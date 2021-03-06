Rosenblatt: Don't be surprised to see NYG sign Trubisky

I know we've talked about this a lot, but media is picking up on it, too.
Giants/Trubisky
|Trubisky likely won’t sign for the minimum. But that shouldn’t stop the Giants from at least exploring a reunion with his old Bills friends. He signed with the Bills for $2.5 million last season, while Glennon only signed for $1.35 million. The Giants have a bad cap situation, but investing in a better quarterback, who is also talented enough to push Jones to some degree, should be a priority.
They likely aren't going to go into the season with Jones starting and a Rookie, especially a day 2 or later rookie, as the backup. We need someone with experience on the roster regardless of being in win now mode.
Yes, they need a better backup then they've had seeing as how Jones is prone to injury.
I don't think the ownership attachment matters. Daboll isn't going to play a guy just because Mara likes him, atleast that's the sense I get.
If they want to trade Jones, go for it. But it will require a trade partner and a package you are willing to accept. IMO there's nothing wrong with Jones/Trubisky/Rookie as the 3 we have to start the season, that's more competition than we've had in years.
This . Daniel "No TD" Jones can go grab some bench. Trubisky is a much better place holder until Daboll gets his guy. Now do Barkley .
What happened last year is unacceptable. Even in a lost season, the lack of decent quarterback play prevents proper evaluation of other personnel. The Giants are worse off in examining their deficiencies as a tea because they had six games with effectively no quarterback.
Sign Trubisky & draft a mid round QB. I’d like to overhaul the QB room. I don’t like Jones hanging around since ownership likely has a strong emotional attachment to him (which they shouldn’t).
I don't think the ownership attachment matters. Daboll isn't going to play a guy just because Mara likes him, atleast that's the sense I get.
If they want to trade Jones, go for it. But it will require a trade partner and a package you are willing to accept. IMO there's nothing wrong with Jones/Trubisky/Rookie as the 3 we have to start the season, that's more competition than we've had in years.
Trubisky/Jones/Willis @ 36 would be an interesting camp competition.
And then let the best man win.
does ownership have a strong emotional attachment to him, though? or do they just say noncontroversial things at press conferences?
granted jones is not a manziel-type douchebag and seemed to really revere eli, like ownership does.
but he's only shown that he will get injured every year, and by the numbers he's been a bottom 3 starting QB whose gotten worse every season since his rookie year, while missing more and more games every season.
hes objectively been the worst giants starting QB in my lifetime. maybe graham/kannell were equally as bad but those dudes were drafted in the 8th and 4th rounds and neither got much rope.
I get that, but why? Other than feeling better about it it may not actually be the right thing to do. I'm pretty bearish on Jones at this point, but getting rid of him at all costs doesn't really make much sense to me (unless of course Daboll thinks he's terrible).
I don't see any downside in a Jones/Trubisky/Rookie camp.
1) evaluate players honestly
2) develop 1st and 2nd year players
Quarterback is the lynch pin. A QB struggle and shuffle seems counterproductive. Whatever they do I hope they avoid that.
But he needs to produce on field, that is what is most important
Trubisky is truly an irrelevant signing for the Giants, at least in terms of their long-term prospects.
And it’s not a question of whether or not Trubisky sucks (he does suck BTW.)
It’s simply a question of who the Giants want as their starting QB while they pile up a few more losing seasons.
Should that be Trubisky? I guess he’ll serve as well as any other bad NFL QB.
What happened last year is unacceptable. Even in a lost season, the lack of decent quarterback play prevents proper evaluation of other personnel. The Giants are worse off in examining their deficiencies as a tea because they had six games with effectively no quarterback.
I think we got a fair evaluation. Before last season I don't think anyone would've said Trubisky was markedly better than Glennon. And Glennon looked like he had never played NFL football before on this team.
They need to think about how to address the QB position through the draft. The Goldilocks method of waiting for the "right" guy, moving heaven and Earth for him (like the Eli trade) or overdrafting by several rounds (like we did with Jones) and then putting the guy on a four year scholarship is not a good strategy.
They need to think about how to address the QB position through the draft. The Goldilocks method of waiting for the "right" guy, moving heaven and Earth for him (like the Eli trade) or overdrafting by several rounds (like we did with Jones) and then putting the guy on a four year scholarship is not a good strategy.
Neither drafting any QB just to draft a QB. If there aren't franchise capable QBs in the draft this year, why force it?
As others have said, we know who Trubisky is. Sure, he's better than Glennon and Fromm. Unless Trubisky is willing to sign for the vet minimum with some playing time incentives, I'd say Trubisky is a hard pass.
I think I'd rather see Webb playing.
We already know Trubisky makes sense as the backup, but his price may be too high
I think I'd rather see Webb playing.
If you liked Glennon and Fromm, you'll love Webb. Otherwise, no, you wouldn't rather see Webb playing.
As others have said, we know who Trubisky is. Sure, he's better than Glennon and Fromm. Unless Trubisky is willing to sign for the vet minimum with some playing time incentives, I'd say Trubisky is a hard pass.
I think I'd rather see Webb playing.
Knowing what Trubisky is, is precisely why he makes 10000% more sense than starting Jones. He's a constant, not a variable. Makes solving the rest of the Offensive equation easier.
They need to think about how to address the QB position through the draft. The Goldilocks method of waiting for the "right" guy, moving heaven and Earth for him (like the Eli trade) or overdrafting by several rounds (like we did with Jones) and then putting the guy on a four year scholarship is not a good strategy.
You have the opposite issue- just draft a guy and start him- by the way very few if any of the QB's coming out look like starters period, let alone right away..
Trubisky is better than Jones, but he's still just a placeholder until you solve the QB position.
They need to think about how to address the QB position through the draft. The Goldilocks method of waiting for the "right" guy, moving heaven and Earth for him (like the Eli trade) or overdrafting by several rounds (like we did with Jones) and then putting the guy on a four year scholarship is not a good strategy.
You have the opposite issue- just draft a guy and start him- by the way very few if any of the QB's coming out look like starters period, let alone right away..
My approach comes at much lower cost than what we're doing now - throwing away years in the hopes that Jones becomes something he's not.
If we trust Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka to scout, evaluate, and train quarterbacks we should give them as many bites at the apple as they need. It doesn't have to bea first round pick every year, but I want to see the Giants be active in the QB market in the draft, in FA, in trade, wherever needed.
QB is the biggest roster issue by some distance. It should be addressed as the top priority...you can't compete if you don't have a QB.
Sign Trubisky & draft a mid round QB. I’d like to overhaul the QB room. I don’t like Jones hanging around since ownership likely has a strong emotional attachment to him (which they shouldn’t).
does ownership have a strong emotional attachment to him, though? or do they just say noncontroversial things at press conferences?
granted jones is not a manziel-type douchebag and seemed to really revere eli, like ownership does.
but he's only shown that he will get injured every year, and by the numbers he's been a bottom 3 starting QB whose gotten worse every season since his rookie year, while missing more and more games every season.
hes objectively been the worst giants starting QB in my lifetime. maybe graham/kannell were equally as bad but those dudes were drafted in the 8th and 4th rounds and neither got much rope.
