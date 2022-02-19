for display only
Schoen braces for ‘tough decisions’ to get under salary cap

shadow_spinner0 : 2/20/2022 8:51 am
Quote:
Currently, the Giants are in bad shape, about $10 million over the cap. Schoen estimates they will want to set aside $17 million to $18 million to sign their nine draft picks; their top two picks, Nos. 5 and 7 overall, will eat up approximately $11.2 million alone on the 2022 cap. The Giants will not be big players in free agency, but they do need money to make several modest signings. Given all that, Schoen has estimated he will need to clear $40 million off the current cap.

“First off, we have to get underneath [the cap], we have to make some tough decisions here in the near future just to get in a place where we can sign draft picks and be below the cap,’’ Schoen said. “There’s a fine line, because you can’t purge.’’


Quote:
Some might wonder, why not purge a roster that has consistently produced a losing product? There is no doubt lopping players off a team that finished 4-13 is not nearly as excruciating as paring a winning roster. Still, every cut runs deep, one way or another.

The Giants could gain a whopping $12.1 million in cap savings by cutting James Bradberry, but he is by far their top cornerback, and replacing what he provides for a defense, without spending a ton of money, would be impossible. Bradberry’s 2022 cap hit of $21.8 million is untenable, though, so restructuring his contract (for a third time) to gain cap relief is warranted. Trading him would provide cap relief, but the Giants would lose a valued member of their secondary.



Quote:
Inside linebacker Blake Martinez is coming off a season in which he played just three games before a torn ACL sent him to injured reserve. Cutting him would save $8.5 million on the cap. Would that make any sense? Martinez is the brains of the Giants’ defense and their leading tackler. If he does not man the middle, who will and with what effectiveness?

Now for the hot-button topic: Releasing Saquon Barkley and his $7.2 million contract from the roster would not equate to any salary cap savings. The only way the Giants could recoup that $7.2 million is if they were to trade him. Is there a market? Does this new regime want to rid the roster of former general manager Dave Gettleman’s most polarizing draft pick without giving Barkley a chance to show he can once again be an elite player?

Quote:
There are some moves that would make sense. Receiver Sterling Shepard had another injury-shortened season and, coming off a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in mid-December, he might not be ready until midseason. Cutting Shepard, the longest-tenured Giants player, would save $4.5 million.

Veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph made no impact in his first year with the Giants; cutting him would save $5 million. The previous coaching staff had great admiration for center Nick Gates, who in Week 2 went down with a serious leg injury that required several surgeries. He faces a long recovery, and parting ways with him would save $2.1 million on the cap. It remains to be seen if the new front office and coaching regime see value in Gates.

Punter Riley Dixon is not coming off a strong season, and cutting him would save $3.2 million. One of Schoen’s first moves was to sign a punter, Jamie Gillan, dubbed “The Scottish Hammer’’ to a futures contract. Gillan, 24, spent three seasons with the Browns and was on the Bills’ practice squad in 2021.


As most are saying, the tough decisions with a roster  
Jimmy Googs : 2/20/2022 1:02 pm : link
this bad is really only about which players should be cut/traded this year versus the ones that should get cut/traded the following year. Very few keepers.

And that should take nothing more than someone to pull up the contract data file in excel, and do some fairly easy modeling of cap hits over time, and who available in free agency at the same position.

Hopefully this already done, so they can focus on draft evaluations and making the calls to market some players...
RE: Who finds these to be tough decisions?  
Regular Coffee : 2/20/2022 1:05 pm : link
In comment 15611791 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Articles like this make it sound like we're cutting Eli Manning.

Cut away. Who cares?


Agree 100%. Is it possible for the Giants to be worse than last season? Flush the toilet. Get rid of every single high-paid, underperforming or injured player. 2023 in the goal.
RE: RE: Who finds these to be tough decisions?  
Go Terps : 2/20/2022 1:17 pm : link
In comment 15611889 Regular Coffee said:
Quote:
In comment 15611791 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Articles like this make it sound like we're cutting Eli Manning.

