Prospect & Scheme Breakdown: An Alpha For Wink

The eternal adage when it comes to the NFL draft is you put your players in a position where they have the best chance to succeed. You adapt your scheme to your players.
But what if a player comes along that not only is ultra-talented but would be able to take your defense to the next level?
Enter Kyle Hamilton.
You can review my breakdown on him with GIFs on twitter here:
Kyle Hamilton Twitter Breakdown
But KSIXI:
1) A safety? Seriously?
2) Don't we need a pass rush?
3) Don't we already have Xavier McKinney? And Logan Ryan?
4) A safety? Isn't this a luxury?
5) Are you stupid?
Jury is out on question #5, but hopefully we can address the rest on this breakdown.
The Wink Martindale Defense
Let's quickly break down the Wink defense into the basic tenets.
Wink is all about CHAOS in the front seven. He will mix and match pass rushers. He will blitz the hell out of you.
Ravens Blitz % Rank
2021 6th
2020 2nd
2019 1st
2018 1st
Source: Pro Football Reference
The Ravens LOVE to blitz! Want more insanity? In 2019, the Ravens blitzed defensive backs 28% of the time. Just think about that number. Easily the most in the league. And they kept it up in the following years.
Source: Football Outsiders
In addition to blitzing early and often, they are unique in nature. Wink Martindale is kind of similar to Steve Spagnuolo in his prime with the Giants.
This is a nice breakdown (not by me) about what I'm talking about in terms of unique fronts and blitzes that Wink brings to the table: Football Film Room
Another great read is done by Nick Falato over at BigBlueView. This is an insanely good job for those curious and Nick Falato (having briefly done some draft prep with him a few years ago) is one of the BEST in the business:
Nick Falato Breakdown
From that article, you can see a coverage break down last year:
Cover 0: 8 percent
Cover 1: 24 percent
Cover 2: 6.9 percent
2-Man: 2.4 percent
Cover 3: 29.5 percent
Quarters: 9.6 percent
Cover 6: 13.6 percent
Bracket: 0.5 percent
This was the first year the Ravens had more Cover 3 (two corners in zone deep at the boundaries, ss and LB in the flat at the boundaries, and free safety middle deep)
than Cover 1 (man coverage along all boundaries and a roving free safety responsible deep).
Nick believes the reason for it is the dearth of quality corners as Marlon Humphrey, Jimmy Smith and Marcus Peters were hurt a ton this past year, forcing more zone-based Cover 3. The Ravens feel best when they are in man coverage Cover-1. That's when they are best.
So what do you need for a Wink defense to be at it's best (2018-2020 when they were top 5 defenses)?
- Multiple strong man-coverage corners
- An excellent free safety
- Good blitzing linebackers and speed on the EDGE
There are many good fits for the Giants' new ultra-aggressive blitz/cover 1 scheme in this draft, but as stated above, I want to focus on one player.
Kyle Hamilton
To box in Kyle Hamilton as "just a safety" is a disservice in my opinion.
He is a game-wrecker. A franchise player. Why? Well, I think when you're looking at a top 10 player in the draft, they should be able to allow whatever side of the ball they play on to become more MULTIPLE, to OPEN up the playbook. That's impact, and it's more impact than just what one can do with their individual skills.
Kyle Hamilton is 6-foot-4, 220 lbs with a frame to add on more. That's as big as a ton of these new-age linebackers these days. Hits as hard as they do too. He can come up and muck around in the box and punish RBs and TEs in the flat as a strong safety.
He is a perfect Cover-1 free safety. The most elite attribute that he has is RANGE. Please watch the last GIF of my twitter breakdown on him. I'm still picking up my jaw from the floor.
Having that sort of free safety play will allow you to:
1) Blitz much more aggressively which is exactly what Wink wants to do
2) Frees up our boundary corners to just stay on the boundary and play more aggressively for the ball knowing they'll have help if they are beat deep which is exactly what Wink wants to do
3) Allows Xavier McKinney to play up in the box, which I think he is naturally better at and used much more effectively as a blitzer (which he was really good at in college!) and can allow him to shadow running backs and tight ends and FINALLY fix that TE coverage problem we've had for YEARS!
Speaking of Xavier McKinney, he's also pretty damn good as a deep rover. This will allow Wink to play COVER 2 (two deep safeties) looks with one or the other able to come up and blitz/spy/gap clog or whatever the hell they wanna do. The amount of disguising that Wink would be able to do is honestly kind of disgusting and would be the sort of impact you could only get with an elite level player in the back.
I think Logan Ryan will try to take on this role for some time but he's almost assuredly gone after this year.
