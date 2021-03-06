for display only
Ralph 3 round mock

Big Blue '56 : 9:07 am
FWIW


Quote:


First round (5th overall) – North Carolina State OT Ikem Ekwonu

First round (7th overall) – Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner


Second round (36th overall) – Boston College G Zion Johnson



Third round (67th overall) – Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar


Third round (81st overall) – Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce






Click on for Deets - ( New Window )
Warming up to Gardner.  
section125 : 9:09 am : link
Looks like Ralph expects Bradberry to be gone.

I think I would like that draft.
I like it  
JonC : 9:11 am : link
.
Need...  
Brown_Hornet : 9:12 am : link
...meets talent.
RE: I like it  
JonC : 9:12 am : link
In comment 15614621 JonC said:
Quote:
.


I'd prefer Edge at #36 but don't hate the BC pick.
Add...  
Brown_Hornet : 9:13 am : link
...Reddick and the offseason if off to a good start.
Too high for CB Gardner. Likely passing better prospects at #7  
Jimmy Googs : 9:15 am : link
The rest are fine...
RE: Add...  
section125 : 9:16 am : link
In comment 15614625 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...Reddick and the offseason if off to a good start.


Given the CAP issues, how realistic is Reddick? (I'll assume that the $40 mill in CAP clearance is attained)
Both 3rd Round picks look like reaches  
Mike in NY : 9:17 am : link
At TE if we don't have a shot to draft McBride I think we are better off waiting until Day 3. Pierce did not exactly look good at Senior Bowl and I think there is a lot of depth at that position.
RE: RE: Add...  
Mike in NY : 9:19 am : link
In comment 15614629 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15614625 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


...Reddick and the offseason if off to a good start.



Given the CAP issues, how realistic is Reddick? (I'll assume that the $40 mill in CAP clearance is attained)


Considering the tail off in the last half of 2021 I think he will come cheaper than his stats would indicate, but I also think he is looking for a pay raise from the 1 year/$6M he got this year. The concern is that he has been very streaky throughout his career and has never really been on a winning team so is it that he just produces when there is no pressure on?
RE: RE: Add...  
Toth029 : 9:20 am : link
In comment 15614629 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15614625 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


...Reddick and the offseason if off to a good start.



Given the CAP issues, how realistic is Reddick? (I'll assume that the $40 mill in CAP clearance is attained)


After 2022, they're not in bad cap shape. Low year one cap hit like how Golladay did this past year.
Also  
Toth029 : 9:21 am : link
Love the first three picks.
RE: RE: Add...  
Brown_Hornet : 9:21 am : link
In comment 15614629 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15614625 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


...Reddick and the offseason if off to a good start.



Given the CAP issues, how realistic is Reddick? (I'll assume that the $40 mill in CAP clearance is attained)
I rely on those that pay more attention to the cap and the inner workings of cap management to comment on such things.
Seems that no matter what, there's never room, until there is. Also, the team's future cap is in good shape, until it's not.
I have no idea what I'm talking about, but  
Giantology : 9:22 am : link
I do like the sound of those first 3 picks a lot.
RE: RE: RE: Add...  
section125 : 9:23 am : link
In comment 15614635 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
In comment 15614629 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15614625 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


...Reddick and the offseason if off to a good start.



Given the CAP issues, how realistic is Reddick? (I'll assume that the $40 mill in CAP clearance is attained)

I rely on those that pay more attention to the cap and the inner workings of cap management to comment on such things.
Seems that no matter what, there's never room, until there is. Also, the team's future cap is in good shape, until it's not.


