think a better use of your time would just be giving blow jobs to the giants staff, at least you’d be providing some small crappy piece of value to them.
Try having an original though, we get that you just like to criticize anyone questioning the giants in any way. We totally get it. Maybe mix it up a bit just at the very least to not be the pathetic homer you are?
And I’ll stop you right in your tracks. I posted quite positively for many years so save your breath
I disagree. Schoen needs to keep their importance high even if behind the scenes he wants to move on. If a Mariota or Trubisky knows we want to dump Jones why would they want a contract with backup money?
what he plans on doing with Jones and Barkley
I disagree. Schoen needs to keep their importance high even if behind the scenes he wants to move on. If a Mariota or Trubisky knows we want to dump Jones why would they want a contract with backup money?
This is a fantastic point.
1. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald: $22.5 million
2. Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams: $21 million
2. Colts defensive lineman DeForest Buckner: $21 million
4. Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones: $20 million
5. Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen: $18 million
6. Buccaneers defensive lineman Vita Vea: $17.5 million
7. Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark: $17.5 million
8. Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox: $17.1 million
9. Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett: $17 million
10. Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward: $16.4 million
1. Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey: $16 million
2. Saints RB Alvin Kamara: $15 million
2. Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott: $15 million
4. Vikings RB Dalvin Cook: $12.6 million
5. Titans RB Derrick Henry: $12.5 million
6. Browns RB Nick Chubb: $12.2 million
7. Packers RB Aaron Jones: $12 million
7. Bengals QB Joe Mixon: $12 million
9. Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: $8 million
10. Giants RB Saquon Barkley: $7.8 million
what he plans on doing with Jones and Barkley
Just trying to read the thread a noticed you are par for the course on a strictly insufferable post. Yeah totally that’s what people are suggesting that he’s tipping his hat and we demand that. Who cares about strategy when we can be informed completely?
God you suck. I think a better use of your time would just be giving blow jobs to the giants staff, at least you’d be providing some small crappy piece of value to them.
Try having an original though, we get that you just like to criticize anyone questioning the giants in any way. We totally get it. Maybe mix it up a bit just at the very least to not be the pathetic homer you are?
And I’ll stop you right in your tracks. I posted quite positively for many years so save your breath
Actually it is, plenty of people take what he's said as gospel.
Its pretty simple - if you think Jones sucks and hate that he's still a Giant, you likely think Schoen is going to pick up his 5th year option and double down with a fat new contract. That's all i've been reading since Schoen got here.
That is my original thought for you, based on what I read by plenty of people on this board. Anything else you'd like to cover?
And nice blow job comment, glad that's the route you are taking these days. I'm sure Eric approves how you speak to people too, fighting on BBI is great for his business.
what he plans on doing with Jones and Barkley
I disagree. Schoen needs to keep their importance high even if behind the scenes he wants to move on. If a Mariota or Trubisky knows we want to dump Jones why would they want a contract with backup money?
I know, it was a joke. One that got NGD all riled up, hope he wasn't driving when he read it.
what Fassel did for Kerry down the stretch of 2000 and that is simplify things to what they did/do best. We shall see on that.
That said, I would NOT pick up his 5th year option. Let him play on his contractfor this year. Nothing else makes sense to me
What objective evidence leads you to that conclusion?
By simplifying the playbook. Fassel stated that’s what he did with Kerry and the “objective” evidence is how he fared after our 7-4 record. He ran the table up to a SB..That’s what Daboll did with Allen and what he plans on doing with DJ..
When he says they need to still find out what Jones can do, it could mean any of the following:
1. He wants the world to think they do not want to draft a QB (because he really likes one of them)
2. He plans to grab a free agent QB and does not want to seem desperate
3. He needs to continue to show support for a player who may end up being our starter if he fails to find a better replacement this off season.
4. He thinks the prior coaching staff did a horrible job with Jones and he and Daboll truly believe they can improve his game.