Would a swap of Jones+ Slayton for Trubisky work - then we can draft - Pickett or Malik Willis?
I dont see the need to spend any money on a 1 year backup when the team sucks. We have Webb and can draft a rookie and that can be the QB room. I happen to like Jones but he's on a 1 year prove it deal for now. If he fails we are going to need a QB next year either way. Tribisky is not the answer either.
Spend the cap money on long term players and offer vet mins on backups to fill the roster. Thats at least building for the future. We have to embrace the suck next season. If Jones surprises and the team improves we are in good shape. If not we need a QB and at least the roster is in a little better shape in the FA signing work.
What happened last year is unacceptable. Even in a lost season, the lack of decent quarterback play prevents proper evaluation of other personnel. The Giants are worse off in examining their deficiencies as a tea because they had six games with effectively no quarterback.
Tremendous point!
far better than last years options
I dont see the need to spend any money on a 1 year backup when the team sucks. We have Webb and can draft a rookie and that can be the QB room. I happen to like Jones but he's on a 1 year prove it deal for now. If he fails we are going to need a QB next year either way. Tribisky is not the answer either.
Spend the cap money on long term players and offer vet mins on backups to fill the roster. Thats at least building for the future. We have to embrace the suck next season. If Jones surprises and the team improves we are in good shape. If not we need a QB and at least the roster is in a little better shape in the FA signing work.
Why even sign vets at all then if you aren’t willing to do something to raise the level of play at QB?
Spending money to solve QB problems is the best money spent. Maybe (likely) Trubisky isn’t the answer but it could help answer vital questions on what to do next. He’s also not going to cost that much. We lit all that money on fire with Glennon but you wouldn’t spend a little more for a guy who might actually be able to do something positive?
As others have said, we know who Trubisky is. Sure, he's better than Glennon and Fromm. Unless Trubisky is willing to sign for the vet minimum with some playing time incentives, I'd say Trubisky is a hard pass.
I think I'd rather see Webb playing.
Well, Bear fans won't ddecide. It's Daboll who knows him and Schoen who also knows him.
He got a raw deal in Chicago with Nagy. Maybe he isn't a long term guy, no one really knows since his tenure in the Windy City was coached by a guy who didn't want to help him succeed.
The new GM should be focusing on assembling talent and depth across the entire roster, including the QB grouping, via the draft and FA.
It's as simple as that.
I thought he was an UFA.
Looks like he is an ERFA...?
He would not start for NY as long as Jones is standing, and if you don't understand why you should go follow tiddly winks or something really easy like that.
And if Jones isn't going to be the NYG guy after this season, it certainly won't be Trubisky based on everything he's done to date.
The only reason left would be pure money and the GIANTS don't have it to spend.
So, Trubisky isn't going anywhere. He will be back in Big B.
He would not start for NY as long as Jones is standing, and if you don't understand why you should go follow tiddly winks or something really easy like that.
And if Jones isn't going to be the NYG guy after this season, it certainly won't be Trubisky based on everything he's done to date.
The only reason left would be pure money and the GIANTS don't have it to spend.
So, Trubisky isn't going anywhere. He will be back in Big B.
(1) In the last 3 years, Josh Allen has started every game. Daniel Jones has never made it through a year healthy. The Giants give Trubisky a chance to get an extended run as a starter;
(2) It is not a given that Daniel Jones retains his job. If the Giants decline Fifth Year Option they are paying Jones comparable to what a number of teams are paying their back-up QB; and
(3) He is familiar with the offense that will likely be run here between being with Daboll last year and Kafka coming from Andy Reid just like his prior HC Matt Nagy was.
Those factors make the Giants a more favorable landing spot if he was looking at rehabbing his image than going to a team like Denver or Carolina assuming they don't obtain a QB elsewhere.
Agree. And he is going to want to start. If Jones his here Trubisky may look elsewhere.
He's on a much better team right now - a very serious Super Bowl contender.
He would not start for NY as long as Jones is standing, and if you don't understand why you should go follow tiddly winks or something really easy like that.
And if Jones isn't going to be the NYG guy after this season, it certainly won't be Trubisky based on everything he's done to date.
The only reason left would be pure money and the GIANTS don't have it to spend.
So, Trubisky isn't going anywhere. He will be back in Big B.
(1) In the last 3 years, Josh Allen has started every game. Daniel Jones has never made it through a year healthy. The Giants give Trubisky a chance to get an extended run as a starter;
(2) It is not a given that Daniel Jones retains his job. If the Giants decline Fifth Year Option they are paying Jones comparable to what a number of teams are paying their back-up QB; and
(3) He is familiar with the offense that will likely be run here between being with Daboll last year and Kafka coming from Andy Reid just like his prior HC Matt Nagy was.
Those factors make the Giants a more favorable landing spot if he was looking at rehabbing his image than going to a team like Denver or Carolina assuming they don't obtain a QB elsewhere.
I think you summed it up. +1
I really don’t understand how so many people (not just you) think they know beyond a shadow of a doubt that Jones can’t be the guy. I see a ton of heart, a lot of athleticism, drive, skill and boatloads of talent. I also see how He needs to run for his life after every snap. How the conservative play calls (run, run, pass, punt) did nothing to help his case. We’ve watched this kid try to put the team on his back, at times, resulting in bodily injury. I can’t, for the life of me, understand why people are so determined to run him out of NY for a QB that hasn’t started in 2+ seasons or a rookie who couldn’t sniff the jock strap of the talent coming in 2023? We have an opportunity to ACTUALLY see what DJ’s potential is and still be able to draft his replacement NEXT season if it turns out that you all are right. Which you could be. My point here is that we don’t know for sure and we aren’t gonna be champs this season so it’s not going to kill us to find out.
And the offense won't be the same because the Jints just don't - and won't - have the same kind of weapons that Buffalo has.
I think there is going to be a good market for him. I could see Pittsburgh and the Saints having solid interest.
Agree. And he is going to want to start. If Jones his here Trubisky may look elsewhere.
My thinking too.
He went to Buffalo to reset. He knew he wasn't beating out the great Josh Allen. So, he isn't coming here to back up a back up like Jones.
And the offense won't be the same because the Jints just don't - and won't - have the same kind of weapons that Buffalo has.
Unless a team like Pittsburgh or New Orleans (the latter of which is also not in good cap shape) wants to gamble on a longer term deal, I do not see him getting more than a 1 or 2 year deal anywhere he goes. His best shot at getting paid 8 figures per year on a longer term contract is a team like the Giants where he will have a shot to start.
Sign Trubisky & draft a mid round QB. I’d like to overhaul the QB room. I don’t like Jones hanging around since ownership likely has a strong emotional attachment to him (which they shouldn’t).
