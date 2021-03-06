Imagine you are Schoen and/or Daboll...

They are both type A personalities that are highly competitive and creative. They look at this like a mountain climber looks at Everest.
They are not bowed or cowering behind what they see. They see this is as a great opportunity and challenge to restore respectibility to this franchise and hopefully set it on the right course for years to come.
but, I have a feeling if i were them this is what I would think:
1) We have a proven offensive system and mindset and I can make things better just by system alone.
2) We will be cutting a lot of dead wood- players who can easily be replaced by rookies and low tier FA's who have more WANT TO than the guys that were here previously.
3) We have a LT, a RB (though I would be fine if he were traded), WR with size- who needs to play better, a WR drafted who has capabilities but must stay healthy and a whole lot of room for improvement from QB and multiple other positions on offense.
4) We have LW, AO, AJ, XM and a number of pieces on defense- we are just a better pass rush and more aggressive style away from a much different defense than in years past.
WE HAVE PICKS AND PICKS THAT CAN BE MORE PICKS- let's get after this.
DG was the BIGGEST factor in the downfall of this team the last few years. His big mouth, idiotic sayings and an adherence to a old school approach that no longer fit today's NFL. His drafting was pathetic and his lack of flexibility added to that pathetic drafting.
Yeah the O-Line was bad
Yeah we had backup QBs
Yeah we had backup WRs
But the sheer lack of creativity in schemes and playcalling was mind boggling. It looked like a high school offense and was the single most frustrating football to watch in my 30+ years of being a Giants fan
I really still cannot believe that we argued constantly
Schoen in particular was never just going to inherit a job in Buffalo because Beane is only a few years older than him. If Buffalo stays good Beane is not going anywhere and if they flounder there would be a lot of pressure to bring in someone from outside of the organization. The people who stay in that situation are usuallly because the organization knows how to retain assistants (Baltimore, Pittsburgh) or he/she has more of that behind the scenes personality (someone like Ed Dodds I get the sense that he does not crave the spotlight and would prefer being in smaller media markets and just putting his nose to the grindstone than dealing with the other aspects of being GM)
The past month has just verified what he thought about the Giants personnel and front office.
Schoen has a specific plan to right this ship and Mara needs to step back and let Schoen do his thing.
Same for Daboll and his new staff who all must be knee deep in studying the current roster on game tape.
I see this as one of the most exciting times in recent Giant history.
This is a monumental challenge. Usually there are one of two reasons
That a GM and HC are replaced by the Owner. Either the core players are underperforming or the roster is devoid of young prospects.
In this case, both reasons are in effect. In addition, the salary cap is a mess so any significant improvement has to come from within. The draft is the only source of help and the scouting department that Schoen has to work with has not proven to be good at uncovering talent. I hope Schoen has a good memory of what the Bills draft board looked like and I hope Daboll is a master motivator.
This is right within their wheelhouse.
+1. The right way to look at life. Schoen and Daboll just did what they are being asked to do. Now, they want to do it again, but this time better.
what needed to change in terms of the personnel on hand, and are prepared to jettison accordingly, and get it across to ownership. The latter has gotten in its own way for a decade, and Schoen needs to find a way to push it to the background. No more "too many chefs" bullshit.
They can build this team the way they want. This team lacks talent up and down. If you are going to get a GM job I would think youd rather start from scratch than inherit a winning team that you have to keep, thats someone elses vision. You dont get to put your stamp on it.
If in 3-4 years this team is still terrible its all on Schoen. If they are good or great he deserves all the credit. He can build it in his vision, with all players he picked except at most 5 if that much. its his team to mold.
A former frequent poster on BBI posted he had a close relationship with Brandon Beane, and that Beane drew a lot from his mentorship with Gettleman in Carolina.
Based on Schoen’s observations, it sounds like the program Beane then implemented in Buffalo was light years ahead of what Gettleman did in New York.
Two guys from the same shop go separate ways, one is a perennial winner and one a perennial loser. That’s probably not lost on Schoen.
One thing that I think is lost on many people that aren't close to technology is all the small choices that are made that will eventually be the difference between systems that perform well and ones that don't.
Schoen may very well know what good outputs and even interaction with those outputs look like. But generating those outputs and building a team that can do that well is an entirely different animal. That's where these conversations are often interesting in the, these teams "do analytics" or not. Well you can produce the same number but say the Bills produced a draft rating that integrated personality assessments and a grade there. They'd need a training set for that. The algos integrating the Giants personality assessments could be the very thing polluting an overall grade of the player no matter how good the code is.
Finding those holes and creating workarounds is a talent unto itself and your point here is a good one. I suspect Beane or someone working for him is good at that. Many could see from a mile away DG was not. Is Schoen any good at this? I don't know, nor does anyone else really. And it's not a question of his intelligence, it's just it's own skill or even set of skills...
One thing that I think is lost on many people that aren't close to technology is all the small choices that are made that will eventually be the difference between systems that perform well and ones that don't.
Agreed. I suspect the magnets comment was both figurative and literal.
He’s going to have to roll with what he inherited this off season with pro + college scouting, because it’s too late to rebuild the shop and operate this year.
Somewhere around May I suspect we say a bloodletting in the scouting, but also the tech ops departments and a bunch of new people join.
I also suspect a lot of the threads passively defending how savvy Rabbit Foot Dave was on the tech and analytics front, will provide some well earned laughs.
but 2023 will be better. More progressive organizations than the Giants would have recognized the dearth of talent on the roster and started takings steps to clear bad deals off the books, trade aging assets in order to accumulate draft capital and invest in key positions (OL/DL) while effectively communicating that implementing change takes time.
