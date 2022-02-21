for display only
Dunleavy: Jones’ contract status in uncharted waters

GFAN52 : 2/21/2022 8:21 pm
Quote:
“Based on what he has done so far, I’m not sure he’s a starting quarterback if he were in free agency,” one league source told The Post. “As an agent, you have to be candid with your client and hope he gets a chance to change the narrative — and look at it as a league-wide audition. For the Giants, if he happens to play well and you have to franchise tag him in 2023, that’s a nice problem to have.”

The Giants have until early May to decide whether to exercise Jones’ fifth-year option and fully guarantee him $21.3 million — a 156 percent increase over his $8.3 million salary cap hit in 2022 — or decline the option and force Jones to play to earn his next contract in 2022.

I wouldn't pick up his 5th year option  
Anakim : 2/21/2022 8:22 pm : link
Let him earn it. If he balls out this year, then we can re-sign him.
How much ink, time, and bytes have been wasted  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 2/21/2022 8:24 pm : link
on something that is never going to happen???
There hasn’t been much talk on the cost difference  
UConn4523 : 2/21/2022 8:26 pm : link
between the 5th year and the franchise tag. The gap isn’t big enough to take the gamble on locking him up for $21m if he happened to have a good year.
If Dave were here, his 5th would have been picked up already  
The_Boss : 2/21/2022 8:36 pm : link
Thank for that fuck is gone. This new regime should be smart enough to decline the option and use the year to evaluate him. My guess is this time next year, this board is going to be breaking down QB options for 2023 every day. Jones stinks.
Uncharted seems like an odd word choice  
Eric on Li : 2/21/2022 8:40 pm : link
Is it that different than baker? certainly not an ideal situation to model but not uncharted. A year later the browns still don’t seem to know what they want to do but I’d think he has trade value if they decided to move on.
 
christian : 2/21/2022 8:43 pm : link
I genuinely can’t imagine what Jones would have to do to earn a 30M+ salary in 2023.
The projected 2022 QB Cap Number is $29.5 M  
Ben in Tampa : 2/21/2022 8:53 pm : link
The tag increases by the same percentage as the cap every year.

Spotrac currently estimates the 2023 cap to be $218M, so lets call it a roughly 5% increase. So rounding up, you could estimate the QB Franchise Tag in 2023 is $31M.

It's a $10 M delta to roll the dice, and its expected the Giants cap will be significantly better in 2023. (+ $86M)
I don't know why everyone is stressed over the situation...  
bluewave : 2/21/2022 10:11 pm : link
He's under contract for this year. If he balls out...GREAT! If not... He's gone!
But...  
Brown_Hornet : 2/21/2022 10:15 pm : link
...if the Giants decided to keep him (I don't envision this happening) can't they just sign him?
I realize that he'd be a FA...
...but the tag is not the only option.
Uncharted waters??  
Jimmy Googs : 2/21/2022 10:32 pm : link
Simple concept...Jones hasn't done close to enough for Giants to even bother thinking about exercising the option.

If he he still on the team in Sept, and if he plays QB, and if he plays very well, and if the Giants consider him the best option going forward, then they can offer him a fair contract for his services or even put the tag on him.

But those are a lot of "IFs" to get through first...
RE: …  
The Jake : 2/21/2022 10:40 pm : link
In comment 15612755 christian said:
Quote:
I genuinely can’t imagine what Jones would have to do to earn a 30M+ salary in 2023.


win the Super Bowl.
With a new front office and coaching staff  
BigBlueNH : 2/21/2022 10:47 pm : link
neither of which has ever worked with Jones, I think it is highly unlikley that his 5th year option would be picked up, and $20M committed to him from our 2023 cap. As others have noted, a potential "savings" between that figure and the franchise tag number is not worth the risk of being stuck with a $20M hit on a QB you've decided to move on from.