From what I have read, Schoen does not like kicking the can down the road. So it seems unlikely he backends a deal for Reddick. Of course it is the lying season.
If no Reddick...  
Brown_Hornet : 9:26 am : link
...does a guy like Drake Jackson suit a Wink Martindale Edge need in the 2nd round rather than Zion?
BH  
JonC : 9:32 am : link
he's a yes for me, underrated talent who unfortunately wasn't in a good situation at USC under Helton, didn't have much talent around him.
Love the first three picks. Not familiar with the other guys  
Heisenberg : 9:33 am : link
Would be surprised if Ike and Zion are available at those two spots, honestly.
RE: If no Reddick...  
Mike in NY : 9:34 am : link
In comment 15614639 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...does a guy like Drake Jackson suit a Wink Martindale Edge need in the 2nd round rather than Zion?


If you are looking at Round 2, another player who I think could fit for what Martindale/Patterson have developed before is someone like Kingsley Enagbare from South Carolina. His numbers backed up a bit this year, but there is potential there
The first three picks  
Jay on the Island : 9:37 am : link
are a homerun. I am praying that either Zion Johnson is there at 36.
I would absolutely sign up for this draft,  
Section331 : 9:40 am : link
and it's realistic. Stingley's injuries scare me, and Sauce may be the better player anyway. He didn't give up a completion longer than 13 yds this year, and did not give up a TD reception in his ENTIRE college career. I get that he wasn't playing in the SEC like Stingley, but that is still quite an accomplishment.
I like it!  
Pete from Woodstock : 9:40 am : link
I think Kolar is going to be good, IMHO
I mean... that would be a home run.  
Andy in Halifax : 9:46 am : link
I kinda felt Pierce was too slow to translate to the NFL but I will be curious to see how he runs. Maybe it just looks that way. The other picks are flippin fantastic imo.
It all Depends  
Bruner4329 : 9:48 am : link
On paper they look pretty good but without knowing who is getting cut and who if anyone we sign as a FA before the draft this is tough to evaluate. For example, If we cut Martinez there is a huge void at LB. Actually even with Martinez we have a major need there. How do we fill this hole? In all honesty I can't take another year of watching Crowder on the field. His missed tackles and being out of position is a killer.
Love The First 3 Picks  
pa_giant_fan : 9:53 am : link
Not crazy about picks 31 & 86. Think their would be better options.
Zion is going in the first  
eli4life : 9:56 am : link
With a trade back I would take him
I would love  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 9:59 am : link
That draft
I'll be happy with this.  
Victor in CT : 10:12 am : link
good haul.
Close to a perfect draft imo.  
Pepe LePugh : 10:17 am : link
Round three may be slight reaches. Kolar may not be top 100, but I think is a safe pick who will contribute immediately.
My exact draft from pff draft simulatior  
George from PA : 10:17 am : link
I wonder if that is what he used?
What scheme fits Gardner best?  
Breeze_94 : 10:27 am : link
Can he play M2M/Bump and run on an island?

that's the best one ive seen  
Eric on Li : 10:31 am : link
schoen and daboll have a real chance to advance this organization by getting their top 100 picks right.
I like the first two picks.  
Klaatu : 10:32 am : link
But at #36 I'd prefer another defender - LB or DB.
...  
ryanmkeane : 10:37 am : link
sign me up for that
Yeah I wouldn't mind this draft. I would prefer a slight trade down  
mphbullet36 : 10:42 am : link
and potentially land Gardner if we could to collect further assets. But Gardner is the perfect CB in a Wink system. He can play press man and has the speed to not need safety help in a blitz heavy scheme.

Bradberry just doesn't fit Wink's scheme and costs too much. But he should have value around the league that wants to play a cover 2 style defense.
Not bad picks  
Beer Man : 10:54 am : link
but neglects the pass rush
So we’re counting on Ojulari and Roche/Ellerson at edge  
BillT : 11:00 am : link
And when we can’t rush the passer and teams are still gashing us with the run on the edges?
RE: So we’re counting on Ojulari and Roche/Ellerson at edge  
Go Terps : 11:03 am : link
In comment 15614699 BillT said:
Quote:
And when we can’t rush the passer and teams are still gashing us with the run on the edges?


