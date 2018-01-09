for display only
Prospect & Scheme Breakdown: An Alpha For Wink

KSIXI : 2/22/2022 8:57 pm
The eternal adage when it comes to the NFL draft is you put your players in a position where they have the best chance to succeed. You adapt your scheme to your players.

But what if a player comes along that not only is ultra-talented but would be able to take your defense to the next level?

Enter Kyle Hamilton.

You can review my breakdown on him with GIFs on twitter here:

Kyle Hamilton Twitter Breakdown

But KSIXI:

1) A safety? Seriously?
2) Don't we need a pass rush?
3) Don't we already have Xavier McKinney? And Logan Ryan?
4) A safety? Isn't this a luxury?
5) Are you stupid?

Jury is out on question #5, but hopefully we can address the rest on this breakdown.

The Wink Martindale Defense

Let's quickly break down the Wink defense into the basic tenets.

Wink is all about CHAOS in the front seven. He will mix and match pass rushers. He will blitz the hell out of you.

Ravens Blitz % Rank
2021 6th
2020 2nd
2019 1st
2018 1st

Source: Pro Football Reference

The Ravens LOVE to blitz! Want more insanity? In 2019, the Ravens blitzed defensive backs 28% of the time. Just think about that number. Easily the most in the league. And they kept it up in the following years.

Source: Football Outsiders

In addition to blitzing early and often, they are unique in nature. Wink Martindale is kind of similar to Steve Spagnuolo in his prime with the Giants.

This is a nice breakdown (not by me) about what I'm talking about in terms of unique fronts and blitzes that Wink brings to the table: Football Film Room

Another great read is done by Nick Falato over at BigBlueView. This is an insanely good job for those curious and Nick Falato (having briefly done some draft prep with him a few years ago) is one of the BEST in the business:

Nick Falato Breakdown

From that article, you can see a coverage break down last year:

Cover 0: 8 percent
Cover 1: 24 percent
Cover 2: 6.9 percent
2-Man: 2.4 percent
Cover 3: 29.5 percent
Quarters: 9.6 percent
Cover 6: 13.6 percent
Bracket: 0.5 percent

This was the first year the Ravens had more Cover 3 (two corners in zone deep at the boundaries, ss and LB in the flat at the boundaries, and free safety middle deep) than Cover 1 (man coverage along all boundaries and a roving free safety responsible deep). Nick believes the reason for it is the dearth of quality corners as Marlon Humphrey, Jimmy Smith and Marcus Peters were hurt a ton this past year, forcing more zone-based Cover 3. The Ravens feel best when they are in man coverage Cover-1. That's when they are best.

So what do you need for a Wink defense to be at it's best (2018-2020 when they were top 5 defenses)?
- Multiple strong man-coverage corners
- An excellent free safety
- Good blitzing linebackers and speed on the EDGE

There are many good fits for the Giants' new ultra-aggressive blitz/cover 1 scheme in this draft, but as stated above, I want to focus on one player.

Kyle Hamilton

To box in Kyle Hamilton as "just a safety" is a disservice in my opinion.

He is a game-wrecker. A franchise player. Why? Well, I think when you're looking at a top 10 player in the draft, they should be able to allow whatever side of the ball they play on to become more MULTIPLE, to OPEN up the playbook. That's impact, and it's more impact than just what one can do with their individual skills.

Kyle Hamilton is 6-foot-4, 220 lbs with a frame to add on more. That's as big as a ton of these new-age linebackers these days. Hits as hard as they do too. He can come up and muck around in the box and punish RBs and TEs in the flat as a strong safety.

He is a perfect Cover-1 free safety. The most elite attribute that he has is RANGE. Please watch the last GIF of my twitter breakdown on him. I'm still picking up my jaw from the floor.

Having that sort of free safety play will allow you to:
1) Blitz much more aggressively which is exactly what Wink wants to do

2) Frees up our boundary corners to just stay on the boundary and play more aggressively for the ball knowing they'll have help if they are beat deep which is exactly what Wink wants to do

3) Allows Xavier McKinney to play up in the box, which I think he is naturally better at and used much more effectively as a blitzer (which he was really good at in college!) and can allow him to shadow running backs and tight ends and FINALLY fix that TE coverage problem we've had for YEARS!

