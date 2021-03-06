for display only
Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0

shadow_spinner0 : 2/22/2022 1:35 pm
Quote:

Pick 5
New York Giants
Travon Walker
Georgia · Edge · Junior

Walker is a unique talent because of his size, athleticism and versatility. The Giants need more playmakers on defense.


Quote:
Pick 7
New York Giants
(via Bears)
Drake London
USC · WR · Junior
The Giants seem very committed to giving Daniel Jones a fair evaluation in 2022. London has inside/outside versatility and he'll be a monster in the red zone.

ryanmkeane : 2/22/2022 1:38 pm : link
haven't seen Walker that high on any mocks...interesting. I like the London pick. He's gonna be good.
Yeah, ok.  
section125 : 2/22/2022 1:38 pm : link
Better chance of both picks being traded for additional picks than that combo.
TV remote control thrower mock...  
GFAN52 : 2/22/2022 1:47 pm : link
it that ever came to pass.
Im not a draft guru  
jestersdead : 2/22/2022 1:48 pm : link
but not taking an OL or trading one of the picks is a head scratcher for me
Walker will be top 15  
Sy'56 : 2/22/2022 1:48 pm : link
at worst
DJ is one of the gold standards...  
bw in dc : 2/22/2022 1:48 pm : link
with his talent evaluations.

He's required reading this time of year.
I love DJ  
mphbullet36 : 2/22/2022 1:50 pm : link
by I see this mock as a 0.000001% chance happening for the Giants.
Absolutely love Walker - reminds me of Justin Tuck  
BigBlue7 : 2/22/2022 1:51 pm : link
but you can't take him at 5.
RE: Walker will be top 15  
BigBlue7 : 2/22/2022 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15613223 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
at worst


I can't believe Walker isn't talked about more in the media.

He seems like one of the safest picks in the 1st round
RE: Walker will be top 15  
90.Cal : 2/22/2022 1:53 pm : link
In comment 15613223 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
at worst


What position will he be best at in the NFL? 3-4 DE? 4-3 DE/DT?
This would be a remote throw draft for me  
NoGainDayne : 2/22/2022 1:53 pm : link
.
No OL help?  
Beer Man : 2/22/2022 1:54 pm : link
Hmmmm
RE: Walker will be top 15  
jvm52106 : 2/22/2022 1:55 pm : link
In comment 15613223 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
at worst


I love some folks comments about players they know very little about. Thanks SY for adding your take as someone who actually scouts these players.
RE: No OL help?  
Jim in Forest Hills : 2/22/2022 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15613236 Beer Man said:
Quote:
Hmmmm
Quote:
Hmmmm


If Neal and Ekwonu are gone, who, Cross?
I like Walker a lot  
GoDeep13 : 2/22/2022 1:56 pm : link
And agree with Sy he’ll probably be top 15. But I think the guys Wink would really like for this EDGE group are more the speedy/twitchy guys like a Boye Mafe, Myjai Sanders, DeAngelo Malone, Arnold Ebiketie, or a Nik Bonitto.
RE: RE: Walker will be top 15  
BigBlue7 : 2/22/2022 1:57 pm : link
In comment 15613232 90.Cal said:
Quote:
In comment 15613223 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


at worst



What position will he be best at in the NFL? 3-4 DE? 4-3 DE/DT?


He can slide inside on passing downs because he plays with with so much physicality, but a team that wants the most out of him is drafting him as a strong side DE (LDE) in a 4-3
Always interesting  
HoodieGelo : 2/22/2022 1:57 pm : link
to see how much the mocks change. Neither of these guys even sniffed top 10 a month ago
Remote thrower =  
Mike from Ohio : 2/22/2022 1:58 pm : link
"I haven't seen these names in the other mock draft articles I skimmed."
not looking for a wr  
SirYesSir : 2/22/2022 2:00 pm : link
with one of these picks...but

