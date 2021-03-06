for display only
Rosenblatt: Don't be surprised to see NYG sign Trubisky

FranknWeezer : 2/24/2022 11:12 am
I know we've talked about this a lot, but media is picking up on it, too.

Quote:
Trubisky likely won’t sign for the minimum. But that shouldn’t stop the Giants from at least exploring a reunion with his old Bills friends. He signed with the Bills for $2.5 million last season, while Glennon only signed for $1.35 million. The Giants have a bad cap situation, but investing in a better quarterback, who is also talented enough to push Jones to some degree, should be a priority.

Giants/Trubisky - ( New Window )
I don't care about the money  
UConn4523 : 2/24/2022 11:18 am : link
if you aren't (or even if you are) drafting another QB we just have to have a viable backup option. He already knows how Daboll/Schoen do business and likely has a leg up from an opportunity standpoint compared to being a backup else where. Get it done.
I'd personally rather draft a kid and see what he could become.  
BLUATHRT : 2/24/2022 11:18 am : link
We already know what Trubisky is and this year isn't a win now scenario.
RE: I'd personally rather draft a kid and see what he could become.  
UConn4523 : 2/24/2022 11:20 am : link
In comment 15614713 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:
We already know what Trubisky is and this year isn't a win now scenario.


They likely aren't going to go into the season with Jones starting and a Rookie, especially a day 2 or later rookie, as the backup. We need someone with experience on the roster regardless of being in win now mode.
I’d trade Jones..  
Sean : 2/24/2022 11:21 am : link
Sign Trubisky & draft a mid round QB. I’d like to overhaul the QB room. I don’t like Jones hanging around since ownership likely has a strong emotional attachment to him (which they shouldn’t).
And then hold a legit QB1 camp competition  
The_Boss : 2/24/2022 11:23 am : link
And to me, there is no doubt who would win if staged fairly...Mitch..

I won't be surprised.  
Producer : 2/24/2022 11:24 am : link
.
What a waste of money  
section125 : 2/24/2022 11:27 am : link
that would be unless Trubisky wants to sign for cheap. I'd rather not.

Yes, they need a better backup then they've had seeing as how Jones is prone to injury.
RE: I’d trade Jones..  
UConn4523 : 2/24/2022 11:27 am : link
In comment 15614716 Sean said:
Quote:
Sign Trubisky & draft a mid round QB. I’d like to overhaul the QB room. I don’t like Jones hanging around since ownership likely has a strong emotional attachment to him (which they shouldn’t).


I don't think the ownership attachment matters. Daboll isn't going to play a guy just because Mara likes him, atleast that's the sense I get.

If they want to trade Jones, go for it. But it will require a trade partner and a package you are willing to accept. IMO there's nothing wrong with Jones/Trubisky/Rookie as the 3 we have to start the season, that's more competition than we've had in years.
Producer hasn't been this excited  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/24/2022 11:29 am : link
since Glennon was named starter!
RE: And then hold a legit QB1 camp competition  
averagejoe : 2/24/2022 11:29 am : link
In comment 15614717 The_Boss said:
Quote:
And to me, there is no doubt who would win if staged fairly...Mitch..


This . Daniel "No TD" Jones can go grab some bench. Trubisky is a much better place holder until Daboll gets his guy. Now do Barkley .
Well...  
Johnny5 : 2/24/2022 11:30 am : link
I'm pretty sure nobody who is actually a Giants fan would be surprised, like at all... so.... lol
Funny thing is Trubisky made a ton of sense  
Chris684 : 2/24/2022 11:34 am : link
even before Schoen and Daboll came here.

RE: I’d trade Jones..  
bLiTz 2k : 2/24/2022 11:34 am : link
In comment 15614716 Sean said:
Quote:
Sign Trubisky & draft a mid round QB. I’d like to overhaul the QB room. I don’t like Jones hanging around since ownership likely has a strong emotional attachment to him (which they shouldn’t).


Just wow.
The team needs something better at quarterback.  
an_idol_mind : 2/24/2022 11:35 am : link
Even if Jones does make a remarkable transformation, he's never finished a complete season.

What happened last year is unacceptable. Even in a lost season, the lack of decent quarterback play prevents proper evaluation of other personnel. The Giants are worse off in examining their deficiencies as a tea because they had six games with effectively no quarterback.
RE: And then hold a legit QB1 camp competition  
section125 : 2/24/2022 11:35 am : link
In comment 15614717 The_Boss said:
Quote:
And to me, there is no doubt who would win if staged fairly...Mitch..


ok...
RE: RE: I’d trade Jones..  
Chris684 : 2/24/2022 11:35 am : link
In comment 15614721 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15614716 Sean said:


Quote:


Sign Trubisky & draft a mid round QB. I’d like to overhaul the QB room. I don’t like Jones hanging around since ownership likely has a strong emotional attachment to him (which they shouldn’t).



I don't think the ownership attachment matters. Daboll isn't going to play a guy just because Mara likes him, atleast that's the sense I get.

If they want to trade Jones, go for it. But it will require a trade partner and a package you are willing to accept. IMO there's nothing wrong with Jones/Trubisky/Rookie as the 3 we have to start the season, that's more competition than we've had in years.


Correct.

Trubisky/Jones/Willis @ 36 would be an interesting camp competition.
I'm all in for a QB room  
Dnew15 : 2/24/2022 11:37 am : link
of Jones/Mitch/drafted QB.

And then let the best man win.

RE: I’d trade Jones..  
japanhead : 2/24/2022 11:37 am : link
In comment 15614716 Sean said:
Quote:
Sign Trubisky & draft a mid round QB. I’d like to overhaul the QB room. I don’t like Jones hanging around since ownership likely has a strong emotional attachment to him (which they shouldn’t).


does ownership have a strong emotional attachment to him, though? or do they just say noncontroversial things at press conferences?

granted jones is not a manziel-type douchebag and seemed to really revere eli, like ownership does.

but he's only shown that he will get injured every year, and by the numbers he's been a bottom 3 starting QB whose gotten worse every season since his rookie year, while missing more and more games every season.

hes objectively been the worst giants starting QB in my lifetime. maybe graham/kannell were equally as bad but those dudes were drafted in the 8th and 4th rounds and neither got much rope.
japanhead  
Sean : 2/24/2022 11:39 am : link
Well said. I just want to wipe the slate clean at QB just as the Giants did at GM & HC.
RE: japanhead  
UConn4523 : 2/24/2022 11:43 am : link
In comment 15614735 Sean said:
Quote:
Well said. I just want to wipe the slate clean at QB just as the Giants did at GM & HC.


I get that, but why? Other than feeling better about it it may not actually be the right thing to do. I'm pretty bearish on Jones at this point, but getting rid of him at all costs doesn't really make much sense to me (unless of course Daboll thinks he's terrible).

I don't see any downside in a Jones/Trubisky/Rookie camp.
Watch Trubisky come here  
eric2425ny : 2/24/2022 11:47 am : link
and play lights out lol. I’d bring him in. Let him and Jones compete. If they both suck they would both be gone in 2023 and we’ll draft the next guy.
 
christian : 2/24/2022 11:49 am : link
For me, success this year means Daboll can cleanly install his system, and the offense operate at all level where he can:

1) evaluate players honestly
2) develop 1st and 2nd year players

Quarterback is the lynch pin. A QB struggle and shuffle seems counterproductive. Whatever they do I hope they avoid that.
Jones really needs to step up his field playing  
kelly : 2/24/2022 11:54 am : link
Sure he is a hard worker, good teamate etc.

But he needs to produce on field, that is what is most important
Seriously  
M.S. : 2/24/2022 12:02 pm : link

Trubisky is truly an irrelevant signing for the Giants, at least in terms of their long-term prospects.

And it’s not a question of whether or not Trubisky sucks (he does suck BTW.)
It’s simply a question of who the Giants want as their starting QB while they pile up a few more losing seasons.

Should that be Trubisky? I guess he’ll serve as well as any other bad NFL QB.
RE: The team needs something better at quarterback.  
FStubbs : 2/24/2022 12:04 pm : link
In comment 15614728 an_idol_mind said:
Quote:
Even if Jones does make a remarkable transformation, he's never finished a complete season.

What happened last year is unacceptable. Even in a lost season, the lack of decent quarterback play prevents proper evaluation of other personnel. The Giants are worse off in examining their deficiencies as a tea because they had six games with effectively no quarterback.


I think we got a fair evaluation. Before last season I don't think anyone would've said Trubisky was markedly better than Glennon. And Glennon looked like he had never played NFL football before on this team.
I sort of like the idea of signing Trubisky but  
SomeFan : 2/24/2022 12:07 pm : link
he is too erratic IMO to spot start as a backup. I'd rather have a veteran who can come in as a backup and be a bit more consistent.
This makes too much sense .  
Jay on the Island : 2/24/2022 12:08 pm : link
Trubisky is not a legit starting QB but he is solid yet inconsistent. He would be a great backup for at least a year and he obviously knows the offense well. Trubisky is legitimate competition for Daniel Jones.
The best long term move is to draft a guy and start him  
Go Terps : 2/24/2022 12:10 pm : link
Trubisky is better than Jones, but he's still just a placeholder until you solve the QB position.

They need to think about how to address the QB position through the draft. The Goldilocks method of waiting for the "right" guy, moving heaven and Earth for him (like the Eli trade) or overdrafting by several rounds (like we did with Jones) and then putting the guy on a four year scholarship is not a good strategy.
RE: The best long term move is to draft a guy and start him  
GFAN52 : 2/24/2022 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15614756 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Trubisky is better than Jones, but he's still just a placeholder until you solve the QB position.

They need to think about how to address the QB position through the draft. The Goldilocks method of waiting for the "right" guy, moving heaven and Earth for him (like the Eli trade) or overdrafting by several rounds (like we did with Jones) and then putting the guy on a four year scholarship is not a good strategy.


Neither drafting any QB just to draft a QB. If there aren't franchise capable QBs in the draft this year, why force it?
One thing nobody's talking about is whether Trubisky wants the Giants  
FranknWeezer : 2/24/2022 12:25 pm : link
If there's a feeling out there that this team is going to ride with DJ until the bitter end, then by that same logic, one could probably surmise the next step would be for the NYG to draft a QB high and hand over the reins to him. Maybe Trubisky doesn't want to be a 'bridge QB' and would rather go to some QB-needy team that will give him a legit competition/chance to start and take over the team.
compete for now .... build for the future  
MotownGIANTS : 2/24/2022 12:29 pm : link
the backup has to be a decent game manager. We have a above avg to good D. Can a more aggressive scheme help? Hopefully it'll play to the strengths of our strength press CBs. Can Wink win his chess matches consistently to generate a rush? History says yes ... He'll get a couple power pieces this draft. Back to the QB2 spot. Tribusky for a cheap contract is a good move as a stopgap. Bridgewater is an option.
I Have A Few Friends Who Are Bears Fans  
Trainmaster : 2/24/2022 12:34 pm : link
Trubisky is terrible.

As others have said, we know who Trubisky is. Sure, he's better than Glennon and Fromm. Unless Trubisky is willing to sign for the vet minimum with some playing time incentives, I'd say Trubisky is a hard pass.

I think I'd rather see Webb playing.
There are no QBs to draft this year  
Snablats : 2/24/2022 12:39 pm : link
Drafting a mid round QB is a wasted pick. For every Dak there are 10 who do nothing, like Nassib and Lauletta

We already know Trubisky makes sense as the backup, but his price may be too high
RE: I Have A Few Friends Who Are Bears Fans  
Mad Mike : 2/24/2022 12:39 pm : link
In comment 15614769 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Trubisky is terrible.

I think I'd rather see Webb playing.