Speaking of Xavier McKinney, he's also pretty damn good as a deep rover. This will allow Wink to play COVER 2 (two deep safeties) looks with one or the other able to come up and blitz/spy/gap clog or whatever the hell they wanna do. The amount of disguising that Wink would be able to do is honestly kind of disgusting and would be the sort of impact you could only get with an elite level player in the back.

I think Logan Ryan will try to take on this role for some time but he's almost assuredly gone after this year.

Not to mention that if you look at the twitter breakdown, Hamilton is an awesome tackler, awesome in man coverage, and awesome as a blitzer with his length. You would see a ton of big nickel formations with him in the fold.

Conclusion

Wink doesn't need an alpha EDGE to create pressure. I'm not going to complain if we nab Kayvon Thibodeaux or Aiden Hutchinson, of course, but he can scheme blitzes straight out of hell.

You need an enforcer in the back end to make that work with Xavier McKinney to have an impact as the key to unleashing Wink Martindale's defense. Kyle Hamilton is the force multiplier.

To end this, there are a ton of ways you can go in the first to help this team. The goal of this post is NOT to tell you that we HAVE to go Kyle Hamilton in the first round.

It's simply to allay any concerns should he be the pick. He's a blue-chip alpha that will have just as big an impact as many other players that could have been drafted in his stead.





I agree completely  
armstead98 : 2/22/2022 9:01 pm : link
Hamilton is one of my top 2 picks in this draft along with Evan Neal.
I will say this ...  
robbieballs2003 : 2/22/2022 9:04 pm : link
With all of our safeties lately, none are great centerfielders. I will not box McKinney into this yet. He has grown in this area last year. But, still, a rangy CF type could go a long way.
Schoen also stated in that video that he grew up a huge ND fan  
robbieballs2003 : 2/22/2022 9:05 pm : link
So there may be somw bias in his thought process between the top prospects.
RE: I will say this ...  
armstead98 : 2/22/2022 9:06 pm : link
In comment 15613658 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
With all of our safeties lately, none are great centerfielders. I will not box McKinney into this yet. He has grown in this area last year. But, still, a rangy CF type could go a long way.


As much as I like Hamilton it’s not him. He can do it but you want him attacking the line and getting in throwing lanes.

McKinney is a good center fielder and in one or two hopefully he’ll be elite.
RE: RE: I will say this ...  
robbieballs2003 : 2/22/2022 9:08 pm : link
In comment 15613661 armstead98 said:
Quote:
In comment 15613658 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


With all of our safeties lately, none are great centerfielders. I will not box McKinney into this yet. He has grown in this area last year. But, still, a rangy CF type could go a long way.



As much as I like Hamilton it’s not him. He can do it but you want him attacking the line and getting in throwing lanes.

McKinney is a good center fielder and in one or two hopefully he’ll be elite.


The more the merrier imo. It gives Wink a ton of flexibility and the ability to disguise coverages more.
You sold me  
Snablats : 2/22/2022 9:24 pm : link
Ive been worried he is Jamal Adams and cant cover a traffic cone, but Hamilton looks like the real deal

If Bradberry is cut/traded, they would have to take Stingley/Gardner. Would seem to rule them out on Hamilton

Great breakdown  
Pork Chop : 2/22/2022 9:49 pm : link
and analysis. I learned a lot--thanks for posting.
RE: You sold me  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 2/22/2022 9:58 pm : link
In comment 15613668 Snablats said:
Quote:
Ive been worried he is Jamal Adams and cant cover a traffic cone, but Hamilton looks like the real deal

If Bradberry is cut/traded, they would have to take Stingley/Gardner. Would seem to rule them out on Hamilton


Or they could take Hamilton and then another CB with one of their other picks, deep draft for CBs.

Excellent prospects will be thee at 5 and 7, and all the way down through the early teens if they trade back: 3 or 4 OL, 3 or 4 Edges, 3 or 4 DBs and a couple of MLBs.
also should consider  
eli4life : 2/22/2022 10:24 pm : link
Buffalo built their defense from back to front so I wouldn’t be surprised
If you cut Bradberry, you cant wait until the 3rd round to replace him  
Snablats : 2/22/2022 10:30 pm : link
If Wink's defense depends on press man coverage, then you need a top notch replacement - and that would be at worst pick 36. But can you pass on the CB1s of Stingley/Gardner?