London seems to have a Michael Thomas / DeAndre Hopkins / Keenen Allen like game. If he reached that potential, no one would regret drafting him high
Anyone else sick of  
David B. : 2/22/2022 2:03 pm : link
hearing about a guy who's "gonna be a monster in the red zone?" Despite all the big guys who've passed through here, they haven't had a monster in the redzone since the days of Plax, Ballard, and to a degree, Beckham.
In his podcast Move the stick  
Rave7 : 2/22/2022 2:03 pm : link
Jeremiah said he has talked to NFL teams and Walker is on the rise even some teams leapfrogging Thibodeaux. I know Dane Brugler is really high on him, too.
Link - ( New Window )
and Trayvon Walker will be  
SirYesSir : 2/22/2022 2:04 pm : link
considered one of the most physical edge players in the league from day one.

super talented kid, less flash than a guy like Thibodeaux but would punish people.

Wouldn't hate either of these picks as long as they had o-line solutions later on in the draft
RE: RE: No OL help?  
SirYesSir : 2/22/2022 2:07 pm : link
In comment 15613239 Jim in Forest Hills said:


If Neal and Ekwonu are gone, who, Cross? [/quote]

I can't think it's wise to take the #3 OT with the #5 pick
RE: Walker will be top 15  
Will Shine : 2/22/2022 2:07 pm : link
In comment 15613223 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
at worst


But at 5?

Better than Thibodeux?
God help us if we're still making picks  
Section331 : 2/22/2022 2:11 pm : link
to make Daniel Jones look good. I like Jeremiah, but I wonder if he's trying too hard to be an outlier. I don't see the draft going this way at all.
RE: Anyone else sick of  
bigbluehoya : 2/22/2022 2:11 pm : link
In comment 15613254 David B. said:
Quote:
hearing about a guy who's "gonna be a monster in the red zone?" Despite all the big guys who've passed through here, they haven't had a monster in the redzone since the days of Plax, Ballard, and to a degree, Beckham.


RAMZEEZ BARDON IS GONNA KETCH SO MENNY TDs! HES SOOOO TALLL.
Ew.  
Andy in Halifax : 2/22/2022 2:17 pm : link
Not a fan of Walker at all. Neal dominated him virtually every snap they faced each other in the NCG
unless board just doesnt line up  
Payasdaddy : 2/22/2022 2:21 pm : link
would really like an OT with one of those picks
Or if its a trade down penning or cross in the teens
london sounds like plax
but who is gonna block so we can throw it to him?
Jets may pick him at 4
Trevor Penning taken at 6.  
cosmicj : 2/22/2022 2:27 pm : link
Do you think Jeremiah is hearing things from the Jags about Neal being the 1st pick?
Love  
aGiantGuy : 2/22/2022 2:30 pm : link
The Drake London pick
Gotta think it's too high for both prospects  
JonC : 2/22/2022 2:31 pm : link
and I like both, especially London.
As I mentioned last week Travon Walker rated number 6 by Dane Brugler  
Rick in Dallas : 2/22/2022 2:33 pm : link
No surprise that Daniel Jeremiah has him going that high in his mock draft.
RE: Remote thrower =  
NoGainDayne : 2/22/2022 2:44 pm : link
In comment 15613246 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
"I haven't seen these names in the other mock draft articles I skimmed."


Lol I was one of the remote throwers, I can be more specific.

Lots of value in OT where we pick any draft where we use both picks and don't take one of great values at OL is a bad, bad thing IMO. I'd be fine with Ekwonu, Neal or Cross.

I think WR is also one of the worst positions we can take given our problems at QB and OL. Improvements need to be made in both those areas before we can get much use out of a WR. AND we have a high priced FA WR and a first round pick from last year already, just not an efficient use of resources to take a WR right now.

Walker I like but IMO it's a reach for him there. Would much rather Thibodeaux or Jermaine Johnson (who I may like more than Thibodeaux TBH)

Not something I say often but there are a confluence of problems with this draft IMO.
RE: Trevor Penning taken at 6.  
Rjanyg : 2/22/2022 2:45 pm : link
In comment 15613295 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Do you think Jeremiah is hearing things from the Jags about Neal being the 1st pick?