I really don't understand how so many people (not just you) think they know beyond a shadow of a doubt that Jones can't be the guy. I see a ton of heart, a lot of athleticism, drive, skill and boatloads of talent. I also see how He needs to run for his life after every snap. How the conservative play calls (run, run, pass, punt) did nothing to help his case. We've watched this kid try to put the team on his back, at times, resulting in bodily injury. I can't, for the life of me, understand why people are so determined to run him out of NY for a QB that hasn't started in 2+ seasons or a rookie who couldn't sniff the jock strap of the talent coming in 2023? We have an opportunity to ACTUALLY see what DJ's potential is and still be able to draft his replacement NEXT season if it turns out that you all are right. Which you could be. My point here is that we don't know for sure and we aren't gonna be champs this season so it's not going to kill us to find out.
People want him run out because he isn't any good.
He wasn't good out of high school (0 star recruit, Duke walk on).
He wasn't good at Duke (0 times 1st, 2nd, or 3rd team All-ACC).
He isn't good with the Giants.
He has never been a good QB at any level. There's no shame in that, but this is the NFL - you're supposed to earn your play time through being a good player. You're not supposed to be playing simply because you remind the owner of your predecessor.
Enough already.
The trick is to get a good quarterback. Who cares who wins a competition between two bad starters? That usually just plays out as "if you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterback" adage.
Say what you will about Jones, but I don't think he's ever come off as entitled, or just going through the motions because the job has been "handed" to him. In fact, I do believe he's been giving it 100% out there. Which makes the results so far even more depressing...
It is incredibly shitty luck that the year we have two first rounders in the top 7 is a draft that is being compared to 2013 in terms of the quarterbacks. The only way it gets worse is if we actually draft an EJ Manuel type and commit to him for 2-3 years.
The one nice thing about having a bad team is that we could draft virtually any other position and be improving our team dramatically.
So, again, we know he's not special. But, he is world's better than McCoy, Glennon, and Thruson, which is the main point.
Sign Trubisky & draft a mid round QB. I’d like to overhaul the QB room. I don’t like Jones hanging around since ownership likely has a strong emotional attachment to him (which they shouldn’t).
I really don't understand how so many people (not just you) think they know beyond a shadow of a doubt that Jones can't be the guy. I see a ton of heart, a lot of athleticism, drive, skill and boatloads of talent. I also see how He needs to run for his life after every snap. How the conservative play calls (run, run, pass, punt) did nothing to help his case. We've watched this kid try to put the team on his back, at times, resulting in bodily injury. I can't, for the life of me, understand why people are so determined to run him out of NY for a QB that hasn't started in 2+ seasons or a rookie who couldn't sniff the jock strap of the talent coming in 2023? We have an opportunity to ACTUALLY see what DJ's potential is and still be able to draft his replacement NEXT season if it turns out that you all are right. Which you could be. My point here is that we don't know for sure and we aren't gonna be champs this season so it's not going to kill us to find out.
People want him run out because he isn't any good.
He wasn't good out of high school (0 star recruit, Duke walk on).
He wasn't good at Duke (0 times 1st, 2nd, or 3rd team All-ACC).
He isn't good with the Giants.
He has never been a good QB at any level. There's no shame in that, but this is the NFL - you're supposed to earn your play time through being a good player. You're not supposed to be playing simply because you remind the owner of your predecessor.
Enough already.
He isn't any good, but I am not sure that unless we gamble on whatever QB is available at 36 that there is someone in our price range who is a better option both short and long term. I see a lot of one year stop gap types which might get us to 2023 Draft where the crop looks deeper and maybe you sign someone to a two year deal so that QB does not have to start Week 1 if he is not ready, but I am not much of a fan of stop gaps.
Not all QB's react the same way on "option" routes and they each have different ball placements, strengths, weaknesses, etc. I don't want to configure an Offense for someone who best case is a 1 year stopgap only to have our QB of the future be someone who has a different style.
Jones, for all of his faults, is not a bad option at the right price as a back-up. Decline the Fifth year option then sign him cheaply next offseason to be the back-up to whomever we draft in 2023.
In 2018 they had the opportunity to draft one of two MVP-level QBs in Allen and Jackson. They did not.
In 2020 Justin Herbert was there to be drafted at #4. They opted not to.
In 2021 they had the chance to draft one of Justin Fields or Mac Jones. They opted not to.
The Giants have had many opportunities to do something to improve their QB situation. Their choice was of all these good options was in 2019 they paid a 38 year old QB $23M and drafted a day 3/UDFA talent #6 overall. The results speak for themselves. If they give Jones another scholarship year they'll get more of the same.
And there’s at least some upside there as well that may have been untapped with Bears. Even w/o factoring upside, he was good enough to make the playoffs twice as a starter in Chicago
Glad they choose Schoen instead of you and Terps.
This place never ceases to amaze me.
They need to think about how to address the QB position through the draft. The Goldilocks method of waiting for the "right" guy, moving heaven and Earth for him (like the Eli trade) or overdrafting by several rounds (like we did with Jones) and then putting the guy on a four year scholarship is not a good strategy.
I agree, and I hope the Giants draft a QB this year, with the caveat that he should be someone that Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka are all in agreement on, but that won't necessarily be penciled in as the starter this year. Let him compete with Jones over the Summer. May the best QB win.
Maybe the rookie sits for a year (or until Jones gets hurt...again). So what? It shouldn't just be about this year; it should be about setting the team up for long-term success with a QB the brass - not the owner - believes in. To me, signing a guy like Trubisky only delays the inevitable - the Giants moving on from Jones. Let it happen sooner rather than later.
This place never ceases to amaze me.
I completely agree. It's a place where some people make complete fools of themselves, leave for a while, and come back under a new name like nothing happened. Then they continue to make fools of themselves in the same way as before.
In 2018 they had the opportunity to draft one of two MVP-level QBs in Allen and Jackson. They did not.
In 2020 Justin Herbert was there to be drafted at #4. They opted not to.
In 2021 they had the chance to draft one of Justin Fields or Mac Jones. They opted not to.
The Giants have had many opportunities to do something to improve their QB situation. Their choice was of all these good options was in 2019 they paid a 38 year old QB $23M and drafted a day 3/UDFA talent #6 overall. The results speak for themselves. If they give Jones another scholarship year they'll get more of the same.
Mac Jones got to the playoffs, but then stunk. Still early. Fields looked worse than Daniel Jones and did not show much to indicate that he is a better option. Lamar Jackson would not be the same QB if he did not have Greg Roman as his OC. Roman has gotten the most out of guys who are mobile but can't throw from the pocket. Even with Allen I can understand why teams did not rank him as their QB1 and he did not look like the QB he was now until they traded for Diggs and Allen spent significant time with Daboll. The one I thing was legit miss there was not moving up for Mahomes. This board would have gone crazy if we stuck with a guy who posted 52.8% Completion Percentage as a rookie and threw for more INT's than TD's and followed it up with a sub 60% Completion Percentage.
The trick is to get a good quarterback. Who cares who wins a competition between two bad starters? That usually just plays out as "if you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterback" adage.
Well, is there an Eli in the draft? If not what's the point of this?
The potential of competition between Jones/Trubisky/Day 2 pick is pretty damn promising IMO. Banking on another Eli is a fools errand, time to get creative and if an Eli presents its self as a viable option in the future, jump on that then.
