PFF predicts Giants to sign Reddick

31. EDGE HAASON REDDICK, CAROLINA PANTHERS
Prediction: New York Giants — Three years, $35 million ($18 million guaranteed)
Reddick's pass-rushing production predictably took a minor step back in 2021 after his huge breakout year in 2020. Nonetheless, 11.0 sacks and 47 total pressures still rank pretty well compared to the rest of the league. This means Reddick should have a decently sized market this offseason. He is a good fit for Wink Martindale in New York, given his aggressive blitz-heavy scheme that needs athletic edge-rushers that can get after the quarterback when schemed free.
A 3/35 with 18M guaranteed can be done with a cap hit as little as 5M this year.
I don’t think this is the year to sign 31 y.o. players.
Would need to see the OL options, off the top of my head there aren't many worth $10M per.
PFF projects a few in that range. Laken Tomlinson, James Daniels, Ryan Jensen, Connor Williams, Bozeman, Glowinski.
just a guess but i expect they will sign 1 iol from that group and another at a lesser price point. I'd be very surprised if they don't come out of UFA with 2 veteran iol.
He can want a big payday, but that requires a team to be willing to give him one. I just don't get the "he wants a big payday, pass" kind of thinking. Who cares what a player wants? Make him an offer, and if he gets a better one, move on.
Prediction: MIAMI DOLPHINS — Three years, $27 million ($16.5 million guaranteed)
After missing Week 1 of the 2017 season, Tomlinson has started every single game since. He’s been great for San Fransisco as well. After recording a 64.7 grade in 2019, he bounced back with two straight seasons with 75-plus grades.
Though Conner could also be an option at this price point...
38. G Connor Williams, Dallas Cowboys
Prediction: Arizona Cardinals — Three years, $20 million ($12.5 million guaranteed)
or I don't know him but Daniels seems like an option too...
40. G James Daniels, Chicago Bears
Prediction: Chicago Bears — Five years, $50 million ($24 million guaranteed)
Oh, one wild card...I don't see him signing this cheap but if he were too I would want them to be in on it as well...
44. S Marcus Maye, New York Jets
Prediction: Dallas Cowboys – One year, $6 million ($4.5 million guaranteed)
Maye has always graded well, but 2021 was a down year for him. Primarily a free safety when Jamal Adams was on the team, Maye transitioned to more of a box safety role once Adams left, though he still played snaps on the back end. After receiving the franchise tag last offseason and underperforming, he may have to agree to a shorter deal, especially given that he will be 28 years old when next season starts.
The Cowboys need a free safety, and Maye can be the centerfielder in Dan Quinn’s scheme. Quinn also likes to play single-high-safety concepts (second-most single-high-safety snaps in the regular season), so May would be a great fit.
Quinn (Wink) also likes to play single-high-safety concepts so Maye would be a great fit.
Sy'56 lobby for us to sign Reddick a couple of years ago?
Last year I thought.
He signed a 1 yr prove it deal and had a fabulous season. I think he earns a big pay day.
Yeah I thought his quote about that was a bit of BS. He was loaded with talented edge guys but hey, I can find guys to rush the QB. I can too. In the first round.
his pass pro has graded well pretty much his whole career and it seems he's started ascending as he's settled in at RG.
He was kind of Linderbaum before Linderbaum. he kind of reminds me of Conklin entering FA where it seemed like he was a no brainer, then he got a very reasonable contract and proceeded to make the pro bowl right away.
if i was predicting who they actually sign it would be Glowinski though. He will probably be affordable and he was coached by Bobby Johnson in IND.
I'd rather sign Reddick, he's a much better player than those OL.
My guess is the Giants shop in the 3/30M market at IOL, OSLB, and CB.
Came out blazing with 7.5 sacks through 8 games. But then he was much quieter with 3.5 sacks the last 9 games. Regardless, Carolina got a great deal for a one-year contract at $6M. And Reddick may be looking for his big pay day, which he isn't getting here. Especially with our cap situation.
