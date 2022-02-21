Dunleavy: Jones’ contract status in uncharted waters

|“Based on what he has done so far, I’m not sure he’s a starting quarterback if he were in free agency,” one league source told The Post. “As an agent, you have to be candid with your client and hope he gets a chance to change the narrative — and look at it as a league-wide audition. For the Giants, if he happens to play well and you have to franchise tag him in 2023, that’s a nice problem to have.”
The Giants have until early May to decide whether to exercise Jones’ fifth-year option and fully guarantee him $21.3 million — a 156 percent increase over his $8.3 million salary cap hit in 2022 — or decline the option and force Jones to play to earn his next contract in 2022.
Spotrac currently estimates the 2023 cap to be $218M, so lets call it a roughly 5% increase. So rounding up, you could estimate the QB Franchise Tag in 2023 is $31M.
It's a $10 M delta to roll the dice, and its expected the Giants cap will be significantly better in 2023. (+ $86M)
If he he still on the team in Sept, and if he plays QB, and if he plays very well, and if the Giants consider him the best option going forward, then they can offer him a fair contract for his services or even put the tag on him.
I actually like Jones and hope he improves with better OL play, but this is a no-brainer.
The leadership is in a win/win situation.
Also the QB class is very weak this year and he can be a bridge to the next rookie deal.
If he improves to the 15th best QB, and I expect that will be a stretch, it's bye bye
If he throws for 5000 yards and 35 TDs we can talk about the tag. How likely is that to happen?
Yeah, no 5th year option. No brainer.
But, just about any starting QB is making more than $25 mill, except those on rookie contracts. To me, having to pay QBs that kind of money is the start of the death of a team.
You are only tagging him if you are negotiating a longer term deal under most circumstances. If he improves to a 'top 15' QB he is going to be around for a while.
how in gods name do you even consider picking up the 5th yr option on an injury-prone quarterback who only has question marks around him?
This reginme saw something in Josh Allen and went for him in the draft and he is now an NFL superstar. Has Jones had to deal with changes and incompetence from prior coaches and GM?
But these guys are going to know pretty quickly whether DJ is a top 10 QB or a bottom 10 QB.
As the article correctly states, the market for him is likely to come in and compete for a job on a short term deal, or be a backup. There is almost nothing Jones could do this year that would make a team offer him a long term deal for $25M/year.
Jones is auditioning this year to salvage his career as a starter in this league, not a franchise QB.
I guess its offset by the arrogance and stupidity that Jones will play well enough this year to command a contract that the Giants couldn't match or beat...
I still lean strongly against picking up the option but we should at least compare it to the alternatives. That option number was established over 3 years and salary caps ago, so maybe the cost isn't that big.
I'll never understand why people continue to believe there's something special about Daniel Jones. He couldn't be more ordinary, and the same is true for this situation.
Yeah these are some of the most charted waters in the league. This happens all the time - it's probably the most likely outcome for a QB who's drafted in the first two rounds. A guy who's not good, but not completely incompetent and goes on to have a backup/journeyman career. Trubisky, Mariota, Winston, Bortles, Gabbert, Bridgewater, Tua (probably), Lock, Mayfield, Darnold, Goff, Wentz...
A couple of those guys got paid, but this scenario happens all the time.
Let the dream go. He is at best a game manager and those guys are a dime a dozen.
The tag does not necessarily increase by the same percentage as the cap.
The tag is calculated relative to the top cap values at any position. Those contracts may spike or dip independent of the cap's overall progress.
It is misleading to tie the cap progression to the cap progression.
Quote:
The tag increases by the same percentage as the cap every year.
Misleading to tie the *tag progression to the cap progression.
Let the dream go. He is at best a game manager and those guys are a dime a dozen.
Quote:
Unless he's nothing less than fucking elite. He has to be Joe Burrow, Russ Wilson elite at a minimum.