Cut away. Who cares?



Agree 100%. Is it possible for the Giants to be worse than last season? Flush the toilet. Get rid of every single high-paid, underperforming or injured player. 2023 in the goal.


Eric said it above, and he's right: the Giants would be better off starting as an expansion team than being in this current mess. They have bad players and little salary cap - they have to improve to get to a baseline of zero. The extent of Gettleman's failure is colossal - good arguments can be made that his performance with the Giants is the worst of any GM in modern NFL history.

Few, if any, of these players are likely to be here in three years. The sooner they are gone the sooner a real NFL roster can be constructed.
RE: RE: RE: I think people oversimplify this  
Jimmy Googs : 2/20/2022 1:49 pm : link
In comment 15611882 Bob from Massachusetts said:
Quote:


I think you have a point, but the problem now is you won't get good value in a trade. And I think Barkley has been underused as a receiver, so maybe the way to go is give him one year, use him correctly, and then deal if need be. Getting like a 4th rounder now, which I suspect is the best you could do, really isn't worth it.


Why isn't trading Barkley for a 4th round pick worth it?

It frees up $7M+ on the cap this year that can be used to add a pretty decent Guard or Center in free agency. And the pick can go right to drafting a solid halfback to replace Saquon going forward whereas he shouldn't be getting a second contract from the Giants anyway next year.

What's the issue?
RE: Leonard Williams Etal  
AcidTest : 2/20/2022 1:54 pm : link
In comment 15611828 Archer said:
Quote:
If the Giants convert Williams 2022 salary ($19,000,000) into a signing bonus and extend him one year the Giants would save (-$12,600,000)against the CAP.
They could alternatively just modify his salary to a bonus over the remaining (2) years and save (-$9,500,000)
If the Giants

These types of maneuvers can be done with Bradburry, Martinex, Golladay, etc. The Giants can easily get the $40,000,000 in relief.

What makes this possible is that while the money is spread out over the next 2-3 years the Giants have ($92,504,912) next year and a ridiculous ($221,944,971) in 2023.

The Giants contracts were designed to minimize future impact by reducing signing bonuses but giving guaranteed yearly salaries.

So when Mara states that they will do what is necessary to get the Cap under control these are some tools that can be employed without dropping players.

I think that there will be some players dropped but that the majority of the savings will come as are result of contract modifications.


I'm not averse to doing what you said with Williams, but would not with Martinez, Golladay, or Bradberry. Schoen has also said he doesn't like extending contracts, although he may have to in a few instances to create the cap room we need.

I hope they can trade Bradberry for a pick. I'm fine taking picks next year because we already have nine this year, including double picks in the first, third, and fifth rounds.

Schoen also said that he doesn't want to do a "purge," and the clear indication is that he wants to see what Jones and Barkley can do this year. I'd be surprised if either is traded before the draft, although I'd at least inquire about the market for Barkley.
Go Terps  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/20/2022 2:08 pm : link
That's the important point. I wouldn't say even three years...how many of the players will be on this roster in 2024?

This was my issue with those arguing earlier this week that the Giants are "set" at safety. Logan Ryan isn't going to be here in a year or two.

If Gettleman were still here, he'd be re-structuring contracts and pushing the pain down the line again.

RE: Cutting Bradbury and Martinez  
armstead98 : 2/20/2022 2:37 pm : link
In comment 15611841 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Would save them over $20 million. They need to do it and fin their replacements in the first two days of the draft.
.

They don’t need to find them in the first 2 rounds. Crowder is fine and decent linebackers are throughout the draft. There’s also next year too.

I agree a good DB is a top priority, puts Stingley and other DBs in play.
.  
OBJ_AllDay : 2/20/2022 2:50 pm : link
Sheppard (and Tate), Golloday, Solder, A. Jackson... some really bad contracts given out during this past regime. Even more frustrating was this teams insistence on getting rid of pro's who could still play the game... Jenkins, DRC before him, Beckham, Tomlinson... the team just lets these players who can actually play walk and doesn't replace them with equal or better players.
RE: The only mystery to me  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 2/20/2022 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15611874 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
Is if Schoen can get a draft pick for Bradberry.