I think Schoen and Daboll are pretty much acting as expected, but we can't account for Mara throwing out a well thought out plan to do everything in his power to save Jones' failing career prospects b/c he is a nice Catholic boy who impresses all the old ladies at Mara's church.
Just my opinion but I think in their homes speaking with their wives they can't believe what they've gotten themselves into. No matter what you think you know about an organization or corporate culture when you take the job you quickly find out you really knew nothing. I think both guys have their hands full and are surrounded by sycophants and a lifetime bureaucracy loyal to the family ownership that has employed them for decades while GMs and coaches and have come and gone through a revolving door.
I think they're going to need some level of success right away or they'll lose influence to the group that never goes way.
Agreed. I suspect the magnets comment was both figurative and literal.
He’s going to have to roll with what he inherited this off season with pro + college scouting, because it’s too late to rebuild the shop and operate this year.
Somewhere around May I suspect we say a bloodletting in the scouting, but also the tech ops departments and a bunch of new people join....
In musing on an OP, came across couple of factoids related to this:
Ryan Hollern, recent hire as College Scouting coordinator, still has no bio, no pic. When he and his job title were named, that struck me as eyes over Chris Petit's shoulder. It's interesting to me that there is no job description yet--so putative conflicts in roles might not be surfaced yet.
On the other end of the spectrum, Ken Sternfeld's bio has not changed at all and contains these gems:
Quote:
Ken Sternfeld, a 20-year member of the Giants organization with more than 40 years of experience in the NFL, is in his first season in the newly created position of Senior Pro Scouting Executive. Sternfeld is heavily involved in player evaluations, including players released during and after training camp, practice squad players and free agents. He will also assist in scouting opponents and contribute to the advance books presented to the coaching staff. In addition, Sternfeld will consult with general manager Dave Gettleman on numerous projects.
I trust, I hope, that the college and pro scouting personnel dead wood in the organization are being marginalized even before FA and the draft.
Why did you guys decide on this salary? Did you try to stop Dave from running to the podium? What changed with the initial conse4vative contracting and cap approach last year? Did you reslly think Omameh was the answer?
Why did you guys decide on this salary? Did you try to stop Dave from running to the podium? What changed with the initial conse4vative contracting and cap approach last year? Did you reslly think Omameh was the answer?
Maybe, although the answers to those questions don't even matter. It's not like there was some type of sound intellectual basis supporting the moves.
Again...how did we really argue on BBI about whether DG was doing a bad job or not? (rhetorical)
i'd hope the reaction is simply extreme motivation
as mentioned, most new Gms don't come into highly functioning orgs. Schoen probably inherited as bad or worse situation in Buffalo. Daball has been around the league in a variety of places...many worse then this org/team.
It's a big job, but this is what they signed up for, and the clock is running.
They seem to operate with a quiet confidence and competence, which is a great start especially in this market. I don't think they are under the illusion they have time to waste. All the patience and good will will be gone by october if they are not competing week in week out.
RE: i'd hope the reaction is simply extreme motivation
to not be on the other side of the situation 2 yrs from now.
5 years ago McAdoo was coming off an 11 win season, Jerry Reese had 2 rings, was generating GM of the year mentions, and turning down inbound interest from players like Whitworth.
4 years ago Pat Shurmur was coming in as asst coach of the year.
2 years ago Judge was coming in with some of the same experiences as Daboll and all the same hardware claims to knowing what "it should look like".
1 year ago Pat Graham was turning down head coaching interviews.
life comes at you fast so im not sure it's ever wise to think you're above anything until you've proven it on the field beyond any doubt.
Great post Eric. This is why I don’t think Daboll is interested in burning a year on anyone he doesn’t think is part of the solution.
Ownership can say whatever they want — but they’ve axed three guys in a row after two years. I wouldn’t be f’n around if I were the Giants coach.
I don't believe any of them willingly burn a year. they all know their jobs are on the line every season. 2 years is the average and 1 isn't abnormal. if they have strong convictions they go with them - the problem is more often they don't have strong convictions or they are unable to deliver and end up settling for whatever is available.
matt rhule is imo a great example of a guy who checked a lot of boxes and not unlike judge simply didn't know what he didn't know. Twice passed on making a bold move for a QB and instead gambled on Darnold. imagine he'd simply hired the right OC and drafted either Herbert or Mac Jones? and there was no incumbent he was forced to keep - he had an open checkbook for Brady and basically lit money and draft picks on fire for Bridgewater + darnold. just made poor choices. and is now in a situation now where he basically has to pick a QB in the first round and pray mcadoo knows what to do with him or else he's gone next year.
Great post Eric. This is why I don’t think Daboll is interested in burning a year on anyone he doesn’t think is part of the solution.
Ownership can say whatever they want — but they’ve axed three guys in a row after two years. I wouldn’t be f’n around if I were the Giants coach.
I don't believe any of them willingly burn a year. they all know their jobs are on the line every season. 2 years is the average and 1 isn't abnormal. if they have strong convictions they go with them - the problem is more often they don't have strong convictions or they are unable to deliver and end up settling for whatever is available.
This is why I doubt Daboll subscribes to notion Jones is cheap and a sunk cost, so might as well give him a year.
With the draft ammo in hand, if they don’t draft, sign, or trade for a QB — I think that means Daboll believes he can build up Jones.