Agreed. We should make an offer. I'm just assuming Team Reddick are looking for $14M+ annually.
Remember, Graham neutered his edge rushers too. Get ready for something totally different.
All things should be on the table, including not resting on laurels from recent drafts.
Nothing against Reddick, love to have him, but in my opinion the O-Line should really be the focus in free agency. If, for nothing else, to avoid "shopping hungry" in the draft, as my good friend JonC is wont to say.
they probably can if Reddick doesn't get a big deal. if he gets a modest deal I'm on board. If he gets a deal like Leonard Floyd got that may be a little too risky.
Remember, Graham neutered his edge rushers too. Get ready for something totally different.
That's not the worst idea. Unless you are a freak like Von Miller, it's hard to project pass rushers from college to pro. I don't see any Von Miller types in this class...
I think the two most underrated pass rushers in the draft are Arnold Ebiketie and Nik Bonitto, two players who will likely be there in day two (although I think Ebiketie is going to shoot into the first round...).
Nothing against Reddick, love to have him, but in my opinion the O-Line should really be the focus in free agency. If, for nothing else, to avoid "shopping hungry" in the draft, as my good friend JonC is wont to say.
Got to see who's about to be free to sign at RT, I haven't looked at the list. If Reddick wants Floyd money, he's a no most likely. The IOL list Eric provided has solid options, players with room to grow, need some correlating RT options.
He is a good fit for Wink Martindale in New York, given his aggressive blitz-heavy scheme that needs athletic edge-rushers that can get after the quarterback when schemed free.
Wink places very little premium on edge rushers. What is this person talking about?
People keep saying that and I'm not sure where it comes from. AFter all, they traded for Ngakoue and signed Houston in the last few years.
So in FA I expect them to sign 3 vet OL, 1 with RT experience. Compton fits that bill very well. He played both T and G for SF last year, 500+ snaps, on a 1 year deal around the minimum. He's mostly been a journeyman. But that's the type I'd expect them to sign to protect themselves at RT as opposed to paying starter T prices (which would be $10m+).
If they can come away from UFA with 3 vets like say Glowinski, Compton, and a viable center like Karras (or Morse if he gets cut) they will have a lot of flexibility with the draft to add wherever BPA lines up. And they won't have broken the bank either.
Pitt try to hide him on PS. I think any LB from a program that procures and develops LBs look good on the Giants, like that washed up Dallas LB last year wahts his face.
That's really well thought out and a realistic plan. We could probably sign these three guys and spend under $10m for 2022. They are all a bit older which should keep their salaries down and they could be decent stopgaps. Thanks.
here..It will help the Rookie edge guy we draft also.
We can get that big time DB for Wink at 5 or 7..And a OL guy also..2nd rd,a LB or another OL guy..rd 3 get the TE,and another DB or S...
mittened one, I like you as a poster. But you cannot be serious as an Rx for Schoen and Daboll 'rolling with...Elerson Smith heading into the draft'. How many snaps did he finally see the field at end of season? This is a DG pick, and he didn't play in '2020 (Northern Iowa canceled its season, think he was NoIA), and he sat out injured until, what, December?
At this point, imo, he's a camp body, nothing more, until Wink says otherwise.
I like it, gives them instant starters and time to draft behind them over the next 2-3 years to get the pipeline moving. I'd also advocate for signing Reddick and adding another pass rusher better suited for Wink's scheme via the draft, as well as a CB as I think Bradberry's on the clock now with the ugly cap.
A scout wrote that he has played out of position most of his career.
If can do both then great...
A scout wrote that he has played out of position most of his career.
He is also bit on the lighter side for ER at 235lb. My main concern is that Reddick's sacks have all come in bunches. For example he had 5 sacks in 1 game against the Giants and 8 sacks over 3 games in a year when he had 12.5 sacks total. There appear to be long stretches over the past 2 seasons where he doesn't seem to show up.
I heavily suspect the starting RT will be drafted at #5 because Neal or Ickey will be BPA.