5. They dont really want to go with Jones as the starting QB this year, but the cap situation may leave them few options.
6. They think Jones sucks but may try to get something for him in a deal with another team.
When he says they need to still find out what Jones can do, it could mean any of the following:
1. He wants the world to think they do not want to draft a QB (because he really likes one of them)
2. He plans to grab a free agent QB and does not want to seem desperate
3. He needs to continue to show support for a player who may end up being our starter if he fails to find a better replacement this off season.
4. He thinks the prior coaching staff did a horrible job with Jones and he and Daboll truly believe they can improve his game.
5. They dont really want to go with Jones as the starting QB this year, but the cap situation may leave them few options.
6. They think Jones sucks but may try to get something for him in a deal with another team.
Or, he actually believes in DJ
you guys really need to stop reading too much into what a GM says when he is speaking about a specific player.
When he says they need to still find out what Jones can do, it could mean any of the following:
1. He wants the world to think they do not want to draft a QB (because he really likes one of them)
2. He plans to grab a free agent QB and does not want to seem desperate
3. He needs to continue to show support for a player who may end up being our starter if he fails to find a better replacement this off season.
4. He thinks the prior coaching staff did a horrible job with Jones and he and Daboll truly believe they can improve his game.
5. They dont really want to go with Jones as the starting QB this year, but the cap situation may leave them few options.
6. They think Jones sucks but may try to get something for him in a deal with another team.
Or, he actually believes in DJ
Isn’t that what he said in #4?
I also think that is the least likely scenario in the ones listed. Let’s be honest, Jones has done nothing to give anybody on the planet a reason to believe yet.
I also think that is the least likely scenario in the ones listed. Let’s be honest, Jones has done nothing to give anybody on the planet a reason to believe yet.
Oops, missed that..Thanks BBS..😎
It is tragically funny, isn't it?
And all along, we've been told how smart Jones is.
Despite what this board says, Shurmur and Garrett are very bright football men. And I'm 100% sure they approached Jones numerous times asking for his input about types of plays he prefers. Yet, Jones continues to be - inexplicably - the victim of bad coaching.
Because his value increases if he shows he’s he’s healthy. If he doesn’t, the compensation we lost out on probably wasn’t that much to begin with.
Players are going to walk sometimes, happens all around the league. Can’t just trade every player you don’t plan on retaining.
so you believe the offense was going to change after Garrett was fired? Do you think that midway through the season we were going to get a new play book and schemes?
The only thing that was going to change was the play calling and the personnel. Regardless, they would be Garrett's plays but called when the new OC felt was best and with the players on the field that he wanted.
So, you could argue this two ways..
1. the players suck and no changes would make a difference.
2. the playbook sucks and play calling or player rotation would not make a difference.
It is entirely possible that both can be true at the same time. Some of us hated the Garrett OC selection from Day 1.
Garrett's offensive game plan sucked in Dallas and that is with a better OL, a top RB, and an average QB.
Stu - trading Barkley should absolutely be explored this offseason. The market may actually be nothing for him and could be theoretically higher a the trading deadline in Oct based upon how he is running and maybe what a playoff team is looking to add.
Holding onto him is a questionable business decision...
I’m not convinced Daboll’s plan is to come implement a simplified offense.
One of the “sides” of the discussion will be right..
Outta here.. I really don’t care to go round and round with the same fucking tired arguments on BOTH sides that RARELY convert anyone.
👍🏿👍
He hasn’t been good since his rookie season. And that came with the caveat that he turned the ball over at a historic and game killing rate. They can get the same production at way less cost. The idea that the current iteration of DJ for 2 years is a value is none sense. Declining the option is the only answer.
I don’t disagree that your point is valid.
For Jones he likely has to actually simplify the playbook so Jones can have one read and get rid of the ball quickly. His biggest handicap is understanding what the defense is doing and holding the ball too long because he can’t process information quickly. The best way to work around that is to spread the field and make quick throws based on alignment. I expect we will see a lot of that if Jones is under center.