RE: RE: RE: RE: i'd hope the reaction is simply extreme motivation
to not be on the other side of the situation 2 yrs from now.
5 years ago McAdoo was coming off an 11 win season, Jerry Reese had 2 rings, was generating GM of the year mentions, and turning down inbound interest from players like Whitworth.
4 years ago Pat Shurmur was coming in as asst coach of the year.
2 years ago Judge was coming in with some of the same experiences as Daboll and all the same hardware claims to knowing what "it should look like".
1 year ago Pat Graham was turning down head coaching interviews.
life comes at you fast so im not sure it's ever wise to think you're above anything until you've proven it on the field beyond any doubt.
Great post Eric. This is why I don’t think Daboll is interested in burning a year on anyone he doesn’t think is part of the solution.
Ownership can say whatever they want — but they’ve axed three guys in a row after two years. I wouldn’t be f’n around if I were the Giants coach.
I don't believe any of them willingly burn a year. they all know their jobs are on the line every season. 2 years is the average and 1 isn't abnormal. if they have strong convictions they go with them - the problem is more often they don't have strong convictions or they are unable to deliver and end up settling for whatever is available.
matt rhule is imo a great example of a guy who checked a lot of boxes and not unlike judge simply didn't know what he didn't know. Twice passed on making a bold move for a QB and instead gambled on Darnold. imagine he'd simply hired the right OC and drafted either Herbert or Mac Jones? and there was no incumbent he was forced to keep - he had an open checkbook for Brady and basically lit money and draft picks on fire for Bridgewater + darnold. just made poor choices. and is now in a situation now where he basically has to pick a QB in the first round and pray mcadoo knows what to do with him or else he's gone next year.
you're one of my favorite posters on this site. I agree with everything except one variable nobody ever considers around here.
Players success in the league isn't based solely on their abilities, there are alot of factors that assist that player or even coach into being successful. You cant just assume that same success translates to every scenario
The Chargers cache of offensive weapons are a huge part of what makes Herbert successful. Not so sure he's the same QB in Carolina.
My point is variables make a difference ....maybe if Judge goes to the Bears and not the Giants he's a winning coach, maybe Gettleman is a better GM if he doesnt have to spend resources on fixing the offensive line right at the gate. Maybe Erik Flowers becomes a dominant guard for the Giants if Will Beatty doesnt have his back spasms and assumes as a franchise LT. and maybe Eli wins another Superbowl if OBJ and Cruz stay healthy for a season.
I think they are both eager to take on the challenge
They will be remaking a good part of the roster with players they choose. For JS I think being a fan of the team through those great 80's teams and then being hired by Parcells into the league and now running this franchise has to be special.
I think all the turnover at the HC position has given people the wrong impression of Mara. Most have known and Mara now is fully aware talent has been the biggest issue. BD will get more than 2 years. He just has to show what the other coaches did not. Progress. History has shown that a good percentage of championship HC's make a jump in year 2. Giants could win 2 games next year. If they win 8 in year 2 BD will be talked about as a potential savior.
Schoen and Daboll's private reactions could not have been
positive. There is too much rumored about how gaps and inefficiencies have existed in the Front Office's processes for player evaluation and scouting. We also know that there were problems that existed before Dave Gettleman was GM and even he changed a lot of areas and turned over people. And the results actually got worse!
Schoen and Daboll probably need to change/modify what they can over the next few months, rely on themselves in many instances because free agency, draft and players reporting isn't very far behind. And then do a deeper rebuild in the building after they get 2022 roster pulled together, so they they are in a more comfortable position for the 2023 offseason.
Rory I agree that circumstance plays a part but think of flip side
DJ Moore is a very good young WR - despite playing with only crappy QBs. Robbie Anderson has had moments. Terrace Marshall looked like he had a chance to make the LSU receiver room in 2019 the best ever in CFB. Obviously CMC is a very good player but hurt most of the last 2 years.
point being that if Carolina got the right OC/QB combo in the last 2 years, all of those guys would look a lot better too. and the same is true for a lot of other teams. The browns were a joke at the end of 2019 with kitchens and won 11 games in 2020.
carolina, an organization touted as a resource rich model of a modern thinking under tepper, took a "safer path" by trading lesser picks for Darnold and signing Bridgewater as a UFA instead of just picking one of the promising young qbs that were staring them in the face because at the end of the day the people in charge (Rhule) either have convictions to make big decisions or don't.
Whichever way decisions go I hope that Daboll and Schoen have a strong conviction and go with it. Nobody is going to be perfect - and they weren't at the bills. They were literally the team that traded the Chiefs Patrick Mahomes. How do we imagine bills fans felt heading into 2020 after Mahomes won a SB/MVP and Josh Allen was looking pretty mediocre through 2 years? I'd guess they felt similar to most of the posters here envious of Parsons/Slater/Herbert.
RE: RE: RE: RE: i'd hope the reaction is simply extreme motivation
Great post Eric. This is why I don’t think Daboll is interested in burning a year on anyone he doesn’t think is part of the solution.
Ownership can say whatever they want — but they’ve axed three guys in a row after two years. I wouldn’t be f’n around if I were the Giants coach.
I don't believe any of them willingly burn a year. they all know their jobs are on the line every season. 2 years is the average and 1 isn't abnormal. if they have strong convictions they go with them - the problem is more often they don't have strong convictions or they are unable to deliver and end up settling for whatever is available.
This is why I doubt Daboll subscribes to notion Jones is cheap and a sunk cost, so might as well give him a year.