Signing a solid free agent RT and restructuring Bradberry would really open up the draft possibilities

The Bradberry decision is going to be fascinating
RE: also should consider  
christian : 2/22/2022 10:42 pm : link
In comment 15613686 eli4life said:
Quote:
Buffalo built their defense from back to front so I wouldn’t be surprised


The player I’d keep an eye out for is Levi Wallace. He’s a workman type corner, and got better each year in Buffalo. He’s going to draw a nice, but not top contract.

The Giants have an opportunity to clear significant cap space, by cutting/reworking/trading Bradberry and Ryan.

A secondary with Jackson, Wallace, Robinson, Holmes, McKinney, Love, and Hamilton is younger and potentially cheaper.
Legion of boom part deux  
Payasdaddy : 2/22/2022 11:04 pm : link
cut or trade JB
draft hamilton and sauce/stingley to go with xman, adoree, robinson, holmes, j love and ryan
sign an interior olineman in rd 2
ER, ILB and TE, wr with the picks rds 3-5
sounds crazy but may be best guys available
Hamilton vs. Stingley  
Archer : 2/22/2022 11:29 pm : link
After watching the analysis it would appear that corners are more important than safeties
Martindale puts his corners on an island without help
You need three good cover corners in his scheme
Martindale uses cover 0 which means that the corner has to cover man to man
If the pressure does not get there he is on his own

Not only does he play man but he crowds the line so the corners better be fast
I would prefer Stingley
Im going on record  
blueblood : 2/22/2022 11:36 pm : link
if The Giants drafted Hamilton and Stingley.. I wouldnt be mad.. and the defense would be top ten and probably the best in the NFC East
If the Giants use both picks  
Snablats : 2/22/2022 11:55 pm : link
without trading down to acquire a 2023 1st rounder, all the eggs would be in the Daniel Jones QB basket. If he fails, the Giants would have no QB and no way to get one without giving up most of their top draft picks in 2023 and 2024 - and would be bidding vs other teams to make that trade up for a QB
I guess we'll see what their  
Bill in UT : 2/22/2022 11:57 pm : link
analysis/assessment is one Day 1
RE: If the Giants use both picks  
section125 : 1:29 am : link
In comment 15613717 Snablats said:
Quote:
without trading down to acquire a 2023 1st rounder, all the eggs would be in the Daniel Jones QB basket. If he fails, the Giants would have no QB and no way to get one without giving up most of their top draft picks in 2023 and 2024 - and would be bidding vs other teams to make that trade up for a QB


Not true. The Giants are going to suck this season. They will be drafting in the top 5. You can have 10 #1s in 2023 but unless they have a Top 3/5 pick and there is a QB worth taking, then it will not matter how many #1s they have in 2023.
People seem to forget that there needs to be a QB worth taking in 2023. I would not mind it if they took a QB at #36 this year.
A thoughtful presentation!  
solarmike : 3:19 am : link
KSIXI,

Kudos to you for your excellent post.
Reading it was like savoring a great dinner!
Time for me to nap and dream.

- SolarMike
Please tell me where having an elite safety  
Doubledeuce22 : 4:02 am : link
Or building your defense from the back to the front line has worked for a super bowl team. This is completely wrong. Just look at the past let’s say 5 Super Bowl champions. LAR - Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd, Von Miller. TB - JPP, Shaq Barrett, Vita Vea. KC - Frank Clark, Chris Jones, NE - Flowers, Brown, Van Noy (this is the one you can argue but they had the best QB of all time and the best scheming defensive coach of all time as well), Eagles - Graham, Cox, Barnett. Safety is a position that you add to a team that is ready to win not a rebuilding team. Kyle Hamilton will be a hell of a player but drafting him with a premium pick will not speed up the process of this rebuild in my opinion. You build from the lines out on both sides of the ball.
I will like to see his #s 1st......  
George from PA : 5:43 am : link
If his shuttles, short and 40 times are "elite corner"....than it is certainly a viable option.

Now, Schoen made a point about positional value that most be over come.
Another terrific post...  
Brown_Hornet : 7:38 am : link
... Hamilton would be just fine in the 1st Rd.
I can speak to his character  
ij_reilly : 7:50 am : link
He can handle NYC including the “bright lights” and all that goes with it. He can handle the media.