I actually like Jones and hope he improves with better OL play, but this is a no-brainer.
Find 4 more guys who can actually block,  
Since1965 : 2/21/2022 10:49 pm : link
then maybe we can see what he can actually do.
The most relevant thing stated in that article  
lax counsel : 2/21/2022 10:54 pm : link
Is questioning whether Jones is even a starting qb if he were a free agent. Based on his body of work, no one can definitively conclude if he is one of the top 32 qbs in this league. They will not pick up his 5th year option as the delta between that and a franchise tag isn’t enough to justify a 5th year guarantee of that magnitude. I hope I’m wrong, but my guess is this time next year Jones is auditioning or a backup level contract somewhere else outside of NY.
Even if he "doesn't ball out"  
larryflower37 : 2/21/2022 11:09 pm : link
He is starting over fresh and if he shows the current coaching staff enough potential he could get a moderate deal to stay with the team.
The leadership is in a win/win situation.
Also the QB class is very weak this year and he can be a bridge to the next rookie deal.
You don't extend, resign or tag Jones  
Producer : 2/21/2022 11:20 pm : link
Unless he's nothing less than fucking elite. He has to be Joe Burrow, Russ Wilson elite at a minimum.

If he improves to the 15th best QB, and I expect that will be a stretch, it's bye bye
As other have said, I'm not seeing what's "uncharted" about the waters  
Mad Mike : 2/21/2022 11:38 pm : link
we're in with Jones. Seems fairly straightforward and well-tread.
Not only would I not even consider the 5th year option  
Matt M. : 2/21/2022 11:55 pm : link
I wouldn't consider the franchise tag if he has a good season. There is absolutely no way he walks away looking like one of the top 5 QBs in the league, so why in the Hell would you pay him like one?
RE: Not only would I not even consider the 5th year option  
Producer : 2/22/2022 12:03 am : link
In comment 15612798 Matt M. said:
Quote:
I wouldn't consider the franchise tag if he has a good season. There is absolutely no way he walks away looking like one of the top 5 QBs in the league, so why in the Hell would you pay him like one?


If he throws for 5000 yards and 35 TDs we can talk about the tag. How likely is that to happen?
RE: Not only would I not even consider the 5th year option  
section125 : 2/22/2022 3:11 am : link
In comment 15612798 Matt M. said:
Quote:
I wouldn't consider the franchise tag if he has a good season. There is absolutely no way he walks away looking like one of the top 5 QBs in the league, so why in the Hell would you pay him like one?


Yeah, no 5th year option. No brainer.

But, just about any starting QB is making more than $25 mill, except those on rookie contracts. To me, having to pay QBs that kind of money is the start of the death of a team.
Please do not extend DJ  
Rick in Dallas : 2/22/2022 4:59 am : link
Let him play out his contract.
Is it arrogance or stupidity  
giantBCP : 2/22/2022 5:57 am : link
that gives people the notion that we can resign Jones without the prospect of him hitting free agency if we don’t pick up his 5th year option? If he plays well, there will be a market for him elsewhere, and outside of using a franchise tag, there’s nothing that would be preventing him from testing the waters.
RE: Is it arrogance or stupidity  
AnnapolisMike : 2/22/2022 6:04 am : link
In comment 15612812 giantBCP said:
Quote:
that gives people the notion that we can resign Jones without the prospect of him hitting free agency if we don’t pick up his 5th year option? If he plays well, there will be a market for him elsewhere, and outside of using a franchise tag, there’s nothing that would be preventing him from testing the waters.


You are only tagging him if you are negotiating a longer term deal under most circumstances. If he improves to a 'top 15' QB he is going to be around for a while.
If we’re not going to tag him  
giantBCP : 2/22/2022 6:12 am : link
then we need to look for a QB this offseason. We’ll end up overpaying him like Dak if we don’t pick up his option and he’s successful this season.
“Uncharted”?  
cosmicj : 2/22/2022 7:04 am : link
It’s very much charted. A high QB shows limited ability and isn’t resigned by the team that drafted him.