Didn't you just complain on the other thread that the first two picks have to produce two starting OL?
what people need to understand is we wont fix all our issues  
mphbullet36 : 11:07 am : link
with one draft. So to think we will fix the OL and pass rush all in one draft just isn't realistic.

As long as they are investing in good players at key valued positions I will be happy. If they don't go edge in with there first couple picks its not the end of the world since Wink does manufacture a lot of pressure. He values corners more because he puts them on a island a lot.
I know people want to get rid of Bradberry,  
barens : 11:09 am : link
but how in any way does this improve the team? Losing a top CB and replacing him with a rookie?
RE: I know people want to get rid of Bradberry,  
Big Blue '56 : 11:10 am : link
In comment 15614704 barens said:
Quote:
but how in any way does this improve the team? Losing a top CB and replacing him with a rookie?


If Wink wants him and Schoen can work it out, sure, why not?
RE: I know people want to get rid of Bradberry,  
mphbullet36 : 11:14 am : link
In comment 15614704 barens said:
Quote:
but how in any way does this improve the team? Losing a top CB and replacing him with a rookie?


We need to clear 40 MM somehow. He and Martinez would get us halfway there by themselves. Otherwise you would have to cut a lot more people to make up since Bradberry saves 12 MM right off the bat.

Factor in he's going to be 29 when the sesason starts...and he really isn't a system fit with Wink. Bradberry is more of a cover 2 zone big corner. Wink needs guys that will thrive in man coverage which isn't a strength for Bradberry.

All those factors...Bradberry is an obvious trade candidate.
Gardner isn't necessarily the corner I'd take at 7, but if Schoen  
Ira : 11:14 am : link
feels he has to cut Bradberry for cap reasons, we're going to have a rookie corner and he probably will be picked in the first round.
RE: RE: So we’re counting on Ojulari and Roche/Ellerson at edge  
BillT : 11:14 am : link
In comment 15614701 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15614699 BillT said:


Quote:


And when we can’t rush the passer and teams are still gashing us with the run on the edges?



Didn't you just complain on the other thread that the first two picks have to produce two starting OL?

No. I’ve been constant in saying we need two starters and one in the first and one in the second would be a good start.
I still think Giants should try to trade back from 7  
nyjuggernaut2 : 11:18 am : link
there is plenty of talent that will be available between picks 10-20. Take BPA Edge/OL at #5, trade back at #7, gain more draft capital to help with the rebuild, and go from there.
one of my favorite  
SirYesSir : 11:40 am : link
i've seen so far. I'd be on board with most of this
RE: I know people want to get rid of Bradberry,  
section125 : 12:08 pm : link
In comment 15614704 barens said:
Quote:
but how in any way does this improve the team? Losing a top CB and replacing him with a rookie?


Bradberry noticeably was worse last year(not bad, just not as good). He is not likely to be in the plans two years down the road. If you replace him with a top rookie CB, you eat it for down the road.
If you think the Giants are going to compete next year, I could see your point. They are not going to compete except for the #1 overall pick in 2023.
Dont like it  
giantstock : 12:22 pm : link
Hate the idea that you didn't get an Edge. Or DT or ILB's.

Not a fan of Kolar.
Get rid of the CB  
Chip : 12:28 pm : link
Draft 2 ol and an edge with the first 3 picks. We also have no TE once Rudolph is let go and EE more than likely will not be resigned.
Said it before,  
Joe Beckwith : 12:52 pm : link
Say it again: Zion won’t make it to #36.
But if he does, either or both of his Combine was poor or other OG had excellent Combine performances.
League wide there is a need for OL. If there is a rush early on, as I am expecting on OL, teams will be stocking up….GB, Pitt, Cincy.
RE: Dont like it  
Klaatu : 2:02 pm : link
In comment 15614761 giantstock said:
Quote:
Hate the idea that you didn't get an Edge. Or DT or ILB's.

Not a fan of Kolar.


CB that high  
WillVAB : 2:12 pm : link
Is an automatic F.
