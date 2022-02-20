for display only
Would it surprise you if the Giants retained EE

1giantblue : 2/21/2022 11:01 am
The writer of this article makes a case for the Giants to retain his services. IMV, the Giants say goodbye and look to the draft or free agency to address the position.

Let's face it, EE has left far too many plays on the field and I wouldn't lose any sleep if the Giants were to let him walk. However, I probably would lose sleep if he remains on the roster.
No.  
Big Blue '56 : 2/21/2022 11:04 am : link
Disappoint me? Yes
I'd be both surprised and disappointed  
Ira : 2/21/2022 11:06 am : link
They won't retain  
jvm52106 : 2/21/2022 11:09 am : link
him for one big reason, some team out there with a much better roster will think he could be the missing piece to their puzzle.

I think he could end up in:

Tampa Bay
Green bay- if Rodgers stays
LA Chargers
Raiders
Chiefs
Wasn't Buffalo reported to be interested last year?  
CV36 : 2/21/2022 11:10 am : link
I could be wrong but I thought there rumors they were interested trading for him. It could have been speculation I dont remember.

I would not be surprised. I hope not but what do I know.
It would not surprise me  
Mike from Ohio : 2/21/2022 11:15 am : link
He has a lot of physical talent and was a high draft pick, and I don't think there is anyway we can evaluate him yet because of the terrible team he has had around him.
RE: It would not surprise me  
Big Blue '56 : 2/21/2022 11:18 am : link
In comment 15612364 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
He has a lot of physical talent and was a high draft pick, and I don't think there is anyway we can evaluate him yet because of the terrible team he has had around him.


Yeah, my point exactly with DJ..😂😜
He  
Professor Falken : 2/21/2022 11:20 am : link
drops passes because there is a terrible team around him?
I would be surprise if EE choose to stay in NYC  
rasbutant : 2/21/2022 11:20 am : link
If I were him, I'd get as far away as possible.

Interesting thing, in the past when thinking about trade destinations for him, I always thought Buffalo offense would be a good landing spot for him.

Go to KC and be a star my friend or follow Rodgers wherever he ends up. Maybe go work with Burrow or Herbert. Or go for max revenge and go to the Cowboys! Just don't make the decision based on salary, becoming a star is much more valuable in the long run.
Yup!  
TC : 2/21/2022 11:23 am : link
I'm not close to being an ace evaluator of talent, but after his rookie outing, there's no way I see the Giants giving him a bigger payday then some other foolish team will.
it would surprise me  
Giantsfan79 : 2/21/2022 11:23 am : link
assuming the Giants offer a contract to him, odds are it would be for less then he could get from other teams.

What player takes less money to stay with a team really?
It would surprise me  
AnnapolisMike : 2/21/2022 11:26 am : link
However, if Shoen and Daboll think he fits what they want to do, then fine.
no.. for the right amount,.. not at all  
blueblood : 2/21/2022 11:28 am : link
some of his issue has been that he has been used poorly.
I would be surprised  
1giantblue : 2/21/2022 11:29 am : link
If they decided to keep him. Can you teach consistency? I think we've seen the best he has to offer.
Please move on  
Chris684 : 2/21/2022 11:34 am : link
I'm sure  
darren in pdx : 2/21/2022 11:35 am : link
there's still a lot of coaches that see him and think they'll be able to 'fix' him. And I think they'd be wrong. If this new staff thinks that and retains him, they'll get the ridicule they deserve when he once again is dropping easy targets and running poor routes that result in interceptions.
RE: I would be surprised  
blueblood : 2/21/2022 11:36 am : link
In comment 15612391 1giantblue said:
Quote:
If they decided to keep him. Can you teach consistency? I think we've seen the best he has to offer.


I find it interesting that under Shurmur these players were far more productive...

Its always about the player AND the scheme.. do i think he will be back.. no I dont.. would I be surprised if he signed a one year prove it deal... no..
I think he's ready to put it all together this season  
Jimmy Googs : 2/21/2022 11:41 am : link
Receiving, blocking, route running, impact plays...all of it.

2022 is the year Engram really becomes the true Match-up Nightmare...
he's responsible for a good percentage of Jones's interceptions  
gtt350 : 2/21/2022 11:45 am : link
wrong routes and off his hands
Mike in Ohio and Googs  
ColHowPepper : 2/21/2022 11:47 am : link
with their straw man posts, hook 'em Horns
RE: RE: I would be surprised  
1giantblue : 2/21/2022 11:48 am : link
In comment 15612398 blueblood said:
Quote:
In comment 15612391 1giantblue said:


Quote:


If they decided to keep him. Can you teach consistency? I think we've seen the best he has to offer.