If you liked Glennon and Fromm, you'll love Webb. Otherwise, no, you wouldn't rather see Webb playing.
Trubisky may be bad  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2/24/2022 12:40 pm : link
but Webb isn't even playable. He's essentially here to get his coaching career starters.
RE: I Have A Few Friends Who Are Bears Fans  
Scooter185 : 2/24/2022 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15614769 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Trubisky is terrible.

As others have said, we know who Trubisky is. Sure, he's better than Glennon and Fromm. Unless Trubisky is willing to sign for the vet minimum with some playing time incentives, I'd say Trubisky is a hard pass.

I think I'd rather see Webb playing.


Knowing what Trubisky is, is precisely why he makes 10000% more sense than starting Jones. He's a constant, not a variable. Makes solving the rest of the Offensive equation easier.
RE: The best long term move is to draft a guy and start him  
jvm52106 : 2/24/2022 12:42 pm : link
In comment 15614756 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Trubisky is better than Jones, but he's still just a placeholder until you solve the QB position.

They need to think about how to address the QB position through the draft. The Goldilocks method of waiting for the "right" guy, moving heaven and Earth for him (like the Eli trade) or overdrafting by several rounds (like we did with Jones) and then putting the guy on a four year scholarship is not a good strategy.


You have the opposite issue- just draft a guy and start him- by the way very few if any of the QB's coming out look like starters period, let alone right away..
You guys are so unrealistic  
Matt M. : 2/24/2022 12:48 pm : link
Who's trading for Jones? He's injured and has not shown much in two years other than a propensity for getting hurt. He only has 1 cost effective year. What do you expect in return?
I'm okay with this...  
bw in dc : 2/24/2022 12:52 pm : link
or getting into the Tyler Huntley sweepstakes. He might be cheaper, especially after Lamar re-signs his mega deal.
RE: RE: The best long term move is to draft a guy and start him  
Go Terps : 2/24/2022 12:53 pm : link
In comment 15614779 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15614756 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Trubisky is better than Jones, but he's still just a placeholder until you solve the QB position.

They need to think about how to address the QB position through the draft. The Goldilocks method of waiting for the "right" guy, moving heaven and Earth for him (like the Eli trade) or overdrafting by several rounds (like we did with Jones) and then putting the guy on a four year scholarship is not a good strategy.



You have the opposite issue- just draft a guy and start him- by the way very few if any of the QB's coming out look like starters period, let alone right away..


My approach comes at much lower cost than what we're doing now - throwing away years in the hopes that Jones becomes something he's not.

If we trust Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka to scout, evaluate, and train quarterbacks we should give them as many bites at the apple as they need. It doesn't have to bea first round pick every year, but I want to see the Giants be active in the QB market in the draft, in FA, in trade, wherever needed.

QB is the biggest roster issue by some distance. It should be addressed as the top priority...you can't compete if you don't have a QB.
RE: RE: I’d trade Jones..  
Adirondack GMen : 2/24/2022 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15614734 japanhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15614716 Sean said:


Quote:


Sign Trubisky & draft a mid round QB. I’d like to overhaul the QB room. I don’t like Jones hanging around since ownership likely has a strong emotional attachment to him (which they shouldn’t).



does ownership have a strong emotional attachment to him, though? or do they just say noncontroversial things at press conferences?

granted jones is not a manziel-type douchebag and seemed to really revere eli, like ownership does.

but he's only shown that he will get injured every year, and by the numbers he's been a bottom 3 starting QB whose gotten worse every season since his rookie year, while missing more and more games every season.

hes objectively been the worst giants starting QB in my lifetime. maybe graham/kannell were equally as bad but those dudes were drafted in the 8th and 4th rounds and neither got much rope.


Would a swap of Jones+ Slayton for Trubisky work - then we can draft - Pickett or Malik Willis?
To me it doesnt solve a problem so why bother  
Rudy5757 : 2/24/2022 12:55 pm : link
The team in all likelihood is not going to win next season. Tribisky is a place holder at best. Are we just going to see which of Tribisky and Jones can lose less? He doesnt make this team better and costs more against the cap for a short term answer. He is not signing on the cheap here and he might even get options to start(Compete for a starting job) on a team with a better cast.

I dont see the need to spend any money on a 1 year backup when the team sucks. We have Webb and can draft a rookie and that can be the QB room. I happen to like Jones but he's on a 1 year prove it deal for now. If he fails we are going to need a QB next year either way. Tribisky is not the answer either.

Spend the cap money on long term players and offer vet mins on backups to fill the roster. Thats at least building for the future. We have to embrace the suck next season. If Jones surprises and the team improves we are in good shape. If not we need a QB and at least the roster is in a little better shape in the FA signing work.
RE: The team needs something better at quarterback.  
joeinpa : 2/24/2022 12:55 pm : link
In comment 15614728 an_idol_mind said:
Quote:
Even if Jones does make a remarkable transformation, he's never finished a complete season.

What happened last year is unacceptable. Even in a lost season, the lack of decent quarterback play prevents proper evaluation of other personnel. The Giants are worse off in examining their deficiencies as a tea because they had six games with effectively no quarterback.


Tremendous point!
its a good move  
Paulie Walnuts : 2/24/2022 1:02 pm : link
in my opinion

far better than last years options
RE: To me it doesnt solve a problem so why bother  
UConn4523 : 2/24/2022 1:05 pm : link
In comment 15614789 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
The team in all likelihood is not going to win next season. Tribisky is a place holder at best. Are we just going to see which of Tribisky and Jones can lose less? He doesnt make this team better and costs more against the cap for a short term answer. He is not signing on the cheap here and he might even get options to start(Compete for a starting job) on a team with a better cast.

I dont see the need to spend any money on a 1 year backup when the team sucks. We have Webb and can draft a rookie and that can be the QB room. I happen to like Jones but he's on a 1 year prove it deal for now. If he fails we are going to need a QB next year either way. Tribisky is not the answer either.

Spend the cap money on long term players and offer vet mins on backups to fill the roster. Thats at least building for the future. We have to embrace the suck next season. If Jones surprises and the team improves we are in good shape. If not we need a QB and at least the roster is in a little better shape in the FA signing work.


Why even sign vets at all then if you aren’t willing to do something to raise the level of play at QB?

Spending money to solve QB problems is the best money spent. Maybe (likely) Trubisky isn’t the answer but it could help answer vital questions on what to do next. He’s also not going to cost that much. We lit all that money on fire with Glennon but you wouldn’t spend a little more for a guy who might actually be able to do something positive?
RE: I Have A Few Friends Who Are Bears Fans  
Toth029 : 2/24/2022 1:16 pm : link
In comment 15614769 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Trubisky is terrible.

As others have said, we know who Trubisky is. Sure, he's better than Glennon and Fromm. Unless Trubisky is willing to sign for the vet minimum with some playing time incentives, I'd say Trubisky is a hard pass.

I think I'd rather see Webb playing.


Well, Bear fans won't ddecide. It's Daboll who knows him and Schoen who also knows him.

He got a raw deal in Chicago with Nagy. Maybe he isn't a long term guy, no one really knows since his tenure in the Windy City was coached by a guy who didn't want to help him succeed.
No one on the Giants  
Dnew15 : 2/24/2022 1:16 pm : link
is really good. This was a 4 win team last year with 0 pro-bowl or all-pro players suffering through one of the worst decades in it's existence.

The new GM should be focusing on assembling talent and depth across the entire roster, including the QB grouping, via the draft and FA.

It's as simple as that.
RE: I'm okay with this...  
bw in dc : 2/24/2022 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15614784 bw in dc said:
Quote:
or getting into the Tyler Huntley sweepstakes. He might be cheaper, especially after Lamar re-signs his mega deal.


I thought he was an UFA.

Looks like he is an ERFA...?
keep in mind that  
UConn4523 : 2/24/2022 1:26 pm : link
if we do nothing and suck, we will be drafting a QB in 2023 and will still need to sign a quality vet to back him up. Being against this is really strange, especially with it not likely to be any sort of long term contract.
He'd be a better backup QB  
Beer Man : 2/24/2022 1:27 pm : link
than what the team had last year.
Why would Trubisky want the GIANTS?  
Red Dog : 2/24/2022 1:30 pm : link
He's on a much better team right now - a very serious Super Bowl contender.

He would not start for NY as long as Jones is standing, and if you don't understand why you should go follow tiddly winks or something really easy like that.

And if Jones isn't going to be the NYG guy after this season, it certainly won't be Trubisky based on everything he's done to date.

The only reason left would be pure money and the GIANTS don't have it to spend.

So, Trubisky isn't going anywhere. He will be back in Big B.
RE: Why would Trubisky want the GIANTS?  
Mike in NY : 2/24/2022 1:35 pm : link
In comment 15614828 Red Dog said:
Quote:
He's on a much better team right now - a very serious Super Bowl contender.

He would not start for NY as long as Jones is standing, and if you don't understand why you should go follow tiddly winks or something really easy like that.

And if Jones isn't going to be the NYG guy after this season, it certainly won't be Trubisky based on everything he's done to date.

The only reason left would be pure money and the GIANTS don't have it to spend.

So, Trubisky isn't going anywhere. He will be back in Big B.


(1) In the last 3 years, Josh Allen has started every game. Daniel Jones has never made it through a year healthy. The Giants give Trubisky a chance to get an extended run as a starter;

(2) It is not a given that Daniel Jones retains his job. If the Giants decline Fifth Year Option they are paying Jones comparable to what a number of teams are paying their back-up QB; and

(3) He is familiar with the offense that will likely be run here between being with Daboll last year and Kafka coming from Andy Reid just like his prior HC Matt Nagy was.

Those factors make the Giants a more favorable landing spot if he was looking at rehabbing his image than going to a team like Denver or Carolina assuming they don't obtain a QB elsewhere.
I don't know if we can afford Trubisky  
bw in dc : 2/24/2022 1:38 pm : link
I think there is going to be a good market for him. I could see Pittsburgh and the Saints having solid interest.
RE: I don't know if we can afford Trubisky  
Sean : 2/24/2022 1:43 pm : link
In comment 15614839 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I think there is going to be a good market for him. I could see Pittsburgh and the Saints having solid interest.

Agree. And he is going to want to start. If Jones his here Trubisky may look elsewhere.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 2/24/2022 1:47 pm : link
The prospect of watching either Trubisky or Jones at QB this year is incredibly depressing.
RE: RE: Why would Trubisky want the GIANTS?  
SirLoinOfBeef : 2/24/2022 1:49 pm : link
In comment 15614836 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15614828 Red Dog said:


Quote:


He's on a much better team right now - a very serious Super Bowl contender.

He would not start for NY as long as Jones is standing, and if you don't understand why you should go follow tiddly winks or something really easy like that.

And if Jones isn't going to be the NYG guy after this season, it certainly won't be Trubisky based on everything he's done to date.

The only reason left would be pure money and the GIANTS don't have it to spend.

So, Trubisky isn't going anywhere. He will be back in Big B.



(1) In the last 3 years, Josh Allen has started every game. Daniel Jones has never made it through a year healthy. The Giants give Trubisky a chance to get an extended run as a starter;

(2) It is not a given that Daniel Jones retains his job. If the Giants decline Fifth Year Option they are paying Jones comparable to what a number of teams are paying their back-up QB; and

(3) He is familiar with the offense that will likely be run here between being with Daboll last year and Kafka coming from Andy Reid just like his prior HC Matt Nagy was.

Those factors make the Giants a more favorable landing spot if he was looking at rehabbing his image than going to a team like Denver or Carolina assuming they don't obtain a QB elsewhere.


I think you summed it up. +1
RE: I’d trade Jones..  
ZoneXDOA : 2/24/2022 1:51 pm : link
In comment 15614716 Sean said:
Quote:
Sign Trubisky & draft a mid round QB. I’d like to overhaul the QB room. I don’t like Jones hanging around since ownership likely has a strong emotional attachment to him (which they shouldn’t).