I’m not sure why that points to a simplified offense. Jones is a smart player. From way up here one thing I found curious is how infrequently the Giants seemed to change the plays at the line.
I’d actually like to see what Jones can do with a more dynamic approach.
I think we could actually get something for him in a trade. He is still a very good corner and is only 28 years old. The team acquiring him would be getting him at a discount cap wise.
You could then let the young guns and Jackson take over.
I’m not sure why that points to a simplified offense. Jones is a smart player. From way up here one thing I found curious is how infrequently the Giants seemed to change the plays at the line.
I’d actually like to see what Jones can do with a more dynamic approach.
Probably Semantics. Throwing out plays that DJ isn’t the most enamored with (as he did with Allen) is what he’s been saying and what I actually mean
I’m not sure why that points to a simplified offense. Jones is a smart player. From way up here one thing I found curious is how infrequently the Giants seemed to change the plays at the line.
I’d actually like to see what Jones can do with a more dynamic approach.
I don’t doubt Jones is a smart guy. I see no evidence that he is a smart or instinctual QB. This was the knock Sy had on him coming out of Duke, and it is painfully evident watching him throw late and throw into coverage when there are better options.
I don’t think this is simply a matter of asking Jones what he likes to run. It is tailoring the offense to take more decision making out of his hands because that is the biggest weakness in his game.
1-Who he brings in as a back-up/competition
2-When he drafts (if he does) a QB
You then should say " if I put them in my offense and in a better situation to succeed, will their performance be acceptable (at this point) to go forward with?".
Objectively, the answer is probably yes, especially since their is no Justin Herbert in this draft.
I HIGHLY doubt they are looking at ANYBODY as a long term solution at this point. That evaluation will be ongoing for the forseable future.
You then should say " if I put them in my offense and in a better situation to succeed, will their performance be acceptable (at this point) to go forward with?".
Objectively, the answer is probably yes, especially since their is no Justin Herbert in this draft.
I HIGHLY doubt they are looking at ANYBODY as a long term solution at this point. That evaluation will be ongoing for the forseable future.
I couldn’t disagree more. The question is not have they been put in a position to succeed, but can they do what I need them to do in my system.
The way you phrased this is the way I think ownership and many fans think about it - have we been fair to the player. The goal is not to give players every chance to succeed individually. It is to make the team succeed. The only question that should be asked for any player on this roster is if they are part of what the coaching staff wants to do. If they aren’t, they are replaced.
I think this is the frustration many have with the “we don’t know what we have in Jones” posts. He has three years of tape playing in the NFL. Daboll and his staff likely have a pretty good idea what they have in Jones. Their job is to make this offense work. Whether that is with Jones or not with Jones is up to them. Nobody owes Daniel Jones a thing.
I agree Jones struggles processing mid-play. I’d like to see the Giants use his brains more pre-snap. I’d like to see the Giants use more motion and deception pre-snap to help Jones understand what to do before the ball is in his hands.
I don’t doubt Daboll will tailor the offense to Jones. I’m skeptical a single read offense is going to get of the ground in 2022. Unless you have a dynamite runner, or have a guy with the feel to run RPO (like Allen), a defense will devour a single read offense.
I don’t think this is simply a matter of asking Jones what he likes to run. It is tailoring the offense to take more decision making out of his hands because that is the biggest weakness in his game.
I agree Jones struggles processing mid-play. I’d like to see the Giants use his brains more pre-snap. I’d like to see the Giants use more motion and deception pre-snap to help Jones understand what to do before the ball is in his hands.
I don’t doubt Daboll will tailor the offense to Jones. I’m skeptical a single read offense is going to get of the ground in 2022. Unless you have a dynamite runner, or have a guy with the feel to run RPO (like Allen), a defense will devour a single read offense.
I agree completely, which is why I think it is imperative they move on from Jones. His single biggest flaw is likely the hardest one to scheme around. You can use pre-snap movement to help him understand the alignment and scheme, but defenses don’t simply run what they are lined up to do. They will make adjustments at the snap because they know it will lead to him holding the ball and making mistakes.