With the draft ammo in hand, if they don’t draft, sign, or trade for a QB — I think that means Daboll believes he can build up Jones.
A few things:
1. The evaluation of the QBs could change from when they were hired to draft day. Say they like Willis or whoever but downgrade him by draft day.
2. They can draft a guy next year - Daboll might view that as a path to extending tenure with 2023 thrown out due to a rookie QB.
3. These jobs are really hard to get. Eric's good post also illustrates why you must strike while the iron's hot. Joining a respected colleague in Schoen was attractive, and I'm sure he got assurances that this was viewed as a three year turnaround.
I think your theory is an interesting one. I'm not sure what's right.
Brett i don't think it's as complicated as many think
if they view 1 of the QBs in this draft as Josh Allen they will have the conviction to take him at #5 because that will literally be the defining move of their careers here and give them future job success/job security. What they then do with Jones is sort of irrelevant.
if they don't they will likely stand pat with Jones and in all likelihood exercise the 5yo. rinse and repeat next year.
not to be overdramatic but anything else is being drew lock half pregnant (like trying to get cute and draft a QB in round 2). though i could see them taking a day 3 guy as a developmental pick and would guess they sign trubisky in ufa as a backup.
RE: Brett i don't think it's as complicated as many think
if they view 1 of the QBs in this draft as Josh Allen they will have the conviction to take him at #5 because that will literally be the defining move of their careers here and give them future job success/job security. What they then do with Jones is sort of irrelevant.
if they don't they will likely stand pat with Jones and in all likelihood exercise the 5yo. rinse and repeat next year.
not to be overdramatic but anything else is being drew lock half pregnant (like trying to get cute and draft a QB in round 2). though i could see them taking a day 3 guy as a developmental pick and would guess they sign trubisky in ufa as a backup.
I pretty much agree. I don't think Jones starting this year is necessarily an endorsement.
The only thing that really would surprise me at QB is if we don't upgrade the backup position.
RE: RE: Brett i don't think it's as complicated as many think
if they view 1 of the QBs in this draft as Josh Allen they will have the conviction to take him at #5 because that will literally be the defining move of their careers here and give them future job success/job security. What they then do with Jones is sort of irrelevant.
if they don't they will likely stand pat with Jones and in all likelihood exercise the 5yo. rinse and repeat next year.
not to be overdramatic but anything else is being drew lock half pregnant (like trying to get cute and draft a QB in round 2). though i could see them taking a day 3 guy as a developmental pick and would guess they sign trubisky in ufa as a backup.
I pretty much agree. I don't think Jones starting this year is necessarily an endorsement.
The only thing that really would surprise me at QB is if we don't upgrade the backup position.
same. like I said i heavily suspect they come to terms with trubisky pretty quickly in ufa, though i guess it's also possible they had him for a year and didn't like him for some reason and go in another direction.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: i'd hope the reaction is simply extreme motivation
This is why I doubt Daboll subscribes to notion Jones is cheap and a sunk cost, so might as well give him a year.
With the draft ammo in hand, if they don’t draft, sign, or trade for a QB — I think that means Daboll believes he can build up Jones.
A few things:
1. The evaluation of the QBs could change from when they were hired to draft day. Say they like Willis or whoever but downgrade him by draft day.
2. They can draft a guy next year - Daboll might view that as a path to extending tenure with 2023 thrown out due to a rookie QB.
3. These jobs are really hard to get. Eric's good post also illustrates why you must strike while the iron's hot. Joining a respected colleague in Schoen was attractive, and I'm sure he got assurances that this was viewed as a three year turnaround.
I think your theory is an interesting one. I'm not sure what's right.
I bet Judge felt he was going to get three years too. I understand things are seemingly different now, but fool me 3 times, if I’m the coach.
My only real observation is I don’t think Daboll will sign up for a lost year, just because Jones is cheap. Maybe the circumstances develop in a way where he’s the only viable option, but that feels unlikely.
Eric and I disagree on the value of QBs outside of the top part of round one. I think the Giants would seriously consider jumping into the end of round one if a guy they like fell. I think securing a first round talent to a 4/15M contract with the 5th year option is good management.
They have the fire power to jump into the end of round one like they did for Baker. This time hopefully the GM reads the scouting report :)
if you are Brian Daboll, a guy very confident in his QB coaching ability, how much of a performance improvement do you think you can get out of Daniel Jones? forget about whether or not he is or isn't a franchise QB for a second - just think about him as an asset whose value can be increased from wherever it currently is, with significant upside when you consider what Sam Darnold returned via trade (or even going back further Tyrod in Buffalo).
to me that's the interesting question. Sort of like McVay/Goff and Harbough/Smith. We know Jones is an easy guy to root for and from all accounts a coaches pet type off the field (hard worker, smart, selfless, etc). If you are an offensive guru isn't priority #1 figuring out a way to maximize the asset you already have (which is basically what they've been saying publicly)? The only thing above that would be adding someone you believe to have franchise qb ability if available.
as far as the initial question, i think it's realistic Daboll can get a top 15 season out of him comparable to Jimmy G or Cousins or Tannehill. Even if that's not worthy of being the long term answer here that would have significant value since his salary would be below what those guys make on the 5yo. Those 3 guys all make $27.5m or more and i suspect Jimmy G will get traded this year for a day 2 pick at that amount unless the 49ers don't believe in Lance.
christian, if I'm Daboll I look at Shurmur more as a warning sign than Judge. I think I could easily talk myself into rationalizing Judge as a unique situation of bad luck and terrible coaching.