It happens regularly. There’s nothing remarkable about the Daniel Jones story.
RE: Is it arrogance or stupidity  
Matt M. : 2/22/2022 7:43 am : link
In comment 15612812 giantBCP said:
Quote:
that gives people the notion that we can resign Jones without the prospect of him hitting free agency if we don’t pick up his 5th year option? If he plays well, there will be a market for him elsewhere, and outside of using a franchise tag, there’s nothing that would be preventing him from testing the waters.
The only way I care about re-signing him is if he lights it up this year. I'm willing to take the chance that doesn't happen. For this year, he is still a cheap QB without the option.
jones missed six and a half games last year  
japanhead : 2/22/2022 7:44 am : link
and has lost most of the games he's played. even if you argue that the losses aren't his fault and he's been dealt a bad hand by moron gettleman... the one thing he's shown is that he can't stay on the field.

how in gods name do you even consider picking up the 5th yr option on an injury-prone quarterback who only has question marks around him?
Having what we believe are real QB Whisperers in the room this year  
GiantBlue : 2/22/2022 7:44 am : link
both with our coaching staff and QB room.....it should be readily apparent whether Daniel Jones is the real deal or just another back-up, traveling QB that will mostly hold clipboards for the Giants or other teams.

This reginme saw something in Josh Allen and went for him in the draft and he is now an NFL superstar. Has Jones had to deal with changes and incompetence from prior coaches and GM?

Yes.

But these guys are going to know pretty quickly whether DJ is a top 10 QB or a bottom 10 QB.
This is a non-story  
Snablats : 2/22/2022 7:48 am : link
They wont pick up his option
RE: Is it arrogance or stupidity  
Mike from Ohio : 2/22/2022 8:24 am : link
In comment 15612812 giantBCP said:
Quote:
that gives people the notion that we can resign Jones without the prospect of him hitting free agency if we don’t pick up his 5th year option? If he plays well, there will be a market for him elsewhere, and outside of using a franchise tag, there’s nothing that would be preventing him from testing the waters.


As the article correctly states, the market for him is likely to come in and compete for a job on a short term deal, or be a backup. There is almost nothing Jones could do this year that would make a team offer him a long term deal for $25M/year.

Jones is auditioning this year to salvage his career as a starter in this league, not a franchise QB.
RE: Is it arrogance or stupidity  
Jimmy Googs : 2/22/2022 8:29 am : link
In comment 15612812 giantBCP said:
Quote:
that gives people the notion that we can resign Jones without the prospect of him hitting free agency if we don’t pick up his 5th year option? If he plays well, there will be a market for him elsewhere, and outside of using a franchise tag, there’s nothing that would be preventing him from testing the waters.


I guess its offset by the arrogance and stupidity that Jones will play well enough this year to command a contract that the Giants couldn't match or beat...
Is anyone arguing  
UberAlias : 2/22/2022 8:56 am : link
that they should pick up the option? I assume most are ok with having him for this year but keeping options open for 2023. Are there people out there wanting to commit to him today, based on what he's shown?
RE: Is it arrogance or stupidity  
UberAlias : 2/22/2022 9:04 am : link
In comment 15612812 giantBCP said:
Quote:
that gives people the notion that we can resign Jones without the prospect of him hitting free agency if we don’t pick up his 5th year option? If he plays well, there will be a market for him elsewhere, and outside of using a franchise tag, there’s nothing that would be preventing him from testing the waters.
If Jones does turn things around and plays himself into a position of demand, you can bet $$$ that this coaching staff had a hand in making that happen and likely recognized by Jones who would have undoubtedly have a good relationship here. Don't underestimate that and if it's not enough, there is always the franchise tag. It's a no brainer to keep our options open at this point.
If NYG does move on from Jones  
Blue92 : 2/22/2022 9:05 am : link
How much would his replacement cost? It would be either a vet starter or a fringe vet starter + high draft pick. Either option would cost around $20 million anyway, right.

I still lean strongly against picking up the option but we should at least compare it to the alternatives. That option number was established over 3 years and salary caps ago, so maybe the cost isn't that big.
Dunleavy isn't very bright  
adamg : 2/22/2022 9:08 am : link
.
The goal here is to get the right guy to set the team up  
UberAlias : 2/22/2022 9:09 am : link
for the next decade. If it cost a little extra cap $ to be in best position to make that happen, so be it. We're talking franchise QB here, let's not quibble.
RE: “Uncharted”?  
rsjem1979 : 2/22/2022 9:16 am : link
In comment 15612820 cosmicj said:
Quote:
It’s very much charted. A high QB shows limited ability and isn’t resigned by the team that drafted him.