I am on the Penning train. Dude is nasty.
i had to smile when he mocks those 2 as the picks  
GiantsFan84 : 2/22/2022 2:50 pm : link
and no OL and says they want to give him a fair evaluation
One more comment: only 2QB’s in the second half of his mock draft  
Rick in Dallas : 2/22/2022 2:52 pm : link
As I have said for several months a very average QB class this year.
Willis is a project for sure and Pickett the only QB I see worthy of late first round pick.
For the Giants definitely not a need to reach for one of these QB’s.
So if Walker is top 15  
BillT : 2/22/2022 2:56 pm : link
We should try and trade down and get him at 12 or something. 5 seems a bit high for a "top 15" player.
RE: RE: Remote thrower =  
aGiantGuy : 2/22/2022 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15613321 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 15613246 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


"I haven't seen these names in the other mock draft articles I skimmed."



Lol I was one of the remote throwers, I can be more specific.

Lots of value in OT where we pick any draft where we use both picks and don't take one of great values at OL is a bad, bad thing IMO. I'd be fine with Ekwonu, Neal or Cross.

I think WR is also one of the worst positions we can take given our problems at QB and OL. Improvements need to be made in both those areas before we can get much use out of a WR. AND we have a high priced FA WR and a first round pick from last year already, just not an efficient use of resources to take a WR right now.

Walker I like but IMO it's a reach for him there. Would much rather Thibodeaux or Jermaine Johnson (who I may like more than Thibodeaux TBH)

Not something I say often but there are a confluence of problems with this draft IMO.


I don’t want to be the Lions, I want to be the Bengals, give me the top receiver over the right tackle.
RE: So if Walker is top 15  
BigBlue7 : 2/22/2022 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15613335 BillT said:
Quote:
We should try and trade down and get him at 12 or something. 5 seems a bit high for a "top 15" player.


That is way too nuanced.

You trust your process and take the guy where your want to take him.

Look at what getting cute cost us last year.
RE: RE: RE: Remote thrower =  
section125 : 2/22/2022 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15613339 aGiantGuy said:
Quote:
In comment 15613321 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


In comment 15613246 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


"I haven't seen these names in the other mock draft articles I skimmed."



Lol I was one of the remote throwers, I can be more specific.

Lots of value in OT where we pick any draft where we use both picks and don't take one of great values at OL is a bad, bad thing IMO. I'd be fine with Ekwonu, Neal or Cross.

I think WR is also one of the worst positions we can take given our problems at QB and OL. Improvements need to be made in both those areas before we can get much use out of a WR. AND we have a high priced FA WR and a first round pick from last year already, just not an efficient use of resources to take a WR right now.

Walker I like but IMO it's a reach for him there. Would much rather Thibodeaux or Jermaine Johnson (who I may like more than Thibodeaux TBH)

Not something I say often but there are a confluence of problems with this draft IMO.



I don’t want to be the Lions, I want to be the Bengals, give me the top receiver over the right tackle.


Yeah, but the Lions took top receiver after top receiver - how did that work?
I'm throwing the remote,  
Beef Wellington : 2/22/2022 3:15 pm : link
TV and cable box out the window if this were come to pass.
RE: RE: RE: Remote thrower =  
NoGainDayne : 2/22/2022 3:19 pm : link
In comment 15613339 aGiantGuy said:
Quote:
In comment 15613321 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


In comment 15613246 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


"I haven't seen these names in the other mock draft articles I skimmed."



Lol I was one of the remote throwers, I can be more specific.

Lots of value in OT where we pick any draft where we use both picks and don't take one of great values at OL is a bad, bad thing IMO. I'd be fine with Ekwonu, Neal or Cross.

I think WR is also one of the worst positions we can take given our problems at QB and OL. Improvements need to be made in both those areas before we can get much use out of a WR. AND we have a high priced FA WR and a first round pick from last year already, just not an efficient use of resources to take a WR right now.