I find it interesting that under Shurmur these players were far more productive...

Its always about the player AND the scheme.. do i think he will be back.. no I dont.. would I be surprised if he signed a one year prove it deal... no..


I agree with Shurmur's offense being more productive. More noticeable with DJ but EE...I think I've seen enough.
I'd be sick to my stomach  
BillT : 2/21/2022 11:49 am : link
Because it would mean that our new regime has the same blind spot as the previous regime and that would be a very bad thing.
I will be placing my  
Big Al : 2/21/2022 11:54 am : link
bet on Super Bowl participation on the team he goes to.
They have bigger priorities  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 2/21/2022 12:04 pm : link
with limited funds.
Well, Daboll has done wonders with Ole Miss TE's before  
FranknWeezer : 2/21/2022 12:05 pm : link
See Dawson Knox, who scored exactly ZERO TD's for the Rebels. Daboll turned him into a weapon, particularly in the RZ.
Yes  
Jim in Forest Hills : 2/21/2022 12:06 pm : link
I think he'll get far more on the open market than the Giants see him worth. Should work for all sides to see him leave and hopefully its big enough to factor into the comp pick assessment.
RE: RE: It would not surprise me  
gfinop : 2/21/2022 12:10 pm : link
In comment 15612369 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15612364 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


He has a lot of physical talent and was a high draft pick, and I don't think there is anyway we can evaluate him yet because of the terrible team he has had around him.



Yeah, my point exactly with DJ..😂😜


Well some body makes up the terrible team. Really, OL...

I wonder how many fans would have accepted 4-13 prediction if it had come with the Giants playing 3rd string OL & QB, along with DJ & Barkley missing significant time with injuries.

I personally would have predicted the Giants would have the 1st round pick in 2022 Draft.
RE: RE: It would not surprise me  
Mike from Ohio : 2/21/2022 12:11 pm : link
In comment 15612369 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15612364 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


He has a lot of physical talent and was a high draft pick, and I don't think there is anyway we can evaluate him yet because of the terrible team he has had around him.



Yeah, my point exactly with DJ..😂😜


Yeah that was the point I was making. Using that thought process you could really just bring the entire team back next year. Everyone gets a pass until everything is perfect!
RE: RE: RE: It would not surprise me  
Mike from Ohio : 2/21/2022 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15612440 gfinop said:
Quote:
In comment 15612369 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15612364 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


He has a lot of physical talent and was a high draft pick, and I don't think there is anyway we can evaluate him yet because of the terrible team he has had around him.



Yeah, my point exactly with DJ..😂😜



Well some body makes up the terrible team. Really, OL...

I wonder how many fans would have accepted 4-13 prediction if it had come with the Giants playing 3rd string OL & QB, along with DJ & Barkley missing significant time with injuries.

I personally would have predicted the Giants would have the 1st round pick in 2022 Draft.


I think your post highlights just how little most fans think Jones and Barkley impact the team in a positive way. When you are assessing the Giants and/or predicting their W/L record, you have to allow for the fact that Jones and Barkley will both miss several games because they are both injury prone.

It is also evidence that many don't see a significant drop off from Barkley to Bookerc, or as steep a drop off as there should be from Jones to Glennon/Fromm.

I am Ninja : 2/21/2022 12:17 pm : link
It says a lot about where we're at that some are lamenting the departure of Evan engram. We are fully and finally conditioned to embrace incompetence and ineptitude. It's like Stockholm syndrome really. Can't wait to see the thank you saquon threads when they get his useless ass out of here. will probably rival Strahan's
I am interested to see what he will be offered on the open market.  
Ivan15 : 2/21/2022 12:19 pm : link
The Giants need a receiving TE. If the new staff sees what we saw and set a price on EE, and he accepts, that’s okay. I doubt that will happen.
That would shock me.  
George from PA : 2/21/2022 12:33 pm : link
He has talent but is a coach killer.

When Daboll asked Jones what plays he likes.....I envisioned

"Plays without EE"
Surprised, Yes  
Trainmaster : 2/21/2022 12:37 pm : link
Shocked, No.

Like Tom Quinn, Engram hanging around defies logic.

Engram is the classic tease. "Prior Head Coaches, Tight Eng Coaches just didn't have the right message, technique, plays etc. ..."

Hopefully Daboll, Kafka & Co are smarter than that.