It happens regularly. There’s nothing remarkable about the Daniel Jones story.


I'll never understand why people continue to believe there's something special about Daniel Jones. He couldn't be more ordinary, and the same is true for this situation.
RE: “Uncharted”?  
Jerry in_DC : 2/22/2022 9:19 am : link
In comment 15612820 cosmicj said:
Quote:
It’s very much charted. A high QB shows limited ability and isn’t resigned by the team that drafted him.

It happens regularly. There’s nothing remarkable about the Daniel Jones story.


Yeah these are some of the most charted waters in the league. This happens all the time - it's probably the most likely outcome for a QB who's drafted in the first two rounds. A guy who's not good, but not completely incompetent and goes on to have a backup/journeyman career. Trubisky, Mariota, Winston, Bortles, Gabbert, Bridgewater, Tua (probably), Lock, Mayfield, Darnold, Goff, Wentz...

A couple of those guys got paid, but this scenario happens all the time.
at 8 million a year, he was overpaid  
HomerJones45 : 2/22/2022 9:21 am : link
The real unchartered waters will come if he rises to become a middle of the pack qb statistically and the fanboys start yammering that he has turned the corner and needs to be re-signed to a big contract.

Let the dream go. He is at best a game manager and those guys are a dime a dozen.
RE: The projected 2022 QB Cap Number is $29.5 M  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/22/2022 9:33 am : link
In comment 15612757 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
The tag increases by the same percentage as the cap every year.

Spotrac currently estimates the 2023 cap to be $218M, so lets call it a roughly 5% increase. So rounding up, you could estimate the QB Franchise Tag in 2023 is $31M.

It's a $10 M delta to roll the dice, and its expected the Giants cap will be significantly better in 2023. (+ $86M)

The tag does not necessarily increase by the same percentage as the cap.

The tag is calculated relative to the top cap values at any position. Those contracts may spike or dip independent of the cap's overall progress.

It is misleading to tie the cap progression to the cap progression.
RE: RE: The projected 2022 QB Cap Number is $29.5 M  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/22/2022 9:34 am : link
In comment 15612937 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15612757 Ben in Tampa said:


Quote:


The tag increases by the same percentage as the cap every year.

Spotrac currently estimates the 2023 cap to be $218M, so lets call it a roughly 5% increase. So rounding up, you could estimate the QB Franchise Tag in 2023 is $31M.

It's a $10 M delta to roll the dice, and its expected the Giants cap will be significantly better in 2023. (+ $86M)


The tag does not necessarily increase by the same percentage as the cap.

The tag is calculated relative to the top cap values at any position. Those contracts may spike or dip independent of the cap's overall progress.

It is misleading to tie the cap progression to the cap progression.

Misleading to tie the *tag progression to the cap progression.
RE: at 8 million a year, he was overpaid  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/22/2022 9:35 am : link
In comment 15612918 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
The real unchartered waters will come if he rises to become a middle of the pack qb statistically and the fanboys start yammering that he has turned the corner and needs to be re-signed to a big contract.

Let the dream go. He is at best a game manager and those guys are a dime a dozen.

Unchartered? Like you can't find a deep-sea fishing boat to rent?
Ha, Can we charter a qb?  
HomerJones45 : 2/22/2022 9:52 am : link
ours seems to have sprung leaks.

;0)
...  
BrettNYG10 : 2/22/2022 10:07 am : link
I don't even think Jones' biggest supports want his option picked up.
RE: You don't extend, resign or tag Jones  
paesan98 : 2/22/2022 10:49 am : link
In comment 15612794 Producer said:
Quote:
Unless he's nothing less than fucking elite. He has to be Joe Burrow, Russ Wilson elite at a minimum.

If he improves to the 15th best QB, and I expect that will be a stretch, it's bye bye


Which is precisely why you don't coach in this league. If he is the 15th best quarterback next year, he is better than half the quarterbacks in the league. I don't think they'll get rid of him in that case
I can't wait until we just wash our heads clean of this  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/22/2022 10:50 am : link
dude.
RE: RE: You don't extend, resign or tag Jones  
Mike from Ohio : 2/22/2022 10:57 am : link
In comment 15613021 paesan98 said:
Quote:
In comment 15612794 Producer said:


Quote:


Unless he's nothing less than fucking elite. He has to be Joe Burrow, Russ Wilson elite at a minimum.

