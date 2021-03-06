Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0

|
Pick 5
New York Giants
Travon Walker
Georgia · Edge · Junior
Walker is a unique talent because of his size, athleticism and versatility. The Giants need more playmakers on defense.
|Pick 7
New York Giants
(via Bears)
Drake London
USC · WR · Junior
The Giants seem very committed to giving Daniel Jones a fair evaluation in 2022. London has inside/outside versatility and he'll be a monster in the red zone.
He's required reading this time of year.
I can't believe Walker isn't talked about more in the media.
He seems like one of the safest picks in the 1st round
What position will he be best at in the NFL? 3-4 DE? 4-3 DE/DT?
I love some folks comments about players they know very little about. Thanks SY for adding your take as someone who actually scouts these players.
If Neal and Ekwonu are gone, who, Cross?
at worst
What position will he be best at in the NFL? 3-4 DE? 4-3 DE/DT?
He can slide inside on passing downs because he plays with with so much physicality, but a team that wants the most out of him is drafting him as a strong side DE (LDE) in a 4-3
London seems to have a Michael Thomas / DeAndre Hopkins / Keenen Allen like game. If he reached that potential, no one would regret drafting him high
super talented kid, less flash than a guy like Thibodeaux but would punish people.
Wouldn't hate either of these picks as long as they had o-line solutions later on in the draft
If Neal and Ekwonu are gone, who, Cross?
I can't think it's wise to take the #3 OT with the #5 pick
But at 5?
Better than Thibodeux?
RAMZEEZ BARDON IS GONNA KETCH SO MENNY TDs! HES SOOOO TALLL.
Or if its a trade down penning or cross in the teens
london sounds like plax
but who is gonna block so we can throw it to him?
Jets may pick him at 4
Lol I was one of the remote throwers, I can be more specific.
Lots of value in OT where we pick any draft where we use both picks and don't take one of great values at OL is a bad, bad thing IMO. I'd be fine with Ekwonu, Neal or Cross.
I think WR is also one of the worst positions we can take given our problems at QB and OL. Improvements need to be made in both those areas before we can get much use out of a WR. AND we have a high priced FA WR and a first round pick from last year already, just not an efficient use of resources to take a WR right now.
Walker I like but IMO it's a reach for him there. Would much rather Thibodeaux or Jermaine Johnson (who I may like more than Thibodeaux TBH)
Not something I say often but there are a confluence of problems with this draft IMO.
I am on the Penning train. Dude is nasty.
Willis is a project for sure and Pickett the only QB I see worthy of late first round pick.
For the Giants definitely not a need to reach for one of these QB’s.
"I haven't seen these names in the other mock draft articles I skimmed."
I don’t want to be the Lions, I want to be the Bengals, give me the top receiver over the right tackle.
That is way too nuanced.
You trust your process and take the guy where your want to take him.
Look at what getting cute cost us last year.
Mike from Ohio said:
I don’t want to be the Lions, I want to be the Bengals, give me the top receiver over the right tackle.
Yeah, but the Lions took top receiver after top receiver - how did that work?
I don’t want to be the Lions, I want to be the Bengals, give me the top receiver over the right tackle.
Lol the Bengals had Burrow, see the difference? Also London isn't Chase. Not by a long shot
We should try and trade down and get him at 12 or something. 5 seems a bit high for a "top 15" player.
That is way too nuanced.
You trust your process and take the guy where your want to take him.
Look at what getting cute cost us last year.
If you think he's worth the #5, sure. But that's not what was indicated. "Top 15" isn't #5.
NoGainDayne said:
Mike from Ohio said:
I don’t want to be the Lions, I want to be the Bengals, give me the top receiver over the right tackle.
Lol the Bengals had Burrow, see the difference? Also London isn't Chase. Not by a long shot
Burrow lost a lot of games last year, Sewell was also considered one of the best tackle prospects in a long time.
And your right, London isn’t Chase, he’s 6’5
at worst
I can't believe Walker isn't talked about more in the media.
He seems like one of the safest picks in the 1st round
Agreed but being drafted #5 might be a little aggressive. Top 10 is more likely than people realize for him
aGiantGuy said:
NoGainDayne said:
Mike from Ohio said:
Burrow lost a lot of games last year? What kind of point is this even?
Oh and 6'5 who needs other stats when you can list a single one like height.
FYI London this year 88 recs for 1,084 yds and 7 TDs
Chase's last college season 84 recs for 1,780 yds and 20 TDs
Silly me for not factoring height in a much bigger way!
Good draft to trade down, but why would anyone trade up?
Mike from Ohio said:
I don’t want to be the Lions, I want to be the Bengals, give me the top receiver over the right tackle.
London isn't Ja'Marr Chase, though. That kind of receiver doesn't come around every draft.
I think a WR early would be a shock. And that's more to do with the existing recent resources that have been invested in the position, as well as the fact that Schoen/Beane never invested a first rounder in the position in Buffalo. His highest WR pick was Zay Jones in the 2nd his first year as GM. After that, his next highest was Gabriel Davis a couple of years ago in the 4th.