He is prepping for the combine. He just ran a 4.4 40, for whatever that is worth.
Considering my knowledge of college players  
joeinpa : 7:57 am : link
And after reading your incredible study and analysis, offering my opinion would be ludicrous.
Posts Like These  
HMunster : 8:02 am : link
Make the argument for a like button.

Fantastic post.
RE: RE: If the Giants use both picks  
Snablats : 8:02 am : link
In comment 15613728 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15613717 Snablats said:


Quote:


without trading down to acquire a 2023 1st rounder, all the eggs would be in the Daniel Jones QB basket. If he fails, the Giants would have no QB and no way to get one without giving up most of their top draft picks in 2023 and 2024 - and would be bidding vs other teams to make that trade up for a QB



Not true. The Giants are going to suck this season. They will be drafting in the top 5. You can have 10 #1s in 2023 but unless they have a Top 3/5 pick and there is a QB worth taking, then it will not matter how many #1s they have in 2023.
People seem to forget that there needs to be a QB worth taking in 2023. I would not mind it if they took a QB at #36 this year.

We have no idea what the Giants will be this season. And picking 4th or 5th will still mean having to trade up to get a QB

There needs to be a QB worth taking in 2023??? You havent heard of CJ Stroud or Bryce Young? Even if you dont watch college football Stroud and Young get mentioned over and over here

Why take a crappy QB at 36 this year that wont do squat in the NFL when you can take a starting player?
Kyle Hamilton is an excellent prospect. And would be a  
chick310 : 8:04 am : link
smart move to begin transition away from an aging Logan Ryan who clearly did not play as well in 2021 versus 2020 for Giants.

The positional value question is a real one though and it should be part of the consideration here in optimizing those early picks. Safety isn't as high as say OT.

It's close for me but if Hamilton and one of the top OTs are in the same upper tier on my board based on grades, I would lean to the OT with the #5 pick. And then hope to grab him with the #7 pick. If I got both, then all is good.
The notion that if Bradberry isn't on the roster when the draft starts  
arniefez : 8:04 am : link
that means the Giants have to pick a CB with 5 or 7 is nonsense. Bradberry was drafted in the 2nd round.

With picks 5 and 7 the Giants need to draft impact players, difference makers. A bookend OT for Thomas who can hold up against pass rushers and is a mauler would be a difference maker and go a long way to the Giants building a good OL.

Hamilton if he's the play maker he's been scouted to be would be a difference maker. The Giants don't have that guy on defense. The new DC would have many uses for a guy with his scouted skill set. Good teams find good players after round 1. They can draft a CB on day 2 and more on day 3 if they need to.
Tough to pick him when we have so many other extreme needs  
Heisenberg : 8:04 am : link
But I'm convinced he's a blue chipper. When Isiah Simmons came out I looked at what he could do but it was all based on potential. This kid is already the real deal, IMO. He really can do it all. Blitz, cover, defend the run. He's a real weapon.

I'm not sure he's a value fit at 5 or 7, but I do think he's gonna be a difference maker and would be hyped if we got him.
Great post  
Chris684 : 8:14 am : link
But the argument can be made even simpler.

He's quite possibly the best player in this entire draft. Bringing him here would be terrific.
Agree  
Will Shine : 8:17 am : link
if Hamilton is there at 5, no brainer.

If he's gone, one of the top CBs.

I believe they have a focus on 2-3 years down the road, and an emphasis on a talented cost-controlled core. The Defensive Backfield is a prime unit in that regard.
Kisi  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:31 am : link
I appreciate all your posts. Good stuff all around.

They need more playmakers period on D. If Hamilton is viewed as a impact guy then go for it.

I have a feeling Wink may like Jackson at one of the corners. Bradberry will be 29 next season so I am not sure how long he has left as to me he seemed slow last year and he was never a speed guy.

I think ILB is going to be in play with one of the first two picks as I don't see a future with Martinez. I would welcome both first rounders being used on defense.

Look forward to more thoughts from you.