People on both sides of the Jones coin need to meet somewhere in that gray area, there's no 1 strategy to solving our QB problem. And this proposal above carries so little risk that I don't know what the issue is. Absolutely nothing long term is leveraged, its virtually all upside. Worst that happens is it doesn't work out and we get a top pick in 2023, something half this board wants anyway.
Why not?
They need to think about how to address the QB position through the draft. The Goldilocks method of waiting for the "right" guy, moving heaven and Earth for him (like the Eli trade) or overdrafting by several rounds (like we did with Jones) and then putting the guy on a four year scholarship is not a good strategy.
I agree, and I hope the Giants draft a QB this year, with the caveat that he should be someone that Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka are all in agreement on, but that won't necessarily be penciled in as the starter this year. Let him compete with Jones over the Summer. May the best QB win.
Maybe the rookie sits for a year (or until Jones gets hurt...again). So what? It shouldn't just be about this year; it should be about setting the team up for long-term success with a QB the brass - not the owner - believes in. To me, signing a guy like Trubisky only delays the inevitable - the Giants moving on from Jones. Let it happen sooner rather than later.
The problem is, as of right now, there are probably 5 QB's from 2023 crop that would be QB1 if they were in this draft. If you don't know what you have in your QB before 2023 Draft do you risk a repeat of Jones v. Herbert? If you spend a Top 7 pick on your guy this year that is an awfully high pick on an unknown.
I'm okay with Trubisky or making a play for Tyler Huntley, who I think showed very interesting ability replacing LJax.
The trick is to get a good quarterback. Who cares who wins a competition between two bad starters? That usually just plays out as "if you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterback" adage.
Well, is there an Eli in the draft? If not what's the point of this?
The potential of competition between Jones/Trubisky/Day 2 pick is pretty damn promising IMO. Banking on another Eli is a fools errand, time to get creative and if an Eli presents its self as a viable option in the future, jump on that then.
People on both sides of the Jones coin need to meet somewhere in that gray area, there's no 1 strategy to solving our QB problem. And this proposal above carries so little risk that I don't know what the issue is. Absolutely nothing long term is leveraged, its virtually all upside. Worst that happens is it doesn't work out and we get a top pick in 2023, something half this board wants anyway.
Why not?
Because neither Jones nor Trubisky are good enough to be a long term option.
I'm not saying don't sign Trubisky - he'd be an improvement over Jones. I'm fine with that. It's just that you still have a QB problem.
Until the Giants have a QB they feel is truly a guy to pay a long term deal to be an elite player, I would approach every draft scouting the QBs hard and identifying the guy I like best. Then I'd target that guy in whatever round it's appropriate to draft him.
I want Schoen and Daboll to get as many bites at the QB apple as possible. Get these guys additional draft picks every year through trades and by staying out of the premium FA market, and use one of those additional picks at get them a QB prospect to work on.
Drafting a QB and coaching him into a viable asset is just a good standing policy to have.
They need to think about how to address the QB position through the draft. The Goldilocks method of waiting for the "right" guy, moving heaven and Earth for him (like the Eli trade) or overdrafting by several rounds (like we did with Jones) and then putting the guy on a four year scholarship is not a good strategy.
I agree, and I hope the Giants draft a QB this year, with the caveat that he should be someone that Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka are all in agreement on, but that won't necessarily be penciled in as the starter this year. Let him compete with Jones over the Summer. May the best QB win.
Maybe the rookie sits for a year (or until Jones gets hurt...again). So what? It shouldn't just be about this year; it should be about setting the team up for long-term success with a QB the brass - not the owner - believes in. To me, signing a guy like Trubisky only delays the inevitable - the Giants moving on from Jones. Let it happen sooner rather than later.
The problem is, as of right now, there are probably 5 QB's from 2023 crop that would be QB1 if they were in this draft. If you don't know what you have in your QB before 2023 Draft do you risk a repeat of Jones v. Herbert? If you spend a Top 7 pick on your guy this year that is an awfully high pick on an unknown.
So draft one in 2023 as well if the opportunity arises. No one is saying you can't do that.
They need to think about how to address the QB position through the draft. The Goldilocks method of waiting for the "right" guy, moving heaven and Earth for him (like the Eli trade) or overdrafting by several rounds (like we did with Jones) and then putting the guy on a four year scholarship is not a good strategy.
Sure he is, where do you come up with this crap? Trubinsky was awful from day 1. I look forward to a coordinated effort to have a real OL and running game next year. Jones is in a no win situation with you, if he is successful you will say it is due to the coaches are better and the play calling. If he sucks you get on your soap box and tell everyone I told you so. Do you ever get tired of patting yourself on the back?
They need to think about how to address the QB position through the draft. The Goldilocks method of waiting for the "right" guy, moving heaven and Earth for him (like the Eli trade) or overdrafting by several rounds (like we did with Jones) and then putting the guy on a four year scholarship is not a good strategy.
Sure he is, where do you come up with this crap? Trubinsky was awful from day 1. I look forward to a coordinated effort to have a real OL and running game next year. Jones is in a no win situation with you, if he is successful you will say it is due to the coaches are better and the play calling. If he sucks you get on your soap box and tell everyone I told you so. Do you ever get tired of patting yourself on the back?
Do you get tired of following him and tell him his posts "blow" Maryland Blows?
I agree, and I hope the Giants draft a QB this year, with the caveat that he should be someone that Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka are all in agreement on, but that won't necessarily be penciled in as the starter this year. Let him compete with Jones over the Summer. May the best QB win.
Maybe the rookie sits for a year (or until Jones gets hurt...again). So what? It shouldn't just be about this year; it should be about setting the team up for long-term success with a QB the brass - not the owner - believes in. To me, signing a guy like Trubisky only delays the inevitable - the Giants moving on from Jones. Let it happen sooner rather than later.
The problem is, as of right now, there are probably 5 QB's from 2023 crop that would be QB1 if they were in this draft. If you don't know what you have in your QB before 2023 Draft do you risk a repeat of Jones v. Herbert? If you spend a Top 7 pick on your guy this year that is an awfully high pick on an unknown.
So draft one in 2023 as well if the opportunity arises. No one is saying you can't do that.
If we draft one in Top 7 this year and one next year how do you plan on giving them both enough reps to (1) determine who is the better one, (2) provide the better one with the opportunity to get in sync with the offense, and (3) give the one we are trading enough reps so that we can trade him for the same or more than we used to obtain him?
As others have said, we know who Trubisky is. Sure, he's better than Glennon and Fromm. Unless Trubisky is willing to sign for the vet minimum with some playing time incentives, I'd say Trubisky is a hard pass.
I think I'd rather see Webb playing.
Well, Bear fans won't ddecide. It's Daboll who knows him and Schoen who also knows him.
He got a raw deal in Chicago with Nagy. Maybe he isn't a long term guy, no one really knows since his tenure in the Windy City was coached by a guy who didn't want to help him succeed.