Shurmur got Jones to show promise and was still canned. I think that's the more likely and concerning analogy for Daboll.
I think the other learning from shurmur is that he'd possibly still have a job if he'd been able to hire Fangio instead of Bettcher. Yes he was a crappy gameday coach and leader, but with a halfway competent defense he would have gotten a year 3. I'd say Daboll's staff selections are more encouraging than not, though I think I'm generally a little more luke warm on Wink than most.
Eric, I think a 20-22 TD/15 INT year is something we can get out of Jones assuming health. I don't think those TDs go up without an increase in INTs.
I actually thought Bettcher was a good hire at the time, lol. A better defense probably gets Shurmur another year.
I did too - and I think that's in part why im a little luke warm on Wink. Shurmur didn't have any history with Bettcher so he hadn't fallen into the trap other coaches do of just hiring someone familiar but rather said he had respect going against him. Bettcher was supposedly looked at as a rising star around the league and all his players seemed to say good things about him (including the several that followed him here). Wink is older/more experienced but like Bettcher most of his success was from a defense that was strong when he inherited it.
guys like Fangio and Schwartz have proven themselves over and over again in different places and if i were an offensive head coach i think id just hire someone like that out of simplicity.
Great post Eric. This is why I don’t think Daboll is interested in burning a year on anyone he doesn’t think is part of the solution.
Ownership can say whatever they want — but they’ve axed three guys in a row after two years. I wouldn’t be f’n around if I were the Giants coach.
I don't believe any of them willingly burn a year. they all know their jobs are on the line every season. 2 years is the average and 1 isn't abnormal. if they have strong convictions they go with them - the problem is more often they don't have strong convictions or they are unable to deliver and end up settling for whatever is available.
This is why I doubt Daboll subscribes to notion Jones is cheap and a sunk cost, so might as well give him a year.
With the draft ammo in hand, if they don’t draft, sign, or trade for a QB — I think that means Daboll believes he can build up Jones.
If the defense was the predominant factor, I think Mara (+ Gettleman who turns out was not on the hot seat) would have forced a DC change, and given Shurmur another year.
I think Gettleman lost faith in Shurmur and also believed the sky was the limit for Jones.
All that said, I agree it should take a demonstrably productive year for Jones to return as QB in 2023.
But I won’t be surprised in the least bit if they exercise his 5Y.
I 100% take ownership and management’s word for it they believe Jones got a raw deal the last two years. And if he got a raw deal in their eyes, I can see them rationalizing he deserves two years in the system to be judged.
If the defense was the predominant factor, I think Mara (+ Gettleman who turns out was not on the hot seat) would have forced a DC change, and given Shurmur another year.
I think Gettleman lost faith in Shurmur and also believed the sky was the limit for Jones.
All that said, I agree it should take a demonstrably productive year for Jones to return as QB in 2023.
But I won’t be surprised in the least bit if they exercise his 5Y.
I 100% take ownership and management’s word for it they believe Jones got a raw deal the last two years. And if he got a raw deal in their eyes, I can see them rationalizing he deserves two years in the system to be judged.
With you on all of this.
Bring in Trubisky and let them compete for the job. I think Trubisky beats him easily. Not in practice, in the games. I think Jones grips it under the pressure.
Also bet a lot of decisions they thought might be difficult aren't so difficult after all.
I would expect the same reaction..
But with tears and cries of despair.. LOL
It's time to see this for what it is and get to work on fixing it.
Every year...
I think we're screwed.
what I hope they are saying - wow I see a bunch of players being asked to do things that weren't to their strengths but if put in the right position could be more productive then they've been.
I own about 10 of those. Do you think DG is interested?
Schoen has a specific plan to right this ship and Mara needs to step back and let Schoen do his thing.
Same for Daboll and his new staff who all must be knee deep in studying the current roster on game tape.
I see this as one of the most exciting times in recent Giant history.
In this case, both reasons are in effect. In addition, the salary cap is a mess so any significant improvement has to come from within. The draft is the only source of help and the scouting department that Schoen has to work with has not proven to be good at uncovering talent. I hope Schoen has a good memory of what the Bills draft board looked like and I hope Daboll is a master motivator.
They likely feel that they can do anything they want and it will improve the team.
They've taken over a great market where the previous salesman had rested on his laurels and allowed all of his best clients to slip away.
While they knows their nut will be ratcheted, it will start at the bottom.
Time to get to work.
As far as last year, it's hard to imagine what they were able to come up with watching that offense the last 6 games of the season other than a good laugh.
It's taboo within the league, but I do think it would be interesting to hear one regime/coaching staff talk more candidly about what the regime/coaching staff before them did.
I'd like to hear what Daboll saw regarding the end of half, Judge's super conservative approach and Graham's bend but don't break D.
I say, Let em crash.
Probably, initial surprise, then items were added to the list to correct and update.
If in 3-4 years this team is still terrible its all on Schoen. If they are good or great he deserves all the credit. He can build it in his vision, with all players he picked except at most 5 if that much. its his team to mold.
I would love that opportunity.
+1
One thing that I think is lost on many people that aren't close to technology is all the small choices that are made that will eventually be the difference between systems that perform well and ones that don't.
Schoen may very well know what good outputs and even interaction with those outputs look like. But generating those outputs and building a team that can do that well is an entirely different animal. That's where these conversations are often interesting in the, these teams "do analytics" or not. Well you can produce the same number but say the Bills produced a draft rating that integrated personality assessments and a grade there. They'd need a training set for that. The algos integrating the Giants personality assessments could be the very thing polluting an overall grade of the player no matter how good the code is.