Not to mention that if you look at the twitter breakdown, Hamilton is an awesome tackler, awesome in man coverage, and awesome as a blitzer with his length. You would see a ton of big nickel formations with him in the fold.
Conclusion
Wink doesn't need an alpha EDGE to create pressure. I'm not going to complain if we nab Kayvon Thibodeaux or Aiden Hutchinson, of course, but he can scheme blitzes straight out of hell.
You need an enforcer in the back end to make that work with Xavier McKinney to have an impact as the key to unleashing Wink Martindale's defense. Kyle Hamilton is the force multiplier.
To end this, there are a ton of ways you can go in the first to help this team. The goal of this post is NOT to tell you that we HAVE to go Kyle Hamilton in the first round.
It's simply to allay any concerns should he be the pick. He's a blue-chip alpha that will have just as big an impact as many other players that could have been drafted in his stead.
As much as I like Hamilton it’s not him. He can do it but you want him attacking the line and getting in throwing lanes.
McKinney is a good center fielder and in one or two hopefully he’ll be elite.
Quote:
With all of our safeties lately, none are great centerfielders. I will not box McKinney into this yet. He has grown in this area last year. But, still, a rangy CF type could go a long way.
The more the merrier imo. It gives Wink a ton of flexibility and the ability to disguise coverages more.
If Bradberry is cut/traded, they would have to take Stingley/Gardner. Would seem to rule them out on Hamilton
If Bradberry is cut/traded, they would have to take Stingley/Gardner. Would seem to rule them out on Hamilton
Or they could take Hamilton and then another CB with one of their other picks, deep draft for CBs.
Excellent prospects will be thee at 5 and 7, and all the way down through the early teens if they trade back: 3 or 4 OL, 3 or 4 Edges, 3 or 4 DBs and a couple of MLBs.
Signing a solid free agent RT and restructuring Bradberry would really open up the draft possibilities
The Bradberry decision is going to be fascinating
The player I’d keep an eye out for is Levi Wallace. He’s a workman type corner, and got better each year in Buffalo. He’s going to draw a nice, but not top contract.
The Giants have an opportunity to clear significant cap space, by cutting/reworking/trading Bradberry and Ryan.
A secondary with Jackson, Wallace, Robinson, Holmes, McKinney, Love, and Hamilton is younger and potentially cheaper.
draft hamilton and sauce/stingley to go with xman, adoree, robinson, holmes, j love and ryan
sign an interior olineman in rd 2
ER, ILB and TE, wr with the picks rds 3-5
sounds crazy but may be best guys available
Martindale puts his corners on an island without help
You need three good cover corners in his scheme
Martindale uses cover 0 which means that the corner has to cover man to man
If the pressure does not get there he is on his own
Not only does he play man but he crowds the line so the corners better be fast
I would prefer Stingley
Not true. The Giants are going to suck this season. They will be drafting in the top 5. You can have 10 #1s in 2023 but unless they have a Top 3/5 pick and there is a QB worth taking, then it will not matter how many #1s they have in 2023.
People seem to forget that there needs to be a QB worth taking in 2023. I would not mind it if they took a QB at #36 this year.
Kudos to you for your excellent post.
Reading it was like savoring a great dinner!
Time for me to nap and dream.
- SolarMike
Now, Schoen made a point about positional value that most be over come.
He is prepping for the combine. He just ran a 4.4 40, for whatever that is worth.
Fantastic post.
Quote:
without trading down to acquire a 2023 1st rounder, all the eggs would be in the Daniel Jones QB basket. If he fails, the Giants would have no QB and no way to get one without giving up most of their top draft picks in 2023 and 2024 - and would be bidding vs other teams to make that trade up for a QB
We have no idea what the Giants will be this season. And picking 4th or 5th will still mean having to trade up to get a QB
There needs to be a QB worth taking in 2023??? You havent heard of CJ Stroud or Bryce Young? Even if you dont watch college football Stroud and Young get mentioned over and over here
Why take a crappy QB at 36 this year that wont do squat in the NFL when you can take a starting player?
The positional value question is a real one though and it should be part of the consideration here in optimizing those early picks. Safety isn't as high as say OT.
It's close for me but if Hamilton and one of the top OTs are in the same upper tier on my board based on grades, I would lean to the OT with the #5 pick. And then hope to grab him with the #7 pick. If I got both, then all is good.
With picks 5 and 7 the Giants need to draft impact players, difference makers. A bookend OT for Thomas who can hold up against pass rushers and is a mauler would be a difference maker and go a long way to the Giants building a good OL.