Holy shit! Sure looks like Giants fans have decided on Jones. I didn't know we were moving on from him
I really don't understand how so many people (not just you) think they know beyond a shadow of a doubt that Jones can't be the guy. I see a ton of heart, a lot of athleticism, drive, skill and boatloads of talent. I also see how He needs to run for his life after every snap. How the conservative play calls (run, run, pass, punt) did nothing to help his case. We've watched this kid try to put the team on his back, at times, resulting in bodily injury. I can't, for the life of me, understand why people are so determined to run him out of NY for a QB that hasn't started in 2+ seasons or a rookie who couldn't sniff the jock strap of the talent coming in 2023? We have an opportunity to ACTUALLY see what DJ's potential is and still be able to draft his replacement NEXT season if it turns out that you all are right. Which you could be. My point here is that we don't know for sure and we aren't gonna be champs this season so it's not going to kill us to find out.
+1
They need to think about how to address the QB position through the draft. The Goldilocks method of waiting for the "right" guy, moving heaven and Earth for him (like the Eli trade) or overdrafting by several rounds (like we did with Jones) and then putting the guy on a four year scholarship is not a good strategy.
I agree, and I hope the Giants draft a QB this year, with the caveat that he should be someone that Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka are all in agreement on, but that won't necessarily be penciled in as the starter this year. Let him compete with Jones over the Summer. May the best QB win.
Maybe the rookie sits for a year (or until Jones gets hurt...again). So what? It shouldn't just be about this year; it should be about setting the team up for long-term success with a QB the brass - not the owner - believes in. To me, signing a guy like Trubisky only delays the inevitable - the Giants moving on from Jones. Let it happen sooner rather than later.
The problem is, as of right now, there are probably 5 QB's from 2023 crop that would be QB1 if they were in this draft. If you don't know what you have in your QB before 2023 Draft do you risk a repeat of Jones v. Herbert? If you spend a Top 7 pick on your guy this year that is an awfully high pick on an unknown.
So draft one in 2023 as well if the opportunity arises. No one is saying you can't do that.
If we draft one in Top 7 this year and one next year how do you plan on giving them both enough reps to (1) determine who is the better one, (2) provide the better one with the opportunity to get in sync with the offense, and (3) give the one we are trading enough reps so that we can trade him for the same or more than we used to obtain him?
Who said we're drafting one top 7 this year?
I agree, and I hope the Giants draft a QB this year, with the caveat that he should be someone that Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka are all in agreement on, but that won't necessarily be penciled in as the starter this year. Let him compete with Jones over the Summer. May the best QB win.
Maybe the rookie sits for a year (or until Jones gets hurt...again). So what? It shouldn't just be about this year; it should be about setting the team up for long-term success with a QB the brass - not the owner - believes in. To me, signing a guy like Trubisky only delays the inevitable - the Giants moving on from Jones. Let it happen sooner rather than later.
The problem is, as of right now, there are probably 5 QB's from 2023 crop that would be QB1 if they were in this draft. If you don't know what you have in your QB before 2023 Draft do you risk a repeat of Jones v. Herbert? If you spend a Top 7 pick on your guy this year that is an awfully high pick on an unknown.
So draft one in 2023 as well if the opportunity arises. No one is saying you can't do that.
It's not only that, it's also that we've heard time and time again that "next year's QB class" is always better than this year's. Sometimes it is, sometimes it isn't. A lot of things can happen between now and the 2023 draft. Players rise and fall, guys get hurt, "Sure things" in 2022 may look questionable in 2023 when all is said and done. And who knows where the Giants will be picking in 2023, who'll be ahead of them, who'll be after them. Gambling on being able to draft your QB-of-the-future next year just doesn't seem like a safe bet to me. I'd rather get someone in the pipeline that the brass believes in this year, as opposed to kicking the can down the road for another year, hoping to get a better QB in 2023.
I agree, and I hope the Giants draft a QB this year, with the caveat that he should be someone that Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka are all in agreement on, but that won't necessarily be penciled in as the starter this year. Let him compete with Jones over the Summer. May the best QB win.
Maybe the rookie sits for a year (or until Jones gets hurt...again). So what? It shouldn't just be about this year; it should be about setting the team up for long-term success with a QB the brass - not the owner - believes in. To me, signing a guy like Trubisky only delays the inevitable - the Giants moving on from Jones. Let it happen sooner rather than later.
The problem is, as of right now, there are probably 5 QB's from 2023 crop that would be QB1 if they were in this draft. If you don't know what you have in your QB before 2023 Draft do you risk a repeat of Jones v. Herbert? If you spend a Top 7 pick on your guy this year that is an awfully high pick on an unknown.
So draft one in 2023 as well if the opportunity arises. No one is saying you can't do that.
If we draft one in Top 7 this year and one next year how do you plan on giving them both enough reps to (1) determine who is the better one, (2) provide the better one with the opportunity to get in sync with the offense, and (3) give the one we are trading enough reps so that we can trade him for the same or more than we used to obtain him?
Who said we're drafting one top 7 this year?
I saw some on these threads suggesting we use one of our 1st round picks (see e.g. carousel saying we should take Willis with 5 or 7 because he has the most upside). I have no problem potentially risking our 2nd Round pick not panning out if someone next year is better.
I really don't understand how so many people (not just you) think they know beyond a shadow of a doubt that Jones can't be the guy. I see a ton of heart, a lot of athleticism, drive, skill and boatloads of talent. I also see how He needs to run for his life after every snap. How the conservative play calls (run, run, pass, punt) did nothing to help his case. We've watched this kid try to put the team on his back, at times, resulting in bodily injury. I can't, for the life of me, understand why people are so determined to run him out of NY for a QB that hasn't started in 2+ seasons or a rookie who couldn't sniff the jock strap of the talent coming in 2023? We have an opportunity to ACTUALLY see what DJ's potential is and still be able to draft his replacement NEXT season if it turns out that you all are right. Which you could be. My point here is that we don't know for sure and we aren't gonna be champs this season so it's not going to kill us to find out.
What "boatload" of talent do you see after 37 starts? What does heart have to do with anything?
Exactly how many years and starts do you need to see before you have enough evidence?
2. The Giants were in an identical situation with Jones and Herbert. Jones's rookie year was better than Rosen's - they probably could have traded Jones for a first rounder+ and drafted the clearly superior talent in Herbert. They obviously should have.
THAT is the way to approach drafting QBs. If you like a guy, draft him. If the next year there's a guy you like better, trade the guy you just drafted and draft the better prospect.
Is that situation going to come along every year? No. But play it out for the Giants this year. If they draft Willis or Ridder at 36 and have a chance next year to draft a better QB prospect, should they pass on that better prospect? No way! Draft that guy and trade Ridder.
You've got to be open to getting better at QB all the time as a matter of policy. It's too important a position and too expensive to fill by other means.
Why not?
The reason Arizona did it isn't as important as the fact that it worked out beautifully for them.
"This isn't how it's done" is not a good enough reason to repeat past mistakes.
Wasn't there?
The trick is to get a good quarterback. Who cares who wins a competition between two bad starters? That usually just plays out as "if you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterback" adage.
Who is Mahomes' competition? Who was Brady's competition?
Quality NFL starters don't need to be pushed. Guys like Jones need to be pushed.
Wasn't there?
I still think they should take Willis or Corral with one of those two picks. I'd be shocked if they do though.