If you just go by Buffalo's recent draft history, I would expect DL and OL. Maybe a LB like Dean, who I think is going to be a tremendous pro. But I'd keep a keen eye on Thibodeaux to the Giants, unless Hutchinson falls to 5.
There's been a few drafts where Buffalo completely eschewed the WR position altogether in the Beane era. So it's hard for me to believe that Schoen will make a big departure from that philosophy given where both the draft values expect to be as well as the fact that the Giants need significant help on both lines.
Why couldn't you take a Justin Tuck type player at 5 if you really felt that way?
Good draft to trade down, but why would anyone trade up?
Yes.
Been saying so for weeks now.
They have 6 more rounds after those picks
Good draft to trade down, but why would anyone trade up?
A team will likely fall in love with one of the QB’s. I think it’s arrogant for the Giants to trade down to a QB needy team thinking they don’t need a QB either, but might be a good year to do it.
I forgot who said it, but someone mentioned drafting the best available QB at #36 as long as the value is there. I like that idea - it adds to the QB room and could provide a solution at the position for the next 3-4 years at a major discount.
Schoen has an opportunity to really maneuver this draft.
Good draft to trade down, but why would anyone trade up?
I'd hope for Stingley or Thibs.
It's looking more and more like there isn't a single recognized blue chipper in this draft class, and there probably isn't as much difference between player #1 and player #32 as in other years.
Good draft to trade down, but why would anyone trade up?
A team will likely fall in love with one of the QB’s. I think it’s arrogant for the Giants to trade down to a QB needy team thinking they don’t need a QB either, but might be a good year to do it.
I forgot who said it, but someone mentioned drafting the best available QB at #36 as long as the value is there. I like that idea - it adds to the QB room and could provide a solution at the position for the next 3-4 years at a major discount.
Schoen has an opportunity to really maneuver this draft.
Drafting a quarterback anywhere in this draft would be idiotic, especially at 36 when we can get a really good player for this team instead of a quarterback that most likely won't do squat
SY
Agree on Walker
And I know your not sleeping on Quay and Channing
I’m also betting Jermaine Johnson gets one of your highest grades on the defensive side
Good draft to trade down, but why would anyone trade up?
Really lame how the year the Giants have 2 premium top 10 picks, it's a weaker class than usual. Imagine two top ten picks last year, that would have been great.
It's looking more and more like there isn't a single recognized blue chipper in this draft class, and there probably isn't as much difference between player #1 and player #32 as in other years.
Good draft to trade down, but why would anyone trade up?
Really lame how the year the Giants have 2 premium top 10 picks, it's a weaker class than usual. Imagine two top ten picks last year, that would have been great.
They would have screwed them up, just like they screwed up the pick they did have.
It's looking more and more like there isn't a single recognized blue chipper in this draft class, and there probably isn't as much difference between player #1 and player #32 as in other years.
Good draft to trade down, but why would anyone trade up?
Really lame how the year the Giants have 2 premium top 10 picks, it's a weaker class than usual. Imagine two top ten picks last year, that would have been great.
People would complain about a blo# jo%...
This year was supposed to be the stronger class. Shit happens and maybe it will turn out stronger overall.
Say, Pittsburgh, 20 & 52 for 7? Maybe they throw in 2023's 4th.
London seems to have a Michael Thomas / DeAndre Hopkins / Keenen Allen like game. If he reached that potential, no one would regret drafting him high
Depends. are there better players you miss on to take a WR who are a dime a dozen? Just like when they took OBJ instead of Donald or Martin.
The obsession w WRs is sad. Kupp was taken top 10. Right? 1st round? No QB, no OL holes all over the D. Let's take a WR at 7. No thanks
Do you think Jeremiah is hearing things from the Jags about Neal being the 1st pick?
+1
Literally just seen highlights of this dude at the Senior Bowl like 20 min ago plays with a chip on his shoulder being from a small FCS school . At the practice scrimmage the guy was violently abusing guys and was starting a fight on every play. Please please draft this kid.
I am on the Penning train. Dude is nasty.
Penning Abusing DE at the Senior Bowl - ( New Window )
NoGainDayne said:
Mike from Ohio said:
I don’t want to be the Lions, I want to be the Bengals, give me the top receiver over the right tackle.
Yeah, but the Lions took top receiver after top receiver - how did that work?
Are you referring to Calvin Johnson? Cause that’s the last top receiver I remember the lions taking.
NoGainDayne said:
aGiantGuy said:
NoGainDayne said:
Mike from Ohio said:
Drake London also only played like 7 1/2 games with a much much worse QB. Chase (One of my favorite draft prospects ever) played 14 games. Drake averaged 8 more yards per game than Chase did that year. I'm not saying London is even close to Chase as a prospect. Just pointing it out that you can't really compare season stats when one only played half a season.
Say, Pittsburgh, 20 & 52 for 7? Maybe they throw in 2023's 4th.
This is asking the right question, I think. The board itself--where there's not a ton of difference between 10 and 20--is going to make the standard draft pick value chart skewed.
I would love to get another 2nd rounder this year, given the way the board looks.