Clearly Bradberry, Martinez, Dixon, and Rudolph are gone. Why is this even a mystery?


I’d be truly shocked if Bradberry has no trade value.

Otherwise, I’m in agreement with the fairly popular “Cut away” theme in the thread. When you’ve been this bad for this long, WGAF?
RE: Go Terps  
AcidTest : 2/20/2022 3:07 pm : link
In comment 15611906 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
That's the important point. I wouldn't say even three years...how many of the players will be on this roster in 2024?

This was my issue with those arguing earlier this week that the Giants are "set" at safety. Logan Ryan isn't going to be here in a year or two.

If Gettleman were still here, he'd be re-structuring contracts and pushing the pain down the line again.


+2. Ojulari, Thomas, McKinney and a few others will likely still be here in 2024. But the vast majority will not.
^  
Toth029 : 2/20/2022 3:09 pm : link
Jackrabbit was a dumbass who deserved cut. Adoree is better right now and younger. Graded out better by PFF and other stat metrics. I can't understand the negative responses about Jackson. He's an excellent fit in Wink's scheme, still young and produced after a "bad" (injury related) year. Draft another kid and dump Bradberry who's old for a CB. He isn't no Darrell Green or Charles Woodson, so he's an easy decision.

Tomlinson being gone isn't a negative. He thrived by being along side Leonard Williams. Vikings had one of the worst run defense units in football and he's paid to be a top dollar guy; he's just not. Plus he only plays 56% of snaps. You want guys who get paid $10M to make bigger impacts than that if they only play half the time.
Schoen's blueprint isn't hard to figure out, its the 2017 Bills  
Ben in Tampa : 2/20/2022 3:10 pm : link
which of course he was a part of. Everything he has said lines up with the exact same philosophical approach, right down to the "compete today and build for tomorrow line"

Brandon Beane arrived in Buffalo with a roster that was full of over valued contracts and sub par play on the field. He fired the entire personnel and scouting departments and then proceeded to jettison all Doug Whaley's signature players in year 1. The Bills were able to squeak into the playoffs in 2017, but it took two full off seasons before they were the contender they are now.

So I think the "on the fence" players like Martinez and Gates aren't actually on the fence. I think they're gone.

I expect Bradberry to be traded.

I expect every dog shit player like Dixon to be cut. I expect every mediocre back of the roster player like Rudolph, Slayton, Booker, Shepard to be cut. The Giants can get just as much production with much cheaper players.

I expect Barkley to be brought back with no intention of resigning him in 2023. On the 5th year options guys, I expect Big Dex to be picked up and Jones to be declined.

I think the big FA contracts carried by Golladay and Williams are likely to be disposed off next offseason.

I expect most of the scouting department to get fired following the draft.

2022 is a transition year, and most of the players will be gone this off season or next off season.

The first "true" Schoen/Daboll team will be on the field in 2023.
Armstead  
Archer : 2/20/2022 3:10 pm : link
I hope that Crowder does not see the field next year
Despite his tackling numbers he is PFF rates him the worst starting rated LB in league.
Perhaps he is depth but I am not certain that he is worth the roster spot.

The Giants need to prioritize getting better linebackers
Especially if Martinez is cut.

Barkley is an albatross. Just about dead weight. The only time he was  
Ivan15 : 2/20/2022 3:37 pm : link
Used correctly was in his first year and that was because Shurmur was trying to use him as a complete back (go inside, go outside, receive, and pass block). When Shurmur realized that Barkley couldn’t do those things and couldn’t learn to do those things, he was used almost exclusively to attack the edges. He was effective but it didn’t add anything to the Giants record.

