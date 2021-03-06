Ralph 3 round mock

|
First round (5th overall) – North Carolina State OT Ikem Ekwonu
First round (7th overall) – Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner
Second round (36th overall) – Boston College G Zion Johnson
Third round (67th overall) – Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar
Third round (81st overall) – Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce
I think I would like that draft.
I'd prefer Edge at #36 but don't hate the BC pick.
Given the CAP issues, how realistic is Reddick? (I'll assume that the $40 mill in CAP clearance is attained)
...Reddick and the offseason if off to a good start.
Considering the tail off in the last half of 2021 I think he will come cheaper than his stats would indicate, but I also think he is looking for a pay raise from the 1 year/$6M he got this year. The concern is that he has been very streaky throughout his career and has never really been on a winning team so is it that he just produces when there is no pressure on?
After 2022, they're not in bad cap shape. Low year one cap hit like how Golladay did this past year.
Seems that no matter what, there's never room, until there is. Also, the team's future cap is in good shape, until it's not.
I rely on those that pay more attention to the cap and the inner workings of cap management to comment on such things.
Seems that no matter what, there's never room, until there is. Also, the team's future cap is in good shape, until it's not.
From what I have read, Schoen does not like kicking the can down the road. So it seems unlikely he backends a deal for Reddick. Of course it is the lying season.
If you are looking at Round 2, another player who I think could fit for what Martindale/Patterson have developed before is someone like Kingsley Enagbare from South Carolina. His numbers backed up a bit this year, but there is potential there
Bradberry just doesn't fit Wink's scheme and costs too much. But he should have value around the league that wants to play a cover 2 style defense.
Didn't you just complain on the other thread that the first two picks have to produce two starting OL?
As long as they are investing in good players at key valued positions I will be happy. If they don't go edge in with there first couple picks its not the end of the world since Wink does manufacture a lot of pressure. He values corners more because he puts them on a island a lot.
If Wink wants him and Schoen can work it out, sure, why not?
We need to clear 40 MM somehow. He and Martinez would get us halfway there by themselves. Otherwise you would have to cut a lot more people to make up since Bradberry saves 12 MM right off the bat.
Factor in he's going to be 29 when the sesason starts...and he really isn't a system fit with Wink. Bradberry is more of a cover 2 zone big corner. Wink needs guys that will thrive in man coverage which isn't a strength for Bradberry.
All those factors...Bradberry is an obvious trade candidate.
And when we can’t rush the passer and teams are still gashing us with the run on the edges?
Didn't you just complain on the other thread that the first two picks have to produce two starting OL?
No. I’ve been constant in saying we need two starters and one in the first and one in the second would be a good start.
Bradberry noticeably was worse last year(not bad, just not as good). He is not likely to be in the plans two years down the road. If you replace him with a top rookie CB, you eat it for down the road.
If you think the Giants are going to compete next year, I could see your point. They are not going to compete except for the #1 overall pick in 2023.
Not a fan of Kolar.
But if he does, either or both of his Combine was poor or other OG had excellent Combine performances.
League wide there is a need for OL. If there is a rush early on, as I am expecting on OL, teams will be stocking up….GB, Pitt, Cincy.
Not a fan of Kolar.