Wasn't there?
I still think they should take Willis or Corral with one of those two picks. I'd be shocked if they do though.
So would I. Especially since they can trade down or back up into Rd 1 and achieve the same thing for better value...
They need to think about how to address the QB position through the draft. The Goldilocks method of waiting for the "right" guy, moving heaven and Earth for him (like the Eli trade) or overdrafting by several rounds (like we did with Jones) and then putting the guy on a four year scholarship is not a good strategy.
Sure he is, where do you come up with this crap? Trubinsky was awful from day 1. I look forward to a coordinated effort to have a real OL and running game next year. Jones is in a no win situation with you, if he is successful you will say it is due to the coaches are better and the play calling. If he sucks you get on your soap box and tell everyone I told you so. Do you ever get tired of patting yourself on the back?
This is cute. Terps has his own stalker, complete with a handle dedicated directly to him.
Here is the primary problem with BBI in a nutshell - someone who is here only to address a personal vendetta, likely one of our disappeared posters who has to hide from a past littered with being wrong about almost everything.
Why not?
The reason Arizona did it isn't as important as the fact that it worked out beautifully for them.
"This isn't how it's done" is not a good enough reason to repeat past mistakes.
Because your sample size is miniscule. I never said don't do it, I said that the stars aligned for it to happen and likely wouldn't have happened without the Kingsbury hiring and connection to Murray.
I stand by my statement that it isn't a blueprint, its a fringe scenario that worked out for Arizona, to an extent - we will see if Murray stays healthy and gets them a playoff win. That's all that matters, right?
Wasn't there?
I could live with the gamble, but I think you can still grab Willis/Corral/Pickett later in the first.
I think free agency is going to shift demand any of these QBs downward when Trubisky, JimG, Rodgers, Wilson, whomever, etc solidify which teams they are going to be on.
The trick is to get a good quarterback. Who cares who wins a competition between two bad starters? That usually just plays out as "if you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterback" adage.
This is an example where hindsight is really valuable and should inform future thinking.
Wasn't there?
I could live with the gamble, but I think you can still grab Willis/Corral/Pickett later in the first.
I think free agency is going to shift demand any of these QBs downward when Trubisky, JimG, Rodgers, Wilson, whomever, etc solidify which teams they are going to be on.
The gamble isn't needed as you can get these QBs later if so choose at lower cost/more value. Said same thing above...
2. The Giants were in an identical situation with Jones and Herbert. Jones's rookie year was better than Rosen's - they probably could have traded Jones for a first rounder+ and drafted the clearly superior talent in Herbert. They obviously should have.
THAT is the way to approach drafting QBs. If you like a guy, draft him. If the next year there's a guy you like better, trade the guy you just drafted and draft the better prospect.
Is that situation going to come along every year? No. But play it out for the Giants this year. If they draft Willis or Ridder at 36 and have a chance next year to draft a better QB prospect, should they pass on that better prospect? No way! Draft that guy and trade Ridder.
You've got to be open to getting better at QB all the time as a matter of policy. It's too important a position and too expensive to fill by other means.
You are incomplete with that trade. It wasn't just Murray, a 2nd, and a 5th for 2 high 1sts. You have to include the cap hit from Rosen's signing bonus and also missing out on players like Vita Vea, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Derwin James, Jaire Alexander, or Frank Ragnow, all selected within the next 10 picks and all have already been to at least 1 Pro Bowl. Or if you are talking about QB, they could have had Lamar Jackson instead.
This is an example where hindsight is really valuable and should inform future thinking.
Wishing you drafted a player isn't synonymous with learning from mistakes. And getting too bogged down with hindsight isn't necessarily a good practice - its more a data set than a decision driver.
The Lions probably stink with Herbert still. Didn't we just learn that lesson with Stafford? Situation matters, immensely in fact.
This place never ceases to amaze me.
I completely agree. It's a place where some people make complete fools of themselves, leave for a while, and come back under a new name like nothing happened. Then they continue to make fools of themselves in the same way as before.
I never went any where, as for the fools, do you actually read the drivel that you write. As I have said before I will let Schoen make the decisions for this team whatever they will be. Everyone wants to pretend we know more than the people running the team. The difference between you and others is you actually believe that you do know more than the GM's. If you are not on here riding Barkley or Jones you are spouting other garbage. Does it ever get old for you? You call me the fool HAHAHA!!!
I could live with the gamble, but I think you can still grab Willis/Corral/Pickett later in the first.
I think free agency is going to shift demand any of these QBs downward when Trubisky, JimG, Rodgers, Wilson, whomever, etc solidify which teams they are going to be on.
The gamble isn't needed as you can get these QBs later if so choose at lower cost/more value. Said same thing above...
It's such a perfect draft to move down.
Sure he is, where do you come up with this crap? Trubinsky was awful from day 1. I look forward to a coordinated effort to have a real OL and running game next year. Jones is in a no win situation with you, if he is successful you will say it is due to the coaches are better and the play calling. If he sucks you get on your soap box and tell everyone I told you so. Do you ever get tired of patting yourself on the back?
Do you get tired of following him and tell him his posts "blow" Maryland Blows?
I post on lots of things not just responding to his awful posts, Maryland does blow, just look at their records for the last decade.
So game out the scenario most people foresee: Jones QBs a bad team in 2022, Giants pick a QB high in 2023. Let's say that QB is Bryce Young.
So are we now saying that Schoen and Daboll are essentially tied to Young? They can't try to improve on him, and if after 3 or 4 seasons it's clear he's a flop then everyone is fired and we start over?
There has to be a better way than that.
I think free agency is going to shift demand any of these QBs downward when Trubisky, JimG, Rodgers, Wilson, whomever, etc solidify which teams they are going to be on.
The gamble isn't needed as you can get these QBs later if so choose at lower cost/more value. Said same thing above...
It's such a perfect draft to move down.
It really is. No blue chips, plenty of red on the board to soak up, and get some extra prospects out of it as well.
Just need one desperate GM to get nervous like our moron did...
So game out the scenario most people foresee: Jones QBs a bad team in 2022, Giants pick a QB high in 2023. Let's say that QB is Bryce Young.
So are we now saying that Schoen and Daboll are essentially tied to Young? They can't try to improve on him, and if after 3 or 4 seasons it's clear he's a flop then everyone is fired and we start over?
There has to be a better way than that.
Don't know, we will see what Schoen and Daboll do. Can you name a GM that survived multiple 1st round QB pick failures to get a 3rd crack?
What I think is right or wrong is irrelevant, this is just how the NFL is and you'd be right there demanding Schoen be fired if he got two top 10 QB picks wrong in a 3/4 year span.
So game out the scenario most people foresee: Jones QBs a bad team in 2022, Giants pick a QB high in 2023. Let's say that QB is Bryce Young.
So are we now saying that Schoen and Daboll are essentially tied to Young? They can't try to improve on him, and if after 3 or 4 seasons it's clear he's a flop then everyone is fired and we start over?
There has to be a better way than that.
Don't know, we will see what Schoen and Daboll do. Can you name a GM that survived multiple 1st round QB pick failures to get a 3rd crack?