Moderately, but it wouldn't be shocking to me.  
Mad Mike : 2/21/2022 12:44 pm : link
If he doesn't draw much interest and can be had for a short, modest contract, I could see them bring him back. I'm not expecting it, but I don't think it would be a major surprise. A significant commitment of money and years would both surprise and disappoint me.
RE: It would not surprise me  
Payasdaddy : 2/21/2022 1:00 pm : link
In comment 15612364 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
He has a lot of physical talent and was a high draft pick, and I don't think there is anyway we can evaluate him yet because of the terrible team he has had around him.

I dont think he has a lot of football talent
He is a specimen but not instinctual
I'll be shocked  
Kevin_in_Pgh : 2/21/2022 1:00 pm : link
You don't clear cap space without dumping a guy like this. You can lose lots of games with him, might as well lose lots of games without him.

He'll never be a plus blocker and, at best, his good and bad as a receiver are a wash.

I'll lose a lot of faith in the new regime if he's here next year.
RE: Surprised, Yes  
1giantblue : 2/21/2022 1:03 pm : link
In comment 15612457 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Shocked, No.

Like Tom Quinn, Engram hanging around defies logic.

Engram is the classic tease. "Prior Head Coaches, Tight Eng Coaches just didn't have the right message, technique, plays etc. ..."

Hopefully Daboll, Kafka & Co are smarter than that.

Agreed. He's been teasing us for years and I think the time has come for him to tease another team and their fans. We need someone fresh at the position.
Engrams skillset would fit him  
shadow_spinner0 : 2/21/2022 1:17 pm : link
on the Chiefs or maybe wherever Rodgers plays. So the Broncos or Packers. It's funny how the national media and other nfl people think more highly of Engram than Giants fans
I'd love to retain him for a deal  
mattlawson : 2/21/2022 1:18 pm : link
and finally fucking use him the right way and he plays like an actual pro bowler
Yes ...  
Beer Man : 2/21/2022 1:21 pm : link
I believe some other team will over pay him, and don't see the Giants resigning him unless he comes at a bargain price.
RE: He  
shadow_spinner0 : 2/21/2022 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15612371 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
drops passes because there is a terrible team around him?

Idk but Brandon Marshall was talking about this on First Things First after the Giants did their big spending spree last offseason about there being something culturally wrong with the organization. He mentioned Engram saying how he should be better than he is and he blamed the Organization for messing him up. Basically blamed the organization and not him. I believe an executive also mentioned he would be a star if he was on the Chiefs.
Yes because...  
morrison40 : 2/21/2022 1:29 pm : link
Someone will give him more $ than NYG can afford.
OBJ_AllDay : 2/21/2022 1:29 pm : link
He looks like toast... even if he starts to learn how to catch the ball. Injuries have taken their toll on him imo
No, I won’t be surprised…  
STLGiant : 2/21/2022 1:44 pm : link
He’s unlikely to be able to demand Gronkowski dollars in the open market…and he knows it!

Since he sucks at in-line blocking, but is an awesome stalk blocker, IDK why they haven’t moved him to “X” vs. Golliday…
Gil Brandt named Engram as the one free agent the Giants must keep.  
81_Great_Dane : 2/21/2022 1:53 pm : link
Clearly, he doesn't read BBI.
2022 NFL free agency: One free agent each NFC team must keep - ( New Window )
RE: Wasn't Buffalo reported to be interested last year?  
mavric : 2/21/2022 2:05 pm : link
In comment 15612361 CV36 said:
Quote:
I could be wrong but I thought there rumors they were interested trading for him. It could have been speculation I dont remember.

I would not be surprised. I hope not but what do I know.


I read in this morning's paper that the Bills are fixated on a trade to get Christian McCaffrey. They seem to think he's the missing link to take them to the promised land. It would cost them a boat load of picks according to the article
EE will cost way more than his value  
Rudy5757 : 2/21/2022 2:08 pm : link
We have limited cap space and he will command a top salary at the position not because he has showed it but because some coach is going to think he can make him a better player and he is going to want to get paid like it. He got paid $6 mil last year, he is going to get paid this offseason or sign a 1 year with a good team.

I hope he gets a ton of cash and we get a good comp pick for it.