Finding those holes and creating workarounds is a talent unto itself and your point here is a good one. I suspect Beane or someone working for him is good at that. Many could see from a mile away DG was not. Is Schoen any good at this? I don't know, nor does anyone else really. And it's not a question of his intelligence, it's just it's own skill or even set of skills...
Scary stuff
Ha ha. That’s mean. But funny.
Agreed. I suspect the magnets comment was both figurative and literal.
He’s going to have to roll with what he inherited this off season with pro + college scouting, because it’s too late to rebuild the shop and operate this year.
Somewhere around May I suspect we say a bloodletting in the scouting, but also the tech ops departments and a bunch of new people join.
I also suspect a lot of the threads passively defending how savvy Rabbit Foot Dave was on the tech and analytics front, will provide some well earned laughs.
Schoen: (snickering) "Brian, the 3rd and 9 QB sneak here...didn't we used to run this in Buffalo?"
Daboll: (stifling a laugh) "Um, not really. We would usually only run long distance QB sneaks from a spread offense."
Schoen: (Laughing) "We should have a long distance sneak we can run from any personnel package. You know, keep 'em guessing. Let's make that Job #1."
Daboll: (Laughing) "Let's bring Fromm back then. He can work with the other QBs on it in the film room."
End Scene
I think Schoen and Daboll are pretty much acting as expected, but we can't account for Mara throwing out a well thought out plan to do everything in his power to save Jones' failing career prospects b/c he is a nice Catholic boy who impresses all the old ladies at Mara's church.
Gettleman had a Wii on his desktop. There was a picture showing this.
Found it. This is what Gettleman actually had on his desktop.
I think they're going to need some level of success right away or they'll lose influence to the group that never goes way.
Someone with better photo editing skills than me should put something like this up on the screen in that last photo.
He’s going to have to roll with what he inherited this off season with pro + college scouting, because it’s too late to rebuild the shop and operate this year.
Somewhere around May I suspect we say a bloodletting in the scouting, but also the tech ops departments and a bunch of new people join....
In musing on an OP, came across couple of factoids related to this:
Ryan Hollern, recent hire as College Scouting coordinator, still has no bio, no pic. When he and his job title were named, that struck me as eyes over Chris Petit's shoulder. It's interesting to me that there is no job description yet--so putative conflicts in roles might not be surfaced yet.
On the other end of the spectrum, Ken Sternfeld's bio has not changed at all and contains these gems:
I trust, I hope, that the college and pro scouting personnel dead wood in the organization are being marginalized even before FA and the draft.
the unintentional comedy there is it isn't even a switch. C'mon DG at LEAST get the newer system
Someone with better photo editing skills than me should put something like this up on the screen in that last photo.
That would be hilarious.
Maybe, although the answers to those questions don't even matter. It's not like there was some type of sound intellectual basis supporting the moves.
Again...how did we really argue on BBI about whether DG was doing a bad job or not? (rhetorical)
It's a big job, but this is what they signed up for, and the clock is running.
They seem to operate with a quiet confidence and competence, which is a great start especially in this market. I don't think they are under the illusion they have time to waste. All the patience and good will will be gone by october if they are not competing week in week out.
Great post Eric. This is why I don’t think Daboll is interested in burning a year on anyone he doesn’t think is part of the solution.
Ownership can say whatever they want — but they’ve axed three guys in a row after two years. I wouldn’t be f’n around if I were the Giants coach.
to not be on the other side of the situation 2 yrs from now.
Great post Eric. This is why I don’t think Daboll is interested in burning a year on anyone he doesn’t think is part of the solution.
Ownership can say whatever they want — but they’ve axed three guys in a row after two years. I wouldn’t be f’n around if I were the Giants coach.
I don't believe any of them willingly burn a year. they all know their jobs are on the line every season. 2 years is the average and 1 isn't abnormal. if they have strong convictions they go with them - the problem is more often they don't have strong convictions or they are unable to deliver and end up settling for whatever is available.
matt rhule is imo a great example of a guy who checked a lot of boxes and not unlike judge simply didn't know what he didn't know. Twice passed on making a bold move for a QB and instead gambled on Darnold. imagine he'd simply hired the right OC and drafted either Herbert or Mac Jones? and there was no incumbent he was forced to keep - he had an open checkbook for Brady and basically lit money and draft picks on fire for Bridgewater + darnold. just made poor choices. and is now in a situation now where he basically has to pick a QB in the first round and pray mcadoo knows what to do with him or else he's gone next year.
If they’re smart they’re finding out who’s worth keeping.
Ownership can say whatever they want — but they’ve axed three guys in a row after two years. I wouldn’t be f’n around if I were the Giants coach.
I don't believe any of them willingly burn a year. they all know their jobs are on the line every season. 2 years is the average and 1 isn't abnormal. if they have strong convictions they go with them - the problem is more often they don't have strong convictions or they are unable to deliver and end up settling for whatever is available.
This is why I doubt Daboll subscribes to notion Jones is cheap and a sunk cost, so might as well give him a year.
With the draft ammo in hand, if they don’t draft, sign, or trade for a QB — I think that means Daboll believes he can build up Jones.
This is why I doubt Daboll subscribes to notion Jones is cheap and a sunk cost, so might as well give him a year.
With the draft ammo in hand, if they don’t draft, sign, or trade for a QB — I think that means Daboll believes he can build up Jones.
agree. will be really interesting to see what they do with the 5yo.