I think Toney is a good weapon for that type of offense. Golladay is not. Unfortunately Toney is always injured and Golladay is paid too much to move out. This offense is a lot of square pegs in round holes.
Sincerely,
The Defensive Coordinators of the other 31 NFL teams
I’ve always liked Jones on paper. I’m running out of optimism it will ever translate to the field.
If it were me, I’d throw the full force of the offense at him, and make him show he can handle it.
It took Daboll about 2 years of training wheels with Allen. Jones can’t be in year 7 in the NFL before the big reveal.
You then should say " if I put them in my offense and in a better situation to succeed, will their performance be acceptable (at this point) to go forward with?".
Objectively, the answer is probably yes, especially since their is no Justin Herbert in this draft.
I HIGHLY doubt they are looking at ANYBODY as a long term solution at this point. That evaluation will be ongoing for the forseable future.
I’ve always liked Jones on paper. I’m running out of optimism it will ever translate to the field.
If it were me, I’d throw the full force of the offense at him, and make him show he can handle it.
It took Daboll about 2 years of training wheels with Allen. Jones can’t be in year 7 in the NFL before the big reveal.
Wrong. According to many articles written after Daboll became Giants HC, Daboll changed what he was doing with Allen and the offense in year 3, thats why Allen took off. Daboll started by trying to do what Allen did at Wyoming. It didnt work so Daboll changed the offense and Allen became a star
Wrong. According to many articles written after Daboll became Giants HC, Daboll changed what he was doing with Allen and the offense in year 3, thats why Allen took off. Daboll started by trying to do what Allen did at Wyoming. It didnt work so Daboll changed the offense and Allen became a star
That’s literally what I said doofus.
I know there are some (approx 20%) that will go further and rather trade/cut him, but it seems like the majority agree.
I think those folks that are really down on DJ have a hard time accepting the likely 2022 plan because they feel it is unlikely he will succeed. To me its 50-50 and can accept living through this scenario. Actually very curious to see what happens.
Try and follow along in the conversation, instead of barging in and being a doofus.
I know there are some (approx 20%) that will go further and rather trade/cut him, but it seems like the majority agree.
I think those folks that are really down on DJ have a hard time accepting the likely 2022 plan because they feel it is unlikely he will succeed. To me its 50-50 and can accept living through this scenario. Actually very curious to see what happens.
Overall your pov is correct but what do you feel would you define as "success" for Jones and what are you realistically expecting from the Giants this year in terms of wins?
If he is going to lose a lot of games, then how would you define "success?"
And just remember one other thing; For many within that 20% that hate Jones which you categorize that they want him gone now and are always complaining about him, they will also blame him for climate change for good measure as well.
Is it possible that he is that wooden at LOS as to call virtually no changes in protection/plays? Let's also remember that All ProCenter DG fleeced the Bengals for. The C has to make line calls.
Best as I can see it, the best argument that the Jones of '20-'21 is not the 'real' Jones is system/scheme, and that Shurmur's was conducive, Garrett's not. Does that explain away his shortcomings? That is what Daboll has to assess. Daboll had 3 years with Allen before it all came together: that's likely not the case here.
Case Study in Personnel Management 101. Fascinating
Boy I sure hope they don't come in with a pre-determined set system, then we've lost already. The odds of taking over a team with the personnel to match your desired system is virtually zero, and it will take years of rotating players in/out to get there. They have to come in with their basic philosophies, but then build the plan around the talent this is here. I believe this is what happened in Buff where they build an offense around the plays and schemes Allen (and likely others) were best at. I believe they will do the same here. Now, how Jones looks then we will see, but this is what I hear when I read Schoen and Dabolls comments about helping him succeed. Put in the schemes and plays he likes to run (Barkley etc too), build around that, and see if it works. If it doesn't its good bye and we move on to another QB.