I really don’t understand how so many people (not just you) think they know beyond a shadow of a doubt that Jones can’t be the guy. I see a ton of heart, a lot of athleticism, drive, skill and boatloads of talent. I also see how He needs to run for his life after every snap. How the conservative play calls (run, run, pass, punt) did nothing to help his case. We’ve watched this kid try to put the team on his back, at times, resulting in bodily injury. I can’t, for the life of me, understand why people are so determined to run him out of NY for a QB that hasn’t started in 2+ seasons or a rookie who couldn’t sniff the jock strap of the talent coming in 2023? We have an opportunity to ACTUALLY see what DJ’s potential is and still be able to draft his replacement NEXT season if it turns out that you all are right. Which you could be. My point here is that we don’t know for sure and we aren’t gonna be champs this season so it’s not going to kill us to find out.
Mike in NY  
Red Dog : 2/24/2022 1:51 pm : link
Your argument entirely hangs on Jones getting hurt relatively early in the season. That's pretty iffy for a career move, especially one for what will almost certainly be less money and probably only a one year stop. Doesn't make good career or economic sense.

And the offense won't be the same because the Jints just don't - and won't - have the same kind of weapons that Buffalo has.
RE: RE: I don't know if we can afford Trubisky  
bw in dc : 2/24/2022 1:53 pm : link
In comment 15614841 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15614839 bw in dc said:


Quote:


I think there is going to be a good market for him. I could see Pittsburgh and the Saints having solid interest.


Agree. And he is going to want to start. If Jones his here Trubisky may look elsewhere.


My thinking too.

He went to Buffalo to reset. He knew he wasn't beating out the great Josh Allen. So, he isn't coming here to back up a back up like Jones.
I think bringing Trubisky in makes a lot of sense  
Mike from Ohio : 2/24/2022 1:55 pm : link
but I don't think he signs here unless Daboll tells him he has a chance to win the starting job. He'll know that if Jones is the starter and has a bad year, the Giants will be in the QB market next year. He is most likely looking for a chance to become a starter. And I think the Giants should do that, because while I don't believe Trubisky is much better than Jones, Jones needs to be pushed since he has never had to earn this job.
RE: Mike in NY  
Mike in NY : 2/24/2022 2:01 pm : link
In comment 15614847 Red Dog said:
Quote:
Your argument entirely hangs on Jones getting hurt relatively early in the season. That's pretty iffy for a career move, especially one for what will almost certainly be less money and probably only a one year stop. Doesn't make good career or economic sense.

And the offense won't be the same because the Jints just don't - and won't - have the same kind of weapons that Buffalo has.


Unless a team like Pittsburgh or New Orleans (the latter of which is also not in good cap shape) wants to gamble on a longer term deal, I do not see him getting more than a 1 or 2 year deal anywhere he goes. His best shot at getting paid 8 figures per year on a longer term contract is a team like the Giants where he will have a shot to start.
Unless they think they can turn MT into a franchise QB  
UberAlias : 2/24/2022 2:10 pm : link
There is no point.
RE: RE: I’d trade Jones..  
Go Terps : 2/24/2022 2:11 pm : link
In comment 15614846 ZoneXDOA said:
Quote:
In comment 15614716 Sean said:


Quote:


Sign Trubisky & draft a mid round QB. I’d like to overhaul the QB room. I don’t like Jones hanging around since ownership likely has a strong emotional attachment to him (which they shouldn’t).


I really don’t understand how so many people (not just you) think they know beyond a shadow of a doubt that Jones can’t be the guy. I see a ton of heart, a lot of athleticism, drive, skill and boatloads of talent. I also see how He needs to run for his life after every snap. How the conservative play calls (run, run, pass, punt) did nothing to help his case. We’ve watched this kid try to put the team on his back, at times, resulting in bodily injury. I can’t, for the life of me, understand why people are so determined to run him out of NY for a QB that hasn’t started in 2+ seasons or a rookie who couldn’t sniff the jock strap of the talent coming in 2023? We have an opportunity to ACTUALLY see what DJ’s potential is and still be able to draft his replacement NEXT season if it turns out that you all are right. Which you could be. My point here is that we don’t know for sure and we aren’t gonna be champs this season so it’s not going to kill us to find out.


People want him run out because he isn't any good.

He wasn't good out of high school (0 star recruit, Duke walk on).
He wasn't good at Duke (0 times 1st, 2nd, or 3rd team All-ACC).
He isn't good with the Giants.

He has never been a good QB at any level. There's no shame in that, but this is the NFL - you're supposed to earn your play time through being a good player. You're not supposed to be playing simply because you remind the owner of your predecessor.

Enough already.
QB competition is overblown  
widmerseyebrow : 2/24/2022 2:15 pm : link
Who was Eli's competition?

The trick is to get a good quarterback. Who cares who wins a competition between two bad starters? That usually just plays out as "if you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterback" adage.
RE: I think bringing Trubisky in makes a lot of sense  
DieHard : 2/24/2022 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15614849 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
while I don't believe Trubisky is much better than Jones, Jones needs to be pushed since he has never had to earn this job.


Say what you will about Jones, but I don't think he's ever come off as entitled, or just going through the motions because the job has been "handed" to him. In fact, I do believe he's been giving it 100% out there. Which makes the results so far even more depressing...
RE: ....  
widmerseyebrow : 2/24/2022 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15614844 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
The prospect of watching either Trubisky or Jones at QB this year is incredibly depressing.


It is incredibly shitty luck that the year we have two first rounders in the top 7 is a draft that is being compared to 2013 in terms of the quarterbacks. The only way it gets worse is if we actually draft an EJ Manuel type and commit to him for 2-3 years.

The one nice thing about having a bad team is that we could draft virtually any other position and be improving our team dramatically.
I have no problem with Trubisky  
Matt M. : 2/24/2022 2:22 pm : link
We know he's not great, but they aren't looking for great. They are looking for a reasonably priced QB to backup and who could potentially start if needed. Trubisky is that and knows the offense already, which will be a valuable asset in mini camps and camp.

So, again, we know he's not special. But, he is world's better than McCoy, Glennon, and Thruson, which is the main point.
RE: RE: RE: I’d trade Jones..  
Mike in NY : 2/24/2022 2:24 pm : link
In comment 15614855 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15614846 ZoneXDOA said:


Quote:


In comment 15614716 Sean said:


Quote:


Sign Trubisky & draft a mid round QB. I’d like to overhaul the QB room. I don’t like Jones hanging around since ownership likely has a strong emotional attachment to him (which they shouldn’t).


I really don’t understand how so many people (not just you) think they know beyond a shadow of a doubt that Jones can’t be the guy. I see a ton of heart, a lot of athleticism, drive, skill and boatloads of talent. I also see how He needs to run for his life after every snap. How the conservative play calls (run, run, pass, punt) did nothing to help his case. We’ve watched this kid try to put the team on his back, at times, resulting in bodily injury. I can’t, for the life of me, understand why people are so determined to run him out of NY for a QB that hasn’t started in 2+ seasons or a rookie who couldn’t sniff the jock strap of the talent coming in 2023? We have an opportunity to ACTUALLY see what DJ’s potential is and still be able to draft his replacement NEXT season if it turns out that you all are right. Which you could be. My point here is that we don’t know for sure and we aren’t gonna be champs this season so it’s not going to kill us to find out.



People want him run out because he isn't any good.

He wasn't good out of high school (0 star recruit, Duke walk on).
He wasn't good at Duke (0 times 1st, 2nd, or 3rd team All-ACC).
He isn't good with the Giants.

He has never been a good QB at any level. There's no shame in that, but this is the NFL - you're supposed to earn your play time through being a good player. You're not supposed to be playing simply because you remind the owner of your predecessor.

Enough already.


He isn't any good, but I am not sure that unless we gamble on whatever QB is available at 36 that there is someone in our price range who is a better option both short and long term. I see a lot of one year stop gap types which might get us to 2023 Draft where the crop looks deeper and maybe you sign someone to a two year deal so that QB does not have to start Week 1 if he is not ready, but I am not much of a fan of stop gaps.

Not all QB's react the same way on "option" routes and they each have different ball placements, strengths, weaknesses, etc. I don't want to configure an Offense for someone who best case is a 1 year stopgap only to have our QB of the future be someone who has a different style.

Jones, for all of his faults, is not a bad option at the right price as a back-up. Decline the Fifth year option then sign him cheaply next offseason to be the back-up to whomever we draft in 2023.
The Giants have had wonderful luck with QBs  
Go Terps : 2/24/2022 2:31 pm : link
In 2017 someone in their building identified Mahomes as a supreme prospect. They had the resources to trade up to draft him, but did not.

In 2018 they had the opportunity to draft one of two MVP-level QBs in Allen and Jackson. They did not.

In 2020 Justin Herbert was there to be drafted at #4. They opted not to.

In 2021 they had the chance to draft one of Justin Fields or Mac Jones. They opted not to.

The Giants have had many opportunities to do something to improve their QB situation. Their choice was of all these good options was in 2019 they paid a 38 year old QB $23M and drafted a day 3/UDFA talent #6 overall. The results speak for themselves. If they give Jones another scholarship year they'll get more of the same.
He's awful...  
Festina Lente : 2/24/2022 2:31 pm : link
Don't get this move if it happens
I’d feel very good  
Breeze_94 : 2/24/2022 2:39 pm : link
About Trubisky if he had to play. Can’t do much better at the backup QB spot.

And there’s at least some upside there as well that may have been untapped with Bears. Even w/o factoring upside, he was good enough to make the playoffs twice as a starter in Chicago
RE: I’d trade Jones..  
Maryland Blows : 2/24/2022 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15614716 Sean said:
Quote:
Sign Trubisky & draft a mid round QB. I’d like to overhaul the QB room. I don’t like Jones hanging around since ownership likely has a strong emotional attachment to him (which they shouldn’t).


Glad they choose Schoen instead of you and Terps.
RE: And then hold a legit QB1 camp competition  
Maryland Blows : 2/24/2022 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15614717 The_Boss said:
Quote:
And to me, there is no doubt who would win if staged fairly...Mitch..


This place never ceases to amaze me.
RE: The best long term move is to draft a guy and start him  
Klaatu : 2/24/2022 2:50 pm : link
In comment 15614756 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Trubisky is better than Jones, but he's still just a placeholder until you solve the QB position.

They need to think about how to address the QB position through the draft. The Goldilocks method of waiting for the "right" guy, moving heaven and Earth for him (like the Eli trade) or overdrafting by several rounds (like we did with Jones) and then putting the guy on a four year scholarship is not a good strategy.


I agree, and I hope the Giants draft a QB this year, with the caveat that he should be someone that Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka are all in agreement on, but that won't necessarily be penciled in as the starter this year. Let him compete with Jones over the Summer. May the best QB win.

Maybe the rookie sits for a year (or until Jones gets hurt...again). So what? It shouldn't just be about this year; it should be about setting the team up for long-term success with a QB the brass - not the owner - believes in. To me, signing a guy like Trubisky only delays the inevitable - the Giants moving on from Jones. Let it happen sooner rather than later.
RE: RE: And then hold a legit QB1 camp competition  
Go Terps : 2/24/2022 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15614881 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
In comment 15614717 The_Boss said:


Quote:


And to me, there is no doubt who would win if staged fairly...Mitch..




This place never ceases to amaze me.


I completely agree. It's a place where some people make complete fools of themselves, leave for a while, and come back under a new name like nothing happened. Then they continue to make fools of themselves in the same way as before.
RE: The Giants have had wonderful luck with QBs  
Mike in NY : 2/24/2022 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15614868 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In 2017 someone in their building identified Mahomes as a supreme prospect. They had the resources to trade up to draft him, but did not.