Walker I like but IMO it's a reach for him there. Would much rather Thibodeaux or Jermaine Johnson (who I may like more than Thibodeaux TBH)

Not something I say often but there are a confluence of problems with this draft IMO.



I don’t want to be the Lions, I want to be the Bengals, give me the top receiver over the right tackle.


Lol the Bengals had Burrow, see the difference? Also London isn't Chase. Not by a long shot
RE: RE: So if Walker is top 15  
BillT : 2/22/2022 3:19 pm : link
In comment 15613346 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
In comment 15613335 BillT said:


Quote:


We should try and trade down and get him at 12 or something. 5 seems a bit high for a "top 15" player.



That is way too nuanced.

You trust your process and take the guy where your want to take him.

Look at what getting cute cost us last year.

If you think he's worth the #5, sure. But that's not what was indicated. "Top 15" isn't #5.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Remote thrower =  
aGiantGuy : 2/22/2022 3:27 pm : link
In comment 15613364 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 15613339 aGiantGuy said:


Quote:


In comment 15613321 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


In comment 15613246 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


"I haven't seen these names in the other mock draft articles I skimmed."



Lol I was one of the remote throwers, I can be more specific.

Lots of value in OT where we pick any draft where we use both picks and don't take one of great values at OL is a bad, bad thing IMO. I'd be fine with Ekwonu, Neal or Cross.

I think WR is also one of the worst positions we can take given our problems at QB and OL. Improvements need to be made in both those areas before we can get much use out of a WR. AND we have a high priced FA WR and a first round pick from last year already, just not an efficient use of resources to take a WR right now.

Walker I like but IMO it's a reach for him there. Would much rather Thibodeaux or Jermaine Johnson (who I may like more than Thibodeaux TBH)

Not something I say often but there are a confluence of problems with this draft IMO.



I don’t want to be the Lions, I want to be the Bengals, give me the top receiver over the right tackle.



Lol the Bengals had Burrow, see the difference? Also London isn't Chase. Not by a long shot

Burrow lost a lot of games last year, Sewell was also considered one of the best tackle prospects in a long time.

And your right, London isn’t Chase, he’s 6’5
Travon Walker  
gameday555 : 2/22/2022 3:29 pm : link
Isn't even the second best D lineman from his own team in this draft, for me. I would not be happy with that pick.

RE: RE: Walker will be top 15  
BigBluePuma : 2/22/2022 3:51 pm : link
In comment 15613230 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
In comment 15613223 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


at worst



I can't believe Walker isn't talked about more in the media.

He seems like one of the safest picks in the 1st round


Agreed but being drafted #5 might be a little aggressive. Top 10 is more likely than people realize for him
I don't like it  
PatersonPlank : 2/22/2022 3:55 pm : link
the draft has blue chippers at OL and Edge. I don't hate the Edge pick, but I'd prefer a different guy. I'd rather go OL at 5, then Edge (walker or someone else) at 7
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Remote thrower =  
NoGainDayne : 2/22/2022 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15613374 aGiantGuy said:
Quote:
In comment 15613364 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


In comment 15613339 aGiantGuy said:


Quote:


In comment 15613321 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


In comment 15613246 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


I don’t want to be the Lions, I want to be the Bengals, give me the top receiver over the right tackle.



Lol the Bengals had Burrow, see the difference? Also London isn't Chase. Not by a long shot


Burrow lost a lot of games last year, Sewell was also considered one of the best tackle prospects in a long time.

And your right, London isn’t Chase, he’s 6’5


Burrow lost a lot of games last year? What kind of point is this even?

Oh and 6'5 who needs other stats when you can list a single one like height.

FYI London this year 88 recs for 1,084 yds and 7 TDs

Chase's last college season 84 recs for 1,780 yds and 20 TDs

Silly me for not factoring height in a much bigger way!
.  
Go Terps : 2/22/2022 4:01 pm : link
It's looking more and more like there isn't a single recognized blue chipper in this draft class, and there probably isn't as much difference between player #1 and player #32 as in other years.