Barkley needs to be gone at the first opportunity. What do you see in the background of the HC and OC that leads anyone to believe that Barkley can be any more than a 1-dimensional RB in the offense that we expect to see?
Barkley  
Archer : 2/20/2022 4:04 pm : link
It generally takes two years for players especially running backs to com back from knee injuries

I think that Barkley will play as he did in his rookie year.
He will be motivated in his contract year.
 
christian : 2/20/2022 4:10 pm : link
The Giants have 27 players under contract for 2023, including Shepard and Ryan, who are no lock to make the roster this year.

Schoen would have to extend a bunch of players for this team not to look incredibly different in 2023.
RE: …  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/20/2022 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15611952 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants have 27 players under contract for 2023, including Shepard and Ryan, who are no lock to make the roster this year.

Schoen would have to extend a bunch of players for this team not to look incredibly different in 2023.


100 percent correct. But some of who many consider "keepers" will not be part of the plan moving forward based on age, contracts, personality, and system fits.

I would not be shocked to see only 10 players from the current roster still on the team in 2-3 years.
RE: RE: Cutting Bradbury and Martinez  
jeff57 : 2/20/2022 4:31 pm : link
In comment 15611910 armstead98 said:
Quote:
In comment 15611841 jeff57 said:


Quote:


Would save them over $20 million. They need to do it and fin their replacements in the first two days of the draft.

.

They don’t need to find them in the first 2 rounds. Crowder is fine and decent linebackers are throughout the draft. There’s also next year too.

I agree a good DB is a top priority, puts Stingley and other DBs in play.


First two days, which is 3 rounds and 5 picks.
 
christian : 2/20/2022 4:38 pm : link
Agreed Eric.

If I had to guess, health aside, the only players who are high odds to be Giants are: Gano, Toney, Ojulari, Thomas, Robinson, and McKinney.

I think Williams and Jackson will need to turn in better seasons next year, to remain on the roster.

The rest of the names are middling fringe players.
RE: Schoen's blueprint isn't hard to figure out, its the 2017 Bills  
AcidTest : 2/20/2022 4:43 pm : link
In comment 15611922 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
which of course he was a part of. Everything he has said lines up with the exact same philosophical approach, right down to the "compete today and build for tomorrow line"

Brandon Beane arrived in Buffalo with a roster that was full of over valued contracts and sub par play on the field. He fired the entire personnel and scouting departments and then proceeded to jettison all Doug Whaley's signature players in year 1. The Bills were able to squeak into the playoffs in 2017, but it took two full off seasons before they were the contender they are now.

So I think the "on the fence" players like Martinez and Gates aren't actually on the fence. I think they're gone.

I expect Bradberry to be traded.

I expect every dog shit player like Dixon to be cut. I expect every mediocre back of the roster player like Rudolph, Slayton, Booker, Shepard to be cut. The Giants can get just as much production with much cheaper players.

I expect Barkley to be brought back with no intention of resigning him in 2023. On the 5th year options guys, I expect Big Dex to be picked up and Jones to be declined.

I think the big FA contracts carried by Golladay and Williams are likely to be disposed off next offseason.

I expect most of the scouting department to get fired following the draft.

2022 is a transition year, and most of the players will be gone this off season or next off season.

The first "true" Schoen/Daboll team will be on the field in 2023.


I agree with most of this, although I don't think (70/30) they will pick up the 5th year option on DL. I also think Slayton will at least come to camp.
RE: I'd be  
81_Great_Dane : 2/20/2022 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15611831 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
tempted to use 2022 simply as a year to get the cap in order. By that I mean cutting all of the unpleasant salaries, tank for another high draft pick, and start anew.

I don't think Schoen is going to do that. I think he is going to make a number of painful decisions, but I don't get the sense he is going to start from scratch.

I agree that "tough" in this case means "painful," and the pain is going to come from the fact that some of these decisions will make the 2022 team worse, not better. Given how bad the 2021 team was, it's hard to imagine a worse team, but a true bottom-out season could be ahead, with three wins or less.

As a fan, I don't like that idea, but I'd rather see 0-3 with a good plan in place than whatever the hell we saw last season, which looked like a completely failed plan.
81_Great_Dane  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/20/2022 5:10 pm : link
Losing is easier if you can see a plan and/or you see things are trending better.