RE: Im going on record  
The_Boss : 8:49 am : link
In comment 15613711 blueblood said:
Quote:
if The Giants drafted Hamilton and Stingley.. I wouldnt be mad.. and the defense would be top ten and probably the best in the NFC East


I know the team needs OL and Edge help, but I'm with you. As much as it's probably not gonna happen, I would go to sleep on draft night pretty fucking happy with Hamilton and Stingley.
Great breakdown  
jvm52106 : 8:50 am : link
though I still am against taking Hamilton with the way this team is currently designed.

We do have to take into account the dearth of other positions- OLine is bare (not just lacks talent but most of the folks are either FA's or were just stopgap measures last year), Wr is thin when you consider SS will be released, KG is up in the air, KT is an unknown and Slayton has regressed each of the last two seasons. TE is about to be empty (Myarick signing aside), RB is thin as Booker will more than likely be let go for cap space and LB is very thin considering we need to revamp the KIND of LB's we have for the new scheme.

Could Hamilton be that good? He might be but I have yet to see a team build Safety first.

The comment about the Bills building their defense back to front is just not accurate. Go look at their drafts. They have selected a front 7 guy early and often in the draft.

I truly believe the best course of action is a move down with one or even both picks as there ISN'T a consensus can't miss prospect at a position that can CHANGE the face of your unit or team.

But, BUT, if we are choosing between Hamilton and Stingley, sign me up for Hamilton. The love for Stingley here is CRAZY. For a team that has been dealing with injuries often, taking a guy with an injury background and a very sparse playing resume is just not wise!
I'm full fledged  
Biteymax22 : 8:51 am : link
Ready to take all the crap I'm going to get on this site and Twitter for banging the table for this kid.

Yes I know we need OL. Yes I know we need Edge players. Yes I know we need LBs, WRs, and even corners, but lets look at the reality, we're rebuilding, the FO doesn't expect to win the Super Bowl this year so we may not plug all holes.

This year is about starting to build a base for sustainable success in the future. You don't do that by reaching for need, you do that by drafting the best players you possibly can.

With that being said. So far from what I watched (and I may change my mind, but not likely) I think Hamilton is the best player in the draft...

Top 4 has very good odds to be Hutch, Icky, Neal and KT. Not ideal for us, but darn good chance of it happening. In this situation why not be happy to run to the podium to grab the drafts best player?
RE: I'm full fledged  
jvm52106 : 9:01 am : link
In comment 15613801 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
Ready to take all the crap I'm going to get on this site and Twitter for banging the table for this kid.

Yes I know we need OL. Yes I know we need Edge players. Yes I know we need LBs, WRs, and even corners, but lets look at the reality, we're rebuilding, the FO doesn't expect to win the Super Bowl this year so we may not plug all holes.

This year is about starting to build a base for sustainable success in the future. You don't do that by reaching for need, you do that by drafting the best players you possibly can.

With that being said. So far from what I watched (and I may change my mind, but not likely) I think Hamilton is the best player in the draft...

Top 4 has very good odds to be Hutch, Icky, Neal and KT. Not ideal for us, but darn good chance of it happening. In this situation why not be happy to run to the podium to grab the drafts best player?


Always love your posts BUT that is the same thinking that led us to Barkley..
We could use the 5th pick on Hamilton  
90.Cal : 9:03 am : link
Or we could bring back Peppers for cheap on a prove it deal... I'd go with the latter. Peppers could be that blitzing DB/S/LB in Wink's scheme, right?
Good stuff, KSIXI,  
Section331 : 9:18 am : link
one could argue that Hamilton is one of, if not the only blue-chipper in this draft. I don't buy the "you don't take a safety in the top 10" nonsense. In recent history, Jamal Adams and Minkah Fitzpatrick both went top 10. Now, we can argue whether Adams was worth that spot, but few would argue Minkah was.

Pairing KH with X would give us the best safety tandem in the league - 2 guys who play equally well in the box and in coverage. For a guy who likes to blitz ass much as Wink does, having the QB not know which safety is going where is a huge advantage. I would be fully on board with KH, although I think Saleh will want him for the Jets.
RE: We could use the 5th pick on Hamilton  
Section331 : 9:20 am : link
In comment 15613811 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Or we could bring back Peppers for cheap on a prove it deal... I'd go with the latter. Peppers could be that blitzing DB/S/LB in Wink's scheme, right?


