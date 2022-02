Prospect & Scheme Breakdown: An Alpha For Wink

Kyle Hamilton.

The Wink Martindale Defense

Ravens Blitz % Rank

Cover 3 (two corners in zone deep at the boundaries, ss and LB in the flat at the boundaries, and free safety middle deep)

Cover 1 (man coverage along all boundaries and a roving free safety responsible deep).

Kyle Hamilton

Conclusion

The eternal adage when it comes to the NFL draft is you put your players in a position where they have the best chance to succeed. You adapt your scheme to your players.But what if a player comes along that not only is ultra-talented but would be able to take your defense to the next level?EnterYou can review my breakdown on him with GIFs on twitter here:But KSIXI:1) A safety? Seriously?2) Don't we need a pass rush?3) Don't we already have Xavier McKinney? And Logan Ryan?4) A safety? Isn't this a luxury?5) Are you stupid?Jury is out on question #5, but hopefully we can address the rest on this breakdown.Let's quickly break down the Wink defense into the basic tenets.Wink is all about CHAOS in the front seven. He will mix and match pass rushers. He will blitz the hell out of you.2021 6th2020 2nd2019 1st2018 1stSource: Pro Football Reference The Ravens LOVE to blitz! Want more insanity? In 2019, the Ravens blitzed defensive backs 28% of the time. Just think about that number. Easily the most in the league. And they kept it up in the following years.Source: Football Outsiders In addition to blitzing early and often, they are unique in nature. Wink Martindale is kind of similar to Steve Spagnuolo in his prime with the Giants.This is a nice breakdown (not by me) about what I'm talking about in terms of unique fronts and blitzes that Wink brings to the table: Football Film Room Another great read is done by Nick Falato over at BigBlueView. This is an insanely good job for those curious and Nick Falato (having briefly done some draft prep with him a few years ago) is one of the BEST in the business:From that article, you can see a coverage break down last year:Cover 0: 8 percentCover 1: 24 percentCover 2: 6.9 percent2-Man: 2.4 percentCover 3: 29.5 percentQuarters: 9.6 percentCover 6: 13.6 percentBracket: 0.5 percentThis was the first year the Ravens had morethanNick believes the reason for it is the dearth of quality corners as Marlon Humphrey, Jimmy Smith and Marcus Peters were hurt a ton this past year, forcing more zone-based Cover 3. The Ravens feel best when they are in man coverage Cover-1. That's when they are best.So what do you need for a Wink defense to be at it's best (2018-2020 when they were top 5 defenses)?- Multiple strong man-coverage corners- An excellent free safety- Good blitzing linebackers and speed on the EDGEThere are many good fits for the Giants' new ultra-aggressive blitz/cover 1 scheme in this draft, but as stated above, I want to focus on one player.To box in Kyle Hamilton as "just a safety" is a disservice in my opinion.He is a game-wrecker. A franchise player. Why? Well, I think when you're looking at a top 10 player in the draft, they should be able to allow whatever side of the ball they play on to become more MULTIPLE, to OPEN up the playbook. That's impact, and it's more impact than just what one can do with their individual skills.Kyle Hamilton is 6-foot-4, 220 lbs with a frame to add on more. That's as big as a ton of these new-age linebackers these days. Hits as hard as they do too. He can come up and muck around in the box and punish RBs and TEs in the flat as a strong safety.He is a perfect Cover-1 free safety. The most elite attribute that he has is RANGE. Please watch the last GIF of my twitter breakdown on him. I'm still picking up my jaw from the floor.Having that sort of free safety play will allow you to:1) Blitz much more aggressively which is exactly what Wink wants to do2) Frees up our boundary corners to just stay on the boundary and play more aggressively for the ball knowing they'll have help if they are beat deep which is exactly what Wink wants to do3) Allows Xavier McKinney to play up in the box, which I think he is naturally better at and used much more effectively as a blitzer (which he was really good at in college!) and can allow him to shadow running backs and tight ends and FINALLY fix that TE coverage problem we've had for YEARS!Speaking of Xavier McKinney, he's also pretty damn good as a deep rover. This will allow Wink to play COVER 2 (two deep safeties) looks with one or the other able to come up and blitz/spy/gap clog or whatever the hell they wanna do. The amount of disguising that Wink would be able to do is honestly kind of disgusting and would be the sort of impact you could only get with an elite level player in the back.I think Logan Ryan will try to take on this role for some time but he's almost assuredly gone after this year.Not to mention that if you look at the twitter breakdown, Hamilton is an awesome tackler, awesome in man coverage, and awesome as a blitzer with his length. You would see a ton of big nickel formations with him in the fold.Wink doesn't need an alpha EDGE to create pressure. I'm not going to complain if we nab Kayvon Thibodeaux or Aiden Hutchinson, of course, but he can scheme blitzes straight out of hell.You need an enforcer in the back end to make that work with Xavier McKinney to have an impact as the key to unleashing Wink Martindale's defense. Kyle Hamilton is the force multiplier.To end this, there are a ton of ways you can go in the first to help this team. The goal of this post is NOT to tell you that we HAVE to go Kyle Hamilton in the first round.It's simply to allay any concerns should he be the pick. He's a blue-chip alpha that will have just as big an impact as many other players that could have been drafted in his stead.