I like it, gives them instant starters and time to draft behind them over the next 2-3 years to get the pipeline moving. I'd also advocate for signing Reddick and adding another pass rusher better suited for Wink's scheme via the draft, as well as a CB as I think Bradberry's on the clock now with the ugly cap.
I don't. I think signing three UFA OL is unrealistic...too many eggs in one small (and financially limited) basket, especially considering that there are other reasonably priced free agents at other positions who should be on our radar.
A C/OG should be paramount. A T/G should be next. We still have a couple of guys on the roster who can compete for spots, and we have enough mid-to-late round draft capital to use on OL.
I also wouldn't go into the draft assuming we're going to draft our starting RT in the 1st Round. We might. I hope we do. But there are no guarantees. I'd like to hedge my bets beforehand.
This allows them to clearly focus on coming out of the Draft with a Tackle and a Center after Day 2 is over. And it limits the amount they have to spend in free agency and mitigates risk of too may rookies starting on the OL as well.
so let it be written...
That frees up the 5 and 7 picks to do whatever they want
In comment 15614050 Eric on Li said:
I heavily suspect the starting RT will be drafted at #5 because Neal or Ickey will be BPA.
I like it, gives them instant starters and time to draft behind them over the next 2-3 years to get the pipeline moving. I'd also advocate for signing Reddick and adding another pass rusher better suited for Wink's scheme via the draft, as well as a CB as I think Bradberry's on the clock now with the ugly cap.
I don't. I think signing three UFA OL is unrealistic...too many eggs in one small (and financially limited) basket, especially considering that there are other reasonably priced free agents at other positions who should be on our radar.
A C/OG should be paramount. A T/G should be next. We still have a couple of guys on the roster who can compete for spots, and we have enough mid-to-late round draft capital to use on OL.
I also wouldn't go into the draft assuming we're going to draft our starting RT in the 1st Round. We might. I hope we do. But there are no guarantees. I'd like to hedge my bets beforehand.
I don't care what you like! lol. Of course I follow your train of thought, but it all depends on who's available in UFA and is a serious option. Giants are a bad football team, and it will likely reduce their UFA options. I haven't looked at the OL UFA list yet either, to be frank. If they manage to sign a OG and C but RT needs to be via the draft, so be it. It might take them more than one draft pick or FA signing to find Thomas' bookend.
What I'm getting at is throw talent at the roster, and don't be too concerned with plugging parts into the puzzle because the washout factor is high in the NFL. Pile up the talent, let them battle it out on the field. They MUST do every aspect of talent acquisition and development much better moving forward.
The cupboard is also getting lean at DL, especially if the Giants don’t feel Lawrence is 10M player in 23.
they added Zeitler whose base was $10m in what became the obj/vernon trade.
they signed Remmers to a 1 year deal for $2.5m.
and they extended Pulley for 3 years 8m.
the cap situation this year is likely easier to maneuver than that year so I'd anticipate an ability to add players at similar salaries - so a legitimate starter similar to Zeitler's salary and a couple veterans at lower figures.
and yes Jon- possibly an edge rusher like Reddick if the price stays low enough. In 2019 they brought in Golden for 1/3m and Golden Tate on a bigger multi-year deal.
if Reddick prices them out 1 guy I like is Uchenna Nwosu from LAC. He's basically their version of Lorenzo Carter, but would be an interesting hedge if they want to bring in some lower cost guys on 1 year deals. Nwosu, Carter, Ojulari, Roche and a day 1/2 draft pick from what's considered a strong edge draft would be an interesting group for Wink to try to mold into something.
It has more to do with the Giants roster and the resources they have available.
Drafting a premium ER felt like a foregone conclusion entering the offseason.
But the success of Martindale's D is arguably more predicated on the backend than it is a dominant ER.
If you agree with that, then it's really not that outlandish that the Giants may not put a premium on ER in the draft and spend those resources elsewhere.
Wink has had good-very good Edge talent with the Ravens. Giants need to get better on the Edge regardless, especially if he wants to deploy an attacking style which might not fit Ojulari all that well. Giants are mega thin at Edge.