Yuck. Sure, Peppers could be that blitzer, but that's not the point. Every QB will know that a) either Peppers is blitzing, or b) he's playing in the box. Hamilton adds the 3rd option of dropping into coverage, as does X.
RE: RE: I'm full fledged  
Biteymax22 : 9:27 am : link
In comment 15613807 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15613801 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


Ready to take all the crap I'm going to get on this site and Twitter for banging the table for this kid.

Yes I know we need OL. Yes I know we need Edge players. Yes I know we need LBs, WRs, and even corners, but lets look at the reality, we're rebuilding, the FO doesn't expect to win the Super Bowl this year so we may not plug all holes.

This year is about starting to build a base for sustainable success in the future. You don't do that by reaching for need, you do that by drafting the best players you possibly can.

With that being said. So far from what I watched (and I may change my mind, but not likely) I think Hamilton is the best player in the draft...

Top 4 has very good odds to be Hutch, Icky, Neal and KT. Not ideal for us, but darn good chance of it happening. In this situation why not be happy to run to the podium to grab the drafts best player?



Always love your posts BUT that is the same thinking that led us to Barkley..


I get that thinking but I dare say that safety now has more value in the NFL than running back. You look at the teams that run the ball well, most of them are systematic with the 49er's being the gold standard for "plug a guy into the system". On the flip side I can see Hamilton's skill set allowing Wink to make our edge rushers more systematic.

I'm not sure if I explained that correctly but basically I view RB as a product of the scheme while I look at a guy like Hamilton as allowing a scheme to work. Just like mobile linemen make the 49er's running scheme work.
RE: Schoen also stated in that video that he grew up a huge ND fan  
Joey in VA : 9:27 am : link
In comment 15613660 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
So there may be somw bias in his thought process between the top prospects.
So you think that childhood fandom will sway a professional talent evaluation? I know you fancy yourself an expert in well, everything but that just shows what a small mind you truly have. We'll take a Notre Dame player maybe because our GM liked ND as a kid. Mind numbingly stupid conclusion, well done as usual Mr Knows Everything.
If he can make that kind of impact...  
UberAlias : 9:40 am : link
then sign me up. I'll keep beating the drum that we need difference makers with 5 & 7 with plenty of other picks to work the needs. Our #1 biggest roster need is addressing the lack of impact bringing difference makers. If completing the roster is a multi-year project, so be it. But let's reserve our premium picks for premium players.
Excellent effort KSIXI...  
bw in dc : 9:42 am : link
I don't agree with your conclusions because I think S has largely become a fungible position. It's the RB position of the defense. When is the last time you watched a game and said, "Man, the difference in that game was the safety and we need one..." ?

And unless you or someone can convince me Hamilton is the second coming of Ed Reed or Troy Polamalu, which I don't see, Hamilton is a hard pass for me.

But, again, great in-depth approach to support your position.
RE: Excellent effort KSIXI...  
Chris684 : 9:51 am : link
In comment 15613844 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I don't agree with your conclusions because I think S has largely become a fungible position. It's the RB position of the defense. When is the last time you watched a game and said, "Man, the difference in that game was the safety and we need one..." ?

And unless you or someone can convince me Hamilton is the second coming of Ed Reed or Troy Polamalu, which I don't see, Hamilton is a hard pass for me.

But, again, great in-depth approach to support your position.


You can say this about literally every position in football except for QB and elite pass rusher.

Some of you will have no positions left to choose from in the top 10 of the draft.
RE: Excellent effort KSIXI...  
Snablats : 9:58 am : link
In comment 15613844 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I don't agree with your conclusions because I think S has largely become a fungible position. It's the RB position of the defense. When is the last time you watched a game and said, "Man, the difference in that game was the safety and we need one..." ?

And unless you or someone can convince me Hamilton is the second coming of Ed Reed or Troy Polamalu, which I don't see, Hamilton is a hard pass for me.

But, again, great in-depth approach to support your position.