If he improves to the 15th best QB, and I expect that will be a stretch, it's bye bye



Which is precisely why you don't coach in this league. If he is the 15th best quarterback next year, he is better than half the quarterbacks in the league. I don't think they'll get rid of him in that case


No, it means he had an outlier year in a contract year. How many free agent mistakes across the league can be tied to a an average player having a great season in his walk year?

There is considerably more risk to hitching your wagon to this guy and having him fail than there is to letting him walk and regretting it.
RE: RE: Is it arrogance or stupidity  
Brown_Hornet : 2/22/2022 11:00 am : link
In comment 15612895 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 15612812 giantBCP said:


Quote:


that gives people the notion that we can resign Jones without the prospect of him hitting free agency if we don’t pick up his 5th year option? If he plays well, there will be a market for him elsewhere, and outside of using a franchise tag, there’s nothing that would be preventing him from testing the waters.

If Jones does turn things around and plays himself into a position of demand, you can bet $$$ that this coaching staff had a hand in making that happen and likely recognized by Jones who would have undoubtedly have a good relationship here. Don't underestimate that and if it's not enough, there is always the franchise tag. It's a no brainer to keep our options open at this point.
It's a no brainer to keep our options open at this point.

Yessir.
......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 2/22/2022 11:03 am : link
No 5th year option

If he improves to middle of the road, there are plenty of veteran middle of the road QBs who will be less expensive, who can man the ship until a prospect is drafted

Though unlikely, if he finishes top 5 or 6, and playing a full 16 game schedule, than you can talk franchise tag/long term deal.
The franchise tag option being executed would have to be  
Jimmy Googs : 2/22/2022 11:38 am : link
underwritten based on one of the most unlikely surprising QB seasons in league history.

Something close to like Kurt Warner coming out of nowhere in 1999 to light up the league and take Rams to Super Bowl...

RE: RE: You don't extend, resign or tag Jones  
Producer : 2/22/2022 11:40 am : link
In comment 15613021 paesan98 said:
Quote:
In comment 15612794 Producer said:


Quote:


Unless he's nothing less than fucking elite. He has to be Joe Burrow, Russ Wilson elite at a minimum.

If he improves to the 15th best QB, and I expect that will be a stretch, it's bye bye



Which is precisely why you don't coach in this league. If he is the 15th best quarterback next year, he is better than half the quarterbacks in the league. I don't think they'll get rid of him in that case


I don't doubt your passion for football, but I question your football intelligence if you think signing the 15th best QB to a big contract makes sense. You pretty much can't win with the 15th best QB. It would be a QB who is significantly worse than Kirk Cousins. In the NFL, the bottom 10 QBs are stop gaps or rookies who will improve. Nobody wants them. If you are bottom 10 you get shuffled from team to team when there are injuries, etc. So the 15th best QB is not middle of the pack. They're the low end of usable QBs, and they are probably not going to stick with the team long unless they improve. And I am saying it's a stretch that Jones can reach that level. Right now Jones is bottom 10, aka, complete garbage.

If the Giants think like you, that the 15th best QB is good enough, we're in fucking trouble, and we should stop following the team. The NFL is an elite QB or bust league. And right now we're a bust.

And I doubt very much Daboll will settle for 15th best after spending a few years with Josh Allen.
RE: The franchise tag option being executed would have to be  
Producer : 2/22/2022 11:42 am : link
In comment 15613069 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
underwritten based on one of the most unlikely surprising QB seasons in league history.

Something close to like Kurt Warner coming out of nowhere in 1999 to light up the league and take Rams to Super Bowl...


Except Kurt Warner excelled somewhere and flashed elite traits, something that Daniel Jones has never done. So Daniel Jones will have to do something even more rare than Kurt Warner.
I'm hopeful he works out and we're all very happy a few years  
Beezer : 2/22/2022 11:46 am : link
from now, but how is this even a question right now? How could anyone believe they'll exercise the option?
The odds are stacked against Jones  
JohnF : 2/22/2022 1:12 pm : link
In 2022 the team will have
1) No established TE
2) If Barkley is traded, no solid RB
3) At least one rookie (possibly two) as well as possibly two FA's on the line. No sure thing for center if Gates comes back.
4) Presuming Shep is cut, his starting WR's are no sure thing to stay injury free.