What I think is right or wrong is irrelevant, this is just how the NFL is and you'd be right there demanding Schoen be fired if he got two top 10 QB picks wrong in a 3/4 year span.
That depends on how he did elsewhere. I don't think turning the GM spot over every few years is a good thing. If he's half as incompetent as Gettleman, fine...but community there is a good thing - particularly if it keeps the Maras out of the operations.
I just don't want to repeat the Daniel Jones experience. If we draft a guy this year, next year, or whenever...it shouldn't come with a scholarship.
It's such a perfect draft to move down.
It really is. No blue chips, plenty of red on the board to soak up, and get some extra prospects out of it as well.
Just need one desperate GM to get nervous like our moron did...
If Jones was healthy, we could have quite an offseason between selling him to a buyer and trading down in this draft.
It really is. No blue chips, plenty of red on the board to soak up, and get some extra prospects out of it as well.
Just need one desperate GM to get nervous like our moron did...
If Jones was healthy, we could have quite an offseason between selling him to a buyer and trading down in this draft.
And shedding Barkley, even if it doesn't net a great pick as it still creates space. And can move on with new blood at halfback...
If we have to rely on Jones again with a top 10 QB from 2022 as the backup who isn't going to be ready to play this year we are looking at top 10 pick again in 2023
As far as the draft, I think it's a redux of 2019. There isn't any QB I'd want unless we trade down into the mid 20s. At that point, I'd consider Pickett. But I don't want to trade down that far and would be surprised if we do so. I'd prefer to wait until next year to try and get a QB.
I'd also be surprised if we trade Jones. My guess is that the QBs this season are Jones, a veteran like perhaps Trubisky, and maybe Webb, if they decide to carry three.
If we have to rely on Jones again with a top 10 QB from 2022 as the backup who isn't going to be ready to play this year we are looking at top 10 pick again in 2023
We shouldn't be relying on Jones. He should be a backup on some other roster.
It really is. No blue chips, plenty of red on the board to soak up, and get some extra prospects out of it as well.
Just need one desperate GM to get nervous like our moron did...
If Jones was healthy, we could have quite an offseason between selling him to a buyer and trading down in this draft.
And shedding Barkley, even if it doesn't net a great pick as it still creates space. And can move on with new blood at halfback...
I would love to see a mass liquidation event. Sell off all of the Gettleman acquisitions and start completely fresh.
Roll in the ionizer to clean up all of the poor air quality left in the hallways at Jints Central by DG, too. ;)
Who said we're drafting one top 7 this year?
I saw some on these threads suggesting we use one of our 1st round picks (see e.g. carousel saying we should take Willis with 5 or 7 because he has the most upside). I have no problem potentially risking our 2nd Round pick not panning out if someone next year is better.
Read the thread again. I said Willis should be considered, but I was very clear that I was not implying that the Giants must take Willis at 5 or 7.
So game out the scenario most people foresee: Jones QBs a bad team in 2022, Giants pick a QB high in 2023. Let's say that QB is Bryce Young.
So are we now saying that Schoen and Daboll are essentially tied to Young? They can't try to improve on him, and if after 3 or 4 seasons it's clear he's a flop then everyone is fired and we start over?
There has to be a better way than that.
Don't know, we will see what Schoen and Daboll do. Can you name a GM that survived multiple 1st round QB pick failures to get a 3rd crack?
What I think is right or wrong is irrelevant, this is just how the NFL is and you'd be right there demanding Schoen be fired if he got two top 10 QB picks wrong in a 3/4 year span.
That depends on how he did elsewhere. I don't think turning the GM spot over every few years is a good thing. If he's half as incompetent as Gettleman, fine...but community there is a good thing - particularly if it keeps the Maras out of the operations.
I just don't want to repeat the Daniel Jones experience. If we draft a guy this year, next year, or whenever...it shouldn't come with a scholarship.
I don't buy it. If Schoen burns multiple picks on multiple guys and gets those wrong over 3/4 years than he didn't identify the right talent for the job. What GM's survive that? Forget what you'd do or think is right/wrong, it absolutely doesn't matter.
He's going to have plenty of time to find his QB but if we are in this boat 3 years from now the water is going to get very warm for him.
LOL. Had you been thinking about stepping in and not letting him make the decisions?
Competition between Jones, Trubisky, and a day 2 quarterback (in a poor quarterback class) hoping that the three of them will somehow make the winner significantly better than they are on their own...I think that is the fool's errand. That's a low bar for "promising."
True there is no savior, no Eli in this draft. I think the next best solution is the one that no one wants to admit: we're on the outside looking in before the next season has begun and we're punting the QB problem to 2023. The best we can do is take the best football players in this draft at other positions. If you want to sign Trubisky for football reasons, familiarity with the offense, etc. fine, but get rid of Jones. We don't need two placeholder, mediocre starters on the roster this year.
LOL. Had you been thinking about stepping in and not letting him make the decisions?
He’s a dink...
Competition between Jones, Trubisky, and a day 2 quarterback (in a poor quarterback class) hoping that the three of them will somehow make the winner significantly better than they are on their own...I think that is the fool's errand. That's a low bar for "promising."
True there is no savior, no Eli in this draft. I think the next best solution is the one that no one wants to admit: we're on the outside looking in before the next season has begun and we're punting the QB problem to 2023. The best we can do is take the best football players in this draft at other positions. If you want to sign Trubisky for football reasons, familiarity with the offense, etc. fine, but get rid of Jones. We don't need two placeholder, mediocre starters on the roster this year.
Except I never said it would lead us to the promise land. I said it’s as good an upside play as we can have this year - 2 vets battling to start with a decent prospect right behind them who’d be in the fold in 2023. Nothing about that is unreasonable.
So game out the scenario most people foresee: Jones QBs a bad team in 2022, Giants pick a QB high in 2023. Let's say that QB is Bryce Young.
So are we now saying that Schoen and Daboll are essentially tied to Young? They can't try to improve on him, and if after 3 or 4 seasons it's clear he's a flop then everyone is fired and we start over?
There has to be a better way than that.
Don't know, we will see what Schoen and Daboll do. Can you name a GM that survived multiple 1st round QB pick failures to get a 3rd crack?
What I think is right or wrong is irrelevant, this is just how the NFL is and you'd be right there demanding Schoen be fired if he got two top 10 QB picks wrong in a 3/4 year span.
That depends on how he did elsewhere. I don't think turning the GM spot over every few years is a good thing. If he's half as incompetent as Gettleman, fine...but community there is a good thing - particularly if it keeps the Maras out of the operations.
I just don't want to repeat the Daniel Jones experience. If we draft a guy this year, next year, or whenever...it shouldn't come with a scholarship.
I don't buy it. If Schoen burns multiple picks on multiple guys and gets those wrong over 3/4 years than he didn't identify the right talent for the job. What GM's survive that? Forget what you'd do or think is right/wrong, it absolutely doesn't matter.
He's going to have plenty of time to find his QB but if we are in this boat 3 years from now the water is going to get very warm for him.