I keep sounding like a broken record but it is unfathomable that this team was/is in cap hell with 4-6 wins each season since 2016. And the team is arguably much worse.
RE: 81_Great_Dane  
Matt M. : 2/20/2022 5:20 pm : link
In comment 15611979 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Losing is easier if you can see a plan and/or you see things are trending better.

I keep sounding like a broken record but it is unfathomable that this team was/is in cap hell with 4-6 wins each season since 2016. And the team is arguably much worse.
Eric - Exactly. Plus, given how bad we have been for years both in terms of record and talent, people need to be a little patient to fix it. There are simply too many positions to be filled. Some people you may want to keep will be gone because of $ and some people you would think were gone will be here for a variety of reasons out of necessity. So far, I see a GM who seems to have a plan and know what he is doing, so I will trust him. There really are only maybe a handful of guys I would want to keep anyway. Thomas, McKinney, Love, Ojulari. They are young and the only guys who really showed any signs of improvement while here.

Bradberry is a guy many want gone, but he may not be easy to be rid of. He may make more sense to extend, for example. Plus, he would be interesting in Martindale's system. I was in favor of drafting Barkley, but would love to see him gone now. The reality, however, is that it is unlikely. There are others in similar situations. This is very much a year in transition.
The only thing I will say  
Matt M. : 2/20/2022 5:34 pm : link
is they better be very careful who they extend to free up space. Because that is a commitment beyond this year.
One guy I would be interested to know if there was a market for  
Matt M. : 2/20/2022 5:36 pm : link
is Williams. I think they overpaid for what he is. They aren't going to be very good this year, so they can lose with or without him. But, by the time they are turning the corner (hopefully), he's starting to get older. I would love to see how a good team in need of a DT views him.
My guess is they they only cut 20M  
stoneman : 2/20/2022 6:13 pm : link
and then wait for the draft. You can get to 20M without any "tough decisions". I believe that it will be one one of Bradbury/Martinez, but not both. Schoen likes CBs, so probably Martinez.

They will be marginal players in FA and hope to move one of their 1sts this year to next year. If this doesn't happen, then the "tough cuts" start to happen. I still think the magic 40M number was exaggerated.
Tough decisions  
Reale01 : 2/20/2022 6:39 pm : link
What I would do:
Cut Dixon
Cut Shepard
Cut Martinez
Cut Gates
Cut Rudolph
Restructure Bradbury (kick can to 23 and 24 where we have $$)
Sign any new FAs to backloaded deals
The only NYG FA I would sign is Carter
I would not trade Barkley until next year if we suck again.
I would not pick up Jones 5th year option.
I would cut Golladay next year if he sucks again (no restructure)
Trade down one of the 1st round picks.
RE: Tough decisions  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/20/2022 7:04 pm : link
In comment 15612042 Reale01 said:
Quote:
What I would do:
Cut Dixon
Cut Shepard
Cut Martinez
Cut Gates
Cut Rudolph
Restructure Bradbury (kick can to 23 and 24 where we have $$)
Sign any new FAs to backloaded deals
The only NYG FA I would sign is Carter
I would not trade Barkley until next year if we suck again.
I would not pick up Jones 5th year option.
I would cut Golladay next year if he sucks again (no restructure)
Trade down one of the 1st round picks.


Barkey is a FA next year.
There are no “tough decisions” to cut  
WillVAB : 2/20/2022 7:07 pm : link
The tough decisions come in the draft. The strength of the draft is OL, DL, and LB. That aligns with the needs of the Giants and the foundation that needs to be rebuilt. If they go into the draft looking to pick CBs because they just cut Bradberry they’re beyond fucked yet again.