I know there are some (approx 20%) that will go further and rather trade/cut him, but it seems like the majority agree.
I think those folks that are really down on DJ have a hard time accepting the likely 2022 plan because they feel it is unlikely he will succeed. To me its 50-50 and can accept living through this scenario. Actually very curious to see what happens.
While it may feel nice and comforting to be part of the BBI majority on a major decision that is facing the team, but those viewpoints haven't worked out very well over the past 4 years or so. The list of poor choices by this franchise that were blessed by a majority here include, but are not limited to, these awful decisions:
* Saying Solder was a necessary signing
* Keeping Eli longer than needed
* Drafting Saquon as BPA
* Panicking/poor eval on Daniel Jones pick
* Giving elite DT money to Leonard Williams
* Complete overpay with Golladay
* Keeping Gettleman that long
Hopefully finally replacing that last one with Joe Schoen results in much shorter such list in future. That way the majority can be right more often as well...
:-)
This roster is garbage and the team is in a complete rebuild mode. Why would you tailor your offense to the players who are here and failed and are likely gone in the next two years? So you can tailor a whole new offense when the new guys get here?
The offense will always be tweaked based on personnel and strengths, but there are certain thinks Daboll and Kafka will need their players to be able to do, and if they can’t do those things they will be gone. They were hired to rebuild this team and win games, not try different chicken salad recipes with the chicken shit already on the table.
If Jones can do what they want him to do he will stay. If he can’t, he won’t.
Again, the goal of the New York Giants organization can’t be (and isn’t) “ Give Daniel every chance to succeed.”
Overall your pov is correct but what do you feel would you define as "success" for Jones and what are you realistically expecting from the Giants this year in terms of wins?
If he is going to lose a lot of games, then how would you define "success?"
And just remember one other thing; For many within that 20% that hate Jones which you categorize that they want him gone now and are always complaining about him, they will also blame him for climate change for good measure as well.
Good point on how to measure DJ success in 2022 with major changes to the team. They likely end up in the 4-8 win range. So, let me take a stab at what realistic success would look like:
Giants win at least 7 games.
DJ does not miss more than 2 games.
He has at least 1 comeback win
His stats are at least 63% completion, 28 touchdown passes, 4,000 yards
He runs for at least 250 yards although not really a must
He has less than 16 interceptions (unless EE is still on team lol!)
Fumble amounts are better than league average
The offense scores an average of 22 points per game.
He’s got all the qualities on paper, but he’s not been particularly successful at any level.
I think there’s a good chance, the problem isn’t every situation he’s ever been.
Are we ever going to ask Jones to prove it during one of his numerous prove it years?
Are we ever going to ask Jones to prove it during one of his numerous prove it years?
Be glad that there are adults in charge.
Again, the goal of the New York Giants organization can’t be (and isn’t) “ Give Daniel every chance to succeed.”
It sure sounds like that's one of the intended goals from Mara and Schoen.
In theory, actually, it makes sense if you believe that as the QB goes, so goes the team.
The problem is we've been doing that for three years with Jones. Giving Jones a 4th year is a massive collision of generosity and stupidity.
I don't care if Jones only cost a dollar against the cap, it's time to let him be another team's problem. Even if Jones were to have a really good year in 2022 with us, would you trust that as a sign of things to come or a one-off? Then that becomes another problem to evaluate...
I don't care if Jones only cost a dollar against the cap, it's time to let him be another team's problem. Even if Jones were to have a really good year in 2022 with us, would you trust that as a sign of things to come or a one-off? Then that becomes another problem to evaluate...
completely on board with moving on IF we have a suitable replacement. I don't want a JAG just because it is anyone other than Jones. The idea of just getting rid of the guy is not a plan.
Ask yourself this...
If for some reason we are heading into training camp and Jones cannot play due to his neck, then who is our QB this season? This team has to pickup someone.
As much as Gettleman gets his well deserved criticism for just about everything, his signing of Booker (although not popular) with the uncertainty of Barkley's knee was absolutely the right thing to do.