Good draft to trade down, but why would anyone trade up?
RE: RE: RE: Remote thrower =  
allstarjim : 2/22/2022 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15613339 aGiantGuy said:
Quote:
In comment 15613321 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


In comment 15613246 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


"I haven't seen these names in the other mock draft articles I skimmed."



Lol I was one of the remote throwers, I can be more specific.

Lots of value in OT where we pick any draft where we use both picks and don't take one of great values at OL is a bad, bad thing IMO. I'd be fine with Ekwonu, Neal or Cross.

I think WR is also one of the worst positions we can take given our problems at QB and OL. Improvements need to be made in both those areas before we can get much use out of a WR. AND we have a high priced FA WR and a first round pick from last year already, just not an efficient use of resources to take a WR right now.

Walker I like but IMO it's a reach for him there. Would much rather Thibodeaux or Jermaine Johnson (who I may like more than Thibodeaux TBH)

Not something I say often but there are a confluence of problems with this draft IMO.



I don’t want to be the Lions, I want to be the Bengals, give me the top receiver over the right tackle.


London isn't Ja'Marr Chase, though. That kind of receiver doesn't come around every draft.

I think a WR early would be a shock. And that's more to do with the existing recent resources that have been invested in the position, as well as the fact that Schoen/Beane never invested a first rounder in the position in Buffalo. His highest WR pick was Zay Jones in the 2nd his first year as GM. After that, his next highest was Gabriel Davis a couple of years ago in the 4th.

If you just go by Buffalo's recent draft history, I would expect DL and OL. Maybe a LB like Dean, who I think is going to be a tremendous pro. But I'd keep a keen eye on Thibodeaux to the Giants, unless Hutchinson falls to 5.

There's been a few drafts where Buffalo completely eschewed the WR position altogether in the Beane era. So it's hard for me to believe that Schoen will make a big departure from that philosophy given where both the draft values expect to be as well as the fact that the Giants need significant help on both lines.
RE: Absolutely love Walker - reminds me of Justin Tuck  
Chris684 : 2/22/2022 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15613228 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
but you can't take him at 5.


Why couldn't you take a Justin Tuck type player at 5 if you really felt that way?

You can't look at the player in a vacuum  
JonC : 2/22/2022 4:17 pm : link
you have to consider the prospects around him. Tuck wasn't a top 5 player from his draft class in hindsight, and he probably wouldn't now either. Think outside the blue box.
RE: .  
The_Boss : 2/22/2022 4:35 pm : link
In comment 15613416 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It's looking more and more like there isn't a single recognized blue chipper in this draft class, and there probably isn't as much difference between player #1 and player #32 as in other years.

Good draft to trade down, but why would anyone trade up?


Yes.
Been saying so for weeks now.
RE: No OL help?  
joeinpa : 2/22/2022 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15613236 Beer Man said:
Quote:
Hmmmm
Quote:
Hmmmm


They have 6 more rounds after those picks
RE: .  
Sean : 2/22/2022 5:08 pm : link
In comment 15613416 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It's looking more and more like there isn't a single recognized blue chipper in this draft class, and there probably isn't as much difference between player #1 and player #32 as in other years.

Good draft to trade down, but why would anyone trade up?

A team will likely fall in love with one of the QB’s. I think it’s arrogant for the Giants to trade down to a QB needy team thinking they don’t need a QB either, but might be a good year to do it.

I forgot who said it, but someone mentioned drafting the best available QB at #36 as long as the value is there. I like that idea - it adds to the QB room and could provide a solution at the position for the next 3-4 years at a major discount.

Schoen has an opportunity to really maneuver this draft.
RE: .  
bw in dc : 2/22/2022 5:12 pm : link
In comment 15613416 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It's looking more and more like there isn't a single recognized blue chipper in this draft class, and there probably isn't as much difference between player #1 and player #32 as in other years.