Our safeties were terrible for years before 2020 and we all said we need safeties, which is why they drafted McKinney and signed Ryan and moved Love to safety
RE: Please tell me where having an elite safety  
mfsd : 10:10 am : link
In comment 15613739 Doubledeuce22 said:
Quote:
Or building your defense from the back to the front line has worked for a super bowl team. This is completely wrong. Just look at the past let’s say 5 Super Bowl champions. LAR - Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd, Von Miller. TB - JPP, Shaq Barrett, Vita Vea. KC - Frank Clark, Chris Jones, NE - Flowers, Brown, Van Noy (this is the one you can argue but they had the best QB of all time and the best scheming defensive coach of all time as well), Eagles - Graham, Cox, Barnett. Safety is a position that you add to a team that is ready to win not a rebuilding team. Kyle Hamilton will be a hell of a player but drafting him with a premium pick will not speed up the process of this rebuild in my opinion. You build from the lines out on both sides of the ball.


Reasonable question to ask. The Super Bowl champion of recent vintage with a defense built this way was the Seahawks in their legion of boom prime (which should have been a repeat champion).

Also notable, IMO, that as much as Belichick has always stuck to his guns and generally refused to give huge second contracts to top players (giving us the chance to sign Nate Solder, ug)…the one guy he paid top dollar to keep twice is Devin McCourty, his elite free safety

I don’t know if I’m 100% sold on Hamilton, but KSIXI makes a good case (with another great post, well done). I’m also thinking Stingley may be one of our picks if available, I don’t think we need to debate the value of a lockdown CB too much.

But this team has so many holes, I can also argue for taking an elite OT and top edge and call it a great first round
Another excellent contribution and evaluation  
JonC : 10:13 am : link
would be thrilled to add Hamilton, one of the few blue chips in this draft, perhaps the only one ...
As the OP...  
Brown_Hornet : 10:24 am : link
...showed and as I have seen, albeit, on a much lower scale, having a guy that can allow your defense to be good at multiple positions in invaluable.

- He gives you speed off the edge without even blitzing.
- He takes away a TE threat without sacrificing a LB setting the edge.
- He allows you to add a run defender to the box without taking a pass defender off of the field.

He's not a guy you draft to simply be a rangy centerfielder. You draft a guy like this to allow your DC to cover holes without creating holes.

I believe the true CB1  
Sy'56 : 10:44 am : link
that can control the island is just as valuable ....

But agree that Hamilton is undoubtedly on the table. I don't think he is making it to 5 though.
RE: RE: Excellent effort KSIXI...  
bw in dc : 10:47 am : link
In comment 15613848 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15613844 bw in dc said:


Quote:


I don't agree with your conclusions because I think S has largely become a fungible position. It's the RB position of the defense. When is the last time you watched a game and said, "Man, the difference in that game was the safety and we need one..." ?

And unless you or someone can convince me Hamilton is the second coming of Ed Reed or Troy Polamalu, which I don't see, Hamilton is a hard pass for me.

But, again, great in-depth approach to support your position.



You can say this about literally every position in football except for QB and elite pass rusher.

Some of you will have no positions left to choose from in the top 10 of the draft.


Not for me. I think OL is the second most important positions in the NFL because it's so hard - now - to find and/or develop good ones. But the hit rate is very good drafting OLs in the first round. I believe it's 50%+ finding quality starters.

IMV, Safeties are a luxury pick in the first round unless you are Reed-ish. Go look at Reed's production at Miami before he was drafted. It was pretty damn clear he was going to me a monster in the NFL. I think it's a stretch to claim that about Hamilton.
RE: I believe the true CB1  
KSIXI : 11:01 am : link
In comment 15613908 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
that can control the island is just as valuable ....

But agree that Hamilton is undoubtedly on the table. I don't think he is making it to 5 though.


Agree 100%. And FWIW, I think Hamilton does end up in NY, but maybe wearing green.
Still not buying Hamilton  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:27 am : link
he's the Manti Teo of safeties!

It's possible a creative DC can use him as a versatile DB/LB hybrid, but that's typically not the Giants Way.
RE: I believe the true CB1  
JonC : 12:00 pm : link
In comment 15613908 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
that can control the island is just as valuable ....

But agree that Hamilton is undoubtedly on the table. I don't think he is making it to 5 though.


I'd prefer the blue chip CB. Have you heard anything about Stingley that seals him as an option/not an option?
RE: RE: I believe the true CB1  
Sy'56 : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 15614025 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15613908 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


that can control the island is just as valuable ....

But agree that Hamilton is undoubtedly on the table. I don't think he is making it to 5 though.