In 2018 they had the opportunity to draft one of two MVP-level QBs in Allen and Jackson. They did not.

In 2020 Justin Herbert was there to be drafted at #4. They opted not to.

In 2021 they had the chance to draft one of Justin Fields or Mac Jones. They opted not to.

The Giants have had many opportunities to do something to improve their QB situation. Their choice was of all these good options was in 2019 they paid a 38 year old QB $23M and drafted a day 3/UDFA talent #6 overall. The results speak for themselves. If they give Jones another scholarship year they'll get more of the same.


Mac Jones got to the playoffs, but then stunk. Still early. Fields looked worse than Daniel Jones and did not show much to indicate that he is a better option. Lamar Jackson would not be the same QB if he did not have Greg Roman as his OC. Roman has gotten the most out of guys who are mobile but can't throw from the pocket. Even with Allen I can understand why teams did not rank him as their QB1 and he did not look like the QB he was now until they traded for Diggs and Allen spent significant time with Daboll. The one I thing was legit miss there was not moving up for Mahomes. This board would have gone crazy if we stuck with a guy who posted 52.8% Completion Percentage as a rookie and threw for more INT's than TD's and followed it up with a sub 60% Completion Percentage.
RE: QB competition is overblown  
UConn4523 : 2/24/2022 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15614858 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
Who was Eli's competition?

The trick is to get a good quarterback. Who cares who wins a competition between two bad starters? That usually just plays out as "if you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterback" adage.


Well, is there an Eli in the draft? If not what's the point of this?

The potential of competition between Jones/Trubisky/Day 2 pick is pretty damn promising IMO. Banking on another Eli is a fools errand, time to get creative and if an Eli presents its self as a viable option in the future, jump on that then.

People on both sides of the Jones coin need to meet somewhere in that gray area, there's no 1 strategy to solving our QB problem. And this proposal above carries so little risk that I don't know what the issue is. Absolutely nothing long term is leveraged, its virtually all upside. Worst that happens is it doesn't work out and we get a top pick in 2023, something half this board wants anyway.

Why not?
Trubisky wouldn't be my first choice,  
Section331 : 2/24/2022 3:04 pm : link
I'd prefer Mariotta, but he'd be a vast improvement over last year's backups. Improving the backup QB spot is a huge decision.
Trubisky is horrible.  
Mike in Marin : 2/24/2022 3:06 pm : link
Not Glennon horrible, but still. Waste of a roster spot.
RE: RE: The best long term move is to draft a guy and start him  
Mike in NY : 2/24/2022 3:07 pm : link
In comment 15614882 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15614756 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Trubisky is better than Jones, but he's still just a placeholder until you solve the QB position.

They need to think about how to address the QB position through the draft. The Goldilocks method of waiting for the "right" guy, moving heaven and Earth for him (like the Eli trade) or overdrafting by several rounds (like we did with Jones) and then putting the guy on a four year scholarship is not a good strategy.



I agree, and I hope the Giants draft a QB this year, with the caveat that he should be someone that Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka are all in agreement on, but that won't necessarily be penciled in as the starter this year. Let him compete with Jones over the Summer. May the best QB win.

Maybe the rookie sits for a year (or until Jones gets hurt...again). So what? It shouldn't just be about this year; it should be about setting the team up for long-term success with a QB the brass - not the owner - believes in. To me, signing a guy like Trubisky only delays the inevitable - the Giants moving on from Jones. Let it happen sooner rather than later.


The problem is, as of right now, there are probably 5 QB's from 2023 crop that would be QB1 if they were in this draft. If you don't know what you have in your QB before 2023 Draft do you risk a repeat of Jones v. Herbert? If you spend a Top 7 pick on your guy this year that is an awfully high pick on an unknown.
RE: Trubisky wouldn't be my first choice,  
bw in dc : 2/24/2022 3:13 pm : link
In comment 15614896 Section331 said:
Quote:
I'd prefer Mariotta, but he'd be a vast improvement over last year's backups. Improving the backup QB spot is a huge decision.


I'm okay with Trubisky or making a play for Tyler Huntley, who I think showed very interesting ability replacing LJax.
RE: RE: QB competition is overblown  
Go Terps : 2/24/2022 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15614895 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15614858 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


Who was Eli's competition?

The trick is to get a good quarterback. Who cares who wins a competition between two bad starters? That usually just plays out as "if you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterback" adage.



Well, is there an Eli in the draft? If not what's the point of this?

The potential of competition between Jones/Trubisky/Day 2 pick is pretty damn promising IMO. Banking on another Eli is a fools errand, time to get creative and if an Eli presents its self as a viable option in the future, jump on that then.

People on both sides of the Jones coin need to meet somewhere in that gray area, there's no 1 strategy to solving our QB problem. And this proposal above carries so little risk that I don't know what the issue is. Absolutely nothing long term is leveraged, its virtually all upside. Worst that happens is it doesn't work out and we get a top pick in 2023, something half this board wants anyway.

Why not?


Because neither Jones nor Trubisky are good enough to be a long term option.

I'm not saying don't sign Trubisky - he'd be an improvement over Jones. I'm fine with that. It's just that you still have a QB problem.

Until the Giants have a QB they feel is truly a guy to pay a long term deal to be an elite player, I would approach every draft scouting the QBs hard and identifying the guy I like best. Then I'd target that guy in whatever round it's appropriate to draft him.

I want Schoen and Daboll to get as many bites at the QB apple as possible. Get these guys additional draft picks every year through trades and by staying out of the premium FA market, and use one of those additional picks at get them a QB prospect to work on.

Drafting a QB and coaching him into a viable asset is just a good standing policy to have.
did you miss the part where  
UConn4523 : 2/24/2022 3:15 pm : link
I said to use a day 2 pick on a QB?
RE: RE: RE: The best long term move is to draft a guy and start him  
Go Terps : 2/24/2022 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15614900 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15614882 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 15614756 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Trubisky is better than Jones, but he's still just a placeholder until you solve the QB position.

They need to think about how to address the QB position through the draft. The Goldilocks method of waiting for the "right" guy, moving heaven and Earth for him (like the Eli trade) or overdrafting by several rounds (like we did with Jones) and then putting the guy on a four year scholarship is not a good strategy.



I agree, and I hope the Giants draft a QB this year, with the caveat that he should be someone that Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka are all in agreement on, but that won't necessarily be penciled in as the starter this year. Let him compete with Jones over the Summer. May the best QB win.

Maybe the rookie sits for a year (or until Jones gets hurt...again). So what? It shouldn't just be about this year; it should be about setting the team up for long-term success with a QB the brass - not the owner - believes in. To me, signing a guy like Trubisky only delays the inevitable - the Giants moving on from Jones. Let it happen sooner rather than later.



The problem is, as of right now, there are probably 5 QB's from 2023 crop that would be QB1 if they were in this draft. If you don't know what you have in your QB before 2023 Draft do you risk a repeat of Jones v. Herbert? If you spend a Top 7 pick on your guy this year that is an awfully high pick on an unknown.


So draft one in 2023 as well if the opportunity arises. No one is saying you can't do that.
and they aren't going to just take a QB  
UConn4523 : 2/24/2022 3:17 pm : link
with a high pick until they get it right no matter how much you want them to or think its a viable strategy. I'm fine using 36 on a QB and punting it if we stink and land a top pick for a better prospect next year. But that's it after that, if it doesn't work Schoen and Daboll are gone. They aren't getting 3 tries at QB all with premium assets.
RE: The best long term move is to draft a guy and start him  
Maryland Blows : 2/24/2022 3:18 pm : link
In comment 15614756 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Trubisky is better than Jones, but he's still just a placeholder until you solve the QB position.

They need to think about how to address the QB position through the draft. The Goldilocks method of waiting for the "right" guy, moving heaven and Earth for him (like the Eli trade) or overdrafting by several rounds (like we did with Jones) and then putting the guy on a four year scholarship is not a good strategy.


Sure he is, where do you come up with this crap? Trubinsky was awful from day 1. I look forward to a coordinated effort to have a real OL and running game next year. Jones is in a no win situation with you, if he is successful you will say it is due to the coaches are better and the play calling. If he sucks you get on your soap box and tell everyone I told you so. Do you ever get tired of patting yourself on the back?
Eh, signing Trubisky doesn't solve the longterm QB problem  
JonC : 2/24/2022 3:19 pm : link
he's most likely just a better backup QB option, but he might be able to push Jones, and/or demonstrate NYG needs to find another QB and move on from Jones.
the 2022  
Dnew15 : 2/24/2022 3:21 pm : link
season is going to suck ass.
RE: RE: The best long term move is to draft a guy and start him  
Jimmy Googs : 2/24/2022 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15614917 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
In comment 15614756 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Trubisky is better than Jones, but he's still just a placeholder until you solve the QB position.

They need to think about how to address the QB position through the draft. The Goldilocks method of waiting for the "right" guy, moving heaven and Earth for him (like the Eli trade) or overdrafting by several rounds (like we did with Jones) and then putting the guy on a four year scholarship is not a good strategy.



Sure he is, where do you come up with this crap? Trubinsky was awful from day 1. I look forward to a coordinated effort to have a real OL and running game next year. Jones is in a no win situation with you, if he is successful you will say it is due to the coaches are better and the play calling. If he sucks you get on your soap box and tell everyone I told you so. Do you ever get tired of patting yourself on the back?


Do you get tired of following him and tell him his posts "blow" Maryland Blows?
RE: RE: RE: RE: The best long term move is to draft a guy and start him  
Mike in NY : 2/24/2022 3:23 pm : link
In comment 15614912 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15614900 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15614882 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 15614756 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Trubisky is better than Jones, but he's still just a placeholder until you solve the QB position.

They need to think about how to address the QB position through the draft. The Goldilocks method of waiting for the "right" guy, moving heaven and Earth for him (like the Eli trade) or overdrafting by several rounds (like we did with Jones) and then putting the guy on a four year scholarship is not a good strategy.



I agree, and I hope the Giants draft a QB this year, with the caveat that he should be someone that Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka are all in agreement on, but that won't necessarily be penciled in as the starter this year. Let him compete with Jones over the Summer. May the best QB win.

Maybe the rookie sits for a year (or until Jones gets hurt...again). So what? It shouldn't just be about this year; it should be about setting the team up for long-term success with a QB the brass - not the owner - believes in. To me, signing a guy like Trubisky only delays the inevitable - the Giants moving on from Jones. Let it happen sooner rather than later.



The problem is, as of right now, there are probably 5 QB's from 2023 crop that would be QB1 if they were in this draft. If you don't know what you have in your QB before 2023 Draft do you risk a repeat of Jones v. Herbert? If you spend a Top 7 pick on your guy this year that is an awfully high pick on an unknown.



So draft one in 2023 as well if the opportunity arises. No one is saying you can't do that.


If we draft one in Top 7 this year and one next year how do you plan on giving them both enough reps to (1) determine who is the better one, (2) provide the better one with the opportunity to get in sync with the offense, and (3) give the one we are trading enough reps so that we can trade him for the same or more than we used to obtain him?
RE: RE: I Have A Few Friends Who Are Bears Fans  
Mayo2JZ : 2/24/2022 3:27 pm : link
In comment 15614807 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 15614769 Trainmaster said:


Quote:


Trubisky is terrible.

As others have said, we know who Trubisky is. Sure, he's better than Glennon and Fromm. Unless Trubisky is willing to sign for the vet minimum with some playing time incentives, I'd say Trubisky is a hard pass.

I think I'd rather see Webb playing.



Well, Bear fans won't ddecide. It's Daboll who knows him and Schoen who also knows him.