Hamilton if he's the play maker he's been scouted to be would be a difference maker. The Giants don't have that guy on defense. The new DC would have many uses for a guy with his scouted skill set. Good teams find good players after round 1. They can draft a CB on day 2 and more on day 3 if they need to.
I'm not sure he's a value fit at 5 or 7, but I do think he's gonna be a difference maker and would be hyped if we got him.
He's quite possibly the best player in this entire draft. Bringing him here would be terrific.
If he's gone, one of the top CBs.
I believe they have a focus on 2-3 years down the road, and an emphasis on a talented cost-controlled core. The Defensive Backfield is a prime unit in that regard.
They need more playmakers period on D. If Hamilton is viewed as a impact guy then go for it.
I have a feeling Wink may like Jackson at one of the corners. Bradberry will be 29 next season so I am not sure how long he has left as to me he seemed slow last year and he was never a speed guy.
I think ILB is going to be in play with one of the first two picks as I don't see a future with Martinez. I would welcome both first rounders being used on defense.
Look forward to more thoughts from you.
I know the team needs OL and Edge help, but I'm with you. As much as it's probably not gonna happen, I would go to sleep on draft night pretty fucking happy with Hamilton and Stingley.
We do have to take into account the dearth of other positions- OLine is bare (not just lacks talent but most of the folks are either FA's or were just stopgap measures last year), Wr is thin when you consider SS will be released, KG is up in the air, KT is an unknown and Slayton has regressed each of the last two seasons. TE is about to be empty (Myarick signing aside), RB is thin as Booker will more than likely be let go for cap space and LB is very thin considering we need to revamp the KIND of LB's we have for the new scheme.
Could Hamilton be that good? He might be but I have yet to see a team build Safety first.
The comment about the Bills building their defense back to front is just not accurate. Go look at their drafts. They have selected a front 7 guy early and often in the draft.
I truly believe the best course of action is a move down with one or even both picks as there ISN'T a consensus can't miss prospect at a position that can CHANGE the face of your unit or team.
But, BUT, if we are choosing between Hamilton and Stingley, sign me up for Hamilton. The love for Stingley here is CRAZY. For a team that has been dealing with injuries often, taking a guy with an injury background and a very sparse playing resume is just not wise!
Yes I know we need OL. Yes I know we need Edge players. Yes I know we need LBs, WRs, and even corners, but lets look at the reality, we're rebuilding, the FO doesn't expect to win the Super Bowl this year so we may not plug all holes.
This year is about starting to build a base for sustainable success in the future. You don't do that by reaching for need, you do that by drafting the best players you possibly can.
With that being said. So far from what I watched (and I may change my mind, but not likely) I think Hamilton is the best player in the draft...
Top 4 has very good odds to be Hutch, Icky, Neal and KT. Not ideal for us, but darn good chance of it happening. In this situation why not be happy to run to the podium to grab the drafts best player?
Always love your posts BUT that is the same thinking that led us to Barkley..
Pairing KH with X would give us the best safety tandem in the league - 2 guys who play equally well in the box and in coverage. For a guy who likes to blitz ass much as Wink does, having the QB not know which safety is going where is a huge advantage. I would be fully on board with KH, although I think Saleh will want him for the Jets.
Yuck. Sure, Peppers could be that blitzer, but that's not the point. Every QB will know that a) either Peppers is blitzing, or b) he's playing in the box. Hamilton adds the 3rd option of dropping into coverage, as does X.
Quote:
Ready to take all the crap I'm going to get on this site and Twitter for banging the table for this kid.
Always love your posts BUT that is the same thinking that led us to Barkley..
I get that thinking but I dare say that safety now has more value in the NFL than running back. You look at the teams that run the ball well, most of them are systematic with the 49er's being the gold standard for "plug a guy into the system". On the flip side I can see Hamilton's skill set allowing Wink to make our edge rushers more systematic.
I'm not sure if I explained that correctly but basically I view RB as a product of the scheme while I look at a guy like Hamilton as allowing a scheme to work. Just like mobile linemen make the 49er's running scheme work.
And unless you or someone can convince me Hamilton is the second coming of Ed Reed or Troy Polamalu, which I don't see, Hamilton is a hard pass for me.
But, again, great in-depth approach to support your position.
You can say this about literally every position in football except for QB and elite pass rusher.
Some of you will have no positions left to choose from in the top 10 of the draft.
Our safeties were terrible for years before 2020 and we all said we need safeties, which is why they drafted McKinney and signed Ryan and moved Love to safety
Reasonable question to ask. The Super Bowl champion of recent vintage with a defense built this way was the Seahawks in their legion of boom prime (which should have been a repeat champion).