Good draft to trade down, but why would anyone trade up?


I'd hope for Stingley or Thibs.
RE: RE: .  
Snablats : 2/22/2022 6:00 pm : link
In comment 15613492 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15613416 Go Terps said:


Quote:


It's looking more and more like there isn't a single recognized blue chipper in this draft class, and there probably isn't as much difference between player #1 and player #32 as in other years.

Good draft to trade down, but why would anyone trade up?


A team will likely fall in love with one of the QB’s. I think it’s arrogant for the Giants to trade down to a QB needy team thinking they don’t need a QB either, but might be a good year to do it.

I forgot who said it, but someone mentioned drafting the best available QB at #36 as long as the value is there. I like that idea - it adds to the QB room and could provide a solution at the position for the next 3-4 years at a major discount.

Schoen has an opportunity to really maneuver this draft.

Drafting a quarterback anywhere in this draft would be idiotic, especially at 36 when we can get a really good player for this team instead of a quarterback that most likely won't do squat
RE: Walker will be top 15  
Earl the goat : 2/22/2022 6:13 pm : link
In comment 15613223 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
at worst

SY
Agree on Walker
And I know your not sleeping on Quay and Channing

I’m also betting Jermaine Johnson gets one of your highest grades on the defensive side
RE: .  
shadow_spinner0 : 2/22/2022 6:26 pm : link
In comment 15613416 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It's looking more and more like there isn't a single recognized blue chipper in this draft class, and there probably isn't as much difference between player #1 and player #32 as in other years.

Good draft to trade down, but why would anyone trade up?

Really lame how the year the Giants have 2 premium top 10 picks, it's a weaker class than usual. Imagine two top ten picks last year, that would have been great.
RE: RE: .  
Go Terps : 2/22/2022 6:28 pm : link
In comment 15613542 shadow_spinner0 said:
Quote:
In comment 15613416 Go Terps said:


Quote:


It's looking more and more like there isn't a single recognized blue chipper in this draft class, and there probably isn't as much difference between player #1 and player #32 as in other years.

Good draft to trade down, but why would anyone trade up?


Really lame how the year the Giants have 2 premium top 10 picks, it's a weaker class than usual. Imagine two top ten picks last year, that would have been great.


They would have screwed them up, just like they screwed up the pick they did have.
RE: RE: .  
section125 : 2/22/2022 6:46 pm : link
In comment 15613542 shadow_spinner0 said:
Quote:
In comment 15613416 Go Terps said:


Quote:


It's looking more and more like there isn't a single recognized blue chipper in this draft class, and there probably isn't as much difference between player #1 and player #32 as in other years.

Good draft to trade down, but why would anyone trade up?


Really lame how the year the Giants have 2 premium top 10 picks, it's a weaker class than usual. Imagine two top ten picks last year, that would have been great.


People would complain about a blo# jo%...

This year was supposed to be the stronger class. Shit happens and maybe it will turn out stronger overall.
In a draft like this one...  
Brown_Hornet : 2/22/2022 6:51 pm : link
...assuming that the Giants like 10 guys that are within only a slight margin of one another...and given the possibility that sinec other teams also view the draft this way...but have "one guy" that they may covet...do you make a trade like last year's but for only a 2nd this year?

Say, Pittsburgh, 20 & 52 for 7? Maybe they throw in 2023's 4th.
Love London. & it isn't like WR-or any position for that matter-  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/22/2022 6:54 pm : link
isn't one we need to address. Shep is probably gone, Slayton sucks, Golladay is an albatross, etc.
RE: not looking for a wr  
LauderdaleMatty : 2/22/2022 8:28 pm : link
In comment 15613250 SirYesSir said:
Quote:
with one of these picks...but

London seems to have a Michael Thomas / DeAndre Hopkins / Keenen Allen like game. If he reached that potential, no one would regret drafting him high


Depends. are there better players you miss on to take a WR who are a dime a dozen? Just like when they took OBJ instead of Donald or Martin.