He got a raw deal in Chicago with Nagy. Maybe he isn't a long term guy, no one really knows since his tenure in the Windy City was coached by a guy who didn't want to help him succeed.


Holy shit! Sure looks like Giants fans have decided on Jones. I didn't know we were moving on from him
RE: RE: I’d trade Jones..  
Mayo2JZ : 2/24/2022 3:28 pm : link
In comment 15614846 ZoneXDOA said:
Quote:
In comment 15614716 Sean said:


Quote:


Sign Trubisky & draft a mid round QB. I’d like to overhaul the QB room. I don’t like Jones hanging around since ownership likely has a strong emotional attachment to him (which they shouldn’t).


I really don’t understand how so many people (not just you) think they know beyond a shadow of a doubt that Jones can’t be the guy. I see a ton of heart, a lot of athleticism, drive, skill and boatloads of talent. I also see how He needs to run for his life after every snap. How the conservative play calls (run, run, pass, punt) did nothing to help his case. We’ve watched this kid try to put the team on his back, at times, resulting in bodily injury. I can’t, for the life of me, understand why people are so determined to run him out of NY for a QB that hasn’t started in 2+ seasons or a rookie who couldn’t sniff the jock strap of the talent coming in 2023? We have an opportunity to ACTUALLY see what DJ’s potential is and still be able to draft his replacement NEXT season if it turns out that you all are right. Which you could be. My point here is that we don’t know for sure and we aren’t gonna be champs this season so it’s not going to kill us to find out.


+1
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The best long term move is to draft a guy and start him  
Go Terps : 2/24/2022 3:33 pm : link
In comment 15614925 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15614912 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15614900 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15614882 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 15614756 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Trubisky is better than Jones, but he's still just a placeholder until you solve the QB position.

They need to think about how to address the QB position through the draft. The Goldilocks method of waiting for the "right" guy, moving heaven and Earth for him (like the Eli trade) or overdrafting by several rounds (like we did with Jones) and then putting the guy on a four year scholarship is not a good strategy.



I agree, and I hope the Giants draft a QB this year, with the caveat that he should be someone that Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka are all in agreement on, but that won't necessarily be penciled in as the starter this year. Let him compete with Jones over the Summer. May the best QB win.

Maybe the rookie sits for a year (or until Jones gets hurt...again). So what? It shouldn't just be about this year; it should be about setting the team up for long-term success with a QB the brass - not the owner - believes in. To me, signing a guy like Trubisky only delays the inevitable - the Giants moving on from Jones. Let it happen sooner rather than later.



The problem is, as of right now, there are probably 5 QB's from 2023 crop that would be QB1 if they were in this draft. If you don't know what you have in your QB before 2023 Draft do you risk a repeat of Jones v. Herbert? If you spend a Top 7 pick on your guy this year that is an awfully high pick on an unknown.



So draft one in 2023 as well if the opportunity arises. No one is saying you can't do that.



If we draft one in Top 7 this year and one next year how do you plan on giving them both enough reps to (1) determine who is the better one, (2) provide the better one with the opportunity to get in sync with the offense, and (3) give the one we are trading enough reps so that we can trade him for the same or more than we used to obtain him?


Who said we're drafting one top 7 this year?
Why not Ryan Fitzpatrick?  
Mayo2JZ : 2/24/2022 3:34 pm : link
Not sure how expensive he would be but the Commanders have four QBs on their roster
RE: RE: RE: RE: The best long term move is to draft a guy and start him  
Klaatu : 2/24/2022 3:37 pm : link
In comment 15614912 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15614900 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15614882 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 15614756 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Trubisky is better than Jones, but he's still just a placeholder until you solve the QB position.

They need to think about how to address the QB position through the draft. The Goldilocks method of waiting for the "right" guy, moving heaven and Earth for him (like the Eli trade) or overdrafting by several rounds (like we did with Jones) and then putting the guy on a four year scholarship is not a good strategy.



I agree, and I hope the Giants draft a QB this year, with the caveat that he should be someone that Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka are all in agreement on, but that won't necessarily be penciled in as the starter this year. Let him compete with Jones over the Summer. May the best QB win.

Maybe the rookie sits for a year (or until Jones gets hurt...again). So what? It shouldn't just be about this year; it should be about setting the team up for long-term success with a QB the brass - not the owner - believes in. To me, signing a guy like Trubisky only delays the inevitable - the Giants moving on from Jones. Let it happen sooner rather than later.



The problem is, as of right now, there are probably 5 QB's from 2023 crop that would be QB1 if they were in this draft. If you don't know what you have in your QB before 2023 Draft do you risk a repeat of Jones v. Herbert? If you spend a Top 7 pick on your guy this year that is an awfully high pick on an unknown.


So draft one in 2023 as well if the opportunity arises. No one is saying you can't do that.


It's not only that, it's also that we've heard time and time again that "next year's QB class" is always better than this year's. Sometimes it is, sometimes it isn't. A lot of things can happen between now and the 2023 draft. Players rise and fall, guys get hurt, "Sure things" in 2022 may look questionable in 2023 when all is said and done. And who knows where the Giants will be picking in 2023, who'll be ahead of them, who'll be after them. Gambling on being able to draft your QB-of-the-future next year just doesn't seem like a safe bet to me. I'd rather get someone in the pipeline that the brass believes in this year, as opposed to kicking the can down the road for another year, hoping to get a better QB in 2023.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The best long term move is to draft a guy and start him  
Mike in NY : 2/24/2022 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15614931 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15614925 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15614912 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15614900 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15614882 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 15614756 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Trubisky is better than Jones, but he's still just a placeholder until you solve the QB position.

They need to think about how to address the QB position through the draft. The Goldilocks method of waiting for the "right" guy, moving heaven and Earth for him (like the Eli trade) or overdrafting by several rounds (like we did with Jones) and then putting the guy on a four year scholarship is not a good strategy.



I agree, and I hope the Giants draft a QB this year, with the caveat that he should be someone that Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka are all in agreement on, but that won't necessarily be penciled in as the starter this year. Let him compete with Jones over the Summer. May the best QB win.

Maybe the rookie sits for a year (or until Jones gets hurt...again). So what? It shouldn't just be about this year; it should be about setting the team up for long-term success with a QB the brass - not the owner - believes in. To me, signing a guy like Trubisky only delays the inevitable - the Giants moving on from Jones. Let it happen sooner rather than later.



The problem is, as of right now, there are probably 5 QB's from 2023 crop that would be QB1 if they were in this draft. If you don't know what you have in your QB before 2023 Draft do you risk a repeat of Jones v. Herbert? If you spend a Top 7 pick on your guy this year that is an awfully high pick on an unknown.



So draft one in 2023 as well if the opportunity arises. No one is saying you can't do that.



If we draft one in Top 7 this year and one next year how do you plan on giving them both enough reps to (1) determine who is the better one, (2) provide the better one with the opportunity to get in sync with the offense, and (3) give the one we are trading enough reps so that we can trade him for the same or more than we used to obtain him?



Who said we're drafting one top 7 this year?


I saw some on these threads suggesting we use one of our 1st round picks (see e.g. carousel saying we should take Willis with 5 or 7 because he has the most upside). I have no problem potentially risking our 2nd Round pick not panning out if someone next year is better.
Why would Trubisky want to come to NY?  
ChicagoMarty : 2/24/2022 3:40 pm : link
Have you ever been to Buffalo?
RE: RE: I’d trade Jones..  
bw in dc : 2/24/2022 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15614846 ZoneXDOA said:
Quote:


I really don’t understand how so many people (not just you) think they know beyond a shadow of a doubt that Jones can’t be the guy. I see a ton of heart, a lot of athleticism, drive, skill and boatloads of talent. I also see how He needs to run for his life after every snap. How the conservative play calls (run, run, pass, punt) did nothing to help his case. We’ve watched this kid try to put the team on his back, at times, resulting in bodily injury. I can’t, for the life of me, understand why people are so determined to run him out of NY for a QB that hasn’t started in 2+ seasons or a rookie who couldn’t sniff the jock strap of the talent coming in 2023? We have an opportunity to ACTUALLY see what DJ’s potential is and still be able to draft his replacement NEXT season if it turns out that you all are right. Which you could be. My point here is that we don’t know for sure and we aren’t gonna be champs this season so it’s not going to kill us to find out.


What "boatload" of talent do you see after 37 starts? What does heart have to do with anything?

Exactly how many years and starts do you need to see before you have enough evidence?
There are two recent examples that should inform policy  
Go Terps : 2/24/2022 3:52 pm : link
1. Arizona quickly decided they missed on Rosen in 2018 and drafted Murray the next year. They traded Rosen for a 2nd and 5th round pick in the 2020 draft. Arizona got Murray, a 2nd, and a 5th for two high firsts. Murray alone for two high firsts is a fantastic haul. Arizona was open to the prospect of improving over a guy they just drafted, and they benefited immensely.

2. The Giants were in an identical situation with Jones and Herbert. Jones's rookie year was better than Rosen's - they probably could have traded Jones for a first rounder+ and drafted the clearly superior talent in Herbert. They obviously should have.

THAT is the way to approach drafting QBs. If you like a guy, draft him. If the next year there's a guy you like better, trade the guy you just drafted and draft the better prospect.

Is that situation going to come along every year? No. But play it out for the Giants this year. If they draft Willis or Ridder at 36 and have a chance next year to draft a better QB prospect, should they pass on that better prospect? No way! Draft that guy and trade Ridder.

You've got to be open to getting better at QB all the time as a matter of policy. It's too important a position and too expensive to fill by other means.
Trubisky is Jones  
GiantsLaw : 2/24/2022 3:53 pm : link
in two years
*Trade Willis or Ridder  
Go Terps : 2/24/2022 3:54 pm : link
.
Arizona wouldn't have done that  
UConn4523 : 2/24/2022 3:59 pm : link
in almost any other circumstance. Looks to me like Kingsbury came to AZ under the premise he can select Murray. The timing was right on the hire and the player - its definitely not a blueprint to follow.
RE: Arizona wouldn't have done that  
Go Terps : 2/24/2022 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15614948 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
in almost any other circumstance. Looks to me like Kingsbury came to AZ under the premise he can select Murray. The timing was right on the hire and the player - its definitely not a blueprint to follow.


Why not?

The reason Arizona did it isn't as important as the fact that it worked out beautifully for them.

"This isn't how it's done" is not a good enough reason to repeat past mistakes.
Seems like there was plenty of chatter less than 2 weeks or so ago  
Jimmy Googs : 2/24/2022 4:02 pm : link
that the Giants should clearly burn one of their Top 7 picks on a QB, particularly Willis.

Wasn't there?

RE: QB competition is overblown  
Mike from Ohio : 2/24/2022 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15614858 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
Who was Eli's competition?

The trick is to get a good quarterback. Who cares who wins a competition between two bad starters? That usually just plays out as "if you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterback" adage.


Who is Mahomes' competition? Who was Brady's competition?

Quality NFL starters don't need to be pushed. Guys like Jones need to be pushed.
RE: Seems like there was plenty of chatter less than 2 weeks or so ago  
Go Terps : 2/24/2022 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15614950 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
that the Giants should clearly burn one of their Top 7 picks on a QB, particularly Willis.

Wasn't there?


I still think they should take Willis or Corral with one of those two picks. I'd be shocked if they do though.
RE: RE: Seems like there was plenty of chatter less than 2 weeks or so ago  
Jimmy Googs : 2/24/2022 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15614953 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15614950 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


that the Giants should clearly burn one of their Top 7 picks on a QB, particularly Willis.

Wasn't there?




I still think they should take Willis or Corral with one of those two picks. I'd be shocked if they do though.