No, it means he had an outlier year in a contract year. How many free agent mistakes across the league can be tied to a an average player having a great season in his walk year?
There is considerably more risk to hitching your wagon to this guy and having him fail than there is to letting him walk and regretting it.
Quote:
that gives people the notion that we can resign Jones without the prospect of him hitting free agency if we don’t pick up his 5th year option? If he plays well, there will be a market for him elsewhere, and outside of using a franchise tag, there’s nothing that would be preventing him from testing the waters.
If Jones does turn things around and plays himself into a position of demand, you can bet $$$ that this coaching staff had a hand in making that happen and likely recognized by Jones who would have undoubtedly have a good relationship here. Don't underestimate that and if it's not enough, there is always the franchise tag. It's a no brainer to keep our options open at this point.
If he improves to middle of the road, there are plenty of veteran middle of the road QBs who will be less expensive, who can man the ship until a prospect is drafted
Though unlikely, if he finishes top 5 or 6, and playing a full 16 game schedule, than you can talk franchise tag/long term deal.
Something close to like Kurt Warner coming out of nowhere in 1999 to light up the league and take Rams to Super Bowl...
Quote:
I don't doubt your passion for football, but I question your football intelligence if you think signing the 15th best QB to a big contract makes sense. You pretty much can't win with the 15th best QB. It would be a QB who is significantly worse than Kirk Cousins. In the NFL, the bottom 10 QBs are stop gaps or rookies who will improve. Nobody wants them. If you are bottom 10 you get shuffled from team to team when there are injuries, etc. So the 15th best QB is not middle of the pack. They're the low end of usable QBs, and they are probably not going to stick with the team long unless they improve. And I am saying it's a stretch that Jones can reach that level. Right now Jones is bottom 10, aka, complete garbage.
If the Giants think like you, that the 15th best QB is good enough, we're in fucking trouble, and we should stop following the team. The NFL is an elite QB or bust league. And right now we're a bust.
And I doubt very much Daboll will settle for 15th best after spending a few years with Josh Allen.
Something close to like Kurt Warner coming out of nowhere in 1999 to light up the league and take Rams to Super Bowl...
Except Kurt Warner excelled somewhere and flashed elite traits, something that Daniel Jones has never done. So Daniel Jones will have to do something even more rare than Kurt Warner.
1) No established TE
2) If Barkley is traded, no solid RB
3) At least one rookie (possibly two) as well as possibly two FA's on the line. No sure thing for center if Gates comes back.
4) Presuming Shep is cut, his starting WR's are no sure thing to stay injury free.
Jones would have to be a miracle worker to get to #15 ranking at QB.
40 Tds and a playoff birth. I do realize that either is unlikely but that’s what it would take
Quote:
I genuinely can’t imagine what Jones would have to do to earn a 30M+ salary in 2023.
win the Super Bowl.
Now we’re talking 40mm
Quote:
In comment 15612794 Producer said:
Quote:
And the only way to get an elite QB is through the draft. Unfortunately, this year's crop isnt that. But next year has two. Which is why some of us keep saying the Giants must trade down and secure another 2023 first round pick
At that point it's about competing - if your goal is to win the Super Bowl and you have the 15th best QB, you have a QB problem. I'm pretty certain Jones will never be good enough to be considered the 15th best QB in the league, but even if he were, so what?
In this CBA there are three types of QBs:
1. A guy who is currently playing at a level where you're either paying him top money or will be happy to pay him top money when the time comes (paid example - Mahomes; soon to be paid example - Burrow).
2. A guy who you drafted in the last two years who has shown enough to warrant getting the chance to get paid.
3. Everyone else. These teams are either overpaying a QB that's never going to be good enough (Cousins, Tannehill), have a bust QB on a rookie deal (Jones, Lock), or had their entrenched QB retire (Roethlisberger).
The Giants are firmly in group 3.
Nobody is tied to the past and if they see another Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen at #5 I think they'd pounce. But I'd also doubt they force a QB pick if they don't see a guy on that level.