The prudent move is to rebuild the trenches and roll with UDFAs at some positions if necessary. Use the 2023 draft and FA money to address QB, WR, and CB.
Who Were They Bidding Against?  
Samiam : 2/20/2022 7:42 pm : link
When you look at some of the contracts Gettleman committed, I keep asking who were they bidding against? Last year, was anybody offering anything close to what Golloday got? With his Liz frank injury, were the Viking even offering Rudolph a contract, much less what Gettleman offered? Even going back some years, who was offering Solder even half the money he got here? It goes on and on. I cannot comprehend the complete horror show that was Gettleman
Here is THE only tough decision...  
bw in dc : 2/20/2022 8:02 pm : link
If Schoen and Daboll come to their senses that Jones is no longer a viable option, than the challenge they have is convincing Mara to accept it.
RE: Here is THE only tough decision...  
giantstock : 2/20/2022 8:44 pm : link
In comment 15612071 bw in dc said:
Quote:
If Schoen and Daboll come to their senses that Jones is no longer a viable option, than the challenge they have is convincing Mara to accept it.


Your post is so laughable. Someone as incompetent as you telling some experts who have recently been extremely successful as you sit at home in obscurity and a belief like you know what you are talking about --- "if they come to their senses."


Until you realize there is more to football than just 1 player - you just won't get it.


RE: Barkley is an albatross. Just about dead weight. The only time he was  
Ned In Atlanta : 2/20/2022 9:06 pm : link
In comment 15611929 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
Used correctly was in his first year and that was because Shurmur was trying to use him as a complete back (go inside, go outside, receive, and pass block). When Shurmur realized that Barkley couldn’t do those things and couldn’t learn to do those things, he was used almost exclusively to attack the edges. He was effective but it didn’t add anything to the Giants record.

Barkley needs to be gone at the first opportunity. What do you see in the background of the HC and OC that leads anyone to believe that Barkley can be any more than a 1-dimensional RB in the offense that we expect to see?


Barney being traded should be priority number one. Kiss the ground if you get a third , be happy if you get a 4th, live with getting a 5th
RE: Tough decisions  
Ned In Atlanta : 2/20/2022 9:07 pm : link
In comment 15612042 Reale01 said:
Quote:
What I would do:
Cut Dixon
Cut Shepard
Cut Martinez
Cut Gates
Cut Rudolph
Restructure Bradbury (kick can to 23 and 24 where we have $$)
Sign any new FAs to backloaded deals
The only NYG FA I would sign is Carter
I would not trade Barkley until next year if we suck again.
I would not pick up Jones 5th year option.
I would cut Golladay next year if he sucks again (no restructure)
Trade down one of the 1st round picks.


Why kick the can on Bradbury? If you can’t find a trade partner cut him.
RE: 81_Great_Dane  
Ned In Atlanta : 2/20/2022 9:10 pm : link
In comment 15611979 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Losing is easier if you can see a plan and/or you see things are trending better.

I keep sounding like a broken record but it is unfathomable that this team was/is in cap hell with 4-6 wins each season since 2016. And the team is arguably much worse.



The owner sent a thank you letter to the season ticket holders praising the architect of this mess!
RE: RE: Cutting Bradbury and Martinez  
Snablats : 2/20/2022 9:21 pm : link
In comment 15611910 armstead98 said:
Quote:
In comment 15611841 jeff57 said:


Quote:


Would save them over $20 million. They need to do it and fin their replacements in the first two days of the draft.

.

They don’t need to find them in the first 2 rounds. Crowder is fine and decent linebackers are throughout the draft. There’s also next year too.

I agree a good DB is a top priority, puts Stingley and other DBs in play.

Crowder is fine??? He is terrible.
RE: 81_Great_Dane  
FStubbs : 2/20/2022 10:40 pm : link
In comment 15611979 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Losing is easier if you can see a plan and/or you see things are trending better.

I keep sounding like a broken record but it is unfathomable that this team was/is in cap hell with 4-6 wins each season since 2016. And the team is arguably much worse.


Tells you just how bad this front office really was.
RE: RE: …  
FStubbs : 2/20/2022 10:49 pm : link
In comment 15611957 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15611952 christian said:


Quote:


The Giants have 27 players under contract for 2023, including Shepard and Ryan, who are no lock to make the roster this year.

Schoen would have to extend a bunch of players for this team not to look incredibly different in 2023.