So would I. Especially since they can trade down or back up into Rd 1 and achieve the same thing for better value...
RE: RE: The best long term move is to draft a guy and start him  
Mike from Ohio : 2/24/2022 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15614917 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
In comment 15614756 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Trubisky is better than Jones, but he's still just a placeholder until you solve the QB position.

They need to think about how to address the QB position through the draft. The Goldilocks method of waiting for the "right" guy, moving heaven and Earth for him (like the Eli trade) or overdrafting by several rounds (like we did with Jones) and then putting the guy on a four year scholarship is not a good strategy.



Sure he is, where do you come up with this crap? Trubinsky was awful from day 1. I look forward to a coordinated effort to have a real OL and running game next year. Jones is in a no win situation with you, if he is successful you will say it is due to the coaches are better and the play calling. If he sucks you get on your soap box and tell everyone I told you so. Do you ever get tired of patting yourself on the back?


This is cute. Terps has his own stalker, complete with a handle dedicated directly to him.

Here is the primary problem with BBI in a nutshell - someone who is here only to address a personal vendetta, likely one of our disappeared posters who has to hide from a past littered with being wrong about almost everything.
RE: RE: Arizona wouldn't have done that  
UConn4523 : 2/24/2022 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15614949 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15614948 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


in almost any other circumstance. Looks to me like Kingsbury came to AZ under the premise he can select Murray. The timing was right on the hire and the player - its definitely not a blueprint to follow.



Why not?

The reason Arizona did it isn't as important as the fact that it worked out beautifully for them.

"This isn't how it's done" is not a good enough reason to repeat past mistakes.


Because your sample size is miniscule. I never said don't do it, I said that the stars aligned for it to happen and likely wouldn't have happened without the Kingsbury hiring and connection to Murray.

I stand by my statement that it isn't a blueprint, its a fringe scenario that worked out for Arizona, to an extent - we will see if Murray stays healthy and gets them a playoff win. That's all that matters, right?
This Mitch Trubisky thread  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/24/2022 4:20 pm : link
is lit.
RE: Seems like there was plenty of chatter less than 2 weeks or so ago  
bw in dc : 2/24/2022 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15614950 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
that the Giants should clearly burn one of their Top 7 picks on a QB, particularly Willis.

Wasn't there?


I could live with the gamble, but I think you can still grab Willis/Corral/Pickett later in the first.

I think free agency is going to shift demand any of these QBs downward when Trubisky, JimG, Rodgers, Wilson, whomever, etc solidify which teams they are going to be on.
RE: QB competition is overblown  
Brown_Hornet : 2/24/2022 4:22 pm : link
In comment 15614858 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
Who was Eli's competition?

The trick is to get a good quarterback. Who cares who wins a competition between two bad starters? That usually just plays out as "if you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterback" adage.
100%
But you can go back in recent history  
Go Terps : 2/24/2022 4:24 pm : link
And find many instances in which it should have been done. How many teams wish they had drafted Lamar? In 2017 Jacksonville passed on Mahomes because they had Bortles. Washington and Detroit both passed on Herbert. Where would they be if they'd taken him?

This is an example where hindsight is really valuable and should inform future thinking.

RE: RE: Seems like there was plenty of chatter less than 2 weeks or so ago  
Jimmy Googs : 2/24/2022 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15614965 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15614950 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


that the Giants should clearly burn one of their Top 7 picks on a QB, particularly Willis.

Wasn't there?




I could live with the gamble, but I think you can still grab Willis/Corral/Pickett later in the first.

I think free agency is going to shift demand any of these QBs downward when Trubisky, JimG, Rodgers, Wilson, whomever, etc solidify which teams they are going to be on.


The gamble isn't needed as you can get these QBs later if so choose at lower cost/more value. Said same thing above...
RE: There are two recent examples that should inform policy  
Mike in NY : 2/24/2022 4:32 pm : link
In comment 15614945 Go Terps said:
Quote:
1. Arizona quickly decided they missed on Rosen in 2018 and drafted Murray the next year. They traded Rosen for a 2nd and 5th round pick in the 2020 draft. Arizona got Murray, a 2nd, and a 5th for two high firsts. Murray alone for two high firsts is a fantastic haul. Arizona was open to the prospect of improving over a guy they just drafted, and they benefited immensely.

2. The Giants were in an identical situation with Jones and Herbert. Jones's rookie year was better than Rosen's - they probably could have traded Jones for a first rounder+ and drafted the clearly superior talent in Herbert. They obviously should have.

THAT is the way to approach drafting QBs. If you like a guy, draft him. If the next year there's a guy you like better, trade the guy you just drafted and draft the better prospect.

Is that situation going to come along every year? No. But play it out for the Giants this year. If they draft Willis or Ridder at 36 and have a chance next year to draft a better QB prospect, should they pass on that better prospect? No way! Draft that guy and trade Ridder.

You've got to be open to getting better at QB all the time as a matter of policy. It's too important a position and too expensive to fill by other means.


You are incomplete with that trade. It wasn't just Murray, a 2nd, and a 5th for 2 high 1sts. You have to include the cap hit from Rosen's signing bonus and also missing out on players like Vita Vea, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Derwin James, Jaire Alexander, or Frank Ragnow, all selected within the next 10 picks and all have already been to at least 1 Pro Bowl. Or if you are talking about QB, they could have had Lamar Jackson instead.
RE: But you can go back in recent history  
UConn4523 : 2/24/2022 4:33 pm : link
In comment 15614969 Go Terps said:
Quote:
And find many instances in which it should have been done. How many teams wish they had drafted Lamar? In 2017 Jacksonville passed on Mahomes because they had Bortles. Washington and Detroit both passed on Herbert. Where would they be if they'd taken him?

This is an example where hindsight is really valuable and should inform future thinking.


Wishing you drafted a player isn't synonymous with learning from mistakes. And getting too bogged down with hindsight isn't necessarily a good practice - its more a data set than a decision driver.

The Lions probably stink with Herbert still. Didn't we just learn that lesson with Stafford? Situation matters, immensely in fact.
RE: RE: RE: And then hold a legit QB1 camp competition  
Maryland Blows : 2/24/2022 4:35 pm : link
In comment 15614885 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15614881 Maryland Blows said:


Quote:


In comment 15614717 The_Boss said:


Quote:


And to me, there is no doubt who would win if staged fairly...Mitch..




This place never ceases to amaze me.



I completely agree. It's a place where some people make complete fools of themselves, leave for a while, and come back under a new name like nothing happened. Then they continue to make fools of themselves in the same way as before.


I never went any where, as for the fools, do you actually read the drivel that you write. As I have said before I will let Schoen make the decisions for this team whatever they will be. Everyone wants to pretend we know more than the people running the team. The difference between you and others is you actually believe that you do know more than the GM's. If you are not on here riding Barkley or Jones you are spouting other garbage. Does it ever get old for you? You call me the fool HAHAHA!!!
RE: RE: RE: Seems like there was plenty of chatter less than 2 weeks or so ago  
bw in dc : 2/24/2022 4:38 pm : link
In comment 15614973 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:



I could live with the gamble, but I think you can still grab Willis/Corral/Pickett later in the first.

I think free agency is going to shift demand any of these QBs downward when Trubisky, JimG, Rodgers, Wilson, whomever, etc solidify which teams they are going to be on.



The gamble isn't needed as you can get these QBs later if so choose at lower cost/more value. Said same thing above...


It's such a perfect draft to move down.
RE: RE: RE: The best long term move is to draft a guy and start him  
Maryland Blows : 2/24/2022 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15614923 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15614917 Maryland Blows said:


Quote:


In comment 15614756 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Trubisky is better than Jones, but he's still just a placeholder until you solve the QB position.

They need to think about how to address the QB position through the draft. The Goldilocks method of waiting for the "right" guy, moving heaven and Earth for him (like the Eli trade) or overdrafting by several rounds (like we did with Jones) and then putting the guy on a four year scholarship is not a good strategy.



Sure he is, where do you come up with this crap? Trubinsky was awful from day 1. I look forward to a coordinated effort to have a real OL and running game next year. Jones is in a no win situation with you, if he is successful you will say it is due to the coaches are better and the play calling. If he sucks you get on your soap box and tell everyone I told you so. Do you ever get tired of patting yourself on the back?



Do you get tired of following him and tell him his posts "blow" Maryland Blows?


I post on lots of things not just responding to his awful posts, Maryland does blow, just look at their records for the last decade.
But aren't we living through the alternative?  
Go Terps : 2/24/2022 4:42 pm : link
Drafting a QB and counting on him so much that we are willing to throw away 4 years if we're wrong?

So game out the scenario most people foresee: Jones QBs a bad team in 2022, Giants pick a QB high in 2023. Let's say that QB is Bryce Young.

So are we now saying that Schoen and Daboll are essentially tied to Young? They can't try to improve on him, and if after 3 or 4 seasons it's clear he's a flop then everyone is fired and we start over?

There has to be a better way than that.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Seems like there was plenty of chatter less than 2 weeks or so ago  
Jimmy Googs : 2/24/2022 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15614981 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15614973 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:





I could live with the gamble, but I think you can still grab Willis/Corral/Pickett later in the first.

I think free agency is going to shift demand any of these QBs downward when Trubisky, JimG, Rodgers, Wilson, whomever, etc solidify which teams they are going to be on.



The gamble isn't needed as you can get these QBs later if so choose at lower cost/more value. Said same thing above...



It's such a perfect draft to move down.


It really is. No blue chips, plenty of red on the board to soak up, and get some extra prospects out of it as well.

Just need one desperate GM to get nervous like our moron did...
RE: But aren't we living through the alternative?  
UConn4523 : 2/24/2022 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15614984 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Drafting a QB and counting on him so much that we are willing to throw away 4 years if we're wrong?

So game out the scenario most people foresee: Jones QBs a bad team in 2022, Giants pick a QB high in 2023. Let's say that QB is Bryce Young.

So are we now saying that Schoen and Daboll are essentially tied to Young? They can't try to improve on him, and if after 3 or 4 seasons it's clear he's a flop then everyone is fired and we start over?

There has to be a better way than that.


Don't know, we will see what Schoen and Daboll do. Can you name a GM that survived multiple 1st round QB pick failures to get a 3rd crack?

What I think is right or wrong is irrelevant, this is just how the NFL is and you'd be right there demanding Schoen be fired if he got two top 10 QB picks wrong in a 3/4 year span.
RE: RE: But aren't we living through the alternative?  
Go Terps : 2/24/2022 5:02 pm : link
In comment 15614991 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15614984 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Drafting a QB and counting on him so much that we are willing to throw away 4 years if we're wrong?

So game out the scenario most people foresee: Jones QBs a bad team in 2022, Giants pick a QB high in 2023. Let's say that QB is Bryce Young.

So are we now saying that Schoen and Daboll are essentially tied to Young? They can't try to improve on him, and if after 3 or 4 seasons it's clear he's a flop then everyone is fired and we start over?

There has to be a better way than that.



Don't know, we will see what Schoen and Daboll do. Can you name a GM that survived multiple 1st round QB pick failures to get a 3rd crack?

What I think is right or wrong is irrelevant, this is just how the NFL is and you'd be right there demanding Schoen be fired if he got two top 10 QB picks wrong in a 3/4 year span.


That depends on how he did elsewhere. I don't think turning the GM spot over every few years is a good thing. If he's half as incompetent as Gettleman, fine...but community there is a good thing - particularly if it keeps the Maras out of the operations.

I just don't want to repeat the Daniel Jones experience. If we draft a guy this year, next year, or whenever...it shouldn't come with a scholarship.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Seems like there was plenty of chatter less than 2 weeks or so ago  
bw in dc : 2/24/2022 5:02 pm : link
In comment 15614985 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:

It's such a perfect draft to move down.