Jones would have to be a miracle worker to get to #15 ranking at QB.
RE: …  
BigBluePuma : 2/22/2022 4:46 pm : link
In comment 15612755 christian said:
Quote:
I genuinely can’t imagine what Jones would have to do to earn a 30M+ salary in 2023.


40 Tds and a playoff birth. I do realize that either is unlikely but that’s what it would take
RE: RE: …  
BigBluePuma : 2/22/2022 4:47 pm : link
In comment 15612787 The Jake said:
Quote:
In comment 15612755 christian said:


Quote:


I genuinely can’t imagine what Jones would have to do to earn a 30M+ salary in 2023.



win the Super Bowl.


Now we’re talking 40mm
RE: I'm hopeful he works out and we're all very happy a few years  
Matt M. : 2/22/2022 4:59 pm : link
In comment 15613079 Beezer said:
Quote:
from now, but how is this even a question right now? How could anyone believe they'll exercise the option?
Even him working out seems to make no sense to me. It seems almost a foregone conclusion that if he earns a second contract it is in the $20+M range easily. I don't see him being good enough this year to warrant an investment like that. I think the franchise tag would insane as well. Is there no in between? It must be cut or get paid like a top 5 QB?
RE: RE: You don't extend, resign or tag Jones  
Section331 : 2/22/2022 5:01 pm : link
In comment 15613021 paesan98 said:
Quote:


Which is precisely why you don't coach in this league. If he is the 15th best quarterback next year, he is better than half the quarterbacks in the league. I don't think they'll get rid of him in that case


Do you want to pay the 15th best QB in the league $30M? Because that is what it would take.
.  
Go Terps : 2/22/2022 5:43 pm : link
If you have the 15th best QB, you need a new QB.
I'm a Jones fan and think he's got the talent and personality  
NoPeanutz : 2/22/2022 10:55 pm : link
but holy cow his contract status couldn't be less uncharted: Don't pick up the option.
The 15th best QB  
UConn4523 : 2/22/2022 11:06 pm : link
would not command $30m per year
RE: .  
christian : 2/22/2022 11:22 pm : link
In comment 15613511 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If you have the 15th best QB, you need a new QB.


15th QBR in 2021 was Cousins, making a cool 45M, fully guaranteed next year. Ouch.
RE: RE: RE: You don't extend, resign or tag Jones  
Snablats : 2/22/2022 11:27 pm : link
In comment 15613072 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15613021 paesan98 said:


Quote:


In comment 15612794 Producer said:


Quote:


Unless he's nothing less than fucking elite. He has to be Joe Burrow, Russ Wilson elite at a minimum.

If he improves to the 15th best QB, and I expect that will be a stretch, it's bye bye



Which is precisely why you don't coach in this league. If he is the 15th best quarterback next year, he is better than half the quarterbacks in the league. I don't think they'll get rid of him in that case



I don't doubt your passion for football, but I question your football intelligence if you think signing the 15th best QB to a big contract makes sense. You pretty much can't win with the 15th best QB. It would be a QB who is significantly worse than Kirk Cousins. In the NFL, the bottom 10 QBs are stop gaps or rookies who will improve. Nobody wants them. If you are bottom 10 you get shuffled from team to team when there are injuries, etc. So the 15th best QB is not middle of the pack. They're the low end of usable QBs, and they are probably not going to stick with the team long unless they improve. And I am saying it's a stretch that Jones can reach that level. Right now Jones is bottom 10, aka, complete garbage.

If the Giants think like you, that the 15th best QB is good enough, we're in fucking trouble, and we should stop following the team. The NFL is an elite QB or bust league. And right now we're a bust.

And I doubt very much Daboll will settle for 15th best after spending a few years with Josh Allen.