Quote:
would not command $30m per year
That wasn’t a defense of Jones. Just stating that few QBs are making $30m+ per year, I think 1/3 of the league, max. 15th highest per year contract was Brady at $25m and then right after was Bridgewater at less than half that.
Jones hasn’t earned a lucrative multi year deal and a so-so 2022 wouldn’t earn him it either IMO.
Jones has already gone through 2 coaches. He’s got a third coach now in addition to a new GM. Just start fresh and rip the bandaid off. It’s probably better for Jones too, let him go somewhere else.
Draft the best available QB at #36 and let him play in a rebuilding year. A 2nd/3rd round QB doesn’t prevent you from drafting QB again in 2023.
The Owner and GM seem to have made things fairly clear that they expect Daniel Jones still in place as QB come September. But they haven't given off remarks of expectations beyond that. In the meanwhile, Jones is under contract for this season at a reasonable price tag.
So that would convey that Jones will be on the team in 2022 under his current contract and they will figure the rest out after they evaluate his play.
Extensions and franchise tags are not in play here until he takes the field again, and performs at a consistently high level.
Jones has already gone through 2 coaches. He’s got a third coach now in addition to a new GM. Just start fresh and rip the bandaid off. It’s probably better for Jones too, let him go somewhere else.
Draft the best available QB at #36 and let him play in a rebuilding year. A 2nd/3rd round QB doesn’t prevent you from drafting QB again in 2023.
They aren't cutting him and it doesn't make sense financially either so there's no benefit.
I agree there needs to be competition but Jones will be able to earn the job this year whether we think he can/is good enough or not. The question is really who are they brining in to compete - a vet, rookie, or both?
There's absolutely nothing that suggests he will be offered a huge extension.
Anything new that isn't obvious to the average team fan?
I skimmed most of the replies in this thread. Anything new that hasn't been discussed ad nauseum?
There is another option that could be in play...IF both sides are willing. Do a true extension. Give DJ a few more guaranteed dollars on a contract that makes him easy to cut after 2 more years (or doable after one if he washes out this year). A back end contract that pays him if he succeeds.
It's doubtful the option will be picked up. It's arguably doubtful that he's going to play well enough to be in demand after this year. Going the middle ground allows DJ some financial gain (the bird in the hand) rather than risk a lower pay day if he washes out, while at the same time gives the team the ability to keep him if he does well.
I lean toward his ceiling being a lower/mid QB who could hold down the fort in year 5 after we draft a QB next year. I see his floor as a 'wannabe'. Almost good enough to start, but just short - one of those journeyman QBs that float around the league being a stopgap starter, or solid backup. I don't hold out hope that he's going to blossom into a franchise QB, though it's possible. I also don't think he's going to wash out of the league any time soon.
This, of course, depends on Giants still having some hope that he might still step up to the plate, and not seeing a QB worthy of drafting high this year. This wouldn't mean Giants are going all in on DJ. Just be a case of them hedging their bets.
Being a FA means he can somewhat control his future. I suspect that will be what he wants.
Jones has already gone through 2 coaches. He’s got a third coach now in addition to a new GM. Just start fresh and rip the bandaid off. It’s probably better for Jones too, let him go somewhere else.
Draft the best available QB at #36 and let him play in a rebuilding year. A 2nd/3rd round QB doesn’t prevent you from drafting QB again in 2023.
This is ideal and I would sign in a nano-second. It would be best for Jones and the NYG. Quit chasing hope.
I would also consider bringing in a vet - like a Trubisky - so the newly drafted QB can play the role of understudy for a year or even two.
Alas, this is a pipedream only... ;)
That is a premium pick that can be used on a player who is more likely to contribute. Don't use it non-chalantly on the best of what's rest QB.
IF there's a diamond sitting there, sure go ahead and pick it up. Mostly, though, no fliers. Way too many needs on this team to take that approach.