100 percent correct. But some of who many consider "keepers" will not be part of the plan moving forward based on age, contracts, personality, and system fits.

I would not be shocked to see only 10 players from the current roster still on the team in 2-3 years.


We have 10 players worth keeping?

Dallas didn't come close to winning the Superbowl this year, but compare our roster to theirs. How many guys on this team are better than their equivalent starter on Dallas when healthy?

Williams, McKinney, Martinez.

I don't think Thomas is better than Tyron Smith yet, though his arrow is definitely pointing up and Smith's is pointing down.

Point is, the roster is horrible. Not only does it need to be gutted, but there's a decent chance that the gutted roster we field in 2022 to "tank" could actually be better than our 2021 roster.
RE: RE: Barkley is an albatross. Just about dead weight. The only time he was  
GFAN52 : 2/20/2022 11:01 pm : link
In comment 15612092 Ned In Atlanta said:
Quote:
In comment 15611929 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


Used correctly was in his first year and that was because Shurmur was trying to use him as a complete back (go inside, go outside, receive, and pass block). When Shurmur realized that Barkley couldn’t do those things and couldn’t learn to do those things, he was used almost exclusively to attack the edges. He was effective but it didn’t add anything to the Giants record.

Barkley needs to be gone at the first opportunity. What do you see in the background of the HC and OC that leads anyone to believe that Barkley can be any more than a 1-dimensional RB in the offense that we expect to see?



Barney being traded should be priority number one. Kiss the ground if you get a third , be happy if you get a 4th, live with getting a 5th


For years Giants management thought the team  
GeofromNJ : 2/21/2022 10:22 am : link
was one "big" player away from competing for the division which is the reason the roster is mediocre while the team remains in salary cap hell. The acquisition of Golladay was the latest example of this silliness. Time to cut overpaid players and suffer the short term consequences.
RE: RE: Barkley is an albatross. Just about dead weight. The only time he was  
Beer Man : 2/21/2022 3:51 pm : link
In comment 15612092 Ned In Atlanta said:
Quote:
In comment 15611929 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


Used correctly was in his first year and that was because Shurmur was trying to use him as a complete back (go inside, go outside, receive, and pass block). When Shurmur realized that Barkley couldn’t do those things and couldn’t learn to do those things, he was used almost exclusively to attack the edges. He was effective but it didn’t add anything to the Giants record.

Barkley needs to be gone at the first opportunity. What do you see in the background of the HC and OC that leads anyone to believe that Barkley can be any more than a 1-dimensional RB in the offense that we expect to see?



Barney being traded should be priority number one. Kiss the ground if you get a third , be happy if you get a 4th, live with getting a 5th
I don't think Barkley is going anywhere based on this quote from Schoen - "I don't want to purge the roster, because we still want to find out what Daniel Jones can do, we want to find out what Saquon can do".
RE: RE: RE: Barkley is an albatross. Just about dead weight. The only time he was  
FStubbs : 2/21/2022 9:10 pm : link
In comment 15612611 Beer Man said:
Quote:
In comment 15612092 Ned In Atlanta said:


Quote:


In comment 15611929 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


Used correctly was in his first year and that was because Shurmur was trying to use him as a complete back (go inside, go outside, receive, and pass block). When Shurmur realized that Barkley couldn’t do those things and couldn’t learn to do those things, he was used almost exclusively to attack the edges. He was effective but it didn’t add anything to the Giants record.

Barkley needs to be gone at the first opportunity. What do you see in the background of the HC and OC that leads anyone to believe that Barkley can be any more than a 1-dimensional RB in the offense that we expect to see?



Barney being traded should be priority number one. Kiss the ground if you get a third , be happy if you get a 4th, live with getting a 5th

I don't think Barkley is going anywhere based on this quote from Schoen - "I don't want to purge the roster, because we still want to find out what Daniel Jones can do, we want to find out what Saquon can do".


