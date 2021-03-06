PFF predicts Giants to sign Reddick





31. EDGE HAASON REDDICK, CAROLINA PANTHERS



Prediction: New York Giants — Three years, $35 million ($18 million guaranteed)



Reddick's pass-rushing production predictably took a minor step back in 2021 after his huge breakout year in 2020. Nonetheless, 11.0 sacks and 47 total pressures still rank pretty well compared to the rest of the league. This means Reddick should have a decently sized market this offseason. He is a good fit for Wink Martindale in New York, given his aggressive blitz-heavy scheme that needs athletic edge-rushers that can get after the quarterback when schemed free.