If they’re smart they’re finding out who’s worth keeping.
stefanski/berry made the playoffs and after 2 years still haven't really figured out mayfield.
Great post Eric. This is why I don’t think Daboll is interested in burning a year on anyone he doesn’t think is part of the solution.
Ownership can say whatever they want — but they’ve axed three guys in a row after two years. I wouldn’t be f’n around if I were the Giants coach.
I don't believe any of them willingly burn a year. they all know their jobs are on the line every season. 2 years is the average and 1 isn't abnormal. if they have strong convictions they go with them - the problem is more often they don't have strong convictions or they are unable to deliver and end up settling for whatever is available.
matt rhule is imo a great example of a guy who checked a lot of boxes and not unlike judge simply didn't know what he didn't know. Twice passed on making a bold move for a QB and instead gambled on Darnold. imagine he'd simply hired the right OC and drafted either Herbert or Mac Jones? and there was no incumbent he was forced to keep - he had an open checkbook for Brady and basically lit money and draft picks on fire for Bridgewater + darnold. just made poor choices. and is now in a situation now where he basically has to pick a QB in the first round and pray mcadoo knows what to do with him or else he's gone next year.
you're one of my favorite posters on this site. I agree with everything except one variable nobody ever considers around here.
Players success in the league isn't based solely on their abilities, there are alot of factors that assist that player or even coach into being successful. You cant just assume that same success translates to every scenario
The Chargers cache of offensive weapons are a huge part of what makes Herbert successful. Not so sure he's the same QB in Carolina.
My point is variables make a difference ....maybe if Judge goes to the Bears and not the Giants he's a winning coach, maybe Gettleman is a better GM if he doesnt have to spend resources on fixing the offensive line right at the gate. Maybe Erik Flowers becomes a dominant guard for the Giants if Will Beatty doesnt have his back spasms and assumes as a franchise LT. and maybe Eli wins another Superbowl if OBJ and Cruz stay healthy for a season.
I think all the turnover at the HC position has given people the wrong impression of Mara. Most have known and Mara now is fully aware talent has been the biggest issue. BD will get more than 2 years. He just has to show what the other coaches did not. Progress. History has shown that a good percentage of championship HC's make a jump in year 2. Giants could win 2 games next year. If they win 8 in year 2 BD will be talked about as a potential savior.
Schoen and Daboll probably need to change/modify what they can over the next few months, rely on themselves in many instances because free agency, draft and players reporting isn't very far behind. And then do a deeper rebuild in the building after they get 2022 roster pulled together, so they they are in a more comfortable position for the 2023 offseason.
point being that if Carolina got the right OC/QB combo in the last 2 years, all of those guys would look a lot better too. and the same is true for a lot of other teams. The browns were a joke at the end of 2019 with kitchens and won 11 games in 2020.
carolina, an organization touted as a resource rich model of a modern thinking under tepper, took a "safer path" by trading lesser picks for Darnold and signing Bridgewater as a UFA instead of just picking one of the promising young qbs that were staring them in the face because at the end of the day the people in charge (Rhule) either have convictions to make big decisions or don't.
Whichever way decisions go I hope that Daboll and Schoen have a strong conviction and go with it. Nobody is going to be perfect - and they weren't at the bills. They were literally the team that traded the Chiefs Patrick Mahomes. How do we imagine bills fans felt heading into 2020 after Mahomes won a SB/MVP and Josh Allen was looking pretty mediocre through 2 years? I'd guess they felt similar to most of the posters here envious of Parsons/Slater/Herbert.
This is why I doubt Daboll subscribes to notion Jones is cheap and a sunk cost, so might as well give him a year.
With the draft ammo in hand, if they don’t draft, sign, or trade for a QB — I think that means Daboll believes he can build up Jones.
A few things:
1. The evaluation of the QBs could change from when they were hired to draft day. Say they like Willis or whoever but downgrade him by draft day.
2. They can draft a guy next year - Daboll might view that as a path to extending tenure with 2023 thrown out due to a rookie QB.
3. These jobs are really hard to get. Eric's good post also illustrates why you must strike while the iron's hot. Joining a respected colleague in Schoen was attractive, and I'm sure he got assurances that this was viewed as a three year turnaround.
I think your theory is an interesting one. I'm not sure what's right.
if they don't they will likely stand pat with Jones and in all likelihood exercise the 5yo. rinse and repeat next year.
not to be overdramatic but anything else is being drew lock half pregnant (like trying to get cute and draft a QB in round 2). though i could see them taking a day 3 guy as a developmental pick and would guess they sign trubisky in ufa as a backup.
if they don't they will likely stand pat with Jones and in all likelihood exercise the 5yo. rinse and repeat next year.
not to be overdramatic but anything else is being drew lock half pregnant (like trying to get cute and draft a QB in round 2). though i could see them taking a day 3 guy as a developmental pick and would guess they sign trubisky in ufa as a backup.
I pretty much agree. I don't think Jones starting this year is necessarily an endorsement.
The only thing that really would surprise me at QB is if we don't upgrade the backup position.
I pretty much agree. I don't think Jones starting this year is necessarily an endorsement.
The only thing that really would surprise me at QB is if we don't upgrade the backup position.
same. like I said i heavily suspect they come to terms with trubisky pretty quickly in ufa, though i guess it's also possible they had him for a year and didn't like him for some reason and go in another direction.
With the draft ammo in hand, if they don’t draft, sign, or trade for a QB — I think that means Daboll believes he can build up Jones.