It really is. No blue chips, plenty of red on the board to soak up, and get some extra prospects out of it as well.

Just need one desperate GM to get nervous like our moron did...


If Jones was healthy, we could have quite an offseason between selling him to a buyer and trading down in this draft.
And to clarify,  
Go Terps : 2/24/2022 5:03 pm : link
it doesn't have to be consecutive top 10 QB selections.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Seems like there was plenty of chatter less than 2 weeks or so ago  
Jimmy Googs : 2/24/2022 5:07 pm : link
In comment 15615001 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15614985 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:



It's such a perfect draft to move down.



It really is. No blue chips, plenty of red on the board to soak up, and get some extra prospects out of it as well.

Just need one desperate GM to get nervous like our moron did...



If Jones was healthy, we could have quite an offseason between selling him to a buyer and trading down in this draft.


And shedding Barkley, even if it doesn't net a great pick as it still creates space. And can move on with new blood at halfback...
RE: And to clarify,  
Mike in NY : 2/24/2022 5:21 pm : link
In comment 15615000 Go Terps said:
Quote:
it doesn't have to be consecutive top 10 QB selections.


If we have to rely on Jones again with a top 10 QB from 2022 as the backup who isn't going to be ready to play this year we are looking at top 10 pick again in 2023
I'm  
AcidTest : 2/24/2022 5:23 pm : link
fine signing Trubisky to back up Jones, but am not sure we can afford him with our cap situation. My guess is he'll want more than the $2.5 million he got from the Bills. What works in our favor is that he'd be coming to a team where he knows the system, and also that he'd likely have a greater chance of starting.

As far as the draft, I think it's a redux of 2019. There isn't any QB I'd want unless we trade down into the mid 20s. At that point, I'd consider Pickett. But I don't want to trade down that far and would be surprised if we do so. I'd prefer to wait until next year to try and get a QB.

I'd also be surprised if we trade Jones. My guess is that the QBs this season are Jones, a veteran like perhaps Trubisky, and maybe Webb, if they decide to carry three.
RE: RE: And to clarify,  
Go Terps : 2/24/2022 5:23 pm : link
In comment 15615007 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15615000 Go Terps said:


Quote:


it doesn't have to be consecutive top 10 QB selections.



If we have to rely on Jones again with a top 10 QB from 2022 as the backup who isn't going to be ready to play this year we are looking at top 10 pick again in 2023


We shouldn't be relying on Jones. He should be a backup on some other roster.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Seems like there was plenty of chatter less than 2 weeks or so ago  
bw in dc : 2/24/2022 5:29 pm : link
In comment 15615001 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:



It really is. No blue chips, plenty of red on the board to soak up, and get some extra prospects out of it as well.

Just need one desperate GM to get nervous like our moron did...



If Jones was healthy, we could have quite an offseason between selling him to a buyer and trading down in this draft.



And shedding Barkley, even if it doesn't net a great pick as it still creates space. And can move on with new blood at halfback...


I would love to see a mass liquidation event. Sell off all of the Gettleman acquisitions and start completely fresh.

Roll in the ionizer to clean up all of the poor air quality left in the hallways at Jints Central by DG, too. ;)
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The best long term move is to draft a guy and start him  
carousel : 2/24/2022 5:31 pm : link
In comment 15614937 Mike in NY said:
Quote:


Who said we're drafting one top 7 this year?



I saw some on these threads suggesting we use one of our 1st round picks (see e.g. carousel saying we should take Willis with 5 or 7 because he has the most upside). I have no problem potentially risking our 2nd Round pick not panning out if someone next year is better.


Read the thread again. I said Willis should be considered, but I was very clear that I was not implying that the Giants must take Willis at 5 or 7.
RE: RE: RE: But aren't we living through the alternative?  
UConn4523 : 2/24/2022 5:33 pm : link
In comment 15614998 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15614991 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15614984 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Drafting a QB and counting on him so much that we are willing to throw away 4 years if we're wrong?

So game out the scenario most people foresee: Jones QBs a bad team in 2022, Giants pick a QB high in 2023. Let's say that QB is Bryce Young.

So are we now saying that Schoen and Daboll are essentially tied to Young? They can't try to improve on him, and if after 3 or 4 seasons it's clear he's a flop then everyone is fired and we start over?

There has to be a better way than that.



Don't know, we will see what Schoen and Daboll do. Can you name a GM that survived multiple 1st round QB pick failures to get a 3rd crack?

What I think is right or wrong is irrelevant, this is just how the NFL is and you'd be right there demanding Schoen be fired if he got two top 10 QB picks wrong in a 3/4 year span.



That depends on how he did elsewhere. I don't think turning the GM spot over every few years is a good thing. If he's half as incompetent as Gettleman, fine...but community there is a good thing - particularly if it keeps the Maras out of the operations.

I just don't want to repeat the Daniel Jones experience. If we draft a guy this year, next year, or whenever...it shouldn't come with a scholarship.


I don't buy it. If Schoen burns multiple picks on multiple guys and gets those wrong over 3/4 years than he didn't identify the right talent for the job. What GM's survive that? Forget what you'd do or think is right/wrong, it absolutely doesn't matter.

He's going to have plenty of time to find his QB but if we are in this boat 3 years from now the water is going to get very warm for him.
Bw  
Jimmy Googs : 2/24/2022 5:34 pm : link
Yep, and big Leonard should be near first in line to deal. Would fetch a decent haul since we covered a good portion of contract hit...
RE: RE: RE: RE: And then hold a legit QB1 camp competition  
christian : 2/24/2022 6:09 pm : link
In comment 15614979 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
As I have said before I will let Schoen make the decisions for this team whatever they will be.


LOL. Had you been thinking about stepping in and not letting him make the decisions?
RE: RE: QB competition is overblown  
widmerseyebrow : 2/24/2022 7:09 pm : link
In comment 15614895 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
The potential of competition between Jones/Trubisky/Day 2 pick is pretty damn promising IMO.


Competition between Jones, Trubisky, and a day 2 quarterback (in a poor quarterback class) hoping that the three of them will somehow make the winner significantly better than they are on their own...I think that is the fool's errand. That's a low bar for "promising."

True there is no savior, no Eli in this draft. I think the next best solution is the one that no one wants to admit: we're on the outside looking in before the next season has begun and we're punting the QB problem to 2023. The best we can do is take the best football players in this draft at other positions. If you want to sign Trubisky for football reasons, familiarity with the offense, etc. fine, but get rid of Jones. We don't need two placeholder, mediocre starters on the roster this year.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: And then hold a legit QB1 camp competition  
Jimmy Googs : 2/24/2022 7:56 pm : link
In comment 15615028 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15614979 Maryland Blows said:


Quote:


As I have said before I will let Schoen make the decisions for this team whatever they will be.



LOL. Had you been thinking about stepping in and not letting him make the decisions?


He’s a dink...
RE: RE: RE: QB competition is overblown  
UConn4523 : 2/24/2022 8:08 pm : link
In comment 15615061 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
In comment 15614895 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


The potential of competition between Jones/Trubisky/Day 2 pick is pretty damn promising IMO.



Competition between Jones, Trubisky, and a day 2 quarterback (in a poor quarterback class) hoping that the three of them will somehow make the winner significantly better than they are on their own...I think that is the fool's errand. That's a low bar for "promising."

True there is no savior, no Eli in this draft. I think the next best solution is the one that no one wants to admit: we're on the outside looking in before the next season has begun and we're punting the QB problem to 2023. The best we can do is take the best football players in this draft at other positions. If you want to sign Trubisky for football reasons, familiarity with the offense, etc. fine, but get rid of Jones. We don't need two placeholder, mediocre starters on the roster this year.


Except I never said it would lead us to the promise land. I said it’s as good an upside play as we can have this year - 2 vets battling to start with a decent prospect right behind them who’d be in the fold in 2023. Nothing about that is unreasonable.
RE: RE: RE: RE: But aren't we living through the alternative?  
Jerry in_DC : 2/24/2022 8:20 pm : link
In comment 15615015 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15614998 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15614991 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15614984 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Drafting a QB and counting on him so much that we are willing to throw away 4 years if we're wrong?

So game out the scenario most people foresee: Jones QBs a bad team in 2022, Giants pick a QB high in 2023. Let's say that QB is Bryce Young.

So are we now saying that Schoen and Daboll are essentially tied to Young? They can't try to improve on him, and if after 3 or 4 seasons it's clear he's a flop then everyone is fired and we start over?

There has to be a better way than that.



Don't know, we will see what Schoen and Daboll do. Can you name a GM that survived multiple 1st round QB pick failures to get a 3rd crack?

What I think is right or wrong is irrelevant, this is just how the NFL is and you'd be right there demanding Schoen be fired if he got two top 10 QB picks wrong in a 3/4 year span.



That depends on how he did elsewhere. I don't think turning the GM spot over every few years is a good thing. If he's half as incompetent as Gettleman, fine...but community there is a good thing - particularly if it keeps the Maras out of the operations.

I just don't want to repeat the Daniel Jones experience. If we draft a guy this year, next year, or whenever...it shouldn't come with a scholarship.



I don't buy it. If Schoen burns multiple picks on multiple guys and gets those wrong over 3/4 years than he didn't identify the right talent for the job. What GM's survive that? Forget what you'd do or think is right/wrong, it absolutely doesn't matter.

He's going to have plenty of time to find his QB but if we are in this boat 3 years from now the water is going to get very warm for him.


I disagree. Let's just say that Schoen and Daboll do a lot of good things and appear to be very good at their jobs. But they miss on a QB or 2 and we end up with a ceiling like Tennessee or SF, or even Cleveland. I would want to keep them and keep giving them chances to get a good QB. Same as the guys in TEN and SF. If Lance isn't good, which is a real possibility, I'd give those guys lots of chances to get the QB right.

SF has had post season success so maybe its not the perfect comparison- I'm just trying to illustrate the point.
RE: RE: RE: QB competition is overblown  
bw in dc : 2/24/2022 8:21 pm : link
In comment 15615061 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:

True there is no savior, no Eli in this draft. I think the next best solution is the one that no one wants to admit: we're on the outside looking in before the next season has begun and we're punting the QB problem to 2023. The best we can do is take the best football players in this draft at other positions. If you want to sign Trubisky for football reasons, familiarity with the offense, etc. fine, but get rid of Jones. We don't need two placeholder, mediocre starters on the roster this year.


Couple of things. Because QB evaluations are so hard - so much more art than science - we actually don't know if there is an Eli in this draft. Let's be honest about that.

We really didn't know who Eli was out of Ole Miss other than he had pedigree and a plus arm. It wasn't until his second year, IMV, that thought he began to justify his draft status.

I'm an outlier here, but I'm not sold on the '23 class. I like Stroud right now the most, and maybe McCall and Hooker, but I don't see this bumper crop like, say, '04. It feels like the horse is before the cart here...

I totally agree. Moves Jones, sign Trubisky (because I think he is > than DJ and he has a year in Daboll's system) and continue to look for a longer-term solution. Hell, maybe we'll get lucky, and Trubisky has a great second act.
SF and Tennessee have had deep playoff runs  
UConn4523 : 2/24/2022 8:33 pm : link
they haven’t necessarily been looking for their QBs - they are 2 outlier scenarios that sure, I’d take in a heartbeat. I was more talking about your middling teams that aren’t making the playoffs and can’t find a qb - that will only last so long.

Berry will have his shot to replace Mayfield, he better get it right.
RE: RE: RE: RE: QB competition is overblown  
speedywheels : 2/24/2022 8:37 pm : link
In comment 15615096 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15615061 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:



True there is no savior, no Eli in this draft. I think the next best solution is the one that no one wants to admit: we're on the outside looking in before the next season has begun and we're punting the QB problem to 2023. The best we can do is take the best football players in this draft at other positions. If you want to sign Trubisky for football reasons, familiarity with the offense, etc. fine, but get rid of Jones. We don't need two placeholder, mediocre starters on the roster this year.