I disagree. Let's just say that Schoen and Daboll do a lot of good things and appear to be very good at their jobs. But they miss on a QB or 2 and we end up with a ceiling like Tennessee or SF, or even Cleveland. I would want to keep them and keep giving them chances to get a good QB. Same as the guys in TEN and SF. If Lance isn't good, which is a real possibility, I'd give those guys lots of chances to get the QB right.
SF has had post season success so maybe its not the perfect comparison- I'm just trying to illustrate the point.
True there is no savior, no Eli in this draft. I think the next best solution is the one that no one wants to admit: we're on the outside looking in before the next season has begun and we're punting the QB problem to 2023. The best we can do is take the best football players in this draft at other positions. If you want to sign Trubisky for football reasons, familiarity with the offense, etc. fine, but get rid of Jones. We don't need two placeholder, mediocre starters on the roster this year.
Couple of things. Because QB evaluations are so hard - so much more art than science - we actually don't know if there is an Eli in this draft. Let's be honest about that.
We really didn't know who Eli was out of Ole Miss other than he had pedigree and a plus arm. It wasn't until his second year, IMV, that thought he began to justify his draft status.
I'm an outlier here, but I'm not sold on the '23 class. I like Stroud right now the most, and maybe McCall and Hooker, but I don't see this bumper crop like, say, '04. It feels like the horse is before the cart here...
I totally agree. Moves Jones, sign Trubisky (because I think he is > than DJ and he has a year in Daboll's system) and continue to look for a longer-term solution. Hell, maybe we'll get lucky, and Trubisky has a great second act.
Berry will have his shot to replace Mayfield, he better get it right.
We really didn't know who Eli was out of Ole Miss other than he had pedigree and a plus arm. It wasn't until his second year, IMV, that thought he began to justify his draft status.
LOL - we knew EXACTLY who Eli was out of college. He was a can't miss who was worthy of a top 5 pick
Berry will have his shot to replace Mayfield, he better get it right.
SF is a bad example, they drafted a QB #3 overall just last year.
LOL - we knew EXACTLY who Eli was out of college. He was a can't miss who was worthy of a top 5 pick
You don't what a can't miss prospect looks like.
John Elway was a can't miss. Andrew Luck was a can't miss. Eli is nowhere in that class of QB coming out of college.
Elway was the greatest QB prospect ever and one of the greatest QBs ever. It's really embarrassing that so many people leave him out of the GOAT conversations. There was NOTHING he couldn't do.
You don't what a can't miss prospect looks like.
John Elway was a can't miss. Andrew Luck was a can't miss. Eli is nowhere in that class of QB coming out of college.
Elway was the greatest QB prospect ever and one of the greatest QBs ever. It's really embarrassing that so many people leave him out of the GOAT conversations. There was NOTHING he couldn't do.
Yeah that’s right. Elway was can’t miss. Eli was a top prospect that could miss. Giants fans should know this without question.
Bw has the right sentiment here...
It’s simple, there’s no consensus #1 QB and no QB taken 1 overall. That was the point of the comment.
That's a daft comment that should be challenged. It has nothing to do with being anti-Eli.
To say something so uninformed deserves a reply that shows a player who was truly can't miss. And that was Elway.
Seen any good movies lately?
Eli was not "can't miss".
Eli was not "can't miss".
Joe Burrow was close to can't miss, imo.
Eli was not "can't miss".
Joe Burrow was close to can't miss, imo.
I don't think so. He had that one epic year at LSU and an offense filled with very talented guys around him.
Deserved to be the #1 pick but still some questions if he would be able to keep the momentum at next level...
Jones
Trubisky
Webb
Fromm
Which one of these is not like the other? That would be Jones the only QB on the roster with no previous experience in Brian Daboll's offense.
John Elway was a can't miss. Andrew Luck was a can't miss. Eli is nowhere in that class of QB coming out of college.
Elway was the greatest QB prospect ever and one of the greatest QBs ever. It's really embarrassing that so many people leave him out of the GOAT conversations. There was NOTHING he couldn't do.
Eli wasn't "generational" but IIRC he was considered extremely safe, like you knew you were getting a pretty good QB as a floor.
EA saw him as generational though.
As far as Eli goes he was EXACTLY what Ernie said he was. He had magic when it mattered. Eli was a legit #1 pick but he wasn't rated in the Elway, Luck, Peyton, Trevor Lawrence level.
Exactly. Do we even know if Fromm will be resigned? Even if he is invited to camp, he'd be a long shot at best to make the roster. And Webb was signed to be a QB coach on the field. I don't know why a QB heading into his 4th year as a starter would need an on-field QB coach, but here we are.
Even with Webb under contract, they will need to sign a reputable backup. And it wouldn't surprise me if there is a day 2 QB pick.
Draft a Talented developmental QB... they can afford a roster spot to help find/locate/develop a QB. In the right spot, they should have a Rookie QB on this Roster...I think they will do that by round 3-4
Is that the way that works?
Is that the way that works?
Yes.
I was recently on YouTube watching highlights of Elway. The experience was a great reminder of his arm talent and him ability to make plays off-script. He would be even more prolific in today's era.
For those who never saw Elway play, imagine an even more polished version of Josh Allen. That's the great John Elway.
You don't what a can't miss prospect looks like.
John Elway was a can't miss. Andrew Luck was a can't miss. Eli is nowhere in that class of QB coming out of college.
Elway was the greatest QB prospect ever and one of the greatest QBs ever. It's really embarrassing that so many people leave him out of the GOAT conversations. There was NOTHING he couldn't do.
Eli wasn't "generational" but IIRC he was considered extremely safe, like you knew you were getting a pretty good QB as a floor.
EA saw him as generational though.
It's hard to separate Eli from what you know now vs. Eli coming out of Ole Miss. But I think your POV is fair here.
I was recently on YouTube watching highlights of Elway. The experience was a great reminder of his arm talent and him ability to make plays off-script. He would be even more prolific in today's era.
For those who never saw Elway play, imagine an even more polished version of Josh Allen. That's the great John Elway.
The fact that the Broncos lost those three Super Bowls in the 80s obscures how Elway single-handedly got them there. Of course, Reeves was a quality coach, but those teams had isolated talented players In a sea of JAGs - and Elway, who would will them to the title game.
The fact that the Broncos lost those three Super Bowls in the 80s obscures how Elway single-handedly got them there. Of course, Reeves was a quality coach, but those teams had isolated talented players In a sea of JAGs - and Elway, who would will them to the title game.
I encourage everyone to watch the first half of Super Bowl XXI and take note of how amazing John Elway is. If not for some horrible play-calling at the goal line and Rich Karlis missing a pair of chippies, Elway had the Broncos in position to have the Giants in a big hole.
This throw he makes is unreal.
Link - ( New Window )
I encourage everyone to watch the first half of Super Bowl XXI and take note of how amazing John Elway is. If not for some horrible play-calling at the goal line and Rich Karlis missing a pair of chippies, Elway had the Broncos in position to have the Giants in a big hole.
This throw he makes is unreal.
Link - ( New Window )
I agree. I still think Elway is the Best QB of my era of being a fan. Imagine him on a team like the Patriots? lol