So, if you want to bring in a JAG who can be a suitable one year replacement, then okay do that. BUT, dont do it at the expense of improving the team in other areas.
None of us see a franchise QB in this year's draft.
That is the biggest I agree, but figured that would go down the Jones/Barkley rabbit hole.
I think Jones will be back at this point, hopefully either a FA or rookie is brought in as well.
Brother, we live in that hole!
The Giants have a been straight shooters all offseason. The owner and the GM want to give Jones a shot. I think we should believe them.
The Jones hole 😂
The Bills had the 2nd most RPO attempts and the most play action attempts in the NFL last year. The Bills ask a lot of Josh Allen. They have tons of moving parts post-snap and a bunch of options on the field.
What many of your are describing is the polar opposite of what Daboll designed for Allen the last two years.
Are we ever going to ask Jones to prove it during one of his numerous prove it years?
If Jones has 30+ TD s and they average 25 pts per game, he’ll be back even if they win well below 10’games
The Bills had the 2nd most RPO attempts and the most play action attempts in the NFL last year. The Bills ask a lot of Josh Allen. They have tons of moving parts post-snap and a bunch of options on the field.
What many of your are describing is the polar opposite of what Daboll designed for Allen the last two years.
Look, I'm hopeful that Daboll is the right answer. But he's coached in New England with the Tom Brady as the QB, at Bama with an offense loaded with NFL talent EVERY year, and in Buffalo with a generational talent like Allen.
Don't get me wrong - I'm sure he knows the game inside and out. But when you watch enough Buffalo games, it doesn't take too long to realize there is a lot of Josh Allen going on. The amount of improvisation and off-platform success is incredible. He is the straw stirring that drink. I'm sure Daboll/Dorsey/Palmer have helped Allen's game mature with technical changes and some different looks. But this guy Allen solves a lot of problems with his gifts from God. He's got three seriously good dimensions to his game.
How many dimensions does Jones have - seriously? One?
That creates a big difference in output.
It was the same knock on him coming out of Duke. It wasn’t unique to Garret’s scheme.
If they're going to pay him he has to pay like the guy worth paying. 30+ TDs, the offense scores 25+ PPG, the team wins 10+ games.
Are we ever going to ask Jones to prove it during one of his numerous prove it years?
If Jones has 30+ TD s and they average 25 pts per game, he’ll be back even if they win well below 10’games
If Jones throws 30 TDs it will be the first time since high school.
The fascination with this player will always be one of the strangest things I've seen as a Giants fan. He's the Chauncey Gardiner of football.
I believe the Bills ran 11 + 12 personnel more than any team in the league the last two years. Allen has an elite arm, and also makes really special off script plays.
The Bills had the 2nd most RPO attempts and the most play action attempts in the NFL last year. The Bills ask a lot of Josh Allen. They have tons of moving parts post-snap and a bunch of options on the field.
What many of your are describing is the polar opposite of what Daboll designed for Allen the last two years.
Look, I'm hopeful that Daboll is the right answer. But he's coached in New England with the Tom Brady as the QB, at Bama with an offense loaded with NFL talent EVERY year, and in Buffalo with a generational talent like Allen.
Don't get me wrong - I'm sure he knows the game inside and out. But when you watch enough Buffalo games, it doesn't take too long to realize there is a lot of Josh Allen going on. The amount of improvisation and off-platform success is incredible. He is the straw stirring that drink. I'm sure Daboll/Dorsey/Palmer have helped Allen's game mature with technical changes and some different looks. But this guy Allen solves a lot of problems with his gifts from God. He's got three seriously good dimensions to his game.
How many dimensions does Jones have - seriously? One?
That creates a big difference in output.
Your comment that when you watch Buffalo, "there's a lot of Josh Allen going on" is a great one, but it also is why Daboll gives me hope. His system is: get a great QB. This dude is not going to wait too long to endlessly evaluate Jones.