And the only way to get an elite QB is through the draft. Unfortunately, this year's crop isnt that. But next year has two. Which is why some of us keep saying the Giants must trade down and secure another 2023 first round pick
RE: The 15th best QB  
Go Terps : 2/22/2022 11:36 pm : link
In comment 15613696 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
would not command $30m per year


At that point it's about competing - if your goal is to win the Super Bowl and you have the 15th best QB, you have a QB problem. I'm pretty certain Jones will never be good enough to be considered the 15th best QB in the league, but even if he were, so what?

In this CBA there are three types of QBs:

1. A guy who is currently playing at a level where you're either paying him top money or will be happy to pay him top money when the time comes (paid example - Mahomes; soon to be paid example - Burrow).
2. A guy who you drafted in the last two years who has shown enough to warrant getting the chance to get paid.
3. Everyone else. These teams are either overpaying a QB that's never going to be good enough (Cousins, Tannehill), have a bust QB on a rookie deal (Jones, Lock), or had their entrenched QB retire (Roethlisberger).

The Giants are firmly in group 3.
i really feel like the most underrated detail of BUF drafting Allen  
Eric on Li : 2/22/2022 11:37 pm : link
was that they got him in part thanks to picks acquired the year before when they traded the pick that became Patrick Mahomes to the Chiefs and opted to roll with Tyrod Taylor for 2017 and wait until 2018 for a QB.

Nobody is tied to the past and if they see another Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen at #5 I think they'd pounce. But I'd also doubt they force a QB pick if they don't see a guy on that level.
RE: RE: The 15th best QB  
UConn4523 : 2/22/2022 11:45 pm : link
In comment 15613712 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15613696 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


would not command $30m per year



At that point it's about competing - if your goal is to win the Super Bowl and you have the 15th best QB, you have a QB problem. I'm pretty certain Jones will never be good enough to be considered the 15th best QB in the league, but even if he were, so what?

In this CBA there are three types of QBs:

1. A guy who is currently playing at a level where you're either paying him top money or will be happy to pay him top money when the time comes (paid example - Mahomes; soon to be paid example - Burrow).
2. A guy who you drafted in the last two years who has shown enough to warrant getting the chance to get paid.
3. Everyone else. These teams are either overpaying a QB that's never going to be good enough (Cousins, Tannehill), have a bust QB on a rookie deal (Jones, Lock), or had their entrenched QB retire (Roethlisberger).

The Giants are firmly in group 3.


That wasn’t a defense of Jones. Just stating that few QBs are making $30m+ per year, I think 1/3 of the league, max. 15th highest per year contract was Brady at $25m and then right after was Bridgewater at less than half that.
 
christian : 2/22/2022 11:52 pm : link
30M is definitely a stretch, but 25M is a pretty good guess for a floor AAV for a multi year deal for a QB.
I don’t see it  
UConn4523 : 2/22/2022 11:58 pm : link
unless you are commanding that level of commitment you are more likely to be in the $10-$15m range per year for 1-2 year contracts. The only players that got multi year deals at that amount, earned it. That includes Cousins who, as much as I don’t like him, scored points. That what there’s a steep drop from Carr (multi year deal) to Dalton/Fitzpatrick, etc.

Jones hasn’t earned a lucrative multi year deal and a so-so 2022 wouldn’t earn him it either IMO.
I’d like a clean slate at QB for 2022  
Sean : 7:22 am : link
The NFL is a tough business, but Jones has gotten more than a fair chance. I’m not interested in hearing about supporting cast when you are picked 6th overall. That is supposed to be a franchise altering QB talent drafted in that spot.

Jones has already gone through 2 coaches. He’s got a third coach now in addition to a new GM. Just start fresh and rip the bandaid off. It’s probably better for Jones too, let him go somewhere else.

Draft the best available QB at #36 and let him play in a rebuilding year. A 2nd/3rd round QB doesn’t prevent you from drafting QB again in 2023.
Not sure I understand the theme of uncharted waters but  
chick310 : 8:30 am : link
doesn't seem relevant to Giants situation.

The Owner and GM seem to have made things fairly clear that they expect Daniel Jones still in place as QB come September. But they haven't given off remarks of expectations beyond that. In the meanwhile, Jones is under contract for this season at a reasonable price tag.

