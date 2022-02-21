Dunleavy: Jones’ contract status in uncharted waters

“Based on what he has done so far, I’m not sure he’s a starting quarterback if he were in free agency,” one league source told The Post. “As an agent, you have to be candid with your client and hope he gets a chance to change the narrative — and look at it as a league-wide audition. For the Giants, if he happens to play well and you have to franchise tag him in 2023, that’s a nice problem to have.”



The Giants have until early May to decide whether to exercise Jones’ fifth-year option and fully guarantee him $21.3 million — a 156 percent increase over his $8.3 million salary cap hit in 2022 — or decline the option and force Jones to play to earn his next contract in 2022.