Also notable, IMO, that as much as Belichick has always stuck to his guns and generally refused to give huge second contracts to top players (giving us the chance to sign Nate Solder, ug)…the one guy he paid top dollar to keep twice is Devin McCourty, his elite free safety
I don’t know if I’m 100% sold on Hamilton, but KSIXI makes a good case (with another great post, well done). I’m also thinking Stingley may be one of our picks if available, I don’t think we need to debate the value of a lockdown CB too much.
But this team has so many holes, I can also argue for taking an elite OT and top edge and call it a great first round
- He gives you speed off the edge without even blitzing.
- He takes away a TE threat without sacrificing a LB setting the edge.
- He allows you to add a run defender to the box without taking a pass defender off of the field.
He's not a guy you draft to simply be a rangy centerfielder. You draft a guy like this to allow your DC to cover holes without creating holes.
But agree that Hamilton is undoubtedly on the table. I don't think he is making it to 5 though.
Quote:
I don't agree with your conclusions because I think S has largely become a fungible position. It's the RB position of the defense. When is the last time you watched a game and said, "Man, the difference in that game was the safety and we need one..." ?
You can say this about literally every position in football except for QB and elite pass rusher.
Some of you will have no positions left to choose from in the top 10 of the draft.
Not for me. I think OL is the second most important positions in the NFL because it's so hard - now - to find and/or develop good ones. But the hit rate is very good drafting OLs in the first round. I believe it's 50%+ finding quality starters.
IMV, Safeties are a luxury pick in the first round unless you are Reed-ish. Go look at Reed's production at Miami before he was drafted. It was pretty damn clear he was going to me a monster in the NFL. I think it's a stretch to claim that about Hamilton.
But agree that Hamilton is undoubtedly on the table. I don't think he is making it to 5 though.
Agree 100%. And FWIW, I think Hamilton does end up in NY, but maybe wearing green.
It's possible a creative DC can use him as a versatile DB/LB hybrid, but that's typically not the Giants Way.
But agree that Hamilton is undoubtedly on the table. I don't think he is making it to 5 though.
I'd prefer the blue chip CB. Have you heard anything about Stingley that seals him as an option/not an option?
Quote:
that can control the island is just as valuable ....
But agree that Hamilton is undoubtedly on the table. I don't think he is making it to 5 though.
I'd prefer the blue chip CB. Have you heard anything about Stingley that seals him as an option/not an option?
Stingley has a tight camp around him. Not much I can get my hands on.
Quote:
In comment 15613844 bw in dc said:
Quote:
You can say this about literally every position in football except for QB and elite pass rusher.
Some of you will have no positions left to choose from in the top 10 of the draft.
Not for me. I think OL is the second most important positions in the NFL because it's so hard - now - to find and/or develop good ones. But the hit rate is very good drafting OLs in the first round. I believe it's 50%+ finding quality starters.
IMV, Safeties are a luxury pick in the first round unless you are Reed-ish. Go look at Reed's production at Miami before he was drafted. It was pretty damn clear he was going to me a monster in the NFL. I think it's a stretch to claim that about Hamilton.
I was giddy like a fat kid who just got cake when Seattle took Earl Thomas in front of Philly. Would not feel the same with Hamilton.
I'm not Sy but I would kind of see him similarly to Jaycee Horn
I do subscribe to Safety being a bit further down on the positional scale but not as far as Running Back.
However, Hamilton brings more overall talent/impact than I think everybody else at the top of this 2022 draft. Also think he comes with less concerns than the top Corners. As I have said repeatedly, in a draft with no blue chips he probably is the closest.
But I have a pretty good feeling he doesn't actually make it #5 because I think these overhyped Edge Rushers are going to be dropping more than some think.
Quote:
Ready to take all the crap I'm going to get on this site and Twitter for banging the table for this kid.
Yes I know we need OL. Yes I know we need Edge players. Yes I know we need LBs, WRs, and even corners, but lets look at the reality, we're rebuilding, the FO doesn't expect to win the Super Bowl this year so we may not plug all holes.
This year is about starting to build a base for sustainable success in the future. You don't do that by reaching for need, you do that by drafting the best players you possibly can.
With that being said. So far from what I watched (and I may change my mind, but not likely) I think Hamilton is the best player in the draft...
Top 4 has very good odds to be Hutch, Icky, Neal and KT. Not ideal for us, but darn good chance of it happening. In this situation why not be happy to run to the podium to grab the drafts best player?
Always love your posts BUT that is the same thinking that led us to Barkley..
The equivalent choice would be a NT like Jordan Davis or a C like Linderbaum