So that would convey that Jones will be on the team in 2022 under his current contract and they will figure the rest out after they evaluate his play.

Extensions and franchise tags are not in play here until he takes the field again, and performs at a consistently high level.
RE: I’d like a clean slate at QB for 2022  
UConn4523 : 8:43 am : link
In comment 15613751 Sean said:
Quote:
The NFL is a tough business, but Jones has gotten more than a fair chance. I’m not interested in hearing about supporting cast when you are picked 6th overall. That is supposed to be a franchise altering QB talent drafted in that spot.

Jones has already gone through 2 coaches. He’s got a third coach now in addition to a new GM. Just start fresh and rip the bandaid off. It’s probably better for Jones too, let him go somewhere else.

Draft the best available QB at #36 and let him play in a rebuilding year. A 2nd/3rd round QB doesn’t prevent you from drafting QB again in 2023.


They aren't cutting him and it doesn't make sense financially either so there's no benefit.

I agree there needs to be competition but Jones will be able to earn the job this year whether we think he can/is good enough or not. The question is really who are they brining in to compete - a vet, rookie, or both?

There's absolutely nothing that suggests he will be offered a huge extension.
I didn't click  
fkap : 8:56 am : link
on a link that seems clickbait material.

Anything new that isn't obvious to the average team fan?

I skimmed most of the replies in this thread. Anything new that hasn't been discussed ad nauseum?

There is another option that could be in play...IF both sides are willing. Do a true extension. Give DJ a few more guaranteed dollars on a contract that makes him easy to cut after 2 more years (or doable after one if he washes out this year). A back end contract that pays him if he succeeds.

It's doubtful the option will be picked up. It's arguably doubtful that he's going to play well enough to be in demand after this year. Going the middle ground allows DJ some financial gain (the bird in the hand) rather than risk a lower pay day if he washes out, while at the same time gives the team the ability to keep him if he does well.

I lean toward his ceiling being a lower/mid QB who could hold down the fort in year 5 after we draft a QB next year. I see his floor as a 'wannabe'. Almost good enough to start, but just short - one of those journeyman QBs that float around the league being a stopgap starter, or solid backup. I don't hold out hope that he's going to blossom into a franchise QB, though it's possible. I also don't think he's going to wash out of the league any time soon.

This, of course, depends on Giants still having some hope that he might still step up to the plate, and not seeing a QB worthy of drafting high this year. This wouldn't mean Giants are going all in on DJ. Just be a case of them hedging their bets.
there's no way they are offering him an extension  
UConn4523 : 9:03 am : link
even if its all incentive based. It just creates a really shitty situation for whoever we bring in next. And from DJ's perspective, why would he sign it? He's been playing with a bad roster for 3 and going on 4 years, why would he want to stay and likely not hit the incentives?

Being a FA means he can somewhat control his future. I suspect that will be what he wants.
RE: I’d like a clean slate at QB for 2022  
bw in dc : 9:26 am : link
In comment 15613751 Sean said:
Quote:
The NFL is a tough business, but Jones has gotten more than a fair chance. I’m not interested in hearing about supporting cast when you are picked 6th overall. That is supposed to be a franchise altering QB talent drafted in that spot.

Jones has already gone through 2 coaches. He’s got a third coach now in addition to a new GM. Just start fresh and rip the bandaid off. It’s probably better for Jones too, let him go somewhere else.

Draft the best available QB at #36 and let him play in a rebuilding year. A 2nd/3rd round QB doesn’t prevent you from drafting QB again in 2023.


This is ideal and I would sign in a nano-second. It would be best for Jones and the NYG. Quit chasing hope.

I would also consider bringing in a vet - like a Trubisky - so the newly drafted QB can play the role of understudy for a year or even two.

Alas, this is a pipedream only... ;)

you do NOT draft a QB  
fkap : 12:17 pm : link
in the first or second round with the notion of 'we can draft high again next year, no big deal'.

That is a premium pick that can be used on a player who is more likely to contribute. Don't use it non-chalantly on the best of what's rest QB.

IF there's a diamond sitting there, sure go ahead and pick it up. Mostly, though, no fliers. Way too many needs on this team to take that approach.