We really didn't know who Eli was out of Ole Miss other than he had pedigree and a plus arm. It wasn't until his second year, IMV, that thought he began to justify his draft status.


LOL - we knew EXACTLY who Eli was out of college. He was a can't miss who was worthy of a top 5 pick
Yeah I agree  
UConn4523 : 2/24/2022 8:45 pm : link
Eli went 1 overall for a reason and there isn’t an Eli in this draft class. If there was we’d be trading up to pick him.
RE: SF and Tennessee have had deep playoff runs  
FStubbs : 2/24/2022 8:46 pm : link
In comment 15615099 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
they haven’t necessarily been looking for their QBs - they are 2 outlier scenarios that sure, I’d take in a heartbeat. I was more talking about your middling teams that aren’t making the playoffs and can’t find a qb - that will only last so long.

Berry will have his shot to replace Mayfield, he better get it right.


SF is a bad example, they drafted a QB #3 overall just last year.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: QB competition is overblown  
bw in dc : 2/24/2022 8:50 pm : link
In comment 15615102 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15615096 bw in dc said:

LOL - we knew EXACTLY who Eli was out of college. He was a can't miss who was worthy of a top 5 pick


You don't what a can't miss prospect looks like.

John Elway was a can't miss. Andrew Luck was a can't miss. Eli is nowhere in that class of QB coming out of college.

Elway was the greatest QB prospect ever and one of the greatest QBs ever. It's really embarrassing that so many people leave him out of the GOAT conversations. There was NOTHING he couldn't do.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: QB competition is overblown  
Jimmy Googs : 2/24/2022 9:19 pm : link
In comment 15615111 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15615102 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15615096 bw in dc said:

LOL - we knew EXACTLY who Eli was out of college. He was a can't miss who was worthy of a top 5 pick



You don't what a can't miss prospect looks like.

John Elway was a can't miss. Andrew Luck was a can't miss. Eli is nowhere in that class of QB coming out of college.

Elway was the greatest QB prospect ever and one of the greatest QBs ever. It's really embarrassing that so many people leave him out of the GOAT conversations. There was NOTHING he couldn't do.


Yeah that’s right. Elway was can’t miss. Eli was a top prospect that could miss. Giants fans should know this without question.

Bw has the right sentiment here...
an anti-Eli poster  
UConn4523 : 2/24/2022 9:52 pm : link
turning “there’s no Eli in this draft” into “he’s not elway” is pretty funny. The guy can’t help himself.

It’s simple, there’s no consensus #1 QB and no QB taken 1 overall. That was the point of the comment.
Your about done here  
Jimmy Googs : 2/24/2022 9:58 pm : link
follow your herd..l
For the reading challenged...  
bw in dc : 2/24/2022 10:02 pm : link
The comment above was:

Quote:
LOL - we knew EXACTLY who Eli was out of college. He was a can't miss who was worthy of a top 5 pick


That's a daft comment that should be challenged. It has nothing to do with being anti-Eli.

To say something so uninformed deserves a reply that shows a player who was truly can't miss. And that was Elway.

lol  
UConn4523 : 2/24/2022 10:06 pm : link
I see you have a body guard now.
More like you have no support  
Jimmy Googs : 2/24/2022 10:11 pm : link
left...

Seen any good movies lately?
.  
UConn4523 : 2/24/2022 10:36 pm : link
Since 1990-ish  
Go Terps : 2/24/2022 11:51 pm : link
The only "can't miss" QB prospects I can recall off the top of my head are Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck. And even Luck fell short of that standard.

Eli was not "can't miss".
RE: Since 1990-ish  
Producer : 2/24/2022 11:56 pm : link
In comment 15615173 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The only "can't miss" QB prospects I can recall off the top of my head are Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck. And even Luck fell short of that standard.

Eli was not "can't miss".


Joe Burrow was close to can't miss, imo.
RE: .  
Jimmy Googs : 2/25/2022 8:28 am : link
In comment 15615156 UConn4523 said:
Quote:



RE: RE: Since 1990-ish  
Jimmy Googs : 2/25/2022 8:31 am : link
In comment 15615175 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15615173 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The only "can't miss" QB prospects I can recall off the top of my head are Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck. And even Luck fell short of that standard.

Eli was not "can't miss".



Joe Burrow was close to can't miss, imo.


I don't think so. He had that one epic year at LSU and an offense filled with very talented guys around him.

Deserved to be the #1 pick but still some questions if he would be able to keep the momentum at next level...
I haven't read the thread and I doubt it but I hope this happens  
arniefez : 2/25/2022 8:33 am : link
I think he's at least the equal of Jones. I doubt the Mara bros will sign off on this. Think about it. If the Giants don't draft a QB and sign Trubisky they'll have 4 QB's in the off season.

Jones
Trubisky
Webb
Fromm

Which one of these is not like the other? That would be Jones the only QB on the roster with no previous experience in Brian Daboll's offense.
if Webb and Fromm  
UConn4523 : 2/25/2022 8:34 am : link
prevent us from upgrading QB1 or QB2 than we are fucked. I don't buy that.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: QB competition is overblown  
FStubbs : 2/25/2022 8:54 am : link
In comment 15615111 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15615102 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15615096 bw in dc said:

LOL - we knew EXACTLY who Eli was out of college. He was a can't miss who was worthy of a top 5 pick



You don't what a can't miss prospect looks like.

John Elway was a can't miss. Andrew Luck was a can't miss. Eli is nowhere in that class of QB coming out of college.

Elway was the greatest QB prospect ever and one of the greatest QBs ever. It's really embarrassing that so many people leave him out of the GOAT conversations. There was NOTHING he couldn't do.


Eli wasn't "generational" but IIRC he was considered extremely safe, like you knew you were getting a pretty good QB as a floor.

EA saw him as generational though.
I agree on Elway  
arniefez : 2/25/2022 9:01 am : link
He is criminally underrated, as hard as that is to believe, no one ever played the position better or was more talented.

As far as Eli goes he was EXACTLY what Ernie said he was. He had magic when it mattered. Eli was a legit #1 pick but he wasn't rated in the Elway, Luck, Peyton, Trevor Lawrence level.
RE: if Webb and Fromm  
Section331 : 2/25/2022 9:24 am : link
In comment 15615262 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
prevent us from upgrading QB1 or QB2 than we are fucked. I don't buy that.


Exactly. Do we even know if Fromm will be resigned? Even if he is invited to camp, he'd be a long shot at best to make the roster. And Webb was signed to be a QB coach on the field. I don't know why a QB heading into his 4th year as a starter would need an on-field QB coach, but here we are.

Even with Webb under contract, they will need to sign a reputable backup. And it wouldn't surprise me if there is a day 2 QB pick.
Trubisky blows  
NoPeanutz : 2/25/2022 10:29 am : link
And drafting Herbert would mean that Nasty Nate is still the Left Tackle.

QB: My vote is ALL THE ABOVE  
Rafflee : 2/25/2022 10:37 am : link
Sign Mitch....he's an experienced NFL QB and he does have talent--- at LEAST he can play and keep the team playing if Jones is Hurt or Falters. Giants cannot afford to run a High School offense with Non NFL QB's...as they did last year after Jones was hurt. This is a good spot for Mitch, if Dabes and Shoen have some regard for him. He gets his own development and a possible opportunity.

Draft a Talented developmental QB... they can afford a roster spot to help find/locate/develop a QB. In the right spot, they should have a Rookie QB on this Roster...I think they will do that by round 3-4

RE: Trubisky blows  
Jimmy Googs : 2/25/2022 10:57 am : link
In comment 15615357 NoPeanutz said:
Quote:
And drafting Herbert would mean that Nasty Nate is still the Left Tackle.


Is that the way that works?
RE: RE: Trubisky blows  
NoPeanutz : 2/25/2022 11:22 am : link
In comment 15615377 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15615357 NoPeanutz said:


Quote:


And drafting Herbert would mean that Nasty Nate is still the Left Tackle.




Is that the way that works?

Yes.
RE: I agree on Elway  
bw in dc : 2/25/2022 11:34 am : link
In comment 15615290 arniefez said:
Quote:
He is criminally underrated, as hard as that is to believe, no one ever played the position better or was more talented.



I was recently on YouTube watching highlights of Elway. The experience was a great reminder of his arm talent and him ability to make plays off-script. He would be even more prolific in today's era.

For those who never saw Elway play, imagine an even more polished version of Josh Allen. That's the great John Elway.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: QB competition is overblown  
bw in dc : 2/25/2022 11:41 am : link
In comment 15615281 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15615111 bw in dc said:


You don't what a can't miss prospect looks like.

John Elway was a can't miss. Andrew Luck was a can't miss. Eli is nowhere in that class of QB coming out of college.

Elway was the greatest QB prospect ever and one of the greatest QBs ever. It's really embarrassing that so many people leave him out of the GOAT conversations. There was NOTHING he couldn't do.



Eli wasn't "generational" but IIRC he was considered extremely safe, like you knew you were getting a pretty good QB as a floor.

EA saw him as generational though.


It's hard to separate Eli from what you know now vs. Eli coming out of Ole Miss. But I think your POV is fair here.
RE: RE: I agree on Elway  
cosmicj : 2/25/2022 12:08 pm : link
In comment 15615428 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15615290 arniefez said:


Quote:


He is criminally underrated, as hard as that is to believe, no one ever played the position better or was more talented.





I was recently on YouTube watching highlights of Elway. The experience was a great reminder of his arm talent and him ability to make plays off-script. He would be even more prolific in today's era.

For those who never saw Elway play, imagine an even more polished version of Josh Allen. That's the great John Elway.


The fact that the Broncos lost those three Super Bowls in the 80s obscures how Elway single-handedly got them there. Of course, Reeves was a quality coach, but those teams had isolated talented players In a sea of JAGs - and Elway, who would will them to the title game.
Jones grips it  
Thegratefulhead : 2/25/2022 2:50 pm : link
Under the pressure of the circumstance. He is brave to a fault, not happy feet, but, put him in the red zone, and he looks like a rookie in his 1st start. Quicksand. Trubisky is better.
RE: RE: RE: I agree on Elway  
rsjem1979 : 2/25/2022 3:41 pm : link
In comment 15615466 cosmicj said:
Quote:


The fact that the Broncos lost those three Super Bowls in the 80s obscures how Elway single-handedly got them there. Of course, Reeves was a quality coach, but those teams had isolated talented players In a sea of JAGs - and Elway, who would will them to the title game.


I encourage everyone to watch the first half of Super Bowl XXI and take note of how amazing John Elway is. If not for some horrible play-calling at the goal line and Rich Karlis missing a pair of chippies, Elway had the Broncos in position to have the Giants in a big hole.

This throw he makes is unreal.


Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: I agree on Elway  
Johnny5 : 2/25/2022 5:50 pm : link
In comment 15615659 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 15615466 cosmicj said:


Quote:




The fact that the Broncos lost those three Super Bowls in the 80s obscures how Elway single-handedly got them there. Of course, Reeves was a quality coach, but those teams had isolated talented players In a sea of JAGs - and Elway, who would will them to the title game.



I encourage everyone to watch the first half of Super Bowl XXI and take note of how amazing John Elway is. If not for some horrible play-calling at the goal line and Rich Karlis missing a pair of chippies, Elway had the Broncos in position to have the Giants in a big hole.

This throw he makes is unreal.
Link - ( New Window )

I agree. I still think Elway is the Best QB of my era of being a fan. Imagine him on a team like the Patriots? lol