Hell no to more years of EE.
Let Me Ask a Stupid Question  
Samiam : 2/21/2022 2:38 pm : link
When the were rumors that Engram could be traded, the possible trading partners included the same types of teams mentioned in this thread as possible teams interested in him as a free agent. Most are playoff teams or close to that level. I’m going to make the assumption that these are well managed teams. Presumably, the front offices have been paying attention to Engram’s career. So, my dumb question. What does BBI know that these front offices don’t know?
Cash  
Hilary : 2/21/2022 2:56 pm : link
Much rather retain Bradberry and Martinez the use
Cap space for EE
This thread has become dangerous for  
Bill in UT : 2/21/2022 3:07 pm : link
our sarcasm-impaired readers
RE: I'll be shocked  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/21/2022 3:30 pm : link
In comment 15612473 Kevin_in_Pgh said:
Quote:
You don't clear cap space without dumping a guy like this. You can lose lots of games with him, might as well lose lots of games without him.

He'll never be a plus blocker and, at best, his good and bad as a receiver are a wash.

I'll lose a lot of faith in the new regime if he's here next year.

He's a FA. You don't clear any space by letting EE go.
RE: Mike in Ohio and Googs  
Mike from Ohio : 2/21/2022 3:47 pm : link
In comment 15612415 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
with their straw man posts, hook 'em Horns


I don't think straw man means what you think it means.
So because the Giants were so terrible  
kelly : 2/21/2022 3:49 pm : link
Everyone was actually better than showed.

EE is really good but was terrible only because he was on a terrible team.

Cut me a break
RE: RE: I'll be shocked  
Kevin_in_Pgh : 2/21/2022 3:54 pm : link
Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:

He's a FA. You don't clear any space by letting EE go.


Sorry, I wasn't clear. If you are clearing cap space to rebuild a team, this guy is wasting the space he'd take up.
RE: So because the Giants were so terrible  
Mike from Ohio : 2/21/2022 4:56 pm : link
In comment 15612609 kelly said:
Quote:
Everyone was actually better than showed.

EE is really good but was terrible only because he was on a terrible team.

Cut me a break


I posted that sentiment to show the silliness of it. It is the argument we hear related to Daniel Jones on an almost daily basis.
RE: Let Me Ask a Stupid Question  
BillT : 2/21/2022 4:58 pm : link
In comment 15612554 Samiam said:
Quote:
When the were rumors that Engram could be traded, the possible trading partners included the same types of teams mentioned in this thread as possible teams interested in him as a free agent. Most are playoff teams or close to that level. I’m going to make the assumption that these are well managed teams. Presumably, the front offices have been paying attention to Engram’s career. So, my dumb question. What does BBI know that these front offices don’t know?

Don't give a hoot about "possible trading partners". We've been watching him be bad at football for five years. God bless those who think differently.
I would be more surprised  
OlyWABigBlue : 2/21/2022 6:12 pm : link
if Engram actually chose to come back here, wouldn't the Giants have to tag him him in some way to keep him without his choice? There were a few times where he was visibly bothered by fan reactions. All parties are best served if he plays elsewhere. I hold no ill will towards him and hope gets nice contract that nets us a comp pick.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/21/2022 6:23 pm : link
I don't think EE even wants to return, unless we're offering him more than anyone else. I think it'd be best for both parties to go their separate ways.
I can just imagine  
56GiantsUK : 2:16 am : link
The collective groan with an improved roster, better coaching, better play design, DJ rolls to his right on a 3rd and 6 zips it into EE who promptly treats it like a bar of soap resulting in a pick 6...
For me he is always one play away from another turnover...
Dallas is going to sign him  
section125 : 3:32 am : link
to just over league minimum and he will be Dak's go to guy.
Dallas has Blake Jarwin they are not signing EE  
Rick in Dallas : 4:57 am : link
I would be shocked if Schoen retains EE.Time to move on and start over.Good TE's in the draft.
RE: He  
BigBluePuma : 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15612371 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
drops passes because there is a terrible team around him?


If he only dropped passes 😂
if Schoen and Daboll  
santacruzom : 12:38 pm : link
are open to the possibility that Jones' performance was due to the lack of talent or matching system around him, I imagine they might apply that same concept towards Engram.
Name one thing EE does consistently well  
BigBlue7 : 12:43 pm : link
ONE!!!
RE: So because the Giants were so terrible  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 5:53 pm : link
In comment 15612609 kelly said:
Quote:
Everyone was actually better than showed.

EE is really good but was terrible only because he was on a terrible team.

Cut me a break


As are Jones and Barkley. You'd think with all these great players the team wouldn't suck so bad.

Get rid of them all ffs.

I'm officially questioning the intelligence of anybody that thinks Engram is part of the solution.
RE: Name one thing EE does consistently well  
Jimmy Googs : 6:21 pm : link
In comment 15613140 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
ONE!!!



disappoint