"We're going to move in another direction at QB. We're also accepting all bids for Saquon" - this results in lowered trade value. Of course he's going to talk his assets up.
RE: Here is THE only tough decision...  
FStubbs : 8:56 am : link
In comment 15612071 bw in dc said:
Quote:
If Schoen and Daboll come to their senses that Jones is no longer a viable option, than the challenge they have is convincing Mara to accept it.


I think the moment Mara moved away from Judge/Abrams, he was moving away from attachments to anybody on the roster.
I still contend  
RollBlue : 9:37 am : link
that most under value the coaching aspect. IMO, the coaching the last 4 years has been very bad. Most games in the NFL are closely contested, and coaching can make the difference.
In addition to just decent coaching, the conservative game plans, I believe, contribute to not bringing out the best in most players. I think most guys want to play aggressive. I think we have a more aggressive staff now, I certainly hope so. Adding a few key players (they have 3-4 premium picks), get a little bit lucky on the injury front, and I can see 8-9 wins and a competitive season.
Regarding Barkley  
.McL. : 3:02 pm : link
Put yourself on the other side of the trade, what would you give for him and his 7M salary.

I'm not sure the Giants can get anybody to bite for 7m salary alone. For the Giants to get any picks at all we would have to take back a good chunk of that 7m. 4m or more...

And to think, had the Giants not doubled down on the stupid and not picked up his 5th year, he would be a FA now. Anybody who signs him, we would get a comp pick. We could have been rid of the albatross scott free and a pick. God what an awful FO we had.
We need emergency surgery  
Thegratefulhead : 4:38 pm : link
Cut the tumors out now.

A tumor is player whose cap hit far exceeds his production.

It is actually almost every single well paid player on the team.

None of them are worth their salary.

That is a big problem.
RE: Go Terps  
bigbluehoya : 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15611906 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
That's the important point. I wouldn't say even three years...how many of the players will be on this roster in 2024?

This was my issue with those arguing earlier this week that the Giants are "set" at safety. Logan Ryan isn't going to be here in a year or two.

If Gettleman were still here, he'd be re-structuring contracts and pushing the pain down the line again.


All things considered, it would be an impressive feat for Schoen and Daboll to have this team playing meaningful November games in 2024.

Make that the goal. It doesn't sound loft, but it actually is.

Take all of the medicine and take it now.
RE: RE: Go Terps  
bigbluehoya : 4:46 pm : link
In comment 15613463 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
In comment 15611906 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


That's the important point. I wouldn't say even three years...how many of the players will be on this roster in 2024?

This was my issue with those arguing earlier this week that the Giants are "set" at safety. Logan Ryan isn't going to be here in a year or two.

If Gettleman were still here, he'd be re-structuring contracts and pushing the pain down the line again.




All things considered, it would be an impressive feat for Schoen and Daboll to have this team playing meaningful November games in 2024.

Make that the goal. It doesn't sound loft, but it actually is.

Take all of the medicine and take it now.


I should clarify - meaningful November games in any year is not the goal.

But that's the type timeline they should have in mind.
The Giants have a one year cap crunch  
arniefez : 5:20 pm : link
coming off a 4-13 season. Schoen can do anything he wants to setup 2023. The Giants have no cap issues in 2023. If Schoen wants to push money into 2023 to help with 2022 it's no issue the Giants have all the room he needs. If he wants to play out 2022 with the top heavy contracts on the books untouched for this year he can do that too and be way way under for 2023. Pretty much every top heavy contract is cutable at big savings after 2022.

There's 62 million on the cap that can be cleared without any guaranteed money being paid. That would create 27 million in dead money. A net savings of 35 million. Trade Barkley and Schoen has his 40 million with a few to spare. None of the players mentioned was a positive contributor on a 4 win team. The Giants won't miss them.

Bradberry $21,863,889 - numbers the same if traded
Martinez $14,025,000 - I think they'll try a pay cut before they cut him
Sheppard $12,495,000
Rudolph $7,408,334
Booker $3,125,000
Dixon $3,120,556

Thinking a GM is going to detail his future actions in press confs  
Ten Ton Hammer : 6:36 pm : link
is unwise and never works.