I'd prefer the blue chip CB. Have you heard anything about Stingley that seals him as an option/not an option?


Stingley has a tight camp around him. Not much I can get my hands on.
Thanks, Sy  
JonC : 12:05 pm : link
What do you think of Gardner, option at #7?
...  
ryanmkeane : 12:07 pm : link
if Hamilton was still available at 5, I would take him
Agree with Sy  
Dave on the UWS : 12:11 pm : link
can't see this guy making it past Houston.
RE: RE: RE: Excellent effort KSIXI...  
Spiciest Memelord : 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15613914 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15613848 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 15613844 bw in dc said:


Quote:


I don't agree with your conclusions because I think S has largely become a fungible position. It's the RB position of the defense. When is the last time you watched a game and said, "Man, the difference in that game was the safety and we need one..." ?

And unless you or someone can convince me Hamilton is the second coming of Ed Reed or Troy Polamalu, which I don't see, Hamilton is a hard pass for me.

But, again, great in-depth approach to support your position.



You can say this about literally every position in football except for QB and elite pass rusher.

Some of you will have no positions left to choose from in the top 10 of the draft.



Not for me. I think OL is the second most important positions in the NFL because it's so hard - now - to find and/or develop good ones. But the hit rate is very good drafting OLs in the first round. I believe it's 50%+ finding quality starters.

IMV, Safeties are a luxury pick in the first round unless you are Reed-ish. Go look at Reed's production at Miami before he was drafted. It was pretty damn clear he was going to me a monster in the NFL. I think it's a stretch to claim that about Hamilton.


I was giddy like a fat kid who just got cake when Seattle took Earl Thomas in front of Philly. Would not feel the same with Hamilton.
RE: Thanks, Sy  
KSIXI : 12:43 pm : link
In comment 15614031 JonC said:
Quote:
What do you think of Gardner, option at #7?


I'm not Sy but I would kind of see him similarly to Jaycee Horn
Plenty to like about Hamilton and would be a welcome addition  
Jimmy Googs : 12:45 pm : link
to NY Giants at one of our picks.

I do subscribe to Safety being a bit further down on the positional scale but not as far as Running Back.

However, Hamilton brings more overall talent/impact than I think everybody else at the top of this 2022 draft. Also think he comes with less concerns than the top Corners. As I have said repeatedly, in a draft with no blue chips he probably is the closest.

But I have a pretty good feeling he doesn't actually make it #5 because I think these overhyped Edge Rushers are going to be dropping more than some think.
I would also be more intrigued by Hamilton  
Spiciest Memelord : 1:09 pm : link
if we had a bunch of mobile QBs in our division, and he could be a dynamic spy and robber. But we have noodle arm frail Hurts, Meineke, and Mr. September Dak Prescott.
I just have a feeling  
santacruzom : 1:18 pm : link
that Hamilton's one of these guys who will perform himself out of our draft spot at the combine.
Phenomenal  
AcidTest : 2:56 pm : link
player. I'd be fine with him at #5, but as others have said, I don't see him making it to us.
Wow! Just Wow!  
Mayo2JZ : 3:22 pm : link
KSIXI, I would seriously consider sending your analysis to Schoen
Would love this..  
TheBlueprintNC : 4:48 pm : link
Especially Hamilton with MCkinney Wow!!!
RE: RE: I'm full fledged  
BigBluePuma : 7:30 pm : link
In comment 15613807 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15613801 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


Ready to take all the crap I'm going to get on this site and Twitter for banging the table for this kid.

Yes I know we need OL. Yes I know we need Edge players. Yes I know we need LBs, WRs, and even corners, but lets look at the reality, we're rebuilding, the FO doesn't expect to win the Super Bowl this year so we may not plug all holes.

This year is about starting to build a base for sustainable success in the future. You don't do that by reaching for need, you do that by drafting the best players you possibly can.

With that being said. So far from what I watched (and I may change my mind, but not likely) I think Hamilton is the best player in the draft...

Top 4 has very good odds to be Hutch, Icky, Neal and KT. Not ideal for us, but darn good chance of it happening. In this situation why not be happy to run to the podium to grab the drafts best player?



Always love your posts BUT that is the same thinking that led us to Barkley..


The equivalent choice would be a NT like Jordan Davis or a C like Linderbaum