The obsession w WRs is sad. Kupp was taken top 10. Right? 1st round? No QB, no OL holes all over the D. Let's take a WR at 7. No thanks
RE: RE: Trevor Penning taken at 6.  
geelabee : 2/22/2022 11:11 pm : link
In comment 15613323 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 15613295 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Do you think Jeremiah is hearing things from the Jags about Neal being the 1st pick?



+1

Literally just seen highlights of this dude at the Senior Bowl like 20 min ago plays with a chip on his shoulder being from a small FCS school . At the practice scrimmage the guy was violently abusing guys and was starting a fight on every play. Please please draft this kid.

I am on the Penning train. Dude is nasty.

Penning Abusing DE at the Senior Bowl - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: Remote thrower =  
aGiantGuy : 2/22/2022 11:18 pm : link
In comment 15613351 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15613339 aGiantGuy said:


Quote:


In comment 15613321 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


In comment 15613246 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


"I haven't seen these names in the other mock draft articles I skimmed."



Lol I was one of the remote throwers, I can be more specific.

Lots of value in OT where we pick any draft where we use both picks and don't take one of great values at OL is a bad, bad thing IMO. I'd be fine with Ekwonu, Neal or Cross.

I think WR is also one of the worst positions we can take given our problems at QB and OL. Improvements need to be made in both those areas before we can get much use out of a WR. AND we have a high priced FA WR and a first round pick from last year already, just not an efficient use of resources to take a WR right now.

Walker I like but IMO it's a reach for him there. Would much rather Thibodeaux or Jermaine Johnson (who I may like more than Thibodeaux TBH)

Not something I say often but there are a confluence of problems with this draft IMO.



I don’t want to be the Lions, I want to be the Bengals, give me the top receiver over the right tackle.



Yeah, but the Lions took top receiver after top receiver - how did that work?


Are you referring to Calvin Johnson? Cause that’s the last top receiver I remember the lions taking.
I'd throw the remote  
giantstock : 3:44 am : link
Thinking we might have DG part two.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Remote thrower =  
Big Rick in FL : 6:42 am : link
In comment 15613410 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 15613374 aGiantGuy said:


Quote:


In comment 15613364 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


In comment 15613339 aGiantGuy said:


Quote:


In comment 15613321 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


In comment 15613246 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


I don’t want to be the Lions, I want to be the Bengals, give me the top receiver over the right tackle.



Lol the Bengals had Burrow, see the difference? Also London isn't Chase. Not by a long shot


Burrow lost a lot of games last year, Sewell was also considered one of the best tackle prospects in a long time.

And your right, London isn’t Chase, he’s 6’5



Burrow lost a lot of games last year? What kind of point is this even?

Oh and 6'5 who needs other stats when you can list a single one like height.

FYI London this year 88 recs for 1,084 yds and 7 TDs

Chase's last college season 84 recs for 1,780 yds and 20 TDs

Silly me for not factoring height in a much bigger way!


Drake London also only played like 7 1/2 games with a much much worse QB. Chase (One of my favorite draft prospects ever) played 14 games. Drake averaged 8 more yards per game than Chase did that year. I'm not saying London is even close to Chase as a prospect. Just pointing it out that you can't really compare season stats when one only played half a season.
RE: In a draft like this one...  
RHPeel : 10:31 am : link
In comment 15613567 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...assuming that the Giants like 10 guys that are within only a slight margin of one another...and given the possibility that sinec other teams also view the draft this way...but have "one guy" that they may covet...do you make a trade like last year's but for only a 2nd this year?

Say, Pittsburgh, 20 & 52 for 7? Maybe they throw in 2023's 4th.


This is asking the right question, I think. The board itself--where there's not a ton of difference between 10 and 20--is going to make the standard draft pick value chart skewed.

I would love to get another 2nd rounder this year, given the way the board looks.
I would take Walker over Thibs  
Matt G : 11:13 am : link
all day
