Would it surprise you if the Giants retained EE

The writer of this article makes a case for the Giants to retain his services. IMV, the Giants say goodbye and look to the draft or free agency to address the position.
Let's face it, EE has left far too many plays on the field and I wouldn't lose any sleep if the Giants were to let him walk. However, I probably would lose sleep if he remains on the roster. Link
- ( New Window
)
I think he could end up in:
Tampa Bay
Green bay- if Rodgers stays
LA Chargers
Raiders
Chiefs
I would not be surprised. I hope not but what do I know.
Yeah, my point exactly with DJ..😂😜
Interesting thing, in the past when thinking about trade destinations for him, I always thought Buffalo offense would be a good landing spot for him.
Go to KC and be a star my friend or follow Rodgers wherever he ends up. Maybe go work with Burrow or Herbert. Or go for max revenge and go to the Cowboys! Just don't make the decision based on salary, becoming a star is much more valuable in the long run.
What player takes less money to stay with a team really?
Link - ( New Window )
I find it interesting that under Shurmur these players were far more productive...
Its always about the player AND the scheme.. do i think he will be back.. no I dont.. would I be surprised if he signed a one year prove it deal... no..
2022 is the year Engram really becomes the true Match-up Nightmare...
Quote:
If they decided to keep him. Can you teach consistency? I think we've seen the best he has to offer.
I find it interesting that under Shurmur these players were far more productive...
Its always about the player AND the scheme.. do i think he will be back.. no I dont.. would I be surprised if he signed a one year prove it deal... no..
I agree with Shurmur's offense being more productive. More noticeable with DJ but EE...I think I've seen enough.
Quote:
He has a lot of physical talent and was a high draft pick, and I don't think there is anyway we can evaluate him yet because of the terrible team he has had around him.
Yeah, my point exactly with DJ..😂😜
Well some body makes up the terrible team. Really, OL...
I wonder how many fans would have accepted 4-13 prediction if it had come with the Giants playing 3rd string OL & QB, along with DJ & Barkley missing significant time with injuries.
I personally would have predicted the Giants would have the 1st round pick in 2022 Draft.
Quote:
He has a lot of physical talent and was a high draft pick, and I don't think there is anyway we can evaluate him yet because of the terrible team he has had around him.
Yeah, my point exactly with DJ..😂😜
Yeah that was the point I was making. Using that thought process you could really just bring the entire team back next year. Everyone gets a pass until everything is perfect!
Quote:
In comment 15612364 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
He has a lot of physical talent and was a high draft pick, and I don't think there is anyway we can evaluate him yet because of the terrible team he has had around him.
Yeah, my point exactly with DJ..😂😜
Well some body makes up the terrible team. Really, OL...
I wonder how many fans would have accepted 4-13 prediction if it had come with the Giants playing 3rd string OL & QB, along with DJ & Barkley missing significant time with injuries.
I personally would have predicted the Giants would have the 1st round pick in 2022 Draft.
I think your post highlights just how little most fans think Jones and Barkley impact the team in a positive way. When you are assessing the Giants and/or predicting their W/L record, you have to allow for the fact that Jones and Barkley will both miss several games because they are both injury prone.
It is also evidence that many don't see a significant drop off from Barkley to Bookerc, or as steep a drop off as there should be from Jones to Glennon/Fromm.
When Daboll asked Jones what plays he likes.....I envisioned
"Plays without EE"
Like Tom Quinn, Engram hanging around defies logic.
Engram is the classic tease. "Prior Head Coaches, Tight Eng Coaches just didn't have the right message, technique, plays etc. ..."
Hopefully Daboll, Kafka & Co are smarter than that.
I dont think he has a lot of football talent
He is a specimen but not instinctual
He'll never be a plus blocker and, at best, his good and bad as a receiver are a wash.
I'll lose a lot of faith in the new regime if he's here next year.
Like Tom Quinn, Engram hanging around defies logic.
Engram is the classic tease. "Prior Head Coaches, Tight Eng Coaches just didn't have the right message, technique, plays etc. ..."
Hopefully Daboll, Kafka & Co are smarter than that.
Agreed. He's been teasing us for years and I think the time has come for him to tease another team and their fans. We need someone fresh at the position.
Idk but Brandon Marshall was talking about this on First Things First after the Giants did their big spending spree last offseason about there being something culturally wrong with the organization. He mentioned Engram saying how he should be better than he is and he blamed the Organization for messing him up. Basically blamed the organization and not him. I believe an executive also mentioned he would be a star if he was on the Chiefs.
Since he sucks at in-line blocking, but is an awesome stalk blocker, IDK why they haven’t moved him to “X” vs. Golliday…
Since he sucks at in-line blocking, but is an awesome stalk blocker, IDK why they haven’t moved him to “X” vs. Golliday…
2022 NFL free agency: One free agent each NFC team must keep - ( New Window )
I would not be surprised. I hope not but what do I know.
I read in this morning's paper that the Bills are fixated on a trade to get Christian McCaffrey. They seem to think he's the missing link to take them to the promised land. It would cost them a boat load of picks according to the article
I hope he gets a ton of cash and we get a good comp pick for it.
Hell no to more years of EE.
Cap space for EE
He'll never be a plus blocker and, at best, his good and bad as a receiver are a wash.
I'll lose a lot of faith in the new regime if he's here next year.
He's a FA. You don't clear any space by letting EE go.
I don't think straw man means what you think it means.
EE is really good but was terrible only because he was on a terrible team.
Cut me a break
He's a FA. You don't clear any space by letting EE go.
Sorry, I wasn't clear. If you are clearing cap space to rebuild a team, this guy is wasting the space he'd take up.
EE is really good but was terrible only because he was on a terrible team.
Cut me a break
I posted that sentiment to show the silliness of it. It is the argument we hear related to Daniel Jones on an almost daily basis.
Don't give a hoot about "possible trading partners". We've been watching him be bad at football for five years. God bless those who think differently.
For me he is always one play away from another turnover...
If he only dropped passes 😂
EE is really good but was terrible only because he was on a terrible team.
Cut me a break
As are Jones and Barkley. You'd think with all these great players the team wouldn't suck so bad.
Get rid of them all ffs.
I'm officially questioning the intelligence of anybody that thinks Engram is part of the solution.
disappoint