A few things:
1. The evaluation of the QBs could change from when they were hired to draft day. Say they like Willis or whoever but downgrade him by draft day.
2. They can draft a guy next year - Daboll might view that as a path to extending tenure with 2023 thrown out due to a rookie QB.
3. These jobs are really hard to get. Eric's good post also illustrates why you must strike while the iron's hot. Joining a respected colleague in Schoen was attractive, and I'm sure he got assurances that this was viewed as a three year turnaround.
I think your theory is an interesting one. I'm not sure what's right.
I bet Judge felt he was going to get three years too. I understand things are seemingly different now, but fool me 3 times, if I’m the coach.
My only real observation is I don’t think Daboll will sign up for a lost year, just because Jones is cheap. Maybe the circumstances develop in a way where he’s the only viable option, but that feels unlikely.
Eric and I disagree on the value of QBs outside of the top part of round one. I think the Giants would seriously consider jumping into the end of round one if a guy they like fell. I think securing a first round talent to a 4/15M contract with the 5th year option is good management.
They have the fire power to jump into the end of round one like they did for Baker. This time hopefully the GM reads the scouting report :)
He’d have to have been a total asshole or moron to not be an option.
And he’s certainly going to have a much better chance winning a job vs Jones than Allen.
Shurmur got Jones to show promise and was still canned. I think that's the more likely and concerning analogy for Daboll.
to me that's the interesting question. Sort of like McVay/Goff and Harbough/Smith. We know Jones is an easy guy to root for and from all accounts a coaches pet type off the field (hard worker, smart, selfless, etc). If you are an offensive guru isn't priority #1 figuring out a way to maximize the asset you already have (which is basically what they've been saying publicly)? The only thing above that would be adding someone you believe to have franchise qb ability if available.
as far as the initial question, i think it's realistic Daboll can get a top 15 season out of him comparable to Jimmy G or Cousins or Tannehill. Even if that's not worthy of being the long term answer here that would have significant value since his salary would be below what those guys make on the 5yo. Those 3 guys all make $27.5m or more and i suspect Jimmy G will get traded this year for a day 2 pick at that amount unless the 49ers don't believe in Lance.
Shurmur got Jones to show promise and was still canned. I think that's the more likely and concerning analogy for Daboll.
I think the other learning from shurmur is that he'd possibly still have a job if he'd been able to hire Fangio instead of Bettcher. Yes he was a crappy gameday coach and leader, but with a halfway competent defense he would have gotten a year 3. I'd say Daboll's staff selections are more encouraging than not, though I think I'm generally a little more luke warm on Wink than most.
I actually thought Bettcher was a good hire at the time, lol. A better defense probably gets Shurmur another year.
I actually thought Bettcher was a good hire at the time, lol. A better defense probably gets Shurmur another year.
A 24/12 season out of a rookie Jones got Shurmur fired, because the wins weren't there. Of course not a 1-1 situation, but my goodness I don't want the bar lowered.
I actually thought Bettcher was a good hire at the time, lol. A better defense probably gets Shurmur another year.
I did too - and I think that's in part why im a little luke warm on Wink. Shurmur didn't have any history with Bettcher so he hadn't fallen into the trap other coaches do of just hiring someone familiar but rather said he had respect going against him. Bettcher was supposedly looked at as a rising star around the league and all his players seemed to say good things about him (including the several that followed him here). Wink is older/more experienced but like Bettcher most of his success was from a defense that was strong when he inherited it.
guys like Fangio and Schwartz have proven themselves over and over again in different places and if i were an offensive head coach i think id just hire someone like that out of simplicity.
Eric, I think a 20-22 TD/15 INT year is something we can get out of Jones assuming health. I don't think those TDs go up without an increase in INTs.
I actually thought Bettcher was a good hire at the time, lol. A better defense probably gets Shurmur another year.
A 24/12 season out of a rookie Jones got Shurmur fired, because the wins weren't there. Of course not a 1-1 situation, but my goodness I don't want the bar lowered.
he got fired because the defense allowed the most points of any NYG team in the modern SB era (28.2 per game).
This is why I doubt Daboll subscribes to notion Jones is cheap and a sunk cost, so might as well give him a year.
With the draft ammo in hand, if they don’t draft, sign, or trade for a QB — I think that means Daboll believes he can build up Jones.
And some BBI heads will explode
A 24/12 season out of a rookie Jones got Shurmur fired, because the wins weren't there. Of course not a 1-1 situation, but my goodness I don't want the bar lowered.
I think a season like I suggested means Jones is gone. 24/12 was fine as a rookie, but we need more at this point.
I think Gettleman lost faith in Shurmur and also believed the sky was the limit for Jones.
All that said, I agree it should take a demonstrably productive year for Jones to return as QB in 2023.
But I won’t be surprised in the least bit if they exercise his 5Y.
I 100% take ownership and management’s word for it they believe Jones got a raw deal the last two years. And if he got a raw deal in their eyes, I can see them rationalizing he deserves two years in the system to be judged.
I think Gettleman lost faith in Shurmur and also believed the sky was the limit for Jones.
All that said, I agree it should take a demonstrably productive year for Jones to return as QB in 2023.
But I won’t be surprised in the least bit if they exercise his 5Y.
I 100% take ownership and management’s word for it they believe Jones got a raw deal the last two years. And if he got a raw deal in their eyes, I can see them rationalizing he deserves two years in the system to be judged.
Bring in Trubisky and let them compete for the job. I think Trubisky beats him easily. Not in practice, in the games. I think Jones grips it under the pressure.